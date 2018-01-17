Rosen's shoulder surgery Stan in LA : 1/17/2018 11:52 am Quote: The operation he underwent was exploratory.



“They went in to diagnose what was wrong,” he said. “They knew where something was messed up; they didn’t know what it was. There were a few possibilities, they said before going in. Came out, said it was the best-case scenario.”



What was found was soft tissue damage.



“It’s like pulling a hamstring, almost, in the shoulder,” Rosen said.



Did he fear something worse?



Rosen laughed. “Hell yeah,” he said.



He was spared not only a long recovery, but also psychological anguish.



“A lot of guys with full reconstructive surgeries, whether it be knees, shoulders, anything like that, when they’re out eight to nine months it takes a real strong mental toll and you really have to fight through it,” he said.



“I was a pretty quick four to five months, and I was back in the swing of things relatively quickly, considering what it could have been. I got to hit that emotional bottom, in a sense, pretty quickly, and I got to get back on the hor



Quote: Quarterback Josh Rosen underwent successful shoulder surgery Monday morning to repair a soft tissue injury in his right shoulder, UCLA announced.



The sophomore, who suffered the injury to his throwing shoulder a month ago against Arizona State, is expected to make a full recovery.



Head coach Jim Mora said it is “100 percent not a nerve issue,” despite the coach mentioning a nerve issue two weeks ago. Mora reiterated that he misspoke when he initially mentioned a nerve issue and declined to give any specifics on the nature of the procedure performed Monday by Dr. Ranjan Gupta, professor of orthopedic surgery at UC Irvine Medical Center.



When asked if the injury could be potentially career-threatening, Mora said “absolutely not."

I really haven't dived into the draft yet, but man this guy has a few red flags.

lots of risk here. Victor in CT : 1/17/2018 11:58 am : link all of these QBs have some red flags if you're going to take them with a top 5 pick.

I like Rosen Marty866b : 1/17/2018 11:59 am : link But for me he is a hard pass. You need to pick a "cleaner" player at #2.

Concussions are obviously a concern UberAlias : 1/17/2018 12:01 pm : link But let me ask, are there a lot of examples of young QBs careers getting derailed due to concisions? I can think of examples from older guys at the end of their careers after years in the league, but who are the young QB prospects who's careers were derailed due to concussions? There were several NFL QBs who had concisions this year.

I still want Mayfield jvm52106 : 1/17/2018 12:01 pm : link warts and all. That guy has a Brett Favre quality to him and I can see him being a fiery leader who wills his team to victory. Give him a solid running game and an offense that allows for his skill set to be used properly and look out!

Along with the build of Sy'56 : 1/17/2018 12:04 pm : link a high school sophomore. This is a scary QB prospect for sure.

Not as many lax counsel : 1/17/2018 12:05 pm : link Red flags as some here would like you to believe. Shoulder seems fine. He is also an articulate and intelligent human being with an opinion. He is not getting in trouble off the field like some others. It confuses me as to how some point to Rosen's "off-the-field" issues (largely overblown), and in the next breath want to take Baker Mayfield- the poster child for off the field issues.



If you pass on a talent like Rosen, who would do pretty well in the New York market. You better damn well make sure you KNOW there is a qb in the 2019 draft that is as good or better and be ready to sell the farm to go up and get him if there even is a willing trade partner. Right now, there are no indications that's 2019 will produce any strong qbs.

It’s sucks cokeduplt : 1/17/2018 12:06 pm : link Because I think he’s by far the best QB in the draft but the concussions do scare me. I think the combine will be huge for him.

Fyi Jolly Blue Giant : 1/17/2018 12:08 pm : link A torn rotator cuff is a soft tissue injury. Do the draft prospects sign a release for the nfl to read trough their medical records, or do they just ask them about the surgery?...also regarding your QBs careers being shortened by concussions, I don’t think we have a large enough sample size at this point. Concussion protocols have only been implemented for a few years. Definitely a red flag for me.

Pick 2 overall? superspynyg : 1/17/2018 12:09 pm : link Ehhhhhhhhh prob not.



Pick 34? Yes I would take a chance. But he will not be there then.



So Darnold to Cleveland at 1. Barkley to us at 2.

I think Rosen will be the guy.. Sean : 1/17/2018 12:10 pm : link who drops like a rock on draft day.

Lots of talent, but . . . . TC : 1/17/2018 12:11 pm : link just too much risk of having a very short NFL career. Hope that doesn't happen for his sake, but not with the Giants. Considering the kind of pounding I've watched Eli take, I can't see him making it through one season.

And this is just the phyiscal side. Stufftherun : 1/17/2018 12:11 pm : link I can't imagine anyone in their right mind, whether a fan or someone in the front office, doesn't take all of this into account and just say, no thanks.

RE: Pick 2 overall?

Quote: Ehhhhhhhhh prob not.



Pick 34? Yes I would take a chance. But he will not be there then.



So Darnold to Cleveland at 1. Barkley to us at 2.



I assume you are ok with the average shelf life of a running back then, to waste a number 2 pick on one. In comment 13793971 superspynyg said:I assume you are ok with the average shelf life of a running back then, to waste a number 2 pick on one.

Early in the process yet Chris684 : 1/17/2018 12:13 pm : link But I'm wondering if a trade back with an eye towards Mayfield or Allen is the better bet.

You couldn't ask for a more coachable kid Milton : 1/17/2018 12:14 pm : link He's a 6'4", 218 lbs 20-year old. He's going to get bigger and stronger. If you pass on this kind of talent when it's glaring right at you, you will regret for a long, long time. Especially if he's playing for the Jets.



The injuries/concussions are a concern, but not enough of a concern to dislodge him from the top of your draft board. The rest of the red flags are all bull shit. He is an offensive coordinator's wet dream.

Rosen might = Jay Cutler gtt350 : 1/17/2018 12:15 pm : link that's the biggest red flag for me

RE: Rosen might = Jay Cutler Milton : 1/17/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: that's the biggest red flag for me That's one of the bull shit red flags I was talking about. In comment 13793993 gtt350 said:That's one of the bull shit red flags I was talking about.

Too much is being made of Mayfield's "character problems" GeorgeAdams33 : 1/17/2018 12:21 pm : link He is a typical college kid who will likely mature when he needs to

Myles Jack was too risky shyster : 1/17/2018 12:21 pm : link His leg was going to fall off (or explode into fragments) any minute.



Eli Apple was the safe pick.



Everything's risky. Drafting the best player at most important position (by far) on the field is the K-I-S-S principle. Violate the principle at considerable risk.

This is a great opportunity BlueManCrew : 1/17/2018 12:22 pm : link for a trade down. We say the same shit every year but if there was ever a time this is it. Switch with Denver or the Jets, take the better of Mayfield/Allen, in the second take Price and Guice. We have too many holes on the roster to screw this up.

Remember when everyone questioned Brees after his shoulder surgery Peppers : 1/17/2018 12:24 pm : link Dolphins do.

RE: Pass

Quote: I think he could fall on draft day.



Don't think he'll get past the Jets. But apparently Denver loves Mayfield, they want him on their team for the senior bowl. In comment 13793948 Mr. Nickels said:Don't think he'll get past the Jets. But apparently Denver loves Mayfield, they want him on their team for the senior bowl.

"soft tissue" ryanmkeane : 1/17/2018 12:30 pm : link injury to his shoulder...ok so basically he had a bruised shoulder?



C'mon...this is nothing.

RE: great thrower

Quote: of the football.



Phil,



Would you take him at 2? In comment 13793992 Phil in LA said:Phil,Would you take him at 2?

it was a year ago PerpetualNervousness : 1/17/2018 12:37 pm : link and all the teams looking at him will scrutinize his shoulder every which way. it's not going to be a question mark by the time of the draft

RE: RE: great thrower

Quote: In comment 13793992 Phil in LA said:





Quote:





of the football.







Phil,



Would you take him at 2? .



I'll answer for him lol hell fucking yes. He's a great QB. In comment 13794038 Rjanyg said:I'll answer for him lol hell fucking yes. He's a great QB.

We've all seen Tom Brady's photo from the combine. bceagle05 : 1/17/2018 12:45 pm : link Not exactly an Adonis when he was 22 years old, either. No way to sugarcoat the concussions - they are a huge obstacle - but I'd have no complaints if he were the pick.

Each issue isn't much on its own PatersonPlank : 1/17/2018 12:47 pm : link but when you starting putting them together, and then think of the importance of hitting our #2 pick, it makes you pause at a minimum.

Its risky UESBLUE : 1/17/2018 12:47 pm : link but maybe you can trade down and still get this guy now?

Watch film on Rosen and then tell me you won't draft him idinkido : 1/17/2018 12:48 pm : link This guy has the potential to be one of the best QBs in the NFL. What you do is get him an OL that can protect him and help the running game.

No way jtgiants : 1/17/2018 12:52 pm : link I take Rosen at 2. Only an I take is Darnold. If not take Barkley Chubb or trade back. You don't take a kid with 2 concussions and shoulder surgery at #2. No way he's the pick. N ring wrong on a qb is worse than passing on one. Too many issues here

He also jtgiants : 1/17/2018 12:54 pm : link Is more polished than Darnold but Darnold has a much higher ceiling.

RE: Rosen might = Jay Cutler

Quote: that's the biggest red flag for me

He's nothing like Cutler. In comment 13793993 gtt350 said:He's nothing like Cutler.

Shaved labrum? Mild rotator cuff injury? yatqb : 1/17/2018 12:56 pm : link Give the velocity of his throws, imo that is likely a non-issue. Of course they'll give him an MRI and review his medicals at the Combine, but I doubt that teams will be scared off by that issue. And if he's drafted by the Giants, you know they aren't worried about that.



This guy is the most accurate and best passer in the draft. If he also reads defenses well he'd be a no brainer at 2.



And this stuff about his body, Sy? The kid's just been measured at 6'3"/220. And he's 20 years old. He looks rock solid to me in a tight shirt, far more muscular than Eli ever was, or is now.



He's my target at 2 if we think his head is on straight.

RE: He also

Quote: Is more polished than Darnold but Darnold has a much higher ceiling.



This isn't true. In comment 13794081 jtgiants said:This isn't true.

I don't get the Cutler or Leaf comparisons UConn4523 : 1/17/2018 12:57 pm : link Rosen doesn't remind me of either. Outspoken doesn't = moron.



Rosen's concussions are the worry. No way he's had just 2.

We all have to wait Marty866b : 1/17/2018 1:00 pm : link The medicals at the combine will determine Rosen's future draft position.

When was this? Archer : 1/17/2018 1:04 pm : link It appears that the article was written in 2016.

He has not shown any signs of his shoulder being a problem.





Dude is made of glass B in ALB : 1/17/2018 1:04 pm : link Wouldn't draft him at #2 if he was the only qb on the board. He's an injury settlement waiting to happen.

Arc jtgiants : 1/17/2018 1:06 pm : link Not true how? Darnolds upside is better and to me Rosen is further along now. If you disagree fine but I stand by this cause its true



RE: Arc

Quote: Not true how? Darnolds upside is better and to me Rosen is further along now. If you disagree fine but I stand by this cause its true



Rosen is the better prospect with a better skill set. All of the questions about him are centered around his health. Darnold is safer and can potentially become a really good player, but Rosen's ceiling is higher and he's further ahead as a passer as well as mechanically. In comment 13794122 jtgiants said:Rosen is the better prospect with a better skill set. All of the questions about him are centered around his health. Darnold is safer and can potentially become a really good player, but Rosen's ceiling is higher and he's further ahead as a passer as well as mechanically.

. arcarsenal : 1/17/2018 1:15 pm : link FWIW, I would probably pass on Rosen because of the concussion stuff. But from a pure talent standpoint, he's ahead of Darnold.

This was in 2016... GFAN52 : 1/17/2018 1:18 pm : link didn't affect his throwing this season.

It's the ultimate gamble ThatLimerickGuy : 1/17/2018 1:22 pm : link I don't think Josh Rosen is going to have a mediocre (Jay Cutler) or above average (Phillip Rivers) type career.



I think the guy is either going to be Heath Shuler or Aaron Rodgers.



Nobody knows for sure which that will be- is Gettleman the gambling type or does he prefer the safe bet?



I know that personally I wouldn't touch him but I also know that the Giants are going to have the best neurologists and orthopedists in the world examine the kid and his history.



That's enough faith for me if the Giants do wind up taking him.

Rosen has a great arm...but Emil : 1/17/2018 1:24 pm : link I don't see how any team can take him number 2 overall.



He can make all throws, has a great delivery, and elevates the talent around him. But that injury history, especially the concussion history, is a major red flag.



Call me crazy but I would not be at all surprised with Shurmur being the HC, if the Giants are less hesitant about going with a QB that might need some development, but projects well to the pro game. Shurmur has shown he can be successful developing Quarterbacks, and has produced great years with the likes of Nick Foles, Sam Bradford, and Case Keenum. Not exactly Canton material.



I think Davis Webb will get a long look from Shurmur during the lead up to the draft, and I think you cannot rule out the Giants taking a player that projects well but has question marks. Perhaps a Josh Allen, or maybe Mason Rudolph in the late first or early 2nd.

RE: RE: Arc

Quote: In comment 13794122 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Not true how? Darnolds upside is better and to me Rosen is further along now. If you disagree fine but I stand by this cause its true







Rosen is the better prospect with a better skill set. All of the questions about him are centered around his health. Darnold is safer and can potentially become a really good player, but Rosen's ceiling is higher and he's further ahead as a passer as well as mechanically.



Agree.



I’m sure they’ll go over his medicals with a fine tooth comb. They won’t take him unless they feel confident in his health. In comment 13794134 arcarsenal said:Agree.I’m sure they’ll go over his medicals with a fine tooth comb. They won’t take him unless they feel confident in his health.

I'll take Allen before him. Blue21 : 1/17/2018 1:35 pm : link Rosen may be short term NFL player

The Giants will not draft Rosen if he is a health risk Archer : 1/17/2018 1:37 pm : link All the teams will review his medicals.



If the Giants choose to select Rosen it will be only if their medical gives him clearance.



None of us know the extent of his injuries. I have read that the concussions were minor and that he was withheld for precautionary reasons. But that is hearsay.



If Rosen is deemed healthy his talent is undeniable.



He played in a pro style offense. He has great feet and knows how to buy time in the pocket. He can make all the throws and in tight windows.



He is more athletic than people give him credit for.

As evidenced that he was a top amateur tennis player.



He will surprise most of you when he physically tests out much better than other QBs.



He is young and needs to fill out and get stronger.



He is the best pocket passer in years and it would be a mistake to pass on him.





Limerick ryanmkeane : 1/17/2018 1:39 pm : link Heath Schuler or Rodgers? So he can't end up being just a really good quarterback? He has to suck or be one of the best of all time? That's absurd.

What I'd really want bceagle05 : 1/17/2018 1:42 pm : link is for Josh Allen to just blow us away in his workout and meetings.

Not to miller... hitchchops2 : 1/17/2018 1:47 pm : link ...but I wonder if Darnold was an unknown coming into this past season would he be discussed as a potential #1 pick? I watched parts of every game, and to say he was underwhelming would be putting it nicely. Inconsistent mechanics, poor decision making, and the admitted crisis of confidence are all true red flags to my eyes. Just curious, obviously I am not a scout so I admit I am basically ignorant...

RE: There's shoulder surgery and there's SHOULDER SURGERY

Quote: His was minor and now is a non-issue. As far as I'm concerned, there really is no minor shoulder surgery, especially for a thrower. The shoulder is probably the most delicate joint in the body and never seems to be fully healed once you go down the road of surgery. In comment 13793974 Stan in LA said:As far as I'm concerned, there really is no minor shoulder surgery, especially for a thrower. The shoulder is probably the most delicate joint in the body and never seems to be fully healed once you go down the road of surgery.

RE: You couldn't ask for a more coachable kid

Quote: He's a 6'4", 218 lbs 20-year old. He's going to get bigger and stronger. If you pass on this kind of talent when it's glaring right at you, you will regret for a long, long time. Especially if he's playing for the Jets.



The injuries/concussions are a concern, but not enough of a concern to dislodge him from the top of your draft board. The rest of the red flags are all bull shit. He is an offensive coordinator's wet dream. Even though the shoulder scares me, it is the concussions that really scare me. Multiple concussions before he's in the league, with one of them considered major. In comment 13793988 Milton said:Even though the shoulder scares me, it is the concussions that really scare me. Multiple concussions before he's in the league, with one of them considered major.

RE: Along with the build of

Quote: a high school sophomore. This is a scary QB prospect for sure.



Didn't Jared Goff have the same frame? Matt Ryan too, maybe, I know Goff did..? His frame would concern me more so if it came with Darnold's or Allen's skill set, Every QB gets hit but don't they do enough to protect these stay in the pocket passers which is exactly what Rosen is?



How do you like Rosen strictly as a passer or how do you compare him to some of the better QB's to have been drafted in recent years? In comment 13793963 Sy'56 said:Didn't Jared Goff have the same frame? Matt Ryan too, maybe, I know Goff did..? His frame would concern me more so if it came with Darnold's or Allen's skill set, Every QB gets hit but don't they do enough to protect these stay in the pocket passers which is exactly what Rosen is?How do you like Rosen strictly as a passer or how do you compare him to some of the better QB's to have been drafted in recent years?

RE: Not to miller...

Quote: ...but I wonder if Darnold was an unknown coming into this past season would he be discussed as a potential #1 pick? I watched parts of every game, and to say he was underwhelming would be putting it nicely. Inconsistent mechanics, poor decision making, and the admitted crisis of confidence are all true red flags to my eyes. Just curious, obviously I am not a scout so I admit I am basically ignorant...



No, I don't think so.



Most of why he's in the mix is because he was fantastic in 2016.



It's worth noting that his OL was much worse this year, however - which likely played a role in his regression.



There's a lot of "potential" with Darnold. He has a lot of the traits you look for in a big time QB. But he's not quite there yet.



I like him as a prospect and I feel he's "safer" than Rosen from a health standpoint, but he has a bit to work on . In comment 13794190 hitchchops2 said:No, I don't think so.Most of why he's in the mix is because he was fantastic in 2016.It's worth noting that his OL was much worse this year, however - which likely played a role in his regression.There's a lot of "potential" with Darnold. He has a lot of the traits you look for in a big time QB. But he's not quite there yet.I like him as a prospect and I feel he's "safer" than Rosen from a health standpoint, but he has a bit to work on .

RE: RE: Arc

Quote: In comment 13794122 jtgiants said:





Quote:





Not true how? Darnolds upside is better and to me Rosen is further along now. If you disagree fine but I stand by this cause its true







Rosen is the better prospect with a better skill set. All of the questions about him are centered around his health. Darnold is safer and can potentially become a really good player, but Rosen's ceiling is higher and he's further ahead as a passer as well as mechanically.



Not just health... Character questions... he is no Maurice Clarett by any means but he hasn't gotten the best reviews in that department In comment 13794134 arcarsenal said:Not just health... Character questions... he is no Maurice Clarett by any means but he hasn't gotten the best reviews in that department

RE: RE: Not to miller...

Quote: In comment 13794190 hitchchops2 said:





Quote:





...but I wonder if Darnold was an unknown coming into this past season would he be discussed as a potential #1 pick? I watched parts of every game, and to say he was underwhelming would be putting it nicely. Inconsistent mechanics, poor decision making, and the admitted crisis of confidence are all true red flags to my eyes. Just curious, obviously I am not a scout so I admit I am basically ignorant...







No, I don't think so.



Most of why he's in the mix is because he was fantastic in 2016.



It's worth noting that his OL was much worse this year, however - which likely played a role in his regression.



There's a lot of "potential" with Darnold. He has a lot of the traits you look for in a big time QB. But he's not quite there yet.



I like him as a prospect and I feel he's "safer" than Rosen from a health standpoint, but he has a bit to work on .

Darnold is safer from a health standpoint but Rosen is safer from a talent standpoint. It is a really tough decision to make for the Giants. I personally wouldn't touch Rosen because of the concussions. If the Giants take him I won't complain but I would prefer they go elsewhere. In comment 13794202 arcarsenal said:Darnold is safer from a health standpoint but Rosen is safer from a talent standpoint. It is a really tough decision to make for the Giants. I personally wouldn't touch Rosen because of the concussions. If the Giants take him I won't complain but I would prefer they go elsewhere.

Agree with poster above Chris L. : 1/17/2018 1:58 pm : link pass on Rosen and you will regret it for a long long time. Not too many guys can throw the football like this kid.

This surgery was back in 2016 GiantsRage2007 : 1/17/2018 1:59 pm : link Seems like he threw the ball pretty well this past season

. arcarsenal : 1/17/2018 2:00 pm : link I certainly don't envy the people who have to make these decisions.



Hopefully our team makes the right one.

Lamar Jackson Go Terps : 1/17/2018 2:06 pm : link Jackson was as (or more) productive a passer as Rosen (and Darnold, and Allen) while running for more yards and TDs than Saquon Barkley AND never missing a game in his college career.



No shoulder issue and no concussion issue despite pulling double duty as the lead running threat... If that's not a sign of durability I don't know what is.

I think you have to gamble on this kind of upside adamg : 1/17/2018 2:08 pm : link It's a risk, but if it pans out, the sky is the limit.



Not to mention, the way QBs are protected by the rules, the injury concerns should be mitigated at least somewhat. The kid is smart. Having him behind Eli for a year or two will show him how the most consistently available QB handles his business on and off the field. Can't ask for a better starting point in a gamble pick like this.

The rotator cuff is "soft tissue" so when millions are on the line no plato : 1/17/2018 2:13 pm : link one tells the truth

RE: RE: RE: Arc

Quote:

Not just health... Character questions... he is no Maurice Clarett by any means but he hasn't gotten the best reviews in that department The character questions are a red herring. He has somewhat of a pretentious personality, but that's annoying at worst, and isn't a reflection on his character. His character appears to be top notch. He is hard worker, no drugs, no arrests, good student, highly coachable. In comment 13794206 est1986 said:The character questions are a red herring. He has somewhat of a pretentious personality, but that's annoying at worst, and isn't a reflection on his character. His character appears to be top notch. He is hard worker, no drugs, no arrests, good student, highly coachable.

RE: Along with the build of batman11 : 1/17/2018 2:21 pm : link

Quote: a high school sophomore. This is a scary QB prospect for sure.



Not to mention that his father is a neurosurgeon/spine surgeon, who you would think would be very sensitive/conservative about his son continuing to play if he had another concussion. Obviously, all these QBs are at risk of injury playing in the NFL, even if they haven't been injured in college. I don't see how you can risk a pick this high for a QB with Rosen's already established injury history. It is far too important a pick for the franchise. In comment 13793963 Sy'56 said:Not to mention that his father is a neurosurgeon/spine surgeon, who you would think would be very sensitive/conservative about his son continuing to play if he had another concussion. Obviously, all these QBs are at risk of injury playing in the NFL, even if they haven't been injured in college. I don't see how you can risk a pick this high for a QB with Rosen's already established injury history. It is far too important a pick for the franchise.

It's more than a relief to Stufftherun : 1/17/2018 2:23 pm : link know that those who are endorsing it as an easy decision to draft Rosen, have zero influence in the final call. How anyone can say we have to take him at the # 2 overall spot, and ignore the concussions as well as the questions, at the very least on his shoulder, well, it should be filed under insanity.



Medicals can't tell you what's going to happen on a football field a year from now let alone 2 - 3 years. Sure, you can say that about anyone coming out of the 2018 draft, but as of today, we only know of Rosen having concussion issues and not the other so-called top QB's in this draft.



Come on people, get real! It's not as if # 2 overall picks just fall from the sky. If he ends up taking a hard hit or two from "grown men" and he's out for an extended period with concussion symptoms, it's all over and you set your franchise back for years! Plain and simple, it's just not worth the risk!

Problem with Jackson RollBlue : 1/17/2018 2:34 pm : link is that he will get hit A LOT worse than he ever did at L'Ville. He held up due to the competition. I'd be surprised if he holds up for 16 games in the NFL. He's a first round talent, but I don't believe he'll go top 10.

The concussions are a legitimate concern, Section331 : 1/17/2018 2:36 pm : link but he played a full season after the shoulder surgery, and was throwing as well as he ever has. I don't think it's an issue, and you can be sure that if the Giants are interested in him, they will vet the shoulder, the concussions, everything.

If the Giants pick Rosen mrvax : 1/17/2018 2:39 pm : link they better have a damn good backup QB.

RE: RE: ∧ btw

Quote: In comment 13794120 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Why is Stanley posting an article from November 2016?





It's when he had the surgery Einstein.



I realize that. But what's your fucking point? You make none in the OP.



Or did you not realize you linked an article from 2016? In comment 13794181 Stan in LA said:I realize that. But what's your fucking point? You make none in the OP.Or did you not realize you linked an article from 2016?

Are we going to be Miami Dolphins GiantTuff1 : 1/17/2018 2:58 pm : link after Brees' shoulder injury?





RE: Remember when everyone questioned Brees after his shoulder surgery GiantTuff1 : 1/17/2018 2:59 pm : link

Quote: Dolphins do.



Didn't see this at first, but exactly Peppers. In comment 13794017 Peppers said:Didn't see this at first, but exactly Peppers.

RE: RE: RE: ∧ btw

Quote: In comment 13794181 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





In comment 13794120 B in ALB said:





Quote:





Why is Stanley posting an article from November 2016?





It's when he had the surgery Einstein.







I realize that. But what's your fucking point? You make none in the OP.



Or did you not realize you linked an article from 2016?



Yeah, and I also linked an article from 2017, so what? Both are relevant. In comment 13794318 B in ALB said:Yeah, and I also linked an article from 2017, so what? Both are relevant.

RE: Watch film on Rosen and then tell me you won't draft him

Quote: This guy has the potential to be one of the best QBs in the NFL. What you do is get him an OL that can protect him and help the running game. Haven't we been saying this about Eli? In comment 13794067 idinkido said:Haven't we been saying this about Eli?

His shoulder surgery doesn't chopperhatch : 1/17/2018 3:13 pm : link Bother me. We aren't dealing with Chad Pennington's shoulder.



His "character concerns" dont bother me. He was an 18/19 y/o kid in college in California during the most tumultuous election in US history.



The concussions bother me. Can anybody (other than Stan prerably) provide any insight into his concussion severity/timeline? I tried a quick google but am only seeing the stories about him being out for the Cactus Bowl.

Just read that he chopperhatch : 1/17/2018 3:22 pm : link Suffered TWO in a month and a half this year.



Thats really not good if that happened to him in the COLLEGE game.

RE: His shoulder surgery doesn't

Quote: Bother me. We aren't dealing with Chad Pennington's shoulder.



His "character concerns" dont bother me. He was an 18/19 y/o kid in college in California during the most tumultuous election in US history.



The concussions bother me. Can anybody (other than Stan prerably) provide any insight into his concussion severity/timeline? I tried a quick google but am only seeing the stories about him being out for the Cactus Bowl.

+1...I am wondering how doctor's can predict the likelihood of future concussions. The answer is they can't. In comment 13794355 chopperhatch said:+1...I am wondering how doctor's can predict the likelihood of future concussions. The answer is they can't.

Who was the last QB to retire early... Milton : 1/17/2018 3:24 pm : link ...because of concussions?

Concussions Thegratefulhead : 1/17/2018 3:31 pm : link Do not bother me at all. I prefer Mayfield but like Rosen. Rosen's concussions were diagnosed. All of the QBs in the draft have been concussed while playing football. I worry about concussions at other positions ALOT more than QB.

His Talent RAIN : 1/17/2018 3:32 pm : link is a league above Goff coming out. He moves through his progressions very quickly. His arm strength is very good and deep ball accuracy is great. The talent is there, He and Darnold ... I don't believe are in the Luck category coming out, but a notch below. this is a good year to be in the top three.

RE: RE: Who was the last QB to retire early...

Quote: In comment 13794363 Milton said:





Quote:





...because of concussions?







Aikman? And I think Steve Young Steve Young was 38-years old at the time. As for Aikman.... Quote: The 2000 season was Aikman's final season as a professional football player. Aikman suffered from several concussions during the season, and a revolving door at QB took place between Aikman and former Eagles QB Randall Cunningham. Aikman's final game was at home against the Washington Redskins. He was hit by linebacker LaVar Arrington and suffered the tenth and final concussion of his career.....During a late December 2013 radio interview, Aikman said the real reason he retired was due to persistent back issues he had in his final season. Aikman explained that he had back surgery in the offseason following Super Bowl XXVII with no complications but by the time he reached his final season he was constantly getting treatment for back pain. While the hit by Arrington ended his 2000 season, he claims it was the back pain and not that concussion that ended his career. In comment 13794367 Victor in CT said:Steve Young was 38-years old at the time. As for Aikman....

RE: Concussions

Quote: Do not bother me at all. I prefer Mayfield but like Rosen. Rosen's concussions were diagnosed. All of the QBs in the draft have been concussed while playing football. I worry about concussions at other positions ALOT more than QB.



But 2 in a month and a half is BAD. In comment 13794371 Thegratefulhead said:But 2 in a month and a half is BAD.

RE: His shoulder surgery doesn't

Quote: Bother me. We aren't dealing with Chad Pennington's shoulder.



His "character concerns" dont bother me. He was an 18/19 y/o kid in college in California during the most tumultuous election in US history.



The concussions bother me. Can anybody (other than Stan prerably) provide any insight into his concussion severity/timeline? I tried a quick google but am only seeing the stories about him being out for the Cactus Bowl.



Are one of his parents a physician,spinal surgeon? His parents are connected I assume looking at the pedigreee.



He can recklessly pursue his goals, make money and walk away with an education and connections. Let's not pursue this on the Giants dime, unless its a good investment with return. In comment 13794355 chopperhatch said:Are one of his parents a physician,spinal surgeon? His parents are connected I assume looking at the pedigreee.He can recklessly pursue his goals, make money and walk away with an education and connections. Let's not pursue this on the Giants dime, unless its a good investment with return.

RE: RE: RE: Who was the last QB to retire early...

Quote: In comment 13794367 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





In comment 13794363 Milton said:





Quote:





...because of concussions?







Aikman? And I think Steve Young



Steve Young was 38-years old at the time. As for Aikman....



Quote:





The 2000 season was Aikman's final season as a professional football player. Aikman suffered from several concussions during the season, and a revolving door at QB took place between Aikman and former Eagles QB Randall Cunningham. Aikman's final game was at home against the Washington Redskins. He was hit by linebacker LaVar Arrington and suffered the tenth and final concussion of his career.....During a late December 2013 radio interview, Aikman said the real reason he retired was due to persistent back issues he had in his final season. Aikman explained that he had back surgery in the offseason following Super Bowl XXVII with no complications but by the time he reached his final season he was constantly getting treatment for back pain. While the hit by Arrington ended his 2000 season, he claims it was the back pain and not that concussion that ended his career.







Well in this day and age, the chances are HIGH that the league does not allow a player with 10 documented concussions to continue to play the sport. In comment 13794373 Milton said:Well in this day and age, the chances are HIGH that the league does not allow a player with 10 documented concussions to continue to play the sport.

good info Milton. But I think copperhatch makes a good point Victor in CT : 1/17/2018 3:37 pm : link the environment, knowledge and scrutiny from outside football about concussions will have an impact.

Aikman actually quit because of his back Go Terps : 1/17/2018 3:39 pm : link He almost came back a couple times in Miami and San Diego.

Concussions Archer : 1/17/2018 3:40 pm : link What percentage of the players that are being drafted do you think had at least one concussion ?

I believe that it is close to 100%.



The issue about Rosen's concussions is overblown.



Damaged Goods Giantslifer : 1/17/2018 3:44 pm : link You don't spend millions and future on damaged goods.



RE: Damaged Goods

Quote: You don't spend millions and future on damaged goods. Todd Gurley--a RB coming off a torn ACL was still drafted 10th overall and I don't think the Rams regret it.



Rosen will be thoroughly examined at the combine. We'll have to trust the judgment of the Giants medical staff. In comment 13794393 Giantslifer said:Todd Gurley--a RB coming off a torn ACL was still drafted 10th overall and I don't think the Rams regret it.Rosen will be thoroughly examined at the combine. We'll have to trust the judgment of the Giants medical staff.

RE: RE: Damaged Goods

Quote: In comment 13794393 Giantslifer said:





Quote:





You don't spend millions and future on damaged goods.



Todd Gurley--a RB coming off a torn ACL was still drafted 10th overall and I don't think the Rams regret it.



Rosen will be thoroughly examined at the combine. We'll have to trust the judgment of the Giants medical staff.

I am not concerned about the shoulder. What can the doctor's tell us about the concussions? As arc said I don't envy the guys who have to make the selection with the #2 pick. In comment 13794398 Milton said:I am not concerned about the shoulder. What can the doctor's tell us about the concussions? As arc said I don't envy the guys who have to make the selection with the #2 pick.

RE: His Talent

Quote: is a league above Goff coming out. He moves through his progressions very quickly. His arm strength is very good and deep ball accuracy is great. The talent is there, He and Darnold ... I don't believe are in the Luck category coming out, but a notch below. this is a good year to be in the top three.



I believe he is hands down the best qb prospect since Luck. He is a ready made qb who has far better athleticism than given credit for. Darnold is not far behind, just needs a little more polishing. I think his medicals will pan out just fine. I will say, for concussions the further out you get from one the less your risk is for another. In comment 13794372 RAIN said:I believe he is hands down the best qb prospect since Luck. He is a ready made qb who has far better athleticism than given credit for. Darnold is not far behind, just needs a little more polishing. I think his medicals will pan out just fine. I will say, for concussions the further out you get from one the less your risk is for another.

Arc jtgiants : 1/17/2018 3:57 pm : link Well agree to disagree. I think Darnold absolutely has the higher ceiling of the two. That's what makes the draft great. We can disagree which clearly we do here

RE: RE: Damaged Goods

Quote: In comment 13794393 Giantslifer said:





Quote:





You don't spend millions and future on damaged goods.



Todd Gurley--a RB coming off a torn ACL was still drafted 10th overall and I don't think the Rams regret it.



Rosen will be thoroughly examined at the combine. We'll have to trust the judgment of the Giants medical staff.



ACL's are so common now and the treatment/surgery/rehab is incredible in the advancement of those things. Guys come back way sooner than they used to, and as far as the surgery itself, there's no reason a top athlete can't come back at 100%.



It's completely different than a concussion as there is no surgery,or rehab for them. It's rest and healing of the brain, that's it. The likelihood of getting another one is probably about the same as getting the first but the recovery seems to take longer and worse with each subsequent one.



Way off the mark to compare the two IMO.



In comment 13794398 Milton said:ACL's are so common now and the treatment/surgery/rehab is incredible in the advancement of those things. Guys come back way sooner than they used to, and as far as the surgery itself, there's no reason a top athlete can't come back at 100%.It's completely different than a concussion as there is no surgery,or rehab for them. It's rest and healing of the brain, that's it. The likelihood of getting another one is probably about the same as getting the first but the recovery seems to take longer and worse with each subsequent one.Way off the mark to compare the two IMO.

RE: Concussions

Quote: Do not bother me at all. I prefer Mayfield but like Rosen. Rosen's concussions were diagnosed. All of the QBs in the draft have been concussed while playing football. I worry about concussions at other positions ALOT more than QB.



Right, who would be concerned with something as trivial as a the QB position and QB with a record of concussions especially if you have a chance to draft one at # 2 overall. In comment 13794371 Thegratefulhead said:Right, who would be concerned with something as trivial as a the QB position and QB with a record of concussions especially if you have a chance to draft one at # 2 overall.

RE: Arc

Quote: Well agree to disagree. I think Darnold absolutely has the higher ceiling of the two. That's what makes the draft great. We can disagree which clearly we do here



Nothing wrong with that - neither of us can prove our convictions on either player yet. We'll have to see how it plays out.



For the record, I'd actually prefer to draft Darnold only because Rosen's health scares me off.



1:1, I like Rosen a little more as a prospect - but I'd feel more comfortable taking Darnold.



Incidentally, I see a good bit of Eli on Sam Darnold. In comment 13794408 jtgiants said:Nothing wrong with that - neither of us can prove our convictions on either player yet. We'll have to see how it plays out.For the record, I'd actually prefer to draft Darnold only because Rosen's health scares me off.1:1, I like Rosen a little more as a prospect - but I'd feel more comfortable taking Darnold.Incidentally, I see a good bit of Eli on Sam Darnold.

Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already giant24 : 1/17/2018 4:06 pm : link stated that he wants to be a business man and "own the world". In an interview I read he talked about how he wanted a seamless transition from the NFL to his business career to put into use his economics degree. Normally would applaud a young man for preparing himself for life post football but with the concussion history and his dad being a neurosurgeon it just seems like this transition would quicken his retirement from football if he got another serious concussion.

RE: Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already

Quote: stated that he wants to be a business man and "own the world". In an interview I read he talked about how he wanted a seamless transition from the NFL to his business career to put into use his economics degree. Normally would applaud a young man for preparing himself for life post football but with the concussion history and his dad being a neurosurgeon it just seems like this transition would quicken his retirement from football if he got another serious concussion.

This is my concern as well. He doesn't need football for money. If his health is at risk he will call it quits. In comment 13794423 giant24 said:This is my concern as well. He doesn't need football for money. If his health is at risk he will call it quits.

... Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 4:28 pm : link If Rosen didn't have the concussion concerns and he was as healthy as Darnold then he would be a slam dunk pick at #2. I am immensely impressed by Rosen's arm talent. When I watch him throw I see a mix of Tom Brady, Kerry Collins, and Matt Ryan.

RE: RE: Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already

Quote:

This is my concern as well. He doesn't need football for money. If his health is at risk he will call it quits. Isn't this going to be true of whoever the Giants draft with the second pick? In comment 13794436 Jay on the Island said:Isn't this going to be true of whoever the Giants draft with the second pick?

RE: RE: RE: Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already

Quote: In comment 13794436 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:







This is my concern as well. He doesn't need football for money. If his health is at risk he will call it quits.



Isn't this going to be true of whoever the Giants draft with the second pick?



It's probably truer and more of a concern for Rosen than others because of factors already mentioned. In comment 13794444 Milton said:It's probably truer and more of a concern for Rosen than others because of factors already mentioned.

RE: RE: RE: Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already

Quote: In comment 13794436 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:







This is my concern as well. He doesn't need football for money. If his health is at risk he will call it quits.



Isn't this going to be true of whoever the Giants draft with the second pick?

How so? Many of these kids don't have plans after football or very wealthy parents. In comment 13794444 Milton said:How so? Many of these kids don't have plans after football or very wealthy parents.

RE: RE: Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already

Quote: In comment 13794423 giant24 said:





Quote:





stated that he wants to be a business man and "own the world". In an interview I read he talked about how he wanted a seamless transition from the NFL to his business career to put into use his economics degree. Normally would applaud a young man for preparing himself for life post football but with the concussion history and his dad being a neurosurgeon it just seems like this transition would quicken his retirement from football if he got another serious concussion.





This is my concern as well. He doesn't need football for money. If his health is at risk he will call it quits.



I find this confusing only becasue wouldn't most NFL QB's, once they make it to a 2nd contract be able to retire without money concerns? His dad is a Neuro Surgeon, not a founder of GOOGLE for one. 2) Peyton Manning for example (there are many) was worth well over 100 million and had a Super Bowl ring when he had neck surgery. He still came back at almost 40 to continue playing (and happen to win again). If Rosen wants to play he will regardless of money. If you question his motivation to be an NFL QB that is fine. The concussion issues could be legit as well. Obviously the doctors for the Giants will need to thoroughly investigate. It is also possible that he was held out longer than normal because he is a potential NFL top pick.



I agree with most of the concerns listed here. I do also believe that he is clearly the most "talented" passer. I just can't agree with the money issue as being a reason he will retire early. Is it possible? yes of course..but that is a risk with any NFL player once they make it (see Calvin Johnson).

In comment 13794436 Jay on the Island said:I find this confusing only becasue wouldn't most NFL QB's, once they make it to a 2nd contract be able to retire without money concerns? His dad is a Neuro Surgeon, not a founder of GOOGLE for one. 2) Peyton Manning for example (there are many) was worth well over 100 million and had a Super Bowl ring when he had neck surgery. He still came back at almost 40 to continue playing (and happen to win again). If Rosen wants to play he will regardless of money. If you question his motivation to be an NFL QB that is fine. The concussion issues could be legit as well. Obviously the doctors for the Giants will need to thoroughly investigate. It is also possible that he was held out longer than normal because he is a potential NFL top pick.I agree with most of the concerns listed here. I do also believe that he is clearly the most "talented" passer. I just can't agree with the money issue as being a reason he will retire early. Is it possible? yes of course..but that is a risk with any NFL player once they make it (see Calvin Johnson).

All spin from his spin doctors YorkAveGiant : 1/17/2018 5:17 pm : link concussion prone and/or bad shoulder.



No thank you.

My take is djm : 1/17/2018 5:19 pm : link If the only thing stopping you from drafting rosen is the concussion thing you take him and not think twice. If there are other things that scare you, fine, pass. But a concussion "history" probably isn't enough of a red flag.

RE: RE: RE: Thing that worries me about Rosen is that he's already

Quote:



I find this confusing only becasue wouldn't most NFL QB's, once they make it to a 2nd contract be able to retire without money concerns?

My concern is that he may have to retire before his second contract. If he plays long enough and well enough to secure a second contract then money is no factor. In comment 13794478 Jarvis said:My concern is that he may have to retire before his second contract. If he plays long enough and well enough to secure a second contract then money is no factor.

It s possible joeinpa : 1/17/2018 5:43 pm : link By the draft they like Allen. Who knows at this time. I concur with several others. Glad I m not making the choice.





Rosen Archer : 1/17/2018 6:07 pm : link Boy , people are really looking to find reasons not to draft Rosen



The criticism ranges from ;



Rosen does not want to play football,

He is as businessman who does not need football,

He is constantly injured.

Rosen is frail

He is not liked by his teamates

Rosen has a bad attitude

He has congenital injuries including brain trauma



What about his playing ability?

I watch way too much college football and I played division 1 football , so I have seen my fair share of college QBs



Rosen is the best QB prospect that I have seen since Luck

If he had a little more running ability he would be a better prospect than Luck.













RE: It's more than a relief to

Quote:

Come on people, get real! It's not as if # 2 overall picks just fall from the sky.



Actually they do and it happens all too often. Mirer, Leaf....etc In comment 13794269 Stufftherun said:Actually they do and it happens all too often. Mirer, Leaf....etc

RE: RE: It's more than a relief to

Quote: In comment 13794269 Stufftherun said:





Quote:







Come on people, get real! It's not as if # 2 overall picks just fall from the sky.







Actually they do and it happens all too often. Mirer, Leaf....etc



I don't think that was his point...



He means picking this high isn't common and doesn't happen often (unless you're Cleveland) - so it's a major opportunity and one we can't afford to whiff on if we take a QB. In comment 13794550 chopperhatch said:I don't think that was his point...He means picking this high isn't common and doesn't happen often (unless you're Cleveland) - so it's a major opportunity and one we can't afford to whiff on if we take a QB.

RE: RE: RE: It's more than a relief to

Quote: In comment 13794550 chopperhatch said:





Quote:





In comment 13794269 Stufftherun said:





Quote:







Come on people, get real! It's not as if # 2 overall picks just fall from the sky.







Actually they do and it happens all too often. Mirer, Leaf....etc







I don't think that was his point...



He means picking this high isn't common and doesn't happen often (unless you're Cleveland) - so it's a major opportunity and one we can't afford to whiff on if we take a QB.



No, I got that...was saying that it is also easy to pick the wrong one at 2. In comment 13794553 arcarsenal said:No, I got that...was saying that it is also easy to pick the wrong one at 2.

. arcarsenal : 1/17/2018 6:29 pm : link Ah, yeah - well - I guess the overall point is just that it's hard to take a gamble in a spot like this, which is why a lot of people are worried about drafting Rosen.

RE: .

Quote: Ah, yeah - well - I guess the overall point is just that it's hard to take a gamble in a spot like this, which is why a lot of people are worried about drafting Rosen. They're all gambles. The point is that Rosen is the safest pick. In comment 13794560 arcarsenal said:They're all gambles. The point is that Rosen is the safest pick.

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13794560 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Ah, yeah - well - I guess the overall point is just that it's hard to take a gamble in a spot like this, which is why a lot of people are worried about drafting Rosen.



They're all gambles. The point is that Rosen is the safest pick.



The safest?



A player with his concussion history doesn't scream "safe" to me.



I know you love Rosen and are his biggest fan, but I don't think there's anything safe about drafting Josh Rosen 2nd overall. In comment 13794583 Milton said:The safest?A player with his concussion history doesn't scream "safe" to me.I know you love Rosen and are his biggest fan, but I don't think there's anything safe about drafting Josh Rosen 2nd overall.

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13794560 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Ah, yeah - well - I guess the overall point is just that it's hard to take a gamble in a spot like this, which is why a lot of people are worried about drafting Rosen.



They're all gambles. The point is that Rosen is the safest pick.



Please explain how you could possibly think a guy with his injury history and an inabilty to start or finish 12 of his last 20 college games makes him the safest pick?



I'm with you on his talent and if it weren't for him being hurt so easily and often, I'd have no problem with your assessment or the Giants taking him at 2. With his injury history, no way is he the safest pick. In comment 13794583 Milton said:Please explain how you could possibly think a guy with his injury history and an inabilty to start or finish 12 of his last 20 college games makes him the safest pick?I'm with you on his talent and if it weren't for him being hurt so easily and often, I'd have no problem with your assessment or the Giants taking him at 2. With his injury history, no way is he the safest pick.

RE: .

Quote: Ah, yeah - well - I guess the overall point is just that it's hard to take a gamble in a spot like this, which is why a lot of people are worried about drafting Rosen.



Thank you for explaining what I thought was obvious but it appears it's only obvious to those who open their eyes and understand what's truly at stake. In comment 13794560 arcarsenal said:Thank you for explaining what I thought was obvious but it appears it's only obvious to those who open their eyes and understand what's truly at stake.

RE: Rosen

Quote: Boy , people are really looking to find reasons not to draft Rosen



The criticism ranges from ;



Rosen does not want to play football,

He is as businessman who does not need football,

He is constantly injured.

Rosen is frail

He is not liked by his teamates

Rosen has a bad attitude

He has congenital injuries including brain trauma



What about his playing ability?

I watch way too much college football and I played division 1 football , so I have seen my fair share of college QBs



Rosen is the best QB prospect that I have seen since Luck

If he had a little more running ability he would be a better prospect than Luck.













"Looking to find reasons not to draft him"? Yeah, I'm sure all 32 teams, or the teams drafting high enough to have a legitimate shot at him, won't bother doing their due diligence and will overlook all that you've referenced and more on Rosen. In comment 13794542 Archer said:"Looking to find reasons not to draft him"? Yeah, I'm sure all 32 teams, or the teams drafting high enough to have a legitimate shot at him, won't bother doing their due diligence and will overlook all that you've referenced and more on Rosen.

It's a fact that as the draft gets closer, it's very common to Ten Ton Hammer : 1/17/2018 8:51 pm : link exacerbate the negative and think yourself out of a player. That's how players fall in the draft, turn out to be players, and everyone wonders why they fell in the first place. Part of why Odell Beckham fell to 9th was "size concerns".

RE: RE: Who was the last QB to retire early...

Quote: In comment 13794363 Milton said:





Quote:





...because of concussions?







Aikman? And I think Steve Young



Aikman played for 11 years, but retired due to Concussions. In comment 13794367 Victor in CT said:Aikman played for 11 years, but retired due to Concussions.

You still pick Rosen as he is the most talented Jimmy Googs : 1/17/2018 10:02 pm : link If he is a bust because of the injuries/concussion then we will be back somewhere around #2 pick again fairly soon.



If he isn't then we picked the most talented QB on board...

The nightmare would be jeff57 : 5:43 am : link If the Giants pass on him, and then the Jets get him, either by trading up or at 6,and he becomes a star.

RE: RE: RE: Damaged Goods

Quote: In comment 13794398 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13794393 Giantslifer said:





Quote:





You don't spend millions and future on damaged goods.



Todd Gurley--a RB coming off a torn ACL was still drafted 10th overall and I don't think the Rams regret it.



Rosen will be thoroughly examined at the combine. We'll have to trust the judgment of the Giants medical staff.







ACL's are so common now and the treatment/surgery/rehab is incredible in the advancement of those things. Guys come back way sooner than they used to, and as far as the surgery itself, there's no reason a top athlete can't come back at 100%.



It's completely different than a concussion as there is no surgery,or rehab for them. It's rest and healing of the brain, that's it. The likelihood of getting another one is probably about the same as getting the first but the recovery seems to take longer and worse with each subsequent one.



Way off the mark to compare the two IMO.

Pay attention. It wasn't in reference to the concussions, it was in reference to the shoulder surgery and worries that Rosen is injury prone. In comment 13794414 Eman11 said:Pay attention. It wasn't in reference to the concussions, it was in reference to the shoulder surgery and worries that Rosen is injury prone.

RE: RE: RE: Who was the last QB to retire early...

Quote:

Aikman played for 11 years, but retired due to Concussions. Quote: During a late December 2013 radio interview, Aikman said the real reason he retired was due to persistent back issues...by the time he reached his final season he was constantly getting treatment for back pain. While the hit by Arrington ended his 2000 season, he claims it was the back pain and not that concussion that ended his career. In comment 13794664 Simms11 said: