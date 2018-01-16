Tom Coughlin is Mr. Jaguar LatHarv83 : 1/16/2018 11:20 am I’ve been scouring twitter since the steeler game and I’m struck by the outpouring of love from Jags fans to him and how they basically view him as savior of the franchise. People can quibble with how much credit he actually deserves there and how many players he acquired, but the owner has made it clear he is the boss, the coach answers to him, he instills the culture. And look at it from a Jags fan perspective... he is their first coach, the tie to the glory years and 2 afc title games. There is the nostalgia that comes with that. Then of course he returns and after a decade of futility they instantly transform, no matter how you want to divide the credit that indeed happened.



I guess what I’m saying is the point of this post is that Coughlin holds a place in Jags lore that is at least on par if not greater than what he holds here. He basically is the historical face of the Jags franchise in the eyes on their fans. He never sold his home there. He always kept ties. He will want to hold onto this job as long as he can. It’s rare you see a guy who holds such a high place with 2 organizations. Of course it helps that the Jags history is limited

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 11:22 am : link Are we competing with them for which fan base and org treats him like more of a god?



Not sure why it matters.



He won 2 Championships here. I couldn't care less about "lore" or what his role is now.

Not a competition LatHarv83 : 1/16/2018 11:24 am : link I just think it’s cool he’s in a good spot right now. He’s done a lot for us I’d like to see good things happen for him. Life is good for him right now. He’s in a spot he’s loved (not saying he’s not here) was , he has power, it’s the next best thing to coaching.

This was always the case with Coughlin Ten Ton Hammer : 1/16/2018 11:24 am : link He's been a beloved figure there. The new owner was quick to follow the same thought.



I give it maybe two years before Doug Marrone gets tired of being made to look like the hapless errand boy just along for the ride.

Yea no matter what marrone says that has to be tiresome LatHarv83 : 1/16/2018 11:26 am : link It’s like they view Coughlin as the coaches coach over there

I'm happy for Jaguar fans. an_idol_mind : 1/16/2018 11:26 am : link It's nice when a franchise known for its futility goes somewhere. It's also nice to see Coughlin continue to have success, even if he's not the head coach anymore. I would love to see the Jaguars pull off an upset and get to the Super Bowl.

nothing wrong with that Banks : 1/16/2018 11:26 am : link Glad things have gone well for him there.

RE: This was always the case with Coughlin Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: I give it maybe two years before Doug Marrone gets tired of being made to look like the hapless errand boy just along for the ride.



And the GM who drafted most of these players yet now almost never is mentioned when people talk about the team. In comment 13792129 Ten Ton Hammer said:And the GM who drafted most of these players yet now almost never is mentioned when people talk about the team.

Good for Coughlin and good for their fans. Brown Recluse : 1/16/2018 11:30 am : link I hope they destroy the Patriots this weekend.



Coughlin will get the credit for that as well, I'm sure - considering his Super Bowl history against them.

Hall of Fame Coach rocco8112 : 1/16/2018 11:37 am : link Giants are going on coach two post TC. Very possible the Giants are looking for coach three post TC in four years.



Maybe the Jags build a statue of him if they win it all. I think it is great, why would any Giant fan not like Coughlin?

ok so TC UESBLUE : 1/16/2018 11:37 am : link has done big things for two different teams. Im not sure what the point is...

I had a relative who was a great Giants fan Bill2 : 1/16/2018 11:50 am : link who had some very hard times and fell into a deep dark depression and eventual hospitalization. No one could seem to reach her.



I reached out to the Giants in search of something to put in her room.



TC wrote her a long and personal letter. And called and followed up with notes and letters for months afterwards. Never met her. Never would. He was not asked. He was not rewarded. wrote and spoke to her about courage and dealing with trying times. It made a difference. It made a big difference. Seeing her smile and cry in relief when she opened that first letter....wow.



So to me...im happy his works somehow have a karmic outcome. Too often life does not work that way.



Thanks for the thread. Weird you get shit for a thread on a site filled with so so so much better threads.

Well Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 1/16/2018 11:51 am : link I do hope the TC bridge is not burned forever. Clearly our ownership dropped the ball on how we transitioned to McAdoo and the perception it was all on Coughlin.



Have Mara and Tisch attempted to mend fences? TC seems like a guy who can hold a grunge.

RE: ok so TC weeg in the bronx : 1/16/2018 11:51 am : link

Quote: has done big things for two different teams. Im not sure what the point is...



the point is its a rare thing. Is Holgrem revered in Seattle? What about Parcells in NE or Dallas or in a Jet facility? I think the answer is no. Jimmy Johnson in Miami? Uh no. Its a rare thing for a coach to be celebrated in such a way across franchises. In comment 13792176 UESBLUE said:the point is its a rare thing. Is Holgrem revered in Seattle? What about Parcells in NE or Dallas or in a Jet facility? I think the answer is no. Jimmy Johnson in Miami? Uh no. Its a rare thing for a coach to be celebrated in such a way across franchises.

That is cool to hear Andrew in Austin : 1/16/2018 11:54 am : link Awesome to hear about Coughlin. He is my favorite Giants coach and has consistently come across as a good leader, a good man, and a good mentor.



Really happy to see the success he is having w/ the Jags. No matter what any of us think - there are multiple people noting the difference he has been making in the culture and the team. A team/organization is clearly more than the individual players athletic measurements - as we have witnessed as our wheels came off last year.

RE: I had a relative who was a great Giants fan Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: who had some very hard times and fell into a deep dark depression and eventual hospitalization. No one could seem to reach her.



I reached out to the Giants in search of something to put in her room.



TC wrote her a long and personal letter. And called and followed up with notes and letters for months afterwards. Never met her. Never would. He was not asked. He was not rewarded. wrote and spoke to her about courage and dealing with trying times. It made a difference. It made a big difference. Seeing her smile and cry in relief when she opened that first letter....wow.



So to me...im happy his works somehow have a karmic outcome. Too often life does not work that way.



Thanks for the thread. Weird you get shit for a thread on a site filled with so so so much better threads.



Message board dynamics are strange. I really think it boils down to people thinking one thing, then something happens to maybe indicate they were wrong, so they twist it so that it's other people are in the wrong. They are told they are Coughlin apologists, fanboys (this one is funny to me, because shouldn't we all be big fans of Coughlin?), Go root for Jax or whatever....



It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise, because that would invalidate the absolute stance that they took that Coughlin was washed up, couldn't get the job done anymore, couldn't be a contributor, etc...



Coughlin is gone now, and the grass isn't necessarily greener, except in Jacksonville. It's a hard lesson, and likely one that many won't actually learn from. In comment 13792217 Bill2 said:Message board dynamics are strange. I really think it boils down to people thinking one thing, then something happens to maybe indicate they were wrong, so they twist it so that it'speople are in the wrong. They are told they are Coughlin apologists, fanboys (this one is funny to me, because shouldn't we all be big fans of Coughlin?), Go root for Jax or whatever....It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise, because that would invalidate the absolute stance that they took that Coughlin was washed up, couldn't get the job done anymore, couldn't be a contributor, etc...Coughlin is gone now, and the grass isn't necessarily greener, except in Jacksonville. It's a hard lesson, and likely one that many won't actually learn from.

I am very happy for the success he is having there PatersonPlank : 1/16/2018 12:00 pm : link Good for him. I think he was one helluva coach for both us, and for Jax earlier.

Holy shit montanagiant : 1/16/2018 12:02 pm : link Some of you are some grumpy fucks...lol

========== GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:03 pm : link Quote: Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link : reply

It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise,

I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying, "Coughlin isn't the coach! He can't just walk in and wave a magic wand and fix the team." I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying,

RE: ========== Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link : reply

It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise,





I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying, "Coughlin isn't the coach! He can't just walk in and wave a magic wand and fix the team."



How about we focus on what actually happened? Isn't that realistic? Sounds more like denial on your part than being realistic.



The owner has said the turnaround is mainly attributed to Coughlin. The fans have bought in, they are selling Coughlin merchandise.



Coughlin deserves praise. It was a mistake to fire him for McAdoo. That has all played out, realistically. In comment 13792250 GiantFilthy said:How about we focus on what actually happened? Isn't that realistic? Sounds more like denial on your part than being realistic.The owner has said the turnaround is mainly attributed to Coughlin. The fans have bought in, they are selling Coughlin merchandise.Coughlin deserves praise. It was a mistake to fire him for McAdoo. That has all played out, realistically.

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 12:08 pm : link Hiring McAdoo was a mistake.



That doesn't mean firing Coughlin was.



How many more shitty seasons did we need to have before we moved on?

RE: . Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: Hiring McAdoo was a mistake.



That doesn't mean firing Coughlin was.



How many more shitty seasons did we need to have before we moved on?



Maybe those weren't exactly on Coughlin, considering how things turned out. We're still experiencing sh-tty football without him, aren't we? Historically sh-tty football, actually. In comment 13792261 arcarsenal said:Maybe those weren't exactly on Coughlin, considering how things turned out. We're still experiencing sh-tty football without him, aren't we? Historically sh-tty football, actually.

========== GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:11 pm : link Quote: It was a mistake to fire him

Not at all.



Quote: for McAdoo.

Absolutely. Not at all.Absolutely.

I would think many rocco8112 : 1/16/2018 12:12 pm : link who could not wait to kick Coughlin out the door might admit that he may not have been the major problem with the team.

It's a culture thing. Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:13 pm : link Coughlin brought a winning culture to the Giants and Jags. We lost that culture when he left, and it's more evident than ever.



What happened to Coughlin was that the cupboard wasn't stocked properly. The wrong people were fired, and it happened over a period of a couple of years, starting with Gilbride. Jerry Reese was the last man standing, now we have completely scorched earth.

rocco, GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:14 pm : link Coughlin at the end was like Eli is now. He isn't/wasn't the problem. He also isn't/wasn't the solution going forward. It was time. McAdoo was the mistake, not getting rid of Coughlin.

RE: I would think many Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:14 pm : link

Quote: who could not wait to kick Coughlin out the door might admit that he may not have been the major problem with the team.



They'll never admit it, and that's why we have these conversations where people are trying to downplay his significance. In comment 13792272 rocco8112 said:They'll never admit it, and that's why we have these conversations where people are trying to downplay his significance.

RE: . rocco8112 : 1/16/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: Hiring McAdoo was a mistake.



That doesn't mean firing Coughlin was.



How many more shitty seasons did we need to have before we moved on?



McAdoo coached the team to 11 wins in 2016 with 200 million in talent infused on defense.



He poorly prepared the Giants for the playoff game which they lost



If Coughlin was still coach in 2016 maybe the Giants make a run. Tell you what, I wish could have seen TC lead that team with the talent infusion.



Butzlz that's me, I think it is highly likely the Giants go on a coach hunt every three four seasons now like most of the NFL.



In comment 13792261 arcarsenal said:McAdoo coached the team to 11 wins in 2016 with 200 million in talent infused on defense.He poorly prepared the Giants for the playoff game which they lostIf Coughlin was still coach in 2016 maybe the Giants make a run. Tell you what, I wish could have seen TC lead that team with the talent infusion.Butzlz that's me, I think it is highly likely the Giants go on a coach hunt every three four seasons now like most of the NFL.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792261 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Hiring McAdoo was a mistake.



That doesn't mean firing Coughlin was.



How many more shitty seasons did we need to have before we moved on?







Maybe those weren't exactly on Coughlin, considering how things turned out. We're still experiencing sh-tty football without him, aren't we? Historically sh-tty football, actually.



We won 11 games the first year he was out the door... something he hadn't accomplished here in a decade.



It's okay to admit that he might have been part of the problem or that he may be better suited in an executive role like he has now.



Doesn't mean he deserves no credit for what they're doing in JAX.



It's actually possible to say he's done a nice job there and also feel like maybe his time as a HC here was up. In comment 13792267 Britt in VA said:We won 11 games the first year he was out the door... something he hadn't accomplished here in a decade.It's okay to admit that he might have been part of the problem or that he may be better suited in an executive role like he has now.Doesn't mean he deserves no credit for what they're doing in JAX.It's actually possible to say he's done a nice job there and also feel like maybe his time as a HC here was up.

I can understand moving on from Coughlin Motley Two : 1/16/2018 12:15 pm : link but the "soft reboot" following him was fucking stupid.



Shit was like some houses after a divorce. Dad leaves and it's just mom & the kids left.

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 12:15 pm : link There was no "winning culture" here in 2012...or 2013... or 2014... or 2015...



But Coughlin was.



Who is fooling who here?

RE: rocco, Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:16 pm : link

Quote: Coughlin at the end was like Eli is now. He isn't/wasn't the problem. He also isn't/wasn't the solution going forward. It was time. McAdoo was the mistake, not getting rid of Coughlin.



Eli will be next. He'll be winning on another team somewhere and all the guys here that proclaimed him done and washed up at 37 will be trying to redirect his accomplishments towards something else, all in the name on not admitting that maybe they had been wrong. In comment 13792280 GiantFilthy said:Eli will be next. He'll be winning on another team somewhere and all the guys here that proclaimed him done and washed up at 37 will be trying to redirect his accomplishments towards something else, all in the name on not admitting that maybe they had been wrong.

arc, GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:17 pm : link no, Reese didn't ALLOW Coughlin to use his winning culture. Just like he apparently didn't allow Coughlin to help stock the cupboard. He was just an innocent bystander working with what he was given. At least that is how it has to play out in order for this argument to work.

RE: . Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:18 pm : link

Quote: There was no "winning culture" here in 2012...or 2013... or 2014... or 2015...



But Coughlin was.



Who is fooling who here?



I think it's obvious that Coughlin coached those teams to be better than they were. We saw the opposite of that this year.



In 2013, after an 0-6 start, they ended 7-9. You saw how this year's 0-6 start ended. In comment 13792289 arcarsenal said:I think it's obvious that Coughlin coached those teams to be better than they were. We saw the opposite of that this year.In 2013, after an 0-6 start, they ended 7-9. You saw how this year's 0-6 start ended.

I'm happy for TC, I really am. Dave in Hoboken : 1/16/2018 12:18 pm : link Hell, I'd like to see the Jags win it all this year. I really would.



But firing him was not the wrong decision. 4 years of no playoffs was pretty good evidence of that. It was BS that TC got fired and Reese didn't, but it was still the right decision.



Once again with most TC guys, TC isn't culpable in the least for 2012-2015. Yawn.

Actually maybe the mistake was not that they fired him montanagiant : 1/16/2018 12:19 pm : link But instead not moving him into a similar position that he has with the Jags. Now it could be he and Reese had been butting heads for awhile and that was an impossibility if you're keeping Reese but without a doubt the biggest mistake was McAdoo

RE: . Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 12:19 pm : link

Quote: There was no "winning culture" here in 2012...or 2013... or 2014... or 2015...



But Coughlin was.



Who is fooling who here?



No, see, that was all Jerry Reese's fault. Tom Coughlin has never been at fault for his team's poor performance, ever.



He still leads the charmed life - all of the credit for winning, none of the responsibility for losing. In comment 13792289 arcarsenal said:No, see, that was all Jerry Reese's fault. Tom Coughlin has never been at fault for his team's poor performance, ever.He still leads the charmed life - all of the credit for winning, none of the responsibility for losing.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792289 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





There was no "winning culture" here in 2012...or 2013... or 2014... or 2015...



But Coughlin was.



Who is fooling who here?







I think it's obvious that Coughlin coached those teams to be better than they were. We saw the opposite of that this year.



In 2013, after an 0-6 start, they ended 7-9. You saw how this year's 0-6 start ended.



Cmon man. You're really reaching.



The 0-6 wasn't his fault, but he somehow gets credit for a strong finish against a bunch of shitty backup QB's?



Remind me who we beat.



And remind me what happened when we worked our way back into a meaningful matchup with Dallas later that season.



Oh yeah, we lost. In comment 13792297 Britt in VA said:Cmon man. You're really reaching.The 0-6 wasn't his fault, but he somehow gets credit for a strong finish against a bunch of shitty backup QB's?Remind me who we beat.And remind me what happened when we worked our way back into a meaningful matchup with Dallas later that season.Oh yeah, we lost.

The Giants immediately made the playoffs after TC's winning BrettNYG10 : 1/16/2018 12:20 pm : link Culture left.



Using this as evidence that letting TC go is a mistake is weird - Coughlin isn't the coach, Marrone (who I wanted to replace TC in 2015!) is.

I think you're leaving a pretty significant part out of the narrative Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:23 pm : link in saying the Giants immediately made the playoffs after Coughlin left.

========== GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:24 pm : link Quote: arcarsenal : 12:20 pm : link : reply

Cmon man. You're really reaching.



The 0-6 wasn't his fault, but he somehow gets credit for a strong finish against a bunch of shitty backup QB's?



Remind me who we beat.

Josh Freeman

Matt Barkley

Terrelle Pryor

Scott Tolzien



Murderers Row Josh FreemanMatt BarkleyTerrelle PryorScott TolzienMurderers Row

And just a reminder Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 12:24 pm : link Most of us who have grown weary of the Coughlin cheerleading aren't big fans of Reese, either. Both of them deserved to go in 2015. It's not our fault that ownership did a half-assed job of starting over.



Ben McAdoo's lousy performance doesn't magically mean that firing a 69 year old coach who had four straight losing seasons and had missed the playoffs in 6 out of 7 seasons was some kind of outrage.

RE: ========== arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 12:26 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





arcarsenal : 12:20 pm : link : reply

Cmon man. You're really reaching.



The 0-6 wasn't his fault, but he somehow gets credit for a strong finish against a bunch of shitty backup QB's?



Remind me who we beat.





Josh Freeman

Matt Barkley

Terrelle Pryor

Scott Tolzien



Murderers Row



Definitely needed that winning Coughlin "culture" to beat those guys... thank god he was here. In comment 13792319 GiantFilthy said:Definitely needed that winning Coughlin "culture" to beat those guys... thank god he was here.

RE: And just a reminder GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Most of us who have grown weary of the Coughlin cheerleading aren't big fans of Reese, either. Both of them deserved to go in 2015. It's not our fault that ownership did a half-assed job of starting over.



Ben McAdoo's lousy performance doesn't magically mean that firing a 69 year old coach who had four straight losing seasons and had missed the playoffs in 6 out of 7 seasons was some kind of outrage.

You just don't get it. If ownership had made the right choice and gave Reese the boot while holding on to Coughlin it could be the Giants playing the Patriots in the AFC Championship game right now. In comment 13792321 Greg from LI said:You just don't get it. If ownership had made the right choice and gave Reese the boot while holding on to Coughlin it could be the Giants playing the Patriots in the AFC Championship game right now.

Coughlin only has had one offseason LatHarv83 : 1/16/2018 12:26 pm : link But he did sign Calais Campbell who may win defensive player of the year or at least is on the list of names people talk about. He did have a solid first draft at first glance. Just looking at their page on pro football reference... Got Fornette round 1. Got his starting LT in round 2. WR from round 4 shows promise and caught 5 balls against the Bills in the playoffs. Some of the other picks have gotten hurt so we will see. Of course he traded for Marcel Dareus, he signed one of their starting safeties



I think you have to give him a lot of credit for helping to change the culture there and instill discipline on a young team without direction. Of course marrone deserves credit for that too. Of course you can’t say Coughlin built this whole team but I think you have to give him some credit for the turnaround. It would be a hell of a coincidence otherwise

RE: Coughlin only has had one offseason Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote: But he did sign Calais Campbell who may win defensive player of the year or at least is on the list of names people talk about. He did have a solid first draft at first glance. Just looking at their page on pro football reference... Got Fornette round 1. Got his starting LT in round 2. WR from round 4 shows promise and caught 5 balls against the Bills in the playoffs. Some of the other picks have gotten hurt so we will see. Of course he traded for Marcel Dareus, he signed one of their starting safeties



I think you have to give him a lot of credit for helping to change the culture there and instill discipline on a young team without direction. Of course marrone deserves credit for that too. Of course you can’t say Coughlin built this whole team but I think you have to give him some credit for the turnaround. It would be a hell of a coincidence otherwise



Since he's not the GM, I think it's fair to wonder how much of this was all Coughlin and how much is David Caldwell. I know Coughlin is above Caldwell in their organizational chart but that doesn't mean that every move is all Tom Coughlin. In comment 13792326 LatHarv83 said:Since he's not the GM, I think it's fair to wonder how much of this was all Coughlin and how much is David Caldwell. I know Coughlin is above Caldwell in their organizational chart but that doesn't mean that every move is all Tom Coughlin.

Can anyone explain to me GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:29 pm : link what exactly any of the coaches or scouts do down there in Jacksonville and why they are even still on the payroll?

========== GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:30 pm : link Quote: Greg from LI : 12:29 pm : link : reply

I know Coughlin is above Caldwell in their organizational chart but that doesn't mean that every move is all Tom Coughlin.

I don't think anyone is saying every move is all Tom Coughlin.



Just every positive one. I don't think anyone is saying every move is all Tom Coughlin.Just every positive one.

I'm happy to give credit to Coughlin. BrettNYG10 : 1/16/2018 12:31 pm : link I give him greater credit for the Giants successes than Reese, and do think Reese was more to blame for 2013-2015.



But TC's succeeding in a different role than he had here. I don't see how that's evidence he should still be coach.

Greg LatHarv83 : 1/16/2018 12:32 pm : link The owner said the gm (and coach) answer to Coughlin. I don’t know Tom Coughlin to be the passive type. I think we have to give him credit/blame for personnel decisions

RE: I'm happy to give credit to Coughlin. Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 12:33 pm : link

Quote: I give him greater credit for the Giants successes than Reese, and do think Reese was more to blame for 2013-2015.



But TC's succeeding in a different role than he had here. I don't see how that's evidence he should still be coach.



I don't know it's as much that he should still be the coach more than it's made it crystal clear that he wasn't the problem that really ailed the Giants. That has become crystal clear. In comment 13792339 BrettNYG10 said:I don't know it's as much that he should still be the coach more than it's made it crystal clear that he wasn't the problem that really ailed the Giants. That has become crystal clear.

RE: RE: I'm happy to give credit to Coughlin. GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792339 BrettNYG10 said:





Quote:





I give him greater credit for the Giants successes than Reese, and do think Reese was more to blame for 2013-2015.



But TC's succeeding in a different role than he had here. I don't see how that's evidence he should still be coach.







I don't know it's as much that he should still be the coach more than it's made it crystal clear that he wasn't the problem that really ailed the Giants. That has become crystal clear.

You seem to be battling against a poster who may or may not exist that may or may not have blamed Coughlin for everything a few years ago. In comment 13792345 Britt in VA said:You seem to be battling against a poster who may or may not exist that may or may not have blamed Coughlin for everything a few years ago.

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 12:36 pm : link Wasn't the problem and wasn't a problem are different arguments...

Britt Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 12:36 pm : link This is the same all-or-nothing schtick you do with Eli. You pretend that something is either 100% one person's fault, or else they are completely blameless.

He was absolutely a problem. BrettNYG10 : 1/16/2018 12:38 pm : link Odell Beckham lost his temper and got suspended with Coughlin apparently not realizing what was going on.



He made a number of bad moves throughout the year that cost the team games - going for it on 4th down against the Jets (and losing in OT by a FG). Throwing the ball on 3rd down against the Cowboys in the opener when a run would have almost certainly iced the game. He did an awful job managing the end of games in his last year - something I never thought was a strength of his, but was exacerbated that year.

Honestly I thought it was time for Coughlin to go as coach LatHarv83 : 1/16/2018 12:38 pm : link I didn’t make this thread for any other reason than to say it’s cool things are working out for him. He has the burning fire to be in the arena somehow and it looks like he has found something to quench it for the last stage of his life here. I’m happy for him.

I don't think Coughlin was the problem from 2012-2015. an_idol_mind : 1/16/2018 12:41 pm : link And I think the Giants made a very bad decision in 2016.



However, I think if they had made the right decision, Coughlin probably would have been gone anyway. The right decision was probably to fire Reese and bring in a new GM. From there, that GM should have been given the option of choosing his own coach.



All told, I continue to be happy that he's helped to bring success to the Jaguars, and I hope he continues to succeed there.

Have people forgotten Kyle in NY : 1/16/2018 12:44 pm : link how bad TC's game management was in 2015? I believe we lost 5 or 6 games in which we had a lead in the final two minutes.



He deserved to go, but he had a great run here from 2005 to 2011. Reese should have gone too at that time, hiring McAdoo was a disaster, TC deserves some credit for Jacksonville's success but it is likely being overblown.



All of these things can be true at the same time. These debates have become tiresome

RE: He was absolutely a problem. GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Odell Beckham lost his temper and got suspended with Coughlin apparently not realizing what was going on.



He made a number of bad moves throughout the year that cost the team games - going for it on 4th down against the Jets (and losing in OT by a FG). Throwing the ball on 3rd down against the Cowboys in the opener when a run would have almost certainly iced the game. He did an awful job managing the end of games in his last year - something I never thought was a strength of his, but was exacerbated that year.

Awful time management. Dumb decisions during crunch time. It was quickly looking like the game was passing him by. Being completely oblivious to what is happening on the field between OBJ and Norman was pretty much the final straw for me. In comment 13792366 BrettNYG10 said:Awful time management. Dumb decisions during crunch time. It was quickly looking like the game was passing him by. Being completely oblivious to what is happening on the field between OBJ and Norman was pretty much the final straw for me.

Coughlin was a great coach here.. Sean : 1/16/2018 12:45 pm : link there were mis-steps taken after the 2013 season which was letting go of Gilbride & hiring McAdoo. It created different schedules for Coughlin & McAdoo.



Coughlin & Gilbride should have been retained after 2013 & 2014 should have been the year for Coughlin AND Reese to either win or the house cleaned.

RE: RE: He was absolutely a problem. BrettNYG10 : 1/16/2018 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792366 BrettNYG10 said:





Quote:





Odell Beckham lost his temper and got suspended with Coughlin apparently not realizing what was going on.



He made a number of bad moves throughout the year that cost the team games - going for it on 4th down against the Jets (and losing in OT by a FG). Throwing the ball on 3rd down against the Cowboys in the opener when a run would have almost certainly iced the game. He did an awful job managing the end of games in his last year - something I never thought was a strength of his, but was exacerbated that year.





Awful time management. Dumb decisions during crunch time. It was quickly looking like the game was passing him by. Being completely oblivious to what is happening on the field between OBJ and Norman was pretty much the final straw for me.



I don't think the game was necessarily passing him by - he was just never great with end-of-game clock management. There have been a number of mistakes over the years that we got over.



And I agree on the Norman/Odell stuff - that's when I felt like he had to go. In comment 13792394 GiantFilthy said:I don't think the game was necessarily passing him by - he was just never great with end-of-game clock management. There have been a number of mistakes over the years that we got over.And I agree on the Norman/Odell stuff - that's when I felt like he had to go.

He was never a great in-game coach in general Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 12:52 pm : link His strengths lay in preparation. Even his biggest detractors would never claim he didn't work his ass off in gameplanning and practice.



But he wasn't exactly a flexible, adaptive kind of coach.

It was time for Coughlin.... bw in dc : 1/16/2018 1:03 pm : link to put down the headset and move on.



But the moving on should have been upstairs at Jints Central. He should have been hired to replace the incompetent Reese. I've thought TC had the stuff to be an interesting GM because he essentially wore that hat for the Jags. Just look at this ability to find WR talent. It's as good as it gets - from his time with the Jags to his time with the Jints.

RE: Britt Mike from Ohio : 1/16/2018 1:06 pm : link

Quote: This is the same all-or-nothing schtick you do with Eli. You pretend that something is either 100% one person's fault, or else they are completely blameless.



And this is the core of some of the dumbest threads on this site, and it is worst with Coughlin and Eli. They put these guys on a pedestal and want everyone to agree they are responsible for all that is good and have no responsibility for what is bad.



Coughlin can be a good coach whose message and tactics just grew stale here. Suggesting that does not make you anti-Coughlin or not a "real" Giants fan.



Eli's play can be deteriorating WHILE the offensive line sucks. They are not mutually exclusive events where you have to pick one or the other as the cause of the offensive struggles. This offense struggles for a myriad of reasons.

In comment 13792359 Greg from LI said:And this is the core of some of the dumbest threads on this site, and it is worst with Coughlin and Eli. They put these guys on a pedestal and want everyone to agree they are responsible for all that is good and have no responsibility for what is bad.Coughlin can be a good coach whose message and tactics just grew stale here. Suggesting that does not make you anti-Coughlin or not a "real" Giants fan.Eli's play can be deteriorating WHILE the offensive line sucks. They are not mutually exclusive events where you have to pick one or the other as the cause of the offensive struggles. This offense struggles for a myriad of reasons.

RE: I had a relative who was a great Giants fan family progtitioner : 1/16/2018 1:06 pm : link

Quote: who had some very hard times and fell into a deep dark depression and eventual hospitalization. No one could seem to reach her.



I reached out to the Giants in search of something to put in her room.



TC wrote her a long and personal letter. And called and followed up with notes and letters for months afterwards. Never met her. Never would. He was not asked. He was not rewarded. wrote and spoke to her about courage and dealing with trying times. It made a difference. It made a big difference. Seeing her smile and cry in relief when she opened that first letter....wow.



So to me...im happy his works somehow have a karmic outcome. Too often life does not work that way.



Thanks for the thread. Weird you get shit for a thread on a site filled with so so so much better threads.



Wonderful story, Bill. See, that's the man I choose to remember. Not only a great football coach but a great man period. In comment 13792217 Bill2 said:Wonderful story, Bill. See, that's the man I choose to remember. Not only a great football coach but a great man period.

RE: It's a culture thing. Thegratefulhead : 1/16/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: Coughlin brought a winning culture to the Giants and Jags. We lost that culture when he left, and it's more evident than ever.



What happened to Coughlin was that the cupboard wasn't stocked properly. The wrong people were fired, and it happened over a period of a couple of years, starting with Gilbride. Jerry Reese was the last man standing, now we have completely scorched earth. Agreed. It really all started with Gilbride. This hurt Coughlin in many ways. It eroded some of his authority. An established, veteran, 2 time SB winning QB and MVP had to learn a new system and start working on mechanics and footwork...hello?



All speculation on my part. Injuries combined with Reese getting TC the wrong players(and missing on) for Gilbride's system is what sank the franchise and wasted Eli's prime. It pisses me off, still. I know at the end TC mismanaged the clock but that was fixable. it is much harder to find a person of TCs character that can actually lead grown ass men. In comment 13792277 Britt in VA said:Agreed. It really all started with Gilbride. This hurt Coughlin in many ways. It eroded some of his authority. An established, veteran, 2 time SB winning QB and MVP had to learn a new system and start working on mechanics and footwork...hello?All speculation on my part. Injuries combined with Reese getting TC the wrong players(and missing on) for Gilbride's system is what sank the franchise and wasted Eli's prime. It pisses me off, still. I know at the end TC mismanaged the clock but that was fixable. it is much harder to find a person of TCs character that can actually lead grown ass men.

A lot of bad drafts Chip : 1/16/2018 1:11 pm : link is what got us here and thats on Reese.

RE: A lot of bad drafts GiantFilthy : 1/16/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: is what got us here and thats on Reese.

Coughlin just hung around the war room because he had nothing better to do. In comment 13792487 Chip said:Coughlin just hung around the war room because he had nothing better to do.

This was bound to happen with the Jags. Powerclean765 : 1/16/2018 1:20 pm : link They just have so much talent on that D it's disgusting.



Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler Jr., Malik Jackson, Marcel Dareus, Myles Jack, Telvin Smith, Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church. And even the vet ringleader MLB in Paul Poz.



That is 10 or 11 big time players. It's a Pro Bowl team - great at all 3 levels. TC made a genius moving signing Campbell though. He brought it all together. He's their War Daddy.

.... BrettNYG10 : 1/16/2018 1:24 pm : link Wasn't Coughlin in love with Flowers? Mara made comments indicating TC had greater say over personnel than any prior coach had.



We won't know the full story, obviously, but acting like TC was a bystander while he was advocating for the real talented players is a bit silly.

I was in favor of firing Coughlin... DonQuixote : 1/16/2018 1:25 pm : link we were not a winning team. In retrospect I think I was wrong.



First, you cannot say MacAdoo was an upgrade from Coughlin. Say what you will about the coach or GM or whoever being responsible, we would be better off with Coughlin. He is a better coach.



Second, Jerry Reese was fired. So I am not sure how you can think in retrospect, that Coughlin was the problem, while supporting firing Reese. In retrospect, the organization should have changed the GM years ago. We failed to upgrade at GM when we should have. We then failed to upgrade at HC as well.



I am having trouble seeing why the Coughlin "apologists" were in any way wrong. Their view looks correct to me. We will never know how we would have done with a new GM, and infusion of defensive talent, and TC as coach. Yes we were a losing team, but we lost without him as well, and this after a significant upgrade in defensive talent.



Would it have been possible to do better with another option at HC, might they have been able to save Reese's job ... maybe, but we'll never know.



As for right now, if mistakes were made, they were made. I wish TC the best and I hope we make better management and roster decisions moving forward.



I am rooting for JAX. I don't think it is all Coughlin there, they have been accumulating talent for years. Congrats to them.



RE: .... Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: Wasn't Coughlin in love with Flowers? Mara made comments indicating TC had greater say over personnel than any prior coach had.



And the same people who now gnash their teeth about how the dastardly Reese continually sabotaged poor TC once crowed about his peerless eye for talent and how much he added to their draft efforts. I remember very clearly being told that the Giants' draft fortunes turned around after 2003 because that boob Fassel was gone and now Coughlin was working hand in hand with Reese on scouting. In comment 13792523 BrettNYG10 said:And the same people who now gnash their teeth about how the dastardly Reese continually sabotaged poor TC once crowed about his peerless eye for talent and how much he added to their draft efforts. I remember very clearly being told that the Giants' draft fortunes turned around after 2003 because that boob Fassel was gone and now Coughlin was working hand in hand with Reese on scouting.

It was time to move on. Brown Recluse : 1/16/2018 1:28 pm : link Do the Giants look like idiots for failing to transition properly from Coughlin to the next guy? Absolutely. But that's a separate topic.



I think a lot of people would agree that having him retained in some capacity within the organization would have been really cool. We all love the guy. But it was time for a new head coach.

RE: ========== HomerJones45 : 1/16/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link : reply

It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise,





I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying, "Coughlin isn't the coach! He can't just walk in and wave a magic wand and fix the team." He did hire the coach and he did build the team which won 3 games the year before. If they had won 6 games, they would have had their most successful season in 7 years. They far exceeded that.



If you want to live in the la-la land of your serial misrepresentations, that is your business.



In comment 13792250 GiantFilthy said:He did hire the coach and he did build the team which won 3 games the year before. If they had won 6 games, they would have had their most successful season in 7 years. They far exceeded that.If you want to live in the la-la land of your serial misrepresentations, that is your business.

RE: I was in favor of firing Coughlin... HomerJones45 : 1/16/2018 1:32 pm : link

Quote: we were not a winning team. In retrospect I think I was wrong.



First, you cannot say MacAdoo was an upgrade from Coughlin. Say what you will about the coach or GM or whoever being responsible, we would be better off with Coughlin. He is a better coach.



Second, Jerry Reese was fired. So I am not sure how you can think in retrospect, that Coughlin was the problem, while supporting firing Reese. In retrospect, the organization should have changed the GM years ago. We failed to upgrade at GM when we should have. We then failed to upgrade at HC as well.



I am having trouble seeing why the Coughlin "apologists" were in any way wrong. Their view looks correct to me. We will never know how we would have done with a new GM, and infusion of defensive talent, and TC as coach. Yes we were a losing team, but we lost without him as well, and this after a significant upgrade in defensive talent.



Would it have been possible to do better with another option at HC, might they have been able to save Reese's job ... maybe, but we'll never know.



As for right now, if mistakes were made, they were made. I wish TC the best and I hope we make better management and roster decisions moving forward.



I am rooting for JAX. I don't think it is all Coughlin there, they have been accumulating talent for years. Congrats to them. +1 In comment 13792528 DonQuixote said:+1

RE: RE: ========== BrettNYG10 : 1/16/2018 1:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792250 GiantFilthy said:





Quote:









Quote:





Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link : reply

It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise,





I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying, "Coughlin isn't the coach! He can't just walk in and wave a magic wand and fix the team."



He did hire the coach and he did build the team which won 3 games the year before. If they had won 6 games, they would have had their most successful season in 7 years. They far exceeded that.



If you want to live in the la-la land of your serial misrepresentations, that is your business.





The owner chose to keep Marrone. You're making shit up.



Quote: By the end of the 2016 season, Khan knew changes were needed in Jacksonville. During the five full seasons after he bought the team for $760 million in 2011, the Jaguars won just 17 games, three fewer than the lowly Cleveland Browns. He fired Coach Gus Bradley in the final month of the season and wanted to keep Marrone, the interim coach. But Khan felt the team needed what he called “a veteran presence” to guide both the coach and general manager to lift the franchise out of the doldrums.

- ( In comment 13792541 HomerJones45 said:The owner chose to keep Marrone. You're making shit up. NYT - ( New Window

RE: Scouring twitter? LS : 1/16/2018 1:36 pm : link

Quote: God I can't stand people.

And they can't stand you. It's a hell of a match. In comment 13792135 B in ALB said:And they can't stand you. It's a hell of a match.

RE: RE: ========== arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 1:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792250 GiantFilthy said:





Quote:









Quote:





Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link : reply

It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise,





I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying, "Coughlin isn't the coach! He can't just walk in and wave a magic wand and fix the team."



He did hire the coach and he did build the team which won 3 games the year before. If they had won 6 games, they would have had their most successful season in 7 years. They far exceeded that.



If you want to live in the la-la land of your serial misrepresentations, that is your business.





I keep seeing you say this. It's not correct. In comment 13792541 HomerJones45 said:I keep seeing you say this. It's not correct.

RE: Hall of Fame Coach ajr2456 : 1/16/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: Giants are going on coach two post TC. Very possible the Giants are looking for coach three post TC in four years.



Maybe the Jags build a statue of him if they win it all. I think it is great, why would any Giant fan not like Coughlin?



This would have correlation if someone else hired Coughlin as a head coach. They didn’t.



The Jags could have hired him to coach, they didn’t. Just because Mcadoo was a failure doesn’t mean it wasn’t time to move on from TC. In comment 13792175 rocco8112 said:This would have correlation if someone else hired Coughlin as a head coach. They didn’t.The Jags could have hired him to coach, they didn’t. Just because Mcadoo was a failure doesn’t mean it wasn’t time to move on from TC.

RE: RE: ========== ajr2456 : 1/16/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792250 GiantFilthy said:





Quote:









Quote:





Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link : reply

It's weird, they don't want to give Coughlin any praise,





I'd say it's more us being realistic. He didn't hire the coach, he didn't build the team. It's also us knowing that if the Jaguars went 6-10 this season and someone mentioned Coughlin the Britts and HomerJones's's would be saying, "Coughlin isn't the coach! He can't just walk in and wave a magic wand and fix the team."



He did hire the coach and he did build the team which won 3 games the year before. If they had won 6 games, they would have had their most successful season in 7 years. They far exceeded that.



If you want to live in the la-la land of your serial misrepresentations, that is your business.





They were both hired on the same day. In comment 13792541 HomerJones45 said:They were both hired on the same day.

1st time in MY NFL fandom MotownGIANTS : 1/16/2018 2:47 pm : link that I actually have a 2ndary team to root for.



TC is that dude.





RE: I'm happy for TC, I really am. MotownGIANTS : 1/16/2018 2:48 pm : link

Quote: Hell, I'd like to see the Jags win it all this year. I really would.



But firing him was not the wrong decision. 4 years of no playoffs was pretty good evidence of that. It was BS that TC got fired and Reese didn't, but it was still the right decision.



Once again with most TC guys, TC isn't culpable in the least for 2012-2015. Yawn.



100% on point. In comment 13792299 Dave in Hoboken said:100% on point.

Go all the way Tom TMS : 1/16/2018 2:56 pm : link You were back stabbed here but the cream always comes to the top. The Maras did not have your back, they know it, and we know it .

RE: Go all the way Tom ajr2456 : 1/16/2018 3:03 pm : link

Quote: You were back stabbed here but the cream always comes to the top. The Maras did not have your back, they know it, and we know it .



Backstabbed is a little dramatic. They gave him a franchise QB. Spent a lot of money on a free agent class that brought in three key pieces to the 2007 run. Gave him a dline with multiple pass rushers. Stuck with him in the early years despite the pressure to fire him.



In comment 13792800 TMS said:Backstabbed is a little dramatic. They gave him a franchise QB. Spent a lot of money on a free agent class that brought in three key pieces to the 2007 run. Gave him a dline with multiple pass rushers. Stuck with him in the early years despite the pressure to fire him.

As far as the Coughlin Reese thing.... Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 3:05 pm : link I thought the two big turning points occurred when Mara declared the offense "broken" in 2013, and then went on to say "why did it take so long to figure out we had a player in Jernigan?"



Those two things right there indicated that in Mara's eyes, the coaching was the problem, not the personnel.



Turns out he was wrong, wrong wrong. The offense wasn't broken, but it no longer had the players to execute it.



Two, Jernigan wasn't a player! He was yet another horrible pick. But somehow, Reese convinced Mara that he actually was getting good players, and that the coaches weren't developing them properly.



When you look back at the drafts and acquisitions, and then you look at what Coughlin has done in such a short time in Jacksonville, it should all be pretty clear.

RE: And just a reminder Victor in CT : 1/16/2018 3:07 pm : link

Quote: Most of us who have grown weary of the Coughlin cheerleading aren't big fans of Reese, either. Both of them deserved to go in 2015. It's not our fault that ownership did a half-assed job of starting over.



Ben McAdoo's lousy performance doesn't magically mean that firing a 69 year old coach who had four straight losing seasons and had missed the playoffs in 6 out of 7 seasons was some kind of outrage.



Bingo. Been saying this all along. THe mistake wasn't in moving on from COughlin, it was in keep Reese, Ross and the coaching staff in tact. In comment 13792321 Greg from LI said:Bingo. Been saying this all along. THe mistake wasn't in moving on from COughlin, it was in keep Reese, Ross and the coaching staff in tact.

RE: Go all the way Tom Ten Ton Hammer : 1/16/2018 3:20 pm : link

Quote: You were back stabbed here but the cream always comes to the top. The Maras did not have your back, they know it, and we know it .



Hah. This really illustrates the point about people with saintly opinion for TC. In comment 13792800 TMS said:Hah. This really illustrates the point about people with saintly opinion for TC.

I like Coughlin, but JFC, he's getting WAAAAAY too much credit Victor in CT : 1/16/2018 3:43 pm : link here. And worse are the ones saying the Jags can win because of TC being there? Is he now the Head Coach?

RE: As far as the Coughlin Reese thing.... ajr2456 : 1/16/2018 3:44 pm : link

Quote:



When you look back at the drafts and acquisitions, and then you look at what Coughlin has done in such a short time in Jacksonville, it should all be pretty clear.



Do you think Coughlin didn’t have a hand in the rosters when he was here? In comment 13792822 Britt in VA said:Do you think Coughlin didn’t have a hand in the rosters when he was here?

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 3:50 pm : link Cam Robinson is the only guy on that OL that wasn't there already.



Jalen Ramsey was already there. Malik Jackson was already there. Tashaun Gipson was already there. Telvin Smith was already there. Myles Jack was already there. Fowler was already there.



Coughlin had a hand in some important players coming over like Campbell and Bouye plus the drafting of Fournette and Robinson, but for fucks sake, can we stop acting like the guy assembled the entire team and coached them too?

RE: RE: As far as the Coughlin Reese thing.... Britt in VA : 1/16/2018 3:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792822 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









When you look back at the drafts and acquisitions, and then you look at what Coughlin has done in such a short time in Jacksonville, it should all be pretty clear.







Do you think Coughlin didn’t have a hand in the rosters when he was here?



Does he have a hand in Jacksonville's success? Because you have people here talking out of both sides of their mouth, playing up his involvement with the NYG roster as indicative that he was just as responsible for the failure as Reese, while downplaying his involvement in Jacksonville's dramatic turnaround.



That's what this discussion has been about. In comment 13792903 ajr2456 said:Does he have a hand in Jacksonville's success? Because you have people here talking out of both sides of their mouth, playing up his involvement with the NYG roster as indicative that he was just as responsible for the failure as Reese, while downplaying his involvement in Jacksonville's dramatic turnaround.That's what this discussion has been about.

RE: I had a relative who was a great Giants fan GiantTuff1 : 1/16/2018 4:03 pm : link

Quote: who had some very hard times and fell into a deep dark depression and eventual hospitalization. No one could seem to reach her.



I reached out to the Giants in search of something to put in her room.



TC wrote her a long and personal letter. And called and followed up with notes and letters for months afterwards. Never met her. Never would. He was not asked. He was not rewarded. wrote and spoke to her about courage and dealing with trying times. It made a difference. It made a big difference. Seeing her smile and cry in relief when she opened that first letter....wow.



So to me...im happy his works somehow have a karmic outcome. Too often life does not work that way.



Thanks for the thread. Weird you get shit for a thread on a site filled with so so so much better threads.



Great story.



Coughlin is amazing. In comment 13792217 Bill2 said:Great story.Coughlin is amazing.

Good for Tom Jimmy Googs : 1/16/2018 4:11 pm : link and good for the Jaguars.



Now do us all a favor and beat the shit out of the Patriots this weekend...

RE: RE: RE: As far as the Coughlin Reese thing.... ajr2456 : 1/16/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792903 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13792822 Britt in VA said:





Quote:









When you look back at the drafts and acquisitions, and then you look at what Coughlin has done in such a short time in Jacksonville, it should all be pretty clear.







Do you think Coughlin didn’t have a hand in the rosters when he was here?







Does he have a hand in Jacksonville's success? Because you have people here talking out of both sides of their mouth, playing up his involvement with the NYG roster as indicative that he was just as responsible for the failure as Reese, while downplaying his involvement in Jacksonville's dramatic turnaround.



That's what this discussion has been about.



He's not the GM or the coach. He's been there for barely over a calendar year, and most of the starters were there before he got there.



He was here for 11 years, odds are he had more of an impact on the situation here than in Jacksonville. In comment 13792927 Britt in VA said:He's not the GM or the coach. He's been there for barely over a calendar year, and most of the starters were there before he got there.He was here for 11 years, odds are he had more of an impact on the situation here than in Jacksonville.

RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 1/16/2018 5:02 pm : link

Quote: Cam Robinson is the only guy on that OL that wasn't there already.



Jalen Ramsey was already there. Malik Jackson was already there. Tashaun Gipson was already there. Telvin Smith was already there. Myles Jack was already there. Fowler was already there.



facts, lol.



nah, just coughlin magic. woulda been 6-10 without him In comment 13792919 arcarsenal said:facts, lol.nah, just coughlin magic. woulda been 6-10 without him

RE: As far as the Coughlin Reese thing.... Thegratefulhead : 1/16/2018 5:16 pm : link

Quote: I thought the two big turning points occurred when Mara declared the offense "broken" in 2013, and then went on to say "why did it take so long to figure out we had a player in Jernigan?"



Those two things right there indicated that in Mara's eyes, the coaching was the problem, not the personnel.



Turns out he was wrong, wrong wrong. The offense wasn't broken, but it no longer had the players to execute it.



Two, Jernigan wasn't a player! He was yet another horrible pick. But somehow, Reese convinced Mara that he actually was getting good players, and that the coaches weren't developing them properly.



When you look back at the drafts and acquisitions, and then you look at what Coughlin has done in such a short time in Jacksonville, it should all be pretty clear. Agreed. Manningham and Randle were not the right fits. Gilbride's system needed smart receivers. Reese seemed to be always trying to prove he was a genius and could find people others couldn't...JPP of TEs. It is staggering that Reese fooled them all the way they did. I miss Tom Coughlin. In comment 13792822 Britt in VA said:Agreed. Manningham and Randle were not the right fits. Gilbride's system needed smart receivers. Reese seemed to be always trying to prove he was a genius and could find people others couldn't...JPP of TEs. It is staggering that Reese fooled them all the way they did. I miss Tom Coughlin.

If TC wasn’t already a lock for the HoF..... Simms11 : 1/16/2018 6:47 pm : link this will probably do it. I know he’s not the Head Coach or so-called GM, but as a team Exec his influence doesn’t go unnoticed. This just adds to his already outstanding career resume.

wonder about the actual mdc1 : 9:25 am : link relationship TC had with Reese. Almost like Reese did not want to help him on the personnel investments, oline, dline, etc. Knowing that TC knows how important those parts of the team are, or knowing that maybe TC could have been angling for his job at some point.

The narrative that Reese was sabotaging Coughlin T-Bone : 11:09 am : link has to be one of the dumbest I've ever seen around here. How exactly does a GM benefit from sabotaging his HC? The depths some of you will sink to put ALL of the blame on Reese are really weird.

Go Coughlin - Beat the Pats! PatersonPlank : 11:11 am : link ha ha

RE: The narrative that Reese was sabotaging Coughlin HomerJones45 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: has to be one of the dumbest I've ever seen around here. How exactly does a GM benefit from sabotaging his HC? The depths some of you will sink to put ALL of the blame on Reese are really weird. Agree. "Sabotage" implies that somehow it was deliberate. Reese simply did not do a good job after about 2008, had a 200 million dollar rescue mission launched on his behalf and finally crashed and burned this year. He should have been fired when it became apparent that the 2009-2013 drafts and UDFA produced virtually nothing. If there was any doubt, he certainly should have been canned when Coughlin was let go but that is on the two boobs in the owner's box. In comment 13793882 T-Bone said:Agree. "Sabotage" implies that somehow it was deliberate. Reese simply did not do a good job after about 2008, had a 200 million dollar rescue mission launched on his behalf and finally crashed and burned this year. He should have been fired when it became apparent that the 2009-2013 drafts and UDFA produced virtually nothing. If there was any doubt, he certainly should have been canned when Coughlin was let go but that is on the two boobs in the owner's box.

RE: wonder about the actual ajr2456 : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: relationship TC had with Reese. Almost like Reese did not want to help him on the personnel investments, oline, dline, etc. Knowing that TC knows how important those parts of the team are, or knowing that maybe TC could have been angling for his job at some point.



Yea, Jerry Reese would risk his job to sabotage Tom Coughlin - a guy who helped Reese win two Super Bowls and made him a lot of money.



In comment 13793743 mdc1 said:Yea, Jerry Reese would risk his job to sabotage Tom Coughlin - a guy who helped Reese win two Super Bowls and made him a lot of money.

Put me in the camp that thinks.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:14 pm : link



Quote: Bingo. Been saying this all along. THe mistake wasn't in moving on from COughlin, it was in keep Reese, Ross and the coaching staff in tact.



Basically, they scapegoated TC by letting him go while promoting the OC, retaining the DC and keeping the FO. The only significant change was firing the HC.



It was pretty clear that things were broken on many fronts. If there was a time to clean house, so to say - that was it. New GM. New HC. New coordinators.



They basically put their hopes on the fact TC was the sole issue and McAdoo was the solution. this is the best summary:Basically, they scapegoated TC by letting him go while promoting the OC, retaining the DC and keeping the FO. The only significant change was firing the HC.It was pretty clear that things were broken on many fronts. If there was a time to clean house, so to say - that was it. New GM. New HC. New coordinators.They basically put their hopes on the fact TC was the sole issue and McAdoo was the solution.

RE: RE: The narrative that Reese was sabotaging Coughlin T-Bone : 12:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793882 T-Bone said:





Quote:





has to be one of the dumbest I've ever seen around here. How exactly does a GM benefit from sabotaging his HC? The depths some of you will sink to put ALL of the blame on Reese are really weird.



Agree. "Sabotage" implies that somehow it was deliberate. Reese simply did not do a good job after about 2008, had a 200 million dollar rescue mission launched on his behalf and finally crashed and burned this year. He should have been fired when it became apparent that the 2009-2013 drafts and UDFA produced virtually nothing. If there was any doubt, he certainly should have been canned when Coughlin was let go but that is on the two boobs in the owner's box.



I have no problem with this post.



What I do disagree with is that it appears that some want to put all of the blame on Reese and very little to none on Coughlin's part in it... which was pretty substantial in my opinion. In comment 13793960 HomerJones45 said:I have no problem with this post.What I do disagree with is that it appears that some want to put all of the blame on Reese and very little to none on Coughlin's part in it... which was pretty substantial in my opinion.

RE: RE: . HomerJones45 : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13792919 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Cam Robinson is the only guy on that OL that wasn't there already.



Jalen Ramsey was already there. Malik Jackson was already there. Tashaun Gipson was already there. Telvin Smith was already there. Myles Jack was already there. Fowler was already there.







facts, lol.



nah, just coughlin magic. woulda been 6-10 without him and yet with these wonderful players, they won 3 whole games the year before and had not won more than 5 in 7 seasons.



Here is a link with a list of the Jags players released and those signed in 2017. If you watched the game Sunday you may see some names you recognize. The list does not include Dareus who was acquired from Buffalo for a 6th rounder. Or Keelan Cole, signed as a rookie UDFA who caught 42 passes this year.



Facts. Try them for once.



Instead of trying to justify what now looks like one of the most foolish decisions ever, why not observe how a 3-13 team wins its division the following year- the first team since the merger in 1970 to do so- through a change in culture, the accurate appraisal of the roster, the astute gathering of talent and the philosophical alignment of a competent coach and front office.

- ( In comment 13793108 Ten Ton Hammer said:and yet with these wonderful players, they won 3 whole games the year before and had not won more than 5 in 7 seasons.Here is a link with a list of the Jags players released and those signed in 2017. If you watched the game Sunday you may see some names you recognize. The list does not include Dareus who was acquired from Buffalo for a 6th rounder. Or Keelan Cole, signed as a rookie UDFA who caught 42 passes this year.Facts. Try them for once.Instead of trying to justify what now looks like one of the most foolish decisions ever, why not observe how a 3-13 team wins its division the following year- the first team since the merger in 1970 to do so- through a change in culture, the accurate appraisal of the roster, the astute gathering of talent and the philosophical alignment of a competent coach and front office. List of players released and signed by the Jags in 2017 - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: . ajr2456 : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793108 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13792919 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Cam Robinson is the only guy on that OL that wasn't there already.



Jalen Ramsey was already there. Malik Jackson was already there. Tashaun Gipson was already there. Telvin Smith was already there. Myles Jack was already there. Fowler was already there.







facts, lol.



nah, just coughlin magic. woulda been 6-10 without him



and yet with these wonderful players, they won 3 whole games the year before and had not won more than 5 in 7 seasons.







Telvin Smith was in his second year. Ramsey was a rookie. How many wins would you expect out of a team whose best players have barely win in the league? In comment 13794009 HomerJones45 said:Telvin Smith was in his second year. Ramsey was a rookie. How many wins would you expect out of a team whose best players have barely win in the league?

RE: RE: RE: . Ten Ton Hammer : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793108 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





In comment 13792919 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Cam Robinson is the only guy on that OL that wasn't there already.



Jalen Ramsey was already there. Malik Jackson was already there. Tashaun Gipson was already there. Telvin Smith was already there. Myles Jack was already there. Fowler was already there.







facts, lol.



nah, just coughlin magic. woulda been 6-10 without him



and yet with these wonderful players, they won 3 whole games the year before and had not won more than 5 in 7 seasons.



Here is a link with a list of the Jags players released and those signed in 2017. If you watched the game Sunday you may see some names you recognize. The list does not include Dareus who was acquired from Buffalo for a 6th rounder. Or Keelan Cole, signed as a rookie UDFA who caught 42 passes this year.





Facts. Try them for once.



Instead of trying to justify what now looks like one of the most foolish decisions ever, why not observe how a 3-13 team wins its division the following year- the first team since the merger in 1970 to do so- through a change in culture, the accurate appraisal of the roster, the astute gathering of talent and the philosophical alignment of a competent coach and front office. List of players released and signed by the Jags in 2017 - ( New Window )



Marcel Dareus has 18 tackles and 1 sack in 9 games. Did you just see a name you recognize and think he was playing like a star? It's pretty obvious to most people that the Jaguars have been solid at finding talent in the draft. The same GM from before Coughlin is still there. Same guy who drafted Ramsey, Fowler, Yannick, Jack, and smith. The core of that team was excellent. Getting Calais Campbell was probably the move of the offseason.That UDFA reciever helping them now is playing because their best reciever blew an ACL. Allen Robinson is a 1400 yard reciever who they drafted years ago. The only reason to hand all the success to Coughlin as if they had no idea how to find players before he got there is homer nonsense. In comment 13794009 HomerJones45 said:Marcel Dareus has 18 tackles and 1 sack in 9 games. Did you just see a name you recognize and think he was playing like a star? It's pretty obvious to most people that the Jaguars have been solid at finding talent in the draft. The same GM from before Coughlin is still there. Same guy who drafted Ramsey, Fowler, Yannick, Jack, and smith. The core of that team was excellent. Getting Calais Campbell was probably the move of the offseason.That UDFA reciever helping them now is playing because their best reciever blew an ACL. Allen Robinson is a 1400 yard reciever who they drafted years ago. The only reason to hand all the success to Coughlin as if they had no idea how to find players before he got there is homer nonsense.