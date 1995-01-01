Mayfield Lowell : 1/24/2018 9:47 pm He was impressive today. He showed a live arm, quick release and accuracy but he also had a great on air interview where he came across as a very intelligent, mature leader who seemed like anything but the bad boy some people have portrayed him as. His love for the game is obvious. He seems like a quick study; he showed up late because his Mom is ill but he had studied the playbook while at home so he came in well prepared.



At just over 6 feet his size might appear to be an issue but Shurmur had great success with Keenum who is the same size as Mayfield so if Shurmur thinks he's the best qb prospect, I think he could be the pick. Thoughts?

The size is no longer in the discussion Sy'56 : 1/24/2018 9:47 pm : link He is big enough.



Watch out.

I love this guy Lionhart28 : 1/24/2018 10:01 pm : link I think he will be extremely successful in the league. Yes, he’s done a few stupid, immature things but his teammates levitate to him. He’s tough, he’s a leader, a competitor and he can ball. I wouldn’t hate him at 2.

Zero ryanmkeane : 1/24/2018 10:01 pm : link chance Gettleman takes a chance with this guy. People think Rosen has red flags?

RE: I love this guy bradshaw44 : 1/24/2018 10:03 pm : link

Quote: I think he will be extremely successful in the league. Yes, he’s done a few stupid, immature things but his teammates levitate to him. He’s tough, he’s a leader, a competitor and he can ball. I wouldn’t hate him at 2.



He’s the kind of guy/player I normally hate. But I agree with you. I think this kid on the right team is gonna be at least as good as Wilson. In comment 13805467 Lionhart28 said:He’s the kind of guy/player I normally hate. But I agree with you. I think this kid on the right team is gonna be at least as good as Wilson.

RE: I love this guy Gatorade Dunk : 1/24/2018 10:07 pm : link

Quote: I think he will be extremely successful in the league. Yes, he’s done a few stupid, immature things but his teammates levitate to him. He’s tough, he’s a leader, a competitor and he can ball. I wouldn’t hate him at 2.

If he can make his teammates levitate, it's a no-brainer.



In comment 13805467 Lionhart28 said:If he can make his teammates levitate, it's a no-brainer.

Gets wants guys who "hate to lose" battttles : 1/24/2018 10:08 pm : link Baker hates to lose.

RE: The size is no longer in the discussion bluepepper : 1/24/2018 10:09 pm : link

Quote: He is big enough.



Watch out.

He came in just a shade over 6'. I know there were some who thought he was under that so those fears allayed but still isn't 6'2 about the minimum that the NFL guys look for in a first rounder? In comment 13805457 Sy'56 said:He came in just a shade over 6'. I know there were some who thought he was under that so those fears allayed but still isn't 6'2 about the minimum that the NFL guys look for in a first rounder?

The gap between Rosen and Baker is closing Breeze_94 : 1/24/2018 10:16 pm : link And I like Rosen a lot, but Baker has a clean injury history, better production, and better feet.



The only thing I like about Rosen is he has 2 less years of experience so its hard to project him- imagine if he redshirted instead of playing for UCLA last year and was in that Oklahoma offense next year and the year after. He would put up Baker Mayfield-like numbers.



Rosen also comes from a pro-style offense and has cleaner mechanics.

RE: RE: The size is no longer in the discussion Gatorade Dunk : 1/24/2018 10:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13805457 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





He is big enough.



Watch out.





He came in just a shade over 6'. I know there were some who thought he was under that so those fears allayed but still isn't 6'2 about the minimum that the NFL guys look for in a first rounder?

If NFL executives had a do-over, do you think they'd still knock Brees and Wilson down in the draft, or do you think they'd reconsider?



That said, I do understand what you're getting at - but the flip side is that many very good players at various positions don't fit the positional archetypes.



If DG means what he said about prioritizing productivity and desire over height/weight/speed, Mayfield will be on his radar, IMO. In comment 13805478 bluepepper said:If NFL executives had a do-over, do you think they'd still knock Brees and Wilson down in the draft, or do you think they'd reconsider?That said, I do understand what you're getting at - but the flip side is that many very good players at various positions don't fit the positional archetypes.If DG means what he said about prioritizing productivity and desire over height/weight/speed, Mayfield will be on his radar, IMO.

I think we need ryanmkeane : 1/24/2018 10:23 pm : link to settle down after 1 day of senior bowl practice where he looked good.



Oh and he was also late in the first place.

IMO mrvax : 1/24/2018 10:23 pm : link Mayfield will have a successful NFL career. Just how successful is unknown. I'd be fine with the Giants grabbing him.



I like the guy. The height thing does matter but it's not crucial. Ira : 1/24/2018 10:23 pm : link He brings a lot to the table - he's got football smarts, leadership ability, he's accurate, he moves well and I luv that td/int ratio. My dream draft (and I know it's just a dream) involves getting 2 first rounders for the 2nd pick in the draft and coming out with Mayfield and Michel.

He is a future star IMO NYG07 : 1/24/2018 10:26 pm : link I highly doubt Mara has the balls to pull the trigger on him, but he is extremely accurate, can read a defense, and has great mobility.



His drive to tie the game against Georgia in the playoffs was a thing of beauty. His TD pass on that drive is something that is the norm in today's NFL, something we have been missing.



I know a lot of people hate him for his antics, but we should all trust our beloved Sy'56 in his assessment of these QBs.

RE: I think we need Gatorade Dunk : 1/24/2018 10:30 pm : link

Quote: to settle down after 1 day of senior bowl practice where he looked good.



Oh and he was also late in the first place.

Would it be ok if we focused on the past three seasons of college football instead? And maybe took him at his word that he had a family issue to attend to?



And will you please just let us know when it's acceptable to stop settling down? That might be helpful so we don't jump the gun again. In comment 13805484 ryanmkeane said:Would it be ok if we focused on the past three seasons of college football instead? And maybe took him at his word that he had a family issue to attend to?And will you please just let us know when it's acceptable to stop settling down? That might be helpful so we don't jump the gun again.

I'm really high on him. yatqb : 1/24/2018 10:56 pm : link Aside from Rosen he's my favorite QB in the draft...and I think he'll be a really good pro.

Dunk... ryanmkeane : 1/24/2018 11:11 pm : link It’s the senior bowl. We can certainly focus on the past 3 years. He had a great career. So did plenty of college QBs. But people who are celebrating the fact that he threw a couple darts at the senior bowl need to chill. The same people that say Allen has been “inconsistent” ...the NFL is about projection and not what you’ve done for your college career.

Ira ryanmkeane : 1/24/2018 11:12 pm : link the height thing actually is pretty crucial. How many successful franchise QBs are 6 feet?

bradshaw44 Marty866b : 1/24/2018 11:14 pm : link "at least as good as Russell Wilson"? Wilson is probably a Hall Of Famer. I think you're going a bit overboard here.

RE: Ira HomerJones45 : 1/24/2018 11:27 pm : link

Quote: the height thing actually is pretty crucial. How many successful franchise QBs are 6 feet? in the last 50 years you can count the stars on one hand. In comment 13805520 ryanmkeane said:in the last 50 years you can count the stars on one hand.

What did he do? TC : 1/24/2018 11:58 pm : link School boy gets drunk and slightly stupid with the police. Gets too excited on the field and reacts to fan heckling. Just like NFL players still sometimes get baited. And he's still a kid.



Unless there's a lot more, and a lot more serious, it's making something out of nothing.



Not a reason to take him, but sure as hell not a reason not to take him.



The real question is can he play his game in the NFL? And I don't think anyone can know the answer until he tries.



But unless the Giants plan on changing how they've played offense, I don't see him in their future. I see him as boom or bust prospect. Though someone observed that he might have looked good running the offense Keenum attempted in the playoffs, and he very well might have.



If the Giants want him, and are willing to assume the risk, OK. If they want somebody else, that's OK too.



RE: What did he do? Lionhart28 : 2:19 am : link

Quote: School boy gets drunk and slightly stupid with the police. Gets too excited on the field and reacts to fan heckling. Just like NFL players still sometimes get baited. And he's still a kid.



Unless there's a lot more, and a lot more serious, it's making something out of nothing.



Not a reason to take him, but sure as hell not a reason not to take him.



The real question is can he play his game in the NFL? And I don't think anyone can know the answer until he tries.



But unless the Giants plan on changing how they've played offense, I don't see him in their future. I see him as boom or bust prospect. Though someone observed that he might have looked good running the offense Keenum attempted in the playoffs, and he very well might have.



If the Giants want him, and are willing to assume the risk, OK. If they want somebody else, that's OK too.



He’d be perfect running an offense like the Eagles do now. He’s been running RPOs as well as anyone in the country. In comment 13805538 TC said:He’d be perfect running an offense like the Eagles do now. He’s been running RPOs as well as anyone in the country.

He does the things well that the Giants Giant John : 4:03 am : link Need from their QB. He will be the Giants pick.

The Take away is that Mayfield came into this high pressure setting ZogZerg : 6:28 am : link and performed. Allen came in and struggled. That is meaningful.

OK mdthedream : 6:29 am : link The eye does not lie the kid is a stud. He looked great in regular games,College Bowl games and he is by far the better looking QB in the senior bowl its not even close. This kid is also a better leader on the field.

Compared to Wilson? Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:32 am : link Mayfield is not the athlete that Wilson is. Wilson is much quicker and faster on his feet. But I will give Mayfield credit. He has had an excellent college career. I have not been a fan, but he is starting to dispel the idea that he cannot play his game at the next level. If he can read defenses and hit the deep ball consistently, he will likely do well in the NFL.

Compare his stats to Darnold, Rosen and Allen armstead98 : 6:48 am : link He blows them away. Also he went toe to toe against Georgia in the sugar bowl, dragging his team almost to a national championship.



He's got the stats, the hardware and checks just about every box.



Might not have the highest ceiling but I think he's has the highest floor of any QB in the draft.



And he might have the highest ceiling.

Not comparing him to Wilson mdthedream : 7:47 am : link Wilson is a better athlete but Mayfield does move in the pocket and has a lot of great qualities.

RE: I think we need B in ALB : 7:49 am : link

Quote: to settle down after 1 day of senior bowl practice where he looked good.



Oh and he was also late in the first place.



He had a family emergency.



You need to settle down and get your facts straight. In comment 13805484 ryanmkeane said:He had a family emergency.You need to settle down and get your facts straight.

Allen mdthedream : 7:50 am : link reminds me of Flacco. Great arm and blah blah blah.

actually two mdthedream : 7:51 am : link days I have watched and it is not just the senior bowl the kid looks like a stud all the time.

Big 12 QB Samiam : 7:52 am : link How many QBs in the Big 12 dont have great stats?

He reminds me more of Aaron Rodgers AdamBrag : 7:56 am : link then he does Russell Wilson.

RE: RE: The size is no longer in the discussion section125 : 8:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805457 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





He is big enough.



Watch out.





He came in just a shade over 6'. I know there were some who thought he was under that so those fears allayed but still isn't 6'2 about the minimum that the NFL guys look for in a first rounder?



Phil Simms said height is not that important, it is throwing lanes that are important. Think he was talking about Doug Flutie at the time.

Simms was always listed at 6'4". I stood next to him, I'm 6' and he was a bit taller than me (6'2"?). At a Giants Kick Off Dinner, Dave Brown and Kent Graham (6'5" and 6'6") towered over him. I was a bit shocked how much taller they were.



Not saying Mayfield is Drew Brees, but Brees at barely 6' is a HoF QB and I think Mayfield has a stronger arm. Throw away the Manziel comparisons. Mayfield is dedicated and can make pre-snap reads and goes through his progressions. He can run, but is not elusive (from what little I've seen.) He seems to be able to take a hit (at 216 he's pretty solid).



Not the classic pro QB, for sure, but what is right now. Gettleman loved Newton. It gave Carolina a weapon at the goalline and short yardage situations. Mayfield can tuck it and run in those situations. He is also accurate on the run...

I would not count him out, but ....





In comment 13805478 bluepepper said:Phil Simms said height is not that important, it is throwing lanes that are important. Think he was talking about Doug Flutie at the time.Simms was always listed at 6'4". I stood next to him, I'm 6' and he was a bit taller than me (6'2"?). At a Giants Kick Off Dinner, Dave Brown and Kent Graham (6'5" and 6'6") towered over him. I was a bit shocked how much taller they were.Not saying Mayfield is Drew Brees, but Brees at barely 6' is a HoF QB and I think Mayfield has a stronger arm. Throw away the Manziel comparisons. Mayfield is dedicated and can make pre-snap reads and goes through his progressions. He can run, but is not elusive (from what little I've seen.) He seems to be able to take a hit (at 216 he's pretty solid).Not the classic pro QB, for sure, but what is right now. Gettleman loved Newton. It gave Carolina a weapon at the goalline and short yardage situations. Mayfield can tuck it and run in those situations. He is also accurate on the run...I would not count him out, but ....

B I’m sure ryanmkeane : 8:21 am : link that’s what happened. But I’m not willing to give this kid the benefit of the doubt. After he got arrested he made some BS apology about how he was going to “prove every day that I can handle myself on and off the field” and then proceeded to yell “fuck you” and grab his dick to the Kansas Team (who absolutely sucks at football) when they were blowing them out.



I’m sorry but this is just not a mature person. I’m sure he’s a talented kid and a competitor. But I’m not giving this kid the keys to the Giants franchise.

TC it’s not ryanmkeane : 8:24 am : link Necasssrily about what he did. it’s about being able to trust a guy. I wouldn’t be willing to take him as the next franchise QB after Eli Manning and our first franchise type pick with a new GM and coach. It’s just my opinion but it’s an extremely risky gamble taking this guy. Even if you have concerns about the height and about the big 12 etc which are completely valid - there are concerns with his maturity as well.

man you really hate the guy, haha UConn4523 : 8:33 am : link you don't have a single good thing to say about him or his talent so you clearly have an axe to grind.



It isn't just 1 day of looking at him, its all the big games he's stepped up and put his team on his back. He's mobile, accurate, has a strong enough arm, and his teammates love him.



But yeah, I guess we should focus on the 2 stupid mess ups he's had and crucify him like what he did is comparable to Joe Mixon.

RE: B I’m sure section125 : 8:39 am : link

Quote: that’s what happened. But I’m not willing to give this kid the benefit of the doubt. After he got arrested he made some BS apology about how he was going to “prove every day that I can handle myself on and off the field” and then proceeded to yell “fuck you” and grab his dick to the Kansas Team (who absolutely sucks at football) when they were blowing them out.



I’m sorry but this is just not a mature person. I’m sure he’s a talented kid and a competitor. But I’m not giving this kid the keys to the Giants franchise.



Yes because kids never grow up. You a reaching. I have no problem with the Kansas crotch grabbing and neither did the Heisman committee. Fuck Kansas not shaking hands, that was far more immature. As far as the 19 yr old getting caught with DUI, operative word is 19. They do dumb things.

IMO you just don't like Mayfield (sorry I don't remember who you like - Allen?). Sounds like a bit of "yeah, but..." reasoning. In comment 13805636 ryanmkeane said:Yes because kids never grow up. You a reaching. I have no problem with the Kansas crotch grabbing and neither did the Heisman committee. Fuck Kansas not shaking hands, that was far more immature. As far as the 19 yr old getting caught with DUI, operative word is 19. They do dumb things.IMO you just don't like Mayfield (sorry I don't remember who you like - Allen?). Sounds like a bit of "yeah, but..." reasoning.

No I don’t ryanmkeane : 8:50 am : link “Hate” the guy I’m just saying I wouldn’t trust taking him - I don’t see what the issue is here. I said he had a great career. He’s been a really good player obviously. I’m just not foaming at the mouth over him like a lot of people are here. When I look at the NFL projection and compare him to guys like Darnold, Rosen, and even Allen to an extent, you have to take everything into consideration and it’s really not close I don’t think.



It’s just really odd to me that Rosen has way more NFL talent than this kid and less red flags, yet people are scared of Rosen and not of Mayfield.

section ryanmkeane : 8:52 am : link That is complete BS. Obviously kids grow up. But you can’t ignore the actions completely. The dude gave a statement to the team and the media and everyone saying he was basically never going to do anything ever again and was going to prove to everyone how great of a person he can be, and then turned around and did the Kansas thing. I’m not saying he killed a guy but he’s just not a guy I’d bet the franchise on. That’s all.

Section ryanmkeane : 8:54 am : link I like Darnold the best. Rosen a close second. I don’t think the Giants would be interested in Mayfield or Allen.

to you Allen has less red flags UConn4523 : 8:55 am : link but I simply don't agree. His concussion history is probably the most glaring red flag between all of these QB's in the discussion. It can't be ignored and he will never be able to erase those from his injury history (and many believe there are likely more than just 2).



Its fine to not think we will take him, or would be nervous taking him. But pointing to the behavior is a bit of a stretch - its something DG (a no bullshit man by the looks of what's gone on the past few weeks) will no doubt weed out if he liked Mayfield. I care a lot more about DG's trust in a prospect than anyone on BBI.

RE: He reminds me more of Aaron Rodgers BillKo : 8:56 am : link

Quote: then he does Russell Wilson.



In what way does he remind you of Aaron Rodgers? In comment 13805619 AdamBrag said:In what way does he remind you of Aaron Rodgers?

Uconn ryanmkeane : 8:58 am : link It’s just odd to me that people are getting really defensive over the behavior stuff with Mayfield. And I don’t have an ax to grind. He has been a great college player, great competitor. I just don’t see him translating to the NFL the way some do, and his off the field stuff is a big concern. That’s all.

How is pointing ryanmkeane : 9:00 am : link to Mayfields behavior a “bit of a stretch?” Is anything I said not accurate?

RE: section section125 : 9:04 am : link

Quote: That is complete BS. Obviously kids grow up. But you can’t ignore the actions completely. The dude gave a statement to the team and the media and everyone saying he was basically never going to do anything ever again and was going to prove to everyone how great of a person he can be, and then turned around and did the Kansas thing. I’m not saying he killed a guy but he’s just not a guy I’d bet the franchise on. That’s all.



I call BS on your BS (mature come back, eh?). I just don't see anything at all wrong with the crotch grabbing toward Kansas, they deserved it. I respect your opinion on thinking he may not be the type QB the Giants would want - his physical style of play, but doubt they have reservations because he grabbed his gnads or the DUI.



FWIW, I think Rosen is the best guy and would not be upset at Darnold now that Eli will likely be here 2 years (in fact he may be the better choice in that light). So they would be my 2 top choices, like you.



We will just disagree on Mayfield - I think he will be a very good NFL QB ala Russell Wilson with a better arm. In comment 13805677 ryanmkeane said:I call BS on your BS (mature come back, eh?). I just don't see anything at all wrong with the crotch grabbing toward Kansas, they deserved it. I respect your opinion on thinking he may not be the type QB the Giants would want - his physical style of play, but doubt they have reservations because he grabbed his gnads or the DUI.FWIW, I think Rosen is the best guy and would not be upset at Darnold now that Eli will likely be here 2 years (in fact he may be the better choice in that light). So they would be my 2 top choices, like you.We will just disagree on Mayfield - I think he will be a very good NFL QB ala Russell Wilson with a better arm.

RE: RE: Ira Gatorade Dunk : 9:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805520 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





the height thing actually is pretty crucial. How many successful franchise QBs are 6 feet?



in the last 50 years you can count the stars on one hand.

That's definitely true, although part of that is selection set, wouldn't you agree? There just haven't been that many QBs that size that have been legitimate NFL prospects in the first place. Brees was so prolific in college that he forced himself into the discussion (and even then, was dinged in the draft). Wilson was an intriguing prospect, but has far exceeded what even his most optimistic supporters would have projected. So there's definitely risk in a shorter QB, no question. But there just haven't been that many 6' QB prospects that we can draw a meaningful conclusion - the list of 6' QB failures is relatively short as well (no pun intended).



I happen to think Mayfield will be a successful NFL QB, particularly if he lands with the right team and the right offense. But I also don't think you're crazy to have your doubts or reservations about him due to height. In comment 13805527 HomerJones45 said:That's definitely true, although part of that is selection set, wouldn't you agree? There just haven't been that many QBs that size that have been legitimate NFL prospects in the first place. Brees was so prolific in college that he forced himself into the discussion (and even then, was dinged in the draft). Wilson was an intriguing prospect, but has far exceeded what even his most optimistic supporters would have projected. So there's definitely risk in a shorter QB, no question. But there just haven't been that many 6' QB prospects that we can draw a meaningful conclusion - the list of 6' QB failures is relatively short as well (no pun intended).I happen to think Mayfield will be a successful NFL QB, particularly if he lands with the right team and the right offense. But I also don't think you're crazy to have your doubts or reservations about him due to height.

Fair enough ryanmkeane : 9:07 am : link I guess we can look back in 3-4 years to see what the hell happened

I'm not particularly interested in Mayfield. shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:07 am : link I don't care for his physical skills (that doesn't even include his height). I think he can be a successful QB, but he'll need a lot of the pieces around him to be perfect... home stadium/division (underrated), offense, skill position guys, etc. I don't think he's a guy who will be successful anyplace like Andrew Luck or the 2004 QB class trio.



I think a lot of people are going crazy over the on-field success he had. As a 5th year senior in that offense (variation of Mike Leach's system) with the talent he had around him, it would've been a disappointment not to have the on-field success Mayfield had. I honestly don't think he'd be a good fit for the Giants.

I think Mayfield GiantFanInTX : 9:13 am : link is going to be the most successful of any of the QBs in this draft. I would not be upset at all with this pick at #2.

Why does everyone say that Mayfield needs an offense built around him BestFeature : 9:16 am : link Is it because he was a system QB in college? Or is it his height or something about his skills such as arm strength?

RE: I'm not particularly interested in Mayfield. Ten Ton Hammer : 9:18 am : link

Quote: I don't care for his physical skills (that doesn't even include his height). I think he can be a successful QB, but he'll need a lot of the pieces around him to be perfect... home stadium/division (underrated), offense, skill position guys, etc. I don't think he's a guy who will be successful anyplace like Andrew Luck or the 2004 QB class trio.





The 2004 quarterbacks all played with outstanding skill position help. That's how you create a winning team They weren't doing it on their own. The one guy you can say hasn't had much help is Luck, and you see where that's taken him in his career so far. In comment 13805712 shockeyisthebest8056 said:The 2004 quarterbacks all played with outstanding skill position help. That's how you create a winning team They weren't doing it on their own. The one guy you can say hasn't had much help is Luck, and you see where that's taken him in his career so far.

RE: Why does everyone say that Mayfield needs an offense built around him section125 : 9:21 am : link

Quote: Is it because he was a system QB in college? Or is it his height or something about his skills such as arm strength?



Except for Rosen, that same question can be asked of all the other QBs in the draft. In comment 13805734 BestFeature said:Except for Rosen, that same question can be asked of all the other QBs in the draft.

With Mayfield AnnapolisMike : 9:22 am : link The question is not going to be what he did in College. Shit people are in love with Darnold...and he had just a so so career. It's how those in the know view his chances to be successful at the next level.



You put the college Careers of Darnold, Rosen and Mayfield together and Mayfield looks the best. But the other guys are highly thought of.



You have to trust your evaluations of the guy with respect to how he will do in the pro's. Not his success in college.

Not a Mayfield fan Gross Blau Oberst : 9:31 am : link I acknowledge Mayfield was a highly successful and exciting college QB. I just don't think he translates to the NFL as well, and there are red flags that take him off off my list.



The height issue is real. 6' 3/8". Mayfield will need clear unobstructed passing lanes to see downfield. Only two other QB in the league of similar height - Drew Brees and Russell Wilson.



Mobile RPO style QBs are exciting and are a staple in college football. Not as many in the NFL, and those that try to play in that style don't survive long. RGIII comes to mind when I think of Mayfields style of play. Teddy Bridgewater too



Maturity and off field. Face it, in NYC the NY Giants QB will be under intense scrutiny. Especially following the tenure of Eli Manning whose persona fit NYC to a tee - not easily ruffled, even tempered, cool under pressure, graceful and a fantastic face of the franchise. Those Eli Manning attributes are not part of Mayfield's persona.



Mayfields off field exploits and temperament (always ready for a fight) will provide the NYC media with all of the materiel for tabloid exploration. NYP Serby alone will feast of off Mayfields off field activities. But Serby won't be the only one. Which is friction to the franchise image and counter to what the Giants have had in Eli Manning.



Mayfields off field activities and conduct make me (and others) think Manziel part II. Pairing him with Odell who has yet to grow up is a recipe for PR disaster and having that spill over to the locker room. Yes, Odell is a extremely talented player. A talented player who needs to mature and temper his conduct. Pairing two similar, and now highly compensated, players together may be exciting to some, but IMO, the return is not worth the investment or risk.



This is a message board, where opinions are expressed. These are mine. Others will hotly contest them. So be it. Just keep it civil.



I want no part of Mayfield.

that's a gross generalization of "mobile QB" UConn4523 : 9:35 am : link do you mean mobile QB's who are reckless or mobile QB's who use their feet to move and create space, not just take off and take on additional hits?



Mayfield strikes me as the type of QB who knows how/when to avoid big hits. He also runs as a last resort outside of designed plays.

RE: I think we need AcesUp : 9:39 am : link

Quote: to settle down after 1 day of senior bowl practice where he looked good.



Oh and he was also late in the first place.



Some of your points on this thread are legit, there are some maturity things that teams will have to do their homework on with Mayfield.



...but to clarify this point, he stated he was late because his mother was in the hospital. This is a pretty simple thing for teams and the media to corroborate. He'd have to be a really shitty liar to use that as his excuse. We can take him at his word here. In comment 13805484 ryanmkeane said:Some of your points on this thread are legit, there are some maturity things that teams will have to do their homework on with Mayfield....but to clarify this point, he stated he was late because his mother was in the hospital. This is a pretty simple thing for teams and the media to corroborate. He'd have to be a really shitty liar to use that as his excuse. We can take him at his word here.

We DanMetroMan : 9:48 am : link are all guilty of it but some of us repeat "facts" whether they are vetted or not. He was late because his mother was in the hospital and absolutely nobody disputes this and even the source that first mentioned it issued an apology to Mayfield for getting it wrong. I guess football supersedes his mothers health?

RE: RE: I'm not particularly interested in Mayfield. shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:51 am : link

Quote:





The 2004 quarterbacks all played with outstanding skill position help. That's how you create a winning team They weren't doing it on their own. The one guy you can say hasn't had much help is Luck, and you see where that's taken him in his career so far.



Obviously everyone is better with really good players. My point is Baker Mayfield would be a below average player with the offensive line Russell Wilson played behind in 2017. Philip Rivers has had seasons with terrific numbers throwing to WRs who were hardly elite and with Gates past his prime. I'm not sold on Mayfield being Rivers' equal between the ears or with his accuracy.



As for the 2004 QB class, that point was about their ability to be successful anywhere. Eli Manning could've played in NY, Chicago, Green Bay... I can't even imagine how good he would've been had he spent his career playing half of his games in a dome stadium. The same goes for Ben Roethlisberger. I don't think Mayfield would be successful in the northeast or Cleveland/Chicago/GB (yes, I know those last 2 don't need QBs).



I think Baker Mayfield can be a good NFL QB because he's got several things the successful QBs have... experience and accuracy. However, I think he's limited physically and because of that he needs a situation to be tailor-made for him to reach his peak success. I don't think that's possible in NY.

In comment 13805736 Ten Ton Hammer said:Obviously everyone is better with really good players. My point is Baker Mayfield would be a below average player with the offensive line Russell Wilson played behind in 2017. Philip Rivers has had seasons with terrific numbers throwing to WRs who were hardly elite and with Gates past his prime. I'm not sold on Mayfield being Rivers' equal between the ears or with his accuracy.As for the 2004 QB class, that point was about their ability to be successful anywhere. Eli Manning could've played in NY, Chicago, Green Bay... I can't even imagine how good he would've been had he spent his career playing half of his games in a dome stadium. The same goes for Ben Roethlisberger. I don't think Mayfield would be successful in the northeast or Cleveland/Chicago/GB (yes, I know those last 2 don't need QBs).I think Baker Mayfield can be a good NFL QB because he's got several things the successful QBs have... experience and accuracy. However, I think he's limited physically and because of that he needs a situation to be tailor-made for him to reach his peak success. I don't think that's possible in NY.

He shown himself to be the best QB coming out BillT : 9:58 am : link That’s not even arguable. He’s was miles better than Darnold and Rosen. Translating that into the pros is something else but that’s true for all of them.

Ok the kid has the "IT" factor....... Simms11 : 9:59 am : link I like his attitude on the field and he's come across very well in interviews. I do not see Manziel in this kid. I think Football means a hell of a lot more to him and he HATEs to lose, a trait/intangible that DG will most certainly take into account very highly. Mayfield is accurate, mobile and will cause defenses fits on 3rd down. Yea, he's had moments of immaturity, but damn it the kid is what 21 years old! For goodness sakes let him mature. He'll see how to be a professional from Eli and Shurmer IMO. Anyway, I think he's got the best skillset of all of them and should be highly considered at #2.

RE: Not a Mayfield fan section125 : 10:04 am : link

Quote: I acknowledge Mayfield was a highly successful and exciting college QB. I just don't think he translates to the NFL as well, and there are red flags that take him off off my list.



The height issue is real. 6' 3/8". Mayfield will need clear unobstructed passing lanes to see downfield. Only two other QB in the league of similar height - Drew Brees and Russell Wilson.



Mobile RPO style QBs are exciting and are a staple in college football. Not as many in the NFL, and those that try to play in that style don't survive long. RGIII comes to mind when I think of Mayfields style of play. Teddy Bridgewater too



Maturity and off field. Face it, in NYC the NY Giants QB will be under intense scrutiny. Especially following the tenure of Eli Manning whose persona fit NYC to a tee - not easily ruffled, even tempered, cool under pressure, graceful and a fantastic face of the franchise. Those Eli Manning attributes are not part of Mayfield's persona.



Mayfields off field exploits and temperament (always ready for a fight) will provide the NYC media with all of the materiel for tabloid exploration. NYP Serby alone will feast of off Mayfields off field activities. But Serby won't be the only one. Which is friction to the franchise image and counter to what the Giants have had in Eli Manning.



Mayfields off field activities and conduct make me (and others) think Manziel part II. Pairing him with Odell who has yet to grow up is a recipe for PR disaster and having that spill over to the locker room. Yes, Odell is a extremely talented player. A talented player who needs to mature and temper his conduct. Pairing two similar, and now highly compensated, players together may be exciting to some, but IMO, the return is not worth the investment or risk.



This is a message board, where opinions are expressed. These are mine. Others will hotly contest them. So be it. Just keep it civil.



I want no part of Mayfield.





Forget the off field stuff. This is nowhere near Manziel who was a punk from the get go; there is just no justification to compare the two. DUI, not good, but college kids do that crap. What other off field stuff is there? I already stated Kansas deserved what they got with the crotch grabbing and if the Heisman Committee didn't care, neither should you.



As far as Odell, name one off field incident, just one, that he can be called on the carpet for. Odell, is over hyper on the field, agreed. Clean as a whistle off. And as for his antics on the field, do you think Gettleman tolerates it or Shurmur? Nah, neither do I.



As I discussed earlier, Mayfield's antics are red flag excuses for those wanting another style QB. I think Rosen's concussions are a much greater concern than anything Mayfield has done and I think Rosen is the best QB coming out this year.



If you think he is too short, or you don't like his play style that is a defensible position. Using some perceived attitude or personality traits is a crutch. It would seem that Rosen's transgressions are worse, but I don't believe them either. In comment 13805750 Gross Blau Oberst said:Forget the off field stuff. This is nowhere near Manziel who was a punk from the get go; there is just no justification to compare the two. DUI, not good, but college kids do that crap. What other off field stuff is there? I already stated Kansas deserved what they got with the crotch grabbing and if the Heisman Committee didn't care, neither should you.As far as Odell, name one off field incident, just one, that he can be called on the carpet for. Odell, is over hyper on the field, agreed. Clean as a whistle off. And as for his antics on the field, do you think Gettleman tolerates it or Shurmur? Nah, neither do I.As I discussed earlier, Mayfield's antics are red flag excuses for those wanting another style QB. I think Rosen's concussions are a much greater concern than anything Mayfield has done and I think Rosen is the best QB coming out this year.If you think he is too short, or you don't like his play style that is a defensible position. Using some perceived attitude or personality traits is a crutch. It would seem that Rosen's transgressions are worse, but I don't believe them either.

Eli DanMetroMan : 10:05 am : link Manning's maturity is an unreasonable standard to compare ANY other player to. Eli is almost a robot personality-wise, grew up with a dad who was a star QB, a brother who is a legend. Most young men grow up at a different rate than Eli.

The only party of Mayfields game that bothers me Bluesbreaker : 10:08 am : link is the DWI some call it a DUI I will bet the ranch that

was reduced . The crotch grab is not a classy move but

the other team didn't want to shake so fuck em .

The height is a factor in todays game .

Very few Drew Breese types in the modern era and as far

as Wilson goes he was a complete ass hole in his younger

days he is a halfback that can throw but he wouldn't

sniff a Lombardi if it was not for that ferocious Defense.

Mayfield at #2 maybe but I seriously doubt he is on the

Giants radar and the press will feast upon him .

I still want Barkley or move down .

I didn't watch as much CB as I would have liked this year

but I don't like Rosen's frame or Darnolds game as much

as most do .

RE: Ira jvm52106 : 10:17 am : link

Quote: the height thing actually is pretty crucial. How many successful franchise QBs are 6 feet?



Right now, a few.....



Mayfield will be the best of this lot when it is all said and done. In comment 13805520 ryanmkeane said:Right now, a few.....Mayfield will be the best of this lot when it is all said and done.

What I see mdthedream : 10:46 am : link is a kid that makes the right decision on the field and that is the most important part of being a QB. He also moves and he leads his team as a leader.

Agree With Dan Samiam : 11:06 am : link Also, Eli in NY will probably make it harder for his successor with off the field conduct. Big Ben and Rivers are very good QBs but I don’t think they could have handled NY and the media close to how Eli did and the pressure might have affected on field performance. Whoever replaces Eli, whenever that is, will be a replacing a choir boy with no off the field blemishes and who can handle the media. That’s where Gettleman will earn his pay. He’s going to have to evaluate on the field which is one skill set but also the fishbowl that is the NY market. Not easy to do.

Giants fans kill me BestFeature : 11:13 am : link Why is it considered this objective fact that Eli is the only QB ever to be able to handle the NY media? Giants fans find every way possible to make Eli into some sort of perfect QB.

Brees, Wilson ryanmkeane : 11:13 am : link who else is 6 feet or below and a franchise QB in the NFL?

RE: Brees, Wilson AcesUp : 11:18 am : link

Quote: who else is 6 feet or below and a franchise QB in the NFL?



Who else has been given the opportunity to be one? Exactly how many qbs would you consider franchise QBs in the NFL? Given the selection bias and the exponential disparity in QBs over 6'1 vs. QBs under 6'1, that's a pretty damn good ROI. In comment 13805977 ryanmkeane said:Who else has been given the opportunity to be one? Exactly how many qbs would you consider franchise QBs in the NFL? Given the selection bias and the exponential disparity in QBs over 6'1 vs. QBs under 6'1, that's a pretty damn good ROI.

Aces ryanmkeane : 11:24 am : link so you are saying there are all of these 6 feet awesome QBs just hanging out and not playing in the NFL? Because they weren't given a chance?

RE: Aces BestFeature : 11:28 am : link

Quote: so you are saying there are all of these 6 feet awesome QBs just hanging out and not playing in the NFL? Because they weren't given a chance?



There also may be self selection where kids who are shorter are discouraged from playing QB. In comment 13805999 ryanmkeane said:There also may be self selection where kids who are shorter are discouraged from playing QB.

RE: Giants fans kill me DanMetroMan : 11:30 am : link

Quote: Why is it considered this objective fact that Eli is the only QB ever to be able to handle the NY media? Giants fans find every way possible to make Eli into some sort of perfect QB.



Huh? The point is most players, qb's etc take time to develop even as humans. Eli is a silly standard to compare media dealings etc. Who called Eli a "perfect' QB but Eli and Jeter are the gold standard in dealing with the NYC media, not the norm. In comment 13805976 BestFeature said:Huh? The point is most players, qb's etc take time to develop even as humans. Eli is a silly standard to compare media dealings etc. Who called Eli a "perfect' QB but Eli and Jeter are the gold standard in dealing with the NYC media, not the norm.

Good Franchise QBs currently in the NFL... ryanmkeane : 11:31 am : link or guys that are nearing the end who were good...



Newton - 6'5

Brees - 5'11

Ryan - 6'3

Winston - 6'3



Rodgers - 6'3

Stafford - 6'4



Eli - 6'4

Wentz - 6'5

Cousins I guess - 6'3

Prescott - 6'2



Wilson - 5'11

Jimmy G - 6'2

Palmer (retired) - 6'4

Goff - 6'4



Brady - 6'4



Mariota - 6'3

Luck - 6'4

Watson - 6'2



Big Ben - 6'5

Flacco - 6'5

Dalton I guess - 6'4



Rivers - 6'4

Alex Smith I guess 6'4...Mahomes 6'3

Carr 6'2



Out of 24 QBs, 22 of them are over 6'2



RE: Aces AcesUp : 11:31 am : link

Quote: so you are saying there are all of these 6 feet awesome QBs just hanging out and not playing in the NFL? Because they weren't given a chance?



Potentially, yes. Flutie was in his early 30s before he was given a real shot. I'm sure there are other that have fallen through the cracks as well. There is legitimate selection bias at every level. In comment 13805999 ryanmkeane said:Potentially, yes. Flutie was in his early 30s before he was given a real shot. I'm sure there are other that have fallen through the cracks as well. There is legitimate selection bias at every level.

RE: Good Franchise QBs currently in the NFL... AcesUp : 11:33 am : link

Quote: or guys that are nearing the end who were good...



Newton - 6'5

Brees - 5'11

Ryan - 6'3

Winston - 6'3



Rodgers - 6'3

Stafford - 6'4



Eli - 6'4

Wentz - 6'5

Cousins I guess - 6'3

Prescott - 6'2



Wilson - 5'11

Jimmy G - 6'2

Palmer (retired) - 6'4

Goff - 6'4



Brady - 6'4



Mariota - 6'3

Luck - 6'4

Watson - 6'2



Big Ben - 6'5

Flacco - 6'5

Dalton I guess - 6'4



Rivers - 6'4

Alex Smith I guess 6'4...Mahomes 6'3

Carr 6'2



Out of 24 QBs, 22 of them are over 6'2



You're stretching, Flacco and Dalton are on here. In comment 13806017 ryanmkeane said:You're stretching, Flacco and Dalton are on here.

RE: RE: Giants fans kill me BestFeature : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805976 BestFeature said:





Quote:





Why is it considered this objective fact that Eli is the only QB ever to be able to handle the NY media? Giants fans find every way possible to make Eli into some sort of perfect QB.







Huh? The point is most players, qb's etc take time to develop even as humans. Eli is a silly standard to compare media dealings etc. Who called Eli a "perfect' QB but Eli and Jeter are the gold standard in dealing with the NYC media, not the norm.



Not resppnding to that, more so responding to Mayfield detractors who think he has to be like Eli to deal with the media. Also, almost from the time he was drafted Giants fans have been using that argument to say how Big Ben and Rivers wouldn't succeed here. In comment 13806014 DanMetroMan said:Not resppnding to that, more so responding to Mayfield detractors who think he has to be like Eli to deal with the media. Also, almost from the time he was drafted Giants fans have been using that argument to say how Big Ben and Rivers wouldn't succeed here.

... Dodge : 11:34 am : link How many QBs that have been given a spot on a roster in the NFL have been 6 foot?



Now out of those QBs of that height, how many of them have failed that have also had the college stats that Baker had? Accuracy, wins, TD/INT ratio etc?



I think that's the question you have to ask.

The Giants need to draft Mayfield eightshamrocks : 12:04 pm : link Does the off the field stuff concern me? A bit, but not ebough to pass on the guy who I think will be the next superstar of the league. If Fetterman passes on him, the Giants are really going to regret it. Darnold, Rosen and Allen do not impress me.

Don't foregt Case Keenum either.... Simms11 : 12:06 pm : link he's the same height as Mayfield. He just got his team to an NFC Championship game. I don't think height is as big a factor. In fact quite a few of the QBs listed here are 6'2. I don't see 1 more inch as that big a factor in having success in the NFL. Shurmer can adapt his offense to the skills of Mayfield and has shown that in the past.

Mayfield's skill set isn't anything special. There are plenty of guys Ivan15 : 3:17 pm : link each year with similar skills. What Mayfield offers are intangibles. Feisty, undersized, chip on his shoulder, ability to rally teammates around him, teammates will do anything for him.



Again, set aside the skill set. What former NFL winning QBs does he remind you of?



I can only think of one guy - Jim McMahon. There may be others. I don't know if Montana was well liked. Tarkenton probably wasn't popular.



