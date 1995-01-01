Shurmur wants Del Rio

|
|Quote:
| In comment 13798607 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.
Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.
Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.
Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...
Giants should definitely disqualify him based on this story.
The nerve of a guy who is trying to enjoy some privacy on an airplane.
|Quote:
| Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.
Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.
Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.
Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...
|Quote:
|The Raiders owe Del Rio $6 Million per for the next 3 years and are now also paying Gruden $10 Million per? Yikes
|Quote:
|. Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 13798636 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?
|Quote:
| In comment 13798636 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?
|Quote:
| In comment 13798636 jeff57 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?
|Quote:
|
He’s just being a prick as usual.
|Quote:
|we'll see... Spags' guys except the one they supposedly didn't want to leave haven't left.
|Quote:
| Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.
Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.
Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.
Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...
|Quote:
| I agree with Stan. Anyone but Spags and I like Spags but I think the Giants need clean coaching sweep on defense.
Will be a refreshing change if the Giants hire a HC and DC that's aren't part of the Mara Bros Ring of Trust after hiring the new GM and ST coach the Wellington way.
For whatever it's worth even though they were hired the Wellington way I think Gettleman and McGaughey are going to be major upgrades.
|Quote:
| is that he would stay just long enough until he gets his next head coaching job.
Otherwise, I would love to have him.
|Quote:
| is that he would stay just long enough until he gets his next head coaching job.
Otherwise, I would love to have him.
|Quote:
| That Mara will have the new coach keep Spags.
|Quote:
|Id love for that clown who spammed his "Mara Bros" nonsense to come here and eat crow...which we know wont happen.
|Quote:
| In comment 13798607 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.
Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.
Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.
Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...
Giants should definitely disqualify him based on this story.
The nerve of a guy who is trying to enjoy some privacy on an airplane.
|Quote:
|Potentially
|Quote:
|But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
|Quote:
|But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
|Quote:
| In comment 13798771 BestFeature said:
Quote:
But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.
Coaches have agents too.
|Quote:
| In comment 13798607 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.
Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.
Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.
Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...
|Quote:
| In comment 13798802 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13798771 BestFeature said:
Quote:
But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.
Coaches have agents too.
Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?
|Quote:
| In comment 13798616 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
we'll see... Spags' guys except the one they supposedly didn't want to leave haven't left.
Have they stayed because they want to stay, or have they stayed because no body wants them?
|Quote:
| In comment 13798771 BestFeature said:
Quote:
But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.
Coaches have agents too.
|Quote:
| In comment 13798815 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13798802 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13798771 BestFeature said:
Quote:
But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.
Coaches have agents too.
Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?
I get that he's being paid by oakland, but how does it work that any money he makes here is only an offset of that money rather than a separate contract? That doesn't make sense to me.
|Quote:
| In comment 13798802 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13798771 BestFeature said:
Quote:
But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.
Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.
Coaches have agents too.
Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?