NFL Networks Dave Dameshek predicts Belichick to Giants giantfan2000 : 1/16/2018 4:26 pm



Says NE Coordinators jumping to new teams after refusing the past few years is a sign that Belichick is leaving NE after this season

- ( the rumors won't dieSays NE Coordinators jumping to new teams after refusing the past few years is a sign that Belichick is leaving NE after this season DDFP-Shek-predicts-Bill-Belichick-won-t-be-the-Patriots-head-coach-in-2018. (Video) - ( New Window

They are going to keep torturing us with this possibility Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 4:27 pm : link until we hire Shurmur (or whoever else).



Much as it would be Christmas come early, I refuse to allow myself to give this any credence.

RE: ... arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: Slade lives!



I'm pretty sure he's just guessed every possibility at this point so that eventually something will be right. In comment 13792994 Eric from BBI said:I'm pretty sure he's just guessed every possibility at this point so that eventually something will be right.

I dont see how BB assistants leaving is a sign twostepgiants : 1/16/2018 4:29 pm : link Why would Kraft let these assistants go if BB was leaving?



he would want to keep one and then trade B.B?

Hopefully Minny wins and New England loses. bceagle05 : 1/16/2018 4:30 pm : link It'll give us two weeks to see where things stand in New England between Kraft, Bill and Tawmy.

If Jax wins Sunday 81_Great_Dane : 1/16/2018 4:31 pm : link we should find out pretty quick if there's anything to this.



Hard to imagine either Jacksonville in the Super Bowl or BB coming back, though.





RE: Hopefully Minny wins and New England loses. Giantophile : 1/16/2018 4:31 pm : link

Quote: It'll give us two weeks to see where things stand in New England between Kraft, Bill and Tawmy.



...it also means the Eagles and Pats lost, which is nice. In comment 13792999 bceagle05 said:...it also means the Eagles and Pats lost, which is nice.

RE: ... blueblood : 1/16/2018 4:37 pm : link

Quote: Slade lives!



lol In comment 13792994 Eric from BBI said:lol

Would it be a scumbag move The_Boss : 1/16/2018 4:40 pm : link To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?

I can't wait for this whole process to be over. Victor in CT : 1/16/2018 4:41 pm : link too much media, too many assholes trying to make a name for themselves.

Belichick Pete44 : 1/16/2018 4:41 pm : link I actually believe there is a lot to all this Belichick stuff and him possibly leaving NE. I just don't think he ends up with the Giants. He will command $10-15m per year and full control. The Giants will never give him either.



I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.

The Redskins?!?!? Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 4:42 pm : link You do remember who owns that team, right?



Margot Robbie will be hand-feeding me grapes in her birthday suit before Bill Belichick agrees to work for Lil' Danny Snyder.

RE: Would it be a scumbag move BleedBlue : 1/16/2018 4:43 pm : link

Quote: To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?





yes, but its business...



he would be fine...zona wants him In comment 13793030 The_Boss said:yes, but its business...he would be fine...zona wants him

I think the Giants are the only other place he'd coach. bceagle05 : 1/16/2018 4:45 pm : link I have no expectation of it happening, but he loves the franchise enough, and has a close enough relationship with John Mara, to figure out a front office structure and dollar amount both sides could live with.

RE: Belichick chopperhatch : 1/16/2018 4:46 pm : link

Quote: I actually believe there is a lot to all this Belichick stuff and him possibly leaving NE. I just don't think he ends up with the Giants. He will command $10-15m per year and full control. The Giants will never give him either.



I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.





Moronic posts plus January 2018 registration? Troll? Noooooooo! In comment 13793035 Pete44 said:Moronic posts plus January 2018 registration? Troll? Noooooooo!

Greg Pete44 : 1/16/2018 4:46 pm : link I just think there only a handful of teams that will pay him and give him full control and the Skins are def one of them.



I'd say the Cowboys too, but Jerry Jones would never give up control.

Chop Pete44 : 1/16/2018 4:47 pm : link I have been on this site for 20 years, it is a new handle.



I'm not saying I know anything, it is just a hunch.

Isn't this Dameshek friends with Bill Simmons? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/16/2018 4:49 pm : link Simmons said he was a Giants fan and I believe Dameshek was on Simmons' podcast. I think this is the same dude.

no one really has full control of the Redskins Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 4:50 pm : link when Lil' Danny is the owner. He can't help himself. Even if he gave BB assurances that he'd keep his nose out of football operations, why would Belichick ever believe him?



If he chooses to leave NE, there will be teams trampling each other to hand their teams over to him. I'd think the Redskins would be one of the last places he'd ever consider.

Yea sure Giant John : 1/16/2018 4:52 pm : link BB working for our GM? What we fire him too? What BS.

RE: Isn't this Dameshek friends with Bill Simmons? John in No Cal : 1/16/2018 4:58 pm : link

Quote: Simmons said he was a Giants fan and I believe Dameshek was on Simmons' podcast. I think this is the same dude.



It is the same guy. But he is a big Steelers fan not a Giants fan. He may be doing this to also mess w Simmons. In comment 13793072 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:It is the same guy. But he is a big Steelers fan not a Giants fan. He may be doing this to also mess w Simmons.

Who knows what is going on behind closed doors, Keith : 1/16/2018 5:11 pm : link but the one thing thats interesting is that nobody knows Belichicks contract status. Nobody knows if he's signed through this year. NObody knows if he has an opt out. His contract situation is completely hidden.

Where there’s smoke.. Sean : 1/16/2018 5:15 pm : link I remember reading Accorsi’s book and he talked about a meeting between Parcells & the Giants prior to the 2006 NYG/DAL game in Giants Stadium. Parcells wanted the GM job. These conversations happen.

RE: Who knows what is going on behind closed doors, Motley Two : 1/16/2018 5:16 pm : link

Quote: but the one thing thats interesting is that nobody knows Belichicks contract status. Nobody knows if he's signed through this year. NObody knows if he has an opt out. His contract situation is completely hidden.



And it's probably got more leverage in his favor than any coaching contract in the NFL. In comment 13793123 Keith said:And it's probably got more leverage in his favor than any coaching contract in the NFL.

And the only leverage Kraft has Motley Two : 1/16/2018 5:17 pm : link is that nobody else knows what it is.

RE: who is Dave Dameshek anyway? Mr. Bungle : 1/16/2018 5:18 pm : link

Quote: Does he have any credibility at all?

A comedy writer. Seriously.



Dude is making a no-risk guess. That's all this is. In comment 13793032 Greg from LI said:A comedy writer. Seriously.Dude is making a no-risk guess. That's all this is.

I don’t doubt for a second bceagle05 : 1/16/2018 5:21 pm : link that there’s some communication between all parties involved. Mara has good relationships with Kraft and Belichick, and he was in New England just a few days ago. I’d still put the chances at around two percent though.

RE: Belichick mphbullet36 : 1/16/2018 5:22 pm : link

Quote: I actually believe there is a lot to all this Belichick stuff and him possibly leaving NE. I just don't think he ends up with the Giants. He will command $10-15m per year and full control. The Giants will never give him either.



I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.



I Belichick was available and the giants passed there would be a riot to have the Mara's fired from owning the franchise...arguably the greatest coach of all time wants to come back to his home you give him whatever the f*ck he wants. In comment 13793035 Pete44 said:I Belichick was available and the giants passed there would be a riot to have the Mara's fired from owning the franchise...arguably the greatest coach of all time wants to come back to his home you give him whatever the f*ck he wants.

RE: Yea sure mphbullet36 : 1/16/2018 5:23 pm : link

Quote: BB working for our GM? What we fire him too? What BS.

why couldn't they collaborate? Gettleman is old school watch film tape type guy...why wouldn't that work with Bill's style? In comment 13793081 Giant John said:why couldn't they collaborate? Gettleman is old school watch film tape type guy...why wouldn't that work with Bill's style?

Simple solution Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 5:26 pm : link Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.



But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.

You gotta know Bill plans on winning this years Super Bowl! wgenesis123 : 1/16/2018 5:29 pm : link There is one special accomplishment that has eluded every great NFL Coach---- a 3 peat! If New England wins this year, just how can Bill pass on that challenge?

I wonder about the whole 81_Great_Dane : 1/16/2018 5:29 pm : link "he loved it here" thing. It's different owners, different front office, different building, different players wearing different uniforms.



He could bring back the old unis, but he can't bring back Wellington Mara or Bob Tisch, or Giants Stadium.

Oh, Belichick better lobby hard for those 80s throwbacks. bceagle05 : 1/16/2018 5:32 pm : link .

RE: Simple solution ColHowPepper : 1/16/2018 5:43 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.

But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway. I would too. But your skeptical initial post holds more sway:

Giants' ownership, scared of their own shadows, having been shamed into firing the GM, Ross, and the HC--for mostly the wrong acknowledged reasons--would go into cardiac arrest before they would stroll down this road. Their renewed "loyalty" to DG and stability would trump all.



I'm actually surprised that there is this talk of the breakup of the Holy Trinity with BB going to NYG. Yes, they've been together for, what, 17 years? There are bound to be strains and stresses, the Garoppalo trade twisted the end game a bit, but there is an enormous leap of faith for that to lead BB to NYG.



Whoever has say on personnel matters in this next regime, I will lay big $$ it's going to be miles better than we have put up with the past nine years/



Anyone heard from rfflair recently? In comment 13793154 Greg from LI said:I would too. But your skeptical initial post holds more sway:Giants' ownership, scared of their own shadows, having been shamed into firing the GM, Ross, and the HC--for mostly the wrong acknowledged reasons--would go into cardiac arrest before they would stroll down this road. Their renewed "loyalty" to DG and stability would trump all.I'm actually surprised that there is this talk of the breakup of the Holy Trinity with BB going to NYG. Yes, they've been together for, what, 17 years? There are bound to be strains and stresses, the Garoppalo trade twisted the end game a bit, but there is an enormous leap of faith for that to lead BB to NYG.Whoever has say on personnel matters in this next regime, I will lay big $$ it's going to be miles better than we have put up with the past nine years/Anyone heard from rfflair recently?

RE: Simple solution Sarcastic Sam : 1/16/2018 5:45 pm : link

Quote: Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.



But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.



That would be the ideal situation... Belichick takes an upstairs role, EVP of football operations. In comment 13793154 Greg from LI said:That would be the ideal situation... Belichick takes an upstairs role, EVP of football operations.

. arcarsenal : 1/16/2018 5:46 pm : link I still don't think Belichick is coming here...



BUT.



I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.



Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.

RE: . Larry in Pencilvania : 1/16/2018 5:59 pm : link

Quote: I still don't think Belichick is coming here...



BUT.



I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.



Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.



It's Tom Quinn In comment 13793186 arcarsenal said:It's Tom Quinn

RE: . Sean : 1/16/2018 6:00 pm : link

Quote: I still don't think Belichick is coming here...



BUT.



I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.



Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.



None of it is.



“Shurmur will accept IF the Giants offer”



“Patricia is LIKELY going to Detroit”



The lack of action leads me to believe verbal agreements have been made, but you never know. In comment 13793186 arcarsenal said:None of it is.“Shurmur will accept IF the Giants offer”“Patricia is LIKELY going to Detroit”The lack of action leads me to believe verbal agreements have been made, but you never know.

I think there is virtually no chance of this Mike from Ohio : 1/16/2018 6:00 pm : link But if for some reason John Mara gets a call from Belichick's agent and the agent says "He wants the job, but the following needs to happen..." you agree to those terms and you bring him in. Even if that means you reneg on a handshake deal with Shurmer, or Gettleman focuses on the scouting/contract side of the GM side while giving up final say on personnel.



You can't pass up a chance to hire the greatest coach in the game because all of the facts weren't known at the time.

RE: I wonder about the whole Sean : 1/16/2018 6:01 pm : link

Quote: "he loved it here" thing. It's different owners, different front office, different building, different players wearing different uniforms.



He could bring back the old unis, but he can't bring back Wellington Mara or Bob Tisch, or Giants Stadium.



Yep. He’s said multiple times about how it’s not the same with MetLife. He was tearing up about his memories with the Giants coupled with the fact it was his LAST time in Giants Stadium. In comment 13793161 81_Great_Dane said:Yep. He’s said multiple times about how it’s not the same with MetLife. He was tearing up about his memories with the Giants coupled with the fact it was his LAST time in Giants Stadium.

Someone has to guess right Carl in CT : 1/16/2018 6:04 pm : link There are only so many candidates. Whomever is right will claim they are an insider. Hmmm Bull Shit!

Besides the obvious ramification to the Giants USAF NYG Fan : 1/16/2018 6:08 pm : link I would love to see Brady without Belichick for a season or two. 1 GOAT without the other GOAT.

RE: RE: . Gatorade Dunk : 1/16/2018 6:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793186 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I still don't think Belichick is coming here...



BUT.



I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.



Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.







None of it is.



“Shurmur will accept IF the Giants offer”



“Patricia is LIKELY going to Detroit”



The lack of action leads me to believe verbal agreements have been made, but you never know.

The agreements can't be made official (or announced) until the Vikings and Patriots respective postseasons end. Could either side renege in either or both scenarios? Sure, theoretically. But it's so incredibly unlikely that it's really only worth considering within the constraints of this little fairy tale pipe dream that many fans want to believe, and even then, it's far-fetched. In comment 13793203 Sean said:The agreements can't be made official (or announced) until the Vikings and Patriots respective postseasons end. Could either side renege in either or both scenarios? Sure, theoretically. But it's so incredibly unlikely that it's really only worth considering within the constraints of this little fairy tale pipe dream that many fans want to believe, and even then, it's far-fetched.

RE: Would it be a scumbag move burtmanjack : 1/16/2018 6:22 pm : link

Quote: To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?



Theo Epstein doesn’t think so. In comment 13793030 The_Boss said:Theo Epstein doesn’t think so.

I don't believe it's going to happen moespree : 1/16/2018 6:23 pm : link But I remember his answer a week ago when specifically asked about his interest in the Giants job was, "Right now my interest is in the Tennessee Titans." I found that an odd answer from someone like Belichick. He never denied it and usually a guy like him would just ignore questions like that and make some sort of snarky comment about how idiotic the question is. It does not mean anything but I did and still do find it an odd and out of character answer from him.

RE: RE: Simple solution burtmanjack : 1/16/2018 6:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793154 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.

But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.



I would too. But your skeptical initial post holds more sway:

Giants' ownership, scared of their own shadows, having been shamed into firing the GM, Ross, and the HC--for mostly the wrong acknowledged reasons--would go into cardiac arrest before they would stroll down this road. Their renewed "loyalty" to DG and stability would trump all.



I'm actually surprised that there is this talk of the breakup of the Holy Trinity with BB going to NYG. Yes, they've been together for, what, 17 years? There are bound to be strains and stresses, the Garoppalo trade twisted the end game a bit, but there is an enormous leap of faith for that to lead BB to NYG.



Whoever has say on personnel matters in this next regime, I will lay big $$ it's going to be miles better than we have put up with the past nine years/



Anyone heard from rfflair recently?



Yes. He assures us the Reese isn’t going anywhere. In comment 13793178 ColHowPepper said:Yes. He assures us the Reese isn’t going anywhere.

RE: Slade needs this... burtmanjack : 1/16/2018 6:28 pm : link

Quote: This would be a huge boost to his credibility.



Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is “close but not inked”.



Such a BSer. In comment 13793133 bw in dc said:Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is “close but not inked”.Such a BSer.

Been tweeking my Pats friends with this Belichick to NYG trueblueinpw : 1/16/2018 6:38 pm : link Lot of my friends from college are from Beantown so I’ve been calling them and texting them about this Belichick to the Giants thing. They all go ape shit when I ask them, “hey, when Belichick is coaching the Giants next year, do you think we could also get Brady here to back up Eli?”



It’s wicked pisah!

RE: RE: Slade needs this... Greg from LI : 1/16/2018 6:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793133 bw in dc said:





Quote:





This would be a huge boost to his credibility.







Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is “close but not inked”.



Such a BSer.



I can't believe I'm doing this, BUT....if you give Slade the benefit of the doubt (which absolutely no one should) his claim of "not inked" is based on the idea that the Giants are leaving the door cracked for a possible Belichick return. The "close but not inked" doesn't contradict his Belichick bullshit. In comment 13793250 burtmanjack said:I can't believe I'm doing this, BUT....if you give Slade the benefit of the doubt (which absolutely no one should) his claim of "not inked" is based on the idea that the Giants are leaving the door cracked for a possible Belichick return. The "close but not inked" doesn't contradict his Belichick bullshit.

RE: RE: RE: Slade needs this... Mr. Bungle : 1/16/2018 7:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13793250 burtmanjack said:





Quote:





In comment 13793133 bw in dc said:





Quote:





This would be a huge boost to his credibility.







Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is “close but not inked”.



Such a BSer.







I can't believe I'm doing this, BUT....if you give Slade the benefit of the doubt (which absolutely no one should) his claim of "not inked" is based on the idea that the Giants are leaving the door cracked for a possible Belichick return. The "close but not inked" doesn't contradict his Belichick bullshit.

Slade lover. In comment 13793280 Greg from LI said:Slade lover.

RE: Chop chopperhatch : 1/16/2018 7:39 pm : link

Quote: I have been on this site for 20 years, it is a new handle.



I'm not saying I know anything, it is just a hunch.



Well then apologies to call you a troll. However the idea that BB uproots and goes anywhere BUT the Giants is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard. In comment 13793061 Pete44 said:Well then apologies to call you a troll. However the idea that BB uproots and goes anywhere BUT the Giants is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard.

Well this is certainly LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/16/2018 8:05 pm : link more exciting than Shurmur. Wish it were true.

RE: The Redskins?!?!? Peppers : 1/16/2018 8:06 pm : link

Quote: You do remember who owns that team, right?



Margot Robbie will be hand-feeding me grapes in her birthday suit before Bill Belichick agrees to work for Lil' Danny Snyder. In comment 13793040 Greg from LI said:

Let’s assume for a minute there’s fire behind the smoke mfsd : 1/16/2018 8:20 pm : link it gets weird if the Vikes lose to Philly and the Pats advance to the Super Bowl



If the Giants hold out another 2 weeks without officially hiring Schurmur, both the Giants and Belichick would have a hard time keeping a lid on it

lol this whole thing with BB and NE strife micky : 1/16/2018 8:24 pm : link is a fallacy. Yet, people buy into it

How much.... paesan98 : 1/16/2018 8:34 pm : link longer are we going to have to put up with bullshit posts like this? GIVE IT A FUCKING REST, ALREADY!!!!!

an icon Les in TO : 1/16/2018 8:47 pm : link who has absolute control and likely his choice of any GM/coaching job in the league and is on the verge of winning his sixth super bowl in one era isn't suddenly going to start from scratch for less pay and less authority, even if in hind sight he has warm feelings to the organization as the place where he launched his career.



No chance.

RE: Let’s assume for a minute there’s fire behind the smoke GiantTuff1 : 1/16/2018 8:53 pm : link

Quote: it gets weird if the Vikes lose to Philly and the Pats advance to the Super Bowl



If the Giants hold out another 2 weeks without officially hiring Schurmur, both the Giants and Belichick would have a hard time keeping a lid on it



That would actually be glorious. In comment 13793379 mfsd said:That would actually be glorious.

Slade Chef : 1/16/2018 9:21 pm : link does not even try anymore...almost asking to be banned

When will it stop? CV36 : 12:31 am : link I for one will be glad when they name our new coach. Not because I can’t live without knowing but they hype is rediculous. Just get the old staff back together. Maybe Pacels with BB as his DC. Get the band back together.

RE: Would it be a scumbag move Milton : 12:35 am : link

Quote: To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass? This is what the Redskins did to Jim Fassel when Joe Gibbs came out of retirement. In comment 13793030 The_Boss said:This is what the Redskins did to Jim Fassel when Joe Gibbs came out of retirement.

Slade! Damon : 2:23 am : link He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don’t get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn’t troll. Just sends along whatever he “hears”. Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.

Don't know about slade ... Reale01 : 2:37 am : link He says a lot of stuff.



I have been trying to tell you all for over a week. Not done, but being discussed. Have not seen anything to contradict it. Most have politely told me it is not happening and to let it go. We will see. It does sound to good to be true but ....

RE: Slade! Jay on the Island : 10:19 am : link

Quote: He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don’t get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn’t troll. Just sends along whatever he “hears”. Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.

You clearly don't pay close attention to his posts. He has been wrong on everything for the past few months. In comment 13793577 Damon said:You clearly don't pay close attention to his posts. He has been wrong on everything for the past few months.

I cant fathom Bellicheck MetsAreBack : 10:29 am : link ...if he decides to leave NE (which I doubt)... not taking a year off.



Taking a year off would only build his market exponentially as more teams are looking for coach, GM and President help.

If they win the Super Bowl I see him retiring.... GFAN52 : 10:44 am : link not starting over with the Giants.

Shurmur is a face saving smoke screen ArcadeSlumlord : 1:42 pm : link Bill Belichick will become the next HC of the NYG.

RE: Slade! Chris in Philly : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don’t get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn’t troll. Just sends along whatever he “hears”. Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.



He is pretty much the definition of a troll these days. Not sure what you are looking at... In comment 13793577 Damon said:He is pretty much the definition of a troll these days. Not sure what you are looking at...

The very definition of trolling is what Dameshek is doing. Section331 : 3:07 pm : link He has no connections to the Giants, and admits it's "reckless speculation", but this thread has 6,000 views and 80 responses. Mission accomplished! His only evidence is that BB's OC and DC are interviewing for HC gigs. That is pretty weak.

RE: Slade! arcarsenal : 3:09 pm : link

Quote: He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don’t get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn’t troll. Just sends along whatever he “hears”. Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.



He makes this place worth visiting?



He's 0 for his last 100 at this point. He's wrong about literally everything and has no actual information.



He's a troll.



What exactly is entertaining about it? I don't get it. In comment 13793577 Damon said:He makes this place worth visiting?He's 0 for his last 100 at this point. He's wrong about literally everything and has no actual information.He's a troll.What exactly is entertaining about it? I don't get it.

If he does anything moespree : 3:10 pm : link I think it much more likely he retires than starts over somewhere else.