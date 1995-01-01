Mort: Gettleman wants Eli at quarterback

I’m sure Shurmur wants that as well Rflairr : 1/21/2018 12:44 pm : link Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.

Exactly what we expected.

Quote: Eli plays 2018 and let Shurmur groom the next QB.

This makes the most sense. Try to win now with Eli while grooming whichever QB they draft in the first round.

We'll see. Sending a message to other teams Jimmy Googs : 1/21/2018 12:54 pm : link to give him offers for the spot is my guess...

Actually the best scenario is ... Spider56 : 1/21/2018 12:54 pm : link Schurmur falls in love with Webb before the draft and sees him becoming the heir ... allowing us to address the other needs.

A proven high flying Offensive Guy with a consistently proven Superbowl winning DC -- who did it with a half of a Peyton Manning at the helm

Next year is going to be really interesting!!!!



Next year is going to be really interesting!!!!

We'll see. Sending a message to other teams

Quote: to give him offers for the spot is my guess...



Could be true...I’ve said a few times, no way DG or our new coach are going to telegraph any plans to try and move Eli ahead of time, and back themselves into a corner.



Could be true...I've said a few times, no way DG or our new coach are going to telegraph any plans to try and move Eli ahead of time, and back themselves into a corner.

That said, I agree with those saying one more year of Eli with Webb and/or drafted QB to learn behind him sounds ideal

I've been saying this all along. Matt M. : 1/21/2018 1:00 pm : link IT is not likely they would start a rookie from day one, especially if they think they have enough talent to try to make a run this year. So, would you rather have Eli mentoring this kid, or a retreat like Geno Smith (or someone comparable)? Then, you can cut Eli next year, when the cap hit is much less.

What else would he say? ajr2456 : 1/21/2018 1:00 pm : link He’s not going to come out right now and say we’re cutting him or trading him.



Says very little as to whether he’ll be in the future plans

I've been saying this all along.

Quote: IT is not likely they would start a rookie from day one, especially if they think they have enough talent to try to make a run this year. So, would you rather have Eli mentoring this kid, or a retreat like Geno Smith (or someone comparable)? Then, you can cut Eli next year, when the cap hit is much less.



You gain $7 million more in the 2019 offseason by cutting Eli now.

Eh. Doesn't mean anything really at this point NYG07 : 1/21/2018 1:11 pm : link It would be another Mara half measure to me. They have actually surprised me this off season. I thought for sure Spags would be back as DC, then we hear this morning that Del Rio is the likely DC next year with Shurmur. Music to my ears.



The 2 best players on this team are entering the final year of their rookie contracts. This is the last year the Giants can enjoy their outstanding production at well below market value. Maybe upper management does feel they can squeeze one more year out of Eli at $22M before paying big money to Beckham and Collins.



I still don't know why Eli would want to do that though. I still maintain that this team will draft a QB with the 2nd overall pick. Why would Eli want to look over his shoulder all year not only at the number 2 pick but at Webb as well? Maybe he just doesn't want to uproot his family and move. What happens when he throws a pick six in week 2?



While I do not think he would be in high demand, there are certainly a few teams that I could see committing fully to him for at least 2018. If the Giants start 2-5 next year, I think they have no choice but to pull the plug on Manning and give the next QB some much needed experience.

What happens if Webb is better than whomever it is they draft at 2? SterlingArcher : 1/21/2018 1:12 pm : link I am sure people will be screaming for Gettleman's head on a stick!

What happens if Webb is better than whomever it is they draft at 2?

Quote: I am sure people will be screaming for Gettleman's head on a stick!



That's on the past regime and ownership not getting him into games in a 3-13 season and getting film

Hey -- I'm truly excited now

Quote: A proven high flying Offensive Guy with a consistently proven Superbowl winning DC -- who did it with a half of a Peyton Manning at the helm



Next year is going to be really interesting!!!!



Del Rio did not win with Broncos. That was Wade Phillips. He got to the SB.

Del Rio was hired as HC by Raiders abd replaced by Wade



Del Rio did not win with Broncos. That was Wade Phillips. He got to the SB.
Del Rio was hired as HC by Raiders abd replaced by Wade
He was LB coach of 2000 Ravens

The people who want to trade down Breeze_94 : 1/21/2018 1:16 pm : link I don't understand your logic.



So, you want to trade down to build around a 37 year old QB, great.



But, acquiring future draft picks does not fit the narrative of "win-now" with a 37 year old QB,

Actually the best scenario is ...

Quote: Schurmur falls in love with Webb before the draft and sees him becoming the heir ... allowing us to address the other needs.



How is this going to happen? HE will not have a chance to see him in a game OR a practice. So, unless you mean he will literally fall in love with him (go to dinner, flowers and maybe a happy ending too), then I am not sure what could possibly shape any decision about Webb,

I'm sure Shurmur wants that as well

Quote: Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.



You and many others have got to get off this obsession with Eli's salary. It's pointless and fucking weird.

Cutting Eli to kick start the rebuild is one thing djm : 1/21/2018 1:25 pm : link But he's not taking a pay cut. How many starting qbs with his pedigree take a paycut? None.

The people who want to trade down

Quote: I don't understand your logic.



So, you want to trade down to build around a 37 year old QB, great.



But, acquiring future draft picks does not fit the narrative of "win-now" with a 37 year old QB,



I'm not a trade down person (at all) but the trade down certainly fits the "win now" scenario (or illusion).



NYG trades with another team in the top ten, uses that top ten pick on a non-QB and gets another pick in the 2018 draft, as well as one in the 2019 draft. Both 2018 picks expected to help the "win now".



Eli coming back was stated by Mara in December. Mara/Tisch were not going to hire a GM who disagreed. Webb was kept off the field to minimize any controversy about brining Eli back.



I tried to find historical scenarios in which the "storybook ending" for an aged QB of a bad team worked out.



The only instance I noted of a team going 4-12 or worse with a starting QB over 30 years old and then returning to the playoffs with the same QB was the 2005/2007 Packers with Favre. And, in that case, the 4-12 in 2005 was a true blip, as GB had made playoffs every year from 2001-2004.



I'm not a trade down person (at all) but the trade down certainly fits the "win now" scenario (or illusion).

NYG trades with another team in the top ten, uses that top ten pick on a non-QB and gets another pick in the 2018 draft, as well as one in the 2019 draft. Both 2018 picks expected to help the "win now".

Eli coming back was stated by Mara in December. Mara/Tisch were not going to hire a GM who disagreed. Webb was kept off the field to minimize any controversy about brining Eli back.

I tried to find historical scenarios in which the "storybook ending" for an aged QB of a bad team worked out.

The only instance I noted of a team going 4-12 or worse with a starting QB over 30 years old and then returning to the playoffs with the same QB was the 2005/2007 Packers with Favre. And, in that case, the 4-12 in 2005 was a true blip, as GB had made playoffs every year from 2001-2004.

That's once in the 40 years of the 16 game schedule.

Good! exiled : 1/21/2018 1:28 pm : link I’d love to see how well Eli can play at this point behind even a decent line/running game.

was there ever a good example of this so called grooming Floyd_Fan : 1/21/2018 1:29 pm : link of one QB by another?



or is this a myth?

I'm sure Shurmur wants that as well

Quote: Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.



You don't see how they bring him back at his current cap number and salary? It's simple- you do nothing. Voila, he's back at his current cap number and salary. You brought this up in another thread and I pointed out that Eli is not going to agree to a salary reduction. To lower his cap number in a case like that you have to extend him, which, at his age and performance level, would be unwise. In that post I asked what you would do if your boss came to you and said he wanted you to take a pay cut because he wasn't happy with your on-the-job performance last year. You never responded. What would you do?

RE: The people who want to trade down

Quote: In comment 13798692 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





I don't understand your logic.



So, you want to trade down to build around a 37 year old QB, great.



But, acquiring future draft picks does not fit the narrative of "win-now" with a 37 year old QB,







I'm not a trade down person (at all) but the trade down certainly fits the "win now" scenario (or illusion).



NYG trades with another team in the top ten, uses that top ten pick on a non-QB and gets another pick in the 2018 draft, as well as one in the 2019 draft. Both 2018 picks expected to help the "win now".



Eli coming back was stated by Mara in December. Mara/Tisch were not going to hire a GM who disagreed. Webb was kept off the field to minimize any controversy about brining Eli back.



I tried to find historical scenarios in which the "storybook ending" for an aged QB of a bad team worked out.



The only instance I noted of a team going 4-12 or worse with a starting QB over 30 years old and then returning to the playoffs with the same QB was the 2005/2007 Packers with Favre. And, in that case, the 4-12 in 2005 was a true blip, as GB had made playoffs every year from 2001-2004.



That's once in the 40 years of the 16 game schedule.



Most of the people who want to trade down want to take Nelson. The Giants are not a LG away from competing.

RE: I'm sure Shurmur wants that as well

Quote: In comment 13798643 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.







You and many others have got to get off this obsession with Eli's salary. It's pointless and fucking weird.



It's not though. You save 25-30 million against the cap over the next two years...that's like 2-3 OL starters right there. The money is a HUGE factor. Eli still has it, but does he still have it for the money he costs and the role he'll be asked to play in the rebuild? It's legitimately one of the biggest factors in the entire QB equation.

RE: I'm sure Shurmur wants that as well

Quote: In comment 13798643 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.







You and many others have got to get off this obsession with Eli's salary. It's pointless and fucking weird.



It's really not pointless, especially if you think you can still win with Eli. Any cap hit you can subtract from a player on the downside of his career and put into a younger play at another position is beneficial

What happens if Webb is better than whomever it is they draft at 2?

Quote: I am sure people will be screaming for Gettleman's head on a stick!

What has Webb done to show that he is better than any of the QB's available with the 2nd pick?

was there ever a good example of this so called grooming

Quote: of one QB by another?



or is this a myth?



Aaron Rodgers sat for three years behind Bret Favre.



Phillip Rivers sat for two years behind Drew Brees.



Aaron Rodgers sat for three years behind Bret Favre.

Phillip Rivers sat for two years behind Drew Brees.

How'd those work out?

RE: RE: The people who want to trade down

Quote:





Most of the people who want to trade down want to take Nelson. The Giants are not a LG away from competing.



I couldn't agree more. But, to fill out the picture, NYG would also very likely get another 2018 pick (possibly premium) as well as extra 2019 pick.



Strikes me that Mr G could certainly convince himself that his genius at spotting talent would convert the extra picks into "win now".



I couldn't agree more. But, to fill out the picture, NYG would also very likely get another 2018 pick (possibly premium) as well as extra 2019 pick.

Strikes me that Mr G could certainly convince himself that his genius at spotting talent would convert the extra picks into "win now".

At least they hired Shurmer, who may want to groom the #2.

RE: was there ever a good example of this so called grooming

Quote: In comment 13798705 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





of one QB by another?



or is this a myth?





Rodgers - Favre, Palmer - Kitna, Eli - Warner, Goff - Keenum

Rodgers - Favre, Palmer - Kitna, Eli - Warner, Goff - Keenum
I also forgot Rivers - Brees, Brady - Bledsoe

RE: was there ever a good example of this so called grooming

Quote: In comment 13798705 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





of one QB by another?



or is this a myth?







Aaron Rodgers sat for three years behind Bret Favre.



Phillip Rivers sat for two years behind Drew Brees.



How'd those work out?



This.



This.

There's been plenty of example of it working and working very well. I don't know why some act like there aren't these examples?

I don’t see Eli WillVAB : 1/21/2018 1:43 pm : link Sticking around if the Giants take a QB at 2. As soon as Eli throws a pick everyone will be calling for the rookie.



Just look at this place this season. Plenty of people calling for a late round developmental pick to start when he wasn’t even getting second team reps in practice.

I am fine with trading down if the Browns take Darnold Jay on the Island : 1/21/2018 1:44 pm : link I would still want the Giants to take either Rosen, Allen, or Mayfield with a trade down but it would be great for the future if they could get their QB plus another 2nd round pick this year plus a 1st next year.

I don't see Eli

Quote: Sticking around if the Giants take a QB at 2. As soon as Eli throws a pick everyone will be calling for the rookie.



Just look at this place this season. Plenty of people calling for a late round developmental pick to start when he wasn’t even getting second team reps in practice.



Luckily Eli is smarter than to listen to the dummies. He wants to be in New York and he wants to win. I'm glad to know he's likely our starter next year.

@Britt Floyd_Fan : 1/21/2018 1:45 pm : link I don't think that there is any evidence that Rodgers benefited from Favre, or that Brees tutored his successor in any meaningful way.



one could even make a case that they may have delayed their successors' development.





I don't see Eli

Quote: Sticking around if the Giants take a QB at 2. As soon as Eli throws a pick everyone will be calling for the rookie.



Just look at this place this season. Plenty of people calling for a late round developmental pick to start when he wasn’t even getting second team reps in practice.

So what it they call for the rookie. Eli is a big boy and he can handle it. If Eli throws a pick and then has a good game and the Giants win then these fans will shut their mouths.

RE: RE: RE: The people who want to trade down

Quote: In comment 13798710 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:











Most of the people who want to trade down want to take Nelson. The Giants are not a LG away from competing.







I couldn't agree more. But, to fill out the picture, NYG would also very likely get another 2018 pick (possibly premium) as well as extra 2019 pick.



Strikes me that Mr G could certainly convince himself that his genius at spotting talent would convert the extra picks into "win now".



At least they hired Shurmer, who may want to groom the #2.



This is why i am annoyed when people say trade down in RD1 and get a bunch of 2nd and 3rd rounders. They assume every 2nd and 3rd rounder is going to pan out and being a contributing starter as a rookie. That just doesn't happen.

Eli playing and starting with the Giants in 2018... M.S. : 1/21/2018 1:51 pm : link

...is a cop out to ensure the Giants win at least 8 games.



That's not in the long term best interests of this team.



(And I'm a huge Eli fan and believe he's Canton-bound)!

@Britt

Quote: I don't think that there is any evidence that Rodgers benefited from Favre, or that Brees tutored his successor in any meaningful way.



one could even make a case that they may have delayed their successors' development.





There's no evidence that they didn't, either. The bottom line is, it happens. Highly drafted QB's sit behind established starters. It happens all the time. The only time they don't is when the team that drafts them doesn't have an established starter to begin with.

RE: I'm sure Shurmur wants that as well

Quote: In comment 13798643 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.







You don't see how they bring him back at his current cap number and salary? It's simple- you do nothing. Voila, he's back at his current cap number and salary. You brought this up in another thread and I pointed out that Eli is not going to agree to a salary reduction. To lower his cap number in a case like that you have to extend him, which, at his age and performance level, would be unwise. In that post I asked what you would do if your boss came to you and said he wanted you to take a pay cut because he wasn't happy with your on-the-job performance last year. You never responded. What would you do?

Oh, I remember that one - it was when you insinuated that you seemed to think that the remaining new money on Eli's contract was fully guaranteed. In my reply, I pointed out the flaw in your analogy. You never responded.



Did the Giants extend J.T. Thomas and Dwayne Harris this past offseason when both took paycuts?



Oh, I remember that one - it was when you insinuated that you seemed to think that the remaining new money on Eli's contract was fully guaranteed. In my reply, I pointed out the flaw in your analogy. You never responded.

Did the Giants extend J.T. Thomas and Dwayne Harris this past offseason when both took paycuts?

I don't think it will actually happen (Eli agreeing to a paycut), but I don't see the point of talking in absolutes when you're talking out of your ass just as much as he is.

It is obvious to anyone that the Giants will look at QB's. DG is wgenesis123 : 1/21/2018 1:53 pm : link sending a message to Cleveland and anyone else who might want Barkley or Chubb that the Giants will look at all options to improve the team. That would include listening to offers to trade down. Indy might get all the offers to trade down but DG wants to listen to them first.

RE: @Britt

Quote: In comment 13798731 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





I don't think that there is any evidence that Rodgers benefited from Favre, or that Brees tutored his successor in any meaningful way.



one could even make a case that they may have delayed their successors' development.









There's no evidence that they didn't, either. The bottom line is, it happens. Highly drafted QB's sit behind established starters. It happens all the time. The only time they don't is when the team that drafts them doesn't have an established starter to begin with.

Actually, there's quite a bit out there regarding Favre and Rodgers which suggests that Favre didn't do anything to help Rodgers.

What would be ideal JohnF : 1/21/2018 1:54 pm : link is to trade down to #4, with the Browns giving back both their #2 round choices (and possibly another pick later in the draft). This would be tempting for the Browns, as they could get their starting QB and a powerhouse Running back 1-2.



You'd still get one of Allen, Rosen, Darnold or Mayfield if you choose at #4, and you get 4 picks in the first two rounds. That would fill a LOT of holes quickly!

RE: RE: was there ever a good example of this so called grooming

Quote: In comment 13798720 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13798705 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





of one QB by another?



or is this a myth?







Aaron Rodgers sat for three years behind Bret Favre.



Phillip Rivers sat for two years behind Drew Brees.



How'd those work out?







This.



There's been plenty of example of it working and working very well. I don't know why some act like there aren't these examples?



Because it doesn't fit with their preconceived notions. They do they same thing when telling us why QB X is better than Y and Z. They'll mention X's good points, and only bring up Y and Z's flaws.

Carson Wentz was supposed to sit that first year too! When Philly wgenesis123 : 1/21/2018 1:59 pm : link traded their starter to Minn. to recoup draft picks spent on getting Wentz, well that forced Philly to start Wentz. Fans want that number one pick to start right away. The HC usually does not.

RE: @Britt

Quote: In comment 13798739 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13798731 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





I don't think that there is any evidence that Rodgers benefited from Favre, or that Brees tutored his successor in any meaningful way.



one could even make a case that they may have delayed their successors' development.









There's no evidence that they didn't, either. The bottom line is, it happens. Highly drafted QB's sit behind established starters. It happens all the time. The only time they don't is when the team that drafts them doesn't have an established starter to begin with.





Actually, there's quite a bit out there regarding Favre and Rodgers which suggests that Favre didn't do anything to help Rodgers.



It's doesn't have to be that the QB is a mentor/teacher. Just being in a pro practice, learning the speed of the pro game, learning the playbook, etc... So when they finally get in there, they are a polished product rather than a raw rookie.



It's doesn't have to be that the QB is a mentor/teacher. Just being in a pro practice, learning the speed of the pro game, learning the playbook, etc... So when they finally get in there, they are a polished product rather than a raw rookie.

You're taking the term "grooming" literally. That's not really what the situation is. The coach is ultimately the teacher. Luckily, whomever the new QB will be actually will have a teacher in Eli, instead of an a-hole like Favre.

RE: RE: I'm sure Shurmur wants that as well

Quote: In comment 13798706 paesan98 said:





Quote:





In comment 13798643 Rflairr said:





Quote:





Because it allows him to get his own QB at 2. And sit him and groom him. Best of both worlds for a new coach. But I still

don’t see how you bring Eli back at that current cap number and salary.







You don't see how they bring him back at his current cap number and salary? It's simple- you do nothing. Voila, he's back at his current cap number and salary. You brought this up in another thread and I pointed out that Eli is not going to agree to a salary reduction. To lower his cap number in a case like that you have to extend him, which, at his age and performance level, would be unwise. In that post I asked what you would do if your boss came to you and said he wanted you to take a pay cut because he wasn't happy with your on-the-job performance last year. You never responded. What would you do?





Oh, I remember that one - it was when you insinuated that you seemed to think that the remaining new money on Eli's contract was fully guaranteed. In my reply, I pointed out the flaw in your analogy. You never responded.



Did the Giants extend J.T. Thomas and Dwayne Harris this past offseason when both took paycuts?



I don't think it will actually happen (Eli agreeing to a paycut), but I don't see the point of talking in absolutes when you're talking out of your ass just as much as he is.



Is that the same JT Thomas and Dwayne Harris that were instrumental in helping us win 2 Super Bowls? There's a big difference there. And I apologize that I missed your comments/question. I try to go back to threads I comment on to see any posted responses, but sometimes I miss them and eventually have to move on to more recent posts.

RE: @Britt

Quote: In comment 13798731 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





I don't think that there is any evidence that Rodgers benefited from Favre, or that Brees tutored his successor in any meaningful way.



one could even make a case that they may have delayed their successors' development.









There's no evidence that they didn't, either. The bottom line is, it happens. Highly drafted QB's sit behind established starters. It happens all the time. The only time they don't is when the team that drafts them doesn't have an established starter to begin with.



Rodgers was a late first, completely different economics and expectations vs. a top 5 pick. Rivers/Brees is probably the only precedent of a QB taken in the top 15 picks sitting for more than 1 season. Even then, they let a pro bowl QB in his mid 20s walk to get that prospect in. The pressure is enormous. Eli would legitimately have to have a career year to survive next offseason.

Who "groomed" Russell Wilson? Floyd_Fan : 1/21/2018 2:03 pm : link I just keep seeing this grooming narrative, as if just by virtue of repetition, there is some truth in it.

I'm not going to waste time.... Britt in VA : 1/21/2018 2:04 pm : link discussing this with people that won't accept reality.



Rookie QB's sit behind established QB's. It happens all the time. If you don't want to acknowledge that, well we'll just agree to disagree. Anything else is a waste of time.

If a rookie QB is thrown in day 1..... Britt in VA : 1/21/2018 2:05 pm : link it's because the team that drafted them didn't have anybody at QB to begin with. Especially not an Eli Manning.

I'll leave it with this.... Britt in VA : 1/21/2018 2:08 pm : link All signs point to Eli Manning being here next year, and starting next year.



If you still feel they are taking a QB at two, and I think it's a real possibility, then by nature you are acknowledging that the rookie QB will likely sit a season at least.

QB at 2 and Eli starting next year AcesUp : 1/21/2018 2:10 pm : link Is the most likely scenario, I agree on that front.

How many games before rookie Eli took over for that Hall of Famer Jimmy Googs : 1/21/2018 2:12 pm : link seem far less than a year...

How many games before rookie Eli took over for that Hall of Famer

Quote: seem far less than a year...



Different situation, though. Warner wasn't a long-time established Giant. He was just passing on through and trying to get his career back on track.

If a rookie QB is thrown in day 1.....

Quote: it's because the team that drafted them didn't have anybody at QB to begin with. Especially not an Eli Manning.

Especially not a QB who is 37 and finished in the bottom half of the league by most standard metrics, has been in a 4-year decline trend in advanced metrics, and just contributed to a 3-13 season?



Especially not a QB who is 37 and finished in the bottom half of the league by most standard metrics, has been in a 4-year decline trend in advanced metrics, and just contributed to a 3-13 season?

You really are insufferable with this.

Who cares NYG07 : 1/21/2018 2:21 pm : link if Rodgers and Rivers, etc. sat behind established starters? I can give you just as many examples of QB success stories who started from day one.



There is no definitive formula for developing a young QB. I keep hearing that this team is in great cap shape. I disagree. They need at least 3 new starters on the o-line, and the only "starter" under contract next year at LB is Goodson, who cannot stay healthy.



I would release Marshall and Manning. Keep DRC, especially given the Apple situation. I would then spend big on improving the o-line and LB units in FA. This would allow the Giants to enter the draft in BPA mode. Take the QB at 2, and try and find value throughout the rest of the draft.

RE: RE: The people who want to trade down

Quote: In comment 13798703 shyster said:





Quote:





In comment 13798692 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





I don't understand your logic.



So, you want to trade down to build around a 37 year old QB, great.



But, acquiring future draft picks does not fit the narrative of "win-now" with a 37 year old QB,







I'm not a trade down person (at all) but the trade down certainly fits the "win now" scenario (or illusion).



NYG trades with another team in the top ten, uses that top ten pick on a non-QB and gets another pick in the 2018 draft, as well as one in the 2019 draft. Both 2018 picks expected to help the "win now".



Eli coming back was stated by Mara in December. Mara/Tisch were not going to hire a GM who disagreed. Webb was kept off the field to minimize any controversy about brining Eli back.



I tried to find historical scenarios in which the "storybook ending" for an aged QB of a bad team worked out.



The only instance I noted of a team going 4-12 or worse with a starting QB over 30 years old and then returning to the playoffs with the same QB was the 2005/2007 Packers with Favre. And, in that case, the 4-12 in 2005 was a true blip, as GB had made playoffs every year from 2001-2004.



That's once in the 40 years of the 16 game schedule.







Most of the people who want to trade down want to take Nelson. The Giants are not a LG away from competing.



No but if they traded with Denver, in addition to the #5 they'd most likely get at least their 2nd this year and next year's #1. That's three picks in the top 40 this year which if they hit on certainly gets them closer to competing this year.



No but if they traded with Denver, in addition to the #5 they'd most likely get at least their 2nd this year and next year's #1. That's three picks in the top 40 this year which if they hit on certainly gets them closer to competing this year.

so I guess build team around eli micky : 1/21/2018 2:24 pm : link it'll take a season or two to rebuild. expect eli and company to challenge again in 2020 or 21 season.

Not surprising... JCin332 : 1/21/2018 2:26 pm : link When pro's chime in...ie Cosell, Gilbride, Sy'56 and many others...all have said he can still play...so DG is probably seeing the same things on the film...again has been said many times he has had the worst situation for a QB in the league over the last 2 years...



The arm chair GM's on here, who don't want him back, need to accept the fact that they are missing the bigger picture and move on...

Benching Eli after 8 gameswill be a lot messier that benching Warner Floyd_Fan : 1/21/2018 2:27 pm : link if things don't go well. we already had a glimpse of what that looks like.



I am in the "why delay the inevitable?" camp.



Let the QB make his mistakes and learn from them on the field, just like Eli did in his first season.





Awesome to hear FirstBallotEli : 1/21/2018 2:29 pm : link Wanted Gettleman all along and so happy we have him, this guy knows football (SO much better than Reese) and can see through all the trash that there's still a boss fuckin quarterback on this bum ass roster



This team could've made Tom Brady look worse than Ryan Leaf, worst receiving group in all of football that can't do ANYTHING right, they're blanketed all day and when pin point throws get to them, you can bet your house the ball WILL be dropped. Worst oline in football, the run game.. well I'll say it was mediocre this year which is actually an improvement on what we usually get, and the offensive scheme/play calling.. is exactly what we all ran when we played pop warner and was the biggest disgrace to NFL offense ive ever seen



Eli was playing 1 vs 11 all year, and sadly this is not the first time, hell it aint the second or thrid time, Eli has been working with 100% garbage units and playcalling for years and years now, it's a pathetic reflection on Reese that you can be gifted a HOF QB and have zero clue how to put a team around him



The 11-12 team was the most mediocre team in NFL history to win a super bowl, that whole season was the biggest one man carry job anyone has ever seen on a football field, which shows all you had to do was put a slightly below average team around Eli for him to go off, instead every single year he gets the overall surroundings that are the equivilant of the browns, make no mistake.. the ONLY difference between us and the Browns in the last 10 years IS Eli

Rivers ajr2456 : 1/21/2018 2:32 pm : link Sat because Brees won the job and led them to a 12-4 record in 2004. Also, Brees wasn’t Brees then. If Brees didn’t make the improvement he did Rivers likely starts the year as a rookie.

If a rookie QB is thrown in day 1.....

Quote: In comment 13798760 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





it's because the team that drafted them didn't have anybody at QB to begin with. Especially not an Eli Manning.





Especially not a QB who is 37 and finished in the bottom half of the league by most standard metrics, has been in a 4-year decline trend in advanced metrics, and just contributed to a 3-13 season?



You really are insufferable with this.



You act like this is just me. It's a lot of people that think this way. Open your eyes/ears. You are actually in the minority.... There are a handful of you.

. arcarsenal : 1/21/2018 2:33 pm : link Nothing is even close to set in stone yet.

Not surprising...

Quote: When pro's chime in...ie Cosell, Gilbride, Sy'56 and many others...all have said he can still play...so DG is probably seeing the same things on the film...again has been said many times he has had the worst situation for a QB in the league over the last 2 years...



The arm chair GM's on here, who don't want him back, need to accept the fact that they are missing the bigger picture and move on...



Cosell also said Mettenberger was better than Winston and Mariotta. Maybe he's wrong again?

Awesome to hear

Quote: Wanted Gettleman all along and so happy we have him, this guy knows football (SO much better than Reese) and can see through all the trash that there's still a boss fuckin quarterback on this bum ass roster



This team could've made Tom Brady look worse than Ryan Leaf, worst receiving group in all of football that can't do ANYTHING right, they're blanketed all day and when pin point throws get to them, you can bet your house the ball WILL be dropped. Worst oline in football, the run game.. well I'll say it was mediocre this year which is actually an improvement on what we usually get, and the offensive scheme/play calling.. is exactly what we all ran when we played pop warner and was the biggest disgrace to NFL offense ive ever seen



Eli was playing 1 vs 11 all year, and sadly this is not the first time, hell it aint the second or thrid time, Eli has been working with 100% garbage units and playcalling for years and years now, it's a pathetic reflection on Reese that you can be gifted a HOF QB and have zero clue how to put a team around him



The 11-12 team was the most mediocre team in NFL history to win a super bowl, that whole season was the biggest one man carry job anyone has ever seen on a football field, which shows all you had to do was put a slightly below average team around Eli for him to go off, instead every single year he gets the overall surroundings that are the equivilant of the browns, make no mistake.. the ONLY difference between us and the Browns in the last 10 years IS Eli



Whose burner account is this? Archie, isn't that you?

Eli is not getting traded.... Britt in VA : 1/21/2018 2:40 pm : link he's not getting cut, and he's not taking a pay cut.



He will start next year, and if we're winning, he'll continue to start. If we draft a QB, he'll sit until either the season has spiraled out of contention or Manning is hurt.



It really is that simple.

Awesome to hear

Quote: Wanted Gettleman all along and so happy we have him, this guy knows football (SO much better than Reese) and can see through all the trash that there's still a boss fuckin quarterback on this bum ass roster



This team could've made Tom Brady look worse than Ryan Leaf, worst receiving group in all of football that can't do ANYTHING right, they're blanketed all day and when pin point throws get to them, you can bet your house the ball WILL be dropped. Worst oline in football, the run game.. well I'll say it was mediocre this year which is actually an improvement on what we usually get, and the offensive scheme/play calling.. is exactly what we all ran when we played pop warner and was the biggest disgrace to NFL offense ive ever seen



Eli was playing 1 vs 11 all year, and sadly this is not the first time, hell it aint the second or thrid time, Eli has been working with 100% garbage units and playcalling for years and years now, it's a pathetic reflection on Reese that you can be gifted a HOF QB and have zero clue how to put a team around him



The 11-12 team was the most mediocre team in NFL history to win a super bowl, that whole season was the biggest one man carry job anyone has ever seen on a football field, which shows all you had to do was put a slightly below average team around Eli for him to go off, instead every single year he gets the overall surroundings that are the equivilant of the browns, make no mistake.. the ONLY difference between us and the Browns in the last 10 years IS Eli



Stop living in the past man. Your handle says it all. 2011 will probably always be my favorite season of all time, because Eli was brilliant. The greatest season we will probably ever see out of a QB on the Giants.



But he is not that player anymore. If 2011 Eli played on the 2017 Giants, we would have looked a lot like the 2017 Seahawks, close, but not good enough, given all the injuries. Instead, we won 3 games, because Eli simply is not good enough anymore.



Stop living in the past man. Your handle says it all. 2011 will probably always be my favorite season of all time, because Eli was brilliant. The greatest season we will probably ever see out of a QB on the Giants.

But he is not that player anymore. If 2011 Eli played on the 2017 Giants, we would have looked a lot like the 2017 Seahawks, close, but not good enough, given all the injuries. Instead, we won 3 games, because Eli simply is not good enough anymore.

You can spew all you want about his HOF credentials and what he has meant to this franchise. It means nothing in 2018. I do believe he is a HOF QB, but I also believe we can do way better this year. The Giants cannot continue to pay him insane money for what he has done in the past. He is not the same player. It is cold, I know, but the Giants are better off just ripping off the band aid and moving on.

Eli is not getting traded....

Quote: he's not getting cut, and he's not taking a pay cut.



He will start next year, and if we're winning, he'll continue to start. If we draft a QB, he'll sit until either the season has spiraled out of contention or Manning is hurt.



It really is that simple.

More absolutes from the guy who claims to never speak in absolutes.

I don't think he's getting traded Ten Ton Hammer : 1/21/2018 2:51 pm : link But I also didn't think it was within his character to refuse to play if he wasn't going to be allowed to play a full game.

@Britt Floyd_Fan : 1/21/2018 2:51 pm : link most likely, but not necessarily the most correct.



what is gained by delaying the inevitable?





@Britt

Quote: most likely, but not necessarily the most correct.



what is gained by delaying the inevitable?





That's for the GM and Coach to figure out.

I don't see what the big deal is anyway. Dave in Hoboken : 1/21/2018 2:52 pm : link No matter who starts at QB next year, the odds of the Giants winning anything are pretty damn slim with this roster. Why toss the new QB out in this mess? Let's at least get a decent OLine together and then play him. No need to get him injured next year.

RE: RE: If a rookie QB is thrown in day 1.....

Quote: In comment 13798774 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13798760 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





it's because the team that drafted them didn't have anybody at QB to begin with. Especially not an Eli Manning.





Especially not a QB who is 37 and finished in the bottom half of the league by most standard metrics, has been in a 4-year decline trend in advanced metrics, and just contributed to a 3-13 season?



You really are insufferable with this.







You act like this is just me. It's a lot of people that think this way. Open your eyes/ears. You are actually in the minority.... There are a handful of you.

And a very vocal segment of Yankees fans lost their shit when the Yanks reissued #21. They were loyal to the memories that Paul O'Neill gave them. Just because sports fans are loyal, however, doesn't make them right, and it certainly doesn't make them objective.



And a very vocal segment of Yankees fans lost their shit when the Yanks reissued #21. They were loyal to the memories that Paul O'Neill gave them. Just because sports fans are loyal, however, doesn't make them right, and it certainly doesn't make them objective.

Oh, and I think you might be mistaking vocal with majority. I'd say it's a pretty even split.

Here's my (ridiculous) fantasy re Manning and the Giants baadbill : 1/21/2018 2:58 pm : link The Giants draft a QB with the #2 pick and release Manning.



Manning signs with the Jets and wins a SB in 2018.



The Giants win the SB in 2019.



Manning leaving the Giants would give me another team to follow. It being the Jets provides me with local coverage (I'm no Jets fan - haven't watched more than one QTR of a Jets game since the Namath SB).



Manning staying with the Giants will be nothing but agita. He will be scrutinized like never before and there will be a constant drumbeat to drive him out of town (by Giants "fans" no less). So, if I had my way, Manning would leave, but stay local where I can follow his every move until he retires (as though he were still a Giant) - and yet not have to hear all the bullshit - and get to enjoy the new regime - all at the same time.



Not going to happen obviously. Instead, it appears I am going to have to deal with all the Giants "fans" who already WANT Manning to fail. Oh what joy 2018 is going to be.



The game is changing Go Terps : 1/21/2018 3:00 pm : link The quarterback position is changing. If Eli is the guy next year then spending #2 on a quarterback is a waste

If you had to bet your house on it....

Quote: would you bet against that?

I can tell you that I would absolutely bet that he will not be the Giants' starting QB in 2019.



I can tell you that I would absolutely bet that he will not be the Giants' starting QB in 2019.

Pick some fun stakes (maybe an Eli bobblehead or something) and I'll gladly bet you that Eli is definitely not the starting QB in 2019, and that if they take a QB at #2, the rookie will take over in 2018 barring injury to the rookie or a playoff season by the Giants in general (something like the Chiefs this year). No way does Eli finish the season as the starter if they're headed toward 7-9 or worse.

RE: @Britt

Quote: In comment 13798826 Floyd_Fan said:





Quote:





most likely, but not necessarily the most correct.



what is gained by delaying the inevitable?









That's for the GM and Coach to figure out.



A non-answer answer.



A non-answer answer.

What is gained by delaying the inevitable?

the faster you move on from manning sundayatone : 1/21/2018 3:05 pm : link the faster you will get back to winning

I'm talking about next year.

Quote: A lot of things can change between now and 2019.

I also covered 2018 in the bet.

It actually makes sense in light of professional sports Bill L : 1/21/2018 3:17 pm : link Unless you’re the Browns (or 6-eras), teams don’t tank. They’re trying to do their best next season, even if the draft helps them to prepare for the future.

the faster you move on from manning

Quote: the faster you will get back to winning



+1.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The people who want to trade down

Quote: In comment 13798721 shyster said:





Quote:





In comment 13798710 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:











Most of the people who want to trade down want to take Nelson. The Giants are not a LG away from competing.







I couldn't agree more. But, to fill out the picture, NYG would also very likely get another 2018 pick (possibly premium) as well as extra 2019 pick.



Strikes me that Mr G could certainly convince himself that his genius at spotting talent would convert the extra picks into "win now".



At least they hired Shurmer, who may want to groom the #2.







This is why i am annoyed when people say trade down in RD1 and get a bunch of 2nd and 3rd rounders. They assume every 2nd and 3rd rounder is going to pan out and being a contributing starter as a rookie. That just doesn't happen.

You also can't

RE: Here's my (ridiculous) fantasy re Manning and the Giants paesan98 : 1/21/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote: The Giants draft a QB with the #2 pick and release Manning.



Manning signs with the Jets and wins a SB in 2018.



The Giants win the SB in 2019.



Manning leaving the Giants would give me another team to follow. It being the Jets provides me with local coverage (I'm no Jets fan - haven't watched more than one QTR of a Jets game since the Namath SB).



Manning staying with the Giants will be nothing but agita. He will be scrutinized like never before and there will be a constant drumbeat to drive him out of town (by Giants "fans" no less). So, if I had my way, Manning would leave, but stay local where I can follow his every move until he retires (as though he were still a Giant) - and yet not have to hear all the bullshit - and get to enjoy the new regime - all at the same time.



Not going to happen obviously. Instead, it appears I am going to have to deal with all the Giants "fans" who already WANT Manning to fail. Oh what joy 2018 is going to be.



The Jets are not going to win a Super Bowl- ever again. In comment 13798843 baadbill said:The Jets are not going to win a Super Bowl- ever again.

Yea BUT I think Eli is too smart Chris684 : 1/21/2018 4:18 pm : link to know that if they take a QB with a high pick, he will have no margin for error with most of the fan base. Every throw will be dissected. Highly uncomfortable and I doubt Eli wants to deal with that.



The question becomes, what do they do with the high pick?

RE: I don't think he's getting traded crick n NC : 1/21/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: But I also didn't think it was within his character to refuse to play if he wasn't going to be allowed to play a full game.



I believe Manning's issue was being pulled from a game they had a chance to win just to see the other qbs In comment 13798825 Ten Ton Hammer said:I believe Manning's issue was being pulled from a game they had a chance to win just to see the other qbs

RE: What would be ideal Reale01 : 1/21/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: is to trade down to #4, with the Browns giving back both their #2 round choices (and possibly another pick later in the draft). This would be tempting for the Browns, as they could get their starting QB and a powerhouse Running back 1-2.



You'd still get one of Allen, Rosen, Darnold or Mayfield if you choose at #4, and you get 4 picks in the first two rounds. That would fill a LOT of holes quickly!



Bingo if you want a QB, or trade back again to someone who needs a QB Denver, Jets and end up with Chubb, Nelson, Fitz, Smith, or wherever you value in the first and as many as 5 picks in round two (Ours, two from Jets, two from Browns.) How awesome would it be to have picks 1,2,4,7 and another pick in round two? In comment 13798744 JohnF said:Bingo if you want a QB, or trade back again to someone who needs a QB Denver, Jets and end up with Chubb, Nelson, Fitz, Smith, or wherever you value in the first and as many as 5 picks in round two (Ours, two from Jets, two from Browns.) How awesome would it be to have picks 1,2,4,7 and another pick in round two?

RE: RE: I don't think he's getting traded ajr2456 : 1/21/2018 5:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13798825 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





But I also didn't think it was within his character to refuse to play if he wasn't going to be allowed to play a full game.







I believe Manning's issue was being pulled from a game they had a chance to win just to see the other qbs



They had two wins. He should have realized what was in the best interest of the organization. In comment 13799123 crick n NC said:They had two wins. He should have realized what was in the best interest of the organization.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The people who want to trade down Ten Ton Hammer : 1/21/2018 5:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13798733 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:





In comment 13798721 shyster said:





Quote:





In comment 13798710 Breeze_94 said:





Quote:











Most of the people who want to trade down want to take Nelson. The Giants are not a LG away from competing.







I couldn't agree more. But, to fill out the picture, NYG would also very likely get another 2018 pick (possibly premium) as well as extra 2019 pick.



Strikes me that Mr G could certainly convince himself that his genius at spotting talent would convert the extra picks into "win now".



At least they hired Shurmer, who may want to groom the #2.







This is why i am annoyed when people say trade down in RD1 and get a bunch of 2nd and 3rd rounders. They assume every 2nd and 3rd rounder is going to pan out and being a contributing starter as a rookie. That just doesn't happen.





You also can't assume your going to hit on a franchise QB with the 2nd pick.



You can't assume, but you still have to try if you believe in the prospect. It's the most important single position in pro sports. If they pick a QB, hire the coaching staff to put him in the best chance to succeed, and it doesn't pan out, it was still the right choice. In comment 13798917 mitch300 said:You can't assume, but you still have to try if you believe in the prospect. It's the most important single position in pro sports. If they pick a QB, hire the coaching staff to put him in the best chance to succeed, and it doesn't pan out, it was still the right choice.

Anyone who saw Bortles Alwaysblue22 : 1/21/2018 8:17 pm : link Not see open receivers up the field against NE now understands the Value of Eli Manning. It was not TC who was the Kriptonite of NE, it was ELI. We need to fix the O-line and bring in some fast line backers. Not another QB. Foles was a third down pick and he is doing fine, Shurmur will develop Davis Webb, like he developed Foles and Kennum.

RE: Anyone who saw Bortles lax counsel : 1/21/2018 8:30 pm : link

Quote: Not see open receivers up the field against NE now understands the Value of Eli Manning. It was not TC who was the Kriptonite of NE, it was ELI. We need to fix the O-line and bring in some fast line backers. Not another QB. Foles was a third down pick and he is doing fine, Shurmur will develop Davis Webb, like he developed Foles and Kennum.



Fine is not good enough at the qb position in this league. How does Keenum look today on the road? This is where franchise is a must. Also, does anyone really think Foles will beat bellicheck and Brady? In comment 13799812 Alwaysblue22 said:Fine is not good enough at the qb position in this league. How does Keenum look today on the road? This is where franchise is a must. Also, does anyone really think Foles will beat bellicheck and Brady?

QB at 2 Thegratefulhead : 1/21/2018 9:12 pm : link Ginast draft a QB and Eli starts the year is the most likely scenario. How soon to people start asking for the rookie? 0-1, 0-2, 1-2, 2-4, 2-6? If Eli and the Giants do well, it all is fine. Program grooming is as a huge success. Problem is Eli hasn't played but a couple of great games in the last 2 years. Roster is not very good either. Things are going to have break the Giants way for them to have a good start next year. At what point of a losing season does having the number pick 2 in the entire draft on the bench become a GIANT fucking distraction? Eli will not be on on a long leash. What if the draft pick outplays him in the preseason? I think Eli stays and and starts is they way it goes, I do not think it ends well.

RE: The game is changing clatterbuck : 1/21/2018 9:14 pm : link

Quote: The quarterback position is changing. If Eli is the guy next year then spending #2 on a quarterback is a waste



Not sure I understand that reasoning. Why is it a waste to draft a QB at 2 when the starter will be entering his 14th season and at best will play 2 more years? The idea is to acquire the next franchise QB and get him ready to play. In comment 13798845 Go Terps said:Not sure I understand that reasoning. Why is it a waste to draft a QB at 2 when the starter will be entering his 14th season and at best will play 2 more years? The idea is to acquire the next franchise QB and get him ready to play.

RE: Anyone who saw Bortles Gatorade Dunk : 1/21/2018 9:14 pm : link

Quote: Not see open receivers up the field against NE now understands the Value of Eli Manning. It was not TC who was the Kriptonite of NE, it was ELI. We need to fix the O-line and bring in some fast line backers. Not another QB. Foles was a third down pick and he is doing fine, Shurmur will develop Davis Webb, like he developed Foles and Kennum.

Correct, was .



And who is Kennum? In comment 13799812 Alwaysblue22 said:Correct,And who is Kennum?

RE: RE: I'm talking about next year. Gatorade Dunk : 1/21/2018 9:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13798854 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





A lot of things can change between now and 2019.





I also covered 2018 in the bet.

Is this real? Have you been championing Eli like dep but won't even wager a bobblehead on his fate next season?



Keep rolling out those absolutes. In comment 13798869 Gatorade Dunk said:Is this real? Have you been championing Eli like dep but won't even wager a bobblehead on his fate next season?Keep rolling out those absolutes.

Why would DG say anything at this point Rudy5757 : 1/21/2018 10:45 pm : link To indicate that Eli is out. It would show his hand to say anything negative. If the Giants draft a qb then Eli is on a 1 year deal or gets cut. They should let him go and use any savings on a roster rebuild. The key to a lot of teams success when drafting a qb is the cap savings of not paying the qb 20 million.



Macaroon did us a favor by benching Eli, there is no streak. I think at this point Eli is a middle of the road qb at best and I would rather start fresh. Let him finish with a contender. This is a no win situation for Eli if we draft a qb. We in essence lose our 1st rounder as a backup qb. So how do we improve the roster that much with no 1st rounder and a $22 million qb eating the cap? We need a whole new OL.



If we don't draft a qb let Eli ride it out here, try to win, hopefully we trade down to get more picks. But Either way, Eli will not be on the team after 2018. Maybe Webb is the answer and we can build behind him but then we only have him as a starter for 2 years before we have to pay the big bucks because he wasn't a 1st rounder.



My best bet would be that we draft a qb and Eli and the Giants find a way to part ways to give each side a fresh start. Eli goes to a team that is a QB away and the Giants can start the rookie and buy an OL in Free agency.

RE: How many games before rookie Eli took over for that Hall of Famer Carson53 : 8:39 am : link

Quote: seem far less than a year...



After nine games, Eli became the starter in 2004.

The Giants were 5-4 at that time, but Warner was holding onto the ball for like forever, I didn't mind.

Eli was not ready to play yet, but...

In comment 13798766 Jimmy Googs said:After nine games, Eli became the starter in 2004.The Giants were 5-4 at that time, but Warner was holding onto the ball for like forever, I didn't mind.Eli was not ready to play yet, but...

RE: RE: RE: I'm talking about next year. Britt in VA : 8:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13798869 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13798854 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





A lot of things can change between now and 2019.





I also covered 2018 in the bet.





Is this real? Have you been championing Eli like dep but won't even wager a bobblehead on his fate next season?



Keep rolling out those absolutes.



It's a stupid f-cking bet, and a waste of time. I've been steadfast in what is going to happen, and whether you'll acknowledge it or not, it's been pretty damn accurate other than Eli getting benched (which shouldn't have happened considering Webb never saw the field).



I'll keep rolling out the absolutes, and being right. You keep living in fantasy land, and being wrong. I can live with that. In comment 13800062 Gatorade Dunk said:It's a stupid f-cking bet, and a waste of time. I've been steadfast in what is going to happen, and whether you'll acknowledge it or not, it's been pretty damn accurate other than Eli getting benched (which shouldn't have happened considering Webb never saw the field).I'll keep rolling out the absolutes, and being right. You keep living in fantasy land, and being wrong. I can live with that.

You'll be eating your words next season..... Britt in VA : 8:45 am : link but I'm sure you'll twist and turn it to make it seem like you're not wrong....



Like how you just amended your take to 2019. You've been crowing all season how Eli is done here, he's in decline, he's getting cut or traded, or will take a pay cut.



None of that sh-t is happening, and as that becomes clear now you're backtracking.



That's fine. Bobblehead bet... ha. You should have made that bet midseason when you were stating Eli was playing his last games as a Giant.

I'm done talking about Eli.... Britt in VA : 8:46 am : link especially with you. I've been very clear and consistent with my take all season, and it's all right here on BBi for anybody to read.



You're the one that's backtracking. So that's fine, but it's not worth discussing when you won't even admit that you're wrong wrong wrong.

Those are my last words on the subject with you.... Britt in VA : 8:48 am : link so you will be wasting your time chasing me down from thread to thread from here on out.

This whole discussion is hilarious Bockman : 8:48 am : link Eli will play out his contract. They will draft a QB @ 2. That QB will learn on the bench until Eli is complete dogshit, gets hurt or his contract runs out.



Why people are so short-sighted and worried about next year only is beyond me. It's like they've never watched football before.