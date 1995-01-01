Shurmur wants Del Rio Hampton27 : 11:50 am as our DC, according to ESPN Radio this morning.

Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.



Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.



Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.



Giants should definitely disqualify him based on this story.



The nerve of a guy who is trying to enjoy some privacy on an airplane.



I tend to agree. There just is no place for behavior like that in our society.

Quote: Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.



Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.



Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.



Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...



I have a good DelRio story. My friend's son was UDFA Fb for the Jaguars, the kid makes it to the final cut down, he has his knee blown out in practice, to this day DelRio has remained friends with my friend and his son.

Quote: The Raiders owe Del Rio $6 Million per for the next 3 years and are now also paying Gruden $10 Million per? Yikes

Gruden agreed to take a back loaded contract where he is paid 5 million the first three years. He will receive the bulk of of the money over the remainder of the contract which also will come in Vegas where there is no income tax.

What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?

What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?



Graziano didn't write that.

What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?



He's just being a prick as usual.

What the hell did Graziano mean by that comment "sad"?

That was an idiot responding to Graziano.

Quote: we'll see... Spags' guys except the one they supposedly didn't want to leave haven't left.



I'm guessing this is a very good rumor based on Del Rio reaching out to prospective assistants -- once you start involving multiple people it's hard to contain it

Spags guys may be hanging in there gidiefor : Mod : 12:49 pm but they were all invited to look for jobs

Quote: Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.



Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.



Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.



Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...



Curious. What is the flight time from Jax/Atl?

Works for me. Matt M. : 1:02 pm : link I was getting worried as I've heard a few people on radio mention the ties to Spags, which I had forgotten about. I really don't want him or any of the current coaches.

There's your Rah Rah guy AcesUp : 1:07 pm : link Expected Spags but will be pleasantly surprised if this rumor is true.

Spays could coach LBs BigBlueDownTheShore : 1:12 pm : link I would be fine with that. He’s not going to be a DC anywhere in the league.

Bloody hell arniefez : 1:12 pm : link I agree with Stan. Anyone but Spags and I like Spags but I think the Giants need clean coaching sweep on defense.



Will be a refreshing change if the Giants hire a HC and DC that's aren't part of the Mara Bros Ring of Trust after hiring the new GM and ST coach the Wellington way.



For whatever it's worth even though they were hired the Wellington way I think Gettleman and McGaughey are going to be major upgrades.

Wow, what great news! ZogZerg : 1:14 pm : link The Giants are killing it this off season!

Quote: I agree with Stan. Anyone but Spags and I like Spags but I think the Giants need clean coaching sweep on defense.



Will be a refreshing change if the Giants hire a HC and DC that's aren't part of the Mara Bros Ring of Trust after hiring the new GM and ST coach the Wellington way.



For whatever it's worth even though they were hired the Wellington way I think Gettleman and McGaughey are going to be major upgrades.



...right on que.

The only issue I have with Del Rio.. EricJ : 1:18 pm : link is that he would stay just long enough until he gets his next head coaching job.



Otherwise, I would love to have him.

Quote: is that he would stay just long enough until he gets his next head coaching job.



Otherwise, I would love to have him.

I don't know if he is getting another HC job. He could be here for a while.

Quote: is that he would stay just long enough until he gets his next head coaching job.



Otherwise, I would love to have him.



Already had 2 shots. He's going to have to pay his dues to earn another. If we bring in DeFilippo, he's likely to be 1 and done.

Quote: That Mara will have the new coach keep Spags.





This a good thing, and does not preclude Slags staying on. He can coach the LBs.

Love that idea BillT : 1:52 pm : link Del Rio is a very good coach. Perfect for the house cleaning.

Quote: Id love for that clown who spammed his "Mara Bros" nonsense to come here and eat crow...which we know wont happen.



Speaking of the Mara Bros, as good as things have been going so far this of season, they can really kick it up to incredible if/when they announce that Chris Mara is separating from the team to pursue... whatever, no one cares! Just leave.

Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.



Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.



Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.



Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...







Giants should definitely disqualify him based on this story.



The nerve of a guy who is trying to enjoy some privacy on an airplane.

It's exactly the kind of thing youd expect an Adam Sandler villain would do.

Quote: Potentially



No former Eagles players allowed on the NYG sideline.

Former Eagles coaches is where I draw the line. I will accept the coaches, but he'll no to the players!

It looks like Mara and Tish chiro56 : 2:14 pm : link Are finally willing to break the mold on doing things as they always have. This past season sucked so much life out of this proud organization which resulted in the product looking like a steaming pile of shit, they have concluded they must do things they have never done.

Pardon the stupid question BestFeature : 2:16 pm : link But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.

Quote: But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.



There might be a minimum like with players. But that is just an assumption.

. arcarsenal : 2:22 pm : link The OC hire will matter to me slightly less than the DC hire - Shurmur will have his fingerprints all over the offense and he's proven he knows how to run one.



I realize we just did this with McAdoo but McAdoo had less of a proven track record as a coordinator before he was promoted and I think Shurmur is a far better football coach.

Duce Staley XBRONX : 2:27 pm : link No rookie OC please.

Quote: But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.



Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.



Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here. Coaches have agents too.

But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.







Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.



Coaches have agents too.



Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?

Jack Del Rio and his wife sat across from my row in first class cabin from JAX to ATL about 10 years ago.



Couple of young kids walked up to front of plane and asked him for his autograph. Del Rio looked perturbed and told the kids he was busy and that he would sign it in the airport after they get off the plane.



Del Rio gets off the plane with the rest of our first class cabin and walks on his merry way down the terminal. The kids presumably deplane minutes later and never see him again.



Not for nothing, but that was a dick move...











If you told this story about Jerry Jones or Zeke Elliot, all of BBI would be denouncing him. But because Giants might hire JDR suddenly being a dick to some klids is just a matter of privacy.

But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.







Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.



Coaches have agents too.







Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?



I get that he's being paid by oakland, but how does it work that any money he makes here is only an offset of that money rather than a separate contract? That doesn't make sense to me.

we'll see... Spags' guys except the one they supposedly didn't want to leave haven't left.







Have they stayed because they want to stay, or have they stayed because no body wants them?



What would the odds be of nobody wanting any of them (other than Graham)? Even considering the shit show we were subjected to this past season, I think the offense was clearly the lesser of the two units, and most of those guys got new jobs. Hell, even McAdoo is getting interviews. While they were told by management that they were free to explore other options, that's not really the same as being told they were out. Knowing that Spags and Shurmur have a history together, they may have felt that there was a chance they would be retained.

But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.







Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.



Coaches have agents too.



Maybe I misunderstood, but I thought that he was going to make the same $6 million no matter what. So if Mara pays him 3 million, he will get 3 million from the Raiders. Maybe I misunderstood it. But if that's the case then why would Mara pay him since it's coming from the Raiders anyway? But again, maybe I misunderstood.

But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.







Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.



Coaches have agents too.







Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?







I get that he's being paid by oakland, but how does it work that any money he makes here is only an offset of that money rather than a separate contract? That doesn't make sense to me.



ESPN said any money he makes will offset the Oakland salary so why would any team pay him a lot when they don't have to? It is like Revis this year. He was getting paid a ton by the Jets and signed for peanuts with no guaranteed money with KC.

- ( In comment 13798823 Ten Ton Hammer said:ESPN said any money he makes will offset the Oakland salary so why would any team pay him a lot when they don't have to? It is like Revis this year. He was getting paid a ton by the Jets and signed for peanuts with no guaranteed money with KC. Link - ( New Window

But if the Raiders are subsidizing Del Rio for $6 Million for 3 years and it's unlikely that a guy with the HC experience he has is staying beyond 3 years and it's unlikely that a DC is going to be paid more than $6 Million, can we get away with no paying anything? I know it doesn't matter from a salary cap standpoint, but it would be a nice selling point to Mara.







Why would someone work for free? Yes, he's being paid out from his raiders contract, but he'd still be working here.



Coaches have agents too.







Huh? No matter what, Del Rio is getting paid $6 million per year over the next 3 years. Why does it matter who is paying him? How does that affect his agent?



It doesn't. It affects Mara and Tisch.

low balling the salary fkap : 3:43 pm : link would be a dick move sportsmanship. The Maras like to play nice within the league, so they're not likely to stick it to another team. They'll give a fair contract.



However, they won't have to get in a bidding war.

Del Rio would be my first choice. carpoon : 3:45 pm : link .

Del Rio tweeted a lot shyster : 4:05 pm : link during the 2017 season and it's open viewing to get a sense of his personality.



He's got a California touchy/feely vibe, more rah-rah than x's and o's.



One of his retweets:



"Jon Gordon‏Verified account @JonGordon11



Talking to a mental coach I said: The real key to help your players is your connection and belief in them. It's not strategy. It's love."



I hope he'll have good position coaches for the strategy.

