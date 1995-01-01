DG seemed high on Wilks....what happened? I Love Clams Casino : 8:22 am Did he blow the interview?



Did Wilks say "thanks but no thanks, I'm staying put"



Was DG overruled?



Was Shurmur the guy all along and the others were courtesy interviews?



Thoughts?

Mara Happened RobThailand : 8:25 am : link would not take a risk on a 1 year DC coord after the Macadoodle disaster

The gm wants wilks Tuckrule : 8:26 am : link But the owners have final say. It does appear to me that the owners moved on from wilks rather quickly

who knows what happened BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:28 am : link Maybe he didn't have a great plan to fix the offense. Maybe he couldn't guarantee good coordinators that would follow. Maybe he was just not ready yet?

Wilks does ot have the experience Alwaysblue22 : 8:33 am : link The Giants do not need a FEEL GOOD STORY. They need RESULTS.

Wasn't Wilks high on a few teams' list? fkap : 8:33 am : link and then he quickly faded back to being another also ran, for this year at least?



it's possible he isn't ready for prime time.



it's also possible the Maras are running the show and Gettleman is just here to fill out the paperwork. That's a bit harsh, but ultimately, the desk where the buck stops belongs to Mara, not DG. So, maybe DG brought in a candidate he liked, and Mara said no.

Giants HC has always been an owners call.. Sean : 8:37 am : link Gettleman have his insight, but this was Mara’s call.

I'd assume.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:37 am : link that Gettleman interviewed him to see if he was ready to be a HC. Maybe he is, but just wasn't as good as the other choices.



I doubt Gettleman was overruled, or at least we shouldn't just assume he was. From everything I've heard, the team was going into the coaching search with an open mind and it sure seemed like it worked out that way.

He was high on giving him an opportunity... Milton : 8:42 am : link That doesn't mean he was his first choice.

RE: Mara Happened Carson53 : 8:42 am : link

Quote: would not take a risk on a 1 year DC coord after the Macadoodle disaster .



That's it, right there. 'Reportedly', Wilks interviewed well, he can go back to Carolina for another year as DC.

In comment 13791571 RobThailand said:That's it, right there. 'Reportedly', Wilks interviewed well, he can go back to Carolina for another year as DC.

DG was just one voice out Beer Man : 8:45 am : link of at least four. There evidently wasn't a consensus after meeting with Wilks (or maybe there was to either not go with him, or make him plan B)

Blame McAd’oh trueblueinpw : 8:46 am : link Giants just were massively burned by rolling the dice on a young up n comer. No way they were going down that road again this time. As much as I was intrigued by Wilks, especially to be the first AA head coach for the NYG, with only one year as D-co (on a pretty stacked defense) and his lack of experience as a HC was probably was never going to get past the Mara Tisch experience requirements. And who can blame them really? Also, I think the owners and probably DG wanted someone from the offensive side of the ball. We have a horrible, horrible offense and the number two pick in the draft that’s almost certain to be used on a QB. It will be good to have an O side guy to run the offense and develop the second over pick from the draft.

Ownership is focused on the transition St. Jimmy : 8:48 am : link to the next quarterback of the New York Giants. They probably think it is more likely to be successful with an offensive minded coach. Shurmur is from the Andy Reid coaching tree, which has a track record of developing NFL quarterbacks. They also have to look no further than Case Keenum this year. Shurmar took a guy who's career path was that of a backup QB and got him to play at a level which has his team in the NFC Championship game.

RE: I'd assume.. I Love Clams Casino : 8:49 am : link

Quote: that Gettleman interviewed him to see if he was ready to be a HC. Maybe he is, but just wasn't as good as the other choices.



I doubt Gettleman was overruled, or at least we shouldn't just assume he was. From everything I've heard, the team was going into the coaching search with an open mind and it sure seemed like it worked out that way.



Yes, this is my concern....You wouldn't want a new GM's 1st major decision to be overruled by management. I'll have better faith once Quinn is fired. Yes I know this angle on Quinn is overplayed, but it is weird....

no idea how some of you drawn the conclusion UConn4523 : 8:53 am : link that DG really wanted him but got overruled by Mara. Sounds awesome and gives you something to complain about, but there's absolutely no evidence of this. You might as well just come out and say there is a rift between our GM and Owners which of course, would be stupid.



Maybe he didn't interview well. Maybe they liked Shurmur more especially if the franchise is in agreement on going QB with our #2 pick. So many possibilities but lets just immediately go to conspiracies.

It seems they decided to go with a builder of QB and offenses JonC : 8:55 am : link with prior HC coaching experience. By all accounts, Shurmur came out the lead dog, to this point.

RE: RE: I'd assume.. JonC : 8:56 am : link

The owners are part of the HC hire in the NYG org structure.





Quote:





that Gettleman interviewed him to see if he was ready to be a HC. Maybe he is, but just wasn't as good as the other choices.



I doubt Gettleman was overruled, or at least we shouldn't just assume he was. From everything I've heard, the team was going into the coaching search with an open mind and it sure seemed like it worked out that way.







Yes, this is my concern....You wouldn't want a new GM's 1st major decision to be overruled by management. I'll have better faith once Quinn is fired. Yes I know this angle on Quinn is overplayed, but it is weird....



The owners are part of the HC hire in the NYG org structure. In comment 13791614 I Love Clams Casino said:The owners are part of the HC hire in the NYG org structure.

RE: Blame McAd’oh FStubbs : 9:09 am : link

Quote: Giants just were massively burned by rolling the dice on a young up n comer. No way they were going down that road again this time. As much as I was intrigued by Wilks, especially to be the first AA head coach for the NYG, with only one year as D-co (on a pretty stacked defense) and his lack of experience as a HC was probably was never going to get past the Mara Tisch experience requirements. And who can blame them really? Also, I think the owners and probably DG wanted someone from the offensive side of the ball. We have a horrible, horrible offense and the number two pick in the draft that’s almost certain to be used on a QB. It will be good to have an O side guy to run the offense and develop the second over pick from the draft.



We have a horrible, horrible defense too. That ranked 31st.

RE: Mara Happened jeff57 : 9:11 am : link

Quote: would not take a risk on a 1 year DC coord after the Macadoodle disaster



Yep. This was probably the case. He has final say.

Why do people assume Wilks was..... Ryan : 9:20 am : link ....Gettleman’s top choice based on nothing but the fact that he was on the Carolina staff? That’s an incredibly simple-minded approach.

RE: Mara Happened Section331 : 9:22 am : link

Quote: would not take a risk on a 1 year DC coord after the Macadoodle disaster



This is my guess too. Mara was willing to listen, but had to be blown away to hire Wilks. Maybe Wilks was good, but not good enough?

He was interviewed by other teams as well UberAlias : 9:44 am : link But was never reported to be among the finalists on anyone's list. Is it really that surprising? Other candidates are veteran staff members with prior HC experience or many years at coordinator level. He seems like a good coach who's time will come, but the obvious conclusion is that he's seen as too junior, not just by NY, but by everyone.

Gettleman worked with him for 4 years arniefez : 9:53 am : link no one else who interviewed him knows him that well. I wonder if Gettleman really thought he was going to be given the authority to hire the HC. I'm thinking he had to know what he was getting into. To paraphrase Bill Belichick this is still a Mara & Mara game.

Where was Shurmur on their list? est1986 : 9:57 am : link Was he at the top after his interview? Or was he at the top after we got rejected by Patricia and McDaniels?

RE: RE: Blame McAd’oh trueblueinpw : 10:00 am : link

Quote:

We have a horrible, horrible defense too. That ranked 31st.



No doubt about it, the defense sucked balls. I guess you could make the case that the Giants could hire a D side head coach like Wilks and then draft Chubb with the 2 pick and try to build a dominate defense. But you'd still have our lousy offense and a huge need for an established O-co to get things working right away. Anyway, seems like Shumur's the guy and ownership wants O side HC and probably will draft QB with 2 pick.

Clams... EricJ : 10:02 am : link did anyone actually hear DG say he was high on Wilks? I think a lot of what has been tossed around has been speculation.

RE: Why do people assume Wilks was..... I Love Clams Casino : 10:02 am : link

Quote: ....Gettleman’s top choice based on nothing but the fact that he was on the Carolina staff? That’s an incredibly simple-minded approach.



No, your response is simple minded if anything. There were reports on how much Gettleman liked Wilks. I didn't assume anything, but you sure did....Thanks for the input.

RE: RE: Why do people assume Wilks was..... Milton : 10:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791675 Ryan said:





Quote:





....Gettleman’s top choice based on nothing but the fact that he was on the Carolina staff? That’s an incredibly simple-minded approach.







Which means he liked him enough to give the opportunity to interview a job despite his lack of experience. It does not mean he was Gettleman's first choice. That's an unfair assumption.

RE: no idea how some of you drawn the conclusion mfsd : 10:08 am : link

Quote: that DG really wanted him but got overruled by Mara. Sounds awesome and gives you something to complain about, but there's absolutely no evidence of this. You might as well just come out and say there is a rift between our GM and Owners which of course, would be stupid.



Maybe he didn't interview well. Maybe they liked Shurmur more especially if the franchise is in agreement on going QB with our #2 pick. So many possibilities but lets just immediately go to conspiracies.



Good post, well said. Some folks invent anything to complain about.

Even if Gettleman wanted to get Wilks an interview Ten Ton Hammer : 10:10 am : link it doesn't mean Gettleman can't be there for the interview, see how it went, and decide he wasn't the best choice.



Why aren't we allowing for the possibility that you can think one thing, get more information, then change your mind?

For the concerned people PaulN : 10:30 am : link What team hired Wilks for their hear coaching position? If he is the greatest thing since sliced bread and Mara ruined it all, why didn't all these teams interview him? Why wasn't he hired as a head coach if he is the certain answer? Maybe the truth is that he just is not ready quite yet.

. arcarsenal : 10:33 am : link Why do people just create their own storylines even when they have no facts?



It's bizarre.



"Mara happened"



"The GM wanted Wilks, but got overruled"



Where the hell is this info coming from? Stop stating opinions as facts. They aren't facts.

People assumed DG was high on Wilks blueblood : 10:35 am : link but being high on someone doesnt make that person a LOCK to get the job.

What would've been Powerclean765 : 10:36 am : link great is a big time HC/CEO with Shurmur at OC and Wilks at DC.



Those are the levels these guys should be at, and that would be a strong coaching staff.



Instead, we're looking at a Peter Principle here and having a weak staff.

McAdoo Happened Rflairr : 10:37 am : link Mara too scared to go with a guy with no experience. Should have let Gettleman hire his own guy if Wilks was the guy he wanted

RE: RE: Why do people assume Wilks was..... Ryan : 10:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791675 Ryan said:





Quote:





....Gettleman’s top choice based on nothing but the fact that he was on the Carolina staff? That’s an incredibly simple-minded approach.







No, your response is simple minded if anything. There were reports on how much Gettleman liked Wilks. I didn't assume anything, but you sure did....Thanks for the input.



How does like = top choice necessitating subversion by ownership? Of course he liked him or he wouldn't have gotten an interview. This isn't hard.

In comment 13791789 I Love Clams Casino said:How does like = top choice necessitating subversion by ownership? Of course he liked him or he wouldn't have gotten an interview. This isn't hard.

RE: Gettleman worked with him for 4 years UberAlias : 10:45 am : link

Quote: no one else who interviewed him knows him that well. That is correct. But your statement also applies to Mara/Tisch, not just other teams. We also don't know what DG's view was on other candidates.



That is correct. But your statement also applies to Mara/Tisch, not just other teams. We also don't know what DG's view was on other candidates.

Hiring of coaches is a multivariable calculus. For me Wilks would be an intriguing candidate for a stable organization. But for one with as many franchise altering challenges as we have, ones which we simply cannot afford to mess up, experience has to be a huge consideration. Wilks has virtually no experience to prepare him for some of what he will face.

One thing PaulN : 10:45 am : link Has nothing to do with the other. Just because they got McAdoo wrong does not mean they get this wrong. Reese was here, what the fuck did he do right other then bring in great receivers? Reese had nothing to do with Eli, nothing to do with Coughlin, nothing to do with that great offensive and defensive lines we had when we won Coughlin and Eli's first SuperBowl. McAdoo was Reese's guy, and Mara signed off. This is Gettleman's hire, Mara signed off, you don't know at all that Wilks was the guy he wanted, he wanted to bring him in and interview him, that is all we know as fact, nothing else.

RE: What would've been UConn4523 : 10:48 am : link

Quote: great is a big time HC/CEO with Shurmur at OC and Wilks at DC.



Those are the levels these guys should be at, and that would be a strong coaching staff.



Instead, we're looking at a Peter Principle here and having a weak staff.



You sound like a child. Each one of your posts is worst than the last.

RE: RE: RE: Why do people assume Wilks was..... I Love Clams Casino : 11:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791789 I Love Clams Casino said:





Quote:





In comment 13791675 Ryan said:





Quote:





....Gettleman’s top choice based on nothing but the fact that he was on the Carolina staff? That’s an incredibly simple-minded approach.







No, your response is simple minded if anything. There were reports on how much Gettleman liked Wilks. I didn't assume anything, but you sure did....Thanks for the input.







How does like = top choice necessitating subversion by ownership? Of course he liked him or he wouldn't have gotten an interview. This isn't hard.



The title of the thread says "seemed" and there are reports to back it up. I believe it was Raanan of ESPN somewhere around 1-9-18. I never said anything as fact, nor could anybody. All we can do as fans is look at the signs and talk about what "SEEMS" to have happened based on reports from people in the industry. I posed in the original thread several suppositions on what could have happened. One of those suppositions is that Gettleman was overruled and all I said was that I hoped it isn't true.

No one here has the slightest idea whether or not Greg from LI : 11:09 am : link Gettleman was more impressed with Shurmur than Wilks after interviewing them.

I’ve heard that the interview went well Sarcastic Sam : 12:04 pm : link But Wilks was nixed by Mr Tisch because he didn’t want to have another Steve in the organization.



That’s also why Spagnuolo is not being considered either.

Mara pretty much said he wanted someone with some HC experience PatersonPlank : 12:08 pm : link Its normal after a fiasco like Mac to go safe. Shurmur is accomplished, stable, and has HC experience. Wilks doesn't have the HC experience.

with shurmur mdc1 : 2:09 pm : link hope that it is true that players like playing for him as our lockeroom more resembles a grade school playground.

From what I heard Peppers : 2:30 pm : link All last week was it was Wilks and Shurmur.. Its only speculation right now but the feeling is Mara/Abrams really liked Shurmur and Mara is the one who pulled the trigger.





