Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.Com Mock Draft 1.0

1. Browns - Darnold
2. Giants - Barkley
3. Colts - Chubb
4. Browns - Fitzpatrick
5. Broncos - Nelson
6. Jets - Rosen Link
- ( New Window
)
With Darnold off the board, I'd take Barkley.
Give me the sure thing and immediate impact prospect who is BPA.
I tend to like Jeremiahs draft analysis over the bone-heads Kiper and McShay at ESPN.
Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks do a great job covering the draft.
If that how it plays down the Giants should trade down a few spots and take Allen, Mayfield, or Rosen
...he essentially rates the talent as he sees it. No team speciifics and scenarios. So this isn't how he really sees the Draft unfolding.
In comment 13797034
Torrag said:
| ...he essentially rates the talent as he sees it. No team speciifics and scenarios. So this isn't how he really sees the Draft unfolding.
This is why he is far better than Kiper and McShay. Kiper bases his draft picks on team needs. When a team doesn't pick the player he projects he will give them a lower draft grade. It amazes me that a self proclaimed draft expert does not understand that BPA is the better pick over reaching to fill a need.
I just hate taking RBs early in a draft. Their injury probability in the first three years of an NFL career is sky-high: give me an OL, QB, or LB in round 1 and an RB in the 4th round instead.
the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.
In comment 13797045
George said:
| I just hate taking RBs early in a draft. Their injury probability in the first three years of an NFL career is sky-high: give me an OL, QB, or LB in round 1 and an RB in the 4th round instead.
On the other side of the equation you see the impact that Elliott and Fournette provide to a team.
Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later
Jeremiah had the Giants taking TE Gerald Everett in his Mock Draft 1.0 this time last year.
He got the position/player skill-set correct, but this was before Engram blew up the combine.
He also had Kizer going 6th overall and Jonathan Allen #3 overall. Just goes to show you how much time there is left in this process.
if it does indeed fall this way, we would be in a spot to grab Lamar Jackson with our 2nd pick
In comment 13797030
Jay on the Island said:
| If that how it plays down the Giants should trade down a few spots and take Allen, Mayfield, or Rosen
Could be he projects them to sign a QB in FA...
In comment 13797064
yankeeslover said:
| if it does indeed fall this way, we would be in a spot to grab Lamar Jackson with our 2nd pick
Pass. We don't need another WR.
Giants in the second round.
In comment 13797051
averagejoe said:
| the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.
You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.
Why can't fans see beyond the present?
In comment 13797055
Rflairr said:
| Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later
That's how I look at it too. I'd rather trade down a few slots if there isn't a QB that the Giants want at #2.
His options open, and the inevitable run up for qb’s will happen. Historically, he is tough on QB’s.
In comment 13797055
Rflairr said:
| Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later
Why can't they be a great player like Barkley away from competing? He is a generational talent who will change the dynamic of this offense. Add him to Odell, Engram, Shep, and Eli, and that is the core of a good offense. Bolster the OL in rounds 2-6 and in FA. It can be done- the Vikings had 5 different starters on their OL this season despite not having a 1st round pick last year. So did the Rams.
On defense, the Giants have pieces to compete. A great DT duo that can stop the run, a DE duo that underperformed but is still better than what a majority of other teams have. Jenkins is a good corner, Apple is very talented. Collins is an All-Pro level talent.
I don't think this team is that far off. Add the best player you can unless you think that one of these QB's is the answer, and I'm not sold on any of them besides Darnold.
it depends on how the Giants grade these players out.
I think it's unlikely that they don't take a QB at 2, BUT if they don't view any of the QBs on the board as elite prospect, AND they have Barkley graded as an elite prospect they very well might take Barkley.
STOP with the "taking this player is stupid" bullshit
This is just his list of who he thinks the best players are, and he obviously thinks the QBs are over rated. But the QBs are "over-rated" every year and they go high in the draft because of the importance of the position.
So this mock is utterly worthless as indicator of what the teams WILL do. It is what some self-appointed draft "guru" thinks they should do.
Daniel Jeremiah vs Reality
are scouts aside from Sy, and he never makes statements like that. So get over yourselves.
with listening to out there.
In comment 13797072
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
| In comment 13797051 averagejoe said:
Quote:
the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.
You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.
Why can't fans see beyond the present?
Says who?
Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
In comment 13797031
Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
He works for an entertainment company, that's how.
In comment 13797092
Sy'56 said:
| In comment 13797072 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13797051 averagejoe said:
Quote:
the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.
You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.
Why can't fans see beyond the present?
Says who?
Worded poorly, but my point is that to NOT take a QB because of Eli is silly.
me to take the best player on the board and then maybe trade back into the first round to get the one that does fall. Or maybe Jackson makes it to the second round and they like him enough to take him there.
Second overall. This a once in a decade opportunity. Groom the rookie and Davis Webb. Trade one of them down the road if both of them are good.
He is been the BIG unknown. If in fact, management feels that he is the answer and Eli hangs around for another year then Barkley or trading down makes sense.
The Giants haven't been able to run the ball in how many years?
You have to run the ball.
Barkley is clearly a talent at the potential HOF level. Yes, he hasn't played an NFL down yet, I understand. I am not putting him in the HOF. The talent is at that level, it takes more than talent to make the HOF, I get that.
I cannot see passing on Barkley at 2 unless the Giants have one of the QBs highly rated.
Drafting Barkley at 2 does not damage the Giants ability to improve the line. There is free agency and that Round 2 pick. The line is so bad that substantial improvement is practically guaranteed now that we have a GM who "gets it" (the prior GM ruled out pursuing Whitworth, WTF).
Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.
In comment 13797094
Sy'56 said:
| Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite.
In comment 13797180
WillVAB said:
| In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite.
They led the NFL in scoring
In comment 13797094
Sy'56 said:
| Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil
In comment 13797201
Breeze_94 said:
| In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil
To get Goff the Rams had to trade up because they were in QB hell. They had to give up first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017). Now do you want the Giants to give all that up in a year to get their QB or possibly more if they pick lower than the Rams did?
In comment 13797022
Breeze_94 said:
| With Darnold off the board, I'd take Barkley.
Give me the sure thing and immediate impact prospect who is BPA.
Either way, I could live with it.
The more I learn about the 2018 Draft QBs, the less I like them in the top of the first round.
Get Barkley. Could be Tiki 2.0 (without the *sshole personality). How much was a back like Tiki part of the offense in 2005 and 2006? Answer: A ton.
Hell one or more of the QBs (not Darnold, Rosen or Allen) might be available at the top of round 2. San Diego got Tomlinson as a first round top 5 pick, then got Brees in round 2, right?
In comment 13797212
Jay on the Island said:
| In comment 13797201 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil
To get Goff the Rams had to trade up because they were in QB hell. They had to give up first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017). Now do you want the Giants to give all that up in a year to get their QB or possibly more if they pick lower than the Rams did?
I wouldn't be so quick to write-off Davis Webb. What we see the Giants do in the Draft should be very telling as to what they think about Webb.
and free agency tell us. Then we will have a better idea. At 2 their pick WILL be a QB IF one is worthy of it. Otherwise trading down for more premium picks is probably the most prudent idea. I’m not a huge Barkley fan. He’s not a great between the tackles runner which everyone seems to be ignoring.
Jets end up with Rosen. Gettleman will never live it down.
In comment 13797251
jeff57 said:
| Jets end up with Rosen. Gettleman will never live it down.
You know the NY media would be salivating over the coverage.
If Giants are all in on Eli
averagejoe : 2:14 pm : link : reply
the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.
Any QB taken in this year's draft is not going to be ready to start Day 1. If you have seen any of them play they all need development. Darnold to repeat has only played 2 years of college ball. A lot of coaches including Parcells have stated they would not draft a QB unless they have played 4 years. That may be a bit extreme but playing only 2 years in a college today is not great preparation especially since a lot of these teams play in the spread offense which does not prepare them for the NFL.
In comment 13797055
Rflairr said:
| Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later
how can you be picking 2 and just a RB away from competing?!? lol
bad teams or teams with SERIOUS flaws pick #2....there are a few exceptions...
barkley IMO is an EASY pick at two with darnold off the board
In comment 13797271
Bruner4329 said:
| If Giants are all in on Eli
averagejoe : 2:14 pm : link : reply
the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.
Any QB taken in this year's draft is not going to be ready to start Day 1. If you have seen any of them play they all need development. Darnold to repeat has only played 2 years of college ball. A lot of coaches including Parcells have stated they would not draft a QB unless they have played 4 years. That may be a bit extreme but playing only 2 years in a college today is not great preparation especially since a lot of these teams play in the spread offense which does not prepare them for the NFL.
i HATE THIS FUCKING ARGUMENT. they are NFL quality prospects. they 100% can be thrown in to play. trubisky started like 10 college games and he wasnt lighting it up but he was solid enough for the bears to believe he is rthe future...
this is a BS argument. id also argue that rosen is NFL ready and could and probably will start day one no matter who he is drafted by...
A nice score on OL in FA:Norwell and whomever else they project as hog mollies, then Barkley looks to be an RB that will open up the O , as in WRs, even further.
You than can have the option to go OL in the 2nd, or go D, then OL in the 3rd, or wait to '19 and finish OL.
In comment 13797194
Sy'56 said:
| In comment 13797180 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite.
They led the NFL in scoring
They aren’t built to win a championship. That’s what I want from my team, not scoring titles.
He has it all and does it all at his position.
Size, speed, elusiveness, power.
He has the best hands of the running backs in the draft. Returns kicks
Smart and soft-spoken.
There is a reason he will not get out of the top 5 and is mocked in everyone's draft board that high.
In comment 13797431
larryflower37 said:
| He has it all and does it all at his position.
Size, speed, elusiveness, power.
He has the best hands of the running backs in the draft. Returns kicks
Smart and soft-spoken.
There is a reason he will not get out of the top 5 and is mocked in everyone's draft board that high.
I'll say one thing, for his size, he's very strong. He bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times. Squated 495 pounds 7 times. Link
- ( New Window
)
Would be great. No quarterback is worthy of the 2nd pick this year. You can throw in any o linemen as well. Barkley is the best player. Take him.
In comment 13797449
charlito said:
| Would be great. No quarterback is worthy of the 2nd pick this year. You can throw in any o linemen as well. Barkley is the best player. Take him.
No QB is worthy of the No. 2 pick this year? SMH
In comment 13797094
Sy'56 said:
| Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
This is great.. first winning season in what 14 or 15 years and now the Rams are being used as an example on how to build a team.
I left this post in another thread, to save myself time I'm just going to repost it here:
Taking Barkley @ 2 would not be maximizing our return on this draft.
First, there's a much better success rate hitting on RBs in the middle to later rounds than any other position. Thats where teams like us, with holes all over the roster, take RBs.
Its also a very bad way to allocate our cap dollars. He'd immediately be the 4th highest paid RB in the league. Now if its a QB, he's not even in the top 20 highest paid. Big difference which allows for a lot of flexibility with the rest of the roster.
And its nothing like Gurley. He was selected 10th overall not 2nd. Thats a big difference in pay and secondly, after Winston and Mariota there wasn't a QB selected until the 3rd round. I'm sure the Rams are happy they got him but if they were picking 2nd overall in 2015 and being a QB needy team they would've been the team selecting Mariota. Instead the very following year the Rams had to give up nearly 2 drafts to move up to get Goff.
I understand the allure of getting a RB like Barkley especially today where most fans are more concerned with their fantasy rosters but selecting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft, thats a luxury pick. Look at this roster, do we have the luxury?
Had to be sent home from Manning QB camp for “lack of effort”. His own former UCLA coaches, some think he’s overrated. I also have it on good authority D Webb is a favorite of Eli’s, and thinks he will succeed. FWIW
Bottom line is they can’t F this pick up. Take a QB, you better have some serious conviction with one of these guys. Personally I’ll take the best player in the draft and the potential best RB in the game forn7-10 years and be on my way.
In comment 13797520
Peppers said:
| In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.
THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.
Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position
This is great.. first winning season in what 14 or 15 years and now the Rams are being used as an example on how to build a team.
I left this post in another thread, to save myself time I'm just going to repost it here:
Taking Barkley @ 2 would not be maximizing our return on this draft.
First, there's a much better success rate hitting on RBs in the middle to later rounds than any other position. Thats where teams like us, with holes all over the roster, take RBs.
Its also a very bad way to allocate our cap dollars. He'd immediately be the 4th highest paid RB in the league. Now if its a QB, he's not even in the top 20 highest paid. Big difference which allows for a lot of flexibility with the rest of the roster.
And its nothing like Gurley. He was selected 10th overall not 2nd. Thats a big difference in pay and secondly, after Winston and Mariota there wasn't a QB selected until the 3rd round. I'm sure the Rams are happy they got him but if they were picking 2nd overall in 2015 and being a QB needy team they would've been the team selecting Mariota. Instead the very following year the Rams had to give up nearly 2 drafts to move up to get Goff.
I understand the allure of getting a RB like Barkley especially today where most fans are more concerned with their fantasy rosters but selecting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft, thats a luxury pick. Look at this roster, do we have the luxury?
Yeah, that’s it. Sy is basing his thoughts on his fantasy football addiction. For fucks sake...