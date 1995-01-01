Offensive Personnel Groupings - Shurmur vs. McAdoo vs. Sully

Found a website that has personnel grouping stats, so I checked out the Vikings this year under Shurmur versus Mac in 2016 and Sully/(Mac sort of) in 2017 (the stats only go back to 2016)...
|MIN 2017 (Shurmur):
11 personnel - 57%
12 personnel - 23%
21 personnel - 5%
13 personnel - 3%
22 personnel - 8%
10 personnel - 1%
01 personnel - 0%
20 personnel - 2%
23 personnel - 1%
NYG 2016 (McAdoo):
11 personnel - 92%
12 personnel - 5%
22 personnel - 0%
10 personnel - 2%
01 personnel - 0%
NYG 2017 (Sullivan):
11 personnel - 52%
12 personnel - 21%
21 personnel - 4%
13 personnel - 3%
22 personnel - 3%
10 personnel - 14%
01 personnel - 1%
20 personnel - 2%
23 personnel - 0%
00 personnel - 1%
02 personnel - 0%
Looks like FB will be actually used next year. 16% of his groupings use two backs versus 9% under Sullivan and 0% under Mac.
And multiple TEs? 35% under Shurmur, 27% under Sully, 5% under Mac. Sharp Football Stats
But I'm guessing fielding more 23 personnel might help the offense.
Just in case anyone is like me and only knows the 11 personnel:
In other words. The particular line up (which may have had any number of stuff in playbook in theory) gave a clear indication of what the play was, given what we actually did in games.
Whereas, outside zone run left, classic line up, you can run that...run inside zone left guard, run counter...roll out right, QB designed run right...
Multi skilled players like E.E. can also help confuse the 'tells'...start in 13...go to 12...5 wide (2 wrs 3 ,'te's)
play into what personnel groupings are most used instead of just comparing the groupings called?
for instance, maybe strength of TE's were better, using hypothetically, in minny than giants, thus, 12, 22, 02 were called more often than say, 21 etc etc
Slot...empty back...what have you.
Or empty one side WR...
I may have said the formations wrong.
Just draft a great TE and suddenly we are super multiple.
I agree with that, but it's in large part due to the versatility of Rhett Ellison playing both FB and TE.
And go to 02 in a blink just before snap.
Or...21 by pulling ellison back.
Supposedly lots of TEs this draft....
With Ellis and EE on the field, your formation options (ie, groupings) increases. You can move Ellis to FB (21), move EE into the slot(11), put both TE's on the LOS (12), etc. You can also motion out of a basic formation, like I, into a bunch formation, for example. Motion during the playoffs really helped offenses figure out what the defense was doing (usually). You can do a lot with TE's like the Giants have. It should be interesting.
Based on the percentage of 10 personnel, it would appear that they might be using formation to define personnel to some degree. If EE lines up in the slot or split out wide, are they considering him a TE or a WR? When defining personnel groupings, the position for the player has to remain static, otherwise it becomes formation-dependent (which is not the point).
You have 5 receiving targets (02 with odb. EE in slot and a draftee left TE , Ellison right, King)...
But that 02 could also be a great QB designed run formation. Lots of blockers. EE from slot is an above average blocker at that spot - as well as a legit receiving threat.
I'm pretty sure it's player dependent, and not like Idiot and JB are describing it.
Moving Engram has no effect on his being a TE. That's probably why his PFF grades suck. They have his TE-ness embedded pretty deep in their algorithms.
Oh I see what you mean. Yeah, I'm not sure about that...
Maybe King and ODB aren't the best run blocking wrs. hehe... But they can clear space by running away from the designed run area.
You're right about what it should be. I'm not sure why JB and IS think personnel and formation are interchangeable. Or why JB thinks Ellison's name is Ellis, but that's a separate issue.
people keep confusing personnel grouping with formation with is why you'll hear people talk about predictability.
A few posters back when this was a hot topic kept saying that running the same formation 90% of the time makes it easy for the defense to diagnose since only a handful of plays can be run.
The personnel grouping doesn't limit the number of plays (it may eliminate things like a handoff to a FB or a throw to a TE2 that doesn't exist, but technically it doesn't handcuff the depth of the playbook.
these threads are actually a pretty good way to figure out who knows stuff and who doesn't have a fucking clue.
You've got me questioning these numbers now. I guess very rough estimates are what they more likely are. There's no way 10 was run over 10% of the time. Ideally, that's just a mistake from counting Engram's 11 snaps as 10s.
Thanks for posting that!
But. Seemed like Mac and Sully would revert to certain plays from that particular (formation or whatever the fuck the word is) and disregard large portions of the playbook...during actual games.
It may be that they didn't trust the players in some ways....
..but,predictability obviously makes it far harder, not easier, for players to excel, so. Vicious cycle. Obviously the relative lower occurrence of play action is an easy way to see this.
A coach that knows he doesn't have the players to run what he wants to run is not going to go balls to the wall exotic. Coaches are by nature incredibly risk-averse.
I think he knew he didn't have the talent up front, and I don't think he had that much confidence in Eli given the frosty relationship. That has to play in to gameplans and playcalling tendencies.
Meet in the middle of the field and throw playbooks at each other's heads.
Or that heaviest wins... Hehe
Teams defend what you run...not what you list on paper.
But also macs suck ass schemes (or whatever the correct word is fatty, you grumpy old bastard) made the players suck more.. Develop slower...
12 is a personnel grouping
consisting of 1 RB and 2 TE's. But, depending on the flexibility of the players, it can essentially be a different personnel grouping. With a guy like Ellison (sorry Gatorade), who can play FB, it can be a 21 or a 12.
Regarding posters getting annoyed with the 11 personnel that McAdoo deployed 92% of the time, he ran the base formation out of that personnel grouping a lot: 1 RB, 1 TE and 1 WR on one side of the formation and two wide receivers on the other side of the formation. He didn't have much formation variation with that personnel grouping. That is what the fans, and I think the players, were annoyed with.
I get it: personnel grouping, not formation. But with versatile personnel, you can do a lot with formations and give the "look" of different personnel groupings. If Ellison is in backfield in I formation, he is a fullback (ie, a running back), and I really think I can argue that it is 21. Link
That's a valid point regarding positional flexibility, but the only way that analyzing personnel groupings makes sense is to be formation-agnostic. The fact that Engram (as a situational WR) or Ellison (as a situational FB) have flexibility is great - the possibility that the Giants can run a 3WR I-formation, for example, out of 12 personnel gives them a lot of options, but it's still fundamentally 12 personnel. Otherwise, you're dealing with inconsistent data due to things like pre-snap motion, audibles, etc. And that's obviously not a change in personnel.
It really appeared that Mac ball, while being "simpler" in one sense, removed the OLs initiative and handed it to the opponent's DL ..too regularly. So...suck ass line... But, very little to zero thought about how to help them other than 'keep trying'.
So. Simpler but in one sense much harder. Stand and wait for a dler to block.
Holy shit, can you just open a word document on your computer instead?
If the coach (fans actually, coach never said this) says 'crap playbook is due to not having good players' ...well, train em up ...or run shit that puts them at an advantage.
People act as if players are simply calfed out of college with 100% pre+determined outcomes.
Bullshit.
Part of it is situation,opportunity, scheme (or what ever you call it, for fucks sake), training, coaching...personnel.formations
How is the 23 personnel package going to help the offense when it means that the team's best offensive weapon (Odell Beckham) will be on the sidelines?
People who excuse mac on this due to players are not thinking.
That can't be arguable. He didn't have the players. We saw this offensive line struggle with absolutely basic concepts.
He was also too inexperienced to have any idea what to do about it. I don't believe even veteran coaches can overcome a bad lineup, but there are things you can do to try even if it's just spinning wheels in mud.
They presume that formerly no name prospects, those now doing well on a winning team..fans either conveniently forget that these were udfas and nobodies or similar...or they simply assume coach got lucky with a diamond in the rough.
But, very obviously it's not just that.
Players in great situations IMPROVE as players...and players in crap situations sometimes regress as players.
Knowing the correct language doesn't make your understanding any better. In your case particularly.
To me, the bottom line to any personnel grouping that an offense trots onto the field is how the defense responds in turn with a personnel grouping of their own.
Under normal circumstances, I doubt a defense plays a different personnel when faced with 21 versus 12.
And that is the key to the different offensive personnel groupings - which one gives your offense the most favorable match-ups.
It's more than that FMiC, but you and others know that. Running a WCO with a savvy QB, but a group of Street FA WRs results on neither being on the same page...balls thrown to where the receiver should've been, but weren't.
Down & Distance & Field position narrows both personnel and formations, plays and routes. Pre-snap reads and blitzes give the QBs and Receivers 2.8 seconds to get the ball out.
8 or more in the box dictate
run plays be changed by the QB to pass plays, or 6 in the box from pass to run plays.
Most fans don't understand you can't run any time consuming routes other than WR screens, slants or sticks in 2.8 seconds. If your OL is as crappy as the Giants OL was in 2017, Eli didn't have 2.8 seconds.
Well, doesn't it depend who those players are, to some extent? I mean, let's say that the 21 personnel includes Shane Smith at FB and Ellison at TE, but 12 includes Ellison and Engram. You don't think the defense might adjust their own personnel between those two groupings?
That's why analysis of personnel groupings should be formation-independent, IMO. Can the Giants (or any team) find advantageous match-ups by getting creative with their formations in how they deploy their personnel? Absolutely - that's one of the most intriguing games within the game. When the data blurs the line between personnel and formation, we lose the ability to follow that element of it.
Of those plays with two RB were with Mckinnon and Murray and not a FB
be the case or the process is flawed:
|That's why analysis of personnel groupings should be formation-independent
It only contributes to the false assumption that the two are tied together.
If Engram is a TE, he has to be considered a TE no matter which position he lines up at, because a personnel grouping is a separate thing than a formation.
You can run 12 or even 22 and give an empty backfield or 4 wide set. It’s about trying to get the defensive into favorable matchups for the offense.
just lazy and doesn't want to have to think to much.
1. Clarifying the language to take a more accurate view on stats of what different teams run.
To me that's 'dancing on the head of a needle'
i.E. bit of a side issue, don't care all that much who ran what down to 10% 10 or what have you.
2. Talking about how our own team might deploy given players together in the field, in advantageous ways, that Mac didn't, and implications for new player types.
Often discussed using incorrect language, so what...there's a proactive way to address that and a crap way.
Thread broke down when a few from part 1 got rude or tried to police it.
Is listed as a TE in a personnel grouping even when lined up as a WR, that's an example of how opaque personnel groupings on a simple list might be, makes that aspect a bit narrow. For sake of fans discussion, any way to clarify that within a thread that might be helpful should be welcomed.
This is the part that you seem to miss because of your tendency to use "personnel" and "formation" interchangeably. Personnel is who you send into the game - by definition (and sometimes by intent), teams telegraph this to their opponent. Your formation is your opportunity to deploy that personnel in its most advantageous fashion.
How many times have we seen New England use 2-TE (12 or even 22 personnel) to draw the defense into a heavy personnel grouping on their side, then motion one or both TEs and/or a RB out wide or into the slot to create mismatches. And if the defense tries to stay with a personnel group that is better equipped to handle the pass, the Patriots have the bodies on the field to simply line up and run the ball.
That's not a matter of semantics - those mismatches come as a result of the personnel, which precedes the formation. Do you think they get as dramatic a mismatch if they send in 11, 10 or 01 personnel to begin with?
That's the point. That's why personnel analysis needs to be formation-agnostic, and why it matters to differentiate between those two terms.
and, as you alluded to, there is a good reason fans use Personnel Groupings in place of Formations:
PG is more universal, whereas many teams use their own language for formations and 'plays' , at the same time, the numerical system for PG, being more universal, is more talkable, (however, in your true language use, less accurate or helpful when you have players like EE who do many functions yet have only one title)
(inside the pylons)
''At the outset, please understand that there is a difference between personnel groupings and formations. Personnel groupings refer to the types of players that are on the field for the offense; wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. '' (ok, thank you, point taken)
'' Formations designate where those players line up, either on the line of scrimmage, in the slot, or in the offensive backfield. Personnel groupings are the general concept discussed here,
>>>while formations and alignments are often team- and play-specific<<< ''
(less likely that fans will know what something is called)
''Future articles on this site will examine formations and alignments in-depth; the goal here is to familiarize readers with concepts and vernacular such as “Lining up five wide with their 20 personnel.”
is the third 'TE' a Howard Cross or an Even Engram?
Not the same at all.
Whereas with fans here, the discussion is often Giants centric:
We know that in 13 here, you are likely to have EE, Ellison and [?] and the insights gained from the league wide stats listed are fairly irrelevant.
So, wrong language but at least looking in the right place.
But your spot on with the Pats example, exactly where I was going as well by looking at a draftee TE this year.
They both have value. We should take a look at both personnel and formation to learn about how an offense operates. And being able to parse them from each other allows for a greater insight. Treating them as interchangeable, or using formation to define personnel, blurs the data and gives us less information, not more.
You're 100% right that a TE like Howard Cross is very different from one like Evan Engram. But couldn't you say the same about a great blocking WR like Hines Ward vs a disinterested blocker like Randy Moss? Or a dominant outside threat like Julio Jones compared to a slot receiver like Sterling Shepard?
I don't think anyone is suggesting that any particular data point is immune to nuance, but that there is some value in pulling back from that granular level and taking a more macro view for certain analyses. And you can add some of that nuance back in, you can merge personnel with formation, etc. But you can't do any of it if the data itself is murky because it originated in a flawed manner.
I would just say that due to the exact types of players you mentioned ...PG is a -particularly- opaque view.
IMO teams that win use their own self centric view to their own specific roster strengths and weaknesses and their own language for that.
PG ...and formation often simply serve to hide what the actual play is...and outlier players may determine the outcomes as they diverge from the typical use of player types.
So the PG numbers league wide might be fairly meaningless.
Better, maybe, to just look at particular teams in depth.