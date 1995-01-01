Senior Bowl practice - Allen v Mayfield... bw in dc : 1/23/2018 5:28 pm SB practice is live on NFLN.



Watching Allen and Mayfield throw side by side is like watching Nolan Ryan throwing next to Tom Candiotti. The ball just whistles out of Allen’s hand. I’m waiting for one of his throws to get stuck in a receiver’s helmet.



Back in his college days at Stanford, their was the Elway Cross. A guy who went to my high school, Jim Clymer, was a TE with Elway at Stanford. Jim said if you tried to body catch an Elway pass you ran the risk of the ball making a mark on your skin that matched the seams at the point of the ball. Definitely get the sense Allen is in this category...

Those short guys fall in the draft every time. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2018 7:22 pm : link It's not the same thing. Someone's going to take Allen higher than he deserves and he'll be the next Brock Osweiler success story to bank tens of millions of dollars worth of contracts to be a stiff that teams eventually need to sell a second round pick to be rid of.

Allen isn't my number one shyster : 1/23/2018 7:24 pm : link



As for brute athleticism, I was at Stanford for Elway's last year and Allen's scrambling ability is comparable. If I had to pick which of the two could succeed in the NFL as a tight end, I might have to go with Allen.



Accuracy is the issue and I don't flatter myself that I can make the call on that.



Linked is a tweet by Wyoming reporter with two of Allen's throws today: one NFL quality and the other on time but way high.



The reporter's' tweet page also had a post-practice interview and Allen's own description of his day was "a little ugly."

- ( but he got to two bowl games with a program that hadn't been to one in five years. He did win.As for brute athleticism, I was at Stanford for Elway's last year and Allen's scrambling ability is comparable. If I had to pick which of the two could succeed in the NFL as a tight end, I might have to go with Allen.Accuracy is the issue and I don't flatter myself that I can make the call on that.Linked is a tweet by Wyoming reporter with two of Allen's throws today: one NFL quality and the other on time but way high.The reporter's' tweet page also had a post-practice interview and Allen's own description of his day was "a little ugly." Link - ( New Window

The practice is on again at 8pm Canton : 1/23/2018 7:28 pm : link .

bw in DC You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1/23/2018 7:42 pm : link Back in his college days at Stanford, their was the Elway Cross. A guy who went to my high school, Jim Clymer, was a TE with Elway at Stanford. Jim said if you tried to body catch an Elway pass you ran the risk of the ball making a mark on your skin that matched the seams at the point of the ball. Definitely get the sense Allen is in this category...



Weird. Literally 5 minutes after you mentioned this, Charles Davis on the NFLN broadcast brought up the Elway Cross and compared Allen's arm to Elway's. Was bizarre

. arcarsenal : 1/23/2018 7:59 pm : link A great arm matters little if the ball isn't going to the right places.

If Cleveland takes Allen... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2018 8:03 pm : link Darnold is waiting for us @ 2.



That'd be ideal.

RE: Did Mayfield get measured today? Stan in LA : 1/23/2018 8:06 pm : link

Quote: -



Looks like he skipped it. If so, chickenshit. He's gonna get measured at some point, so why not now. In comment 13803577 The_Boss said:Looks like he skipped it. If so, chickenshit. He's gonna get measured at some point, so why not now.

What if the Giants fall Dnew15 : 1/23/2018 8:10 pm : link In love with Allen? Do they have the balls to move up and get him?

Now that’s a power move by DG in his first year as Giants GM!

RE: I think it's perfectly reasonable to have disdain for the overhyping Amtoft : 1/23/2018 8:12 pm : link

Quote: of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.



Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.



Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly. In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.

RE: If Cleveland takes Allen... Tom in NY : 1/23/2018 8:14 pm : link

Quote: Darnold is waiting for us @ 2.



That'd be ideal.



...AND vice-versa.

If Cleveland goes Darnold, the Giants should go Allen. In comment 13803591 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:...AND vice-versa.If Cleveland goes Darnold, the Giants should go Allen.

. arcarsenal : 1/23/2018 8:18 pm : link Tashaun Gipson played there, didn't he? That's the only guy I can think of.



The fact that there haven't been any notable QB prospects to come out of the same school isn't necessarily something that works in Allen's favor, either. It means the school isn't producing many NFL-caliber players at all.



Anyway. Who cares about the record. His team sucked and so did most of his competition. That's not what's important here.



His accuracy issues are a real concern. This player has loads of upside but is also going to be a major bust risk.



Fans who want the Giants to take him need to acknowledge that there's a good chance Allen won't pan out and that the odds are not in his favor.

RE: RE: If Cleveland takes Allen... GFAN52 : 1/23/2018 8:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803591 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





Darnold is waiting for us @ 2.



That'd be ideal.







...AND vice-versa.

If Cleveland goes Darnold, the Giants should go Allen.



Or Rosen. In comment 13803601 Tom in NY said:Or Rosen.

RE: Did Mayfield get measured today? You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1/23/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: -



He showed up late because of a family emergency and missed the measurements part. They said he'll get measured tonight and we should hear the results tomorrow (probably a decent chance they get leaked tonight) In comment 13803577 The_Boss said:He showed up late because of a family emergency and missed the measurements part. They said he'll get measured tonight and we should hear the results tomorrow (probably a decent chance they get leaked tonight)

RE: RE: I think it's perfectly reasonable to have disdain for the overhyping ajr2456 : 1/23/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.



Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.







Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.



He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,

Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats? In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?

RE: . bw in dc : 1/23/2018 8:31 pm : link

Quote: Tashaun Gipson played there, didn't he? That's the only guy I can think of.



The fact that there haven't been any notable QB prospects to come out of the same school isn't necessarily something that works in Allen's favor, either. It means the school isn't producing many NFL-caliber players at all.



Anyway. Who cares about the record. His team sucked and so did most of his competition. That's not what's important here.



His accuracy issues are a real concern. This player has loads of upside but is also going to be a major bust risk.



Fans who want the Giants to take him need to acknowledge that there's a good chance Allen won't pan out and that the odds are not in his favor.



Indeed, Allen’s surrounding talent was well below what most teams in the Power 5 have. I’m not sure how to quantify it exactly, but my gut tells me that was a contrubfsctor to his lower completion %. Maybe drops, more downfield throws than bubble screens, under more pressure from a subpar oline, etc.



Yes, this has all the makings of high reward, highest risk...agreed. But it’s a helluva upside if it hits...



I love the kid. But would likely lean the safest QB pick in the draft, Sam Darnold, with a gun to my head... In comment 13803606 arcarsenal said:Indeed, Allen’s surrounding talent was well below what most teams in the Power 5 have. I’m not sure how to quantify it exactly, but my gut tells me that was a contrubfsctor to his lower completion %. Maybe drops, more downfield throws than bubble screens, under more pressure from a subpar oline, etc.Yes, this has all the makings of high reward, highest risk...agreed. But it’s a helluva upside if it hits...I love the kid. But would likely lean the safest QB pick in the draft, Sam Darnold, with a gun to my head...

Man - I can’t help but notice a bunch of comparisons Dnew15 : 1/23/2018 8:34 pm : link To Eli’s draft ...

Darnold = Eli (the big School safe pick)

Rosen = Rivers (the loud mouth character concern)

Allen = Ben (all the tools - small School prospect)



Mayfield is the wild card - maybe = JP Losman?



Lots of teams jockeying for position to take a QB.

Players making comments about who they do and don’t want to play for.



Gonna be fun to watch and see what happens.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1/23/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803606 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Tashaun Gipson played there, didn't he? That's the only guy I can think of.



The fact that there haven't been any notable QB prospects to come out of the same school isn't necessarily something that works in Allen's favor, either. It means the school isn't producing many NFL-caliber players at all.



Anyway. Who cares about the record. His team sucked and so did most of his competition. That's not what's important here.



His accuracy issues are a real concern. This player has loads of upside but is also going to be a major bust risk.



Fans who want the Giants to take him need to acknowledge that there's a good chance Allen won't pan out and that the odds are not in his favor.







Indeed, Allen’s surrounding talent was well below what most teams in the Power 5 have. I’m not sure how to quantify it exactly, but my gut tells me that was a contrubfsctor to his lower completion %. Maybe drops, more downfield throws than bubble screens, under more pressure from a subpar oline, etc.



Yes, this has all the makings of high reward, highest risk...agreed. But it’s a helluva upside if it hits...



I love the kid. But would likely lean the safest QB pick in the draft, Sam Darnold, with a gun to my head...



Absolutely.



Massive upside. Can't teach the arm he has.



But he's certainly risky.



If I'm going to take a risk, I'd rather take that risk on Lamar Jackson later in the first round and take the best player on the board @ 2.



That said - I'd be 100% on board with Darnold if he's the guy. A lot to like there. In comment 13803624 bw in dc said:Absolutely.Massive upside. Can't teach the arm he has.But he's certainly risky.If I'm going to take a risk, I'd rather take that risk on Lamar Jackson later in the first round and take the best player on the board @ 2.That said - I'd be 100% on board with Darnold if he's the guy. A lot to like there.

RE: RE: RE: I think it's perfectly reasonable to have disdain for the overhyping You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1/23/2018 8:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.



Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.







Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.







He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,

Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?



They were 5-1 in conference with Allen. 0-2 after his injury, including a loss to San Jose St. San Jose St didn't have a single win against FBS competetion this year (outside of Wyoming) and according to the Sagarin ratings they were the second worst FBS school in the country.



Wyoming, particularly on offense, was absolutely terrible this year outside of Allen. In comment 13803615 ajr2456 said:They were 5-1 in conference with Allen. 0-2 after his injury, including a loss to San Jose St. San Jose St didn't have a single win against FBS competetion this year (outside of Wyoming) and according to the Sagarin ratings they were the second worst FBS school in the country.Wyoming, particularly on offense, was absolutely terrible this year outside of Allen.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I think it's perfectly reasonable to have disdain for the overhyping ajr2456 : 1/23/2018 8:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803615 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.



Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.







Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.







He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,

Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?







They were 5-1 in conference with Allen. 0-2 after his injury, including a loss to San Jose St. San Jose St didn't have a single win against FBS competetion this year (outside of Wyoming) and according to the Sagarin ratings they were the second worst FBS school in the country.



Wyoming, particularly on offense, was absolutely terrible this year outside of Allen.



Again, how were they 5-1 in conference with such bad talent if the QB was near the bottom third in statistical categories? In comment 13803643 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:Again, how were they 5-1 in conference with such bad talent if the QB was near the bottom third in statistical categories?

RE: If you were the gm and decided that Allen was the guy you wanted, AcidTest : 1/23/2018 9:01 pm : link

Quote: would you take him at the 2nd pick or trade back and hope he's still there?



You take Allen. In comment 13803542 Ira said:You take Allen.

RE: RE: I think it's perfectly reasonable to have disdain for the overhyping Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2018 9:05 pm : link

Quote: You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.



I do want. That's much more meaningful and important than the big arm fetish.



We're talking about the top of the draft and people are trying to manufacture reasons why it makes sense to burn a once in a decade type of draft pick on a middling performer in a tomato can conference on the promise that an NFL coaching staff can teach him things like accuracy .



In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:I do want. That's much more meaningful and important than the big arm fetish.We're talking about the top of the draft and people are trying to manufacture reasons why it makes sense to burn a once in a decade type of draft pick on a middling performer in a tomato can conference on the promise that an NFL coaching staff can teach him things like

IMO because of a solid defense and an offensive scheme You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1/23/2018 9:10 pm : link that doesn't produce impressive passing numbers.



Again, they were 5-1 in-conference with him, 0-2 without him. Including a loss to one of the absolute worst teams in all of FBS.



Wyoming/Bohl are a conservative team/coach. You can still win games that way, and they did when they had Allen at QB.



Allen absolutely has some accuracy/footwork/inconsistency issues. Issues that may cause the Giants to pass on him if he's available with their pick. But there is no debating whether he had a weak and inexperienced supporting cast on offense

I AcidTest : 1/23/2018 9:20 pm : link think the Redskins have a rookie center from Wyoming. They drafted him in the sixth round IIRC.



Allen's accuracy issues are mitigated to some extent by his scrambling ability, since receivers tend to be more open when that happens. But remember it isn't Rosen, Darnold, or Allen vs Webb, it's those players vs. the bevy of draft picks we can get by trading down plus Webb.



Right now, I think the Giants will take Darnold if he's available, but it isn't a given. We also don't know what the Giants think of Webb, although there are reports that they and his teammates like him very much.

Let's see how he does with better Dave on the UWS : 1/23/2018 9:27 pm : link Players in the Senior Bowl. Guys with his raw ability always fly up the draft board. I would not be surprised if he went #1. ( see Jamarcus Russell)

I agree with the catchable ball theory Alwaysblue22 : 1/23/2018 9:28 pm : link That is what makes a successful QB in the NFL. Not the power of the throw. Sorry but despite what the movie story line said Clark Kent ("Superman") would have made a lousy QB in the NFL. A great QB throws a catchable ball and knows how and when to add velocity or take some off. If he throws the ball so hard the receiver cannot handle it he is of no value to his team. I will take Baker Mayfield over Allen on any day of the week, It is just my opinion of course but I think he is the best QB in this draft who will make the biggest splash in the NFL. PITY the teams who pass him over because they think he is too short.But one lucky team will be very happy.. if the Jaguars get Mayfield they will be the team to be the most feared of all teams right away.

Allen's AcidTest : 1/23/2018 9:35 pm : link mobility and strength not only make it more likely he'll be throwing to open receivers, they also reduce pressure on the OL, and force the defense to account for his ability to run. No other QB in this draft has his combination of strength and mobility. The closest is probably Benkert. I'm not saying that's necessarily enough to overcome his accuracy issues, but it's something to consider.

And as far as Eli is concerned Alwaysblue22 : 1/23/2018 9:46 pm : link Yea..I think he had difficulty transitioning from the more vertical Gilbride hot read offense that TC kept mostly in place until the CLOWN McAdoo had full control and installed his Doink offense. Lets see how Eli does now that the DOINK is gone. Maybe DOINK can get a job in the WWE. He is certainly fat enough, and reminds me of a former wrestler named Doink who was dressed as a clown.

I think Josh Allen montanagiant : 1/23/2018 11:08 pm : link Stole ajr2456's significant other

_ Banks : 1/23/2018 11:40 pm : link Just got home from work and from what I've read, Allen looked terrible today. He was missing a ton of passes.

It’s just me though ajr2456 : 12:00 am : link



Quote: Josh Allen of Wyoming took a big hit with his play today, as teams have been crushing him and feel he’s a long way from being NFL-ready. Tuesday was definitely not the way Allen wanted his Senior Bowl to start.

- ( From Tony Pauline’s article Allen - ( New Window

Senior Bowl practice- Allen vs Mayfield jmdvm : 12:55 am : link Not that it matters, but Jay Novacek played at Wyoming decades ago.

Allen is not really accurate. PatersonPlank : 1:00 am : link I am not a scout or expert, but he does remind a lot of Leaf. I think I'd prefer Darnold or Rosen if we go the QB route.

I think Allen throws again tomorrow. From what I've read Ira : 2:49 am : link on today's performance, he'll have to be more accurate. Arm strength is important. So is mobility. But the first thing you want in an nfl quarterback is accuracy.

lots of guys have big arms and suck. From what I've read Allen can't Victor in CT : 8:11 am : link hit the side of a barn. More like Rick Vaughn pre glasses than Nolan Ryan.



Jeff George sucked too. Big talent, small brain.

Remaining in the pocket vs running Alwaysblue22 : 8:28 am : link In the NFL the best QBs do not think about running. They stay in the pocket as much as possible. Why? so they can survey the entire field. If they are quick to scramble they will cut their view of the field in half. And once a QB becomes a runner he is more vulnerable to injury. The best QB only runs when there is no one open and there is an open lane. That is why I prefer Mayfield over Allen. Not only has Mayfield played against a higher level of competition, he stays in the pocket for as along as possible before he runs. This is what you look for. You dont look for an RGIII. The only way to have high accuracy is to have a full view of the field. The comparison of Mayfield to Flutie is NONSENSE. Mayfield is close in size to Phil Simms, and Drew Brees. If you dont like Mayfield that is your opinion, but dont make SHIT UP. Mayfield can step in and play now. The fact that he was not playing over the center in College is not an encumbrance. In Today's NFL the QBs are in the shot gun nearly 60% of the time anyway.Learning to take a snap from under the center should not be difficult for Mayfield. He was the Heisman Trophy reason for a reason. Moreover, no one is a more enthusiastic leader and hates to lose more than Baker Mayfield. If he goes to the Jags and replaces the pathetic Bortles TC will have another ring, and quickly. Because no one will beat the Jags if he becomes their QB.

I don't think everyone.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:39 am : link



Quote: Josh Allen aced the morning here at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.



He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 7/8 inches. He weighed in at 237 pounds. His right hand is 10 1/8 inches. Those are all great numbers for an NFL quarterback.



Later, Allen was a gracious, polite and patient interview subject. The Wyoming graduate shook a lot of hands, looked people in the eye and remembered names. He was charming with the child reporter who interviewed him. He diplomatically answered questions about the terrifying possibility of becoming a Cleveland Brown. He did not treat the interview session like an ordeal.



Unfortunately for Allen, the day didn’t end there. Tuesday afternoon, there was practice. And let’s just say that he did very little to dispel concerns about his ability to throw the football accurately.



With receivers running routes against air, Allen’s first pass sailed about five yards over the head of Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli. Other passes went awry thereafter, in a scrimmage situation. There were some impressive throws that showcased Allen’s big arm, but also some short tosses with way too much velocity that receivers could not hang onto.



And all that came with Denver Broncos general manager and vice president John Elway, in possession of the fifth pick in the draft, standing at the 50-yard line watching. And with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino at his side. And with representatives of every NFL team looking on from the sidelines or the stands at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.



On a day of generally uninspiring quarterbacking at the Senior Bowl, Allen’s first on-field impression left a lot to be desired. And he knew it.



“It was OK,” he said. “I had a few easy misses. You knew it was going to be ugly the first day, learning the timing of new receivers. Tomorrow will be better.”



It needs to be, if Allen hopes to live up to the somewhat lazy NFL billing as The Next Carson Wentz. Some are worried he might be closer to The Next Ryan Mallett — a big guy with a big arm who passes the look test but not the actual playing test.



“He’s the perfect decoy,” said private quarterback coach Rich Bartel, who was in the stadium watching Tuesday. Bartel suspects Allen’s prodigious measurables will seduce NFL execs to the point that they overlook his biggest flaw: He has never been a very accurate passer.



Allen ranked 83rd nationally in completion percentage in 2017, at just 56.3 percent. His pass efficiency rating ranked 73rd. In 2016, his only previous season of appreciable playing time, he completed 56 percent of his throws.



Then there are his numbers in Wyoming’s games against opponents from Power Five conferences. Facing Iowa and Oregon in 2017 and Nebraska in ’16, Allen was 48 of 96 for 427 yards, with one touchdown and eight interceptions. Disastrous numbers.



I particularly like the comment about receivers running routes against air. Accuracy is tough to be taught. has the same take as bw:I particularly like the comment about receivers running routes against air. Accuracy is tough to be taught.

FMiC... bw in dc : 9:55 am : link I was just talking about the Allen's ball velocity versus Mayfield. I didn't get into accuracy because the one hour telecast on NFLN didn't show the best angles to see the start and finish of every pass play...

RE: RE: Mayock Section331 : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803474 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





Saying the recievers are dropping his passes because of how hard he throws.



The Allen excuse making is getting ridiculous







That comment by Mayock seems perfectly reasonable if a receiver has never seen that type of ball pace before...



But Mayock's comments belie every other analysis of Allen's performance that I have seen. Everyone esle, including our own Sy, said his passes were all over the place, missing uncovered receivers by 5 yards. I doubt Mayock is making excuses for Allen, but it does make me wonder what he was watching.



Look, no one doubts Allen's talent, but his accuracy is a major issue. Blaming it all on his teammates' lack of talent and dropped passes is simply blind worship, and how teams make really bad decisions. In comment 13803493 bw in dc said:But Mayock's comments belie every other analysis of Allen's performance that I have seen. Everyone esle, including our own Sy, said his passes were all over the place, missing uncovered receivers by 5 yards. I doubt Mayock is making excuses for Allen, but it does make me wonder what he was watching.Look, no one doubts Allen's talent, but his accuracy is a major issue. Blaming it all on his teammates' lack of talent and dropped passes is simply blind worship, and how teams make really bad decisions.

Mayock is the same analyst who threw out all his work on Bridgewater Ten Ton Hammer : 12:15 pm : link And backed off his considered opinion that was formed on watching football games because Bridgewater had a bad pro day workout wearing shorts tossing against air.

How does Allen compare Tom from LI : 12:33 pm : link to the likes of Cam Newton? I don't watch a lot of college football.. Maybe if he is similar DG gets his Cam Newton?



Just spit balling here.





I'm a Josh Allen fan montanagiant : 12:39 pm : link and I want the Giants to get him but I watched that practice and he did not have a good first practice yesterday. He made a couple of jaw-dropping throws but his accuracy was indeed off



Today will speak volumes given that the jitters should be off and he worked on some timing after the practice.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think it's perfectly reasonable to have disdain for the overhyping Amtoft : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803643 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:





Quote:





In comment 13803615 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13803600 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 13803548 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





of big-arm tall prospects who haven't done anything but be tall and have a big arm. It happens every year and overshadows better players. It's especially offensive when the big-arm tall prospect didn't even do any winning.



Blake Bortles tore up his level in college. Much more convincing prospect than Allen.







Josh Allen went 8-6 and then 8-3 as a starter was Wyfreakingoming. You can talk about his accuracy if you want, but when you say didn't even do any winning you come of as not knowing what you are talking about. I mean think about it. Can you name any Wyoming players in the NFL? It is amazing he won that many games honestly.







He was toward the bottom third of the conference in completion %,

Passer rating and YPG, yet Wyoming finished 5th in the conference. How bad was the talent on his team if they finished 5th with a QB that low in those stats?







They were 5-1 in conference with Allen. 0-2 after his injury, including a loss to San Jose St. San Jose St didn't have a single win against FBS competetion this year (outside of Wyoming) and according to the Sagarin ratings they were the second worst FBS school in the country.



Wyoming, particularly on offense, was absolutely terrible this year outside of Allen.







Again, how were they 5-1 in conference with such bad talent if the QB was near the bottom third in statistical categories?



Because football isn't played on only one drive. In other words over the course of the game Allen was able to lift his team up and score points by making plays. He would then have drives where he wouldn't complete a lot of passes, but he would lead the team and make big plays with his arm and legs. Watch his best plays he is running for his life and flicking the ball 30-40-50 yards down field for TDs off his back foot. They won because of him as evidence by them losing when he didn't play again even worse players.



5-1 in conference with him in first place. 0-2 without him leads to 4th place. They won because of him so you can't say he didn't win. He was at Wyoming man. Come on you can't say he wasn't a winner and the reason he won. It is proven they won because of him. Stats are deceiving at times and you can continue to try and fight this losing argument if your ego can't let go, but you are wrong. In comment 13803648 ajr2456 said:Because football isn't played on only one drive. In other words over the course of the game Allen was able to lift his team up and score points by making plays. He would then have drives where he wouldn't complete a lot of passes, but he would lead the team and make big plays with his arm and legs. Watch his best plays he is running for his life and flicking the ball 30-40-50 yards down field for TDs off his back foot. They won because of him as evidence by them losing when he didn't play again even worse players.5-1 in conference with him in first place. 0-2 without him leads to 4th place. They won because of him so you can't say he didn't win. He was at Wyoming man. Come on you can't say he wasn't a winner and the reason he won. It is proven they won because of him. Stats are deceiving at times and you can continue to try and fight this losing argument if your ego can't let go, but you are wrong.

I don't think ajr2456 : 12:52 pm : link You understand the point

RE: I don't think Amtoft : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: You understand the point



No I did miss your point. You are trying to say they won because they did actually have talent right? That their low level of talent is being said is over exaggerated right? That with his "low" stats he wasn't the reason they won. Isn't the point you are trying to make by saying how did he win with such low QB stats?



The fact is when he was out they lost to Fresno state scoring only 7 points and to San Jose State who had one win again Cal Poly and was being blown out by every team they faced. They were giving up like 40+ points per game and won 20-17. You don't think they would have won those games with Josh Allen especially the San Jose State game? So clearly he is the reason they won and losing to San Jose State is a perfect example of that. No way they lose that game if he played. So how much talent and Defense and coaching could he have if they lose to such a horrible team? At what point to you say oh damn it is because even though he doesn't complete all his passes he makes plays, he inspires his team, and he helps a weak program win. In comment 13804568 ajr2456 said:No I did miss your point. You are trying to say they won because they did actually have talent right? That their low level of talent is being said is over exaggerated right? That with his "low" stats he wasn't the reason they won. Isn't the point you are trying to make by saying how did he win with such low QB stats?The fact is when he was out they lost to Fresno state scoring only 7 points and to San Jose State who had one win again Cal Poly and was being blown out by every team they faced. They were giving up like 40+ points per game and won 20-17. You don't think they would have won those games with Josh Allen especially the San Jose State game? So clearly he is the reason they won and losing to San Jose State is a perfect example of that. No way they lose that game if he played. So how much talent and Defense and coaching could he have if they lose to such a horrible team? At what point to you say oh damn it is because even though he doesn't complete all his passes he makes plays, he inspires his team, and he helps a weak program win.

RE: I don't think everyone.. Thegratefulhead : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: has the same take as bw:







Quote:





Josh Allen aced the morning here at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.



He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 7/8 inches. He weighed in at 237 pounds. His right hand is 10 1/8 inches. Those are all great numbers for an NFL quarterback.



Later, Allen was a gracious, polite and patient interview subject. The Wyoming graduate shook a lot of hands, looked people in the eye and remembered names. He was charming with the child reporter who interviewed him. He diplomatically answered questions about the terrifying possibility of becoming a Cleveland Brown. He did not treat the interview session like an ordeal.



Unfortunately for Allen, the day didn’t end there. Tuesday afternoon, there was practice. And let’s just say that he did very little to dispel concerns about his ability to throw the football accurately.



With receivers running routes against air, Allen’s first pass sailed about five yards over the head of Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli. Other passes went awry thereafter, in a scrimmage situation. There were some impressive throws that showcased Allen’s big arm, but also some short tosses with way too much velocity that receivers could not hang onto.



And all that came with Denver Broncos general manager and vice president John Elway, in possession of the fifth pick in the draft, standing at the 50-yard line watching. And with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino at his side. And with representatives of every NFL team looking on from the sidelines or the stands at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.



On a day of generally uninspiring quarterbacking at the Senior Bowl, Allen’s first on-field impression left a lot to be desired. And he knew it.



“It was OK,” he said. “I had a few easy misses. You knew it was going to be ugly the first day, learning the timing of new receivers. Tomorrow will be better.”



It needs to be, if Allen hopes to live up to the somewhat lazy NFL billing as The Next Carson Wentz. Some are worried he might be closer to The Next Ryan Mallett — a big guy with a big arm who passes the look test but not the actual playing test.



“He’s the perfect decoy,” said private quarterback coach Rich Bartel, who was in the stadium watching Tuesday. Bartel suspects Allen’s prodigious measurables will seduce NFL execs to the point that they overlook his biggest flaw: He has never been a very accurate passer.



Allen ranked 83rd nationally in completion percentage in 2017, at just 56.3 percent. His pass efficiency rating ranked 73rd. In 2016, his only previous season of appreciable playing time, he completed 56 percent of his throws.



Then there are his numbers in Wyoming’s games against opponents from Power Five conferences. Facing Iowa and Oregon in 2017 and Nebraska in ’16, Allen was 48 of 96 for 427 yards, with one touchdown and eight interceptions. Disastrous numbers.







I particularly like the comment about receivers running routes against air. Accuracy is tough to be taught. Nice post.

In comment 13803999 FatMan in Charlotte said:Nice post.

RE: RE: I don't think ajr2456 : 1:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804568 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





You understand the point







No I did miss your point. You are trying to say they won because they did actually have talent right? That their low level of talent is being said is over exaggerated right? That with his "low" stats he wasn't the reason they won. Isn't the point you are trying to make by saying how did he win with such low QB stats?



The fact is when he was out they lost to Fresno state scoring only 7 points and to San Jose State who had one win again Cal Poly and was being blown out by every team they faced. They were giving up like 40+ points per game and won 20-17. You don't think they would have won those games with Josh Allen especially the San Jose State game? So clearly he is the reason they won and losing to San Jose State is a perfect example of that. No way they lose that game if he played. So how much talent and Defense and coaching could he have if they lose to such a horrible team? At what point to you say oh damn it is because even though he doesn't complete all his passes he makes plays, he inspires his team, and he helps a weak program win.



Because any team losing their QB will struggle .. look at FSU.



There had to be other players on that team playing well if they won that many games with Allen not being all that great

In comment 13804608 Amtoft said:Because any team losing their QB will struggle .. look at FSU.There had to be other players on that team playing well if they won that many games with Allen not being all that great

RE: RE: RE: I don't think Amtoft : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804608 Amtoft said:





Quote:





In comment 13804568 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





You understand the point







No I did miss your point. You are trying to say they won because they did actually have talent right? That their low level of talent is being said is over exaggerated right? That with his "low" stats he wasn't the reason they won. Isn't the point you are trying to make by saying how did he win with such low QB stats?



The fact is when he was out they lost to Fresno state scoring only 7 points and to San Jose State who had one win again Cal Poly and was being blown out by every team they faced. They were giving up like 40+ points per game and won 20-17. You don't think they would have won those games with Josh Allen especially the San Jose State game? So clearly he is the reason they won and losing to San Jose State is a perfect example of that. No way they lose that game if he played. So how much talent and Defense and coaching could he have if they lose to such a horrible team? At what point to you say oh damn it is because even though he doesn't complete all his passes he makes plays, he inspires his team, and he helps a weak program win.







Because any team losing their QB will struggle .. look at FSU.



There had to be other players on that team playing well if they won that many games with Allen not being all that great



You still miss the point. If he wasn't playing that great and then gets hurt then the next guy shouldn't be bad enough to lose to a San Jose State team. However Allen is the reason they won. He makes plays and scores TDs with his arm play making ability. Yes he won't move every drive and complete short passes for a lot of first down type drives, but he will lead his team to TDs with his abilities and they won because of him. You are focused on the stats go watch him highlights at least. Here he is against Central Michigan in a bowl game. Look at his protection he gets. Watch the plays he makes to score TDs. Other QBs can't make those throws so they score and win because of him. If any other QB on was Wyoming they lose that game not win it.

- ( In comment 13804685 ajr2456 said:You still miss the point. If he wasn't playing that great and then gets hurt then the next guy shouldn't be bad enough to lose to a San Jose State team. However Allen is the reason they won. He makes plays and scores TDs with his arm play making ability. Yes he won't move every drive and complete short passes for a lot of first down type drives, but he will lead his team to TDs with his abilities and they won because of him. You are focused on the stats go watch him highlights at least. Here he is against Central Michigan in a bowl game. Look at his protection he gets. Watch the plays he makes to score TDs. Other QBs can't make those throws so they score and win because of him. If any other QB on was Wyoming they lose that game not win it. Josh Allen bowl game - ( New Window