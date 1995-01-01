|
|Quote:
| Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
|Quote:
| In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
January 2018. Shocking.
|Quote:
| Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
|Quote:
| In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
Scouts actually like his throwing motion. He was a captain and multiple players said he was the soul of the team. He plays in a spread that requires progressions. He has flaws, but none of these are among them.
|Quote:
| Imagine if we had Eli grabbing his dick on the sidelines
His attitude and his play shows he does not know what it means to be a real QUARTERBACK
|Quote:
| In comment 13803863 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
Scouts actually like his throwing motion. He was a captain and multiple players said he was the soul of the team. He plays in a spread that requires progressions. He has flaws, but none of these are among them.
Find me a scout who likes his low release point, I'll show you why so many of these shit QBs get over drafted.. I call them every time
And lol his progressions are first read.. or tuck it
Mark my words, he'll be a scrub.. feel bad for anyone who thinks otherwise, the same people that get duped by these kinda prospects over and over and over again
But nothing gets a casual fans pants wet like a QB who can run.. cause they're fun yo use in madden
|Quote:
|redux
|Quote:
| Book it.
Reminiscent of 2001 when the Chargers grabbed Tomlinson #5 overall and Brees with the 1st pick of the 2nd round.
Who says no?
|Quote:
| In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.
I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.
But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!
|Quote:
| In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.
I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.
But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!
|Quote:
| In comment 13803819 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.
I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.
But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!
This kind of attitude I just don’t comprehend. I get it, you think Eli’s better days are behind him. I don’t completely agree w that, but I get it. But to mock a guy that has been nothing but a perfect face off the franchise, not to mention a two time SB champ, I just don’t get. He may be in his way out but way take so much pleasure in mocking this guy when he has giving us so much??
|Quote:
| Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
| Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
|Quote:
| In comment 13803991 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803819 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
You are insufferable. Go back and watch him against Ohio State and Georgia this year and tell me he has dog shit mechanics or can't read a defense and go through his progressions.
I am not saying he is a perfect prospect, but he has a ton to like. I don't have a preference. I want any of Darnold, Rosen or Mayfield as the Giants next QB.
But let me guess, you want 2 more years of an over the hill Manning running the show? FIRST BALLOT BABY!
This kind of attitude I just don’t comprehend. I get it, you think Eli’s better days are behind him. I don’t completely agree w that, but I get it. But to mock a guy that has been nothing but a perfect face off the franchise, not to mention a two time SB champ, I just don’t get. He may be in his way out but way take so much pleasure in mocking this guy when he has giving us so much??
I think he's mocking the troll, not Eli himself.
|Quote:
| grade on Mayfield, but some will have him much higher and take him if he's there. The smart team will take him because they're excited about the type of game he plays, have a plan to use those very specific skills in a style of play that optimizes their value. And they're willing to take the risk of whether those skills are of a high enough level to translate to the NFL's level of competition.
They won't give a damn about his height, because it's not relevant to his style of play. And they won't be overly concerned about his dumb stuff, unless it's far more egregious than has been reported because the NFL has seen worse, and it can almost always be dealt with inside the team.
A dumb team will take him because of his numbers and try to turn him into a more conventional NFL QB.
|Quote:
| I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.
Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804562 TC said:
Quote:
I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.
Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.
I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804575 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13804562 TC said:
Quote:
I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.
Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.
I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.
Tarkenton retired 40 years ago. Yes, good QB but we do need to admit the players in the league are all bigger, faster, and coached.
Personally, I view Baker as a big gamble and therefore not a #2 pick. He's been a great college QB, but as we've seen many times over through the years (e.g. Wueffel, Tebow, Grossman, RG III, etc.) being a great college QB does not mean success in the NFL.
I'd rather see them either get Darnold, Rosen, or Allen...OR stick with Webb if they determine he's got the talent.
Mayfield needs a specific offense designed around him, which will ultimately lead to NFL Defensive Coordinators scheming to take away that offenses' strengths/gimmicks, similar to what we saw with RGIII after the first season. It's was Def Coordinators love to do...destroy the "next hot offense."
Mayfield may be a success, but I'd rather let some other team take that gamble while the Giants move forward with whomever they view as the best of Darnold/Rosen/Allen/Webb.
|Quote:
| In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804053 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.
It was one scenario, show me your plan for fixing every starting position on this roster by next year
Or stfu
|Quote:
| Imagine if we had Eli grabbing his dick on the sidelines
His attitude and his play shows he does not know what it means to be a real QUARTERBACK
|Quote:
|Just wanted to jump in here and mention that you're one of the worst posters on the board. Congratulations on your success.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804829 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Just wanted to jump in here and mention that you're one of the worst posters on the board. Congratulations on your success.
In fairness, there's intense competition for that status.
|Quote:
| In comment 13804053 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13803762 FirstBallotEli said:
Quote:
Perfect college QB
Dog shit throwing mechanics
Can't read a defense or go through progressions
Douche bag, who MEN will not follow
Says the guy who wanted to go into next season with DJ Fluker as the RT. You're the worst new poster.
It was one scenario, show me your plan for fixing every starting position on this roster by next year
Or stfu
|Quote:
| In comment 13804620 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 13804575 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 13804562 TC said:
Quote:
I mentioned Tarkenton as a QB with somewhat similar skills who used them to extend plays very much the way Mayfield does. And while he would and could occasionally tuck the ball and run, it wasn't as much as Mayfield has. But I don't think Mayfield needs to be a run option QB to succeed, but he DOES have to play in an offense that capitalizes on his ability to move and throw on the run.
Whether this style of play is as well suited to colder climates is an interesting one, and one I don't know the answer to. But again about Tarkenton, it didn't seem to be a problem for him.
I think he could thrive in Shurmur's offense. He would have been a great fit for the offense Shurmur ran last season with Keenum.
Tarkenton retired 40 years ago. Yes, good QB but we do need to admit the players in the league are all bigger, faster, and coached.
Personally, I view Baker as a big gamble and therefore not a #2 pick. He's been a great college QB, but as we've seen many times over through the years (e.g. Wueffel, Tebow, Grossman, RG III, etc.) being a great college QB does not mean success in the NFL.
I'd rather see them either get Darnold, Rosen, or Allen...OR stick with Webb if they determine he's got the talent.
Mayfield needs a specific offense designed around him, which will ultimately lead to NFL Defensive Coordinators scheming to take away that offenses' strengths/gimmicks, similar to what we saw with RGIII after the first season. It's was Def Coordinators love to do...destroy the "next hot offense."
Mayfield may be a success, but I'd rather let some other team take that gamble while the Giants move forward with whomever they view as the best of Darnold/Rosen/Allen/Webb.
While Tarkenton retired a long time ago, I'm not sure that's relevant. He's a H.O.F. QB and exceptional players transcend the era in which they play. And I also think it's simplistic to lump Mayfield in with someone like Tebow. There's no similarity at all. And I also don't believe Mayfield needs an "offense designed around him." He needs to be selected based upon his strengths and weaknesses to play a role that optimizes his strengths, just like ANY player.
But I do agree he may not be the best choice for the Giants if the Giants want to play a more traditional style of offense with a more stationary pocket passer. I won't be horrified if the Giantstake him, but I certainly wouldn't be upset if they decided they wanted someone like Darnold instead, or see enough in Rudolph to let him sit and learn.