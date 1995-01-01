Listening to Shurmur on WFAN

|
In comment 13808256 JonC said:
Well, the notion that any non-drooling, sober adult would think that Geno Smith might be the guy to "save their job"... is even more frightening than their apparent lack of development of Webb last year.
In comment 13808256 JonC said:
Quote:
That’s why you compel the coaches to make the switch. 1 stupid win did not materially change anything about their employment status. Spagnuolo with his “he gives us the best chance to win” should have been replaced by “we need to find out.”
Great job Giants. 3-13 with a 36-year old at QB.
|What if they didn't want to send him into a horrible 3-13 team that has a depleted WR corp and horrible O-line. I don't care how good you are when you have shit for blocking and no one to throw the ball to, You're going to fail... Good call Giants for not throwing him to the wolves!
|Quote:
| The new head coach just said "unfortunately" there is no tape on Webb.
It seems like more than hand-wringing over a 3rd rounder. Also, Shurmur doesnt seem as dismissive of Webb as most of BBI does.
No one is saying their planning around him but he is a forgotten piece of this puzzle. Maybe he can play. I'm at least happy the new HC is going to find out.
In comment 13808289 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The new head coach just said "unfortunately" there is no tape on Webb.
It seems like more than hand-wringing over a 3rd rounder. Also, Shurmur doesnt seem as dismissive of Webb as most of BBI does.
No one is saying their planning around him but he is a forgotten piece of this puzzle. Maybe he can play. I'm at least happy the new HC is going to find out.
Shurmur's current position affords him the luxury of finding out, as does a fan who has no skin in the game, eg, a paycheck a fired coach loses.
This isn't difficult.
They don't really have the luxury of finding out. They have to decide whether to use the #2 pick on a QB in 4 months. There's no games played in those four months
What is really ironic is that Shurmer was praised for playing the young guys in Cleveland rather than trying to win with veterans because he knew it was the right thing for the organization.
Did you mean he isn't afforded the luxury?
| 1. He was practicing with the practice squad so anything you see on THAT practice field is not an indication as to what he can do in an NFL game
2. They have NOTHING on him to indicate whether he can be a starter. Obviously the rest of the league did not see that much from him in college or he would have been drafted before the 3rd round
3. Based upon this, there is no way they can go into this draft thinking that our QB situation is set long term. This is why they are drafting a QB
I think it boils down to if you really like a QB at 2 you take him. Don't just take a QB to take one that's a recipe for disaster. If you don't trade back to something like 15 get Arizona's First rounder next year. Odds are they will probably struggle with a rookie QB and a new DC. You then will have 2 first rounders to trade up for QB next year if another year of Webb doesn't convince you the he is THE guy.
|Were clueless. Geno Smith should’ve never been on the roster to begin with. They should’ve gone with Eli and Webb, then gave Webb some reps in games that got out of hand. The Rams game and a few others would’ve made sense. In that scenario, Eli keeps his streak, the organization doesn’t look clueless, and at least they get some information on Webb.
|you run with the player(s) you think give you the best chance of doing so, which isn't the project QB prospect who hasn't been able to get his arse off the pine.
| Geno Smith had literally no value on this roster. The only purpose Geno served was try to help a contender stay afloat if Eli went down a couple of weeks.
At 0-5 that was out the window and Webb should have been elevated to the #2. If that were the case, there were opportunities, like the Rams game to get him into the 2nd half of a ballgame or two. And ultimately after all the shit went down, Webb should have been given the Washington game on NYE, there was nothing to be saved at that point for Spags or anyone else and everyone knew it.
| Geno Smith had literally no value on this roster. The only purpose Geno served was try to help a contender stay afloat if Eli went down a couple of weeks.
At 0-5 that was out the window and Webb should have been elevated to the #2. If that were the case, there were opportunities, like the Rams game to get him into the 2nd half of a ballgame or two. And ultimately after all the shit went down, Webb should have been given the Washington game on NYE, there was nothing to be saved at that point for Spags or anyone else and everyone knew it.
| To be given playing time? Shouldn't that be a consideration? The only reason anyone thinks he's anything is from what the talking heads said last year. We're just choosing to believe that and saying it was stupid he didn't play.
He was billed as a project before they drafted him. There was nothing cant-miss about Davis Webb as a draft prospect. He didn't even get practice reps here. The one time they gave him a look with the first team in December he got six plays before they pulled him out. We keep harping on what the team says rather than looking at what they actually did. They didn't trust him to be a backup, he wasn't the guy they wanted to play once they had a chance to start someone other than Eli. He never even got the workload of someone they were trying to develop. Every action with Webb suggests that he didnt have a place on the roster even while they tell you what a hard worker he is.
|Could win the game. Desperate move and it was foolish. They be wrong.
| In comment 13808275 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Geno Smith had literally no value on this roster. The only purpose Geno served was try to help a contender stay afloat if Eli went down a couple of weeks.
At 0-5 that was out the window and Webb should have been elevated to the #2. If that were the case, there were opportunities, like the Rams game to get him into the 2nd half of a ballgame or two. And ultimately after all the shit went down, Webb should have been given the Washington game on NYE, there was nothing to be saved at that point for Spags or anyone else and everyone knew it.
This was absolutely what they should've done.
It does beg the question though was McAdoo that clueless or was Webb that far behind skills wise that he was nowhere near ready to even take practice reps at 2, let alone enter a game if Eli got hurt?
I think we know Ben was clueless and made a big mistake not getting Webb at least practice reps but as far as where Webb is talent wise, I don't think anyone outside the org has any idea.
| To be given playing time? Shouldn't that be a consideration? The only reason anyone thinks he's anything is from what the talking heads said last year. We're just choosing to believe that and saying it was stupid he didn't play.
He was billed as a project before they drafted him. There was nothing cant-miss about Davis Webb as a draft prospect. He didn't even get practice reps here. The one time they gave him a look with the first team in December he got six plays before they pulled him out. We keep harping on what the team says rather than looking at what they actually did. They didn't trust him to be a backup, he wasn't the guy they wanted to play once they had a chance to start someone other than Eli. He never even got the workload of someone they were trying to develop. Every action with Webb suggests that he didnt have a place on the roster even while they tell you what a hard worker he is.
Of course they have the luxury of finding out what they have. Whether or not the Giants take a QB at #2 will be based solely on the team's evaluation of the QBs at the top of their list. If they feel one (or more) of them could be a franchise QB, they will select one. If not, they won't.
| In comment 13808467 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
To be given playing time? Shouldn't that be a consideration? The only reason anyone thinks he's anything is from what the talking heads said last year. We're just choosing to believe that and saying it was stupid he didn't play.
He was billed as a project before they drafted him. There was nothing cant-miss about Davis Webb as a draft prospect. He didn't even get practice reps here. The one time they gave him a look with the first team in December he got six plays before they pulled him out. We keep harping on what the team says rather than looking at what they actually did. They didn't trust him to be a backup, he wasn't the guy they wanted to play once they had a chance to start someone other than Eli. He never even got the workload of someone they were trying to develop. Every action with Webb suggests that he didnt have a place on the roster even while they tell you what a hard worker he is.
Your characterization that Webb was pulled out after 6 practice reps is incorrect. Those reps were what he was assigned. He didn't get more than that because he was only supposed to get 6.
They don’t have the luxury of not taking a QB and seeing what they have in Webb, because if Eli is truly done after this year and Webb isn’t any good they are royally screwed.
|What if they didn't want to send him into a horrible 3-13 team that has a depleted WR corp and horrible O-line. I don't care how good you are when you have shit for blocking and no one to throw the ball to, You're going to fail... Good call Giants for not throwing him to the wolves!
| like the previous guy before Webb. These guys are just filling a position that based on Eli's durability and contract will NEVER see plyaing time. More than likely the Eli benching was a spite move.
It does tell you that we have our own version of the Brady/Garappalo saga except we do not have the Garrapolo we have a couple of backups that are IRRELEVANT.
Geno Smith should’ve never been added as a FA, period. You have a QB who doesn’t get hurt. You just drafted Webb. Use the roster spot on someone who can actually contribute.
| They should immediately move on from Eli and use the cap savings to rebuild. If you keep Eli and draft a QB you lose your 1st rounder to the bench. The advantage of drafting a qb is the cap savings, you can rebuild because the qb position is only tying up a few million instead of $22 million.
| Webb playing towards the end of the season would have any bearing on this year s draft.
Besides, that ship sailed, the guys responsible are gone, why harp on it?
There were some posters suggesting exactly that, and it's not a crazy thought, although it is based in a logical fallacy. Just because a player has never missed a game due to injury doesn't mean that he will never miss a game (or more) due to injury, especially at 36 years old. And the Giants did believe (as did many of us) that they were poised to contend this past season. Saying they shouldn't have rostered Smith is nothing more than 20/20 hindsight.