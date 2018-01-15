Rapoport: Giants target Shurmur as top choice, expected...

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:43 pm
Ian Rapoport
& #8207;Verified account @RapSheet
1m1 minute ago

Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:43 pm : link

Kimberly Jones
‏Verified account @KimJonesSports
59s60 seconds ago

Kimberly Jones Retweeted Ian Rapoport

His #NYG interview went very well, per sources.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:44 pm : link

Mike Garafolo
‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo
6s7 seconds ago

Mike Garafolo Retweeted Ian Rapoport

He’s done well with multiple QBs in Minnesota and the Giants have noticed.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:45 pm : link

Around The NFL
‏Verified account @AroundTheNFL
12s12 seconds ago

BREAKING: Pat Shurmur expected to be next head coach of Giants, @RapSheet reports
Top choice after  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link
all the other top choices went elsewhere?
Shurmur's  
mrvax : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link
selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.
Wanting the Eagles to lose  
Rjanyg : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link
but I so want this locked up. He is the guy I want.
re: Shurmur and QB  
giants#1 : 1/15/2018 2:47 pm : link
One thing to note is that Bradford, Keenum, and Bridgewater are all UFAs after this season. If the Giants aren't interested in a QB at #2, I wonder if they bring in one of those guys to battle Eli in 2018 and eventually take over.
RE: Shurmur's  
robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 2:47 pm : link
In comment 13790524 mrvax said:
Quote:
selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.


And I am much more open to a QB at 2 now because of that.
Very happy its Shurmur  
chopperhatch : 1/15/2018 2:48 pm : link
Has a very calming air about him and that will be good for a young qb be it a roomie or Webb.
Good news  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 2:49 pm : link
I liked most of the candidates each for different reasons. We will be moving on from Eli soon and he’s a good coach to have during the transition to whoever it is.
Hope to hear rumors soon...  
Dan in the Springs : 1/15/2018 2:49 pm : link
about his staff. Don't want all the best coaches gone. I think he's going to need a strong DC, and hopefully has an OC who isn't learning the offense on the job (like McAdoo did with Sully).

Furthermore the position coaches can make all the difference, especially on a team with a lot of internal strife/locker room issues like this one. We need strong leaders for each position group.

To me the biggest question marks about a guy like Shurmur isn't can he lead the organization, but can he assemble the talent around him to have a world-class coaching staff.
Or maybe he's here to  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:50 pm : link
help Eli?
RE: Wanting the Eagles to lose  
Rocky369 : 1/15/2018 2:50 pm : link
In comment 13790526 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
but I so want this locked up. He is the guy I want.
Vikes win and it delays the hiring and the angst on BBI continues. Vikes lose, Giants have a new coach with a most recent record of losing to the Eagles.
I'd be sad  
mrvax : 1/15/2018 2:50 pm : link
if he brought Keenum with him.
#FeelTheShurm  
Diver_Down : 1/15/2018 2:50 pm : link
.
Most important hire  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link
in a really long time and we go with Pat Shurmur. Hope I’m dead wrong, but this is just way too uninspiring for me.
NFL MOBILE  
Dave on the UWS : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link
flashed an alert for "Breaking News" on my phone just now, so all the media "sources" are "reporting it". I think he's the best fit, for what they need and where they are. I also think his personality will play off of Gettleman well too.
RE: Hope to hear rumors soon...  
robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link
In comment 13790539 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
about his staff. Don't want all the best coaches gone. I think he's going to need a strong DC, and hopefully has an OC who isn't learning the offense on the job (like McAdoo did with Sully).

Furthermore the position coaches can make all the difference, especially on a team with a lot of internal strife/locker room issues like this one. We need strong leaders for each position group.

To me the biggest question marks about a guy like Shurmur isn't can he lead the organization, but can he assemble the talent around him to have a world-class coaching staff.


There are rumors of Del Rio with him.
RE: Shurmur's  
mphbullet36 : 1/15/2018 2:52 pm : link
In comment 13790524 mrvax said:
Quote:
selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.


or maybe he convinced the giants he could with with Eli and groom Webb...since he groomed keenum. And then the giants can trade down and build there trenches.
KInda hope that doesn't mean that Spags sticks.  
Heisenberg : 1/15/2018 2:53 pm : link
That locker room needs a new voice.
Bleh  
Josh in the City : 1/15/2018 2:53 pm : link
he's great with QB's but I don't view him as that CEO type/leader of men. Hope I'm wrong.
RE: Or maybe he's here to  
lax counsel : 1/15/2018 2:53 pm : link
In comment 13790541 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
help Eli?


Are they really going to invest a head coach in a qb who has , at most, 2 seasons left? Top qb prospect seems more likely.
It could be  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:54 pm : link
both?
Woohoo!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 2:54 pm : link
Happy Monday!
DC - Del Rio  
giants#1 : 1/15/2018 2:54 pm : link
OC - DeFillipo?

Sign me up if that's the case!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:55 pm : link

Ian Rapoport
‏Verified account @RapSheet
2m2 minutes ago

Ian Rapoport Retweeted Around The NFL

The sheer number of people happy for Shurmur is amazing.
I really wanted...  
bw in dc : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link
Slade to be right about this.

Guy deserves a break... ;)
Very good choice  
BigBlue4You09 : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link
I'm happy
So if shurmur is the top Choice  
nygiants16 : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link
Why would they not offer him
RE: Bleh  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link
In comment 13790558 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
he's great with QB's but I don't view him as that CEO type/leader of men. Hope I'm wrong.

With ya there Josh. All anyone talks about with a Shurmur is he’s good at offense and QBs. There’s more to football than that last I checked.
the hiring of a coach  
Rocky369 : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link
does not dictate or predict what will happen in the draft. not buying that one bit.
RE: NFL MOBILE  
Diver_Down : 1/15/2018 2:57 pm : link
In comment 13790549 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
flashed an alert for "Breaking News" on my phone just now, so all the media "sources" are "reporting it". I think he's the best fit, for what they need and where they are. I also think his personality will play off of Gettleman well too.


Yep, Ian was just on NFL Network and confirmed that Shurmur is the Giants top choice and NY is Shurmur's top choice. Made it sound like it is just a formality to make an official offer/acceptance once the Vikings season is over.
Was Shurmur the top choice  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:57 pm : link
before or after the McDaniels to Colts news?
Feel the Shurm  
jeff57 : 1/15/2018 2:59 pm : link
Eh.  
illmatic : 1/15/2018 2:59 pm : link
I wasn't happy with the McAdoo hiring and this feels like it's only slightly better than the Mac announcement. Even Wilks feels like he'd be a better fit for this team personality wise but I guess we'll see.

And they're definitely going Rosen at 2 if this is true.
Probably a good deal better than  
idiotsavant : 1/15/2018 3:00 pm : link
The last coach, in any case. The macdoodle one, I mean.
Love this choice  
bluesince56 : 1/15/2018 3:00 pm : link
Will do wonders with the offense
Solid Choice  
Rong5611 : 1/15/2018 3:00 pm : link
All the reports about him are good. Hoping for the best.

Hope this not true.  
est1986 : 1/15/2018 3:01 pm : link
What has he ever won?
RE: Was Shurmur the top choice  
Diver_Down : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
In comment 13790582 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
before or after the McDaniels to Colts news?


IMO, McDaniels was never a top choice. He might have been in the mix, but Ian has been linking Josh and Indy for some time. There were a few asshats that had indicated that McDaniels was never one of the top finalists. Many on BBI inferred based on yesterday's reports that it was Josh, but no one confirmed what was told to them. Those that did say that Josh was not in consideration were clear.
Shurmur has shown adapatability across multiple fronts  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!
Color me underwhelmed  
dk in TX : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
😞
solid guy solid hire  
bluepepper : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
maybe not the sexiest but fits the Giants. Like it.

Yup,  
darren in pdx : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
Slade’d.
Honestly  
NYBEN1963 : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
I don't think any of these reporters no anymore than we do...j
RE: Hope this not true.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link
In comment 13790592 est1986 said:
Quote:
What has he ever won?


Huh? What a weird comment. What did Parcells ever win before coming here?
RE: Hope this not true.  
lax counsel : 1/15/2018 3:03 pm : link
In comment 13790592 est1986 said:
Quote:
What has he ever won?


Good time to start winning. Gotta start somewhere.
Fantastic hire  
AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:03 pm : link
We'll see how he fares as a HC, we really don't know how any of these candidates are in that area, but the upgrade from the Mickey Mouse offense we've been running to what Shurmur has done is huge.
Excellent choice  
cosmicj : 1/15/2018 3:04 pm : link
The Shurm is widely respected, has HC experience and is a high floor/ high cieling selection. The other candidates each had significant risks associated with them.
Where was it reported Shurmer  
jtdukedfw : 1/15/2018 3:04 pm : link
is bringing DelRio as DC? Man I would love that!!
This is a good hire  
Emil : 1/15/2018 3:05 pm : link
Only negative is Cleveland and you can easily spin that as positive. He has had offensive success everywhere he’s been. He’s a QB whisperer. He has Case Keenum playing out of his mind behind a revamped OL. He is reportedly a calm collected coach who players gravitate towards. There is a lot to like here.

I was all in on Wilks because I thought he was a leader. If Schurmur checks that block then I’m all for the hire.
For all the bitching about not getting their guy..  
Sean : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link
Shurmur was reported as a finalist all along.
Question is  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link
would he call plays?
RE: Shurmur has shown adapatability across multiple fronts  
Emil : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link
In comment 13790595 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!


This is huge in my book.

Also I think Webb gets a long look from Shurmer.
I think his Cleveland stint  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link
is pretty damn impressive.
RE: Top choice after  
bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:07 pm : link
In comment 13790523 SHO'NUFF said:
Quote:
all the other top choices went elsewhere?


Nah I think he was Mara's top choice all along. Gettleman who knows, but this is exactly the type of hire Mara alluded to in his pressers.
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2018 3:07 pm : link
it is like some are Rip Van Winkle!

Quote:
Top choice after
SHO'NUFF : 2:46 pm : link : reply
all the other top choices went elsewhere?


What other top choices?? Wasn't Wilks supposedly a top choice? Where the fuck did he go?

As early as 10 days ago, Shurmur was listed higher than even McDaniels on the radar.

The way i look at it only possibly Patricia was a guy the Giants might have wanted that isn't here. This whole process has been a clusterfuck - not on the giants side, but on the fans take's.
Somewhere Josh Rosen has a big  
Chris L. : 1/15/2018 3:07 pm : link
smile on his face!!!!
They want to fix the offense  
antdog24 : 1/15/2018 3:08 pm : link
and I believe early in the process one of the beat writers claimed they were looking to hire an offensive coach to fix the offense. I think McDaniels and Shurmur were the choices all along. Which one did they covet the most... we'll probably never know they might have been pretty even.
lol - former Giants WR James Jones doesnt like Shurmur (NFLN)  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 3:09 pm : link
Says that he thinks it was all Zimmer and that there were "tons of better" candidates out there. Like who?
Love it  
Mkdaman1818 : 1/15/2018 3:09 pm : link
I really like this hire, esp if we get jack del rio as a DC. Del rio has really struggled as a HC, but has done well as a DC.
For real ya think?  
exiled : 1/15/2018 3:09 pm : link
?
RE: They want to fix the offense  
robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 3:10 pm : link
In comment 13790623 antdog24 said:
Quote:
and I believe early in the process one of the beat writers claimed they were looking to hire an offensive coach to fix the offense. I think McDaniels and Shurmur were the choices all along. Which one did they covet the most... we'll probably never know they might have been pretty even.


Not just that but having a track record with developing a QB since that is near the top of the list to take us into the future.
RE: lol - former Giants WR James Jones doesnt like Shurmur (NFLN)  
mphbullet36 : 1/15/2018 3:11 pm : link
In comment 13790625 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Says that he thinks it was all Zimmer and that there were "tons of better" candidates out there. Like who?


mike zimmer is a defensive coach...lol

da fuq is he talking about
I like  
Professor Falken : 1/15/2018 3:11 pm : link
this part of the resume':

Michigan State (1990–1997)
Tight ends, offensive line & special teams coach

Stanford (1998)
Offensive line coach

Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2001)
Tight ends & offensive line coach
biggest obstacle  
Josh in the City : 1/15/2018 3:12 pm : link
for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.
LOL @ "Former NYG reciever" in front of James Jones..  
bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:12 pm : link
Dear lord lets not bring up that saga again.
James Jones  
GeorgeAdams33 : 1/15/2018 3:13 pm : link
hates the Giants now
Wanted MP originally but really only because he's an RPI guy.  
Ryan in Albany : 1/15/2018 3:13 pm : link
I'm down with Shurmur.
RE: biggest obstacle  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 3:13 pm : link
In comment 13790645 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.


LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.
On the other thread I said Shurmur is Fassel  
Phil in LA : 1/15/2018 3:14 pm : link
here's the big caveat, the Giants won't be asking Shurmur to fix the unfixable Dave Brown. Instead, they'll give a nice menu to help choose from.

The similarities are, at hiring they were both hot QB whisperining coordinators, and around the same age.
Seems like a solid choice  
ij_reilly : 1/15/2018 3:14 pm : link
I hope he is totally onboard with "run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer".

I think there's been a terrible disconnect over the past 5 years between GM and HC in regards to personnel.

I don't think Reese provided Coughlin with the players Coughlin wanted. Coughlin was a "run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer" kind of guy, and the Giants ended up with personnel that couldn't achieve those things.

McAdoo just sucked, but I don't think he got the players he wanted either.
RE: RE: biggest obstacle  
Josh in the City : 1/15/2018 3:16 pm : link
In comment 13790650 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13790645 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.



LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.


That's not what I said. We need a coach who can control OBJ (McAdoo surely could not) AND fix this locker room. Fixing this broken locker room and leading these men is probably the #1 thing that needs fixing with this team right now.
RE: RE: Shurmur has shown adapatability across multiple fronts  
AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:16 pm : link
In comment 13790616 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13790595 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!



This is huge in my book.

Also I think Webb gets a long look from Shurmer.


This. He's had success running Chip Kelly's uptempo horizontal style, as well as a ground and pound power spread in Minnesota. One of the few coaches to successfully marry some of the newer college trends with the pro game. And he actually adapts his offense to the talent he has on the roster, putting his QBs in the best position to succeed, a wild concept around these parts lately.
The fact that McAdoo wanted to cut Hart every week but Reese  
yatqb : 1/15/2018 3:17 pm : link
wouldn't go for it certainly helped to create the shitty locker room we had last year. That WILL NOT happen with DG. Guys who can't be team players will be gone, imho. That helps any coach.
So is this the DOOMS DAY Scenario that so many on here  
ZogZerg : 1/15/2018 3:18 pm : link
were worried about?
Think he is a great pick.  
TMS : 1/15/2018 3:18 pm : link
Anybody who knows offensive FB will have a lot to compare notes with in ELI. Smart move would be too keep Spags, who he knows. Talented football guy all the way,. Grew up in the game. Let DG do the player selection in the draft and FA and we could be back quick. MO
....  
BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 3:31 pm : link
this was 100% maras pick.


DG wanted wilks or patricia.

i like Shurm...think he is going to be good for us. i now expect a QB at 2. unless he wants to ride eli and take barkley at 2 to improve tge run game, he knows it has been huge for him this year in minny
If he's instrumental in drafting either Barkley or Josh Allen  
GeofromNJ : 1/15/2018 3:32 pm : link
I'll be happy.
Read  
Jon in NYC : 1/15/2018 3:32 pm : link
last week he has his staff all ready.

Who do we think is on it?
RE: Hope this not true.  
Dr. D : 1/15/2018 3:32 pm : link
In comment 13790592 est1986 said:
Quote:
What has he ever won?

What did any Coach ever win, before they won?
Our skill position players  
ajr2456 : 1/15/2018 3:35 pm : link
At least at the pass catching positions are excellent fits for his power spread. Well finally see our athletes put in space.

Michel would be a perfect round 2 pick to fill the running back role
RE: RE: Hope this not true.  
est1986 : 1/15/2018 3:39 pm : link
In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 13790592 est1986 said:


Quote:


What has he ever won?


What did any Coach ever win, before they won?


What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.
Mr. Charisma himself  
dk in TX : 1/15/2018 3:41 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: biggest obstacle  
Jesse B : 1/15/2018 3:42 pm : link
In comment 13790669 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 13790650 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13790645 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.



LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.



That's not what I said. We need a coach who can control OBJ (McAdoo surely could not) AND fix this locker room. Fixing this broken locker room and leading these men is probably the #1 thing that needs fixing with this team right now.


Winning fixes locker rooms. They were all good soldiers at 11-5
RE: RE: RE: Hope this not true.  
BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 3:42 pm : link
In comment 13790768 est1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 13790592 est1986 said:


Quote:


What has he ever won?


What did any Coach ever win, before they won?



What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.


um shurmur is cosching in the NFCC next weekend....id say thats solid.

his offenses have been pretty good everywhere he has gone. i mean he makes case keenum look good.
RE: RE: RE: Hope this not true.  
bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:48 pm : link
In comment 13790768 est1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 13790592 est1986 said:


Quote:


What has he ever won?


What did any Coach ever win, before they won?



What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.


Go read the guys resume. He has more success across the board than either of the Pats assistants.

Who was the better OC for the Rams? McDaniels as their OC was awful. People see what they wanna see.
Shurmur knows offense...  
Chris684 : 1/15/2018 3:49 pm : link
No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.

For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?

I don’t like the Andy Reid connection. I don’t like that Philly went with Pederson over him. I don’t like speculation that this was done in any way with Eli at the forefront of the thought process.

We are also at least 1 week out from being able to build a staff that hopefully Tom Quinn and Spagnuolo have no part of.
RE: Shurmur knows offense...  
BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 3:51 pm : link
In comment 13790806 Chris684 said:
Quote:
No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.

For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?

I don’t like the Andy Reid connection. I don’t like that Philly went with Pederson over him. I don’t like speculation that this was done in any way with Eli at the forefront of the thought process.

We are also at least 1 week out from being able to build a staff that hopefully Tom Quinn and Spagnuolo have no part of.



you contradict yourself. its either a risky pick or a safe pick....

thatbbeing said i think its a good choice based on whats out there
RE: Shurmur knows offense...  
AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:52 pm : link
In comment 13790806 Chris684 said:
Quote:
No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.

For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?


Which do you prefer - failed stint as a coach or zero head coaching experience? Because those were our options.
RE: RE: Shurmur knows offense...  
bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:55 pm : link
In comment 13790817 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 13790806 Chris684 said:


Quote:


No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.

For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?





Which do you prefer - failed stint as a coach or zero head coaching experience? Because those were our options.


none..most that want to complain dont have an alternative.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 3:57 pm : link
Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland

How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?
video  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 3:57 pm : link
of Rapoport talking about Giants and Shurmur...
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/953006682271076353 - ( New Window )
RE: .  
AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:58 pm : link
In comment 13790826 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland

How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?


Another note on his Cleveland stint. His first season was the lockout shortened season. His second season ended with an ownership change. If there's a no-win situation....that's it.
......  
Micko : 1/15/2018 3:58 pm : link
This was my first choice. Made sense all along. Go with the guy who makes players better.
People really need to stop  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:00 pm : link
bitching about coaches that failed in Cleveland. The list of them is long and there’s just no way it’s all on them. It’s a snake bit franchise that shouldnt be used as a barometer of how well someone will do elsewhere.

So yeah, ignore turning a Vikings offense into a highly efficient unit being run effectively by a journeyman QB with limited talent, and just focus on the Browns, because that makes sense.
Prior experience is not necessary  
Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:04 pm : link
Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.

Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.



RE: Prior experience is not necessary  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:06 pm : link
In comment 13790848 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.

Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.




How the hell do you know that? Why would they interview Patricia or Wilks if they didn’t have an open mind?

I have no idea how some of you draw these conclusions.
RE: Prior experience is not necessary  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 13790848 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.

Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.




I mean, this is all conjecture, but so what? Are you saying that Mara didn't want to take a risk with someone like Wilks due to McAdoo? Or is there another hidden diamond that we're missing? He's the safe pick, who's the unsafe pick?
RE: Prior experience is not necessary  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:07 pm : link
In comment 13790848 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.

Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.




Or maybe they were just much more impressed with Shurmur's interview and resume than Wilks'.

I'd also point out that it's not really fair to pin this hire on Mara being "spooked" and making the suggestion that he didn't have an open mind about this hire only to turn around and not have an open mind about it as a fan.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:09 pm : link
To be honest, I think you got attached to Wilks for whatever reason and are now bent out of shape that NYG didn't hire him so you're trying to craft these narratives to somehow prove it was a poor choice or not as good as hiring Wilks.
I just think that prior HC experience is such an asset  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:09 pm : link
its not necessary, but I can't tell you how much better and more prepared I am for a leadership role if I've done it prior, even if that was a failure. Smart, motivated people learn, has he shown he can't evolve?
I’d argue there are more people trying to spin  
Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:10 pm : link
his time in Cleveland as some type of positive than there are people killing him for it, but ultimately it is what it is.

The fact he went 9-23 in Cleveland should merit  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 4:10 pm : link
HOF consideration there alone.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link
I'd still like to know what a realistic expectation is for a coach in Cleveland with those players under center.

Was he supposed to finish with a winning record?

Show me any NFL team with a roster as poor as those two Browns rosters that did better than Shurmur did. I'll save you the time and say you probably aren't going to find one.
St. Louis  
TyreeHelmet : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link
His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link
I like this hire! Warmed up to McD after yesterday’s discussions but always liked Shurm. Although much of my optimism lies in how he git si much out of Case this year as well as how productive Minny’s offense was this year. Especially given again Case having to step in for Bradford but also loosing Cook.

I too don’t knock his record in Cleveland. Looking forward to his staff choices.
I’m not bent out of shape at all...  
Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:13 pm : link
I’m presenting an opinion on a message board.

I think he's a good choice.  
Ira : 1/15/2018 4:13 pm : link
I would have been happy with any of the coaches that they interviewed. I like his experience and I like that he's shown that he can get the best out of offensive personnel. The Giants have done well - first hiring Gettleman and now Shurmur. The next key hire is defensive coordinator.
RE: I’d argue there are more people trying to spin  
AcesUp : 1/15/2018 4:15 pm : link
In comment 13790867 Chris684 said:
Quote:
his time in Cleveland as some type of positive than there are people killing him for it, but ultimately it is what it is.


I would only consider it a positive in the sense of the experience he pulled from it. In terms of what he accomplished or didn't accomplish there and what it says about him as a head coach, I consider it a non-factor. The situation was FUBAR from the start and he wasn't operating under controlled conditions.
We know he's a good developer of talent at least on offense.  
Heisenberg : 1/15/2018 4:15 pm : link
He's done well with some average to bad QBs. Head coaching is a different skill set. I'm good with giving him a chance to show he can do that too. At a minimum, he's good to develop our young QB for the next guy.
RE: St. Louis  
giants#1 : 1/15/2018 4:16 pm : link
In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?


He was OC in Philly when they had the 4th, 3rd, and 13th ranked offenses.
RE: St. Louis  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:16 pm : link
In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?


The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?

It sure as hell impressed me.
....  
Micko : 1/15/2018 4:18 pm : link
Of course it's the rumors and rampant speculation that leads to a lot of nonesense. It's very likely he was the # 1 choice all along and the other guys get linked to other teams after the Giants made a decision. McDaniels is too risky when his entire resume is with BB and Brady. Brady is running that offense at the line of scrimmage. He is brilliant. Patricia was very interesting but I'm not sure hiring Bluto was the way to go. This the NY Giants.
RE: St. Louis  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:20 pm : link
In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?


A 32 year old Marc Bulger and Kyle Boller with Donnie Avery as the leading receiver is something you are going to get up in arms about? People must have short memories because St Louis was bad for a long time after the Mike Martz days.

In 2009 they also had the 31st ranked defense...
I don't know that locker room is broken  
bc4life : 1/15/2018 4:21 pm : link
There were and always will be some problem children.

Think the stuff about Beckham is way overplayed. He'll play hurt, he wants to win
Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough  
Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:21 pm : link
to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.
I simply can’t see why anyone can get mad at what was done  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:22 pm : link
7/8 years ago and completely ignore the massiv success he’s having NOW. Same with McDaniels - his time in Denver likely taught him a lot and it happened when he was 33 which was ages ago in NFL years.
RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough  
giants#1 : 1/15/2018 4:24 pm : link
In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.


Guilty by association (at least in part). No way were they sticking with anyone from that Chip Kelly staff.
RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:25 pm : link
In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.


So they chose a different guy who’s doing well for them and that’s a knock on Shurmur? There’s other factors that go into hiring a coach - fit with the GM, play style, salary, etc. there’s so many factors that boiling it down to “they choose someone else” as an argument is lame.

Maybe he’ll suck as a coach, but I keep hearing about what happened in the past because it fits a narrative but I don’t hear anything about him possibly going to the Super Bowl after next weekend with an absolute JAG at QB.
RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough  
AcesUp : 1/15/2018 4:26 pm : link
In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:
Quote:
to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.


They were going to promote from within after an all-out Civil War with Kelly?
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:27 pm : link
Well, Pederson looks like he was a pretty good hire. It's not like they opted for some guy who has been an awful coach.

He's also from the "dreaded" Andy Reid tree and seems to be doing just fine.


RE: RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough  
Heisenberg : 1/15/2018 4:27 pm : link
In comment 13790915 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:


Quote:


to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.



Guilty by association (at least in part). No way were they sticking with anyone from that Chip Kelly staff.


+1
RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13790923 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Well, Pederson looks like he was a pretty good hire. It's not like they opted for some guy who has been an awful coach.

He's also from the "dreaded" Andy Reid tree and seems to be doing just fine.



Pedersen had less experience than McAdoo, and he didn't even call plays in Kansas City working for Reid. It goes to show that there's just very little way to know what kind of person or experience is going to work as a head coach.
I thought Pederson got hired in PHI  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:29 pm : link
because Reid told them he was a must hire (just to get him away from sleeping with everyone on the staff)?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 4:35 pm : link

Tom Rock
‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday
8m8 minutes ago

Tom Rock Retweeted Tom Rock

NFL Network reported it first. A source confirmed the expectation to @Newsday on Monday but cautioned that minds can change and nothing is official.
RE: RE: St. Louis  
TyreeHelmet : 1/15/2018 4:36 pm : link
In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?

It sure as hell impressed me.


He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.

The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.
RE: RE: RE: St. Louis  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:38 pm : link
In comment 13790948 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?

It sure as hell impressed me.



He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.

The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.


He is one of the top 3 candidates available - who did you want?
Meh  
moespree : 1/15/2018 4:41 pm : link
Though, if you're going to take a QB at 2 than I doubt you could do much better in terms of working with a young QB than Shurmur, given what's available. So I guess there's that.
RE: RE: RE: St. Louis  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:43 pm : link
In comment 13790948 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?

It sure as hell impressed me.



He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.

The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.


So, he was just standing on the sidelines and getting paid for nothing?

He had nothing to do with that offense?

Alrighty.
LOL with the Rock's tweet  
ZogZerg : 1/15/2018 4:48 pm : link
He has himself covered. It was confirmed, but things can change.

I guess everyone is gun shy now....
The 2016 Vikings  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:54 pm : link
weren’t a potent offense but it was still efficient. They just didn’t have many good players (Diggs and Thielen just started to breakout). Bradford threw for almost 4000 yards with 20 tds to 5 ints. They had Matt Asiata getting a ton of carries.

He’s been pretty damn successful without even a top 20.
RE: RE: RE: St. Louis  
Rflairr : 1/15/2018 5:00 pm : link
In comment 13790948 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.

What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?

It sure as hell impressed me.



He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.

The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.


It probably is. But who exactly is out there? They don't appear to be interested in shooting high for a college guy like Shaw or Saban. Who else is out there? I don't trust those NE assistants without BB. two of the final four teams are coached by Doug Peterson and Doug Marrone. Both of which would have pissed the entire board off if they were hired here when McAdoo got the job. lol
Hard to find good coaches but this guy has a lot of good traits  
Eric on Li : 1/15/2018 5:26 pm : link
- has HC experience
- good track record with QBs
- comes from a football family
- been around successful coaches
- his offenses have been balanced and successful, overcoming injuries

Who knows how it will work out but I think all of the above are improvements from the last hire if nothing else. I have to assume Gettleman thinks he can command the room and effectively function at that CEO level since he placed such an emphasis on it. I’m also glad he didn’t just go with a familiar candidate.
Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal...  
Slade : 1/15/2018 5:37 pm : link
Close... But not inked.
RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal...  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/15/2018 5:37 pm : link
In comment 13791063 Slade said:
Quote:
Close... But not inked.


Shut the hell up.
And by the way...  
Slade : 1/15/2018 5:39 pm : link
Spags did very well in his interview.
RE: And by the way...  
BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 5:42 pm : link
In comment 13791068 Slade said:
Quote:
Spags did very well in his interview.



yea we know
Great. Stunning insight.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/15/2018 5:42 pm : link
.
RE: We know he's a good developer of talent at least on offense.  
KeoweeFan : 1/15/2018 5:43 pm : link
In comment 13790887 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
He's done well with some average to bad QBs. Head coaching is a different skill set. I'm good with giving him a chance to show he can do that too. At a minimum, he's good to develop our young QB for the next guy.

Quote:
He's done well with some average to bad QBs.

That's why you can't say whether or not his hiring indicates anything about whether a QB will be taken with the NYG's first pick.
It is within the realm of possibility at least that the Giant's DON'T intend to take a QB early and will use the pick to shore up the OL and or RB.
In that scenario they need someone to make the most of Eli in the next few years and to develop Webb and any new QB taken in lower rounds.
As you indicated, he did wonders with Case Keenum who went undrafted.
It's  
AcidTest : 1/15/2018 5:44 pm : link
an excellent choice. He's done well with QBs, and his success at prior jobs shows he's ready to be HC of the Giants. I do agree that it increases the chance we take a QB at #2.
ha..I said by end of day...and got shit on for saying so  
micky : 1/15/2018 5:46 pm : link
because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing


schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now
Every HC candidate is going to have some warts on their  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2018 5:51 pm : link
resume. I like this guy because he has HC experience, and 9-23 isn't bad with that team, and he has done a great job in Minny besides losing the QB, the RB, and rebuilding the OL with all 5 players.
Patricia was my first choice..  
Sean : 1/15/2018 5:52 pm : link
but this is a solid hire. 2 years coaching in Cleveland with no QB is solid experience. Looking forward to what staff he puts together.
I was interested in reading that his uncle, Fritz Shurmur,  
Ira : 1/15/2018 5:54 pm : link
was dc for the Packers in the late 90s.
RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal...  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 5:57 pm : link
In comment 13791063 Slade said:
Quote:
Close... But not inked.


You have zero credibility. Please shut the fuck up.
RE: ha..I said by end of day...and got shit on for saying so  
UberAlias : 1/15/2018 6:00 pm : link
In comment 13791082 micky said:
Quote:
because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing


schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now
You got shit for misrepresenting what the asshats reported. And more than one even pointed that out to you. They never said what you claimed they did.
Tiresome  
Percy : 1/15/2018 6:10 pm : link
He's not available at the moment. The comments are repetitive and for the most part uninformative. Why don't we put this down for a while -- say until it's possible to have real news?
Shurmur yawn  
jtfuoco : 1/15/2018 6:10 pm : link
Nothing about him inspires greatness IMO I am sure there will be a dozen of puff pieces coming out the following weeks in the papers about how great he is but I cant get excited about him. I really wanted a Defensive minded HQ and a different culture coming here instead we get more WCO.
Shurmur Shurmur he's our man  
Canton : 1/15/2018 6:17 pm : link
If he can't do it nobody can!

Yippee!! 🤪
Hate it.  
Powerclean765 : 1/15/2018 6:21 pm : link
Another WCO. Why?
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 6:27 pm : link
People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.

Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.

Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.
Those anti Shumur People...  
Aaron Thomas : 1/15/2018 6:28 pm : link
Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?
RE: .  
Simms11 : 1/15/2018 6:30 pm : link
In comment 13790826 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland

How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?


His skill position players were crap on O. His Oline was decent, but his offense was like 2nd from last in points scored because they couldn’t move the football. I’d put that more on the GM, who was Holmgren at the time. His Defense their was like 5th in points against, which was exceptional.

Personnel and coordinators will have a say in his success. It’s not all on the Head Coach. He apparently blew the Giants away and showed he was prepared and had a good idea of what needs to happen to turn the program around. That’s got to start in the trenches. He knows Olines too, as he was also an Oline coach, as well. Lastly, he knows the NFC East well, which is important.

I’m all for this hire. I know he’ll get a chance, especially if they bring in a new QB. I think they could be competitive next year and that’s all you can ask for at this juncture.
RE: Those anti Shumur People...  
Floyd_Fan : 1/15/2018 6:37 pm : link
In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:
Quote:
Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?

I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.

this hire feels like a half-measure
RE: Those anti Shumur People...  
Floyd_Fan : 1/15/2018 6:37 pm : link
In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:
Quote:
Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?

I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.

this hire feels like a half-measure
If Shurmur works out  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 6:41 pm : link
it won’t be a good long term solution?

What am I reading today?
Floyd_Fan  
Aaron Thomas : 1/15/2018 6:45 pm : link
What about Patricia's lack of HC experience? We have no idea how he would command the locker room and just because he has an engineering degree in no way guarantees success in running a football team.
RE: If Shurmur works out  
Floyd_Fan : 1/15/2018 6:48 pm : link
In comment 13791168 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
it won’t be a good long term solution?

What am I reading today?

Maras missed on BB once already. when the potential next BB is available, you take your best shot, as opposed to playing it safe due to most recent bad experience.

RE: RE: ha..I said by end of day...and got shit on for saying so  
micky : 1/15/2018 6:49 pm : link
In comment 13791106 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 13791082 micky said:


Quote:


because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing


schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now

You got shit for misrepresenting what the asshats reported. And more than one even pointed that out to you. They never said what you claimed they did.



read through that and it was pretty much said..but whatever

RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 6:51 pm : link
In comment 13791063 Slade said:
Quote:
Close... But not inked.


Well he can't sign yet so it can't be 'inked'. God, you're the worst.
RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal...  
Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 7:00 pm : link
In comment 13791063 Slade said:
Quote:
Close... But not inked.

Coming from the guy who putt all his chips in that Belichick would be the next HC. FUCK OFF
RE: .  
Powerclean765 : 1/15/2018 7:03 pm : link
In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.

Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.

Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.


Too hung up on it? Yes, he's used elements of power spread - but make no mistake, he's a WCO.
I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.

I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.

This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees.
RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 7:09 pm : link
In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.



People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is.
RE: RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 7:09 pm : link
In comment 13791199 Powerclean765 said:
Quote:

I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.

I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.

This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees.


It's fine not to like the hire. This board is meant to create discussion and debate about football. The cons of this place are the posters who degrade those who dare have a differing opinion. You are right that Shurmur uses the WC offense but I believe that he tweaks it to better suit his players. This isn't McAdoo's predictable offense anymore. I am wondering if this hire will make the Giants consider drafting Baker Mayfield as he would be a very good fit in Shurmur's offense IMO as would Darnold. I am not saying Allen or Rosen are bad fits I just think their skill sets are a better fit in a vertical passing scheme like Norv Turner's.
Not sure if it’s been mentioned...  
bouchy24 : 1/15/2018 7:09 pm : link
But you’ve got to wonder how Shurmur feels about Webb’s potential as a pro QB. I’ve got to imagine that had to of come up during the interview, no? There seems to be a lot of high praise for Webb within the organization.
RE: RE: If Shurmur works out  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 7:13 pm : link
In comment 13791176 Floyd_Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13791168 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


it won’t be a good long term solution?

What am I reading today?


Maras missed on BB once already. when the potential next BB is available, you take your best shot, as opposed to playing it safe due to most recent bad experience.


Dann, now I’m really pissed we didn’t get the next Belichick, you convinced me.

I liked Patricia, but there’s a lot to like about a bunch of these guys.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 7:14 pm : link
I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.

Why is a WCO bad?

The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.

The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.

Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.
RE: On the other thread I said Shurmur is Fassel  
djm : 1/15/2018 7:14 pm : link
In comment 13790654 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
here's the big caveat, the Giants won't be asking Shurmur to fix the unfixable Dave Brown. Instead, they'll give a nice menu to help choose from.

The similarities are, at hiring they were both hot QB whisperining coordinators, and around the same age.


Was thinking the same thing but I'd say shurmur is Fassel on steroids. He's had more success as OC. But i get your point.
RE: RE: Those anti Shumur People...  
Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 7:25 pm : link
In comment 13791164 Floyd_Fan said:
Quote:
In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:


Quote:


Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?


I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.

this hire feels like a half-measure

Why can't Shurmur be a "long term solution?" He is only 52.
RE: RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 7:31 pm : link
In comment 13791199 Powerclean765 said:
Quote:
In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.

Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.

Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.



Too hung up on it? Yes, he's used elements of power spread - but make no mistake, he's a WCO.
I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.

I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.

This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees.


It's the only thing that's ever been here. So of course you're predisposed to believe that it's the only thing that works. They've never tried to be anything else. There is no single way to win in this sport.
RE: RE: RE: Those anti Shumur People...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 7:52 pm : link
In comment 13791220 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13791164 Floyd_Fan said:


Quote:


In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:


Quote:


Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?


I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.

this hire feels like a half-measure


Why can't Shurmur be a "long term solution?" He is only 52.


52 is ancient...

Meanwhile, BB is chugging along @ 65.
Did the Seahawks hire Norton  
Rflairr : 1/15/2018 8:02 pm : link
Because Richard is planning to join Shurmur ‘s staff
Hmmmm  
5BowlsSoon : 1/15/2018 8:06 pm : link
Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?
RE: Hmmmm  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 8:11 pm : link
In comment 13791276 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?


No.
Arc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 8:18 pm : link
But he sucked in Cleveland! Hm, who else sucked as a HC there? I think he's the HC of a team playing Sunday.
RE: Arc.  
Sarcastic Sam : 1/15/2018 8:37 pm : link
In comment 13791281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
But he sucked in Cleveland! Hm, who else sucked as a HC there? I think he's the HC of a team playing Sunday.


How did you know about Butch Davis's bowling team?
To those judging Shurmur for his tenure in Cleveland  
Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 8:41 pm : link
In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.
RE: Hmmmm  
GFAN52 : 1/15/2018 8:45 pm : link
In comment 13791276 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?


AZ Cardinals fans are very disappointed in today's news from reading their forums and news websites. They were hoping for Shurmur and you can bet the Titans would have hired him as well.
Seemed clear this was guy as soon as Patricia to Detroit  
SomeFan : 1/15/2018 8:46 pm : link
became obvious.
RE: To those judging Shurmur for his tenure in Cleveland  
an_idol_mind : 1/15/2018 8:48 pm : link
In comment 13791307 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.


The Browns are abysmal. Shurmur's five-win season in 2012 is tied for the second best record that franchise has seen in the last 10 seasons.
.  
arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 8:50 pm : link
Offensive skill players when Shurmur coached in Cleveland...

QB's: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis
RB's: Peyton Hillis, Trent Richardson (only respectable year he had was with Shurmur), Montario Hardesty, Chris Ogbonnaya
WR's: Greg Little, Mohammad Massaquoi, Josh Cribbs, Jordan Norwood
TE's: Ben Watson, Jordan Cameron

If anyone can point me to an offensive coach who did more with less than that, I'd love to see it.
RE: RE: To those judging Shurmur for his tenure in Cleveland  
Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 8:55 pm : link
In comment 13791312 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
In comment 13791307 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.



The Browns are abysmal. Shurmur's five-win season in 2012 is tied for the second best record that franchise has seen in the last 10 seasons.

My point was Shurmur should be praised for going 5-11 in his final season in Cleveland. Winning 5 games with that roster is damn impressive.
RE: .  
Powerclean765 : 1/15/2018 8:57 pm : link
In comment 13791211 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.

Why is a WCO bad?

The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.

The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.

Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.


It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree.
RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal...  
BestFeature : 1/15/2018 9:08 pm : link
In comment 13791063 Slade said:
Quote:
Close... But not inked.


I've never seen anyone has as little self awareness as you.
Imagine his record in 2012  
est1986 : 1/15/2018 9:40 pm : link
If they dont trade out of 6th overall in 2011 for picks that amassed to Phil Taylor, Greg Little, Owen Marecic & Brandon Weeden... just handed the Falcons Julio Jones...
I’m starting to come around...  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 9:48 pm : link
-Professionalism
-Offensive weapons and what Shurmur can do with them
-Re-focus on power running game and play action
-Steady leadership
-relating to players but earning their respect

These are things that probably stood out about this guy in the process - hoping it all comes to fruition.
RE: RE: .  
cokeduplt : 1/15/2018 9:58 pm : link
In comment 13791323 Powerclean765 said:
Quote:
In comment 13791211 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.

Why is a WCO bad?

The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.

The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.

Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.



It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree.


Seems to be going well for the Eagles
RE: RE: .  
mdc1 : 1/15/2018 10:03 pm : link
In comment 13791203 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.





People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is.


as long as we throw the ball downfield...who cares
RE: RE: .  
blueblood : 1/15/2018 10:14 pm : link
In comment 13791323 Powerclean765 said:
Quote:
In comment 13791211 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.

Why is a WCO bad?

The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.

The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.

Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.



It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree.


Id like to see the list
RE: .  
Jon in NYC : 1/15/2018 10:18 pm : link
In comment 13791313 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Offensive skill players when Shurmur coached in Cleveland...

QB's: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis
RB's: Peyton Hillis, Trent Richardson (only respectable year he had was with Shurmur), Montario Hardesty, Chris Ogbonnaya
WR's: Greg Little, Mohammad Massaquoi, Josh Cribbs, Jordan Norwood
TE's: Ben Watson, Jordan Cameron

If anyone can point me to an offensive coach who did more with less than that, I'd love to see it.


He also won 200% of the games the Giants won this year with that roster.
Shurmur  
Dragon : 1/15/2018 10:23 pm : link
Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?

They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.
So hire the minority  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 10:32 pm : link
because it would be good for PR? Got it.

What about coaching football, should that be a requirement or no?
Bottom of the barrel?  
Greg from LI : 1/15/2018 10:34 pm : link
There's a whole lot of that on this board these days.
Well he didn't do much positive in St Louis, on the other hand fat  
plato : 1/15/2018 10:45 pm : link
Guys With beards are not inspiring, so we'll see
RE: Shurmur  
BestFeature : 1/15/2018 10:46 pm : link
In comment 13791400 Dragon said:
Quote:
Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?

They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.


The time the team starts making personnel decisions based strictly off race will be the time I stop being a fan.
RE: Well he didn't do much positive in St Louis, on the other hand fat  
UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 10:50 pm : link
In comment 13791408 plato said:
Quote:
Guys With beards are not inspiring, so we'll see


I addressed this earlier, take a look at the QBs and WRs on that team. I’ll give you a hint, they were terrible.
Anyone claiming they don’t like this  
Scuzzlebutt : 1/15/2018 10:51 pm : link
(or any other) hire needs to admit none of us really knows anything about these guys. As I remember the overwhelming response on BBI was that Marrone was an “uninspiring” pick, a retread, etc... Two years later he has his team in the championship game and the Giants are looking for a coach again.

All these opinions at this point are based on very little real evidence.
RE: Shurmur  
GFAN52 : 1/15/2018 10:53 pm : link
In comment 13791400 Dragon said:
Quote:
Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?

They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.


Publicity lift is the least of the Giants worries.
A. QB transition from Eli to ____?
B. Removing the disruptive cancer players.
C. Develop a scoring offense.
D. Develop an respectable OL.
E. Improve the underperforming defense.
F. The list is endless.
RE: Anyone claiming they don’t like this  
bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 11:28 pm : link
In comment 13791412 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
(or any other) hire needs to admit none of us really knows anything about these guys. As I remember the overwhelming response on BBI was that Marrone was an “uninspiring” pick, a retread, etc... Two years later he has his team in the championship game and the Giants are looking for a coach again.

All these opinions at this point are based on very little real evidence.


...I wanted Marrone...BBI laughed.
Beat writers  
AnskyJK : 1/15/2018 11:29 pm : link
Schrumur has coached in NFL for 20 years, literally thousands of players. Our beat writers have been unable to get 1 player quote from someone who's played for him?
RE: RE: RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 11:29 pm : link
In comment 13791384 mdc1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13791203 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.





People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is.



as long as we throw the ball downfield...who cares


Any offensive scheme will do that as long as it has an offensive line.
Eric:  
Giants34 : 1/15/2018 11:39 pm : link
I know you said Wilks intrigued you at the outset of the process, but between the final three candidates, who would you have preferred? Don't mean to put you on the spot, just interested in your opinion.
RE: Beat writers  
darren in pdx : 1:22 am : link
In comment 13791428 AnskyJK said:
Quote:
Schrumur has coached in NFL for 20 years, literally thousands of players. Our beat writers have been unable to get 1 player quote from someone who's played for him?


Probably waiting for the announcement to be official before writing puff pieces..or digging up dirt.
Beat writers are holding off, because you know  
ZogZerg : 6:40 am : link
Quote:
minds can change and nothing is official...


And, Raanan, still not sure...

Quote:


Sources: Giants shift coach search to Shurmur


NBC TV morning news crawler  
Bubba : 6:52 am : link
says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.
Seriously  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 6:58 am : link
why can't we ban Slade? There are certain subjects we aren't allowed to talk about on here, no April Fools post, yet Slade is allowed to come around here and intentionally post false info. What am I missing?
RE: Seriously  
Heisenberg : 7:43 am : link
In comment 13791508 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
why can't we ban Slade? There are certain subjects we aren't allowed to talk about on here, no April Fools post, yet Slade is allowed to come around here and intentionally post false info. What am I missing?


Agreed. He's more asshole than asshat.
RE: NBC TV morning news crawler  
jeff57 : 7:54 am : link
In comment 13791501 Bubba said:
Quote:
says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.


Can't do that officially.
RE: RE: NBC TV morning news crawler  
Ira : 9:13 am : link
In comment 13791546 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13791501 Bubba said:


Quote:


says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.



Can't do that officially.


Couldn't they do what the Lions did - say they're no longer looking?
RE: RE: RE: NBC TV morning news crawler  
jeff57 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 13791661 Ira said:
Quote:
In comment 13791546 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13791501 Bubba said:


Quote:


says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.



Can't do that officially.



Couldn't they do what the Lions did - say they're no longer looking?


Yeah, but was that even official? Or just anonymous sources in the organization.

Anyway, not new. Everyone knew Shanahan was getting the Niners job, and when Quinn got the Atlanta job, everyone knew that.
RE: RE: RE: Hope this not true.  
Dr. D : 10:37 am : link
In comment 13790768 est1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 13790592 est1986 said:


Quote:


What has he ever won?


What did any Coach ever win, before they won?



What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.


My point is, what did Parcells win before he became HC of the Giants? What had Belichick won (as HC), before he became HC of the Pats? What had Holmgren won before he became HC of the Packers? What had Tomlin won before he became HC of the Steelers? I could go on and on.

We all know (or at least should) that just because someone is an assistant on a team that wins the SB, doesn't mean they're going to be a SB winning HC. Plenty Belichick assistants knew "a lot about winning" yet haven't gone on to be great HCs.
