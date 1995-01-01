Chris Simms on Josh Allen

Link
Wyoming's Josh Allen is the most talented quarterback in this class based on what I've seen and heard—I don't care about stats. Allen is the most physically gifted of the group, he has a big-time arm, and he's a tremendous athlete. Think of Troy Aikman but faster. He's also spent a lot of time playing under center.
I was told Allen went to the Manning Passing Academy and was in a class of his own while performing alongside college football's other top quarterbacks. I've also heard from my NFL coaching friends that some of Wentz's old coaches—from North Dakota State and now at Wyoming—believe Allen is a more gifted player.
Aikman was a very accurate passer. Weird comparison.
that are viewed as negatives are correctable and coachable. Like the other day, the WRs couldn't catch the ball. Well I'm sure some of those WRs weren't used to getting balls at that velocity, so that takes some adjustment. I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed. The only thing that is troublesome is can he get more accurate on the longer throws, and that's not as coachable.
|I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed.
but there are very few examples of players who were inaccurate in college becoming accurate passers in the NFL.
If we are going to run a WCO or WCO-hybrid, accuracy is a must.
| Aikman was a very accurate passer. Weird comparison.
Exactly right. Aikman could carve up a defense like a surgeon if he had a clean pocket. He could be put off his game if he was pressured, but that's true of pretty much everyone, isn't it?
There is some kind of connection between Tom Condon/CAA and Chris Simms.
If a team thinks that his flaws are correctable then he should be the pick. On talent alone he is superior to every QB in this draft. I prefer Darnold as he has a higher floor and his skill set is very similar to Eli.
Cam Newton whom I remember had an "accuracy" issue had a 66% completion percentage at Auburn. And he's averaged 58%'ish in the pros.
Allen was 56%. How does he project in to the NFL with those stats.
Brees was 61% college 69% pro.
Eli Manning was 60% / 60%
Wentz was 64% in college and 61% as a pro.
Just saying. I don't trust Allen as a top 5 prospect even if he can throw the ball a mile.
| but there are very few examples of players who were inaccurate in college becoming accurate passers in the NFL.
If we are going to run a WCO or WCO-hybrid, accuracy is a must.
Agreed, Darnold, Mayfield, and Rosen are better fits for Shurmur’s offense. I am not saying Allen wouldn’t be as I fully believe Shurmur would alter it to better fit Allen’s strengths but I truly believe Darnold will be a Giant.
agreed....Aikman is arguably the most accurate passer ever.
Sure you can clean up the mechanics and footwork to give him a boost but so much of it is innate. Timing, feel and anticipation have just as much, if not more to do with how accurate a passer will be in the pros. You're not fixing those things in limited practices with constant roster turnover. You need the guys more than ever that just have a natural feel for that part of the game.
| that are viewed as negatives are correctable and coachable. Like the other day, the WRs couldn't catch the ball. Well I'm sure some of those WRs weren't used to getting balls at that velocity, so that takes some adjustment. I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed. The only thing that is troublesome is can he get more accurate on the longer throws, and that's not as coachable.
Cop out. Hand talent isn't something you can normally teach. It can be worked on but a lot of that is just natural ability.
that are viewed as negatives are correctable and coachable. Like the other day, the WRs couldn't catch the ball. Well I'm sure some of those WRs weren't used to getting balls at that velocity, so that takes some adjustment. I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed. The only thing that is troublesome is can he get more accurate on the longer throws, and that's not as coachable.
Cop out. Hand talent isn't something you can normally teach. It can be worked on but a lot of that is just natural ability.
Holly Shit. Well I guess you haven't worked for a Football team where the WRs are catching balls out of jug machine at 80 miles an hour. Sure there is no way they can teach a kid how to catch a ball with that amount of velocity. Sarcasm off.
Condon did represent C. Simms as an NFL QB. Don't know if that relationship still exists.
Of course, he also reps Eli Manning. So the idea that Simms wouldn't be critical of a Condon client is dubious.
Aikman was technically perfect or close to it. He was as consistent mechanically as you could ask a human being to be. A JUGS machine.
Allen, on the other hand, is frenetic. There's a great Youtube video that I've posted a couple times comparing him to Lamar Jackson. Jackson, the guy everyone is terrified of, is actually the better technical passer and has far greater pocket presence. For some reason that is being completely ignored.
Allen has elite arm strength, good size, and mobility. The rest is a huge project.
He's a huge gamble at the top of the first. Very high ceiling, very low floor.
Phil Simms wasn't a big fan of Eli early on (I don't know if he's changed his mind) because he felt he was wild, in the same sense as a pitcher being wild. And in fact, we still see Eli struggle with his "control" at times. He's never been consistently precise. Some plays he threads the needle perfectly, some plays he misses badly. And Eli was much more successful in college than Josh Allen.
JA looks to me like one of those guys who will tease you with a beautiful pass and a great play but won't be consistent enough to lead a championship team.
I haven't seen a lot of him. So I could be full of shit.
Applying Bill Parcells' Rules for Drafting a QB to 2018 Class
And Aikman didn't have a cannon arm.
I think we can figure out Chris Simms' target audience.
That he has lot of talent?
He can't hit anyone on the move. He doesn't understand touch. He played awful against good teams over the past 2 years.
Cam Newton whom I remember had an "accuracy" issue had a 66% completion percentage at Auburn. And he's averaged 58%'ish in the pros.
Allen was 56%. How does he project in to the NFL with those stats.
Brees was 61% college 69% pro.
Eli Manning was 60% / 60%
Wentz was 64% in college and 61% as a pro.
Just saying. I don't trust Allen as a top 5 prospect even if he can throw the ball a mile.
I looked up Marino college versus pros, because I knew his completion % was never really good, despite him being a great QB.
It was actually slightly better with Miami (59.4%) vs. his days at Pitt (57.6%) so his completion percentage went up, not down in the pros.
Perhaps Allen's completion percentage will improve like Marino's did, once Allen gets better receivers and NFL coaching. Or given his ability to make big plays, maybe his completion percentage will be something a team can live with.
I want the Giants to take Rosen, not Allen, but it will be interesting to see how Allen pans out.
numbers pre-1990 need to be taken with a grain of salt.
The passing game has evolved from downfield large-yardage plays to a more ball-controlled WCO-style.
That's a little outdated, the first 3 rules are next to impossible to find at the top of the draft these days. Although the emphasis on completion percentage and TD:INT ratio play in any era.
Pretty unfair comparison given that JaMarus Russell's biggest drawback was that he was a lazy guy that didn't want to work after he got paid the big bucks.
There's nothing about Josh Allen that suggests he's anything like JaMarus Russell.
On statistical correlation of accuracy vs. pro success since 2002. He came to the conclusion that 58.5% was the minimum baseline.
https://www.reddit.com/r/nfl/comments/65zs0w/oc_why_585_is_the_magic_number_for_qbs_in_the_nfl/
Well, I am sure Condonisn't worried about Eli's status. However, rep'ing a QB who goes #1 in the draft adds cash and cache..
Not to mention that the rules have become more favorable for the QBs.
Pretty cool read. Thanks for the link.
The highest graded player on their board according to Gettleman. You all assume the highest graded player will be a QB. But I do not believe that is the case in this draft. They will NOT take a QB at #2 who is not the highest graded player simply to take a possible " FRANCHISE" QB. because there is no such thing in existence. You want a good QB who is a part of a great franchise that is larger than himself.
Based on draft grades the Giants may feel that WEBB is a good QB who has shown a willingness to learn and be patient so he can become the QB of a great team.
Any GM would say that. Divining any kind of meaning behind the words of a GM in the offseason is just a waste of time.
Eli Manning wasn't a draft prospect at the time.
| The highest graded player on their board according to Gettleman. You all assume the highest graded player will be a QB. But I do not believe that is the case in this draft. They will NOT take a QB at #2 who is not the highest graded player simply to take a possible " FRANCHISE" QB. because there is no such thing in existence. You want a good QB who is a part of a great franchise that is larger than himself.
Based on draft grades the Giants may feel that WEBB is a good QB who has shown a willingness to learn and be patient so he can become the QB of a great team.
Quentin Nelson is one of the highest rated players, likely top 3. Think Barkley is in there too. I doubt anyone takes a guard at #2. I would love it, but it ain't happening...
Any QB that gets a grade worthy of a "franchise QB" will be the BPA over any other position. And many of use believe that at least Darnold and Rosen will get such a grade, ergo the likelihood in our minds that the Giants will select a QB when they are on the clock. BPA doesn't mean you select an OG over a QB just because you think the OG will be the best OG in football whereas the QB only projects to be one of the top three QBs in the NFL.
In addition. First round was never my game. Moreso it was positional by round x synergy for us here.
Then...early first and QBs? You better get a professional set of eyes ...make that a consensus from very knowledgeable ones.
I take what I read here about QBs with a major grain of salt.
that so many posters on this site are convinced they have the answers, not only on the performance of players on the Giants roster, but on who the team should select in the draft, who will succeed, who will be a bust. Just wondering why you guys are posting here rather than working for an NFL team?
I'm still hoping that if a QB is the pick he's wearing #6. He's the type of player that can revitalize a franchise.
Dear God, this makes no sense at all. Do you just post what sounds good whether or not it makes sense? A top 2 pick in a draft needs to be a once in a 100 year player? In 100 years there are 200 top 2 players and they all have to be once in 100 years players or they're disappointments?
It may improve a little with experience, but for the most part it's a gift that some qb's have more than others.
"I've also heard." Jesus Christ, WTF is this? Based on rumor and gossip, I'm making this definitive statement.... Simms has the easiest job in the world.
"I've also heard." Jesus Christ, WTF is this? Based on rumor and gossip, I'm making this definitive statement.... Simms has the easiest job in the world.
Look, I think we all understand by now that Shurmurs offense relies heavily on accurate passing. So the guys who consistently bash Allen in each thread made on him can relax a little. I think you're getting worked up over nothing.
Also, if Mike Vick can improve his accuracy I wouldn't rule anyone out lol.
Holly Shit. Well I guess you haven't worked for a Football team where the WRs are catching balls out of jug machine at 80 miles an hour. Sure there is no way they can teach a kid how to catch a ball with that amount of velocity. Sarcasm off.
Huh? I'm talking about Allen being able to learn touch,
Hand talent = the spiral, ability to take some off, touch, etc
Has been so accurate in his career here right?
He has had SIX seasons below 60%, if some want to talk about history.
I saw five kids drop his passes at the Senior Bowl yesterday, throws a hard ball,
have to get use to his delivery.
That is just an example of why a percentage can be lower, he didn't play with a good crew this year as well at Wyoming, that doesn't help.
Like bigger hands, more for protection of the ball, dealing with rain, snow, etc. A pass rusher comes in,
holding onto the ball, unlike Eli.
You are describing throwing ability, not really hand talent.
In comment 13806291
AcesUp said:
| Sure you can clean up the mechanics and footwork to give him a boost but so much of it is innate. Timing, feel and anticipation have just as much, if not more to do with how accurate a passer will be in the pros. You're not fixing those things in limited practices with constant roster turnover. You need the guys more than ever that just have a natural feel for that part of the game.
Excellent post.
From 2013, but still applies
In July of 2010, John Lopez of Sports Illustrated proposed a rule to predict the success of future NFL quarterbacks, the Rule of 26-27-60. The rule predicted that if a NFL prospect scored at least a 26 on the Wonderlic test, started at least 27 games in college, and completed at least 60 percent of his passes, he would succeed in the NFL, if he did not meet all three criteria, he would fail.
| Aikman was technically perfect or close to it. He was as consistent mechanically as you could ask a human being to be. A JUGS machine.
Allen, on the other hand, is frenetic. There's a great Youtube video that I've posted a couple times comparing him to Lamar Jackson. Jackson, the guy everyone is terrified of, is actually the better technical passer and has far greater pocket presence. For some reason that is being completely ignored.
Allen has elite arm strength, good size, and mobility. The rest is a huge project.
Just saying you could tell that the guy in that video doing that "analysis" had a clear bias. On Jackson's inaccurate throws he lauded things like "the decision" or mechanics but when Allen threw a beautiful back shoulder throw that his receiver dropped he said that might be an "interceptable" ball. The throw he criticized was the exact throw of where it needed to be, on time and accurate, and is a throw you see on Sundays every single week in the same type of coverage. It was not interceptable unless the defender could've somehow passed through the receiver Casper the Friendly Ghost style.
I don't know who is going to pan out as the best QB in this class, but what I do know absolutely is that Jackson is not on the same level as Allen in terms of being a QB prospect.
it's a safe bet that Peter King and Mel Kiper are off their rocker if they Josh Allen is getting drafted over #1. He'll be lucky to stay in the top ten.
Has everything you would like to find in a QB he is 6-5, close 240 lbs, 22 Years Old this year, has worked under center and shotgun, on
the move, quick release, can make every throw and is very mobile. So the one or two negatives are some footwork and accuracy concerns now let’s look at the other QB’s in this draft not one checks that many boxes.
Like bigger hands, more for protection of the ball, dealing with rain, snow, etc. A pass rusher comes in,
holding onto the ball, unlike Eli.
You are describing throwing ability, not really hand talent.
Hand talent has nothing to do with the physical traits of your hand,it refers to touch and what I listed.
Although, in 1982 the Chargers beat the Bengals 50-34 in a WCO-heavy game that had 97 pass attempts and 883 passing yards. Howard Cosell said: "Three completed passes without a first down. This is what the NFL is coming to."
That could be a factor of Allen trying to take something off his throws to make them more catchable given the advice he received back on day 1.
Hand talent has nothing to do with the physical traits of your hand,it refers to touch and what I listed.
That's your opinion, I look at spinning a football, showing good touch, etc., as throwing ability.
Why do they measure their hands, for the hell out it.
the hits and some of the misses. There's no way to verify it, but I think the success rates are comparable between fans and GMs.
Why?
There is nothing comparable between your success rate and an NFL GM.
Dear God, this makes no sense at all. Do you just post what sounds good whether or not it makes sense? A top 2 pick in a draft needs to be a once in a 100 year player? In 100 years there are 200 top 2 players and they all have to be once in 100 years players or they're disappointments?
It's a downward spiral and we're all being subjected to it.
Except the chargers weren't running a West coast offense. They were running a vertical passing offense (air coyrell). West coast offense stretches the field horizontally, while a verticle offense stretches the field vertically
If someone is tall do they have height talent? It's not my opinion ask anyone any associated with a football team.