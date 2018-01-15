Rapoport: Giants target Shurmur as top choice, expected...

Ian Rapoport
Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.
His #NYG interview went very well, per sources.
He’s done well with multiple QBs in Minnesota and the Giants have noticed.
BREAKING: Pat Shurmur expected to be next head coach of Giants, @RapSheet reports
all the other top choices went elsewhere?
selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.
but I so want this locked up. He is the guy I want.
One thing to note is that Bradford, Keenum, and Bridgewater are all UFAs after this season. If the Giants aren't interested in a QB at #2, I wonder if they bring in one of those guys to battle Eli in 2018 and eventually take over.
| selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.
And I am much more open to a QB at 2 now because of that.
Has a very calming air about him and that will be good for a young qb be it a roomie or Webb.
I liked most of the candidates each for different reasons. We will be moving on from Eli soon and he’s a good coach to have during the transition to whoever it is.
about his staff. Don't want all the best coaches gone. I think he's going to need a strong DC, and hopefully has an OC who isn't learning the offense on the job (like McAdoo did with Sully).
Furthermore the position coaches can make all the difference, especially on a team with a lot of internal strife/locker room issues like this one. We need strong leaders for each position group.
To me the biggest question marks about a guy like Shurmur isn't can he lead the organization, but can he assemble the talent around him to have a world-class coaching staff.
Vikes win and it delays the hiring and the angst on BBI continues. Vikes lose, Giants have a new coach with a most recent record of losing to the Eagles.
if he brought Keenum with him.
in a really long time and we go with Pat Shurmur. Hope I’m dead wrong, but this is just way too uninspiring for me.
flashed an alert for "Breaking News" on my phone just now, so all the media "sources" are "reporting it". I think he's the best fit, for what they need and where they are. I also think his personality will play off of Gettleman well too.
There are rumors of Del Rio with him.
or maybe he convinced the giants he could with with Eli and groom Webb...since he groomed keenum. And then the giants can trade down and build there trenches.
That locker room needs a new voice.
he's great with QB's but I don't view him as that CEO type/leader of men. Hope I'm wrong.
Are they really going to invest a head coach in a qb who has , at most, 2 seasons left? Top qb prospect seems more likely.
OC - DeFillipo?
Sign me up if that's the case!
The sheer number of people happy for Shurmur is amazing.
Slade to be right about this.
Guy deserves a break... ;)
Why would they not offer him
With ya there Josh. All anyone talks about with a Shurmur is he’s good at offense and QBs. There’s more to football than that last I checked.
does not dictate or predict what will happen in the draft. not buying that one bit.
Yep, Ian was just on NFL Network and confirmed that Shurmur is the Giants top choice and NY is Shurmur's top choice. Made it sound like it is just a formality to make an official offer/acceptance once the Vikings season is over.
before or after the McDaniels to Colts news?
I wasn't happy with the McAdoo hiring and this feels like it's only slightly better than the Mac announcement. Even Wilks feels like he'd be a better fit for this team personality wise but I guess we'll see.
And they're definitely going Rosen at 2 if this is true.
The last coach, in any case. The macdoodle one, I mean.
Will do wonders with the offense
All the reports about him are good. Hoping for the best.
IMO, McDaniels was never a top choice. He might have been in the mix, but Ian has been linking Josh and Indy for some time. There were a few asshats that had indicated that McDaniels was never one of the top finalists. Many on BBI inferred based on yesterday's reports that it was Josh, but no one confirmed what was told to them. Those that did say that Josh was not in consideration were clear.
something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!
maybe not the sexiest but fits the Giants. Like it.
I don't think any of these reporters no anymore than we do...j
Huh? What a weird comment. What did Parcells ever win before coming here?
We'll see how he fares as a HC, we really don't know how any of these candidates are in that area, but the upgrade from the Mickey Mouse offense we've been running to what Shurmur has done is huge.
The Shurm is widely respected, has HC experience and is a high floor/ high cieling selection. The other candidates each had significant risks associated with them.
is bringing DelRio as DC? Man I would love that!!
Only negative is Cleveland and you can easily spin that as positive. He has had offensive success everywhere he’s been. He’s a QB whisperer. He has Case Keenum playing out of his mind behind a revamped OL. He is reportedly a calm collected coach who players gravitate towards. There is a lot to like here.
I was all in on Wilks because I thought he was a leader. If Schurmur checks that block then I’m all for the hire.
Shurmur was reported as a finalist all along.
This is huge in my book.
Also I think Webb gets a long look from Shurmer.
is pretty damn impressive.
Nah I think he was Mara's top choice all along. Gettleman who knows, but this is exactly the type of hire Mara alluded to in his pressers.
it is like some are Rip Van Winkle!
|Top choice after
all the other top choices went elsewhere?
What other top choices?? Wasn't Wilks supposedly a top choice? Where the fuck did he go?
As early as 10 days ago, Shurmur was listed higher than even McDaniels on the radar.
The way i look at it only possibly Patricia was a guy the Giants might have wanted that isn't here. This whole process has been a clusterfuck - not on the giants side, but on the fans take's.
and I believe early in the process one of the beat writers claimed they were looking to hire an offensive coach to fix the offense. I think McDaniels and Shurmur were the choices all along. Which one did they covet the most... we'll probably never know they might have been pretty even.
Says that he thinks it was all Zimmer and that there were "tons of better" candidates out there. Like who?
I really like this hire, esp if we get jack del rio as a DC. Del rio has really struggled as a HC, but has done well as a DC.
Not just that but having a track record with developing a QB since that is near the top of the list to take us into the future.
mike zimmer is a defensive coach...lol
da fuq is he talking about
this part of the resume':
Michigan State (1990–1997)
Tight ends, offensive line & special teams coach
Stanford (1998)
Offensive line coach
Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2001)
Tight ends & offensive line coach
for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.
Dear lord lets not bring up that saga again.
LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.
here's the big caveat, the Giants won't be asking Shurmur to fix the unfixable Dave Brown. Instead, they'll give a nice menu to help choose from.
The similarities are, at hiring they were both hot QB whisperining coordinators, and around the same age.
I hope he is totally onboard with "run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer".
I think there's been a terrible disconnect over the past 5 years between GM and HC in regards to personnel.
I don't think Reese provided Coughlin with the players Coughlin wanted. Coughlin was a "run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer" kind of guy, and the Giants ended up with personnel that couldn't achieve those things.
McAdoo just sucked, but I don't think he got the players he wanted either.
LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.
That's not what I said. We need a coach who can control OBJ (McAdoo surely could not) AND fix this locker room. Fixing this broken locker room and leading these men is probably the #1 thing that needs fixing with this team right now.
This. He's had success running Chip Kelly's uptempo horizontal style, as well as a ground and pound power spread in Minnesota. One of the few coaches to successfully marry some of the newer college trends with the pro game. And he actually adapts his offense to the talent he has on the roster, putting his QBs in the best position to succeed, a wild concept around these parts lately.
wouldn't go for it certainly helped to create the shitty locker room we had last year. That WILL NOT happen with DG. Guys who can't be team players will be gone, imho. That helps any coach.
Anybody who knows offensive FB will have a lot to compare notes with in ELI. Smart move would be too keep Spags, who he knows. Talented football guy all the way,. Grew up in the game. Let DG do the player selection in the draft and FA and we could be back quick. MO
this was 100% maras pick.
DG wanted wilks or patricia.
i like Shurm...think he is going to be good for us. i now expect a QB at 2. unless he wants to ride eli and take barkley at 2 to improve tge run game, he knows it has been huge for him this year in minny
last week he has his staff all ready.
Who do we think is on it?
At least at the pass catching positions are excellent fits for his power spread. Well finally see our athletes put in space.
Michel would be a perfect round 2 pick to fill the running back role
What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.
Winning fixes locker rooms. They were all good soldiers at 11-5
um shurmur is cosching in the NFCC next weekend....id say thats solid.
his offenses have been pretty good everywhere he has gone. i mean he makes case keenum look good.
Who was the better OC for the Rams? McDaniels as their OC was awful. People see what they wanna see.
No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.
For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?
I don’t like the Andy Reid connection. I don’t like that Philly went with Pederson over him. I don’t like speculation that this was done in any way with Eli at the forefront of the thought process.
We are also at least 1 week out from being able to build a staff that hopefully Tom Quinn and Spagnuolo have no part of.
thatbbeing said i think its a good choice based on whats out there
none..most that want to complain dont have an alternative.
Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland
How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?
This was my first choice. Made sense all along. Go with the guy who makes players better.
bitching about coaches that failed in Cleveland. The list of them is long and there’s just no way it’s all on them. It’s a snake bit franchise that shouldnt be used as a barometer of how well someone will do elsewhere.
So yeah, ignore turning a Vikings offense into a highly efficient unit being run effectively by a journeyman QB with limited talent, and just focus on the Browns, because that makes sense.
Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.
Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.
its not necessary, but I can't tell you how much better and more prepared I am for a leadership role if I've done it prior, even if that was a failure. Smart, motivated people learn, has he shown he can't evolve?
his time in Cleveland as some type of positive than there are people killing him for it, but ultimately it is what it is.
HOF consideration there alone.
I'd still like to know what a realistic expectation is for a coach in Cleveland with those players under center.
Was he supposed to finish with a winning record?
Show me any NFL team with a roster as poor as those two Browns rosters that did better than Shurmur did. I'll save you the time and say you probably aren't going to find one.
His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.
What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?
I like this hire! Warmed up to McD after yesterday’s discussions but always liked Shurm. Although much of my optimism lies in how he git si much out of Case this year as well as how productive Minny’s offense was this year. Especially given again Case having to step in for Bradford but also loosing Cook.
I too don’t knock his record in Cleveland. Looking forward to his staff choices.
I’m presenting an opinion on a message board.
I would have been happy with any of the coaches that they interviewed. I like his experience and I like that he's shown that he can get the best out of offensive personnel. The Giants have done well - first hiring Gettleman and now Shurmur. The next key hire is defensive coordinator.
He's done well with some average to bad QBs. Head coaching is a different skill set. I'm good with giving him a chance to show he can do that too. At a minimum, he's good to develop our young QB for the next guy.
Of course it's the rumors and rampant speculation that leads to a lot of nonesense. It's very likely he was the # 1 choice all along and the other guys get linked to other teams after the Giants made a decision. McDaniels is too risky when his entire resume is with BB and Brady. Brady is running that offense at the line of scrimmage. He is brilliant. Patricia was very interesting but I'm not sure hiring Bluto was the way to go. This the NY Giants.
There were and always will be some problem children.
Think the stuff about Beckham is way overplayed. He'll play hurt, he wants to win
to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.
7/8 years ago and completely ignore the massiv success he’s having NOW. Same with McDaniels - his time in Denver likely taught him a lot and it happened when he was 33 which was ages ago in NFL years.
because Reid told them he was a must hire (just to get him away from sleeping with everyone on the staff)?
He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.
The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.
He is one of the top 3 candidates available - who did you want?
Though, if you're going to take a QB at 2 than I doubt you could do much better in terms of working with a young QB than Shurmur, given what's available. So I guess there's that.
He has himself covered. It was confirmed, but things can change.
I guess everyone is gun shy now....
weren’t a potent offense but it was still efficient. They just didn’t have many good players (Diggs and Thielen just started to breakout). Bradford threw for almost 4000 yards with 20 tds to 5 ints. They had Matt Asiata getting a ton of carries.
He’s been pretty damn successful without even a top 20.
It probably is. But who exactly is out there? They don't appear to be interested in shooting high for a college guy like Shaw or Saban. Who else is out there? I don't trust those NE assistants without BB. two of the final four teams are coached by Doug Peterson and Doug Marrone. Both of which would have pissed the entire board off if they were hired here when McAdoo got the job. lol
- has HC experience
- good track record with QBs
- comes from a football family
- been around successful coaches
- his offenses have been balanced and successful, overcoming injuries
Who knows how it will work out but I think all of the above are improvements from the last hire if nothing else. I have to assume Gettleman thinks he can command the room and effectively function at that CEO level since he placed such an emphasis on it. I’m also glad he didn’t just go with a familiar candidate.
Spags did very well in his interview.
an excellent choice. He's done well with QBs, and his success at prior jobs shows he's ready to be HC of the Giants. I do agree that it increases the chance we take a QB at #2.
because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing
schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now
resume. I like this guy because he has HC experience, and 9-23 isn't bad with that team, and he has done a great job in Minny besides losing the QB, the RB, and rebuilding the OL with all 5 players.
but this is a solid hire. 2 years coaching in Cleveland with no QB is solid experience. Looking forward to what staff he puts together.
was dc for the Packers in the late 90s.
He's not available at the moment. The comments are repetitive and for the most part uninformative. Why don't we put this down for a while -- say until it's possible to have real news?
Nothing about him inspires greatness IMO I am sure there will be a dozen of puff pieces coming out the following weeks in the papers about how great he is but I cant get excited about him. I really wanted a Defensive minded HQ and a different culture coming here instead we get more WCO.
If he can't do it nobody can!
Yippee!! 🤪
People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.
Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.
Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.
Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?
I’m all for this hire. I know he’ll get a chance, especially if they bring in a new QB. I think they could be competitive next year and that’s all you can ask for at this juncture.
it won’t be a good long term solution?
What am I reading today?
What about Patricia's lack of HC experience? We have no idea how he would command the locker room and just because he has an engineering degree in no way guarantees success in running a football team.
But you’ve got to wonder how Shurmur feels about Webb’s potential as a pro QB. I’ve got to imagine that had to of come up during the interview, no? There seems to be a lot of high praise for Webb within the organization.
I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.
Why is a WCO bad?
The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.
The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.
Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.
Because Richard is planning to join Shurmur ‘s staff
Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?
But he sucked in Cleveland! Hm, who else sucked as a HC there? I think he's the HC of a team playing Sunday.
In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.
Offensive skill players when Shurmur coached in Cleveland...
QB's: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis
RB's: Peyton Hillis, Trent Richardson (only respectable year he had was with Shurmur), Montario Hardesty, Chris Ogbonnaya
WR's: Greg Little, Mohammad Massaquoi, Josh Cribbs, Jordan Norwood
TE's: Ben Watson, Jordan Cameron
If anyone can point me to an offensive coach who did more with less than that, I'd love to see it.
If they dont trade out of 6th overall in 2011 for picks that amassed to Phil Taylor, Greg Little, Owen Marecic & Brandon Weeden... just handed the Falcons Julio Jones...
-Professionalism
-Offensive weapons and what Shurmur can do with them
-Re-focus on power running game and play action
-Steady leadership
-relating to players but earning their respect
These are things that probably stood out about this guy in the process - hoping it all comes to fruition.
Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?
They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.
because it would be good for PR? Got it.
What about coaching football, should that be a requirement or no?
There's a whole lot of that on this board these days.
Guys With beards are not inspiring, so we'll see
(or any other) hire needs to admit none of us really knows anything about these guys. As I remember the overwhelming response on BBI was that Marrone was an “uninspiring” pick, a retread, etc... Two years later he has his team in the championship game and the Giants are looking for a coach again.
All these opinions at this point are based on very little real evidence.
A. QB transition from Eli to ____?
B. Removing the disruptive cancer players.
C. Develop a scoring offense.
D. Develop an respectable OL.
E. Improve the underperforming defense.
F. The list is endless.
Schrumur has coached in NFL for 20 years, literally thousands of players. Our beat writers have been unable to get 1 player quote from someone who's played for him?
I know you said Wilks intrigued you at the outset of the process, but between the final three candidates, who would you have preferred? Don't mean to put you on the spot, just interested in your opinion.
And, Raanan, still not sure...
|
Sources: Giants shift coach search to Shurmur
says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.
why can't we ban Slade? There are certain subjects we aren't allowed to talk about on here, no April Fools post, yet Slade is allowed to come around here and intentionally post false info. What am I missing?
