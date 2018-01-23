James Bettcher is the Giants new DC

https://twitter.com/rapsheet/status/956015312238936064
Really like this hire! I was big on JDR, but really like Bettcher
Much preferred over Del Rio
Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet)
1/23/18, 11:06 PM
The #Giants are making James Bettcher their new defensive coordinator, source says. He chose them over the #Titans.
and I like that he adapts defense.. and that is very critical.
Great job by Gettleman and Shurmur to act quickly and identify the best available defensive coach.
Thrilly had criticized this new regime and their worthiness to build a real sustainable winner, but this is a great get even if it's only a short-term stepping stone for Bettcher to pursue his own HC opportunities.
There will be some angst about 4-3 vs 3-4. THRILLY SAYS DONT SWEAT IT. We have some useful, versatile, high effort pieces in the front seven. With a few acquistions, this defense could look much improved.
OV as a stand-up rusher and JPP as 3-4 DE / interior pass rusher could honestly reinvigorate both players. You know they are competitive, prideful guys.
One FA name to think about: Alex Okafor. Played for Bettcher in Arz as a 3-4 speed rusher before moving on to the Saints. Had a great year as a situational pass rusher but tore his achilles. Seemingly could contribute on a 1-year prove-it deal.
A defensive shake up is needed.
By The Numbers
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).
- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points. Link
But does he have the kind of scary grimace that impresses BBI?
He is young but not too young. Looks like a no nonsense guy. Former DL.
Much prefer him to Jack del Mediocre
In comment 13803786
blueblood said:
from earlier report New DC James Bettcher
Thanks for (re)posting, didn't catch it before and it's a good read.
Ryan Smith (@PFF_Smith)
1/23/18, 11:19 PM
Cardinals blitz rate each year James Bettcher was Defensive Coordinator:
2015: 47% (1st)
2016: 41% (T-1st)
2017: 37% (T-5th)
Carolina and Arizona seem to have a similar approach to today's defensive personnel... check this article out as it's damn fascinating. Gettleman knows what he's doing.
but I guess this was the next best option if they couldn't get him.
Does this mean the Giants are switching to a 3-4?
New Blood Giants knock it out of the park with this one
In comment 13803798
illmatic said:
| but I guess this was the next best option if they couldn't get him.
No this wasn't the next best option. This was the best option. Bettcher is a far more sought after coach then Del Rio. It's not even close.
wish we kept spags though. Hope we switch to 3-4.
But you wanted to keep Spags?
To do what? Replace the urinal cakes?
a young, proven coordinator. Can't do much better than this. Great first move, Shurmur.
Is a great thing. Shame we need a QB because Derwin James would be a perfect fit for Bettcher
In comment 13803799
Vanzetti said:
| Does this mean the Giants are switching to a 3-4?
On paper, yes. What Arizona has done (and what I bet we will do) is acquire hybrid players that can do things like rush the passer as well as cover a receiver. Positionless defense that allow us to get super creative when it comes to spread matchups across the field.
In comment 13803813
Mkdaman1818 said:
| In comment 13803799 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Does this mean the Giants are switching to a 3-4?
On paper, yes. What Arizona has done (and what I bet we will do) is acquire hybrid players that can do things like rush the passer as well as cover a receiver. Positionless defense that allow us to get super creative when it comes to spread matchups across the field.
im just glad I can start adding 3-4 rush LB to my scout list.
That we make a concerted effort to re-sign Kennard now, no? He played in the 3-4 at USC and he would def be better utilized in this Defense than our previous one.
with him?
That AZ front has been tough the last few years...would like to see that nastiness back here in NY!
means JPP isn't gonna be here after this year. What about TOmlinson? Does he play 3-4 end or is he just gonna be Snacks backup?
I really haven't liked the Giants' approach on defense for some time now. Very rigid with their heavy emphasis on DEs and CBs and their insistence on prospects who match their physical profile. Sounds like we're gonna get much more creative.
Arizona had a coach who was a "pass rush specialist" wonder if he'll bring that to NY.
But I'm loving our offseason. Gettleman, Shurmur, and now Bettcher
Ray Horton built a great defense and Todd Bowles maintained it for the most part.
In all the Cardinals plays I watched today, I saw Chandler Jones drop into coverage once and that was during a 3 man rush in the red zone.
The big thing that sticks out is the Cards defensive speed. They were playing Reddick and Jones at OLB, Bucannon at ILB, Honey Badger at safety. So they were undersized at some of these spots and very fast.
to Arizona late Sept. All I heard was how much Arians loved this guy and how he should be the next Cards HC. He got a lot of love from people as I was listening to the sports talk radio on the way to work. I really like this hire. Let's see how he does for us now.
In comment 13803823
Mr. Nickels said:
| means JPP isn't gonna be here after this year. What about TOmlinson? Does he play 3-4 end or is he just gonna be Snacks backup?
If JPP can get back to the beast he was where he could rush the passer and cover decently, he’ll fit perfectly in our new defense. If not, then he’s probably gone.
In comment 13803797
Mkdaman1818 said:
Didn't Belichick start this 15+ years ago?
Uchenna Nwosu, USC- disruptive, stand-up OLB. Sacks, defelctions, he did everything there. Quick off the edge. Great production and leader of the defense.
Kyzir White, WVU- 6'2, 216lbs. Played a hybrid S/LB role at WVU. He is a missile, hard hitter. He can matchup and cover TE's. Great athlete. Can play in a Deonne Buchanon role. Similar size, but an ince taller and 5lbs heavier than Buchanon coming out.
Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah would also be great fits, but they are 1st round guys.
In comment 13803837
Mkdaman1818 said:
| In comment 13803823 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
means JPP isn't gonna be here after this year. What about TOmlinson? Does he play 3-4 end or is he just gonna be Snacks backup?
If JPP can get back to the beast he was where he could rush the passer and cover decently, he’ll fit perfectly in our new defense. If not, then he’s probably gone.
That ship has sailed.
James Bettcher picked the Giants tonight after getting an offer to be the Tennessee Titans' defense coordinator, as well, per a source.
if there ever was a "sure bet", this is it!
Didnt expect this after all the talk of Shurmur liking Del Rio. I never saw what was so great about Del Rio. In his two big successes (Carolina and Denver) he had outstanding personnel to utilize. Its not like he made chicken salad out of chicken shit.
Happy about the hire
In comment 13803818
Canton said:
Actually no. But these days too tight is better than too loose.
In comment 13803843
Breeze_94 said:
| Uchenna Nwosu, USC- disruptive, stand-up OLB. Sacks, defelctions, he did everything there. Quick off the edge. Great production and leader of the defense.
Kyzir White, WVU- 6'2, 216lbs. Played a hybrid S/LB role at WVU. He is a missile, hard hitter. He can matchup and cover TE's. Great athlete. Can play in a Deonne Buchanon role. Similar size, but an ince taller and 5lbs heavier than Buchanon coming out.
Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah would also be great fits, but they are 1st round guys.
Breeze, really good pull on Nwosu. Very disruptive force. And one of the few usc players who didn’t wilt in the bowl game. Couple of thoughts:
3-4 or 4-3 doesn’t matter. We’ll see both and we’ll see exotic fronts.
I think Bettcher unleashes Landon Collins! Look out
I think Kennards value to Big Blue just went up.
Are we looking at a shift in Giants defensive draft strategy? One where disruptive and versatile players are valued over whether they meet text book measureables? I think the article this past weekend was a clue. Giants will draft football players. If they are the size of Calais Campbell great, but the Giants will no longer eschew the 6’1” hybrids.
Mind bringing back Kennard on a cheap prove it deal with Bettcher now in the fray. Arizona have any UFAs on thr defensive side of the ball this year?
and I love the hire, but my only concern is he's a "one and done" type deal here as could be a stepping stone to a HC job for him.
be better served in that type of defense, too.
In comment 13803843
Breeze_94 said:
| Uchenna Nwosu, USC- disruptive, stand-up OLB. Sacks, defelctions, he did everything there. Quick off the edge. Great production and leader of the defense.
Kyzir White, WVU- 6'2, 216lbs. Played a hybrid S/LB role at WVU. He is a missile, hard hitter. He can matchup and cover TE's. Great athlete. Can play in a Deonne Buchanon role. Similar size, but an ince taller and 5lbs heavier than Buchanon coming out.
Tremaine Edmunds and Minkah would also be great fits, but they are 1st round guys.
I would love for them to pick Nwosu.
time will tell. best of luck
turns the Giants defense around. A good news bad news thing.
In comment 13803885
DonQuixote said:
| In comment 13803818 Canton said:
Quote:
Not sure suits are made that would be to loose on that body
Actually no. But these days too tight is better than too loose.
This thread should be pinned
NY Post
over Del Rio, who is formulaic and staid, and I love the concept of finally being rid of Spagnuolo. Bettcher coaches the Ameba. The 3-4 vs 4-3 angle is overdone. It comes down to who is the extra player? With this guy , it’s a safety playing linebacker. I presume that will be Collins . That’s a good thing .
The Giants need to get faster at the second level and S. They need to get Apple’s head screwed on corrrectly because he is a very talented player. New, competent coaching might help. Good hire.
At least not immediately. The guy has to work with the players the Giants have.
it is happening. Exciting hire.
In comment 13803858
montanagiant said:
Probably would've done that regardless of what defense we were running - and even if Spags came back. Our LBs are almost as big a disaster as the offensive line.
In comment 13803905
ZogZerg said:
| turns the Giants defense around. A good news bad news thing.
That's the only potential downside given how young he is. But first he has to show success with the Giants which is a good thing.
if he does well here, he'll probably be on the Head Coach short list next off-season?! Anyway, I suppose we should just take it a Year at a time and hope he can make this D great again!
We have no LBs on the roster.
In comment 13803927
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Bets on time?
In comment 13803929
Chip said:
| We have no LBs on the roster.
Vernon would be one OLB. Goodson, if he could stay healthy, would be on ILB. They'd need at least two more.
use of OV and JPP alternating as rush LBs.
3-4 doesn’t require Super human LBs, although it is nice to have one or two named Taylor or Banks.
I recall that the Card's defense totally stifled us late in the season, after we ran up some points on Philly. Then again, it wouldn't take much to stifle the Giants last season. However, another reason to like this is that Bettcher, having been passed over for a job that was seemingly his (after Ariens recommended him) now has something to prove to Arizona and the rest of the league. He certainly has the ambition to become a HC and will give this opportunity his best shot to take the next step. We might lose him longer term, but the chance to quickly turn this around would be worth it.
In comment 13803790
81_Great_Dane said:
| But does he have the kind of scary grimace that impresses BBI?
He looks like he could be Andy Reid's son.
and I couldn't be happier. It has been maddening to see LBs like Buchanon making plays all over the field for opponents and the Giants' Front Office refusing to deviate from their outdated philosophy.
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
been a much more fun offseason than regular season!!
In comment 13803954
JonC said:
| watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.
Are we Shurmur the Giants will be Bettcher off with these two coaches?
I can only hope that this means we will draft a versatile LBer early in this draft. I don't see use shifting too far to the 3-4 front this year because of our current roster but you never know.
Saint Francis (IN) (2004–2005)
Special teams coordinator & defensive line coach
Bowling Green (2006)
Graduate assistant
North Carolina (2007–2009)
Defensive assistant–graduate assistant
Ball State (2010)
Special teams coach & defensive ends coach
New Hampshire (2011)
Linebackers coach & special teams coach
Indianapolis Colts (2012)
Outside linebackers coach
Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014)
Outside linebackers coach
Arizona Cardinals (2015–2017)
Defensive coordinator
New York Giants (2018–present)
Defensive coordinator
Coached under Greg Manusky and Todd Bowles 2012-204.
for a play here and there before he blew his hand off. He'll be 29 in his 9th season, isn't the hardest worker nor the brightest and has a severe handicap with his hand.
I like the hire. Shows they were serious about making changes, and by all accounts he's an excellent coach.
In comment 13803962
Ryan in Albany said:
| Are we Shurmur the Giants will be Bettcher off with these two coaches?
Betcher bottom dollar.
but have to admit i know jack about this guy. Arizona D has been fun to watch the past few seasons though. They are always fast to the ball and blitz like hell. Liking this. Good job Shurmur.
In comment 13803960
jeff57 said:
| In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.
He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ...
In comment 13803975
jeff57 said:
| In comment 13803962 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
Are we Shurmur the Giants will be Bettcher off with these two coaches?
Betcher bottom dollar.
his family is ib the tool and dye business.
Sounds like he values fast heady safety-like LBs that can cover tight ends and running back routes... Great.
Multiple as more than just a word.
IMO big DT is still in the draft mix, because it allows your other playmakers (including Harrison, the teams best playmaker) to move around more.
Former DL player check. Beard.. Grow it longer..;-)
this is probably why they were so interested in scouting linebackers for the draft.
He was one of my 10 names that NYG should look at as a Head Coach.
The downside...he is a good year away from being hired as a HC.
Bettcher is aggressive in his defensive scheming.
He blitzes a lot, and he blitzes from all over.
This puts enormous pressure on the defensive backs.
They play a lot of man coverage and some zone.
He will have to straighten out the defensive backfield.
The talent is there ,but, they have to play together, communicate, and be consistent.
They will also need better play from the free safety position. The free safety is Bettcher's safety valve.
In reading the articles on Bettcher one thing struck me.
Bettcher studies the protection tendencies of the opposing teams.
He then creates packages to defeat the specific tendencies of opposing teams.
This creates one on one matchups that allow his best players to succeed.
Chandler Jones had 17 sacks this year, and he credits to Bettcher's coaching.
hopefully he has someone in mind to groom as his replacement on his staff since he'll likely be leaving to be a HC in short order.
In comment 13803954
JonC said:
| watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.
I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.
In comment 13804008
giants#1 said:
| In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.
I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.
I think you dudes are going to be disappointed.
who he brings with him from his Arizona staff. He had a few former pros as position coaches in Brenston Buckner, Larry Foote, and Kevin Ross.
We have a lot invested in the DL. It is one of the strengths of this team. We barely have any NFL caliber LBs on our team and people are discussing playing a 3-4? We were using PS LBs the second half of the season.
Hopefully he does a great job and stays around long enough to build a foundation. Looking forward to seeing a defense that attacks and doesn't drop DL's into zones. This is why you root for 3-13 when a season like 2017 begins to happen. It's the only way this ownership ever makes radical changes. Down the road a few years I think we'll look at 2017 the way we look at 2003. The stage setter for another Super Bowl run.
Especially if we start bringing in players that fit his system. As has been stated, he's one and done with a good year.
In comment 13804011
JonC said:
| In comment 13804008 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.
I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.
I think you dudes are going to be disappointed.
More disappointed than this past year? :-)
Front page article on the hiring with Bettcher's complete bio. Giants Hire James Bettcher as Defensive Coordinator
this is fucking rich:
|Looking forward to seeing a defense that attacks and doesn't drop DL's into zones.
First a snide remark about the Mara's followed by an ignorant comment about defensive scheme.
Bettcher actually drops the DL in coverage quite a bit. That doesn't mean he isn't attacking. In fact, he's been successful dropping DL back on corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus Christ it is a long offseason.
be better in a 3-4, and even the 2016 defense would have been better in a 3-4.
As long as you have a nose tackle, you can fill in the rest.
I actually think it may suit our personnel. You're building around your best defensive player (Snacks) and we have some guys that either can make that transition (Tomlinson) or have played in that system in the past (Vernon). JPP may be a question, but while he has his flaws, versatility has not been one of them. He may flourish in a different system.
Bettcher was one of my 3 favorite choices as DC. This is an outstanding hire.
In comment 13804030
giants#1 said:
| In comment 13804011 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 13804008 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
JPP's at his best setting the edge and eating blocks. Unfortunately he never developed the pass rush moves and consistency needed to justify his salary.
I think OV played some OL with the Dolphins and he has the athleticism to produce from there. Though he probably lacks the instincts to really excel, if he's rushing 75% of the time, he'll be ok.
I think you dudes are going to be disappointed.
More disappointed than this past year? :-)
We'll see, DG has considerable work to do to clean up the cap hits at the top, and actually try to find pieces that work in the new DC's system. The JPP extension and OV deal were made out of glaring, desperate need, time to get away from that reactive behavior.
In comment 13803979
JonC said:
| In comment 13803960 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.
He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ...
But you can't at the moment. So he should be played to his strengths now. He's not the pass rusher he was but he can absolutely still take on blocks and play the run. His issue the past two years has been racking up near misses on sacks. He's always right there but a step too slow. I think at this point it may be the best thing for him.
In comment 13803929
Chip said:
| We have no LBs on the roster.
By that logic, we can't play a 4-3 either.
you recall, he had the full wrap on again at the end of the season. I would think that would make it very difficult to push off and grab with that hand, which in a 3-4 he would have to do wile he pushes off and grabs another blocker with his good hand.
hire. I would have been fine with Del Rio, but Bettcher is also excellent.
In comment 13803979
JonC said:
| In comment 13803960 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
Don't think JPP would be wasted at 3-4 end. He's nowhere near the pass rusher he once was.
He's paid market dollars to rush the passer. I'd love to move on from him period ...
+1000 and for a lot of reasons. There is too much stuff around JPP. He was very good with Tuck and others leading and not so much since.. Lots of #'s piled up in recent years with games that didn't matter much.
Here are some former players of his blasting his coaching style. Bettcher
(obviously talking about Snacks and Tomlinson). So it's not that big of a deal. There are no LB's on the roster worth scheming around at the moment and JPP/Vernon have their own issues regardless of scheme. Whoever the new DC was had to make a priority of getting more out of them on the pass rush, and that seems to be Bettcher's specialty. Scheming ways to get his rushers favorable matchups with aggressive blitzing. Seems like a pretty good fit.
Bettcher did a good job in Arizona with his defense. He is similar is style to Spags. Uses different blitz packages and is aggressive.He is young and he is probably not a 9-5 guy. Good to see the Giants are being careful about ALL of their coaches and not just plugging anyone in, or someone who is a favorite of the HC. Now lets see who thy can hire to replace Quinn. He was so bad they could dig up someone from a cemetery who would be better then him...just kidding... he was bad though and we need a good ST coach since filed position is just as important as defense.
know if he was different here in NY, but you do realize one of the knocks on spags in StL was his work hours, right??
|He is young and he is probably not a 9-5 guy
Josh McDaniels complained that he was often the last guy out of the building while the HC and other assistants were gone for the night.
That kind of stuff is overblown, especially with tape being available outside of the actual film room. Coaches can analyze outside the team HQ.
Remember Buckners comments about Eli as a rookie?
a set position, do you call it a 0-0 defense?
Weather it's 4-3 or 3-4
it's really a defacto 5-0-6 vs today's offenses:
in that regardless of the numbers on the jerseys your fielding 5 who have legit line chops (not too light, can function both ways to some extent I.E. also vs the run as well as pass rush) and 6 who have legit cover and zone D chops (lbs that are basically safeties).
The only real difference being the numbers on the jerseys and how many of each have those.
Either way you can line a DT up at the O if that suits your needs,on a given play or not. For example. Either way you move players around -a lot- on the line...to the line.
As well. It allows greater rotation on the line.. Regardless of designation of player, and greater variety and specificity in the back 6.
Again. Even though 6 sounds like less than 7...all 6 have db chops regardless of what's designated on the roster.
This was the most important decision for Shurmur.
Not too me - because the lbs didn't have -either- required skill base.
Wrong roster.
Have the required . or maybe kennard and Collins. Two plus two or one and two.
In comment 13804032
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| this is fucking rich:
Quote:
Looking forward to seeing a defense that attacks and doesn't drop DL's into zones.
First a snide remark about the Mara's followed by an ignorant comment about defensive scheme.
Bettcher actually drops the DL in coverage quite a bit. That doesn't mean he isn't attacking. In fact, he's been successful dropping DL back on corner and safety blitzes.
Jesus Christ it is a long offseason.
don’t waste your breath on this troll FMiC..this clown shows up on every single thread to spam his asmara bros nonsense and literally contribute nothing to any discussion.
In comment 13803790
81_Great_Dane said:
| But does he have the kind of scary grimace that impresses BBI?
No, but he has the belly.
In comment 13804058
Victor in CT said:
| you recall, he had the full wrap on again at the end of the season. I would think that would make it very difficult to push off and grab with that hand, which in a 3-4 he would have to do wile he pushes off and grabs another blocker with his good hand.
He had the full wrap because he was playing with a broken finger.
In comment 13804162
idiotsavant said:
| Have the required . or maybe kennard and Collins. Two plus two or one and two.
Yeah, I was wondering if Collins goes to hybrid LB/Safety.
In comment 13803954
JonC said:
| watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
I sincerely doubt any smart DC would try JPP as an OLB. If anything he will be moved to a 5 Tech in base defense then an edge guy on 3rd down. OV can and has played as a OLB.
Contributes Nothing - Wants a Beat Up
Referring to the New Defensive Coordinator
I'm pretty excited about the 3-4 Defensive concept again.
When we had Linebackers like Lawrence Taylor, Gary Reasons, Carl Banks and Carson in our Super Bowl against Denver we ran that formation.
Now lets get some Linebackers !
you suck at reading comprehension as well as the Lithuanian writing style!!
Blitz was agreeing with me on arniefez you ignorant troll. He wasn't calling me a clown.
Great work as usual.....
In comment 13804184
Rjanyg said:
| In comment 13803954 JonC said:
Quote:
watching OV and JPP try to play in space, or be wasted eating blocks at DE.
I sincerely doubt any smart DC would try JPP as an OLB. If anything he will be moved to a 5 Tech in base defense then an edge guy on 3rd down. OV can and has played as a OLB.
Fans want him at OLB, wasn't saying the DC definitely will. And the point remains, for the $ paid to JPP any role where he's not generating pass rush pressure is a waste to some extent. Of course, we could just say his contract as well as OV's are both a waste, to an extent.
Regardless, this defense was built to be a 4-3 with the bulk of the money invested in a DL that can't generate a pass rush.
Huck Finn - Talk football contribute
How about the Defensive Coordinator ?
Harrison and Tomlinson are scheme diverse having played in the 3-4 for years. Vernon has experience as a 3-4 OLB in Miami. JPP is the one that I am worried about. I would leave him as 3-4 DE. Maybe have him add some more weight. Goodson would be a good fit as an ILB as would Kennard IMO. The Giants would need to add an edge rusher opposite Vernon though. Moss is athletic and he could potentially be a solid fit there.
They were the largest outside suitor before we tagged him, so they obviously had a plan for him. We'll see where he fits.
anywhere on the line....
OV, Tomlinson, Snacks, JPP, +1 new edge rusher, with BJ Goodson, +1 new thumper in the middle. A group like that seems formidable with Landon Collins, Jack Rabbit and company on the back end.
In comment 13804077
FranknWeezer said:
Surprised no one commented on this. That's surprising because I read an article where he said how important it is to listen to players. But he's coached two seasons after that season, which was his rookie year. Maybe he's improved.
he likes to attack more often than not. Seems to me that's what Spags did in 2007 and 2008. The last few years, not so much.
As a fan, I'd rather the D get beat coming with pressure on third and long than rushing 3 or 4, but that's just me.
I miss the days of the 3-4 physical defense. I know the Giants don't have the LB's for the scheme but hopefully they will add them over the next year or two and get back to that style of play.
In comment 13803785
Mkdaman1818 said:
| By The Numbers
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).
- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points. Link - ( New Window )
these are all great stats but can he do it with the talent we have?
Awesome. This offseason is off to a great start.
In comment 13804077
FranknWeezer said:
| Here are some former players of his blasting his coaching style. Bettcher - ( New Window )
It's Lamar Woodley whose stat line for the 2016 season he played in Arizona is:
7 games started
10 Tackles
1 Sack
1 Pass Defense
This is more about a once good player whose career nosedived due to injuries after 2010 and ended with Oakland for one year and then Cards for his last season in 2015 and blaming the coaching for that fall. I would take anything he says with a big ass grain of salt
In comment 13804294
montanagiant said:
| In comment 13804077 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Here are some former players of his blasting his coaching style. Bettcher - ( New Window )
It's Lamar Woodley whose stat line for the 2016 season he played in Arizona is:
7 games started
10 Tackles
1 Sack
1 Pass Defense
This is more about a once good player whose career nosedived due to injuries after 2010 and ended with Oakland for one year and then Cards for his last season in 2015 and blaming the coaching for that fall. I would take anything he says with a big ass grain of salt
His 2015 season not 2016
is tiresome and a matter of semantics.
70% of the time (if not more) NFL defenses have 5 defensive backs on the field so guess what, 70% of the time no NFL defense is playing a 4-3 or 3-4.
They will have some combination of 4 men on the line of scrimmage and how they are deployed based on situation and of course the team they are playing is how defensive coordinators now make their money.
I'm sure this won't get through to the masses and it will be an annoying/useless conversation right through the 2018 season but lets continue to figure out who our 2nd ILB is and where Davin Tomlinson is going to line up on 1st and 10.
In comment 13804286
Jersey55 said:
| In comment 13803785 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
By The Numbers
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game for three straight seasons (2015-2017).
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that allowed the sixth-lowest third-down conversion rate against in 2017.
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was tied for the third-fewest yards allowed per play (with Seattle and Denver -- only the Vikings and Jaguars were better).
- Bettcher coordinated a top-4 defense in Football Outsiders' DVOA for three straight seasons (2015-2017).
- Bettcher coordinated a defense that was top-7 in terms of allowing the fewest offensive drives against that ended in points. Link - ( New Window )
these are all great stats but can he do it with the talent we have?
Of course not. That shouldn't be the expectation.
and difficult to argue against their quality.
Strongly suggests using a 4-3 as the base defense, at least.
In comment 13804332
Bob in Newburgh said:
| and difficult to argue against their quality.
Strongly suggests using a 4-3 as the base defense, at least.
Why?
Harrison is a prototypical 3-4 NT and Tomlinson has plenty of experience playing as a 2-gap 3-4 DE. He did it often in college.
move on from JPP and Vernon. They can both split one position. My concerns are Snacks and Tomlinson. I know Snacks was a NT for the Jets but he thrived with us as a 43 DT. Where would Tomlinson play? Does not strike me as an end. Regardless now is the time to make the shift and not let these players hold us back except for Snacks.
Tomlinson played in the 3-4 in college and he would be excellent at DE in that scheme. I think there is confusion about the role of the DE in the 3-4.
In comment 13804352
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 13804332 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
and difficult to argue against their quality.
Strongly suggests using a 4-3 as the base defense, at least.
Why?
Harrison is a prototypical 3-4 NT and Tomlinson has plenty of experience playing as a 2-gap 3-4 DE. He did it often in college.
This. Our DL can make the switch much easier than people think. And I agree with Jon C in that we have invested a good amount of money in our DL, but right now, JPP is having a hard time getting edge pressure. He is a great athlete with basically 1 hand, I don't see him as a drop OLB, he might be better at this point 2 gapping and eating blockers, with the occasional inside pressure than relying on to get pressure on a consistent basis.
Snacks can play NT, Tomlinson played 3-4 DE in college. OV can play OLB and has done so.
That said (3/4, ,4/3) being basically a 5-0-6 in practice..
IMO you want heavy front with 3 DTs + 2 (semantics as BW said. Call them LBs or DEs they cannot be too light)
Coupled with a light back. That is back 6 a combination of safeties (semantics - safety like lbs) and corners.
Not to say you couldn't put jpp on the inside in (5-0-6)...but not paired with two smallish DTS...and not on every down...if it's a defacto 5-0-6 and he is going to somewhere on the line on every single play anyway.as the '5thdl or one of 4lbs' ..'lb'...de..just semantics.
Needs to slim down get fit anyway.
Vernon played in a 3-4 his last year at both U Miami, and some with the Dolphins. The Cardinals made a run at JPP in FA so obviously, they saw a fit. I'm sure the defense will be "multiple" since that's a fun buzz word right now and the Cards were one of the leading teams in selecting hybrid defenders without a natural position, but the current DL are pretty scheme diverse so I don't see where there are any big issues. Our DC is the guy who switched Mathis and Freeney from pure 4-3 ends to 3-4 LB's successfully. The hardest thing to find to run a true 3-4 is a NT and Snacks is one of the best.
3 (Tomlinson,Harrison, Lotulele the younger brother 3rd or 4th round)
+2 (JPP, OV...at line almost always anyway, ESP jpp)
+2 (Collins and a high draft pick that is a Collins type) (or +1 only depending in whom you draft and #of wrs on field that down)
+2 Adams and D. Thompson (or +1 with 3 wides or depending on opponents set up)
+2 or +3 corners
Heavy front / light back.
This group is the second worst on the team after the O-line due to the blind spots of Jerry Reese. The LBs will be upgraded and that would need to take place no matter who the DC now is, and no matter what scheme he employs.
In a passing league it makes sense to me to switch a slower big body for a faster guy.
That said, we're stuck with two terrible contracts for 4-3 defensive ends. Not much we can do about that.
a good 3-4 strongside DE. You want a big 330+ lb in the middle and a 300lb strong side and then a 280+ on the other for DE. Look at Jadeveon Clowney who is 270 and plays DE in a 3-4.
The lb position isn't cut and dried as to 'what IS a lb'
Expect another Collins type in the draft and possibly another big DT.
You may have two of your 'LBs' already in Vernon and Collins and need another Collins...
I actually think JPP could swing 3-4 DE if he added a few lbs.
I also think Vernon can play OLB. He's seen plenty of work as a stand-up edge rusher already anyway.
If we were going to stick with a 4-3, I'd prefer JPP actually drop some weight and try to regain some explosion - but in a 3-4, it would make more sense to have him add a little weight and be able to anchor himself better/occupy blockers more efficiently to open up space for the linebackers.
And with cover/zone ability off the charts, as an every down base...
You may want a front 5 that's heavier and even better vs the run than normal in this basic set.
that shows commitment and should only make Shurmer a little more comfortable in having a little time to build this team back up. Additionally, it also gives potential assistants the feeling of stability and is also a great selling point to them as well. It was a smart business and football decision by the Giants.
. jpp could man an interior spot on certain downs...or the outside...but needs regain burst...but by and large. Long-term trend is heavy front light back.
What's Avery Moss best position in a 3-4?
Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...
Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.
The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.
One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.
In comment 13804510
adamg said:
| What's Avery Moss best position in a 3-4?
He would be better suited as an OLB in the 3-4.
Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?
In comment 13804531
arcarsenal said:
| Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?
Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.
In comment 13804545
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?
Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.
I think it is more likely that JPP is asked to gain some weight and play DE. He wasn't much of a factor last year rushing the passer. He might be better off as a 3-4 DE who occupies blockers and allows the LB's to make the plays. I just don't see him being much of an asset as a OLB. Obviously he is overpaid but he can still help as a 3-4 DE especially versus the run. The question is will he willing to make the switch as it is a more grueling position.
In comment 13804523
Go Terps said:
| Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...
Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.
The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.
One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.
I think arc has the potential shifts correct, IMO - OV would play some OLB in a 30 front, JPP would play the DE spot. So your concern about JPP in space, while valid, might not necessarily come to pass.
As for your point about getting something out of JPP and OV until we can part ways with them - I think that's a very fair point, and my response to that would be, aren't those contracts basically sunk costs in that context? I mean, at least until such time that the Giants could part with them.
Is it an efficient allocation of cap resources to risk playing JPP and OV in new spots rather than the 4-3 edge rushers they're being paid to be? No, but if they're not playing well enough to provide adequate value as 4-3 DEs anyway, it might be just as stubborn to keep trotting them out there in those roles.
If Bettcher feels like JPP has lost the explosion to be an effective edge rusher as a 4-3 DE and/or that OV would benefit by playing a step back off the line to help keep him from continuing to get banged up, I'd be fine with that.
My thoughts on transitioning to the 3-4 are similar to the way you feel about the evolution of offense (and specifically QBs) in the NFL - the talent coming out of college in recent years seems to be more compatible with a 3-4 base scheme. It's at least worth discussing on that basis alone.
To eliminate those ideas...jpp in cover...no.
Front five all play vs run and do pass rush 90% of the time.. That's why you need 3 legit DTs,.to keep your back 6 really clean.
Because back 6 are basically safeties and corners. I mean, one can be a big safety....
In comment 13804545
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?
Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.
You literally just
said the point is to utilize players at their best spots.
3-4 OLB is definitely not that for JPP. He's not a fit for that position. The lateral agility isn't there.
The defense has to be built in whatever way that maximizes Vernon and JPP. These guys are 4-3 ends.
So the cost is sunk. He should play wherever he can function best. if that's DE, fine. If it's OLB,fine. It's not like they have a lot of pass rushers so he might be the best available option, but where he's paid is already not representative of his ability as a pass rusher so it shouldn't determine his position in any definitive way.
Your still thinking old school 3/4.
It's not that. Think 5-0-6. It's just possibly called a 3/4.
In comment 13804558
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13804523 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...
Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.
The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.
One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.
I think arc has the potential shifts correct, IMO - OV would play some OLB in a 30 front, JPP would play the DE spot. So your concern about JPP in space, while valid, might not necessarily come to pass.
As for your point about getting something out of JPP and OV until we can part ways with them - I think that's a very fair point, and my response to that would be, aren't those contracts basically sunk costs in that context? I mean, at least until such time that the Giants could part with them.
Is it an efficient allocation of cap resources to risk playing JPP and OV in new spots rather than the 4-3 edge rushers they're being paid to be? No, but if they're not playing well enough to provide adequate value as 4-3 DEs anyway, it might be just as stubborn to keep trotting them out there in those roles.
If Bettcher feels like JPP has lost the explosion to be an effective edge rusher as a 4-3 DE and/or that OV would benefit by playing a step back off the line to help keep him from continuing to get banged up, I'd be fine with that.
My thoughts on transitioning to the 3-4 are similar to the way you feel about the evolution of offense (and specifically QBs) in the NFL - the talent coming out of college in recent years seems to be more compatible with a 3-4 base scheme. It's at least worth discussing on that basis alone.
All fair. And I'd feel better about a move to a 3-4 if we had some elite player that would benefit from the move. I could be wrong but I don't see it at present.
The defense needs to be built in a way that maximizes the results. Period.
Building a defense around player salaries would be quite a flawed approach.
last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).
JPP and OV are up at the DL
-on.every.down.
It's just what gap or end spot they go to... of the DL.. that you mix up constantly.
That's why you need basically safeties at the other two 'lb' spots...lateral speed, covers the tight end and rbs....
And -thats- why you still need serious interior beef...to keep those smaller guys clean.
In comment 13804588
giants#1 said:
| last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).
Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.
For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs.
In comment 13804578
arcarsenal said:
| The defense needs to be built in a way that maximizes the results. Period.
Building a defense around player salaries would be quite a flawed approach.
And how does a 3-4 maximize the guys we have? Outside of Kennard we don't have a linebacker that we know will even be healthy for 16 games.
Bettcher needs to get Vernon and JPP going. Pin these guys' ears back and get them rushing upfield at the quarterback. Design something that's going to get them in favorable matchups on passing downs. I don't know how that works, but that's why he's the DC and I'm not.
In comment 13804595
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 13804588 giants#1 said:
Quote:
last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).
Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.
For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs.
Ok, didn't realize that. But then why can't Vernon, who's more athletic than JPP, fill that role and utilize his skills as a pass rusher?
In comment 13804597
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13804578 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The defense needs to be built in a way that maximizes the results. Period.
Building a defense around player salaries would be quite a flawed approach.
And how does a 3-4 maximize the guys we have? Outside of Kennard we don't have a linebacker that we know will even be healthy for 16 games.
Bettcher needs to get Vernon and JPP going. Pin these guys' ears back and get them rushing upfield at the quarterback. Design something that's going to get them in favorable matchups on passing downs. I don't know how that works, but that's why he's the DC and I'm not.
Couldn't I just as easily ask why we should stay with a base 4-3 alignment when our defense just completely sucked ass that way?
There's going to be some personnel overhaul. The roster now and the roster in September are going to be different.
It shouldn't just be about who is on the team right this second. It should be about making a plan and seeking out the personnel to carry it out.
Our DC has gotten good results running a 3-4. I trust him to know who is going to work where and seek out the other players he needs to make it work.
In comment 13804601
giants#1 said:
| In comment 13804595 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13804588 giants#1 said:
Quote:
last season. Why can't JPP be used in a similar manner? I'm not saying he'll net 15 sacks, but the 2 players are similar in physique (6'5" ~270 lbs).
Jones dropped like 20 lbs to play OLB, IIRC. He probably played DE in NE at a similar weight to what JPP is at now.
For JPP to play 3-4 OLB, he would absolutely have to shed ~25lbs.
Ok, didn't realize that. But then why can't Vernon, who's more athletic than JPP, fill that role and utilize his skills as a pass rusher?
He absolutely can. I think Vernon can transition to a 3-4 OLB quite easily - Miami used him that way in certain packages and Spagnuolo even used him as a stand-up edge rusher in some looks as well.
|It shouldn't just be about who is on the team right this second. It should be about making a plan and seeking out the personnel to carry it out.
I'm all about making a plan. Part of the planning process is assessing the existing conditions, which include two high priced defensive ends. Yeah it's a sunk cost, but we're kidding ourselves if we don't think we're going to try to get something out of that allocation of cap space. I promise you Gettleman had that conversation with Bettcher..."what are you going to do to get Vernon and JPP going?"
This is why I hated these contracts from the start, and why I'm so loathe to overpay free agents. It makes us less versatile, and pins our fortunes to a player or two far more than what is acceptable.
As an academic exercise I love the idea of a 3-4, but in reality it's a discussion of square pegs and round holes because only two years ago our reactive front office saw fit to pay these two guys. How does that look now?
Fuck, that was a fork in the road.
Yeah, those contracts look crappy now - but I still think we can survive them. I still think Vernon is salvageable and can play at a high-level, too. Bettcher should be able to get more out of him than Spagnuolo did.
On top of that, both Harrison and Jenkins will be completely unaffected by a switch. In fact, it could even benefit Harrison as he's one of the best 3-4 NT's in the game.
I think both players can play in a 3-4 and if the switch can create a net positive, that should be the ultimate sticking point.
It's not like either guy is lighting the world on fire as a 4-3 DE right now anyway. What are we really losing if we switch?
They're garbage at linebacker but that was always the case.
The engine of a 3-4 is the NT, and they have a great one.
for getting killed by TEs.
I'ts getting old.
In comment 13804118
TommytheElephant said:
| Remember Buckners comments about Eli as a rookie?
What did he say?
But I didn't see anyone mention that Bettchers D is an attacking 1 gap 34 not a 2 gap. I think that's very important to consider when trying to project how our current players will be utilized..
Vernon is very athletic and almost a perfect "Elephant". JPP on the other hand would be limited. He came into the league very athletic but I think a few injuries have taken their toll on his body. Its kind of evident with how he rushes the passer but he is still very effective stacking and shedding vs the run. So I think he'll be playing one of the 5's, Tomlinson on the other, and obviously Snacks at zero tech.
But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..
...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.
I like it though.
In comment 13804720
idiotsavant said:
| But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..
...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.
I like it though.
I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.
In comment 13804746
Peppers said:
| In comment 13804720 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..
...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.
I like it though.
I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.
Collins would have to add about 20lbs to play ILB in a 3-4.
No way he's playing there @ 220
In comment 13804746
Peppers said:
|
I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.
Why move Collins? He is an all-pro safety why move positions? It just opens up a hole at safety.
Better solution - put a better FS next to him.
I don't know if anyone has brought it up yet?
This is exactly why I value 3 bigger DTs in this scheme. Keep the (lb/S) clean.
Bigs that can also one gap;
(Jpplb)tomlinson, Harrison, Lotulele(ovlb)
Collins and Fitzpatrick (surprise pick...'lbs')
3 corners+ Thompson and Adams
And/or that's 12 men with both
In comment 13804523
Go Terps said:
| Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...
Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.
The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.
One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.
Moving JPP to an interior DL is a slam dunk. He's not a gifted pass edge rusher. But he anchors vs run, hustles, and has length to interfere with passing lanes. We've used him with some success as a DT in passing situations, which would continue -- his pursuit makes him monster when the OL fails to exchange on stunts and twists.
Remember: the Cardinals pursued JPP when he was a free agent. So Bettcher presumably would have a good plan for his unqiue skillset. Thinking he could be a very useful player -- admittedly overpaid -- in the Calais Campbell role. With the Cards, Campbell's production was very similar to JPP. About 10-15 sacks + PDef per year.
Think of Vernon as a LaMarr Woodley type. Same exact body type. Yes, as a stand-up edge player, he could occassionally have to cover but Spags asked him to do that too. Remember in the preseason when he covered David Njoku on a deep cross second-reaction player? Altogether a pretty good fit.
Neither of these players will be dropping into coverage with any regularity. And the 3-4 is only a BASE defense. Favorable down & distance will = our 4 best guys getting after the QB.
In comment 13804756
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 13804746 Peppers said:
Quote:
In comment 13804720 idiotsavant said:
Quote:
But it's not truly logical to assume that all bigs cannot do it. Snacks certainly can..
...to allow for small safety like lbs such as the new DC has expressed a preference for. Me as well, if you can find big DTs that can wreak havoc as one gappers, that may lower the risk of runners and OGs getting up on those smaller faster lbs.
I like it though.
I like it as well.. Which brings to question, will Collins be moved to ILB. I think its a very real possibility.
Collins would have to add about 20lbs to play ILB in a 3-4.
No way he's playing there @ 220
Deon Bucannon played ILB at a listed 215lbs. Same defense.
And again. This is why I value beef ,(that didn't come out right, hehe) at the 3 interior spots.
Keep that player(s) clean.
In comment 13804545
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?
Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.
Why can't a DE in a 3-4 rush the passer? there's rule against it?! If I'm not mistaken Leonard Marshall was pretty adept at rushing the passer as a RDE.
He is killing it.
And not to negate jpp on the interior in a rotational or down and distance basis.
By all means.
It's very flexible. I value beef at DT over the course of a game.
As to 'how to use current roster lbs.' ... Why? Half of them were sitting on the coach only recently.
In comment 13804820
Simms11 said:
| In comment 13804545 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 13804531 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Why would JPP be covering Zach Ertz in space as a 3-4 DE?
Because you're gonna play him as an outside linebacker because that's where he can have a bigger pass rushing impact. Paying him that much to eat up blocks as a 3-4 DE is a non starter.
Why can't a DE in a 3-4 rush the passer? there's rule against it?! If I'm not mistaken Leonard Marshall was pretty adept at rushing the passer as a RDE.
You don't even have to go back that far. Arguably the best pass rusher (when healthy) in the NFL is a 34 DE.
Bosa's racked up 10+ sacks his rookie season as a 34 DE.
and he had his best year winning DPOY. Good coaches will scheme to put their best players in positions to succeed. Great players can usually adapt. Bettcher has a history of this sort of thing in both ARI and IND. Having JPP and Vernon under contract should not influence the overall scheme the defense deploys, though obviously their usage within it will be taken into account and may or may not end up being a great fit. The results from JPP the past 2 years indicate that it may be hard to find a great fit for him in any system relative to his contract.
The smaller lb safety type lbs are the ones dealing with the TE pass routes and RB pass routes.
And that your SAM type need not be that guy and therefore can be bigger to deal with OTs.
It's not 1982
In comment 13804836
Eric on Li said:
| and he had his best year winning DPOY. Good coaches will scheme to put their best players in positions to succeed. Great players can usually adapt. Bettcher has a history of this sort of thing in both ARI and IND. Having JPP and Vernon under contract should not influence the overall scheme the defense deploys, though obviously their usage within it will be taken into account and may or may not end up being a great fit. The results from JPP the past 2 years indicate that it may be hard to find a great fit for him in any system relative to his contract.
When Wade Phillips arrived in Houston as DC there was much debate on the status of Mario Williams. Williams moved to OLB where he recorded 5 sacks in 5 games before going on IR. He had 8.5 sacks in 13 games the season before as a DE and 9 sacks in 16 games the year before that. Schemes don't matter as much as we make them out to. If the coordinator is talented enough he will put each player in position to succeed.
3/4 DE is, can be, - exactly - the same as a 5/0 DT,
It's just a way of pointing out the divergence of the LB types into more distinct groups.
Assuming 3/4...2 one type...2 the other, I simply value run stopping greatly with 3 within the front.
After that it's entirely semantic.
probably give some shit about not understanding semantics, but I really hate when people who have little clue about things start spouting off like experts:
|Has anyone considered a 5-0-6 defense?
Gatorade Dunk : 2:28 pm : link : reply
I don't know if anyone has brought it up yet?
You will not see a 5-0-6 alignment, nor should you. That would put 5 guys on the line and an umbrella defense that would be exploited in the middle. Not to mention that 5 alignments up front, while utilized a shitload in the 40's through the 60's aren't employed except on the rarest of occasions anymore in the NFL - you'll still see it in college.
Even Buddy Ryan's 46 defense was different.
Not only is the 5-0-6 foisted as an idea, it is repeated ad nauseum in this thread and I still can't figure out what the fuck he's trying to say.
Dunk knows that isn't directed at him.
In comment 13804802
One Man Thrill Ride said:
| In comment 13804523 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Things like "could fill at X" and "can play at Y"...
Shit, Eli could play at outside linebacker in a 3-4; it doesn't mean he should.
The point is to utilize the players we have (and in some cases, are stuck with) at their best spots. Vernon and JPP are paid to pressure the quarterback...not to drop back into coverage. The thought of JPP dealing with Zach Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.
One of Bettcher's biggest jobs is going to be to somehow get something out of JPP and Vernon until we can finally unburden ourselves from them.
Moving JPP to an interior DL is a slam dunk. He's not a gifted pass edge rusher. But he anchors vs run, hustles, and has length to interfere with passing lanes. We've used him with some success as a DT in passing situations, which would continue -- his pursuit makes him monster when the OL fails to exchange on stunts and twists.
Remember: the Cardinals pursued JPP when he was a free agent. So Bettcher presumably would have a good plan for his unqiue skillset. Thinking he could be a very useful player -- admittedly overpaid -- in the Calais Campbell role. With the Cards, Campbell's production was very similar to JPP. About 10-15 sacks + PDef per year.
Think of Vernon as a LaMarr Woodley type. Same exact body type. Yes, as a stand-up edge player, he could occassionally have to cover but Spags asked him to do that too. Remember in the preseason when he covered David Njoku on a deep cross second-reaction player? Altogether a pretty good fit.
Neither of these players will be dropping into coverage with any regularity. And the 3-4 is only a BASE defense. Favorable down & distance will = our 4 best guys getting after the QB.
Great post and 100% agree
It's -exactly- what your new DC is running. Only stated differently.
How do you throw across the middle to the TE when there are essentially 3 or even 4 safeties in addition to your usual corners?
How do run it up the gut vs 3 big DTs?
Problem really is fatty, you cannot read.
fine. And I can see you have a shitload of trouble understanding what Bettcher is doing. He's not putting 5 guys on the line and 6 in coverage.
Basically, the 5 man line is something you'll see in college to stop the run
what Bettcher has done very effectively is vary the defensive looks utilizing safeties that are very versatile. He's not trotting out a 5-0-6 because they aren't utilizing a 5 man front very often, and they certainly aren't doing it with 5 DL guys on the field. They have very rarely gone into a formation without a LB on the field.
I realize that you'll play the old "it is semantics" card, but it isn't. Just like personnel groupings are different than formations, a 5-0-6 isn't being used. Saying it is isn't thinking outside the box or requiring reading comprehension - it is just incorrect. Wildly incorrect.
Between your Sam today and a DE given similar systems.
Fact is, all I promoted acts - exactly - like a one gapping 3/4 with two of the LBs being very safety like.
Which is what the new guy supposedly runs.
You can hide behind the fact that you don't actually think before to attack our BBI brethren.
But you've always been good at stating status quo and always sucked at actually thinking and generally as a chat partner.
Going up. Mea Culpa.
That was more a way of disabusing people of the notion that the (if you used jpp at, call it SAM) would have to cover TEs, than a pure rule. In other words he wouldn't do that.
Nobody suggested putting JPP in space very often. I did push it farther maybe than the new guy does. But it's still a lot closer to my thing than it is to a 1980 3/4.and it IS semantic.
Never indicated that all 5 need be on the line for pre-snap. And cleared up the (designations imbroglio, number on Jersey part) above.
It's very close.