Your favorite New York Giants NFC Championship Game? Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:34 am : 8:34 am 1986 Giants-Redskins



1990 Giants-49ers



2000 Giants-Vikings



2007 Giants-Packers



2011 Giants-49ers

1986 Giants 49 Niners 3 Chris L. : 9:16 am : link It was the first one and it was total physical dominance!! Montana knocked out of the game and LT running the interception back for a pick 6. Coach Walsh was later quoted as saying that game caused him to completely reconstruct the 49ers because they could not compete with the physicality of our G-Men. Nothing like watching your team physically man handle the other team.

Can’t rank them. All great. BlueHurricane : 9:17 am : link And it makes me want to say we have been pretty lucky as a fan base to have these games in our history.

Sorry.. the Niner game Chris L. : 9:17 am : link was the divisional round....but boy was it fun. The Redskin game the next week was more of a windfest to me.

1986 end of story micky : 9:23 am : link only one

The 1990 NFC Title game Chris684 : 9:28 am : link Was basically my introduction to football. That game has a reputation as one of the greatest football games ever played, even amongst non Giant, non 49er fans. A game that featured Montana, LT and Rice just to name a few.



2011 49ers would be next. That game cemented Eli as an all-time clutch QB.

Great thread, brings back great memories GuzzaBlue : 9:28 am : link Because it was the first Giants game I can remember watching. The best football game I've ever seen. The 9ers in 90. Was 5 years old. My Grandpa, my mom, my aunt all holding hands like the players did on the sideline before my boy Matt Bahr puts its thru to send them to Tampa. Man shivers just thinking about it. The radio call was amazing too. You could feel how quiet Candlestick was.



And if you ever get the chance to watch the NFL films of the Giants season, what a great watch. Watched that VHS probably over a 1000 times growing up and cemented my forever fandom of the Giants.

‘86 hands down. RDJR : 9:31 am : link The first one. At Giants Stadium. On our way to our first SB win. Magical.

I attended Redskins and Vikings games... KingBlue : 9:41 am : link They were great, great experiences for different reasons... 1986... Very cold, windy day, our first NFC Championship game at Giants Stadium. The place was electric. After the game, went to "the Bench" on Paterson Plank Road. LT and his entourage showed up... the Bench was just as electric as the stadium.

2000... The demolition of the Vikings, who if I remember correctly were a 3 point favorite... they never had a chance as Collins was on fire right from the get go, Hilliard, Toomer, it was a complete annihilation. I remember Culpepper, Moss and Chris Carter were in shock.



As great as those days were, they fail to match the 2007 Packers and 2011 49ers games. Both were incredibly emotional and thrilling Championship games.

If I have to pick one... 2011 49ers... For a few reasons... For me rivalry is bigger than with Pack, Eli kept getting up off the turf, the tension was unbelievable, the turnover, the feeling of relief when Tynes kicke the winner.

2000...no chip followed bLiTz 2k : 9:43 am : link but one of my fondest memories as an impressionable 13 ur old enamoured with the team.

It's a tough Rick5 : 9:43 am : link call, but I would have to go with 1986. I lived in the NYC metro area from birth until age 27 with the exception of 4 years in Northern Virginia (3rd grade through 6th grade) during the 1970s. I developed a special hatred for the Redskins because I got teased about the Giants in school. In addition to that, the idea that the Giants actually made it to the SB after so many crappy seasons was surreal to me at the time. Yup. Have to go with '86.

1986 Sec 103 : 9:45 am : link Finally!!!! After a loooong wait the Dream was realized. Then 2000 with my son was the greatest game he ever witnessed at the old stadium, what a party. But that 1990 game in SF was also a great one.... Damn they were all good for various reasons. But have to go with the 86 and 2000 cause we were there... Great memories all!

1986 PhilSimms15 : 9:48 am : link Long time coming, this game put the Giants in the Super Bowl for the first time. Also, the Giants D was so strong, so intimidating, they were a joy to watch. The D was the best Giants defense I’ve ever seen.

1986 Boy Cord : 9:49 am : link In college in the heart of Skins country. Swept them during the season. Shut them down. Defense crushed them. 17-0.

The 1990 game was the best of the games Mike from Ohio : 9:50 am : link But the 1986 win against the Redskins was the most memorable. I grew up watching the Giants in the mid/late 70s. The playoffs and Superbowl were things that happened to other teams. When it was clear the Giants would win (which was almost the entire game) I was just so excited the Giants were going to a Superbowl I couldn't even sit down!



Side note - I still remember the build up to the the Superbowl and thinking it didn't really feel like the Superbowl because the Giants were in it. None of the rest of them felt that way, but that one did.

That’s like asking me Bleedin Blue : 9:51 am : link Which child I love more!



86 first in the modern era after being long suffering fan.



90 first one with my first baby daughter



07 road warriors and my baby daughter’s all grown up and a big Giants fan and we sen those Patriots fans home crying!!



11 cloud nine we’re back in it and against the hated Patriots

2011 niners ryanmkeane : 9:53 am : link hands down...my all time favorite Eli performance

I saw Eli in a different light after that 2011 49ers game. Brown Recluse : 9:58 am : link My favorite championship game and its not even close for me.

That's tough Jay on the Island : 10:01 am : link 2000 was so incredible because the Giants were such underdogs but absolutely destroyed Minnesota in every phase of the game.



I still have to go with 2007 NFC Championship game. The 2011 game was incredible and that might have been Eli's best game as a Giant. He was playing the league's best defense and he took arguably the worst beating of his career in that game but he wasn't phased one bit.

For me it has to be 1990 SF game Montreal Man : 10:03 am : link Living in LA at the time and had a bunch of my colleagues and friends over the house for gigantic party. One of the great games and one of the biggest laughs I ever had. We were behind near the end and time was running out. I said jokingly something like Please, God, let us win and I'll sell my son to the highest bidder. We all had a small laugh after that,but then my then 3 year old son came into the room and one of my friends, Phil Goldberg, yelled out "Run, Mario, run." Talk about a huge laugh, followed shortly by the huge fumble recovery and then the field goal.

So tough to seperate Dankbeerman : 10:11 am : link but I will eliminate 86 based on me being to young to properly enjoy it and grasp the concept of breaking through to the super bowl.



2011 was a hard fought victory but one where we were the experienced championship team and should have won, so its out.



2000 while not expected to win by many we were a very talented team who shut out one of the top offenses in my lifetime but we jumped them and they quit and then we coasted for most of 3 quarters, so the lack of anxiety makes it not the top.



90 and 2007 both ended on a field goal, both on the road, both against Hall of Fame QB's who had been to and won Superbowls. Both games were won off turnovers but I think the fumble running out the clock was more shocking then Farve throwing a pick. We were under 5 ft of dirt in 90 and busted out.



That and the difference of a 10 year old holding his breath while the kick was in the air vs a 27 year old. Even though the level of living for and through this team has never varied in my life, my perspective has grown. The impact of Flipper Anderson fresh in my mind against the 49ers, because we were going to win it all in 89 and it was his fault we didn't.



90 is the most meaningful and there fore favorite.

Only 1? trueblueinpw : 10:15 am : link The 1990 NFC-C and the regular season matchup between the same two teams are the greatest pro football games I ever watched. I swear that in each of those epic gridiron battles every player on every play was giving 100% effort. In that championship game the Giants avenged their regular season loss and went on to the Super Bowl and I was so happy about beating the hated Niners I almost didn’t care if we won the Super Bowl. Of course they did win, and the greatest football player of all time got the second and final Super Bowl of his HOF career.



But great as those games were my all time favorite Giants game would be the 2011 NFC-C game. Eli is my all time favorite Giant and the NFC C game against the 9ers is the most amazing game I ever watched Eli play. Eli is under rated and under appreciated in every single way, but perhaps his most under appreciated quality is his extraordinary toughness. I’ve never seen a single player take such a vicious beating play after play. But those Niners, as tough and as mean as they were relentless, could not bow our man of steel that glorious day. For me, that championship game between the Giants and the Niners was the greatest game ever played by the greatest Giant I’ve ever seen.

1986 because it was the first and you can never again get the feeling wgenesis123 : 10:18 am : link of the first one. But as giants fans we are blessed with 5 truely special games to choose from. The tough choice for me is which one is second on my list. The Eli game against the 49ers was one of the most gutsy performances you could ever see on a big stage by a Quarterback. I think this was Eli's best game ever, even topping his Super Bowl miracles. That packers game was special too. Especially that hail mary at the half. How do you top beating the 3 peats in 1990? There is no good way to make a choice when there is so much to choose from.

It’s a tie between the 2007 Reb8thVA : 10:21 am : link And 2011 games. In 2007, Plaxico simply played one of the greatest games I’ve seen a WR play in a championship game. In 2011, Manning gets pummeled in that game and comes back after each hit. That strike to Manningham for the TD was a thing of beauty. That game could have went either way.

07 packer game. Just rewatched it Tuckrule : 10:21 am : link Few things I forgot from that game are the 2 huge drops by toomer and Steve Smith not securing a first down catch towards the end of regulation on a beautifully thrown ball that would have moved the ball a lot closer and allowed us to kick a chip shot. Also that jay Alford was the long snapper because Bryan kehl was out on IR earlier in the season. Bad snap end of regulation caused tynes to hook that kick wide left. Feagles had a terrible game punting. Side note Wilson being the second best safety behind Collins I’ve seen in a giants uniform. Began watching in 1999

An easier question might be which was the least exciting game. wgenesis123 : 10:22 am : link I barely remember 2000, yet that was what 41-0!

Ah, showing my age, I mixed up my Packer games. wgenesis123 : 10:27 am : link Eli and Plax in the extreme cold. Me screaming out loud "please punt". Than he makes the kick. Wow!

2000 Viking game just because it was so surreal Eric on Li : 10:36 am : link and such a high moment itself. All of those wins were great, some of them all-time great games. The Viking game was like a homecoming game - every good player in that generation scored, they got the shut out, there wasn't a moment of it that wasn't enjoyable for a Giant fan.

2000 Vikings GiantJake : 10:52 am : link I was there and it was an absolute ass kicking. I've been a Giants fan for a long time and they never do anything easily. On that day, however, the Giants just dominated and the Vikings absolutely imploded. I will always remember the feeling of joy in the stadium that day. It was great.

All of them JohnB : 10:53 am : link What an amazing list of games.



There is no way I can pick a favorite.

1990 TheMick7 : 11:00 am : link 49'ers were going for a 3Peat They had already dismissed the Giants as a bump in the road on their way to XXV. They had already moved their offices/personnel to Tampa. When the game ended, Giant great Pat Summerall relished screaming into the mike,"There will be no 3Peat,there will be no 3Peat!" Yeah,that was a damn good day!

1990 for me - what a game PatersonPlank : 11:04 am : link one of those where you think you've lost, but then bam LT strips the ball out and then Bahr nails it from 40 on the last play. Plus it also had Marshal almost killing Montana and knocking him out of the game.



2007 in GB cold was #2.

RE: I was at the 2000 NFC Championship Section331 : 11:06 am : link

Quote: So Ill take that one.



I have to agree, the most fun I’ve ever had at a football game (and I was there with a Viking fan!). I will say, the 1990 49ers game was probably the best though. In comment 13798342 twostepgiants said:I have to agree, the most fun I’ve ever had at a football game (and I was there with a Viking fan!). I will say, the 1990 49ers game was probably the best though.

I think I would go with 1990 @ SF Matt M. : 11:09 am : link Then 2007 Giants-Packers



1986 Giants-Redskins



2011 Giants-49ers



2000 Giants-Vikings

Its s tough a close call as all were great Hades07 : 11:09 am : link But if I had to pick one it would be 1990.

They were all great for different reasons George : 11:14 am : link But I think the 2008 NFC Championship Game might go down as one of the GOATs and not just for the Giants.



NFL Films has made at least one movie about it, and I wouldn't be surprised if, 30 years from now, it makes its way onto a lot of Top Ten lists.



I was at steviej : 11:15 am : link The 86 & 2000 games & in after the game in 86 to actually say the words The Giants r going to the Super Bowl was just an amazing feeling !!

There Will Be No Three-Peat! Gmanfandan : 11:46 am : link Yellow arm bands, flyovers and a battle on the field. 86 was amazing since it was the first but not competitive.



There were SO many jaw droppers in that game and we end up beating the unbeatable.

1991 at Candlestick was a classic game, the NFC version of Ali-Frazier Big Blue Blogger : 11:48 am : link For a Simms fan like me, that game had a bittersweet edge. The January 1987 game was by far the most euphoric.

All great choices, Glover : 11:49 am : link I think the least exciting was 86. 89 against the 49ers was awesome, brutal defensive game. 2000 over the Vikings was surreal. I went to a bar and by the time I got there only half the first half was over and it was like 28-0.



Packers in the cold was great. Tynes blew 2 chances to win it and finally came through. Amani Toomer was huge in that game.



The 2011 vs the 49ers I think was the best. Such high level football, every play, and that turnover that went off the return guy's knee. So huge.

2007 Giants-Packers Ira : 12:01 pm : link Everyone had said that a visiting team can't win in Lambeau on a cold January day. We did.

Definitely 1990 Phil S : 1:20 pm : link The game was a war. We were big underdogs without Simms and Hampton. Most of all I was at the game. By far the best athletic competition I ever witnessed.

And 1986 NikkiMac : 1:57 pm : link All that wind and paper and confetti blowing and the wind and Gmen defense stifling the Redskins on their way to the 1st SB was awesome !

. arcarsenal : 2:17 pm : link I was too young for the 86 team - the 90 team was around the time I started really loving the Giants (I was 6)



I'd have to say the 2008 game @ Lambeau. Everything about that game was incredible. The atmosphere, Eli, Tynes... the Pierce tackle, Jacobs trucking Woodson... Webster's INT. Plaxico.



What a game.

RE: 1986 Giants 49 Niners 3 baadbill : 3:04 pm : link

2007 jeff57 : 3:07 pm : link The best game of the bunch.

for me NYBEN1963 : 3:29 pm : link it's not even close 1986 17-0 over Redskins. To this day that is still my all-time favorite football game. After all those seasons without a championship...the feeling after winning that games I still can't put into words and it still damn near brings tears to my eyes.