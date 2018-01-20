Schwartz: Gettleman changing everything in NYG draft process

|
|Chris Pettit, a scout for the Giants since 2004, into an organizational role within the office for this pre-draft process.
|Under Reese and Ross, the Giants were often drawn to height-weight-speed prospects who too frequently went bust rather than boom. It is believed Gettleman will bring the emphasis back to production on the field — stressing passion, desire and mechanics rather than raw talent.
Reese didn’t spend enough time scouting college prospects, according to some people who work for the Giants.
Reese was a Giants scout before he rose through the ranks to top-executive status, but in recent years he increasingly distanced himself from his area of expertise. He assigned himself to only one college game in 2016 and only one in 2017 — Florida State at Louisville, to check out quarterback Lamar Jackson. There were some in the building who wondered why Reese did not at least drive down to Rutgers on game days to check out the Big Ten prospects on the field, or why Reese saw the need to watch a Giants walk-through on a Saturday when there were college games to see on various campuses.
Unbelievable...especially the part about watching the walkthrough on Sat. instead of College games
In comment 13797990 montanagiant said:
Unbelievable...especially the part about watching the walkthrough on Sat. instead of College games
Agreed. Got comfy in his position I guess? Had his peons doing it instead.
Pretty brutal.
I wasn't excited about this whole gettleman hiring since I expected 'more of the same ', but he's on the wholesale changes track.
Impressed so far.
Although it's hard to be much worse than Reese got there at the end.
|Gettleman, according to a Giants source, wants more checks and balances, as it is his “bugaboo’’ that there are many players the Giants rated as “C” level prospects thriving in the NFL with other teams.
| he didnt learn from the Giants, then go to Carolina and learn from them, only to come back to NJ and learn from the Giants again, because that would suck.
And yea, I wanted a house cleaning, hell, I wanted the house burned down, foundation dug out and a new tree planted. While Im happy Gettleman has learned, and continues to learn, I still would have felt better if there wasnt a single remaining person from the previous front office or coaching staff.
Also want to pass on Darnold, or Rosen, trade back and load up on players, and still get a good QB that can compete with Webb for the future starting job as Eli fights them off for the next 2 or 3 years. Yea, I"m that hard headed.
|that they dismissed a tackling machine of a linebacker because he was too short. I'm glad that kinda shit will stop now.
|how Reese changed the process from what was done during the Young/Accorsi days (or if he was running things the way EA was). Funny, EA could draft Linebackers, but he always had issues with Offensive Linemen, if I recall correctly.
|A lot of people wanted everybody gone including the scouts. Imo, they have a ton of experience and connections that are extremely beneficial. They just needed to change how we evaluated players and what we emphasize. Gettleman has been killing it.
In comment 13797984 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
A lot of people wanted everybody gone including the scouts. Imo, they have a ton of experience and connections that are extremely beneficial. They just needed to change how we evaluated players and what we emphasize. Gettleman has been killing it.
Don't be surprised if some people are let go after the draft.
In comment 13797986 KerrysFlask said:
That surprised me too. Makes me wonder what the hell he was doing. That's supposed to be his busiest time of the year.
|how Reese changed the process from what was done during the Young/Accorsi days (or if he was running things the way EA was). Funny, EA could draft Linebackers, but he always had issues with Offensive Linemen, if I recall correctly.
In comment 13798048 JohnF said:
Quote:
how Reese changed the process from what was done during the Young/Accorsi days (or if he was running things the way EA was). Funny, EA could draft Linebackers, but he always had issues with Offensive Linemen, if I recall correctly.
Ernie Accorsi didn't draft a single above-average LB in his time with the Giants, unless you believe Dhani Jones was above-average. Reese followed the same model with the same results.
| weren't going to change much in the Giants' front office?
Mike Lombardi is laughably bad. I safely ignore whatever he claims to know.
| Value plays based on measurables (mallard, very fast, for example).
Lesson being :'pick higher.'
But lesson two (slightly better, Goff) looking for INTs and PDs...
Finally, for ALL defensive players ...you look for the outlier or indicator plays made
I.e. more than a handful of fumbles caused and recovered (even for DTs, for example)... Passes defended (even for DEs for example, tipped)...tackles behind the line... Sidelines.. In addition to height weight and tackles...and certainly over and above name of school.
Playmakers. Then. At lb...you have subsets based on the divergence of bigger and bigger OLs and quicker passing games. So pick your poison...more safety like or more able to take on huge O tackles.
|we're not drafting Josh Allen?
In comment 13798145 BestFeature said:
Quote:
we're not drafting Josh Allen?
That was one of my first thoughts, and I really hope so. A tall guy with a cannon who doesn't know where the ball is going? Pass.
|with that this info does that mean Rosen is gonna get a few negative ticks?
In comment 13798167 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
with that this info does that mean Rosen is gonna get a few negative ticks?
Based on what? Rosen isn't a size/speed type prospect.
| In comment 13798170 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13798167 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
with that this info does that mean Rosen is gonna get a few negative ticks?
Based on what? Rosen isn't a size/speed type prospect.
Some talking heads say he lacks a true dedication to the game ....
| In comment 13798170 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13798167 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
with that this info does that mean Rosen is gonna get a few negative ticks?
Based on what? Rosen isn't a size/speed type prospect.
Some talking heads say he lacks a true dedication to the game ....
| Two family members who were 1st round busts. One RB who played 10 years as a back-up and one LT who had success switching to RG for 12 years.
They both had one thing in common. They HATED football. I come from a family with a pro golfer, tennis player, 2 time Olympic medalist and a whole lot of just misses.
These two guys (both by marriage, the others are blood) are the only two who wouldn't allow for their profession talk during or after their playing days.
Had they been 4th round picks (which they should have been) they would have not have been busts. The talent and measurables were off the charts but their hearts were not in it. I'm talking all the way back to high school.
Gettleman has to know that many a measureable guy does not like the game. I'm two for two so I'm guessing there are a ton of them.
| Are so easily fooled he stayed with the same draft service, all but two of the top head scout guys, put a different form to be completed and the most important thing scouts will now judge the players love for the game along with production. Damn folks sounds like what’s been being done for years not a whole lot different to me. You can give someone a different form but the ideas will in most cases remain 90%+ the same. I’m not going to rate player A below player B just because I filled out a different form.
The NFL draft is a three or four year final results process to see results if he had changed more personnel then I could see a major shift in drafted guys. Now if he is going to be the final vote on or between player A and B he had better hope the information his scouts provides is correct or he really will be in the film room forever. From past experience people are almost always against immediate changes and lazy in performing new doctrines in a very short time frame. Evaluate the present system tweet it in the beginning and after a total system process run then make adjustments that bring people on board with your ideas. Nothing worse then having employees guessing what is he really looking for me to provide since we’ve done it this way for years.
I hear a big cheer for DG changing everything but the rankings of players on most boards remain quite close. As for draft experts they will also love or like the same players given a range of ten picks one way or the other. I’ll admit that we might not see any below 600 rated players drafted in the fifth or sixth round but it’s still a very high miss rate more than hit rate draft process. We could draft the top 10 range BPA in each round but that still does not mean three or four years from now all 6/7 players will still be on the roster or team assets.
Humans sing the praise for those who have done nothing yet because the voice is new but overtime the voice without true and real production will turn to cries of tears of frustration.
| Evening guys: If one actually reads the article carefully really the only thing that is going to change in the short term is the way the Giants stack their board. And that raises something that never really made a whole lot of sense from the previous regime. In the past couple of years Ross in particular was quoted a couple of times saying that in fact the Giants ranked players in rows as every team does but then he said that the Giants would have 32 guys in each row. Which sounds like they differentiated players by rounds and then ranked them within rounds. It will be interesting to see what Gettleman means by 'vertical and horizontal' which sounds a bit like 3-D chess!
That said I think people need to hold their water at least until we actually see the results. In fact if you look at the 5 Carolina drafts in DG's tenure they don't loo a whole lot unlike the Giants in the same period. They used 2 premium picks on OL, we had three; they did draft one LB with a premium pick (who was 7th on the team in tackles this fall); they had 2 players taken in that period go to Pro Bowls; we had two; they also got one starter out of their third-day picks in that period.
Bottom line is that if the Giants and DG luck out and hit some picks, especially the 2nd this year, he'll end up going down as a pretty good fix at GM. If he ain't lucky he'll end up being just another stupid Mara decision.
| A big problem that we have seen over the past several years is that there have been a number of players with "raw talent"- but no real love for the game.
Sure you can "hit a HR" drafting those types of players- but the problem is that that type of player is quite often unwilling to put in anything more than what will maintain their current state- and is definitely not willing to go "all in" to get better.
In some ways, I think this is what Coughlin was referring to years ago about injuries being a mental thing. When you live off your talent, you often are not willing to go at less than 100% simply because you do not have the mental strength to push through unless you can physically dominate your opponent- and a player at 80% is just another guy- meaning you aren't going to beat your opponent.
Think of some of the end season articles and reports that came out- where we learned that Collins and DRC, in particular, had been gutting it out through difficult injuries. THAT is the player willing to leave it all out there.
While I do not have any inside knowledge of the injuries that Apple or Hart had, the questions that were raised by many inside and outside the team about their toughness and willingness to do what it took raises questions in my mind about how much they love the game- and whether they play the game because their natural physical skills let them play vs. working to be the best player they can be.
Of course, we all know that the hardest thing to measure in a player is their heart and passion for the game- too many prospects are trained in the draft prep to say and do the right things before the draft, so that it is difficult to get to what makes the guy tick until you get him on the practice field.
However, I think that, Gettleman is attempting to get the scouts to find out what makes the player tick and how much he WANTS to play in the NFL when they are assessing how the physical skills translate to the NFL.
| Gidie: If you actually read the article carefully the comments about the size/speed stuff actually appears to be a supposition by the author not a direct comment by DG. It does appear that DG plans to make more changes to the philosophy and structure but he indicates that those will come after the draft.
Joey: DG took over an emerging team in Carolina whose best players - Cam Newton, Luke Kuechley, Jon Stewart, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, and Josh Norman were all pretty much in place. He certainly added some players but if you do an honest eval of the Panthers and Giants drafts 2013-2017 there isn't much to choose between the two.
Again I am not trying to sell DG short; he'll be a good GM. He's a good football guy who knows his stuff. And the fact is if he (we) hit on the 2nd pick we are likely in for another nice run; if he doesn't (and the odds are about 50-50) we are very likely looking at a stretch of .500 seasons. But that my friends is life in the NFL.
|“We’re changing everything around in the department, from how we operate to the grading scale, everything,’’ a Giants source familiar with Gettleman’s thinking told The Post. “Everything. Nothing’s going to stay the same.’’
|“My goal here is to just to do a better job to improve the evaluation process, to make it more concise, make it more clear as to the types of players we are looking for and we want to draft,’’ Gettleman said.