Did John Mara officially pardon the Shurmur family today? Emlen'sGremlins : 1/26/2018 3:27 pm Coach Shurmur's Uncle Fritz was the Defensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 7, 1990 which the Giants lost 19-13 in OT, otherwise known as the "Flipper Game", one of the saddest days in franchise history.



Hopefully only good karma awaits our new coach!





That team GiantsRage2007 : 1/26/2018 3:29 pm : link Might have been better than the 90/91 team that won the SB the following year



Still see that play in my head...

I Was There, End Zone Seats clatterbuck : 1/26/2018 3:34 pm : link Flipper Anderson ran right at me, under me, and through the tunnel. Heartbreaker. I'll never forget the instant, immediate silence, like someone turned off a switch.

Agreed. The '89 team was one of our best. Emlen'sGremlins : 1/26/2018 3:36 pm : link But you could argue that the 89 Niners were the best team in their franchise history. I don't think anyone was beating them that year.



But the finality of that loss was shocking.



The play that I can never forget was the Sheldon White phantom PI call that set it all up.

RE: Agreed. The '89 team was one of our best. Greg from LI : 1/26/2018 3:44 pm : link

Quote: But you could argue that the 89 Niners were the best team in their franchise history. I don't think anyone was beating them that year.



And yet....the Giants were tied with them 24-24 in the 4th quarter in Candlestick that year before losing 34-24. If not for Wesley Walls' cheap shot that took LT out of the game in the first half, who knows what might have happened? In comment 13808254 Emlen'sGremlins said:And yet....the Giants were tied with them 24-24 in the 4th quarter in Candlestick that year before losing 34-24. If not for Wesley Walls' cheap shot that took LT out of the game in the first half, who knows what might have happened?

RE: I Was There, End Zone Seats OdellBeckhamJr : 1/26/2018 3:48 pm : link

Quote: Flipper Anderson ran right at me, under me, and through the tunnel. Heartbreaker. I'll never forget the instant, immediate silence, like someone turned off a switch.



Man you aren't joking, this is the first time I've seen this. I don't think there was one LA Rams fan at that game, the place went silent.

- ( In comment 13808250 clatterbuck said:Man you aren't joking, this is the first time I've seen this. I don't think there was one LA Rams fan at that game, the place went silent. link - ( New Window

Greg, Agreed. Emlen'sGremlins : 1/26/2018 3:49 pm : link That MNF game was a heartbreaker and the opening chapter in the great book, "No Medals for Trying"!

RE: I Was There, End Zone Seats djm : 1/26/2018 3:50 pm : link

Quote: Flipper Anderson ran right at me, under me, and through the tunnel. Heartbreaker. I'll never forget the instant, immediate silence, like someone turned off a switch.



I was in the same area -- upper tier end zone. If memory serves it was unseasonably mild that day. Sucked. In comment 13808250 clatterbuck said:I was in the same area -- upper tier end zone. If memory serves it was unseasonably mild that day. Sucked.

Mark Collins actually broke his ankle the play before... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/26/2018 3:50 pm : link ....the Flipper TD.

I remember Will McDonough interviewing Parcells on the CBS pregame.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/26/2018 3:54 pm : link ....show early that morning when he arrived at the Stadium, maybe at 6:00 or 7:00 AM. I recall him saying some complimentary things about Fritz Shurmur that day. John Madden did during the broadcast too.

RE: RE: I Was There, End Zone Seats GIANTS128 : 1/26/2018 3:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808250 clatterbuck said:





Quote:





Flipper Anderson ran right at me, under me, and through the tunnel. Heartbreaker. I'll never forget the instant, immediate silence, like someone turned off a switch.







Man you aren't joking, this is the first time I've seen this. I don't think there was one LA Rams fan at that game, the place went silent. link - ( New Window )



Whenever I tell someone about that game I always say I could have yelled to you from the opposite side of the stadium and you would have heard me loud and clear...it was a surreal moment In comment 13808284 OdellBeckhamJr said:Whenever I tell someone about that game I always say I could have yelled to you from the opposite side of the stadium and you would have heard me loud and clear...it was a surreal moment

RE: RE: Agreed. The '89 team was one of our best. Victor in CT : 1/26/2018 4:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808254 Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





But you could argue that the 89 Niners were the best team in their franchise history. I don't think anyone was beating them that year.







And yet....the Giants were tied with them 24-24 in the 4th quarter in Candlestick that year before losing 34-24. If not for Wesley Walls' cheap shot that took LT out of the game in the first half, who knows what might have happened?



Yeah, that and the horse shit off sides call on Reyna Thompson that gave them a gift FG. In comment 13808276 Greg from LI said:Yeah, that and the horse shit off sides call on Reyna Thompson that gave them a gift FG.

That Flipper game is as stunned by defeat as I've ever been Greg from LI : 1/26/2018 4:07 pm : link I still remember it clearly. I was 13 years old, and immediately after Anderson caught that pass I ran out of the house, got my bike, and just rode off for hours. I was numb. It was devastating, even more so than the 2002 Niners comeback. The damned Rams just seemed to have our number back then - in 17 games in 1989, the Giants allowed 400 yards of offense only four times. Two of those were the two losses to the Rams.

I was there too blueberry : 1/26/2018 4:12 pm : link Stunned silence

Don't remember hearing Collins broke his ankle play before - upon looking at it - you can almost see he's missing 1/2 a step

I was there too Arkbach : 1/26/2018 4:14 pm : link but I forget. Didn't Simms throw a silly int just before the half that resulted in Ram points or was that another game?

Both 88 and 89 ended horribly arniefez : 1/26/2018 4:16 pm : link The 89 team was a great team. Who knows what would have happened if they played the 49ers. But we all know for sure the 49ers wanted no part of the Giants in the playoffs in those days.

I think the INT right before the half was a tipped ball arniefez : 1/26/2018 4:17 pm : link happened a lot to Phil that one was was really unlucky.

RE: I Was There, End Zone Seats Section331 : 1/26/2018 4:28 pm : link

Quote: Flipper Anderson ran right at me, under me, and through the tunnel. Heartbreaker. I'll never forget the instant, immediate silence, like someone turned off a switch.



I was sitting in seats at the 20 yard line, closest to that end zone. I just sat in stunned disbelief as Anderson ran into the end zone and out through the tunnel. That was a championship caliber team for sure. In comment 13808250 clatterbuck said:I was sitting in seats at the 20 yard line, closest to that end zone. I just sat in stunned disbelief as Anderson ran into the end zone and out through the tunnel. That was a championship caliber team for sure.

Yes, Simms threw a terrible INT right before the half. Emlen'sGremlins : 1/26/2018 4:29 pm : link Parcells should've been happy to go in up 6-0, but he got greedy. The pick was telegraphed, but not tipped.

They were in FG range by then BillT : 1/26/2018 4:32 pm : link I always thought the Flipper play was vastly over-hyped.

after further review Greg from LI : 1/26/2018 4:37 pm : link Watching a bit further, Madden says Jerry Gray batted the ball up in the air, so it was tipped.

Also, as I've never watched the entire game since that day Greg from LI : 1/26/2018 4:42 pm : link ....Perry Williams should have had a pick in the endzone that would have sealed the game on the drive where the Rams ended up sending it to OT with a FG. Ball bounced right off his hands.

RE: RE: Agreed. The '89 team was one of our best. Optimus-NY : 1/26/2018 4:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808254 Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





But you could argue that the 89 Niners were the best team in their franchise history. I don't think anyone was beating them that year.







And yet....the Giants were tied with them 24-24 in the 4th quarter in Candlestick that year before losing 34-24. If not for Wesley Walls' cheap shot that took LT out of the game in the first half, who knows what might have happened?



Mike Cofer missed a 51 yarder in the 4th with the score tied at 24, but a phantom neutral zone infraction penalty was called giving him another shot at the FG, which he subsequently made from 46 yards out. Total b.s. call---I forget who it was called on: John Washington or Reyna Thompson?? Anywho, that was an epic game. The problem that year was Simms. He wasn't his best and in the playoff game against the Rams, Parcels coached like crap. He admitted that that game was his worst coached game in a big spot. That team wasn't ready to win.



There were lots of young guys (e.g., Guyton, Jackson, Meggett, Cross, Tillman, Kratch, Jumbo, Moore, B. Williams, etc.). Simms needed something fixed, and the next year they did: the short passing game worked better, which resulted in a low interception total for Phil, and a much more efficient overall team offensively in the air. I agree with you though: I wanted the NYG to have another shot at the Niners in the playoffs. Who knows what would have happened. I hink it was the Niners' year regardless, but we've seen bigger upsets (e.g., SB 42). In comment 13808276 Greg from LI said:Mike Cofer missed a 51 yarder in the 4th with the score tied at 24, but a phantom neutral zone infraction penalty was called giving him another shot at the FG, which he subsequently made from 46 yards out. Total b.s. call---I forget who it was called on: John Washington or Reyna Thompson?? Anywho, that was an epic game. The problem that year was Simms. He wasn't his best and in the playoff game against the Rams, Parcels coached like crap. He admitted that that game was his worst coached game in a big spot. That team wasn't ready to win.There were lots of young guys (e.g., Guyton, Jackson, Meggett, Cross, Tillman, Kratch, Jumbo, Moore, B. Williams, etc.). Simms needed something fixed, and the next year they did: the short passing game worked better, which resulted in a low interception total for Phil, and a much more efficient overall team offensively in the air. I agree with you though: I wanted the NYG to have another shot at the Niners in the playoffs. Who knows what would have happened. I hink it was the Niners' year regardless, but we've seen bigger upsets (e.g., SB 42).

89 was a jvm52106 : 1/26/2018 4:48 pm : link season that could have been much different if the Chargers Vencie Glenn didn't blowout Bavaro's knee on a fairly dirty hit. The Giants offense struggled from there a bit but with Bavaro we could have beaten any team, including the 49ers.



Simms also dealt with an ankle sprain some that was sort of a precursor to the following years lower leg injury.



I truly believe the Giants could have had Patriot like success in the 80's with just a turn of play here or there:



88- Game 2 vs 49ers. Late game blown coverage and collision of defenders and Giants lose Heartbreaker to 49ers. If the Giants had won, they win the East, the 49ers don't even make the playoffs and who knows what happens from there.



89- Bavaro's injury and that OT loss to Rams in playoffs. But,. if Bavaro isn't injured the 89 team is tough to beat.



Miss those times though...

RE: I remember Will McDonough interviewing Parcells on the CBS pregame.... Optimus-NY : 1/26/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: ....show early that morning when he arrived at the Stadium, maybe at 6:00 or 7:00 AM. I recall him saying some complimentary things about Fritz Shurmur that day. John Madden did during the broadcast too.



Yeah. I remember that. They exchanged a box of donuts or something. Fritz (may he R.I.P.) was a tremendous, tremendous coach. In comment 13808298 Emlen'sGremlins said:Yeah. I remember that. They exchanged a box of donuts or something. Fritz (may he R.I.P.) was a tremendous, tremendous coach.

The Bavaro loss was big in 89. Optimus-NY : 1/26/2018 4:51 pm : link Fuck Vencie Glenn. It pained me to watch him suit up in blue. Mofo ruined Mark's career.

Phil Simms WillVAB : 1/26/2018 4:59 pm : link Played like shit that game.

Phil Simms turnover was the difference Alwaysblue22 : 1/26/2018 6:25 pm : link With the Giants leading 10-0 or 10-3 with less than 2 mins to go before half time Simms threw a pick 6. That turnover was the difference. But that is the way it goes sometimes. Phil was an aggressive QB who took some risks. Parcells was the coach who believed in running the ball and eating up the clock and should have told him HEY PHIL I DON'T WANT TO THROW THE BALL RIGHT NOW.....AND any of you GUYS BEHIND ME WHO THINK YOU SEE AN OPPORTUNITY SHOULD JUST SHUT UP!!! But he did not .. so Parcells was really to blame for not following his own principals.I think he learned from that mistake.

I was at the "Flipper" game GeorgeAdams33 : 1/26/2018 6:38 pm : link I was also at the game when LT blocked the Eagle FG attempt and then Clyde Simmons picked the ball up and ran it in for a TD to win the game for them.



I was also at the "Tom Flynn" game when he was asked to cover 6'-4" WR-Al Toon 1-on-1 in the red zone.



I developed a complex for awhile.....

RE: Fritz Shurmur's Eagle 5 defense gave the Giants a lot of trouble Optimus-NY : 1/26/2018 7:01 pm : link

Quote: .



It certainly did Greg. Fritz was a GREAT D.C. He developed that Eagle defense with the 2 Down linemen in response to a rash of injuries that hit their D-Line. Guys was innovative and quick to think on his feet. Made the most with what he had and always tried to match up his team's strength with his opponents' weakness while also trying to maximize his squad's strengths while masking their own weaknesses. That right there is coaching.



If Pat is anything like his uncle Fritz in that regard, then we've hit the jackpot, but only time will tell. Having said all that, FUCK Fat Johnny Robinson and the Rams. Those mofos were the bane of our existence back then along with the fucking Eagles. In comment 13808448 Greg from LI said:It certainly did Greg. Fritz was a GREAT D.C. He developed that Eagle defense with the 2 Down linemen in response to a rash of injuries that hit their D-Line. Guys was innovative and quick to think on his feet. Made the most with what he had and always tried to match up his team's strength with his opponents' weakness while also trying to maximize his squad's strengths while masking their own weaknesses. That right there is coaching.If Pat is anything like his uncle Fritz in that regard, then we've hit the jackpot, but only time will tell. Having said all that, FUCK Fat Johnny Robinson and the Rams. Those mofos were the bane of our existence back then along with the fucking Eagles.

If the Eagles won that WC Game the week before our infamous Optimus-NY : 1/26/2018 7:18 pm : link Flipper loss at home, then the Birds would have flown west and played the Niners, while the Giants would have hosted the Vikes. I'm pretty confident in saying that the Giants would have beaten Minny at home and that the Niners would have waxed the Birds' asses out west in Frisco. Who knows who would have won a potential Conference Title game between our guys and San Fran that year, but it wasn't meant to be.



We just weren't playing or coaching well enough. Some of our guys needed a little more seasoning and we weren't able to overcome those difficult match-ups against the Eagles and Rams who swept us that year. They were a combined 0-4 against the Eagles and Rams in '89, whereas they were 2-1 against those clubs in '90. Part of that was luck, but facts are facts.



That's why I'm glad they added Everson Walls and Dave Duerson the next year to add more flavor and experience to that secondary. IT paid off in the first game of the season in '90 at home against the Eagles when Everson intercepted Cunningham to start the game and get the Giants off the snide. The '89 team had the talent but it didn't have the luck/experience/or make the necessary adjustments to win the title. They could have, but they weren't ready for it like the '90 team was.



In '90 you just KNEW we were going to be there at the end. It was obvious. We added Hampton, Mike Fox. and were a year better at OL, which was vital. Jumbo from 90 was ready for big time--89 Jumbo, not so much.



The 2 most satisfying wins of the 1990 regular season were against the Eagles in the home opener and the Rams on the road. After those 2 games, you could see they were ready. They won, and did so convincingly. That was the difference between the Giants in '90 and their '89 squad. That Rams team wasn't the same, but traveling out to L.A. and beating them as convincingly as they did, 31-7, was no small achievement.



Contrast that with their '89 loses to the Rams and Eagles, especially the '89 loss to the Eagles at Giants Stadium when fucking Randall punted INTO the goddamned wind and Meggett didn't field the punt off of a bounce--big rookie mistake--costing the Giants field position and ultimately the game. Oh yeah, the punt went for 91 yards too (shoot me please)! Losing that game at home was a disgrace.



If the Giants couldn't break the hex at home against the Eagles with all they had at stake, then I couldn't give them the benefit of the doubt as being as good as the '90 team. Both losses to the Birds in '89 were heart breaking. They lost 21-19 down in Philly that year too when they called for a fake FG (Banks caught a TD pass off of it I think), and STILL lost, even though they outplayed Philly that game. They just weren't ready that year. Thank God for 1990, because those 4 losses to those 2 teams (Eagles and Rams) stung. hey ultimately were the impetus for winning the SB the next year.

Optimus GiantsRage2007 : 1/26/2018 7:28 pm : link This is like pulling a scab off with the band aid. I remember all those games very well in 88/89. You're right, thank God for the SB in 1990. I think that Monday night loss in SF really stuck with the Giants that year and made that NFC Champ @ The Stick even more sweet.



Anyone who lived through those games knows the pain the Eagles were all those years and NO WAY can I root for them next Sunday.