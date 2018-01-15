Rapoport: Giants target Shurmur as top choice, expected... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:43 pm : 1/15/2018 2:43 pm Ian Rapoport

& #8207;Verified account @RapSheet

1m1 minute ago



Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:43 pm : : 1/15/2018 2:43 pm : link

Kimberly Jones

‏Verified account @KimJonesSports

59s60 seconds ago



Kimberly Jones Retweeted Ian Rapoport



His #NYG interview went very well, per sources.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:44 pm : : 1/15/2018 2:44 pm : link

Mike Garafolo

‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo

6s7 seconds ago



Mike Garafolo Retweeted Ian Rapoport



He’s done well with multiple QBs in Minnesota and the Giants have noticed.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:45 pm : : 1/15/2018 2:45 pm : link

Around The NFL

‏Verified account @AroundTheNFL

12s12 seconds ago



BREAKING: Pat Shurmur expected to be next head coach of Giants, @RapSheet reports

Top choice after SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link all the other top choices went elsewhere?

Shurmur's mrvax : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.



Wanting the Eagles to lose Rjanyg : 1/15/2018 2:46 pm : link but I so want this locked up. He is the guy I want.

re: Shurmur and QB giants#1 : 1/15/2018 2:47 pm : link One thing to note is that Bradford, Keenum, and Bridgewater are all UFAs after this season. If the Giants aren't interested in a QB at #2, I wonder if they bring in one of those guys to battle Eli in 2018 and eventually take over.

RE: Shurmur's robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 2:47 pm : link

Quote: selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.



And I am much more open to a QB at 2 now because of that. In comment 13790524 mrvax said:And I am much more open to a QB at 2 now because of that.

Very happy its Shurmur chopperhatch : 1/15/2018 2:48 pm : link Has a very calming air about him and that will be good for a young qb be it a roomie or Webb.

Good news UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 2:49 pm : link I liked most of the candidates each for different reasons. We will be moving on from Eli soon and he’s a good coach to have during the transition to whoever it is.

Hope to hear rumors soon... Dan in the Springs : 1/15/2018 2:49 pm : link about his staff. Don't want all the best coaches gone. I think he's going to need a strong DC, and hopefully has an OC who isn't learning the offense on the job (like McAdoo did with Sully).



Furthermore the position coaches can make all the difference, especially on a team with a lot of internal strife/locker room issues like this one. We need strong leaders for each position group.



To me the biggest question marks about a guy like Shurmur isn't can he lead the organization, but can he assemble the talent around him to have a world-class coaching staff.

RE: Wanting the Eagles to lose Rocky369 : 1/15/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: but I so want this locked up. He is the guy I want. Vikes win and it delays the hiring and the angst on BBI continues. Vikes lose, Giants have a new coach with a most recent record of losing to the Eagles. In comment 13790526 Rjanyg said:Vikes win and it delays the hiring and the angst on BBI continues. Vikes lose, Giants have a new coach with a most recent record of losing to the Eagles.

I'd be sad mrvax : 1/15/2018 2:50 pm : link if he brought Keenum with him.



Most important hire ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link in a really long time and we go with Pat Shurmur. Hope I’m dead wrong, but this is just way too uninspiring for me.

NFL MOBILE Dave on the UWS : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link flashed an alert for "Breaking News" on my phone just now, so all the media "sources" are "reporting it". I think he's the best fit, for what they need and where they are. I also think his personality will play off of Gettleman well too.

RE: Hope to hear rumors soon... robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 2:51 pm : link

Quote: about his staff. Don't want all the best coaches gone. I think he's going to need a strong DC, and hopefully has an OC who isn't learning the offense on the job (like McAdoo did with Sully).



Furthermore the position coaches can make all the difference, especially on a team with a lot of internal strife/locker room issues like this one. We need strong leaders for each position group.



To me the biggest question marks about a guy like Shurmur isn't can he lead the organization, but can he assemble the talent around him to have a world-class coaching staff.



There are rumors of Del Rio with him. In comment 13790539 Dan in the Springs said:There are rumors of Del Rio with him.

RE: Shurmur's mphbullet36 : 1/15/2018 2:52 pm : link

Quote: selection kinda indicates the Giants decision to grab a shiny young QB with their pick.



or maybe he convinced the giants he could with with Eli and groom Webb...since he groomed keenum. And then the giants can trade down and build there trenches. In comment 13790524 mrvax said:or maybe he convinced the giants he could with with Eli and groom Webb...since he groomed keenum. And then the giants can trade down and build there trenches.

KInda hope that doesn't mean that Spags sticks. Heisenberg : 1/15/2018 2:53 pm : link That locker room needs a new voice.

RE: Or maybe he's here to lax counsel : 1/15/2018 2:53 pm : link

Quote: help Eli?



Are they really going to invest a head coach in a qb who has , at most, 2 seasons left? Top qb prospect seems more likely. In comment 13790541 SHO'NUFF said:Are they really going to invest a head coach in a qb who has , at most, 2 seasons left? Top qb prospect seems more likely.

DC - Del Rio giants#1 : 1/15/2018 2:54 pm : link OC - DeFillipo?



Sign me up if that's the case!

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 2:55 pm : : 1/15/2018 2:55 pm : link

Ian Rapoport

‏Verified account @RapSheet

2m2 minutes ago



Ian Rapoport Retweeted Around The NFL



The sheer number of people happy for Shurmur is amazing.

So if shurmur is the top Choice nygiants16 : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link Why would they not offer him

RE: Bleh ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link

Quote: he's great with QB's but I don't view him as that CEO type/leader of men. Hope I'm wrong.

With ya there Josh. All anyone talks about with a Shurmur is he’s good at offense and QBs. There’s more to football than that last I checked. In comment 13790558 Josh in the City said:With ya there Josh. All anyone talks about with a Shurmur is he’s good at offense and QBs. There’s more to football than that last I checked.

the hiring of a coach Rocky369 : 1/15/2018 2:56 pm : link does not dictate or predict what will happen in the draft. not buying that one bit.

RE: NFL MOBILE Diver_Down : 1/15/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: flashed an alert for "Breaking News" on my phone just now, so all the media "sources" are "reporting it". I think he's the best fit, for what they need and where they are. I also think his personality will play off of Gettleman well too.



Yep, Ian was just on NFL Network and confirmed that Shurmur is the Giants top choice and NY is Shurmur's top choice. Made it sound like it is just a formality to make an official offer/acceptance once the Vikings season is over. In comment 13790549 Dave on the UWS said:Yep, Ian was just on NFL Network and confirmed that Shurmur is the Giants top choice and NY is Shurmur's top choice. Made it sound like it is just a formality to make an official offer/acceptance once the Vikings season is over.

Was Shurmur the top choice SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 2:57 pm : link before or after the McDaniels to Colts news?

Eh. illmatic : 1/15/2018 2:59 pm : link I wasn't happy with the McAdoo hiring and this feels like it's only slightly better than the Mac announcement. Even Wilks feels like he'd be a better fit for this team personality wise but I guess we'll see.



And they're definitely going Rosen at 2 if this is true.

Probably a good deal better than idiotsavant : 1/15/2018 3:00 pm : link The last coach, in any case. The macdoodle one, I mean.

Love this choice bluesince56 : 1/15/2018 3:00 pm : link Will do wonders with the offense

Solid Choice Rong5611 : 1/15/2018 3:00 pm : link All the reports about him are good. Hoping for the best.





Hope this not true. est1986 : 1/15/2018 3:01 pm : link What has he ever won?

RE: Was Shurmur the top choice Diver_Down : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: before or after the McDaniels to Colts news?



IMO, McDaniels was never a top choice. He might have been in the mix, but Ian has been linking Josh and Indy for some time. There were a few asshats that had indicated that McDaniels was never one of the top finalists. Many on BBI inferred based on yesterday's reports that it was Josh, but no one confirmed what was told to them. Those that did say that Josh was not in consideration were clear. In comment 13790582 SHO'NUFF said:IMO, McDaniels was never a top choice. He might have been in the mix, but Ian has been linking Josh and Indy for some time. There were a few asshats that had indicated that McDaniels was never one of the top finalists. Many on BBI inferred based on yesterday's reports that it was Josh, but no one confirmed what was told to them. Those that did say that Josh was not in consideration were clear.

Shurmur has shown adapatability across multiple fronts Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!



solid guy solid hire bluepepper : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link maybe not the sexiest but fits the Giants. Like it.





Honestly NYBEN1963 : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link I don't think any of these reporters no anymore than we do...j

RE: Hope this not true. robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: What has he ever won?



Huh? What a weird comment. What did Parcells ever win before coming here? In comment 13790592 est1986 said:Huh? What a weird comment. What did Parcells ever win before coming here?

RE: Hope this not true. lax counsel : 1/15/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: What has he ever won?



Good time to start winning. Gotta start somewhere. In comment 13790592 est1986 said:Good time to start winning. Gotta start somewhere.

Fantastic hire AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:03 pm : link We'll see how he fares as a HC, we really don't know how any of these candidates are in that area, but the upgrade from the Mickey Mouse offense we've been running to what Shurmur has done is huge.

Excellent choice cosmicj : 1/15/2018 3:04 pm : link The Shurm is widely respected, has HC experience and is a high floor/ high cieling selection. The other candidates each had significant risks associated with them.

Where was it reported Shurmer jtdukedfw : 1/15/2018 3:04 pm : link is bringing DelRio as DC? Man I would love that!!

This is a good hire Emil : 1/15/2018 3:05 pm : link Only negative is Cleveland and you can easily spin that as positive. He has had offensive success everywhere he’s been. He’s a QB whisperer. He has Case Keenum playing out of his mind behind a revamped OL. He is reportedly a calm collected coach who players gravitate towards. There is a lot to like here.



I was all in on Wilks because I thought he was a leader. If Schurmur checks that block then I’m all for the hire.

For all the bitching about not getting their guy.. Sean : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link Shurmur was reported as a finalist all along.

Question is ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link would he call plays?

RE: Shurmur has shown adapatability across multiple fronts Emil : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote: something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!



This is huge in my book.



Also I think Webb gets a long look from Shurmer. In comment 13790595 Jim in Forest Hills said:This is huge in my book.Also I think Webb gets a long look from Shurmer.

I think his Cleveland stint SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 3:06 pm : link is pretty damn impressive.

RE: Top choice after bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:07 pm : link

Quote: all the other top choices went elsewhere?



Nah I think he was Mara's top choice all along. Gettleman who knows, but this is exactly the type of hire Mara alluded to in his pressers. In comment 13790523 SHO'NUFF said:Nah I think he was Mara's top choice all along. Gettleman who knows, but this is exactly the type of hire Mara alluded to in his pressers.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2018 3:07 pm : link



Quote: Top choice after

SHO'NUFF : 2:46 pm : link : reply

all the other top choices went elsewhere?



What other top choices?? Wasn't Wilks supposedly a top choice? Where the fuck did he go?



As early as 10 days ago, Shurmur was listed higher than even McDaniels on the radar.



The way i look at it only possibly Patricia was a guy the Giants might have wanted that isn't here. This whole process has been a clusterfuck - not on the giants side, but on the fans take's. it is like some are Rip Van Winkle!What other top choices?? Wasn't Wilks supposedly a top choice? Where the fuck did he go?As early as 10 days ago, Shurmur was listed higher than even McDaniels on the radar.The way i look at it only possibly Patricia was a guy the Giants might have wanted that isn't here. This whole process has been a clusterfuck - not on the giants side, but on the fans take's.

They want to fix the offense antdog24 : 1/15/2018 3:08 pm : link and I believe early in the process one of the beat writers claimed they were looking to hire an offensive coach to fix the offense. I think McDaniels and Shurmur were the choices all along. Which one did they covet the most... we'll probably never know they might have been pretty even.

lol - former Giants WR James Jones doesnt like Shurmur (NFLN) Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 3:09 pm : link Says that he thinks it was all Zimmer and that there were "tons of better" candidates out there. Like who?

Love it Mkdaman1818 : 1/15/2018 3:09 pm : link I really like this hire, esp if we get jack del rio as a DC. Del rio has really struggled as a HC, but has done well as a DC.

RE: They want to fix the offense robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: and I believe early in the process one of the beat writers claimed they were looking to hire an offensive coach to fix the offense. I think McDaniels and Shurmur were the choices all along. Which one did they covet the most... we'll probably never know they might have been pretty even.



Not just that but having a track record with developing a QB since that is near the top of the list to take us into the future. In comment 13790623 antdog24 said:Not just that but having a track record with developing a QB since that is near the top of the list to take us into the future.

RE: lol - former Giants WR James Jones doesnt like Shurmur (NFLN) mphbullet36 : 1/15/2018 3:11 pm : link

Quote: Says that he thinks it was all Zimmer and that there were "tons of better" candidates out there. Like who?



mike zimmer is a defensive coach...lol



da fuq is he talking about In comment 13790625 Jim in Forest Hills said:mike zimmer is a defensive coach...lolda fuq is he talking about

I like Professor Falken : 1/15/2018 3:11 pm : link this part of the resume':



Michigan State (1990–1997)

Tight ends, offensive line & special teams coach



Stanford (1998)

Offensive line coach



Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2001)

Tight ends & offensive line coach

biggest obstacle Josh in the City : 1/15/2018 3:12 pm : link for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.

LOL @ "Former NYG reciever" in front of James Jones.. bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:12 pm : link Dear lord lets not bring up that saga again.

James Jones GeorgeAdams33 : 1/15/2018 3:13 pm : link hates the Giants now

RE: biggest obstacle arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 3:13 pm : link

Quote: for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.



LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now. In comment 13790645 Josh in the City said:LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.

On the other thread I said Shurmur is Fassel Phil in LA : 1/15/2018 3:14 pm : link here's the big caveat, the Giants won't be asking Shurmur to fix the unfixable Dave Brown. Instead, they'll give a nice menu to help choose from.



The similarities are, at hiring they were both hot QB whisperining coordinators, and around the same age.

Seems like a solid choice ij_reilly : 1/15/2018 3:14 pm : link I hope he is totally onboard with "run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer".



I think there's been a terrible disconnect over the past 5 years between GM and HC in regards to personnel.



I don't think Reese provided Coughlin with the players Coughlin wanted. Coughlin was a "run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer" kind of guy, and the Giants ended up with personnel that couldn't achieve those things.



McAdoo just sucked, but I don't think he got the players he wanted either.



RE: RE: biggest obstacle Josh in the City : 1/15/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790645 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.







LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.



That's not what I said. We need a coach who can control OBJ (McAdoo surely could not) AND fix this locker room. Fixing this broken locker room and leading these men is probably the #1 thing that needs fixing with this team right now. In comment 13790650 arcarsenal said:That's not what I said. We need a coach who can control OBJ (McAdoo surely could not) AND fix this locker room. Fixing this broken locker room and leading these men is probably the #1 thing that needs fixing with this team right now.

RE: RE: Shurmur has shown adapatability across multiple fronts AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790595 Jim in Forest Hills said:





Quote:





something Belicheck is lauded for. He has HC experience so he has been through the first round of painful learning. He will be drafting a QB to groom to mold and develop. He has coached in the NFC East. This is exciting stuff!







This is huge in my book.



Also I think Webb gets a long look from Shurmer.



This. He's had success running Chip Kelly's uptempo horizontal style, as well as a ground and pound power spread in Minnesota. One of the few coaches to successfully marry some of the newer college trends with the pro game. And he actually adapts his offense to the talent he has on the roster, putting his QBs in the best position to succeed, a wild concept around these parts lately. In comment 13790616 Emil said:This. He's had success running Chip Kelly's uptempo horizontal style, as well as a ground and pound power spread in Minnesota. One of the few coaches to successfully marry some of the newer college trends with the pro game. And he actually adapts his offense to the talent he has on the roster, putting his QBs in the best position to succeed, a wild concept around these parts lately.

The fact that McAdoo wanted to cut Hart every week but Reese yatqb : 1/15/2018 3:17 pm : link wouldn't go for it certainly helped to create the shitty locker room we had last year. That WILL NOT happen with DG. Guys who can't be team players will be gone, imho. That helps any coach.

So is this the DOOMS DAY Scenario that so many on here ZogZerg : 1/15/2018 3:18 pm : link were worried about?

Think he is a great pick. TMS : 1/15/2018 3:18 pm : link Anybody who knows offensive FB will have a lot to compare notes with in ELI. Smart move would be too keep Spags, who he knows. Talented football guy all the way,. Grew up in the game. Let DG do the player selection in the draft and FA and we could be back quick. MO

.... BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 3:31 pm : link this was 100% maras pick.





DG wanted wilks or patricia.



i like Shurm...think he is going to be good for us. i now expect a QB at 2. unless he wants to ride eli and take barkley at 2 to improve tge run game, he knows it has been huge for him this year in minny

If he's instrumental in drafting either Barkley or Josh Allen GeofromNJ : 1/15/2018 3:32 pm : link I'll be happy.

RE: Hope this not true. Dr. D : 1/15/2018 3:32 pm : link

Quote: What has he ever won?

What did any Coach ever win, before they won? In comment 13790592 est1986 said:What did any Coach ever win, before they won?

Our skill position players ajr2456 : 1/15/2018 3:35 pm : link At least at the pass catching positions are excellent fits for his power spread. Well finally see our athletes put in space.



Michel would be a perfect round 2 pick to fill the running back role

RE: RE: Hope this not true. est1986 : 1/15/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790592 est1986 said:





Quote:





What has he ever won?





What did any Coach ever win, before they won?



What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning. In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.

RE: RE: RE: biggest obstacle Jesse B : 1/15/2018 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790650 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13790645 Josh in the City said:





Quote:





for Shurmur is whether he's enough of a leader to take control of OBJ and fix this locker room. There's litte doubt that he'll do a good job with the #2 pick but we need a strong coach who will bring this team together. As I said earlier in the thread I definitely have my reservations about whether Shurmur is the leader of men type. Really hope he is.







LOL, this team has about 500 bigger problems than Beckham's behavior right now.







That's not what I said. We need a coach who can control OBJ (McAdoo surely could not) AND fix this locker room. Fixing this broken locker room and leading these men is probably the #1 thing that needs fixing with this team right now.



Winning fixes locker rooms. They were all good soldiers at 11-5 In comment 13790669 Josh in the City said:Winning fixes locker rooms. They were all good soldiers at 11-5

RE: RE: RE: Hope this not true. BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 3:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:





Quote:





In comment 13790592 est1986 said:





Quote:





What has he ever won?





What did any Coach ever win, before they won?







What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.



um shurmur is cosching in the NFCC next weekend....id say thats solid.



his offenses have been pretty good everywhere he has gone. i mean he makes case keenum look good. In comment 13790768 est1986 said:um shurmur is cosching in the NFCC next weekend....id say thats solid.his offenses have been pretty good everywhere he has gone. i mean he makes case keenum look good.

RE: RE: RE: Hope this not true. bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790740 Dr. D said:





Quote:





In comment 13790592 est1986 said:





Quote:





What has he ever won?





What did any Coach ever win, before they won?







What???? No idea what that means all I know is Patricia and McDaniels know alot about winning.



Go read the guys resume. He has more success across the board than either of the Pats assistants.



Who was the better OC for the Rams? McDaniels as their OC was awful. People see what they wanna see.

In comment 13790768 est1986 said:Go read the guys resume. He has more success across the board than either of the Pats assistants.Who was the better OC for the Rams? McDaniels as their OC was awful. People see what they wanna see.

Shurmur knows offense... Chris684 : 1/15/2018 3:49 pm : link No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.



For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?



I don’t like the Andy Reid connection. I don’t like that Philly went with Pederson over him. I don’t like speculation that this was done in any way with Eli at the forefront of the thought process.



We are also at least 1 week out from being able to build a staff that hopefully Tom Quinn and Spagnuolo have no part of.

RE: Shurmur knows offense... BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 3:51 pm : link

Quote: No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.



For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?



I don’t like the Andy Reid connection. I don’t like that Philly went with Pederson over him. I don’t like speculation that this was done in any way with Eli at the forefront of the thought process.



We are also at least 1 week out from being able to build a staff that hopefully Tom Quinn and Spagnuolo have no part of.





you contradict yourself. its either a risky pick or a safe pick....



thatbbeing said i think its a good choice based on whats out there In comment 13790806 Chris684 said:you contradict yourself. its either a risky pick or a safe pick....thatbbeing said i think its a good choice based on whats out there

RE: Shurmur knows offense... AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.



For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?







Which do you prefer - failed stint as a coach or zero head coaching experience? Because those were our options. In comment 13790806 Chris684 said:Which do you prefer - failed stint as a coach or zero head coaching experience? Because those were our options.

RE: RE: Shurmur knows offense... bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 3:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790806 Chris684 said:





Quote:





No disputing that. Still, this smells a lot like yet another safety blanket pick by John Mara.



For all the apologizing that’s being done for Shurmur’s stint in Cleveland, he still brings nothing more (in terms of HC experience) than 2 failed seasons. How can he work miracles with Keenum, yet couldn’t do the same in Cleveland?











Which do you prefer - failed stint as a coach or zero head coaching experience? Because those were our options.



none..most that want to complain dont have an alternative. In comment 13790817 AcesUp said:none..most that want to complain dont have an alternative.

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 3:57 pm : link Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland



How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?

RE: . AcesUp : 1/15/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland



How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?



Another note on his Cleveland stint. His first season was the lockout shortened season. His second season ended with an ownership change. If there's a no-win situation....that's it. In comment 13790826 arcarsenal said:Another note on his Cleveland stint. His first season was the lockout shortened season. His second season ended with an ownership change. If there's a no-win situation....that's it.

...... Micko : 1/15/2018 3:58 pm : link This was my first choice. Made sense all along. Go with the guy who makes players better.

People really need to stop UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:00 pm : link bitching about coaches that failed in Cleveland. The list of them is long and there’s just no way it’s all on them. It’s a snake bit franchise that shouldnt be used as a barometer of how well someone will do elsewhere.



So yeah, ignore turning a Vikings offense into a highly efficient unit being run effectively by a journeyman QB with limited talent, and just focus on the Browns, because that makes sense.

Prior experience is not necessary Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:04 pm : link Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.



Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.









RE: Prior experience is not necessary UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.



Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.









How the hell do you know that? Why would they interview Patricia or Wilks if they didn’t have an open mind?



I have no idea how some of you draw these conclusions. In comment 13790848 Chris684 said:How the hell do you know that? Why would they interview Patricia or Wilks if they didn’t have an open mind?I have no idea how some of you draw these conclusions.

RE: Prior experience is not necessary Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.



Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.









I mean, this is all conjecture, but so what? Are you saying that Mara didn't want to take a risk with someone like Wilks due to McAdoo? Or is there another hidden diamond that we're missing? He's the safe pick, who's the unsafe pick? In comment 13790848 Chris684 said:I mean, this is all conjecture, but so what? Are you saying that Mara didn't want to take a risk with someone like Wilks due to McAdoo? Or is there another hidden diamond that we're missing? He's the safe pick, who's the unsafe pick?

RE: Prior experience is not necessary arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: Tomlin had none, John Harbaugh had none.



Mara was spooked by McAdoo. I don’t believe he went into this search with an open mind in that respect.









Or maybe they were just much more impressed with Shurmur's interview and resume than Wilks'.



I'd also point out that it's not really fair to pin this hire on Mara being "spooked" and making the suggestion that he didn't have an open mind about this hire only to turn around and not have an open mind about it as a fan. In comment 13790848 Chris684 said:Or maybe they were just much more impressed with Shurmur's interview and resume than Wilks'.I'd also point out that it's not really fair to pin this hire on Mara being "spooked" and making the suggestion that he didn't have an open mind about this hire only to turn around and not have an open mind about it as a fan.

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:09 pm : link To be honest, I think you got attached to Wilks for whatever reason and are now bent out of shape that NYG didn't hire him so you're trying to craft these narratives to somehow prove it was a poor choice or not as good as hiring Wilks.

I just think that prior HC experience is such an asset Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:09 pm : link its not necessary, but I can't tell you how much better and more prepared I am for a leadership role if I've done it prior, even if that was a failure. Smart, motivated people learn, has he shown he can't evolve?

I’d argue there are more people trying to spin Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:10 pm : link his time in Cleveland as some type of positive than there are people killing him for it, but ultimately it is what it is.





The fact he went 9-23 in Cleveland should merit SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 4:10 pm : link HOF consideration there alone.

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link I'd still like to know what a realistic expectation is for a coach in Cleveland with those players under center.



Was he supposed to finish with a winning record?



Show me any NFL team with a roster as poor as those two Browns rosters that did better than Shurmur did. I'll save you the time and say you probably aren't going to find one.

St. Louis TyreeHelmet : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?

... Mdgiantsfan : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link I like this hire! Warmed up to McD after yesterday’s discussions but always liked Shurm. Although much of my optimism lies in how he git si much out of Case this year as well as how productive Minny’s offense was this year. Especially given again Case having to step in for Bradford but also loosing Cook.



I too don’t knock his record in Cleveland. Looking forward to his staff choices.

I’m not bent out of shape at all... Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:13 pm : link I’m presenting an opinion on a message board.





I think he's a good choice. Ira : 1/15/2018 4:13 pm : link I would have been happy with any of the coaches that they interviewed. I like his experience and I like that he's shown that he can get the best out of offensive personnel. The Giants have done well - first hiring Gettleman and now Shurmur. The next key hire is defensive coordinator.

RE: I’d argue there are more people trying to spin AcesUp : 1/15/2018 4:15 pm : link

Quote: his time in Cleveland as some type of positive than there are people killing him for it, but ultimately it is what it is.





I would only consider it a positive in the sense of the experience he pulled from it. In terms of what he accomplished or didn't accomplish there and what it says about him as a head coach, I consider it a non-factor. The situation was FUBAR from the start and he wasn't operating under controlled conditions. In comment 13790867 Chris684 said:I would only consider it a positive in the sense of the experience he pulled from it. In terms of what he accomplished or didn't accomplish there and what it says about him as a head coach, I consider it a non-factor. The situation was FUBAR from the start and he wasn't operating under controlled conditions.

We know he's a good developer of talent at least on offense. Heisenberg : 1/15/2018 4:15 pm : link He's done well with some average to bad QBs. Head coaching is a different skill set. I'm good with giving him a chance to show he can do that too. At a minimum, he's good to develop our young QB for the next guy.

RE: St. Louis giants#1 : 1/15/2018 4:16 pm : link

Quote: His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



He was OC in Philly when they had the 4th, 3rd, and 13th ranked offenses. In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:He was OC in Philly when they had the 4th, 3rd, and 13th ranked offenses.

RE: St. Louis arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:16 pm : link

Quote: His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?



It sure as hell impressed me. In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?It sure as hell impressed me.

.... Micko : 1/15/2018 4:18 pm : link Of course it's the rumors and rampant speculation that leads to a lot of nonesense. It's very likely he was the # 1 choice all along and the other guys get linked to other teams after the Giants made a decision. McDaniels is too risky when his entire resume is with BB and Brady. Brady is running that offense at the line of scrimmage. He is brilliant. Patricia was very interesting but I'm not sure hiring Bluto was the way to go. This the NY Giants.

RE: St. Louis UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?



A 32 year old Marc Bulger and Kyle Boller with Donnie Avery as the leading receiver is something you are going to get up in arms about? People must have short memories because St Louis was bad for a long time after the Mike Martz days.



In 2009 they also had the 31st ranked defense... In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:A 32 year old Marc Bulger and Kyle Boller with Donnie Avery as the leading receiver is something you are going to get up in arms about? People must have short memories because St Louis was bad for a long time after the Mike Martz days.In 2009 they also had the 31st ranked defense...

I don't know that locker room is broken bc4life : 1/15/2018 4:21 pm : link There were and always will be some problem children.



Think the stuff about Beckham is way overplayed. He'll play hurt, he wants to win

Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough Chris684 : 1/15/2018 4:21 pm : link to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.

I simply can’t see why anyone can get mad at what was done UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:22 pm : link 7/8 years ago and completely ignore the massiv success he’s having NOW. Same with McDaniels - his time in Denver likely taught him a lot and it happened when he was 33 which was ages ago in NFL years.

RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough giants#1 : 1/15/2018 4:24 pm : link

Quote: to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.



Guilty by association (at least in part). No way were they sticking with anyone from that Chip Kelly staff. In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:Guilty by association (at least in part). No way were they sticking with anyone from that Chip Kelly staff.

RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.



So they chose a different guy who’s doing well for them and that’s a knock on Shurmur? There’s other factors that go into hiring a coach - fit with the GM, play style, salary, etc. there’s so many factors that boiling it down to “they choose someone else” as an argument is lame.



Maybe he’ll suck as a coach, but I keep hearing about what happened in the past because it fits a narrative but I don’t hear anything about him possibly going to the Super Bowl after next weekend with an absolute JAG at QB. In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:So they chose a different guy who’s doing well for them and that’s a knock on Shurmur? There’s other factors that go into hiring a coach - fit with the GM, play style, salary, etc. there’s so many factors that boiling it down to “they choose someone else” as an argument is lame.Maybe he’ll suck as a coach, but I keep hearing about what happened in the past because it fits a narrative but I don’t hear anything about him possibly going to the Super Bowl after next weekend with an absolute JAG at QB.

RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough AcesUp : 1/15/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.



They were going to promote from within after an all-out Civil War with Kelly? In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:They were going to promote from within after an all-out Civil War with Kelly?

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:27 pm : link Well, Pederson looks like he was a pretty good hire. It's not like they opted for some guy who has been an awful coach.



He's also from the "dreaded" Andy Reid tree and seems to be doing just fine.







RE: RE: Apparently he didn’t impress Philly enough Heisenberg : 1/15/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790908 Chris684 said:





Quote:





to get hired there as they went with Pederson 2 years ago.







Guilty by association (at least in part). No way were they sticking with anyone from that Chip Kelly staff.



+1 In comment 13790915 giants#1 said:+1

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: Well, Pederson looks like he was a pretty good hire. It's not like they opted for some guy who has been an awful coach.



He's also from the "dreaded" Andy Reid tree and seems to be doing just fine.







Pedersen had less experience than McAdoo, and he didn't even call plays in Kansas City working for Reid. It goes to show that there's just very little way to know what kind of person or experience is going to work as a head coach. In comment 13790923 arcarsenal said:Pedersen had less experience than McAdoo, and he didn't even call plays in Kansas City working for Reid. It goes to show that there's just very little way to know what kind of person or experience is going to work as a head coach.

I thought Pederson got hired in PHI Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:29 pm : link because Reid told them he was a must hire (just to get him away from sleeping with everyone on the staff)?

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/15/2018 4:35 pm : : 1/15/2018 4:35 pm : link

Tom Rock

‏Verified account @TomRock_Newsday

8m8 minutes ago



Tom Rock Retweeted Tom Rock



NFL Network reported it first. A source confirmed the expectation to @Newsday on Monday but cautioned that minds can change and nothing is official.

RE: RE: St. Louis TyreeHelmet : 1/15/2018 4:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:





Quote:





His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?







The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?



It sure as hell impressed me.



He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.



The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there. In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.

RE: RE: RE: St. Louis Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2018 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:





Quote:





His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?







The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?



It sure as hell impressed me.







He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.



The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.



He is one of the top 3 candidates available - who did you want? In comment 13790948 TyreeHelmet said:He is one of the top 3 candidates available - who did you want?

Meh moespree : 1/15/2018 4:41 pm : link Though, if you're going to take a QB at 2 than I doubt you could do much better in terms of working with a young QB than Shurmur, given what's available. So I guess there's that.

RE: RE: RE: St. Louis arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:





Quote:





His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?







The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?



It sure as hell impressed me.







He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.



The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.



So, he was just standing on the sidelines and getting paid for nothing?



He had nothing to do with that offense?



Alrighty. In comment 13790948 TyreeHelmet said:So, he was just standing on the sidelines and getting paid for nothing?He had nothing to do with that offense?Alrighty.

LOL with the Rock's tweet ZogZerg : 1/15/2018 4:48 pm : link He has himself covered. It was confirmed, but things can change.



I guess everyone is gun shy now....

The 2016 Vikings UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 4:54 pm : link weren’t a potent offense but it was still efficient. They just didn’t have many good players (Diggs and Thielen just started to breakout). Bradford threw for almost 4000 yards with 20 tds to 5 ints. They had Matt Asiata getting a ton of carries.



He’s been pretty damn successful without even a top 20.

RE: RE: RE: St. Louis Rflairr : 1/15/2018 5:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13790894 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13790876 TyreeHelmet said:





Quote:





His stint with the Rams was really bad. First year they went 1-15 and the offense was the worst in the league. Only scored over 20 points once. The following year they went 7-9 but offense was ranked 26th. I have no idea how he got a head coach job off of that. Spags was the head coach too. Can't see them bringing that staff back together.



What he's done this year in Minny is impressive, but what is truly impressive on his resume outside of that? This feels like a terrible hire- can anyone truly say this is a big upgrade over Mcadoo?







The two top 5 offenses he fielded as the OC in PHI when his QB's were Foles, Sanchez and Barkley doesn't impress you?



It sure as hell impressed me.







He didn't even call the plays. That was Chips offense come on.



The Giants was supposed to be a premier job and they are going to come away with Pat Shurmur? What a massive disappoint. He hasn't even put together back to back good years with Minnesota. There has to be better options out there.



It probably is. But who exactly is out there? They don't appear to be interested in shooting high for a college guy like Shaw or Saban. Who else is out there? I don't trust those NE assistants without BB. two of the final four teams are coached by Doug Peterson and Doug Marrone. Both of which would have pissed the entire board off if they were hired here when McAdoo got the job. lol In comment 13790948 TyreeHelmet said:It probably is. But who exactly is out there? They don't appear to be interested in shooting high for a college guy like Shaw or Saban. Who else is out there? I don't trust those NE assistants without BB. two of the final four teams are coached by Doug Peterson and Doug Marrone. Both of which would have pissed the entire board off if they were hired here when McAdoo got the job. lol

Hard to find good coaches but this guy has a lot of good traits Eric on Li : 1/15/2018 5:26 pm : link - has HC experience

- good track record with QBs

- comes from a football family

- been around successful coaches

- his offenses have been balanced and successful, overcoming injuries



Who knows how it will work out but I think all of the above are improvements from the last hire if nothing else. I have to assume Gettleman thinks he can command the room and effectively function at that CEO level since he placed such an emphasis on it. I’m also glad he didn’t just go with a familiar candidate.

Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal... Slade : 1/15/2018 5:37 pm : link Close... But not inked.

RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal... Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/15/2018 5:37 pm : : 1/15/2018 5:37 pm : link

Quote: Close... But not inked.



Shut the hell up. In comment 13791063 Slade said:Shut the hell up.

And by the way... Slade : 1/15/2018 5:39 pm : link Spags did very well in his interview.

RE: And by the way... BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 5:42 pm : link

Quote: Spags did very well in his interview.





yea we know In comment 13791068 Slade said:yea we know

RE: We know he's a good developer of talent at least on offense. KeoweeFan : 1/15/2018 5:43 pm : link

Quote: He's done well with some average to bad QBs. Head coaching is a different skill set. I'm good with giving him a chance to show he can do that too. At a minimum, he's good to develop our young QB for the next guy.

Quote: He's done well with some average to bad QBs.

That's why you can't say whether or not his hiring indicates anything about whether a QB will be taken with the NYG's first pick.

It is within the realm of possibility at least that the Giant's DON'T intend to take a QB early and will use the pick to shore up the OL and or RB.

In that scenario they need someone to make the most of Eli in the next few years and to develop Webb and any new QB taken in lower rounds.

As you indicated, he did wonders with Case Keenum who went undrafted.

In comment 13790887 Heisenberg said:That's why you can't say whether or not his hiring indicates anything about whether a QB will be taken with the NYG's first pick.It is within the realm of possibility at least that the Giant's DON'T intend to take a QB early and will use the pick to shore up the OL and or RB.In that scenario they need someone to make the most of Eli in the next few years and to develop Webb and any new QB taken in lower rounds.As you indicated, he did wonders with Case Keenum who went undrafted.

It's AcidTest : 1/15/2018 5:44 pm : link an excellent choice. He's done well with QBs, and his success at prior jobs shows he's ready to be HC of the Giants. I do agree that it increases the chance we take a QB at #2.

ha..I said by end of day...and got shit on for saying so micky : 1/15/2018 5:46 pm : link because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing





schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now

Every HC candidate is going to have some warts on their PatersonPlank : 1/15/2018 5:51 pm : link resume. I like this guy because he has HC experience, and 9-23 isn't bad with that team, and he has done a great job in Minny besides losing the QB, the RB, and rebuilding the OL with all 5 players.

Patricia was my first choice.. Sean : 1/15/2018 5:52 pm : link but this is a solid hire. 2 years coaching in Cleveland with no QB is solid experience. Looking forward to what staff he puts together.

I was interested in reading that his uncle, Fritz Shurmur, Ira : 1/15/2018 5:54 pm : link was dc for the Packers in the late 90s.

RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal... arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 5:57 pm : link

Quote: Close... But not inked.



You have zero credibility. Please shut the fuck up. In comment 13791063 Slade said:You have zero credibility. Please shut the fuck up.

RE: ha..I said by end of day...and got shit on for saying so UberAlias : 1/15/2018 6:00 pm : link

Quote: because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing





schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now You got shit for misrepresenting what the asshats reported. And more than one even pointed that out to you. They never said what you claimed they did. In comment 13791082 micky said:You got shit for misrepresenting what the asshats reported. And more than one even pointed that out to you. They never said what you claimed they did.

Tiresome Percy : 1/15/2018 6:10 pm : link He's not available at the moment. The comments are repetitive and for the most part uninformative. Why don't we put this down for a while -- say until it's possible to have real news?

Shurmur yawn jtfuoco : 1/15/2018 6:10 pm : link Nothing about him inspires greatness IMO I am sure there will be a dozen of puff pieces coming out the following weeks in the papers about how great he is but I cant get excited about him. I really wanted a Defensive minded HQ and a different culture coming here instead we get more WCO.

Shurmur Shurmur he's our man Canton : 1/15/2018 6:17 pm : link If he can't do it nobody can!



Yippee!! 🤪

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 6:27 pm : link People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.



Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.



Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.

Those anti Shumur People... Aaron Thomas : 1/15/2018 6:28 pm : link Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?

RE: . Simms11 : 1/15/2018 6:30 pm : link

Quote: Again, look at the players Shurmur had in Cleveland



How much better did you expect his record to be with Brandon Weeden and Colt McCoy as his QB's?



His skill position players were crap on O. His Oline was decent, but his offense was like 2nd from last in points scored because they couldn’t move the football. I’d put that more on the GM, who was Holmgren at the time. His Defense their was like 5th in points against, which was exceptional.



Personnel and coordinators will have a say in his success. It’s not all on the Head Coach. He apparently blew the Giants away and showed he was prepared and had a good idea of what needs to happen to turn the program around. That’s got to start in the trenches. He knows Olines too, as he was also an Oline coach, as well. Lastly, he knows the NFC East well, which is important.



I’m all for this hire. I know he’ll get a chance, especially if they bring in a new QB. I think they could be competitive next year and that’s all you can ask for at this juncture. In comment 13790826 arcarsenal said:His skill position players were crap on O. His Oline was decent, but his offense was like 2nd from last in points scored because they couldn’t move the football. I’d put that more on the GM, who was Holmgren at the time. His Defense their was like 5th in points against, which was exceptional.Personnel and coordinators will have a say in his success. It’s not all on the Head Coach. He apparently blew the Giants away and showed he was prepared and had a good idea of what needs to happen to turn the program around. That’s got to start in the trenches. He knows Olines too, as he was also an Oline coach, as well. Lastly, he knows the NFC East well, which is important.I’m all for this hire. I know he’ll get a chance, especially if they bring in a new QB. I think they could be competitive next year and that’s all you can ask for at this juncture.

RE: Those anti Shumur People... Floyd_Fan : 1/15/2018 6:37 pm : link

Quote: Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?

I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.



this hire feels like a half-measure In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.this hire feels like a half-measure

RE: Those anti Shumur People... Floyd_Fan : 1/15/2018 6:37 pm : link

Quote: Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?

I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.



this hire feels like a half-measure In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.this hire feels like a half-measure

If Shurmur works out UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 6:41 pm : link it won’t be a good long term solution?



What am I reading today?

Floyd_Fan Aaron Thomas : 1/15/2018 6:45 pm : link What about Patricia's lack of HC experience? We have no idea how he would command the locker room and just because he has an engineering degree in no way guarantees success in running a football team.

RE: If Shurmur works out Floyd_Fan : 1/15/2018 6:48 pm : link

Quote: it won’t be a good long term solution?



What am I reading today?

Maras missed on BB once already. when the potential next BB is available, you take your best shot, as opposed to playing it safe due to most recent bad experience.



In comment 13791168 UConn4523 said:Maras missed on BB once already. when the potential next BB is available, you take your best shot, as opposed to playing it safe due to most recent bad experience.

RE: RE: ha..I said by end of day...and got shit on for saying so micky : 1/15/2018 6:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791082 micky said:





Quote:





because "asshats" here hinted so...amazing





schurmur..hope it works out with him and not haven't to go through this process for a long while now



You got shit for misrepresenting what the asshats reported. And more than one even pointed that out to you. They never said what you claimed they did.





read through that and it was pretty much said..but whatever



In comment 13791106 UberAlias said:read through that and it was pretty much said..but whatever

RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 6:51 pm : link

Quote: Close... But not inked.



Well he can't sign yet so it can't be 'inked'. God, you're the worst. In comment 13791063 Slade said:Well he can't sign yet so it can't be 'inked'. God, you're the worst.

RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal... Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 7:00 pm : link

Quote: Close... But not inked.

Coming from the guy who putt all his chips in that Belichick would be the next HC. FUCK OFF In comment 13791063 Slade said:Coming from the guy who putt all his chips in that Belichick would be the next HC. FUCK OFF

RE: . Powerclean765 : 1/15/2018 7:03 pm : link

Quote: People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.



Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.



Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.



Too hung up on it? Yes, he's used elements of power spread - but make no mistake, he's a WCO.

I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.



I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.



This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees. In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:Too hung up on it? Yes, he's used elements of power spread - but make no mistake, he's a WCO.I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees.

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote: People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.







People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is. In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is.

RE: RE: . Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote:

I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.



I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.



This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees.



It's fine not to like the hire. This board is meant to create discussion and debate about football. The cons of this place are the posters who degrade those who dare have a differing opinion. You are right that Shurmur uses the WC offense but I believe that he tweaks it to better suit his players. This isn't McAdoo's predictable offense anymore. I am wondering if this hire will make the Giants consider drafting Baker Mayfield as he would be a very good fit in Shurmur's offense IMO as would Darnold. I am not saying Allen or Rosen are bad fits I just think their skill sets are a better fit in a vertical passing scheme like Norv Turner's. In comment 13791199 Powerclean765 said:It's fine not to like the hire. This board is meant to create discussion and debate about football. The cons of this place are the posters who degrade those who dare have a differing opinion. You are right that Shurmur uses the WC offense but I believe that he tweaks it to better suit his players. This isn't McAdoo's predictable offense anymore. I am wondering if this hire will make the Giants consider drafting Baker Mayfield as he would be a very good fit in Shurmur's offense IMO as would Darnold. I am not saying Allen or Rosen are bad fits I just think their skill sets are a better fit in a vertical passing scheme like Norv Turner's.

Not sure if it’s been mentioned... bouchy24 : 1/15/2018 7:09 pm : link But you’ve got to wonder how Shurmur feels about Webb’s potential as a pro QB. I’ve got to imagine that had to of come up during the interview, no? There seems to be a lot of high praise for Webb within the organization.

RE: RE: If Shurmur works out UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 7:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791168 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





it won’t be a good long term solution?



What am I reading today?





Maras missed on BB once already. when the potential next BB is available, you take your best shot, as opposed to playing it safe due to most recent bad experience.





Dann, now I’m really pissed we didn’t get the next Belichick, you convinced me.



I liked Patricia, but there’s a lot to like about a bunch of these guys. In comment 13791176 Floyd_Fan said:Dann, now I’m really pissed we didn’t get the next Belichick, you convinced me.I liked Patricia, but there’s a lot to like about a bunch of these guys.

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 7:14 pm : link I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.



Why is a WCO bad?



The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.



The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.



Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.



RE: On the other thread I said Shurmur is Fassel djm : 1/15/2018 7:14 pm : link

Quote: here's the big caveat, the Giants won't be asking Shurmur to fix the unfixable Dave Brown. Instead, they'll give a nice menu to help choose from.



The similarities are, at hiring they were both hot QB whisperining coordinators, and around the same age.



Was thinking the same thing but I'd say shurmur is Fassel on steroids. He's had more success as OC. But i get your point. In comment 13790654 Phil in LA said:Was thinking the same thing but I'd say shurmur is Fassel on steroids. He's had more success as OC. But i get your point.

RE: RE: Those anti Shumur People... Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 7:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:





Quote:





Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?





I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.



this hire feels like a half-measure

Why can't Shurmur be a "long term solution?" He is only 52. In comment 13791164 Floyd_Fan said:Why can't Shurmur be a "long term solution?" He is only 52.

RE: RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 7:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.



Do some reading. Shurmur uses power spread concepts, he's not running a straight WCO.



Eli is also not the long-term QB here, so the fact that WCO concepts didn't work as well with him recently is less relevant.







Too hung up on it? Yes, he's used elements of power spread - but make no mistake, he's a WCO.

I don't want any part of that scheme, here. It has nothing to do with Eli Manning either.



I hope it's OK to not like the hire. I am OK if people like it. I absolutely hated the McAdoo hire too. Both as OC and HC. Not beating my chest, just saying I don't like that scheme in the Northeast from a logistical standpoint. Prefer the style that won the Giants 4 Lombardi's. That's what works here.



This is just personal preference stuff. I'm OK if everyone disagrees.



It's the only thing that's ever been here. So of course you're predisposed to believe that it's the only thing that works. They've never tried to be anything else. There is no single way to win in this sport. In comment 13791199 Powerclean765 said:It's the only thing that's ever been here. So of course you're predisposed to believe that it's the only thing that works. They've never tried to be anything else. There is no single way to win in this sport.

RE: RE: RE: Those anti Shumur People... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 7:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791164 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





In comment 13791150 Aaron Thomas said:





Quote:





Who did you want the Giants to hire as head coach and OC who would bring a different culture and offense?





I wanted Patricia. Mainly because if it worked out, it would be a good long term solution, with more innovation from an engineer.



this hire feels like a half-measure





Why can't Shurmur be a "long term solution?" He is only 52.



52 is ancient...



Meanwhile, BB is chugging along @ 65. In comment 13791220 Jay on the Island said:52 is ancient...Meanwhile, BB is chugging along @ 65.

Did the Seahawks hire Norton Rflairr : 1/15/2018 8:02 pm : link Because Richard is planning to join Shurmur ‘s staff

Hmmmm 5BowlsSoon : 1/15/2018 8:06 pm : link Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?

RE: Hmmmm arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 8:11 pm : link

Quote: Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?



No. In comment 13791276 5BowlsSoon said:No.

Arc. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 8:18 pm : link But he sucked in Cleveland! Hm, who else sucked as a HC there? I think he's the HC of a team playing Sunday.

RE: Arc. Sarcastic Sam : 1/15/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: But he sucked in Cleveland! Hm, who else sucked as a HC there? I think he's the HC of a team playing Sunday.



How did you know about Butch Davis's bowling team? In comment 13791281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:How did you know about Butch Davis's bowling team?

To those judging Shurmur for his tenure in Cleveland Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 8:41 pm : link In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.

RE: Hmmmm GFAN52 : 1/15/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: Is he our coach because no one else wanted it?



AZ Cardinals fans are very disappointed in today's news from reading their forums and news websites. They were hoping for Shurmur and you can bet the Titans would have hired him as well. In comment 13791276 5BowlsSoon said:AZ Cardinals fans are very disappointed in today's news from reading their forums and news websites. They were hoping for Shurmur and you can bet the Titans would have hired him as well.

Seemed clear this was guy as soon as Patricia to Detroit SomeFan : 1/15/2018 8:46 pm : link became obvious.

RE: To those judging Shurmur for his tenure in Cleveland an_idol_mind : 1/15/2018 8:48 pm : link

Quote: In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.



The Browns are abysmal. Shurmur's five-win season in 2012 is tied for the second best record that franchise has seen in the last 10 seasons. In comment 13791307 Jay on the Island said:The Browns are abysmal. Shurmur's five-win season in 2012 is tied for the second best record that franchise has seen in the last 10 seasons.

. arcarsenal : 1/15/2018 8:50 pm : link Offensive skill players when Shurmur coached in Cleveland...



QB's: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis

RB's: Peyton Hillis, Trent Richardson (only respectable year he had was with Shurmur), Montario Hardesty, Chris Ogbonnaya

WR's: Greg Little, Mohammad Massaquoi, Josh Cribbs, Jordan Norwood

TE's: Ben Watson, Jordan Cameron



If anyone can point me to an offensive coach who did more with less than that, I'd love to see it.

RE: RE: To those judging Shurmur for his tenure in Cleveland Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 8:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791307 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In terms of talent his teams were far inferior to the one that just went 0-16 this year.







The Browns are abysmal. Shurmur's five-win season in 2012 is tied for the second best record that franchise has seen in the last 10 seasons.

My point was Shurmur should be praised for going 5-11 in his final season in Cleveland. Winning 5 games with that roster is damn impressive. In comment 13791312 an_idol_mind said:My point was Shurmur should be praised for going 5-11 in his final season in Cleveland. Winning 5 games with that roster is damn impressive.

RE: . Powerclean765 : 1/15/2018 8:57 pm : link

Quote: I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.



Why is a WCO bad?



The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.



The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.



Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.



It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree. In comment 13791211 arcarsenal said:It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree.

RE: Everyone settle down... This is not a done deal... BestFeature : 1/15/2018 9:08 pm : link

Quote: Close... But not inked.



I've never seen anyone has as little self awareness as you. In comment 13791063 Slade said:I've never seen anyone has as little self awareness as you.

Imagine his record in 2012 est1986 : 1/15/2018 9:40 pm : link If they dont trade out of 6th overall in 2011 for picks that amassed to Phil Taylor, Greg Little, Owen Marecic & Brandon Weeden... just handed the Falcons Julio Jones...

I’m starting to come around... ryanmkeane : 1/15/2018 9:48 pm : link -Professionalism

-Offensive weapons and what Shurmur can do with them

-Re-focus on power running game and play action

-Steady leadership

-relating to players but earning their respect



These are things that probably stood out about this guy in the process - hoping it all comes to fruition.

RE: RE: . cokeduplt : 1/15/2018 9:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791211 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.



Why is a WCO bad?



The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.



The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.



Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.







It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree.



Seems to be going well for the Eagles In comment 13791323 Powerclean765 said:Seems to be going well for the Eagles

RE: RE: . mdc1 : 1/15/2018 10:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.











People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is.



as long as we throw the ball downfield...who cares

In comment 13791203 Ten Ton Hammer said:as long as we throw the ball downfield...who cares

RE: RE: . blueblood : 1/15/2018 10:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791211 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I have no issue with people not liking the hire as long as the reasons are legitimate.



Why is a WCO bad?



The Rams use one and led the NFL in scoring.



The Eagles put up the 3rd most points in the NFL running one this year and Wentz was a legit MVP candidate before he got hurt.



Kansas City was another top 10 offense with primarily WCO concepts.







It's not bad a bad scheme, it's just not the ideal scheme to run in an outdoor stadium in the Northeast. Just my opinion. I'm not going to get in a boring laundry list why. Let's agree to disagree.



Id like to see the list In comment 13791323 Powerclean765 said:Id like to see the list

RE: . Jon in NYC : 1/15/2018 10:18 pm : link

Quote: Offensive skill players when Shurmur coached in Cleveland...



QB's: Colt McCoy, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis

RB's: Peyton Hillis, Trent Richardson (only respectable year he had was with Shurmur), Montario Hardesty, Chris Ogbonnaya

WR's: Greg Little, Mohammad Massaquoi, Josh Cribbs, Jordan Norwood

TE's: Ben Watson, Jordan Cameron



If anyone can point me to an offensive coach who did more with less than that, I'd love to see it.



He also won 200% of the games the Giants won this year with that roster. In comment 13791313 arcarsenal said:He also won 200% of the games the Giants won this year with that roster.

Shurmur Dragon : 1/15/2018 10:23 pm : link Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?



They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.

So hire the minority UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 10:32 pm : link because it would be good for PR? Got it.



What about coaching football, should that be a requirement or no?

Well he didn't do much positive in St Louis, on the other hand fat plato : 1/15/2018 10:45 pm : link Guys With beards are not inspiring, so we'll see

RE: Shurmur BestFeature : 1/15/2018 10:46 pm : link

Quote: Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?



They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.



The time the team starts making personnel decisions based strictly off race will be the time I stop being a fan. In comment 13791400 Dragon said:The time the team starts making personnel decisions based strictly off race will be the time I stop being a fan.

RE: Well he didn't do much positive in St Louis, on the other hand fat UConn4523 : 1/15/2018 10:50 pm : link

Quote: Guys With beards are not inspiring, so we'll see



I addressed this earlier, take a look at the QBs and WRs on that team. I’ll give you a hint, they were terrible. In comment 13791408 plato said:I addressed this earlier, take a look at the QBs and WRs on that team. I’ll give you a hint, they were terrible.

Anyone claiming they don’t like this Scuzzlebutt : 1/15/2018 10:51 pm : link (or any other) hire needs to admit none of us really knows anything about these guys. As I remember the overwhelming response on BBI was that Marrone was an “uninspiring” pick, a retread, etc... Two years later he has his team in the championship game and the Giants are looking for a coach again.



All these opinions at this point are based on very little real evidence.

RE: Shurmur GFAN52 : 1/15/2018 10:53 pm : link

Quote: Is not the top of the barrel or the bottom he is the middle of the barrel who is not going to have much control over major decisions. Stop the presses the Giants have to hope he surprises but this team needed a lot more Pizzazz from this new HC hiring. This was a chance to bring some live back to a team on life support this is a move that just leaves you saying really?



They could have hired Wilks from a minority standpoInt it would have been a plus and given the team a publicity lift something they badly need these days. However the real fact is they got stood up at the altar not once but twice and took the best man hopefully left. The Giants are a team built on a tradition of strong, physical and smash mouth defense they need to return to past glory.



Publicity lift is the least of the Giants worries.

A. QB transition from Eli to ____?

B. Removing the disruptive cancer players.

C. Develop a scoring offense.

D. Develop an respectable OL.

E. Improve the underperforming defense.

F. The list is endless. In comment 13791400 Dragon said:Publicity lift is the least of the Giants worries.A. QB transition from Eli to ____?B. Removing the disruptive cancer players.C. Develop a scoring offense.D. Develop an respectable OL.E. Improve the underperforming defense.F. The list is endless.

RE: Anyone claiming they don’t like this bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 11:28 pm : link

Quote: (or any other) hire needs to admit none of us really knows anything about these guys. As I remember the overwhelming response on BBI was that Marrone was an “uninspiring” pick, a retread, etc... Two years later he has his team in the championship game and the Giants are looking for a coach again.



All these opinions at this point are based on very little real evidence.



...I wanted Marrone...BBI laughed. In comment 13791412 Scuzzlebutt said:...I wanted Marrone...BBI laughed.

Beat writers AnskyJK : 1/15/2018 11:29 pm : link Schrumur has coached in NFL for 20 years, literally thousands of players. Our beat writers have been unable to get 1 player quote from someone who's played for him?

RE: RE: RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 1/15/2018 11:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791203 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13791148 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





People are getting way too hung up on the WCO thing.











People hear "West Coast offense" and turn into idiots without even actually knowing what it is.







as long as we throw the ball downfield...who cares



Any offensive scheme will do that as long as it has an offensive line. In comment 13791384 mdc1 said:Any offensive scheme will do that as long as it has an offensive line.

Eric: Giants34 : 1/15/2018 11:39 pm : link I know you said Wilks intrigued you at the outset of the process, but between the final three candidates, who would you have preferred? Don't mean to put you on the spot, just interested in your opinion.

RE: Beat writers darren in pdx : 1:22 am : link

Quote: Schrumur has coached in NFL for 20 years, literally thousands of players. Our beat writers have been unable to get 1 player quote from someone who's played for him?



Probably waiting for the announcement to be official before writing puff pieces..or digging up dirt. In comment 13791428 AnskyJK said:Probably waiting for the announcement to be official before writing puff pieces..or digging up dirt.

Beat writers are holding off, because you know ZogZerg : 6:40 am : link Quote: minds can change and nothing is official...



And, Raanan, still not sure...



Quote:



Sources: Giants shift coach search to Shurmur





And, Raanan, still not sure...

NBC TV morning news crawler Bubba : 6:52 am : link says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.

Seriously LawrenceTaylor56 : 6:58 am : link why can't we ban Slade? There are certain subjects we aren't allowed to talk about on here, no April Fools post, yet Slade is allowed to come around here and intentionally post false info. What am I missing?

RE: Seriously Heisenberg : 7:43 am : link

Quote: why can't we ban Slade? There are certain subjects we aren't allowed to talk about on here, no April Fools post, yet Slade is allowed to come around here and intentionally post false info. What am I missing?



Agreed. He's more asshole than asshat. In comment 13791508 LawrenceTaylor56 said:Agreed. He's more asshole than asshat.

RE: NBC TV morning news crawler jeff57 : 7:54 am : link

Quote: says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.



Can't do that officially. In comment 13791501 Bubba said:Can't do that officially.

RE: RE: NBC TV morning news crawler Ira : 9:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791501 Bubba said:





Quote:





says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.







Can't do that officially.



Couldn't they do what the Lions did - say they're no longer looking? In comment 13791546 jeff57 said:Couldn't they do what the Lions did - say they're no longer looking?

RE: RE: RE: NBC TV morning news crawler jeff57 : 9:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791546 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13791501 Bubba said:





Quote:





says Giants expected to announce Shurmur today as new HC.







Can't do that officially.







Couldn't they do what the Lions did - say they're no longer looking?



Yeah, but was that even official? Or just anonymous sources in the organization.



Anyway, not new. Everyone knew Shanahan was getting the Niners job, and when Quinn got the Atlanta job, everyone knew that. In comment 13791661 Ira said:Yeah, but was that even official? Or just anonymous sources in the organization.Anyway, not new. Everyone knew Shanahan was getting the Niners job, and when Quinn got the Atlanta job, everyone knew that.