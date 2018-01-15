Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
La Canfora says Shurmur to the NYG

Big Rick in FL : 12:42 pm
Quote:
@JasonLaCanfora: McDaniels is a virtual lock to be Colts next head coach. Patricia going to Detroit. Shurmur heading to NYG. Leaves AZ/TEN needing HCs...


He also broke the Gettleman news.
Great news if true.  
chopperhatch : 12:43 pm : link
My choice all along.
So now  
Mr. Nickels : 12:43 pm : link
it's back to McDaniels in Indy?

This is getting insane!
.  
BrettNYG10 : 12:43 pm : link
I thought Tennessee  
Mike in NY : 12:43 pm : link
Extended their HC
Eh  
Josh in the City : 12:43 pm : link
it's fine. At least he's probably the right guy to develop our rookie QB.
Sounds good to me.  
Brown Recluse : 12:43 pm : link
Bring DeFillipo with you.
Brett  
Big Rick in FL : 12:44 pm : link
Exactly how I feel. My top 2 were Shurmur & Patricia.
Is there any overlap with DiFillipo?  
Jon in NYC : 12:44 pm : link
I'd like him to be the OC.
I’d be happy with Shurmur  
TD : 12:45 pm : link
We’ll have a young QB and he is probably the best QB whisperer of the HC options this year.

Let’s go Big Shurm!
RE: I thought Tennessee  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 13790196 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Extended their HC

Mike, Tenn fired their head coach this morning
RE: Is there any overlap with DiFillipo?  
Brown Recluse : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 13790201 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
I'd like him to be the OC.


I imagine he is going to have other suitors for offensive coordinator. There will likely be competition.
That Would Work  
Rong5611 : 12:46 pm : link
Has the credentials we are looking for. We need to develop a franchise QB. Makes sense if true.

Need a good defensive coach now. Not Spags, we need a clean break and the D needs a fresh voice.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:46 pm : link
I'd be happy if this was true but I have a feeling nothing is final or even close to final yet.
RE: Is there any overlap with DiFillipo?  
Big Rick in FL : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 13790201 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
I'd like him to be the OC.


Jon I don't remember where I read it, but I read that's who Shurmur bring with him as the OC.
This stuff is so fluid.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:47 pm : link
I'll believe it when I see it.
RE: Is there any overlap with DiFillipo?  
jlukes : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 13790201 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
I'd like him to be the OC.


Yes. In fact everyone thinks DiFillipo would be his first choice for OC
RE: .  
Brown Recluse : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 13790211 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I'd be happy if this was true but I have a feeling nothing is final or even close to final yet.


Not sure why you would think that. :)
DeFillipo  
djstat : 12:47 pm : link
Might be the Sleeper here or the next Tennessee HC
RE: RE: Is there any overlap with DiFillipo?  
Jon in NYC : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 13790213 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 13790201 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


I'd like him to be the OC.



Jon I don't remember where I read it, but I read that's who Shurmur bring with him as the OC.


Cool, I would be on board. I also wouldn't hate an OC with an OL background ala Mularkey. Bring some goddamn nasty back to the Giants.
shurmur  
BleedBlue : 12:47 pm : link
this is maras pick all the way and im okay with it. prefer him over mcdaniels.

i wonder who is DC....
RE: Is there any overlap with DiFillipo?  
giants#1 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 13790201 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
I'd like him to be the OC.


According to 247Sports there is.
Link - ( New Window )
I love it  
Allen in CNJ : 12:49 pm : link
good work DG, JM and the Tisch's!!!
La Canfora  
BeckShepEli : 12:49 pm : link
is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done
What's up Big Perm?  
GiantFilthy : 12:50 pm : link
I mean big Shurm.
RE: La Canfora  
Mr. Nickels : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 13790225 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done


Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon
RE: shurmur  
DT249 : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 13790221 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
this is maras pick all the way and im okay with it. prefer him over mcdaniels.

i wonder who is DC....


I get the feeling if Shurm is the guy, Spags stays on as DC
Shurmer is my choice  
Rjanyg : 12:51 pm : link
over McDaniel, but I think Patricia is gonna be a good one.

This is not a done deal  
BeckShepEli : 12:52 pm : link
La Canfora is more wrong than he is right. Most likely Shurmur will be the next HC but he was the same guy yesterday who said Giants wouldn't break the rules and reach out to someone
.  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:53 pm : link
RE: What's up Big Perm?  
FranknWeezer : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 13790226 GiantFilthy said:
Quote:
I mean big Shurm.


The Shurmunator

here's a decent follow-up question  
SamdaGiantsFan : 1:00 pm : link
and apologies if already discussed ..

IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .
good grief  
Rocky369 : 1:03 pm : link
not a single one of these professional asshats knows what the heck is going on. When does that ever happen? There's going to be some major backpatting for whoever's final projection guess ends up being right.
RE: here's a decent follow-up question  
DT249 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 13790244 SamdaGiantsFan said:
Quote:
and apologies if already discussed ..

IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .


For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.
Yaassssss  
Canton : 1:05 pm : link
....




If true 😗
RE: here's a decent follow-up question  
Rocky369 : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 13790244 SamdaGiantsFan said:
Quote:
(Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams
even more bizarre. same was said and is true about McDaniels.
Couple days ago it was Patricia, This morning it was McDaniels  
Heisenberg : 1:11 pm : link
Now it's Shurmur. By dinner it will be Wilks.
RE: RE: here's a decent follow-up question  
SamdaGiantsFan : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 13790254 DT249 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790244 SamdaGiantsFan said:


Quote:


and apologies if already discussed ..

IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .



For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.


Right. I like Spags a lot, love his pressers and attitude, but his unit did a brutal job last year. Maybe Shurmur gives him another chance, but I'd love to see a shake up here given how disappointing the D was with by-and-large the same personnel as a year prior
RE: RE: RE: here's a decent follow-up question  
Breeze_94 : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 13790283 SamdaGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 13790254 DT249 said:


Quote:


In comment 13790244 SamdaGiantsFan said:


Quote:


and apologies if already discussed ..

IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .



For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.



Right. I like Spags a lot, love his pressers and attitude, but his unit did a brutal job last year. Maybe Shurmur gives him another chance, but I'd love to see a shake up here given how disappointing the D was with by-and-large the same personnel as a year prior


He did have street FA's at LB and CB. Just last year we were praising him for the #2 defense in the league and all of his creative blitz packages.
Crossing my fingers  
Greg from LI : 1:22 pm : link
.
Hard for me to get excited  
Beer Man : 1:22 pm : link
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
RE: Hard for me to get excited  
Greg from LI : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:
Quote:
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?


Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.
Can’t wait until  
bradshaw44 : 1:28 pm : link
They announce Cowher.
Btw  
bradshaw44 : 1:29 pm : link
Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.
RE: RE: Hard for me to get excited  
Beer Man : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 13790313 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:


Quote:


about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?



Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.
The truth be known I wasn't. And after his first year fiasco (where he played Scott Brunner over Simms) I wanted him gone. He was a rarity who learned very quickly from his mistakes.
RE: Can’t wait until  
Beer Man : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 13790315 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
They announce Cowher.
After so many years in the booth, I could see him going soft.
I'm fine with Schurmer  
Modus Operandi : 1:41 pm : link
Want no part of McDaniels. On one hand, he's run some consistently good offenses in NE. There's also truth in that he's likely to have learned from his mistakes in Denver. He walked into a pretty bad situation in Den, including having an entrenched perennial loser at QB and a dismal defense.

That being said, if he hadn't gotten virtually every decision wrong, i would be more comfortable giving him a pass. But let's be honest, he was an abject disaster. Including chatter from former players that he went in a "shell" during his second season, unable or unwilling to fight in the face of adversity.

That's not what I want from a leader, irrespective of how much he may have grown in the decade since. That's a death knell.

RE: RE: Hard for me to get excited  
mfsd : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 13790313 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:


Quote:


about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?



Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.


Haha well said. Imagine BBI and the internet in general if they existed back then? Or after Parcells 3-12-1 83 season?
I’d be ok with Spags as DC and the cast of characters  
Simms11 : 1:49 pm : link
he had. I think his staff was fairly decent. My question to Spags would be how do you get back to that 2016 Defense?
Dear DeFillipo supporters  
twostepgiants : 1:57 pm : link
Please see my thread
DeFillipo Sucks- Resume Evaluated - ( New Window )
Aside from the magical SB run, Spags has proven to fail  
SHO'NUFF : 1:57 pm : link
over and over again. I love the guy as much as you, but he is not that good.
RE: La Canfora  
The_Boss : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 13790225 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done


Sounds like fake news. Nothing here other than assumptions.
I'd only be ok with Spags if the new HC  
arniefez : 2:01 pm : link
forced him to play much more press/man and much less soft zone rush 3/4 drop DL's into coverage. That crap has to go. Even Blake Bortles can light up that tired old scheme. Vikings play a very aggressive man scheme most of the time. I hope Shurmur brings that with him if he's the new HC.
Bring on the Shurm!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:02 pm : link
Like it, hope its true
RE: Dear DeFillipo supporters  
Modus Operandi : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 13790386 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Please see my thread DeFillipo Sucks- Resume Evaluated - ( New Window )


Considering your recent hot takes, I'll take the other side of the arguement.
RE: Hard for me to get excited  
gmen9892 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:
Quote:
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?


You are really putting that much stock into his 2 bad years in Cleveland? You know who else had a bad couple years in Cleveland? Belichick and EVERY other coach over the the past 30 years.
If its true  
superspynyg : 2:22 pm : link
I just hope he brings a change in culture and attitude to this team. No more letting the bad seeds run the team.

Get in line or GTFO!

RE: Btw  
Big Rick in FL : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 13790317 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.


No he didn't. He did break the Gettleman to the Giants as the GM though.
RE: RE: Btw  
The_Boss : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 13790452 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 13790317 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.



No he didn't. He did break the Gettleman to the Giants as the GM though.


I could have broken that story the day Reese was canned.
RE: RE: Hard for me to get excited  
BigBlue4You09 : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 13790443 gmen9892 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:


Quote:


about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?



You are really putting that much stock into his 2 bad years in Cleveland? You know who else had a bad couple years in Cleveland? Belichick and EVERY other coach over the the past 30 years.


Exactly! And he was the most successful coach at CLE with the least amount of talent.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:26 pm : link
I can't believe people are holding Shurmur's stint in CLE against him.

Go look at the players he had there, what that franchise has done since he left, and let me know how much better you expected him to do there.
RE: Dear DeFillipo supporters  
chopperhatch : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 13790386 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Please see my thread DeFillipo Sucks- Resume Evaluated - ( New Window )


Dear twostepgiants,

please stop making threads. You're not good at it and you start too many of them.
I only want Shurmur if he  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2:33 pm : link
brings in an entire new staff. Seriously... Fuck all these holdover coaches that NYG seem to keep.
A Shurmur hiring would suggest...  
bw in dc : 2:35 pm : link
taking a QB at #2 would be imminent.

If true, I could live with the selection. At least he's been a HC at the pro level and understands the infrastructure required.

RE: I only want Shurmur if he  
lax counsel : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 13790479 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
brings in an entire new staff. Seriously... Fuck all these holdover coaches that NYG seem to keep.


Spot on. Have to let him select his staff, no half measures. If he happens to like a hold over coach, so be it, but don't force one on him.

Also, like one of the other posters said, I think his solidifies qb at 2. I'm intrigued by the prospects of Shurmur and Darnold/Rosen.
LaCanfora adds a little bit  
jeff57 : 2:41 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Rappaport chimes in:  
Mdgiantsfan : 2:42 pm : link
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
RE: Eh  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 13790197 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
it's fine. At least he's probably the right guy to develop our rookie QB.

Aww, are you getting sad that it's not Patricia but resisting the urge to whine about it?
Rappaport  
Mdgiantsfan : 2:43 pm : link
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
I think Shurmur  
Phil in LA : 2:43 pm : link
is Fassel.
RE: I think Shurmur  
BrettNYG10 : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 13790508 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
is Fassel.


How so?

I also think Fassel was a good coach - not elite, but good.
RE: RE: La Canfora  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 13790228 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 13790225 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done



Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon

Hopefully not.
yesterday I said  
UESBLUE : 2:45 pm : link
Bruce Beck said McDaniels was Indy and Patricia Detroit so by process of elimination it would be Shurms. A
RE: I think Shurmur  
arcarsenal : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 13790508 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
is Fassel.


Well, Fassel did get us to a SB so we could do worse.
No backtracking here  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:47 pm : link
he sounds pretty certain its Shurm.
RE: Couple days ago it was Patricia, This morning it was McDaniels  
Peppers : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 13790274 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Now it's Shurmur. By dinner it will be Wilks.


Funny isn't it? They're all giving their best guesses while making the Giants look bad in the process.
Fassel  
Sammo85 : 2:53 pm : link
Had some real good seasons with us. Wheels came off the last year but he gameplanned well as head coach.

He also built some tremendous staffs, far better than Coughlin ever could.
RE: LaCanfora adds a little bit  
Diver_Down : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 13790501 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Quote:
Shurmur is a virtual lock to take the reins of the Giants under new GM Dave Gettleman.


Virtual Lock is fairly certain terms. I hope it holds true.
RE: RE: RE: La Canfora  
DonQuixote : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 13790514 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13790228 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


In comment 13790225 BeckShepEli said:


Quote:


is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done



Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon


Hopefully not.


Not knowing much about any of these candidates, McDaniels is the one who rubbed me the wrong way. I liked the Patricia image, but who knows, and can't argue with this choice at all. Let's go...
Please don’t tell me this means  
Rflairr : 3:11 pm : link
Spags is staying
Snore  
Route 9 : 3:15 pm : link
Great choice to get the fans pumped up
David Diehl s concern  
joeinpa : 3:16 pm : link
With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.
Michael Rapaport says the same  
DennyInDenville : 3:16 pm : link
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
2:41 PM · Jan 15, 2018
Also wouldn't mind  
Giantfan in skinland : 3:18 pm : link
if his DC choice is someone who has spent some time in Minny under Zimmer. Top to bottom, I like how that team has been built/run the past few years. Not a bad model to follow.
RE: David Diehl s concern  
Rflairr : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 13790662 joeinpa said:
Quote:
With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.


I don’t like Eli in that offense. But It’s not an offense that throws the ball downfield deep all the time. So I don’t understand why he thinks playing outside is an issue with it
Shurmur's offense  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:24 pm : link
wont really be for Eli moving forward.
RE: Shurmur's offense  
Breeze_94 : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 13790702 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
wont really be for Eli moving forward.


Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.
RE: David Diehl s concern  
giants#1 : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 13790662 joeinpa said:
Quote:
With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.


2013: 27.6 pts/g - 4th in NFL
2014: 29.6 pts/g - 3rd in NFL
2015: 23.6 pts/g - 13th in NFL

That's not successful?
RE: RE: Hard for me to get excited  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 13790313 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:


Quote:


about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?



Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.

+1
RE: David Diehl s concern  
arcarsenal : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 13790662 joeinpa said:
Quote:
With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.


Shurmur was the OC for two top 5 offenses in PHI, I don't understand this comment.
RE: RE: Shurmur's offense  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 13790727 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790702 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


wont really be for Eli moving forward.



Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.


Just an opinion, I think this is Eli's last year with the Giants. Of course, you never know.
RE: I thought Tennessee  
MotownGIANTS : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 13790196 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Extended their HC


Something happen ... it went south
RE: RE: Shurmur's offense  
Modus Operandi : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 13790727 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790702 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


wont really be for Eli moving forward.



Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.


WCO doesn't require a QB to be mobile. It requires them to be accurate. Which Eli is not.
