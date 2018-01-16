NFL Networks Dave Dameshek predicts Belichick to Giants

the rumors won't die
Says NE Coordinators jumping to new teams after refusing the past few years is a sign that Belichick is leaving NE after this season DDFP-Shek-predicts-Bill-Belichick-won-t-be-the-Patriots-head-coach-in-2018. (Video)
until we hire Shurmur (or whoever else).
Much as it would be Christmas come early, I refuse to allow myself to give this any credence.
In comment 13792994
Eric from BBI said:
I'm pretty sure he's just guessed every possibility at this point so that eventually something will be right.
Why would Kraft let these assistants go if BB was leaving?
he would want to keep one and then trade B.B?
It'll give us two weeks to see where things stand in New England between Kraft, Bill and Tawmy.
we should find out pretty quick if there's anything to this.
Hard to imagine either Jacksonville in the Super Bowl or BB coming back, though.
In comment 13792999
bceagle05 said:
It'll give us two weeks to see where things stand in New England between Kraft, Bill and Tawmy.
...it also means the Eagles and Pats lost, which is nice.
In comment 13792994
Eric from BBI said:
lol
To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?
Does he have any credibility at all?
too much media, too many assholes trying to make a name for themselves.
I actually believe there is a lot to all this Belichick stuff and him possibly leaving NE. I just don't think he ends up with the Giants. He will command $10-15m per year and full control. The Giants will never give him either.
I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.
You do remember who owns that team, right?
Margot Robbie will be hand-feeding me grapes in her birthday suit before Bill Belichick agrees to work for Lil' Danny Snyder.
In comment 13793030
The_Boss said:
To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?
yes, but its business...
he would be fine...zona wants him
I have no expectation of it happening, but he loves the franchise enough, and has a close enough relationship with John Mara, to figure out a front office structure and dollar amount both sides could live with.
In comment 13793035
Pete44 said:
I actually believe there is a lot to all this Belichick stuff and him possibly leaving NE. I just don't think he ends up with the Giants. He will command $10-15m per year and full control. The Giants will never give him either.

I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.
I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.
Moronic posts plus January 2018 registration? Troll? Noooooooo!
I just think there only a handful of teams that will pay him and give him full control and the Skins are def one of them.
I'd say the Cowboys too, but Jerry Jones would never give up control.
I have been on this site for 20 years, it is a new handle.
I'm not saying I know anything, it is just a hunch.
Simmons said he was a Giants fan and I believe Dameshek was on Simmons' podcast. I think this is the same dude.
when Lil' Danny is the owner. He can't help himself. Even if he gave BB assurances that he'd keep his nose out of football operations, why would Belichick ever believe him?
If he chooses to leave NE, there will be teams trampling each other to hand their teams over to him. I'd think the Redskins would be one of the last places he'd ever consider.
BB working for our GM? What we fire him too? What BS.
In comment 13793072
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| Simmons said he was a Giants fan and I believe Dameshek was on Simmons' podcast. I think this is the same dude.
It is the same guy. But he is a big Steelers fan not a Giants fan. He may be doing this to also mess w Simmons.
but the one thing thats interesting is that nobody knows Belichicks contract status. Nobody knows if he's signed through this year. NObody knows if he has an opt out. His contract situation is completely hidden.
I remember reading Accorsi’s book and he talked about a meeting between Parcells & the Giants prior to the 2006 NYG/DAL game in Giants Stadium. Parcells wanted the GM job. These conversations happen.
This would be a huge boost to his credibility.
In comment 13793123
Keith said:
but the one thing thats interesting is that nobody knows Belichicks contract status. Nobody knows if he's signed through this year. NObody knows if he has an opt out. His contract situation is completely hidden.
And it's probably got more leverage in his favor than any coaching contract in the NFL.
is that nobody else knows what it is.
In comment 13793032
Greg from LI said:
| Does he have any credibility at all?
A comedy writer. Seriously.
Dude is making a no-risk guess. That's all this is.
that there’s some communication between all parties involved. Mara has good relationships with Kraft and Belichick, and he was in New England just a few days ago. I’d still put the chances at around two percent though.
In comment 13793035
Pete44 said:
I actually believe there is a lot to all this Belichick stuff and him possibly leaving NE. I just don't think he ends up with the Giants. He will command $10-15m per year and full control. The Giants will never give him either.

I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.
I think he takes next year off and resurfaces with the Redskins or Dolphins in 2019.
I Belichick was available and the giants passed there would be a riot to have the Mara's fired from owning the franchise...arguably the greatest coach of all time wants to come back to his home you give him whatever the f*ck he wants.
In comment 13793081
Giant John said:
| BB working for our GM? What we fire him too? What BS.
why couldn't they collaborate? Gettleman is old school watch film tape type guy...why wouldn't that work with Bill's style?
Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.
But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.
In comment 13793075
ghost718 said:
You win, thread over. you somonabatch.
There is one special accomplishment that has eluded every great NFL Coach---- a 3 peat! If New England wins this year, just how can Bill pass on that challenge?
"he loved it here" thing. It's different owners, different front office, different building, different players wearing different uniforms.
He could bring back the old unis, but he can't bring back Wellington Mara or Bob Tisch, or Giants Stadium.
In comment 13793154
Greg from LI said:
Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.

But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.
But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.
I would too. But your skeptical initial post holds more sway:
Giants' ownership, scared of their own shadows, having been shamed into firing the GM, Ross, and the HC--for mostly the wrong acknowledged reasons--would go into cardiac arrest before they would stroll down this road. Their renewed "loyalty" to DG and stability would trump all.
I'm actually surprised that there is this talk of the breakup of the Holy Trinity with BB going to NYG. Yes, they've been together for, what, 17 years? There are bound to be strains and stresses, the Garoppalo trade twisted the end game a bit, but there is an enormous leap of faith for that to lead BB to NYG.
Whoever has say on personnel matters in this next regime, I will lay big $$ it's going to be miles better than we have put up with the past nine years/
Anyone heard from rfflair recently?
In comment 13793154
Greg from LI said:
Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.

But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.
But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.
That would be the ideal situation... Belichick takes an upstairs role, EVP of football operations.
I still don't think Belichick is coming here...
BUT.
I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.
Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.
In comment 13793186
arcarsenal said:
| I still don't think Belichick is coming here...
BUT.
I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.
Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.
It's Tom Quinn
In comment 13793186
arcarsenal said:
| I still don't think Belichick is coming here...
BUT.
I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.
Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.
None of it is.
“Shurmur will accept IF the Giants offer”
“Patricia is LIKELY going to Detroit”
The lack of action leads me to believe verbal agreements have been made, but you never know.
But if for some reason John Mara gets a call from Belichick's agent and the agent says "He wants the job, but the following needs to happen..." you agree to those terms and you bring him in. Even if that means you reneg on a handshake deal with Shurmer, or Gettleman focuses on the scouting/contract side of the GM side while giving up final say on personnel.
You can't pass up a chance to hire the greatest coach in the game because all of the facts weren't known at the time.
In comment 13793161
81_Great_Dane said:
He could bring back the old unis, but he can't bring back Wellington Mara or Bob Tisch, or Giants Stadium.
He could bring back the old unis, but he can't bring back Wellington Mara or Bob Tisch, or Giants Stadium.
Yep. He’s said multiple times about how it’s not the same with MetLife. He was tearing up about his memories with the Giants coupled with the fact it was his LAST time in Giants Stadium.
There are only so many candidates. Whomever is right will claim they are an insider. Hmmm Bull Shit!
I would love to see Brady without Belichick for a season or two. 1 GOAT without the other GOAT.
He's not an insider. Twitter
In comment 13793203
Sean said:
| In comment 13793186 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I still don't think Belichick is coming here...
BUT.
I can't shake this feeling that we're going to get thrown a major curveball somehow and Shurmur actually isn't going to wind up being named the next HC.
Not necessarily Belichick - but it just feels like maybe the decision isn't final yet despite reports that they've already decided.
None of it is.
“Shurmur will accept IF the Giants offer”
“Patricia is LIKELY going to Detroit”
The lack of action leads me to believe verbal agreements have been made, but you never know.
The agreements can't be made official (or announced) until the Vikings and Patriots respective postseasons end. Could either side renege in either or both scenarios? Sure, theoretically. But it's so incredibly unlikely that it's really only worth considering within the constraints of this little fairy tale pipe dream that many fans want to believe, and even then, it's far-fetched.
In comment 13793030
The_Boss said:
To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?
Theo Epstein doesn’t think so.
But I remember his answer a week ago when specifically asked about his interest in the Giants job was, "Right now my interest is in the Tennessee Titans." I found that an odd answer from someone like Belichick. He never denied it and usually a guy like him would just ignore questions like that and make some sort of snarky comment about how idiotic the question is. It does not mean anything but I did and still do find it an odd and out of character answer from him.
In comment 13793178
ColHowPepper said:
| In comment 13793154 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Gettleman can be the GM but Belichick has the final say on personnel matters. If Gettleman doesn't like it, let him walk. I'd absolutely sign up for that.
But it doesn't matter because Belichick isn't coming to the Giants anyway.
I would too. But your skeptical initial post holds more sway:
Giants' ownership, scared of their own shadows, having been shamed into firing the GM, Ross, and the HC--for mostly the wrong acknowledged reasons--would go into cardiac arrest before they would stroll down this road. Their renewed "loyalty" to DG and stability would trump all.
I'm actually surprised that there is this talk of the breakup of the Holy Trinity with BB going to NYG. Yes, they've been together for, what, 17 years? There are bound to be strains and stresses, the Garoppalo trade twisted the end game a bit, but there is an enormous leap of faith for that to lead BB to NYG.
Whoever has say on personnel matters in this next regime, I will lay big $$ it's going to be miles better than we have put up with the past nine years/
Anyone heard from rfflair recently?
Yes. He assures us the Reese isn’t going anywhere.
In comment 13793133
bw in dc said:
| This would be a huge boost to his credibility.
Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is “close but not inked”.
Such a BSer.
Lot of my friends from college are from Beantown so I’ve been calling them and texting them about this Belichick to the Giants thing. They all go ape shit when I ask them, “hey, when Belichick is coaching the Giants next year, do you think we could also get Brady here to back up Eli?”
It’s wicked pisah!
In comment 13793250
burtmanjack said:
| In comment 13793133 bw in dc said:
Quote:
This would be a huge boost to his credibility.
Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is "close but not inked".

Such a BSer.
Such a BSer.
I can't believe I'm doing this, BUT....if you give Slade the benefit of the doubt (which absolutely no one should) his claim of "not inked" is based on the idea that the Giants are leaving the door cracked for a possible Belichick return. The "close but not inked" doesn't contradict his Belichick bullshit.
In comment 13793280
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13793250 burtmanjack said:
Quote:
In comment 13793133 bw in dc said:
Quote:
This would be a huge boost to his credibility.
Well sure, as long as you ignore his latest scoop yesterday that a deal with Shurmur is “close but not inked”.
Such a BSer.
I can't believe I'm doing this, BUT....if you give Slade the benefit of the doubt (which absolutely no one should) his claim of "not inked" is based on the idea that the Giants are leaving the door cracked for a possible Belichick return. The "close but not inked" doesn't contradict his Belichick bullshit.
Slade lover.
In comment 13793061
Pete44 said:
| I have been on this site for 20 years, it is a new handle.
I'm not saying I know anything, it is just a hunch.
Well then apologies to call you a troll. However the idea that BB uproots and goes anywhere BUT the Giants is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard.
more exciting than Shurmur. Wish it were true.
In comment 13793040
Greg from LI said:
| You do remember who owns that team, right?
Margot Robbie will be hand-feeding me grapes in her birthday suit before Bill Belichick agrees to work for Lil' Danny Snyder.
it gets weird if the Vikes lose to Philly and the Pats advance to the Super Bowl
If the Giants hold out another 2 weeks without officially hiring Schurmur, both the Giants and Belichick would have a hard time keeping a lid on it
is a fallacy. Yet, people buy into it
longer are we going to have to put up with bullshit posts like this? GIVE IT A FUCKING REST, ALREADY!!!!!
who has absolute control and likely his choice of any GM/coaching job in the league and is on the verge of winning his sixth super bowl in one era isn't suddenly going to start from scratch for less pay and less authority, even if in hind sight he has warm feelings to the organization as the place where he launched his career.
No chance.
In comment 13793379
mfsd said:
| it gets weird if the Vikes lose to Philly and the Pats advance to the Super Bowl
If the Giants hold out another 2 weeks without officially hiring Schurmur, both the Giants and Belichick would have a hard time keeping a lid on it
That would actually be glorious.
does not even try anymore...almost asking to be banned
I for one will be glad when they name our new coach. Not because I can’t live without knowing but they hype is rediculous. Just get the old staff back together. Maybe Pacels with BB as his DC. Get the band back together.
In comment 13793030
The_Boss said:
To renege on a likely verbal agreement between the NYG and Shurmur and hire Belichick IF this somehow comes to pass?
This is what the Redskins did to Jim Fassel when Joe Gibbs came out of retirement.
He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don’t get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn’t troll. Just sends along whatever he “hears”. Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.
He says a lot of stuff.
I have been trying to tell you all for over a week. Not done, but being discussed. Have not seen anything to contradict it. Most have politely told me it is not happening and to let it go. We will see. It does sound to good to be true but ....
In comment 13793577
Damon said:
He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don't get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn't troll. Just sends along whatever he "hears". Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.
You clearly don't pay close attention to his posts. He has been wrong on everything for the past few months.
...if he decides to leave NE (which I doubt)... not taking a year off.
Taking a year off would only build his market exponentially as more teams are looking for coach, GM and President help.
not starting over with the Giants.
Bill Belichick will become the next HC of the NYG.
In comment 13793577
Damon said:
He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don't get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn't troll. Just sends along whatever he "hears". Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.
He is pretty much the definition of a troll these days. Not sure what you are looking at...
He has no connections to the Giants, and admits it's "reckless speculation", but this thread has 6,000 views and 80 responses. Mission accomplished! His only evidence is that BB's OC and DC are interviewing for HC gigs. That is pretty weak.
In comment 13793577
Damon said:
He makes this place worth visiting... seriously though. I don't get the hate. He has broken some good and obscure stuff. Doesn't troll. Just sends along whatever he "hears". Anyone who resents that needs to get a job or a girlfriend.
He makes this place worth visiting?
He's 0 for his last 100 at this point. He's wrong about literally everything and has no actual information.
He's a troll.
What exactly is entertaining about it? I don't get it.
I think it much more likely he retires than starts over somewhere else.
but when Mara told him he had to keep Spags and Quinn he went back and made up with Kraft. :-)