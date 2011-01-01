Mel Kiper's latest mock top 5....surprise at #1 Jints in Carolina : 9:43 am 1. Josh Allen (Wyoming) Browns

2. Josh Rosen (UCLA) Giants

3. Bradley Chubb (NC State) Colts

4. Saquon Barkley (Penn St) Browns

5. Sam Darnold (USC) Broncos



He has Baker Mayfield going to the Redskins at #13



Very surprised he has Josh Allen going #1 overall.



Thoughts?



McShay has him going #1 as well ajr2456 : 9:44 am : link Would be so Browns

In that case lax counsel : 9:48 am : link I see the Giants likely going Darnold. It gives them the option to take one more shot with Eli while allowing Darnold a year or 2 to develop. Which is probably the ideal case for the team.



Also would not surprise me if the browns went Allen. I have read. Is in multiple outlets.

it’s early but I would hate bLiTz 2k : 9:49 am : link Rosen over Darnold at 2. I actually prefer Allen and Mayfield to both of them at this point so we’ll see how things shake out, but this is a throw the remote scenario for me =\

I guess they figure that Dorsey jeff57 : 9:49 am : link will get Alex Smith from his old team, which would allow Allen to red shirt for a year. And that Allen will ace the combine.

Giants & Colts CromartiesKid21 : 9:49 am : link would be receiving some substantial offers for their picks with Rosen & Darnold falling

If that's their guy Rocky369 : 9:50 am : link what's the problem? No QB stands out in the draft without flags. The "Browns" play would be to draft Nelson 1 overall.

When I watched Wyoming in their bowl The_Boss : 9:50 am : link After Allen threw a beautiful 56 yard td pass, the color guy in the booth said “my surprise prediction is Allen goes #1 overall” (or to that effect). The guy’s arm talent is unquestioned. I could see the Browns falling in love with the guy, but I have a hard time overlooking his sub 60% completion percentage in a non power 5 football conference.

Mayfield to the Skins would ruin my draft night Miami_JintsFan : 9:51 am : link ..

Rooting for Browns to pick Allen or Rosen JonC : 9:54 am : link and leave us Darnold.



Allen at #1 is Giantophile : 9:55 am : link crazy to me. People compare him to Wentz because he's from a non power 5 school and he has a strong arm. That's where it stops though. Wentz was way more polished and accurate. Allen is a "project" QB, I think it's a ridiculous pick at 1 overall.

I think Josh Allen gidiefor : Mod : 9:55 am : : 9:55 am : link is a pretty damn good QB prospect --

Mel Kiper? ArcadeSlumlord : 9:56 am : link When has he ever been right? The guy is tone deaf. With all his injuries Rosen will slide. I actually hope Allen escapes Cleveland at #1. He is more athletic than Darnold, looks like a football PLAYER.

Here's a prediction for you.... Milton : 9:56 am : link The Patriots take QB Brandon "No Relation to Phil" Silvers with the 32nd pick in the draft.

Josh Allen Pete44 : 9:57 am : link I read somewhere, when he got the job, that Dorsey would never be able to pass up Josh Allen.

Mel Kiper's picks never pan out GFAN52 : 10:00 am : link It's been proven time and again. Browns aren't going with Allen at #1.

I like Allen a lot Mike from Ohio : 10:01 am : link but it is hard to get past the completion numbers. Granted I have not watched him so I am going on what I have read, but if he has accuracy issues that is a problem. You aren't going to teach a guy accuracy this late in his development. I'd be careful putting too much stock in the combine for Allen because accuracy is much easier with no pressure in your face and no defender.



Does anyone who has really watched Allen think his accuracy numbers are more a result of the talent around him?



I am not sold on Rosen at all. Too many red flags with injuries and attitude with him. Would like to get Darnold.

If Allen and Rosen go #1 and #2.... Milton : 10:01 am : link Someone is trading up for Darnold at #3. He won't just fall into Denver's lap.

RE: I think Josh Allen Jay on the Island : 10:06 am : link

Quote: is a pretty damn good QB prospect --

Agreed, I would prefer Darnold or Allen with the 2nd pick. I have a feeling that come draft day Allen will be higher on the Giants board than many realize. In comment 13795036 gidiefor said:Agreed, I would prefer Darnold or Allen with the 2nd pick. I have a feeling that come draft day Allen will be higher on the Giants board than many realize.

RE: I think Josh Allen ajr2456 : 10:06 am : link

Quote: is a pretty damn good QB prospect --



He's had something like 9 games with under 175 yards passing and 6 games with a completion percentage of less than 50%.



People will say Wyoming doesn't have talent, but he's also not playing teams loaded with future NFL defenders like the other QBs. Production has to show at some point. In comment 13795036 gidiefor said:He's had something like 9 games with under 175 yards passing and 6 games with a completion percentage of less than 50%.People will say Wyoming doesn't have talent, but he's also not playing teams loaded with future NFL defenders like the other QBs. Production has to show at some point.

RE: I think Josh Allen blueblood : 10:07 am : link

Quote: is a pretty damn good QB prospect --



As do I In comment 13795036 gidiefor said:As do I

I hope Cleveland goes Darnold, leaving Allen for the Giants. Tom in NY : 10:08 am : link Allen has some areas for improvement, no doubt, but his arm talent, athleticism, toughness, and ability to throw on the move are incredible.



With the Giants having options at QB for the 2018 season (Eli or Webb), they are better landing spot for a guy like Allen to work on his deficiencies. Cleveland needs a QB to start ASAP, as I believe they are ready to move on from Kizer already.



When I see Allen, he appears to me to be another John Elway. I don't see the Bortles comparison some are using as Bortles was never the passer that Allen is already.

RE: I like Allen a lot ajr2456 : 10:10 am : link

Quote: but it is hard to get past the completion numbers. Granted I have not watched him so I am going on what I have read, but if he has accuracy issues that is a problem. You aren't going to teach a guy accuracy this late in his development. I'd be careful putting too much stock in the combine for Allen because accuracy is much easier with no pressure in your face and no defender.



Does anyone who has really watched Allen think his accuracy numbers are more a result of the talent around him?



I am not sold on Rosen at all. Too many red flags with injuries and attitude with him. Would like to get Darnold.



Some of it has to do with drops, but a majority of it has to do with poor decision making and mental processing. He's way too impatient in the pocket and in my opinion just doesn't have the periphal tools to be an NFL QB. He reminds me a lot of Jamarcus Russell. Has the size and the arm, but not the QB skills.



Accuracy can be fixable, like in Lamar Jackson's case. A wider base and some corrections to his release point could fix a lot. In comment 13795041 Mike from Ohio said:Some of it has to do with drops, but a majority of it has to do with poor decision making and mental processing. He's way too impatient in the pocket and in my opinion just doesn't have the periphal tools to be an NFL QB. He reminds me a lot of Jamarcus Russell. Has the size and the arm, but not the QB skills.Accuracy can be fixable, like in Lamar Jackson's case. A wider base and some corrections to his release point could fix a lot.

The Jets are grabbing a QB spike : 10:10 am : link .

Mayfield is gonna be a Jet

RE: I hope Cleveland goes Darnold, leaving Allen for the Giants. ajr2456 : 10:11 am : link

Quote: Allen has some areas for improvement, no doubt, but his arm talent, athleticism, toughness, and ability to throw on the move are incredible.





All those things can be said about Lamar Jackson and he's been the better passer against tougher competition In comment 13795053 Tom in NY said:All those things can be said about Lamar Jackson and he's been the better passer against tougher competition

Been saying it for weeks and weeks Tuckrule : 10:13 am : link Allen is the best followed by darnold and then either mayfield or Rosen. Rosen to me has bust written all over him. Darnold I feel like will ultimately be a mid level qb similar to let’s say dalton.

RE: RE: I hope Cleveland goes Darnold, leaving Allen for the Giants. Jay on the Island : 10:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13795053 Tom in NY said:





Quote:





Allen has some areas for improvement, no doubt, but his arm talent, athleticism, toughness, and ability to throw on the move are incredible.









All those things can be said about Lamar Jackson and he's been the better passer against tougher competition

Jackson is more athletic but he doesn't have the arm talent or arm strength that Allen has. Allen is very raw but he has the biggest upside of any QB in this draft. He is also the riskiest QB in the draft. In comment 13795061 ajr2456 said:Jackson is more athletic but he doesn't have the arm talent or arm strength that Allen has. Allen is very raw but he has the biggest upside of any QB in this draft. He is also the riskiest QB in the draft.

Anyone who has seen Allen play at all would not think much of him widmerseyebrow : 10:17 am : link He's rated highly because he can throw a football far. Other than that he's just not a good player by any stretch of the imagination, let alone the best player in the country. Absurd.

When all is said and done the QB hierarchy will shake out... Torrag : 10:18 am : link ...as Darnold #1 and Allen #2. I'll be extremely happy with either although I prefer Darnold. To me scouting college QB's in this era is about character, tools, upside and managaing risk. They are the best prospects at the position following those criteria.

RE: RE: RE: I hope Cleveland goes Darnold, leaving Allen for the Giants. ajr2456 : 10:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13795061 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795053 Tom in NY said:





Quote:





Allen has some areas for improvement, no doubt, but his arm talent, athleticism, toughness, and ability to throw on the move are incredible.









All those things can be said about Lamar Jackson and he's been the better passer against tougher competition





Jackson is more athletic but he doesn't have the arm talent or arm strength that Allen has. Allen is very raw but he has the biggest upside of any QB in this draft. He is also the riskiest QB in the draft.



He's got just as much arm talent and his arm strength isn't far off

- ( In comment 13795064 Jay on the Island said:He's got just as much arm talent and his arm strength isn't far off Jackson - ( New Window

RE: Mayfield to the Skins would ruin my draft night GeneInCal : 10:20 am : link

Quote: ..



Mayfield is Johnny Football II. Pass In comment 13795031 Miami_JintsFan said:Mayfield is Johnny Football II. Pass

Allen feels to me more like a traditional Reese pick Mike from Ohio : 10:21 am : link All upside and physical talent, but a little too raw. I don't want the JPP of quarterbacks. I want a guy who produced in college, and I am worried because Allen sounds like a guy some are evaluating more on highlight reel throws than production.



Will be interesting to see how opinions fall out after the combine and interviews.

I don't see the Giants passing on Darnold LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:23 am : link Right or wrong.

I just hope that the debate over Rosen or Darnold... Milton : 10:24 am : link

...doesn't get so heated that the Giants wind up taking Rosie O'Donnell by mistake!

Kiper has done what he has always done. Crispino : 10:26 am : link Put a spin on it that’s a little different from others, so that he can act like he’s smarter than everyone else. If the teams don’t go the way he projects, he’ll act mad like he knew better. And then he moves on and does it again the next year, without anyone really analyzing how often he was wrong. Of course, he has no skin in the game so no one really cares. In the immortal words of one GM years ago, “Who the fuck is Mel Kiper?”.

RE: Anyone who has seen Allen play at all would not think much of him Jay on the Island : 10:27 am : link

Quote: He's rated highly because he can throw a football far. Other than that he's just not a good player by any stretch of the imagination, let alone the best player in the country. Absurd.

I saw him play a few times and he is more than just a strong arm. He has a lot to work on but there are plenty of positives:

- He does a very good job going through his progressions

- His eyes are always downfield

- He is very difficult to bring down like Roethlisberger

- Athletic enough to buy time



He has several negatives as well with one being that he often forces throws he shouldn't make. Is this a sign of poor decision making or a kid who is trying to do too much in an attempt to overcome a lack of talent around him? This we won't know until he is in the NFL. In comment 13795068 widmerseyebrow said:I saw him play a few times and he is more than just a strong arm. He has a lot to work on but there are plenty of positives:- He does a very good job going through his progressions- His eyes are always downfield- He is very difficult to bring down like Roethlisberger- Athletic enough to buy timeHe has several negatives as well with one being that he often forces throws he shouldn't make. Is this a sign of poor decision making or a kid who is trying to do too much in an attempt to overcome a lack of talent around him? This we won't know until he is in the NFL.

Browns Mr. Nickels : 10:29 am : link could take Allen at 4. They would go Barkley at 1 Allen at 4

What do I win ??? averagejoe : 10:29 am : link I have been predicting Allen to Browns for weeks. Out of all the QB's they will find the bust. If Giants go QB I still think it is Rosen.

RE: Kiper has done what he has always done. Jay on the Island : 10:30 am : link

Quote: Put a spin on it that’s a little different from others, so that he can act like he’s smarter than everyone else. If the teams don’t go the way he projects, he’ll act mad like he knew better. And then he moves on and does it again the next year, without anyone really analyzing how often he was wrong. Of course, he has no skin in the game so no one really cares. In the immortal words of one GM years ago, “Who the fuck is Mel Kiper?”.

You're absolutely right. Mel bases his draft grades on addressing team needs. If the team doesn't take the player or position he predicts then he gives them a low grade. You would think that a "draft expert" would have realized by now that it is a huge mistake to draft for need. In comment 13795082 Crispino said:You're absolutely right. Mel bases his draft grades on addressing team needs. If the team doesn't take the player or position he predicts then he gives them a low grade. You would think that a "draft expert" would have realized by now that it is a huge mistake to draft for need.

RE: RE: Anyone who has seen Allen play at all would not think much of him ajr2456 : 10:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13795068 widmerseyebrow said:





Quote:





He's rated highly because he can throw a football far. Other than that he's just not a good player by any stretch of the imagination, let alone the best player in the country. Absurd.





I saw him play a few times and he is more than just a strong arm. He has a lot to work on but there are plenty of positives:

- He does a very good job going through his progressions

- His eyes are always downfield

- He is very difficult to bring down like Roethlisberger

- Athletic enough to buy time



He has several negatives as well with one being that he often forces throws he shouldn't make. Is this a sign of poor decision making or a kid who is trying to do too much in an attempt to overcome a lack of talent around him? This we won't know until he is in the NFL.



He's not very good at going through his professions. He might go through them all but he doesn't do a good job of it In comment 13795086 Jay on the Island said:He's not very good at going through his professions. He might go through them all but he doesn't do a good job of it

RE: Browns Jay on the Island : 10:32 am : link

Quote: could take Allen at 4. They would go Barkley at 1 Allen at 4

If they love Allen you do not risk losing him. There are too many QB hungry teams that will look to trade up to picks 2 and 3 for their guy. The Browns have plenty of ammunition to trade up from 4 to get Barkley also. They have three 2nd round picks including the first and fourth picks of the 2nd round. It would excite the fan base to come away with a potential franchise QB and RB. In comment 13795091 Mr. Nickels said:If they love Allen you do not risk losing him. There are too many QB hungry teams that will look to trade up to picks 2 and 3 for their guy. The Browns have plenty of ammunition to trade up from 4 to get Barkley also. They have three 2nd round picks including the first and fourth picks of the 2nd round. It would excite the fan base to come away with a potential franchise QB and RB.

RE: RE: RE: Anyone who has seen Allen play at all would not think much of him Jay on the Island : 10:33 am : link

Quote:

He's not very good at going through his professions. He might go through them all but he doesn't do a good job of it

Many college QB's stare down their primary target and then take off if he isn't open. They won't get away with that in the NFL. In comment 13795094 ajr2456 said:Many college QB's stare down their primary target and then take off if he isn't open. They won't get away with that in the NFL.

RE: BTW Milton : 10:35 am : link

Quote: Milton should be instantly banned for posting that picture here. +1! In comment 13795100 Jay on the Island said:+1!

RE: RE: RE: RE: Anyone who has seen Allen play at all would not think much of him ajr2456 : 10:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13795094 ajr2456 said:





Quote:







He's not very good at going through his professions. He might go through them all but he doesn't do a good job of it





Many college QB's stare down their primary target and then take off if he isn't open. They won't get away with that in the NFL.



A lot of those Qbs play in one read offenses and are coached to do that, part of the current NFLs QB problem In comment 13795098 Jay on the Island said:A lot of those Qbs play in one read offenses and are coached to do that, part of the current NFLs QB problem

Allen and the conference SLIM_ : 10:39 am : link People can make the claim that he doesn't have a supporting cast and a counter claim that he also goes against inferior competition. There is another point to that ... has he gotten the correct coaching?



You take a raw talent like Allen and combine him with a quarterback whisperer and patience, you may have something.



I do have concerns with drafting a QB that high and being patient.



I think a time like the Giants may be an ideal condition in that regard. As far as the Browns are concerned, it would seem like a recipe for disaster as they will rush him.

Typical Browns. Brown Recluse : 10:39 am : link The smart thing seems to be taking the best player in the draft (Barkley) before anyone else has a chance, and then getting your QB 4 picks later.





Survey of some NFL personnel executives pick Mayfield over Allen. GFAN52 : 10:39 am : link



Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen are two of the best, and most polarizing, QBs available in this year's draft. We'll get a chance to see them compete on the same stage next week when they participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.



Which of these QBs do NFL teams prefer heading into the event? I reached out to five personnel executives and asked them for their pick. Here are their responses.



Executive 1: Baker Mayfield

"I'd take Mayfield. He's more accurate and more instinctive."



Executive 2: Mayfield

"I love Allen's potential but right now it's not close -- Mayfield has more poise and much better touch."



Executive 3: Josh Allen

"When you really study Allen, you realize how bad his supporting cast is. They couldn't even beat San Jose State when he was out of the lineup. He's going to be a great NFL quarterback and the teams that pass on him will regret it."





Executive 4: Mayfield

"This is pretty simple. Allen is bigger and has a better arm but Mayfield is better in just about every other area. The difference in accuracy is what jumps out the most."



Executive 5: Mayfield

"I know he has a different demeanor but I see a lot of Drew Brees in Baker Mayfield."



Summary: That's four votes for Mayfield and one for Allen.



Conclusion: I know some of these executives believe this is an obvious choice, but I find it difficult because these two guys are almost polar opposites. Allen has prototype size, arm strength and mobility while Mayfield is a creative wizard with outstanding ball placement and savvy.

- ( Don't see anyway Browns draft with the #1 overall pick:Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen are two of the best, and most polarizing, QBs available in this year's draft. We'll get a chance to see them compete on the same stage next week when they participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.Which of these QBs do NFL teams prefer heading into the event? I reached out to five personnel executives and asked them for their pick. Here are their responses.Executive 1: Baker Mayfield"I'd take Mayfield. He's more accurate and more instinctive."Executive 2: Mayfield"I love Allen's potential but right now it's not close -- Mayfield has more poise and much better touch."Executive 3: Josh Allen"When you really study Allen, you realize how bad his supporting cast is. They couldn't even beat San Jose State when he was out of the lineup. He's going to be a great NFL quarterback and the teams that pass on him will regret it."Executive 4: Mayfield"This is pretty simple. Allen is bigger and has a better arm but Mayfield is better in just about every other area. The difference in accuracy is what jumps out the most."Executive 5: Mayfield"I know he has a different demeanor but I see a lot of Drew Brees in Baker Mayfield."Summary: That's four votes for Mayfield and one for Allen.Conclusion: I know some of these executives believe this is an obvious choice, but I find it difficult because these two guys are almost polar opposites. Allen has prototype size, arm strength and mobility while Mayfield is a creative wizard with outstanding ball placement and savvy. Link - ( New Window

Also, Brown Recluse : 10:40 am : link I'd love to see the Redskins draft Mayfield. Can't see him ever being a franchise Qb.

Allen to the Browns would be great. bceagle05 : 10:40 am : link Allen to the Giants is fine with me, too.



I can't imagine we'd take Rosen over Darnold, given the choice.

I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % allstarjim : 10:41 am : link Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:



59.8% pass completion. And you still have to look at the whole picture, level of competition, overmatched, nearly every week is a bad weather game.



None of this is to ignore Allen as a risky prospect, he is. But I think the criticism of the completion percentage in a bubble has to be looked at in context.



Here's the good with Allen: He clearly can make every throw, has probably the best arm in the class, he appears to throw an accurate ball, is a physical prototype, and can really move. I am very interested in how he'll do at the Senior Bowl, and I can guarantee that a lot of NFL teams are as well. He's a guy I would bet on because I see the talent. At #1 overall or #2? Not over Darnold. But over the other guys? Maybe, yeah.



If you look at him in terms of a possibility for the Giants, I think it's an ideal situation. You still have Eli, and you have Webb, who makes it easier to take a chance on a talent like Allen. I agree with others who say his ceiling is enormous...Aaron Rodgers-type ceiling.

Rosie O'Donnell Dr. D : 10:41 am : link might have been an upgrade on our OL this year.



A couple like her and people would be calling our OL the new hogs.

After the Combine Miamijints : 10:48 am : link everyone will want Jackson.

RE: I think Josh Allen montanagiant : 10:51 am : link

Quote: is a pretty damn good QB prospect --

I have been saying that after the combines he will move into the top 3. I just hope the Browns decide to go with the safe pick like Rosen instead of Allen that needs a year under tutelage. In comment 13795036 gidiefor said:I have been saying that after the combines he will move into the top 3. I just hope the Browns decide to go with the safe pick like Rosen instead of Allen that needs a year under tutelage.

Put me in the Rosen camp UESBLUE : 10:52 am : link but then Im a smartass Jew who has been concussed and has had shoulder issues :)

RE: After the Combine allstarjim : 10:58 am : link

Quote: everyone will want Jackson.



He has too far to go. You can't erase all the bad throws with the combine. But you are correct in that everyone may want Jackson after the combine...just not to be their quarterback. In comment 13795124 Miamijints said:He has too far to go. You can't erase all the bad throws with the combine. But you are correct in that everyone may want Jackson after the combine...just not to be their quarterback.

I wouldn't be surprised Carson53 : 10:58 am : link if Elway grabs Allen at No. 5. Elway attended his bowl game, which in and of itself doesn't tell you anything.

But I would think Elway sees a little of himself at that

age coming out of Stanford, a big strapping strong armed

kid, who can run as well. I would like to see the Giants

draft him, just have a feeling they won't.

Who knows what the Browns will do, they have the No. 4 pick as well, they could trade out of the No. 1 pick, never sure with them.

RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % montanagiant : 11:02 am : link

Quote: Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:



59.8% pass completion. And you still have to look at the whole picture, level of competition, overmatched, nearly every week is a bad weather game.



None of this is to ignore Allen as a risky prospect, he is. But I think the criticism of the completion percentage in a bubble has to be looked at in context.



Here's the good with Allen: He clearly can make every throw, has probably the best arm in the class, he appears to throw an accurate ball, is a physical prototype, and can really move. I am very interested in how he'll do at the Senior Bowl, and I can guarantee that a lot of NFL teams are as well. He's a guy I would bet on because I see the talent. At #1 overall or #2? Not over Darnold. But over the other guys? Maybe, yeah.



If you look at him in terms of a possibility for the Giants, I think it's an ideal situation. You still have Eli, and you have Webb, who makes it easier to take a chance on a talent like Allen. I agree with others who say his ceiling is enormous...Aaron Rodgers-type ceiling.

To put the talent around him in perspective, not one other player from that Wyoming team will sniff the NFL. Even his 2016 team was not that great (1 player chosen in the 5th rd RB Brian Hill and C Chase Roullier picked in the 6th and Tanner Gentry who was a UDFA) and he went into 2017 without the starting WR's and HB from 2016. For them to make a bowl game is all because of Allen. In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:To put the talent around him in perspective, not one other player from that Wyoming team will sniff the NFL. Even his 2016 team was not that great (1 player chosen in the 5th rd RB Brian Hill and C Chase Roullier picked in the 6th and Tanner Gentry who was a UDFA) and he went into 2017 without the starting WR's and HB from 2016. For them to make a bowl game is all because of Allen.

RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % ajr2456 : 11:07 am : link

Quote: Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:



59.8% pass completion. And you still have to look at the whole picture, level of competition, overmatched, nearly every week is a bad weather game.



None of this is to ignore Allen as a risky prospect, he is. But I think the criticism of the completion percentage in a bubble has to be looked at in context.



Here's the good with Allen: He clearly can make every throw, has probably the best arm in the class, he appears to throw an accurate ball, is a physical prototype, and can really move. I am very interested in how he'll do at the Senior Bowl, and I can guarantee that a lot of NFL teams are as well. He's a guy I would bet on because I see the talent. At #1 overall or #2? Not over Darnold. But over the other guys? Maybe, yeah.



If you look at him in terms of a possibility for the Giants, I think it's an ideal situation. You still have Eli, and you have Webb, who makes it easier to take a chance on a talent like Allen. I agree with others who say his ceiling is enormous...Aaron Rodgers-type ceiling.



Allen competed 9 passes against Hawaii, possibly the worst division 1 team In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:Allen competed 9 passes against Hawaii, possibly the worst division 1 team

A lot of people think Allen has the highest ceiling David B. : 11:13 am : link But his floor is a lot lower than Darnold's or Rosen's.



And I've read where a some NFL personnel guys look at Allen and see the floor as Jake Locker, and the ceiling as Rothlesberger.





RE: Survey of some NFL personnel executives pick Mayfield over Allen. Jay on the Island : 11:15 am : link

Quote: Don't see anyway Browns draft with the #1 overall pick:



Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen are two of the best, and most polarizing, QBs available in this year's draft. We'll get a chance to see them compete on the same stage next week when they participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.



Which of these QBs do NFL teams prefer heading into the event? I reached out to five personnel executives and asked them for their pick. Here are their responses.



Executive 1: Baker Mayfield

"I'd take Mayfield. He's more accurate and more instinctive."



Executive 2: Mayfield

"I love Allen's potential but right now it's not close -- Mayfield has more poise and much better touch."



Executive 3: Josh Allen

"When you really study Allen, you realize how bad his supporting cast is. They couldn't even beat San Jose State when he was out of the lineup. He's going to be a great NFL quarterback and the teams that pass on him will regret it."





Executive 4: Mayfield

"This is pretty simple. Allen is bigger and has a better arm but Mayfield is better in just about every other area. The difference in accuracy is what jumps out the most."



Executive 5: Mayfield

"I know he has a different demeanor but I see a lot of Drew Brees in Baker Mayfield."



Summary: That's four votes for Mayfield and one for Allen.



Conclusion: I know some of these executives believe this is an obvious choice, but I find it difficult because these two guys are almost polar opposites. Allen has prototype size, arm strength and mobility while Mayfield is a creative wizard with outstanding ball placement and savvy. Link - ( New Window )

I would be very happy if Mayfield was a Giant. With that said I am willing to bet that they won't take him due to his size and the overblown off the field criticism. One thing to take into account is that you shouldn't believe much of what is said this year. There is so much smoke being blown. Nobody wants to reveal their hand so they will hype up a guy that they have no interest in taking. In comment 13795107 GFAN52 said:I would be very happy if Mayfield was a Giant. With that said I am willing to bet that they won't take him due to his size and the overblown off the field criticism. One thing to take into account is that you shouldn't believe much of what is said this year. There is so much smoke being blown. Nobody wants to reveal their hand so they will hype up a guy that they have no interest in taking.

RE: Put me in the Rosen camp clatterbuck : 11:16 am : link

Quote: but then Im a smartass Jew who has been concussed and has had shoulder issues :)

LOL. In comment 13795133 UESBLUE said:LOL.

RE: A lot of people think Allen has the highest ceiling Jay on the Island : 11:21 am : link

Quote: But his floor is a lot lower than Darnold's or Rosen's.



And I've read where a some NFL personnel guys look at Allen and see the floor as Jake Locker, and the ceiling as Rothlesberger.



That is true Allen has the lowest floor but highest upside. His floor is Locker but his upside is greater than Roethlisberger. I think his upside is a mix between Roethlisberger and Luck. In comment 13795174 David B. said:That is true Allen has the lowest floor but highest upside. His floor is Locker but his upside is greater than Roethlisberger. I think his upside is a mix between Roethlisberger and Luck.

Opinions are like... hitchchops2 : 11:21 am : link Nobody knows anything concrete at this point, so speculation can vary widely as to who is the best prospect. An important reminder is that looking at college stats as a means of evaluation is not how professional organizations operate. They are looking for demonstrations of skills they deem essential in the pro game....stats in college can be impacted by so many outside forces as to be completely irrelevant. As an aside, I cannot imagine Lamar Jackson as an NFL QB, but I imagine proving doubters wrong is not new to him. Lastly, Milton should be banned for a painful and failed attempt at humor...at least I think that's what he was going for...

I have a gut feeling Jay on the Island : 11:23 am : link that Rosen will be a Jet. They will trade up to get him. He will have a very good first season and then the injuries will pile up.

RE: I wouldn't be surprised Reale01 : 11:23 am : link

Quote: if Elway grabs Allen at No. 5. Elway attended his bowl game, which in and of itself doesn't tell you anything.

But I would think Elway sees a little of himself at that

age coming out of Stanford, a big strapping strong armed

kid, who can run as well. I would like to see the Giants

draft him, just have a feeling they won't.

Who knows what the Browns will do, they have the No. 4 pick as well, they could trade out of the No. 1 pick, never sure with them.

ade out of the No. 1 pick, never sure with them.



Maybe Denver will want to trade up? A perfect scenario if the Giants decide to not go with a QB as they could likely choose between Fitz and Nelson. They would get the 5th pick in rounds 2 and 3 plus next years #1.



They could use the 2019 pick to trade up next year if Webb and Eli don't work out. In comment 13795145 Carson53 said:Maybe Denver will want to trade up? A perfect scenario if the Giants decide to not go with a QB as they could likely choose between Fitz and Nelson. They would get the 5th pick in rounds 2 and 3 plus next years #1.They could use the 2019 pick to trade up next year if Webb and Eli don't work out.

RE: RE: I wouldn't be surprised Jay on the Island : 11:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13795145 Carson53 said:



Maybe Denver will want to trade up? A perfect scenario if the Giants decide to not go with a QB as they could likely choose between Fitz and Nelson. They would get the 5th pick in rounds 2 and 3 plus next years #1.



They could use the 2019 pick to trade up next year if Webb and Eli don't work out.

If they aren't going to take a QB at 2 I hope they do this. Adding another 1st round pick next season will give the Giants the ammunition needed to trade up for a QB next season. They could also luck out like the Browns did this year if the Broncos have another poor season. In comment 13795192 Reale01 said:If they aren't going to take a QB at 2 I hope they do this. Adding another 1st round pick next season will give the Giants the ammunition needed to trade up for a QB next season. They could also luck out like the Browns did this year if the Broncos have another poor season.

RE: A lot of people think Allen has the highest ceiling Milton : 11:35 am : link

Quote: But his floor is a lot lower than Darnold's or Rosen's.



And I've read where a some NFL personnel guys look at Allen and see the floor as Jake Locker, and the ceiling as Rothlesberger.

I wonder if his floor is Jared Lorenzen. In comment 13795174 David B. said:I wonder if his floor is Jared Lorenzen.

Allen is a pretty interesting prospect Heisenberg : 11:37 am : link It wouldn't be surprising if he ended up the best QB in the draft, nor would it be surprising if he were a complete bust. Widest range of outcomes of all of them.

RE: I just hope that the debate over Rosen or Darnold... gtt350 : 11:42 am : link

Quote: ...doesn't get so heated that the Giants wind up taking Rosie O'Donnell by mistake!





at least she would solve our left tackle problem In comment 13795079 Milton said:at least she would solve our left tackle problem

Allen Jason in OR : 11:47 am : link I watched him play against Oregon this last season and I was very underwhelmed based on the hype. I can see an upside argument, a-la Wentz, but in the history of the NFL draft teams are always looking for the next "insert player name here".



Just because Wentz was a stud at a smaller school, doesn't mean that each time a small school qb that excels against weaker competition appears on the radar that he will translate into the next best NFL stud.



My impression of him against Oregon was meh. Very meh. If the browns want him, let them take him. I see him as late 2nd at best, Id take Mayfield over him in a cold dead minute.

Jay/Reale SLIM_ : 11:52 am : link I have similar thoughts. I don't think these guys are the prospects that someone like a Peyton, Luck, Eli are. (Yes - I say Eli - carried an Ole Miss team and had the family lineage). If the Giants are completely sold on one of these guys (I'm very scared of Rosen myself), don't overdraft a QB this year.



I get a bounty this year and build the infrastructure (line) for success. Eli can play another year or two and then hand the reins off to Davis Webb all going well. There were a lot of people high on Webb within the org. Many of them are gone now but it gives a year for others to analyze him. If the Giants have a disaster of a year or the new staff isn't as high on Webb as others, we can shoot for QB next year.



2 things to consider.

- If we have a serviceable line, I think we have some excellent talent at receiver (wide/tight) where we shouldn't need an excellent quarterback to be successful. (Looking current to 5 years out).

- I do have some concerns on the replacement to Eli. It takes a special temperament to succeed at QB in NY and also to replace a legend.

Is anyone else scared the hell out of this draft? Bramton1 : 11:52 am : link I feel like any of these top top 4 quarterbacks (Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Mayfield) could be really good, and any of them could be enormous disasters.

I'm in the "Allen at #1 a possibility" camp. Powerclean765 : 11:53 am : link Darnold is riding the USC hype machine a bit: he's a spread QB and has not demonstrated an ability to drop back and read a defense. I'm not saying he can't do it, but he hasn't been asked to yet.



I have to give USC credit, it's amazing how easy the Spread makes it on QBs. Always Shotgun - everything's a screen, fake or catch N throw. If all else fails pull it down and run. You're sitting there waiting for him to show the passing skills he'll need in the NFL and it just never happens - it's just Spread. I do credit Darnold for having great ball placement.



It's a great college O - big yards and points, guys running wide open, college D's aren't good enough to stop it - but it does little to prepare you for the NFL. Allen's completion % is low, but he's deadly accurate w/his outside throws from the pocket. Frozen ropes to the correct shoulder. He is running an NFL style offense and going through reads. (Not just catching & throwing within a gimmick offense.) What I saw watching his full games was the pocket routinely breaking down on him before he had time to go through his reads, which forces him to scramble. I'm talking jailbreak at the snap. Allen tried to do too much extending plays. That's where the low completion % comes from.



Build-wise, Allen is noticeably bigger than the other QBs.



He isn't quite as good as Big Ben coming out (IMO) but he's got a similar upside and he may be the most complete package QB.



I'm very much on the Webb bandwagon - I think he's got the goods to be an NFL starter. I'd take Barkley, Chubb or Nelson. But if the Giants are going QB - give me Allen. He's a gamble but so are the other guys.

From the Premium UCLA Message board Stan in LA : 11:55 am : link What's the severity of Rosen's concussions?



And how will they affect his draft status/future?



UCLA 2002



Possible. He also may have another injury that was not reported on very much.



SinnerBoy



Heard that prospective teams will be wanting to closely examine his repaired shoulder.



Possible. He also may have another injury that was not reported on very much.



What one was that? His knee?



UCLA2002



Upper body injury is all I'll say and it's not the shoulder



Somebody King Quis : 11:55 am : link Please explain to me why there seems to be the all or nothing mantra to pick up one of these QB’s with the number 2 pick. To me out side of Allen none of them appear to have the upside of Rothlisberger , Manning or Rivers

RE: Is anyone else scared the hell out of this draft? LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:57 am : link

Quote: I feel like any of these top top 4 quarterbacks (Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Mayfield) could be really good, and any of them could be enormous disasters.



I think that's true of any draft really. There is a lot of talent at QB in this draft, but they need to pick the right one.



When Eli wss drafted it turned out that Rivers, Ben, and Eli were all good pros, at the time many thought Rivers wouldn't succeed due to his throwing mechanics, and there were questions about Ben's level of competition. Imo we got the best of the three, but any one would have been a good pick.



Hopefully this time it turns put the same. In comment 13795234 Bramton1 said:I think that's true of any draft really. There is a lot of talent at QB in this draft, but they need to pick the right one.When Eli wss drafted it turned out that Rivers, Ben, and Eli were all good pros, at the time many thought Rivers wouldn't succeed due to his throwing mechanics, and there were questions about Ben's level of competition. Imo we got the best of the three, but any one would have been a good pick.Hopefully this time it turns put the same.

RE: Somebody LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:59 am : link

Quote: Please explain to me why there seems to be the all or nothing mantra to pick up one of these QB’s with the number 2 pick. To me out side of Allen none of them appear to have the upside of Rothlisberger , Manning or Rivers



Darnold has all the tools.



Many have said that Rosen is the best pure passer in years, but has health concerns.



I'm not sure I agree with your assessment of the situation. In comment 13795239 King Quis said:Darnold has all the tools.Many have said that Rosen is the best pure passer in years, but has health concerns.I'm not sure I agree with your assessment of the situation.

RE: RE: Kiper has done what he has always done. LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795082 Crispino said:





Quote:





Put a spin on it that’s a little different from others, so that he can act like he’s smarter than everyone else. If the teams don’t go the way he projects, he’ll act mad like he knew better. And then he moves on and does it again the next year, without anyone really analyzing how often he was wrong. Of course, he has no skin in the game so no one really cares. In the immortal words of one GM years ago, “Who the fuck is Mel Kiper?”.





You're absolutely right. Mel bases his draft grades on addressing team needs. If the team doesn't take the player or position he predicts then he gives them a low grade. You would think that a "draft expert" would have realized by now that it is a huge mistake to draft for need.



I could almost see this happening if they like all three of the QBs. Take Barkley and wait to see which QB is there at 4. In comment 13795093 Jay on the Island said:I could almost see this happening if they like all three of the QBs. Take Barkley and wait to see which QB is there at 4.

Browns May Take Barkley or Cobb At #1 DeepBlueJint : 12:09 pm : link The Browns will take the best player available at #1 or perhaps trade down. They will take Allen at #4. Giants would be smart to publicly show "interest" in Allen at #2 as threat to the Brown's plans. This gives the the potential opportunity to take the BPA at #2 whether it be a QB, Barkley or Cobb. To me it is not out of the question to see the Giants move down in the draft and get another #1 plus other great picks (perhaps from the Broncos or the Jets). To me this is a target rich environment to be exploited.

The AcidTest : 12:11 pm : link QB to draft is Kurt Benkert.

Just speaking before the combines and workouts Rflairr : 12:12 pm : link I would be surprised if the Jets didn’t take Mayfield

Dream scenario TyreeHelmet : 12:13 pm : link But there is zero chance Danorld makes it to 5.

I can certainly see why scouts would fall in love with Section331 : 12:18 pm : link Allen. The arm is special. The ball just explodes out of his hand, but you cannot simply overlook his 56% completion. It is going to take some work to refine his mechanics so that he is more accurate.



For comparison, Carson Wentz was a 64% passer at NDSU, and before you say “but it was FCS!”, NDSU would compete in the Mountain West.

RE: RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % allstarjim : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:



59.8% pass completion. And you still have to look at the whole picture, level of competition, overmatched, nearly every week is a bad weather game.



None of this is to ignore Allen as a risky prospect, he is. But I think the criticism of the completion percentage in a bubble has to be looked at in context.



Here's the good with Allen: He clearly can make every throw, has probably the best arm in the class, he appears to throw an accurate ball, is a physical prototype, and can really move. I am very interested in how he'll do at the Senior Bowl, and I can guarantee that a lot of NFL teams are as well. He's a guy I would bet on because I see the talent. At #1 overall or #2? Not over Darnold. But over the other guys? Maybe, yeah.



If you look at him in terms of a possibility for the Giants, I think it's an ideal situation. You still have Eli, and you have Webb, who makes it easier to take a chance on a talent like Allen. I agree with others who say his ceiling is enormous...Aaron Rodgers-type ceiling.







Allen competed 9 passes against Hawaii, possibly the worst division 1 team



See, this is why you really need to examine the "tape" to see what happened. This is that game:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz3VtxCSMs4



There were SIX catchable passes in that game that were not caught. He could've easily been 15-19 passing in that game.



Out of the 6 catchable passes, 2 were great passes that went right through the receiver's hands, 2 were great passes that hit them right in the chest and they were dropped, and 2 were not really great throws but were catchable. So he should've AT LEAST been 13-19 passing in that game...68.4%, instead, he was at 47.3% passing.



Out of the incompletions that were not catchable (all 4 of them), one was tipped at the line, a great play by the DE, one was a hail mary at the end of the half (flicked his wrist and the ball went 65 yards in the air), one he sailed out of bounds, possibly on purpose as the coverage was good, and one was the worst throw he made that day... a pass late and outside that should've resulted in a pick six, that the corner dropped.



But if you look at the deep hitches on the far-sideline, the hail mary he threw, the end of the game roll out for the TD, those are the throws that shows me he can play in the NFL.



Point is, you can't make a conclusion just on the stats. 9-19 looks bad, it does. But he wasn't a 9-19 QB in that game, he was much better than that. In comment 13795160 ajr2456 said:See, this is why you really need to examine the "tape" to see what happened. This is that game:There were SIX catchable passes in that game that were not caught. He could've easily been 15-19 passing in that game.Out of the 6 catchable passes, 2 were great passes that went right through the receiver's hands, 2 were great passes that hit them right in the chest and they were dropped, and 2 were not really great throws but were catchable. So he should've AT LEAST been 13-19 passing in that game...68.4%, instead, he was at 47.3% passing.Out of the incompletions that were not catchable (all 4 of them), one was tipped at the line, a great play by the DE, one was a hail mary at the end of the half (flicked his wrist and the ball went 65 yards in the air), one he sailed out of bounds, possibly on purpose as the coverage was good, and one was the worst throw he made that day... a pass late and outside that should've resulted in a pick six, that the corner dropped.But if you look at the deep hitches on the far-sideline, the hail mary he threw, the end of the game roll out for the TD, those are the throws that shows me he can play in the NFL.Point is, you can't make a conclusion just on the stats. 9-19 looks bad, it does. But he wasn't a 9-19 QB in that game, he was much better than that.

RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % Section331 : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:





Carson Wentz played his college games out doors in N Dakota. 64% completion to 56%. And if you’re looking at game logs, don’t forget Allen’s performance against the 133rd ranked defense of Hawaii - 9 of 19 for 94 yards. Granted, it was in Wyoming, but it was in September, so I doubt weather was a factor (HI’s QB was 29-40 for 280 yards against a much better WY defense).



He is a special talent, but he is also a project. While I would argue that he’s a better bet than Webb, there is still a bust factor. In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:Carson Wentz played his college games out doors in N Dakota. 64% completion to 56%. And if you’re looking at game logs, don’t forget Allen’s performance against the 133rd ranked defense of Hawaii - 9 of 19 for 94 yards. Granted, it was in Wyoming, but it was in September, so I doubt weather was a factor (HI’s QB was 29-40 for 280 yards against a much better WY defense).He is a special talent, but he is also a project. While I would argue that he’s a better bet than Webb, there is still a bust factor.

RE: RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % allstarjim : 12:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:









Carson Wentz played his college games out doors in N Dakota. 64% completion to 56%. And if you’re looking at game logs, don’t forget Allen’s performance against the 133rd ranked defense of Hawaii - 9 of 19 for 94 yards. Granted, it was in Wyoming, but it was in September, so I doubt weather was a factor (HI’s QB was 29-40 for 280 yards against a much better WY defense).



He is a special talent, but he is also a project. While I would argue that he’s a better bet than Webb, there is still a bust factor.



Please see my above post regarding the HI game. I'm also not one that puts Allen on the level of Wentz as a prospect. I do think Allen has more risk than Wentz as I thought Wentz was pretty pro-ready and he had everything. But you also have to understand that Wentz had a much better team around him than Allen. Much better, not even close. In comment 13795302 Section331 said:Please see my above post regarding the HI game. I'm also not one that puts Allen on the level of Wentz as a prospect. I do think Allen has more risk than Wentz as I thought Wentz was pretty pro-ready and he had everything. But you also have to understand that Wentz had a much better team around him than Allen. Much better, not even close.

Also, allstarjim : 12:40 pm : link the weather in Cheyenne against HI was mid-40's with wind between 8-13 mph, up to 21 mph gusts, plus some rain.



Josh Rosen played that day in Stanford, CA. It was 65 degrees and sunny. ;)

RE: RE: RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % ajr2456 : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795160 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:



59.8% pass completion. And you still have to look at the whole picture, level of competition, overmatched, nearly every week is a bad weather game.



None of this is to ignore Allen as a risky prospect, he is. But I think the criticism of the completion percentage in a bubble has to be looked at in context.



Here's the good with Allen: He clearly can make every throw, has probably the best arm in the class, he appears to throw an accurate ball, is a physical prototype, and can really move. I am very interested in how he'll do at the Senior Bowl, and I can guarantee that a lot of NFL teams are as well. He's a guy I would bet on because I see the talent. At #1 overall or #2? Not over Darnold. But over the other guys? Maybe, yeah.



If you look at him in terms of a possibility for the Giants, I think it's an ideal situation. You still have Eli, and you have Webb, who makes it easier to take a chance on a talent like Allen. I agree with others who say his ceiling is enormous...Aaron Rodgers-type ceiling.







Allen competed 9 passes against Hawaii, possibly the worst division 1 team







See, this is why you really need to examine the "tape" to see what happened. This is that game:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz3VtxCSMs4



There were SIX catchable passes in that game that were not caught. He could've easily been 15-19 passing in that game.



Out of the 6 catchable passes, 2 were great passes that went right through the receiver's hands, 2 were great passes that hit them right in the chest and they were dropped, and 2 were not really great throws but were catchable. So he should've AT LEAST been 13-19 passing in that game...68.4%, instead, he was at 47.3% passing.



Out of the incompletions that were not catchable (all 4 of them), one was tipped at the line, a great play by the DE, one was a hail mary at the end of the half (flicked his wrist and the ball went 65 yards in the air), one he sailed out of bounds, possibly on purpose as the coverage was good, and one was the worst throw he made that day... a pass late and outside that should've resulted in a pick six, that the corner dropped.



But if you look at the deep hitches on the far-sideline, the hail mary he threw, the end of the game roll out for the TD, those are the throws that shows me he can play in the NFL.



Point is, you can't make a conclusion just on the stats. 9-19 looks bad, it does. But he wasn't a 9-19 QB in that game, he was much better than that.



And if we counted drops Jacksons competiton % would be in the 70%s. Allen gets excuses made for him, while other QBs don't. It's a weird dynamic In comment 13795285 allstarjim said:And if we counted drops Jacksons competiton % would be in the 70%s. Allen gets excuses made for him, while other QBs don't. It's a weird dynamic

RE: Giants & Colts 81_Great_Dane : 12:43 pm : link

Quote: would be receiving some substantial offers for their picks with Rosen & Darnold falling Another likely scenario: Giants draft Darnold, but continue to receive substantial offers. If a player they love is still on the board when one of those teams is on the clock, I could see them doing something like the opposite of the Eli trade: swap one QB prospect for a bunch of picks and still get a QB. In comment 13795028 CromartiesKid21 said:Another likely scenario: Giants draft Darnold, but continue to receive substantial offers. If a player they love is still on the board when one of those teams is on the clock, I could see them doing something like the opposite of the Eli trade: swap one QB prospect for a bunch of picks and still get a QB.

Mayfield to foreskins Giant John : 12:46 pm : link Is my worst nightmare. They will be kicking our butts for years.

I don't know Modus Operandi : 12:47 pm : link Who we end up taking, but I hope that draft unfolds the way Piper suggests. It won't, but I hope it does.

RE: Mayfield to foreskins Brown Recluse : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: Is my worst nightmare. They will be kicking our butts for years.



You mean like they did all those years after they drafted RG3?



I know...that RG3 is a nightmare. Can't wait till he retires. In comment 13795330 Giant John said:You mean like they did all those years after they drafted RG3?I know...that RG3 is a nightmare. Can't wait till he retires.

RE: RE: Giants & Colts JonC : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795028 CromartiesKid21 said:





Quote:





would be receiving some substantial offers for their picks with Rosen & Darnold falling



Another likely scenario: Giants draft Darnold, but continue to receive substantial offers. If a player they love is still on the board when one of those teams is on the clock, I could see them doing something like the opposite of the Eli trade: swap one QB prospect for a bunch of picks and still get a QB.



I think Darnold will be their #1 prospect, but your point is well made. In comment 13795329 81_Great_Dane said:I think Darnold will be their #1 prospect, but your point is well made.

someone posted a while back Dr. D : 1:08 pm : link I think it was a pretty successful GM who once said something to the effect that he would rather take a QB from a non elite program that elevated a team that lacked talent vs. one that was surrounded by talent. Allen seems to fit that description.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm ready and willing to give Josh Allen a break on the completion % allstarjim : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795285 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13795160 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795111 allstarjim said:





Quote:





Look, he played 6 of his 11 games in an outdoor stadium in WYOMING. Frigid, windy, WYOMING. Throw a couple of his other road games in Colorado Springs (@ Air Force) in November, two road games in Boise, Idaho (@ Boise State and in his bowl game, in late October and late December, respectively), that is a distinct weather disadvantage that other quarterbacks simply do not have to endure.



I think most of us would agree that throwing AND catching a football in Los Angeles, CA in November is a lot easier than throwing and catching a football in Cheyenne, WY in November.



To top it off, the offensive line he was playing with, the receivers he was playing with, both well below the talent level of most of his opponents. Watch some Allen tape, he is often under duress immediately almost as bad as Darnold vs Ohio State.



Finally, if you take a closer look at his 2017 game log, his two worst games were against Boise State and Oregon. Both big time programs, both Wyoming is completely out-gunned and out-matched at likely every position EXCEPT quarterback. If I throw those games out, and I analyze the numbers of the other games, these are the numbers:



59.8% pass completion. And you still have to look at the whole picture, level of competition, overmatched, nearly every week is a bad weather game.



None of this is to ignore Allen as a risky prospect, he is. But I think the criticism of the completion percentage in a bubble has to be looked at in context.



Here's the good with Allen: He clearly can make every throw, has probably the best arm in the class, he appears to throw an accurate ball, is a physical prototype, and can really move. I am very interested in how he'll do at the Senior Bowl, and I can guarantee that a lot of NFL teams are as well. He's a guy I would bet on because I see the talent. At #1 overall or #2? Not over Darnold. But over the other guys? Maybe, yeah.



If you look at him in terms of a possibility for the Giants, I think it's an ideal situation. You still have Eli, and you have Webb, who makes it easier to take a chance on a talent like Allen. I agree with others who say his ceiling is enormous...Aaron Rodgers-type ceiling.







Allen competed 9 passes against Hawaii, possibly the worst division 1 team







See, this is why you really need to examine the "tape" to see what happened. This is that game:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz3VtxCSMs4



There were SIX catchable passes in that game that were not caught. He could've easily been 15-19 passing in that game.



Out of the 6 catchable passes, 2 were great passes that went right through the receiver's hands, 2 were great passes that hit them right in the chest and they were dropped, and 2 were not really great throws but were catchable. So he should've AT LEAST been 13-19 passing in that game...68.4%, instead, he was at 47.3% passing.



Out of the incompletions that were not catchable (all 4 of them), one was tipped at the line, a great play by the DE, one was a hail mary at the end of the half (flicked his wrist and the ball went 65 yards in the air), one he sailed out of bounds, possibly on purpose as the coverage was good, and one was the worst throw he made that day... a pass late and outside that should've resulted in a pick six, that the corner dropped.



But if you look at the deep hitches on the far-sideline, the hail mary he threw, the end of the game roll out for the TD, those are the throws that shows me he can play in the NFL.



Point is, you can't make a conclusion just on the stats. 9-19 looks bad, it does. But he wasn't a 9-19 QB in that game, he was much better than that.







And if we counted drops Jacksons competiton % would be in the 70%s. Allen gets excuses made for him, while other QBs don't. It's a weird dynamic



Perhaps. I promise you Allen has had a lot more drops as a percentage of his throws than Jackson.



I'm not saying Allen is this elite, can't miss prospect. I'm saying there are reasons his numbers aren't there with the other top QBs that are separate from his performance and ability. In comment 13795326 ajr2456 said:Perhaps. I promise you Allen has had a lot more drops as a percentage of his throws than Jackson.I'm not saying Allen is this elite, can't miss prospect. I'm saying there are reasons his numbers aren't there with the other top QBs that are separate from his performance and ability.

Not too sure about that ajr2456 : 1:21 pm : link I watched Lousivlle WRs drop dimes that would have been TDS on back to back plays vs Florida State

RE: Video comparing Lamar Jackson v. Josh Allen Tom in NY : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: Jackson is more poised and polished a prospect than Allen is. Link - ( New Window )



Go check out Jackson's last 2 bowl games (vs. LSU and Miss St.) and let me know if you still want him as your QB.



He's a good college QB, potentially a developmental NFL QB, but no way I'd take that guy in either the 1st or 2nd rounds. In comment 13795157 Go Terps said:Go check out Jackson's last 2 bowl games (vs. LSU and Miss St.) and let me know if you still want him as your QB.He's a good college QB, potentially a developmental NFL QB, but no way I'd take that guy in either the 1st or 2nd rounds.

I've been picking Allen to go 1 or 2 for months. DonQuixote : 1:37 pm : link He is a freak of nature. I am sure there is a downside, and I am no expert, but I've watched the draft enough years to know a physical specimen QB like that is going to go right up there at the top.

There has been Beer Man : 1:42 pm : link a few draft boards / talking heads predicting Allen at #1 to the Browns.

RE: RE: Video comparing Lamar Jackson v. Josh Allen Modus Operandi : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795157 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Jackson is more poised and polished a prospect than Allen is. Link - ( New Window )







Go check out Jackson's last 2 bowl games (vs. LSU and Miss St.) and let me know if you still want him as your QB.



He's a good college QB, potentially a developmental NFL QB, but no way I'd take that guy in either the 1st or 2nd rounds.



Totally agree. In comment 13795412 Tom in NY said:Totally agree.

RE: After the Combine section125 : 2:04 pm : link

Quote: everyone will want Jackson.



Ah, no they won't. Well maybe after Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Mayfield are gone. In comment 13795124 Miamijints said:Ah, no they won't. Well maybe after Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Mayfield are gone.

Pretty good discussion on Allen... Modus Operandi : 2:09 pm : link Allstarjim has made some compelling arguements. I'm not a fan, and think Allen will bust, but good posts.

One sportswriter predicts Darnold NikkiMac : 2:27 pm : link To get fat like Sonny Jorgensen says he’s got the same type body



I’ve heard it all LOL

Great Mike Leach quote on accuracy AcesUp : 2:29 pm : link Quote: “Then they say ‘Well all he has to do is work on his accuracy. Well ok. He won’t be accurate in high school. Then some college will take him, and then he won’t be accurate there, and then the NFL says ‘all he has to do is work on his accuracy,’ and they’ll take him there, and he won’t be accurate there and then he’ll be out of the league.”



“The thing that’s amazing to me, is that after all of high school he’s not accurate, and now all of a sudden you’re special and you’re going to make him accurate? And then after college he’s not accurate, and you’re special and you’re going to make him accurate? I just haven’t seen that happen. I’ve seen guys improve, but they don’t all of a sudden become accurate.”



If you look at the success rate of college QBs with low completion %, they back that quote up. I think you are more likely to teach a short Baker Mayfield how to find throwing lanes than the prototypical Josh Allen how to be accurate in NFL windows. It's a trap coaches and talent evaluators fall into all of the time. If you look at the success rate of college QBs with low completion %, they back that quote up. I think you are more likely to teach a short Baker Mayfield how to find throwing lanes than the prototypical Josh Allen how to be accurate in NFL windows. It's a trap coaches and talent evaluators fall into all of the time.

Some great points Marty866b : 3:33 pm : link By allstarjim. I think Allen is going to blow the doors open at the combine and if I had to bet on it I would say he is our guy.

As for the posters here who say USC runs the spread offense. Not really. Darnold rarely runs the ball. he ran for a whopping 82 years on the season. The spread offense quarterbacks gain that in one game.

leadership and work ethic counts a lot at QB xtian : 3:37 pm : link guys have to want to play with/for him. also, this is amplified in NY/NJ area.



from what i have read, questionable if rosen does that regardless of the pretty ball. i want allen or darnold for the giants, or barkley. otherwise, trade down [a few times] and take chubb or best OT so we have extra 2 and/or 3s.



we will know much more after all the evals.

I find it interesting that the some of the same criticisms shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:51 pm : link Kiper & McShay applied to Kizer last year they could apply to Allen, but have simply chosen to ignore or excuse them.

RE: A lot of people think Allen has the highest ceiling Rflairr : 3:54 pm : link

Quote: But his floor is a lot lower than Darnold's or Rosen's.









It’s hard to argue the arm talent Allen has. I mean go look at the vids. That dude has Jeff George type arm talent. Not sure what he willl be but he looks to have a stronger arm than any one in the league right now In comment 13795174 David B. said:It’s hard to argue the arm talent Allen has. I mean go look at the vids. That dude has Jeff George type arm talent. Not sure what he willl be but he looks to have a stronger arm than any one in the league right now