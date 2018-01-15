La Canfora says Shurmur to the NYG

|@JasonLaCanfora: McDaniels is a virtual lock to be Colts next head coach. Patricia going to Detroit. Shurmur heading to NYG. Leaves AZ/TEN needing HCs...
He also broke the Gettleman news.
it's back to McDaniels in Indy?
This is getting insane!
it's fine. At least he's probably the right guy to develop our rookie QB.
Bring DeFillipo with you.
Exactly how I feel. My top 2 were Shurmur & Patricia.
I'd like him to be the OC.
We’ll have a young QB and he is probably the best QB whisperer of the HC options this year.
Let’s go Big Shurm!
Mike in NY said:
Mike, Tenn fired their head coach this morning
Jon in NYC said:
| I'd like him to be the OC.
I imagine he is going to have other suitors for offensive coordinator. There will likely be competition.
Has the credentials we are looking for. We need to develop a franchise QB. Makes sense if true.
Need a good defensive coach now. Not Spags, we need a clean break and the D needs a fresh voice.
I'd be happy if this was true but I have a feeling nothing is final or even close to final yet.
Jon in NYC said:
| I'd like him to be the OC.
Jon I don't remember where I read it, but I read that's who Shurmur bring with him as the OC.
I'll believe it when I see it.
Jon in NYC said:
| I'd like him to be the OC.
Yes. In fact everyone thinks DiFillipo would be his first choice for OC
arcarsenal said:
| I'd be happy if this was true but I have a feeling nothing is final or even close to final yet.
Not sure why you would think that. :)
Might be the Sleeper here or the next Tennessee HC
Big Rick in FL said:
| In comment 13790201 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
I'd like him to be the OC.
Jon I don't remember where I read it, but I read that's who Shurmur bring with him as the OC.
Cool, I would be on board. I also wouldn't hate an OC with an OL background ala Mularkey. Bring some goddamn nasty back to the Giants.
this is maras pick all the way and im okay with it. prefer him over mcdaniels.
i wonder who is DC....
Jon in NYC said:
| I'd like him to be the OC.
According to 247Sports there is. Link
good work DG, JM and the Tisch's!!!
is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.
Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done
BeckShepEli said:
| is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.
Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done
Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon
BleedBlue said:
| this is maras pick all the way and im okay with it. prefer him over mcdaniels.
i wonder who is DC....
I get the feeling if Shurm is the guy, Spags stays on as DC
over McDaniel, but I think Patricia is gonna be a good one.
La Canfora is more wrong than he is right. Most likely Shurmur will be the next HC but he was the same guy yesterday who said Giants wouldn't break the rules and reach out to someone
GiantFilthy said:
The Shurmunator
and apologies if already discussed ..
IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .
not a single one of these professional asshats knows what the heck is going on. When does that ever happen? There's going to be some major backpatting for whoever's final projection guess ends up being right.
SamdaGiantsFan said:
| and apologies if already discussed ..
IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .
For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.
SamdaGiantsFan said:
| (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams
even more bizarre. same was said and is true about McDaniels.
Now it's Shurmur. By dinner it will be Wilks.
DT249 said:
| In comment 13790244 SamdaGiantsFan said:
Quote:
and apologies if already discussed ..
IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .
For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.
Right. I like Spags a lot, love his pressers and attitude, but his unit did a brutal job last year. Maybe Shurmur gives him another chance, but I'd love to see a shake up here given how disappointing the D was with by-and-large the same personnel as a year prior
SamdaGiantsFan said:
| In comment 13790254 DT249 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790244 SamdaGiantsFan said:
Quote:
and apologies if already discussed ..
IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .
For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.
Right. I like Spags a lot, love his pressers and attitude, but his unit did a brutal job last year. Maybe Shurmur gives him another chance, but I'd love to see a shake up here given how disappointing the D was with by-and-large the same personnel as a year prior
He did have street FA's at LB and CB. Just last year we were praising him for the #2 defense in the league and all of his creative blitz packages.
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
Beer Man said:
| about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.
Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:
Quote:
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.
The truth be known I wasn't. And after his first year fiasco (where he played Scott Brunner over Simms) I wanted him gone. He was a rarity who learned very quickly from his mistakes.
bradshaw44 said:
After so many years in the booth, I could see him going soft.
Want no part of McDaniels. On one hand, he's run some consistently good offenses in NE. There's also truth in that he's likely to have learned from his mistakes in Denver. He walked into a pretty bad situation in Den, including having an entrenched perennial loser at QB and a dismal defense.
That being said, if he hadn't gotten virtually every decision wrong, i would be more comfortable giving him a pass. But let's be honest, he was an abject disaster. Including chatter from former players that he went in a "shell" during his second season, unable or unwilling to fight in the face of adversity.
That's not what I want from a leader, irrespective of how much he may have grown in the decade since. That's a death knell.
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:
Quote:
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.
Haha well said. Imagine BBI and the internet in general if they existed back then? Or after Parcells 3-12-1 83 season?
he had. I think his staff was fairly decent. My question to Spags would be how do you get back to that 2016 Defense?
over and over again. I love the guy as much as you, but he is not that good.
BeckShepEli said:
| is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.
Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done
Sounds like fake news. Nothing here other than assumptions.
forced him to play much more press/man and much less soft zone rush 3/4 drop DL's into coverage. That crap has to go. Even Blake Bortles can light up that tired old scheme. Vikings play a very aggressive man scheme most of the time. I hope Shurmur brings that with him if he's the new HC.
twostepgiants said:
| Please see my thread DeFillipo Sucks- Resume Evaluated - ( New Window )
Considering your recent hot takes, I'll take the other side of the arguement.
Beer Man said:
| about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
You are really putting that much stock into his 2 bad years in Cleveland? You know who else had a bad couple years in Cleveland? Belichick and EVERY other coach over the the past 30 years.
I just hope he brings a change in culture and attitude to this team. No more letting the bad seeds run the team.
Get in line or GTFO!
bradshaw44 said:
| Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.
No he didn't. He did break the Gettleman to the Giants as the GM though.
Big Rick in FL said:
| In comment 13790317 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.
No he didn't. He did break the Gettleman to the Giants as the GM though.
I could have broken that story the day Reese was canned.
gmen9892 said:
| In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:
Quote:
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
You are really putting that much stock into his 2 bad years in Cleveland? You know who else had a bad couple years in Cleveland? Belichick and EVERY other coach over the the past 30 years.
Exactly! And he was the most successful coach at CLE with the least amount of talent.
I can't believe people are holding Shurmur's stint in CLE against him.
Go look at the players he had there, what that franchise has done since he left, and let me know how much better you expected him to do there.
twostepgiants said:
| Please see my thread DeFillipo Sucks- Resume Evaluated - ( New Window )
Dear twostepgiants,
please stop making threads. You're not good at it and you start too many of them.
brings in an entire new staff. Seriously... Fuck all these holdover coaches that NYG seem to keep.
taking a QB at #2 would be imminent.
If true, I could live with the selection. At least he's been a HC at the pro level and understands the infrastructure required.
Tim in Eternal Blue said:
|brings in an entire new staff. Seriously... Fuck all these holdover coaches that NYG seem to keep.
Spot on. Have to let him select his staff, no half measures. If he happens to like a hold over coach, so be it, but don't force one on him.
Also, like one of the other posters said, I think his solidifies qb at 2. I'm intrigued by the prospects of Shurmur and Darnold/Rosen.
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
Josh in the City said:
| it's fine. At least he's probably the right guy to develop our rookie QB.
Aww, are you getting sad that it's not Patricia but resisting the urge to whine about it?
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
Phil in LA said:
How so?
I also think Fassel was a good coach - not elite, but good.
Mr. Nickels said:
| In comment 13790225 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.
Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done
Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon
Hopefully not.
Bruce Beck said McDaniels was Indy and Patricia Detroit so by process of elimination it would be Shurms. A
Phil in LA said:
Well, Fassel did get us to a SB so we could do worse.
he sounds pretty certain its Shurm.
Heisenberg said:
| Now it's Shurmur. By dinner it will be Wilks.
Funny isn't it? They're all giving their best guesses while making the Giants look bad in the process.
Had some real good seasons with us. Wheels came off the last year but he gameplanned well as head coach.
He also built some tremendous staffs, far better than Coughlin ever could.
jeff57 said:
|Shurmur is a virtual lock to take the reins of the Giants under new GM Dave Gettleman.
Virtual Lock is fairly certain terms. I hope it holds true.
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13790228 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
In comment 13790225 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.
Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done
Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon
Hopefully not.
Not knowing much about any of these candidates, McDaniels is the one who rubbed me the wrong way. I liked the Patricia image, but who knows, and can't argue with this choice at all. Let's go...
Great choice to get the fans pumped up
With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
2:41 PM · Jan 15, 2018
if his DC choice is someone who has spent some time in Minny under Zimmer. Top to bottom, I like how that team has been built/run the past few years. Not a bad model to follow.
joeinpa said:
| With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.
I don’t like Eli in that offense. But It’s not an offense that throws the ball downfield deep all the time. So I don’t understand why he thinks playing outside is an issue with it
wont really be for Eli moving forward.
Jim in Forest Hills said:
| wont really be for Eli moving forward.
Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.
joeinpa said:
| With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.
2013: 27.6 pts/g - 4th in NFL
2014: 29.6 pts/g - 3rd in NFL
2015: 23.6 pts/g - 13th in NFL
That's not successful?
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13790295 Beer Man said:
Quote:
about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?
Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.
+1
joeinpa said:
| With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.
Shurmur was the OC for two top 5 offenses in PHI, I don't understand this comment.
Breeze_94 said:
| In comment 13790702 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
wont really be for Eli moving forward.
Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.
Just an opinion, I think this is Eli's last year with the Giants. Of course, you never know.
Mike in NY said:
Something happen ... it went south
Breeze_94 said:
| In comment 13790702 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
wont really be for Eli moving forward.
Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.
WCO doesn't require a QB to be mobile. It requires them to be accurate. Which Eli is not.