A few Senior Bowl QB tidbits Sy'56 : 1/24/2018 9:14 am I've stated this before...I am not a league insider or anything of that sort, I have never and will never wanna be a "Breaking News" guy.



That said I know a few people in Mobile right now, I was unable to make the trip this year because of some other things I have going on. Here are a few tidbits I heard this morning regarding QBs:



-Josh Allen is getting all he publicity, mainly from media. Powerful arm, huge frame, has been a pleasure to work with so far. The red flag you won't hear about because these guys are gushing about velocity...he was rarely hitting guys in stride. Of all the QBs on the field, the receivers had to adjust to Allen's passes more than anyone. Most accurate? Mayfield.



-Speaking of Mayfield....between plays and during breaks, you can tell this kid wants to compete. His switch is. never off. He is walking around like he is ready for a fight. Body language is big in this evaluation progress and Mayfield is all in on the process. He wants to be the guy.



-Mr.Calm, Cool, Collected, do everything right...Luke Falk. He has been picking up the mechanics, footowork, playbook, better than the other guys so far. Not bad for a guy from he leach system.



-Kurt Benkert from Virginia might be the most polished complete package right now. Very pro-looking from start to finish. Under the radar guy that could be viewed as a 2nd rounder.

SY jvm52106 : 1/24/2018 9:18 am : link thanks for the input as always. I listened to a few hours of moving the chains yesterday from the Senior bowl with Pat K. and Jim M. They both said Allen looked the part, good velocity BUT Mayfield was the star of the day for them. They kept talking about his release point adding to his height but that he can change it when needed. That he throws a very very tight spiral. He moves well and throws on the run well. They said Allen is the standout when looking at that two of them (Allen and Mayfield) side by side standing still but dropback, feet, motion, accuracy and spiral were all 100% Mayfield...

I will add jvm52106 : 1/24/2018 9:21 am : link this, he reminds me (not stature per se) of Brett Favre. Gunslinger, leader and a guy who wants to WIN. Remember that and think back to Gettlemans PC about players they want. They want guys who hate to lose (I.E want to win) more than guys who like to win..

Cue the Allen apologists - Section331 : 1/24/2018 9:25 am : link the WR's just weren't ready for his brilliance! Watch the tape! As I've said all along, his physical tools are off the charts, but he is really inaccurate. And it isn't just his completion %, it is the advanced metrics that support that as well.



I am warming to Mayfield, his height never bothered me, and how can you not love his competitiveness, but I do wonder if he has the arm to be a franchise QB. We'll find out soon enough.

I posted.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/24/2018 9:28 am : link



Quote: Josh Allen aced the morning here at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.



He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 7/8 inches. He weighed in at 237 pounds. His right hand is 10 1/8 inches. Those are all great numbers for an NFL quarterback.



Later, Allen was a gracious, polite and patient interview subject. The Wyoming graduate shook a lot of hands, looked people in the eye and remembered names. He was charming with the child reporter who interviewed him. He diplomatically answered questions about the terrifying possibility of becoming a Cleveland Brown. He did not treat the interview session like an ordeal.



Unfortunately for Allen, the day didn’t end there. Tuesday afternoon, there was practice. And let’s just say that he did very little to dispel concerns about his ability to throw the football accurately.

With receivers running routes against air, Allen’s first pass sailed about five yards over the head of Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli. Other passes went awry thereafter, in a scrimmage situation. There were some impressive throws that showcased Allen’s big arm, but also some short tosses with way too much velocity that receivers could not hang onto.



And all that came with Denver Broncos general manager and vice president John Elway, in possession of the fifth pick in the draft, standing at the 50-yard line watching. And with fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino at his side. And with representatives of every NFL team looking on from the sidelines or the stands at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.



On a day of generally uninspiring quarterbacking at the Senior Bowl, Allen’s first on-field impression left a lot to be desired. And he knew it.



“It was OK,” he said. “I had a few easy misses. You knew it was going to be ugly the first day, learning the timing of new receivers. Tomorrow will be better.”



It needs to be, if Allen hopes to live up to the somewhat lazy NFL billing as The Next Carson Wentz. Some are worried he might be closer to The Next Ryan Mallett — a big guy with a big arm who passes the look test but not the actual playing test.



“He’s the perfect decoy,” said private quarterback coach Rich Bartel, who was in the stadium watching Tuesday. Bartel suspects Allen’s prodigious measurables will seduce NFL execs to the point that they overlook his biggest flaw: He has never been a very accurate passer.



Allen ranked 83rd nationally in completion percentage in 2017, at just 56.3 percent. His pass efficiency rating ranked 73rd. In 2016, his only previous season of appreciable playing time, he completed 56 percent of his throws.



Then there are his numbers in Wyoming’s games against opponents from Power Five conferences. Facing Iowa and Oregon in 2017 and Nebraska in ’16, Allen was 48 of 96 for 427 yards, with one touchdown and eight interceptions. Disastrous numbers.



History is pretty consistent that QB's that have accuracy issue in college generally don't improve upon that attribute in the pros.



That's not just a red flag, it is a show-stopper at #2. this in another thread, but as much as allen impressed off the field, on it, he was inconsistent:History is pretty consistent that QB's that have accuracy issue in college generally don't improve upon that attribute in the pros.That's not just a red flag, it is a show-stopper at #2.

Mayock during the live shows Tuckrule : 1/24/2018 9:29 am : link Said the complete opposite about Allen. Said he was hitting guys in stride and the WR were adjusting to his velocity. Also, as every scout has stated, Wyoming had a ton of drops which lowered his percentage. I watched the practice yesteday and to say that he wasn’t hitting guys in stride is just totally incorrect. Go watch the tape. They will probably air the practice today again. He was throwing dimes in the later portion of practice.

Allen seems like Metnut : 1/24/2018 9:29 am : link a 3rd round type of project pick to me. Maybe a team taking him in the top 10 thinks he's a long-term development guy with a huge arm like Blake Bortles.



I'd be fine with the Giants taking Mayfield at #2. I'd be even happier if they could trade down to #4 and do it, but I have a feeling Mayfield won't be there at #4 when this whole draft evaluation process plays out.

RE: Allen seems like Jay on the Island : 1/24/2018 9:35 am : link

Quote: a 3rd round type of project pick to me. Maybe a team taking him in the top 10 thinks he's a long-term development guy with a huge arm like Blake Bortles.



I'd be fine with the Giants taking Mayfield at #2. I'd be even happier if they could trade down to #4 and do it, but I have a feeling Mayfield won't be there at #4 when this whole draft evaluation process plays out.

I think the most important thing for Mayfield at the senior bowl is how he carries himself and how he interviews. If he appears mature and aces the interviews then he could go top 5. I usually do not like these type of QB's as I knew Manziel was going to be a bust. With Mayfield it's different, I have this weird feeling that he is going to be a damn good NFL QB and prove several doubters wrong. This kid just wants to be a great football player where Manziel just wanted to be famous. In comment 13804090 Metnut said:I think the most important thing for Mayfield at the senior bowl is how he carries himself and how he interviews. If he appears mature and aces the interviews then he could go top 5. I usually do not like these type of QB's as I knew Manziel was going to be a bust. With Mayfield it's different, I have this weird feeling that he is going to be a damn good NFL QB and prove several doubters wrong. This kid just wants to be a great football player where Manziel just wanted to be famous.

RE: Mayock during the live shows Sy'56 : 1/24/2018 9:36 am : link

Quote: Said the complete opposite about Allen. Said he was hitting guys in stride and the WR were adjusting to his velocity. Also, as every scout has stated, Wyoming had a ton of drops which lowered his percentage. I watched the practice yesteday and to say that he wasn’t hitting guys in stride is just totally incorrect. Go watch the tape. They will probably air the practice today again. He was throwing dimes in the later portion of practice.



I just watched the broadcast. He was not hitting guys in stride. In comment 13804089 Tuckrule said:I just watched the broadcast. He was not hitting guys in stride.

Mayfield has to be in play at 2 AcesUp : 1/24/2018 9:37 am : link He's got the arm, accuracy, mobility and most importantly, on-the-field intangibles necessary. After seeing what Keenum has done this year, the idea of Mayfield running Shurmur's offense has to be exciting for Giants fans.

RE: Mayock during the live shows jvm52106 : 1/24/2018 9:39 am : link

Quote: Said the complete opposite about Allen. Said he was hitting guys in stride and the WR were adjusting to his velocity. Also, as every scout has stated, Wyoming had a ton of drops which lowered his percentage. I watched the practice yesteday and to say that he wasn’t hitting guys in stride is just totally incorrect. Go watch the tape. They will probably air the practice today again. He was throwing dimes in the later portion of practice.



Kirwin and Miller were there on sirius radio and they felt the opposite. A lot to work with and can be a very good player but was not the equal to Mayfield when it came to passing the football (which is a prerequisite for a QB)! In comment 13804089 Tuckrule said:Kirwin and Miller were there on sirius radio and they felt the opposite. A lot to work with and can be a very good player but was not the equal to Mayfield when it came to passing the football (which is a prerequisite for a QB)!

Thanks Sy - great info UberAlias : 1/24/2018 9:40 am : link Personally, I'm hoping Allen impresses the Cleveland entourage enough to entice them to go Barkley @ 1 and wait on whichever of Darnold/Rosen/Allen drops to 4. Darnold's going to be a star in this league. We'll do very well with Rosen, but Darnold's going to be the best QB to come out in years, IMO.

Benkert Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/24/2018 9:40 am : link I watched his tape vs Miami. Except for one bad interception, his play was outstanding. He got beat up in the pocket but stood in against the rush and made really accurate throws. He was particularly impressive throwing deep, even on the run. Dropped several long throws right on the money. He has a quick release as well. Threw accurately running right and left. His stock is going to rise. He could go in the late first round.

I caught 2-3 Virginia games this season aimrocky : 1/24/2018 9:46 am : link and was surprised to Benkert wasn't in the top tier of QB. He's got the size you're looking for and seemed to be able to make every throw. The Virginia offense in general was up and down all season.

RE: Thanks Sy - great info Jay on the Island : 1/24/2018 9:54 am : link

Quote: Personally, I'm hoping Allen impresses the Cleveland entourage enough to entice them to go Barkley @ 1 and wait on whichever of Darnold/Rosen/Allen drops to 4. Darnold's going to be a star in this league. We'll do very well with Rosen, but Darnold's going to be the best QB to come out in years, IMO.

I am hoping for one of two things. Allen has a very good week and it 1) forces the Browns to take Allen 1st overall leaving Darnold for the Giants or 2) The Broncos fear the Giants will take Allen so they trade up to 1 to take him once again leaving Darnold for the Giants. In comment 13804114 UberAlias said:I am hoping for one of two things. Allen has a very good week and it 1) forces the Browns to take Allen 1st overall leaving Darnold for the Giants or 2) The Broncos fear the Giants will take Allen so they trade up to 1 to take him once again leaving Darnold for the Giants.

Thanks Joeguido : 1/24/2018 9:57 am : link Sy for the info.....Who would you like to see at #2.

Benkert... bw in dc : 1/24/2018 9:58 am : link will drive you crazy in game play. He can look as good as anyone, because he has really good arm talent, but then he can bird-dog the hell out of his receiver and just make the life of a DB too easy...



A real paradox...

Sy Ira : 1/24/2018 10:20 am : link How would you rank the quarterback prospects in terms of accuracy.

Mayfield + Odell = disaster Dnew15 : 1/24/2018 10:28 am : link I love the quote - "Mayfield walks around like he's looking for a fight"

He'll find one..on the end of the bench...wearing #13

RE: Mayfield has to be in play at 2 Dankbeerman : 1/24/2018 10:38 am : link

Quote: He's got the arm, accuracy, mobility and most importantly, on-the-field intangibles necessary. After seeing what Keenum has done this year, the idea of Mayfield running Shurmur's offense has to be exciting for Giants fans.

I have been gravitaing to Mayfeild since shurmur became the choice. Mayfeild fits what Shurmur does well. In comment 13804104 AcesUp said:I have been gravitaing to Mayfeild since shurmur became the choice. Mayfeild fits what Shurmur does well.

RE: Mayfield + Odell = disaster Jay on the Island : 1/24/2018 10:44 am : link

Quote: I love the quote - "Mayfield walks around like he's looking for a fight"

He'll find one..on the end of the bench...wearing #13

Mayfield is loved by his teammates. You completely misunderstood that quote. He has a toughness about him on the field that is rare at the QB position. In comment 13804214 Dnew15 said:Mayfield is loved by his teammates. You completely misunderstood that quote. He has a toughness about him on the field that is rare at the QB position.

RE: Mayfield + Odell = disaster ajr2456 : 1/24/2018 10:46 am : link

Quote: I love the quote - "Mayfield walks around like he's looking for a fight"

He'll find one..on the end of the bench...wearing #13



That's weird I don't ever remember Odell throwing his teammates under the bus or getting in fights with them. In comment 13804214 Dnew15 said:That's weird I don't ever remember Odell throwing his teammates under the bus or getting in fights with them.

Don't count Allen out... STLGiant : 1/24/2018 10:50 am : link



"The Morehead State Eagles ran a ball-control offense,[2] and Simms' numbers were unspectacular—in his senior season he completed 92 of 173 passes for a 53.2% completion percentage and had six touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 1,229 yards.[2] The Ohio Valley moved up to the new Division I-AA in 1978, but the Eagles went 2–6–1; they failed to make the postseason during his college career.[2] Simms finished with 409 completions in 835 attempts for a 48.9% completion percentage.[2] He also totalled 32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and a school-record 5,545 yards.[2]"

- ( Those of us here long enough remember a guy named Phil Simms. Here was his college stats:"The Morehead State Eagles ran a ball-control offense,[2] and Simms' numbers were unspectacular—in his senior season he completed 92 of 173 passes for a 53.2% completion percentage and had six touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 1,229 yards.[2] The Ohio Valley moved up to the new Division I-AA in 1978, but the Eagles went 2–6–1; they failed to make the postseason during his college career.[2] Simms finished with 409 completions in 835 attempts for a 48.9% completion percentage.[2] He also totalled 32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and a school-record 5,545 yards.[2]" #11's college stats - ( New Window

Sy is the man! STLGiant : 1/24/2018 10:51 am : link BTW TY Sy for all your updates!

I totally agree.. Dnew15 : 1/24/2018 10:59 am : link that Odell has never fought with teammates (to the best of our knowledge) and I definitely appreciate the competitive fire that Mayfield and Odell bring to the field...BUT...that's two circuses on the same side of the field at the same time. I think you have to think about those two fiery competitors and how that plays out on your sideline..that's a lot to manage for a 1st year coach and GM.



The body language thing is too much K-Gun? Pop-Gun : 1/24/2018 11:01 am : link Case in point: Eli Manning.



What matters is what goes on from snap to whistle.

RE: Mayfield may not play in the game Mike in NY : 1/24/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



What matters with the Senior Bowl are the practices not the actual game because the game is run with schemes designed to not get players hurt. The overwhelming majority of scouts leave after the last practice. In comment 13804283 jeff57 said:What matters with the Senior Bowl are the practices not the actual game because the game is run with schemes designed to not get players hurt. The overwhelming majority of scouts leave after the last practice.

Allen Miamijints : 1/24/2018 11:09 am : link is not just inaccurate. He only knows one way to pass the ball... hard. He has no touch on quick screens or dump offs.

RE: Don't count Allen out... Section331 : 1/24/2018 11:09 am : link

Quote: Those of us here long enough remember a guy named Phil Simms. Here was his college stats:



"The Morehead State Eagles ran a ball-control offense,[2] and Simms' numbers were unspectacular—in his senior season he completed 92 of 173 passes for a 53.2% completion percentage and had six touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 1,229 yards.[2] The Ohio Valley moved up to the new Division I-AA in 1978, but the Eagles went 2–6–1; they failed to make the postseason during his college career.[2] Simms finished with 409 completions in 835 attempts for a 48.9% completion percentage.[2] He also totalled 32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, and a school-record 5,545 yards.[2]" #11's college stats - ( New Window )



Phil Simms played college football 40 years ago. Come on, it isn't remotely comparable. It would be like comparing Simms' numbers to Sid Luckman. In comment 13804272 STLGiant said:Phil Simms played college football 40 years ago. Come on, it isn't remotely comparable. It would be like comparing Simms' numbers to Sid Luckman.

regarding Kurt Benkert, bw is on the money Greg from LI : 1/24/2018 11:17 am : link I've watched just about every game Benkert played for Virginia. He's a very talented kid, no doubt about that. Rifle arm, throws with great touch, beautiful deep ball. Good size, and while not a speedster is pretty nimble in the pocket and can extend plays.



Now for the bad part: the #1 thing that will drive you nuts as a fan is the bird-dogging. He stares down his primary receiver all....the....time. He actually doesn't throw many picks - just nine this season - but I think 4 or 5 of them turned into pick 6s because of that. The DB is able to see him lock on to one guy and can anticipate the throw, rather than picks from simple inaccuracy. He also can make some really bad decisions regarding taking a sack instead of throwing the ball away.



The things people say about Allen being sandbagged by his supporting cast are also true for Benkert. Our OL was awful, and while we had some decent receivers, most of them are prone to drops. Good intangibles - tough kid, a leader, very mature and level-headed. He has the talent to play at the next level, but I just don't know that he can iron out the shortcomings in his game to succeed in the NFL. It would concern me as an NFL scout that he leaves UVA as pretty much the exact same QB he was when he arrived from ECU. Same mistakes over and over. If he can be fixed, though, he could be damned good. Check out the highlights from our Boise State game this year to see him at his best - he was incredible in that game.

RE: regarding Kurt Benkert, bw is on the money ajr2456 : 1/24/2018 11:39 am : link

Quote: I've watched just about every game Benkert played for Virginia. He's a very talented kid, no doubt about that. Rifle arm, throws with great touch, beautiful deep ball. Good size, and while not a speedster is pretty nimble in the pocket and can extend plays.



Now for the bad part: the #1 thing that will drive you nuts as a fan is the bird-dogging. He stares down his primary receiver all....the....time. He actually doesn't throw many picks - just nine this season - but I think 4 or 5 of them turned into pick 6s because of that. The DB is able to see him lock on to one guy and can anticipate the throw, rather than picks from simple inaccuracy. He also can make some really bad decisions regarding taking a sack instead of throwing the ball away.



The things people say about Allen being sandbagged by his supporting cast are also true for Benkert. Our OL was awful, and while we had some decent receivers, most of them are prone to drops. Good intangibles - tough kid, a leader, very mature and level-headed. He has the talent to play at the next level, but I just don't know that he can iron out the shortcomings in his game to succeed in the NFL. It would concern me as an NFL scout that he leaves UVA as pretty much the exact same QB he was when he arrived from ECU. Same mistakes over and over. If he can be fixed, though, he could be damned good. Check out the highlights from our Boise State game this year to see him at his best - he was incredible in that game.



Condolences on watching so much Virginia football In comment 13804328 Greg from LI said:Condolences on watching so much Virginia football

The ones we love most also are the ones who hurt us the most Greg from LI : 1/24/2018 11:41 am : link Basketball and baseball being so good takes a bit of the sting away.

^^HA! Dnew15 : 1/24/2018 11:42 am : link Benkurt great than or less than UVA alum Matt Schaub?

I think he's more physically talented Greg from LI : 1/24/2018 11:46 am : link Hard to compare them directly because Schaub played with so much more talent. Schaub was a bit more accurate, I think, but Benkert has the stronger arm and is much more mobile.

As others have said, Benkert was REALLY impressive versus Miami. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/24/2018 11:46 am : link ...

I felt for Luke Falk. He spent the majority of his media availability shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/24/2018 11:48 am : link fielding questions about his backup QB committing suicide.

RE: As others have said, Benkert was REALLY impressive versus Miami. Greg from LI : 1/24/2018 11:53 am : link

Quote: ...



He was....but Miami tied the game on a pick 6 where Benkert stared down his receiver yet again. In comment 13804412 shockeyisthebest8056 said:He was....but Miami tied the game on a pick 6 where Benkert stared down his receiver yet again.

I'm all in on Mayfield at #2 Simms11 : 1/24/2018 12:12 pm : link I'm fairly certain that Shurmer could put together a scheme that will allow Mayfield to succeed. His mobility and accuracy will drive defenses nuts. Add in OBJ, Shep and Engram and you've got one hell of a passing game. If DG can get the Oline together and Running Game, these Giants could have something IMO.

RE: Sy Sy'56 : 1/24/2018 12:15 pm : link

Quote: How would you rank the quarterback prospects in terms of accuracy.



Mayfield

Rosen

Falk

Darnold

Benkert

Allen In comment 13804198 Ira said:MayfieldRosenFalkDarnoldBenkertAllen

i am no college scout LG in NYC : 1/24/2018 12:18 pm : link and am usually wrong about these things.



but dammit, I would be so psyched if drafted Mayfield.

Putting this here also... Amtoft : 1/24/2018 12:36 pm : link I am not a huge fan of Josh Allen, but some of this isn't fair. He over threw a TE first time practicing with him? That is pretty common with the exception when throwing against air most QBs play it safe and throw short so it looks like a completion but isn't. If at the end of the week he was doing this I would be more worried. They are working with different speeds of players they are normally use to and Allen has the biggest adjustment when it comes to talented WRs. Every other QB had at least some fast good WRs to work with. The speed of WRs is going to be quite different for Allen. Lets see how he looks at the end of the week.



He threw the ball to hard to WRs on short throws that they couldn't catch it? How does that say he isn't accurate rather than he didn't throw with the right velocity.



If you are going to talk about accuracy talk about throws behind WRs or rocketing them over their heads on short throws etc.



The way he plays in watching him... He actually kind of reminds me of Brett Favre.



Saying that, I still don't want him. To risky for me.

I want the Giants to do a complete evaluation of all QB’s Giant John : 1/24/2018 1:01 pm : link Then draft Mayfield. The comparisons with Johnny Football are just dumb.

Night and day.

RE: Mayfield has to be in play at 2 Thegratefulhead : 1/24/2018 1:25 pm : link

