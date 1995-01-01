Evaluating Webb vs 4 QBs in Draft Section131 : 8:20 am Lot of BBI saying Webb is Reese's guy and DG/Shurmur don't know anything about him. Well they don't know anything about Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Mayfield either. So why not evaluate Webb with the 4? Plenty of college tape on Webb to evaluate even if no tape with Giants. No tape with Giants shouldn't hurt Webb by the way, there's no tape with Giants on Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Mayfield either! I would be evaluating all of Webb's college film plus draft prep film vs. the other 4. I would need 1-2 of them to be overwhelmingly ahead of Webb at this time vs last year to draft a QB over Barkley or a trade down. Looked back at Webb's scouting report and plenty of NFL teams had 1st round grades on Webb, let's not forget.

Section Frank in Silver Spring : 8:27 am : link Interesting take - if I understand you correctly, you're essentially saying the Giants should treat Webb as a "draft pick" who's coming out this year. So if he's at least in the same prospect range as the big four, then trade down for extra picks or don't pick a QB with #2. Is that correct?

The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. Ivan15 : 8:28 am : link If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.

RE: Section Section131 : 8:29 am : link

Quote: Interesting take - if I understand you correctly, you're essentially saying the Giants should treat Webb as a "draft pick" who's coming out this year. So if he's at least in the same prospect range as the big four, then trade down for extra picks or don't pick a QB with #2. Is that correct?



100% Correct! In comment 13805642 Frank in Silver Spring said:100% Correct!

RE: The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. Section131 : 8:30 am : link

Quote: If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.



Ivan- those "Giants" are no longer in the house (Reese/Ross) and you really expect DG to be caught up on Webb? He even said yesterday he doesn't know much about him at all. So no, they DO NOT have everything they need on Webb. In comment 13805645 Ivan15 said:Ivan- those "Giants" are no longer in the house (Reese/Ross) and you really expect DG to be caught up on Webb? He even said yesterday he doesn't know much about him at all. So no, they DO NOT have everything they need on Webb.

None of us really know Beer Man : 8:32 am : link I'm sure DG/Shurmur are doing their homework, talking to the old coaching staff, etc. They aren't blind when it comes to Davis Webb. There is a camp that says you draft a QB with the #2 pick no matter what. And I get that. But its never that simple, and IMHO DG/Shurmur evaluation of what they have in Webb will be one of many factors that determines where they go with the first pick.

You would have to hope that Gettlemen will do this or has Rjanyg : 8:33 am : link done this. Webb IS a NY Giant. He is part of the team and the only film they have on him is the limited snaps of him during the preseason, his college film and what ever portions of video they have from practices.



I agree that the idea that it is a forgone conclusion that the Giants will be selecting a QB at pick 2 is not a slam dunk. I have no problem is they do and DG has even said " you can't have to many good players at 1 position ".



There are 3 basic stances by most fans.



1. stay at pick 2 and draft a QB

2. stay at pick 2 and draft Barkley

3. trade back, load up on O Line



All 3 are possible.

Ranking Webb with this year's crop jeff57 : 8:33 am : link Rosen

Darnold

Allen

Jackson

Mayfield

Rudolph

Webb

RE: None of us really know Section131 : 8:33 am : link

Quote: I'm sure DG/Shurmur are doing their homework, talking to the old coaching staff, etc. They aren't blind when it comes to Davis Webb. There is a camp that says you draft a QB with the #2 pick no matter what. And I get that. But its never that simple, and IMHO DG/Shurmur evaluation of what they have in Webb will be one of many factors that determines where they go with the first pick.



Beer Man- Shurmur went from NFC Champ game Sunday to Minny Monday to Senior Bowl Tuesday. In what world does he have any idea about Davis Webb? He knows as much about Webb as he knows about Baker Mayfield- NOTHING. In comment 13805650 Beer Man said:Beer Man- Shurmur went from NFC Champ game Sunday to Minny Monday to Senior Bowl Tuesday. In what world does he have any idea about Davis Webb? He knows as much about Webb as he knows about Baker Mayfield- NOTHING.

another Webb post? Jeez. He is a project. Period. Unless Gettleman Victor in CT : 8:33 am : link suddenly loses his mind Webb will have no bearing on the decision to take or not take a QB with the # 2 pick.

RE: Ranking Webb with this year's crop Section131 : 8:34 am : link

Quote: Rosen

Darnold

Allen

Jackson

Mayfield

Rudolph

Webb



Based on what? In comment 13805653 jeff57 said:Based on what?

I find it interesting that at the Senior Bowl rasbutant : 8:35 am : link all the talk is about how the practice is so much more important than the game its self.



Yet with Webb, most here think the Giants have no idea what they have in Webb because they have only seen him in practice and they haven't seen him in a game.

RE: another Webb post? Jeez. He is a project. Period. Unless Gettleman Section131 : 8:38 am : link

Quote: suddenly loses his mind Webb will have no bearing on the decision to take or not take a QB with the # 2 pick.



You're funny.... Webb is a QB! Why wouldn't they evaluate him and decide they like him better? In comment 13805655 Victor in CT said:You're funny.... Webb is a QB! Why wouldn't they evaluate him and decide they like him better?

RE: RE: The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. Diver_Down : 8:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805645 Ivan15 said:





Quote:





If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.







Ivan- those "Giants" are no longer in the house (Reese/Ross) and you really expect DG to be caught up on Webb? He even said yesterday he doesn't know much about him at all. So no, they DO NOT have everything they need on Webb.



Ivan, you are basing your assumption that the Panthers even had any ranking on Webb. Looking at the entire draft pool, no organization will have every player evaluated and ranked. They just can't devote the resources to undertake such an endeavor. Every team has certain needs, and every team has a limited no. of picks except for the outliers like the Browns whom seem to love picks over players. They can rank position groups and set their board. If a team has no need for a QB, they are likely not to devote the resources to scouting prospects which might fall to them. In comment 13805649 Section131 said:Ivan, you are basing your assumption that the Panthers even had any ranking on Webb. Looking at the entire draft pool, no organization will have every player evaluated and ranked. They just can't devote the resources to undertake such an endeavor. Every team has certain needs, and every team has a limited no. of picks except for the outliers like the Browns whom seem to love picks over players. They can rank position groups and set their board. If a team has no need for a QB, they are likely not to devote the resources to scouting prospects which might fall to them.

Should have let Webb start those 4 games Rflairr : 8:42 am : link Not doing it was one of the dumbest decisions.

RE: RE: None of us really know Beer Man : 8:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805650 Beer Man said:





Quote:





I'm sure DG/Shurmur are doing their homework, talking to the old coaching staff, etc. They aren't blind when it comes to Davis Webb. There is a camp that says you draft a QB with the #2 pick no matter what. And I get that. But its never that simple, and IMHO DG/Shurmur evaluation of what they have in Webb will be one of many factors that determines where they go with the first pick.







Beer Man- Shurmur went from NFC Champ game Sunday to Minny Monday to Senior Bowl Tuesday. In what world does he have any idea about Davis Webb? He knows as much about Webb as he knows about Baker Mayfield- NOTHING. That's a rather naïve response. You do realize that the NFL draft is still 4 months away. There will be a lot of film study, research, and evaluation that will be done between now and then. They will not be going into this blind, and they will have an opinion of what they have in Webb. In comment 13805654 Section131 said:That's a rather naïve response. You do realize that the NFL draft is still 4 months away. There will be a lot of film study, research, and evaluation that will be done between now and then. They will not be going into this blind, and they will have an opinion of what they have in Webb.

My understanding is that the whole group are developmental prospects Bob in Newburgh : 8:48 am : link Even Mayfield, who appears to have some form of mental advantage, will need an offense crafted to his obvious strengths and weaknesses.



Webb has the obvious advantage of having survived, and hopefully learned from completing, his rookie season. Then again, he may be the slowest learner in the bunch.



My understanding is that there is nothing physically stopping any of them from becoming legends.



Evaluation in this case, is the art of trying to project the ultimate development in mastering the mental, emotional, and visual aspects of the game.





If other teams David B. : 8:51 am : link How come Webb lasted till the 3rd round?



If any team had felt he was a Blue-Chip, franchise QB, he would have been drafted early in the first round.





Make your peace with the idea that the Giants are PROBABLY going to draft a QB at #2.



If Webb can keep up or outplay that QB, that's a good problem to have.





The best scenario is number 3 above ... Spider56 : 8:51 am : link Unless their name is Manning, it’s a crapshoot with all college QBs. There were a lot of very good things said about the Leafs, Blackledges and O,briens too.







P

My thinking with Webb if Darnold is there take Darnold DavidinBMNY : 8:53 am : link Darnold would be the only clear definite choice for me over Webb. Darnold has the make up , can make the throws, is clean off the field and health wise. He's also a former LB so he is strong and well built - Something really valuable in keeping him on the field.



Webb has a year of development that we have no insight on, and honestly neither does the new Coach. There are people in the building though who have seen his development and they can speak to it. Webb with + 1 year of NFL training and learning from Eli to me is then equal with the pack.



I love Mayfield - I think he personfies "guys who hate to lose". He's probably the most ready based on his maturity to play right away. I am not sure his arm strength in the wind down the field in winter weather is what we need. He will be a winner in the league in my opinion. He might be a much better fit with a dome team.



Rosen - I like as well, but his medical's scare me and his frame while the potential to bulk up is there he seems very slight.



QB is the most important position on the field, if DG has conviction on any of these QB's even if he likes Webb I don't see a harm in taking one.

The Giants know what they have in Webb AnnapolisMike : 8:56 am : link The Giants are not going to show their hand prior to the draft and I do agree with the overall premise that Webb should be evaluated against the current crop in some form. It would not preclude me from taking a QB who you really like if he is available in the draft when you are picking.

So how do you read this quote then? Dinger : 8:57 am : link [i]If you take a guy just to take a guy, especially at the quarterback position, and he fails, you set yourself back five years. You set yourself back five years because there are teams that are in what I call quarterback hell. They’ve got quality defense, they’ve got a good special teams, and they’re going 7-9, 8-8, 9-7. And now if there is a legitimate guy, they’ve got to trade up and give away the farm to get the guy[i/]



My first thought was he's going to trade down and take a gamble on another QB or Webb. But what if one of those 'close' teams (ehhem,Jags,ehhem) came calling for Eli? What is fair asking price? I personally would hate for Eli to play anywhere else but after the 'November to not Remember' or the'Debacle in December' depending on when you consider the benching taking place, I'm ready for almost anything. You also have to realize taking a QB at #2 doesn't guarantee a thing. They flop just as easy as third rounders.....

Section mitch300 : 9:00 am : link I was thinking the same thing. Webb, also has the advantage of being around Eli for a season.

David B +1 JonC : 9:03 am : link Welcome to NY, Sam Darnold.

Film Dragon : 9:03 am : link That’s all he will have on any of the top QB’s in this draft, combine and interviews. Whatever he has on those guys he will have much more plus on Webb since he was on the team for one full year. Starting to see a trend here with DG he is making statements that don’t make much sense. He should have access to everything that Webb has done prior to the draft and after and talking to him is what a phone call away right or wrong?

RE: If other teams mitch300 : 9:08 am : link

Quote: How come Webb lasted till the 3rd round?



If any team had felt he was a Blue-Chip, franchise QB, he would have been drafted early in the first round.



You do realize Montana was a 3rd round and Brady was a 6th round. Also, Ryan Leaf and Mark Sanchez were 1st rounders. I'm not saying Webb will be as good as Montana or Brady. Just making a point about drafting a QB is not easy. In comment 13805675 David B. said:You do realize Montana was a 3rd round and Brady was a 6th round. Also, Ryan Leaf and Mark Sanchez were 1st rounders. I'm not saying Webb will be as good as Montana or Brady. Just making a point about drafting a QB is not easy.

Why on earth are we giving such a benefit of the doubt Ten Ton Hammer : 9:13 am : link to a guy who's high point of the season was getting 6 first-team practice reps?



Who cares how much anyone from the team says they like his personality or work ethic? He's done nothing. In a season full of meaningless games he wasn't even given a chance to dress for a game.

Webb Dragon : 9:21 am : link Did not get on the field because the fans and media went into convolutions when Eli was rightly benched. Now everyone wants to claim he still needs time because he’s not NFL ready will any of the supposed top four be anymore ready this year?

RE: The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. KeoweeFan : 9:33 am : link

Quote: If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.

They have his existing evaluation, but DG made it clear that he is trashing that system and starting a new one. I believe he said that too many players the that the Giants gave a "C" grade to did well on other teams.

I agree that Webb needs to be evaluated with the same ruler the others are measured by. And then throw in a year of teaching and film in the Giant's organization. In comment 13805645 Ivan15 said:They have his existing evaluation, but DG made it clear that he is trashing that system and starting a new one. I believe he said that too many players the that the Giants gave a "C" grade to did well on other teams.I agree that Webb needs to be evaluated with the same ruler the others are measured by. And then throw in a year of teaching and film in the Giant's organization.

RE: RE: If other teams Dr. D : 9:35 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805675 David B. said:





Quote: You do realize Montana was a 3rd round and Brady was a 6th round. Also, Ryan Leaf and Mark Sanchez were 1st rounders. I'm not saying Webb will be as good as Montana or Brady. Just making a point about drafting a QB is not easy.

I think the mistake some teams make is, putting all their eggs in the basket of one young QB. They pick someone like Ryan Leaf, David Carr or Sanchez and hand them the job/throw them to the wolves too soon and without any competition.



That's why, imo, we should draft a QB, not necessarily with the #2, but at the latest #34 if they feel a worthy guy will fall that far.



No matter how they feel about Webb, competition is always good, especially at a position as important as QB.



We let the 2 sit behind Eli for a year then battle it out in '19 and we trade the non-starter in '20. In comment 13805715 mitch300 said:I think the mistake some teams make is, putting all their eggs in the basket of one young QB. They pick someone like Ryan Leaf, David Carr or Sanchez and hand them the job/throw them to the wolves too soon and without any competition.That's why, imo, we should draft a QB, not necessarily with the #2, but at the latest #34 if they feel a worthy guy will fall that far.No matter how they feel about Webb, competition is always good, especially at a position as important as QB.We let the 2 sit behind Eli for a year then battle it out in '19 and we trade the non-starter in '20.

Don't you have to factor in ThatLimerickGuy : 9:38 am : link That Webb has a year in the NFL weightroom and a year to study NFL defenses regularly?

It wouldnt muhajir : 9:41 am : link have been fair to plug Webb into that mess at the end of the yr and we wouldn't have gotten an accurate assessment of his abilities anyway. There was almost no one for him to throw too.

I hate to give credit to the Skins for anything Dr. D : 9:42 am : link but they did something fairly unusual in 2012 when they drafted RG3 in the first and then Cousins in the 4th. They didn't put all their eggs in one basket (sorry I don't have a better way of putting it - got eggs on my mind i guess).



My point is, we'll increase our odds greatly of finding our future QB if we draft someone to compete with Webb.





The study of Webb s college joeinpa : 9:45 am : link Career, to those that do that for a living, reveals that during the course of any one game he was required to make the throws asked of him in the NFL, infrequently. This as opposed to a Rosen who made many of those throws during the course of a game.



It is why Webb was a third round pick. Also seeing how the Giants overvalued guys like Hart and Flowers, who knows if any other team had Webb rated even that high.

I'm sure they will do that ZogZerg : 9:45 am : link And, there is a very good chance they may feel one of these other QBs have a much higher ceiling than Webb.

The other QBs may not be competing with Webb KeoweeFan : 9:46 am : link per DG's interview, but rather with very high potential players in this draft at other positions.

What I heard was that he was going for the best player available regardless of position; e.g. maybe not a QB.

Similarly, even if he likes Webb he may still go for a QB - he seems to also buy into the notion that you can't have too many good players at one position. (Look at the Vikings experience).

Why do they need tape on Webb? Eli Wilson : 9:46 am : link The dude works there.



Can't Webb call up Shurmur/DG and tell them that he is willing to be fully evaluated, in person, by them as much as they want?



Or is that not allowed?

Another Webb Thread! lax counsel : 9:51 am : link This is great. And now numerous teams had a first round grade on him! Can you tell us which teams had a first round grade on him? Far as I can tell, most scouts had him pegged as a career backup. And now he's being compared to Brady or Montana. You can't make this stuff up.



Listen, the Giants know what they have with this guy. It's been posted in here before, but there is a far higher hit rate on first round qbs than mid rounds qbs, the percentages speak for themselves.



Also, if he had a first round grade on him, with so many qb needy teams in the league, why did he last until late round 3?

RE: The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. clarkie02360 : 10:08 am : link

Quote: If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.

They also have a years worth of practice tape to evaluate as well. I'm sure DG has gone through it and Shurmer will too. In comment 13805645 Ivan15 said:They also have a years worth of practice tape to evaluate as well. I'm sure DG has gone through it and Shurmer will too.

Here's another point David B. : 10:15 am : link Everyone says Rosen is pretty much READY to start as a rookie (regardless of whether he does or doesn't). But you can see it on the film.



Contrast that to . . . the GIANTS -- the team that has been evaluating Webb close-up for over a year, did not think he was ready to even PREPARE to be the backup over Geno Smith, and they benched Eli for Geno Smith -- NOT Webb.



So while Webb may be physically talented, he was ALWAYS a "project." THAT is why he lasted till the 3rd round. Maybe he gets there eventually, and maybe he doesn't. It doesn't matter. If he eventually has starter value, the Giants will either play him or trade him. They can afford to be patient.



But having Webb (or 37 year-old Eli, for that matter) on the current roster does not, and will not preclude the Giants from picking a QB at #2 if they like him, and feel he's a potential franchise QB.



As Gettleman has already clearly stated: "You can't have too many good players at a position. "



The Giants also don't expect to be drafting this high again anytime soon. So they are in the PERFECT situation to pick a Blue Chip QB and groom him as the successor behind ELi, without floundering around for years in this era's Brown/Graham/Kanell zone, then having to give up multiple picks to trade up for the next Blue Chip QB like they did for Eli.



Webb should be allowed to COMPETE, but based on what he's shown thus far, no one should expect that he's Eli's successor. It's more likely that he isn't.



RE: RE: RE: The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. DonQuixote : 10:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805649 Section131 said:





Quote:





In comment 13805645 Ivan15 said:





Quote:





If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.







Ivan- those "Giants" are no longer in the house (Reese/Ross) and you really expect DG to be caught up on Webb? He even said yesterday he doesn't know much about him at all. So no, they DO NOT have everything they need on Webb.







Ivan, you are basing your assumption that the Panthers even had any ranking on Webb. Looking at the entire draft pool, no organization will have every player evaluated and ranked. They just can't devote the resources to undertake such an endeavor. Every team has certain needs, and every team has a limited no. of picks except for the outliers like the Browns whom seem to love picks over players. They can rank position groups and set their board. If a team has no need for a QB, they are likely not to devote the resources to scouting prospects which might fall to them.



I don't agree. Teams evaluate very broadly. I suspect the boards all have lots of all the same players, though obviously their grades on those players will vary alot. In comment 13805662 Diver_Down said:I don't agree. Teams evaluate very broadly. I suspect the boards all have lots of all the same players, though obviously their grades on those players will vary alot.

I don't know what we have in Webb, but he absolutely should be PatersonPlank : 10:24 am : link a part of this conversation. We spent a 3rd round pick on the guy, and he was very accomplished in college. Had a great senior year in the same conference as Darnold/Rosen, and was MVP of the Senior Bowl. He didn't play because that was Macs plan, not because of some secret hidden deficiency.



My basic stance is I don't care if its Webb or a pick that becomes our next Eli. That is up to the team to decide, and they get paid to do so. However I don't want 2 QB's here being "developed". It won't work, one will end up being a PS player and get no reps. Since we would have spent a 3rd and a 1st on QB's by then, I think that would be a complete waste of a high draft choice. We have lots of holes and could have used that pick somewhere else, and likely in a position where the player could have contributed immediately.



Its silly to ignore Webb as if he doesn't matter in the equation. Either give him the backup job, or package him in a trade somehow to move up in the draft.

RE: So how do you read this quote then? DonQuixote : 10:24 am : link

Quote: [i]If you take a guy just to take a guy, especially at the quarterback position, and he fails, you set yourself back five years. You set yourself back five years because there are teams that are in what I call quarterback hell. They’ve got quality defense, they’ve got a good special teams, and they’re going 7-9, 8-8, 9-7. And now if there is a legitimate guy, they’ve got to trade up and give away the farm to get the guy[i/]



My first thought was he's going to trade down and take a gamble on another QB or Webb. But what if one of those 'close' teams (ehhem,Jags,ehhem) came calling for Eli? What is fair asking price? I personally would hate for Eli to play anywhere else but after the 'November to not Remember' or the'Debacle in December' depending on when you consider the benching taking place, I'm ready for almost anything. You also have to realize taking a QB at #2 doesn't guarantee a thing. They flop just as easy as third rounders.....



I read this quote the opposite way. You don't get to the top of the draft very often, so you have to get a QB and not screw it up. In comment 13805694 Dinger said:I read this quote the opposite way. You don't get to the top of the draft very often, so you have to get a QB and not screw it up.

What??? Jay in Toronto : 10:28 am : link Maras don't know anything about him? Eli? The WRs?? You don't think there are in-house evaluations during the season that are recorded??



I think it is ludicrous to think they don't have more info than the QBs coming out this year.



I do believe that their estimation of his ceiling, how he has progressed vs (their more incomplete) evals of the others will be crucial in their decisions.

RE: Here's another point JonC : 10:30 am : link

Quote: Everyone says Rosen is pretty much READY to start as a rookie (regardless of whether he does or doesn't). But you can see it on the film.



Contrast that to . . . the GIANTS -- the team that has been evaluating Webb close-up for over a year, did not think he was ready to even PREPARE to be the backup over Geno Smith, and they benched Eli for Geno Smith -- NOT Webb.



So while Webb may be physically talented, he was ALWAYS a "project." THAT is why he lasted till the 3rd round. Maybe he gets there eventually, and maybe he doesn't. It doesn't matter. If he eventually has starter value, the Giants will either play him or trade him. They can afford to be patient.



But having Webb (or 37 year-old Eli, for that matter) on the current roster does not, and will not preclude the Giants from picking a QB at #2 if they like him, and feel he's a potential franchise QB.



As Gettleman has already clearly stated: "You can't have too many good players at a position. "



The Giants also don't expect to be drafting this high again anytime soon. So they are in the PERFECT situation to pick a Blue Chip QB and groom him as the successor behind ELi, without floundering around for years in this era's Brown/Graham/Kanell zone, then having to give up multiple picks to trade up for the next Blue Chip QB like they did for Eli.



Webb should be allowed to COMPETE, but based on what he's shown thus far, no one should expect that he's Eli's successor. It's more likely that he isn't.



+1 In comment 13805837 David B. said:+1

RE: Another Webb Thread! mitch300 : 10:46 am : link

Quote: This is great. And now numerous teams had a first round grade on him! Can you tell us which teams had a first round grade on him? Far as I can tell, most scouts had him pegged as a career backup. And now he's being compared to Brady or Montana. You can't make this stuff up.





I never said Webb was going to be as good as Montana or Brady. I was commenting on just because a QB is picked in the 3rd round that he cannot be a good QB. In comment 13805780 lax counsel said:I never said Webb was going to be as good as Montana or Brady. I was commenting on just because a QB is picked in the 3rd round that he cannot be a good QB.

Draft a QB JKBlue : 10:49 am : link They will hopefully not be in a position this high in the draft for another decade or more. Keep the rookie and Webb on the bench for a year or two, find out what you have. Then in the best case scenario you have 2 great back ups. One becomes the starter and the other can be traded or you have a great back up. The worse case is they both suck, and I doubt that happens.

RE: What??? mitch300 : 10:51 am : link

Quote: Maras don't know anything about him? Eli? The WRs?? You don't think there are in-house evaluations during the season that are recorded??



I think it is ludicrous to think they don't have more info than the QBs coming out this year.



I do believe that their estimation of his ceiling, how he has progressed vs (their more incomplete) evals of the others will be crucial in their decisions.

If I remember correctly, Collins was very high on Webb. In comment 13805861 Jay in Toronto said:If I remember correctly, Collins was very high on Webb.

RE: RE: Another Webb Thread! lax counsel : 10:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805780 lax counsel said:





Quote:





This is great. And now numerous teams had a first round grade on him! Can you tell us which teams had a first round grade on him? Far as I can tell, most scouts had him pegged as a career backup. And now he's being compared to Brady or Montana. You can't make this stuff up.









I never said Webb was going to be as good as Montana or Brady. I was commenting on just because a QB is picked in the 3rd round that he cannot be a good QB.



For every Brady and Montana, there are dozens of mid and late round picks that amount to nothing. It's been posted in this site, the hit rate on high first round qbs is far away higher than mid round projects. It's simply because these guys just have better tools and ability than mid and late round projects. If we're playing the percentages, I'd rather roll the dice on a top pick than a later third rounder, who was a reach at that pick. History says Webb will be nothing more than a backup. In comment 13805902 mitch300 said:For every Brady and Montana, there are dozens of mid and late round picks that amount to nothing. It's been posted in this site, the hit rate on high first round qbs is far away higher than mid round projects. It's simply because these guys just have better tools and ability than mid and late round projects. If we're playing the percentages, I'd rather roll the dice on a top pick than a later third rounder, who was a reach at that pick. History says Webb will be nothing more than a backup.

RE: If other teams rich in DC : 11:02 am : link

Quote: How come Webb lasted till the 3rd round?



If any team had felt he was a Blue-Chip, franchise QB, he would have been drafted early in the first round.





Make your peace with the idea that the Giants are PROBABLY going to draft a QB at #2.



If Webb can keep up or outplay that QB, that's a good problem to have.





Tom Brady just called to remind you he was a 6th round pick. In comment 13805675 David B. said:Tom Brady just called to remind you he was a 6th round pick.

I am certain Jay on the Island : 11:12 am : link that Darnold will be the pick. Here are my concerns with Webb:



- He couldn't beat out Geno Smith all year for the #2 spot despite the Giants terrible record and the need to find out who will be the successor to Eli.

- Despite being such a hard worker and being the son of a football coach Webb has issues with mechanics and decision making.



The Giants should take a QB if they like one and if Webb develops into a starting QB then the Giants are in an enviable position. They would have a great backup for a couple of years that they could showcase in the preseason and then trade for picks in a couple of years.

RE: RE: If other teams Milton : 11:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805675 David B. said:





Quote:





How come Webb lasted till the 3rd round?



If any team had felt he was a Blue-Chip, franchise QB, he would have been drafted early in the first round.





Make your peace with the idea that the Giants are PROBABLY going to draft a QB at #2.



If Webb can keep up or outplay that QB, that's a good problem to have.









Tom Brady just called to remind you he was a 6th round pick. And we went and wasted a 3rd round pick on a QB last year when we could've gotten one in the 6th round. Everyone knows that if you want to draft the greatest QB of all time, you need to wait until the 6th round because that's where they hang out! Also it should be pointed out that the best WR in football, Antonio Brown, was also a 6th round pick (what a waste it was spending the 1st round pick on OBJ!) so the Giants need to trade away all their day one and day two picks and stockpile 6th round picks, because the 6th round is where greatness lurks. In comment 13805948 rich in DC said:And we went and wasted a 3rd round pick on a QB last year when we could've gotten one in the 6th round. Everyone knows that if you want to draft the greatest QB of all time, you need to wait until the 6th round because that's where they hang out! Also it should be pointed out that the best WR in football, Antonio Brown, was also a 6th round pick (what a waste it was spending the 1st round pick on OBJ!) so the Giants need to trade away all their day one and day two picks and stockpile 6th round picks, because the 6th round is where greatness lurks.

Brady was an anomaly, the exception JonC : 11:29 am : link .

Why not look at it the other way... Milton : 11:32 am : link If the current versions of Rosen and Darnold had been in last year's draft, would they have lasted well into the 3rd round (you know, like what happened to Webb despite all those teams who supposedly had 1st round grades on him, but decided QB wasn't an important enough position to spend a 1st or 2nd round pick on)? Would they have been drafted before or after Webb?

RE: RE: RE: RE: The Giants already have Webb’s evaluation from his college career. Diver_Down : 11:34 am : link

Quote: In comment 13805662 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





In comment 13805649 Section131 said:





Quote:





In comment 13805645 Ivan15 said:





Quote:





If the evaluation process is consistent from year to year, then they have what they need on Webb.



Also, even if he doesn’t have documentation, I’m sure DG remembers how the Panthers ranked Webb. So the due diligence is already done on Webb.







Ivan- those "Giants" are no longer in the house (Reese/Ross) and you really expect DG to be caught up on Webb? He even said yesterday he doesn't know much about him at all. So no, they DO NOT have everything they need on Webb.







Ivan, you are basing your assumption that the Panthers even had any ranking on Webb. Looking at the entire draft pool, no organization will have every player evaluated and ranked. They just can't devote the resources to undertake such an endeavor. Every team has certain needs, and every team has a limited no. of picks except for the outliers like the Browns whom seem to love picks over players. They can rank position groups and set their board. If a team has no need for a QB, they are likely not to devote the resources to scouting prospects which might fall to them.







I don't agree. Teams evaluate very broadly. I suspect the boards all have lots of all the same players, though obviously their grades on those players will vary alot.



So you think that Carolina had scouted and had a draft grade on Webb with Cam on the top of the depth chart? In comment 13805845 DonQuixote said:So you think that Carolina had scouted and had a draft grade on Webb with Cam on the top of the depth chart?

RE: If other teams clatterbuck : 11:55 am : link

Quote: How come Webb lasted till the 3rd round?



If any team had felt he was a Blue-Chip, franchise QB, he would have been drafted early in the first round.





Make your peace with the idea that the Giants are PROBABLY going to draft a QB at #2.



If Webb can keep up or outplay that QB, that's a good problem to have.





Why did Russell Wilson last until the 3rd Round, Dak Prescott until the 4th? I have no clue how good Webb is or how good he could become but not being a 1st rounder isn't the whole story. In comment 13805675 David B. said:Why did Russell Wilson last until the 3rd Round, Dak Prescott until the 4th? I have no clue how good Webb is or how good he could become but not being a 1st rounder isn't the whole story.

Funny thing is Davis Webb was the MVP Simms11 : 12:12 pm : link of the Senior Bowl last year and it's used as a barometer for evaluators. It will be interesting to see how the new regime sees Webb.

Big question is TMS : 12:25 pm : link if if we do not take a QB, is any other position player worth the #2 pick in this draft ? If not then we may trade down to get an extra high pick.or more picks. We have ELI if we want him and Webb if he has the potential. This is the most interesting draft since ElI/ LT or maybe ever.

DG is a very savy guy TMS : 12:28 pm : link when it comes to team building. Lots of smoke and mirrors here. MO and loving it.

It gets silly hearing over and over that Tom Brady was a 6th rd pick Dr. D : 12:31 pm : link As if that means Webb should just be handed the job



or



we should wait until the 6th rd to pick our next franchise QB because ONE guy (out of hundreds) beat the odds.



DG said they MotownGIANTS : 12:45 pm : link are blowing up the whole scouting and rating/ranking process. So with that one would assume that Webb gets the same look as the QBs in this draft. His college tape, interview and an in-house combine of sorts. We pick 2nd overall ... we will have all the QBs come in and run drills. You have Webb run drills and and in-house combine as well.



Boom now he is ranked with all the other QBs and you go from there .... not that hard not that complicated.

RE: Another Webb Thread! Eman11 : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: This is great. And now numerous teams had a first round grade on him! Can you tell us which teams had a first round grade on him? Far as I can tell, most scouts had him pegged as a career backup. And now he's being compared to Brady or Montana. You can't make this stuff up.



Listen, the Giants know what they have with this guy. It's been posted in here before, but there is a far higher hit rate on first round qbs than mid rounds qbs, the percentages speak for themselves.



Also, if he had a first round grade on him, with so many qb needy teams in the league, why did he last until late round 3?



Reading comp?



That poster never compared him to Brady or Montana. He even said he's not saying Webb will be as good as them. He only brought up their draft positions, as well as saying Leaf and Sanchez were first rounders. By your take he compared his ability to their's too. Which of course he didn't.



In comment 13805780 lax counsel said:Reading comp?That poster never compared him to Brady or Montana. He even said he's not saying Webb will be as good as them. He only brought up their draft positions, as well as saying Leaf and Sanchez were first rounders. By your take he compared his ability to their's too. Which of course he didn't.

RE: David B. : 1:17 pm : link Quote: It gets silly hearing over and over that Tom Brady was a 6th rd pick

Dr. D : 12:31 pm : link : reply

As if that means Webb should just be handed the job



or



we should wait until the 6th rd to pick our next franchise QB because ONE guy (out of hundreds) beat the odds.



+1

Or get one as an unsigned FA like Romo.



As for Montana in the 3rd, as most of you know, Walsh would have taken Simms in the first round had be been available. And when he wasn't, the reason Montana became MONTANA is because, Bill Walsh was actually looking past Montana's lack of prototypical size and arm strength, and prioritizing aspects that a lot of other teams weren't.



I personally DON'T CARE what round you get a franchise QB in, but the Bradys, Montanas, Russel Wilsons and even the Dak Prescotts, are far more the exception than the rule. If one falls in your lap, GREAT. But it's clear by the Giants actions that Webb hasn't shown that yet.



You can (and do) bitch about Webb being a wasted pick, if they take another QB at #2, but the guys who made the Webb pick are gone. And a LOT of picks have been wasted (even the best teams have a 20% failure rate). Why single out Webb? It might be a wasted pick, but his story isn't over yet. If he's as wonderful as some of you seem to hope he is, the Giants will get something for him eventually.

+1Or get one as an unsigned FA like Romo.As for Montana in the 3rd, as most of you know, Walsh would have taken Simms in the first round had be been available. And when he wasn't, the reason MontanaMONTANA is because, Bill Walsh was actuallyMontana's lack of prototypical size and arm strength, and prioritizing aspects that a lot of other teams weren't.I personally DON'T CARE what round you get a franchise QB in, but the Bradys, Montanas, Russel Wilsons and even the Dak Prescotts, are far more the exception than the rule. If one falls in your lap, GREAT. But it's clear by the Giants actions that Webb hasn't shown that yet.You can (and do) bitch about Webb being aif they take another QB at #2, but the guys who made the Webb pick are gone. And a LOT of picks have been wasted (even the best teams have a 20% failure rate). Why single out Webb? Itbe a wasted pick, but his story isn't over yet. If he's as wonderful as some of you seem to hope he is, the Giants will get something for him eventually.

RE: RE: Another Webb Thread! lax counsel : 1:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13805780 lax counsel said:





Quote:





This is great. And now numerous teams had a first round grade on him! Can you tell us which teams had a first round grade on him? Far as I can tell, most scouts had him pegged as a career backup. And now he's being compared to Brady or Montana. You can't make this stuff up.



Listen, the Giants know what they have with this guy. It's been posted in here before, but there is a far higher hit rate on first round qbs than mid rounds qbs, the percentages speak for themselves.



Also, if he had a first round grade on him, with so many qb needy teams in the league, why did he last until late round 3?







Reading comp?



That poster never compared him to Brady or Montana. He even said he's not saying Webb will be as good as them. He only brought up their draft positions, as well as saying Leaf and Sanchez were first rounders. By your take he compared his ability to their's too. Which of course he didn't.





Nice response, genious. I know what exactly what he said, comparing them in any way shape or form, even if it's in making some insane point about the rounds they were drafted in is just laughable. In comment 13806192 Eman11 said:Nice response, genious. I know what exactly what he said, comparing them in any way shape or form, even if it's in making some insane point about the rounds they were drafted in is just laughable.

RE: RE: RE: Another Webb Thread! Eman11 : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806192 Eman11 said:





Quote:





In comment 13805780 lax counsel said:





Quote:





This is great. And now numerous teams had a first round grade on him! Can you tell us which teams had a first round grade on him? Far as I can tell, most scouts had him pegged as a career backup. And now he's being compared to Brady or Montana. You can't make this stuff up.



Listen, the Giants know what they have with this guy. It's been posted in here before, but there is a far higher hit rate on first round qbs than mid rounds qbs, the percentages speak for themselves.



Also, if he had a first round grade on him, with so many qb needy teams in the league, why did he last until late round 3?







Reading comp?



That poster never compared him to Brady or Montana. He even said he's not saying Webb will be as good as them. He only brought up their draft positions, as well as saying Leaf and Sanchez were first rounders. By your take he compared his ability to their's too. Which of course he didn't.









Nice response, genious. I know what exactly what he said, comparing them in any way shape or form, even if it's in making some insane point about the rounds they were drafted in is just laughable.



Oh the irony. Lol.



Let's see if you can comprehend that one. In comment 13806273 lax counsel said:Oh the irony. Lol.Let's see if you can comprehend that one.

DG made it clear he is not trashing the evaluation system - just the Ivan15 : 2:55 pm : link way they put them on the draft board.



To me, that means putting more weight on past performance and less weight on measurable against a specific standard.

If Webb PaulN : 3:05 pm : link Was any good, he would have played this season, people counting on him are really reaching.

Webb doesn't compare favorably to actual first round prospects adamg : 3:07 pm : link That's kind of the nature of the draft, no?

RE: Why do they need tape on Webb? shyster : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: The dude works there.



Can't Webb call up Shurmur/DG and tell them that he is willing to be fully evaluated, in person, by them as much as they want?



Or is that not allowed?



Not allowed. Otherwise teams could conduct unlimited workouts and say "oh, the player volunteered for it, wasn't our idea". In comment 13805770 Eli Wilson said:Not allowed. Otherwise teams could conduct unlimited workouts and say "oh, the player volunteered for it, wasn't our idea".