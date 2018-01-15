Holmgren weighs in on Shurmur... bceagle05 : 10:15 am



Quote: “He’s kind of quiet and kind of serious,” Holmgren told the Daily News on Monday night. “I’m not that serious. It’s hard for him to shoot the breeze. He’s really bright and works really hard. He has a good way about him with his staff. I’m disappointed he didn’t come in and talk to me enough. I was down the hall. I wish Pat had done that with me more. They want to do their own thing and don’t want to show they don’t know what is going on. I understand that. I’m really happy for him that it looks like he’s getting another chance.”



A cautionary tale: Holmgren told Shurmur he was letting the media in Cleveland bother him too much. “He read everything. He knew everything that was said,” Holmgren said. “I told him, ‘You can’t let it get to you. Don’t create an adversarial situation.’ I tried to counsel him that way.”

I should warn everyone it's a Gary Myers story.

I should warn everyone it's a Gary Myers story.

NYDailyNews

You think Holmgren BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:20 am : link who has been portrayed as a complete blowhard by many of his former players will take any accountability for his tenure at the Browns, and ruin his image as a Coach who took multiple teams to the Super Bowl?



Who cares. Holmgren at the Browns, was like Phil Jackson running the Knicks. They both didn't want to give 100% effort where they were, and wanted to half ass it.

Myers story or not, if its true that Holmgren thought mikeinbloomfield : 10:21 am : link the Cleveland media was a problem, hoo boy. The overall tone of this piece is that Holmgren isn't sure Shurmer is up to the task.



Oh well. We know next to nothing about the interviews and what the Giants are looking for. We can only hope they've made the right decision, regardless of who they pick.

I remember negative stories jeff57 : 10:21 am : link about Belichik's communications skills when the Browns/Ravens dumped him.

So according to Holmgren, essentially we got Todd Bowles? figgy2989 : 10:21 am : link .

Pretty alarming brunswick : 10:25 am : link Doesn't appear to be a huge fan

RE: I remember negative stories Milton : 10:26 am : link

Exactly. It reads like all the reasons George Young felt Belichick wasn't cut out to be a head coach.

Some beat guys in Cleveland an_idol_mind : 10:26 am : link also mentioned Shurmur's thin skin. I hope it's something he's gotten over. I feel like one of the reasons Coughlin survived after 2006 was the fact that he didn't waste a lot of time checking out his bad press.

Winning cures all jc in c-ville : 10:27 am : link And he will learn not to make the mistakes that Ben made, when the team isn't winning.



As long as he isn't arrogant, the NY media will give him a pass next year ( for sure) and most likely in '19 with a new QB.



After that, all bets are off.



I look forward to having this offense show some fucking life !!!!

Holmgren cokeduplt : 10:28 am : link Was a shitty GM so

if that is accurate Les in TO : 10:28 am : link then I fear he is going to turn out to be a norv turner type head coach - excellent offensive mind, solid coordinator, but lacking somewhat in the interpersonal skills/prioritizing/being humble enough to seek advice from mentor department.



The NY media is multiple times bigger than Cleveland and he absolutely needs to put on the blinders about what is being written and focus on the team.



hope it's not accurate or that he's learned well from his experiences.

Holmgren's just pissed jeff57 : 10:29 am : link because he was a personnel disaster with the Browns. This is the guy who traded up to take Trent Richardson and who took Brandon Weeden at 22.

RE: Some beat guys in Cleveland BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:29 am : link

Quote: also mentioned Shurmur's thin skin. I hope it's something he's gotten over. I feel like one of the reasons Coughlin survived after 2006 was the fact that he didn't waste a lot of time checking out his bad press.



Part of the reason he did survive is because his family basically told him what the media was saying and how it was effecting them. In turn, he softened up a little bit and created the players union/voice thing. Also, he let the players see him from a non coaching view.

RE: Holmgren Ten Ton Hammer : 10:29 am : link

Quote: Was a shitty GM so



He's got three rings as a coach. He can talk about coaching.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:31 am : : 10:31 am : link As I posted on the other thread, Myers has an ax to grind here (he has a big matzo ball hanging out there with his Patricia pick going south). That said, you would think Holmgren would show a little more professional courtesy.



Am I wrong or hasn't Holmgren done this before and thrown people under the bus?

Gary Myers is the biggest prick in Sports Journalism jlukes : 10:32 am : link nobody wears out an agenda more than Gary.





RE: RE: Holmgren UConn4523 : 10:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791859 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





Was a shitty GM so







He's got three rings as a coach. He can talk about coaching.



I'm willing to bet they didn't get along. Him being a shitty GM is probably why he feels the way he does about the guys under him.



I'm willing to bet they didn't get along. Him being a shitty GM is probably why he feels the way he does about the guys under him.

This was 7/8 years ago on the worst franchise in sports, who cares?

Ugh Powerclean765 : 10:32 am : link This is already starting to feel like a bad hire.

WCO guy, meek & mild. Never established himself as a HC/CEO type.



But hey - he's Irish and he does what he's told.



Mara is freaking me out the last few years. Nothing to inspire confidence.



Hope like hell I'm wrong.

RE: RE: RE: Holmgren Ten Ton Hammer : 10:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791866 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13791859 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





Was a shitty GM so







He's got three rings as a coach. He can talk about coaching.







I'm willing to bet they didn't get along. Him being a shitty GM is probably why he feels the way he does about the guys under him.



This was 7/8 years ago on the worst franchise in sports, who cares?



Did you read the article? It wasn't a hit piece.

BTW Powerclean765 : 10:34 am : link I thought his Trent Richardson offense was pretty good in 2012, did a nice job with the run game. But I'm not doubting his X's and O's ability.

RE: RE: Holmgren jeff57 : 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791859 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





Was a shitty GM so







He's got three rings as a coach. He can talk about coaching.



He just has an axe to grind because he gave Shurmur little talent to work with. Anyone who made the first round picks he made in 2012 should keep his mouth shut about critiquing the coach who had to deal with the results.

RE: ... JonC : 10:35 am : link

Quote: As I posted on the other thread, Myers has an ax to grind here (he has a big matzo ball hanging out there with his Patricia pick going south). That said, you would think Holmgren would show a little more professional courtesy.



Am I wrong or hasn't Holmgren done this before and thrown people under the bus?



He absolutely has, rare to see him speak glowingly of peers.

RE: Ugh SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:37 am : link

Quote: This is already starting to feel like a bad hire.

WCO guy, meek & mild. Never established himself as a HC/CEO type.



But hey - he's Irish and he does what he's told.



Mara is freaking me out the last few years. Nothing to inspire confidence.



Hope like hell I'm wrong.



What does being Irish have to do with him getting the job?

I don't see PaulN : 10:38 am : link Any of this any big deal at all. he has a totally different supporting cast here and he now has experience, nothing can replace that. There is not anything to get upset about here. Gary Meyers is a guy I would not get upset over anything he writes by now. You take him serious? I know I don't.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Holmgren UConn4523 : 10:38 am : link

Quote: Did you read the article? It wasn't a hit piece.



No, don't really have an interest in it. Going off of what's been posted.

Guys like Jenkins and Apple Rflairr : 10:38 am : link Are probably going to walk all over this guy. Jeesh

RE: Ugh jeff57 : 10:40 am : link

Quote: This is already starting to feel like a bad hire.

WCO guy, meek & mild. Never established himself as a HC/CEO type.



But hey - he's Irish and he does what he's told.



Mara is freaking me out the last few years. Nothing to inspire confidence.



Hope like hell I'm wrong.



I thought he was German.

Pwoerclean ZogZerg : 10:41 am : link Go fuck yourself ass clown!

Did any ex-Packers coaches if_i_knew : 10:41 am : link have any success outside of Greenbay?

. arcarsenal : 10:42 am : link Shurmur got the job because he's Irish and does what he's told?



LOL, this board....

Holmgren is notoriously thin-skinned himself DieHard : 10:44 am : link



Maybe Shurmur wouldn't have had to deal with the media so much in Cleveland if Holmgren knew how to draft worth a damn.



Yikes... Didn't he yell "Fuck the fans" to his team when he was coaching Seattle because he was hurt over what people were saying about him?Maybe Shurmur wouldn't have had to deal with the media so much in Cleveland if Holmgren knew how to draft worth a damn.

The Shurm.... Emlen'sGremlins : 10:45 am : link ....is actually sounding like Ray Handley, Part II.

RE: . SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:45 am : link

Quote: Shurmur got the job because he's Irish and does what he's told?



LOL, this board....



Arc, the stupidity sometimes is mind boggling. And the lengths people will go to criticize someone knows no bounds.

Is Shurmur German? Powerclean765 : 10:47 am : link Hey, I'm Irish too. It was not intended as a racist comment. It was intended as a "safe" comment.

I am in agreement that he was a safe hire for Mara. That's all.

RE: Is Shurmur German? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:48 am : link

Quote: Hey, I'm Irish too. It was not intended as a racist comment. It was intended as a "safe" comment.

I am in agreement that he was a safe hire for Mara. That's all.



Again, why did you bring up that he's Irish? WTF does that have to do with anything? A really bizarre comment.

Ugh Pete44 : 10:50 am : link This is an underwhelming hire to me, typical Giants. Very lazy and inside the box. It is how we ended up with Ben McAdoo.



A thin skin is not going work well in NY and most feedback has been is that Shurmur is quiet and introverted.



I think Mara got too caught up in a guy that can fix the offense and looked passed a lot of other factors.



How is this guy ever going to control OBJ?

RE: Well his dad's name is Fritz, so possibly. jeff57 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: .



Shurmur is a German surname.

. arcarsenal : 10:52 am : link People talk about Beckham like he's some fucking wild, unhinged animal who needs to be in a cage at all times.



The worst thing the guy did this year was use a TD celebration that was probably in poor taste.



You'd think the guy needs a personal chaperone like Dez Bryant because he can't control himself anywhere he goes the way people talk about him.



Good lord.

RE: Ugh Ten Ton Hammer : 10:52 am : link

Quote: This is an underwhelming hire to me, typical Giants. Very lazy and inside the box. It is how we ended up with Ben McAdoo.



A thin skin is not going work well in NY and most feedback has been is that Shurmur is quiet and introverted.



I think Mara got too caught up in a guy that can fix the offense and looked passed a lot of other factors.



How is this guy ever going to control OBJ?



In comment 13791981 Pete44 said:

RE: RE: Is Shurmur German? Powerclean765 : 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791949 Powerclean765 said:





Quote:





Hey, I'm Irish too. It was not intended as a racist comment. It was intended as a "safe" comment.

I am in agreement that he was a safe hire for Mara. That's all.







Again, why did you bring up that he's Irish? WTF does that have to do with anything? A really bizarre comment.



I apologize if I offended you, and if he's German I apologize for calling him Irish.



I apologize if I offended you, and if he's German I apologize for calling him Irish.

But I don't like the hire and it has nothing to do with his race, religion, sexual orientation, etc. I just don't think he's the right guy to be Head Coach of the NY Giants. We'll see.

sounds like a lot of things that can be easily worked on 2nd time... mphbullet36 : 10:54 am : link around.



Perfect example why a coach on his second try can make slight changes to make it a positive experience instead of a negative one.

This fucking place.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:54 am : link



Quote: Ugh

Pete44 : 10:50 am : link : reply

This is an underwhelming hire to me, typical Giants. Very lazy and inside the box. It is how we ended up with Ben McAdoo.



This hire was nothing like the McAdoo hire. First off, we hired a GM first and let him line up candidates.



Secondly, we reportedly did intensive interviews with several candidates - and unlike previous years, information wasn't leaked. At one point, every guy interviewed was mentioned as the favorite.



Third, the Giants went outside the organization and hired a guy who previously had HC coaching experience.



Maybe you don't like the hire, but to call it lazy and inside the box has become like a fucked up meme, posted by morons who neither know what it means nor that it doesn't even fucking apply.

This hire was nothing like the McAdoo hire. First off, we hired a GM first and let him line up candidates.

Secondly, we reportedly did intensive interviews with several candidates - and unlike previous years, information wasn't leaked. At one point, every guy interviewed was mentioned as the favorite.

Third, the Giants went outside the organization and hired a guy who previously had HC coaching experience.

Maybe you don't like the hire, but to call it lazy and inside the box has become like a fucked up meme, posted by morons who neither know what it means nor that it doesn't even fucking apply.

Who cares what Walrus says? RetroJint : 10:56 am : link He’s always been a personal agenda man , anyway. The Giants have their coach, apparently . What I would like to see from him is a 10-year career, 5

playoff appearances and 1 Super Bowl win.

RE: ... an_idol_mind : 10:58 am : link

Quote: As I posted on the other thread, Myers has an ax to grind here (he has a big matzo ball hanging out there with his Patricia pick going south). That said, you would think Holmgren would show a little more professional courtesy.



Am I wrong or hasn't Holmgren done this before and thrown people under the bus?



Holmgren does come off as a dick here.



Holmgren does come off as a dick here.

That plus the fact that its a piece of Myers suggests that it's worth taking all this with a grain of salt.

RE: Holmgren gave Shurmur his first head coaching job blueblood : 11:03 am : link

Quote: Why wouldn't you care what his opinion is?



Actually NO i dont..



Actually NO i dont..

does Holgrem know the man NOW or the man 15 years ago...

FatManinCharlotte Pete44 : 11:05 am : link I'm allowed my opinion and I feel very strongly about this.



The Giants lined up candidates last time around as well, including Doug Marrone and ultimately hired Ben McAdoo.



In my mind, the Giants do things in a very lazy and half hearted manner, some of it is loyalty, but most of it is being conservative in their thinking.



They needed a complete reboot this time around and hired a GM, probably because they were familiar and I just don't think this particular coach is head coach material.



I feel some outside the box thinking was required like the Rams did with McVay.



I guess at the end of the day, after the season they had, I was hoping for a completely fresh view of the organization and the potential for doing things a bit differently.



I hope I'm wrong and I probably will be as DG seems different and maybe Shurmur learns from his past coaching experiences.



RE: RE: Holmgren gave Shurmur his first head coaching job Ten Ton Hammer : 11:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13792035 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Why wouldn't you care what his opinion is?







Actually NO i dont..



does Holgrem know the man NOW or the man 15 years ago...



It was 2012. What are you doing?

RE: Guys like Jenkins and Apple Joey in VA : 11:08 am : link

Did you actually read the article??? He's saying exactly the opposite, that Shurmur was too much of a hard ass to the players.

RE: Guys like Jenkins and Apple Jints in Carolina : 11:13 am : link

Quote: Are probably going to walk all over this guy. Jeesh



come on now...can he get the job first before we call it a failure? In comment 13791905 Rflairr said:come on now...can he get the job first before we call it a failure?

I don't like to speculate much whenever the Giants hire a coach. GiantFanInTX : 11:14 am : link Like most of you, I've been through a lot of changes over the past 36 years. No one really knows how it's going to pan out. So much of it depends on the players in the locker room, along with winning. Winning fixes everything. You could have a shit head coach, but if you are winning, everyone is happy. It's going to be interesting to see how this shakes out.



I'm more interested to see how the Giants go about fixing the holes in the roster more than the coaching vacancies. My only big concern with respect to the coaching changes is whether or not Spags stays or goes. I want nothing to do with him. I don't think he's a very good coordinator. I think he did a decent job with a group of patchwork players in 2007 and that grossly overrated his ability to utilize his personnel properly. If the giants are going to move on from the old regime, I'd really like a clean, fresh start on both sides of the ball.

I wouldn't want to talk to Holmgreen if I was Shurmur either est1986 : 11:14 am : link He traded away any chance Shurmur had to compete in Cleveland... How Cleveland fucked up the 2011 draft and basically gave Julio Jones to the Falcons was a disgrace... they traded out, missing out on Julio, JJ Watt, Tyron Smith and more... for Phil Taylor, Brandon Weeden and two guys no one ever heard of before... one of the very worst draft day trades ever (Cleveland has got to have at least 4 of the top 5 worst draft day trades in recent memory)

Sean McVay was an offensive coordinator Greg from LI : 11:15 am : link Pat Shurmur is an offensive coordinator.



What exactly was so outside-the-box about hiring McVay compared to Shurmur? His age? Is that it?

Spags Pete44 : 11:15 am : link keeping Spags would be an example of what I hate about the way the Giants do things.



The guy has coached some of the worst defenses in recent NFL history with a couple of good years sprinkled in.



Let the new coach pick his staff, if Shurmur keeps Spags only reinforces my fear of this choice.

RE: RE: Holmgren cokeduplt : 11:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791859 cokeduplt said:





Quote:





Was a shitty GM so







He's got three rings as a coach. He can talk about coaching.



Still a shitty GM whine fav e Shurmur shitty players to work with

Mcvay Pete44 : 11:17 am : link McVay was not interviewed by any other team than the Rams. That is outside the box thinking.





how does a fan UConn4523 : 11:17 am : link determine our new GM and Owners are lazy. I'd love to hear it. And not only that, but you feel strongly about their laziness.



Not liking the hire is fine. But taking such an absurd stance is ridiculous.

This is an honest question for the pro-Shurmur hire people Chris684 : 11:19 am : link If he brings Spagnuolo back, that's going to sit well with you?

RE: Mcvay Greg from LI : 11:20 am : link

Quote: McVay was not interviewed by any other team than the Rams. That is outside the box thinking.





Um.....swell?



Um.....swell?

Your impression of why McVay was a good hire was that no one else interviewed him? Am I understanding this properly?

. arcarsenal : 11:20 am : link Apparently if a coach is less sought-after, it makes him a better candidate because it's more... outside the box.



Some of the things I read here...

Lazy Pete44 : 11:21 am : link I'm not saying the GM is lazy, that remains to be seen.



I'm sorry John Mara's approach to picking coaches and GMs seems very lazy and uninspired to me. He is consistently recycling guys and not giving this organization the obvious change in culture it needs.

Greg Pete44 : 11:23 am : link Gotta love BBI and the way things can be interpreted.



I'm not saying that Mcvay was a good hire because nobody else interviewed him.



I'm saying he was a candidate that the Rams obviously did their own research on and was not a mainstream guy that everybody interviewed in last year's coaching carousel.



What I gleaned from the article DieHard : 11:24 am : link - Shurmur is a no-nonsense coach and grinder who might need to learn how to show a more human side with his players

- He had to deal with installing a new regime with the player lockout in 2011, and a change in ownership in 2012. Combo of poor drafting and organizational transition never really gave him a chance to succeed

- He needs to learn how to negotiate the media a little better



In experience and demeanor, sounds like the perfect combo of a younger Coughlin and Belichick to me. ;-)

RE: Lazy UConn4523 : 11:24 am : link

Quote: I'm not saying the GM is lazy, that remains to be seen.



I'm sorry John Mara's approach to picking coaches and GMs seems very lazy and uninspired to me. He is consistently recycling guys and not giving this organization the obvious change in culture it needs.



Why can't Shurmur be a culture change? we brought in an outside candidate but you aren't even giving it a chance before stating that things won't change.



Why can't Shurmur be a culture change? we brought in an outside candidate but you aren't even giving it a chance before stating that things won't change.

Its just weird.

Arc Pete44 : 11:25 am : link Outside of the box = not interviewing the exact list of candidates that everybody else interviewed.

and if they had hired a 30 year old who had only been OC for 2 years Greg from LI : 11:25 am : link Then people would be going insane about what a horrible idea it was to hire a guy so callow.



People are going to bitch no matter what they do. Only the pipe dream of Belichick would get universal approval.

Uconn Pete44 : 11:26 am : link We brought in an outside coach that might be forced to keep Spags as defensive coordinator and will be getting players from a recycled front office executive that was beat out by Jerry Reese originally.

RE: I wouldn't want to talk to Holmgreen if I was Shurmur either Ten Ton Hammer : 11:26 am : link

Quote: He traded away any chance Shurmur had to compete in Cleveland... How Cleveland fucked up the 2011 draft and basically gave Julio Jones to the Falcons was a disgrace... they traded out, missing out on Julio, JJ Watt, Tyron Smith and more... for Phil Taylor, Brandon Weeden and two guys no one ever heard of before... one of the very worst draft day trades ever (Cleveland has got to have at least 4 of the top 5 worst draft day trades in recent memory)



The only issue: Can Shurmur do the job?



The only issue: Can Shurmur do the job?

UConn Chris684 : 11:27 am : link How are you going to go about changing culture bringing back the DC that one of the most talented and expensive defenses in the league spent most of last season tuning out or totally under-performing for?

RE: Arc arcarsenal : 11:28 am : link

Quote: Outside of the box = not interviewing the exact list of candidates that everybody else interviewed.



That's wonderful, but I'm still not sure why it matters.



Ben McAdoo could have been considered an "outside the box" hire when he was brought in initially. He wasn't exactly a super hot commodity.



That's wonderful, but I'm still not sure why it matters.

Ben McAdoo could have been considered an "outside the box" hire when he was brought in initially. He wasn't exactly a super hot commodity.

I get the impression that you just want a less-known quantity, as if that somehow = better.

RE: This is an honest question for the pro-Shurmur hire people jeff57 : 11:29 am : link

Quote: If he brings Spagnuolo back, that's going to sit well with you?



No.

. arcarsenal : 11:29 am : link Also, let me know when Spagnuolo is actually named DC.



There's nothing suggesting that it will happen outside of pure speculation.

Guys Pete44 : 11:30 am : link Things can be misconstrued in print, basically, I'm unhappy about the organization not completely bringing in fresh new faces. I would have liked to see everything revamped with executives and coaches with no ties to the Giants in the past.



I just feel the approach is lazy, maybe lazy is the wrong word, maybe the correct word is lack of creativity or stomach to reboot.

RE: RE: This is an honest question for the pro-Shurmur hire people jeff57 : 11:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13792113 Chris684 said:





Quote:





If he brings Spagnuolo back, that's going to sit well with you?







No.



But it might not be his call.

RE: RE: Guys like Jenkins and Apple Rjanyg : 11:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791905 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Are probably going to walk all over this guy. Jeesh







come on now...can he get the job first before we call it a failure?



I know right ? Can't understand the issue with Shurmur with this board. I respect everyone has an opinion but I would like to hear the press conference, I would like to know his plan with our team and who his coordinators are before I decide to jump off the nearest bridge. All I know is he has experience, has had a ton of success with the Minnesota offense with Keenam at QB. Polian thinks highly of him. He may not be sexy but sexy doesn't always win you championships. Coughlin wasn't a sexy hire. Nor was Parcells. Let him sign the contract and lets listen to the press conference.

RE: UConn UConn4523 : 11:34 am : link

Quote: How are you going to go about changing culture bringing back the DC that one of the most talented and expensive defenses in the league spent most of last season tuning out or totally under-performing for?



I don't really get into what ifs. If it happens we'll see, but right now he hasn't been retained.

RE: Did any ex-Packers coaches bluepepper : 11:34 am : link

Quote: have any success outside of Greenbay?

The Holmgren coaching tree is very highly regarded. Gruden, Reid, Mariucci, Jauron and others. At one point pretty much any guy who coached under him in GB was a HC candidate. I'm sure he talked to Reid before hiring Shurmur in Cleveland and must have gotten good reviews. I'd feel better if he were more positive but part of it may be butt-hurt that the Giants didn't call him for input. Not sure why they didn't reach out but there might be a bit of tension between the Giants and the Walsh-Holmgren-Reid line of coaches.



The Holmgren coaching tree is very highly regarded. Gruden, Reid, Mariucci, Jauron and others. At one point pretty much any guy who coached under him in GB was a HC candidate. I'm sure he talked to Reid before hiring Shurmur in Cleveland and must have gotten good reviews. I'd feel better if he were more positive but part of it may be butt-hurt that the Giants didn't call him for input. Not sure why they didn't reach out but there might be a bit of tension between the Giants and the Walsh-Holmgren-Reid line of coaches.

RE: Ugh GiantGrit : 11:36 am : link

Quote: This is an underwhelming hire to me, typical Giants. Very lazy and inside the box. It is how we ended up with Ben McAdoo.



A thin skin is not going work well in NY and most feedback has been is that Shurmur is quiet and introverted.



I think Mara got too caught up in a guy that can fix the offense and looked passed a lot of other factors.



How is this guy ever going to control OBJ?



How can anyone here say it was a lazy hire? You don't think Mara, Tisch, Gettleman and Abrams have contacts and placed calls to get an opinion on him being "thin skinned"? They are more than well aware of what went on in Cleveland. I'm willing to bet they questioned whether he can handle the media right to his face.



Do you see how everyone is praising Coughlin for changing the culture in Jacksonville? Gettleman is going to do the same. No more bullshit. He made a point of putting the whole roster on notice by releasing Hart. The Giants way everyone wants to get rid of won us 4 super bowls. I don't see a need to completely change the organization. Fact is, our team had a pretty big talent problem and a huge coaching problem. The coaching problem is gone. The GM is gone. They hired the best available GM by far who has a track record that blows almost everyone else away. Every organization he was with won at the time.



I'm not sitting here saying Shurmur is the next Belichick. Personally, i would have preferred Wilks. But, Shurmur was a hot commodity all over the league. The Cardinals wanted to hire him and the Titans apparently liked him too. Let's be patient.



when Gettleman was in the building (1998-2012): 4 losing seasons



How can anyone here say it was a lazy hire? You don't think Mara, Tisch, Gettleman and Abrams have contacts and placed calls to get an opinion on him being "thin skinned"? They are more than well aware of what went on in Cleveland. I'm willing to bet they questioned whether he can handle the media right to his face.

Do you see how everyone is praising Coughlin for changing the culture in Jacksonville? Gettleman is going to do the same. No more bullshit. He made a point of putting the whole roster on notice by releasing Hart. The Giants way everyone wants to get rid of won us 4 super bowls. I don't see a need to completely change the organization. Fact is, our team had a pretty big talent problem and a huge coaching problem. The coaching problem is gone. The GM is gone. They hired the best available GM by far who has a track record that blows almost everyone else away. Every organization he was with won at the time.

I'm not sitting here saying Shurmur is the next Belichick. Personally, i would have preferred Wilks. But, Shurmur was a hot commodity all over the league. The Cardinals wanted to hire him and the Titans apparently liked him too. Let's be patient.

when Gettleman was in the building (1998-2012): 4 losing seasons

No Gettleman: 4 losing seasons in 5 years

RE: what ties to the Giants does Pat Shurmur have?? arcarsenal : 11:38 am : link

Quote: .



Gettleman hired him, Greg - so, you know.. by extension.



Gettleman hired him, Greg - so, you know.. by extension.

Lazy!

RE: This is an honest question for the pro-Shurmur hire people Rflairr : 11:39 am : link

Quote: If he brings Spagnuolo back, that's going to sit well with you?



Maybe thats why he got the job, he agreed to do that. lol In comment 13792113 Chris684 said:Maybe thats why he got the job, he agreed to do that. lol

RE: Guys GiantGrit : 11:39 am : link

Quote: Things can be misconstrued in print, basically, I'm unhappy about the organization not completely bringing in fresh new faces. I would have liked to see everything revamped with executives and coaches with no ties to the Giants in the past.



I just feel the approach is lazy, maybe lazy is the wrong word, maybe the correct word is lack of creativity or stomach to reboot.



It remains to be seen if Gettleman is lazy? Who exactly did you want to be our new GM? In comment 13792154 Pete44 said:It remains to be seen if Gettleman is lazy? Who exactly did you want to be our new GM?

RE: RE: Guys arcarsenal : 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13792154 Pete44 said:





Quote:





Things can be misconstrued in print, basically, I'm unhappy about the organization not completely bringing in fresh new faces. I would have liked to see everything revamped with executives and coaches with no ties to the Giants in the past.



I just feel the approach is lazy, maybe lazy is the wrong word, maybe the correct word is lack of creativity or stomach to reboot.







It remains to be seen if Gettleman is lazy? Who exactly did you want to be our new GM?



Anyone who no one else wanted, apparently.

GiantGrit Pete44 : 11:41 am : link I hope you are right about Gettleman.



Again, I just preferred an entire new vision and way of doing things.



I'll be happier with Shurmur if there are no holdovers from BM's staff especially Spags and Quinn.



As for being a hot commodity, I think he was 3rd out of 3 of the coaches everybody wanted.

Gettleman Pete44 : 11:42 am : link I don't remember all the candidates for GM, but again, I preferred a guy without Giant ties.

The BBI Crazy Meter is pegged at 11 Dr. D : 11:47 am : link How the f*ck is this too inside the box? He has no prior connection to the Giants.



Here's an idea for thinking outside the box: how 'bout we hire a women's field hockey coach?



He's too meek and mild? His former GM, Holmgren, said he was a hard ass too often and needed to lighten up.



WCO? Oh the horror. Only almost every offense in the f*cking league uses some elements of the WCO.



Did the last play against the Saints that got the Vikings into the NFC championship (with journeymen QB and RBs) look like the dreaded WCO?



BBI is going to break the Crazy Meter!





RE: RE: Guys like Jenkins and Apple clatterbuck : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13791905 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Are probably going to walk all over this guy. Jeesh



Did you actually read the article??? He's saying exactly the opposite, that Shurmur was too much of a hard ass to the players.



Yes.

RE: What I gleaned from the article clatterbuck : 11:53 am : link

Quote: - Shurmur is a no-nonsense coach and grinder who might need to learn how to show a more human side with his players

- He had to deal with installing a new regime with the player lockout in 2011, and a change in ownership in 2012. Combo of poor drafting and organizational transition never really gave him a chance to succeed

- He needs to learn how to negotiate the media a little better



In experience and demeanor, sounds like the perfect combo of a younger Coughlin and Belichick to me. ;-)



Actually reading the articles is an exciting concept. More should try that around here. :)

RE: GiantGrit GiantGrit : 11:56 am : link

Quote: I hope you are right about Gettleman.



Again, I just preferred an entire new vision and way of doing things.



I'll be happier with Shurmur if there are no holdovers from BM's staff especially Spags and Quinn.



As for being a hot commodity, I think he was 3rd out of 3 of the coaches everybody wanted.



I also want a new staff. Thing is, we will not know who was the best candidate of the bunch until years down the road. Changes definitely needed to be made. In comment 13792191 Pete44 said:I also want a new staff. Thing is, we will not know who was the best candidate of the bunch until years down the road. Changes definitely needed to be made.

I think one thing EVERYONE on BBI can agree on is Dr. D : 11:59 am : link Quinn should be GONE.

I dont understand everyone's incessant gmen9892 : 12:08 pm : link Approach to hating everything Giants related and completely clearing house. It's almost as though people dont remember that this team has been to 3 Super Bowls in the past 18 years. Why are we wanting to so radically change from the recent past?



Gettleman has a proven track record and has shown to be a solid GM, and they are going with Shurmur who has NO Giant ties at all. I dont understand the rhetoric of some saying that they have been lazy in their hires. The Giants interviewed a couple of candidates for the GM job (one with zero Giant ties) and several candidates for the Head Coach job (most without Giant ties). They have landed on the 2 they think are best of the job.

Thread read old man : 12:10 pm : link May be the case, but another threads said he is good with the players.

Somewhere in the middle is the reality.

And I would just hope he can coach and lead. If it is him....or whoever.

RE: Holmgren gave Shurmur his first head coaching job paesan98 : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: Why wouldn't you care what his opinion is?



He also gave him few, if any, decent players to work with.

RE: RE: Guys like Jenkins and Apple paesan98 : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13791905 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Are probably going to walk all over this guy. Jeesh



Did you actually read the article??? He's saying exactly the opposite, that Shurmur was too much of a hard ass to the players.



I read it that Shurmur needed to lighten up with the media, not the players

RE: Gary Myers is the biggest prick in Sports Journalism chitt17 : 12:13 pm : link Agreed!



Myers was just on WFAN Rflairr : 12:14 pm : link Clear axe the grind. I don’t think he has any Giants sources. And he’s salty. He was wrong on the hire and he can’t admit. It’s really sad

RE: RE: This is an honest question for the pro-Shurmur hire people paesan98 : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792113 Chris684 said:





Quote:





If he brings Spagnuolo back, that's going to sit well with you?







Maybe thats why he got the job, he agreed to do that. lol



And maybe he told the Giants brass that he wanted Spags as his D coordinator. If memory serves me correctly, they worked together not only in Philly, but in STL as well

RE: This is an honest question for the pro-Shurmur hire people old man : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: If he brings Spagnuolo back, that's going to sit well with you?

Only if he can build a blitz package that works, and/or a we get a MLB that recognizes QUICKLY that its a pass play and drops into the middle quickly to break up/ cover the quick slant over the middle on 3rd down that have kept other teams drives going.

If they get Spags some LB'ers this whole defense changes. Blue21 : 2:39 pm : link .

I'm indifferent about Spags being back UConn4523 : 2:44 pm : link I'd like a new face, but I also know what he's capable of doing with good players. He actually had a couple capable linebackers when we won in 2007 and the defense was very good in 2016. If we can make a couple upgrades there's no reason to think he can't put an effective unit on the field.

Jesus man.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:00 pm : link



Quote: Guys

Pete44 : 11:30 am : link : reply

Things can be misconstrued in print, basically, I'm unhappy about the organization not completely bringing in fresh new faces. I would have liked to see everything revamped with executives and coaches with no ties to the Giants in the past.



I just feel the approach is lazy, maybe lazy is the wrong word, maybe the correct word is lack of creativity or stomach to reboot.



What kind of "fresh faces" are you looking for? Shurmur's ties to the Giants are very loose. He was OC for Spags 6 jobs ago! Hell, using the stale faced routine, none of the interviewees were fresh. Wilks worked with Gettleman, Patricia and McD worked with BB.



Fuck, Sean McVay's relative presided over The Fumble!



I swear people not only bitch just for the sake of bitching, but they don't even make any fucking sense while doing it.



What kind of "fresh faces" are you looking for? Shurmur's ties to the Giants are very loose. He was OC for Spags 6 jobs ago! Hell, using the stale faced routine, none of the interviewees were fresh. Wilks worked with Gettleman, Patricia and McD worked with BB.

Fuck, Sean McVay's relative presided over The Fumble!

I swear people not only bitch just for the sake of bitching, but they don't even make any fucking sense while doing it.

How about some more buzzwords like "lazy" "inside the box" "tired" that pretty much don't even apply here and are used in place of actual facts?

LOL Holmgren is on WFAN now Rflairr : 3:11 pm : link Says he’s never going to talk to Myers again. lol

Clearly darren in pdx : 3:35 pm : link most didn’t bother to read the article and just the hand-picked quote. Cleveland was 7 years ago, that’s a lot of time to reflect and improve your skills, no matter your age. It’ll be a couple of years before we know if he’ll get the job done, but his most recent success with the Vikings that is happening right now is a good sign to me at least.



Also, I hate the bias against introverts, there are plenty of studies that show introverts are capable of being better leaders than most extroverts. They are more willing to listen and consider options instead of arrogant, impulse decisions. Read the book Quiet by Susan Cain.



The fact he took the media backlash to heart is concerning, but again, seven years ago, plenty of time to improve on that. And with how fast media works nowadays I wouldn’t be surprised if most players and coaches let it affect them a little too much, it’s hard not to as humans. And I disagree that the GM or coaching search has been ‘lazy.’ The last round was lazy by not firing Reese along with Coughlin and hiring Ben. I was iffy on him being the hire but wanted to give the team the benefit of the doubt..this feels like a brand new start like 2004. Only thing I’d be upset about is bringing Spags back onto the staff, which is possible, but I think all of the stink needs to be removed from the last few years.

FatMan Pete44 : 3:39 pm : link Thanks for reminding me why I stopped posting on BBI.



If you want to look at things with rose colored glasses feel free.



The bottom line is the jury is out and I could be completely wrong, but if it turns out they hired DG and Shurmur so Eli could still be the QB, not draft a QB at #2 and Spags and Quinn keep their jobs, then you look like a complete a moron for lauding these moves.

Original question. Thegratefulhead : 3:46 pm : link Back to Eric’s original question rebuild or tweek. Also, it seems Eric is asking, “What do you think the Giants will do” not “What should the Giants do” These are 2 different questions that often get confused here.



Gettlemen. What has he said, what has he done? The answers to these question give us our best insight on to what he might do. I would think the new HC will get input as well. I am going to assume for the sake of discussion Shurmur gets input here as well.



Gettlemen likes “Hog Mollies” his actions as GM seem to back up his words. I think he spends draft picks(more than 1) for both the OL and DL. I think this works well with Shurmur as HC. Gettlemen does not like to give up on talent. How many humans on this planet can cover NFL receivers man to man? Jenkins stays because he still does what he is paid for, very well. I expect us to sign FA OL and DL. He is going to be driven to prove he can "find" another Norwell or O'Hara.



Gettlemen likes to grind tape. What does he see when he studies Eli? I am going to guess here, best anyone can do is GUESS. I think he sees the same arm talent that he always had. He might be a notch slower making decisions. I think he sees a QB that is below average in accuracy. What Shurmur wants here will count heavily. You don’t bring in a QB guru coach and not listen to him. My guess is they try to free up some money with Eli(re-structure or pay cut depending on what the tape reveals) If Eli is strongly against this, they cut or trade him and use that money to rebuild roster. Shurmur did it with Foles and Keenum, why couldn’t he do it with Webb or a high draft pick.



All of that said. I am a small business owner and have been a hiring manager for most of the last 30 years. I like to hire people when I start and make them loyal to me, develop them. I need people who buy into what I am selling, not people who say “We used to do it this way and it worked fine” I think Free Agents and former draft picks not producing to their level of pay need to be on very short notice. I will often shoot an Indian(not PC to say anymore, sorry, I’m old) I think Gettlemen shoots some Indians to get attention.



Based on his earlier dealings with FA’s I don’t think he breaks the bank for OBJ. If OBJ wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL, he will do it elsewhere. If I had to pick one wild thing that might happen. OBJ gets traded on draft day. Just a hunch, maybe to Indy for the number 3 pick. Luck would sure like to have him.



