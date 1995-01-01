Offensive Personnel Groupings - Shurmur vs. McAdoo vs. Sully adamg : 1/22/2018 9:04 pm



Quote: MIN 2017 (Shurmur):

11 personnel - 57%

12 personnel - 23%

21 personnel - 5%

13 personnel - 3%

22 personnel - 8%

10 personnel - 1%

01 personnel - 0%

20 personnel - 2%

23 personnel - 1%



NYG 2016 (McAdoo):

11 personnel - 92%

12 personnel - 5%

22 personnel - 0%

10 personnel - 2%

01 personnel - 0%



NYG 2017 (Sullivan):

11 personnel - 52%

12 personnel - 21%

21 personnel - 4%

13 personnel - 3%

22 personnel - 3%

10 personnel - 14%

01 personnel - 1%

20 personnel - 2%

23 personnel - 0%

00 personnel - 1%

02 personnel - 0%





Looks like FB will be actually used next year. 16% of his groupings use two backs versus 9% under Sullivan and 0% under Mac.



And multiple TEs? 35% under Shurmur, 27% under Sully, 5% under Mac.

- ( Found a website that has personnel grouping stats, so I checked out the Vikings this year under Shurmur versus Mac in 2016 and Sully/(Mac sort of) in 2017 (the stats only go back to 2016)...Looks like FB will be actually used next year. 16% of his groupings use two backs versus 9% under Sullivan and 0% under Mac.And multiple TEs? 35% under Shurmur, 27% under Sully, 5% under Mac. Sharp Football Stats - ( New Window

I'm no Offensive Coordinator Modus Operandi : 1/22/2018 9:33 pm : link But I'm guessing fielding more 23 personnel might help the offense.

personnel groupings jbeintherockies : 1/22/2018 9:34 pm : link



Just in case anyone is like me and only knows the 11 personnel:

Last year seemed like we had 'tells' idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 9:36 pm : link In other words. The particular line up (which may have had any number of stuff in playbook in theory) gave a clear indication of what the play was, given what we actually did in games.



Whereas, outside zone run left, classic line up, you can run that...run inside zone left guard, run counter...roll out right, QB designed run right...



Multi skilled players like E.E. can also help confuse the 'tells'...start in 13...go to 12...5 wide (2 wrs 3 ,'te's)

how much do the strength of roster, or players micky : 1/22/2018 9:39 pm : link play into what personnel groupings are most used instead of just comparing the groupings called?



for instance, maybe strength of TE's were better, using hypothetically, in minny than giants, thus, 12, 22, 02 were called more often than say, 21 etc etc





Adam, true. With E.E. he can move pre snap from setback to idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 9:39 pm : link Slot...empty back...what have you.



Or empty one side WR...



I may have said the formations wrong.



Just draft a great TE and suddenly we are super multiple.

RE: Adam, true. With E.E. he can move pre snap from setback to adamg : 1/22/2018 9:41 pm : link

Quote: Slot...empty back...what have you.



Or empty one side WR...



I may have said the formations wrong.



Just draft a great TE and suddenly we are super multiple.



I agree with that, but it's in large part due to the versatility of Rhett Ellison playing both FB and TE. In comment 13802197 idiotsavant said:I agree with that, but it's in large part due to the versatility of Rhett Ellison playing both FB and TE.

You can line up in 12 w EE in lone setback idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 9:44 pm : link And go to 02 in a blink just before snap.



Or...21 by pulling ellison back.



Supposedly lots of TEs this draft....

Ellis and EE jbeintherockies : 1/22/2018 9:44 pm : link With Ellis and EE on the field, your formation options (ie, groupings) increases. You can move Ellis to FB (21), move EE into the slot(11), put both TE's on the LOS (12), etc. You can also motion out of a basic formation, like I, into a bunch formation, for example. Motion during the playoffs really helped offenses figure out what the defense was doing (usually). You can do a lot with TE's like the Giants have. It should be interesting.

I have to question the data Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 9:50 pm : link Based on the percentage of 10 personnel, it would appear that they might be using formation to define personnel to some degree. If EE lines up in the slot or split out wide, are they considering him a TE or a WR? When defining personnel groupings, the position for the player has to remain static, otherwise it becomes formation-dependent (which is not the point).

Even 02 idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 9:51 pm : link You have 5 receiving targets (02 with odb. EE in slot and a draftee left TE , Ellison right, King)...



But that 02 could also be a great QB designed run formation. Lots of blockers. EE from slot is an above average blocker at that spot - as well as a legit receiving threat.

RE: I have to question the data adamg : 1/22/2018 9:52 pm : link

Quote: Based on the percentage of 10 personnel, it would appear that they might be using formation to define personnel to some degree. If EE lines up in the slot or split out wide, are they considering him a TE or a WR? When defining personnel groupings, the position for the player has to remain static, otherwise it becomes formation-dependent (which is not the point).



I'm pretty sure it's player dependent, and not like Idiot and JB are describing it.



Moving Engram has no effect on his being a TE. That's probably why his PFF grades suck. They have his TE-ness embedded pretty deep in their algorithms. In comment 13802217 Gatorade Dunk said:I'm pretty sure it's player dependent, and not like Idiot and JB are describing it.Moving Engram has no effect on his being a TE. That's probably why his PFF grades suck. They have his TE-ness embedded pretty deep in their algorithms.

RE: I have to question the data adamg : 1/22/2018 9:54 pm : link

Quote: Based on the percentage of 10 personnel, it would appear that they might be using formation to define personnel to some degree. If EE lines up in the slot or split out wide, are they considering him a TE or a WR? When defining personnel groupings, the position for the player has to remain static, otherwise it becomes formation-dependent (which is not the point).



Oh I see what you mean. Yeah, I'm not sure about that... In comment 13802217 Gatorade Dunk said:Oh I see what you mean. Yeah, I'm not sure about that...

I suppose it would mean 11 personnel was used even more adamg : 1/22/2018 9:57 pm : link frequently.

Hehe. OK idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 9:59 pm : link Maybe King and ODB aren't the best run blocking wrs. hehe... But they can clear space by running away from the designed run area.

RE: RE: I have to question the data Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 10:00 pm : link

Quote: I'm pretty sure it's player dependent, and not like Idiot and JB are describing it.



Moving Engram has no effect on his being a TE. That's probably why his PFF grades suck. They have his TE-ness embedded pretty deep in their algorithms.

You're right about what it should be. I'm not sure why JB and IS think personnel and formation are interchangeable. Or why JB thinks Ellison's name is Ellis, but that's a separate issue. In comment 13802221 adamg said:You're right about what it should be. I'm not sure why JB and IS think personnel and formation are interchangeable. Or why JB thinks Ellison's name is Ellis, but that's a separate issue.

RE: Hehe. OK Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 10:03 pm : link

Quote: Maybe King and ODB aren't the best run blocking wrs. hehe... But they can clear space by running away from the designed run area.

Who are you even talking to? Is this another stream of consciousness? In comment 13802231 idiotsavant said:Who are you even talking to? Is this another stream of consciousness?

For some reason.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/22/2018 10:05 pm : link people keep confusing personnel grouping with formation with is why you'll hear people talk about predictability.



A few posters back when this was a hot topic kept saying that running the same formation 90% of the time makes it easy for the defense to diagnose since only a handful of plays can be run.



The personnel grouping doesn't limit the number of plays (it may eliminate things like a handoff to a FB or a throw to a TE2 that doesn't exist, but technically it doesn't handcuff the depth of the playbook.



these threads are actually a pretty good way to figure out who knows stuff and who doesn't have a fucking clue.

RE: RE: RE: I have to question the data adamg : 1/22/2018 10:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13802221 adamg said:





Quote:





I'm pretty sure it's player dependent, and not like Idiot and JB are describing it.



Moving Engram has no effect on his being a TE. That's probably why his PFF grades suck. They have his TE-ness embedded pretty deep in their algorithms.





You're right about what it should be. I'm not sure why JB and IS think personnel and formation are interchangeable. Or why JB thinks Ellison's name is Ellis, but that's a separate issue.



You've got me questioning these numbers now. I guess very rough estimates are what they more likely are. There's no way 10 was run over 10% of the time. Ideally, that's just a mistake from counting Engram's 11 snaps as 10s. In comment 13802234 Gatorade Dunk said:You've got me questioning these numbers now. I guess very rough estimates are what they more likely are. There's no way 10 was run over 10% of the time. Ideally, that's just a mistake from counting Engram's 11 snaps as 10s.

RE: personnel groupings Del Shofner : 1/22/2018 10:10 pm : link

Quote: Just in case anyone is like me and only knows the 11 personnel:







Thanks for posting that! In comment 13802188 jbeintherockies said:Thanks for posting that!

True ....in the playbook ..fmic idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:15 pm : link But. Seemed like Mac and Sully would revert to certain plays from that particular (formation or whatever the fuck the word is) and disregard large portions of the playbook...during actual games.



It may be that they didn't trust the players in some ways....



..but,predictability obviously makes it far harder, not easier, for players to excel, so. Vicious cycle. Obviously the relative lower occurrence of play action is an easy way to see this.

Trust in the players is a huge part of it. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2018 10:20 pm : link A coach that knows he doesn't have the players to run what he wants to run is not going to go balls to the wall exotic. Coaches are by nature incredibly risk-averse.



I think he knew he didn't have the talent up front, and I don't think he had that much confidence in Eli given the frosty relationship. That has to play in to gameplans and playcalling tendencies.

It's not the case that the two head coaches idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:21 pm : link Meet in the middle of the field and throw playbooks at each other's heads.



Or that heaviest wins... Hehe



Teams defend what you run...not what you list on paper.

True TTH idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:23 pm : link But also macs suck ass schemes (or whatever the correct word is fatty, you grumpy old bastard) made the players suck more.. Develop slower...

Depends jbeintherockies : 1/22/2018 10:24 pm : link personnel grouping consisting of 1 RB and 2 TE's. But, depending on the flexibility of the players, it can essentially be a different personnel grouping. With a guy like Ellison (sorry Gatorade), who can play FB, it can be a 21 or a 12.



Regarding posters getting annoyed with the 11 personnel that McAdoo deployed 92% of the time, he ran the base formation out of that personnel grouping a lot: 1 RB, 1 TE and 1 WR on one side of the formation and two wide receivers on the other side of the formation. He didn't have much formation variation with that personnel grouping. That is what the fans, and I think the players, were annoyed with.



I get it: personnel grouping, not formation. But with versatile personnel, you can do a lot with formations and give the "look" of different personnel groupings. If Ellison is in backfield in I formation, he is a fullback (ie, a running back), and I really think I can argue that it is 21.



- ( 12 is aconsisting of 1 RB and 2 TE's. But, depending on the flexibility of the players, it can essentially be a different personnel grouping. With a guy like Ellison (sorry Gatorade), who can play FB, it can be a 21 or a 12.Regarding posters getting annoyed with the 11 personnel that McAdoo deployed 92% of the time, he ran the base formation out of that personnel grouping a lot: 1 RB, 1 TE and 1 WR on one side of the formation and two wide receivers on the other side of the formation. He didn't have much formation variation with that personnel grouping. That is what the fans, and I think the players, were annoyed with.I get it: personnel grouping, not formation. But with versatile personnel, you can do a lot with formations and give the "look" of different personnel groupings. If Ellison is in backfield in I formation, he is a fullback (ie, a running back), and I really think I can argue that it is 21. Link - ( New Window

RE: Depends Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 10:30 pm : link

Quote: 12 is a personnel grouping consisting of 1 RB and 2 TE's. But, depending on the flexibility of the players, it can essentially be a different personnel grouping. With a guy like Ellison (sorry Gatorade), who can play FB, it can be a 21 or a 12.



Regarding posters getting annoyed with the 11 personnel that McAdoo deployed 92% of the time, he ran the base formation out of that personnel grouping a lot: 1 RB, 1 TE and 1 WR on one side of the formation and two wide receivers on the other side of the formation. He didn't have much formation variation with that personnel grouping. That is what the fans, and I think the players, were annoyed with.



I get it: personnel grouping, not formation. But with versatile personnel, you can do a lot with formations and give the "look" of different personnel groupings. If Ellison is in backfield in I formation, he is a fullback (ie, a running back), and I really think I can argue that it is 21. Link - ( New Window )

That's a valid point regarding positional flexibility, but the only way that analyzing personnel groupings makes sense is to be formation-agnostic. The fact that Engram (as a situational WR) or Ellison (as a situational FB) have flexibility is great - the possibility that the Giants can run a 3WR I-formation, for example, out of 12 personnel gives them a lot of options, but it's still fundamentally 12 personnel. Otherwise, you're dealing with inconsistent data due to things like pre-snap motion, audibles, etc. And that's obviously not a change in personnel. In comment 13802270 jbeintherockies said:That's a valid point regarding positional flexibility, but the only way that analyzing personnel groupings makes sense is to be formation-agnostic. The fact that Engram (as a situational WR) or Ellison (as a situational FB) have flexibility is great - the possibility that the Giants can run a 3WR I-formation, for example, out of 12 personnel gives them a lot of options, but it's still fundamentally 12 personnel. Otherwise, you're dealing with inconsistent data due to things like pre-snap motion, audibles, etc. And that's obviously not a change in personnel.

Particularly on OL idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:33 pm : link It really appeared that Mac ball, while being "simpler" in one sense, removed the OLs initiative and handed it to the opponent's DL ..too regularly. So...suck ass line... But, very little to zero thought about how to help them other than 'keep trying'.



So. Simpler but in one sense much harder. Stand and wait for a dler to block.





RE: Particularly on OL Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 10:34 pm : link

Quote: It really appeared that Mac ball, while being "simpler" in one sense, removed the OLs initiative and handed it to the opponent's DL ..too regularly. So...suck ass line... But, very little to zero thought about how to help them other than 'keep trying'.



So. Simpler but in one sense much harder. Stand and wait for a dler to block.



Holy shit, can you just open a word document on your computer instead? In comment 13802279 idiotsavant said:Holy shit, can you just open a word document on your computer instead?

In other words idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:44 pm : link If the coach (fans actually, coach never said this) says 'crap playbook is due to not having good players' ...well, train em up ...or run shit that puts them at an advantage.



People act as if players are simply calfed out of college with 100% pre+determined outcomes.



Bullshit.



Part of it is situation,opportunity, scheme (or what ever you call it, for fucks sake), training, coaching...personnel.formations

RE: I'm no Offensive Coordinator compton : 1/22/2018 10:44 pm : link

Quote: But I'm guessing fielding more 23 personnel might help the offense.



How is the 23 personnel package going to help the offense when it means that the team's best offensive weapon (Odell Beckham) will be on the sidelines? In comment 13802186 Modus Operandi said:How is the 23 personnel package going to help the offense when it means that the team's best offensive weapon (Odell Beckham) will be on the sidelines?

In other words idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:47 pm : link People who excuse mac on this due to players are not thinking.

He definitely didn't have the players Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2018 10:52 pm : link That can't be arguable. He didn't have the players. We saw this offensive line struggle with absolutely basic concepts.



He was also too inexperienced to have any idea what to do about it. I don't believe even veteran coaches can overcome a bad lineup, but there are things you can do to try even if it's just spinning wheels in mud.

RE: In other words Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 10:59 pm : link

Quote: People who excuse mac on this due to players are not thinking.

You just wrote six posts, including two that began with "in other words," to try to explain away the fact that you don't know the difference between personnel and formation (and scheme, apparently). In comment 13802292 idiotsavant said:You just wrote six posts, including two that began with "in other words," to try to explain away the fact that you don't know the difference between personnel and formation (and scheme, apparently).

People don't pay attention idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 10:59 pm : link They presume that formerly no name prospects, those now doing well on a winning team..fans either conveniently forget that these were udfas and nobodies or similar...or they simply assume coach got lucky with a diamond in the rough.



But, very obviously it's not just that.



Players in great situations IMPROVE as players...and players in crap situations sometimes regress as players.

Dunk idiotsavant : 1/22/2018 11:01 pm : link Knowing the correct language doesn't make your understanding any better. In your case particularly.

bottom line jbeintherockies : 1/22/2018 11:02 pm : link To me, the bottom line to any personnel grouping that an offense trots onto the field is how the defense responds in turn with a personnel grouping of their own.



Under normal circumstances, I doubt a defense plays a different personnel when faced with 21 versus 12.



And that is the key to the different offensive personnel groupings - which one gives your offense the most favorable match-ups.

Well this degenerated quite nicely adamg : 1/22/2018 11:08 pm : link ...

RE: For some reason.. STLGiant : 1/22/2018 11:16 pm : link

Quote: people keep confusing personnel grouping with formation with is why you'll hear people talk about predictability.



A few posters back when this was a hot topic kept saying that running the same formation 90% of the time makes it easy for the defense to diagnose since only a handful of plays can be run.



The personnel grouping doesn't limit the number of plays (it may eliminate things like a handoff to a FB or a throw to a TE2 that doesn't exist, but technically it doesn't handcuff the depth of the playbook.



these threads are actually a pretty good way to figure out who knows stuff and who doesn't have a fucking clue.



It's more than that FMiC, but you and others know that. Running a WCO with a savvy QB, but a group of Street FA WRs results on neither being on the same page...balls thrown to where the receiver should've been, but weren't.



Down & Distance & Field position narrows both personnel and formations, plays and routes. Pre-snap reads and blitzes give the QBs and Receivers 2.8 seconds to get the ball out.



8 or more in the box dictate

run plays be changed by the QB to pass plays, or 6 in the box from pass to run plays.



Most fans don't understand you can't run any time consuming routes other than WR screens, slants or sticks in 2.8 seconds. If your OL is as crappy as the Giants OL was in 2017, Eli didn't have 2.8 seconds.



In comment 13802245 FatMan in Charlotte said:It's more than that FMiC, but you and others know that. Running a WCO with a savvy QB, but a group of Street FA WRs results on neither being on the same page...balls thrown to where the receiver should've been, but weren't.Down & Distance & Field position narrows both personnel and formations, plays and routes. Pre-snap reads and blitzes give the QBs and Receivers 2.8 seconds to get the ball out.8 or more in the box dictaterun plays be changed by the QB to pass plays, or 6 in the box from pass to run plays.Most fans don't understand you can't run any time consuming routes other than WR screens, slants or sticks in 2.8 seconds. If your OL is as crappy as the Giants OL was in 2017, Eli didn't have 2.8 seconds.

RE: Well this degenerated quite nicely jbeintherockies : 1/22/2018 11:16 pm : link

Quote: ...

welcome to BBI, home of the BBI police:



In comment 13802312 adamg said:welcome to BBI, home of the BBI police:

RE: bottom line Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2018 11:58 pm : link

Quote: To me, the bottom line to any personnel grouping that an offense trots onto the field is how the defense responds in turn with a personnel grouping of their own.



Under normal circumstances, I doubt a defense plays a different personnel when faced with 21 versus 12.



And that is the key to the different offensive personnel groupings - which one gives your offense the most favorable match-ups.

Well, doesn't it depend who those players are, to some extent? I mean, let's say that the 21 personnel includes Shane Smith at FB and Ellison at TE, but 12 includes Ellison and Engram. You don't think the defense might adjust their own personnel between those two groupings?



That's why analysis of personnel groupings should be formation-independent, IMO. Can the Giants (or any team) find advantageous match-ups by getting creative with their formations in how they deploy their personnel? Absolutely - that's one of the most intriguing games within the game. When the data blurs the line between personnel and formation, we lose the ability to follow that element of it. In comment 13802308 jbeintherockies said:Well, doesn't it depend who those players are, to some extent? I mean, let's say that the 21 personnel includes Shane Smith at FB and Ellison at TE, but 12 includes Ellison and Engram. You don't think the defense might adjust their own personnel between those two groupings?That's why analysis of personnel groupings should be formation-independent, IMO. Can the Giants (or any team) find advantageous match-ups by getting creative with their formations in how they deploy their personnel? Absolutely - that's one of the most intriguing games within the game. When the data blurs the line between personnel and formation, we lose the ability to follow that element of it.

A lot ajr2456 : 8:24 am : link Of those plays with two RB were with Mckinnon and Murray and not a FB

This has to.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:27 am : link



Quote: That's why analysis of personnel groupings should be formation-independent



It only contributes to the false assumption that the two are tied together.



If Engram is a TE, he has to be considered a TE no matter which position he lines up at, because a personnel grouping is a separate thing than a formation. be the case or the process is flawed:It only contributes to the false assumption that the two are tied together.If Engram is a TE, he has to be considered a TE no matter which position he lines up at, because a personnel grouping is a separate thing than a formation.

Yup.. bLiTz 2k : 8:53 am : link You can run 12 or even 22 and give an empty backfield or 4 wide set. It’s about trying to get the defensive into favorable matchups for the offense.

Two discussions here idiotsavant : 9:18 am : link 1. Clarifying the language to take a more accurate view on stats of what different teams run.



To me that's 'dancing on the head of a needle'



i.E. bit of a side issue, don't care all that much who ran what down to 10% 10 or what have you.



2. Talking about how our own team might deploy given players together in the field, in advantageous ways, that Mac didn't, and implications for new player types.



Often discussed using incorrect language, so what...there's a proactive way to address that and a crap way.



Thread broke down when a few from part 1 got rude or tried to police it.

If E.E. for example idiotsavant : 9:24 am : link Is listed as a TE in a personnel grouping even when lined up as a WR, that's an example of how opaque personnel groupings on a simple list might be, makes that aspect a bit narrow. For sake of fans discussion, any way to clarify that within a thread that might be helpful should be welcomed.

RE: Two discussions here Gatorade Dunk : 9:35 am : link

Quote: 1. Clarifying the language to take a more accurate view on stats of what different teams run.



To me that's 'dancing on the head of a needle'



i.E. bit of a side issue, don't care all that much who ran what down to 10% 10 or what have you.



2. Talking about how our own team might deploy given players together in the field, in advantageous ways, that Mac didn't, and implications for new player types.



Often discussed using incorrect language, so what...there's a proactive way to address that and a crap way.



Thread broke down when a few from part 1 got rude or tried to police it.

This is the part that you seem to miss because of your tendency to use "personnel" and "formation" interchangeably. Personnel is who you send into the game - by definition (and sometimes by intent), teams telegraph this to their opponent. Your formation is your opportunity to deploy that personnel in its most advantageous fashion.



How many times have we seen New England use 2-TE (12 or even 22 personnel) to draw the defense into a heavy personnel grouping on their side, then motion one or both TEs and/or a RB out wide or into the slot to create mismatches. And if the defense tries to stay with a personnel group that is better equipped to handle the pass, the Patriots have the bodies on the field to simply line up and run the ball.



That's not a matter of semantics - those mismatches come as a result of the personnel, which precedes the formation. Do you think they get as dramatic a mismatch if they send in 11, 10 or 01 personnel to begin with?



That's the point. That's why personnel analysis needs to be formation-agnostic, and why it matters to differentiate between those two terms. In comment 13802505 idiotsavant said:This is the part that you seem to miss because of your tendency to use "personnel" and "formation" interchangeably. Personnel is who you send into the game - by definition (and sometimes by intent), teams telegraph this to their opponent. Your formation is your opportunity to deploy that personnel in its most advantageous fashion.How many times have we seen New England use 2-TE (12 or even 22 personnel) to draw the defense into a heavy personnel grouping on their side, then motion one or both TEs and/or a RB out wide or into the slot to create mismatches. And if the defense tries to stay with a personnel group that is better equipped to handle the pass, the Patriots have the bodies on the field to simply line up and run the ball.That's not a matter of semantics - those mismatches come as a result of the personnel, which precedes the formation. Do you think they get as dramatic a mismatch if they send in 11, 10 or 01 personnel to begin with?That's the point. That's why personnel analysis needs to be formation-agnostic, and why it matters to differentiate between those two terms.

ok, but personel alone wont be as helpful as you think idiotsavant : 9:51 am : link and, as you alluded to, there is a good reason fans use Personnel Groupings in place of Formations:



PG is more universal, whereas many teams use their own language for formations and 'plays' , at the same time, the numerical system for PG, being more universal, is more talkable, (however, in your true language use, less accurate or helpful when you have players like EE who do many functions yet have only one title)



(inside the pylons)



''At the outset, please understand that there is a difference between personnel groupings and formations. Personnel groupings refer to the types of players that are on the field for the offense; wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. '' (ok, thank you, point taken)



'' Formations designate where those players line up, either on the line of scrimmage, in the slot, or in the offensive backfield. Personnel groupings are the general concept discussed here,



>>>while formations and alignments are often team- and play-specific<<< ''



(less likely that fans will know what something is called)



''Future articles on this site will examine formations and alignments in-depth; the goal here is to familiarize readers with concepts and vernacular such as “Lining up five wide with their 20 personnel.”

so, if a random team stat says '13' 5% of the time idiotsavant : 10:00 am : link is the third 'TE' a Howard Cross or an Even Engram?



Not the same at all.



Whereas with fans here, the discussion is often Giants centric:



We know that in 13 here, you are likely to have EE, Ellison and [?] and the insights gained from the league wide stats listed are fairly irrelevant.



So, wrong language but at least looking in the right place.



But your spot on with the Pats example, exactly where I was going as well by looking at a draftee TE this year.

The point is Gatorade Dunk : 10:16 am : link They both have value. We should take a look at both personnel and formation to learn about how an offense operates. And being able to parse them from each other allows for a greater insight. Treating them as interchangeable, or using formation to define personnel, blurs the data and gives us less information, not more.



You're 100% right that a TE like Howard Cross is very different from one like Evan Engram. But couldn't you say the same about a great blocking WR like Hines Ward vs a disinterested blocker like Randy Moss? Or a dominant outside threat like Julio Jones compared to a slot receiver like Sterling Shepard?



I don't think anyone is suggesting that any particular data point is immune to nuance, but that there is some value in pulling back from that granular level and taking a more macro view for certain analyses. And you can add some of that nuance back in, you can merge personnel with formation, etc. But you can't do any of it if the data itself is murky because it originated in a flawed manner.