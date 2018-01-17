Some negative Gettleman feedback buried in this Shrine Game Tom in NY : 1/17/2018 11:08 pm



"Multiple sources tell me there were a lot of feathers ruffled when the New York Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their general manager.



Sources feel Gettleman was the favorite of former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi and was hired based on his previous tenure and familiarity with the organization rather than the franchise doing an exhaustive search for the best person for the job.



I’m told one of the reasons Gettleman was released by Carolina was that he wasn’t a people person and really did not try to ingratiate with enough members of the organization."



Nothing that some here have not said before, but odd that this would be reported at the Shrine game. Perhaps some unhappy 2nd place finishers...or current Giants' scouts?

- ( practice report:"Multiple sources tell me there were a lot of feathers ruffled when the New York Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their general manager.Sources feel Gettleman was the favorite of former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi and was hired based on his previous tenure and familiarity with the organization rather than the franchise doing an exhaustive search for the best person for the job.I’m told one of the reasons Gettleman was released by Carolina was that he wasn’t a people person and really did not try to ingratiate with enough members of the organization."Nothing that some here have not said before, but odd that this would be reported at the Shrine game. Perhaps some unhappy 2nd place finishers...or current Giants' scouts? Tony Pauline Shrine Game report - ( New Window

Only time will tell how Gettleman's tenure will be judged EmpireWF : 1/17/2018 11:17 pm : link Biggest draft/free agency period for the franchise in 14 years.

And now Phil in LA : 1/17/2018 11:18 pm : link the Panthers are in a forced sale situation because they were running something other than a football team.

Gettleman OlyWABigBlue : 1/17/2018 11:21 pm : link was dealing with running an organization with the added spice of Richardson's peculiarities. It was hardly a controlled experiment. Caveat emptor to any extrapolation from that scenario.

Same stuff we heard before he was hired. blueblood : 1/17/2018 11:27 pm : link The reality is that Gettleman is more than qualified to be a GM in the NFL and the Giants needed someone who can right the ship immediately, not learn on the job.

The Giants knew this Phil in LA : 1/17/2018 11:30 pm : link they were better when they had Gettleman before. And they were also better before the CBA's curtailed practice time so much. So they trusted Gettlemean to find them a coach with something that could be quickly installed. Shurmur has that.

Sources feel Gettleman was the favorite of former Giants arniefez : 1/17/2018 11:33 pm : link Quote: general manager Ernie Accorsi and was hired based on his previous tenure and familiarity with the organization rather than the franchise doing an exhaustive search for the best person for the job.



They are people that needed "sources" to know this? There are NFL people that aren't aware how the Mara's operate? Hopefully Gettleman does a good job. GM of the Giants is a middle management position with limited authority and micro managing from two Mara owners. We've already seen Gettleman didn't get to hire his Head Coach. So it goes with the Mara Bros. They are people that needed "sources" to know this? There are NFL people that aren't aware how the Mara's operate? Hopefully Gettleman does a good job. GM of the Giants is a middle management position with limited authority and micro managing from two Mara owners. We've already seen Gettleman didn't get to hire his Head Coach. So it goes with the Mara Bros.

I don't see how anyone can claim bluepepper : 1/17/2018 11:36 pm : link that the search was exhaustive. It wasn't. And it's no secret that Gettleman is abrasive and disliked by a lot of people. That's why he got canned in Carolina. So nothing new here except that maybe these sentiments are more widely shared around the league than some folks realized.

Gettleman found Shurmur? arniefez : 1/17/2018 11:36 pm : link So if Abrams or Riddick was the GM the Mara Bros would be hiring someone else? Gettleman got to sit in the room. He got to voice his opinion for whatever that's worth and then the Mara's Bros hired their new coach. A new coach who would sign on to the Mara Bros structure or not be offered the job.

Waiting on the GM position could be deadly. Tom in NY : 1/17/2018 11:37 pm : link If they did "an exhaustive search" they would still be waiting to interview the folks from NE and Phila, so the coaching search might be stalled as well.

Gettleman, while not perfect, certainly had built a great reputation during his time with the Giants...hence the relatively short search.



Here''s hoping DG and the Giants get the last laugh on this type of back biting.

Not a great comparative example old man : 1/17/2018 11:43 pm : link But there's this guy in New England and at one time with the Giants that doesn't seem to be exactly the kind of person that's the life of the party type either.

As long as DG just does his job, gets us Players, manages the cap, etc., and leaves the interpersonal relationship schmoozing to Abrams or whomever, as another poster somewhat said, it'll play out.

RE: I don't see how anyone can claim paesan98 : 1/17/2018 11:47 pm : link

Quote: that the search was exhaustive. It wasn't. And it's no secret that Gettleman is abrasive and disliked by a lot of people. That's why he got canned in Carolina. So nothing new here except that maybe these sentiments are more widely shared around the league than some folks realized.



He got canned in Carolina because he was unwilling to overpay aging veterans on the downside of their careers who happened to be favorites of the owner. After cleaning up the salary cap mess left by his predecessor, Marty Hurney, he wasn't about to make the same kinds of mistakes Marty did. Jerry Richardson didn't like it, so he fired Gettleman and brought Hurney back. And some of you people bitch about Mr. Mara meddling? Give me a fucking break! In comment 13794823 bluepepper said:He got canned in Carolina because he was unwilling to overpay aging veterans on the downside of their careers who happened to be favorites of the owner. After cleaning up the salary cap mess left by his predecessor, Marty Hurney, he wasn't about to make the same kinds of mistakes Marty did. Jerry Richardson didn't like it, so he fired Gettleman and brought Hurney back. And some of you people bitch about Mr. Mara meddling? Give me a fucking break!

RE: Gettleman found Shurmur? chopperhatch : 1/17/2018 11:47 pm : link

Quote: So if Abrams or Riddick was the GM the Mara Bros would be hiring someone else? Gettleman got to sit in the room. He got to voice his opinion for whatever that's worth and then the Mara's Bros hired their new coach. A new coach who would sign on to the Mara Bros structure or not be offered the job.



You are truly a broken record and an idiot. In comment 13794824 arniefez said:You are truly a broken record and an idiot.

I wonder who's spreading this crap. yatqb : 1/17/2018 11:49 pm : link "People" are upset? Who? What people? People who didn't get the job? Giants fans? Unemployed scouts who'd hoped they'd land a job if "their guy" got the position?



I mean, what forces outside of the Giants organization have any stake in who the Giants hire as GM?

It's odd that there are Giant fans so desperate arniefez : 1/17/2018 11:53 pm : link to ignore the how Mara Bros have gone back to the ways of Wellington the past 5 or 6 years. Hey believe whatever you want. Maybe this time the results will be better. Can't get too much worse than 3-13 and no playoff wins for 6 years.

RE: Sources feel Gettleman was the favorite of former Giants muhajir : 12:03 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





general manager Ernie Accorsi and was hired based on his previous tenure and familiarity with the organization rather than the franchise doing an exhaustive search for the best person for the job.







They are people that needed "sources" to know this? There are NFL people that aren't aware how the Mara's operate? Hopefully Gettleman does a good job. GM of the Giants is a middle management position with limited authority and micro managing from two Mara owners. We've already seen Gettleman didn't get to hire his Head Coach. So it goes with the Mara Bros.



Spot on. In comment 13794819 arniefez said:Spot on.

Francesa told a good story on the Simmons podcast Go Terps : 12:03 am : link He said Chuck Noll told him his biggest mistake was allowing sentimentality to color his thinking and force him into keeping some of the great 70s veterans too long.



Another example, though in another sport, is the Spanish national soccer team. They dominated between 2008-2012, winning all three major tournaments, which is unprecedented. When the 2014 rolled around the manager opted to try one more run with the great members of those teams instead of moving to the next generation. They lost their opener in horrifying fashion 5-1, and three of their very best players in particular were among the most responsible. They'd chosen not to retire, so the game retired them.



Gettleman was trying to avoid that scenario by questioning the value of two sacred cows in Carolina: Olsen and Davis.



I hope he is ruthless here. This team has needed a ruthless hand since the end of the 2012 season. Instead they've kicked the can down the road trying to make "one more run with Eli". It actually ended up being a great disservice to him.

RE: It's odd that there are Giant fans so desperate darren in pdx : 12:18 am : link

Quote: to ignore the how Mara Bros have gone back to the ways of Wellington the past 5 or 6 years. Hey believe whatever you want. Maybe this time the results will be better. Can't get too much worse than 3-13 and no playoff wins for 6 years.



Because firing the head coach and GM during the regular season is SO much like the Giants, right? They made decisions that didn't work out, obviously they had enough and are going to try to get back to that period of time between 2005-2011 where they won two Super Bowls and made many trips to the playoffs.



It's fine to be skeptical but you come off like such a whiny dick. In comment 13794832 arniefez said:Because firing the head coach and GM during the regular season is SO much like the Giants, right? They made decisions that didn't work out, obviously they had enough and are going to try to get back to that period of time between 2005-2011 where they won two Super Bowls and made many trips to the playoffs.It's fine to be skeptical but you come off like such a whiny dick.

Since when should we give a crap mfsd : 12:22 am : link about ruffling feathers of people outside the otrganization about who the Giants hire? Personally, I care about the Giants winning football games

Let’s judge DG on the job he does for the NYG Giant John : 12:34 am : link Kicking Bobby Hart in the ass was just what the team needed and what Hart deserved. Ok with me so far.

RE: Francesa told a good story on the Simmons podcast Alan in Toledo : 5:35 am : link

Quote: He said Chuck Noll told him his biggest mistake was allowing sentimentality to color his thinking and force him into keeping some of the great 70s veterans too long.



Another example, though in another sport, is the Spanish national soccer team. They dominated between 2008-2012, winning all three major tournaments, which is unprecedented. When the 2014 rolled around the manager opted to try one more run with the great members of those teams instead of moving to the next generation. They lost their opener in horrifying fashion 5-1, and three of their very best players in particular were among the most responsible. They'd chosen not to retire, so the game retired them.



Gettleman was trying to avoid that scenario by questioning the value of two sacred cows in Carolina: Olsen and Davis.



I hope he is ruthless here. This team has needed a ruthless hand since the end of the 2012 season. Instead they've kicked the can down the road trying to make "one more run with Eli". It actually ended up being a great disservice to him.



Excellent post.

In comment 13794834 Go Terps said:Excellent post.

This is laughable UberAlias : 5:39 am : link He’s a bad GM because he’s not a people person, but he only got hired here because the people he used to work with here like him. What a stupid premis. Maybe the issue isn’t DG. Sounds like it could just as well be the folks in Carolina.

Gettleman is what they need now.. Sean : 6:13 am : link Right or wrong, the Giants like stability at GM. Things got so bad, Mara needed to hire a guy whose a proven winner to fix it. I’d guess Gettleman is here 3-4 years and then Abrams becomes GM.

Gettlemen looks to me like a " kick ass " kinda guy Rjanyg : 6:35 am : link His press conference spoke volumes about his approach, fixing the O Line being a priority.....the next week.....Bobby Hart cut. He wants to build the Giants just the way us fans are used to see NYG: run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer. Music to my ears and it should be to every Giants fan.



DG is the right guy. I think Shurmur is a smart hire as well.



Call it safe, call it Mara's pick. I don't care. 3-13 is a nightmare and this past season was a complete disappointment. Taking chances on executives and head coaches may not be wise when you have a talented enough roster to win.

Whose feathers were ruffled? ZogZerg : 6:47 am : link Members inside the Giants organization?

Good, maybe they need to be ruffled.



If not, then who gives a fuck?



One of the other candidates mentioned didn't even get the Green Bay job. Who else was out there? You couldn't wait for NE, not that any of them are great shakes anyway.

Really great insight GiantsRage2007 : 6:54 am : link In this article. Ear to the ground. Amazing, really.

With regard to how Gettleman isn't afraid to make tough cuts, Brown Recluse : 7:01 am : link I recall how many of us respected the way the Eagles used to cut a lot of their veterans once they hit their 30's.



We all wished the Giants were more like that, because we knew they were keeping aging players too long.



Now we have someone who isn't afraid to do it.

RE: It's odd that there are Giant fans so desperate FStubbs : 7:22 am : link

Quote: to ignore the how Mara Bros have gone back to the ways of Wellington the past 5 or 6 years. Hey believe whatever you want. Maybe this time the results will be better. Can't get too much worse than 3-13 and no playoff wins for 6 years.



I'll note the Senior VP of Player Evaluation stayed on. If Reese and Ross are gone, certainly the person in that position should go as well.



Oh wait. In comment 13794832 arniefez said:I'll note the Senior VP of Player Evaluation stayed on. If Reese and Ross are gone, certainly the person in that position should go as well.Oh wait.

I'm not sure how important being a people person is... Milton : 7:28 am : link isn't afraid to ruffle feathers.



I liked Reese. I think he was made a scapegoat for what were organizational decisions, but it can be said that that was the problem with him. He wasn't a visionary with a strong voice. Eleven years as GM and I can't recall a single story of he and Coughlin banging heads (other than when Reese lost Ballard on the waiver wire).



For all of you who complain that Reese didn't supply Coughlin with talent he could win with, I would bet the truth is that Coughlin was every bit as responsible for the talent as was Reese. If Coughlin didn't approve, we would've heard about it. The point being that decisions made by consensus tend to be of the high floor-low ceiling variety compared to decisions made by a singular vision.



I'll say it again, I think Reese was made a fall guy for decisions in which ownership was equally at fault. If he was guilty of anything it was doing things....

- ( ...in his line of work. It could even be considered a negative to some degree. You don't want a people-pleaser in that position. You want an opinionated SOB who has a talent for talent evaluation andafraid to ruffle feathers.I liked Reese. I think he was made a scapegoat for what were organizational decisions, but it can be said that that was the problem with him. He wasn't a visionary with a strong voice. Eleven years as GM and I can't recall a single story of he and Coughlin banging heads (other than when Reese lost Ballard on the waiver wire).For all of you who complain that Reese didn't supply Coughlin with talent he could win with, I would bet the truth is that Coughlin was every bit as responsible for the talent as was Reese. If Coughlin didn't approve, we would've heard about it. The point being that decisions made by consensus tend to be of the high floor-low ceiling variety compared to decisions made by a singular vision.I'll say it again, I think Reese was made a fall guy for decisions in which ownership was equally at fault. If he was guilty of anything it was doing things.... The Company Way - ( New Window

RE: RE: It's odd that there are Giant fans so desperate LauderdaleMatty : 7:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13794832 arniefez said:





Quote:





to ignore the how Mara Bros have gone back to the ways of Wellington the past 5 or 6 years. Hey believe whatever you want. Maybe this time the results will be better. Can't get too much worse than 3-13 and no playoff wins for 6 years.







I'll note the Senior VP of Player Evaluation stayed on. If Reese and Ross are gone, certainly the person in that position should go as well.



Oh wait.



While we don’t know how much of the mess was created by Chris Mara you are not getting some of the die hard Mara fans to admit they meddle and are/were part of th problem. Forget all he personel fuck ups. McAdoo was a John Mara hire foisted on Cauglin then the whole team. The Mara’s are meddlers. Period. And for this loyalists they have the right to be as owners. Regardless the contingent that thinks they haven’t been knee deep in the shifty state of this team are not going to admit it. In comment 13794884 FStubbs said:While we don’t know how much of the mess was created by Chris Mara you are not getting some of the die hard Mara fans to admit they meddle and are/were part of th problem. Forget all he personel fuck ups. McAdoo was a John Mara hire foisted on Cauglin then the whole team. The Mara’s are meddlers. Period. And for this loyalists they have the right to be as owners. Regardless the contingent that thinks they haven’t been knee deep in the shifty state of this team are not going to admit it.

RE: With regard to how Gettleman isn't afraid to make tough cuts, mfsd : 8:00 am : link

Quote: I recall how many of us respected the way the Eagles used to cut a lot of their veterans once they hit their 30's.



We all wished the Giants were more like that, because we knew they were keeping aging players too long.



Now we have someone who isn't afraid to do it.



Yup, Patriots too In comment 13794879 Brown Recluse said:Yup, Patriots too

You know.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:05 am : link



Quote: And it's no secret that Gettleman is abrasive and disliked by a lot of people. That's why he got canned in Carolina



Gettleman was canned in Carolina because he had the "nerve" to lok at options on how to handle the future of Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis, two of richardson's favorite players.



There wasn't a lot of nuance to the firing. Richardson told Gettleman that under no circumstances were those players to be moved and Gettleman told him that exploring options is what a GM has to do.



This isn't fiction, yet many people here willingly ignore what the firing meant.



And as pointed out above, Richardson brought back the GM who he was familiar with and who had put them into cap troubles, Marty Hurney, and as Richardson prepares to exit the team, he's taken steps to protect friends and rid himself of others. They already fired Shula and the QB coach, and they are going to give Hurney a promotion to full-time GM and Executive VP you can tell people over and over again what the real story was in Carolina, yet many will just ignore it to further an anti-Mara stance:Gettleman was canned in Carolina because he had the "nerve" to lok at options on how to handle the future of Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis, two of richardson's favorite players.There wasn't a lot of nuance to the firing. Richardson told Gettleman that under no circumstances were those players to be moved and Gettleman told him that exploring options is what a GM has to do.This isn't fiction, yet many people here willingly ignore what the firing meant.And as pointed out above, Richardson brought back the GM who he was familiar with and who had put them into cap troubles, Marty Hurney, and as Richardson prepares to exit the team, he's taken steps to protect friends and rid himself of others. They already fired Shula and the QB coach, and they are going to give Hurney a promotion to full-time GM and Executive VP

Haters Gman11 : 8:14 am : link gonna hate.



If you have nothing else to write about, bash somebody.

Good, I hope he is ruthless with personnel decisions. And correct! Victor in CT : 8:17 am : link Hmmm, should I think Gettleman was the problem in CAR, or perv owner Jerry Richardson's dysfunctional ownership?

I am just laughing at this... EricJ : 8:28 am : link people in the organization are not happy? GOOD! Many of these people needed to be fired a long time ago. We talked about cleaning house and now it is a bad thing that these people are nervous because their new boss does not give them the "warm and fuzzies"?



The free ride to mediocrity is over people. You will now be held accountable. DG does not want to know how your MLK day off was. He just wants to know what you got accomplished this week.



This bit by Pauline is actually good news in my view gidiefor : Mod : 8:44 am : : 8:44 am : link of course there are roughled feathers at the Shrine Game. That's where a good number of Giants Scouts are hanging out... and what do you know....



Gettleman just unceremoniously fired their boss, Mark Ross, almost immediately after he was hired. Gettleman is in charge of their office for now, and they all directly report to him I'm sure he has put a few golden cows on notice in the scouting department that they have to do better.



The College Scouting department hasn't been getting the job done with offensive lineman, running backs, linebackers, or cornerbacks. I'd be roughling a few feathers and kicking their asses too.



For those of you who wanted change and think Gettleman is a sign of the same ol' thing, this is a sure sign that change is happening and that it's not going to be the same o' thing.



And just let me say this: Thank god a few feathers are roughled in the College Scouting department!

RE: This bit by Pauline is actually good news in my view Victor in CT : 8:46 am : link

Quote: of course there are roughled feathers at the Shrine Game. That's where a good number of Giants Scouts are hanging out... and what do you know....



Gettleman just unceremoniously fired their boss, Mark Ross, almost immediately after he was hired. Gettleman is in charge of their office for now, and they all directly report to him I'm sure he has put a few golden cows on notice in the scouting department that they have to do better.



The College Scouting department hasn't been getting the job done with offensive lineman, running backs, linebackers, or cornerbacks. I'd be roughling a few feathers and kicking their asses too.



For those of you who wanted change and think Gettleman is a sign of the same ol' thing, this is a sure sign that change is happening and that it's not going to be the same o' thing.



And just let me say this: Thank god a few feathers are roughled in the College Scouting department!



AMEN Brother gidie! In comment 13794948 gidiefor said:AMEN Brother gidie!

Giants scouts should be happy they picked someone BrettNYG10 : 8:46 am : link Many are familiar with - a totally new guy would probably fire them all after the draft. And maybe DG still will.

Who's "feathers were ruffled?" David B. : 8:51 am : link what a load of crap.



They took a guy they knew, and felt confident in. Bad move? Please.



So he's not an ass-kisser and he plays hardball with player salaries. So people are gonna get butt-hurt. And now some Giants players will, too.



Do you want a GM everyone loves? Is there even such a thing?

RE: This bit by Pauline is actually good news in my view johnnyb : 8:53 am : link

Quote: of course there are roughled feathers at the Shrine Game. That's where a good number of Giants Scouts are hanging out... and what do you know....



Gettleman just unceremoniously fired their boss, Mark Ross, almost immediately after he was hired. Gettleman is in charge of their office for now, and they all directly report to him I'm sure he has put a few golden cows on notice in the scouting department that they have to do better.



The College Scouting department hasn't been getting the job done with offensive lineman, running backs, linebackers, or cornerbacks. I'd be roughling a few feathers and kicking their asses too.



For those of you who wanted change and think Gettleman is a sign of the same ol' thing, this is a sure sign that change is happening and that it's not going to be the same o' thing.



And just let me say this: Thank god a few feathers are roughled in the College Scouting department!



Agree! The moment DG fired Marc Ross, it was a sign there was a new sheriff in town, to borrow a quote, and the 'same old same old' was no longer the way the team would operate. In comment 13794948 gidiefor said:Agree! The moment DG fired Marc Ross, it was a sign there was a new sheriff in town, to borrow a quote, and the 'same old same old' was no longer the way the team would operate.

Belichick is a people person? Alwaysblue22 : 8:56 am : link Today's football GOD BB is certainly not a people person.No Organization has been more ruthless in cutting or trading fan popular players away then The New England Patriots. If you want to play there you have to work your ass off to keep your job, otherwise you will be gone. A super bowl ring almost every year is the replacement for the "Warm and Fuzzes" Even Tom Brady knows he is not safe and he has to devote his entire LIFE STYLE to being the starting QB, and he almost got traded anyway. Warm and Fuzzes is the formula for LOSERS. That is one of the many reasons why Reese and Ross are on th junk pile.

DG is North East kind of guy BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:57 am : link No bullshit, cut and dry. The Panthers being in Carolina, are the complete opposite.



He fits in better in NY then he ever has in Carolina. Quite frankly Carolina was dumb for getting rid of him because he wouldn't pay crazy contracts to players that were going to be on a steep decline very shortly.

RE: This bit by Pauline is actually good news in my view UberAlias : 8:58 am : link

Quote: of course there are roughled feathers at the Shrine Game. That's where a good number of Giants Scouts are hanging out... and what do you know....



Gettleman just unceremoniously fired their boss, Mark Ross, almost immediately after he was hired. Gettleman is in charge of their office for now, and they all directly report to him I'm sure he has put a few golden cows on notice in the scouting department that they have to do better.



The College Scouting department hasn't been getting the job done with offensive lineman, running backs, linebackers, or cornerbacks. I'd be roughling a few feathers and kicking their asses too.



For those of you who wanted change and think Gettleman is a sign of the same ol' thing, this is a sure sign that change is happening and that it's not going to be the same o' thing.



And just let me say this: Thank god a few feathers are roughled in the College Scouting department! Good post giddie. In comment 13794948 gidiefor said:Good post giddie.

It's an amazing situation. smshmth8690 : 9:21 am : link Gettleman gets hired as GM in Carolina based on his work in NY. Fired in Carolina for going against owner's wishes - perceived as a negative against Gettleman.



Hired in NY as GM, returning to organization that he has been clearly held in high regard by. Hires coach (speculatively) that owners approve of. Is seen as a negative against Gettleman.



Can't make this shit up.

Richardson AcesUp : 10:22 am : link I don't understand how anybody can put an ounce of stock in his judgement in light of recent developments.

In his press conference and radio interviews Rflairr : 10:26 am : link He doesnt come across as a people person.

I think all of you are correct HomerJones45 : 10:26 am : link Mara and Tisch have their fingerprints all over the Hindenberg that was the 2017 team, and people who are distrustful of their decision-making and meddling have every reason to be distrustful.



They re-hired Gettleman because they know him and the default with this team has been the familiar. Gettleman can also be an abrasive prick. Neither of these facts alone or together precludes Gettleman from being a good general manager.



If he has kicked a few of our scouts out or in the ass, good.



Exploring options is what a GM is supposed to do. If Richardson meddled in who was the target of the options, then Gettleman will be right at home here because he will get the same kind of meddling. Goes with the territory. Again, it doesn't prevent Gettleman from being a good GM unless the options he is allowed to take turn out to be lousy.



For all the statements about "sacred cows" and "sentimentality", you can only get rid of a player when you have someone better to take his place. Chuck Noll can chide himself for his sentimentality about keeping Bradshaw or Franco Harris, for example, but when the alternatives are Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone or Greg Hawthorne, Russell Davis, Walter Abercrombie and Frank Pollard, there is not much choice to make.



Get talented players in here through the draft, FA, UDFA and none of this stuff is a problem.

The more.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:31 am : link damning part of the issue in Carolina is that Gettleman hadn't even decided what to do with Olsen or Davis, he had only gotten to the point at looking at restructuring contracts and looked at possible trading partners.



The players and their agents went to Richardson and he told Gettleman not to even consider any other options that would reduce their pay of move them from the team.



I really don't see any possible way this gets turned back as a negative on Gettleman

This article is terrible, that said Emil : 11:33 am : link I'm glad feathers were ruffled. To echo gidie, with the draft record this franchise has had the past 8 years, feathers needed to ruffled and heads needed to role. Reese and Ross are gone and the scouts are nervous. They should be.



Stress brings out the best and the worst in people. Let's see how the Giants respond. Get your big boy pants on

RE: This bit by Pauline is actually good news in my view Thegratefulhead : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: of course there are roughled feathers at the Shrine Game. That's where a good number of Giants Scouts are hanging out... and what do you know....



Gettleman just unceremoniously fired their boss, Mark Ross, almost immediately after he was hired. Gettleman is in charge of their office for now, and they all directly report to him I'm sure he has put a few golden cows on notice in the scouting department that they have to do better.



The College Scouting department hasn't been getting the job done with offensive lineman, running backs, linebackers, or cornerbacks. I'd be roughling a few feathers and kicking their asses too.



For those of you who wanted change and think Gettleman is a sign of the same ol' thing, this is a sure sign that change is happening and that it's not going to be the same o' thing.



And just let me say this: Thank god a few feathers are roughled in the College Scouting department! Agreed...excellent post. In comment 13794948 gidiefor said:Agreed...excellent post.

Positive Thegratefulhead : 12:20 pm : link Nothing negative about that. Best news I have heard in a while. Makes the hiring look better to me.

. Go Terps : 12:42 pm : link Since the Super Bowl win the Giants are 42-54. Their point differential in that stretch is -162. This hasn't been a fun team to root for in years, and some of the players are difficult even to like. No one in that building should be happy or feeling safe in their job. I hope the players are uncomfortable and unhappy.



I hope there are a bunch of players that end of hating Gettleman and motherfucking him as they are being shown the door.