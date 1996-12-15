Mike Garafolo: Pat Shurmur expected to call plays for Giants GFAN52 : 1/22/2018 11:40 pm

- ( So no OC? I guess he has to have a lot of faith in his DC with more of his focus on offense during games. Link - ( New Window

You can still carry an OC if you're calling plays. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2018 11:41 pm : link Pedersen was Reid's OC and did not call plays in kansas city.

By all accounts he’s a brilliant playcaller mfsd : 12:07 am : link But of course BBI whiners know best.

oh this won't go over well micky : 12:13 am : link lol

that is a bad idea AnnapolisMike : 12:19 am : link I would prefer a guy whose hand is everywhere. His focus will be on the offensive side of the ball too much if this is true.



I Want him to call plays GeoMan999 : 12:46 am : link That is his strength and a major reason they brought him in. He will still have an OC and perhaps over the next few years relinquishes playcalling. This situation occurs on many teams.

McAdoo burned you guys like Mike from SI : 12:53 am : link a bad lover and now you're trying to avoid anything that looks remotely like him. Relax and see how it plays out.

Not u usual for a first year coach with a new team jeff57 : 4:56 am : link Probably means he wants a young guy with no OC experience, at least in the NFL, as his OC.

Um, that’s one of his strengths UberAlias : 5:17 am : link Why wouldn’t we want him calling plays?

Good! Sammo85 : 5:27 am : link He was hired and brought in with an emphasis on QB relationships and his offensive acumen to fix and rebuild and offense.

This may allow him to bring in a young offensive mind Rflairr : 6:38 am : link as OC then.

Shurmur has been in several collaborative systems twostepgiants : 6:49 am : link With HC retaining play calling duties but the OC also doing so



He did this in Philly and im half expecting him to bring someone there with him that hes familiar with - Duce Staley

NO, hire and OC! Millburn : 7:03 am : link So we have another guy on the sidelines carrying a takeout menu!

Meh. Brown Recluse : 7:15 am : link McAdoo or no McAdoo...I dont like it. We’ll see how it goes.



I’d be interested to know how many offensive coordinators turned head coaches actually do this. I’ve heard McCarthy does it, but he can probably call whatever he wants with Aaron Rodgers running around back there.

RE: this is going to SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:50 am : link

Quote: be a disaster



You're a disaster. In comment 13802334 Mr. Nickels said:You're a disaster.

Put an OC up in the booth to see things from that level Andy in Halifax : 7:53 am : link Have PS call plays, I have no problem with it at all. We're jaded because BM sucked so bad at it, but it's not a bad thing.

I don't see what the problem is gidiefor : Mod : 8:00 am : : 8:00 am : link McAdoo's problem was not that he was calling plays -- it's that he was horrible at it -- then he made some BS moves that lost him the team and his DC and STC let him down in season 2



Shurmur has been HC before and called plays as HC before. He has called brilliant games as OC too. He is also bringing in another experienced HC as DC that has experienced success at DC at the highest level for three different teams



so what's the problem --

you can't logically connect McAdoo was a moron and called plays so the next coach who calls plays must be a moron too -- and there is no logical basis for making that statement





I found an article from back in 1996 Matt in SGS : 8:04 am : link



They gave this specific example:



Quote: The Green Bay Packers call their plays with the offensive coordinator, Sherman Lewis, upstairs in a booth and with the head coach, Mike Holmgren, down on the sideline. They talk constantly via headsets. Holmgren makes the final decisions, but sometimes, Holmgren will tell Lewis to simply take over.



''We've worked together for 11 years; he knows how I think and I know how he thinks,'' Lewis said. ''You try to get into a rhythm during your play-calling.''





What does this have to do with anything? Holmgren was a Walsh disciple. Holmgren brought Shurmur to Cleveland in 2011 to in many ways bring the same system of playcalling that Holmgren ran in Green Bay and Seattle.



So I'm curious if Shurmur will be someone who will script his plays and open up the communications with his OC similar to what Holmgren did.



That said, I've never really been a fan of a head coach calling his own plays. McAdoo or no, I've always felt that a head coach is a CEO and needs to delegate to his assistants to stay on top of the full team. Now, there is something to be said if Del Rio is here that he's an experienced defensive coordinator, who has been a head coach for many years, so Shurmur can simply delegate control of the defense to Del Rio so he can focus on offense (think Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan...but hopefully much less contentious).



Fassel used to change up who was calling plays based on the Giants offensive play and the amount of heat generated by the fans and press. In 2002 he buried Sean Payton and took over play calling duties and helped the Giants make the playoffs. Payton left after the season to go to Dallas. Fassel then flamed out in 2003 while Payton made Dallas into a dangerous team and then on to New Orleans.



It will be interesting to watch how this goes.

where Bill Walsh talked about how he handled play calling. Walsh was a proponent of scripting the first 25 plays to force coaches to stick with their game plans, and adjust as the game went on. They had some examples of head coaches working with the OC to call plays.

They gave this specific example:

The Green Bay Packers call their plays with the offensive coordinator, Sherman Lewis, upstairs in a booth and with the head coach, Mike Holmgren, down on the sideline. They talk constantly via headsets. Holmgren makes the final decisions, but sometimes, Holmgren will tell Lewis to simply take over.

''We've worked together for 11 years; he knows how I think and I know how he thinks,'' Lewis said. ''You try to get into a rhythm during your play-calling.''

What does this have to do with anything? Holmgren was a Walsh disciple. Holmgren brought Shurmur to Cleveland in 2011 to in many ways bring the same system of playcalling that Holmgren ran in Green Bay and Seattle.

So I'm curious if Shurmur will be someone who will script his plays and open up the communications with his OC similar to what Holmgren did.

That said, I've never really been a fan of a head coach calling his own plays. McAdoo or no, I've always felt that a head coach is a CEO and needs to delegate to his assistants to stay on top of the full team. Now, there is something to be said if Del Rio is here that he's an experienced defensive coordinator, who has been a head coach for many years, so Shurmur can simply delegate control of the defense to Del Rio so he can focus on offense (think Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan...but hopefully much less contentious).

Fassel used to change up who was calling plays based on the Giants offensive play and the amount of heat generated by the fans and press. In 2002 he buried Sean Payton and took over play calling duties and helped the Giants make the playoffs. Payton left after the season to go to Dallas. Fassel then flamed out in 2003 while Payton made Dallas into a dangerous team and then on to New Orleans.

It will be interesting to watch how this goes.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:08 am : : 8:08 am : link I think McAdoo has made more people other than Mara gun-shy.

Eli has fkap : 8:28 am : link a 'business decision' to make?



uh, no.



the business decision is on the part of the Giants. If they decide Eli is worth the salary/roster bonus, Eli's decision is whether he wants to continue playing football, and if not for the Giants, then asking to be traded/cut. If it boils down to a business decision for Eli, cut him. You don't want a player who is only going through the motions for the money. I wanted to hear about how Eli is a changed man. is he enthused to prove ownership wrong for benching him? Or is he disillusioned and debating whether to take Mara's money? MG seems to hint the latter. I want an Eli with renewed fire, not a guy putting in time til retirement.

Didn’t Shurmur call plays for the first year in CLE? Sean : 8:28 am : link & then delegate to the OC for the second year? I’d eventually like to see the OC handle this duty, but the first year trying to implement a new offense, it makes sense.

C'mon man.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:34 am : link



Quote: In 2002 he buried Sean Payton and took over play calling duties and helped the Giants make the playoffs. Payton left after the season to go to Dallas. Fassel then flamed out in 2003 while Payton made Dallas into a dangerous team and then on to New Orleans.



Payton made Dallas a "dangerous team"???



He wasn't even an OC - he was a QB coach, and Dallas was 2nd in the division one year and 3rd two years he was there.



People continually overexaggerate the pelts of that team.



If we have a QB coach on the Giants and we finish in the bottom half of the division 2/3rds the time a guy is here - he's getting run out on a rail. When Payton does it, he made a team "dangerous"???

Payton made Dallas a "dangerous team"???

He wasn't even an OC - he was a QB coach, and Dallas was 2nd in the division one year and 3rd two years he was there.

People continually overexaggerate the pelts of that team.

If we have a QB coach on the Giants and we finish in the bottom half of the division 2/3rds the time a guy is here - he's getting run out on a rail. When Payton does it, he made a team "dangerous"???

1 of his biggest, of not THE biggest, strengths GMen131 : 9:10 am : link is his play-calling....but yea McAdoo couldn't do it so neither should he. Ask the Rams how they felt about McVay calling plays this year. Or Shanahan in SF (once he got a real QB). I'd say Minny's D, aside form last week, worked out pretty well with Zimmer calling plays. How about all those years BB called the Pats D? Don't take 1 of his biggest strengths away from him before even giving it a shot.

McAdoo was a bad lover Alwaysblue22 : 9:26 am : link He is like the girl who is slim on the first date and quickly gets too fat and he really burned us bad. He fooled us and we should have known when his fat suit did not fit. Al least Shurmur will wear a suit that fits. Not all HCs who call plays are equal. As long as he is flexible and does not call out Eli or whoever for "sloppy QB Play", or give excuses for the O-line by describing their ineptitude as a "dirty pocket", then I will puke and shit my pants dirty regularly. I personally prefer an OC who calls the plays. But as we saw when TC was hear the HC has a hand in the plays that are run even when the OC is holding the glossy sheet, and our offense was more balanced with TC here who kept the Mad Mack in check. This is why Mara wanted to hire someone who was a head Coach and who ran an offense that was balanced and not a strict WCO. All teams use variations of the no huddle hurry up WCO at times in games and against certain defenses that do not rotate lineman, and that was a problem for Jacksonville. But they are not married to it like Mack was.

McAdoo traumatized the heck out of this fanbase. an_idol_mind : 9:31 am : link People forget the success Fassel had when he took back playcalling duties in 2002. And they ignore that one of the knocks on Coughlin early on was the fact that he didn't call plays himself.



Shurmur has been a head coach before and knows what the position requires. I doubt he'll be overwhelmed the way McAdoo was.

Victor.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:46 am : link it drives me nuts.



Someone actually posted on a thread that if they get rid of Spags, who is going to keep players in line and playing hard.



And it was seriously posted.



I like Spags, and I side a lot of time with guys with pelts, but man, he has presided over so many statistically terrible defenses and gets a free pass. It is bizarre.

If he is calling the plays Jay on the Island : 10:44 am : link I think this makes it more likely that a position coach like DeFilippo will be the OC. I can't see an established OC coming here if they aren't going to be able to call plays.

I'm perfectly fine with this illmatic : 10:47 am : link He already has HC experience so he knows what to expect and I'd rather have someone like him calling plays who has done it well before than him bringing in someone potentially inexperienced. And I'm even more for it if he does get Del Rio as DC. With all the experience Del Rio has, he won't have to worry about that side of the ball much at all and can really focus a lot of his attention on the offense.

What Jay said +1 idiotsavant : 10:50 am : link Chris Morgan OL Atlanta / Seattle (when they were good) as OC, or similar.



Had 3 different type OCs to work for and did very well.

I hope Shurmur's SHO'NUFF : 2:19 pm : link dinner menu isn't as big as McAdoo's.

I would hire an OC HERE Carson53 : 2:45 pm : link Shurmur has enough to do coming to a new organization,

and try to clean up the carnage of last season around here.

He may decide to call plays the first year, but I would like too him focus on being the 'CEO' of the team.

That's what the GM said he is looking for here.

We'll see how this shakes out.

For Christ's Sake.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:24 pm : link an OC will still be hired, even if Shurmur calls the plays.



Have some of you fuckers just started following the NFL?



What's next, Shurmur is going to coach from the skybox??

