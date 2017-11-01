Thoughts on last year's 1st round selection, Evan Engram... M.S. : 1/24/2018 11:40 am

...on the plus side, this guy is a fantastic athlete and was as productive as anyone could have ever wished for in a rookie TE selected with the 23rd pick. He is a nightmare for defenses trying to cover him with a LB, and he even creates mis-matches for CBs given his overall size. And from what I could tell as a fan, you've got to love his overall enthusiasm for the game.



And yet... deep down I have a sense that he was the wrong selection for the Giants -- a team WILDLY desperate to find offensive talent that can help move the chains and win the time of possession game:



(1) Evan Engram is never going to be a thick-based, in-line TE who will consistently seal the edge on a critical third down and short running plays;



(2) And he is not going to be the sort of TE who will consistently go 5 - 10 yards over the middle, catch the ball in a crowd and take body shots. From what I could tell in his rookie year, he gets a bit of the yips when there's a crowd and he's about to get whacked.



Clearly, the Giants have a unique talent in Evan Engram. But he's not a move-the-chains TE the Giants so desperately need.



What is he, then? A very large, very talented wide receiver.

Not ready to give up on EE as an all purpose TE just yet.. bLiTz 2k : 1/24/2018 11:45 am I think he had his moments where he put himself in the right position to seal the edge but lacked technique, not desire.



I do agree he lacked concentration on passes over the middle...something that he needs to clean up for sure.

RE: Not ready to give up on EE as an all purpose TE just yet.. Section331 : 1/24/2018 11:49 am

Quote: I think he had his moments where he put himself in the right position to seal the edge but lacked technique, not desire.



I do agree he lacked concentration on passes over the middle...something that he needs to clean up for sure.



I agree. IMO, his value as a mismatch at TE outweighs his value as an oversized WR. He needs to work on his blocking and his concentration. Too many drops, but tighten those up, and he will be a nightmare for defenses.

really like the pick UConn4523 : 1/24/2018 11:53 am needs to clean some things up and a full offseason of NFL weight training will help, but the sky is the limit for him especially with Shurmur here.

meh Anando : 1/24/2018 11:53 am

(2) And he is not going to be the sort of TE who will consistently go 5 - 10 yards over the middle, catch the ball in a crowd and take body shots. From what I could tell in his rookie year, he gets a bit of the yips when there's a crowd and he's about to get whacked.





I think the sample size is wayyyy too small in order to make that assumption about his "toughness."



He definitely took shots this year. He's young and will only continue to get stronger, bigger, and used to the hits someone in the NFL regularly takes.



In general, our offensive performance was an anomaly. Top three wide receivers hurt, rotating offensive line, and a jittery Eli.



Despite those obstacles EE managed to log a very good year. What do you think he'll do once we get things working again, and linebackers/defensive backs are worrying about OBJ and Shep??

I think we already have a move the chains TE adamg : 1/24/2018 12:00 pm in Ellison.

Since Ellison proved he is a quality all around TE Bob in Newburgh : 1/24/2018 12:04 pm who can not only block on the line but move the chains with tough, box out grabs when someone other than Mickey Mouse is designing and calling the plays:



Engram will develop, but it should be as an H-Back lining up most often on a wing. Some plays you motion him, some not. He is a matchup nightmare and development should not be wasted on turning him into a heavy-footed traditional TE.



This does not mean he never should block, just not much against linemen. He has tremendous size advantages against CBs and most Ss, and should be able to at least hold a position against most LBs.

At times he performed like a rookie, but Beer Man : 1/24/2018 12:05 pm He showed enough to be very encouraged about his future. He needs to cut down on the drops. He may be the one person on the team that benefited most from all of the injuries as it allowed him to become more involved in the O, and hopefully develop quicker.

. arcarsenal : 1/24/2018 12:09 pm Shurmur is going to do a lot of good stuff with him in year 2.



Can't wait to see how he progresses.

I thought Evan Engram was great Amtoft : 1/24/2018 12:14 pm It was his rookie year and he went out and made a lot of big plays. Blocking, catching, route running, etc will only get better.

Yea, Glover : 1/24/2018 12:15 pm Engram is basically a big bodied WR.

Yea, he's not a 2 way TE who can run routes and block in line.

Yea, he had a lot of drops this season, some might have been him anticipating a hit, others were just flat out lapses of concentration, maybe running before he got the ball.



I was sold that they were going to be good on offense last season, most people were. I thought the O line had to be at least a little better than they were in 2016. The Giants were so locked in on what they were doing, signing Ellison, and then getting the WR/TE in the first round (I think they were sold on taking him no matter what). I thought Perkins would at least be a serviceable RB, and he would pick up where he left off at the end of 16. Mac and Reese must have been geeked, coming off an 11-5 season, adding new weapons on offense, and then... So, Engram is what he is. A big WR. Nice to have. Maybe he can become what we wanted from Brandon Marshall last year. Hope springs eternal in 2018.

what you also have to like UConn4523 : 1/24/2018 12:16 pm is he seemed unphased by such a clusterfuck of a season full of finger pointing and shit talking. If there was ever a time to be mentally weak I think we would have seen it this past season. Not saying it can never happen, but this is a good sign that it isn't something we should worry about.

Yes, Gman11 : 1/24/2018 12:17 pm he's a good player, but before the season the team's biggest needs were OL and LB. Those should have been addressed before a receiving TE.

RE: So you are concerned M.S. : 1/24/2018 12:19 pm

Quote: that he is not Mark Bavaro and it is not the 1980s anymore?

Ha... I just want to have the ball for more than 25 minutes a game; otherwise our defense is dead before the season even gets underway.



Again... love the player, but given a 6-year shit-show offense that can't move the chains and give the defense a blow, how would things look today if we had gone:



(1) Ryan Ramczyk 9 spots after Engram?

Again... love the player, but given a 6-year shit-show offense that can't move the chains and give the defense a blow, how would things look today if we had gone:

(1) Ryan Ramczyk 9 spots after Engram?

(2) Can Robinson 11 spots after Engram?

Echoing some of the other comments njm : 1/24/2018 12:23 pm Engram is a fine receiving TE in a 2 TE offense. He showed receiving skills from Day 1 and improved his blocking, though that still needs work. There already is an in-line blocking TE who can go across the middle in Ellison. Why they weren't used as a tandem more often isn't either of their faults

You can learn to block better Dankbeerman : 1/24/2018 12:24 pm He makes effort thats key. He wasnt asked to block in college so he is probably just learning schemes and techniques now. Not saying he will be a great blocker but this year was his floor.



I do belive our best formation is with Ellison at TE and EE on the move. FB,H back, 2nd TE, slot, out wide. His is a match up nightmare and motioning him in and out of different spots will confuse the D and cause break downs galore combined with teams game planning OBJ.

M.S. Reb8thVA : 1/24/2018 12:25 pm I think you are thinking too much. I don't know how you can discern what Engram is or what he can be based on one year under a coach who was clearly in over his head and ran a fairly rudimentary offense. The sample size is too small.



Cheer up man. These are exciting times. Think positive.

RE: RE: So you are concerned njm : 1/24/2018 12:27 pm

Quote: how would things look today if we had gone:



(1) Ryan Ramczyk 9 spots after Engram?

(2) Can Robinson 11 spots after Engram?



In 2017, after all the WRs went down, not much different. So the 2018 draft is a chance to get the OL as opposed to getting a receiving TE.

The kid is a player JFIB : 1/24/2018 12:31 pm And I'm personally not concerned at all about his value to the team moving forward. Great speed and athleticism and the willingness to block. Sure, improvement can be made there but his rookie season was very promising.

"What is he, then? A very large, very talented wide receiver." BillT : 1/24/2018 12:33 pm Exactly! And there is nothing wrong with that. With Ellison on the team they have an end-of-the-line TE good enough to do the job. Stop pretending he's a TE, move him to WR where he belongs, use Ellison and Adams as the #1/2 TEs and spend your resources rebuilding the OL.

Engram Archer : 1/24/2018 12:34 pm I think that Engram showed this year that he belongs.

He is a matchup nightmare for the opposing defenses.

He is flexible enough to play multiple positions. Engram can ply TE,WR (x and y), and H-back.

He may never be a powerful inline blocker, but he is willing and does not shy away from contact.



I like Engram when he plays in the slot along with a TE.

Can't wait to see Engram, year 2, in a real offense! ZogZerg : 1/24/2018 12:39 pm This should be fun.

I don't understand how anybody can Giants in 07 : 1/24/2018 12:41 pm have legitimate complaints about his rookie year.



Looked like a young player in a dysfunctional offense, to me.

why would we just move him to WR? UConn4523 : 1/24/2018 12:41 pm even if he becomes an average blocker his value skyrockets when lined up as a TE. Those mismatches are extremely important. Lining him up as a TE removed a lot of that. He should be used at both positions, keep DC's guessing, and exploit matchups where possible.

He can bulk up and improve his technique SHO'NUFF : 1/24/2018 12:52 pm The willingness to play is there. He needs to eliminate the drops, though. He absolutely killed us in one game.

What is he??? JohnB : 1/24/2018 12:57 pm A rookie....



A rookie who is learning.



A rookie who will be very very good someday.

RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE EricJ : 1/24/2018 1:03 pm

Quote: in Ellison.



The problem is having two TEs for two different purposes. You essentially tip your hand as to what you are going to do based upon your personnel substitutions.

RE: M.S. M.S. : 1/24/2018 1:06 pm

Quote: I think you are thinking too much. I don't know how you can discern what Engram is or what he can be based on one year under a coach who was clearly in over his head and ran a fairly rudimentary offense. The sample size is too small.



Cheer up man. These are exciting times. Think positive.

I'll try! {:-)

Needs to cut down on the drops... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/24/2018 1:07 pm But he's going to be a good one.

Jerry often put the cart (talent) before idiotsavant : 1/24/2018 1:08 pm The horse (line).



That's not to say the his hits at cart EE and ODB aren't great.



We just do really need that horse now.

RE: RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE M.S. : 1/24/2018 1:08 pm

Quote: In comment 13804447 adamg said:





Quote:





in Ellison.







The problem is having two TEs for two different purposes. You essentially tip your hand as to what you are going to do based upon your personnel substitutions.

EricJ -- you kinda took the words right out of my mouth. I'll take one true 2-way TE (Whitten/Ertz/Olsen) over two TEs with different skill sets.

RE: RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE UConn4523 : 1/24/2018 1:08 pm

Quote: In comment 13804447 adamg said:





Quote:





in Ellison.







The problem is having two TEs for two different purposes. You essentially tip your hand as to what you are going to do based upon your personnel substitutions.



Ellison can catch so I don't think this will be a problem for us. Plenty of teams operate with different TE's but very few of them have a TE that can be lined up pretty much anywhere on the field. Its a good problem to have, one that wasn't put to good use by McAdoo.

He led the TE rookies in the league Rambo : 1/24/2018 1:16 pm which had an impressive bunch. He is legit and too much a weapon to let go. He is a keeper.

RE: RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE njm : 1/24/2018 1:19 pm

Quote: In comment 13804447 adamg said:





Quote:





in Ellison.







The problem is having two TEs for two different purposes. You essentially tip your hand as to what you are going to do based upon your personnel substitutions.



If you use a 2 TE set, with Engram's ability to split outside, line up at H back or as a second in-line TE once they break the huddle that's not necessarily true.

WRONG. He just had a very productive rookie season. Victor in CT : 1/24/2018 1:26 pm He's a willing blocker who will improve and is a matchup nightmare for LBs and SSs. Moving him outside just helps teams put their best cover CB on him. Just stupid.

After one year in a shit offense weare making statements robbieballs2003 : 1/24/2018 1:30 pm



https://mobile.twitter.com/miagiants/status/858065950276558850/video/1



https://www.google.com/amp/s/articles.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2017/11/the_part_of_giants_rookie_te_evan_engrams_game_tha.amp



https://mobile.twitter.com/VeteranScout/status/930852074970943488/video/1

about his future?

RE: RE: RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE arcarsenal : 1/24/2018 1:34 pm

Quote: In comment 13804598 EricJ said:





Quote:





In comment 13804447 adamg said:





Quote:





in Ellison.







The problem is having two TEs for two different purposes. You essentially tip your hand as to what you are going to do based upon your personnel substitutions.





EricJ -- you kinda took the words right out of my mouth. I'll take one true 2-way TE (Whitten/Ertz/Olsen) over two TEs with different skill sets.



Wonderful, and how many of these guys are available?



Wonderful, and how many of these guys are available?

Engram will be a fantastic weapon for us.

I don't understand this confusion ryanmkeane : 1/24/2018 1:43 pm around Engram. He appears to be a great playmaker in the making at the TE position. He's not going to be pancaking guys from a blocking standpoint. Hell, he won't be doing much blocking at a great level.



He's a pro bowl talent level TE who just had 65 catches, 700 yards and 7 TD as a rookie on a horrible offense. What else is there to say?

It's amazing how short sighted and unaware some people are UConn4523 : 1/24/2018 1:48 pm Engram was very productive in a vanilla offense with no creativity, no run game, and a clustercuck of leadership. McAdoo isn't here anymore, why wouldn't Engram get better? How good was that 1 way TE Aron Hernandez? Jimmy Graham was once one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL before his injury and trade to the Seahawks (he's still good). What about Ertz?

Engram was just a rookie Alwaysblue22 : 1/24/2018 1:56 pm And needs more development but has shown enough ability to justify being a first round pick. He will pay bigger dividends as he learns more and gets stronger. At this point there is no sense talking about who we should have taken instead of Engram. We all know how Reese and Ross loved skill position players and had a blind spot for 0-lineman and linebackers. They believed that you could plug anybody into those positions. Reese did draft Pugh Flowers, and Richburg and signed Jones so it was not like he was totally blind but the glow of skill position guys enamored Reese to the point where once he locked in on a skill position player he would not put anybody else ahead of that player on his board even if other teams did so , and in particular O-Linemen and Lbs. DG will not take the same approach. That being said DG will benefit from having skilled players like Engram and Beckham that were drafted by Reese. So Reese brought some high quality players to the Giants. Reese's problem was not bad drafting but unbalanced drafting that led to an UNBALANCED roster. In particular in rounds after Round one where you have to focus more on needs and not on the BPA that are frequently remaining skill position guys not taken in the first round.

RE: I don't understand this confusion M.S. : 1/24/2018 1:58 pm

Quote: around Engram. He appears to be a great playmaker in the making at the TE position. He's not going to be pancaking guys from a blocking standpoint. Hell, he won't be doing much blocking at a great level.



He's a pro bowl talent level TE who just had 65 catches, 700 yards and 7 TD as a rookie on a horrible offense. What else is there to say?

No confusion on my part. Only a question if he was the right guy to draft for a fucked up Giants offense that couldn't move the chains in six years even if they were wrapped around the team's collective throat. Re-read my opening post. There's no confusion.

RE: Engram was just a rookie M.S. : 1/24/2018 2:02 pm

Quote: And needs more development but has shown enough ability to justify being a first round pick. He will pay bigger dividends as he learns more and gets stronger. At this point there is no sense talking about who we should have taken instead of Engram. We all know how Reese and Ross loved skill position players and had a blind spot for 0-lineman and linebackers. They believed that you could plug anybody into those positions. Reese did draft Pugh Flowers, and Richburg and signed Jones so it was not like he was totally blind but the glow of skill position guys enamored Reese to the point where once he locked in on a skill position player he would not put anybody else ahead of that player on his board even if other teams did so , and in particular O-Linemen and Lbs. DG will not take the same approach. That being said DG will benefit from having skilled players like Engram and Beckham that were drafted by Reese. So Reese brought some high quality players to the Giants. Reese's problem was not bad drafting but unbalanced drafting that led to an UNBALANCED roster. In particular in rounds after Round one where you have to focus more on needs and not on the BPA that are frequently remaining skill position guys not taken in the first round.

You make several good points but I just want to point out that Evan Engram getting stronger isn't going to transform him into a consistent, strong in-line blocking TE. He just doesn't have the body type to be that kind of player... more strength or not. Does that make him a bust? Of course not. The guy had a fantastic rookie year.

With his size and speed Jeever : 1/24/2018 2:08 pm I'd look to move him into the slot or wide out and take advantage of his height. Look to sign a free agent TE who can block and catch a little.



Address bot the OL and DE early in the draft and free agency.

We never really saw his full rebel yell : 1/24/2018 2:16 pm impact due to OBJ's injury, as well as the decimation of the rest of our WR corps. None of the replacements scared a secondary so he got plenty of attention. Get them all back healthy...OBJ, Shep, Ellison....and I think we'll see EE's true potential.

shurmur msh : 1/24/2018 2:16 pm will run alot of 2 TE sets that will help the blocking and free engram up to be the move TE where he can use his blocking downfield the new coach should make better use of engram so the arrow is only going up



i thought it was clear that engram was the best TE in the draft by some way,njoku had way too many penalties and drops and howard didnt see much work early in the season so was a good pick i think the full 2017 draft was a good one

RE: With his size and speed UConn4523 : 1/24/2018 2:27 pm

Quote: I'd look to move him into the slot or wide out and take advantage of his height. Look to sign a free agent TE who can block and catch a little.



Address bot the OL and DE early in the draft and free agency.



We have a TE that can block and catch. Ell

RE: RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE paesan98 : 1/24/2018 2:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804447 adamg said:





Quote:





in Ellison.







The problem is having two TEs for two different purposes. You essentially tip your hand as to what you are going to do based upon your personnel substitutions.



Until, of course, you put them both on the field at the same time. You also discount the fact that Ellison can catch the ball and be that move-the-chains guy. In comment 13804598 EricJ said:Until, of course, you put them both on the field at the same time. You also discount the fact that Ellison can catch the ball and be that move-the-chains guy.

One thing that hasnt been mentioned gmen9892 : 1/24/2018 2:39 pm : link Is that with all of those top WR's being out, teams were funneling most of their attention to Engram. He was their only threat for most of the season after Week 5. We are talking about a rookie who was just learning the nuances of the NFL and the position.



I think that is going to play big dividends for this upcoming year. EE proved to have a ton of chemistry with Eli and with OBJ and Shepard in the mix full-time, you will have to pick your poison and EE will see a lot less attention.



As for the blocking, the added muscle and weight will help next season. He will never be a special blocker, but he doesnt need to be. He needs to be average and what he does as a pass catcher will make him an overall big time plus to this offense.

RE: RE: With his size and speed OC2.0 : 1/24/2018 3:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804734 Jeever said:





Quote:





I'd look to move him into the slot or wide out and take advantage of his height. Look to sign a free agent TE who can block and catch a little.



Address bot the OL and DE early in the draft and free agency.







We have a TE that can block and catch. Ellison is a very good player and exactly the kind of guy we want on this team. He wasn't used properly in 2017.



^^^ This In comment 13804773 UConn4523 said:^^^ This

Gronk creates Doomster : 1/24/2018 4:02 pm : link all kinds of problems when he splits out on small corners.....problem with EE is he not a physical receiver....yet....



Many on BBI were excited about him......but many pointed out that even the top TE's took a year or two to develop....



He ran too many short crossing patterns......he is more dangerous as a seam receiver.......as far as the drops go, hopefully he learns from a new TE coach.....



Yes we had more pressing needs, but I think this guy has the potential to be a game breaker....

You can't make... FatMan in Charlotte : 1/24/2018 4:07 pm : link some of the shit up I see posted here.



In previous years, people pined for a receiving threat at TE. Killed the FO for not providing one.



We get an excellent receiving TE, and now we are bitching that he'll never be a "true TE" or whatever the fuck that means?



You know what? A good coach will utilize that strength. The past decade has produced a lot of top flight, hybrid TE's that Engram fits the mold of. I trust Shurmur will utilize him effectively.

M.S. STLGiant : 1/24/2018 4:10 pm : link Why can't Engram just take Brandon Marshall's place at WR? He's WAY faster and can jump higher and overall is a better stalk blocker (not an in-line blocker).



With Ellison playing the TE who can both block and catch, you can have your Bavaro and eat it too (LOL).

RE: M.S. M.S. : 1/24/2018 4:16 pm : link

Quote: Why can't Engram just take Brandon Marshall's place at WR? He's WAY faster and can jump higher and overall is a better stalk blocker (not an in-line blocker).



With Ellison playing the TE who can both block and catch, you can have your Bavaro and eat it too (LOL).

Sounds good to me! The moment the Giants called Evan Engram at 23, I knew they had a very special wide receiver. In comment 13804955 STLGiant said:Sounds good to me! The moment the Giants called Evan Engram at 23, I knew they had a very special wide receiver.

RE: M.S. Victor in CT : 1/24/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: Why can't Engram just take Brandon Marshall's place at WR? He's WAY faster and can jump higher and overall is a better stalk blocker (not an in-line blocker).



With Ellison playing the TE who can both block and catch, you can have your Bavaro and eat it too (LOL).



Because you are taking away an incredible mismatch to do it. Make ZERO sense. Engram is a nightmare to cover for a SS or LB, not so much for a good CB. And you are deliberately underselling his blocking. He's average now, and will get better because he's willing. In comment 13804955 STLGiant said:Because you are taking away an incredible mismatch to do it. Make ZERO sense. Engram is a nightmare to cover for a SS or LB, not so much for a good CB. And you are deliberately underselling his blocking. He's average now, and will get better because he's willing.

RE: You can't make... Victor in CT : 1/24/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: some of the shit up I see posted here.



In previous years, people pined for a receiving threat at TE. Killed the FO for not providing one.



We get an excellent receiving TE, and now we are bitching that he'll never be a "true TE" or whatever the fuck that means?



You know what? A good coach will utilize that strength. The past decade has produced a lot of top flight, hybrid TE's that Engram fits the mold of. I trust Shurmur will utilize him effectively.



Thank you! In comment 13804952 FatMan in Charlotte said:Thank you!

Really? Rong5611 : 1/24/2018 4:46 pm : link Guy looked pretty good to me, not sure why we are seeing negativity. Good receiving TE, provides us with someone other than OBJ that defenses will have to account for. Good player, needs to fix the drops, but happy to have him



That said, I get what folks are saying about LT's drafted later than him. That's on Reese, thinking HIS LT, Ereck Flowers was sufficient. He's not, and should not start at LT next year (give him a shot at RG). That's why they FINALLY got rid of him.

and as for the "hold the ball more than 25 minutes a game" comment Victor in CT : 1/24/2018 4:47 pm : link yes, that's a very legitimate concern, but don't you think that has something to do with the shitty offense that BM (what apporpriate initials!) implemented when given free reign?

RE: Really? M.S. : 1/24/2018 4:53 pm : link

Quote: Guy looked pretty good to me, not sure why we are seeing negativity. Good receiving TE, provides us with someone other than OBJ that defenses will have to account for. Good player, needs to fix the drops, but happy to have him



That said, I get what folks are saying about LT's drafted later than him. That's on Reese, thinking HIS LT, Ereck Flowers was sufficient. He's not, and should not start at LT next year (give him a shot at RG). That's why they FINALLY got rid of him.

Rong5611... speaking for my own posts, I don't see them as negative. I see them in the context of looking at Evan Engram in his entirety as to what we really have with this very fine young ball player. I also question whether or not it was the right move to select him given the Giants primary weakness for 6 years... the inability to get decisive first downs, move the chains and control the rhythm of games. But I am certainly not down on Evan Engram per se... he is a very fine player and I expect the same in the future. In comment 13805015 Rong5611 said:Rong5611... speaking for my own posts, I don't see them as negative. I see them in the context of looking at Evan Engram in his entirety as to what we really have with this very fine young ball player. I also question whether or not it was the right move to select him given the Giants primary weakness for 6 years... the inability to get decisive first downs, move the chains and control the rhythm of games. But I am certainly not down on Evan Engram per se... he is a very fine player and I expect the same in the future.

RE: and as for the M.S. : 1/24/2018 4:57 pm : link

Quote: yes, that's a very legitimate concern, but don't you think that has something to do with the shitty offense that BM (what apporpriate initials!) implemented when given free reign?

It's funny but I am not nearly as down on our former Head Coach like the vast majority of BBIers. Perhaps he shares some level of resposibilty for our putrid offense that can't control the tempo of a game. But that's been going on for six years, and we can't pin all that shit on Coach Mac.

In comment 13805016 Victor in CT said:It's funny but I am not nearly as down on our former Head Coach like the vast majority of BBIers. Perhaps he shares some level of resposibilty for our putrid offense that can't control the tempo of a game. But that's been going on for six years, and we can't pin all that shit on Coach Mac.

RE: RE: So you are concerned PatersonPlank : 1/24/2018 5:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13804449 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





that he is not Mark Bavaro and it is not the 1980s anymore?





Ha... I just want to have the ball for more than 25 minutes a game; otherwise our defense is dead before the season even gets underway.



Again... love the player, but given a 6-year shit-show offense that can't move the chains and give the defense a blow, how would things look today if we had gone:



(1) Ryan Ramczyk 9 spots after Engram?

(2) Can Robinson 11 spots after Engram?



This is my feeling too. I think he's a good player and definitely an asset. However I don't think he was an area of need for us. Ram would have made a bigger impact for us than EE did. In comment 13804501 M.S. said:This is my feeling too. I think he's a good player and definitely an asset. However I don't think he was an area of need for us. Ram would have made a bigger impact for us than EE did.

Excellent pick KWALL2 : 1/24/2018 5:18 pm : link He was supposed to be a faster Jordan Reed. Thats exactly what he is. Very happy with his rookie year.



Impact Field Tilting Offensive Player Rafflee : 1/24/2018 7:30 pm : link Drafted at 23 in the First round...????!!!! How the Hell do you question That!!!!!??????...and I don;t give a Rat's Ass what you call him...he's a Player!!!!

Excellent draft pick NYG07 : 1/24/2018 7:43 pm : link He is going to be a great player. His versatility is a huge advantage. He is too fast for linebackers and he is a size mismatch for corners and safeties.



Reese had his flaws, but damn did he have an eye for skill position talent.

Engram showed he is capable of becoming a GREAT tight end est1986 : 1/24/2018 9:56 pm : link BUT despite putting up good receiving numbers for a tight end I thought he could have/should have done more receiving wise once everyone else went down. He could have had at least one 100 yard game if not more.. kind of how I felt about Shepard's rookie year. He is young and will develop in time. Not everyone literally just steps into the league a bonafide super-star like 'One Three' did but Engram AND Shepard are going to develop in time into VERY good players for this team.

RE: I think we already have a move the chains TE Jersey55 : 11:03 am : link

Quote: in Ellison.

if thats true then why didn't we use him more In comment 13804447 adamg said:if thats true then why didn't we use him more