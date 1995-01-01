So what's the mood now BBI? Joey in VA : 1/25/2018 11:54 am After that 3-13 charade of a season that felt like a 4 month long clubbing of the nuggets, how are we feeling now? I felt a little like Jamie Lannister, hand chopped off, sitting in a cage in my own shit, rot setting in...not good. Is Dave Gettleman the Qyburn we need to burn away the rot? Is Pat Shurmur the Bronn who will teach us how to fight again? Are going to keep nailing our own sister in an oogy way? Blech...anyway, what's your overall mood now that most of the dust is settled?



Jerry Reese - Fired, huge plus

Ben McAdoo - Gone gone gone, thank Jehovah

Marc Ross - I will miss those suits but man was he a suckbag.

Spags - 2007 and 2016 were his only good years, adios coach.



So we bring in former Personnel guy Dave Gettleman, who a lot weren't happy about and the mood was same old Giants to some. But in hiring Shurmur and Bettcher to bring in a blitz happy 3-4 I have to say I'm really really optimistic right now. Sure it's the offseason, but I feel a different vibe with this group now that all of the old guys we hated are gone. No more Quinn, no more Spags, no more ill fitting suits, no more Brylcream, no more combative non answering GM Q and As, no more Marc Ross acting like his farts don't stink on draft day. We brought in a WR coach with family ties to Odell which I think speaks volumes about his value to Dave G and this organization and I'm actually optimistic on that front.



This group could all be terrible too, but I feel a shift in the wind honestly. Gettleman is an old school real football guy as is Shurmur, and they seem to be bringing in young bright up and coming assistants and some older veteran guys so the mix looks good so far. We're still missing an OC and OL coach, two big big hires but I feel like the fog has lifted and the place is starting to air out from that fetid stench that Reese and Co. left behind. What say you BBI? Are we happy, depressed, glass half empty, skeptical, itchy, drowsy, gassy?

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2018 11:55 am : link I've liked what we've done so far. I'm cautiously optimistic that this regime will turn things around.

.. Dodge : 1/25/2018 11:56 am : link Hopeful as well, but I will really start to form an opinion once free agency starts and we get an idea of how he's going to craft this team.

way hopeful Elisthebest : 1/25/2018 11:58 am : link we'll be posting times as McAdoo/Reese time- post McAdoo/Reese

time when we're hoisting a Lombardi in the next two years.

Arrow is pointing up JonC : 1/25/2018 12:01 pm : link Not seeing a ton of potential UFA answers on tap, we need to not spend like drunken sailors for the sake of it, eg, the OL.



This draft class is vital to potentially begin to lay the foundation as Eli exits in a year or two.

I am very very happy at the moment cjac : 1/25/2018 12:01 pm : link and i'm not really expecting them to make the playoffs next year because there are still too many missing parts (O Line and LB) But I am optimistic about the future.



I really felt that even though Coughlin was asked to leave it was the same staff, this entire re-vamping of the coaching staff was long overdue i think.

. arcarsenal : 1/25/2018 12:03 pm : link Shurmur was the guy I wanted, so I was thrilled when we got him.



I was admittedly a bit ambivalent about Gettleman at first, but so far, I've liked what he's had to say and think he's focused on the right things.



Thrilled with Bettcher. He's going to fix this defense.



Also really like the Tolbert hire. It tells me that Gettleman wants Beckham here long-term and wants to work with him.



Free agency and the draft will be where I really form my opinions, but we're off to a good start here as far as cleaning this mess up and building something new. It was time.

i'm keeping an open Les in TO : 1/25/2018 12:06 pm : link mind - I will give our new GM and head coach a fair chance. I'm not expecting 13-3 next season. I want to see some moves this offseason that will start the process of building the Giants up for long term success.

better. i like Gettleman. and I like him more with each comment he Victor in CT : 1/25/2018 12:07 pm : link makes. Makes me wonder why Ernie didn't recommend him in 2007.



I think Shurmur is competent, but I still have a fear that they may have missed the boat on Wilks or even Bettcher.



overall, I like the changes that are happening

Excited and Optimistic..... Reb8thVA : 1/25/2018 12:08 pm : link I view many of the moves that have taken place as well as comments from Gettleman as recognition and validation of what many of us argued were major shortcomings. You cant fix a problem until you acknowledge it. For this reason alone I am very excited.

I don't know Go Terps : 1/25/2018 12:11 pm : link I want to see how they handle the draft. If they keep Eli (which I suspect may have been a condition upon which Gettleman and Shurmur were hired), I think it would be a mistake to draft a quarterback #2.



If they find a way to trade down, I would like that.

Definitely gassy, BobR in Durham : 1/25/2018 12:13 pm : link but I'm getting older so probably not related to the Giants. Otherwise, optimistic. If you can't lean toward optimism when presented with change, you're likely living a miserable existence.

Already loving Gettleman Bockman : 1/25/2018 12:15 pm : link some might get tired of his abrasiveness or get angry when their favorite player gets released or traded, but I for one will love both of those things.

I think Britt said it best...hopeful Chris684 : 1/25/2018 12:15 pm : link Gettleman has been the high point of the offseason so far for me. I think Eric was right when he said watching what happened with Marc Ross was going to tell a lot about which way this was going to go in terms of real change and we all know what happened there.



Shurmur is not the guy I would have gone with but that's mainly because I wanted a change in leadership to the defensive side of the football.



That said, I was pleasantly surprised to learn (once Shurmur was hired) that Spags would not be staying on. Del Rio would have been ok with me, Bettcher is very exciting.



The decision to remain with Eli for 2018 is a smart one for a couple of reasons. First, with some high priced veterans still around in the short term, we still have a shot at competing next year. Obviously Eli gives us the best chance to do that.



Second, and I know people might twist this into me saying I'm planning around Webb (I'm not). I do like the fact that Eli in 2018 provides the opportunity for Shurmur and his staff to teach and evaluate him before we make any final decision on his future. Stranger things have happened than an afterthought 3rd rounder with high upside becoming a starter in this league.



All that being said, I have a couple of very strong feelings regarding the #2 overall pick. One is, I hope they do not shy away from taking the QB prospect they really love if he's there at 2, the good news is I don't think we have to worry about that. On the other hand, if they don't see their guy this year, I'm really hoping they find a way to trade back and pick up a 2019 1st which would provide them with the flexibility to take another look for their QB at that time.



I really can't wait to go through a full offseason with Gettleman not only running the organization but also speaking to the media. It's early but already any time he speaks publicly is a can't miss for me.



Exciting times.

Feels a lot more section125 : 1/25/2018 12:15 pm : link optimistic. Back to arguing 1st round picks as it should be.



Who will be the OC?

The 2008 Giants defense was ranked #5. Mr. Bungle : 1/25/2018 12:20 pm : link So regarding Spags, 2007, 2008, and 2016 were his only good years.

In comment 13806083 JonC said:

Quote: .



So another vote for horny. Man JonC, How many quasi famous people do you need to bang before your thirst is quenched?



Save some for the rest of us, would ya? In comment 13806083 JonC said:So another vote for horny. Man JonC, How many quasi famous people do you need to bang before your thirst is quenched?Save some for the rest of us, would ya?

Cautiously optimistic UESBLUE : 1/25/2018 12:25 pm : link lets talk again after the draft.

Happy about the GM and coaching staff upgrades bceagle05 : 1/25/2018 12:27 pm : link but everything hinges on the draft, specifically the #2 pick. I'll be disappointed if we don't take a QB.

RE: The 2008 Giants defense was ranked #5. Rjanyg : 1/25/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: So regarding Spags, 2007, 2008, and 2016 were his only good years.



Was just gonna point out 2008.



Spags wasn't has bad as some think. At times I was very frustrated by blitzes that didn't get home, but the truth is he was a big part of our 2007 Super Bowl season and was very creative with a mishmass of rookies, vets, and core guys and when all is said and done, he dialed up the 2nd best defensive game plan in NYG history, beating the undefeated Patriots.



Some people just don't appreciate anything. In comment 13806124 Mr. Bungle said:Was just gonna point out 2008.Spags wasn't has bad as some think. At times I was very frustrated by blitzes that didn't get home, but the truth is he was a big part of our 2007 Super Bowl season and was very creative with a mishmass of rookies, vets, and core guys and when all is said and done, he dialed up the 2nd best defensive game plan in NYG history, beating the undefeated Patriots.Some people just don't appreciate anything.

DG speaks a mean game... lets see what he does before annointing him GMAN4LIFE : 1/25/2018 12:29 pm : link .

Optimistic Gross Blau Oberst : 1/25/2018 12:35 pm : link



the changes involving the GM and Director of Pro Pers are AT LEAST two years overdue.



The change in the draft philosophy appears to be good news.



This will be a journey. The previous regime dug the hole too deep for an overnight change.



Build the OL to allow the skill positions time to flourish.





Quote: Horny.

GiantFilthy : 11:55 am : link : reply

Filthy, you are on your own there dude - as usual :) The changes are refreshing and overdue.the changes involving the GM and Director of Pro Pers are AT LEAST two years overdue.The change in the draft philosophy appears to be good news.This will be a journey. The previous regime dug the hole too deep for an overnight change.Build the OL to allow the skill positions time to flourish.Filthy, you are on your own there dude - as usual :)

it's just like fkap : 1/25/2018 12:36 pm : link after the draft. We're all excited about the great potential we've acquired. But, we won't really know how we did for a year or two or three.

Giants talk is all white noise. Boy Cord : 1/25/2018 12:39 pm : link I am focusing 100% if my energy on the Eagles losing the fk’n Super Bowl.

I'm excited gidiefor : Mod : 1/25/2018 12:40 pm : : 1/25/2018 12:40 pm : link Gettleman brings the punch

Shurmur brings the Rhythym

Bettcher brings the aggression

McGaughey brings the swagger



So far -- I like what I'm seeing -- one of the real difficult parts of this "reformation" is yet to come and while I like a lot of what I'm seeing we haven't seen any clues about OL coach and OL staff



There is one thing that really concerns me though and that's is the Oline personnel even more than the coach - just not seeing a lot of ways to improve that looking at the cast of available free agents



I think Gettlemen certainly ought to be able to find some reasonably priced guards in free Agency (by the way Pugh is considered to be one of the top guards in FA in all the ranked available FA lists) -- one of the ones I like is the Chiefs' FA Zach Fulton 6’5” 315 1bs 26 -- but there's just not a lot of pickings in the Tackle or Center department



There are two tackles leaving the Pats though - Nat Solder is going to cost huge bucks because he's the only tackle "of consequence" that may (or may not) hit the market -- the other is one that probably bears watching is Cameron Fleming 6’6” 317 lbs 25. He's the swing Tackle on the Pats who may have a lot of upside. He has a high motor and started a few games and has been on the Pats for a few years. Of course, it would be easier for the Pats monetarily to hold onto Fleming than Solder.



Surprise, surprise Richburg is one of the top Centers that will be available in FA, but there's also an older center from the Rams that I think bears watching and that is John Sullivan 6’4” 302 lbs 32 -- he's been a steady producer over the years, is able to stay on the field, and he still has game



We are not going to have any clarity on this till mid-March -- but this is what is going to define Gettleman and Shurmur in the first year -- whether or not they can pull the answer out in this area.



Essentially we are losing Jones, Gettis, Halapio, Fluker, Greco, Pugh and RIchburg to FA and right now are left with:



Flowers, Jerry, Wheeler, Bisno, Dunker, Mama and Becton (5 UDFAs, 1 experienced Backup and a single Starter who still has a lot of question marks)



You would think that Gettleman has to make some additions there before the draft according to everything he's been saying about how you approach the draft







Psyched idiotsavant : 1/25/2018 12:41 pm : link Boss ain't fuckin round no more.



Not at all. Expect Hogs not Mollies.



Might actually watch some games. (Jk, course I watch)

Change brings excitement, the unknown is exciting. Keith : 1/25/2018 12:42 pm : link What we know is that we needed to move on from the previous regime.

This will take patience dune69 : 1/25/2018 12:42 pm : link New GM, new coaching staff, and new systems/processes. It is urgent that we hit three or four major wins in the draft. How many times when the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round begin do I wish we had an early pick because there are always good players sitting there. If Gettleman is good and lucky, this could be a very good draft for us.



This will not be a one year turn around but I like our new direction. We have some talent and many holes but our new personnel group needs to get to work. I was in fear that Ross would still be in place after the coup but that has been fixed. I will be patient and hopeful. Go Giants.

Choosing excited. Beezer : 1/25/2018 12:47 pm : link

But naturally occurring ... possibly guarded optimism.



Pieces seem to moving in good ways. Or at least things that seem to signal some actual change of perspective.



I'm a fan of Eli in the saddle another year or two. I don't know if that's the right call, but I want to see what he's got, and I'm hoping Gettlman and Co. puts a nice crew around him to make a strong stretch run. Nothing would make me more happy on the sports front than to see Eli get another trophy, and to drop the mic on his way to Canton. Only thing sweeter? Beating Tom Brady a third time to do it.



Then, GOAT talk would at least get a grin from all Giants fans, everywhere.



"Yeah ... heh ... he's the GOAT."

RE: Arrow is pointing up jvm52106 : 1/25/2018 12:50 pm : link

Quote: Not seeing a ton of potential UFA answers on tap, we need to not spend like drunken sailors for the sake of it, eg, the OL.



This draft class is vital to potentially begin to lay the foundation as Eli exits in a year or two.



Jonc as someone whose opinion I respect, with the draft being as vital as it is, do you see us accumulating some picks to help fill in spaces where FA just isn't worth it for us or stick with the picks we have (especially the #2 pick overall) and just hope to hit on everyone? In comment 13806083 JonC said:Jonc as someone whose opinion I respect, with the draft being as vital as it is, do you see us accumulating some picks to help fill in spaces where FA just isn't worth it for us or stick with the picks we have (especially the #2 pick overall) and just hope to hit on everyone?

Great post. TMS : 1/25/2018 12:52 pm : link On the money. DG will blow smoke in every direction but nobody will know till we are on the clock. Exciting stuff.

Optimistic for sure... bLiTz 2k : 1/25/2018 12:54 pm : link Even more so after the Bettcher hire, I think he’s a young and hungry coordinator that can bring a lot of new perspective to our relatively talented defense..



Not to bring it there, but honestly I’d be more into this off-season if the impending doom of the Eagles being in the super bowl wasn’t looming. it sounds silly but I’ll feel a lot better once they lose.

You didn't ask me ... Beezer : 1/25/2018 12:55 pm : link ... but as I see and read more, and let it ruminate a bit, I don't see the Giants giving up the 2nd pick. More viable for them would be trading down once we're into the third, perhaps, imo. Maybe the home-run hitting RB at 2, BPA who is NOT an O-lineman at 34 (ie, LB or DE, perhaps?), then trade down into the third and start stockpiling O-line prospects. A mid-third-rounder could very well work into a rotation as a backup in Year 1, even by choice. Two FAs, a handful of young guns, a few position changes, and a couple smart draft picks there and we might have the makings of a workable line in 2018.

RE: RE: Arrow is pointing up JonC : 1/25/2018 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806083 JonC said:





Quote:





Not seeing a ton of potential UFA answers on tap, we need to not spend like drunken sailors for the sake of it, eg, the OL.



This draft class is vital to potentially begin to lay the foundation as Eli exits in a year or two.







Jonc as someone whose opinion I respect, with the draft being as vital as it is, do you see us accumulating some picks to help fill in spaces where FA just isn't worth it for us or stick with the picks we have (especially the #2 pick overall) and just hope to hit on everyone?



jvm, it's still really early in scouting season. If they decide they want one of the QBs or he's gone and they want to leave this draft with a blue chip playmaker, I think they stay at #2. Above all else, when you're picking #2 overall you've got to look at BPAs and not get cute with this rare opportunity, imv.



If they want Connor Williams or another player they strongly feel will be available let's say in the latter part of the top 10, then perhaps they move down for an extra #2 and whatever else DG can pry away to level out the trade value.



Even with Eli at the helm for another season or two, they've got to consider the future and the rare opportunity to pick this high. In comment 13806184 jvm52106 said:jvm, it's still really early in scouting season. If they decide they want one of the QBs or he's gone and they want to leave this draft with a blue chip playmaker, I think they stay at #2. Above all else, when you're picking #2 overall you've got to look at BPAs and not get cute with this rare opportunity, imv.If they want Connor Williams or another player they strongly feel will be available let's say in the latter part of the top 10, then perhaps they move down for an extra #2 and whatever else DG can pry away to level out the trade value.Even with Eli at the helm for another season or two, they've got to consider the future and the rare opportunity to pick this high.

Jon, in your view, Beezer : 1/25/2018 1:00 pm : link does Williams start as a rook if he's the 1st pick? If so, how might existing/remaining guys on the roster shake out? (again, in your opinion ... and I know we're just spit-balling it).

I would think so JonC : 1/25/2018 1:06 pm : link Pretty good chance there's no LT to sign via UFA, which means when the draft rolls around young Connor probably becomes the best LT on the roster before long, bumping EF to RT when he's ready. Or he starts at RT and off we go for the time being.





Build an oline and get players who are suited for a 3 - 4 and maybe SterlingArcher : 1/25/2018 1:09 pm : link the Giants can get back to the playoffs.

Quote: the Giants can get back to the playoffs.

Broken record needs to study how to build a football team.

Quote: the Giants can get back to the playoffs.



Broken record needs to study how to build a football team. In comment 13806216 SterlingArcher said:Broken record needs to study how to build a football team.

RE: RE: The 2008 Giants defense was ranked #5. Joey in VA : 1/25/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806124 Mr. Bungle said:





Quote:





So regarding Spags, 2007, 2008, and 2016 were his only good years.







Was just gonna point out 2008.



Spags wasn't has bad as some think. At times I was very frustrated by blitzes that didn't get home, but the truth is he was a big part of our 2007 Super Bowl season and was very creative with a mishmass of rookies, vets, and core guys and when all is said and done, he dialed up the 2nd best defensive game plan in NYG history, beating the undefeated Patriots.



Some people just don't appreciate anything. I like the guy actually and was happy he came back, but this defense was just bad last year. I think a lot of it is the overall team vibe that died this year but his results range from outstanding to disastrous. I will always be a fan of his but I think he gets too conservative when he’s not comfortable with a few guys and it shows. I certainly appreciate him but it was time to move on. In comment 13806137 Rjanyg said:I like the guy actually and was happy he came back, but this defense was just bad last year. I think a lot of it is the overall team vibe that died this year but his results range from outstanding to disastrous. I will always be a fan of his but I think he gets too conservative when he’s not comfortable with a few guys and it shows. I certainly appreciate him but it was time to move on.

Starting OL by round Painless62 : 1/25/2018 1:11 pm : link FYI , more NFL OL that are starting are from the 3rd round. It is very valuable to have extra picks in rounds 2-4 if you are trying to build an OL. We need 10-15 new starters/ game day players. There are limits to FA. Not saying not to take a qb at 2, but extra picks would be nice. Even if we if we trade down in the 2nd round

My current mood is... M.S. : 1/25/2018 1:12 pm : link ..."let's wait and see" what happens to our offensive line.



Aside from getting rid of Reese/Ross, all of the management/coaching moves so far don't mean jack shit unless they fix this 6-year fuck-up.



If they get it fixed, we have a team again. Everything else will fall into place. And if they don't, names like Gettleman, Shurmur, Blevins, Tolbert, et. al. don't mean jack.

Optimistic WillVAB : 1/25/2018 1:13 pm : link The new regime appears to have a plan for what the roster should look like and a vision for the identity of the team, unlike the last regime. Hopefully they get the right players to realize the plan.

I'll echo the cautiously optimistic sentiment. Red Dog : 1/25/2018 1:17 pm : link They've cut out most of the serious cancer by firing Reese, Ross, McAdoo, and Quinn, the quartet that I said absolutely, positively had to go away. That sets the table to get better.



Now we need to see the re-organization of the scouting operation to produce better draftees and OFAs. That won't happen overnight, but should be largely completed by the beginning of summer. Unfortunately that's after the next draft.



Shurmur was my first choice among the HC candidates that they actually interviewed. (The right move was to hire Marrone two years ago, but that's water over the dam.) Bettcher looks like a very good DC. We'll see about the rest of the coaches. I was not happy about losing S coach David Merritt though.



And I definitely applaud keeping Eli as I think he provides the best chance to win in the next couple of seasons. There really was no other logical choice there.



However, there are a whole lot of under-performing players on the current roster who need replacement, and they aren't all OLs or LBs either, so this is not going to get completed in one season.



Could something go seriously wrong? Of course, that possibility is always there. They could be picking in the top five again next spring.



But overall, things are looking better and I expect the team to get back to being much more competitive next year.





all ok on paper micky : 1/25/2018 1:21 pm : link let's see first when the bullets start flying on game days and results.



it's good to be optimistic and all..but cautiously optimistic til results and seeing it take place

Indifferent with a willingness to give the new regime a chance The_Boss : 1/25/2018 1:23 pm : link A lot of holes need to be filled and, unlike some here, I think it's a 2 year deal. With the 2 pick, I'd like to see them go Rosen or Darnold and then fill in the roster with talent the rest of the draft. This team needs more talent, period. Especially along the OL and front 7. Some more toughness as well. Honestly, I think they improve marginally next year. And by marginally, I mean somewhere between 5-7 wins. Picking inside the top 10 again next year is not a bad thing, especially when you realize the talent gap between the NYG and the 2 teams who figure to be better in 2018, Dallas and Philadelphia. The goal should be to have a team ready to compete in 2019.

Right now = hopeful MarvelousMike : 1/25/2018 1:26 pm : link On or around May 1st, it may become 'guarded optimism.' Need to see what happens at draft time.

if manning is the qb sundayatone : 1/25/2018 1:36 pm : link the giants are doomed,cannot win with him,must move on.

RE: if manning is the qb JonC : 1/25/2018 1:37 pm : link

Quote: the giants are doomed,cannot win with him,must move on.



You the Sterling parrot are insufferable. In comment 13806289 sundayatone said:You the Sterling parrot are insufferable.

I'm kind of numb. 81_Great_Dane : 1/25/2018 2:04 pm : link I'm kind of over getting excited by offseason hires and acquisitions. Show me.



Bill Belichik would get me excited. Aside from that, I'll get excited when I'm watching a good Giants team win consistently.

Joey Pascal4554 : 1/25/2018 2:11 pm : link I'm happy that your happy because I was a Reese and McAdoo homer for far too long and this past season was just an awful rude awakening. So I clearly don't know sh*t.



Gettleman is at a minimum already more personable and likable then Reese which I appreciate. He seems like an easy guy to root for. I'm pleased with Shurmur out of the group of coaches we interviewed.



This past season was so bad it won't take much to keep me happy next year. Win six or seven games, compete for the division, don't be a national embarrassment and I'll be happy. Lets just get on the road to respectability.

reading about Shurmur/Bettcher giants#1 : 1/25/2018 2:15 pm : link is that both seem to adapt their schemes to the players' strengths rather than trying to force players into a particular scheme.



As OC last year, with a poor OL and Bradford at QB, Shurmur utilized a lot of short throws and, IIRC, Bradford set a record for completion %. With an improved OL and running game this year, and Keenum at QB, you saw a lot more throws downfield from the Vikes.



Bettcher also did a great job maximizing his talent whether it was using Honey Badger all over or Buchannon as a LB or Jones rushing off the edge.

It was obviously time for Jerry Reese to go, shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/25/2018 2:20 pm : link but this idea that people who haven't won anything are better than people with actual career accomplishments is ridiculous. I don't give a fuck about anything Dave Gettleman says. What I care about are the results. Let's see tangible ON FIELD results from Gettleman before blowing him. That also goes for the coach and the defensive coordinator, both hires I actually liked. I'm taking a patient wait and see approach as opposed to "This guy is better because his suit fits" or whatever horseshit I'm seeing a lot of on BBI.

RE: I'm excited exiled : 1/25/2018 2:25 pm : link Quote: just not seeing a lot of ways to improve that looking at the cast of available OL free agents





gidie, you’re bringing me down, man. Though, I know you’re probably right. gidie, you’re bringing me down, man. Though, I know you’re probably right.

Crazy...but I'm enjoying this offseason more than the 2017 Blue21 : 1/25/2018 2:25 pm : link season.

Good trueblueinpw : 1/25/2018 2:37 pm : link I mean, the season was such a train wreck, it’s hard to feel good. Having said that, I’m glad to be rid of the front office and the worst coaching staff in the NFL. The GM and HC hires were solid and it’s hard to find fault with either at this point. We’ll see.

RE: It was obviously time for Jerry Reese to go, DieHard : 1/25/2018 2:40 pm : link

Quote: but this idea that people who haven't won anything are better than people with actual career accomplishments is ridiculous. I don't give a fuck about anything Dave Gettleman says. What I care about are the results. Let's see tangible ON FIELD results from Gettleman before blowing him. That also goes for the coach and the defensive coordinator, both hires I actually liked. I'm taking a patient wait and see approach as opposed to "This guy is better because his suit fits" or whatever horseshit I'm seeing a lot of on BBI.



It's funny how people get wrapped up around image. Because Gettleman makes strong statements and doesn't stutter, he's already better than a GM who helped contribute to two championships. (Don't get me wrong, it was Reese's time and I'm hopeful/optimistic that DG is an upgrade.) It's the same kind of thinking that led people to label Eli a bust early in his career because he didn't have a "fiery leader" persona.



To answer the OP, I like where we're headed. Sounds like we're getting solid, steady people in place, which tells me we'll at least gain some stability. Will it be enough to vault us back to the upper echelon? We'll see, a lot of things have to break our way. In comment 13806413 shockeyisthebest8056 said:It's funny how people get wrapped up around image. Because Gettleman makes strong statements and doesn't stutter, he's already better than a GM who helped contribute to two championships. (Don't get me wrong, it was Reese's time and I'm hopeful/optimistic that DG is an upgrade.) It's the same kind of thinking that led people to label Eli a bust early in his career because he didn't have a "fiery leader" persona.To answer the OP, I like where we're headed. Sounds like we're getting solid, steady people in place, which tells me we'll at least gain some stability. Will it be enough to vault us back to the upper echelon? We'll see, a lot of things have to break our way.

This team really started to phil in arizona : 1/25/2018 3:16 pm : link stink from the head down. I have a hunch that there were too many cooks in the kitchen. We made too many dumb, reactionary moves.



Right now it seems to be the DG show and that's fine with me. He has a decent enough track record. I feel way better with him running the show than whatever was going on these last 5+ years.



My expectations for next season still pretty low. We're most likely switching to a 3-4. I'm not sure if we'll have the resources to address some of our other holes and make this switch.



I'm hoping that we have a competitive team next season and that maybe the year after we can make a real push.

Two Words idiotsavant : 1/25/2018 3:18 pm : link The word Kicking



And the word ASS

I'm optimistic ... Manny in CA : 1/25/2018 3:58 pm : link

1. The scouting and draft mechanisms were broken. I'm glad to see Gettleman recognizing this and ready to fix that big problem



2. He has seen several "rags to riches" teams in his day; the big deal - the cupboard is not bare here; the O-line is the only unit on life support. (We had six ALL PROs in 2017 - they're still here)



3. We're picking at the top of the draft board



4.We're not in "cap hell"; with some creative management , we can get some money to work with.



5. There are several free agents available that can help us immediately

Love Gettleman's persona........ BillKo : 1/25/2018 4:04 pm : link .......starts from the top.



So I am very excited about going forwards.



And, basically, there's no where to go but up.



Finally, I link we'll get back to where we belong more quickly then people suspect.



It's the NFL after all.

Excited about DG, Schurmur, and Bettcher hires mfsd : 1/25/2018 4:07 pm : link I think a dose of reality will set in this season that fixing or rebuilding the OL won’t happen overnight. Hard (and expensive) to find a quality LT in free agency...and even if it lines up for us to get a good one in the draft, a lot to expect a draft pick to be dependable in rookie season.



That said, I feel like DG is here to build for several years, not just attempt a quick fix for Eli’s last year or two



I agree with the posters saying what gives me optimism about Schurmur is his history/reputation of building/running a system to fit the players he has, not be stubborn about forcing an offense that doesn’t suit the guys we have

RE: Build an oline and get players who are suited for a 3 - 4 and maybe FirstBallotEli : 1/25/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote: the Giants can get back to the playoffs.



Why is 3-4 a recipe for success? And where are we gonna find 4 LBs? Gonna be hard enough to find 2 decent ones to play nickle In comment 13806216 SterlingArcher said:Why is 3-4 a recipe for success? And where are we gonna find 4 LBs? Gonna be hard enough to find 2 decent ones to play nickle

RE: RE: Build an oline and get players who are suited for a 3 - 4 and maybe Jay on the Island : 1/25/2018 8:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806216 SterlingArcher said:





Quote:





the Giants can get back to the playoffs.







Why is 3-4 a recipe for success? And where are we gonna find 4 LBs? Gonna be hard enough to find 2 decent ones to play nickle

They don't need four. They need an ILB to compete next to Goodson or Kennard and one OLB to start opposite Vernon. In comment 13806697 FirstBallotEli said:They don't need four. They need an ILB to compete next to Goodson or Kennard and one OLB to start opposite Vernon.

RE: RE: RE: Build an oline and get players who are suited for a 3 - 4 and maybe WillVAB : 1/25/2018 10:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806697 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13806216 SterlingArcher said:





Quote:





the Giants can get back to the playoffs.







Why is 3-4 a recipe for success? And where are we gonna find 4 LBs? Gonna be hard enough to find 2 decent ones to play nickle





They don't need four. They need an ILB to compete next to Goodson or Kennard and one OLB to start opposite Vernon.



Kennard is a FA. Goodson is below average and oft injured.



Who plays DE? Tomlinson now becomes somewhat of a waste as a rotational nose assuming he can even play nose. In comment 13806944 Jay on the Island said:Kennard is a FA. Goodson is below average and oft injured.Who plays DE? Tomlinson now becomes somewhat of a waste as a rotational nose assuming he can even play nose.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Build an oline and get players who are suited for a 3 - 4 and maybe arcarsenal : 1/25/2018 10:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806944 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13806697 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13806216 SterlingArcher said:





Quote:





the Giants can get back to the playoffs.







Why is 3-4 a recipe for success? And where are we gonna find 4 LBs? Gonna be hard enough to find 2 decent ones to play nickle





They don't need four. They need an ILB to compete next to Goodson or Kennard and one OLB to start opposite Vernon.







Kennard is a FA. Goodson is below average and oft injured.



Who plays DE? Tomlinson now becomes somewhat of a waste as a rotational nose assuming he can even play nose.



Tomlinson would play 2-gap DE in a 3-4. He did it plenty @ Alabama and is more than capable. In comment 13807121 WillVAB said:Tomlinson would play 2-gap DE in a 3-4. He did it plenty @ Alabama and is more than capable.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Build an oline and get players who are suited for a 3 - 4 and maybe WillVAB : 1/25/2018 11:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13807121 WillVAB said:





Quote:





In comment 13806944 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13806697 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13806216 SterlingArcher said:





Quote:





the Giants can get back to the playoffs.







Why is 3-4 a recipe for success? And where are we gonna find 4 LBs? Gonna be hard enough to find 2 decent ones to play nickle





They don't need four. They need an ILB to compete next to Goodson or Kennard and one OLB to start opposite Vernon.







Kennard is a FA. Goodson is below average and oft injured.



Who plays DE? Tomlinson now becomes somewhat of a waste as a rotational nose assuming he can even play nose.







Tomlinson would play 2-gap DE in a 3-4. He did it plenty @ Alabama and is more than capable.



That’s fine, but we would still need four quality LBs. Vernon could potentially be one. Not buying anything else on the roster. In comment 13807126 arcarsenal said:That’s fine, but we would still need four quality LBs. Vernon could potentially be one. Not buying anything else on the roster.

RE: Arrow is pointing up Glover : 12:34 am : link

Quote: Not seeing a ton of potential UFA answers on tap, we need to not spend like drunken sailors for the sake of it, eg, the OL.



This draft class is vital to potentially begin to lay the foundation as Eli exits in a year or two.

Would the team be better if they signed the old, overpriced Whitfield? Gotta get this O line fixed at just about any cost, otherwise Eli, Darnold, Rosen, Barkley, wont do well. In comment 13806083 JonC said:Would the team be better if they signed the old, overpriced Whitfield? Gotta get this O line fixed at just about any cost, otherwise Eli, Darnold, Rosen, Barkley, wont do well.

It started off as the same ol shit SHO'NUFF : 1:08 am : link but turned out rather nicely...so far.

WillVAB Joey in VA : 7:03 am : link I think we re-sign Kennard, he's a natural SSLB in a 3-4 ala Carl Banks albeit less talented obviously. Vernon can probably handle one side with Kennard on the other so that's likely the starting 2 on the outside. Inside, oof, Goodson is a fit but he's never healthy and the only guy under contract is Ray-Ray Armstrong (I assume Munson moves on he's terrible) who I wouldn't actually discount as an inside option though he's best suited as a backup.



We clearly need to add to the front 7, but with Wynn, Robert Thomas, Bromley, Kennard, Keenan Robinson, Casillas, Herzlich, Grant, Sheppard and Skinner all UFAs we are doing this at the right time contract wise. I'd bring back Wynn and Robert Thomas as versatile 5s and Thomas could probably backup at NT along with Tomlinson who I assume goes to DE.



At DE we have JPP, Okwara, Tomlinson, Thomas (if re-signed). A Jordan Williams is possible depth but we need at least 2 more guys here.



At LB we have Goodson and Armstrong inside and Vernon outside with a possible Kennard return so adding vets and drafting some LBs is a huge huge to do for this to work.



For Tweeners, I think Avery Moss could add weight and play end or drop and play OLB, at the least he's got some burst and pass rush ability.



I don't think all is lost, in fact I want a 3-4 because it's harder to run on and easier to find players to fit it we just need to add the right pieces as most of our LBs are free agents. It's perfect timing to make the switch IMO.