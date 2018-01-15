La Canfora says Shurmur to the NYG Big Rick in FL : 12:42 pm Quote: @JasonLaCanfora: McDaniels is a virtual lock to be Colts next head coach. Patricia going to Detroit. Shurmur heading to NYG. Leaves AZ/TEN needing HCs...



He also broke the Gettleman news. He also broke the Gettleman news.

Great news if true. chopperhatch : 12:43 pm : link My choice all along.

I’d be happy with Shurmur TD : 12:45 pm : link We’ll have a young QB and he is probably the best QB whisperer of the HC options this year.



Let’s go Big Shurm!

Mike, Tenn fired their head coach this morning

I imagine he is going to have other suitors for offensive coordinator. There will likely be competition.

That Would Work Rong5611 : 12:46 pm : link Has the credentials we are looking for. We need to develop a franchise QB. Makes sense if true.



Need a good defensive coach now. Not Spags, we need a clean break and the D needs a fresh voice.

. arcarsenal : 12:46 pm : link I'd be happy if this was true but I have a feeling nothing is final or even close to final yet.

Jon I don't remember where I read it, but I read that's who Shurmur bring with him as the OC.

This stuff is so fluid. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:47 pm : link I'll believe it when I see it.

Yes. In fact everyone thinks DiFillipo would be his first choice for OC

Not sure why you would think that. :)

DeFillipo djstat : 12:47 pm : link Might be the Sleeper here or the next Tennessee HC

Jon I don't remember where I read it, but I read that's who Shurmur bring with him as the OC.



Cool, I would be on board. I also wouldn't hate an OC with an OL background ala Mularkey. Bring some goddamn nasty back to the Giants.

shurmur BleedBlue : 12:47 pm : link this is maras pick all the way and im okay with it. prefer him over mcdaniels.



i wonder who is DC....

La Canfora BeckShepEli : 12:49 pm : link is saying its too late in the game for McDaniels to go to Titans.



Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done

What's up Big Perm? GiantFilthy : 12:50 pm : link I mean big Shurm.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done



Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon

i wonder who is DC....



I get the feeling if Shurm is the guy, Spags stays on as DC

Shurmer is my choice Rjanyg : 12:51 pm : link over McDaniel, but I think Patricia is gonna be a good one.





This is not a done deal BeckShepEli : 12:52 pm : link La Canfora is more wrong than he is right. Most likely Shurmur will be the next HC but he was the same guy yesterday who said Giants wouldn't break the rules and reach out to someone

The Shurmunator



The Shurmunator

here's a decent follow-up question SamdaGiantsFan : 1:00 pm : link and apologies if already discussed ..



IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .

good grief Rocky369 : 1:03 pm : link not a single one of these professional asshats knows what the heck is going on. When does that ever happen? There's going to be some major backpatting for whoever's final projection guess ends up being right.

IF Shurmur is the next Giants HC, is Spags brought back to be the Defensive Coordinator? I'd be surprised if Spags wasn't brought back in this case, with their extensive history together (Spags hired Shurmur as his OC when he was with the Rams, coached together in Philly) . . .



For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.

even more bizarre. same was said and is true about McDaniels.

Couple days ago it was Patricia, This morning it was McDaniels Heisenberg : 1:11 pm : link Now it's Shurmur. By dinner it will be Wilks.

For better or worse, that would be my assumption, yes.



Right. I like Spags a lot, love his pressers and attitude, but his unit did a brutal job last year. Maybe Shurmur gives him another chance, but I'd love to see a shake up here given how disappointing the D was with by-and-large the same personnel as a year prior

Right. I like Spags a lot, love his pressers and attitude, but his unit did a brutal job last year. Maybe Shurmur gives him another chance, but I'd love to see a shake up here given how disappointing the D was with by-and-large the same personnel as a year prior



He did have street FA's at LB and CB. Just last year we were praising him for the #2 defense in the league and all of his creative blitz packages.

Hard for me to get excited Beer Man : 1:22 pm : link about any of the remaining HC choices. All of them have poor track records as HCs or no HC experience at all. Where is the next Bill Parcells?

Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.

Btw bradshaw44 : 1:29 pm : link Pretty sure Lacanfora broke the Patricia to the Gmen crap last week.

The truth be known I wasn't. And after his first year fiasco (where he played Scott Brunner over Simms) I wanted him gone. He was a rarity who learned very quickly from his mistakes.

After so many years in the booth, I could see him going soft.

I'm fine with Schurmer Modus Operandi : 1:41 pm : link Want no part of McDaniels. On one hand, he's run some consistently good offenses in NE. There's also truth in that he's likely to have learned from his mistakes in Denver. He walked into a pretty bad situation in Den, including having an entrenched perennial loser at QB and a dismal defense.



That being said, if he hadn't gotten virtually every decision wrong, i would be more comfortable giving him a pass. But let's be honest, he was an abject disaster. Including chatter from former players that he went in a "shell" during his second season, unable or unwilling to fight in the face of adversity.



That's not what I want from a leader, irrespective of how much he may have grown in the decade since. That's a death knell.





Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.



Haha well said. Imagine BBI and the internet in general if they existed back then? Or after Parcells 3-12-1 83 season?

I’d be ok with Spags as DC and the cast of characters Simms11 : 1:49 pm : link he had. I think his staff was fairly decent. My question to Spags would be how do you get back to that 2016 Defense?

Aside from the magical SB run, Spags has proven to fail SHO'NUFF : 1:57 pm : link over and over again. I love the guy as much as you, but he is not that good.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done



Sounds like fake news. Nothing here other than assumptions.

I'd only be ok with Spags if the new HC arniefez : 2:01 pm : link forced him to play much more press/man and much less soft zone rush 3/4 drop DL's into coverage. That crap has to go. Even Blake Bortles can light up that tired old scheme. Vikings play a very aggressive man scheme most of the time. I hope Shurmur brings that with him if he's the new HC.

Quote: Please see my thread DeFillipo Sucks- Resume Evaluated - ( New Window )



Considering your recent hot takes, I'll take the other side of the arguement.

You are really putting that much stock into his 2 bad years in Cleveland? You know who else had a bad couple years in Cleveland? Belichick and EVERY other coach over the the past 30 years.

If its true superspynyg : 2:22 pm : link I just hope he brings a change in culture and attitude to this team. No more letting the bad seeds run the team.



Get in line or GTFO!





No he didn't. He did break the Gettleman to the Giants as the GM though.

No he didn't. He did break the Gettleman to the Giants as the GM though.



I could have broken that story the day Reese was canned.

You are really putting that much stock into his 2 bad years in Cleveland? You know who else had a bad couple years in Cleveland? Belichick and EVERY other coach over the the past 30 years.



Exactly! And he was the most successful coach at CLE with the least amount of talent.

. arcarsenal : 2:26 pm : link I can't believe people are holding Shurmur's stint in CLE against him.



Go look at the players he had there, what that franchise has done since he left, and let me know how much better you expected him to do there.

Dear twostepgiants,



Dear twostepgiants,please stop making threads. You're not good at it and you start too many of them.

A Shurmur hiring would suggest... bw in dc : 2:35 pm : link taking a QB at #2 would be imminent.



If true, I could live with the selection. At least he's been a HC at the pro level and understands the infrastructure required.





Quote: brings in an entire new staff. Seriously... Fuck all these holdover coaches that NYG seem to keep.



Spot on. Have to let him select his staff, no half measures. If he happens to like a hold over coach, so be it, but don't force one on him.



Spot on. Have to let him select his staff, no half measures. If he happens to like a hold over coach, so be it, but don't force one on him.Also, like one of the other posters said, I think his solidifies qb at 2. I'm intrigued by the prospects of Shurmur and Darnold/Rosen.

Rappaport chimes in: Mdgiantsfan : 2:42 pm : link Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.

Quote: it's fine. At least he's probably the right guy to develop our rookie QB.

Aww, are you getting sad that it's not Patricia but resisting the urge to whine about it?

Rappaport Mdgiantsfan : 2:43 pm : link Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.

How so?



How so?I also think Fassel was a good coach - not elite, but good.

Him saying Shurmur to G-Men is his assumption. He said it yesterday on the pre game show. No concrete evidence that it is done







Maybe we still get McDaniels if it was agreed upon

Hopefully not.

yesterday I said UESBLUE : 2:45 pm : link Bruce Beck said McDaniels was Indy and Patricia Detroit so by process of elimination it would be Shurms. A

Quote: is Fassel.



Well, Fassel did get us to a SB so we could do worse. In comment 13790508 Phil in LA said:Well, Fassel did get us to a SB so we could do worse.

Funny isn't it? They're all giving their best guesses while making the Giants look bad in the process. In comment 13790274 Heisenberg said:Funny isn't it? They're all giving their best guesses while making the Giants look bad in the process.

Fassel Sammo85 : 2:53 pm : link Had some real good seasons with us. Wheels came off the last year but he gameplanned well as head coach.



He also built some tremendous staffs, far better than Coughlin ever could.

Quote: Shurmur is a virtual lock to take the reins of the Giants under new GM Dave Gettleman.



Virtual Lock is fairly certain terms. I hope it holds true.

Hopefully not.



Not knowing much about any of these candidates, McDaniels is the one who rubbed me the wrong way. I liked the Patricia image, but who knows, and can't argue with this choice at all. Let's go...

Please don’t tell me this means Rflairr : 3:11 pm : link Spags is staying

David Diehl s concern joeinpa : 3:16 pm : link With Shurmur is bringing a West Coast offense that has only been successful indoors, and not so much in Philly, to MetLife.

Michael Rapaport says the same DennyInDenville : 3:16 pm : link Ian Rapoport

@RapSheet

Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.

2:41 PM · Jan 15, 2018

Also wouldn't mind Giantfan in skinland : 3:18 pm : link if his DC choice is someone who has spent some time in Minny under Zimmer. Top to bottom, I like how that team has been built/run the past few years. Not a bad model to follow.

I don't like Eli in that offense. But It's not an offense that throws the ball downfield deep all the time. So I don't understand why he thinks playing outside is an issue with it

Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.

2013: 27.6 pts/g - 4th in NFL

2014: 29.6 pts/g - 3rd in NFL

2015: 23.6 pts/g - 13th in NFL



2013: 27.6 pts/g - 4th in NFL2014: 29.6 pts/g - 3rd in NFL2015: 23.6 pts/g - 13th in NFLThat's not successful?

Guess you wouldn't have been excited about Parcells and his one 3-8 season at Air Force in 1983.

+1

Shurmur was the OC for two top 5 offenses in PHI, I don't understand this comment.

Why can't it be? He got a career year out of Bradford who is not a mobile guy in 2016. 20 TD, 5 Int, and 71% despite a horrible OL and learning the system on the fly.



Just an opinion, I think this is Eli's last year with the Giants. Of course, you never know.

Something happen ... it went south