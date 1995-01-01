RV: Giants are right for planning to stick with Eli Manning Britt in VA : 1/24/2018 9:45 am Quote: Pat Shurmur told the Giants that he believes he can win with Eli Manning as his quarterback, which is exactly what his soon-to-be new bosses wanted to hear. They don't believe Manning is finished. They also don't know who'll replace him when he is.



So the only thing that makes sense -- the only thing that ever made sense -- is for Manning to return as the Giants' starting quarterback in 2018. And if GM Dave Gettleman puts the right team around him -- and the right offensive line in front of him -- there's absolutely no reason to think that the 37-year-old Manning can't win.



That, of course, is exactly what the Giants plan to do, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan. The Giants will build around Manning in the short-term, while grooming his successor for the long-term. And whether that successor is Davis Webb, their third-round pick from a year ago, or a quarterback they take with the No. 2 pick in the draft, that's still to be determined.



Whoever it is, he's still at least a year -- and maybe more -- away.



Quote: No, it wasn't a great season. But the circumstances were daunting. And in the three previous seasons, his numbers were outstanding. When Gettleman took over the Giants, he raved about the Manning he saw when he watched the Giants' 34-29 loss to the Eagles in Week 15 -- the one who completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns, with just one interception. He said that he was going to look at more film, but "if what I saw (against) Philadelphia was not a mirage -- and I don't believe it was -- then we'll just keep moving" with Manning as the Giants' starter.



That quarterback, the Giants have concluded, is still there. They don't believe it was a mirage at all.



Quote: The gold standard for this is what the Green Bay Packers did 10 years ago, when they squeezed as much as they could out of Brett Favre as Aaron Rodgers watched him for three years before taking over the job. Or what the Chargers did when Philip Rivers sat for his first two years behind Drew Brees. Good quarterbacks are rare in this league. Easily one-third of NFL teams are either looking or at least wishing for an upgrade at quarterback right now.



When a team has one that can still play and win, it's a mistake to just toss him away. They should never do that until they're sure a replacement is ready -- really, really ready to step in and play.



Right now Shurmur and Gettleman know there is no ready replacement. They don't even know for certain who that replacement is. What they know is that at 37 years old, Manning isn't finished and there's no reason they can't make another playoff run before his window is closed for good.



There's nothing wrong with sticking with Eli for another year Sonic Youth : 1/24/2018 10:02 am : link But QB needs to be addressed at #2 with either Rosen or Darnold guaranteed to be there.

Everyone assumed this was the plan all along The_Boss : 1/24/2018 10:05 am : link But the reality is Eli is going to enter 2018 as the third best QB in the East and that’s only because Washington figures to lose Cousins. At 37, he’s only going to lose more ground to Wentz and Prescott. Securing the next guy, hopefully at 2, is vital. If not, third place is probably the best we can hope for in the division both short and long term.

If Ralph agrees ajr2456 : 1/24/2018 10:06 am : link They'll most likely end up being wrong

Is this what Eli wants? Sean : 1/24/2018 10:10 am : link No one takes this into account. If the Giants draft Darnold/Rosen/Allen at 2, what does Eli think of that? Go listen to his answers on mentoring a young QB, a lot of assumptions here.

RE: There's nothing wrong with sticking with Eli for another year jvm52106 : 1/24/2018 10:17 am : link

Quote: But QB needs to be addressed at #2 with either Rosen or Darnold guaranteed to be there.



Again, true if you believe they are worth it. If not, the Giants MUST consider trading back some and getting more picks. We need Olinemen, LB'ers as well as DB's (safeties or Corners) as well as pass rushers in general.



And to be clear, I think Baker Mayfield is the star QB of this class. The guy who could take over in year two or like Prescott did, if the starter gets injured. In comment 13804161 Sonic Youth said:Again, true if you believe they are worth it. If not, the Giants MUST consider trading back some and getting more picks. We need Olinemen, LB'ers as well as DB's (safeties or Corners) as well as pass rushers in general.And to be clear, I think Baker Mayfield is the star QB of this class. The guy who could take over in year two or like Prescott did, if the starter gets injured.

I like Barkley alot Andy in Boston : 1/24/2018 10:18 am : link but the only way they take him is if they end up not being super impressed with Darnold or Rosen.

And its only worth drafting him if they can make major improvement on the oline which would be to make it a priority to sign Andrew Norwell. I also like the idea of Pugh at tackle...not guard.

And this is such an idealistic view.. Sean : 1/24/2018 10:20 am : link This only works if the Giants are winning. What happens if they are 5-4 and the offense is sputtering like it did in 2004?

RE: Everyone assumed this was the plan all along gmenatlarge : 1/24/2018 10:21 am : link

Quote: But the reality is Eli is going to enter 2018 as the third best QB in the East and that’s only because Washington figures to lose Cousins. At 37, he’s only going to lose more ground to Wentz and Prescott. Securing the next guy, hopefully at 2, is vital. If not, third place is probably the best we can hope for in the division both short and long term.



Can't agree on Dak, watching him overthrow wide open receivers and no ability to win on passing alone, I would say that Dallas has an issue there going into next year. In comment 13804167 The_Boss said:Can't agree on Dak, watching him overthrow wide open receivers and no ability to win on passing alone, I would say that Dallas has an issue there going into next year.

Re Eli Mentoring A QB... clatterbuck : 1/24/2018 10:21 am : link if the reference is to NY Post article, the headline is misleading. There's nothing in the piece, nothing Manning said indicating he would have a problem mentoring, working with a potential successor. Also, Davis Webb has raved about his relationship with Manning, what a great teammate he is and how much he's learning from him. Manning, of course, knows where he is in his career and there is nothing in his tenure with the Giants on or off the field to indicate he would have a problem grooming the team's next franchise QB. Btw, the morning after McAdoo dropped the benching bomb on him, Eli was huddled with Webb coaching him up.

RE: Is this what Eli wants? Dave in Hoboken : 1/24/2018 10:27 am : link

Quote: No one takes this into account. If the Giants draft Darnold/Rosen/Allen at 2, what does Eli think of that? Go listen to his answers on mentoring a young QB, a lot of assumptions here.



Doesn't matter if Eli wants it or not. He's 37. It's his reality now. In comment 13804178 Sean said:Doesn't matter if Eli wants it or not. He's 37. It's his reality now.

RE: And this is such an idealistic view.. NYSports1 : 1/24/2018 10:30 am : link

Quote: This only works if the Giants are winning. What happens if they are 5-4 and the offense is sputtering like it did in 2004?



Than BBI will blame Schurmur, Gettleman, and Mara along with the receivers, oline, defense for failing Eli



Nothing will change.... In comment 13804197 Sean said:Than BBI will blame Schurmur, Gettleman, and Mara along with the receivers, oline, defense for failing EliNothing will change....

Eli is good enough to win in the right situation, Keith : 1/24/2018 10:33 am : link but that isn't here unfortanately. Regardless of what the Giants decision makers actually want, they need to say they want Eli to be the QB. It doesn't really mean its true.



I do not believe any team would give up anything of value to the Giants and I think there is value to a young guy learning behind one of the true professionals in the game for a year.



Therefore, I expect another really bad season and it will be Eli's last before Darnold takes over the following year.

People have false hope about Davis Webb chuckydee9 : 1/24/2018 10:35 am : link He couldn't beat out Geno for the backup role.. He has shown nothing in his college days or during NFL practices or to the coaches who were desperately looking for anything from him to at least get him a few snaps if not starts.. It was a horrible pick then... and while some hold out hope, there is no way Management should rely on him competing for the starting QB job for the long haul.. Either accept the fact that Eli will start over the next two years and we will build the team around him and draft our QB down the road or draft one of about 8 qbs that are better prospects than webb and see what happens..

Subjectively I want Eli here another ten years Go Terps : 1/24/2018 10:35 am : link Objectively the correct move is to move on from him. Wasting a year of the drafted quarterback doesn't make any sense.

RE: Everyone assumed this was the plan all along Section331 : 1/24/2018 10:36 am : link

Quote: But the reality is Eli is going to enter 2018 as the third best QB in the East and that’s only because Washington figures to lose Cousins. At 37, he’s only going to lose more ground to Wentz and Prescott. Securing the next guy, hopefully at 2, is vital. If not, third place is probably the best we can hope for in the division both short and long term.



I disagree. With a better OL and healthy WR's, Eli will almost certainly be better than BBI idol, Dak Prescott. Sure, Wentz is and will be better, as are the Eagles, but if the best QB always wins, the Pats would have 12 SB titles by now. In comment 13804167 The_Boss said:I disagree. With a better OL and healthy WR's, Eli will almost certainly be better than BBI idol, Dak Prescott. Sure, Wentz is and will be better, as are the Eagles, but if the best QB always wins, the Pats would have 12 SB titles by now.

+1

Dave in Hoboken : 10:27 am : link : reply

In comment 13804178 Sean said:

Quote:

No one takes this into account. If the Giants draft Darnold/Rosen/Allen at 2, what does Eli think of that? Go listen to his answers on mentoring a young QB, a lot of assumptions here.





Doesn't matter if Eli wants it or not. He's 37. It's his reality now.



+1 +1

RE: . chuckydee9 : 1/24/2018 10:40 am : link

Quote:



Quote:





RE: Is this what Eli wants?

Dave in Hoboken : 10:27 am : link : reply

In comment 13804178 Sean said:

Quote:

No one takes this into account. If the Giants draft Darnold/Rosen/Allen at 2, what does Eli think of that? Go listen to his answers on mentoring a young QB, a lot of assumptions here.





Doesn't matter if Eli wants it or not. He's 37. It's his reality now.







+1



+another 1 ... also his play last year was pretty bad.. you can blame the situation around him but his play in 2016 wasn't good either.. In comment 13804236 beatrixkiddo said:+another 1 ... also his play last year was pretty bad.. you can blame the situation around him but his play in 2016 wasn't good either..

Presott is avg at best, probably below average without Elliott Victor in CT : 1/24/2018 10:40 am : link and a great running game. He's not going to beat anybody.

RE: People have false hope about Davis Webb Jay on the Island : 1/24/2018 10:40 am : link

Quote: He couldn't beat out Geno for the backup role.. He has shown nothing in his college days or during NFL practices or to the coaches who were desperately looking for anything from him to at least get him a few snaps if not starts.. It was a horrible pick then... and while some hold out hope, there is no way Management should rely on him competing for the starting QB job for the long haul.. Either accept the fact that Eli will start over the next two years and we will build the team around him and draft our QB down the road or draft one of about 8 qbs that are better prospects than webb and see what happens..

This is one of the more perplexing topics on BBI. As you said Webb couldn't beat out Geno Smith for the #2 spot and he hasn't shown anything yet to prove that he is a potential answer at QB for the Giants. Some people want to roll the dice that he is the future at QB and pass on all the QB's in the draft. What concerns me the most is that he is such a hard worker and is the son of a football coach and he is still having issues with mechanics?



I just don't see any reason why they should gamble on Webb. They haven't picked this high since they took LT so they have to nail this pick. Take a QB at 1 and get the RB in either the 2nd or 3rd round in what is a very deep RB draft. In comment 13804229 chuckydee9 said:This is one of the more perplexing topics on BBI. As you said Webb couldn't beat out Geno Smith for the #2 spot and he hasn't shown anything yet to prove that he is a potential answer at QB for the Giants. Some people want to roll the dice that he is the future at QB and pass on all the QB's in the draft. What concerns me the most is that he is such a hard worker and is the son of a football coach and he is still having issues with mechanics?I just don't see any reason why they should gamble on Webb. They haven't picked this high since they took LT so they have to nail this pick. Take a QB at 1 and get the RB in either the 2nd or 3rd round in what is a very deep RB draft.

Anyone who suggests that we should Keith : 1/24/2018 10:43 am : link count on Webb is clueless(no offense!). In no way is Davis Webb preventing me from drafting a QB at #2. You draft a QB and then hope that Webb pans out(similar to the skins with Cousins and RGMe). If that happens, you have flexbility and an asset to trade if need be. Let Webb and Darnold compete for the QB spot.

RE: There's nothing wrong with sticking with Eli for another year jeff57 : 1/24/2018 10:43 am : link

Quote: But QB needs to be addressed at #2 with either Rosen or Darnold guaranteed to be there.



Yes. In comment 13804161 Sonic Youth said:Yes.

Eli Pete44 : 1/24/2018 10:43 am : link I hate this. I don't like what McAdoo did, but Eli's play over the past 2 years has not been good. I realize all the excuses, but the good QBs, can overcome poor line play and inexperienced receivers.



In addition, Eli makes some really bad decisions, that are not common with of a veteran.



I'm fine with Eli starting another year, but this should not have been part of any coaching or draft decision.



I'm ready for the BBI Rosed Colored Giant glasses posters to attack me, but I'm sorry, anybody that thinks the Giants can win with Eli at QB has not really watched him closely the past 2 seasons.

This team is going to try to win games next year Bill L : 1/24/2018 10:48 am : link I think that's always been their philosophy and, frankly, it's their ethos.

RE: Subjectively I want Eli here another ten years AnnapolisMike : 1/24/2018 10:50 am : link

Quote: Objectively the correct move is to move on from him. Wasting a year of the drafted quarterback doesn't make any sense.



That depends on the QB you draft. If it is Darnold...He needs a year by most accounts. So your decision at that point is whether you keep Eli or bring in someone else as a place holder.

In comment 13804230 Go Terps said:That depends on the QB you draft. If it is Darnold...He needs a year by most accounts. So your decision at that point is whether you keep Eli or bring in someone else as a place holder.

Discounting for the injury wildcard Bob in Newburgh : 1/24/2018 10:58 am : link Saquon Barkley is going to have the same impact as Ladainian Tomlinson and Marshall Falk did when they entered the League.



He is probably good for one improbable TD a game, same kind of impact as OBJ in 2016, and we know how that season went, and we have OBJ coming back paired with improved Shepard and Engram.



Not only are the QBs available at #2 not plug and play (probably can't beat out Webb in a fair competition in 2018), but they have substantial ultimate bust risk as well.



Never been an Eli is GOD fan. He is an under-achiever if using his brother and Brady as the baseline, but he is our best option if Barkley is there for us to pick.

RE: Everyone assumed this was the plan all along 81_Great_Dane : 1/24/2018 10:58 am : link

Quote: But the reality is Eli is going to enter 2018 as the third best QB in the East and that’s only because Washington figures to lose Cousins. At 37, he’s only going to lose more ground to Wentz and Prescott. Securing the next guy, hopefully at 2, is vital. If not, third place is probably the best we can hope for in the division both short and long term. I take your point but I'm not sure about Prescott. I don't think he's all that. In comment 13804167 The_Boss said:I take your point but I'm not sure about Prescott. I don't think he's all that.

RE: People have false hope about Davis Webb 81_Great_Dane : 1/24/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: He couldn't beat out Geno for the backup role.. He has shown nothing in his college days or during NFL practices or to the coaches who were desperately looking for anything from him to at least get him a few snaps if not starts.. It was a horrible pick then... and while some hold out hope, there is no way Management should rely on him competing for the starting QB job for the long haul.. Either accept the fact that Eli will start over the next two years and we will build the team around him and draft our QB down the road or draft one of about 8 qbs that are better prospects than webb and see what happens.. He was drafted as a developmental project. It was understood he wasn't ready to play yet. They thought they'd be a contender and no one would care if he "redshirted" for a year. As it turned out, the plan fell apart -- but that didn't make him any more ready.



I don't have any "false hope" for the guy, I'm just not ready to jump to conclusions about his future. He wasn't NFL-ready as a rookie, wasn't expected to be, but that doesn't mean he will never be an NFL player. In comment 13804229 chuckydee9 said:He was drafted as a developmental project. It was understood he wasn't ready to play yet. They thought they'd be a contender and no one would care if he "redshirted" for a year. As it turned out, the plan fell apart -- but that didn't make him any more ready.I don't have any "false hope" for the guy, I'm just not ready to jump to conclusions about his future. He wasn't NFL-ready as a rookie, wasn't expected to be, but that doesn't mean he will never be an NFL player.

RE: Discounting for the injury wildcard Keith : 1/24/2018 11:04 am : link

Quote: Saquon Barkley is going to have the same impact as Ladainian Tomlinson and Marshall Falk did when they entered the League.



He is probably good for one improbable TD a game, same kind of impact as OBJ in 2016, and we know how that season went, and we have OBJ coming back paired with improved Shepard and Engram.



Not only are the QBs available at #2 not plug and play (probably can't beat out Webb in a fair competition in 2018), but they have substantial ultimate bust risk as well.



Never been an Eli is GOD fan. He is an under-achiever if using his brother and Brady as the baseline, but he is our best option if Barkley is there for us to pick.



So many things I want to say about this. I don't know where to start....



1. How do you know who is a plug and play prospect?

2. How do you know where Webb is in his development to even know who would win in a competition?

3. Isn't everyone an under-Achiever compared to Peyton and Brady?



Lets start there and see where it goes. In comment 13804290 Bob in Newburgh said:So many things I want to say about this. I don't know where to start....1. How do you know who is a plug and play prospect?2. How do you know where Webb is in his development to even know who would win in a competition?3. Isn't everyone an under-Achiever compared to Peyton and Brady?Lets start there and see where it goes.

Prescott strikes me as having a game manager ceiling Bob in Newburgh : 1/24/2018 11:04 am : link Take away the running game and keep him inside the pocket as a passer and he is bad.

Good teams should be able to do that.

Pretty safe to state that Darnold is not a plug and play prospect Bob in Newburgh : 1/24/2018 11:13 am : link Rosen, at best, gives you nothing in 2018 and 2019 that you do not already have with Eli.



With the familiarity with personnel that Webb has to have developed unless he is a step off the bus bust, it is going to be difficult for a pure rookie to beat him out fairly.

I find it so frustrating. Miamijints : 1/24/2018 11:28 am : link If I went by most of the logic shared on this site I would be led to believe that only QB's picked in the 1st round are any good! We have a coach that knows what he is looking for in a signal caller and I trust he will find that in the draft at some point. Thank god you guys don't run this team.

If Darnold can't play now, we shouldn't be picking him Go Terps : 1/24/2018 11:28 am : link He isn't going to get better sitting on a bench all year. We just went through that with Webb; no one still has any idea how he will perform in a game.



And there's another consideration...the difference between Eli's 2018 cap hit and that of the #2 pick overall figures to be around $17 million. There's a lot that can be done with that money, assuming Eli's salary can be unloaded of course.

Trade Down / Accumulate Picks / Overhaul Roster TheVette : 1/24/2018 11:35 am : link That should be the strategy for this year's draft, and for 2018. Too many holes on both sides of the ball, not enough talent and depth - team needs a cleanse in the worst way.



Not worried about missing out on Rosen or Darnold - this team will be likely there again with a top 5 pick at this time next year. This is a 2 year job IMO.

the other side of the debate LG in NYC : 1/24/2018 11:48 am : link what happens if Eli plays in 2018 and we go 7-9 or 8-8?

what did we gain by that... Eli is 1 year older and we wasted a year of a #2 draft pick sitting on the bench.



Unless we think the Giants can make enough moves in the off-season so that they are a viable contender for 2018 - in which case playing the vet QB makes sense - then we need to cut our losses now, accept we are going to struggle in 2018 and use the Eli $$ somewhere else; like on the O Line.



of course, the #2 QB could come in and start and we could have a Dak/Cowboys like season next year -- especially if all of the Eli $$ is used on shoring up the holes.



overall I just do not see the value in keeping Eli around based on the current make up of this team.

RE: Subjectively I want Eli here another ten years djm : 1/24/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: Objectively the correct move is to move on from him. Wasting a year of the drafted quarterback doesn't make any sense.



You won't be saying that if the Giants are 9-5 and Eli and the offense are playing well in December of 2018.



It's simple. If you think Eli can still play you don't get rid of him. And yes, a hot shot young QB and Eli can coexist. In comment 13804230 Go Terps said:You won't be saying that if the Giants are 9-5 and Eli and the offense are playing well in December of 2018.It's simple. If you think Eli can still play you don't get rid of him. And yes, a hot shot young QB and Eli can coexist.

RE: RE: Subjectively I want Eli here another ten years Go Terps : 1/24/2018 12:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804230 Go Terps said:





Quote:





Objectively the correct move is to move on from him. Wasting a year of the drafted quarterback doesn't make any sense.







You won't be saying that if the Giants are 9-5 and Eli and the offense are playing well in December of 2018.



It's simple. If you think Eli can still play you don't get rid of him. And yes, a hot shot young QB and Eli can coexist.



Yeah I will, because we could have used that pick on Barkley, or possibly traded down.



If the conviction is to keep Eli around, I'm more than fine with that. Shit I'm rooting for that. But use the pick on a guy that isn't going to waste a year not playing. In comment 13804435 djm said:Yeah I will, because we could have used that pick on Barkley, or possibly traded down.If the conviction is to keep Eli around, I'm more than fine with that. Shit I'm rooting for that. But use the pick on a guy that isn't going to waste a year not playing.

If it's the 4th Rolyrock : 1/24/2018 12:27 pm : link Quarter and the chips are down I'm picking Eli over anybody in the league. Still.













manning has been mediocre sundayatone : 1/24/2018 12:29 pm : link for five years,he will be mediocre in 2018.time to move on,the faster the better.

RE: RE: Everyone assumed this was the plan all along MotownGIANTS : 1/24/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804167 The_Boss said:





Quote:





But the reality is Eli is going to enter 2018 as the third best QB in the East and that’s only because Washington figures to lose Cousins. At 37, he’s only going to lose more ground to Wentz and Prescott. Securing the next guy, hopefully at 2, is vital. If not, third place is probably the best we can hope for in the division both short and long term.







Can't agree on Dak, watching him overthrow wide open receivers and no ability to win on passing alone, I would say that Dallas has an issue there going into next year.



with EE you are not winning on passing alone .... Also understand they will upgrade Witten and Bryant ... In comment 13804199 gmenatlarge said:with EE you are not winning on passing alone .... Also understand they will upgrade Witten and Bryant ...

Stupid Thegratefulhead : 1/24/2018 12:52 pm : link Anyone trying to prove they are correct or think they know what is going to happen is stupid. We need to see the draft. If they draft a QB at 2 and the Giants play badly OR Eli plays badly nothing ANYONE says today means anything. The Mara's and the Giants have proven their word means nothing. What you can count on is that they will say the things that serves their best interests right now. They should say Eli is their starter and plan to build for him to win now EVEN if they intend to trade or cut him. Saying that now would be fucking stupid. So unbunch your panties and wait for the draft.



RE: If it's the 4th Pete44 : 1/24/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: Quarter and the chips are down I'm picking Eli over anybody in the league. Still.



I'll take Tom Brady! What do you want to wager?





In comment 13804514 Rolyrock said:

Eli has at minimum 3 decent years SHO'NUFF : 1/24/2018 12:57 pm : link of productivity. The next Giants starter may very well be a freshman in college right now.

RE: Eli has at minimum 3 decent years Go Terps : 1/24/2018 1:09 pm : link

Quote: of productivity. The next Giants starter may very well be a freshman in college right now.



This is a key point.



Let's say we keep Eli, draft Darnold, and then go 11-5 with Eli? If Eli's healthy and good to go in 2019, why not give him a 1 or 2 year deal at that point then? We already have a young developmental prospect on the roster. If we want to keep Eli, great...let's use that #2 pick to make the team better now.



I think there are two routes that make sense:



1. Keep Eli & use #2 for something else

2. Draft Darnold and move Eli



But keeping Eli AND drafting Darnold seems like a waste of resources. In comment 13804585 SHO'NUFF said:This is a key point.Let's say we keep Eli, draft Darnold, and then go 11-5 with Eli? If Eli's healthy and good to go in 2019, why not give him a 1 or 2 year deal at that point then? We already have a young developmental prospect on the roster. If we want to keep Eli, great...let's use that #2 pick to make the team better now.I think there are two routes that make sense:1. Keep Eli & use #2 for something else2. Draft Darnold and move EliBut keeping Eli AND drafting Darnold seems like a waste of resources.

Eli gives you the best chance to win Alwaysblue22 : 1/24/2018 1:09 pm : link Because he is a veteran NFL QB who has played against all variations of NFL Defenses PERIOD...has Rosen dome that? No... Webb ..Not yet, Darnold...No, Allen ...No and not even against top college competition in his case. Mayfield..looks like he can step in but the answer is still NO. Only Eli can take the field and read these defenses and that is why he gives you the best chance to win.. It has to do with bis ability from the neck up, and not athletic skill that a younger QB would have more of at this point in time. Of course there is no guarantee but as a head coach or GM you have to play the QB who gives you the best chance to win until proven otherwise. Right now that QB is Eli Manning.

Eli's got plenty left ... Manny in CA : 1/24/2018 1:11 pm : link

Just as much as "that one 40 year old" gettin ready to start in SB 52, as much as Rivers, and Roth - that's some great company all playing at a high level.



No secret, I want Nelson, but if they get Norwell out of Carolina,.Barkley would be hard to pass up - that man is ELECTRIC.

Terps, I hear you, but .... Manny in CA : 1/24/2018 1:14 pm : link

No way the Giants go 11-5 with this trash O-line, no matter who is QB-ing. This component was EXPOSED this past year, and it was UGLY.

RE: Eli JCin332 : 1/24/2018 1:17 pm : link

Quote: I hate this. I don't like what McAdoo did, but Eli's play over the past 2 years has not been good. I realize all the excuses, but the good QBs, can overcome poor line play and inexperienced receivers.



In addition, Eli makes some really bad decisions, that are not common with of a veteran.



I'm fine with Eli starting another year, but this should not have been part of any coaching or draft decision.



I'm ready for the BBI Rosed Colored Giant glasses posters to attack me, but I'm sorry, anybody that thinks the Giants can win with Eli at QB has not really watched him closely the past 2 seasons.



Hmmmm I guess DG and PS think they can win with Eli...



As far as your statement that "good QB's can overcome poor line play and inexperienced receivers" can you give an example of any teams in the playoffs that fit your analogy...? In comment 13804260 Pete44 said:Hmmmm I guess DG and PS think they can win with Eli...As far as your statement that "good QB's can overcome poor line play and inexperienced receivers" can you give an example of any teams in the playoffs that fit your analogy...?

It's early, but I'm pretty much settled in on Barkley Bill L : 1/24/2018 1:19 pm : link revamping the OL through FA, the LB and another CB/S through the draft and winning the division behind Eli in 2018.

Well. BBI idiotsavant : 1/24/2018 1:22 pm : link Says you can't trade down, so I guess that's out of the picture. ;-0

Can they rebuild the OL quickly enough for Eli to flourish? BrettNYG10 : 1/24/2018 1:26 pm : link .

The Vikings ... Manny in CA : 1/24/2018 1:42 pm : link

This year, and others in the past have rebuilt their lines in one year.



There are free agency opportunities and picking at the top of the board in very round - no reason why we can't do it.

RE: Can they rebuild the OL quickly enough for Eli to flourish? BillKo : 1/24/2018 1:43 pm : link

Quote: .



I think they can......but you can't miss on your selections this year, being either draft or FA.



I know I trust Gettleman more than Reese, just based on track record. In comment 13804653 BrettNYG10 said:I think they can......but you can't miss on your selections this year, being either draft or FA.I know I trust Gettleman more than Reese, just based on track record.

RE: If it's the 4th RetroJint : 1/24/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: Quarter and the chips are down I'm picking Eli over anybody in the league. Still.











You have got to be shitting me. Over Rodgers, Brady , Wilson, Roethlesberger-you’re taking Eli? In comment 13804514 Rolyrock said:You have got to be shitting me. Over Rodgers, Brady , Wilson, Roethlesberger-you’re taking Eli?

moving away from McAdolt's moronic "scheme" should help the OL too Victor in CT : 1/24/2018 1:47 pm : link they were left naked out there. No help at all.

RE: The Vikings ... shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/24/2018 1:55 pm : link

Quote:

This year, and others in the past have rebuilt their lines in one year.



There are free agency opportunities and picking at the top of the board in very round - no reason why we can't do it.



The Vikings were able to do that in large part because the player making the most money on their roster (AP) in 2016 left in free agency. The Giants won't have that advantage.



I love Eli, but the idea that he can be depended on to play a 16 game season consistently at a high level or start beyond 2018 isn't based on anything we've seen on the field recently. It's based on wishful thinking. In addition, can the team be built up around him enough in short order to make this a legitimate option? I think that's asking a lot. I think one would have to strongly not like these QB prospects to go the Barkley/non-QB draft route. In comment 13804683 Manny in CA said:The Vikings were able to do that in large part because the player making the most money on their roster (AP) in 2016 left in free agency. The Giants won't have that advantage.I love Eli, but the idea that he can be depended on to play a 16 game season consistently at a high level or start beyond 2018 isn't based on anything we've seen on the field recently. It's based on wishful thinking. In addition, can the team be built up around him enough in short order to make this a legitimate option? I think that's asking a lot. I think one would have to strongly not like these QB prospects to go the Barkley/non-QB draft route.

RE: RE: People have false hope about Davis Webb paesan98 : 1/24/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804229 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





He couldn't beat out Geno for the backup role.. He has shown nothing in his college days or during NFL practices or to the coaches who were desperately looking for anything from him to at least get him a few snaps if not starts.. It was a horrible pick then... and while some hold out hope, there is no way Management should rely on him competing for the starting QB job for the long haul.. Either accept the fact that Eli will start over the next two years and we will build the team around him and draft our QB down the road or draft one of about 8 qbs that are better prospects than webb and see what happens..



He was drafted as a developmental project. It was understood he wasn't ready to play yet. They thought they'd be a contender and no one would care if he "redshirted" for a year. As it turned out, the plan fell apart -- but that didn't make him any more ready.



I don't have any "false hope" for the guy, I'm just not ready to jump to conclusions about his future. He wasn't NFL-ready as a rookie, wasn't expected to be, but that doesn't mean he will never be an NFL player.



Very good points you bring up. The one thing that baffles me is the numerous posters who conveniently forget that it was McAdoo (and McAdoo alone) who pushed for the Giants to sign Smith in the off-season. I firmly believe it was his intent from the beginning to get Smith to supplant Eli as the starting QB, believing it would strengthen his argument that all he needed was a mobile QB for his system to work. Given that, it's not surprising that Webb wasn't given an opportunity to move up the depth chart. In comment 13804298 81_Great_Dane said:Very good points you bring up. The one thing that baffles me is the numerous posters who conveniently forget that it was McAdoo (and McAdoo alone) who pushed for the Giants to sign Smith in the off-season. I firmly believe it was his intent from the beginning to get Smith to supplant Eli as the starting QB, believing it would strengthen his argument that all he needed was a mobile QB for his system to work. Given that, it's not surprising that Webb wasn't given an opportunity to move up the depth chart.

Davis Webb Glover : 1/24/2018 2:22 pm : link is the next Aaron Rodgers.

Eli's Future Giantslifer : 1/24/2018 2:30 pm : link Although, personally I think Eli is finished as a starter. He still makes too many mental mistakes. He is serviceable as interim QB.

The mistake will be if Giants don't trade down and load up on all the Ol/DL/LB's they can get. Webb and the 3 most likely picks are essentially the same QB, see what you have in house first.

Obviously, if Giants go QB in round 1 , Webb is finished as Giant. Another wasted pick.

Eli starts next year ,but is put on notice . If he plays well he keeps job. If not he is listening/mentoring replacement.

It is disheartening if true hassan : 1/24/2018 2:33 pm : link that the gm would cherry pick the best game he played this year as evidence Eli can still play. I don't doubt he can have good games like three or four of them a year. I don't want to see the six clunkers that go along with it that would seem to be his trend over last few years.



If this team does not pick a qb at #2, they better 1)love the guy they pick so much over the qbs at #2 that its worth it at a less valuable position or 2)they really think poorly of the qb crop or 3)trade down.













I think that an important key, if not *the* key, Bill L : 1/24/2018 2:57 pm : link would be that Barkley has to be as transcendent as everyone makes him out to be.

How can anyone believe they cherry picked JCin332 : 1/24/2018 3:23 pm : link one game to make the decision...



Let's give DG and PS a bit more credit than that please...

RE: How can anyone believe they cherry picked Bill L : 1/24/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: one game to make the decision...



Let's give DG and PS a bit more credit than that please... They didn't. That idea is based on a partial quote. People omit the part where DG says he's looking at all the film and *if the Philly game is not an outlier*.... In comment 13804887 JCin332 said:They didn't. That idea is based on a partial quote. People omit the part where DG says he's looking at all the film and *if the Philly game is not an outlier*....

RE: RE: Eli has at minimum 3 decent years WillVAB : 1/24/2018 3:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804585 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





of productivity. The next Giants starter may very well be a freshman in college right now.







This is a key point.



Let's say we keep Eli, draft Darnold, and then go 11-5 with Eli? If Eli's healthy and good to go in 2019, why not give him a 1 or 2 year deal at that point then? We already have a young developmental prospect on the roster. If we want to keep Eli, great...let's use that #2 pick to make the team better now.



I think there are two routes that make sense:



1. Keep Eli & use #2 for something else

2. Draft Darnold and move Eli



But keeping Eli AND drafting Darnold seems like a waste of resources.



This is what I’ve been saying all along (but no to Darnold).



The first decision is whether or not Eli can still win. If so, you leverage the pick for assets to build the core of the team. If not, you take the best QB available. Hedging by going the both route is only going to complicate the cap and make the rebuild take longer than it needs to.



Personally I think the Giants can win with Eli. In comment 13804613 Go Terps said:This is what I’ve been saying all along (but no to Darnold).The first decision is whether or not Eli can still win. If so, you leverage the pick for assets to build the core of the team. If not, you take the best QB available. Hedging by going the both route is only going to complicate the cap and make the rebuild take longer than it needs to.Personally I think the Giants can win with Eli.

for those advocating staying with Eli LG in NYC : 1/24/2018 3:41 pm : link what is the timeline you are thinking about?



are we drafting a RB or trading down from #2 and amassing picks that are going to help us in 2018? is it your vision that we are going to be right back in the PO next year?



because I would argue that, even if you believe Eli has a couple of good/decent years left in him, will it matter if the team around him is being rebuilt?



does Eli leading a 7-9/9-7 team over the next 2 years mean anything?





RE: for those advocating staying with Eli The_Boss : 1/24/2018 3:53 pm : link

Quote: what is the timeline you are thinking about?



are we drafting a RB or trading down from #2 and amassing picks that are going to help us in 2018? is it your vision that we are going to be right back in the PO next year?



because I would argue that, even if you believe Eli has a couple of good/decent years left in him, will it matter if the team around him is being rebuilt?



does Eli leading a 7-9/9-7 team over the next 2 years mean anything?





This team went 3-13. Lets assume 10 wins are needed for a WC berth (I'm conceding the division to Philadelphia).

Expecting a 7 game improvement is wishful thinking, at best.

Where are 10 wins coming from?



HOME: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Saints, Titans.



AWAY: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, 49ers.



My guess is on the road, realistically 3 wins?

At home, 3/4 wins?



2018, in my opinion will be a 6-10 or 7-9 season. In comment 13804919 LG in NYC said:This team went 3-13. Lets assume 10 wins are needed for a WC berth (I'm conceding the division to Philadelphia).Expecting a 7 game improvement is wishful thinking, at best.Where are 10 wins coming from?HOME: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Saints, Titans.AWAY: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, 49ers.My guess is on the road, realistically 3 wins?At home, 3/4 wins?2018, in my opinion will be a 6-10 or 7-9 season.

This team still has the core projected to content for a SB in 2017 Bill L : 1/24/2018 4:02 pm : link If you lay some of the failure at the feet of the god of injuries, some to player discipline, and some to poor line play, and the rest to general under-performance, then I can envision a revamping of the OL...maybe not up to stellar but up to good enough. If that OL gives as much as a 20% improvement (hopefully twice that) in both protection and the running game, then I can envision Barkley and ONJ playing off each other for big plays, Marshall (or someone like that) keeping just enough pressure off of OBJ, and both Shepard and Engram complementing those two. I can envision a dramatic jump in offense. At that point, the key would be how much of 2016 was a defensive mirage versus how much of 2017 was a fake craptasm.



Bottom line, I can see a path where Eli takes them very far next season and the one after.



That, after all, was Reese's original plan. Webb falls into place after that.



What was the blip? 2016 or 2017?

Bill LG in NYC : 1/24/2018 4:06 pm : link Fair enough - so at least in your mind we keep Eli b/c we have the potential to contend next year.



that is the only way keeping Eli makes sense to me.

RE: Bill Bill L : 1/24/2018 4:11 pm : link

Quote: Fair enough - so at least in your mind we keep Eli b/c we have the potential to contend next year.



that is the only way keeping Eli makes sense to me. I don't disagree. But I think the only way to win games next year is with Eli. The alternative, IMO, if you were to jettison him would be to completely tank the next two years and do a total rebuild while doing a trial by battle for your new QB. But I don't see this management group ever going the throwing games route. In comment 13804950 LG in NYC said:I don't disagree. But I think the only way to win games next year is with Eli. The alternative, IMO, if you were to jettison him would be to completely tank the next two years and do a total rebuild while doing a trial by battle for your new QB. But I don't see this management group ever going the throwing games route.

is it really throwing games though? LG in NYC : 1/24/2018 4:25 pm : link how much will Eli's price tag keep us from (re)building? is his $$ better spent elsewhere?



i get it - if you think Eli gets us to 11 wins, then it makes sense to go for it.



But anything less than 9 wins, IMO we are better off going with the rookie and spending the Eli $$ on building the OLine, etc.



obviously we can't know that in advance... and you are probably right that ownership will go for it rather than accept a likely losing season.





(Again, there is no guarantee we can't win with the rookie QB. See Prescott, Dak and Wilson, Russell)

RE: RE: Can they rebuild the OL quickly enough for Eli to flourish? Photoguy : 1/24/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804653 BrettNYG10 said:





Quote:





.







I think they can......but you can't miss on your selections this year, being either draft or FA.



I know I trust Gettleman more than Reese, just based on track record.







Aye, there's the rub. The lousy drafts of the last 6 years will not make the job any easier. In comment 13804687 BillKo said:Aye, there's the rub. The lousy drafts of the last 6 years will not make the job any easier.

RE: is it really throwing games though? Bill L : 1/24/2018 5:03 pm : link

Quote: how much will Eli's price tag keep us from (re)building? is his $$ better spent elsewhere?



i get it - if you think Eli gets us to 11 wins, then it makes sense to go for it.



But anything less than 9 wins, IMO we are better off going with the rookie and spending the Eli $$ on building the OLine, etc.



obviously we can't know that in advance... and you are probably right that ownership will go for it rather than accept a likely losing season.





(Again, there is no guarantee we can't win with the rookie QB. See Prescott, Dak and Wilson, Russell) True. There’s no givens for anything. But if you base it on probabilities, then Eli gives you the best chance to win right now. In comment 13804979 LG in NYC said:True. There’s no givens for anything. But if you base it on probabilities, then Eli gives you the best chance to win right now.

Whether Eli rebounds or not with a revamped line is not the question Manny in CA : 1/24/2018 6:53 pm : link

The pressing question is - are we going to take advantage of the golden opportunity that we have this year to get rid of the dead albatross that's been hanging around our necks since our last Super Bowl appearance - a terrible offensive line ?



Both Philly and the Rams did it the right way - fixed the O-line and got a good running game in place; then watched their young QBs work their way in and cashed in with play-off experiences.





RE: manning has been mediocre NikkiMac : 8:08 am : link

Quote: for five years,he will be mediocre in 2018.time to move on,the faster the better.





But a few good games at the end of the year with no playoff pressure and voila Eli is back to 2011 form and let’s put him in there with new coach new OL and 2018 is pointing upward......I love Eli and respect what he has accomplished but with the makeup of this team this plan is a waste.... I know one thing this could actually get ugly as I don’t see Eli walking away from millions of dollars and I don’t think he really wants to go to another team and I’m sure his wife would like for him to get out before he gets killed with this OL. In comment 13804521 sundayatone said:But a few good games at the end of the year with no playoff pressure and voila Eli is back to 2011 form and let’s put him in there with new coach new OL and 2018 is pointing upward......I love Eli and respect what he has accomplished but with the makeup of this team this plan is a waste.... I know one thing this could actually get ugly as I don’t see Eli walking away from millions of dollars and I don’t think he really wants to go to another team and I’m sure his wife would like for him to get out before he gets killed with this OL.

Keep in mind Carson53 : 1:57 pm : link Ralphie wrote a book with Eli years ago after a Super Bowl

win over the Pats, so HIS opinion has always been a bit

biased towards Eli...irregardless of what the organization's plans are moving forward.

I maintain it will be silly not take a QB at No. 2,

I am not going to deviate from that. When you haven't had

the No. 2 pick since 1981, you had best take advantage

of the situation!

RE: RE: for those advocating staying with Eli LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804919 LG in NYC said:





Quote:





what is the timeline you are thinking about?



are we drafting a RB or trading down from #2 and amassing picks that are going to help us in 2018? is it your vision that we are going to be right back in the PO next year?



because I would argue that, even if you believe Eli has a couple of good/decent years left in him, will it matter if the team around him is being rebuilt?



does Eli leading a 7-9/9-7 team over the next 2 years mean anything?









This team went 3-13. Lets assume 10 wins are needed for a WC berth (I'm conceding the division to Philadelphia).

Expecting a 7 game improvement is wishful thinking, at best.

Where are 10 wins coming from?



HOME: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Bears, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Saints, Titans.



AWAY: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, 49ers.



My guess is on the road, realistically 3 wins?

At home, 3/4 wins?



2018, in my opinion will be a 6-10 or 7-9 season.



There is so much turnaround in today's NFL. We always assume the good teams will be good and the bad teams will be bad.



A year ago you all though Dallas and NYG would be battling for the division. Things change. They can change quickly.



Let's not give Philly next years title yet. In comment 13804930 The_Boss said:There is so much turnaround in today's NFL. We always assume the good teams will be good and the bad teams will be bad.A year ago you all though Dallas and NYG would be battling for the division. Things change. They can change quickly.Let's not give Philly next years title yet.