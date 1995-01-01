Go on the Record for your preference of Drafted QB JoeyBigBlue : 8:48 am From the following choices



Josh Rosen

Sam Darnold

Josh Allen

Baker Mayfield

Lamar Jackson



Or



Davis Webb









Just the name and then a short sentence on why that’s your preference. Just want to who BBI wants after we get over 100 answers.

I was Rosen superspynyg : 8:52 am : link until the red flag health issues. At 2 Darnold. If he is not there then we trade back or go RB

Josh Allen cjac : 8:53 am : link this is based on Eli playing for the next 1 or 2 years

Rosen averagejoe : 8:53 am : link Just a feeling if they go QB it will be him because he seems to be pro ready. Starting to believe Giants may keep Eli and Webb and draft Barkley.

Baker Mayfield LawrenceTaylor56 : 8:56 am : link And yes at 2.

Mayfield. chuckydee9 : 8:58 am : link I may change my min before the draft.. but as of now he has had the best career in college football..

Darnold lugnut : 8:58 am : link For reasons stated by Superspy. But I bet CLE takes him.



I'm very interested in Mayfield, tho I'm sure I'm in a small minority. Don't know if I'd spend #2, but trade down a few spots and get a second second-rounder(?)

I prefer Mayfield in a trade down but know the Giants will never do it Ryan in Albany : 8:58 am : link Therefore it'll be Rosen.

Webb giants#1 : 8:58 am : link trade back to #5/6 and get at least 2019 #1, 2018 #2 and #3. Grab Barkley (long shot), Chubb, Fitz, or Nelson, then add RB, OL, LB and a wildcard with the 4 picks in rds 2-3.

Happy with either GiantNatty : 8:59 am : link Darnold (slow delivery doesn't bother me enough), Rosen (health issues are concerning but I've come around on his personality and his skills are A+), or Mayfield (size not an issue for me, he's a competitor who plays with a chip on his shoulder and runs a highly efficient offense).



Will be downright shocked if they don't go QB with the #2 pick.

Mayfield old man : 9:02 am : link Has the feet...fiery( the good and the bad)..and the type arm it seems the possession system / move the chains type QB I think the Giants are looking for. And the Darnold 'it' factor.

Then again...I liked Gary Wood.

Won't happen but he's my pick.

Officially Cap'n Bluebeard : 9:05 am : link Darnold if he's there.



If he's not, I'm not sure that I wouldn't try to trade back a few spots (stay in top 10) and get Mayfield or Allen. Just scared of Rosen's concussions and shoulder, now.

I want to know more about Allen Ten Ton Hammer : 9:07 am : link He seems like a scary sort of all-potential pick, the type of big-arm prototype looking guy that ends up being blake bortles

Mayfield jvm52106 : 9:10 am : link I want regardless of at #2 or elsewhere. He is the Favre of this group.



My second option is Allen and then Darnold. I do not want Rosen at all.

RE: Josh Allen BillKo : 9:12 am : link

Quote: this is based on Eli playing for the next 1 or 2 years



My vote too. In comment 13796344 cjac said:My vote too.

Rosen The_Boss : 9:14 am : link But I could settle on Darnold

Falk HoustonGiant : 9:14 am : link He'll be there in the 2nd and him and Webb can feed off each other.



Trade down for OL.

Rd1Josh Allen Tuckrule : 9:17 am : link Rd 2. Falk

Rd 3 silvers



No way to tell Archer : 9:20 am : link We are in the beginning of the process ask me after the combine



Darnold.. Sean : 9:21 am : link alternate scenario would be to take Barkley and trade back in for Jackson.

No QB mikeygiants : 9:23 am : link Saquon Barkley, OL and DL the rest of the draft with a sprinkle of FA OL linemen to block for Barkley.

Davis Webb Trainmaster : 9:26 am : link and draft Barkley at #2.

As AcidTest : 9:27 am : link of right now, in this order:



Kurt Benkert - 4th, maybe 3rd round, depending on combine and pro day results.

No QB.

Josh Allen at #2.

Sam Darnold at #2.

Trade Down PaulN : 9:28 am : link And Trade Down again, they must acquire picks in this draft, and they can load up with a #2 pick, I would say that they should try to acquire a QB while trading down, in that scenario I would say Baker Mayfield, I think he could slip into the 8-12 pick, Giants would acquire plenty trading back in that area.

.... CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:29 am : link I really don't follow college ball and the draft like I used to.



I feel like they gotta come out of round 1 with a qb. Whether that's Rosen or darnold with the 2, or a trade down for Allen or mayfield. I'd be happy with anything as long as it's a qb

If you trade down Chip : 9:31 am : link they will not take a QB and load up on OL and find a rB and go with Eli. I do remember our QB/Punter Gary Wood.

RE: Mayfield. mphbullet36 : 9:39 am : link

Quote: I may change my min before the draft.. but as of now he has had the best career in college football..



which basically means nothing in terms of what it means for the pros. Not saying you can't like Baker, college careers transitioning to the NFL pretty much mean nothing. In comment 13796356 chuckydee9 said:which basically means nothing in terms of what it means for the pros. Not saying you can't like Baker, college careers transitioning to the NFL pretty much mean nothing.

In a perfect world Peppers : 9:43 am : link You trade down and still get a QB.. but this isn’t a perfect world.



Stay at 2 draft Josh Rosen

If I had my pick ryanmkeane : 9:44 am : link of any..it would be Darnold. Rosen if Darnold is gone.

Mayfield, yes at 2. Giant John : 9:54 am : link Guy is going to win a lot of games with NFL talent around him.





Darnold Bones : 9:57 am : link With Allen a close second and Mayfield a not too distant third.

Rosen. yatqb : 10:00 am : link The best combination of accuracy, size and ability to play in a pro-style offense.

Webb The Turk : 10:04 am : link trade down to 5 - 9, take Mayfield or trade down further and take Jackson.

Darnold by a mile... Torrag : 10:06 am : link ...followed by Allen. IMO there is a serious dropoff after these two.

Darnold Dankbeerman : 10:16 am : link but I mayfield is climbing. Think he would be the perfect fit with Shurmur

Does anyone recall gmen9892 : 10:19 am : link The Manning, Rivers, Big Ben class having this many question marks?



Im going to go on record and say I want Rosen. The premise is, if Shurmur is the coach, he will be in the perfect situation to succeed without having to start within the first year. I've always felt that he had the most raw talent and the higher ceiling.

Darnold guineaT : 10:23 am : link Ultimately will be the best pro out of this QB class with the right development, which Shurmur will provide for him.



Allen is the athletic freak who needs more technical work. I feel he'll be the second QB off the board.

Mayfield Thegratefulhead : 10:24 am : link I think he is Drew Brees/Russel Wilson. There is no top 20 QB in the NFL that had a college completion percentage under 60%. Accuracy and Efficiency are the most reliable predictors of NFL success.

Darnold RollBlue : 10:25 am : link appears to have all the intangibles, including being a winner.

QB Attributes varco : 10:27 am : link After we get past the height, "cannon" arm, running ability and other pure athletic traits, I think the truly successful QB's posses an ability to recognize defenses and audible to counter, a keen pocket presence and awareness and "escapability", ability to scan the field for targets (vs. locking in), "enough" arm strength but superior accuracy, the ability to lead and raise the confidence level of those around him, the ability to move the chains in a number of ways. I would like to see a QB who outperformed the talent around him (the Giants will need this) and who was not just the beneficiary of great field position because he played on a team with a great defense. I would think that the evaluation is a multifaceted process, involving football "smarts" in addition to just strength and speed. I believe the Gruden features (QB Camp) prior to the last drafts gave some insight --I recall Dak Prescott doing well when included in the top names that particular year. This is a very tough and involved process and I don't believe any but the truly "connected" have a real insight.

RE: Trade down.. cjac : 10:30 am : link

Quote: to amass picks and take Jackson.



i dont hate that idea In comment 13796352 FatMan in Charlotte said:i dont hate that idea

Davis Webb lionbull : 10:31 am : link I believe that Eli has at least 2 years left if Shurmur is our HC and I believe that Davis Webb can be developed in our future starter.

Darnold Pascal4554 : 10:32 am : link because JonC likes him (I think) and he knows more than me. Rosen concussion history scares me.

Allen Marty866b : 10:34 am : link I need to see more of him but Darnold with a cold football makes me nervous and does Rosen's concussion problems. If Rosen checks out physically, I would go with him.

RE: Davis Webb Jay on the Island : 10:36 am : link

Quote: I believe that Eli has at least 2 years left if Shurmur is our HC and I believe that Davis Webb can be developed in our future starter.

I'm just curious as to what he has done to give you such conviction? He couldn't beat out Geno Smith for the #2 spot all season and there were several concerns about his deep accuracy, mechanics, and ability to read defenses. What concerns me is that Webb has all these issues despite being the son of a football coach. I know this kid works very hard and has the work ethic to be great I just don't think he has the ability to ever be more than a capable backup. Passing on a QB because of Davis Webb would be absurd. In comment 13796599 lionbull said:I'm just curious as to what he has done to give you such conviction? He couldn't beat out Geno Smith for the #2 spot all season and there were several concerns about his deep accuracy, mechanics, and ability to read defenses. What concerns me is that Webb has all these issues despite being the son of a football coach. I know this kid works very hard and has the work ethic to be great I just don't think he has the ability to ever be more than a capable backup. Passing on a QB because of Davis Webb would be absurd.

I think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:36 am : link Webb's sole usefulness will be as a career backup. Even sitting a year, he'll be nowhere near being able to unseat a draftee, nor will he get the chance absent an injury.

This is tough Jay on the Island : 10:37 am : link I would give a slight edge to Darnold with Allen a close second. If it wasn't for the concussion's and shoulder injury I would have Rosen as my top choice. I am a big fan of Mayfield but I just don't see the Giants taking him.

RE: This is tough BigBlueShock : 10:39 am : link

Quote: I would give a slight edge to Darnold with Allen a close second. If it wasn't for the concussion's and shoulder injury I would have Rosen as my top choice. I am a big fan of Mayfield but I just don't see the Giants taking him.

This is exactly how I feel. Darnold followed by Allen for the reasons you stated In comment 13796628 Jay on the Island said:This is exactly how I feel. Darnold followed by Allen for the reasons you stated

My pick would be Allen BLUATHRT : 10:41 am : link if given the chance to develop for a year or two behind Eli. He needs his mechanics corrected but can be very special.

100% GiantFilthy : 10:41 am : link Quote: Trade down..

FatMan in Charlotte : 8:56 am : link : reply

to amass picks and take Jackson.

Rosen has bust written all over him NNJ Tom : 10:44 am : link Haven't been this sure since Leaf.

Tough decision Chuckstar : 10:45 am : link I will defer to combine performance.

I would test them all in 30 degree windy conditions. The thing that concerns me is both Rosen and Darnold are California boys through and through.

Yes, Rogers and Eli were warm weather exceptions,but definitely something to consider in decision.

I would be happy with Rosen or Darnold, Section331 : 11:11 am : link I think both will be good pros, with a slight preference for Rosen.

I was team Rosen, who I think is definitely an NFL QB. Heisenberg : 11:16 am : link but the health stuff has me leaning Darnold now.

Mayfield Rong5611 : 11:18 am : link Accuracy and grit. Take him at #2 if you believe in him.

Rosen Shirk130 : 11:19 am : link but I would bet they go Barkley, and I'm ok with that.

I just think Mayfield is a bad fit for NY AnnapolisMike : 11:29 am : link He may be the best QB of the bunch. But is he going to flourish under the hot lights of NY? I am thinking that he will not.



It has to be a good fit. Roethlisberger is probably physically a better QB than Eli. But he would have been a disaster in NY. And he was my guy in 2004 (Miami U alum).

Otherwise Darnold or Allen AnnapolisMike : 11:31 am : link Something feels wrong about Rosen.

Davis Webb PatersonPlank : 11:31 am : link draft a RB, then get an OL player in Rd 2

I'd love to play but I can't say I've seen enough of all 5 guys Del Shofner : 11:37 am : link to make an informed decision.



In DG I trust ...

Sam Darnold JoeyBigBlue : 11:39 am : link He’s the guy that highest ceiling. I would love him in blue.

Rosen beatrixkiddo : 11:45 am : link I think the injury things are not as big as people are making them seem. He is an incredibly smart kid, the most pro ready, and has shown he has the skills to compete at this level. No QB in this class is as accurate as him period. Coach him up on how to take a hit and protect himself better, Eli would be a good mentor for that.





RE: RE: Davis Webb jvm52106 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13796599 lionbull said:





Quote:





I believe that Eli has at least 2 years left if Shurmur is our HC and I believe that Davis Webb can be developed in our future starter.





I'm just curious as to what he has done to give you such conviction? He couldn't beat out Geno Smith for the #2 spot all season and there were several concerns about his deep accuracy, mechanics, and ability to read defenses. What concerns me is that Webb has all these issues despite being the son of a football coach. I know this kid works very hard and has the work ethic to be great I just don't think he has the ability to ever be more than a capable backup. Passing on a QB because of Davis Webb would be absurd.



Couldn't beat out Geno Smith??? He was never given the opportunity. The whole way this team and roster were put together this past year was pathetic. With Eli's history of not missing time Webb should have been the backup. Geno smith being the backup because we might need a VET QB to take us to the playoffs if Eli got hurt was beyond stupid. Webb was basically moth balled the whole year. In comment 13796621 Jay on the Island said:Couldn't beat out Geno Smith??? He was never given the opportunity. The whole way this team and roster were put together this past year was pathetic. With Eli's history of not missing time Webb should have been the backup. Geno smith being the backup because we might need a VET QB to take us to the playoffs if Eli got hurt was beyond stupid. Webb was basically moth balled the whole year.

Josh Allen Chris : 12:25 pm : link I think he will prove to be the best QB over time. Looks like a Big Ben clone to me. Looked at some of his games on YouTube, his completion percentage is low in large part due to the amount of times he has to throw the ball away. His accuracy was generally good and his arm is incredible.

The best one is my preference. BrettNYG10 : 12:26 pm : link .

RE: Rosen has bust written all over him LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: Haven't been this sure since Leaf.



I hope you're basing this on health, Rosen is easily the best passer, and far and away the most NFL ready. In comment 13796649 NNJ Tom said:I hope you're basing this on health, Rosen is easily the best passer, and far and away the most NFL ready.

RE: RE: Davis Webb lionbull : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13796599 lionbull said:





Quote:





I believe that Eli has at least 2 years left if Shurmur is our HC and I believe that Davis Webb can be developed in our future starter.







I'm just curious as to what he has done to give you such conviction? He couldn't beat out Geno Smith for the #2 spot all season and there were several concerns about his deep accuracy, mechanics, and ability to read defenses. What concerns me is that Webb has all these issues despite being the son of a football coach. I know this kid works very hard and has the work ethic to be great I just don't think he has the ability to ever be more than a capable backup. Passing on a QB because of Davis Webb would be absurd.



I agree that there is some risk...I just don't agree with all the critique of Davis Webb...I think he has way more promise to develop under a HC who knows how to maximize his abilities and if we are not able to pick a QB in the future then it's because Eli flourished under Shurmur. If that happens then please tell me how we all know Davis won't do the same. In comment 13796621 Jay on the Island said:I agree that there is some risk...I just don't agree with all the critique of Davis Webb...I think he has way more promise to develop under a HC who knows how to maximize his abilities and if we are not able to pick a QB in the future then it's because Eli flourished under Shurmur. If that happens then please tell me how we all know Davis won't do the same.

Darnold bluepepper : 1:36 pm : link bigger, stronger more mobile than Rosen.



Mayfield too short. Allen too raw. Intrigued by Jackson and Rudolph but that would probably be a trade down scenario.



Shurmur has coached a lot of young QB's. Gives me confidence that we'll make a solid choice.

Jackson Go Terps : 1:38 pm : link If we can trade back and get him, great.



He's not perfect, but neither are the other guys. And none of the other guys have a trait that is as high level as Jackson's athleticism.



If Shurmur is indeed the next coach, he appears to be as qualified as anyone to design an offense tailored to the quarterback's strength. Given that, why not take the quarterback with the best strength?

Rosen shyster : 2:15 pm : link He was number one out of HS for a reason, as best I can tell. When he's out of pads at the combine, it's going to be obvious that his "frame" is easily NFL QB caliber.



Darnold or Allen I'd be OK with, but there's a nag about lack of experience/pedigree. Mayfield or Jackson would be stomach-drops.







Davis Webb, but only if groomed for 2 more seasons DennyInDenville : 2:20 pm : link Out of this draft class I like Darnold the most though

Lamar Jackson FloridaGfan : 2:21 pm : link He is the one I'd like here, especially with a trade down id possible.

It's silly BobR in Durham : 3:19 pm : link to make a decision on these guys before the all-star games, their personal workouts, and the combine.

Is Mayfield really 6"1'?

How fast is Jackson?

How strong are all of their arms?

How accurate are all of them in head to head passing drills?

Will Rosen's shoulder pass in his physical? Heck, will he get a concussion when he steps on the scale?



No one knows the full story on any of these guys until they go through these evaluations.



Might be more fruitful to start digging for developmental types like Brandon Silvers and Riley Ferguson, who can be had in the 3rd round.

I don't think it's silly at all Ten Ton Hammer : 3:30 pm : link What is it about individual drills that you learn that you can't learn from watching them play against live competition?



The combine workouts are finishing touches to a resume. It shouldn't be a reason to change your mind from everything you thought you knew based on real games.



Things like medical stuff are the obvious exception, but are we really still putting much stock in athletic tests outside of a game and without any equipment on? If Barkley runs a bad 40, he's suddenly not a really good back?

If we are stupid enough to let Eli play for us for 2 more years Jimmy Googs : 3:38 pm : link than I would pick Darnold.



If we cut Eli this offseason as we should, I would go Rosen.

OK, it's silly for me to choose right now BobR in Durham : 3:45 pm : link I haven't watched more than three or four games for most of them (none with Allen), and I think seeing all of them in more standardized conditions and getting accurate physical stats can answer a lot of questions. Maybe for some of these QBs their combine, workout and all-star game performances (game and practice) won't significantly change their evaluations but it sure has for many players in years past.



Not saying that it's not fun to discuss, but some of the earnestness in some of these stated choices is a little dumbfounding to me at this early point.

Allen You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 3:47 pm : link And it's not even really that close for me.

Darnold illmatic : 3:49 pm : link Doesn't have the health/personality concerns that Rosen has which scares me away from drafting Rosen at 2. And I think sitting behind Eli and learning from him for at least a year would do wonders for Darnold.