In comment 13804620 Tom in NY said:





Quote:





In comment 13804575 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13804562 TC said:





Quote:





I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.



Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.





I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.







Tarkenton retired 40 years ago. Yes, good QB but we do need to admit the players in the league are all bigger, faster, and coached.



Personally, I view Baker as a big gamble and therefore not a #2 pick. He's been a great college QB, but as we've seen many times over through the years (e.g. Wueffel, Tebow, Grossman, RG III, etc.) being a great college QB does not mean success in the NFL.



I'd rather see them either get Darnold, Rosen, or Allen...OR stick with Webb if they determine he's got the talent.



Mayfield needs a specific offense designed around him, which will ultimately lead to NFL Defensive Coordinators scheming to take away that offenses' strengths/gimmicks, similar to what we saw with RGIII after the first season. It's was Def Coordinators love to do...destroy the "next hot offense."



Mayfield may be a success, but I'd rather let some other team take that gamble while the Giants move forward with whomever they view as the best of Darnold/Rosen/Allen/Webb.







While Tarkenton retired a long time ago, I'm not sure that's relevant. He's a H.O.F. QB and exceptional players transcend the era in which they play. And I also think it's simplistic to lump Mayfield in with someone like Tebow. There's no similarity at all. And I also don't believe Mayfield needs an "offense designed around him." He needs to be selected based upon his strengths and weaknesses to play a role that optimizes his strengths, just like ANY player.



But I do agree he may not be the best choice for the Giants if the Giants want to play a more traditional style of offense with a more stationary pocket passer. I won't be horrified if the Giantstake him, but I certainly wouldn't be upset if they decided they wanted someone like Darnold instead, or see enough in Rudolph to let him sit and learn.