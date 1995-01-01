Chris Simms on Josh Allen jeff57 : 1/25/2018 1:11 pm Quote: Wyoming's Josh Allen is the most talented quarterback in this class based on what I've seen and heard—I don't care about stats. Allen is the most physically gifted of the group, he has a big-time arm, and he's a tremendous athlete. Think of Troy Aikman but faster. He's also spent a lot of time playing under center.



I was told Allen went to the Manning Passing Academy and was in a class of his own while performing alongside college football's other top quarterbacks. I've also heard from my NFL coaching friends that some of Wentz's old coaches—from North Dakota State and now at Wyoming—believe Allen is a more gifted player.



I think some of the stuff BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/25/2018 1:15 pm : link that are viewed as negatives are correctable and coachable. Like the other day, the WRs couldn't catch the ball. Well I'm sure some of those WRs weren't used to getting balls at that velocity, so that takes some adjustment. I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed. The only thing that is troublesome is can he get more accurate on the longer throws, and that's not as coachable.

I just don't think that the delta in upside makes up for the probabili BestFeature : 1/25/2018 1:15 pm : link of him being a bust.

I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed.



You sure about this? meant to sayYou sure about this?

Delta compared to other top QBs prospects BestFeature : 1/25/2018 1:17 pm : link And that's supposed to be "probability".

I don't know if accuracy can be coached... FatMan in Charlotte : 1/25/2018 1:19 pm : link but there are very few examples of players who were inaccurate in college becoming accurate passers in the NFL.



If we are going to run a WCO or WCO-hybrid, accuracy is a must.

RE: Troy Aikman?? 81_Great_Dane : 1/25/2018 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Aikman was a very accurate passer. Weird comparison. Exactly right. Aikman could carve up a defense like a surgeon if he had a clean pocket. He could be put off his game if he was pressured, but that's true of pretty much everyone, isn't it? In comment 13806232 Greg from LI said:Exactly right. Aikman could carve up a defense like a surgeon if he had a clean pocket. He could be put off his game if he was pressured, but that's true of pretty much everyone, isn't it?

My guess... Milton : 1/25/2018 1:20 pm : link There is some kind of connection between Tom Condon/CAA and Chris Simms.

What it’s going to come down to is simple Jay on the Island : 1/25/2018 1:22 pm : link If a team thinks that his flaws are correctable then he should be the pick. On talent alone he is superior to every QB in this draft. I prefer Darnold as he has a higher floor and his skill set is very similar to Eli.

"I don't care about stats" Dodge : 1/25/2018 1:23 pm : link Ok.



Cam Newton whom I remember had an "accuracy" issue had a 66% completion percentage at Auburn. And he's averaged 58%'ish in the pros.



Allen was 56%. How does he project in to the NFL with those stats.



For reference:

Brees was 61% college 69% pro.

Eli Manning was 60% / 60%

Wentz was 64% in college and 61% as a pro.



Just saying. I don't trust Allen as a top 5 prospect even if he can throw the ball a mile.



Chris Simms also believes Eli Manning isn't one of the best 32 Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2018 1:26 pm : link QBs in the league anymore, so do with this what you will.

RE: I don't know if accuracy can be coached... Jay on the Island : 1/25/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: but there are very few examples of players who were inaccurate in college becoming accurate passers in the NFL.



If we are going to run a WCO or WCO-hybrid, accuracy is a must.

Agreed, Darnold, Mayfield, and Rosen are better fits for Shurmur’s offense. I am not saying Allen wouldn’t be as I fully believe Shurmur would alter it to better fit Allen’s strengths but I truly believe Darnold will be a Giant. In comment 13806245 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agreed, Darnold, Mayfield, and Rosen are better fits for Shurmur’s offense. I am not saying Allen wouldn’t be as I fully believe Shurmur would alter it to better fit Allen’s strengths but I truly believe Darnold will be a Giant.

A lot of Accuracy isn't teachable AcesUp : 1/25/2018 1:37 pm : link Sure you can clean up the mechanics and footwork to give him a boost but so much of it is innate. Timing, feel and anticipation have just as much, if not more to do with how accurate a passer will be in the pros. You're not fixing those things in limited practices with constant roster turnover. You need the guys more than ever that just have a natural feel for that part of the game.

RE: I think some of the stuff ajr2456 : 1/25/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: that are viewed as negatives are correctable and coachable. Like the other day, the WRs couldn't catch the ball. Well I'm sure some of those WRs weren't used to getting balls at that velocity, so that takes some adjustment. I'm sure he can be taught to put some touch on the ball when needed. The only thing that is troublesome is can he get more accurate on the longer throws, and that's not as coachable.



Cop out. Hand talent isn't something you can normally teach. It can be worked on but a lot of that is just natural ability. In comment 13806236 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Cop out. Hand talent isn't something you can normally teach. It can be worked on but a lot of that is just natural ability.

RE: RE: I think some of the stuff BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/25/2018 1:51 pm : link

Holly Shit. Well I guess you haven't worked for a Football team where the WRs are catching balls out of jug machine at 80 miles an hour. Sure there is no way they can teach a kid how to catch a ball with that amount of velocity. Sarcasm off. In comment 13806296 ajr2456 said:Holly Shit. Well I guess you haven't worked for a Football team where the WRs are catching balls out of jug machine at 80 miles an hour. Sure there is no way they can teach a kid how to catch a ball with that amount of velocity. Sarcasm off.

RE: My guess... Giantfan in skinland : 1/25/2018 1:51 pm : link

Quote: There is some kind of connection between Tom Condon/CAA and Chris Simms.



Condon did represent C. Simms as an NFL QB. Don't know if that relationship still exists.



Of course, he also reps Eli Manning. So the idea that Simms wouldn't be critical of a Condon client is dubious. In comment 13806247 Milton said:Condon did represent C. Simms as an NFL QB. Don't know if that relationship still exists.Of course, he also reps Eli Manning. So the idea that Simms wouldn't be critical of a Condon client is dubious.

Aikman is a strange comparison Go Terps : 1/25/2018 1:54 pm : link Aikman was technically perfect or close to it. He was as consistent mechanically as you could ask a human being to be. A JUGS machine.



Allen, on the other hand, is frenetic. There's a great Youtube video that I've posted a couple times comparing him to Lamar Jackson. Jackson, the guy everyone is terrified of, is actually the better technical passer and has far greater pocket presence. For some reason that is being completely ignored.



Allen has elite arm strength, good size, and mobility. The rest is a huge project.

I don't quite understand the love for Allen. 81_Great_Dane : 1/25/2018 2:00 pm : link He's a huge gamble at the top of the first. Very high ceiling, very low floor.



Phil Simms wasn't a big fan of Eli early on (I don't know if he's changed his mind) because he felt he was wild, in the same sense as a pitcher being wild. And in fact, we still see Eli struggle with his "control" at times. He's never been consistently precise. Some plays he threads the needle perfectly, some plays he misses badly. And Eli was much more successful in college than Josh Allen.



JA looks to me like one of those guys who will tease you with a beautiful pass and a great play but won't be consistent enough to lead a championship team.

I should add: 81_Great_Dane : 1/25/2018 2:01 pm : link I haven't seen a lot of him. So I could be full of shit.

Oh really.... GFAN52 : 1/25/2018 2:04 pm : link "based on what I've seen and heard "





And heard? lol

RE: Troy Aikman?? Mr. Bungle : 1/25/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: Aikman was a very accurate passer. Weird comparison.

And Aikman didn't have a cannon arm.



I think we can figure out Chris Simms' target audience. In comment 13806232 Greg from LI said:And Aikman didn't have a cannon arm.I think we can figure out Chris Simms' target audience.

So do we need to hear every day Sy'56 : 1/25/2018 2:10 pm : link That he has lot of talent?



He can't hit anyone on the move. He doesn't understand touch. He played awful against good teams over the past 2 years.

RE: Jim in Tampa : 1/25/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: Ok.



Cam Newton whom I remember had an "accuracy" issue had a 66% completion percentage at Auburn. And he's averaged 58%'ish in the pros.



Allen was 56%. How does he project in to the NFL with those stats.



For reference:

Brees was 61% college 69% pro.

Eli Manning was 60% / 60%

Wentz was 64% in college and 61% as a pro.



Just saying. I don't trust Allen as a top 5 prospect even if he can throw the ball a mile.



I looked up Marino college versus pros, because I knew his completion % was never really good, despite him being a great QB.



It was actually slightly better with Miami (59.4%) vs. his days at Pitt (57.6%) so his completion percentage went up, not down in the pros.



Perhaps Allen's completion percentage will improve like Marino's did, once Allen gets better receivers and NFL coaching. Or given his ability to make big plays, maybe his completion percentage will be something a team can live with.



I want the Giants to take Rosen, not Allen, but it will be interesting to see how Allen pans out. In comment 13806258 Dodge said:I looked up Marino college versus pros, because I knew his completion % was never really good, despite him being a great QB.It was actually slightly better with Miami (59.4%) vs. his days at Pitt (57.6%) so his completion percentage went up, not down in the pros.Perhaps Allen's completion percentage will improve like Marino's did, once Allen gets better receivers and NFL coaching. Or given his ability to make big plays, maybe his completion percentage will be something a team can live with.I want the Giants to take Rosen, not Allen, but it will be interesting to see how Allen pans out.

sadly we do Sy. Just like we need 2 Davis Webb threads a day Victor in CT : 1/25/2018 2:13 pm : link as if anything has changed there. :-)

It sounds to me like the best comp for Allen is JaMarcus Russell Go Terps : 1/25/2018 2:13 pm : link Minus the purple drank.

Any completion.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/25/2018 2:14 pm : link numbers pre-1990 need to be taken with a grain of salt.



The passing game has evolved from downfield large-yardage plays to a more ball-controlled WCO-style.

RE: Does anyone know when Bill Parcells AcesUp : 1/25/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: came up with these rules? Sounds fairly recent since it includes must be a senior and/or graduate. Not sure that's realistic anymore. Applying Bill Parcells’ Rules for Drafting a QB to 2018 Class - ( New Window )



That's a little outdated, the first 3 rules are next to impossible to find at the top of the draft these days. Although the emphasis on completion percentage and TD:INT ratio play in any era. In comment 13806369 arniefez said:That's a little outdated, the first 3 rules are next to impossible to find at the top of the draft these days. Although the emphasis on completion percentage and TD:INT ratio play in any era.

RE: It sounds to me like the best comp for Allen is JaMarcus Russell Jim in Tampa : 1/25/2018 2:16 pm : link

Quote: Minus the purple drank.



Pretty unfair comparison given that JaMarus Russell's biggest drawback was that he was a lazy guy that didn't want to work after he got paid the big bucks.



There's nothing about Josh Allen that suggests he's anything like JaMarus Russell. In comment 13806392 Go Terps said:Pretty unfair comparison given that JaMarus Russell's biggest drawback was that he was a lazy guy that didn't want to work after he got paid the big bucks.There's nothing about Josh Allen that suggests he's anything like JaMarus Russell.

Here's a pretty good breakdown by a Reddit geek AcesUp : 1/25/2018 2:17 pm : link





On statistical correlation of accuracy vs. pro success since 2002. He came to the conclusion that 58.5% was the minimum baseline. https://www.reddit.com/r/nfl/comments/65zs0w/oc_why_585_is_the_magic_number_for_qbs_in_the_nfl/

RE: RE: My guess... jvm52106 : 1/25/2018 2:19 pm : link

Well, I am sure Condonisn't worried about Eli's status. However, rep'ing a QB who goes #1 in the draft adds cash and cache.. In comment 13806322 Giantfan in skinland said:Well, I am sure Condonisn't worried about Eli's status. However, rep'ing a QB who goes #1 in the draft adds cash and cache..

RE: Any completion.. jeff57 : 1/25/2018 2:31 pm : link

Quote: numbers pre-1990 need to be taken with a grain of salt.



The passing game has evolved from downfield large-yardage plays to a more ball-controlled WCO-style.



Not to mention that the rules have become more favorable for the QBs. In comment 13806396 FatMan in Charlotte said:Not to mention that the rules have become more favorable for the QBs.

RE: Here's a pretty good breakdown by a Reddit geek Dodge : 1/25/2018 2:51 pm : link

Quote: On statistical correlation of accuracy vs. pro success since 2002. He came to the conclusion that 58.5% was the minimum baseline.

https://www.reddit.com/r/nfl/comments/65zs0w/oc_why_585_is_the_magic_number_for_qbs_in_the_nfl/



Pretty cool read. Thanks for the link. In comment 13806405 AcesUp said:Pretty cool read. Thanks for the link.

The Giants are going to take Alwaysblue22 : 1/25/2018 3:00 pm : link The highest graded player on their board according to Gettleman. You all assume the highest graded player will be a QB. But I do not believe that is the case in this draft. They will NOT take a QB at #2 who is not the highest graded player simply to take a possible " FRANCHISE" QB. because there is no such thing in existence. You want a good QB who is a part of a great franchise that is larger than himself.

Based on draft grades the Giants may feel that WEBB is a good QB who has shown a willingness to learn and be patient so he can become the QB of a great team.

RE: The Giants are going to take Dodge : 1/25/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: The highest graded player on their board according to Gettleman.



Any GM would say that. Divining any kind of meaning behind the words of a GM in the offseason is just a waste of time. In comment 13806484 Alwaysblue22 said:Any GM would say that. Divining any kind of meaning behind the words of a GM in the offseason is just a waste of time.

RE: RE: My guess... Milton : 1/25/2018 3:13 pm : link

Quote:

Condon did represent C. Simms as an NFL QB. Don't know if that relationship still exists.



Of course, he also reps Eli Manning. So the idea that Simms wouldn't be critical of a Condon client is dubious. Eli Manning wasn't a draft prospect at the time. In comment 13806322 Giantfan in skinland said:Eli Manning wasn't a draft prospect at the time.

RE: The Giants are going to take section125 : 1/25/2018 3:14 pm : link

Quote: The highest graded player on their board according to Gettleman. You all assume the highest graded player will be a QB. But I do not believe that is the case in this draft. They will NOT take a QB at #2 who is not the highest graded player simply to take a possible " FRANCHISE" QB. because there is no such thing in existence. You want a good QB who is a part of a great franchise that is larger than himself.

Based on draft grades the Giants may feel that WEBB is a good QB who has shown a willingness to learn and be patient so he can become the QB of a great team.



Quentin Nelson is one of the highest rated players, likely top 3. Think Barkley is in there too. I doubt anyone takes a guard at #2. I would love it, but it ain't happening... In comment 13806484 Alwaysblue22 said:Quentin Nelson is one of the highest rated players, likely top 3. Think Barkley is in there too. I doubt anyone takes a guard at #2. I would love it, but it ain't happening...

RE: The Giants are going to take Milton : 1/25/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: The highest graded player on their board according to Gettleman. You all assume the highest graded player will be a QB. But I do not believe that is the case in this draft. They will NOT take a QB at #2 who is not the highest graded player simply to take a possible " FRANCHISE" QB. Any QB that gets a grade worthy of a "franchise QB" will be the BPA over any other position. And many of use believe that at least Darnold and Rosen will get such a grade, ergo the likelihood in our minds that the Giants will select a QB when they are on the clock. BPA doesn't mean you select an OG over a QB just because you think the OG will be the best OG in football whereas the QB only projects to be one of the top three QBs in the NFL. In comment 13806484 Alwaysblue22 said:Any QB that gets a grade worthy of a "franchise QB" will be the BPA over any other position. And many of use believe that at least Darnold and Rosen will get such a grade, ergo the likelihood in our minds that the Giants will select a QB when they are on the clock. BPA doesn't mean you select an OG over a QB just because you think the OG will be the best OG in football whereas the QB only projects to be one of the top three QBs in the NFL.

I have not looked at players at all this year. idiotsavant : 1/25/2018 3:30 pm : link In addition. First round was never my game. Moreso it was positional by round x synergy for us here.



Then...early first and QBs? You better get a professional set of eyes ...make that a consensus from very knowledgeable ones.



I take what I read here about QBs with a major grain of salt.



Whatever position. If you stay at 2 that better be a once in 100 years type player.

I'm really stunned.... paesan98 : 1/25/2018 3:35 pm : link that so many posters on this site are convinced they have the answers, not only on the performance of players on the Giants roster, but on who the team should select in the draft, who will succeed, who will be a bust. Just wondering why you guys are posting here rather than working for an NFL team?

We should trade Davis Webb spike : 1/25/2018 3:44 pm : link To the Browns for their 2nd rd pick

If you guys don't think B in ALB : 1/25/2018 3:52 pm : link that the Giants will pick Rosen, you might be called out by a certain poster with an agenda. Watch out.



I'm still hoping that if a QB is the pick he's wearing #6. He's the type of player that can revitalize a franchise.

RE: I have not looked at players at all this year. BestFeature : 1/25/2018 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In addition. First round was never my game. Moreso it was positional by round x synergy for us here.



Then...early first and QBs? You better get a professional set of eyes ...make that a consensus from very knowledgeable ones.



I take what I read here about QBs with a major grain of salt.



Whatever position. If you stay at 2 that better be a once in 100 years type player.



Dear God, this makes no sense at all. Do you just post what sounds good whether or not it makes sense? A top 2 pick in a draft needs to be a once in a 100 year player? In 100 years there are 200 top 2 players and they all have to be once in 100 years players or they're disappointments? In comment 13806542 idiotsavant said:Dear God, this makes no sense at all. Do you just post what sounds good whether or not it makes sense? A top 2 pick in a draft needs to be a once in a 100 year player? In 100 years there are 200 top 2 players and they all have to be once in 100 years players or they're disappointments?

I don't think that accuracy is correctible. Ira : 1/25/2018 4:04 pm : link It may improve a little with experience, but for the most part it's a gift that some qb's have more than others.

"I was told" "I've also heard." Jesus Christ, WTF is this? Based on rumor and gossip, I'm making this definitive statement.... Simms has the easiest job in the world.

This is getting weird Peppers : 1/25/2018 4:47 pm : link Look, I think we all understand by now that Shurmurs offense relies heavily on accurate passing. So the guys who consistently bash Allen in each thread made on him can relax a little. I think you're getting worked up over nothing.





Also, if Mike Vick can improve his accuracy I wouldn't rule anyone out lol.



Hehehehe. OK best. Once in 20 years. Or ten even... idiotsavant : 1/25/2018 4:55 pm : link Feel better? Your best feature is your amusing faux outrage. Jeep that up because its just so fun.

RE: RE: RE: I think some of the stuff ajr2456 : 1/25/2018 5:02 pm : link

Huh? I'm talking about Allen being able to learn touch, In comment 13806321 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Huh? I'm talking about Allen being able to learn touch,

RE: hand talent? ajr2456 : 1/25/2018 5:05 pm : link

Quote: Is that like grip strength?



Hand talent = the spiral, ability to take some off, touch, etc In comment 13806300 Greg from LI said:Hand talent = the spiral, ability to take some off, touch, etc

Because Eli Carson53 : 1/25/2018 6:20 pm : link Has been so accurate in his career here right?

He has had SIX seasons below 60%, if some want to talk about history.

I saw five kids drop his passes at the Senior Bowl yesterday, throws a hard ball,

have to get use to his delivery.

That is just an example of why a percentage can be lower, he didn't play with a good crew this year as well at Wyoming, that doesn't help.

RE: RE: hand talent? Carson53 : 1/25/2018 6:24 pm : link

Like bigger hands, more for protection of the ball, dealing with rain, snow, etc. A pass rusher comes in,

holding onto the ball, unlike Eli.

You are describing throwing ability, not really hand talent. In comment 13806705 ajr2456 said:Like bigger hands, more for protection of the ball, dealing with rain, snow, etc. A pass rusher comes in,holding onto the ball, unlike Eli.You are describing throwing ability, not really hand talent.

RE: A lot of Accuracy isn't teachable Alan in Toledo : 1/25/2018 6:34 pm : link

Quote: Sure you can clean up the mechanics and footwork to give him a boost but so much of it is innate. Timing, feel and anticipation have just as much, if not more to do with how accurate a passer will be in the pros. You're not fixing those things in limited practices with constant roster turnover. You need the guys more than ever that just have a natural feel for that part of the game.

Excellent post. In comment 13806291 AcesUp said:Excellent post.

RE: I'm really stunned.... Alan in Toledo : 1/25/2018 6:40 pm : link

Quote: that so many posters on this site are convinced they have the answers, not only on the performance of players on the Giants roster, but on who the team should select in the draft, who will succeed, who will be a bust. Just wondering why you guys are posting here rather than working for an NFL team?

+1 In comment 13806554 paesan98 said:+1

RE: Aikman is a strange comparison allstarjim : 1/25/2018 6:53 pm : link

Quote: Aikman was technically perfect or close to it. He was as consistent mechanically as you could ask a human being to be. A JUGS machine.



Allen, on the other hand, is frenetic. There's a great Youtube video that I've posted a couple times comparing him to Lamar Jackson. Jackson, the guy everyone is terrified of, is actually the better technical passer and has far greater pocket presence. For some reason that is being completely ignored.



Allen has elite arm strength, good size, and mobility. The rest is a huge project.



Just saying you could tell that the guy in that video doing that "analysis" had a clear bias. On Jackson's inaccurate throws he lauded things like "the decision" or mechanics but when Allen threw a beautiful back shoulder throw that his receiver dropped he said that might be an "interceptable" ball. The throw he criticized was the exact throw of where it needed to be, on time and accurate, and is a throw you see on Sundays every single week in the same type of coverage. It was not interceptable unless the defender could've somehow passed through the receiver Casper the Friendly Ghost style.



I don't know who is going to pan out as the best QB in this class, but what I do know absolutely is that Jackson is not on the same level as Allen in terms of being a QB prospect. In comment 13806334 Go Terps said:Just saying you could tell that the guy in that video doing that "analysis" had a clear bias. On Jackson's inaccurate throws he lauded things like "the decision" or mechanics but when Allen threw a beautiful back shoulder throw that his receiver dropped he said that might be an "interceptable" ball. The throw he criticized was the exact throw of where it needed to be, on time and accurate, and is a throw you see on Sundays every single week in the same type of coverage. It was not interceptable unless the defender could've somehow passed through the receiver Casper the Friendly Ghost style.I don't know who is going to pan out as the best QB in this class, but what I do know absolutely is that Jackson is not on the same level as Allen in terms of being a QB prospect.

Based on the Senior practices so far.... GFAN52 : 1/25/2018 6:55 pm : link it's a safe bet that Peter King and Mel Kiper are off their rocker if they Josh Allen is getting drafted over #1. He'll be lucky to stay in the top ten.

Allen Dragon : 1/25/2018 7:01 pm : link Has everything you would like to find in a QB he is 6-5, close 240 lbs, 22 Years Old this year, has worked under center and shotgun, on

the move, quick release, can make every throw and is very mobile. So the one or two negatives are some footwork and accuracy concerns now let’s look at the other QB’s in this draft not one checks that many boxes.

RE: RE: RE: hand talent? ajr2456 : 1/25/2018 7:28 pm : link

Hand talent has nothing to do with the physical traits of your hand,it refers to touch and what I listed. In comment 13806788 Carson53 said:Hand talent has nothing to do with the physical traits of your hand,it refers to touch and what I listed.

RE: Any completion.. OntheRoad : 1/25/2018 7:44 pm : link

Quote: numbers pre-1990 need to be taken with a grain of salt.

The passing game has evolved from downfield large-yardage plays to a more ball-controlled WCO-style.



Although, in 1982 the Chargers beat the Bengals 50-34 in a WCO-heavy game that had 97 pass attempts and 883 passing yards. Howard Cosell said: "Three completed passes without a first down. This is what the NFL is coming to." In comment 13806396 FatMan in Charlotte said:Although, in 1982 the Chargers beat the Bengals 50-34 in a WCO-heavy game that had 97 pass attempts and 883 passing yards. Howard Cosell said: "Three completed passes without a first down. This is what the NFL is coming to."

RE: Mayfield had more hard throws than Allen GFAN52 : 1/25/2018 8:23 pm : link

Qbs - ( New Window )



That could be a factor of Allen trying to take something off his throws to make them more catchable given the advice he received back on day 1. In comment 13806921 ajr2456 said:That could be a factor of Allen trying to take something off his throws to make them more catchable given the advice he received back on day 1.

RE: RE: RE: RE: hand talent? Carson53 : 1/25/2018 8:29 pm : link

That's your opinion, I look at spinning a football, showing good touch, etc., as throwing ability.

Why do they measure their hands, for the hell out it.

In comment 13806857 ajr2456 said:That's your opinion, I look at spinning a football, showing good touch, etc., as throwing ability.Why do they measure their hands, for the hell out it.

Yet, us fans have been right on some of SHO'NUFF : 1/25/2018 8:33 pm : link the hits and some of the misses. There's no way to verify it, but I think the success rates are comparable between fans and GMs.

RE: Yet, us fans have been right on some of Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2018 9:02 pm : link

Quote: There's no way to verify it, but I think the success rates are comparable between fans and GMs.



Why?

In comment 13806941 SHO'NUFF said:Why?

RE: Yet, us fans have been right on some of Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2018 9:16 pm : link

Quote: the hits and some of the misses. There's no way to verify it, but I think the success rates are comparable between fans and GMs.

There is nothing comparable between your success rate and an NFL GM. In comment 13806941 SHO'NUFF said:There is nothing comparable between your success rate and an NFL GM.

RE: RE: I have not looked at players at all this year. Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2018 9:20 pm : link

It's a downward spiral and we're all being subjected to it. In comment 13806599 BestFeature said:It's a downward spiral and we're all being subjected to it.

RE: RE: Any completion.. crick n NC : 1/25/2018 10:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13806396 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





numbers pre-1990 need to be taken with a grain of salt.

The passing game has evolved from downfield large-yardage plays to a more ball-controlled WCO-style.







Although, in 1982 the Chargers beat the Bengals 50-34 in a WCO-heavy game that had 97 pass attempts and 883 passing yards. Howard Cosell said: "Three completed passes without a first down. This is what the NFL is coming to."



Except the chargers weren't running a West coast offense. They were running a vertical passing offense (air coyrell). West coast offense stretches the field horizontally, while a verticle offense stretches the field vertically In comment 13806877 OntheRoad said:Except the chargers weren't running a West coast offense. They were running a vertical passing offense (air coyrell). West coast offense stretches the field horizontally, while a verticle offense stretches the field vertically