Has anyone heard anything about other NYG def coaches? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2018 12:48 pm : 1/17/2018 12:48 pm Other than Patrick Graham leaving, I haven't even read about any other interviews. Anyone see something?



IMO, unless we start hearing about interviews, signs point to Spags and defensive staff possibly staying.

I asked the same question the other day and Aaron Thomas : 1/17/2018 12:54 pm : link was told NO and that I was wrong for even suggesting that.

Thank's Eric TMS : 1/17/2018 12:55 pm : link This is good news for the team and the organization. Everybody thinks Spags is the best and it will make for an easier transition up and down the line. MO

I don't think it's good news moespree : 1/17/2018 12:58 pm : link Spags is not a good DC. I think a fresh start and fresh perspective in all 3 phases of the game are needed for the team.

Pat was also a hire of Spags with the Rams, which I hadn't seen posted JonC : 1/17/2018 12:58 pm : link perhaps it's payback time, part of the agreement.

You have to be kidding me Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 12:58 pm : link Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.

RE: You have to be kidding me SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote: Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.



R-E-L-A-X. We have no idea if Spags & Co. are coming back. In comment 13794101 Jay on the Island said:R-E-L-A-X. We have no idea if Spags & Co. are coming back.

How can they justify bringing back Spagnuolo? Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 1:01 pm : link Their defense had talent yet it finishes among the worst in football. Most of the malcontent's came from the defensive side of the ball so he clearly wasn't able to control these guys either. My expectations for next season will go way down if Spags returns.

RE: RE: You have to be kidding me Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 1:01 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.







R-E-L-A-X. We have no idea if Spags & Co. are coming back.

It's hard to relax when we all know what's coming. This is a franchise that brought Tom Quinn back year after year. In comment 13794104 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:It's hard to relax when we all know what's coming. This is a franchise that brought Tom Quinn back year after year.

I think Shurmur will allowed to pick his own staff. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/17/2018 1:03 pm : link .

We do not know if Spags gets the DC spot TMS : 1/17/2018 1:12 pm : link or some other role. Lets wait and see.

When has a coach Rocky369 : 1/17/2018 1:14 pm : link ever accepted a demotion to remain with the same team?

umm you have to wait til Schurmur hired and micky : 1/17/2018 1:16 pm : link staff will be decided. one can assume spags is staying and we'll have to see if Quinn staying as well...hopefully he'll stay

Spags Staying Pete44 : 1/17/2018 1:19 pm : link is why I make the comments about the Giants that I do and the way they pick a coach and general manager.



There is no good reason for him to keep his job. Outside of 2016, he has coached some of the worst defenses in recent history.

maybe we're going to bluepepper : 1/17/2018 1:20 pm : link move Eli Apple and blame it all on him.







RE: You have to be kidding me Gman11 : 1/17/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.



Wasn't Spags the defensive coordinator in 2016 when they had one of the best defenses in the league? I guess he had nothing to do with that. In comment 13794101 Jay on the Island said:Wasn't Spags the defensive coordinator in 2016 when they had one of the best defenses in the league? I guess he had nothing to do with that.

I didn't think it was ever possible to get to this point again arniefez : 1/17/2018 1:33 pm : link People were posting that it's starting to remind them of the 70's again. Having lived through the 70's I laughed at that. But guess what if Spags and/or Quinn are back it really is like the 70's again. That's exactly the kind of stuff Wellington would do.

Nothing is certain... Daniel in Kentucky : 1/17/2018 1:34 pm : link The same people complaining about Spags staying were probably the same complaining about Marc Ross staying.



We do not know what is coming. GM said he would allow the next coach to assemble his own staff. The next day he said everyone was free to look for new employment.



Time will tell.







RE: I think Shurmur will allowed to pick his own staff. GFAN52 : 1/17/2018 1:39 pm : link

Quote: .



Maybe he has if Spags is staying. In comment 13794112 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Maybe he has if Spags is staying.

who would want them? :-) Victor in CT : 1/17/2018 1:40 pm : link but seriously, if they fired the coach and GM in mid season only to force the Spags crew on the new hire, that would be stupid. And would really piss me off. This guy Spags must have the same pictures that Quinn has, maybe worse. SInce when did he become Tom Landry or Buddy Ryan? He sucks.

RE: RE: You have to be kidding me Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 1:43 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.







Wasn't Spags the defensive coordinator in 2016 when they had one of the best defenses in the league? I guess he had nothing to do with that.

Yes he did and in 2017 with more talent the defense took a huge step back. I guess that one season of a 10th ranked defense makes up for three seasons of historically bad defenses. In comment 13794160 Gman11 said:Yes he did and in 2017 with more talent the defense took a huge step back. I guess that one season of a 10th ranked defense makes up for three seasons of historically bad defenses.

Let's hope not. Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2018 1:46 pm : link Being DC of two of the worst defenses in NFL history and three defenses that were ranked 31st or 32nd in the league during their respective seasons doesn't happen by accident.

Spags knows what a Hog Molly is.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/17/2018 1:47 pm : link ....he speaks the same Chowder Head language that Gettleman does.

RE: We do not know if Spags gets the DC spot Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: or some other role. Lets wait and see.

But... but... "Everybody thinks Spags is the best" In comment 13794129 TMS said:But... but... "Everybody thinks Spags is the best"

RE: RE: RE: You have to be kidding me bLiTz 2k : 1/17/2018 1:51 pm : link

Quote:





Quote:





In comment 13794101 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.







Wasn't Spags the defensive coordinator in 2016 when they had one of the best defenses in the league? I guess he had nothing to do with that.





Yes he did and in 2017 with more talent the defense took a huge step back. I guess that one season of a 10th ranked defense makes up for three seasons of historically bad defenses.



I'm with you Jay RE: Spags should not get a pass for this year...but I have to disagree with more talent. Where? In comment 13794183 Jay on the Island said:I'm with you Jay RE: Spags should not get a pass for this year...but I have to disagree with more talent. Where?

This is probably the biggest reason Chris684 : 1/17/2018 1:52 pm : link why I didnt want Shurmur. For weeks we all screamed about a total house cleaning and now we are looking at, at the very least, a realistic possibility of one holdover coordinator and some coaches along with him.



Hopefully it doesnt happen.

I'm guessing only those against will post rasbutant : 1/17/2018 1:54 pm : link and then people will think everyone is against Spags staying as DC.



Register my vote for Spags to stay on. He's a good person, good coach, with an aggressive scheme. I take that every time over a Tim Lewis or Perry Fewell type defense.

Spags and Shurmur are very tight... Slade : 1/17/2018 1:55 pm : link Spags also did well in his interview. Ownership likes him. If Shurmur is inked... Spags stays.



But...



All that changes if the New England dysfunction isn't repaired... And I believe it's irreconcilable.



Shurmur's star is rising... And the PR of him coming here is good for him even if it doesn't happen. He knows this... So does Pat.





I'm in the camp that wouldn't be upset Beer Man : 1/17/2018 1:55 pm : link if Spags stays. At this point, I doubt a decision has been made since Shurmur (assuming he is the new HC) is still coaching a team in the playoffs and probably had little to no time to start identifying his staff. If it was anyone else as the new HC, I would have bet that Spags would be moving on. But he and Shurmur do have a history.

Forget the Xs and Os reasons Giantfan in skinland : 1/17/2018 1:55 pm : link I don't know how you bring back the coach that presided over the mess that was our defense this past season. Completely disintegrated, multiple players suspended/quitting on and off the field. No leadership. Should, at least, be an indication that Spags is not the right guy to lead this current group....and yet somehow it certainly does feel like it will be completely glossed over.



I don't get it.

with the noise over the HC mdc1 : 1/17/2018 1:57 pm : link and defense frustrations with our offense and one or more malcontents on defense, not sure we should blame Spags completely the DL coordinator (gone?) and the secondary guy hand their problems with guys that were not professional and very immature.

RE: You have to be kidding me Victor in CT : 1/17/2018 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Mara will once again hurt this team by trying to stay loyal to guys he likes such as Spags. There are great options available like George Edwards, James Bettcher, Jack Del Rio, Kris Richard, etc and the Giants want to keep a guy who has been the coordinator of three of the worst ranked defenses of all time.



It's a fucking joke Jay. What would be the reaction to this?:



"Mara and the Giants have decided to pay back a man who orchestrated a thrilling SB winning defense in PERRY FEWELL. The Giants feel that Perry's record has shown he can command the room and produce championship winning schemes."



There would be utter outrage here on this board. Same # of rings as the genius Spags, but without 5 of the all time worst defenses and the 11-41 record as a HC.





In comment 13794101 Jay on the Island said:It's a fucking joke Jay. What would be the reaction to this?:"Mara and the Giants have decided to pay back a man who orchestrated a thrilling SB winning defense in PERRY FEWELL. The Giants feel that Perry's record has shown he can command the room and produce championship winning schemes."There would be utter outrage here on this board. Same # of rings as the genius Spags, but without 5 of the all time worst defenses and the 11-41 record as a HC.

the only thing to remember mdc1 : 1/17/2018 2:00 pm : link is just because Shurmer has his 15m of fame with the Vikings , Diggs photo ops and other shit it will be difficult here as we need to rebuilt in a few areas with some guys that are not 1's and 2's but 3s (losers) to paraphrase Jack Welch. His first challenge will be to purge the 3's and many are on the offense and a few on defense.

I don't give him a pass Giantfan in skinland : 1/17/2018 2:02 pm : link Plenty of DCs keep their units together while the offense struggles. And even if they don't get top performance, I don't know that I've ever seen a unit come apart at the seams the way our defense did this year. He was the DC under an offensive minded/focused HC. I'm sorry, blaming it all on Macadoo is letting him off way too easy, imo. And frankly, while the offense was bad, the biggest difference between our wins last year and our losses this year was the performance of the D. I don't know how folks on here don't judge him more harshly.





RE: I'm guessing only those against will post Victor in CT : 1/17/2018 2:04 pm : link

Quote: and then people will think everyone is against Spags staying as DC.



Register my vote for Spags to stay on. He's a good person, good coach, with an aggressive scheme. I take that every time over a Tim Lewis or Perry Fewell type defense.



I'm no huge fan of his, but Perry Fewell NEVER posted a defense as bad as the record breaking disasters that Spags has produced. 3 of the 5 and 5 of the 10 worst all time. And a unit that Spags is responsible for is filled with undisciplined malcontents. Fewell never had the back biting and griping either. Isn't "command the room" one of the stips for the job?



We know, it's not Spags fault that his defenses have histotically sucked for 3 different teams. '07 and '16 are abberations fot Spags. The ball gagrling is beyond fucking ridiculous already In comment 13794205 rasbutant said:I'm no huge fan of his, but Perry Fewell NEVER posted a defense as bad as the record breaking disasters that Spags has produced. 3 of the 5 and 5 of the 10 worst all time. And a unit that Spags is responsible for is filled with undisciplined malcontents. Fewell never had the back biting and griping either. Isn't "command the room" one of the stips for the job?We know, it's not Spags fault that his defenses have histotically sucked for 3 different teams. '07 and '16 are abberations fot Spags. The ball gagrling is beyond fucking ridiculous already

I dont think you can chopperhatch : 1/17/2018 2:05 pm : link Start firing his assistants when technically, the dooms day scenario can stil happen and Shurmer take the AZ gig. If all that shit does go down, Spags is the fall back emergency option. I am not doubting validity of Shurmur maybe keeping Spags, but some of you are getting way too far ahead of yourselves.

Daniel in Kentucky arniefez : 1/17/2018 2:09 pm : link I resemble that remark. I was surprised how quickly they let Ross go. I like Spags. I'll always like Spags. But I think the Giants need a complete sweep of the coaching staff.

RE: Nothing is certain... NikkiMac : 1/17/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: The same people complaining about Spags staying were probably the same complaining about Marc Ross staying.



We do not know what is coming. GM said he would allow the next coach to assemble his own staff. The next day he said everyone was free to look for new employment.



Time will tell.









He also said that he thought that they’re were a lot of good coaches on the staff and that he hoped the new coach would give them a look.

In comment 13794166 Daniel in Kentucky said:

RE: I don't give him a pass NikkiMac : 1/17/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: Plenty of DCs keep their units together while the offense struggles. And even if they don't get top performance, I don't know that I've ever seen a unit come apart at the seams the way our defense did this year. He was the DC under an offensive minded/focused HC. I'm sorry, blaming it all on Macadoo is letting him off way too easy, imo. And frankly, while the offense was bad, the biggest difference between our wins last year and our losses this year was the performance of the D. I don't know how folks on here don't judge him more harshly.









However he does get one pass the offense held the record for three and outs that’s pathetic



Not many defenses can do much with that kind of futility



But he does have to answer for the malcontents and the suspensions



My opinion is clean house.

In comment 13794226 Giantfan in skinland said:

I have to agree with Eric Milton : 1/17/2018 2:25 pm : link The longer this goes without hearing anything, the more it looks like Spagnuolo is coming back, which is not something that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy. I want John Fox!!!

Yes, Spags has coached some bad defenses xwreckingxcrewx : 1/17/2018 2:31 pm : link but he has coached some good defenses. With NY, more often than not, he has put a good defensive gameplan and unit on the field. This year was dysfunctional and reading between the lines, I believe McAdoo was perhaps too heavy-handed in his dealings with the defense. The D responded when Spags was the head coach. And don't kid yourself, Spags IS a good defensive coach and highly regarded Throughout the NFL. I am okay with Spags remaining- he is a professional, has strong feelings for the organization and perhaps can work well with Shurmer, as he did with Coughlin.



At the end of the day, its about players and this year, as it was two years ago, the Giants didn't have players, whether because of a thin roster, or injury.

Also in the camp of not upset if Spags stays. Red Dog : 1/17/2018 2:40 pm : link He's had some very good defenses in the past. Most recently, his group got the 11 wins in 2016, not much of anything that the offense or special teams did.



And it appears to me that most of the personnel problems last year came from three areas starting with Reese left-handing the LB group, injuries including JPP's self-inflicted hand issue, and McAdoo's gross mismanagement.



I'm also high on David Merritt, the Safeties coach. He warned Reese of the impending disaster at Safety in 2009 and has generally done a good job with that group despite really not a whole lot to work with.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You have to be kidding me Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote:



I'm with you Jay RE: Spags should not get a pass for this year...but I have to disagree with more talent. Where?

Goodson over Shepperd, Darian Thompson over Adams, Cockrell over Wade. Now I know injuries played a part in the performance of the defense but they should have performed far better than they did. In comment 13794195 bLiTz 2k said:Goodson over Shepperd, Darian Thompson over Adams, Cockrell over Wade. Now I know injuries played a part in the performance of the defense but they should have performed far better than they did.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You have to be kidding me Beer Man : 1/17/2018 3:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13794195 bLiTz 2k said:





Quote:









I'm with you Jay RE: Spags should not get a pass for this year...but I have to disagree with more talent. Where?





Goodson over Shepperd, Darian Thompson over Adams, Cockrell over Wade. Now I know injuries played a part in the performance of the defense but they should have performed far better than they did. You also have to factor in that the D was worn down by far too many three and outs. In comment 13794304 Jay on the Island said:You also have to factor in that the D was worn down by far too many three and outs.

RE: In his first presser with the Browns chopperhatch : 1/17/2018 3:41 pm : link

Quote: in his thanks you's he says, "...Steve Spagnuolo... the Rams. My two years there were tremendous."



At this point I would be surprised if Spagnuolo was NOT the DC. Couple of thank you's - ( New Window )



While valid, and I heard that myself, that is very typical of a coordinator that was newly annointed to HC to give a thank you to the HC that propped him up to be seen as an option for the job.



Quote: I have to agree with Eric

Milton : 2:25 pm : link : reply

The longer this goes without hearing anything, the more it looks like Spagnuolo is coming back, which is not something that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy. I want John Fox!!!



I have been thinking of that quite a bit too Milton. Not only for the nostalgia and his obvious track record with running defenses. I also think it would be nice to have a DC with HC experience. More respected and also is a clear indicatoir that that is HIS unit to run. In comment 13794370 GiantTuff1 said:While valid, and I heard that myself, that is very typical of a coordinator that was newly annointed to HC to give a thank you to the HC that propped him up to be seen as an option for the job.I have been thinking of that quite a bit too Milton. Not only for the nostalgia and his obvious track record with running defenses. I also think it would be nice to have a DC with HC experience. More respected and also is a clear indicatoir that that is HIS unit to run.

Too early to say Mike in NY : 1/17/2018 3:48 pm : link I am sure any perspective head coach has provided management with a listing of the assistants they will bring. Another thing to keep in mind about the Giants coaching staff defensively in 2017 is that, outside of Graham, no position coach has ties to any other organization besides the Giants and/or any other head coaches in the NFL. Even though someone like Bill McGovern (LB Coach) held that same position in Philly, it was under Chip Kelly who is not in the NFL at this time.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You have to be kidding me bLiTz 2k : 1/17/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13794304 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13794195 bLiTz 2k said:





Quote:









I'm with you Jay RE: Spags should not get a pass for this year...but I have to disagree with more talent. Where?





Goodson over Shepperd, Darian Thompson over Adams, Cockrell over Wade. Now I know injuries played a part in the performance of the defense but they should have performed far better than they did.



You also have to factor in that the D was worn down by far too many three and outs.



Yeah I guess I see the point of being "better" on paper, but Goodson didnt see the field nearly enough as evidenced by the scrap heap of linebackers that had to be signed throughout the year (including Sheppard).



Also, Thompson is right behind Eli Apple for me in terms of most disappointing player on defense. Adams looked leagues better when he got in the game later in the year.



If the Giants are going to use Collins all over the field, the FS has to make better reads in coverage, especially 1 deep and Thompson was just not good. Even Adams who while not as physically gifted, at least made better reads. In comment 13794347 Beer Man said:Yeah I guess I see the point of being "better" on paper, but Goodson didnt see the field nearly enough as evidenced by the scrap heap of linebackers that had to be signed throughout the year (including Sheppard).Also, Thompson is right behind Eli Apple for me in terms of most disappointing player on defense. Adams looked leagues better when he got in the game later in the year.If the Giants are going to use Collins all over the field, the FS has to make better reads in coverage, especially 1 deep and Thompson was just not good. Even Adams who while not as physically gifted, at least made better reads.

I am good with TMS : 1/17/2018 4:09 pm : link ELI and Spagnuolo staying and helping us back to the top of the NFL East.

... christian : 1/17/2018 4:19 pm : link With no head coach and virtually all the shiney candidates available, why is it surprising nothing has happened?

John Fox... Chris in Philly : 1/17/2018 4:29 pm : link will get another head job or go to TV. Why would he come here to be DC this year?



Hearing names like Billy Davis getting floated around is making Spags staying look better and better...

Maybe, just maybe, this was a coup led by Spags that worked RobCrossRiver56 : 1/17/2018 4:30 pm : link Follow me, somewhere between the second and third game when it became apparent that the play calling by Coach Mac was hanging the defense out to dry, leaving them on the field for long periods of time while the O was going 3 and out. Spag's cooked his plan and shared it with the defense who went along, the D let up, players started getting suspended and by week 10 it was all over.



A few weeks later Mac commits career suicide in an effort to save his skin and benches Eli. We all know how that turned out and a week later Spag's became head coach of the New York Giants... Mission accomplished. Spag's gets lucky with the hiring of Gettleman who is not against hiring Shurmur. Shurmur comes and keeps his buddy Spags.



It makes perfect sense!

RE: Maybe, just maybe, this was a coup led by Spags that worked bLiTz 2k : 1/17/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: Follow me, somewhere between the second and third game when it became apparent that the play calling by Coach Mac was hanging the defense out to dry, leaving them on the field for long periods of time while the O was going 3 and out. Spag's cooked his plan and shared it with the defense who went along, the D let up, players started getting suspended and by week 10 it was all over.



A few weeks later Mac commits career suicide in an effort to save his skin and benches Eli. We all know how that turned out and a week later Spag's became head coach of the New York Giants... Mission accomplished. Spag's gets lucky with the hiring of Gettleman who is not against hiring Shurmur. Shurmur comes and keeps his buddy Spags.



It makes perfect sense!



Yeah...or this makes more sense:

In comment 13794443 RobCrossRiver56 said:Yeah...or this makes more sense:

Along the way Quinn found out RobCrossRiver56 : 1/17/2018 4:38 pm : link and confronted Spags. The defense backed Spags and threatened Quinn with bodily harm if he spilled the beans to Mac. Quinn eventually went along with the plan, bringing the special teams in on the coup, but only after he too would be assured a spot on the new coaching staff. Spags agreed..had to.



So there it is..





RE: John Fox... Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 4:38 pm : link

Quote: will get another head job or go to TV. Why would he come here to be DC this year?



Hearing names like Billy Davis getting floated around is making Spags staying look better and better...

I am waiting for confirmation before I get upset but if they pass on all those promising alternatives to keep Spagnuolo I will really lose all faith in Mara. I am beginning to grow more concerned that Mara is becoming more involved in football decisions. The best decision would be to let his HC pick his assistants who will share his beliefs and run things the way he wants them to run.

I don't want Mara to become a meddling owner like Jerry Jones. Shurmur might have a solid relationship with George Edwards and with Edwards' contract expiring at season's end perhaps he could bring Edwards over as his DC. In comment 13794442 Chris in Philly said:I am waiting for confirmation before I get upset but if they pass on all those promising alternatives to keep Spagnuolo I will really lose all faith in Mara. I am beginning to grow more concerned that Mara is becoming more involved in football decisions. The best decision would be to let his HC pick his assistants who will share his beliefs and run things the way he wants them to run.I don't want Mara to become a meddling owner like Jerry Jones. Shurmur might have a solid relationship with George Edwards and with Edwards' contract expiring at season's end perhaps he could bring Edwards over as his DC.

I certainly hope not. Matt M. : 1/17/2018 5:08 pm : link First of all, I find him vastly overrated. Second, the defense is where we showed the signs of dysfunction all season. Third, the D overall regressed. What has any of the position coaches done to warrant retention? Who, outside of Collins, has gotten significantly better under this regime?

RE: RE: John Fox... BigBlueShock : 1/17/2018 5:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13794442 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





will get another head job or go to TV. Why would he come here to be DC this year?



Hearing names like Billy Davis getting floated around is making Spags staying look better and better...





I am waiting for confirmation before I get upset but if they pass on all those promising alternatives to keep Spagnuolo I will really lose all faith in Mara. I am beginning to grow more concerned that Mara is becoming more involved in football decisions. The best decision would be to let his HC pick his assistants who will share his beliefs and run things the way he wants them to run.

I don't want Mara to become a meddling owner like Jerry Jones. Shurmur might have a solid relationship with George Edwards and with Edwards' contract expiring at season's end perhaps he could bring Edwards over as his DC.

But how do you know Spags isn’t Shurmers choice? He is obviously fond of him and they have worked together. That’s the the problem lately. Every time a decision is made that someone disagrees with they automatically point to Mara. It’s possible that Mara is behind this, but even if Shurmers comes out and says it was his decision, people are still going to accuse him of not being truthful because they WANT to blame Mara. In comment 13794454 Jay on the Island said:But how do you know Spags isn’t Shurmers choice? He is obviously fond of him and they have worked together. That’s the the problem lately. Every time a decision is made that someone disagrees with they automatically point to Mara. It’s possible that Mara is behind this, but even if Shurmers comes out and says it was his decision, people are still going to accuse him of not being truthful because they WANT to blame Mara.

RE: RE: RE: John Fox... Jay on the Island : 1/17/2018 5:34 pm : link

Quote:





But how do you know Spags isn’t Shurmers choice? He is obviously fond of him and they have worked together. That’s the the problem lately. Every time a decision is made that someone disagrees with they automatically point to Mara. It’s possible that Mara is behind this, but even if Shurmers comes out and says it was his decision, people are still going to accuse him of not being truthful because they WANT to blame Mara.

If Spag's is retained and Shurmur said that it was his decision then I will believe him. With that said I expect Shurmur to at least push for Edwards as DC. In comment 13794503 BigBlueShock said:If Spag's is retained and Shurmur said that it was his decision then I will believe him. With that said I expect Shurmur to at least push for Edwards as DC.

A lot of Giants fans LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/17/2018 6:33 pm : link have blinders on when it comes to Spags. If any Joe Schmo off the street had his record you'd laugh him out of the building, but Spags gets a pass, always. It's never his fault.



Think about what you're suggesting for one fucking second, he presided over the TWO WORST defenses in NFL history. We won 3 games this year, and his side of the ball was full of malcontents, and drama.



It's time to let him go. You all act like battered wives in denial that Spags is bad for you.

RE: Yes, Spags has coached some bad defenses Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2018 6:43 pm : link

Quote: but he has coached some good defenses. With NY, more often than not, he has put a good defensive gameplan and unit on the field. This year was dysfunctional and reading between the lines, I believe McAdoo was perhaps too heavy-handed in his dealings with the defense. The D responded when Spags was the head coach. And don't kid yourself, Spags IS a good defensive coach and highly regarded Throughout the NFL. I am okay with Spags remaining- he is a professional, has strong feelings for the organization and perhaps can work well with Shurmer, as he did with Coughlin.

At the end of the day, its about players and this year, as it was two years ago, the Giants didn't have players, whether because of a thin roster, or injury.



At the end of the day, its about players and this year, as it was two years ago, the Giants didn't have players, whether because of a thin roster, or injury.

The point regarding the players is somewhat valid, however it would be one thing if there was just some regression because of injuries of whatever other factors. That's not what happens with Spagnuolo's defenses, however. When it's not going well, it goes absolutely horribly.



It's not like his defenses go from good to middle of the pack; he has three defenses in the past six years that rank 31st or 32nd in the league. He has two defenses that are among the worst in NFL history. I'm not sure how fans are able to ignore that so easily. In comment 13794286 xwreckingxcrewx said:The point regarding the players is somewhat valid, however it would be one thing if there was just some regression because of injuries of whatever other factors. That's not what happens with Spagnuolo's defenses, however. When it's not going well, it goes absolutely horribly.It's not like his defenses go from good to middle of the pack; he has three defenses in the past six years that rank 31st or 32nd in the league. He has two defenses that are among the worst in NFL history. I'm not sure how fans are able to ignore that so easily.

RE: Thank's Eric djm : 1/17/2018 8:01 pm : link

Quote: This is good news for the team and the organization. Everybody thinks Spags is the best and it will make for an easier transition up and down the line. MO



Everybody thinks spags is the best? Dude... In comment 13794084 TMS said:Everybody thinks spags is the best? Dude...

RE: RE: John Fox... chopperhatch : 1/17/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13794442 Chris in Philly said:





Quote:





will get another head job or go to TV. Why would he come here to be DC this year?



Hearing names like Billy Davis getting floated around is making Spags staying look better and better...





I am waiting for confirmation before I get upset but if they pass on all those promising alternatives to keep Spagnuolo I will really lose all faith in Mara. I am beginning to grow more concerned that Mara is becoming more involved in football decisions. The best decision would be to let his HC pick his assistants who will share his beliefs and run things the way he wants them to run.

I don't want Mara to become a meddling owner like Jerry Jones. Shurmur might have a solid relationship with George Edwards and with Edwards' contract expiring at season's end perhaps he could bring Edwards over as his DC.



Wouldnt be the end of the world to me if Spags was retained. Shurmur gives him knew more chance to redeem his career, especially if no other great candidates are available ( which it appears there aren't). Spags blows it this year, and the Giants can fire him. In comment 13794454 Jay on the Island said:Wouldnt be the end of the world to me if Spags was retained. Shurmur gives him knew more chance to redeem his career, especially if no other great candidates are available ( which it appears there aren't). Spags blows it this year, and the Giants can fire him.

Spags is fine as the DC. NyquistX3 : 1/17/2018 8:54 pm : link There's way worse things to get worked up about.

The big problem with Spags is his defense is a Ferrari Go Terps : 1/17/2018 9:44 pm : link With all the right players in the right spot, his defenses can run very well. But if the road gets bumpy or you put shitty gas in the tank, the whole thing goes to shit. In a league so largely defined by injuries and roster turnover that is a problem.



Belichick has a great quote: "The less versatile you are the better you have to be at what you can do."



I believe in football that quote applies not only to schemes and play calling, but to aspects like roster construction, fluidity to adjust to unplanned personnel changes, etc.



In this aspect Spags has not done well since we first met him in 2007. Injure a key player and the entire thing falls apart.



This for me was what made Patricia attractive. His defenses perform despite injuries, in season trades of top players, and season to session roster turnover.

RE: Spags is fine as the DC. Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2018 9:52 pm : link

Quote: There's way worse things to get worked up about.

Way worse things than a DC who has presided over two of the five worst defenses in NFL history and has another 31st ranked defense on his resume from this past season?



Take away the nostalgia from 2007-08 and Spags would (rightfully) be public enemy #1 for most fans. In comment 13794658 NyquistX3 said:Way worse things than a DC who has presided over two of the five worst defenses in NFL history and has another 31st ranked defense on his resume from this past season?Take away the nostalgia from 2007-08 and Spags would (rightfully) be public enemy #1 for most fans.

RE: RE: Spags is fine as the DC. NyquistX3 : 1/17/2018 10:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13794658 NyquistX3 said:





Quote:





There's way worse things to get worked up about.





Way worse things than a DC who has presided over two of the five worst defenses in NFL history and has another 31st ranked defense on his resume from this past season?



Take away the nostalgia from 2007-08 and Spags would (rightfully) be public enemy #1 for most fans.



And he's also presided over three top 10 defenses with the Giants and had the #2 ranked defense as recently as last season. His results have absolutely been erratic, but he isn't a bad coach. In comment 13794714 Gatorade Dunk said:And he's also presided over three top 10 defenses with the Giants and had the #2 ranked defense as recently as last season. His results have absolutely been erratic, but he isn't a bad coach.

I wouldnt be surprised blueblood : 1/17/2018 10:15 pm : link or mad if Spags stayed on as DC. However they need to get him some linebackers that can actually make a play and some more help on the DL. OV and JPP cannot play 95% of the snaps two years in a row..

This will all end badly larryflower37 : 1/17/2018 10:24 pm : link The Giants choose the safe 8-8 path.

Spags will stay and we will be a 6-10 to 9-7 for the next 5 years.

Shurmer is a average coordinator, you can blame it on talent.

But his successful years were on the coat tails of a strong offensive hc.

Watch McDaniels play calling and watch Shurmer's and tell me who should be the next head coach.

Giants have become overly safe and vanilla.

RE: RE: RE: Spags is fine as the DC. Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2018 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13794714 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13794658 NyquistX3 said:





Quote:





There's way worse things to get worked up about.





Way worse things than a DC who has presided over two of the five worst defenses in NFL history and has another 31st ranked defense on his resume from this past season?



Take away the nostalgia from 2007-08 and Spags would (rightfully) be public enemy #1 for most fans.







And he's also presided over three top 10 defenses with the Giants and had the #2 ranked defense as recently as last season. His results have absolutely been erratic, but he isn't a bad coach.

Three top-10 and #2 last year? Can't have it both ways - it's either three top-10 and #10 last year (total defense - yards), or two top-10 and #2 last year (scoring defense - points).



I still don't see what the benefit is in signing up for that kind of inconsistency when there are better options available. It's nothing more than nostalgia.



On average, his defenses (as DC only), have been #20 in yards and #19 in points. Add in his years as HC with the Rams, and those numbers drop slightly, to #21 in yards and #20 in points.



And that's without considering the dysfunction that existed entirely on his side of the ball this past season, the potential issues with keeping the interim HC on the staff, the career 11-41 record as a HC, the fact that two of his three good seasons came a decade ago while his three worst seasons came in his last four years as a DC. Should I continue?



Spagnuolo seems like a nice enough guy, but his results are really, really mediocre - and that's being kind. Maybe I'm just nostalgic.



- ( In comment 13794736 NyquistX3 said:Three top-10 and #2 last year? Can't have it both ways - it's either three top-10 and #10 last year (total defense - yards), or two top-10 and #2 last year (scoring defense - points).I still don't see what the benefit is in signing up for that kind of inconsistency when there are better options available. It's nothing more than nostalgia.On average, his defenses (as DC only), have been #20 in yards and #19 in points. Add in his years as HC with the Rams, and those numbers drop slightly, to #21 in yards and #20 in points.And that's without considering the dysfunction that existed entirely on his side of the ball this past season, the potential issues with keeping the interim HC on the staff, the career 11-41 record as a HC, the fact that two of his three good seasons came a decade ago while his three worst seasons came in his last four years as a DC. Should I continue?Spagnuolo seems like a nice enough guy, but his results are really, really mediocre - and that's being kind. Maybe I'm just nostalgic. Link - ( New Window

Spags Dragon : 1:59 am : link If he should remain shows how truly screwed up this organization is blame the HC and GM because the team sucked on offense and defense but bring back the DC? Look the offense sucked big time but it was the defense that fell asleep game after game. One player on the DL earned his money the rest all 10-20+ pulled of major theft all year long.

RE: The big problem with Spags is his defense is a Ferrari twostepgiants : 7:42 am : link

Quote: With all the right players in the right spot, his defenses can run very well. But if the road gets bumpy or you put shitty gas in the tank, the whole thing goes to shit. In a league so largely defined by injuries and roster turnover that is a problem.



Belichick has a great quote: "The less versatile you are the better you have to be at what you can do."



I believe in football that quote applies not only to schemes and play calling, but to aspects like roster construction, fluidity to adjust to unplanned personnel changes, etc.



In this aspect Spags has not done well since we first met him in 2007. Injure a key player and the entire thing falls apart.



This for me was what made Patricia attractive. His defenses perform despite injuries, in season trades of top players, and season to session roster turnover.



That is a great quote. Thanks. GREAT quote In comment 13794702 Go Terps said:That is a great quote. Thanks. GREAT quote

RE: I certainly hope not. twostepgiants : 7:53 am : link

Quote: First of all, I find him vastly overrated. Second, the defense is where we showed the signs of dysfunction all season. Third, the D overall regressed. What has any of the position coaches done to warrant retention? Who, outside of Collins, has gotten significantly better under this regime?



Snacks. Bj Goodsen. Jenkins became one of best in NFL here. In comment 13794486 Matt M. said:Snacks. Bj Goodsen. Jenkins became one of best in NFL here.

This thread is a great example of whats wrong with the world. Brown Recluse : 7:53 am : link Too many people getting caught up in their feelings and not using their brain.









Time To Go Rong5611 : 7:57 am : link Spags will always be remembered, it's just time for him to go.

lot of other coaches fired bc4life : 8:05 am : link did their DCs and staff land somewhere else yet?