Mayfield's measurables are out 6'0" + 3/8ths

Tom in NY : 1/23/2018 10:30 pm
Take what you will from it.

The hand size will be interesting when released tomorrow.
RE: Manziel 2.0  
Greg from LI : 1/23/2018 11:43 pm : link
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow


January 2018. Shocking.
RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
Mr. Bungle : 1/23/2018 11:49 pm : link
In comment 13803825 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



January 2018. Shocking.

Like, is it a New Year's resolution for these trolls or something?
I have concerns about whether Mayfield . . . .  
TC : 12:29 am : link
will be able to play his game in the NFL, but they have nothing to do with his height. He's an exciting player to watch, and if he CAN play his game in the NFL may become a memorable QB.

Upon first watching his game I was actually reminded of a different QB rather than Brees - Fran Tarkenton, who incidentally, was 3/8" of an inch shorter.
RE: Manziel 2.0  
GiantGrit : 12:42 am : link
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow


Scouts actually like his throwing motion. He was a captain and multiple players said he was the soul of the team. He plays in a spread that requires progressions. He has flaws, but none of these are among them.
RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
FirstBallotEli : 3:01 am : link
In comment 13803863 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



Scouts actually like his throwing motion. He was a captain and multiple players said he was the soul of the team. He plays in a spread that requires progressions. He has flaws, but none of these are among them.


Find me a scout who likes his low release point, I'll show you why so many of these shit QBs get over drafted.. I call them every time

And lol his progressions are first read.. or tuck it

Mark my words, he'll be a scrub.. feel bad for anyone who thinks otherwise, the same people that get duped by these kinda prospects over and over and over again

But nothing gets a casual fans pants wet like a QB who can run.. cause they're fun yo use in madden
People go nuts over Odells antics  
FirstBallotEli : 3:07 am : link
Imagine if we had Eli grabbing his dick on the sidelines

His attitude and his play shows he does not know what it means to be a real QUARTERBACK
RE: People go nuts over Odells antics  
DonQuixote : 3:15 am : link
In comment 13803884 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Imagine if we had Eli grabbing his dick on the sidelines

His attitude and his play shows he does not know what it means to be a real QUARTERBACK


I agree. I hope that move put him off the Giants' board.
Most Polarizing Player in 2018 Draft - I like him, I think?  
GMen23 : 4:13 am : link
I think if Mayfield’s head, and conviction is closer to what the Oklahoma contingent says, then the Manziel compareisons. I would be thrilled to have him back up Eli for a year or two. This guy wins, and something we have lacked for a decade, he wins also outside the pocket. How many times have we watched Randall, McNabb, Romo, and now, Dak and Wentz, scramble for 9 on 3rd & 8.

Everyone says Rosen is the most ready and least mobile ( and maybe brittle). We don’t need the most ready. I love the way Rosen throws, but he can’t improvise like Darnold and Mayfield. Mayfield was my most fun college player to watch since Eli. Anther old fan like me, cited elements of Fran Tarkenton. Who played here an on team with Homer Jones and nothing else. Couldn’t agree more. On the negative side, I can handle our DB grabbing his crotch, and occasional taunting flag, but not a god like for a QB. Love the fire though.

It’s only January, Darnold’s my #1. Mayfield, if he can prove maturity to Gettlemen, #2.
And I am ready to accept the positives of drafting Barkley, if that’s the way they want to go.

RE: RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
section125 : 4:33 am : link
In comment 13803883 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
In comment 13803863 GiantGrit said:


Quote:


In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



Scouts actually like his throwing motion. He was a captain and multiple players said he was the soul of the team. He plays in a spread that requires progressions. He has flaws, but none of these are among them.



Find me a scout who likes his low release point, I'll show you why so many of these shit QBs get over drafted.. I call them every time

And lol his progressions are first read.. or tuck it

Mark my words, he'll be a scrub.. feel bad for anyone who thinks otherwise, the same people that get duped by these kinda prospects over and over and over again

But nothing gets a casual fans pants wet like a QB who can run.. cause they're fun yo use in madden


Your a moron, all scouts talk about is how he makes all the reads in hss progression and he is deadly accurate. He reminds me very much of a stockier Drew Brees in his mechanics.
THe only question mark is his height.
Shaun King  
Brown Recluse : 5:19 am : link
Brown Recluse : 5:20 am : link
That's good news. That has to help his draft stock  
ZogZerg : 6:20 am : link
Many thought he was under 6 feet.

I guess the extra few hours in the rack helped;)
Nobody noticed  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:30 am : link
that he was standing on his tippy toes!
Doug Flutie  
Bubba : 6:49 am : link
RE: Doug Flutie  
ZogZerg : 6:53 am : link
In comment 13803923 Bubba said:
Quote:
redux


Flutie was 5' 9'' (5-10)
Taller then Russel Wilson and Drew Brees, both  
Simms11 : 7:02 am : link
Super Bowl Champs!
He drank a lot of tequila, licked a lot of salt and his body swelled  
Ivan15 : 7:34 am : link
that extra 3/8 inch.
i think he'll be fine  
markky : 7:35 am : link
agility is more important in today's game than in the past - and a 6 ft QB will be more agile than a 6'4" QB.
A boom or bust prospect  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:37 am : link
IMO. Best care, he's another Wilson. Worst cose is he turns out to be Manziel.
So  
jamesmichaelworm : 7:46 am : link
He’s taller than Drew Brees and russel Wilson who seem to be doing just fine
Barkley in the 1st Mayfield in the 2nd  
SJ4good80 : 7:52 am : link
Book it.

Reminiscent of 2001 when the Chargers grabbed Tomlinson #5 overall and Brees with the 1st pick of the 2nd round.

Who says no?
RE: Barkley in the 1st Mayfield in the 2nd  
NYG07 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 13803942 SJ4good80 said:
Quote:
Book it.

Reminiscent of 2001 when the Chargers grabbed Tomlinson #5 overall and Brees with the 1st pick of the 2nd round.

Who says no?


Zero chance Mayfield falls out of the first round. Even if he makes it out of the top 10, which I don't think he will, there will be a number of teams in the bottom half of the first round that would take him.
RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
map7711 : 8:35 am : link
In comment 13803819 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.

I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.

But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!


This kind of attitude I just don’t comprehend. I get it, you think Eli’s better days are behind him. I don’t completely agree w that, but I get it. But to mock a guy that has been nothing but a perfect face off the franchise, not to mention a two time SB champ, I just don’t get. He may be in his way out but way take so much pleasure in mocking this guy when he has giving us so much??
RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
map7711 : 8:37 am : link
In comment 13803819 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.

I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.

But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!


This kind of attitude I just don’t comprehend. I get it, you think Eli’s better days are behind him. I don’t completely agree w that, but I get it. But to mock a guy that has been nothing but a perfect face of the franchise, not to mention a two time SB champ, I just don’t get. He may be on his way out but why take so much pleasure in mocking this guy when he has giving us so much??
Good for Mayfield  
AcesUp : 8:40 am : link
As tall as listed and his 9.5" hand size puts him at the league average. He's more likely to go Top 10 than 2nd round, so I wouldn't bank on him dropping. A lot of where he goes will have to do with how he interviews and what teams find out about him through their resources. I'm hoping the Giants look long and hard at him at 2.
Scramblin Doug flutie 2.0  
idiotsavant : 8:43 am : link
My QB Preferences Are...  
Jim in Tampa : 8:52 am : link
Rosen, Darnold and even Allen before Mayfield.

But if the Giants could somehow find a way to get Barkley @ 2 and then use their 2nd and 3rd RD picks to trade up into the late first RD for Mayfield, I would sign up for that in a heartbeat.
RE: RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:08 am : link
In comment 13803991 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803819 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.

I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.

But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!



This kind of attitude I just don’t comprehend. I get it, you think Eli’s better days are behind him. I don’t completely agree w that, but I get it. But to mock a guy that has been nothing but a perfect face off the franchise, not to mention a two time SB champ, I just don’t get. He may be in his way out but way take so much pleasure in mocking this guy when he has giving us so much??

I think he's mocking the troll, not Eli himself.
RE: Manziel 2.0  
Jay on the Island : 9:14 am : link
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow

Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.
Another alt account of the typical always banned users here.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:16 am : link
RE: Another alt account of the typical always banned users here.  
Jay on the Island : 9:22 am : link
In comment 13804055 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.

Don't insult the youtube scout!
RE: Manziel 2.0  
BillT : 9:40 am : link
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow

Totall BS from the first word to the last.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
NYG07 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 13804044 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13803991 map7711 said:


Quote:


In comment 13803819 NYG07 said:


Quote:


In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow



You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.

I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.

But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!



This kind of attitude I just don’t comprehend. I get it, you think Eli’s better days are behind him. I don’t completely agree w that, but I get it. But to mock a guy that has been nothing but a perfect face off the franchise, not to mention a two time SB champ, I just don’t get. He may be in his way out but way take so much pleasure in mocking this guy when he has giving us so much??


I think he's mocking the troll, not Eli himself.


Correct. Thank you, Gatorade
I think a lot of teams will have an early 2nd . . . .  
TC : 11:35 am : link
grade on Mayfield, but some will have him much higher and take him if he's there. The smart team will take him because they're excited about the type of game he plays, have a plan to use those very specific skills in a style of play that optimizes their value. And they're willing to take the risk of whether those skills are of a high enough level to translate to the NFL's level of competition.

They won't give a damn about his height, because it's not relevant to his style of play. And they won't be overly concerned about his dumb stuff, unless it's far more egregious than has been reported because the NFL has seen worse, and it can almost always be dealt with inside the team.

A dumb team will take him because of his numbers and try to turn him into a more conventional NFL QB.
Totally Ignorant  
Percy : 11:45 am : link
About the top college QBs discussed here, but kind of rooting for Mayfield for the Giants for whatever reason (maybe because so many here sort of count him out). I was willing to bail on him if he was below 6', but as it turns out he isn't. He sure does't seem to be missing anything else a potentially great QB should have. What is it he can't or doesn't do?
He's a rag-arm like Rivers!  
TC : 11:55 am : link
(I know because I read it here. ;-)
RE: I think a lot of teams will have an early 2nd . . . .  
Tom in NY : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 13804378 TC said:
Quote:
grade on Mayfield, but some will have him much higher and take him if he's there. The smart team will take him because they're excited about the type of game he plays, have a plan to use those very specific skills in a style of play that optimizes their value. And they're willing to take the risk of whether those skills are of a high enough level to translate to the NFL's level of competition.

They won't give a damn about his height, because it's not relevant to his style of play. And they won't be overly concerned about his dumb stuff, unless it's far more egregious than has been reported because the NFL has seen worse, and it can almost always be dealt with inside the team.

A dumb team will take him because of his numbers and try to turn him into a more conventional NFL QB.


Very fair points all around. The question then remains, will the style of offense needed to make him successful work in the Northeast? In the NFL?
Similar styles of play HAVE already been successful in the NFL.  
TC : 12:50 pm : link
I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.

Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.
RE: Similar styles of play HAVE already been successful in the NFL.  
Jay on the Island : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 13804562 TC said:
Quote:
I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.

Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.

I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.
RE: RE: Similar styles of play HAVE already been successful in the NFL.  
Tom in NY : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 13804575 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13804562 TC said:


Quote:


I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.

Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.


I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.


Tarkenton retired 40 years ago. Yes, good QB but we do need to admit the players in the league are all bigger, faster, and coached.

Personally, I view Baker as a big gamble and therefore not a #2 pick. He's been a great college QB, but as we've seen many times over through the years (e.g. Wueffel, Tebow, Grossman, RG III, etc.) being a great college QB does not mean success in the NFL.

I'd rather see them either get Darnold, Rosen, or Allen...OR stick with Webb if they determine he's got the talent.

Mayfield needs a specific offense designed around him, which will ultimately lead to NFL Defensive Coordinators scheming to take away that offenses' strengths/gimmicks, similar to what we saw with RGIII after the first season. It's was Def Coordinators love to do...destroy the "next hot offense."

Mayfield may be a success, but I'd rather let some other team take that gamble while the Giants move forward with whomever they view as the best of Darnold/Rosen/Allen/Webb.
Measuring over 6 foot is huge  
Amtoft : 1:10 pm : link
for Mayfield. He will need to do it again at the combine, but this is big for him.
RE: RE: RE: Similar styles of play HAVE already been successful in the NFL.  
TC : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 13804620 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 13804575 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13804562 TC said:


Quote:


I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.

Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.


I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.



Tarkenton retired 40 years ago. Yes, good QB but we do need to admit the players in the league are all bigger, faster, and coached.

Personally, I view Baker as a big gamble and therefore not a #2 pick. He's been a great college QB, but as we've seen many times over through the years (e.g. Wueffel, Tebow, Grossman, RG III, etc.) being a great college QB does not mean success in the NFL.

I'd rather see them either get Darnold, Rosen, or Allen...OR stick with Webb if they determine he's got the talent.

Mayfield needs a specific offense designed around him, which will ultimately lead to NFL Defensive Coordinators scheming to take away that offenses' strengths/gimmicks, similar to what we saw with RGIII after the first season. It's was Def Coordinators love to do...destroy the "next hot offense."

Mayfield may be a success, but I'd rather let some other team take that gamble while the Giants move forward with whomever they view as the best of Darnold/Rosen/Allen/Webb.


While Tarkenton retired a long time ago, I'm not sure that's relevant. He's a H.O.F. QB and exceptional players transcend the era in which they play. And I also think it's simplistic to lump Mayfield in with someone like Tebow. There's no similarity at all. And I also don't believe Mayfield needs an "offense designed around him." He needs to be selected based upon his strengths and weaknesses to play a role that optimizes his strengths, just like ANY player.

But I do agree he may not be the best choice for the Giants if the Giants want to play a more traditional style of offense with a more stationary pocket passer. I won't be horrified if the Giantstake him, but I certainly wouldn't be upset if they decided they wanted someone like Darnold instead, or see enough in Rudolph to let him sit and learn.
"to take Rudolph"  
TC : 2:19 pm : link
RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
FirstBallotEli : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 13804053 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow


Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.


It was one scenario, show me your plan for fixing every starting position on this roster by next year

Or stfu
RE: RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
Jay on the Island : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 13804803 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
In comment 13804053 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow


Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.



It was one scenario, show me your plan for fixing every starting position on this roster by next year

Or stfu

It's impossible to fix every position in one offseason. You're real tough behind that computer screen troll.
RE: People go nuts over Odells antics  
B in ALB : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 13803884 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Imagine if we had Eli grabbing his dick on the sidelines

His attitude and his play shows he does not know what it means to be a real QUARTERBACK


Just wanted to jump in here and mention that you're one of the worst posters on the board. Congratulations on your success.
RE: RE: People go nuts over Odells antics  
Greg from LI : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 13804829 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Just wanted to jump in here and mention that you're one of the worst posters on the board. Congratulations on your success.


In fairness, there's intense competition for that status.
RE: RE: RE: People go nuts over Odells antics  
B in ALB : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 13804832 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 13804829 B in ALB said:


Quote:


Just wanted to jump in here and mention that you're one of the worst posters on the board. Congratulations on your success.



In fairness, there's intense competition for that status.


There is. But this guy has a particular set of skills that set him apart.
RE: RE: RE: Manziel 2.0  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 13804803 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
In comment 13804053 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:


Quote:


Perfect college QB

Dog shit throwing mechanics

Can't read a defense or go through progressions

Douche bag, who MEN will not follow


Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.



It was one scenario, show me your plan for fixing every starting position on this roster by next year

Or stfu

Eric/Mods - can we please get rid of Simo's newest handle?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Similar styles of play HAVE already been successful in the NFL.  
Tom in NY : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 13804751 TC said:
Quote:
In comment 13804620 Tom in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 13804575 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 13804562 TC said:


Quote:


I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.

Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.


I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.



Tarkenton retired 40 years ago. Yes, good QB but we do need to admit the players in the league are all bigger, faster, and coached.

Personally, I view Baker as a big gamble and therefore not a #2 pick. He's been a great college QB, but as we've seen many times over through the years (e.g. Wueffel, Tebow, Grossman, RG III, etc.) being a great college QB does not mean success in the NFL.

I'd rather see them either get Darnold, Rosen, or Allen...OR stick with Webb if they determine he's got the talent.

Mayfield needs a specific offense designed around him, which will ultimately lead to NFL Defensive Coordinators scheming to take away that offenses' strengths/gimmicks, similar to what we saw with RGIII after the first season. It's was Def Coordinators love to do...destroy the "next hot offense."

Mayfield may be a success, but I'd rather let some other team take that gamble while the Giants move forward with whomever they view as the best of Darnold/Rosen/Allen/Webb.



While Tarkenton retired a long time ago, I'm not sure that's relevant. He's a H.O.F. QB and exceptional players transcend the era in which they play. And I also think it's simplistic to lump Mayfield in with someone like Tebow. There's no similarity at all. And I also don't believe Mayfield needs an "offense designed around him." He needs to be selected based upon his strengths and weaknesses to play a role that optimizes his strengths, just like ANY player.

But I do agree he may not be the best choice for the Giants if the Giants want to play a more traditional style of offense with a more stationary pocket passer. I won't be horrified if the Giantstake him, but I certainly wouldn't be upset if they decided they wanted someone like Darnold instead, or see enough in Rudolph to let him sit and learn.


Just to be clear,I was not attempting to compare Mayfield's skill sets to that of Tebows, just that highly successful QBs like Tebow, et al, can also be poor fits in the NFL.
The reason I brought up Tarkenton retiring 40 years ago, is that the speed and power of the game have changed dramatically over that time. Griese, Dawson and other QBs of that era were also closer to 6' tall, but times have changed. With the exception of Brees and Wilson, there are not many examples of smaller QBs being successful. Mayfield may be another exception, but that's not a risk to take at pick #2 when there are 3-4 other options to look at.
I agree with your post that the Giants will most likely go another direction, but it appears that many on here are getting overly excited about Mayfield at #2, which I am adamantly against.
