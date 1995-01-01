Peter King: No way Browns pass on Josh Allen at #1 T-Bone : 1/23/2018 11:48 am Saw this on Rotoworld and figured it may be big enough news to post it on here:







Wyoming QB Josh Allen said he wants "to be the guy that turns around" the Browns.



"The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever," Allen added. "If I’m fortunate enough to become a Cleveland Brown, you can expect everything from me." This is almost a subtweet of UCLA QB Josh Rosen, who said he would rather "be a lower pick" than play for the "wrong team." A scout reportedly told MMQB's Peter King there is "no way" the Browns pass on Allen, so it is possible the quarterback gets his wish.

Could see this jeff57 : 1/23/2018 11:49 am : link if Dorsey were to bring in a veteran, like Alex Smith from his old team, for a year.

Well if you believe Emil : 1/23/2018 11:51 am : link the Browns are a measureables driven organization that runs its draft off the alter of analytics, then this is certainly plausible.





Quote: the Browns are a measureables driven organization that runs its draft off the alter of analytics, then this is certainly plausible.





Well the Giants have to start leaking that they want him Tom from LI : 1/23/2018 11:53 am : link this way they select him 1st overall or trade with us their 4th so they can have Barkley and Allen.. and we get extra picks and probably still get our first choice.

If a middling.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/23/2018 11:56 am : link QB in the Mountain West ends up the #1 pick, it will show that the Browns haven't learned jackshit.

Browns ... Csonka : 1/23/2018 11:57 am : link should take Saquon Barkley at 1. They'll get Allen at 4 if they want him. Worst case Allen goes and they get a QB just as good or better.

King isn't the only one who thinks this ZogZerg : 1/23/2018 12:02 pm : link Kiper has Josh Allen going to browns in his current mock.

And, that would be great news for Giants ZogZerg : 1/23/2018 12:03 pm : link Give them their choice of D or R and also increases trade value if they decide against going QB.

Allen will wow HoustonGiant : 1/23/2018 12:04 pm : link everyone at the combine and he'll skyrocket up boards.



Esp given the success of Wentz and Rothlisthberger.



Although I think he'll be more Jeff George.

Darnold RAIN : 1/23/2018 12:05 pm : link Checks a lot of boxes.



I’d be surprised if they pass on him. Let the disinformation information campaigns begin!

The Sports announcers who did the NikkiMac : 1/23/2018 12:06 pm : link Wyoming bowl game predicted he would go #1 to the browns also

Smoke... Rong5611 : 1/23/2018 12:08 pm : link We won't really know until the draft commences.

Re: the quote from Rosen that... Milton : 1/23/2018 12:16 pm : link Quote: That quote — when coupled with reports that he doesn’t want to be a member of the Cleveland Browns — sounds like he’s hoping not to be picked by the team with the first selection. It fueled the notion that he’s an entitled brat who should just be grateful that a team would think highly enough to take him at the top of the draft.



But like all of Rosen’s answers, it came as part of a nuanced response to a question about where he’d prefer to go.



In it, the quarterback said he knows he has a unique personality and that it might not be the right fit for every team. If that means he goes later, then so be it, but he’s more concerned with going to the right place than the earliest place possible. Rosen also said that NFL teams would have a better idea than he would if his disposition works well for their organization.



Later, he elaborated when asked what makes his personality so unique.



“I don’t know. It’s what my coaches tell me. My advice from Coach [Jim] Mora and Coach [Jedd] Fisch was don’t be fake when you talk to people because you don’t want surround yourself with people who enjoy and want to be around a separate self that you’re pretending to be. Be authentic, be real, and that’s one of the biggest piece of leadership advice I’ve ever gotten is to be authentic and be real, because you have to be the same guy every day and it’s hard to be someone you’re not every day.



“When it comes to the draft process, I’m going to be — I’m not going to say anything stupid — but I’m going to be my authentic, true self and hopefully someone in an organization says ‘That’s my guy.’ I’ve gotten along with Coach Fisch really well. Coach Mora really got to know my personality to find a really good coordinator that I’d mesh with, and hopefully in the NFL I find that right team that really thinks like they found a good match for me.”



Nothing about that answer screams cocky or privileged. But it’s verbose and much different than the kind of responses to questions that his crosstown rival Sam Darnold gives. The bolded parts are my emphasis.



My impression of Rosen is that he is of very high character--he will treat those around him fairly and respectfully and he will work his ass off to be the best he can be. His personality flaws (which I distinguish from "character" flaws) are that he's pretentious and not as smart as he thinks he is. I think he will grow out of both those traits, but even if he doesn't, it's not the end of the world. He'd rather be picked later by the right time than earlier by the wrong team...The bolded parts are my emphasis.My impression of Rosen is that he is of very high character--he will treat those around him fairly and respectfully and he will work his ass off to be the best he can be. His personality flaws (which I distinguish from "character" flaws) are that he's pretentious and not as smart as he thinks he is. I think he will grow out of both those traits, but even if he doesn't, it's not the end of the world.

Quote: QB in the Mountain West ends up the #1 pick, it will show that the Browns haven't learned jackshit.



Of course they passed on the lower level guy before and that cost them. I suspect they will draft the guy they think will be the long term solution but sign a VEt for the next year or two. In comment 13802859 FatMan in Charlotte said:Of course they passed on the lower level guy before and that cost them. I suspect they will draft the guy they think will be the long term solution but sign a VEt for the next year or two.

RE: RE: If a middling.. Milton : 1/23/2018 12:28 pm : link

In that case ryanmkeane : 1/23/2018 12:35 pm : link we sprint to the podium for Sam

Quote: Jason's back. Good to see you, bud!



You too old friend, Im just lurking mostly these days, too old to get into thread wars like the old days :) In comment 13802953 FatMan in Charlotte said:You too old friend, Im just lurking mostly these days, too old to get into thread wars like the old days :)

This great news Archer : 1/23/2018 12:42 pm : link I hope that this is accurate.



It means that there is another player that will be considered for the first pick.



I have seen Barkley, Rosen, Darnold,and now Allen projected as the first pick.



The more the better for the Giants. It means that the Giants can likely get a player that they really want.



As for Allen, there were a lot of good things said about him by scouts who saw Allen at the Manning academy. In projecting his future,they were comparing him to Ben Roethlisberger.



He has a strong arm, is physical, can run, but he has a funky delivery. Because his arm is so strong he does not have good technique. Allen does not step threw on his throws. His best throws are when he is moving.



I will see if I can find the article from the Manning Academy this past year.

Well, if "A Scout" anonymously says so... Heisenberg : 1/23/2018 12:46 pm : link This would be ideal for the G Men, as they'd probably have the top player on their board available.



Color me skeptical that what Cleveland will do is at all certain.

_ Banks : 1/23/2018 12:49 pm : link this would be great. Good luck to him and the browns, but this is the only qb I'd be unhappy with.

King is far from tuned in as to the wants of the Browns.... GFAN52 : 1/23/2018 12:59 pm : link they aren't selecting Allen at #1.

It makes sense Breeze_94 : 1/23/2018 1:02 pm : link Josh Allen has the most talent and upside out of all of the QB's in this draft. He is like a mix of Cam Newton, John Elway, and Aaron Rodgers.



(I may or may not be saying this to keep the narrative alive that the Browns should pass on the other QB's and take Allen)

Anyone that says... Dnew15 : 1/23/2018 1:04 pm : link That one team is definitely taking this player or not taking that player at this point in the draft process is a moron.



Didn't the Browns take a qb in the 1st round last year? Is that guy a SterlingArcher : 1/23/2018 1:09 pm : link bust?

There was an article on here awhile back on Rosen twostepgiants : 1/23/2018 1:14 pm : link With several anonymous GMs saying they would never take Rosen due to his personality



One of those GMs was later revealed to be John Dorsey.



Add to that the Rosen hints about not wanting the Browns.



I do not think Cleveland goes Rosen at #1

Peter King = Gary Myers EricJ : 1/23/2018 1:19 pm : link butt buddies

Would Mr. Nickels : 1/23/2018 1:20 pm : link we sprint to take Darnold or would we trade down to get more picks and still hope to get him?

RE: The Sports announcers who did the The_Boss : 1/23/2018 1:22 pm : link

Quote: Wyoming bowl game predicted he would go #1 to the browns also



Yep. I've said that here multiple times as well.

It was immediately after he threw something like a 50 yard plus TD pass that couldn't have been placed any better.



I'm not an Allen fan, but it was a beautiful throw. In comment 13802897 NikkiMac said:Yep. I've said that here multiple times as well.It was immediately after he threw something like a 50 yard plus TD pass that couldn't have been placed any better.I'm not an Allen fan, but it was a beautiful throw.

Think they take him TMS : 1/23/2018 1:44 pm : link we take Darnold without a doubt.

This off-season is off to a great start Jay on the Island : 1/23/2018 1:46 pm : link With the hire of Shurmur we HC and the likelihood that either Del Rio or Bettcher will be the DC. Now if the Browns take Allen then the Giants will get their guy in Darnold.

ehhh Peter King.... BillKo : 1/23/2018 2:15 pm : link ...has always struck me as the guy who simply writes what he is fed, whether right, or meant to be misleading.



I don't really think he sees the game, and doesn't really generate an opinion on his own.



Having said that, I feel Josh Allen has the biggest upside in the draft.



The issue with Cleveland is, can they afford to miss on yet another quarterback?

Smoke screens uconngiant : 1/23/2018 2:16 pm : link There will be a ton of them over the next couple of months. We should know more after the combine and individual workouts

Been saying for months that Allen will go 1 or 2. DonQuixote : 1/23/2018 2:24 pm : link .

If they are the Browns HomerJones45 : 1/23/2018 2:38 pm : link they will take Mayfield.

RE: Browns ... Rjanyg : 1/23/2018 2:40 pm : link

Quote: should take Saquon Barkley at 1. They'll get Allen at 4 if they want him. Worst case Allen goes and they get a QB just as good or better.



That would be interesting. Might actually work too. Browns can say they liked all 3 QB's, wanted to keep all their picks and wanted Barkley too. If they truly love Allen then they are taking a chance somebody trades with Indy and grabs him. In comment 13802866 Csonka said:That would be interesting. Might actually work too. Browns can say they liked all 3 QB's, wanted to keep all their picks and wanted Barkley too. If they truly love Allen then they are taking a chance somebody trades with Indy and grabs him.

RE: Browns ... santacruzom : 1/23/2018 2:50 pm : link

Quote: should take Saquon Barkley at 1. They'll get Allen at 4 if they want him. Worst case Allen goes and they get a QB just as good or better.



Right? That was my first thought: if they pass on Allen, who the hell is going to take them before their 4th pick? In comment 13802866 Csonka said:Right? That was my first thought: if they pass on Allen, who the hell is going to take them before their 4th pick?

The browns would fuck up a wet dream djm : 1/23/2018 2:51 pm : link ..

Cleveland goes Rosen #1 allstarjim : 1/23/2018 3:27 pm : link Giants swing a trade with Denver at #5, who desperately wants Allen, and they will tell us who they are picking to get to #2.



Then, Colts at #3 cannot pass up the opportunity to draft Barkley, so they do so.



Then the trouble is at #4, where Cleveland can drop back if they desire. The hope is they get enthralled with pairing Garrett and Bradley Chubb on their D-line, or go Fitzpatrick, but that pick is obviously now very valuable to the Jets at #6 and they would almost assuredly want to move up for Darnold. So the Giants might have to do it instead, but keep the profit from dropping from #2 to #5 but they'd have to at least pay an equal price of moving up from #6 to #4, because the Browns are likely going to take the best deal. So Giants move back up to #4 to take Darnold.



If the Jets were to not move up, then the Giants could take Darnold at #5.



If the Jets succeed at moving up to #4 and grab Darnold, the Giants could still take Mayfield or Bradley Chubb.



RE: Browns ... 81_Great_Dane : 1/23/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: should take Saquon Barkley at 1. They'll get Allen at 4 if they want him. Worst case Allen goes and they get a QB just as good or better. That's what I've been saying. Take Barkley first and you're guaranteed one of the next three prospects, at any position. If they have Allen as their top QB, they can probably get him.



But y'know, they may not go QB that early. They may like Kizer. In comment 13802866 Csonka said:That's what I've been saying. Take Barkley first and you're guaranteed one of the next three prospects, at any position. If they have Allen as their top QB, they can probably get him.But y'know, they may not go QB that early. They may like Kizer.

Unless they have 3 QBs in a virtual tie giants#1 : 1/23/2018 4:15 pm : link You take you're preference at #1 and don't f*** around.

Darnold has Cam Newton skills size and athletic ability now at 20. TMS : 1/23/2018 4:54 pm : link Has to be the pick if he is there. Only 20 Learning from Shurmur , Eli will be a monster of the midway. in two years or earlier. MO

Maybe the Browns like the older guy...they need a QB to step Blue21 : 1/23/2018 5:01 pm : link in right away. Then again can't say Allen won't be the better of the two anyway. But If Browns leave Darnold on the table I gotta believe at least from everything I've read the Giants jump all over Darnold. Giants have the time to let him sit a year or two and learn and develope.

The Giants will "fall" for 1 of these QBs and that will be the one` ZogZerg : 1/23/2018 5:21 pm : link they want. They will take him at 2. Highly doubt they play the trade back game.

Quote: they want. They will take him at 2. Highly doubt they play the trade back game.



I agree, but I can dream about the Giants getting Darnold AND extra picks, right? In comment 13803445 ZogZerg said:I agree, but I can dream about the Giants getting Darnold AND extra picks, right?

Cam Newton if Cam Newton was mediocre and didn't achieve against marginal competition.

Quote: Has to be the pick if he is there. Only 20 Learning from Shurmur , Eli will be a monster of the midway. in two years or earlier. MO



Cam Newton if Cam Newton was mediocre and didn't achieve against marginal competition. In comment 13803416 TMS said:Cam Newton if Cam Newton was mediocre and didn't achieve against marginal competition.

You know what, I screwed up there. I thought he was comparing Allen to Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2018 6:50 pm : link Cam. That's what I get for phone posting.

Allen has very high bust potential..... Dry Lightning : 1/23/2018 7:07 pm : link Reminds me of many high picks who didn't pan out but good physical attributes......Just seems like a dumb player. Not a very coordinated athlete. Wentz excelled at a lower level of competition, this dude has been pretty pedestrian. Would much rather take another QB or Barkley. This would be good news.