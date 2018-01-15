McAdoo was hired two years ago today, what were you thoughts

at the time he was hired? Excited? Worried?
Did you expect him to be the disaster he was? Or do you blame Reese more than McAdoo?
although I wasn't too warm with it being McAdoo. I felt like he wasn't ready and deserving. But I trusted the Giants brass.
seemed like the resume was light for the position. hopeful, not confident.
I thought it was a good move.
All joking aside, that suit was forking ridiculous
Was glad we weren't losing our OC, but worried about his lack of experience.
felt like a total overhaul was needed and the only coach really replaced was Tom
Not that I wished McAdoo to fail, but the way the organization handled that offseason really bugged me. I think I remained fairly uninterested until the 2016 season finally started.
If you are going to clean house, clean house, not blame TC, or as he is now known in the Championship Game TC.
Coughlin in a team president type position like he has now in Jax, and let him pick his successor.
Would have required Coughlins willingness to make that move, and I’m not sure he would have.
I agreed with those who said he’d lost his fastball when it came to in game coaching...but I think the org has really missed his influence on decisions.
But whatever, all in the past now. I like the Gettleman hire, and hope we get the head coach hire right this time.
I don't think Coughlin's pride would have allowed that.
The right move would probably have been to fire Reese and let the next GM pick his head coach. If that meant Coughlin gone, then so be it. But kicking Coughlin out the building while keeping more than 50% of his staff was a dumb decision.
Agreed. My theory was really wishful thinking. But I agree the larger issue was Reese let the roster rot with bad decisions, and Coughlin was scapegoated
but the problem was that he was projected to be a hot prospect, so, there might have been a tendency to take him off the stove before he was ready - to prevent losing him. in short, resume was a little thin.
on the other hand, I was a bit excited because I was concerned that maybe TC was trying to merge two systems that really weren't meant to be merged. So - hoping for an offense that looked more like GB's
me too. and I didn't like the most of the old staff remained.
I was cautiously oprimistic when they played to win againt the Redskins last year.
I was still in show me mode this year. I didn't like what I saw with BM oing slick, team, especially D acting like they were big shit in camp and preseason. Also was worried about the BM stubborness with his offense. I never bought the SB talk, but I did not foresee the 3-13 debacle and implosion.
and looked forward to what he could bring the offense. Then when he started to refer to the football as "The Duke" I grew concerned.
I thought the interview process was a sham
I argued vociferously for Doug Marrone
3 for 3 IMO
was terribly disappointed only one guy got shown the door.
wanted the complete overhaul.
Preferred Marrone or Hue Jackson.
Where did McAdoo go wrong from day 1? Insisting on calling the plays with that big dinner menu. Especially as a rookie head coach.
And the clocks are going to stay at TC time.”
Good times....
very unhappy he was pretty much the only one. Typical Mara's.
had to go...but there were reasons for optimism because the offense was actually marginally improved with Mac as OC...unfortunately it took a huge dump with him as the HC.
| Where did McAdoo go wrong from day 1? Insisting on calling the plays with that big dinner menu. Especially as a rookie head coach.
no, it was rigidly sticking with the riduclous, shitty Green Bay offense, one that only has success if Aaron Rodgers is running it.
because Reese was still getting to call the shots as GM
and also b/c Eli had rebounded well, at least statistically under him the previous two seasons, and with a boat load of money in FA, there was the whole thinking of 'evolution' not 'revolution', in terms of keeping things together.
There were also concerns on whether Coughlin was meddling too much in the offense, and whether if Mac was in full control whether it would look even better.
In hindsight, I think we all underestimated the leader of men aspect and his intuition and lack of social skills.
And if it wasn't McAdoo, I strongly wanted Doug Marone.
| and also b/c Eli had rebounded well, at least statistically under him the previous two seasons, and with a boat load of money in FA, there was the whole thinking of 'evolution' not 'revolution', in terms of keeping things together.
There were also concerns on whether Coughlin was meddling too much in the offense, and whether if Mac was in full control whether it would look even better.
In hindsight, I think we all underestimated the leader of men aspect and his intuition and lack of social skills.
And if it wasn't McAdoo, I strongly wanted Doug Marone.
the reason the offense was effective in 2014 and 2015 was BECAUSE of TCs influence, NOT in soite of it. That offense was a hybrid of TC and McAdoosh. THe McAdoosh/McCarthy offense sucks.
... much less someone in a leadership position in a nationally visible job ...
... could step in front of the television cameras ...
... in a massively oversized cartoon of a suit ...
Then BBI made fun of me for thinking that something might be a little off
and a rush hire when Philly put the word about interviewing him. (Lurie is probably still laughing about it) The whole sequence of events that January was amateurish.
and it turned out like most half measures.
Reese and Ross hadn't been canned along with Major Tom. Or instead of Major Tom.
And even more pissed that Mara didn't hire Doug Marrone as HC.
Now two years later, the GIANTS will pick 2nd in the draft while TC and Marrone are taking their team to the AFC Championship with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.
And don't get me going on the suit.
And when he started 2017 with that mob-style slick back, I felt even worse about him.
And I never did warm up to that guy, even after 11 wins.
keep continuity with Eli not having to learn a new system. He played well under McAdoo. The hope was he learned under Coughlin to apply as a young head coach. And we had talked about here time and again that Coughlin was getting up there in age so the Giants needed to start thinking about a replacement. At the time was in favor of having a replacement on staff to hand the reigns over. As a Giants and NFL historian, I tried to create a parallel of going from Bill Walsh to George Seifert. I wanted to keep the George Young thoughts on avoiding too much change because continuity is a hallmark of successful teams.
But at the same token, I ignored other failed attempts to do this. Forget Belichick's infamous rejection of the Jets after Parcells stepped down with his "I resign as HC of NYJ" thing. Mike Holmgren in Seattle getting kicked upstairs to GM and handing the head coach job to Jim Mora Jr. Mora lasted 1 year in 2009, went 5-11 and got fired and the Seahawks gave the job to Pete Carroll.
In the end, McAdoo failed for many of the same reasons Ray Handley failed. They were talented Xs and Os coaches. They were numbers guys. They were assistant coaches. They didn't have the personality to be a head coach. A head coach in the NFL is like a CEO. Needs to delegate and set the culture and keep the team moving in the right direction. McAdoo and Handley both were not head coaching material. Hence Mara's hesitation to give the job to a guy who hasn't been a head coach before.
it probably makes for some great reading, especially vis-a-vis The Suit.
I liked the hire 2 years ago.
But, I realized early on that I was wrong and wanted him dumped long before most.
| ... much less someone in a leadership position in a nationally visible job ...
... could step in front of the television cameras ...
... in a massively oversized cartoon of a suit ...
Then BBI made fun of me for thinking that something might be a little off
Yup. And a married man to boot. Would any married guys here have been allowed out of the house by the wife in that suit?
and he didn't disappoint. He was not ready for this job. Maybe he'll do better the second time around with another team.
Didn't like him much as Offensive Coordinator. Thought TC ought to have been replaced with someone else. Felt better after he got it than I would have had Sullivan been elevated. But no more than that. To me he always looked like a sort of second or third choice type. His failure was not a surprise.
Was hoping he'd hold things together through the bad times and not get in the way through the good times. Really none of us knew anything about the guy. It was only after 2016 that we could form any kind of opinion and even then, despite people like Lombardi and some posters here echoing concerns it wasn't really fair to kill the guy after a winning season. Then 2017 came and mcadoo was proven to be an absolute and unmitigated disaster. NO one saw that coming. Not until week 1 2017 anyway...
I first heard on here that he was being considered for HC, I thought it was a joke. I then knew our owner didn't have a clue.
but I hoped for the best. I started to sour on him pretty quickly. That idiotic no huddle offense he instituted was confusing our offense more than it was confusing the opponents defense. I was surprised that he couldn't see that. In game 2 when they only scored 9 offensive points against the woeful Saint's defense I sensed trouble, even though we won that game.
the ill fitting suit showed his lack of brain power.
Reese should have gone too!Let the new GM hire who he wanted.
While the offense did improve under McAdoo, I was worried that he didn't have the personality to be a HC, and that I thought the Giants panicked when word broke that the Eagles planned on hiring him.