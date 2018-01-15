Assuming it's Shurmur: who do you like as his OC and DC? GFAN52 : 1/15/2018 4:03 pm OC - John DeFilippo

DC - Kris Richard

.... BleedBlue : 1/15/2018 4:05 pm : link need an experienced DC.



would love fox or del rio.



praying no to spags

George Edwards contract is supposed to end after the season Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 4:07 pm : link If he is willing to listen the Giants should work hard to get him away from Minnesota. Perhaps Shurmur’s relationship with him is solid and he might be willing to come to NY.



As for OC DeFilippo would be a good hire. More importantly the OL coach position should go to Russ Grimm who should be available after the dismissal of Mukarkey In Tennessee.

anybody but Spags SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2018 4:07 pm : link but more importantly, will he retain Quinn as the ST coach?

Assts Mkdaman1818 : 1/15/2018 4:09 pm : link OC - Jim Caldwell

DC - Jack Del Rio

Jay jayg5 : 1/15/2018 4:10 pm : link I'm with you on Grimm. Would be an excellent hire





Wouldn’t mind Fox as DC jeff57 : 1/15/2018 4:12 pm : link But after 15 years as a HC, he might not want to go back.

Wouldn't mind Fox as DC

But after 15 years as a HC, he might not want to go back.





doubt he jus retires....has giant ties. i think he will be considered In comment 13790879 jeff57 said:doubt he jus retires....has giant ties. i think he will be considered

RE: Jay

I'm with you on Grimm. Would be an excellent hire





He's a great OL coach. In comment 13790868 jayg5 said:He's a great OL coach.

Not spags AnskyJK : 1/15/2018 4:18 pm : link Aggressive DC but not spags

RE: Not spags

Aggressive DC but not spags



I agree, but I wouldn't be surprised if Shurmur keeps him from their prior time together in St. Louis. And he probably told DG in the interview as much. In comment 13790896 AnskyJK said:I agree, but I wouldn't be surprised if Shurmur keeps him from their prior time together in St. Louis. And he probably told DG in the interview as much.

RE: RE: Jay

I'm with you on Grimm. Would be an excellent hire





Quote:





I'm with you on Grimm. Would be an excellent hire









He's a great OL coach.

He is the best ol coach in the NFL IMO. His work in Pittsburgh, Arizona, and now Tennessee have proven as much. I agree with the idea that the OL coach might be the 2nd most important hire after HC. Flowers is the type of offensive lineman that Grimm would love to groom. In comment 13790892 GFAN52 said:He is the best ol coach in the NFL IMO. His work in Pittsburgh, Arizona, and now Tennessee have proven as much. I agree with the idea that the OL coach might be the 2nd most important hire after HC. Flowers is the type of offensive lineman that Grimm would love to groom.

What about spags plus idiotsavant : 1/15/2018 4:24 pm : link All new D position coaches and a few new starters? DT,lb, de...

When he was in Cleveland Mike in NY : 1/15/2018 4:25 pm : link He was also OC his first year. Brad Childress was his OC in his final year. Dick Jauron was his DC both years. Considering Jauron's ties to Tom Coughlin I would not be surprised to see John DeFillipo as OC. DC is a bit harder to peg because of who is available.

The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring SterlingArcher : 1/15/2018 4:27 pm : link to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?

RE: When he was in Cleveland

Quote: He was also OC his first year. Brad Childress was his OC in his final year. Dick Jauron was his DC both years. Considering Jauron's ties to Tom Coughlin I would not be surprised to see John DeFillipo as OC. DC is a bit harder to peg because of who is available.

The top choice for me is George Edwards in Minnesota. His deal is reportedly up after the season. It is highly unlikely that Minnesota will let him leave perhaps Shurmur can lure him to NY with the DC/assistant head coach hire. Edwards and Russ Grimm would be my dream hires. In comment 13790919 Mike in NY said:The top choice for me is George Edwards in Minnesota. His deal is reportedly up after the season. It is highly unlikely that Minnesota will let him leave perhaps Shurmur can lure him to NY with the DC/assistant head coach hire. Edwards and Russ Grimm would be my dream hires.

RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?

How is he similar to McAdoo in any way besides the WC offense. In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:How is he similar to McAdoo in any way besides the WC offense.

I would like some coordinators who aren't going to run off Brown Recluse : 1/15/2018 4:29 pm : link at the first head coaching opportunity (except for Spags)



I think John Fox fits that profile pretty well. Would not mind him coming back as the DC.





RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?



He's been a HC before. that in of itself is experience that McAdoo didn't have. In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:He's been a HC before. that in of itself is experience that McAdoo didn't have.

I'm good with Spags Blue Racer : 1/15/2018 4:32 pm : link When his roster is healthy and somewhat talented, he's as good as anyone. He and Shurmur might prove to be a potent combination. And, from I gather, his players love him.

RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?



Well for 1 thing, Shurmur is not known to be a jackass who lost most of the team. Spags blows as a DC. We were like the bottom in the NFL on D.

In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:Well for 1 thing, Shurmur is not known to be a jackass who lost most of the team. Spags blows as a DC. We were like the bottom in the NFL on D.

RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?



You clearly have no idea what you're talking about. In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:You clearly have no idea what you're talking about.

Would love section125 : 1/15/2018 4:49 pm : link Jack Del Rio as DC.



I kinda like Tom Cable - but no idea for OC.

RE: I'm good with Spags

Quote: When his roster is healthy and somewhat talented, he's as good as anyone. He and Shurmur might prove to be a potent combination. And, from I gather, his players love him.



The problem with his schemes is that injuries happen and our defensive schemes are the equivalent of an O dominated with option routes. If everybody is on the same page it is great, but one misread and you have a big play for the opposition. In comment 13790931 Blue Racer said:The problem with his schemes is that injuries happen and our defensive schemes are the equivalent of an O dominated with option routes. If everybody is on the same page it is great, but one misread and you have a big play for the opposition.

Sorry Spags but if I never see another bLiTz 2k : 1/15/2018 4:54 pm : link all out blitz on 3rd & long that gets picked up perfectly, and converted itll be too soon.

Two interesting candidates from Minnesota Jay on the Island : 1/15/2018 4:55 pm : link One being George Edwards and the other is Tony Sparano. Grimm would be my top choice as OL coach but Sparano would be a close second. Sparano deserves a great deal of credit for the job he did with a completely rebuilt offensive line in Minnesota. I am not sure if his contract is up or not but he would be a great hire.

No idea but if you find position coach you like idiotsavant : 1/15/2018 5:01 pm : link Let them move up the chain, that's a huge motivator and may enable you to get coaches you otherwise wouldn't get.

Ok put away your guns but Manning10 : 1/15/2018 5:05 pm : link what about Rex Ryan, I know he can be an Asshole but he was an excellent DC at Baltimore before he became a clown with the Jets. Just a Thought

Obviously no Rex idiotsavant : 1/15/2018 5:09 pm : link But watching Marshal react would be golden for about 5 minutes before they cut him.

I think Spags stays at DC, he and Shurmur have a positive history PatersonPlank : 1/15/2018 5:11 pm : link OC who know

Possibly an upcoming DL coach idiotsavant : 1/15/2018 5:17 pm : link Who can get Spags up to date than take over at DC after a few years.



I think Spags stays LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/15/2018 5:28 pm : link although I prefer a fresh face at DC.

Rex Ryan PaulN : 1/15/2018 5:52 pm : link Would be a great hire for DC, not good, great.

If Gettleman and Shurmur have a brain between them HomerJones45 : 1/15/2018 5:53 pm : link they show St Steven of the Blitz the door immediately. Shurmur doesn't need Spagnuolo hanging around angling for the job like he did with McAdoo. He did not lift a finger to help McAdoo Granted McAdoo sucked and would have sunk anyway, but Spagnuolo didn't help with the revolts that went on in his units. I wouldn't want that kind of guy around .

RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better? how do you explain that they are bringing a coach who is similar to Mcadoo? In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:how do you explain that they are bringing a coach who is similar to Mcadoo?

RE: Rex Ryan

Quote: Would be a great hire for DC, not good, great.



Can't stand him but he is a very good defensive coach. Brings a swagger to the defense that this team needs.

Just block him from talking to the press. EVER.... In comment 13791092 PaulN said:Can't stand him but he is a very good defensive coach. Brings a swagger to the defense that this team needs.Just block him from talking to the press. EVER....

I'm good with Spags KeoweeFan : 1/15/2018 6:06 pm : link I like his defensive philosophy and the players seem to buy in also. They did well in 2016 when the offense was clicking but in my opinion got gassed after 3 quarters when this year's offense couldn't stay on the field long enough to give them a breather. (Injuries didn't help.)

Retaining Spags would help restore the stability and continuity of the franchise which in my mind was an asset.

Most of the staff on offense is gone; a very good OC is necessary ASAP to help build a staff before all the options are hired away.

RE: If Gettleman and Shurmur have a brain between them

Quote: they show St Steven of the Blitz the door immediately. Shurmur doesn't need Spagnuolo hanging around angling for the job like he did with McAdoo. He did not lift a finger to help McAdoo Granted McAdoo sucked and would have sunk anyway, but Spagnuolo didn't help with the revolts that went on in his units. I wouldn't want that kind of guy around .



That's some very specific conjecture. I don't think any of that is true. In comment 13791095 HomerJones45 said:That's some very specific conjecture. I don't think any of that is true.

Looks like the Seahawks are hoping to add John DeFilippo as their OC GFAN52 : 1/15/2018 6:36 pm : link unless he gets a HC with AZ ir the Titans, so there goes my choice as OC.

RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?



Next time, before you post something idiotic, you might want to read up on the subject ahead of time. In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:Next time, before you post something idiotic, you might want to read up on the subject ahead of time.

RE: Looks like the Seahawks are hoping to add John DeFilippo as their OC

Quote: unless he gets a HC with AZ ir the Titans, so there goes my choice as OC.

There are two other great options potentially available in Harold Goodwin from Arizona or Jim Bob Cooter from Detroit. In comment 13791161 GFAN52 said:There are two other great options potentially available in Harold Goodwin from Arizona or Jim Bob Cooter from Detroit.

most likely micky : 1/15/2018 6:53 pm : link dc - spags

oc - ? (maybe Schurmur take those duties as well like mcadoo did)

Seahawks hired jayg5 : 1/15/2018 6:57 pm : link A Offeensive Coordinator already.

RE: Seahawks hired

Quote: A Offeensive Coordinator already.



Just saw that about Brian Schottenheimer. Good DeFilippo may still be available then. In comment 13791190 jayg5 said:Just saw that about Brian Schottenheimer. Good DeFilippo may still be available then.

RE: The Giants are hiring a coach similar to McAdoo, what does he bring

Quote: to the table that is different? And those who want to bring in a DC, the Giants have a pretty good one now, who would they bring in that is better?



Spags has presided over a couple if the worst defenses ever on two different squads.



Oh wait, I forgot, none of that was his fault. He was a victim in the whole affair. In comment 13790922 SterlingArcher said:Spags has presided over a couple if the worst defenses ever on two different squads.Oh wait, I forgot, none of that was his fault. He was a victim in the whole affair.

Spags and Eli TMS : 1/15/2018 7:26 pm : link are here to stay for now. Personally think it is the right move. DG makes this call like it or not

Shurmer is well connected and should have Simms11 : 1/15/2018 8:02 pm : link a good idea of who he can bring in to make a solid staff.

RE: RE: Rex Ryan

Would be a great hire for DC, not good, great.





Quote:





Would be a great hire for DC, not good, great.







Can't stand him but he is a very good defensive coach. Brings a swagger to the defense that this team needs.

Just block him from talking to the press. EVER....



No thank you.



Talk to Bills fans about Rex Ryan and what he did to an ascending defense.



If they go Ryan, get ready to see dumb shit like Snacks Harrison dropping into coverage. In comment 13791099 larryflower37 said:No thank you.Talk to Bills fans about Rex Ryan and what he did to an ascending defense.If they go Ryan, get ready to see dumb shit like Snacks Harrison dropping into coverage.

Can't imagine Spags returning... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/15/2018 8:21 pm : link I think we have an entirely new staff in '18.

RE: Can't imagine Spags returning...

Quote: I think we have an entirely new staff in '18.



I sure hope so. Spags has had his time here, and I'm ready for a change. I think the players would respond to a new coaching staff much better as well. Clean slate for everyone. In comment 13791283 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I sure hope so. Spags has had his time here, and I'm ready for a change. I think the players would respond to a new coaching staff much better as well. Clean slate for everyone.

C'mon, with the Rex Ryan Stuff, clatterbuck : 1/15/2018 8:28 pm : link he destroyed the defense in Buffalo and he's a major asshole. He's a loudmouth media whore who would undermine the new head coach as soon as he walks in the building. A Buddy Ryan spawn does not work for the Giants. Never as in not ever.

Only thing crazier than the red ryan talk djm : 1/15/2018 8:55 pm : link Is spags talk. Love you spags, but time to go!



And it wasn't two of the worst defenses of all time that spags presided over, it's three, if you count this season as one of the worst. I do. Don't show me stats. Anyone associated with this defense besides a select few should be ashamed. Spags didn't help this year or 2015 on in New Orleans. Not even trying to roast the guy but he hasnt gotten nearly enough heat. I'm not saying spags is terrible but I know for certain that when shit goes south his defenses fold like a cheap suit. And that's a fact. There are DCs out there that can do more.

RE: C'mon, with the Rex Ryan Stuff,

Quote: he destroyed the defense in Buffalo and he's a major asshole. He's a loudmouth media whore who would undermine the new head coach as soon as he walks in the building. A Buddy Ryan spawn does not work for the Giants. Never as in not ever.



this In comment 13791290 clatterbuck said:this

How does Spags survive? trueblueinpw : 1/15/2018 10:23 pm : link The defense wasn’t just horrible on the field this past season, they were all messed up off the field too. The defense was disgraceful this past season. Even after the season we still had LC running his fucking mouth. You can’t fire the entire defensive unit but you sure as heck can fire all the coaches. I’m surprised Spags wasn’t sent packing already. Definitely do not want him back. I don’t want any coaches back from McAdoof’s staff. Not a single one.



Hey, I hear Joey Porter might be available. It would be fun to see him coaching up Eli Apple and Landon “I like player coaches” Collins.





RE: What about spags plus

Quote: All new D position coaches and a few new starters? DT,lb, de...



Enough with Spags already. It’s time for him to go. His defense sucked last year and several of his players were out of control. In comment 13790916 idiotsavant said:Enough with Spags already. It’s time for him to go. His defense sucked last year and several of his players were out of control.

No more Spags. prdave73 : 1:01 am : link They need to clean house. Lets hope if Shurmur gets the HC job, that he hires his entire staff. If he doesn't, well unfortunately Mara has his hands on all the decisions which is bad.

Might want to come to terms with Spags Peppers : 1:04 am : link Sticking around at least another year.

+1 Powerclean765 : 1:08 am : link But it's weird all his position coaches got away.....are Merritt and McGovern still available? Graham is gone.

RE: I'm good with Spags

Quote: When his roster is healthy and somewhat talented, he's as good as anyone. It could also be said that when the roster is healthy and somewhat talented, anyone is as good as he is.



The key is to find a DC whose defense doesn't become historically inept when adversity hits. Someone who can get the most out of mediocre talent and make the right adjustments to his schemes when the inevitable injuries occur. In comment 13790931 Blue Racer said:It could also be said that when the roster is healthy and somewhat talented, anyone is as good as he is.The key is to find a DC whose defense doesn't become historically inept when adversity hits. Someone who can get the most out of mediocre talent and make the right adjustments to his schemes when the inevitable injuries occur.

RE: RE: What about spags plus

All new D position coaches and a few new starters? DT,lb, de...





Quote:





All new D position coaches and a few new starters? DT,lb, de...







Enough with Spags already. It’s time for him to go. His defense sucked last year and several of his players were out of control.



THANK YOU! In comment 13791423 Boy Cord said:THANK YOU!

Not sure I have enough info to really make a top pick Andy in Halifax : 8:42 am : link But I have admired Darrell Bevell's work and think he would be a good candidate for OC. Good with QB's, Seattle was done in by a terrible OL that limited their offense.



Would make our draft selection even more interesting - Bevell was the guy that wanted, and got, Russell Wilson.