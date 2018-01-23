James Bettcher is the Giants new DC Big Rick in FL : 1/23/2018 11:07 pm Per Rapoport on Twitter.

Nice! Saos1n : 1/23/2018 11:11 pm : link Really like this hire! I was big on JDR, but really like Bettcher

I like this hire bigblue12 : 1/23/2018 11:11 pm : link Much preferred over Del Rio

Tweet Defenderdawg : 1/23/2018 11:12 pm : link Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)

1/23/18, 11:06 PM

The #Giants are making James Bettcher their new defensive coordinator, source says. He chose them over the #Titans.

I like what I read in that post on the other thread blueblood : 1/23/2018 11:12 pm : link and I like that he adapts defense.. and that is very critical.

THRILL IS THRILLED One Man Thrill Ride : 1/23/2018 11:14 pm : link Great job by Gettleman and Shurmur to act quickly and identify the best available defensive coach.



Thrilly had criticized this new regime and their worthiness to build a real sustainable winner, but this is a great get even if it's only a short-term stepping stone for Bettcher to pursue his own HC opportunities.



There will be some angst about 4-3 vs 3-4. THRILLY SAYS DONT SWEAT IT. We have some useful, versatile, high effort pieces in the front seven. With a few acquistions, this defense could look much improved.



OV as a stand-up rusher and JPP as 3-4 DE / interior pass rusher could honestly reinvigorate both players. You know they are competitive, prideful guys.



One FA name to think about: Alex Okafor. Played for Bettcher in Arz as a 3-4 speed rusher before moving on to the Saints. Had a great year as a situational pass rusher but tore his achilles. Seemingly could contribute on a 1-year prove-it deal.

This is a solid choice. LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/23/2018 11:15 pm : link A defensive shake up is needed.

Some stats Mkdaman1818 : 1/23/2018 11:16 pm : link



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).



- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points.

- ( By The Numbers- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points. Link - ( New Window

Looks like a football coach. 81_Great_Dane : 1/23/2018 11:18 pm : link

But does he have the kind of scary grimace that impresses BBI?

Seems like a great hire Vanzetti : 1/23/2018 11:18 pm : link He is young but not too young. Looks like a no nonsense guy. Former DL.



Much prefer him to Jack del Mediocre

RE: Reposting article on James Bettcher j_rud : 1/23/2018 11:19 pm : link

Quote: from earlier report New DC James Bettcher - ( New Window )



Thanks for (re)posting, didn't catch it before and it's a good read. In comment 13803786 blueblood said:Thanks for (re)posting, didn't catch it before and it's a good read.

Blitz rate PFF Defenderdawg : 1/23/2018 11:19 pm : link Ryan Smith (@PFF_Smith)

1/23/18, 11:19 PM

Cardinals blitz rate each year James Bettcher was Defensive Coordinator:



2015: 47% (1st)

2016: 41% (T-1st)

2017: 37% (T-5th)

This is no coincidence Mkdaman1818 : 1/23/2018 11:22 pm : link

- ( Carolina and Arizona seem to have a similar approach to today’s defensive personnel... check this article out as it’s damn fascinating. Gettleman knows what he’s doing. Link - ( New Window

I certainly prefer Del Rio's experience illmatic : 1/23/2018 11:23 pm : link but I guess this was the next best option if they couldn't get him.

so the obvious question Vanzetti : 1/23/2018 11:24 pm : link Does this mean the Giants are switching to a 3-4?

This is an excellent hire montanagiant : 1/23/2018 11:25 pm : link New Blood Giants knock it out of the park with this one

RE: I certainly prefer Del Rio's experience Big Rick in FL : 1/23/2018 11:25 pm : link

Quote: but I guess this was the next best option if they couldn't get him.



No this wasn't the next best option. This was the best option. Bettcher is a far more sought after coach then Del Rio. It's not even close. In comment 13803798 illmatic said:No this wasn't the next best option. This was the best option. Bettcher is a far more sought after coach then Del Rio. It's not even close.

Great move! AnskyJK : 1/23/2018 11:31 pm : link FIred up about him

Excellent hire Breeze_94 : 1/23/2018 11:34 pm : link a young, proven coordinator. Can't do much better than this. Great first move, Shurmur.

Moving toward positionless defense ajr2456 : 1/23/2018 11:35 pm : link Is a great thing. Shame we need a QB because Derwin James would be a perfect fit for Bettcher

RE: so the obvious question Mkdaman1818 : 1/23/2018 11:35 pm : link

Quote: Does this mean the Giants are switching to a 3-4?



On paper, yes. What Arizona has done (and what I bet we will do) is acquire hybrid players that can do things like rush the passer as well as cover a receiver. Positionless defense that allow us to get super creative when it comes to spread matchups across the field. In comment 13803799 Vanzetti said:On paper, yes. What Arizona has done (and what I bet we will do) is acquire hybrid players that can do things like rush the passer as well as cover a receiver. Positionless defense that allow us to get super creative when it comes to spread matchups across the field.

RE: RE: so the obvious question GoDeep13 : 1/23/2018 11:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13803799 Vanzetti said:





Quote:





Does this mean the Giants are switching to a 3-4?







On paper, yes. What Arizona has done (and what I bet we will do) is acquire hybrid players that can do things like rush the passer as well as cover a receiver. Positionless defense that allow us to get super creative when it comes to spread matchups across the field. im just glad I can start adding 3-4 rush LB to my scout list. In comment 13803813 Mkdaman1818 said:im just glad I can start adding 3-4 rush LB to my scout list.

I’d like to think bigfrank612 : 1/23/2018 11:38 pm : link That we make a concerted effort to re-sign Kennard now, no? He played in the 3-4 at USC and he would def be better utilized in this Defense than our previous one.

Wonder if he'll bring Benson, AZ''s Dline coach Tom in NY : 1/23/2018 11:38 pm : link with him?



That AZ front has been tough the last few years...would like to see that nastiness back here in NY!

At least he passes the suit.....sniff test Canton : 1/23/2018 11:39 pm : link

Probably Mr. Nickels : 1/23/2018 11:42 pm : link means JPP isn't gonna be here after this year. What about TOmlinson? Does he play 3-4 end or is he just gonna be Snacks backup?

I'm looking forward to it Greg from LI : 1/23/2018 11:46 pm : link I really haven't liked the Giants' approach on defense for some time now. Very rigid with their heavy emphasis on DEs and CBs and their insistence on prospects who match their physical profile. Sounds like we're gonna get much more creative.

Pass rush specialist AnskyJK : 1/23/2018 11:47 pm : link Arizona had a coach who was a "pass rush specialist" wonder if he'll bring that to NY.

You never know how this will all shake out Banks : 1/23/2018 11:49 pm : link But I'm loving our offseason. Gettleman, Shurmur, and now Bettcher

Hope this is a good pick. madgiantscow009 : 1/23/2018 11:51 pm : link Ray Horton built a great defense and Todd Bowles maintained it for the most part.

3-4/4-3 thing is overstated IMO. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/23/2018 11:52 pm : link In all the Cardinals plays I watched today, I saw Chandler Jones drop into coverage once and that was during a 3 man rush in the red zone.



The big thing that sticks out is the Cards defensive speed. They were playing Reddick and Jones at OLB, Bucannon at ILB, Honey Badger at safety. So they were undersized at some of these spots and very fast.

I just moved from NJ AnishPatel : 1/23/2018 11:52 pm : link to Arizona late Sept. All I heard was how much Arians loved this guy and how he should be the next Cards HC. He got a lot of love from people as I was listening to the sports talk radio on the way to work. I really like this hire. Let's see how he does for us now.

RE: Probably Mkdaman1818 : 1/23/2018 11:53 pm : link

Quote: means JPP isn't gonna be here after this year. What about TOmlinson? Does he play 3-4 end or is he just gonna be Snacks backup?



If JPP can get back to the beast he was where he could rush the passer and cover decently, he’ll fit perfectly in our new defense. If not, then he’s probably gone. In comment 13803823 Mr. Nickels said:If JPP can get back to the beast he was where he could rush the passer and cover decently, he’ll fit perfectly in our new defense. If not, then he’s probably gone.

RE: This is no coincidence BestFeature : 1/23/2018 11:55 pm : link

Quote: Carolina and Arizona seem to have a similar approach to today’s defensive personnel... check this article out as it’s damn fascinating. Gettleman knows what he’s doing. Link - ( New Window )



Didn't Belichick start this 15+ years ago? In comment 13803797 Mkdaman1818 said:Didn't Belichick start this 15+ years ago?

2 Sleeper draft prospects (intriguing for Bettchers scheme) Breeze_94 : 12:03 am : link Uchenna Nwosu, USC- disruptive, stand-up OLB. Sacks, defelctions, he did everything there. Quick off the edge. Great production and leader of the defense.



Kyzir White, WVU- 6'2, 216lbs. Played a hybrid S/LB role at WVU. He is a missile, hard hitter. He can matchup and cover TE's. Great athlete. Can play in a Deonne Buchanon role. Similar size, but an ince taller and 5lbs heavier than Buchanon coming out.



Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah would also be great fits, but they are 1st round guys.

RE: RE: Probably Mr. Bungle : 12:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803823 Mr. Nickels said:





Quote:





means JPP isn't gonna be here after this year. What about TOmlinson? Does he play 3-4 end or is he just gonna be Snacks backup?







If JPP can get back to the beast he was where he could rush the passer and cover decently, he’ll fit perfectly in our new defense. If not, then he’s probably gone.

That ship has sailed. In comment 13803837 Mkdaman1818 said:That ship has sailed.

This could be the exact reason why the Giants have focused on LB'ers montanagiant : 12:32 am : link At the Senior Bowl

@johnweinfuss Rflairr : 12:52 am : link James Bettcher picked the Giants tonight after getting an offer to be the Tennessee Titans' defense coordinator, as well, per a source.

Way better than overrated delrio and beloved Spags. Now if we could plato : 1:56 am : link Get some impact players

Shurmur/Bettcher SHO'NUFF : 2:00 am : link if there ever was a "sure bet", this is it!

Wow. chopperhatch : 2:34 am : link Didnt expect this after all the talk of Shurmur liking Del Rio. I never saw what was so great about Del Rio. In his two big successes (Carolina and Denver) he had outstanding personnel to utilize. Its not like he made chicken salad out of chicken shit.



Happy about the hire

RE: At least he passes the suit.....sniff test DonQuixote : 3:09 am : link

Quote:



Actually no. But these days too tight is better than too loose. In comment 13803818 Canton said:Actually no. But these days too tight is better than too loose.

RE: 2 Sleeper draft prospects (intriguing for Bettchers scheme) Emil : 3:32 am : link

Quote: Uchenna Nwosu, USC- disruptive, stand-up OLB. Sacks, defelctions, he did everything there. Quick off the edge. Great production and leader of the defense.



Kyzir White, WVU- 6'2, 216lbs. Played a hybrid S/LB role at WVU. He is a missile, hard hitter. He can matchup and cover TE's. Great athlete. Can play in a Deonne Buchanon role. Similar size, but an ince taller and 5lbs heavier than Buchanon coming out.



Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah would also be great fits, but they are 1st round guys.



Breeze, really good pull on Nwosu. Very disruptive force. And one of the few usc players who didn’t wilt in the bowl game. Couple of thoughts:



3-4 or 4-3 doesn’t matter. We’ll see both and we’ll see exotic fronts.



I think Bettcher unleashes Landon Collins! Look out



I think Kennards value to Big Blue just went up.



Are we looking at a shift in Giants defensive draft strategy? One where disruptive and versatile players are valued over whether they meet text book measureables? I think the article this past weekend was a clue. Giants will draft football players. If they are the size of Calais Campbell great, but the Giants will no longer eschew the 6’1” hybrids. In comment 13803843 Breeze_94 said:Breeze, really good pull on Nwosu. Very disruptive force. And one of the few usc players who didn’t wilt in the bowl game. Couple of thoughts:3-4 or 4-3 doesn’t matter. We’ll see both and we’ll see exotic fronts.I think Bettcher unleashes Landon Collins! Look outI think Kennards value to Big Blue just went up.Are we looking at a shift in Giants defensive draft strategy? One where disruptive and versatile players are valued over whether they meet text book measureables? I think the article this past weekend was a clue. Giants will draft football players. If they are the size of Calais Campbell great, but the Giants will no longer eschew the 6’1” hybrids.

Would not TommyWiseau : 4:32 am : link Mind bringing back Kennard on a cheap prove it deal with Bettcher now in the fray. Arizona have any UFAs on thr defensive side of the ball this year?

highly regarded Allen in CNJ : 4:49 am : link and I love the hire, but my only concern is he's a "one and done" type deal here as could be a stepping stone to a HC job for him.

Romeo Okwara could section125 : 5:00 am : link be better served in that type of defense, too.

RE: 2 Sleeper draft prospects (intriguing for Bettchers scheme) jeff57 : 5:14 am : link

Quote: Uchenna Nwosu, USC- disruptive, stand-up OLB. Sacks, defelctions, he did everything there. Quick off the edge. Great production and leader of the defense.



Kyzir White, WVU- 6'2, 216lbs. Played a hybrid S/LB role at WVU. He is a missile, hard hitter. He can matchup and cover TE's. Great athlete. Can play in a Deonne Buchanon role. Similar size, but an ince taller and 5lbs heavier than Buchanon coming out.



Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah would also be great fits, but they are 1st round guys.



I would love for them to pick Nwosu. In comment 13803843 Breeze_94 said:I would love for them to pick Nwosu.

we'll see if a good hire micky : 6:16 am : link time will tell. best of luck

Sounds like a great hire, but it could be short term if he ZogZerg : 6:17 am : link turns the Giants defense around. A good news bad news thing.

RE: RE: At least he passes the suit.....sniff test Jay in Toronto : 6:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803818 Canton said:





Quote:

Not sure suits are made that would be to loose on that body











Actually no. But these days too tight is better than too loose. In comment 13803885 DonQuixote said:

I like the hire RetroJint : 6:29 am : link over Del Rio, who is formulaic and staid, and I love the concept of finally being rid of Spagnuolo. Bettcher coaches the Ameba. The 3-4 vs 4-3 angle is overdone. It comes down to who is the extra player? With this guy , it’s a safety playing linebacker. I presume that will be Collins . That’s a good thing .



The Giants need to get faster at the second level and S. They need to get Apple’s head screwed on corrrectly because he is a very talented player. New, competent coaching might help. Good hire.

Don't assume 3-4 David B. : 6:37 am : link At least not immediately. The guy has to work with the players the Giants have.

For everyone who doubted wholesale changes.. Sean : 6:39 am : link it is happening. Exciting hire.

RE: This could be the exact reason why the Giants have focused on LB'ers FStubbs : 6:39 am : link

Quote: At the Senior Bowl



Probably would've done that regardless of what defense we were running - and even if Spags came back. Our LBs are almost as big a disaster as the offensive line. In comment 13803858 montanagiant said:Probably would've done that regardless of what defense we were running - and even if Spags came back. Our LBs are almost as big a disaster as the offensive line.

RE: Sounds like a great hire, but it could be short term if he GFAN52 : 6:45 am : link

Quote: turns the Giants defense around. A good news bad news thing.



That's the only potential downside given how young he is. But first he has to show success with the Giants which is a good thing. In comment 13803905 ZogZerg said:That's the only potential downside given how young he is. But first he has to show success with the Giants which is a good thing.

I like the hire a lot, however, Simms11 : 6:59 am : link if he does well here, he'll probably be on the Head Coach short list next off-season?! Anyway, I suppose we should just take it a Year at a time and hope he can make this D great again!

We can't play a 3-4 Chip : 7:22 am : link We have no LBs on the roster.

RE: Sticky this jeff57 : 7:23 am : link

Quote: !



Bets on time? In comment 13803927 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Bets on time?

RE: We can't play a 3-4 jeff57 : 7:23 am : link

Quote: We have no LBs on the roster.



Vernon would be one OLB. Goodson, if he could stay healthy, would be on ILB. They'd need at least two more. In comment 13803929 Chip said:Vernon would be one OLB. Goodson, if he could stay healthy, would be on ILB. They'd need at least two more.

This could be huge if for no other reason than a 3-4 can make better Ivan15 : 8:02 am : link use of OV and JPP alternating as rush LBs.



3-4 doesn’t require Super human LBs, although it is nice to have one or two named Taylor or Banks.

Really Like This Hire varco : 8:03 am : link I recall that the Card's defense totally stifled us late in the season, after we ran up some points on Philly. Then again, it wouldn't take much to stifle the Giants last season. However, another reason to like this is that Bettcher, having been passed over for a job that was seemingly his (after Ariens recommended him) now has something to prove to Arizona and the rest of the league. He certainly has the ambition to become a HC and will give this opportunity his best shot to take the next step. We might lose him longer term, but the chance to quickly turn this around would be worth it.

RE: Looks like a football coach. johnnyb : 8:04 am : link

Quote: But does he have the kind of scary grimace that impresses BBI?





He looks like he could be Andy Reid's son. In comment 13803790 81_Great_Dane said:He looks like he could be Andy Reid's son.

A major paradigm shift from Jerry Reese Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:09 am : link and I couldn't be happier. It has been maddening to see LBs like Buchanon making plays all over the field for opponents and the Giants' Front Office refusing to deviate from their outdated philosophy.

BBI will disintegrate JonC : 8:09 am : link watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.

RE: BBI will disintegrate jeff57 : 8:11 am : link

Quote: watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.



Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was. In comment 13803954 JonC said:Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.

Sounds like a great hire. Boatie Warrant : 8:15 am : link I can only hope that this means we will draft a versatile LBer early in this draft. I don't see use shifting too far to the 3-4 front this year because of our current roster but you never know.

Coaching history jeff57 : 8:22 am : link Saint Francis (IN) (2004–2005)

Special teams coordinator & defensive line coach



Bowling Green (2006)

Graduate assistant



North Carolina (2007–2009)

Defensive assistant–graduate assistant



Ball State (2010)

Special teams coach & defensive ends coach



New Hampshire (2011)

Linebackers coach & special teams coach



Indianapolis Colts (2012)

Outside linebackers coach



Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014)

Outside linebackers coach



Arizona Cardinals (2015–2017)

Defensive coordinator

New York Giants (2018–present)

Defensive coordinator



Coached under Greg Manusky and Todd Bowles 2012-204.

JPP isn't "getting back to being the beast" that he occasionally was Victor in CT : 8:23 am : link for a play here and there before he blew his hand off. He'll be 29 in his 9th season, isn't the hardest worker nor the brightest and has a severe handicap with his hand.



I like the hire. Shows they were serious about making changes, and by all accounts he's an excellent coach.

RE: . jeff57 : 8:23 am : link

Quote: Are we Shurmur the Giants will be Bettcher off with these two coaches?



Betcher bottom dollar. In comment 13803962 Ryan in Albany said:Betcher bottom dollar.

Exciting hire ryanmkeane : 8:24 am : link but have to admit i know jack about this guy. Arizona D has been fun to watch the past few seasons though. They are always fast to the ball and blitz like hell. Liking this. Good job Shurmur.

RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate JonC : 8:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.



He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ... In comment 13803960 jeff57 said:He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ...

RE: RE: . Victor in CT : 8:31 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803962 Ryan in Albany said:





Quote:





Are we Shurmur the Giants will be Bettcher off with these two coaches?







Betcher bottom dollar.



his family is ib the tool and dye business. In comment 13803975 jeff57 said:his family is ib the tool and dye business.

Sounds good idiotsavant : 8:32 am : link Sounds like he values fast heady safety-like LBs that can cover tight ends and running back routes... Great.



Multiple as more than just a word.



IMO big DT is still in the draft mix, because it allows your other playmakers (including Harrison, the teams best playmaker) to move around more.



Former DL player check. Beard.. Grow it longer..;-)

I am sure it was mentioned but....... Tom [Giants fan] : 8:35 am : link this is probably why they were so interested in scouting linebackers for the draft.

Great hire Sy'56 : 8:36 am : link He was one of my 10 names that NYG should look at as a Head Coach.



The downside...he is a good year away from being hired as a HC.

Bettcher Archer : 8:40 am : link Bettcher is aggressive in his defensive scheming.

He blitzes a lot, and he blitzes from all over.



This puts enormous pressure on the defensive backs.

They play a lot of man coverage and some zone.



He will have to straighten out the defensive backfield.

The talent is there ,but, they have to play together, communicate, and be consistent.

They will also need better play from the free safety position. The free safety is Bettcher's safety valve.



In reading the articles on Bettcher one thing struck me.

Bettcher studies the protection tendencies of the opposing teams.

He then creates packages to defeat the specific tendencies of opposing teams.

This creates one on one matchups that allow his best players to succeed.

Chandler Jones had 17 sacks this year, and he credits to Bettcher's coaching.

Love the hire YAJ2112 : 8:42 am : link hopefully he has someone in mind to groom as his replacement on his staff since he'll likely be leaving to be a HC in short order.

RE: BBI will disintegrate giants#1 : 8:47 am : link

Quote: watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.



JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.



I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.



In comment 13803954 JonC said:JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.

RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate JonC : 8:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.



I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.





I think you dudes are going to be disappointed. In comment 13804008 giants#1 said:I think you dudes are going to be disappointed.

I wonder Pete in MD : 8:50 am : link who he brings with him from his Arizona staff. He had a few former pros as position coaches in Brenston Buckner, Larry Foote, and Kevin Ross.

3-4 Seriously Bruner4329 : 8:51 am : link We have a lot invested in the DL. It is one of the strengths of this team. We barely have any NFL caliber LBs on our team and people are discussing playing a 3-4? We were using PS LBs the second half of the season.

Exciting, refreshing outside the Mara mafia hire arniefez : 8:52 am : link Hopefully he does a great job and stays around long enough to build a foundation. Looking forward to seeing a defense that attacks and doesn't drop DL's into zones. This is why you root for 3-13 when a season like 2017 begins to happen. It's the only way this ownership ever makes radical changes. Down the road a few years I think we'll look at 2017 the way we look at 2003. The stage setter for another Super Bowl run.

Wouldn't be available if Arians hadn't hung it up, I guess. Heisenberg : 8:52 am : link Seems like a good get.

Better get his successor on staff AcesUp : 8:57 am : link Especially if we start bringing in players that fit his system. As has been stated, he's one and done with a good year.

RE: RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate giants#1 : 9:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13804008 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.



I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.









I think you dudes are going to be disappointed.



More disappointed than this past year? :-) In comment 13804011 JonC said:More disappointed than this past year? :-)

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:02 am : link



Quote: Looking forward to seeing a defense that attacks and doesn't drop DL's into zones.



First a snide remark about the Mara's followed by an ignorant comment about defensive scheme.



Bettcher actually drops the DL in coverage quite a bit. That doesn't mean he isn't attacking. In fact, he's been successful dropping DL back on corner and safety blitzes.



Jesus Christ it is a long offseason. this is fucking rich:First a snide remark about the Mara's followed by an ignorant comment about defensive scheme.Bettcher actually drops the DL in coverage quite a bit. That doesn't mean he isn't attacking. In fact, he's been successful dropping DL back on corner and safety blitzes.Jesus Christ it is a long offseason.

3-4 hybrid is the way to go. I think the existing personnel would Ivan15 : 9:03 am : link be better in a 3-4, and even the 2016 defense would have been better in a 3-4.



As long as you have a nose tackle, you can fill in the rest.

More 3-4 looks for sure AcesUp : 9:06 am : link I actually think it may suit our personnel. You're building around your best defensive player (Snacks) and we have some guys that either can make that transition (Tomlinson) or have played in that system in the past (Vernon). JPP may be a question, but while he has his flaws, versatility has not been one of them. He may flourish in a different system.

RE: RE: RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate JonC : 9:08 am : link

Quote: In comment 13804011 JonC said:





Quote:





In comment 13804008 giants#1 said:





Quote:





In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.



I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.









I think you dudes are going to be disappointed.







More disappointed than this past year? :-)



We'll see, DG has considerable work to do to clean up the cap hits at the top, and actually try to find pieces that work in the new DC's system. The JPP extension and OV deal were made out of glaring, desperate need, time to get away from that reactive behavior.

In comment 13804030 giants#1 said:We'll see, DG has considerable work to do to clean up the cap hits at the top, and actually try to find pieces that work in the new DC's system. The JPP extension and OV deal were made out of glaring, desperate need, time to get away from that reactive behavior.

RE: RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate Ten Ton Hammer : 9:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803960 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.







He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ...



But you can't at the moment. So he should be played to his strengths now. He's not the pass rusher he was but he can absolutely still take on blocks and play the run. His issue the past two years has been racking up near misses on sacks. He's always right there but a step too slow. I think at this point it may be the best thing for him.

In comment 13803979 JonC said:But you can't at the moment. So he should be played to his strengths now. He's not the pass rusher he was but he can absolutely still take on blocks and play the run. His issue the past two years has been racking up near misses on sacks. He's always right there but a step too slow. I think at this point it may be the best thing for him.

RE: We can't play a 3-4 Gatorade Dunk : 9:10 am : link

Quote: We have no LBs on the roster.

By that logic, we can't play a 4-3 either. In comment 13803929 Chip said:By that logic, we can't play a 4-3 either.

re JPP in the 3-4, I'll ask again: how can he 2-gap with 1 hand? If Victor in CT : 9:18 am : link you recall, he had the full wrap on again at the end of the season. I would think that would make it very difficult to push off and grab with that hand, which in a 3-4 he would have to do wile he pushes off and grabs another blocker with his good hand.

Great AcidTest : 9:19 am : link hire. I would have been fine with Del Rio, but Bettcher is also excellent.

RE: RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate jvm52106 : 9:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803960 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.







He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ...



+1000 and for a lot of reasons. There is too much stuff around JPP. He was very good with Tuck and others leading and not so much since.. Lots of #'s piled up in recent years with games that didn't matter much. In comment 13803979 JonC said:+1000 and for a lot of reasons. There is too much stuff around JPP. He was very good with Tuck and others leading and not so much since.. Lots of #'s piled up in recent years with games that didn't matter much.

Re: 3-4 or 4-3, the two best players on DL have played in both systems Eric on Li : 9:27 am : link (obviously talking about Snacks and Tomlinson). So it's not that big of a deal. There are no LB's on the roster worth scheming around at the moment and JPP/Vernon have their own issues regardless of scheme. Whoever the new DC was had to make a priority of getting more out of them on the pass rush, and that seems to be Bettcher's specialty. Scheming ways to get his rushers favorable matchups with aggressive blitzing. Seems like a pretty good fit.

Thank God it was not Del Rio Alwaysblue22 : 9:36 am : link Bettcher did a good job in Arizona with his defense. He is similar is style to Spags. Uses different blitz packages and is aggressive.He is young and he is probably not a 9-5 guy. Good to see the Giants are being careful about ALL of their coaches and not just plugging anyone in, or someone who is a favorite of the HC. Now lets see who thy can hire to replace Quinn. He was so bad they could dig up someone from a cemetery who would be better then him...just kidding... he was bad though and we need a good ST coach since filed position is just as important as defense.

I don't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:40 am : link



Quote: He is young and he is probably not a 9-5 guy



Josh McDaniels complained that he was often the last guy out of the building while the HC and other assistants were gone for the night.



That kind of stuff is overblown, especially with tape being available outside of the actual film room. Coaches can analyze outside the team HQ. know if he was different here in NY, but you do realize one of the knocks on spags in StL was his work hours, right??Josh McDaniels complained that he was often the last guy out of the building while the HC and other assistants were gone for the night.That kind of stuff is overblown, especially with tape being available outside of the actual film room. Coaches can analyze outside the team HQ.

I wonder if Brenston Buckner will follow TommytheElephant : 9:40 am : link Remember Buckners comments about Eli as a rookie?

For me idiotsavant : 9:42 am : link Weather it's 4-3 or 3-4



it's really a defacto 5-0-6 vs today's offenses:



in that regardless of the numbers on the jerseys your fielding 5 who have legit line chops (not too light, can function both ways to some extent I.E. also vs the run as well as pass rush) and 6 who have legit cover and zone D chops (lbs that are basically safeties).



The only real difference being the numbers on the jerseys and how many of each have those.



Either way you can line a DT up at the O if that suits your needs,on a given play or not. For example. Either way you move players around -a lot- on the line...to the line.

This way can be a great benefit to your roster idiotsavant : 9:48 am : link As well. It allows greater rotation on the line.. Regardless of designation of player, and greater variety and specificity in the back 6.



Again. Even though 6 sounds like less than 7...all 6 have db chops regardless of what's designated on the roster.

that's what our defense was this season gtt350 : 9:54 am : link .

big news jbeintherockies : 9:57 am : link This was the most important decision for Shurmur.



Gtt idiotsavant : 10:00 am : link Not too me - because the lbs didn't have -either- required skill base.



Wrong roster.

OV or Collins idiotsavant : 10:02 am : link Have the required . or maybe kennard and Collins. Two plus two or one and two.





RE: LOL.. bLiTz 2k : 10:03 am : link

Quote: this is fucking rich:







Quote:





Looking forward to seeing a defense that attacks and doesn't drop DL's into zones.







First a snide remark about the Mara's followed by an ignorant comment about defensive scheme.



Bettcher actually drops the DL in coverage quite a bit. That doesn't mean he isn't attacking. In fact, he's been successful dropping DL back on corner and safety blitzes.



Jesus Christ it is a long offseason.



don’t waste your breath on this troll FMiC..this clown shows up on every single thread to spam his asmara bros nonsense and literally contribute nothing to any discussion. In comment 13804032 FatMan in Charlotte said:don’t waste your breath on this troll FMiC..this clown shows up on every single thread to spam his asmara bros nonsense and literally contribute nothing to any discussion.

RE: Looks like a football coach. KeoweeFan : 10:05 am : link

Quote: But does he have the kind of scary grimace that impresses BBI?



No, but he has the belly. In comment 13803790 81_Great_Dane said:No, but he has the belly.

RE: re JPP in the 3-4, I'll ask again: how can he 2-gap with 1 hand? If Ten Ton Hammer : 10:08 am : link

Quote: you recall, he had the full wrap on again at the end of the season. I would think that would make it very difficult to push off and grab with that hand, which in a 3-4 he would have to do wile he pushes off and grabs another blocker with his good hand.



He had the full wrap because he was playing with a broken finger. In comment 13804058 Victor in CT said:He had the full wrap because he was playing with a broken finger.

RE: OV or Collins KeoweeFan : 10:12 am : link

Quote: Have the required . or maybe kennard and Collins. Two plus two or one and two.



Yeah, I was wondering if Collins goes to hybrid LB/Safety. In comment 13804162 idiotsavant said:Yeah, I was wondering if Collins goes to hybrid LB/Safety.

RE: BBI will disintegrate Rjanyg : 10:13 am : link

Quote: watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.



I sincerely doubt any smart DC would try JPP as an OLB. If anything he will be moved to a 5 Tech in base defense then an edge guy on 3rd down. OV can and has played as a OLB. In comment 13803954 JonC said:I sincerely doubt any smart DC would try JPP as an OLB. If anything he will be moved to a 5 Tech in base defense then an edge guy on 3rd down. OV can and has played as a OLB.

BLITZ 2K - Totally Agree on Fatman the Clown Elite Mobster #32 : 10:19 am : link Contributes Nothing - Wants a Beat Up



Referring to the New Defensive Coordinator

I'm pretty excited about the 3-4 Defensive concept again.

When we had Linebackers like Lawrence Taylor, Gary Reasons, Carl Banks and Carson in our Super Bowl against Denver we ran that formation.



Now lets get some Linebackers !



Man.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:26 am : link you suck at reading comprehension as well as the Lithuanian writing style!!



Blitz was agreeing with me on arniefez you ignorant troll. He wasn't calling me a clown.



Great work as usual.....

RE: RE: BBI will disintegrate JonC : 10:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803954 JonC said:





Quote:





watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.







I sincerely doubt any smart DC would try JPP as an OLB. If anything he will be moved to a 5 Tech in base defense then an edge guy on 3rd down. OV can and has played as a OLB.



Fans want him at OLB, wasn't saying the DC definitely will. And the point remains, for the $ paid to JPP any role where he's not generating pass rush pressure is a waste to some extent. Of course, we could just say his contract as well as OV's are both a waste, to an extent.



Regardless, this defense was built to be a 4-3 with the bulk of the money invested in a DL that can't generate a pass rush. In comment 13804184 Rjanyg said:Fans want him at OLB, wasn't saying the DC definitely will. And the point remains, for the $ paid to JPP any role where he's not generating pass rush pressure is a waste to some extent. Of course, we could just say his contract as well as OV's are both a waste, to an extent.Regardless, this defense was built to be a 4-3 with the bulk of the money invested in a DL that can't generate a pass rush.

We could see a hybrid defense next season Jay on the Island : 10:35 am : link Harrison and Tomlinson are scheme diverse having played in the 3-4 for years. Vernon has experience as a 3-4 OLB in Miami. JPP is the one that I am worried about. I would leave him as 3-4 DE. Maybe have him add some more weight. Goodson would be a good fit as an ILB as would Kennard IMO. The Giants would need to add an edge rusher opposite Vernon though. Moss is athletic and he could potentially be a solid fit there.

Cardinals were interested in JPP in 2016 AcesUp : 10:40 am : link They were the largest outside suitor before we tagged him, so they obviously had a plan for him. We'll see where he fits.

OV and JPP can play inside and out est1986 : 10:41 am : link anywhere on the line....



OV, Tomlinson, Snacks, JPP, +1 new edge rusher, with BJ Goodson, +1 new thumper in the middle. A group like that seems formidable with Landon Collins, Jack Rabbit and company on the back end.

Before the 1 yr deal that is AcesUp : 10:41 am : link .

RE: Cold water.... BestFeature : 10:44 am : link

Quote: Here are some former players of his blasting his coaching style. Bettcher - ( New Window )



Surprised no one commented on this. That's surprising because I read an article where he said how important it is to listen to players. But he's coached two seasons after that season, which was his rookie year. Maybe he's improved. In comment 13804077 FranknWeezer said:Surprised no one commented on this. That's surprising because I read an article where he said how important it is to listen to players. But he's coached two seasons after that season, which was his rookie year. Maybe he's improved.

I like the fact that RollBlue : 10:52 am : link he likes to attack more often than not. Seems to me that's what Spags did in 2007 and 2008. The last few years, not so much.



As a fan, I'd rather the D get beat coming with pressure on third and long than rushing 3 or 4, but that's just me.

Honestly Jay on the Island : 10:57 am : link I miss the days of the 3-4 physical defense. I know the Giants don't have the LB's for the scheme but hopefully they will add them over the next year or two and get back to that style of play.

RE: Some stats Jersey55 : 10:57 am : link

Quote: By The Numbers



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).



- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points. Link - ( New Window )



these are all great stats but can he do it with the talent we have? In comment 13803785 Mkdaman1818 said:these are all great stats but can he do it with the talent we have?

. arcarsenal : 10:58 am : link Awesome. This offseason is off to a great start.

RE: Cold water.... montanagiant : 11:00 am : link

Quote: Here are some former players of his blasting his coaching style. Bettcher - ( New Window )

It's Lamar Woodley whose stat line for the 2016 season he played in Arizona is:



7 games started

10 Tackles

1 Sack

1 Pass Defense



This is more about a once good player whose career nosedived due to injuries after 2010 and ended with Oakland for one year and then Cards for his last season in 2015 and blaming the coaching for that fall. I would take anything he says with a big ass grain of salt In comment 13804077 FranknWeezer said:It's Lamar Woodley whose stat line for the 2016 season he played in Arizona is:7 games started10 Tackles1 Sack1 Pass DefenseThis is more about a once good player whose career nosedived due to injuries after 2010 and ended with Oakland for one year and then Cards for his last season in 2015 and blaming the coaching for that fall. I would take anything he says with a big ass grain of salt

RE: RE: Cold water.... montanagiant : 11:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13804077 FranknWeezer said:





Quote:





Here are some former players of his blasting his coaching style. Bettcher - ( New Window )





It's Lamar Woodley whose stat line for the 2016 season he played in Arizona is:



7 games started

10 Tackles

1 Sack

1 Pass Defense



This is more about a once good player whose career nosedived due to injuries after 2010 and ended with Oakland for one year and then Cards for his last season in 2015 and blaming the coaching for that fall. I would take anything he says with a big ass grain of salt

His 2015 season not 2016 In comment 13804294 montanagiant said:His 2015 season not 2016

The 4-3/3-4 conversation Brandon Walsh : 11:02 am : link is tiresome and a matter of semantics.



70% of the time (if not more) NFL defenses have 5 defensive backs on the field so guess what, 70% of the time no NFL defense is playing a 4-3 or 3-4.



They will have some combination of 4 men on the line of scrimmage and how they are deployed based on situation and of course the team they are playing is how defensive coordinators now make their money.



I'm sure this won't get through to the masses and it will be an annoying/useless conversation right through the 2018 season but lets continue to figure out who our 2nd ILB is and where Davin Tomlinson is going to line up on 1st and 10.

RE: RE: Some stats Ten Ton Hammer : 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13803785 Mkdaman1818 said:





Quote:





By The Numbers



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).



- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).



- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points. Link - ( New Window )







these are all great stats but can he do it with the talent we have?



Of course not. That shouldn't be the expectation. In comment 13804286 Jersey55 said:Of course not. That shouldn't be the expectation.

Snacks and Tomlinson are guys you want on the field at the same time Bob in Newburgh : 11:20 am : link and difficult to argue against their quality.



Strongly suggests using a 4-3 as the base defense, at least.

RE: Snacks and Tomlinson are guys you want on the field at the same time arcarsenal : 11:28 am : link

Quote: and difficult to argue against their quality.



Strongly suggests using a 4-3 as the base defense, at least.



Why?



Harrison is a prototypical 3-4 NT and Tomlinson has plenty of experience playing as a 2-gap 3-4 DE. He did it often in college. In comment 13804332 Bob in Newburgh said:Why?Harrison is a prototypical 3-4 NT and Tomlinson has plenty of experience playing as a 2-gap 3-4 DE. He did it often in college.

We will Mr. Nickels : 11:31 am : link move on from JPP and Vernon. They can both split one position. My concerns are Snacks and Tomlinson. I know Snacks was a NT for the Jets but he thrived with us as a 43 DT. Where would Tomlinson play? Does not strike me as an end. Regardless now is the time to make the shift and not let these players hold us back except for Snacks.

Why do some feel Tomlinson can't play with Harrison? Jay on the Island : 11:42 am : link Tomlinson played in the 3-4 in college and he would be excellent at DE in that scheme. I think there is confusion about the role of the DE in the 3-4.

RE: RE: Snacks and Tomlinson are guys you want on the field at the same time Rjanyg : 11:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13804332 Bob in Newburgh said:





Quote:





and difficult to argue against their quality.



Strongly suggests using a 4-3 as the base defense, at least.







Why?



Harrison is a prototypical 3-4 NT and Tomlinson has plenty of experience playing as a 2-gap 3-4 DE. He did it often in college.



This. Our DL can make the switch much easier than people think. And I agree with Jon C in that we have invested a good amount of money in our DL, but right now, JPP is having a hard time getting edge pressure. He is a great athlete with basically 1 hand, I don't see him as a drop OLB, he might be better at this point 2 gapping and eating blockers, with the occasional inside pressure than relying on to get pressure on a consistent basis.



Snacks can play NT, Tomlinson played 3-4 DE in college. OV can play OLB and has done so.



In comment 13804352 arcarsenal said:This. Our DL can make the switch much easier than people think. And I agree with Jon C in that we have invested a good amount of money in our DL, but right now, JPP is having a hard time getting edge pressure. He is a great athlete with basically 1 hand, I don't see him as a drop OLB, he might be better at this point 2 gapping and eating blockers, with the occasional inside pressure than relying on to get pressure on a consistent basis.Snacks can play NT, Tomlinson played 3-4 DE in college. OV can play OLB and has done so.

Excited about this hire? g-baby : 11:49 am : link You Bettcher Ass I am!

Brandon Walsh +1 idiotsavant : 11:52 am : link That said (3/4, ,4/3) being basically a 5-0-6 in practice..



IMO you want heavy front with 3 DTs + 2 (semantics as BW said. Call them LBs or DEs they cannot be too light)



Coupled with a light back. That is back 6 a combination of safeties (semantics - safety like lbs) and corners.



Not to say you couldn't put jpp on the inside in (5-0-6)...but not paired with two smallish DTS...and not on every down...if it's a defacto 5-0-6 and he is going to somewhere on the line on every single play anyway.as the '5thdl or one of 4lbs' ..'lb'...de..just semantics.



Needs to slim down get fit anyway.

OV and JPP rushed standing up under Spags Eric on Li : 11:57 am : link Vernon played in a 3-4 his last year at both U Miami, and some with the Dolphins. The Cardinals made a run at JPP in FA so obviously, they saw a fit. I'm sure the defense will be "multiple" since that's a fun buzz word right now and the Cards were one of the leading teams in selecting hybrid defenders without a natural position, but the current DL are pretty scheme diverse so I don't see where there are any big issues. Our DC is the guy who switched Mathis and Freeney from pure 4-3 ends to 3-4 LB's successfully. The hardest thing to find to run a true 3-4 is a NT and Snacks is one of the best.

So it's idiotsavant : 12:01 pm : link 3 (Tomlinson,Harrison, Lotulele the younger brother 3rd or 4th round)



+2 (JPP, OV...at line almost always anyway, ESP jpp)



+2 (Collins and a high draft pick that is a Collins type) (or +1 only depending in whom you draft and #of wrs on field that down)



+2 Adams and D. Thompson (or +1 with 3 wides or depending on opponents set up)



+2 or +3 corners



Heavy front / light back.















I think DG knows about the LBs Alwaysblue22 : 12:02 pm : link This group is the second worst on the team after the O-line due to the blind spots of Jerry Reese. The LBs will be upgraded and that would need to take place no matter who the DC now is, and no matter what scheme he employs.

I'm all for playing a 3-4 Go Terps : 12:09 pm : link In a passing league it makes sense to me to switch a slower big body for a faster guy.



That said, we're stuck with two terrible contracts for 4-3 defensive ends. Not much we can do about that.

Tomlinson is actually Amtoft : 12:10 pm : link a good 3-4 strongside DE. You want a big 330+ lb in the middle and a 300lb strong side and then a 280+ on the other for DE. Look at Jadeveon Clowney who is 270 and plays DE in a 3-4.

True 22. But due to all the above trends idiotsavant : 12:12 pm : link The lb position isn't cut and dried as to 'what IS a lb'



Expect another Collins type in the draft and possibly another big DT.



You may have two of your 'LBs' already in Vernon and Collins and need another Collins...

. arcarsenal : 12:16 pm : link I actually think JPP could swing 3-4 DE if he added a few lbs.



I also think Vernon can play OLB. He's seen plenty of work as a stand-up edge rusher already anyway.



If we were going to stick with a 4-3, I'd prefer JPP actually drop some weight and try to regain some explosion - but in a 3-4, it would make more sense to have him add a little weight and be able to anchor himself better/occupy blockers more efficiently to open up space for the linebackers.

To me if the back six is super light (no classic bs at all) idiotsavant : 12:16 pm : link And with cover/zone ability off the charts, as an every down base...



You may want a front 5 that's heavier and even better vs the run than normal in this basic set.

I like the fact that the Giants are giving Shurmer a 5 year contract.. Simms11 : 12:16 pm : link that shows commitment and should only make Shurmer a little more comfortable in having a little time to build this team back up. Additionally, it also gives potential assistants the feeling of stability and is also a great selling point to them as well. It was a smart business and football decision by the Giants.

Exactly arc idiotsavant : 12:19 pm : link . jpp could man an interior spot on certain downs...or the outside...but needs regain burst...but by and large. Long-term trend is heavy front light back.

Looks like we'll sti'll need some DE depth but I'm curious adamg : 12:24 pm : link What's Avery Moss best position in a 3-4?

I'm seeing a lot of troubling words all over this thread Go Terps : 12:32 pm : link Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...



Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.



The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.



One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.

RE: Looks like we'll sti'll need some DE depth but I'm curious Jay on the Island : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: What's Avery Moss best position in a 3-4?

He would be better suited as an OLB in the 3-4. In comment 13804510 adamg said:He would be better suited as an OLB in the 3-4.

. arcarsenal : 12:39 pm : link Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?





RE: . Go Terps : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?





Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter. In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.

RE: RE: . Jay on the Island : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?









Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.

I think it is more likely that JPP is asked to gain some weight and play DE. He wasn't much of a factor last year rushing the passer. He might be better off as a 3-4 DE who occupies blockers and allows the LB's to make the plays. I just don't see him being much of an asset as a OLB. Obviously he is overpaid but he can still help as a 3-4 DE especially versus the run. The question is will he willing to make the switch as it is a more grueling position. In comment 13804545 Go Terps said:I think it is more likely that JPP is asked to gain some weight and play DE. He wasn't much of a factor last year rushing the passer. He might be better off as a 3-4 DE who occupies blockers and allows the LB's to make the plays. I just don't see him being much of an asset as a OLB. Obviously he is overpaid but he can still help as a 3-4 DE especially versus the run. The question is will he willing to make the switch as it is a more grueling position.

RE: I'm seeing a lot of troubling words all over this thread Gatorade Dunk : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...



Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.



The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.



One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.

I think arc has the potential shifts correct, IMO - OV would play some OLB in a 30 front, JPP would play the DE spot. So your concern about JPP in space, while valid, might not necessarily come to pass.



As for your point about getting something out of JPP and OV until we can part ways with them - I think that's a very fair point, and my response to that would be, aren't those contracts basically sunk costs in that context? I mean, at least until such time that the Giants could part with them.



Is it an efficient allocation of cap resources to risk playing JPP and OV in new spots rather than the 4-3 edge rushers they're being paid to be? No, but if they're not playing well enough to provide adequate value as 4-3 DEs anyway, it might be just as stubborn to keep trotting them out there in those roles.



If Bettcher feels like JPP has lost the explosion to be an effective edge rusher as a 4-3 DE and/or that OV would benefit by playing a step back off the line to help keep him from continuing to get banged up, I'd be fine with that.



My thoughts on transitioning to the 3-4 are similar to the way you feel about the evolution of offense (and specifically QBs) in the NFL - the talent coming out of college in recent years seems to be more compatible with a 3-4 base scheme. It's at least worth discussing on that basis alone. In comment 13804523 Go Terps said:I think arc has the potential shifts correct, IMO - OV would play some OLB in a 30 front, JPP would play the DE spot. So your concern about JPP in space, while valid, might not necessarily come to pass.As for your point about getting something out of JPP and OV until we can part ways with them - I think that's a very fair point, and my response to that would be, aren't those contracts basically sunk costs in that context? I mean, at least until such time that the Giants could part with them.Is it an efficient allocation of cap resources to risk playing JPP and OV in new spots rather than the 4-3 edge rushers they're being paid to be? No, but if they're not playing well enough to provide adequate value as 4-3 DEs anyway, it might be just as stubborn to keep trotting them out there in those roles.If Bettcher feels like JPP has lost the explosion to be an effective edge rusher as a 4-3 DE and/or that OV would benefit by playing a step back off the line to help keep him from continuing to get banged up, I'd be fine with that.My thoughts on transitioning to the 3-4 are similar to the way you feel about the evolution of offense (and specifically QBs) in the NFL - the talent coming out of college in recent years seems to be more compatible with a 3-4 base scheme. It's at least worth discussing on that basis alone.

This is why I call it a 5-0-6 idiotsavant : 12:49 pm : link To eliminate those ideas...jpp in cover...no.



Front five all play vs run and do pass rush 90% of the time.. That's why you need 3 legit DTs,.to keep your back 6 really clean.





Because back 6 are basically safeties and corners. I mean, one can be a big safety....

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?









Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.



You literally just said the point is to utilize players at their best spots.



3-4 OLB is definitely not that for JPP. He's not a fit for that position. The lateral agility isn't there. In comment 13804545 Go Terps said:You literallysaid the point is to utilize players at their best spots.3-4 OLB is definitely not that for JPP. He's not a fit for that position. The lateral agility isn't there.

My point is that a 3-4 doesn't make sense Go Terps : 12:52 pm : link The defense has to be built in whatever way that maximizes Vernon and JPP. These guys are 4-3 ends.

The money is already spent Ten Ton Hammer : 12:53 pm : link So the cost is sunk. He should play wherever he can function best. if that's DE, fine. If it's OLB,fine. It's not like they have a lot of pass rushers so he might be the best available option, but where he's paid is already not representative of his ability as a pass rusher so it shouldn't determine his position in any definitive way.

Arc and terps idiotsavant : 12:53 pm : link Your still thinking old school 3/4.



It's not that. Think 5-0-6. It's just possibly called a 3/4.





RE: RE: I'm seeing a lot of troubling words all over this thread Go Terps : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804523 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...



Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.



The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.



One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.





I think arc has the potential shifts correct, IMO - OV would play some OLB in a 30 front, JPP would play the DE spot. So your concern about JPP in space, while valid, might not necessarily come to pass.



As for your point about getting something out of JPP and OV until we can part ways with them - I think that's a very fair point, and my response to that would be, aren't those contracts basically sunk costs in that context? I mean, at least until such time that the Giants could part with them.



Is it an efficient allocation of cap resources to risk playing JPP and OV in new spots rather than the 4-3 edge rushers they're being paid to be? No, but if they're not playing well enough to provide adequate value as 4-3 DEs anyway, it might be just as stubborn to keep trotting them out there in those roles.



If Bettcher feels like JPP has lost the explosion to be an effective edge rusher as a 4-3 DE and/or that OV would benefit by playing a step back off the line to help keep him from continuing to get banged up, I'd be fine with that.



My thoughts on transitioning to the 3-4 are similar to the way you feel about the evolution of offense (and specifically QBs) in the NFL - the talent coming out of college in recent years seems to be more compatible with a 3-4 base scheme. It's at least worth discussing on that basis alone.



All fair. And I'd feel better about a move to a 3-4 if we had some elite player that would benefit from the move. I could be wrong but I don't see it at present. In comment 13804558 Gatorade Dunk said:All fair. And I'd feel better about a move to a 3-4 if we had some elite player that would benefit from the move. I could be wrong but I don't see it at present.

. arcarsenal : 12:54 pm : link The defense needs to be built in a way that maximizes the results. Period.



Building a defense around player salaries would be quite a flawed approach.

Chandler Jones had 15 sacks with the Cards giants#1 : 12:59 pm : link last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).

It's a 3/4 that acts like a 5-0-6 idiotsavant : 1:00 pm : link JPP and OV are up at the DL



-on.every.down.



It's just what gap or end spot they go to... of the DL.. that you mix up constantly.



That's why you need basically safeties at the other two 'lb' spots...lateral speed, covers the tight end and rbs....



And -thats- why you still need serious interior beef...to keep those smaller guys clean.







RE: Chandler Jones had 15 sacks with the Cards arcarsenal : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).



Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.



For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs. In comment 13804588 giants#1 said:Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs.

RE: . Go Terps : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: The defense needs to be built in a way that maximizes the results. Period.



Building a defense around player salaries would be quite a flawed approach.



And how does a 3-4 maximize the guys we have? Outside of Kennard we don't have a linebacker that we know will even be healthy for 16 games.



Bettcher needs to get Vernon and JPP going. Pin these guys' ears back and get them rushing upfield at the quarterback. Design something that's going to get them in favorable matchups on passing downs. I don't know how that works, but that's why he's the DC and I'm not. In comment 13804578 arcarsenal said:And how does a 3-4 maximize the guys we have? Outside of Kennard we don't have a linebacker that we know will even be healthy for 16 games.Bettcher needs to get Vernon and JPP going. Pin these guys' ears back and get them rushing upfield at the quarterback. Design something that's going to get them in favorable matchups on passing downs. I don't know how that works, but that's why he's the DC and I'm not.

RE: RE: Chandler Jones had 15 sacks with the Cards giants#1 : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804588 giants#1 said:





Quote:





last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).







Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.



For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs.



Ok, didn't realize that. But then why can't Vernon, who's more athletic than JPP, fill that role and utilize his skills as a pass rusher? In comment 13804595 arcarsenal said:Ok, didn't realize that. But then why can't Vernon, who's more athletic than JPP, fill that role and utilize his skills as a pass rusher?

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804578 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





The defense needs to be built in a way that maximizes the results. Period.



Building a defense around player salaries would be quite a flawed approach.







And how does a 3-4 maximize the guys we have? Outside of Kennard we don't have a linebacker that we know will even be healthy for 16 games.



Bettcher needs to get Vernon and JPP going. Pin these guys' ears back and get them rushing upfield at the quarterback. Design something that's going to get them in favorable matchups on passing downs. I don't know how that works, but that's why he's the DC and I'm not.



Couldn't I just as easily ask why we should stay with a base 4-3 alignment when our defense just completely sucked ass that way?



There's going to be some personnel overhaul. The roster now and the roster in September are going to be different.



It shouldn't just be about who is on the team right this second. It should be about making a plan and seeking out the personnel to carry it out.



Our DC has gotten good results running a 3-4. I trust him to know who is going to work where and seek out the other players he needs to make it work. In comment 13804597 Go Terps said:Couldn't I just as easily ask why we should stay with a base 4-3 alignment when our defense just completely sucked ass that way?There's going to be some personnel overhaul. The roster now and the roster in September are going to be different.It shouldn't just be about who is on the team right this second. It should be about making a plan and seeking out the personnel to carry it out.Our DC has gotten good results running a 3-4. I trust him to know who is going to work where and seek out the other players he needs to make it work.

RE: RE: RE: Chandler Jones had 15 sacks with the Cards arcarsenal : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804595 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13804588 giants#1 said:





Quote:





last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).







Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.



For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs.







Ok, didn't realize that. But then why can't Vernon, who's more athletic than JPP, fill that role and utilize his skills as a pass rusher?



He absolutely can. I think Vernon can transition to a 3-4 OLB quite easily - Miami used him that way in certain packages and Spagnuolo even used him as a stand-up edge rusher in some looks as well. In comment 13804601 giants#1 said:He absolutely can. I think Vernon can transition to a 3-4 OLB quite easily - Miami used him that way in certain packages and Spagnuolo even used him as a stand-up edge rusher in some looks as well.

arc Go Terps : 1:18 pm : link Quote: It shouldn't just be about who is on the team right this second. It should be about making a plan and seeking out the personnel to carry it out.



I'm all about making a plan. Part of the planning process is assessing the existing conditions, which include two high priced defensive ends. Yeah it's a sunk cost, but we're kidding ourselves if we don't think we're going to try to get something out of that allocation of cap space. I promise you Gettleman had that conversation with Bettcher..."what are you going to do to get Vernon and JPP going?"



This is why I hated these contracts from the start, and why I'm so loathe to overpay free agents. It makes us less versatile, and pins our fortunes to a player or two far more than what is acceptable.



As an academic exercise I love the idea of a 3-4, but in reality it's a discussion of square pegs and round holes because only two years ago our reactive front office saw fit to pay these two guys. How does that look now?



Fuck, that was a fork in the road. I'm all about making a plan. Part of the planning process is assessing the existing conditions, which include two high priced defensive ends. Yeah it's a sunk cost, but we're kidding ourselves if we don't think we're going to try to get something out of that allocation of cap space. I promise you Gettleman had that conversation with Bettcher..."what are you going to do to get Vernon and JPP going?"This is why I hated these contracts from the start, and why I'm so loathe to overpay free agents. It makes us less versatile, and pins our fortunes to a player or two far more than what is acceptable.As an academic exercise I love the idea of a 3-4, but in reality it's a discussion of square pegs and round holes because only two years ago our reactive front office saw fit to pay these two guys. How does that look now?Fuck, that was a fork in the road.

Great signing Thegratefulhead : 1:18 pm : link Very happy fan here

Terps... arcarsenal : 1:26 pm : link Yeah, those contracts look crappy now - but I still think we can survive them. I still think Vernon is salvageable and can play at a high-level, too. Bettcher should be able to get more out of him than Spagnuolo did.



On top of that, both Harrison and Jenkins will be completely unaffected by a switch. In fact, it could even benefit Harrison as he's one of the best 3-4 NT's in the game.



I think both players can play in a 3-4 and if the switch can create a net positive, that should be the ultimate sticking point.



It's not like either guy is lighting the world on fire as a 4-3 DE right now anyway. What are we really losing if we switch?

If they were going to switch, now's as good a time as any Ten Ton Hammer : 1:32 pm : link They're garbage at linebacker but that was always the case.

The engine of a 3-4 is the NT, and they have a great one.

RE: I wonder if Brenston Buckner will follow T-Bone : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: Remember Buckners comments about Eli as a rookie?



What did he say? In comment 13804118 TommytheElephant said:What did he say?

Haven't read all the replies Peppers : 1:54 pm : link But I didn't see anyone mention that Bettchers D is an attacking 1 gap 34 not a 2 gap. I think that's very important to consider when trying to project how our current players will be utilized..



Vernon is very athletic and almost a perfect "Elephant". JPP on the other hand would be limited. He came into the league very athletic but I think a few injuries have taken their toll on his body. Its kind of evident with how he rushes the passer but he is still very effective stacking and shedding vs the run. So I think he'll be playing one of the 5's, Tomlinson on the other, and obviously Snacks at zero tech.





Love one gap attacking idiotsavant : 2:01 pm : link But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..



...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.



I like it though.

RE: Love one gap attacking Peppers : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..



...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.



I like it though.



I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility. In comment 13804720 idiotsavant said:I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.

RE: RE: Love one gap attacking arcarsenal : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804720 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..



...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.



I like it though.







I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.



Collins would have to add about 20lbs to play ILB in a 3-4.



No way he's playing there @ 220 In comment 13804746 Peppers said:Collins would have to add about 20lbs to play ILB in a 3-4.No way he's playing there @ 220

RE: RE: Love one gap attacking Jay on the Island : 2:22 pm : link

Quote:

I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.



Why move Collins? He is an all-pro safety why move positions? It just opens up a hole at safety. In comment 13804746 Peppers said:Why move Collins? He is an all-pro safety why move positions? It just opens up a hole at safety.

. arcarsenal : 2:26 pm : link Better solution - put a better FS next to him.

Has anyone considered a 5-0-6 defense? Gatorade Dunk : 2:28 pm : link I don't know if anyone has brought it up yet?

ARC idiotsavant : 2:29 pm : link This is exactly why I value 3 bigger DTs in this scheme. Keep the (lb/S) clean.



Bigs that can also one gap;



(Jpplb)tomlinson, Harrison, Lotulele(ovlb)



Collins and Fitzpatrick (surprise pick...'lbs')



3 corners+ Thompson and Adams

RE: I'm seeing a lot of troubling words all over this thread One Man Thrill Ride : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...



Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.



The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.



One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.



Moving JPP to an interior DL is a slam dunk. He's not a gifted pass edge rusher. But he anchors vs run, hustles, and has length to interfere with passing lanes. We've used him with some success as a DT in passing situations, which would continue -- his pursuit makes him monster when the OL fails to exchange on stunts and twists.



Remember: the Cardinals pursued JPP when he was a free agent. So Bettcher presumably would have a good plan for his unqiue skillset. Thinking he could be a very useful player -- admittedly overpaid -- in the Calais Campbell role. With the Cards, Campbell's production was very similar to JPP. About 10-15 sacks + PDef per year.



Think of Vernon as a LaMarr Woodley type. Same exact body type. Yes, as a stand-up edge player, he could occassionally have to cover but Spags asked him to do that too. Remember in the preseason when he covered David Njoku on a deep cross second-reaction player? Altogether a pretty good fit.



Neither of these players will be dropping into coverage with any regularity. And the 3-4 is only a BASE defense. Favorable down & distance will = our 4 best guys getting after the QB. In comment 13804523 Go Terps said:Moving JPP to an interior DL is a slam dunk. He's not a gifted pass edge rusher. But he anchors vs run, hustles, and has length to interfere with passing lanes. We've used him with some success as a DT in passing situations, which would continue -- his pursuit makes him monster when the OL fails to exchange on stunts and twists.Remember: the Cardinals pursued JPP when he was a free agent. So Bettcher presumably would have a good plan for his unqiue skillset. Thinking he could be a very useful player -- admittedly overpaid -- in the Calais Campbell role. With the Cards, Campbell's production was very similar to JPP. About 10-15 sacks + PDef per year.Think of Vernon as a LaMarr Woodley type. Same exact body type. Yes, as a stand-up edge player, he could occassionally have to cover but Spags asked him to do that too. Remember in the preseason when he covered David Njoku on a deep cross second-reaction player? Altogether a pretty good fit.Neither of these players will be dropping into coverage with any regularity. And the 3-4 is only a BASE defense. Favorable down & distance will = our 4 best guys getting after the QB.

RE: RE: RE: Love one gap attacking Peppers : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804746 Peppers said:





Quote:





In comment 13804720 idiotsavant said:





Quote:





But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..



...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.



I like it though.







I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.







Collins would have to add about 20lbs to play ILB in a 3-4.



No way he's playing there @ 220



Deon Bucannon played ILB at a listed 215lbs. Same defense. In comment 13804756 arcarsenal said:Deon Bucannon played ILB at a listed 215lbs. Same defense.

Yes peppers thank you idiotsavant : 2:48 pm : link And again. This is why I value beef ,(that didn't come out right, hehe) at the 3 interior spots.



Keep that player(s) clean.

RE: RE: . Simms11 : 2:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?









Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.



Why can't a DE in a 3-4 rush the passer? there's rule against it?! If I'm not mistaken Leonard Marshall was pretty adept at rushing the passer as a RDE. In comment 13804545 Go Terps said:Why can't a DE in a 3-4 rush the passer? there's rule against it?! If I'm not mistaken Leonard Marshall was pretty adept at rushing the passer as a RDE.

Nice to have Thrill back idiotsavant : 2:58 pm : link He is killing it.



And not to negate jpp on the interior in a rotational or down and distance basis.



By all means.



It's very flexible. I value beef at DT over the course of a game.



As to 'how to use current roster lbs.' ... Why? Half of them were sitting on the coach only recently.





RE: RE: RE: . giants#1 : 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804545 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?









Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.







Why can't a DE in a 3-4 rush the passer? there's rule against it?! If I'm not mistaken Leonard Marshall was pretty adept at rushing the passer as a RDE.



You don't even have to go back that far. Arguably the best pass rusher (when healthy) in the NFL is a 34 DE.



Bosa's racked up 10+ sacks his rookie season as a 34 DE. In comment 13804820 Simms11 said:You don't even have to go back that far. Arguably the best pass rusher (when healthy) in the NFL is a 34 DE.Bosa's racked up 10+ sacks his rookie season as a 34 DE.

Jason Taylor was a 4-3 DE until Nick Saban moved him at age 32 Eric on Li : 3:03 pm : link and he had his best year winning DPOY. Good coaches will scheme to put their best players in positions to succeed. Great players can usually adapt. Bettcher has a history of this sort of thing in both ARI and IND. Having JPP and Vernon under contract should not influence the overall scheme the defense deploys, though obviously their usage within it will be taken into account and may or may not end up being a great fit. The results from JPP the past 2 years indicate that it may be hard to find a great fit for him in any system relative to his contract.

What some won't integrate is that idiotsavant : 3:04 pm : link The smaller lb safety type lbs are the ones dealing with the TE pass routes and RB pass routes.



And that your SAM type need not be that guy and therefore can be bigger to deal with OTs.



It's not 1982

RE: Jason Taylor was a 4-3 DE until Nick Saban moved him at age 32 Jay on the Island : 3:11 pm : link

Quote: and he had his best year winning DPOY. Good coaches will scheme to put their best players in positions to succeed. Great players can usually adapt. Bettcher has a history of this sort of thing in both ARI and IND. Having JPP and Vernon under contract should not influence the overall scheme the defense deploys, though obviously their usage within it will be taken into account and may or may not end up being a great fit. The results from JPP the past 2 years indicate that it may be hard to find a great fit for him in any system relative to his contract.

When Wade Phillips arrived in Houston as DC there was much debate on the status of Mario Williams. Williams moved to OLB where he recorded 5 sacks in 5 games before going on IR. He had 8.5 sacks in 13 games the season before as a DE and 9 sacks in 16 games the year before that. Schemes don't matter as much as we make them out to. If the coordinator is talented enough he will put each player in position to succeed. In comment 13804836 Eric on Li said:When Wade Phillips arrived in Houston as DC there was much debate on the status of Mario Williams. Williams moved to OLB where he recorded 5 sacks in 5 games before going on IR. He had 8.5 sacks in 13 games the season before as a DE and 9 sacks in 16 games the year before that. Schemes don't matter as much as we make them out to. If the coordinator is talented enough he will put each player in position to succeed.

It's all semantics idiotsavant : 3:15 pm : link 3/4 DE is, can be, - exactly - the same as a 5/0 DT,



It's just a way of pointing out the divergence of the LB types into more distinct groups.



Assuming 3/4...2 one type...2 the other, I simply value run stopping greatly with 3 within the front.



After that it's entirely semantic.

He'd.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:20 pm : link



Quote: Has anyone considered a 5-0-6 defense?

Gatorade Dunk : 2:28 pm : link : reply

I don't know if anyone has brought it up yet?



You will not see a 5-0-6 alignment, nor should you. That would put 5 guys on the line and an umbrella defense that would be exploited in the middle. Not to mention that 5 alignments up front, while utilized a shitload in the 40's through the 60's aren't employed except on the rarest of occasions anymore in the NFL - you'll still see it in college.



Even Buddy Ryan's 46 defense was different.



Not only is the 5-0-6 foisted as an idea, it is repeated ad nauseum in this thread and I still can't figure out what the fuck he's trying to say. probably give some shit about not understanding semantics, but I really hate when people who have little clue about things start spouting off like experts:You will not see a 5-0-6 alignment, nor should you. That would put 5 guys on the line and an umbrella defense that would be exploited in the middle. Not to mention that 5 alignments up front, while utilized a shitload in the 40's through the 60's aren't employed except on the rarest of occasions anymore in the NFL - you'll still see it in college.Even Buddy Ryan's 46 defense was different.Not only is the 5-0-6 foisted as an idea, it is repeated ad nauseum in this thread and I still can't figure out what the fuck he's trying to say.

RE: RE: I'm seeing a lot of troubling words all over this thread Rjanyg : 3:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804523 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...



Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.



The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.



One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.







Moving JPP to an interior DL is a slam dunk. He's not a gifted pass edge rusher. But he anchors vs run, hustles, and has length to interfere with passing lanes. We've used him with some success as a DT in passing situations, which would continue -- his pursuit makes him monster when the OL fails to exchange on stunts and twists.



Remember: the Cardinals pursued JPP when he was a free agent. So Bettcher presumably would have a good plan for his unqiue skillset. Thinking he could be a very useful player -- admittedly overpaid -- in the Calais Campbell role. With the Cards, Campbell's production was very similar to JPP. About 10-15 sacks + PDef per year.



Think of Vernon as a LaMarr Woodley type. Same exact body type. Yes, as a stand-up edge player, he could occassionally have to cover but Spags asked him to do that too. Remember in the preseason when he covered David Njoku on a deep cross second-reaction player? Altogether a pretty good fit.



Neither of these players will be dropping into coverage with any regularity. And the 3-4 is only a BASE defense. Favorable down & distance will = our 4 best guys getting after the QB.



Great post and 100% agree In comment 13804802 One Man Thrill Ride said:Great post and 100% agree

But fatty if you actually read it idiotsavant : 3:47 pm : link It's -exactly- what your new DC is running. Only stated differently.



How do you throw across the middle to the TE when there are essentially 3 or even 4 safeties in addition to your usual corners?



How do run it up the gut vs 3 big DTs?



Problem really is fatty, you cannot read.

I can read... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:57 pm : link fine. And I can see you have a shitload of trouble understanding what Bettcher is doing. He's not putting 5 guys on the line and 6 in coverage.



Basically, the 5 man line is something you'll see in college to stop the run



what Bettcher has done very effectively is vary the defensive looks utilizing safeties that are very versatile. He's not trotting out a 5-0-6 because they aren't utilizing a 5 man front very often, and they certainly aren't doing it with 5 DL guys on the field. They have very rarely gone into a formation without a LB on the field.



I realize that you'll play the old "it is semantics" card, but it isn't. Just like personnel groupings are different than formations, a 5-0-6 isn't being used. Saying it is isn't thinking outside the box or requiring reading comprehension - it is just incorrect. Wildly incorrect.

You are trying to quibble about 10lbs idiotsavant : 4:11 pm : link Between your Sam today and a DE given similar systems.



Fact is, all I promoted acts - exactly - like a one gapping 3/4 with two of the LBs being very safety like.



Which is what the new guy supposedly runs.



You can hide behind the fact that you don't actually think before to attack our BBI brethren.



But you've always been good at stating status quo and always sucked at actually thinking and generally as a chat partner.

It's true I used the word always regarding the big two idiotsavant : 4:20 pm : link Going up. Mea Culpa.



That was more a way of disabusing people of the notion that the (if you used jpp at, call it SAM) would have to cover TEs, than a pure rule. In other words he wouldn't do that.



Nobody suggested putting JPP in space very often. I did push it farther maybe than the new guy does. But it's still a lot closer to my thing than it is to a 1980 3/4.and it IS semantic.

By DE vs Sam I mean 4/3 de obviously idiotsavant : 4:28 pm : link .