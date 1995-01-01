Senior Bowl practice - Allen v Mayfield...

|
|Quote:
|-
|Quote:
| of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.
Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.
|Quote:
| Darnold is waiting for us @ 2.
That'd be ideal.
|Quote:
| In comment 13803591 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Darnold is waiting for us @ 2.
That'd be ideal.
...AND vice-versa.
If Cleveland goes Darnold, the Giants should go Allen.
|Quote:
|-
|Quote:
| In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.
Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.
Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.
|Quote:
| Tashaun Gipson played there, didn't he? That's the only guy I can think of.
The fact that there haven't been any notable QB prospects to come out of the same school isn't necessarily something that works in Allen's favor, either. It means the school isn't producing many NFL-caliber players at all.
Anyway. Who cares about the record. His team sucked and so did most of his competition. That's not what's important here.
His accuracy issues are a real concern. This player has loads of upside but is also going to be a major bust risk.
Fans who want the Giants to take him need to acknowledge that there's a good chance Allen won't pan out and that the odds are not in his favor.
|Quote:
| In comment 13803606 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Tashaun Gipson played there, didn't he? That's the only guy I can think of.
The fact that there haven't been any notable QB prospects to come out of the same school isn't necessarily something that works in Allen's favor, either. It means the school isn't producing many NFL-caliber players at all.
Anyway. Who cares about the record. His team sucked and so did most of his competition. That's not what's important here.
His accuracy issues are a real concern. This player has loads of upside but is also going to be a major bust risk.
Fans who want the Giants to take him need to acknowledge that there's a good chance Allen won't pan out and that the odds are not in his favor.
Indeed, Allen’s surrounding talent was well below what most teams in the Power 5 have. I’m not sure how to quantify it exactly, but my gut tells me that was a contrubfsctor to his lower completion %. Maybe drops, more downfield throws than bubble screens, under more pressure from a subpar oline, etc.
Yes, this has all the makings of high reward, highest risk...agreed. But it’s a helluva upside if it hits...
I love the kid. But would likely lean the safest QB pick in the draft, Sam Darnold, with a gun to my head...
|Quote:
| In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.
Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.
Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.
He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,
Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?
|Quote:
| In comment 13803615 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.
Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.
Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.
He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,
Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?
They were 5-1 in conference with Allen. 0-2 after his injury, including a loss to San Jose St. San Jose St didn't have a single win against FBS competetion this year (outside of Wyoming) and according to the Sagarin ratings they were the second worst FBS school in the country.
Wyoming, particularly on offense, was absolutely terrible this year outside of Allen.
|Quote:
|would you take him at the 2nd pick or trade back and hope he's still there?
|Quote:
|You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.
|Quote:
|Josh Allen of Wyoming took a big hit with his play today, as teams have been crushing him and feel he’s a long way from being NFL-ready. Tuesday was definitely not the way Allen wanted his Senior Bowl to start.
|Quote:
|Josh Allen aced the morning here at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.
He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 7/8 inches. He weighed in at 237 pounds. His right hand is 10 1/8 inches. Those are all great numbers for an NFL quarterback.
Later, Allen was a gracious, polite and patient interview subject. The Wyoming graduate shook a lot of hands, looked people in the eye and remembered names. He was charming with the child reporter who interviewed him. He diplomatically answered questions about the terrifying possibility of becoming a Cleveland Brown. He did not treat the interview session like an ordeal.
Unfortunately for Allen, the day didn’t end there. Tuesday afternoon, there was practice. And let’s just say that he did very little to dispel concerns about his ability to throw the football accurately.
With receivers running routes against air, Allen’s first pass sailed about five yards over the head of Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli. Other passes went awry thereafter, in a scrimmage situation. There were some impressive throws that showcased Allen’s big arm, but also some short tosses with way too much velocity that receivers could not hang onto.
And all that came with Denver Broncos general manager and vice president John Elway, in possession of the fifth pick in the draft, standing at the 50-yard line watching. And with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino at his side. And with representatives of every NFL team looking on from the sidelines or the stands at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
On a day of generally uninspiring quarterbacking at the Senior Bowl, Allen’s first on-field impression left a lot to be desired. And he knew it.
“It was OK,” he said. “I had a few easy misses. You knew it was going to be ugly the first day, learning the timing of new receivers. Tomorrow will be better.”
It needs to be, if Allen hopes to live up to the somewhat lazy NFL billing as The Next Carson Wentz. Some are worried he might be closer to The Next Ryan Mallett — a big guy with a big arm who passes the look test but not the actual playing test.
“He’s the perfect decoy,” said private quarterback coach Rich Bartel, who was in the stadium watching Tuesday. Bartel suspects Allen’s prodigious measurables will seduce NFL execs to the point that they overlook his biggest flaw: He has never been a very accurate passer.
Allen ranked 83rd nationally in completion percentage in 2017, at just 56.3 percent. His pass efficiency rating ranked 73rd. In 2016, his only previous season of appreciable playing time, he completed 56 percent of his throws.
Then there are his numbers in Wyoming’s games against opponents from Power Five conferences. Facing Iowa and Oregon in 2017 and Nebraska in ’16, Allen was 48 of 96 for 427 yards, with one touchdown and eight interceptions. Disastrous numbers.
|Quote:
| In comment 13803474 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Saying the recievers are dropping his passes because of how hard he throws.
The Allen excuse making is getting ridiculous
That comment by Mayock seems perfectly reasonable if a receiver has never seen that type of ball pace before...
|Quote:
| In comment 13803643 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:
Quote:
In comment 13803615 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.
Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.
Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.
He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,
Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?
They were 5-1 in conference with Allen. 0-2 after his injury, including a loss to San Jose St. San Jose St didn't have a single win against FBS competetion this year (outside of Wyoming) and according to the Sagarin ratings they were the second worst FBS school in the country.
Wyoming, particularly on offense, was absolutely terrible this year outside of Allen.
Again, how were they 5-1 in conference with such bad talent if the QB was near the bottom third in statistical categories?
|Quote:
|You understand the point
|Quote:
| has the same take as bw:
Quote:
Josh Allen aced the morning here at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.
He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 7/8 inches. He weighed in at 237 pounds. His right hand is 10 1/8 inches. Those are all great numbers for an NFL quarterback.
Later, Allen was a gracious, polite and patient interview subject. The Wyoming graduate shook a lot of hands, looked people in the eye and remembered names. He was charming with the child reporter who interviewed him. He diplomatically answered questions about the terrifying possibility of becoming a Cleveland Brown. He did not treat the interview session like an ordeal.
Unfortunately for Allen, the day didn’t end there. Tuesday afternoon, there was practice. And let’s just say that he did very little to dispel concerns about his ability to throw the football accurately.
With receivers running routes against air, Allen’s first pass sailed about five yards over the head of Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli. Other passes went awry thereafter, in a scrimmage situation. There were some impressive throws that showcased Allen’s big arm, but also some short tosses with way too much velocity that receivers could not hang onto.
And all that came with Denver Broncos general manager and vice president John Elway, in possession of the fifth pick in the draft, standing at the 50-yard line watching. And with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino at his side. And with representatives of every NFL team looking on from the sidelines or the stands at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
On a day of generally uninspiring quarterbacking at the Senior Bowl, Allen’s first on-field impression left a lot to be desired. And he knew it.
“It was OK,” he said. “I had a few easy misses. You knew it was going to be ugly the first day, learning the timing of new receivers. Tomorrow will be better.”
It needs to be, if Allen hopes to live up to the somewhat lazy NFL billing as The Next Carson Wentz. Some are worried he might be closer to The Next Ryan Mallett — a big guy with a big arm who passes the look test but not the actual playing test.
“He’s the perfect decoy,” said private quarterback coach Rich Bartel, who was in the stadium watching Tuesday. Bartel suspects Allen’s prodigious measurables will seduce NFL execs to the point that they overlook his biggest flaw: He has never been a very accurate passer.
Allen ranked 83rd nationally in completion percentage in 2017, at just 56.3 percent. His pass efficiency rating ranked 73rd. In 2016, his only previous season of appreciable playing time, he completed 56 percent of his throws.
Then there are his numbers in Wyoming’s games against opponents from Power Five conferences. Facing Iowa and Oregon in 2017 and Nebraska in ’16, Allen was 48 of 96 for 427 yards, with one touchdown and eight interceptions. Disastrous numbers.
I particularly like the comment about receivers running routes against air. Accuracy is tough to be taught.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804568 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
You understand the point
No I did miss your point. You are trying to say they won because they did actually have talent right? That their low level of talent is being said is over exaggerated right? That with his "low" stats he wasn't the reason they won. Isn't the point you are trying to make by saying how did he win with such low QB stats?
The fact is when he was out they lost to Fresno state scoring only 7 points and to San Jose State who had one win again Cal Poly and was being blown out by every team they faced. They were giving up like 40+ points per game and won 20-17. You don't think they would have won those games with Josh Allen especially the San Jose State game? So clearly he is the reason they won and losing to San Jose State is a perfect example of that. No way they lose that game if he played. So how much talent and Defense and coaching could he have if they lose to such a horrible team? At what point to you say oh damn it is because even though he doesn't complete all his passes he makes plays, he inspires his team, and he helps a weak program win.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804608 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 13804568 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
You understand the point
No I did miss your point. You are trying to say they won because they did actually have talent right? That their low level of talent is being said is over exaggerated right? That with his "low" stats he wasn't the reason they won. Isn't the point you are trying to make by saying how did he win with such low QB stats?
The fact is when he was out they lost to Fresno state scoring only 7 points and to San Jose State who had one win again Cal Poly and was being blown out by every team they faced. They were giving up like 40+ points per game and won 20-17. You don't think they would have won those games with Josh Allen especially the San Jose State game? So clearly he is the reason they won and losing to San Jose State is a perfect example of that. No way they lose that game if he played. So how much talent and Defense and coaching could he have if they lose to such a horrible team? At what point to you say oh damn it is because even though he doesn't complete all his passes he makes plays, he inspires his team, and he helps a weak program win.
Because any team losing their QB will struggle .. look at FSU.
There had to be other players on that team playing well if they won that many games with Allen not being all that great