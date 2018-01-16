McAdoo interviewing for Browns OC job bigGMENblue0891 : 1/16/2018 10:43 am What a match!



In all seriousness though good luck to him.. the Browns actually have some offensive pieces that might get them a win or two next year.

Former #Giants coach Ben McAdoo is interviewing for the #Browns OC job today, source said (as @MaryKayCabot reported).

I hope he gets it... Milton : 1/16/2018 10:45 am : link He'll want Darnold or one of the more mobile QBs to run his WCO, thus leaving Rosen for Big Blue!

Who knows, might be a good fit. Section331 : 1/16/2018 10:45 am : link Mac did a pretty good job as OC while here, he just wasn't cut out to be HC. Maybe he's a modern day Norv Turner?

giants and browns switching off micky : 1/16/2018 10:45 am : link schurmur..former brown at one time...mac..former giant

Another Reason for Rosen clatterbuck : 1/16/2018 10:47 am : link not to want Cleveland? Ah, that's a cheap shot. I hope he gets the job and does well.

That intermediate step bc4life : 1/16/2018 10:47 am : link might have made a huge difference in his tenure here

schurmur..former brown at one time...mac..former giant



My wife always pokes fun at the fact that many of these guys simply seem to swap places around the NFL each offseason. In comment 13791944 micky said:My wife always pokes fun at the fact that many of these guys simply seem to swap places around the NFL each offseason.

Those poor Browns fans... DieHard : 1/16/2018 10:49 am : link The dual suckage of Hue Jackson and McAdoo might create an actual black hole out there.

is anyone really worried about the browns picking in front of us... mphbullet36 : 1/16/2018 10:50 am : link hiring mcadoodoo...that would be hilarious...another line of horrible moves by the browns.

"It says here on your resume, Protect The Duke" ghost718 : 1/16/2018 10:55 am : link "And we were wondering,what in the hell are you talking about?"

This is why I thought it was hilarious that people swore he'd never work in the NFL again. Massive failures get new jobs in the NFL all the time! Les Steckel was the Vikings version of McAdoo in 1984. He had seven more NFL coaching jobs after that. Rich Kotite was a head coach twice! Cam Cameron was 1-15 in in his only NFL coaching job but then was immediately hired as the Ravens OC and held that position for five years. Hell, Gilbride was 6-16 as a head coach in San Diego and immediately returned to being an OC. In comment 13791977 Ten Ton Hammer said:This is why I thought it was hilarious that people swore he'd never work in the NFL again. Massive failures get new jobs in the NFL all the time! Les Steckel was the Vikings version of McAdoo in 1984. He had seven more NFL coaching jobs after that. Rich Kotite was a head coach twice! Cam Cameron was 1-15 in in his only NFL coaching job but then was immediately hired as the Ravens OC and held that position for five years. Hell, Gilbride was 6-16 as a head coach in San Diego and immediately returned to being an OC.

Interviewing does not yet equal hiring mfsd : 1/16/2018 10:59 am : link I wouldn’t be surprised to see McAdoo and his suit end up being a QB coach for a season or two first

Maybe they can go 0-17 somehow ??? averagejoe : 1/16/2018 11:03 am : link I told a friend before this season started my biggest concern was the Giants delusional HC. McAdoo really believes scoring points is not important. He is an imbecile. A drooling, stuttering, freaky looking idiot. I never thought he would get another NFL job. But the Browns are the Browns. Perfect fit.

Hope you're right. I want Rosen and if not him, don't want to touch Darnold. I like Rosen, Mayfield, Allen, Darnold in that order In comment 13791939 Milton said:Hope you're right. I want Rosen and if not him, don't want to touch Darnold. I like Rosen, Mayfield, Allen, Darnold in that order

This is why I thought it was hilarious that people swore he'd never work in the NFL again. Massive failures get new jobs in the NFL all the time! Les Steckel was the Vikings version of McAdoo in 1984. He had seven more NFL coaching jobs after that. Rich Kotite was a head coach twice! Cam Cameron was 1-15 in in his only NFL coaching job but then was immediately hired as the Ravens OC and held that position for five years. Hell, Gilbride was 6-16 as a head coach in San Diego and immediately returned to being an OC.



Kotite never coached after the Jets.



You could make the case he did a decent job in Philly. Actually won a playoff game there if I am not mistaken.



McAdoo is just interviewing.......... In comment 13792026 Greg from LI said:Kotite never coached after the Jets.You could make the case he did a decent job in Philly. Actually won a playoff game there if I am not mistaken.McAdoo is just interviewing..........

Unpin spike : 1/16/2018 11:39 am : link What he does is irrelevant.



I wish him luck. Maybe he will end up in Philly like he was supposed to

I thought former Giants WRs coach Rflairr : 1/16/2018 11:44 am : link Sean Ryan was getting that job. What happened?

The Brown's '' direction" old man : 1/16/2018 11:45 am : link Does seem to the "different" from what their failing organization has been doing the last 20+ years; they have some nice players, Dorsey, #1&4 picks, almost $100M for FA, and other small but important pluses.

Mc could very well be a great fit for what they may envision their O future to look like.

I may have dumped on him as much as anyone, but A) he likely wasn't really ready to handle players, and record of Y1 masked that, and built false hope,B) failure in Y2 bears out A); C) inflexibility to modify his O to fit players, and lack of depth(really a JR failure; and owner failure to address JRs failure), sealed his fate here.

I wish him well, hope he gets it and hope, for the games sake, that Cleveland becomes relevant again.

Giants are in Cleveland football territory; hope we get their first.

What a joke! trueblueinpw : 1/16/2018 12:18 pm : link Why would anyone think he’s a competent O-co? Someone send McAdoo’s stats for games without OBJ to the Browns.



And why is this thread pinned? I for one don’t give a rats ass about Ben McAdoo. He was a fucking disaster here in NY and in his last pathetic attempt to save his fat ass from certain failure he ended one of the greatest streaks in NYG history and tarnished the legacy of one of our all greatest players. Fuck him.

Makes sense for the Browns... ZogZerg : 1/16/2018 12:21 pm : link Yards per game: Giants #21, Browns #24

Points Per game: Giants #31, Browns #32



They would be moving up!

The Browns have not scored over 30 points in a game Matt in SGS : 1/16/2018 12:52 pm : link in the past 2 years. I'm sure they will ask McAdoo about what is needed to get over that thresh.... oh wait, this is awkward.

Hiring McAdoo to run your offense Modus Operandi : 1/16/2018 12:57 pm : link After the debacle of the last two years would be such a Brownsy thing to do.



The fact he's even being interviewed immediately after his firing is indicative that no matter who the GM is, they immediately shave 50% of their IQ upon arriving in CLE.

No, you really can't make a case that Kotite was decent in Philly Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 12:57 pm : link He took over a team that had gone 31-17 over the previous three seasons. He had a couple of good seasons (10-6 and 11-5) with an already good team, then 8-8 and 7-9.

RE: The Browns have not scored over 30 points in a game Modus Operandi : 1/16/2018 12:58 pm : link

in the past 2 years. I'm sure they will ask McAdoo about what is needed to get over that thresh.... oh wait, this is awkward.



Browns: We haven't scored 30 pts in two years. What can you contribute.



McAdoo: I can easily shave 4 points. In comment 13792425 Matt in SGS said:Browns: We haven't scored 30 pts in two years. What can you contribute.McAdoo: I can easily shave 4 points.

I hope he gets it and does well SHO'NUFF : 1/16/2018 1:05 pm : link good for Ben.

McAdoo Dragon : 1/16/2018 1:07 pm : link Amazing that many here still can’t see that this season was not one guys fault it was a total organization failure. I for one am hoping he goes on to have a Great NFL coaching career because he rode the iron horse for the failures of way to many others including the fans. If he has to start anew with the Browns then that’s not a bad thing this time no one has any expectations of good things. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

He tried to match their horrible record this season.... Fishmanjim57 : 1/16/2018 1:10 pm : link Now he can enjoy being with the worst team in the league!

Hope he gets the gig FranknWeezer : 1/16/2018 1:18 pm : link and does well.

McAdoo was bluepepper : 1/16/2018 1:32 pm : link not a bad OC under Tom. Might be fine under another offensive minded coach like Jackson. Wouldn't want him to be the driving force for my offense but as an implementer, maybe.

also Browns fans would probably laugh at bluepepper : 1/16/2018 1:34 pm : link us if he's hired - sure we hired you're failed head coach but as a coordinator. You hired our failed head coach as your top guy.

I don't know..that seems pretty decent to me. And won a playoff game that the other guy couldn't do in three chances.......



He was terrible in NY and that ended his career (by choice?) In comment 13792440 Greg from LI said:I don't know..that seems pretty decent to me. And won a playoff game that the other guy couldn't do in three chances.......He was terrible in NY and that ended his career (by choice?)

RE: McAdoo JCin332 : 1/16/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote: Amazing that many here still can’t see that this season was not one guys fault it was a total organization failure. I for one am hoping he goes on to have a Great NFL coaching career because he rode the iron horse for the failures of way to many others including the fans. If he has to start anew with the Browns then that’s not a bad thing this time no one has any expectations of good things. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



Hey Ben didn't realize you posted on BBI... In comment 13792470 Dragon said:Hey Ben didn't realize you posted on BBI...

Does he take Geno Smith with him? BigBlue in Keys : 1/16/2018 1:44 pm : link Good for Mac. He can be a good enough OC. He just didn't seem built to be the face of a franchise, especially in a city like NY.

He was a good OC in my book est1986 : 1/16/2018 1:47 pm : link If he was a bad one he never would have been in the convo for any HC job. I would bring him on if I was Cleveland.

You're right. At first I was saying he's done but logic says mcadoo will get some kind of job in the NFL again. He's probably not a terrible OC... maybe. Would be fun to see him in Cleveland. Exciting times. In comment 13792026 Greg from LI said:You're right. At first I was saying he's done but logic says mcadoo will get some kind of job in the NFL again. He's probably not a terrible OC... maybe. Would be fun to see him in Cleveland. Exciting times.

depends. Is TC going there too to impose some versatility like he did here? Because the 2014-2015 offense was much different and more diverse that the 2016-17 version In comment 13791940 Section331 said:depends. Is TC going there too to impose some versatility like he did here? Because the 2014-2015 offense was much different and more diverse that the 2016-17 version

BigBlue in Keys : 1/16/2018 2:00 pm

Quote: Good for Mac. He can be a good enough OC. He just didn't seem built to be the face of a franchise, especially in a city like NY.



Geno Smith is like Mark Sanchez, Michael Vick, and the McCowns. If you have them on your roster, they will start games for you. Like it or not. In comment 13792595 BigBlue in Keys said:Geno Smith is like Mark Sanchez, Michael Vick, and the McCowns. If you have them on your roster, they will start games for you. Like it or not.

his interview?



his interview?

I just don't understand how his offensive scheme est1986 : 1/16/2018 2:21 pm : link Worsened when he was made HC... does TC deserve more credit, does Sullivan deserve more blame or did McAdoo just fall apart all the way once made the HC?

Ugh, so we wouldn't even get any benefit for the dumpster fire of a season he caused and would be stuck with Rosen? In comment 13791939 Milton said:Ugh, so we wouldn't even get any benefit for the dumpster fire of a season he caused and would be stuck with Rosen?

Hopefully he convinces them to draft Mayfield SirLoinOfBeef : 1/16/2018 2:57 pm : link with the #1 pick. Mobile QB...



If he gets the job that is.

I go back to what the Bengals DC said to Collingsworth before they played the Giants in ‘16: this is the easiest offense to prepare for that we’ve faced . In comment 13792721 est1986 said:I go back to what the Bengals DC said to Collingsworth before they played the Giants in ‘16: this is the easiest offense to prepare for that we’ve faced .

I hope he remembers to be heavy handed mfsd : 1/16/2018 3:27 pm : link in his interview

McAdoo Alwaysblue22 : 1/16/2018 4:33 pm : link I don't care if another team hires him...as long as he NEVER comes back here ever again. Some coaches have the ability to do the most with the least. Others do the least with the most. I put Mack and Jeff Fisher in the second category. Mack was a good OC ONLY because TC wanted balance. When TC left Mack became a one man wrecking ball with is devotion to the WCO. Shurmur has a reputation for developing QBs. McAdoo has a brief history of destroying QBs. But maybe going to a team that has ZERO wins will be a good landing spot since he was able to produce TWO wins before getting fired here, and he gets a chance to weigh in for the QB of his dreams that was clearly NOT Eli Manning.

Not his fault HomerJones45 : 1/16/2018 4:41 pm : link he was unprepared, incompetent and over his head. Moe, Larry and Curly offered him the HC job, and he would have been foolish not to take it when offered.



Good luck to him. Experience is the best teacher and adverse experience is the quickest teacher. If he learned something from the debacle here and he can apply it to get an OC spot and rehabilitate himself, God bless.

I think it is safe to say McAdoo will never be back with the Giants. In comment 13793009 Alwaysblue22 said:I think it is safe to say McAdoo will never be back with the Giants.

McAdoo MookGiants : 1/16/2018 6:54 pm : link was a total failure this year but deserves some credit for making the 2016 Giants an 11 win team. I have no idea how he did it with that offense. And while he's an offensive guy, the offensive failures were much more a result of Reese being a complete failure for a few years straight than they were McAdoo.



He needed to go, and he annoyed the shit out of me this year, but I wish him well.

Actually it's a great fit for him.... GFAN52 : 1/16/2018 7:03 pm : link with the "Cleveland Packers"...what with all the former Green Bay front office personnel now with the Browns.

Good post In comment 13793278 MookGiants said:Good post

I was glad to see the man go. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/16/2018 7:45 pm : link But I wish him the best in whatever life holds for him.

Not sure... paesan98 : 1/16/2018 8:58 pm : link he gets the job though. The first question he was asked was "What did you think of our QB play this year?" His response - "I'll have to look at the tape"

I believe crick n NC : 1/16/2018 9:17 pm : link Mac had success as a coordinator because coughlin's offense was part of the offense then. When coughlin left, I think Mac removed those elements.

I wish him well and have no animosity towards him. yatqb : 1/16/2018 11:32 pm : link He was in over his head. He certainly wasn’t helped by Reese refusing his requests to cut Hart, contributing to the decline in discipline on the team. And, between the crappy OL and losing every receiver we had by week 5, there was really nothing anyone could have done at that point to avoid the debacle. He clearly wasn’t ready for the NY media, and in some ways I feel sorry for him,because he really had no answers while trying to keep his head above water.

Some confusion here eric2425ny : 1/16/2018 11:46 pm : link McAdoo is actually interviewing for the Odor Control position, not offensive coordinator. He will alternate spraying Febreeze in the locker room with handing out samples of cologne and mouthwash no one wants at his chair adjacent to the men’s room sinks.

Trade Eli to Browns? Reale01 : 2:41 am : link Reunite with Mac? Get the #4 pick.