Interesting Running Back Situation on the Giants

Perkins is 5'11/213 (slightly thicker) runs a 4.54,

Gallman is 6' 210 and runs a 4.6. Both are 24.



They've each had moments as rookies - and both have reasonably good receiving abilities - neither is known as a great blocker. Perkins had his moments in 2016 and Gallman in 2017, but neither has really distinguished themselves. I'd say they each had flashes.



Darkwa and Vereen are FAs in 2018



Jalen Simmons , a former Carolina Panther and bounced around the league is also on the roster, he's smaller, thicker and a tad faster than Perkins and Gallman at 5'8" and 220lbs running a 4.5



Gettleman has to bring in at least a couple of running backs in FA if not for anything but so that he can look at the draft board and not make a knee-jerk pick at #2. Saquon Barkley has to be in the conversation if he's not the first player off the board, he's just too good a player not to be in the discussion and I'd want perspective.



Gettleman knows a thing or two about running backs - so I'd say RB in this FA bears watching.



Who would you bring in at RB in FA this off-season knowing that a few FA RBs need to be signed?



The list of FA RBs from Walter Football is linked below.



Of the "top 11" on the linked list the most intriguing RB is:



Le'Veon Bell - whose skill set closely parallels Saquon Barkley in the coming draft, but Barkley is definitely faster. Bell's a little larger than Perkins and Gallman, his 3 cone was 6.75 faster than Gallman's (Perkins didn't complete his combine/no 3 cone). Bell may be a candidate for tagging for Pittsburgh.



Dion Lewis had a break out year this year for the Pats, and is smaller than Simmons at 5'7" 193 lbs, has terrific measurables, but not a lot of production over his rookie contract



Carlos Hyde has had a bunch of disappointing years, he's a Wayne Gallman Clone body wise



Isaiah Crowell has showed flashes and is closer in body type to Paul Perkins, but had a disappointing year



Jerick McKinnon is someone Shurmer is very familiar with - he's faster than Perkins and Gallman with a 4.41 at the Combine, and he's also smaller at 5'9" and 209 - doesn't have a tremendous amount of production under Shurmer - I would classify it as inconsistent



Alfred Morris is 28 and he started off a blazing for the Skins and has had an up and down career -- he was serviceable for the Cowboys - he's 5'10" and 219 lbs, a little more chunky than Perkins and Gallman - closer to Simmons - but much slower



Jeremy Hill , has good measurables and has a checkered past. He's 6'1" and 233 lbs with very big hands and his production has tapered off for the Bengals through the seasons



LeGarrette Blount is 31 and has moments but is coming off his least productive season.



Orleans Darkwa was arguably the Giants best running back this past year but is hardly inspiring



Here's some of the rest, none of whom is very inspiring



Christine Michael, RB, Colts. Age: 27.

Mike Davis (RFA), RB, Seahawks. Age: 25.

Jamaal Charles, RB, Broncos. Age: 31.

Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers. Age: 27.

Branden Oliver, RB, Chargers. Age: 27.

Kenjon Barner, RB, Eagles. Age: 28.

Benny Cunningham, RB, Bears. Age: 28.

Shane Vereen, RB, Giants. Age: 29.

Alfred Blue, RB, Texans. Age: 27.

Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles. Age: 35.

Andre Ellington, RB, Texans. Age: 29.

Corey Grant (RFA), RB, Jaguars. Age: 26.

Terron Ward (RFA), RB, Falcons. Age: 26.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals. Age: 36.

Kapri Bibbs (RFA), RB, Redskins. Age: 25.

Travaris Cadet, RB, Bills. Age: 29.

Bishop Sankey (RFA), RB, Vikings. Age: 25.

Damien Williams, RB, Dolphins. Age: 26.

Zach Zenner (RFA), RB, Lions. Age: 26.





















RE: They should re-sign Darkwa for 1 year Powerclean765 : 11:19 am : link

Quote: then draft a RB in the 3rd-5th round to go along with Gallman and Perkins.



That's a pedestrian backfield. In comment 13796762 Jay on the Island said:That's a pedestrian backfield.

Another point I'd like to make gidiefor : Mod : 11:19 am : : 11:19 am : link is when Perkins was picked in the draft, Sy'56 said he was now the best RB on the Giants -- he had a slow start in 2016 because the school year rules forced him to miss the offseason training sessions



He was slated to be the starter in 2016 - but McAddo lost patience with him in game 2 and he didn't see him on the field after that, so we really don't know what the Giants have in Perkins - but he was supposed to be pretty good

RE: One point I'd like to make - is that if you think rasbutant : 11:19 am : link

Quote: Bell would be a great addition to the Giants - the Giants might be able to save themselves $10 million off the cap in each of the next 4 years by picking Barkley



Huh? please explain? Barkley would cost about 7.25mil/yr as the #2 pick.



In comment 13796748 gidiefor said:Huh? please explain? Barkley would cost about 7.25mil/yr as the #2 pick.

Options Peppers : 11:21 am : link McKinnon. Terrific athlete who still has one of the highest pSPARQ scores ever for a RB. Adds a different dimension and some familiarity to the offense.



This draft is also loaded in talent, we can get a starting quality guy in the 3rd round maybe 4th round.



You also have to look at potential trades. Tevin Coleman will be a free agent after 2018, Atlanta might want to get a return out of him now.







RE: Another point I'd like to make giants#1 : 11:22 am : link

Quote: is when Perkins was picked in the draft, Sy'56 said he was now the best RB on the Giants -- he had a slow start in 2016 because the school year rules forced him to miss the offseason training sessions



He was slated to be the starter in 2016 - but McAddo lost patience with him in game 2 and he didn't see him on the field after that, so we really don't know what the Giants have in Perkins - but he was supposed to be pretty good



In Perkins' defense, he was also playing before Fluker (and others) were inserted into the lineup which significantly improved the run blocking. I believe Ellison became a much bigger part of the offense, and run game in particular, in the 2nd half of the season as well.



In comment 13796770 gidiefor said:In Perkins' defense, he was also playing before Fluker (and others) were inserted into the lineup which significantly improved the run blocking. I believe Ellison became a much bigger part of the offense, and run game in particular, in the 2nd half of the season as well.

HB’s Dragon : 11:22 am : link The best case position on the team those were held back somewhat by the Vereen usage and Darkwa push near the end. They are both the same truly and to be honest both have shown second, third or fourth string ability. This is a position we need to learn from the vets mistakes out with the old in with the very young and new. Go look at this draft class twenty or more HB’s will still be available after the draft find three or more including the one most likely drafted.



Vereen can’t think of one reason to even make a phone call except maybe to say farewell. Darkwa is who we are trying to get away from on the team shows some talent but always hurt enough of that thanks but no thanks. It’s not that these guys have not tried it’s simply time to move on and wish them good luck.

RE: RE: One point I'd like to make - is that if you think gidiefor : Mod : 11:24 am : : 11:24 am : link

Quote:

Huh? please explain? Barkley would cost about 7.25mil/yr as the #2 pick.





Meh -- you're right -- I'm not used to the numbers of the top picks because we haven't picked this high before -- so maybe you hope Pittsburgh doesn't tag Bell and go after him and buy yourself the equivalent of a #2 pick In comment 13796771 rasbutant said:Meh -- you're right -- I'm not used to the numbers of the top picks because we haven't picked this high before -- so maybe you hope Pittsburgh doesn't tag Bell and go after him and buy yourself the equivalent of a #2 pick

just spend money on the lines AnnapolisMike : 11:24 am : link That will make everyone better. Just fix the fucking OL and get us another pass rusher . . .PLEASE

McKinnon Dragon : 11:27 am : link Speed guy but has yet to show it on the field we don’t need a specialty back we need a good HB several in this draft stay away from FA.

Line Dragon : 11:35 am : link Will not be fixed in one year just like this offense or defense stop looking for shortcuts we have proven they don’t work. Build this team for the future this group of players for the most part in two years or less hopefully will all be gone or FA’s crying show me the money. Or in two years from now you will be doing exactly what you could have done now with little or nothing to show for it. This was the team expectations were very high for don’t be fooled again they are talent wise exactly what there record says they are.

RB is the easiest position to fill, rebuild the oline and a back like SterlingArcher : 11:36 am : link Gallman will be successful.

Super burst to the edge idiotsavant : 11:37 am : link Starts instantly. Low. Hard to tackle

Dismissing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:40 am : link Perkins or Darkwa seems premature.



Just look at the angst people had regarding Latavius Murray when he signed with the Vikes. You never know what system will fit a back well.



Keep in mind, McAdoo's system was shit. I'm not sure we really can get an evaluation on many players because his offensive system was so poor.

Gallman Only Bruner4329 : 11:49 am : link I liked him but the others are depth players at best, not a back that should be playing a lot of snaps. Sure Daerkwa has some moments but he also is not a good receiver out of the backfield. I would still like a RB in the draft in the first 2 rounds.

gallman is the only one worth a damn GiantsFan84 : 11:57 am : link the others all suck.



Vereen is old and washed up. Easy decision to let him go.



Darkwa is a JAG who doesn't have the burst or lateral agility to do anything other than get what is blocked for him. Any street free agent can do what he does. Easy decision to let him go too.



Perkins I thought could be ok this year, but he looked like absolute shit. No burst or elusiveness and worse vision than the prior year. I don't know what happened to him. He is someone who will have to earn his spot this year and will face competition from undrafted free agents.



They should draft an RB to battle it out with Gallman and sign some undrafted FAs to compete with Perkins. Don't spend big money on any of the free agents mentioned above.



I strongly disagree with Barkley at 2 as you need to get the next QB of this franchise this year.

I think there will be some Vet Cuts as well rasbutant : 12:09 pm : link not that it really changes much, but....



LeSean McCoy is going to cost the Bills 9/mil this year and next.



Chris Ivory is costing around 7mil

Doug Martin 7mil

DeMarco Murray 6.5 mil (they have Henry)



I like Barkley at #2 Breeze_94 : 12:11 pm : link and then sign a depth guy like Terron Ward or Kapri Bibbs to compete with Perkins.



Could also sign an RB who can return kicks like Barner to be that 3rd guy. Barner is a good special teams player, and has some receiving ability. Would be the perfect #3 in Shurmur's system behind Barkley and Gallman.

From rotoworld..... rasbutant : 12:13 pm : link

"I am very confident in myself and I am excited," Murray said. "I am excited about the future, and my future. I know what kind of player I am." It would be surprising for him to say anything else, but the reality is Murray took a step back in his age-29 season even before being sidelined by a knee injury late in the year. The Titans can wipe all of Murray's $6.5 million salary off the cap by cutting him, making that the most likely outcome. Jan 15 - 10:36 AM

- ( DeMarco Murray "definitely" believes he is still a top-end running back."I am very confident in myself and I am excited," Murray said. "I am excited about the future, and my future. I know what kind of player I am." It would be surprising for him to say anything else, but the reality is Murray took a step back in his age-29 season even before being sidelined by a knee injury late in the year. The Titans can wipe all of Murray's $6.5 million salary off the cap by cutting him, making that the most likely outcome. Jan 15 - 10:36 AM Link - ( New Window

Of course if Giants want to go QB at 2 Breeze_94 : 12:15 pm : link then I would be intrigued by McKinnon to take the Vereen role. He is a great fit and familiar with Shurmurs system.



Bring him in, draft a guy in RD 2 or 3.



Gallman- Rookie- McKinnon

Jerry Reese was allergic to small, shifty backs. SHO'NUFF : 12:16 pm : link Guys like Darren Sproles never even had a chance to become Giants. I hope Gettleman changes that.

McKinnon.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:16 pm : link is injured as much or more than Vereen. We can find a 3rd down back as capable that will stay on the field more than those two.

RE: Jerry Reese was allergic to small, shifty backs. Victor in CT : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: Guys like Darren Sproles never even had a chance to become Giants. I hope Gettleman changes that.



you mean like David Wilson? In comment 13796890 SHO'NUFF said:you mean like David Wilson?

RE: McKinnon.. Victor in CT : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: is injured as much or more than Vereen. We can find a 3rd down back as capable that will stay on the field more than those two.



I think Perkins could be that 3rd down back. In comment 13796892 FatMan in Charlotte said:I think Perkins could be that 3rd down back.

RE: Of course if Giants want to go QB at 2 Rjanyg : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: then I would be intrigued by McKinnon to take the Vereen role. He is a great fit and familiar with Shurmurs system.



Bring him in, draft a guy in RD 2 or 3.



Gallman- Rookie- McKinnon



Agreed. McKinnon or Lewis, draft a RB....Sony Michel In comment 13796888 Breeze_94 said:Agreed. McKinnon or Lewis, draft a RB....Sony Michel

RE: RE: Jerry Reese was allergic to small, shifty backs. giants#1 : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13796890 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





Guys like Darren Sproles never even had a chance to become Giants. I hope Gettleman changes that.







you mean like David Wilson?



Or Vereen In comment 13796893 Victor in CT said:Or Vereen

RE: just spend money on the lines HoustonGiant : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: That will make everyone better. Just fix the fucking OL and get us another pass rusher . . .PLEASE



Mic drop.....





I'm in In comment 13796788 AnnapolisMike said:Mic drop.....I'm in

Gallman and Darkwa EricJ : 1:12 pm : link will be on the team...

you can say goodbye to Perkins and Vereen



After that, nobody knows

I think we should bring back Darkwa on the cheap chuckydee9 : 1:22 pm : link he was pretty good and will come very cheap.. realistically we only need a thumper and a OL.. Focus on OL and all our RB will look better.. also our QB will look better.. I don't see Barkley being better than Gurley and we passed on him for 9th Pick.. 2nd pick is too high for a RB.. we need a QB, DE, LB and about 5 Starting Caliber OL before we can think about investment in RB..

Giants have had the most uninspiring list of RB's Breeze_94 : 1:34 pm : link since Ahmad Bradshaw left/David Wilson's injury.



Peyton Hillis

Brandon Jacobs (when they signed him off the couch and he wore #34)

Michael Cox

Da'rel Scott

Andre Brown

Andre Williams

Rashad Jennings

Shane Vereen

Paul Perkins

Orleans Darkwa



I mean look at those names...Who is the best guy on that list? Jennings? Darkwa?



A bunch of #2/#3 RB's and camp bodies/late round picks



we better keep Darkwa djm : 1:38 pm : link yes Gallman is younger and a higher pick but Darwka was the best RB on the team last year. He actually broke a big play. To me Darkwa showed more than anyone on offense in 2017. Yes, Orleans Darkwa was our best offensive player. Terrifying.

Perkins is going nowhere..... Doomster : 1:44 pm : link Did Gallman look any better than Perkins did in 2016? Perkins had the ability to make guys miss....



I think just handing the job to Perkins in the off season was a huge mistake by Mac......I think Perkins comes to camp with something to prove, especially for a new coach....



That being said, neither Gallman or Perkins are feature backs, they are backups.....



Get Bell? The way he runs, he could be waiting forever for a hole to open up with our OL.....and as far as Bell goes, he disappears in big games, so no.....



Lewis? He works great in the Pats system, just like Vereen did....but he is not the answer for us......



Don't know where we go with that first pick, but we definitely need someone in the following rounds....the question is, if there are OLman on the board we want, you have to take them first....this team is not going to be fixed in one season.....

Perkins is still on his cheap rookie deal mfsd : 1:45 pm : link I’d expect him back in camp...either he comes back ready to earn a roster spot, or cut him



Darkwa is a reasonable #3 IMO, if we can sign him cheap, bring him back to compete for a spot too



But generally I agree with the crowd...Gallman looks solid as a #2, but we should bring in a stable of guys to push for spots...draft, FAs, UDFAs.



Best wishes to Vereen in his future endeavors

Darkwa played in 15 games in 2017 djm : 1:46 pm : link starting 11 of them:



751 yards rushing

116 yards receiving (19 rec)



4.4 ypc

6.1 ypcatch

5 TDs



He played in 10 games in 2016.



Gallman:



13 games with 1 start:



476 yards rushing

193 yards receiving (34 rec)



4.3 ypc

5.7 ypcatch

1 TD (rec)



The others didn't do enough to warrant a mention.







Gallman showed more versaility djm : 1:49 pm : link but to me Darkwa was the more powerfuland better downhill runner. I'd like to see Gallman improve in those areas. He's got some wiggle...but how much of an impact will be bring?



Maybe that was Darkwa's career year. Maybe it wasn't. I'd like to hold on to him one more year in case he's got another level of progress in him, assuming he didn't cost too much. He likely won't.

I have to admit gidiefor : Mod : 1:57 pm : : 1:57 pm : link that after perusing the list of running backs I linked -- the one RB who intrigues me the most just based on his sheer physicality and past performance is Jeremy Hill .



One thing Hill is really good at is short yardage, and goal line running. He's also a bigger back than the other Giants backs -- he's the biggest back on the list.



He's probably be available for a prove it very reasonable deal and it would be his first change of scenery coming into the pros -- I'd throw out last year -- the Bengals had a chit season like the Giants did.



I think give him a new lease on life, prove he wants to be in the NFL somemore, and give him a coach like Shurmur who will try to place him in his best light - might be the ticket



The Giants need a punishing vet running back who has produced - and Hill fits the bill





Bell will cost too much money. BigBlueHens : 1:59 pm : link Pipe Dream. I wouldn't be against bringing back Darkwa. He had some good performances with running behind a makeshift o-line. He will not break the bank either. Gallman will be back, as with Perkins. I would love to pick up a veteran back if we don't bring back Darkwa, and drafting a back is still on the table.

RE: I have to admit Breeze_94 : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: that after perusing the list of running backs I linked -- the one RB who intrigues me the most just based on his sheer physicality and past performance is Jeremy Hill.



One thing Hill is really good at is short yardage, and goal line running. He's also a bigger back than the other Giants backs -- he's the biggest back on the list.



He's probably be available for a prove it very reasonable deal and it would be his first change of scenery coming into the pros -- I'd throw out last year -- the Bengals had a chit season like the Giants did.



I think give him a new lease on life, prove he wants to be in the NFL somemore, and give him a coach like Shurmur who will try to place him in his best light - might be the ticket



The Giants need a punishing vet running back who has produced - and Hill fits the bill





Hill would be interesting if he would take a low base, incentive laden deal but I wouldn't want to depend on him as a #1 guy. In comment 13797028 gidiefor said:Hill would be interesting if he would take a low base, incentive laden deal but I wouldn't want to depend on him as a #1 guy.

I'd put Hill in as a 3rd Down and as a short yardage back gidiefor : Mod : 2:06 pm : : 2:06 pm : link that you don't have to make a long-term commitment for



Let Perkins and Gallman compete for starter



Bring in some Molly Hogs for them to run behind

Trade our 2 fourth rounders to get Kerryon Johnson adamg : 2:18 pm : link At the end of the third.



Re-sign Darkwa. I'd be happy.

Hill mdthedream : 2:26 pm : link is not third down back look at his stats never been a receiving back.

Doesn't make any sense to cut Perkins. Brown Recluse : 2:30 pm : link Some of you are just mad that he didn't live up to your expectations last year. You forget he was this teams Gallman in 2016.



Perkins is cheap, and he gets another chance to prove he belongs here. You could do way worse as a third RB on the depth chart.



I'm all in on Saquon but if they decide to go the FA route, I think Jeremy Hill would fit in well here.

Issue with Hill Sy'56 : 2:51 pm : link He isn't clean off the field and there have been issues with him not being coachable in CIN. NYG needs to rid themselves of guys like that

Thomas Rawls Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3:47 pm : link I thought he was a UFA, as well. Has something to prove and could come on the cheap.

Rawls, Hill djm : 4:06 pm : link are those guys any better than Darwka? I don't think so.



Why are we so quick to move on from Darkwa? He had as good a year running the football as any NYG RB has had since 2010. I know that's not much, but in a season where everything went wrong offensively I thought Darkwa showed something. Don't love him, but I think he earned some trust here.