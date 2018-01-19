Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.Com Mock Draft 1.0 GFAN52 : 1/19/2018 1:48 pm

2. Giants - Barkley

3. Colts - Chubb

4. Browns - Fitzpatrick

5. Broncos - Nelson

6. Jets - Rosen

- ( 1. Browns - Darnold2. Giants - Barkley3. Colts - Chubb4. Browns - Fitzpatrick5. Broncos - Nelson6. Jets - Rosen Link - ( New Window

In that scenario Breeze_94 : 1/19/2018 1:53 pm : link With Darnold off the board, I'd take Barkley.



Give me the sure thing and immediate impact prospect who is BPA.





Also Breeze_94 : 1/19/2018 1:55 pm : link I tend to like Jeremiahs draft analysis over the bone-heads Kiper and McShay at ESPN.



Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks do a great job covering the draft.

I can't see the Broncos passing on a QB Jay on the Island : 1/19/2018 1:58 pm : link If that how it plays down the Giants should trade down a few spots and take Allen, Mayfield, or Rosen



Jeremiah himself said in his 1st draft... Torrag : 1/19/2018 2:00 pm : link ...he essentially rates the talent as he sees it. No team speciifics and scenarios. So this isn't how he really sees the Draft unfolding.

RE: Jeremiah himself said in his 1st draft... Jay on the Island : 1/19/2018 2:03 pm : link

Quote: ...he essentially rates the talent as he sees it. No team speciifics and scenarios. So this isn't how he really sees the Draft unfolding.

This is why he is far better than Kiper and McShay. Kiper bases his draft picks on team needs. When a team doesn't pick the player he projects he will give them a lower draft grade. It amazes me that a self proclaimed draft expert does not understand that BPA is the better pick over reaching to fill a need. In comment 13797034 Torrag said:This is why he is far better than Kiper and McShay. Kiper bases his draft picks on team needs. When a team doesn't pick the player he projects he will give them a lower draft grade. It amazes me that a self proclaimed draft expert does not understand that BPA is the better pick over reaching to fill a need.

RBs in Round One George : 1/19/2018 2:08 pm : link I just hate taking RBs early in a draft. Their injury probability in the first three years of an NFL career is sky-high: give me an OL, QB, or LB in round 1 and an RB in the 4th round instead.

If Giants are all in on Eli averagejoe : 1/19/2018 2:14 pm : link the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.

RE: RBs in Round One GFAN52 : 1/19/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: I just hate taking RBs early in a draft. Their injury probability in the first three years of an NFL career is sky-high: give me an OL, QB, or LB in round 1 and an RB in the 4th round instead.



On the other side of the equation you see the impact that Elliott and Fournette provide to a team. In comment 13797045 George said:On the other side of the equation you see the impact that Elliott and Fournette provide to a team.

Stupid to take a RB at 2 Rflairr : 1/19/2018 2:15 pm : link Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later

Interesting that Breeze_94 : 1/19/2018 2:21 pm : link Jeremiah had the Giants taking TE Gerald Everett in his Mock Draft 1.0 this time last year.



He got the position/player skill-set correct, but this was before Engram blew up the combine.



He also had Kizer going 6th overall and Jonathan Allen #3 overall. Just goes to show you how much time there is left in this process.

Interesting yankeeslover : 1/19/2018 2:22 pm : link if it does indeed fall this way, we would be in a spot to grab Lamar Jackson with our 2nd pick

RE: I can't see the Broncos passing on a QB adamg : 1/19/2018 2:24 pm : link

Quote: If that how it plays down the Giants should trade down a few spots and take Allen, Mayfield, or Rosen



Could be he projects them to sign a QB in FA... In comment 13797030 Jay on the Island said:Could be he projects them to sign a QB in FA...

RE: Interesting Breeze_94 : 1/19/2018 2:24 pm : link

Quote: if it does indeed fall this way, we would be in a spot to grab Lamar Jackson with our 2nd pick



Pass. We don't need another WR. In comment 13797064 yankeeslover said:Pass. We don't need another WR.

If it falls like this there are still plenty of good QB's left for Blue21 : 1/19/2018 2:27 pm : link Giants in the second round.

RE: If Giants are all in on Eli LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/19/2018 2:28 pm : link

Quote: the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.



You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.



Why can't fans see beyond the present? In comment 13797051 averagejoe said:You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.Why can't fans see beyond the present?

RE: Stupid to take a RB at 2 Del Shofner : 1/19/2018 2:29 pm : link

Quote: Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later



That's how I look at it too. I'd rather trade down a few slots if there isn't a QB that the Giants want at #2. In comment 13797055 Rflairr said:That's how I look at it too. I'd rather trade down a few slots if there isn't a QB that the Giants want at #2.

He’s keeping RAIN : 1/19/2018 2:32 pm : link His options open, and the inevitable run up for qb’s will happen. Historically, he is tough on QB’s.





RE: Stupid to take a RB at 2 Breeze_94 : 1/19/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later



Why can't they be a great player like Barkley away from competing? He is a generational talent who will change the dynamic of this offense. Add him to Odell, Engram, Shep, and Eli, and that is the core of a good offense. Bolster the OL in rounds 2-6 and in FA. It can be done- the Vikings had 5 different starters on their OL this season despite not having a 1st round pick last year. So did the Rams.



On defense, the Giants have pieces to compete. A great DT duo that can stop the run, a DE duo that underperformed but is still better than what a majority of other teams have. Jenkins is a good corner, Apple is very talented. Collins is an All-Pro level talent.



I don't think this team is that far off. Add the best player you can unless you think that one of these QB's is the answer, and I'm not sold on any of them besides Darnold. In comment 13797055 Rflairr said:Why can't they be a great player like Barkley away from competing? He is a generational talent who will change the dynamic of this offense. Add him to Odell, Engram, Shep, and Eli, and that is the core of a good offense. Bolster the OL in rounds 2-6 and in FA. It can be done- the Vikings had 5 different starters on their OL this season despite not having a 1st round pick last year. So did the Rams.On defense, the Giants have pieces to compete. A great DT duo that can stop the run, a DE duo that underperformed but is still better than what a majority of other teams have. Jenkins is a good corner, Apple is very talented. Collins is an All-Pro level talent.I don't think this team is that far off. Add the best player you can unless you think that one of these QB's is the answer, and I'm not sold on any of them besides Darnold.

Ultimately LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/19/2018 2:38 pm : link it depends on how the Giants grade these players out.



I think it's unlikely that they don't take a QB at 2, BUT if they don't view any of the QBs on the board as elite prospect, AND they have Barkley graded as an elite prospect they very well might take Barkley.



STOP with the "taking this player is stupid" bullshit

This is an idiotic mock Vanzetti : 1/19/2018 2:39 pm : link This is just his list of who he thinks the best players are, and he obviously thinks the QBs are over rated. But the QBs are "over-rated" every year and they go high in the draft because of the importance of the position.



So this mock is utterly worthless as indicator of what the teams WILL do. It is what some self-appointed draft "guru" thinks they should do.



Daniel Jeremiah vs Reality

None of us LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/19/2018 2:39 pm : link are scouts aside from Sy, and he never makes statements like that. So get over yourselves.

Jeremiah and Mayock are the only 2 Sy'56 : 1/19/2018 2:42 pm : link with listening to out there.

RE: RE: If Giants are all in on Eli Sy'56 : 1/19/2018 2:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13797051 averagejoe said:





Quote:





the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.







You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.



Why can't fans see beyond the present?



Says who? In comment 13797072 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Says who?

The Rams everyone... Sy'56 : 1/19/2018 2:44 pm : link Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position

RE: Not sure how Kiper keeps his job Eli Wilson : 1/19/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote: He is never right



He works for an entertainment company, that's how. In comment 13797031 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:He works for an entertainment company, that's how.

RE: RE: RE: If Giants are all in on Eli LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/19/2018 2:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13797072 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13797051 averagejoe said:





Quote:





the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.







You don't leave a QB on the board when you have a 37 year old starter.



Why can't fans see beyond the present?







Says who?





Worded poorly, but my point is that to NOT take a QB because of Eli is silly. In comment 13797092 Sy'56 said:Worded poorly, but my point is that to NOT take a QB because of Eli is silly.

One of these QBs is gonna fall. If you don't love them, it's fine by Heisenberg : 1/19/2018 2:46 pm : link me to take the best player on the board and then maybe trade back into the first round to get the one that does fall. Or maybe Jackson makes it to the second round and they like him enough to take him there.

He has the Vikings winning the Super Bowl JohnB : 1/19/2018 3:07 pm : link over the Pats.

The Giants will be foolish not to take a QB dk in TX : 1/19/2018 3:34 pm : link Second overall. This a once in a decade opportunity. Groom the rookie and Davis Webb. Trade one of them down the road if both of them are good.

Webb Damfino : 1/19/2018 3:42 pm : link He is been the BIG unknown. If in fact, management feels that he is the answer and Eli hangs around for another year then Barkley or trading down makes sense.

Absence of a running game ij_reilly : 1/19/2018 3:47 pm : link The Giants haven't been able to run the ball in how many years?



You have to run the ball.



Barkley is clearly a talent at the potential HOF level. Yes, he hasn't played an NFL down yet, I understand. I am not putting him in the HOF. The talent is at that level, it takes more than talent to make the HOF, I get that.



I cannot see passing on Barkley at 2 unless the Giants have one of the QBs highly rated.



Drafting Barkley at 2 does not damage the Giants ability to improve the line. There is free agency and that Round 2 pick. The line is so bad that substantial improvement is practically guaranteed now that we have a GM who "gets it" (the prior GM ruled out pursuing Whitworth, WTF).



Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.



RE: The Rams everyone... WillVAB : 1/19/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position



And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite. In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite.

RE: RE: The Rams everyone... Sy'56 : 1/19/2018 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position







And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite.



They led the NFL in scoring In comment 13797180 WillVAB said:They led the NFL in scoring

RE: The Rams everyone... Breeze_94 : 1/19/2018 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position



Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil

RE: RE: The Rams everyone... Jay on the Island : 1/19/2018 4:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position







Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil

To get Goff the Rams had to trade up because they were in QB hell. They had to give up first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017). Now do you want the Giants to give all that up in a year to get their QB or possibly more if they pick lower than the Rams did? In comment 13797201 Breeze_94 said:To get Goff the Rams had to trade up because they were in QB hell. They had to give up first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017). Now do you want the Giants to give all that up in a year to get their QB or possibly more if they pick lower than the Rams did?

RE: In that scenario Beer Man : 1/19/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: With Darnold off the board, I'd take Barkley.



Give me the sure thing and immediate impact prospect who is BPA.

Either way, I could live with it. In comment 13797022 Breeze_94 said:Either way, I could live with it.

Sign Me Up For This Trainmaster : 1/19/2018 4:29 pm : link The more I learn about the 2018 Draft QBs, the less I like them in the top of the first round.



Get Barkley. Could be Tiki 2.0 (without the *sshole personality). How much was a back like Tiki part of the offense in 2005 and 2006? Answer: A ton.



Hell one or more of the QBs (not Darnold, Rosen or Allen) might be available at the top of round 2. San Diego got Tomlinson as a first round top 5 pick, then got Brees in round 2, right?





RE: RE: RE: The Rams everyone... Beer Man : 1/19/2018 4:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13797201 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position







Exactly. I don't know why people think one needs to come before the other...you take the BPA. That exact line of thinking is how the Giants ended up with Flowers/Apple instead of Gurley/Taylor Decker or Gurley/Tunsil





To get Goff the Rams had to trade up because they were in QB hell. They had to give up first-round pick (2016), two second-round picks (2016), a third-round pick (2016), a first-round pick (2017) and another third-round pick (2017). Now do you want the Giants to give all that up in a year to get their QB or possibly more if they pick lower than the Rams did? I wouldn't be so quick to write-off Davis Webb. What we see the Giants do in the Draft should be very telling as to what they think about Webb. In comment 13797212 Jay on the Island said:I wouldn't be so quick to write-off Davis Webb. What we see the Giants do in the Draft should be very telling as to what they think about Webb.

Let’s see what the all star games, combine Dave on the UWS : 1/19/2018 4:53 pm : link and free agency tell us. Then we will have a better idea. At 2 their pick WILL be a QB IF one is worthy of it. Otherwise trading down for more premium picks is probably the most prudent idea. I’m not a huge Barkley fan. He’s not a great between the tackles runner which everyone seems to be ignoring.

Nightmare scenario jeff57 : 1/19/2018 4:56 pm : link Jets end up with Rosen. Gettleman will never live it down.

Davenport and Edmunds in the top 10? jeff57 : 1/19/2018 4:58 pm : link Mike Hughes at 14?



Next.

RE: Nightmare scenario GFAN52 : 1/19/2018 5:12 pm : link

Quote: Jets end up with Rosen. Gettleman will never live it down.



You know the NY media would be salivating over the coverage. In comment 13797251 jeff57 said:You know the NY media would be salivating over the coverage.

Let's be Rationale Bruner4329 : 1/19/2018 5:15 pm : link If Giants are all in on Eli

averagejoe : 2:14 pm : link : reply

the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.



Any QB taken in this year's draft is not going to be ready to start Day 1. If you have seen any of them play they all need development. Darnold to repeat has only played 2 years of college ball. A lot of coaches including Parcells have stated they would not draft a QB unless they have played 4 years. That may be a bit extreme but playing only 2 years in a college today is not great preparation especially since a lot of these teams play in the spread offense which does not prepare them for the NFL.

RE: Stupid to take a RB at 2 BleedBlue : 1/19/2018 5:35 pm : link

Quote: Especially if you aren’t a RB away from competing. So many good RBs in this draft, you can get later





how can you be picking 2 and just a RB away from competing?!? lol



bad teams or teams with SERIOUS flaws pick #2....there are a few exceptions...



barkley IMO is an EASY pick at two with darnold off the board In comment 13797055 Rflairr said:how can you be picking 2 and just a RB away from competing?!? lolbad teams or teams with SERIOUS flaws pick #2....there are a few exceptions...barkley IMO is an EASY pick at two with darnold off the board

RE: Let's be Rationale BleedBlue : 1/19/2018 5:37 pm : link

Quote: If Giants are all in on Eli

averagejoe : 2:14 pm : link : reply

the pick should be Barkley. If they are drafting a QB Eli should be released. I hate the idea of taking a QB to sit and watch Eli. Eli makes too much money and a QB controversy would be unavoidable.



Any QB taken in this year's draft is not going to be ready to start Day 1. If you have seen any of them play they all need development. Darnold to repeat has only played 2 years of college ball. A lot of coaches including Parcells have stated they would not draft a QB unless they have played 4 years. That may be a bit extreme but playing only 2 years in a college today is not great preparation especially since a lot of these teams play in the spread offense which does not prepare them for the NFL.





i HATE THIS FUCKING ARGUMENT. they are NFL quality prospects. they 100% can be thrown in to play. trubisky started like 10 college games and he wasnt lighting it up but he was solid enough for the bears to believe he is rthe future...



this is a BS argument. id also argue that rosen is NFL ready and could and probably will start day one no matter who he is drafted by... In comment 13797271 Bruner4329 said:i HATE THIS FUCKING ARGUMENT. they are NFL quality prospects. they 100% can be thrown in to play. trubisky started like 10 college games and he wasnt lighting it up but he was solid enough for the bears to believe he is rthe future...this is a BS argument. id also argue that rosen is NFL ready and could and probably will start day one no matter who he is drafted by...

If they make old man : 1/19/2018 6:20 pm : link A nice score on OL in FA:Norwell and whomever else they project as hog mollies, then Barkley looks to be an RB that will open up the O , as in WRs, even further.

You than can have the option to go OL in the 2nd, or go D, then OL in the 3rd, or wait to '19 and finish OL.

RE: RE: RE: The Rams everyone... WillVAB : 1/19/2018 8:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13797180 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position







And the Rams got their shit pushed in at home vs Matty Lite.







They led the NFL in scoring



They aren’t built to win a championship. That’s what I want from my team, not scoring titles. In comment 13797194 Sy'56 said:They aren’t built to win a championship. That’s what I want from my team, not scoring titles.

He is the best player in the draft. larryflower37 : 1/19/2018 8:55 pm : link He has it all and does it all at his position.

Size, speed, elusiveness, power.

He has the best hands of the running backs in the draft. Returns kicks

Smart and soft-spoken.

There is a reason he will not get out of the top 5 and is mocked in everyone's draft board that high.





RE: He is the best player in the draft. GFAN52 : 1/19/2018 9:02 pm : link

Quote: He has it all and does it all at his position.

Size, speed, elusiveness, power.

He has the best hands of the running backs in the draft. Returns kicks

Smart and soft-spoken.

There is a reason he will not get out of the top 5 and is mocked in everyone's draft board that high.





I'll say one thing, for his size, he's very strong. He bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times. Squated 495 pounds 7 times.

- ( In comment 13797431 larryflower37 said:I'll say one thing, for his size, he's very strong. He bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times. Squated 495 pounds 7 times. Link - ( New Window

That charlito : 1/19/2018 9:52 pm : link Would be great. No quarterback is worthy of the 2nd pick this year. You can throw in any o linemen as well. Barkley is the best player. Take him.

RE: That jeff57 : 1/19/2018 9:59 pm : link

Quote: Would be great. No quarterback is worthy of the 2nd pick this year. You can throw in any o linemen as well. Barkley is the best player. Take him.



No QB is worthy of the No. 2 pick this year? SMH In comment 13797449 charlito said:No QB is worthy of the No. 2 pick this year? SMH

RE: The Rams everyone... Peppers : 1/19/2018 11:46 pm : link

Quote: Got the RB. Then the QB. Then the OL.



THERE IS NO EXACT WAY THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE.



Keep it simple..draft the highest graded player, no matter the position





This is great.. first winning season in what 14 or 15 years and now the Rams are being used as an example on how to build a team.



I left this post in another thread, to save myself time I'm just going to repost it here:



Taking Barkley @ 2 would not be maximizing our return on this draft.



First, there's a much better success rate hitting on RBs in the middle to later rounds than any other position. Thats where teams like us, with holes all over the roster, take RBs.



Its also a very bad way to allocate our cap dollars. He'd immediately be the 4th highest paid RB in the league. Now if its a QB, he's not even in the top 20 highest paid. Big difference which allows for a lot of flexibility with the rest of the roster.



And its nothing like Gurley. He was selected 10th overall not 2nd. Thats a big difference in pay and secondly, after Winston and Mariota there wasn't a QB selected until the 3rd round. I'm sure the Rams are happy they got him but if they were picking 2nd overall in 2015 and being a QB needy team they would've been the team selecting Mariota. Instead the very following year the Rams had to give up nearly 2 drafts to move up to get Goff.



I understand the allure of getting a RB like Barkley especially today where most fans are more concerned with their fantasy rosters but selecting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft, thats a luxury pick. Look at this roster, do we have the luxury? In comment 13797094 Sy'56 said:This is great.. first winning season in what 14 or 15 years and now the Rams are being used as an example on how to build a team.I left this post in another thread, to save myself time I'm just going to repost it here:Taking Barkley @ 2 would not be maximizing our return on this draft.First, there's a much better success rate hitting on RBs in the middle to later rounds than any other position. Thats where teams like us, with holes all over the roster, take RBs.Its also a very bad way to allocate our cap dollars. He'd immediately be the 4th highest paid RB in the league. Now if its a QB, he's not even in the top 20 highest paid. Big difference which allows for a lot of flexibility with the rest of the roster.And its nothing like Gurley. He was selected 10th overall not 2nd. Thats a big difference in pay and secondly, after Winston and Mariota there wasn't a QB selected until the 3rd round. I'm sure the Rams are happy they got him but if they were picking 2nd overall in 2015 and being a QB needy team they would've been the team selecting Mariota. Instead the very following year the Rams had to give up nearly 2 drafts to move up to get Goff.I understand the allure of getting a RB like Barkley especially today where most fans are more concerned with their fantasy rosters but selecting a RB with the #2 pick in the draft, thats a luxury pick. Look at this roster, do we have the luxury?

Re: Rosen BP in Delray : 6:56 am : link Had to be sent home from Manning QB camp for “lack of effort”. His own former UCLA coaches, some think he’s overrated. I also have it on good authority D Webb is a favorite of Eli’s, and thinks he will succeed. FWIW



Bottom line is they can’t F this pick up. Take a QB, you better have some serious conviction with one of these guys. Personally I’ll take the best player in the draft and the potential best RB in the game forn7-10 years and be on my way.