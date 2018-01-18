Here is a thought....assuming NO trade down Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 2:53 pm I do not like projecting trades...if you want to look at odds...they are overwhelmingly tipped towards NYG not trading the #2 pick.



So assuming that NYG stays put and they do not like the concerns surrounding the QBs (everyone has to admit that is at least a possibility right now)...this team goes in to the draft needing to build around Eli Manning one more time for 2018, possibly 2019.



Whether you have this unproven theory that running backs should not be taken this high or not, assume Saquon Barkley may be the strongest option available. I don't see any other players meeting the elite grade mark, and passing on a talent like him would be borderline foolish. I will say the evaluation process still has a little ways to go, so someone like a Bradley Chubb or a Connor Williams or a Minkah Fitzpatrick could warrant the #2 spot, but I am leaning towards that not happening.



So Barkley to NYG at #2...does this require them to take OL at the top of the 2nd round? Drafting solely based on need is never a good idea, kind of like going to the grocery store when you are hungry. What if, say a LB like Roquan Smith is there, do you pass on him for a guard? Or a tackle that may not be able to win the left tackle job?



That, just as much as what to do with the #2 pick, is as tough as it gets. All of this can be solved Gettleman gets really aggressive with the OL via free agency, but shelling out big dollars for the guys in this class would worry me just as much as relying on day 1/2 rookies. One thing is for certain, this team cannot go in to 2018 with what they left 2017 with along the OL.

the Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/18/2018 2:57 pm : : 1/18/2018 2:57 pm : link roster is not in good shape.



We have some all-star-type players but a whole lot of nothing to go with those few assets.



Those who say force OL in the first round are being short-sighted. If Eli were three years younger, I would say Barkley. Now, I'm learning more towards QB. But Barkley is something special.



Whatever they do, they can't afford to screw this up. Not when you look at the wreckage that is our recent drafting past.

Seems you outlined why you don't take Barkley at #2 BillT : 1/18/2018 2:58 pm : link If it's not a QB then Barkley by himself isn't that valuable because we don't have an OL to use him properly. If you don't take the QB then you have an opportunity to realize multiple picks for the #2 which fixes the OL possibly making the current RBs good enough to stay with or get an upgrade with one of the picks you get along with a couple of OLs.

Sy Emlen'sGremlins : 1/18/2018 3:02 pm : link What about this?



Gettleman gets Norwell from Carolina in FA.



1st Round - Barkley

2nd Round - Price



That has to improve the ground game significantly, no?

re giants#1 : 1/18/2018 3:02 pm : link Quote: One thing is for certain, this team cannot go in to 2018 with what they left 2017 with along the OL.



At least that is highly unlikely with Hart gone and Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker all UFAs!



I think (hope) they will sign at least one 'premium' OL in FA and 2-3 OL in total with Flowers/Jerry/Jones/Wheeler battling with the newcomers.



And assuming no trades, I'd put the odds of them grabbing at least 1 OL in rds 2-3 pretty high. At least that is highly unlikely with Hart gone and Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker all UFAs!I think (hope) they will sign at least one 'premium' OL in FA and 2-3 OL in total with Flowers/Jerry/Jones/Wheeler battling with the newcomers.And assuming no trades, I'd put the odds of them grabbing at least 1 OL in rds 2-3 pretty high.

RE: Seems you outlined why you don't take Barkley at #2 LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/18/2018 3:02 pm : link

Quote: If it's not a QB then Barkley by himself isn't that valuable because we don't have an OL to use him properly. If you don't take the QB then you have an opportunity to realize multiple picks for the #2 which fixes the OL possibly making the current RBs good enough to stay with or get an upgrade with one of the picks you get along with a couple of OLs.



Ah, this tired argument rears it's ugly head. You don't leave a special player on the board because you don't have an OL yet. In comment 13795550 BillT said:Ah, this tired argument rears it's ugly head. You don't leave a special player on the board because you don't have an OL yet.

RE: Seems you outlined why you don't take Barkley at #2 Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 3:04 pm : link

Quote: If it's not a QB then Barkley by himself isn't that valuable because we don't have an OL to use him properly. If you don't take the QB then you have an opportunity to realize multiple picks for the #2 which fixes the OL possibly making the current RBs good enough to stay with or get an upgrade with one of the picks you get along with a couple of OLs.



If NYG can bring in a good FA OL and draft a good OL, the group can be good enough to warrant Barkley.



And I keep pointing to the Rams...their OL was worse than NYG for 2 years...couple fixes over 2 years and now they may have the most dangerous running back in football. I bet they are stoked they didn't look past Gurley In comment 13795550 BillT said:If NYG can bring in a good FA OL and draft a good OL, the group can be good enough to warrant Barkley.And I keep pointing to the Rams...their OL was worse than NYG for 2 years...couple fixes over 2 years and now they may have the most dangerous running back in football. I bet they are stoked they didn't look past Gurley

I would take Barkley in a heart beat Tom from LI : 1/18/2018 3:04 pm : link These QB's do not excite me and I think Eli has enough in the tank to build around. Webb is the unknown. I think Webb could be good enough to move forward with. Grab Barkley and rebuild the o line with FA and the draft.



RE: Sy Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 3:05 pm : link

Quote: What about this?



Gettleman gets Norwell from Carolina in FA.



1st Round - Barkley

2nd Round - Price



That has to improve the ground game significantly, no?



And assuming you throw Pugh to RT or LT? Yes I think that OL is better. Flowers still in the picture though AND you are gonna have a ton of money wrapped up in to Pugh/Norwell. In comment 13795553 Emlen'sGremlins said:And assuming you throw Pugh to RT or LT? Yes I think that OL is better. Flowers still in the picture though AND you are gonna have a ton of money wrapped up in to Pugh/Norwell.

RE: the Emil : 1/18/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote: roster is not in good shape.



We have some all-star-type players but a whole lot of nothing to go with those few assets.



Those who say force OL in the first round are being short-sighted. If Eli were three years younger, I would say Barkley. Now, I'm learning more towards QB. But Barkley is something special.



Whatever they do, they can't afford to screw this up. Not when you look at the wreckage that is our recent drafting past.



With every passing day, this is becoming how I look at things. I lean QB, but only if that QB is "the guy". Has to be someone they view as a franchise QB, clean medical history, good leader. Is that Rosen, I don't know but I'm leaning towards no. Might be Darnold and might be Allen. We shall see.



To me Barkley is can't miss and if you come away with Barkley in the first round you probably can't complain about it...until 2020 when there is no Eli and you have to roll the dice with Webb. If you go the Barkley route, you are probably banking on Shurmur being the QB guru and working a minor miracle with Webb, another later round QB, or a journeyman. In comment 13795549 Eric from BBI said:With every passing day, this is becoming how I look at things. I lean QB, but only if that QB is "the guy". Has to be someone they view as a franchise QB, clean medical history, good leader. Is that Rosen, I don't know but I'm leaning towards no. Might be Darnold and might be Allen. We shall see.To me Barkley is can't miss and if you come away with Barkley in the first round you probably can't complain about it...until 2020 when there is no Eli and you have to roll the dice with Webb. If you go the Barkley route, you are probably banking on Shurmur being the QB guru and working a minor miracle with Webb, another later round QB, or a journeyman.

This roster is not ready to force a top 2 pick. BigBlueHens : 1/18/2018 3:07 pm : link They forced it with Pugh, Flowers, and Apple. If you don't fall in love with a QB, then don't take him. If they fall in love with a guy and think he can provide for the next 10 years, you take him. Taking Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick and upgrading the depth on those positions is better than forcing an offensive tackle, IMO.



Gettleman will pick up some offensive line pieces in FA, and I'm sure he will take a strong look at the lineman in the second. But if Smith is there in the 2nd and he is higher on your board then the lineman, pull the plug on Smith. He seems like a talented backer, something we haven't had since Antonio Pierce.



This roster can use talent at every position. Take the talent when you get offered it.

Barkley? Marty866b : 1/18/2018 3:08 pm : link There are many really good runners in this upcoming draft and it is not a slam dunk that Barkley is the best of them. If you want a runner this bad I am certain there will be a really good one at the top of round 2.

BTW, with the exception of Fournette,there are no highly drafted runners who are playing Sunday. You don't need great runners to win the Super Bowl.

If the Giants stay put and take Barkley Jay on the Island : 1/18/2018 3:08 pm : link with Roquan Smith available in round 2 the Giants should consider trading up a spot to secure him. There is little chance that Smith will fall that far but the Giants need a LB like Smith. Get Smith in the 2nd by trading this years 4th to move up a spot. Then in the 3rd they can take Isaiah Wynn who is going to be a damn fine guard IMO.

Darkwa and Gallman giants#1 : 1/18/2018 3:08 pm : link averaged 4.4 and 4.3 ypc respectively behind last years OL (the team as a whole average 3.9 ypc, but that was brought down by Vereen, 3.6, and Perkins, 2.2). Also keep in mind that most of their attempts were after Beckham went down which basically eliminated any downfield threat.



A truly "special" RB would add at least 0.2-0.3 ypc to the 'ordinary' production of those two. So you don't *need* a dominant OL to have a respectable ground game, especially since a healthy Beckham pretty much guarantees 7 man fronts, at least until the Giants show they can't be stopped on the ground.

Obvioulsy this is predicated on none of the QBs being the "guy" Jim in Forest Hills : 1/18/2018 3:12 pm : link which I doubt will happen. I think the Giants will see one prospect in the franchise light.



That being said, I disagree with the Barkley pick. I like his skill set, but I don't think he's special enough to warrant being picked that high. I also think the RBs need to be interchangebale due to the high risk of injury. If there is an OL or a DL that is the same value pointwise, I'd rather go that route. Everyone says we won't be limited in spending but I dont think that will be true, especially when we see what FAs like Norwell will command in the open market.



They have Gallman, Perkins, add Ronald Jones later in the draft. Or Michel, or Penny.

QB Pete44 : 1/18/2018 3:13 pm : link Can't pass on a QB at 2, Eli was absolutely terrible this season. I realize about the OL and WRs, but he still makes such bad throws.



If they pass on a QB, they might have to pay a kings ransom to be in this position again to acquire a QB.



Of course, they need to really feel strongly about Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield to pick the right guy.

I'm liking the idea of Barkley more and more, simply because he seems Victor in CT : 1/18/2018 3:17 pm : link like the BPA. That they need a stud RB is just gravy. As for the rest of it, BPA, BPA, BPA, BPA, BPA, BPA. There are just too many holes to fill on this roster to pass up on a higher rated player to fill a need

. Go Terps : 1/18/2018 3:20 pm : link I think the line has to be fixed through a combination of free agents and changes to the offensive scheme. I would like to see much more two TE, moving the pocket, etc.



But drafting a position is a bad idea.

RE: Barkley? Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: There are many really good runners in this upcoming draft and it is not a slam dunk that Barkley is the best of them. If you want a runner this bad I am certain there will be a really good one at the top of round 2.

BTW, with the exception of Fournette,there are no highly drafted runners who are playing Sunday. You don't need great runners to win the Super Bowl.



If you are going to use that as your anti-RB claim, you have to say that QBs don't need to be taken early either. In comment 13795567 Marty866b said:If you are going to use that as your anti-RB claim, you have to say that QBs don't need to be taken early either.

I was thinking about a Saquon-Roquan adamg : 1/18/2018 3:23 pm : link 1-2 the other day. I'd LOVE that haul.

RE: . adamg : 1/18/2018 3:24 pm : link

Quote: I think the line has to be fixed through a combination of free agents and changes to the offensive scheme. I would like to see much more two TE, moving the pocket, etc.



But drafting a position is a bad idea.



+1 They need to add at least two decent-good starters in FA plus a re-sign of either Pugh or Fluker imo. In comment 13795588 Go Terps said:+1 They need to add at least two decent-good starters in FA plus a re-sign of either Pugh or Fluker imo.

RE: QB mattyblue : 1/18/2018 3:24 pm : link

Quote: Can't pass on a QB at 2, Eli was absolutely terrible this season. I realize about the OL and WRs, but he still makes such bad throws.



If they pass on a QB, they might have to pay a kings ransom to be in this position again to acquire a QB.



Of course, they need to really feel strongly about Darnold, Rosen, Allen, Mayfield to pick the right guy.





Totally agree with this. Everyone loves Eli, it doesn’t make you a bad fan to realize he has very little left. Unless the Giants think that all the QBs are not good, QB has to be the pick. Yes they could trade down or something but going with the assumption we stay at 2. Take a QB and start building. In comment 13795579 Pete44 said:Totally agree with this. Everyone loves Eli, it doesn’t make you a bad fan to realize he has very little left. Unless the Giants think that all the QBs are not good, QB has to be the pick. Yes they could trade down or something but going with the assumption we stay at 2. Take a QB and start building.

Solder will be 30 JonC : 1/18/2018 3:25 pm : link proceed with caution via UFA.

In this instance, I'm stuck between the franchise QB JonC : 1/18/2018 3:33 pm : link and Barkley. Not loving a QB and looking at the short shelf lives most RBs experience in the NFL ... makes it difficult to invest the #2 overall pick on a tailback, no matter how special.



I'd target Norwell and Fluker in FA Go Terps : 1/18/2018 3:34 pm : link A guy that may provide good value at tackle is Cameron Fleming. 25 years old getting snaps as the third tackle for the Patriots.

RE: RE: Sy Diver_Down : 1/18/2018 3:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795553 Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





What about this?



Gettleman gets Norwell from Carolina in FA.



1st Round - Barkley

2nd Round - Price



That has to improve the ground game significantly, no?







And assuming you throw Pugh to RT or LT? Yes I think that OL is better. Flowers still in the picture though AND you are gonna have a ton of money wrapped up in to Pugh/Norwell.



Who is going to play RT/LT for the games that Pugh sits out due to injury? This year he managed 8 games. We need someone that can be counted on. In comment 13795561 Sy'56 said:Who is going to play RT/LT for the games that Pugh sits out due to injury? This year he managed 8 games. We need someone that can be counted on.

RE: This roster is not ready to force a top 2 pick. AcidTest : 1/18/2018 3:36 pm : link

Quote: They forced it with Pugh, Flowers, and Apple. If you don't fall in love with a QB, then don't take him. If they fall in love with a guy and think he can provide for the next 10 years, you take him. Taking Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick and upgrading the depth on those positions is better than forcing an offensive tackle, IMO.



Gettleman will pick up some offensive line pieces in FA, and I'm sure he will take a strong look at the lineman in the second. But if Smith is there in the 2nd and he is higher on your board then the lineman, pull the plug on Smith. He seems like a talented backer, something we haven't had since Antonio Pierce.



This roster can use talent at every position. Take the talent when you get offered it.



Agreed. In comment 13795566 BigBlueHens said:Agreed.

The number 2 pick got traded last year and the year before. wgenesis123 : 1/18/2018 3:37 pm : link That is 100 percent the last two years. Also many teams with the number two pick decline trades to take a QB and that has an effect on the odds. Generally the cost to trade up to two is higher than all but trading up to one, so it usually takes a QB to spark a trade. There are several QB's to spark interest this year. Because Barkley and maybe Chubb may be valued high enough to warrant a number two pick along with the QB's the Giants are sitting in a power position. Make no mistake about it, they will have many options to look at.

Sy'56 Marty866b : 1/18/2018 3:38 pm : link The quarterbacks left to play this year is an aberration compared to what is normal. I can make a strong argument that without Wentz playing most of the year the Eagles would not be in this position. Most years, the top quarterbacks are the ones playing this weekend. Brees and Big Ben were an eyelash from playing this weekend.

BTW, do you have the other top runners ranked that far behind Barkley?

Count me as one... Strip-Sack : 1/18/2018 3:39 pm : link who thinks Eli will greatly benefit from the new regime and can still play at a high level....that said, if they're completely sold on one of the QB's, they probably have to pull the trigger. If they aren't however, and Barkley is there, I'd be more than happy if he's the choice....as this scenario assumes no trade down, you run to the podium if the best player in the draft is sitting there, no question....would also love Price or the LB in the second if it fell that way.

RE: RE: RE: Sy Victor in CT : 1/18/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795561 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795553 Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





What about this?



Gettleman gets Norwell from Carolina in FA.



1st Round - Barkley

2nd Round - Price



That has to improve the ground game significantly, no?







And assuming you throw Pugh to RT or LT? Yes I think that OL is better. Flowers still in the picture though AND you are gonna have a ton of money wrapped up in to Pugh/Norwell.







Who is going to play RT/LT for the games that Pugh sits out due to injury? This year he managed 8 games. We need someone that can be counted on.



Excellent point re Pugh. Counting on him is fraught with risk of injury. And simply isn't tha good that you commit big $$ and years to him. In comment 13795618 Diver_Down said:Excellent point re Pugh. Counting on him is fraught with risk of injury. And simply isn't tha good that you commit big $$ and years to him.

Speculate all you want but Bruner4329 : 1/18/2018 3:41 pm : link We can all speculate about who we pick and whether we trade down but until we deal with Free Agency and find out who we bring in no one can really say what will happen. If we sign a couple of OLs in FA then maybe we can go RB in round 1 or trade down and pick up some additional picks. Or we can go QB or pick Chubbs. Draft will be used to fill whatever holes still exist post FA.

If the Giants don't like the QBs AcesUp : 1/18/2018 3:52 pm : link and can't trade down, Barkley would be my guy. However, I think the odds of that happening are pretty slim. With the way the board is stacking up, I just find it hard to believe that one of the top 4 QBs doesn't catch the Giants' eye. In the off chance that the remaining QBs grade out poorly with the Giants, other QB needy teams may feel different. You have the Jets and Broncos right behind and the Bills with an arsenal of picks that could make a move similar to what the Eagles did for Wentz. So they are in prime position to facilitate a trade regardless of their grades. And you really have to explore a trade if you don't like the QBs too, specifically a 2019 pick(s), since you are probably going to need ammo to move up and grab a guy in next year's class. That impending crater sized need will only loom larger as Eli approaches the end.



That said, if the worst case scenario for the Giants is a potential All-Pro RB, I'm not going to lose any sleep.

Put it this way... ryanmkeane : 1/18/2018 3:56 pm : link Let's say we sign at the very minimum - 1 starting OL in free agency. If we stay at 2 and don't go QB, I would have a hard time passing on Barkley. In fact, I think most here would be pretty pissed at that. Unless Williams is a can't miss type LT after the evaluation process is over - there's no way you take him at 2 there.



Keep in mind we have a high 2nd and high 3rd round pick -

which I imagine there will be plenty of OL in the mix for those selections. There will be top 45-60 ranked players available when we are picking in the 3rd round.



As of now, I'm leaning towards the following:



1. Sign 1 or 2 starting caliber or better OL in free agency

2. Draft Barkley at 2

3. Focus on LB/DE/OL in rounds 2-4

My prediction at this point in time... Reb8thVA : 1/18/2018 3:56 pm : link is that Gettleman will make a strong effort to sign Norwell and that Fluker and Richburg will be signed to short term prove it deals. He might also sign a LT who is a little older and cheaper like Penn. He will then draft an LT and probably another G at some point. Next years OL will look like this:



LT: Draftee/ Penn

LG: Norwell

C: Richburg

RG: Fluker

RT: Flowers



The following year will be used to remedy any further OL shortcomings. The point for next season is to stabilize the line and point it in a forward direction. It may be too much to expect that it can be fixed in one year, regardless of what the Vikings have done.

Would love Roquan Smith barens : 1/18/2018 3:58 pm : link more than Barkley, great centerpiece for our defense.

RE: RE: Sy Emlen'sGremlins : 1/18/2018 3:58 pm : link I wouldn't bring Pugh or Richburg back.



Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





What about this?



Gettleman gets Norwell from Carolina in FA.



1st Round - Barkley

2nd Round - Price



That has to improve the ground game significantly, no?







And assuming you throw Pugh to RT or LT? Yes I think that OL is better. Flowers still in the picture though AND you are gonna have a ton of money wrapped up in to Pugh/Norwell. [/quote]

RE: Would love Roquan Smith ryanmkeane : 1/18/2018 4:00 pm : link

Quote: more than Barkley, great centerpiece for our defense.

I love Smith...but at 2 with Rosen, Barkley, Chubb on the board...that's a really tough sell. If we traded back to the 7-12 range - Smith would be a fantastic pick there. In comment 13795657 barens said:I love Smith...but at 2 with Rosen, Barkley, Chubb on the board...that's a really tough sell. If we traded back to the 7-12 range - Smith would be a fantastic pick there.

RB that high from a cap perspective scares the crap out of me.... Giantfan in skinland : 1/18/2018 4:06 pm : link

- ( Fournette and Elliot are currently #1 and #2 in terms of total guaranteed money at RB. Their per year costs were both top 10 in the league from day one. Whereas guys like Kareem Hunt, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Jay Ajayi, Mark Ingram, Dalvin Cook, Dion Lewis....all making pennies on the dollar relatively speaking. It just feels like a HUGE waste of resources to me. Not that Barkley isn't the best RB, but just that the cost of getting that RB compared to his peers will not justify the difference. RB contracts - ( New Window

I live in NE and see every pats game...Solder is not elite edavisiii : 1/18/2018 4:06 pm : link He is a good player but he is 30. Not worth a big contract. He is getting brittle! I think the franchise needs to decide if they are all in with Eli or we are moving on. I think part of the reason for Gettleman is he has the stones to move on from Eli if we need to. I don't think they are going to come out and be 100 honest but they need to decide on a path and not be wishy washy.



Two paths:

Move on, draft a QB at #2, find a way to unload Eli's 22M cap number to rebuild, sign OBJ and LC.



Stay with ELi, strengthen the OL in FA, draft Barkley at #2 and use the next round to get more competition at OL, an edge rusher & get some fast LBs in here. Trade down if the value is so great you can improve 3 to 4 positions.....two #1s and Two #2s....it could be the usual bullshit but a lot of people are saying Barkley is the best player in the draft.



I still think the opinion that Gettlman and Shurmer have regarding Davis Webb has great importance. But they need to shit or get off the pot! Pick a direction and go all in no matter who's feelings it hurts.

its so simple BleedBlue : 1/18/2018 4:07 pm : link BPA. barkley is that guy at 2. dont force the pick on a QB. go barkley, sign norwell and add an early OL pick. give shurmur a yer to eval webb...2019 you make a move for a QB...if he thonks webn isnt the guy

For me... shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/18/2018 4:07 pm : link - The idea of building around Eli Manning is a complete non-starter. I'm not saying he's done, but I think it's foolish to "build around" a player at this point in his career who isn't instilling Brady/Brees-type confidence in how he'll perform going forward.



- Drafting a RB that high just seems foolish to me. I'm not comparing Barkley and McCaffrey, but all we heard last year was how McCaffrey was this amazing prospect, yet the "gap" between him and Kumara, Kareem Hunt, and even a Tarik Cohen doesn't seem to have been worth using such a valuable pick on a RB.



I feel like people are searching for reasons not to draft a QB, but I like all 3 of these guys. I also think we have a really good situation for a young QB to grow into without being thrown to the wolves or searching for weapons when he eventually does play. It also doesn't help that I don't love any of the other prospects. The best OL by a mile is Nelson. Chubb is really good, but I don't think that's the right fit. I like Fitzpatrick, but I don't see him as a special prospect.

Re: Barkley...he is the best but I'd like some opinion (Dave T, Sy???) edavisiii : 1/18/2018 4:12 pm : link on how big the gap is between him and the other backs. I think the fact that none of the OL look like a franchise Left tackle makes this draft tricky.



The thing with Barkley is he runs back kicks, can go out into the slot, he blocks, and he breaks big runs, a lot of them. BUT IF WE CAN'T BLOCK, HOW GOOD WILL HE BE?????



Like all have you have been saying....they need to get it right!

There isn't a QB worthy of the overall #2 pick in the carpoon : 1/18/2018 4:14 pm : link entire draft, IMO. They all have one sort of baggage or another. BPA or trade down. Somebody will be sucker enough to jump at one of these "franchise" QB,s.

shockey ryanmkeane : 1/18/2018 4:15 pm : link good point regarding McCaffrey...but Barkley is nearly 35 pounds heavier, and a true bell cow type back. It was obvious that McCaffrey was more of a scat type/receiver type back coming out.

Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer ij_reilly : 1/18/2018 4:18 pm : link I can get pretty confused this time of year. All the roster holes, FAs, potential incoming talent via the draft! Where to begin? How to prioritize?



So I am just looking through glasses built upon what I call the Gettleman Creed. Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer (and kick some ass in the process).



So I think Barkley in Round 1 fits that creed. A lot of positions fit the creed. Some do not fit as well. Such as WR or CB or S. So mentally I am ruling out those positions at the second pick in the draft.



On to round 2. Does Roquan Smith make sense? Well, I think he fits quite nicely.



I live in Atlanta so I saw a lot of UGA football this year. Obviously I'm not scouting expert. What I saw is a guy who loves to play, flies around, super competitive, and makes big time hits, without getting hurt. From my amateurish perspective, this is a guy who fits in beautifully with "stop the run" and also "rush the passer". He blitzed quite nicely at times.



Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.



To me Norwell looks like the safest FA play AcesUp : 1/18/2018 4:19 pm : link He is going to break the bank, probably sets the bar at OG, however he reminds me of Snacks when he hit the market. Unheralded late bloomer on the interior line that his current team can't sign because of previous investments on the unit (Mo Wilk/Leaonard Williams with Snacks and Turner/Kalil with Norwell). I think it's best that you only grab one of the top OL (that includes Pugh and Richburg) while looking to the bargain bin and draft (round 2 on) to fill in the rest of the unit. That should include a couple of band-aids to give yourself another offseason to really get it right.

They need to firm up the OLine as best they can in FA UberAlias : 1/18/2018 4:21 pm : link Need to maximize value of the early picks as best we can. Do to want to pass on talent fir need. Obvious OLine needs to be addressed but we can use help almost anywhere.

The roster is borderline in shambles The_Boss : 1/18/2018 4:31 pm : link Building around Eli is foolish at this time. That ship sailed in 2013. Think about this for a minute: at the beginning of 2017, this was the 6th youngest roster in the nfl. That sounds promising, no? But if you look deeper, of the players 25 or younger, I count just 4 who appear to be foundation type players (Engram, Shep, Collins, and Tomlinson). That’s not good enough. Eli is 37. There’s no rule that says you can’t take Rosen, for example, and then BPA the rest of the way. This roster needs more talent, period. Build something sustainable where we are one of those team who win 10-13 games every year and are in the mix for the SB.

Regarding Sy's 2nd round question. edavisiii : 1/18/2018 4:32 pm : link assuming we are not trying to draft a Left Tackle, depth at Guard, Right Tackle and Center can be found in rounds 3, 4, and 5. The Pats do it every year. Some start. Gettleman's strength is supposed to be finding Lineman. Let's hope he is on. If he can reinforce the OL through Free Agency than I think they Should draft a Linebacker if he falls to them with the 34th pick if he has a 1st round grade on him.



Not all our Offensive Lineman are bad players. Gettleman said that in his press conference. Injuries killed us. Pugh, Richburg and Fluker, with Jones as a backup are not a bad interior group ad they might not get big $$$s. Flowers looked like he was getting better but he regressed. I'd love Norwell, the FA guard from Carolina but he might get huge money.



But, Sy is spot on, if they can solidify the OL in Free Agency they will get a lot more alternatives instead of reaching for OLs in the draft. A few years back we went into the draft saying we had to draft a tackle and that has not turned out so well.

I think the opinion joeinpa : 1/18/2018 4:36 pm : link That Giants can build around Eli is based in sentiment and not really an objective observation.



Eli has been part of the problem. A guy with his salary is expected to uplift and overcome some of the deficiencies on the team, a. k. a. Russell Wilson Rogers when healthy, even Bree's.



Eli didn t do that. I have always been an Eli fan. But in my opinion he best serves the Giants by starting until the next young kid is ready. Don t build for next season at the expense of the next 10.

If The Giants Really Don't Like Any Of The QB's pa_giant_fan : 1/18/2018 4:39 pm : link And their is no taker for the #2 pick then you take the best player available, be that Barkley, Chubb or Fitzpatrick, which ever is rated higher on their board. Do not force a pick solely on need.

On the one hand, I'm 100% for taking a QB... M.S. : 1/18/2018 4:44 pm : link

...at #2; on the other hand, if you go with Saquon Barkley he could definitely take the pressure off our QB, whether it's Eli or Webb. (And that's not a bad thing)!!!





So far, the offseason has proceeded in "the Giants way" Ivan15 : 1/18/2018 4:45 pm : link which apparently is also DGs way. So, I expect the Giants to shore up the O-line in free agency with 3 or 4 new starters or starting at new positions, allowing them to draft "BPA".



After free agency, I expect to see the following starters:



Flowers at somewhere other than LT; lets say RT

Fluker or a new RG; Jerry as backup at both guard spots

Jones at center

Pugh or a new LG

A new LT



Flowers is still a better prospect than anyone in the draft below the 1st round. Just not a LT.



And thank you Sy'56 for bringing some professional realism to the BBI chaos.



This is really simple.... Dry Lightning : 1/18/2018 4:45 pm : link If they think a true franchise 15 year starting QB is there they have to take him. There is no arguing. They HAVE to. The question is do they think that player is there and will he be there at 2. I do not think that QB is there personally. I think Mason Rudolph is the best of the bunch and he is probably someone you trade down for or try to pick at the top of the second round. If the QB is not there you take Barkley because he immediately gives you a huge shot in the arm. Makes the QB and the O line better.

What is Rudolph's projection? chopperhatch : 1/18/2018 4:47 pm : link Barkley in the first and then Rudolph in the second would work for me.

Contrary to many here, DonQuixote : 1/18/2018 4:52 pm : link I like the top QBs a lot and think this will go down as a great QB draft. I'd be thrilled with Rosen, Allen or Darnold in no particular order. We are so fortunate to have sucked THIS year, if you had to choose.

RE: the ColHowPepper : 1/18/2018 4:59 pm : link

Quote: roster is not in good shape.



We have some all-star-type players but a whole lot of nothing to go with those few assets.



Those who say force OL in the first round are being short-sighted. If Eli were three years younger, I would say Barkley. Now, I'm learning more towards QB. But Barkley is something special.



Whatever they do, they can't afford to screw this up. Not when you look at the wreckage that is our recent drafting past.

Eric, your first two sentences: +1 +1 +1



Those who say a piece or two on the OL and a CB, or maybe a WR and we are SB contenders in '18 would be the same folks who, over and over and over, after each of the past five drafts, say, NYG have a top 2 D, or in the alternative, a top 2 O, etc. In comment 13795549 Eric from BBI said:Eric, your first two sentences: +1 +1 +1Those who say a piece or two on the OL and a CB, or maybe a WR and we are SB contenders in '18 would be the same folks who, over and over and over, after each of the past five drafts, say, NYG have a top 2 D, or in the alternative, a top 2 O, etc.

By draft day njm : 1/18/2018 5:00 pm : link 1. We will know if an OL was signed as a FA and who has left.



2. Shurmur will have spent some time with Webb and will have at least gauged his arm strength.



If there is no FA OL signed and Pugh is lost the Giants' hand is forced. They have to take one in the 1st or 2nd, maybe both. What good is Barkley if he is gets so beat up in his rookie year his potential is permanently diminished? Who do I taken then? Quinten Nelson, even at #2.



As far as the need for a QB goes if there have been some signings I'll rely on Shurmur's and Gettleman's judgement. If they don't go QB Fitzpatrick and Collins would be the best safety tandem in the league. Chubb would give juice to the pass rush.







RE: Contrary to many here, mattyblue : 1/18/2018 5:04 pm : link

Quote: I like the top QBs a lot and think this will go down as a great QB draft. I'd be thrilled with Rosen, Allen or Darnold in no particular order. We are so fortunate to have sucked THIS year, if you had to choose.



I agree. There is a lot talent at the QB position. Potentially 6 QBs could go RD 1. What’s the record for first rd QBs taken? In comment 13795766 DonQuixote said:I agree. There is a lot talent at the QB position. Potentially 6 QBs could go RD 1. What’s the record for first rd QBs taken?

No matter what we do... ryanmkeane : 1/18/2018 5:08 pm : link can we end this notion that any RB has to have an amazing OL to succeed? Look at Elliott this season. They had a bunch of injuries on OL and he was on pace to lead the league in rushing yet again before his suspension. If Barkley has at the very least - an average OL - he'll still be great.

Haven’t read darren in pdx : 1/18/2018 5:08 pm : link Through the entire thread but adding a good LB to the defense is something that needs to be done as well as improving the OL.

RE: No matter what we do... njm : 1/18/2018 5:09 pm : link

Quote: can we end this notion that any RB has to have an amazing OL to succeed? Look at Elliott this season. They had a bunch of injuries on OL and he was on pace to lead the league in rushing yet again before his suspension. If Barkley has at the very least - an average OL - he'll still be great.



And that line was STILL better than the Giants OL. In comment 13795782 ryanmkeane said:And that line was STILL better than the Giants OL.

Considering where Eli is in his career, not picking a QB at #2 Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2018 5:40 pm : link would be gross negligence.



Not coming out of the Draft and/or Free Agency with 2 new Tackles would be very close to gross negligence.



Not infusing some talent to the Linebacker unit would be regular negligence...





If Barkley is BPA Samiam : 1/18/2018 5:51 pm : link Then this draft is not that great. It may be deep but not at the to end. I have news for you. If Ezekial Elliot ran behind the Giants OL against Rutgers and Rutgers was allowed to play with 12 defenders, they couldn’t stop him. Rutgers stopped Barkley. Enough said

Sy: adamg : 1/18/2018 5:54 pm : link Is there a good chance that Flowers may be moved to RG? It seems like a lot of people are expecting he'll either be at LT or RT, but is the best move bringing back Pugh, bringing in Norwell and Solder, and moving Flowers inside?

what happens if a pk is rated higher micky : 1/18/2018 5:58 pm : link do you take him?





jeez this draft is good at rb...and rb's are position of dime or dozen.



take best qb..teams that ignore the position flounder for years trying to get a franchise qb..I'm sure 1 of these qbs will turn out to be a franchise one. homework. and to build around a 37 yr qb, is plain stupid imo

RE: Considering where Eli is in his career, not picking a QB at #2 mattyblue : 1/18/2018 5:59 pm : link

Quote: would be gross negligence.



Not coming out of the Draft and/or Free Agency with 2 new Tackles would be very close to gross negligence.



Not infusing some talent to the Linebacker unit would be regular negligence...





I feel the same way. Grab a QB and you have Webb and the draftee and hope one or both pans out. If both look good you can trade one. In comment 13795809 Jimmy Googs said:I feel the same way. Grab a QB and you have Webb and the draftee and hope one or both pans out. If both look good you can trade one.

My opinion is that they chooose a QB or not at #2, Bill L : 1/18/2018 6:16 pm : link Depending not on how they feel about Eli, but on how they feel about Webb.



Which means that they should probably take a QB at #2.



With Eli and a good scheme, health, OL, RB, yadda, yadda, they don’t sniff the top of the draft for another two years. And then, it’s too late.

And Webb could be decent Bill L : 1/18/2018 6:19 pm : link But he will never compare to a top of the draft QB. Book it. This draft sets the future, not next year.

It's really this easy paesan98 : 1/18/2018 6:35 pm : link You don't like the QBs and took Barkley because you felt he was the best player available. In round 2 (and three, for that matter), YOU TAKE THE BEST PLAYER AVAILABLE. Once round 4 comes around, you can begin to factor in needs, but still need to take guys near the top of your board.

All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.... GFAN52 : 1/18/2018 6:36 pm : link COLTS! Otherwise we be sitting at 3 at the mercy of the Colts decision as to what they do with that pick.

We Get It Sy... Jim in Tampa : 1/18/2018 6:37 pm : link You see flaws in all the QBs and thus rate them a little lower and you see Barkley as an elite player who should therefore be drafted before them. But the career of a good QB is typically twice as long as a great RB.



Giants need a franchise QB and they may not be in this draft position again anytime soon.



Darnold and Rosen are franchise QBs well worth the #2 pick in the draft. The team that picks them is potentially set at the most important position on the field for the next 10-15 years. The team that picks Barkley can't say that.

If we draft Barkley at #2... bw in dc : 1/18/2018 6:58 pm : link it’s a throw the remote numerous times moment.



It’s a dereliction of duty so egregious that DG should be fired on the spot. If Manning is 27, then fine. But Manning is 37 and deep on the back nine of his career. And there are 3 QB prospects that could easily spell another 10+ years of competitive play. If you think playing QB is easy to play now, compared to when QBs were treated with disdain like the other 21 players on the field, wait until 3+ years from now when the QB is wearing a belt around his waste with flags attached to it...

Barkley. Odell. Engram Earl the goat : 1/18/2018 7:21 pm : link Gives the Giants a very exciting offense



Can Gettleman get a Andrew Norwell in FA to play guard and an offensive lineman in Rd 2 then the offense will roll with the proper coach and OC

Eli mentors Webb for another year



Now we just need a pass rush and some LBs

Met a lot of NFL scouts kelsto811 : 1/18/2018 7:25 pm : link At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?

Googs fkap : 1/18/2018 7:36 pm : link You don’t draft a QB because Eli is old and w e pick 2. You pick a QB because one is worth picking. The point of the thread is that there may not be a QB worth taking at # 2 . Never pick one just because we might need one

RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts Diver_Down : 1/18/2018 7:38 pm : link

Quote: At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?



No. He'll go in the Top 10. In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:No. He'll go in the Top 10.

Easy pass WillVAB : 1/18/2018 7:59 pm : link There are 5-6 RBs just as good as Barkley, many projecting 1-2 rounds later.



If you’re looking for an alternative approach to the draft, load up on value defensive talent. Hope to hit on OL in FA/late in the draft.



1. Chubb DE

2. Jefferson LB



And go from there.

RE: Easy pass GFAN52 : 1/18/2018 8:03 pm : link

Quote: There are 5-6 RBs just as good as Barkley, many projecting 1-2 rounds later.



If you’re looking for an alternative approach to the draft, load up on value defensive talent. Hope to hit on OL in FA/late in the draft.



1. Chubb DE

2. Jefferson LB



And go from there.



Hoping to hit on on OL late in the draft is the Jerry Reese approach to improve the OL which didn't work. In comment 13795962 WillVAB said:Hoping to hit on on OL late in the draft is the Jerry Reese approach to improve the OL which didn't work.

RE: Easy pass ryanmkeane : 1/18/2018 8:14 pm : link

Quote: There are 5-6 RBs just as good as Barkley

.

No. In comment 13795962 WillVAB said:No.

RE: Sy: Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: Is there a good chance that Flowers may be moved to RG? It seems like a lot of people are expecting he'll either be at LT or RT, but is the best move bringing back Pugh, bringing in Norwell and Solder, and moving Flowers inside?



At this point, I think anything is possible with Flowers. LT, RT, RG, benched. In comment 13795827 adamg said:At this point, I think anything is possible with Flowers. LT, RT, RG, benched.

RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 8:20 pm : link

Quote: At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?



I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes. In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes.

There are several RBs in this draft that are good Sy'56 : 1/18/2018 8:22 pm : link Barkley is better than all of them in every single facet. I don't think there is any back that is better at any aspect of the game than Barkley. He is built to take the beating, too. I think he is a 10+ year star.

RE: RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts GFAN52 : 1/18/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?







I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes.



Picking a G at #2 would be unheard of. In comment 13795976 Sy'56 said:Picking a G at #2 would be unheard of.

RE: RE: Easy pass WillVAB : 1/18/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795962 WillVAB said:





Quote:





There are 5-6 RBs just as good as Barkley, many projecting 1-2 rounds later.



If you’re looking for an alternative approach to the draft, load up on value defensive talent. Hope to hit on OL in FA/late in the draft.



1. Chubb DE

2. Jefferson LB



And go from there.







Hoping to hit on on OL late in the draft is the Jerry Reese approach to improve the OL which didn't work.



I agree. But the OP is suggesting an alternative approach to the draft with no trade downs. In that scenario, the logical decision would be to build around the talent we have on defense and be a kick ass defensive squad next year. Chubb and Jefferson would be nice value picks at the Giants slot. In comment 13795966 GFAN52 said:I agree. But the OP is suggesting an alternative approach to the draft with no trade downs. In that scenario, the logical decision would be to build around the talent we have on defense and be a kick ass defensive squad next year. Chubb and Jefferson would be nice value picks at the Giants slot.

RE: RE: Easy pass bw in dc : 1/18/2018 8:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795962 WillVAB said:





Quote:





There are 5-6 RBs just as good as Barkley

.





No.



He's more right than wrong. Kerryon Johnson has the goods. Had he not been hurt for the Georgia game in the SEC championship game, a great case could have been made that he was the Heisman winner...great prospect.



Sonny Michel is just as talented as Barkley. What can't he do?



You can be suspicious of his competition, but Penny's production has been nothing short of spectacular.



I think Guice is has skills that just weren't exposed at LSU because the QB play was so incompetent. I think he could be a terrific receiver and flourish with quality NFL QB...



I'm actually a big fan of the Hines kid for NC State. Every game I saw he was doing something good. Low tread on his tire as he had few touches his frosh and soph years. Could be a real find... In comment 13795973 ryanmkeane said:He's more right than wrong. Kerryon Johnson has the goods. Had he not been hurt for the Georgia game in the SEC championship game, a great case could have been made that he was the Heisman winner...great prospect.Sonny Michel is just as talented as Barkley. What can't he do?You can be suspicious of his competition, but Penny's production has been nothing short of spectacular.I think Guice is has skills that just weren't exposed at LSU because the QB play was so incompetent. I think he could be a terrific receiver and flourish with quality NFL QB...I'm actually a big fan of the Hines kid for NC State. Every game I saw he was doing something good. Low tread on his tire as he had few touches his frosh and soph years. Could be a real find...

RE: RE: RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts Sarcastic Sam : 1/18/2018 8:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795976 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?







I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes.







Picking a G at #2 would be unheard of.



In comment 13795980 GFAN52 said:

Assuming Gettleman sticks to his Philosophy Red Right Hand : 1/18/2018 8:38 pm : link of run the Ball stop the run, and rush the passer, with the qualifier Offense scores points, as he said it's their job, then one might expect he would proceed in order, in a linear fashion, and start with running thee ball. if that's indeed the priority, ans considering the team may be in transition for a couple of years at least, and an unsettled and changing situation at QB, then Barkley makes total sense, followed by some OL moves to ensure they can in fact "run the ball". With the QB position unsettled, it's possible a running game may become an offensive mainstay for the next few years.



Drafting a QB at #2 may not be ideal, especially if they don't like the warts on the prospects out there, and considering a new QB needs an Oline in front of him, which they don't have, and needs to be built, putting a new QB out behind a mess of a line may just get him killed or ruin him. It would be kind of hysterical to find out a new QB is even less able to run an offense than Manning is in his current state, and instead finds himself running for his life as opposed to running the offense. Kinda like finding out that although we thought Coughlin was over the hill and new blood would be the cure for what ails us, instead it was the steady hand of experience that was what really kept everything together, as opposed to being the problem.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts GFAN52 : 1/18/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795980 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795976 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?







I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes.







Picking a G at #2 would be unheard of.











He was picked as a tackle but failed at that position, so they were forced to move him inside. In comment 13795989 Sarcastic Sam said:He was picked as a tackle but failed at that position, so they were forced to move him inside.

RE: This roster is not ready to force a top 2 pick. Red Right Hand : 1/18/2018 9:01 pm : link

Quote: They forced it with Pugh, Flowers, and Apple. If you don't fall in love with a QB, then don't take him. If they fall in love with a guy and think he can provide for the next 10 years, you take him. Taking Barkley, Chubb, Fitzpatrick and upgrading the depth on those positions is better than forcing an offensive tackle, IMO.



Gettleman will pick up some offensive line pieces in FA, and I'm sure he will take a strong look at the lineman in the second. But if Smith is there in the 2nd and he is higher on your board then the lineman, pull the plug on Smith. He seems like a talented backer, something we haven't had since Antonio Pierce.



This roster can use talent at every position. Take the talent when you get offered it. I concur. BPA is the way to go. They are far more than a QB away from seriously competing. In comment 13795566 BigBlueHens said:I concur. BPA is the way to go. They are far more than a QB away from seriously competing.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts kelsto811 : 1/18/2018 9:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795989 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





In comment 13795980 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795976 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?







I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes.







Picking a G at #2 would be unheard of.















He was picked as a tackle but failed at that position, so they were forced to move him inside.



Obviously I'm not advocating taking him at 2 which is why mentioned 2nd round.



Funny Gallery is mentioned though bc he came up in that conversation. We had a bit of a debate on whether he was a "bust" or not. To me he clearly was but some good points brought up that he was drafted out of position and was a good guard. Wasn't and should have never been a LT. In comment 13795993 GFAN52 said:Obviously I'm not advocating taking him at 2 which is why mentioned 2nd round.Funny Gallery is mentioned though bc he came up in that conversation. We had a bit of a debate on whether he was a "bust" or not. To me he clearly was but some good points brought up that he was drafted out of position and was a good guard. Wasn't and should have never been a LT.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Met a lot of NFL scouts GFAN52 : 1/18/2018 10:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13795993 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795989 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





In comment 13795980 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795976 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13795926 kelsto811 said:





Quote:





At CGS event. Picked some brains at the end of the nights at the bar. Lots of raving about Notre Dame OL Nelson. Apparently he's a no brainer All Star type at the next level. Any possible way he gets to 2nd round?







I don't think so. He is a top 20 lock in my eyes.







Picking a G at #2 would be unheard of.















He was picked as a tackle but failed at that position, so they were forced to move him inside.







Obviously I'm not advocating taking him at 2 which is why mentioned 2nd round.



Funny Gallery is mentioned though bc he came up in that conversation. We had a bit of a debate on whether he was a "bust" or not. To me he clearly was but some good points brought up that he was drafted out of position and was a good guard. Wasn't and should have never been a LT.



I'm with you on going OL in the second. BPA at either OT or OG. In comment 13796067 kelsto811 said:I'm with you on going OL in the second. BPA at either OT or OG.

RE: RB that high from a cap perspective scares the crap out of me.... blueblood : 1/18/2018 10:15 pm : link

Quote: Fournette and Elliot are currently #1 and #2 in terms of total guaranteed money at RB. Their per year costs were both top 10 in the league from day one. Whereas guys like Kareem Hunt, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Jay Ajayi, Mark Ingram, Dalvin Cook, Dion Lewis....all making pennies on the dollar relatively speaking. It just feels like a HUGE waste of resources to me. Not that Barkley isn't the best RB, but just that the cost of getting that RB compared to his peers will not justify the difference. RB contracts - ( New Window )



I have had this exact thought multiple times this past two weeks, and I like Barkley as a player. at the #2 pick overall he immediately becomes one of the highest paid RB's in the league.



This is why high draft picks tend to go toward QB, DE, WR, and Shutdown CB types because the value per dollar on the rookie contract is outstanding compared to the second contract especially if you are talking a top notch NFL player. In comment 13795671 Giantfan in skinland said:I have had this exact thought multiple times this past two weeks, and I like Barkley as a player. at the #2 pick overall he immediately becomes one of the highest paid RB's in the league.This is why high draft picks tend to go toward QB, DE, WR, and Shutdown CB types because the value per dollar on the rookie contract is outstanding compared to the second contract especially if you are talking a top notch NFL player.

RE: Googs Jimmy Googs : 1/18/2018 10:24 pm : link

Quote: You don’t draft a QB because Eli is old and w e pick 2. You pick a QB because one is worth picking. The point of the thread is that there may not be a QB worth taking at # 2 . Never pick one just because we might need one



Don't take the easy way out with this post. Of course if there is garbage at QB in this draft you don't take one. But you know that is not the case nor can anyone be 100% sure.



You pick a QB this year at #2. Otherwise, you gotta sell that spot.



Come on... In comment 13795938 fkap said:Don't take the easy way out with this post. Of course if there is garbage at QB in this draft you don't take one. But you know that is not the case nor can anyone be 100% sure.You pick a QB this year at #2. Otherwise, you gotta sell that spot.Come on...

Sy'56 Question... est1986 : 1/18/2018 10:34 pm : link Say we do grab Barkley... a shiny new toy for Shurmur to play with... along side the best WR in the game in Odell... along side one of the best slot receivers in the game in Shepard... along side one of the best receiving TE's in Engram... I mean, is there a point where if you lack talent significantly at the OL spot, like we do, does it become pointless to draft all these skills players so high? Not arguing against taking a RB that high, but taking one that high when the only OL we have as of right now are Ereck Flowers, John Jerry, Chad Wheeler and Adam Bisnowaty. I would love it if we landed Barkley and I think you would too but what in the hell do you think we should do with the OL? I mean, what is even possible/realistic? How do we expect to improve the OL while not going OL at #2 or #34? I don't see it. I think we are going to field a OL group that consist of mostly the same guys we had last year...



I don’t like the term “build around Eli” Sean : 1/18/2018 10:39 pm : link That is flawed logic and what has gotten them into this mess with band aid solutions. The idea is to accumulate as much talent as possible. Draft the BPA at every round without any care of position. Use FA to address needs where it makes sense financially. Don’t force the QB pick and don’t ‘load up for a SB run’. Just bring in talent. If it means Eli sticks around, that is fine, but there is no timeframe which is pressuring decisions.

Taking Barkley @ 2 Peppers : 1/18/2018 11:28 pm : link Would not be maximizing our return on this draft.



First, there's a much better success rate hitting on RBs in the middle to later rounds than any other position. Thats where teams like us, with holes all over the roster, take RBs.



Its also a very bad way to allocate our cap dollars. He'd immediately be the 4th highest paid RB in the league. Now if its a QB, he's not even in the top 20 highest paid. Big difference which allows for a lot of flexibility with the rest of the roster.



And its nothing like Gurley. He was selected 10th overall not 2nd. Thats a big difference in pay and secondly, after Winston and Mariota there wasn't a QB selected until the 3rd round. I'm sure the Rams are happy they got him but if they were picking 2nd overall in 2015 and being a QB needy team they would've been the team selecting Mariota. Instead the very following year the Rams had to give up nearly 2 drafts to move up to get Goff.



I understand the allure of getting a RB like Barkley especially today where most fans are more concerned with their fantasy rosters but selecting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft, thats a luxury pick. Look at this roster, do we have the luxury?



Peppers Marty866b : 1/18/2018 11:31 pm : link That is one great post. i agree with everything you said. We can't afford to take a runner at #2.

I still think ThatLimerickGuy : 12:10 am : link That Webb is the next great Giants QB.



He is perfect for it physically and seems to have the mental side of being a pro perfected.



How ready he is to succeed is anyone's guess.

RE: Taking Barkley @ 2 bw in dc : 12:42 am : link

Quote: Would not be maximizing our return on this draft.



First, there's a much better success rate hitting on RBs in the middle to later rounds than any other position. Thats where teams like us, with holes all over the roster, take RBs.



Its also a very bad way to allocate our cap dollars. He'd immediately be the 4th highest paid RB in the league. Now if its a QB, he's not even in the top 20 highest paid. Big difference which allows for a lot of flexibility with the rest of the roster.



And its nothing like Gurley. He was selected 10th overall not 2nd. Thats a big difference in pay and secondly, after Winston and Mariota there wasn't a QB selected until the 3rd round. I'm sure the Rams are happy they got him but if they were picking 2nd overall in 2015 and being a QB needy team they would've been the team selecting Mariota. Instead the very following year the Rams had to give up nearly 2 drafts to move up to get Goff.



I understand the allure of getting a RB like Barkley especially today where most fans are more concerned with their fantasy rosters but selecting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft, thats a luxury pick. Look at this roster, do we have the luxury?



Very, very well said.



In comment 13796162 Peppers said:Very, very well said.

Barkely makes this offense better the minuite bronxgiant : 9:32 am : link he put the Giants cap on. Allows for extended drives because he is such a great receiver out of the backfield also. You will not be able to cover him with LBs because of this. Totally opens up the offense for everyone. Defense gets to sit on the bench and rest up and be fresher in the last two quarters. Giants backs averages running the ball was not bad but we just could not put drives together. Glad the bonehead play calling is over. Safeties now cannot cheat up and get away with it. Wouldn't need superstar QB to get ball to ODB, Barley, Shep. and Engram.