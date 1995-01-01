It’s still amazing to me what happened to McAdoo here- Sean : 7:52 am Reflecting back on this season, it’s amazing how bad it snowballed out of control. Coming off a rookie 11-5 season where everything he did regarding game management paid off. He punted at the right time, he went for it at the right time.



If you read some of the 2016 postgame threads, a lot of us thought McAdoo would be coaching here a long time. Watching some of the post game locker room celebrations especially the 2nd Dallas game, these players seemed to love him. Getting the team ready to play against the Redskins & knocking them out of the playoffs when the Giants were locked into the 5th seed. There was a lot to like.



Ultimately, I think he was a guy who felt a little too good about himself. Instead of self identifying weaknesses, he slicked back his hair and changed his look. That was bad optics all along. Never could stabilize the season. Had the Giants won at Philly & TB, it can be argued the Giants could have battled to 8-8 and everyone would be back. He never could right the ship. Nothing any of us would have anticipated.





His arrogance johnnyb : 7:57 am : link caught up with him.

It all comes down to lack of discipline and accountability. Spider56 : 7:59 am : link From my view, it all started with that GD boat trip before the loss to the Packers ... it was all down hill after that.

HIs offensive system sucked.... Britt in VA : 8:04 am : link and that's why he was hired in the first place. It was apparent very early on in his tenure.



You could see the disgust on the defensive players faces early this season, after the constant 3 and outs putting them right back on the field.

I should have said it starts with lack of discipline Spider56 : 8:07 am : link And accountability .... I fully agree the entire approach on offense was terrible.

That’s not completely true...... Reb8thVA : 8:08 am : link There were reasons for doubt if you looked closely enough. I think, if I remember correctly, that five of those wins were by 3 points or less and could have gone the other way. Sometimes you are not good, just lucky.

What happened to him? really? EricJ : 8:09 am : link he was a horrible OC who never should have been hired for that job. His offense here NEVER was productive. Last season the defense basically saved the season with no help from McAdoo. During last season, our offense ranked 26th.



How bad does it have to be when players come out and start talking?



The only thing I do not blame him for is taking two jobs that never should have been offered to him in the first place.

RE: That’s not completely true...... Britt in VA : 8:18 am : link

Quote: There were reasons for doubt if you looked closely enough. I think, if I remember correctly, that five of those wins were by 3 points or less and could have gone the other way. Sometimes you are not good, just lucky.



Great point. In Coughlin's last season, they lost 6 games where they either had the lead or were tied with under 2 minutes to play.



After his "retirement", Coughlin was asked about it in regards to wanting to keep coaching or not. Coughlin said something like... "If I had been able to just win ONE of those games, I would have gone into Mara's office and fought like hell to keep my job."



Bad luck, but Coughlin also acknowledging that he should be held accountable. In comment 13797610 Reb8thVA said:Great point. In Coughlin's last season, they lost 6 games where they either had the lead or were tied with under 2 minutes to play.After his "retirement", Coughlin was asked about it in regards to wanting to keep coaching or not. Coughlin said something like... "If I had been able to just win ONE of those games, I would have gone into Mara's office and fought like hell to keep my job."Bad luck, but Coughlin also acknowledging that he should be held accountable.

RE: That’s not completely true...... Diver_Down : 8:18 am : link

Quote: There were reasons for doubt if you looked closely enough. I think, if I remember correctly, that five of those wins were by 3 points or less and could have gone the other way. Sometimes you are not good, just lucky.



There were quite a few that weren't buying the fool's gold. Many did and were propping Ben up with crediting him with masterful game management and decision making. The fact that Ben's tenure came down so incredibly fast is the real surprise. As one of the few that were not supporters of Ben, I had resigned myself to a few years of shitty ball until he was replaced. I'm thankful that his fall from grace was so spectacular that it also dragged Jerry with him. In comment 13797610 Reb8thVA said:There were quite a few that weren't buying the fool's gold. Many did and were propping Ben up with crediting him with masterful game management and decision making. The fact that Ben's tenure came down so incredibly fast is the real surprise. As one of the few that were not supporters of Ben, I had resigned myself to a few years of shitty ball until he was replaced. I'm thankful that his fall from grace was so spectacular that it also dragged Jerry with him.

A lot of talk about his poor communication and cosmicj : 8:19 am : link Leadership skills but I really doubt that McAdoo was competent at the Xs and Os part of the game. I had constant questions about the play calling while he was an HC and many other posters have pointed out baffling things about the plays called this last disastrous season.



That’s the core of the HC job. press conferences are frills and the players will treat you with respect if they know you are good at their job. He was simply bad at the core of his job. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so high on Shurmur. You’re not going to be Mike Zimmers’ OC without having the skills.

What Brit said +3 idiotsavant : 8:22 am : link And yes, obvious by 2016 season end.



It was the stubbornly way of keeping at it... Even Sully didn't really seem to see the obvious flaws.

When you lose mattlawson : 8:22 am : link Don’t lose the lesson.



His holiness the Dalai lama

And good thread Sean cosmicj : 8:23 am : link The more I learn about football coaching, the more I think the coaching ranks are filled with blithering stupid jocks, but even then McAdoos 2017 fall from power was something to behold. Really out of the norm.

It's clear Glover : 8:30 am : link that he was a mutant alien who tried to take over Earth via the NFL. His disguise worked well in his first year, but he must have been on some chemical that allowed him to assimilate and look like a human, and that chemical eventually wore off, and he began to look more and more like the mutant alien life form that he really was, and his brain also went full mutant alien mode, as he eventually forgot all the human NFL coaching training that led unsuspecting employers to hire him and further his hostile takeover of the planet. He had it good, and then his suppressed mutant alien identity had to have it's way.



Dam shame. I supported him before the hiring, and of course after 11-5, but it took me about 5 games to realize that he was totally lost and so was the team. It says something about his inadequacies as a person in relating to professional athletes, also his inability to adapt his scheme to the reality on the field, but it also says a lot about today's athlete, and how quickly a culture can turn from united in winning to shattered with losing.

Tough job.

I think it’s been stated very well already, Simms11 : 8:30 am : link but there were several factors that led to his dismissal: there was a lack of discipline and accountability, offensive system was either OBJ or nothing (he could not adjust to not having OBJ), very inflexible and stubborn, Defense carried team in 2016, and he was here for his offense and so-called continuity, and lastly there was no leadership from him. His arrogance got the best of him.

He talked the talk, but could not Simms11 : 8:33 am : link follow through - “heavy-handed, team with discipline, etc, etc”

it was a sketchy hire to begin with fkap : 8:36 am : link there were plenty of signs last year that he wasn't going to cut it.



but...he lost the team fast. really fast, especially on D. Ultimately, McAdoo holds the blame, but the D coaches, from top to bottom, were unable to rally their troops, if they even bothered to try. From the start, this was never McAdoo's team. The coaching staff was assembled/retained by Reese/Mara and when Mc was showing himself to be in over his head, the team, players and coaches alike, went through the motions and let him sink.



If it were me, I'd completely blow it up on the coaching staff. no holdovers. give Shurmur as much freedom as has been given others (not named McAdoo, who didn't have much freedom at all) to assemble a staff.

As I said during Kurt Warner idiotsavant : 8:43 am : link Crap o line play gets wrs injured.



You could see it coming in preseason with Beck's (had an ancle or some shit in preseason before the knee or whatever it was that ended his season).



You could already see teams sitting back and murdering the shortened routes.



But macs whole scheme made this aspect and the line play even worse.







I have to disagree Matt M. : 8:45 am : link His first season i thought his game management, playcalling, gameplanning, etc. were all equally as bad. He was saved by a D that had several pkayers play at their peak level and big plays late by Eli and OBJ. Overall, hjs offense still sucked and this wasnt a balanced team.



And, plenty were critical of him that season, degarxless of the record.

What Britt said +4 Blue21 : 8:46 am : link .11-5 the first year and carried by the defense. It caught up to him in the second year. And add to it his arrogant way he carried himself in the press conferences.

The team took preseason mdthedream : 8:49 am : link to lightly and got there asses kicked because of it. We need to stop with taking out all our players esp the Oline when they need a ton of work. Also he was stubborn in not making changes to the O-Line.



RE: it was a sketchy hire to begin with GFAN52 : 8:52 am : link

Quote: there were plenty of signs last year that he wasn't going to cut it.



but...he lost the team fast. really fast, especially on D. Ultimately, McAdoo holds the blame, but the D coaches, from top to bottom, were unable to rally their troops, if they even bothered to try. From the start, this was never McAdoo's team. The coaching staff was assembled/retained by Reese/Mara and when Mc was showing himself to be in over his head, the team, players and coaches alike, went through the motions and let him sink.



If it were me, I'd completely blow it up on the coaching staff. no holdovers. give Shurmur as much freedom as has been given others (not named McAdoo, who didn't have much freedom at all) to assemble a staff.



Which is scary given chance that Spags returns as DC. In comment 13797629 fkap said:Which is scary given chance that Spags returns as DC.

Obviously when looking at staff. The off season this year, either you idiotsavant : 8:54 am : link Find an OL centric nuts and bolts, details proven OC ...or give a great OLC lots of off season juice as they build the scheme.



But it's time to remember that stretching the field only works if you have -both- the L.O.S. aaand the deep stuff, and without #1 you never ....get. #2.



How far can you stretch a rubber band with one hand?



OK, now use two hands and two arms...

Ben made a lot of headscratching calls this year DC Gmen Fan : 8:59 am : link especially early on. How many 4th and whatevers did he go for and leave 3 points off the board?

OBJ fkap : 9:00 am : link was injured because Eli threw the ball high and OBJ had to stretch, while a defender, who was stumbling, fell into him low. Eli, throughout his career, has a tendency to throw the ball high. The OL can be blamed for a lot of things, but Eli's high throws/inability to hit receivers in stride aren't one of them.

The preseason one.. idiotsavant : 9:09 am : link He, odb, was already getting frustrated BC dbs were just teeing off on the wrs.



And in that game...then an ankle.



Only after spags came over did they think about an adjustment, Then in the iggles they applied a temporary fix within the system... Turn.towards the ball catch, fall, avoid hit.. move chains.



Which made sense given crap system they were stuck with.



Not just player quality on OL. Yes, but in addition, very very thoughtless view on line play and pass pro and OL development in general. No running, no play action. No East West. Nothing. Just wait and catch a DL if you can.





All of which makes short passes a necessity as idiotsavant : 9:13 am : link Opposed to an option.



D coaches are not stupid.



Necessity means most of the time.. And anything that is necessary can always be easily exploited. And....in this case...keep dbs back and beat the crap out of wrs was the easy and obvious thing to do given the quick short routes we needed.



His Offensive Strategy and Gameplans were god awful Jimmy Googs : 9:14 am : link for several years. We won a lot of them despite any semblance of an offensive attack or consistency.



How many games when we had a healthy OBJ we either didn't get him involved in the game in the first half, and then prayed for him to break the game with a 70 yard catch & run? Thats not an offense.



And further to this point, with so much defensive focus on OBJ, he could never devise a productive gameplan to take advantage of that with his other players.



The defensive gaffs, lack of efforts and suspensions this season were the result of numerous things including many on the team completely frustrated in the McAdoo, Eli and that offense doing absolutely nothing for several seasons now...

In his defense Chip : 9:33 am : link Losing all your WR in the beginning of the season didn't help. Reese also did nothing to help the OLine in the off season which was the biggest problem in 2016. The drafting also has been a huge problem which also was Reeses job. The Giants also have nothing but back up RBs on the roster and the same can be said about LB. Reese was a disaster and Gettleman has his work cut out for him to fix the roster.

He Sammo85 : 9:35 am : link took over the offense fully in his first year as HC and we became a historically terrible offense. It’s clear that in his two years as OC that while some significant changes were made to improve it was largely still built on a Coughlin gameplan and the roots were still in the Gilbride offense.



He changed a lot of things with the offense when he became HC and took out a lot of stuff Eli did well with. Yes, Eli improved his completion percentage and getting rid of the ball under McAdoo, but the offense lost a lot of its diversity and complexity. Defenses have said multiple times how easy it was to play against the Giants offense and read their playcalls the last two years.



Giants were a pain to watch play offense these last two years. The overall problems with McAdoo were there in the first year in regards to gameplans, and discipline. A terrific and stout defense drugged us from really looking deeper.

McAdoo's entire story is amazing. Powerclean765 : 9:41 am : link How the NY Giants ever thought it a good idea to hire this man as Offensive Coordinator is amazing. Then - to actually somehow get promoted to Head Coach, with a pathetic offense and showing no personality or leadership qualities?



It's unreal. It's very rare to see a guy who has no idea what he's doing go all the way like that.

Cartoon / Video / Preschool Version idiotsavant : 9:42 am : link First downs are water.



Offense are gazelle's. Defense are hungry lions. Gazelles need to drink.



Ideally you have Muddy River (runs)...Watering Hole (3 yard to 10yard passes) and Mountain Stream (long pass).



In macs offense the gazelles had only Watering Hole...where you think the Very Hungry Lions hung out?

the WR injuries fkap : 9:45 am : link were several games in. Reese brought in a blocking TE, and drafted a TE 1st round, which should have helped both running and receiving game. aside from the blocking TE, the OL was not given any immediate help.



there were some mitigating circumstances, but BM took a situation and made it worse. a good coach adds 2 + 2 and comes up with an output of 5. BM added 2 + 2 and came away with 3.

RE: RE: it was a sketchy hire to begin with allstarjim : 9:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13797629 fkap said:





Quote:





there were plenty of signs last year that he wasn't going to cut it.



but...he lost the team fast. really fast, especially on D. Ultimately, McAdoo holds the blame, but the D coaches, from top to bottom, were unable to rally their troops, if they even bothered to try. From the start, this was never McAdoo's team. The coaching staff was assembled/retained by Reese/Mara and when Mc was showing himself to be in over his head, the team, players and coaches alike, went through the motions and let him sink.



If it were me, I'd completely blow it up on the coaching staff. no holdovers. give Shurmur as much freedom as has been given others (not named McAdoo, who didn't have much freedom at all) to assemble a staff.







Which is scary given chance that Spags returns as DC.



It's not scary at all. The fact that the defense carried the team all of last year with the offense giving them almost nothing says that they kept up their motivation and kept picking the offense up over and over again. When you do that for a WHOLE SEASON, and come into the next season with high hopes that things are going to get better and they get even worse, that's an absolute killer. And yet, most of the defense still played hard and competed. All of the flare ups were dealt with professionally and you had guys like DRC and Jenkins make amends and acknowledge their mistakes.



Everyone has a limit. It's a tremendous sacrifice to work so hard and you are doing your job and not get rewarded for it because another whole unit on the team is so spectacularly failing.



Whether or not Spags returns, the defense will be fine. Spags is a good coach. But you can't keep asking your defense to win games by themselves forever. In comment 13797649 GFAN52 said:It's not scary at all. The fact that the defense carried the team all of last year with the offense giving them almost nothing says that they kept up their motivation and kept picking the offense up over and over again. When you do that for a WHOLE SEASON, and come into the next season with high hopes that things are going to get better and they get even worse, that's an absolute killer. And yet, most of the defense still played hard and competed. All of the flare ups were dealt with professionally and you had guys like DRC and Jenkins make amends and acknowledge their mistakes.Everyone has a limit. It's a tremendous sacrifice to work so hard and you are doing your job and not get rewarded for it because another whole unit on the team is so spectacularly failing.Whether or not Spags returns, the defense will be fine. Spags is a good coach. But you can't keep asking your defense to win games by themselves forever.

I think his stubbornness was key ColHowPepper : 9:48 am : link rather than ascribing it to arrogance...pretty humble beginnings in western PA.



The WCO was a bad fit because of the OL and Eli factors, not only Eli's lack of mobility but because short touch and screen passes have long been a lesser talent.



To stubborness: I think McAdoo decided early on, with the roster limitations, that he was going to go to quick drops and WCO approach to attenuate the inability of the OL to run block and pass protect, even if this was a square peg in round hole. Once it became clear that this approach was not working, he could not figure out a Plan B. Given the roster limitations, and as Chip said above when your receivers go down leaving, at best, marginal NFL talent, good things were not happening.



I liked McAdoo, was hoping he would do well, but the lack of winning and clubhouse issues overwhelmed. At the end of the day, I am glad '17 led to a start on housecleaning, starting with the GM, whose ineptitude led to the dismissal of two HCs.

The Peter Principle Gman11 : 10:02 am : link at its best.



Just because the guy is smart, doesn't make him head coaching material. There are too many other things that go with the job. You would have thought that looking back and seeing what happened with Handley would have tipped them off. He, apparently, was really smart too and had no business being hired as a head coach.

RE: McAdoo's entire story is amazing. PerpetualNervousness : 10:15 am : link

Quote: How the NY Giants ever thought it a good idea to hire this man as Offensive Coordinator is amazing. Then - to actually somehow get promoted to Head Coach, with a pathetic offense and showing no personality or leadership qualities?



It's unreal. It's very rare to see a guy who has no idea what he's doing go all the way like that.



this to me remains the too little discussed part of all this. he was bad at what got him the job in the first place - designing an offense. how did no one in the giants organization see that? In comment 13797692 Powerclean765 said:this to me remains the too little discussed part of all this. he was bad at what got him the job in the first place - designing an offense. how did no one in the giants organization see that?

Chip mdthedream : 10:47 am : link season was over before the WR got hurt.

When TC left, Doomster : 10:59 am : link it wasn't the offense that was the problem, it was the defense....it was just plain pathetic, the way teams would march down the field against us at the end of the fourth quarter, and take away the lead in the final minutes.......



TC took the blame for all that.....The next season Jerry opens up the Giant wallet, and the new free agents on defense play very well....the defense was fixed, temporarily.....Mac inherited a defense that could hold fourth quarter leads with an easy schedule...



The offense however, fell off a cliff......The TC/Mac mix worked.....the Mac offense did not.....and despite all the shortcomings of that offense, there were no changes to it the following year.....yes some of the parts were changed, but the philosophy/strategy remained the same....it didn't work the previous year, and yet no changes were made....



Mac gave us an early look at how inept he was running this team.....the first game against Dallas.....he knew he wouldn't have OBj, but it looked like he didn't plan for it....it was the same offense that looked inept in preseason....and yes, Jerry was also part of the problem, with the players that were on this team...But Mac showed he couldn't do more with less....



And yes, the majority of BBI felt the Giants needed a change after 2015....TC was blamed for some of the plays his players made.....and every one basically felt, even though Mac, had very little experience, he would be helpful to Eli and the offense as they went through this transition....all of us on BBI couldn't have been more wrong....





RE: HIs offensive system sucked.... TyreeHelmet : 11:07 am : link

Quote: and that's why he was hired in the first place. It was apparent very early on in his tenure.



You could see the disgust on the defensive players faces early this season, after the constant 3 and outs putting them right back on the field.



This^. You can't be an offensive coach and have that shitty of a unit for 3 years. In comment 13797608 Britt in VA said:This^. You can't be an offensive coach and have that shitty of a unit for 3 years.

McAdoo’s a complete fool... trueblueinpw : 11:11 am : link Remember when Jerry Reese said McAdoo was the smartest guy in the room? What a pathetic troupe of ass clowns. One of the most ridiculous things about the McAdoo era was all the people here on BBI that wrote about how McAdoo designed the offense to be low scoring because he knew the defense was the strength of the team.

He did a bad job in 2017 and had to go Go Terps : 11:27 am : link But he want helped by the quality of the people in the locker room either. Many of the reasons for 3-13 are still on this team.

I don't believe it was put exactly that way.... Doomster : 11:35 am : link McAdoo’s a complete fool...

trueblueinpw : 11:11 am : link : reply

Remember when Jerry Reese said McAdoo was the smartest guy in the room? What a pathetic troupe of ass clowns. One of the most ridiculous things about the McAdoo era was all the people here on BBI that wrote about how McAdoo designed the offense to be low scoring because he knew the defense was the strength of the team.





I believe his supporters said, the reason why the offense scored less was because this offense took less risks, and did not turn the ball over.....and that helped the defense hold leads....

was a mirage mdc1 : 11:43 am : link summary from his first season:



offense could barely score 14pts against inferior competition



defense carried team against inferior competition after spending a kings ransom on the defense



Beckham was playing



Beckham did not show up in playoff game





Hence my mirage comment about McAdoo. Hindsight is 20/20 bet I would think that TC would have not far better.





Not sure how anyone

RE: I don't believe it was put exactly that way.... trueblueinpw : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: I believe his supporters said, the reason why the offense scored less was because this offense took less risks, and did not turn the ball over.....and that helped the defense hold leads....



Yeah, you’re right. But I think my overall point stands: McAdoo had no Xs and Os acumen. The was no “secret plan”, there wasn’t a dearth of talent that foiled Mc’s brilliant offensive schemes. And there were plenty of people who were scratching their heads about McAdoo early last year. The radio guys identified the 11 personnel sets during the 4th game of the season last year. And they were really just reporting what D-cos were chattering about probably from the season before. McAd’oh was clearly inept and then there plenty of people insisting his lackluster offense was somehow by design. For goodness sake, Reese said he was the smartest guy in room and knew more than everyone in the organization. Amazing! Absurd! Anyway, I’m glad he’s gone. In comment 13797831 Doomster said:Yeah, you’re right. But I think my overall point stands: McAdoo had no Xs and Os acumen. The was no “secret plan”, there wasn’t a dearth of talent that foiled Mc’s brilliant offensive schemes. And there were plenty of people who were scratching their heads about McAdoo early last year. The radio guys identified the 11 personnel sets during the 4th game of the season last year. And they were really just reporting what D-cos were chattering about probably from the season before. McAd’oh was clearly inept and then there plenty of people insisting his lackluster offense was somehow by design. For goodness sake, Reese said he was the smartest guy in room and knew more than everyone in the organization. Amazing! Absurd! Anyway, I’m glad he’s gone.

hmmm giantfan2000 : 1:27 pm : link It came down to Philly game

if we win that game in Sept our whole season is different

RE: hmmm Jimmy Googs : 1:36 pm : link

Quote: It came down to Philly game

if we win that game in Sept our whole season is different



Post hoc ergo propter hoc



look it up chucklehead...

In comment 13797931 giantfan2000 said:look it up chucklehead...

RE: The team took preseason NikkiMac : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: to lightly and got there asses kicked because of it. We need to stop with taking out all our players esp the Oline when they need a ton of work. Also he was stubborn in not making changes to the O-Line.





And if they are going to play Eli this year he needs to play the whole preseason too he wasn’t near ready this year. In comment 13797645 mdthedream said:And if they are going to play Eli this year he needs to play the whole preseason too he wasn’t near ready this year.

The 2 seasons' old man : 2:20 pm : link record average is 7-9.

Y1 : favorable calls..bounces...injury free+/-...the schedule.

Y2.: almost total opposite..

With a poor OL and No LBs both years...that average record is very likely what they were.

Y2 revealed what type HC we really had: stubborn and unflexible.

Add lack of help from the GM y1-y2...

KABOOM!!!!