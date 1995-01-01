Listening to Shurmur on WFAN Chris684 : 1/26/2018 3:28 pm RE: Webb, he just stated "unfortunately there's not a whole lot of tape on him"



How is it possible that this team could have gone 3-13, pissed away SB hopes, unceremoniously benched Eli Manning ending his consecutive starts streak and NOT provided any opportunity for Webb to put a game or 2 on tape.



In terms of asset management that is as bad as it gets. McAdoo was truly rudderless and shame on Mara as well.

Coaches were working to save their jobs JonC : 1/26/2018 3:37 pm end of story.

What if.... BigBlue22 : 1/26/2018 3:39 pm What if they didn't want to send him into a horrible 3-13 team that has a depleted WR corp and horrible O-line. I don't care how good you are when you have shit for blocking and no one to throw the ball to, You're going to fail... Good call Giants for not throwing him to the wolves!

If you're trying to win games and save your job JonC : 1/26/2018 3:39 pm you run with the player(s) you think give you the best chance of doing so, which isn't the project QB prospect who hasn't been able to get his arse off the pine.

Tape Practice on Webb and others? oldhemi : 1/26/2018 3:40 pm Anybody know if the Giants or other teams tape practice? If so, there should be something there?



MetsAreBack : 1/26/2018 3:40 pm Well, the notion that any non-drooling, sober adult would think that Geno Smith might be the guy to "save their job"... is even more frightening than their apparent lack of development of Webb last year.

RetroJint : 1/26/2018 3:42 pm Perhaps, but he was the head coach.

RetroJint : 1/26/2018 3:42 pm That's why you compel the coaches to make the switch. 1 stupid win did not materially change anything about their employment status. Spagnuolo with his "he gives us the best chance to win" should have been replaced by "we need to find out." Great job Giants. 3-13 with a 36-year old at QB.



Great job Giants. 3-13 with a 36-year old at QB. In comment 13808256 JonC said:That’s why you compel the coaches to make the switch. 1 stupid win did not materially change anything about their employment status. Spagnuolo with his “he gives us the best chance to win” should have been replaced by “we need to find out.”Great job Giants. 3-13 with a 36-year old at QB.

At a very minimum at 0-5 Chris684 : 1/26/2018 3:43 pm : link Geno Smith had literally no value on this roster. The only purpose Geno served was try to help a contender stay afloat if Eli went down a couple of weeks.



At 0-5 that was out the window and Webb should have been elevated to the #2. If that were the case, there were opportunities, like the Rams game to get him into the 2nd half of a ballgame or two. And ultimately after all the shit went down, Webb should have been given the Washington game on NYE, there was nothing to be saved at that point for Spags or anyone else and everyone knew it.

JonC : 1/26/2018 3:46 pm Seems to me owners opted to let the coaches try to save their jobs. The hand-wringing over a #3 pick of a project just doesn't ass up, it gives too much credit to Reese et al for the draft choice, imo.

He's on the Michael Kay show Dave in Hoboken : 1/26/2018 3:47 pm : link and Don asked him if the Giants can take a QB at #2 and still try to win this year.



He said, 'absolutely.' He did say they don't know who they're taking yet. But he did answer the specific question of if they can draft a QB and still try to win this year, and he said they 'absolutely' can.

as a fan, I get it JonC : 1/26/2018 3:49 pm Looking at it from owner's view, they have to consider bigger fish.

Jon Chris684 : 1/26/2018 3:50 pm : link The new head coach just said "unfortunately" there is no tape on Webb.



It seems like more than hand-wringing over a 3rd rounder. Also, Shurmur doesnt seem as dismissive of Webb as most of BBI does.



No one is saying their planning around him but he is a forgotten piece of this puzzle. Maybe he can play. I'm at least happy the new HC is going to find out.

They"ll look at college tape I assume to compare him to current crop Blue21 : 1/26/2018 3:50 pm

RE: What if.... RinR : 1/26/2018 3:50 pm : link

Quote: What if they didn't want to send him into a horrible 3-13 team that has a depleted WR corp and horrible O-line. I don't care how good you are when you have shit for blocking and no one to throw the ball to, You're going to fail... Good call Giants for not throwing him to the wolves!



This^^^^



And really its time to move on from McAdoo and Reese. In comment 13808260 BigBlue22 said:This^^^^And really its time to move on from McAdoo and Reese.

Coaches were saving their jobs with a bad decision. Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2018 3:54 pm : link Which is why you rely on a GM to set them straight.

Unfortunately Reese was in the same situation.



which is why you rely on an Owner to set them all straight. And Mara did say he wanted Webb to get in there, but alas we know how shit rolls downhill.



and alas we have a new GM, new HC and new assistants...

I didn't listen to the introductory presser yet bceagle05 : 1/26/2018 3:54 pm but I love what I'm hearing during his Michael Kay interview. Very humble about the Cleveland experience and Holmgren's comments - said coaches his age and older were taught a different way with regards to handling players and media, and he's learned from it (reminiscent of Coughlin's evolution), and admitted not having an OC in Cleveland was a big mistake. Even if you're calling plays, you need another coach in that role.

Again, as a fan I get it JonC : 1/26/2018 3:54 pm as one who empathizing with someone losing their paycheck, I can see why Mara/Tisch may choose to not compel the coaches otherwise.

But lets not overlook ALL coaches try to save their jobs Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2018 3:56 pm similar to how Coughlin acted by not removing OBJ in games where he was losing his mind, and how TC took bad risks at the end of games in his last year as HC. it happens to the best of them...



it happens to the best of them...

RE: Coaches were working to save their jobs Racer : 1/26/2018 3:56 pm : link

Quote: end of story.



What is really ironic is that Shurmer was praised for playing the young guys in Cleveland rather than trying to win with veterans because he knew it was the right thing for the organization. In comment 13808256 JonC said:What is really ironic is that Shurmer was praised for playing the young guys in Cleveland rather than trying to win with veterans because he knew it was the right thing for the organization.

Here is the deal... EricJ : 1/26/2018 4:03 pm : link 1. He was practicing with the practice squad so anything you see on THAT practice field is not an indication as to what he can do in an NFL game

2. They have NOTHING on him to indicate whether he can be a starter. Obviously the rest of the league did not see that much from him in college or he would have been drafted before the 3rd round

3. Based upon this, there is no way they can go into this draft thinking that our QB situation is set long term. This is why they are drafting a QB

He pretty much said they'll be in a 3-4 jeff57 : 1/26/2018 4:03 pm At least 40% of the time.

One Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2018 4:11 pm of the indefensible situations from last year. Benching Manning was bad (more how he was benched). But backtracking on it was dumb too.

It was absolutely a poor football decision JonC : 1/26/2018 4:19 pm It appears the human decision trumped the football decision.

If the Giants XBRONX : 1/26/2018 4:22 pm Giants dont have tape of Webb in practice, ask the Patriots for film.

RE: Here is the deal... Chocco : 1/26/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: 1. He was practicing with the practice squad so anything you see on THAT practice field is not an indication as to what he can do in an NFL game

2. They have NOTHING on him to indicate whether he can be a starter. Obviously the rest of the league did not see that much from him in college or he would have been drafted before the 3rd round

3. Based upon this, there is no way they can go into this draft thinking that our QB situation is set long term. This is why they are drafting a QB



I think it boils down to if you really like a QB at 2 you take him. Don't just take a QB to take one that's a recipe for disaster. If you don't trade back to something like 15 get Arizona's First rounder next year. Odds are they will probably struggle with a rookie QB and a new DC. You then will have 2 first rounders to trade up for QB next year if another year of Webb doesn't convince you the he is THE guy. In comment 13808317 EricJ said:I think it boils down to if you really like a QB at 2 you take him. Don't just take a QB to take one that's a recipe for disaster. If you don't trade back to something like 15 get Arizona's First rounder next year. Odds are they will probably struggle with a rookie QB and a new DC. You then will have 2 first rounders to trade up for QB next year if another year of Webb doesn't convince you the he is THE guy.

Chocco : 1/26/2018 4:30 pm Should have been HC not DC, but I guess that is true too

Quote: In comment 13808317 EricJ said:





Quote:





1. He was practicing with the practice squad so anything you see on THAT practice field is not an indication as to what he can do in an NFL game

2. They have NOTHING on him to indicate whether he can be a starter. Obviously the rest of the league did not see that much from him in college or he would have been drafted before the 3rd round

3. Based upon this, there is no way they can go into this draft thinking that our QB situation is set long term. This is why they are drafting a QB







I think it boils down to if you really like a QB at 2 you take him. Don't just take a QB to take one that's a recipe for disaster. If you don't trade back to something like 15 get Arizona's First rounder next year. Odds are they will probably struggle with a rookie QB and a new DC. You then will have 2 first rounders to trade up for QB next year if another year of Webb doesn't convince you the he is THE guy. Should have been HC not DC, but I guess that is true too In comment 13808368 Chocco said:Should have been HC not DC, but I guess that is true too

You always play the QB Alwaysblue22 : 1/26/2018 4:31 pm that gives you the best chance to win. When you have a veteran QB who has seen all of the variations in NFL defenses that he has to navigate through as part of his job why on earth would you ever start a rookie from College over that veteran unless you know your team has to start from scratch and has no core talent to be an immediate contender? I do not believe that this is how DG views these Giants. Shurmur is not going to make the decision on the pick.The GM will do that. He is being politically correct in stating that he still thinks they can win if they do not address other holes with their first RD selection and take a QB. That is what every NFL coach must believe, or why bother to show up and play?

The prior GM/HC WillVAB : 1/26/2018 4:41 pm Were clueless. Geno Smith should've never been on the roster to begin with. They should've gone with Eli and Webb, then gave Webb some reps in games that got out of hand. The Rams game and a few others would've made sense. In that scenario, Eli keeps his streak, the organization doesn't look clueless, and at least they get some information on Webb.

RE: At a very minimum at 0-5 Eman11 : 1/26/2018 4:53 pm : link

Quote: Geno Smith had literally no value on this roster. The only purpose Geno served was try to help a contender stay afloat if Eli went down a couple of weeks.



At 0-5 that was out the window and Webb should have been elevated to the #2. If that were the case, there were opportunities, like the Rams game to get him into the 2nd half of a ballgame or two. And ultimately after all the shit went down, Webb should have been given the Washington game on NYE, there was nothing to be saved at that point for Spags or anyone else and everyone knew it.



This was absolutely what they should've done.



It does beg the question though was McAdoo that clueless or was Webb that far behind skills wise that he was nowhere near ready to even take practice reps at 2, let alone enter a game if Eli got hurt?



I think we know Ben was clueless and made a big mistake not getting Webb at least practice reps but as far as where Webb is talent wise, I don't think anyone outside the org has any idea.

In comment 13808275 Chris684 said:This was absolutely what they should've done.It does beg the question though was McAdoo that clueless or was Webb that far behind skills wise that he was nowhere near ready to even take practice reps at 2, let alone enter a game if Eli got hurt?I think we know Ben was clueless and made a big mistake not getting Webb at least practice reps but as far as where Webb is talent wise, I don't think anyone outside the org has any idea.

So what happens to Webb if they draft a QB? Simms11 : 1/26/2018 4:58 pm does he go back to being the 3rd QB? Do the Giants keep 3 QBs? Or do the Giants try to trade him for a cup of tea?! Quite the dilemma.

I find it unlikely joeinpa : 1/26/2018 5:00 pm Webb playing towards the end of the season would have any bearing on this year s draft. Besides, that ship sailed, the guys responsible are gone, why harp on it?



Besides, that ship sailed, the guys responsible are gone, why harp on it?

RE: At a very minimum at 0-5 WillVAB : 1/26/2018 5:06 pm : link

Quote: Geno Smith had literally no value on this roster. The only purpose Geno served was try to help a contender stay afloat if Eli went down a couple of weeks.



At 0-5 that was out the window and Webb should have been elevated to the #2. If that were the case, there were opportunities, like the Rams game to get him into the 2nd half of a ballgame or two. And ultimately after all the shit went down, Webb should have been given the Washington game on NYE, there was nothing to be saved at that point for Spags or anyone else and everyone knew it.



Geno Smith should’ve never been added as a FA, period. You have a QB who doesn’t get hurt. You just drafted Webb. Use the roster spot on someone who can actually contribute.



In comment 13808275 Chris684 said:Geno Smith should’ve never been added as a FA, period. You have a QB who doesn’t get hurt. You just drafted Webb. Use the roster spot on someone who can actually contribute.

Webb will be UESBLUE : 1/26/2018 5:09 pm properly evaluated by the new staff. He was not a first rd QB and never played a down. He has no bearing on our draft selection.

And what if Webb simply wasn't competent enough Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2018 5:10 pm : link To be given playing time? Shouldn't that be a consideration? The only reason anyone thinks he's anything is from what the talking heads said last year. We're just choosing to believe that and saying it was stupid he didn't play.



He was billed as a project before they drafted him. There was nothing cant-miss about Davis Webb as a draft prospect. He didn't even get practice reps here. The one time they gave him a look with the first team in December he got six plays before they pulled him out. We keep harping on what the team says rather than looking at what they actually did. They didn't trust him to be a backup, he wasn't the guy they wanted to play once they had a chance to start someone other than Eli. He never even got the workload of someone they were trying to develop. Every action with Webb suggests that he didnt have a place on the roster even while they tell you what a hard worker he is.









I'll always blame the fans... Dan in the Springs : 1/26/2018 5:19 pm : link and their overreaction to the media's portrayal of the plan to play the backups. They called it the "Eli benching", which turned out not to be the case. They claimed McAdoo said that starting Geno Smith gave the Giants a better chance to win than starting Eli, which he never said. The immediate reports on what was said sent the mob into a frenzy. They continued upset because of "how it was handled". The backlash was very strong, including billboards and planned walkouts, demonstrations, etc. in support of Eli.



Then the Giants ownership did something which still bothers me. Rather than stand strong and explain the logic behind the original decision they backed down, reversed course and the result was what many of us predicted. An absolute waste of the final five games and what could have given us even a glimpse of the value of our backups.

manning benched himself sundayatone : 1/26/2018 5:21 pm he was told they wanted to sprinkle in the other qbs,he acted like a baby, mike francessa want on his rant and then the media followed and piled on. mealymouth mara backed off due to public pressure and the rest is history.macadoo did nothing wrong on this front.

RE: And what if Webb simply wasn't competent enough WillVAB : 1/26/2018 5:21 pm : link

Quote: To be given playing time? Shouldn't that be a consideration? The only reason anyone thinks he's anything is from what the talking heads said last year. We're just choosing to believe that and saying it was stupid he didn't play.



He was billed as a project before they drafted him. There was nothing cant-miss about Davis Webb as a draft prospect. He didn't even get practice reps here. The one time they gave him a look with the first team in December he got six plays before they pulled him out. We keep harping on what the team says rather than looking at what they actually did. They didn't trust him to be a backup, he wasn't the guy they wanted to play once they had a chance to start someone other than Eli. He never even got the workload of someone they were trying to develop. Every action with Webb suggests that he didnt have a place on the roster even while they tell you what a hard worker he is.









Dude even Jared Lorenzen got some mop up duty when he was here. There’s no reason why Webb couldn’t have gotten mop up duty in several games this year. If he couldn’t handle mop up duty he doesn’t deserve to be on a NFL roster and the problem is solved.



It would’ve been the optimal situation — Webb gets some real NFL reps without being thrown to the wolves and Eli continues to start. It’s so common that no one would’ve batted an eye at it, including Eli. But when you offer some start one half bullshit that’s when there’s problems. In comment 13808467 Ten Ton Hammer said:Dude even Jared Lorenzen got some mop up duty when he was here. There’s no reason why Webb couldn’t have gotten mop up duty in several games this year. If he couldn’t handle mop up duty he doesn’t deserve to be on a NFL roster and the problem is solved.It would’ve been the optimal situation — Webb gets some real NFL reps without being thrown to the wolves and Eli continues to start. It’s so common that no one would’ve batted an eye at it, including Eli. But when you offer some start one half bullshit that’s when there’s problems.

Webb - its not rocket science Reale01 : 1/26/2018 5:46 pm : link I like him a lot as a person and I liked the little we saw in pre-season with a game winning drive. He is EXTREMELY impressive in interviews and his actions.



Geno MAY have made sense for the first 5 games.



After that Webb should have been active and put into the game if they got out of hand.



Personally, I would roll with Eli and Webb this year and use the #2 to accumulate picks and players. Spread the risk. We could end up with as many as 5 #2 picks in some scenarios (Trade with Cleveland then with Jets). If we get a #1 for next year we could use it to trade up if we need a QB.



There appear to be a lot of good #2 OL.



Reese and macadoo were so convinced that anyone but eli mattlawson : 1/26/2018 5:55 pm : link Could win the game. Desperate move and it was foolish. They be wrong.

RE: Reese and macadoo were so convinced that anyone but eli sundayatone : 1/26/2018 6:00 pm : link

Quote: Could win the game. Desperate move and it was foolish. They be wrong.



at 2-10,they were right,playing manning was a losers game which was proven,he was awful except for the philly game. In comment 13808533 mattlawson said:at 2-10,they were right,playing manning was a losers game which was proven,he was awful except for the philly game.

I really don’t think it’s a big deal UConn4523 : 1/26/2018 6:15 pm : link if Webb is that good where he’s our future (unlikely) Shurmur will know. If not, we can use the lack of tape to our advantage on draft day. Too big a deal is being made out of this.

Don't see anyway Big Rick in FL : 1/26/2018 6:25 pm : link They don't take a QB. He will sit for a year and be the starter in 2019. No way can they pay a 39 year old 22 million. If they move him they can save 17 million on next year's cap. That's 2 good free agents we could sign this offseason.

This isn't a win now scenario where we need Eli anymore Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2018 7:26 pm : link DG just has to show a trajectory pointing up by the end of next year. And that means another QB will be finishing 2018...

They'll be time in April to eval Webb Eli Wilson : 1/26/2018 7:29 pm : link because the Giants hired a new coach, they can begin off-season workouts on April 2nd. You would hope part of this is evaluating all existing players to get a better feel for what they may need in the draft.



I'm not sure exactly what they are allowed or not allowed to do during that time.

All teams film their practices. NyquistX3 : 1/26/2018 7:45 pm : link Would be surprised if there was nothing on Webb at the very least from training camp.

If the Giants draft a qb at #2 Rudy5757 : 1/26/2018 7:47 pm : link They should immediately move on from Eli and use the cap savings to rebuild. If you keep Eli and draft a QB you lose your 1st rounder to the bench. The advantage of drafting a qb is the cap savings, you can rebuild because the qb position is only tying up a few million instead of $22 million.



Macadoo did us a favor last year with Eli by breaking the streak. The Giants don't have that situation to deal with. Not playing Webb was stupid. When you are eliminated from the playoffs you should evaluate your roster and the failed in that respect. Maybe he didn't show enough but at the very least he should have gotten more practice reps. They moved him up too late in the season.



As for Eli I feel that he can still do it and we can roll another season with him but if they have a chance to get a 10 -15 year starter you take him and throw him in there. Let Eli go to a contender. Peyton, Farve, Montana all had it happen, no reason why Eli can't as well.

RE: What if.... KeoweeFan : 1/26/2018 8:31 pm : link

Quote: What if they didn't want to send him into a horrible 3-13 team that has a depleted WR corp and horrible O-line. I don't care how good you are when you have shit for blocking and no one to throw the ball to, You're going to fail... Good call Giants for not throwing him to the wolves!

Add on top the fact that we are now finding out that BM/JR had no contingency plan.



The initial scheme was that the NYG were to contend for NFC East with Eli at the helm and Davis, who had great potential but needed some mentoring, would wait in the wings for a year or two to develop.

They were late in recognising that their assumptions were not to be, and way too late in the season tried to make ineffective and disastrous (for them) adjustments.



In all sports, some standout players are "naturals" and others have to "hone" their abilities. The naturals will stand out in college (OL are good examples of players who have to go beyond "natural ability" to excel in the NFL - eg Hart and Flowers) but sometimes those who didn't have spotlights on them in college do well. (In his senior year Brady was till battling Drew Henson for the starting job.) In comment 13808260 BigBlue22 said:Add on top the fact that we are now finding out that BM/JR had no contingency plan.The initial scheme was that the NYG were to contend for NFC East with Eli at the helm and Davis, who had great potential but needed some mentoring, would wait in the wings for a year or two to develop.They were late in recognising that their assumptions were not to be, and way too late in the season tried to make ineffective and disastrous (for them) adjustments.In all sports, some standout players are "naturals" and others have to "hone" their abilities. The naturals will stand out in college (OL are good examples of players who have to go beyond "natural ability" to excel in the NFL - eg Hart and Flowers) but sometimes those who didn't have spotlights on them in college do well. (In his senior year Brady was till battling Drew Henson for the starting job.)

maybe it is just simple mdc1 : 1/26/2018 9:01 pm : link like the previous guy before Webb. These guys are just filling a position that based on Eli's durability and contract will NEVER see plyaing time. More than likely the Eli benching was a spite move.



It does tell you that we have our own version of the Brady/Garappalo saga except we do not have the Garrapolo we have a couple of backups that are IRRELEVANT.



Either that Big Rick in FL : 3:10 am : link Or you can try to move Webb during the draft to a team that misses out on the top 6-7 QBs. Try to get as close to the 87th pick back as you can.

