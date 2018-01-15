McAdoo was hired two years ago today, what were you thoughts CMicks3110 : 1/15/2018 1:02 pm at the time he was hired? Excited? Worried?



Did you expect him to be the disaster he was? Or do you blame Reese more than McAdoo?

Refreshing.. LawrenceTaylor56 : 1/15/2018 1:05 pm : link although I wasn't too warm with it being McAdoo. I felt like he wasn't ready and deserving. But I trusted the Giants brass.

I knew we were screwed the moment Snacks : 1/15/2018 1:06 pm : link I saw his suit. ;)

Mea Culpa clatterbuck : 1/15/2018 1:11 pm : link I thought it was a good move.

RE: I knew we were screwed the moment mfsd : 1/15/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: I saw his suit. ;)



All joking aside, that suit was forking ridiculous In comment 13790260 Snacks said:All joking aside, that suit was forking ridiculous

On the Fence Beer Man : 1/15/2018 1:24 pm : link Was glad we weren't losing our OC, but worried about his lack of experience.

was not impressed jtfuoco : 1/15/2018 1:35 pm : link felt like a total overhaul was needed and the only coach really replaced was Tom

I think I was still ticked about Coughlin getting fired. an_idol_mind : 1/15/2018 1:38 pm : link Not that I wished McAdoo to fail, but the way the organization handled that offseason really bugged me. I think I remained fairly uninterested until the 2016 season finally started.

Big mistake Stan in LA : 1/15/2018 1:38 pm : link If you are going to clean house, clean house, not blame TC, or as he is now known in the Championship Game TC.

I still wish we could have figured out a way to keep mfsd : 1/15/2018 1:39 pm : link Coughlin in a team president type position like he has now in Jax, and let him pick his successor.



Would have required Coughlins willingness to make that move, and I’m not sure he would have.



I agreed with those who said he’d lost his fastball when it came to in game coaching...but I think the org has really missed his influence on decisions.



But whatever, all in the past now. I like the Gettleman hire, and hope we get the head coach hire right this time.

RE: I still wish we could have figured out a way to keep an_idol_mind : 1/15/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Coughlin in a team president type position like he has now in Jax, and let him pick his successor.



Would have required Coughlins willingness to make that move, and I’m not sure he would have.



I agreed with those who said he’d lost his fastball when it came to in game coaching...but I think the org has really missed his influence on decisions.



But whatever, all in the past now. I like the Gettleman hire, and hope we get the head coach hire right this time.



I don't think Coughlin's pride would have allowed that.



The right move would probably have been to fire Reese and let the next GM pick his head coach. If that meant Coughlin gone, then so be it. But kicking Coughlin out the building while keeping more than 50% of his staff was a dumb decision. In comment 13790342 mfsd said:I don't think Coughlin's pride would have allowed that.The right move would probably have been to fire Reese and let the next GM pick his head coach. If that meant Coughlin gone, then so be it. But kicking Coughlin out the building while keeping more than 50% of his staff was a dumb decision.

RE: RE: I still wish we could have figured out a way to keep mfsd : 1/15/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790342 mfsd said:





Quote:





Coughlin in a team president type position like he has now in Jax, and let him pick his successor.



Would have required Coughlins willingness to make that move, and I’m not sure he would have.



I agreed with those who said he’d lost his fastball when it came to in game coaching...but I think the org has really missed his influence on decisions.



But whatever, all in the past now. I like the Gettleman hire, and hope we get the head coach hire right this time.







I don't think Coughlin's pride would have allowed that.



The right move would probably have been to fire Reese and let the next GM pick his head coach. If that meant Coughlin gone, then so be it. But kicking Coughlin out the building while keeping more than 50% of his staff was a dumb decision.



Agreed. My theory was really wishful thinking. But I agree the larger issue was Reese let the roster rot with bad decisions, and Coughlin was scapegoated In comment 13790348 an_idol_mind said:Agreed. My theory was really wishful thinking. But I agree the larger issue was Reese let the roster rot with bad decisions, and Coughlin was scapegoated

you never know bc4life : 1/15/2018 1:43 pm : link but the problem was that he was projected to be a hot prospect, so, there might have been a tendency to take him off the stove before he was ready - to prevent losing him. in short, resume was a little thin.



on the other hand, I was a bit excited because I was concerned that maybe TC was trying to merge two systems that really weren't meant to be merged. So - hoping for an offense that looked more like GB's

RE: Unsurprised Victor in CT : 1/15/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: And unexcited.



me too. and I didn't like the most of the old staff remained.



I was cautiously oprimistic when they played to win againt the Redskins last year.



I was still in show me mode this year. I didn't like what I saw with BM oing slick, team, especially D acting like they were big shit in camp and preseason. Also was worried about the BM stubborness with his offense. I never bought the SB talk, but I did not foresee the 3-13 debacle and implosion. In comment 13790252 bigbluehoya said:me too. and I didn't like the most of the old staff remained.I was cautiously oprimistic when they played to win againt the Redskins last year.I was still in show me mode this year. I didn't like what I saw with BM oing slick, team, especially D acting like they were big shit in camp and preseason. Also was worried about the BM stubborness with his offense. I never bought the SB talk, but I did not foresee the 3-13 debacle and implosion.

I was a bit excited mrvax : 1/15/2018 1:48 pm : link and looked forward to what he could bring the offense. Then when he started to refer to the football as "The Duke" I grew concerned.



I thought he was Ray Handley 2.0 twostepgiants : 1/15/2018 1:50 pm : link I thought the interview process was a sham



I argued vociferously for Doug Marrone



3 for 3 IMO

Like most here I was unexcited but not shocked LG in NYC : 1/15/2018 1:52 pm : link was terribly disappointed only one guy got shown the door.

wanted the complete overhaul.



Preferred Marrone or Hue Jackson.

I liked it, I'm not ashamed to admit it. SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:00 pm : link Where did McAdoo go wrong from day 1? Insisting on calling the plays with that big dinner menu. Especially as a rookie head coach.

“We’re going to stress evolution not revolution The_Boss : 1/15/2018 2:12 pm : link And the clocks are going to stay at TC time.”





Good times....

Very happy Coughlin was gone arniefez : 1/15/2018 2:16 pm : link very unhappy he was pretty much the only one. Typical Mara's.

I thought Reese/Ross bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 2:17 pm : link had to go...but there were reasons for optimism because the offense was actually marginally improved with Mac as OC...unfortunately it took a huge dump with him as the HC.

RE: I liked it, I'm not ashamed to admit it. Victor in CT : 1/15/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: Where did McAdoo go wrong from day 1? Insisting on calling the plays with that big dinner menu. Especially as a rookie head coach.



no, it was rigidly sticking with the riduclous, shitty Green Bay offense, one that only has success if Aaron Rodgers is running it. In comment 13790393 SHO'NUFF said:no, it was rigidly sticking with the riduclous, shitty Green Bay offense, one that only has success if Aaron Rodgers is running it.

Wasn't going to be happy with whoever we picked jlukes : 1/15/2018 2:19 pm : link because Reese was still getting to call the shots as GM

I liked him for the continuity reason GiantTuff1 : 1/15/2018 2:20 pm : link and also b/c Eli had rebounded well, at least statistically under him the previous two seasons, and with a boat load of money in FA, there was the whole thinking of 'evolution' not 'revolution', in terms of keeping things together.



There were also concerns on whether Coughlin was meddling too much in the offense, and whether if Mac was in full control whether it would look even better.



In hindsight, I think we all underestimated the leader of men aspect and his intuition and lack of social skills.



And if it wasn't McAdoo, I strongly wanted Doug Marone.

RE: I liked him for the continuity reason Victor in CT : 1/15/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote: and also b/c Eli had rebounded well, at least statistically under him the previous two seasons, and with a boat load of money in FA, there was the whole thinking of 'evolution' not 'revolution', in terms of keeping things together.



There were also concerns on whether Coughlin was meddling too much in the offense, and whether if Mac was in full control whether it would look even better.



In hindsight, I think we all underestimated the leader of men aspect and his intuition and lack of social skills.



And if it wasn't McAdoo, I strongly wanted Doug Marone.



the reason the offense was effective in 2014 and 2015 was BECAUSE of TCs influence, NOT in soite of it. That offense was a hybrid of TC and McAdoosh. THe McAdoosh/McCarthy offense sucks. In comment 13790446 GiantTuff1 said:the reason the offense was effective in 2014 and 2015 was BECAUSE of TCs influence, NOT in soite of it. That offense was a hybrid of TC and McAdoosh. THe McAdoosh/McCarthy offense sucks.

I thought he was a good hire gidiefor : Mod : 1/15/2018 2:27 pm : : 1/15/2018 2:27 pm : link ...

Anyone remember some of the other candidates - besides Mike Smith? Ivan15 : 1/15/2018 2:33 pm : link .



I didn't understand how any adult... DonQuixote : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link ... much less someone in a leadership position in a nationally visible job ...



... could step in front of the television cameras ...



... in a massively oversized cartoon of a suit ...



Then BBI made fun of me for thinking that something might be a little off

This resume HomerJones45 : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link and a rush hire when Philly put the word about interviewing him. (Lurie is probably still laughing about it) The whole sequence of events that January was amateurish.

It was a half measure JerseyCityJoe : 1/15/2018 2:58 pm : link and it turned out like most half measures.

Unsure about McAdoo, but very, very, very pissed off that Red Dog : 1/15/2018 3:10 pm : link Reese and Ross hadn't been canned along with Major Tom. Or instead of Major Tom.



And even more pissed that Mara didn't hire Doug Marrone as HC.



Now two years later, the GIANTS will pick 2nd in the draft while TC and Marrone are taking their team to the AFC Championship with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

I thought he needed a better haircut for the announcement exiled : 1/15/2018 3:18 pm : link And don't get me going on the suit.



And when he started 2017 with that mob-style slick back, I felt even worse about him.



And I never did warm up to that guy, even after 11 wins.

In theory it made sense Matt in SGS : 1/15/2018 3:20 pm : link keep continuity with Eli not having to learn a new system. He played well under McAdoo. The hope was he learned under Coughlin to apply as a young head coach. And we had talked about here time and again that Coughlin was getting up there in age so the Giants needed to start thinking about a replacement. At the time was in favor of having a replacement on staff to hand the reigns over. As a Giants and NFL historian, I tried to create a parallel of going from Bill Walsh to George Seifert. I wanted to keep the George Young thoughts on avoiding too much change because continuity is a hallmark of successful teams.



But at the same token, I ignored other failed attempts to do this. Forget Belichick's infamous rejection of the Jets after Parcells stepped down with his "I resign as HC of NYJ" thing. Mike Holmgren in Seattle getting kicked upstairs to GM and handing the head coach job to Jim Mora Jr. Mora lasted 1 year in 2009, went 5-11 and got fired and the Seahawks gave the job to Pete Carroll.



In the end, McAdoo failed for many of the same reasons Ray Handley failed. They were talented Xs and Os coaches. They were numbers guys. They were assistant coaches. They didn't have the personality to be a head coach. A head coach in the NFL is like a CEO. Needs to delegate and set the culture and keep the team moving in the right direction. McAdoo and Handley both were not head coaching material. Hence Mara's hesitation to give the job to a guy who hasn't been a head coach before.

Can someone locate the thread? regulator : 1/15/2018 3:38 pm : link it probably makes for some great reading, especially vis-a-vis The Suit.

I was waaaaaay wrooooong ZogZerg : 1/15/2018 3:41 pm : link I liked the hire 2 years ago.



But, I realized early on that I was wrong and wanted him dumped long before most.

RE: I didn't understand how any adult... mfsd : 1/15/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: ... much less someone in a leadership position in a nationally visible job ...



... could step in front of the television cameras ...



... in a massively oversized cartoon of a suit ...



Then BBI made fun of me for thinking that something might be a little off



Yup. And a married man to boot. Would any married guys here have been allowed out of the house by the wife in that suit? In comment 13790519 DonQuixote said:Yup. And a married man to boot. Would any married guys here have been allowed out of the house by the wife in that suit?

In his initial press conference, he struck me as feeling overwhelmed GeofromNJ : 1/15/2018 3:51 pm : link and he didn't disappoint. He was not ready for this job. Maybe he'll do better the second time around with another team.

McAdoo Giants Career Percy : 1/15/2018 4:01 pm : link Didn't like him much as Offensive Coordinator. Thought TC ought to have been replaced with someone else. Felt better after he got it than I would have had Sullivan been elevated. But no more than that. To me he always looked like a sort of second or third choice type. His failure was not a surprise.

I never envisioned mcadoo would be great or terrible djm : 1/15/2018 4:25 pm : link Was hoping he'd hold things together through the bad times and not get in the way through the good times. Really none of us knew anything about the guy. It was only after 2016 that we could form any kind of opinion and even then, despite people like Lombardi and some posters here echoing concerns it wasn't really fair to kill the guy after a winning season. Then 2017 came and mcadoo was proven to be an absolute and unmitigated disaster. NO one saw that coming. Not until week 1 2017 anyway...

When Bones : 1/15/2018 5:22 pm : link I first heard on here that he was being considered for HC, I thought it was a joke. I then knew our owner didn't have a clue.

I thought he wasn't their first choice Ron from Ninerland : 1/15/2018 5:43 pm : link but I hoped for the best. I started to sour on him pretty quickly. That idiotic no huddle offense he instituted was confusing our offense more than it was confusing the opponents defense. I was surprised that he couldn't see that. In game 2 when they only scored 9 offensive points against the woeful Saint's defense I sensed trouble, even though we won that game.

always in over his head Nitro : 1/15/2018 5:45 pm : link the ill fitting suit showed his lack of brain power.

I didn't like the hire, but was hopeful Hades07 : 1/15/2018 5:48 pm : link Really wanted Marrone.

If you are going to clean house then..... Millburn : 8:30 am : link Reese should have gone too!Let the new GM hire who he wanted.