Bettcher to interview for DC job

Quote: They are not tied to one. Its entirely possible that Bettcher looked at AZ's talent and thought a 3-4 was a better fit, but if he came to the Giants would run a 4-3.



I'm pretty sure Bowles was running a 3-4 here already In comment 13802916 PatersonPlank said:I'm pretty sure Bowles was running a 3-4 here already

Chandler Jones may stand up, but he's not dropping into shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:18 pm : link coverage often.

During his 3 seasons as DC in AZ.... Emlen'sGremlins : 12:19 pm : link ....this was their rank in points allowed.



2015: #8

2016: #14

2017: #19

. . . . jeff57 : 12:19 pm : link Quote: And (just to throw a log on the fire) if you keep Kennard and move Vernon to OLB in a 3-4 you are halfway there as far as LBs are concerned. Also Goodson might be better suited for a 3-4 ILB.



Kennard's a FA, Goodson can't stay healthy. Vernon would fit, but you'd have to come up with another 3-4 end.

Kennard's a FA, Goodson can't stay healthy. Vernon would fit, but you'd have to come up with another 3-4 end.

FWIW, footballoutsiders ranked ARI defense... shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:24 pm : link 2015 - #3

2016 - #3

2017 - #4

Move to a 3-4 isn't as hard as Jon in NYC : 12:29 pm : link some make it seem.



JPP-Snacks-Tomlinson

Kennard-Goodson-??-Vernon



Need one player, and could probably use an upgrade over Kennard.

. arcarsenal : 12:31 pm : link Looking under the hood a bit...



The Cardinals defense was 7th best in the NFL in terms of drives against that ended with points.



The Cardinals defense was 3rd best in the NFL against the run - opposing teams averaged just 3.5 YPC against them.



They were slightly above average in net yards gained per pass attempt (14th)



They had the 6th lowest 3rd down conversion % against.



They had the 3rd lowest net yards allowed per drive.



They were tied for the 3rd lowest yards allowed per play with Seattle and Denver @ 4.9 (Minnesota and JAX were the only teams with a lower figure... 4.8)



The Cardinals defense struggled a bit in the RZ (8th worst) - but they were very much hamstrung by a very poor offense that had some of the worst possession and scoring numbers in football.

This would be Powerclean765 : 12:33 pm : link f#cking awesome.



I’m not a big stats guy in football. The Cardinals have had one of the best defense’s in the MFL for years now. Great pressure packages. I’d take him over Del Rio in a heartbeat.

Quote: Looking under the hood a bit...



The Cardinals defense struggled a bit in the RZ (8th worst) - but they were very much hamstrung by a very poor offense that had some of the worst possession and scoring numbers in football.



This is a very important point. Especially when comparing guys like Bettcher and say, Patricia. How often do opposing teams have a short field to march down against the Pats? Rarely. When your offense can string together 10, 12 play drives that end in scores, it gives a huge lift to your D. This is part of the reason the Giants' D took such a big step back this year. In comment 13802964 arcarsenal said:This is a very important point. Especially when comparing guys like Bettcher and say, Patricia. How often do opposing teams have a short field to march down against the Pats? Rarely. When your offense can string together 10, 12 play drives that end in scores, it gives a huge lift to your D. This is part of the reason the Giants' D took such a big step back this year.

Anyone over Del Rio est1986 : 12:45 pm : link That Raiders Defense has been a disaster during his time as HC there despite having some decent talent.



3-4 would not be bad at all for this team.



Snacks as NT. Tomlinson to spell him and play some DE. JPP as a 3-4 DE would be nice. OV can play DE and 3-4 OLB.. Goodson as 1 ILB. We just need more LB's period. Kennard might have been better off as a 3-4 OLB after starting his career off in the 4-3 but I think he is a F/A.

Hmm cokeduplt : 12:47 pm : link I wonder if he would move Landon Collins to linebacker like he did with the Cardinals safety.

. arcarsenal : 1:04 pm : link Tomlinson can absolutely play 3-4 DE, FWIW.



He lined up as a 2-gap penetrating end w/ Alabama.

+1 SCGiantsFan : 1:08 pm : link Rather have an up-and-comer than Del Rio.

Del Rio and Bettcher? SLIM_ : 1:09 pm : link It's getting late in the game. A lot of teams now have their staff assembled. Is it possible to bring in both. I love the thought of having a guy who coordinated successful defenses but didn't have a lot of success as an HC as you could keep him for years. (I was hoping after 2016, that we can follow that model with Spags). Also a big fan of bringing in as many talented coaches that you can find.



Can Del Rio be assistant head coach and Bettcher DC? Del Rio can assist Shurmur in a lot of the HC responsibilities (time management, etc) as Shurmur wants to call the plays.

agree with arcarsenal, I think Tomlinson would have no trouble Victor in CT : 1:11 pm : link playing 2-gap DE.



BUT, can Vernon actually play OLB? And what to do with JPP? I don't see him as having the game or the will to 2-gap, and seriously despite my joke earlier, how can you 2-gap with 1 hand? They aren't that good as 4-3 DEs either, so maybe it doesn't matter. In any case, hey are stuck with them for at least 1 more year.

Him or muhajir : 1:23 pm : link Del Rio would be really good hires. And we would have a great 3-4 defense if we switched. We already have two NTs (Snacks and Tomlinson), and Vernon and JPP would be sick rush OLBrs.

Even Avery Moss might be a good fit at OLB. Need another big boy DE to man the line. But wouldn't be a hard transition to that Defense at all.

RE: Vernon played some OLB at Miami, didn't he? arcarsenal : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: I have no idea if he was any good in that role, but I think he did it.



They did move him around a bit - I know they would sometimes line him up as a LBer over the top and have him shoot the A-gap. It seemed to work well when they used his versatility. In comment 13803105 Greg from LI said:They did move him around a bit - I know they would sometimes line him up as a LBer over the top and have him shoot the A-gap. It seemed to work well when they used his versatility.

Wow Jay on the Island : 1:42 pm : link I would be thrilled with either or Del Rio. I wasn’t expecting the Giants to work so hard to hire a big name DC but they are doing it. Bettcher is a very good DC and he would be a big upgrade over Spags.

So the Del Rio rumors Rflairr : 1:49 pm : link Are BS?

Even though Vernon is a bit undersized as a 3-4 DE, I would rather see Ivan15 : 3:12 pm : link Him at DE and the one handed JPP at rush LB, assuming JPP didn’t lose his quickness along with his fingers.



Vernon played very well as a 3-4 DE in Miami. In fact, that’s why NYG gave him a big contract.





How about 89 year old Dick Lebeau Carson53 : 3:12 pm : link No love for octogenarians?

Only issue on Bettcher is twostepgiants : 3:17 pm : link He wont last long. This guy will be a HC somewhere soon if he finds any success.

I thought of that too.... Emlen'sGremlins : 3:21 pm : link ....but the AZ brass didn't think he was a HC yet.

It's funny.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:34 pm : link how Del Rio is getting lambasted for being a retread and a stale name when most of BBI would sign up for 80 year old Dick LeBeau or Wade Phillips for DC (and rightfully so).

RE: How about 89 year old Dick Lebeau HomerJones45 : 3:41 pm : link

Quote: No love for octogenarians? Jesus, I remember when Dick Lebeau was playing for the Lions. In comment 13803261 Carson53 said:Jesus, I remember when Dick Lebeau was playing for the Lions.

RE: Only issue on Bettcher is Justlurking : 3:54 pm : link

Quote: He wont last long. This guy will be a HC somewhere soon if he finds any success.



nice problem to have... In comment 13803267 twostepgiants said:nice problem to have...

People always want the young guy.. Sean : 3:56 pm : link But with success, the young guy will leave for the head gig.

The other thing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 4:01 pm : link about the young guy is that people who never heard of him 6 months ago want to sign up for him because he's discussed as a "hot prospect". Then they act like this guy is a can't miss coach who they have championed all along.



Bettcher is a solid DC. Del Rio has been a solid DC. Not sure why one guy has to be trashed to elevate another guy, especially by people who didn't even hear his name prior to a couple weeks ago.

Who trashed Del Rio? Emlen'sGremlins : 4:13 pm : link I think he would be a great addition as well.

I get that you need different personnel 81_Great_Dane : 4:20 pm : link for a 3-4 vs a 4-3, so it matters which is your base defense, but (as someone else observed on BBI) modern defenses aren't strictly one or the other. Sometimes they show a 4-3 look, sometimes a 3-4.



Given the Giants' tradition of great linebackers and the crummy LB play of recent years, I understand the desire to get back to standout linebackers. I happen to prefer the 4-3, which is supposed to be better against the pass, but I really don't care how the players line up as long as the D is good and the Giants are winning.



I think it was a BBIer who said worrying about whether a DC runs a 4-3 or a 3-4 is like worrying about whether an OC runs an "I-formation" offense.

Tennessee is interviewing him today at the Senior Bowl as well.... Emlen'sGremlins : 4:22 pm : link ....and they already run a 3-4 defense.