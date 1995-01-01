Interesting Running Back Situation on the Giants

There's really only 2 Running Backs on the Giants right now: Paul Perkins and Wayne Gallman. Both are very similar type backs with similar body types:
Perkins
is 5'11/213 (slightly thicker) runs a 4.54,
Gallman
is 6' 210 and runs a 4.6. Both are 24.
They've each had moments as rookies - and both have reasonably good receiving abilities - neither is known as a great blocker. Perkins had his moments in 2016 and Gallman in 2017, but neither has really distinguished themselves. I'd say they each had flashes.
Darkwa
and Vereen
are FAs in 2018
Jalen Simmons
, a former Carolina Panther and bounced around the league is also on the roster, he's smaller, thicker and a tad faster than Perkins and Gallman at 5'8" and 220lbs running a 4.5
Gettleman
has to bring in at least a couple of running backs in FA if not for anything but so that he can look at the draft board and not make a knee-jerk pick at #2. Saquon Barkley
has to be in the conversation if he's not the first player off the board, he's just too good a player not to be in the discussion and I'd want perspective.
Gettleman knows a thing or two about running backs - so I'd say RB in this FA bears watching.
Who would you bring in at RB in FA this off-season knowing that a few FA RBs need to be signed?
The list of FA RBs from Walter Football is linked below.
Of the "top 11" on the linked list the most intriguing RB is:
Le'Veon Bell
- whose skill set closely parallels Saquon Barkley in the coming draft, but Barkley is definitely faster. Bell's a little larger than Perkins and Gallman, his 3 cone was 6.75 faster than Gallman's (Perkins didn't complete his combine/no 3 cone). Bell may be a candidate for tagging for Pittsburgh.
Dion Lewis
had a break out year this year for the Pats, and is smaller than Simmons at 5'7" 193 lbs, has terrific measurables, but not a lot of production over his rookie contract
Carlos Hyde
has had a bunch of disappointing years, he's a Wayne Gallman Clone body wise
Isaiah Crowell
has showed flashes and is closer in body type to Paul Perkins, but had a disappointing year
Jerick McKinnon
is someone Shurmer is very familiar with - he's faster than Perkins and Gallman with a 4.41 at the Combine, and he's also smaller at 5'9" and 209 - doesn't have a tremendous amount of production under Shurmer - I would classify it as inconsistent
Alfred Morris
is 28 and he started off a blazing for the Skins and has had an up and down career -- he was serviceable for the Cowboys - he's 5'10" and 219 lbs, a little more chunky than Perkins and Gallman - closer to Simmons - but much slower
Jeremy Hill
, has good measurables and has a checkered past. He's 6'1" and 233 lbs with very big hands and his production has tapered off for the Bengals through the seasons
LeGarrette Blount
is 31 and has moments but is coming off his least productive season.
Orleans Darkwa
was arguably the Giants best running back this past year but is hardly inspiring
Here's some of the rest, none of whom is very inspiring
Christine Michael, RB, Colts. Age: 27.
Mike Davis (RFA), RB, Seahawks. Age: 25.
Jamaal Charles, RB, Broncos. Age: 31.
Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers. Age: 27.
Branden Oliver, RB, Chargers. Age: 27.
Kenjon Barner, RB, Eagles. Age: 28.
Benny Cunningham, RB, Bears. Age: 28.
Shane Vereen, RB, Giants. Age: 29.
Alfred Blue, RB, Texans. Age: 27.
Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles. Age: 35.
Andre Ellington, RB, Texans. Age: 29.
Corey Grant (RFA), RB, Jaguars. Age: 26.
Terron Ward (RFA), RB, Falcons. Age: 26.
Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals. Age: 36.
Kapri Bibbs (RFA), RB, Redskins. Age: 25.
Travaris Cadet, RB, Bills. Age: 29.
Bishop Sankey (RFA), RB, Vikings. Age: 25.
Damien Williams, RB, Dolphins. Age: 26.
Zach Zenner (RFA), RB, Lions. Age: 26.
