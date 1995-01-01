Does Anyone Else Think It's Darnold? adamg : 1/26/2018 5:43 pm I'm thinking Darnold is going to be the draft pick either at 2 or in a trade up with the Browns.



I can't point to any one thing and say "that's why!". But between the intangibles of Eli and Darnold being somewhat similar. DArnold being a high ceiling QB with instances of being a clutch time performer. Shurmur being a QB developer. Shurmur saying that he likes a quiet, leader at QB, not someone rowdy (nixing Rosen or Mayfield). Tisch only committing to Eli being the QB of 2018. I can't help but think Darnold fits for what the NYG want and see in their QBs and their future contingencies. I don't think you can ever count on your team being in a spot to pick a QB like that ever, let alone twice in succession. And so, I think they're going to go all out to land their guy.



Am I alone in thinking this? And it's really not out of love for Darnold. It just seems like the Giants way of doing things.

Why would we trade draft picks Alwaysblue22 : 1/26/2018 6:11 pm : link To move up one spot when we need all the picks we can get. We are better off trading down. We are not that in desperate need of a QB to surrender picks. We have the second pick and there will be three other high ranked QBs left on the Board in addition to Barkley and CHUBB (the DT). The latter two are probably graded higher than the QBs. There are draft experts that do not grade the four notable QBs as highly as other players, although most of the four are considered first round picks but that can be anywhere from 1 to 32. Do you take a player who is a QB if he is not the highest graded player on your board at #2 because you believe what the pundits say that this draft is a once in a life time opportunity for the Giants to take a FRANCHISE QB. A QB does not make a franchise a winner. Its a winning Franchise that makes the QB a Franchise QB, and not vice versa, if the team is well run. Sixth Round Draft Pick Tom Brady is a testament to this. He was not labeled a Franchise QB or noticed as such in college. But the NFL is not College. If the reasoning is that the Giants will most likely not be in the top 5 or ten on the draft board next season or any other time soon and will not be in a position to draft an excellent COLLEGE QB who may or may not develop as expected than Eli Manning is not as bad as people claim he is...is he?

If the Browns take Allen you gotta believe the Giants Blue21 : 1/26/2018 6:20 pm : link will run to the podium for Darnold.

I think if it is a QB it is Darnold...... Dry Lightning : 1/26/2018 6:25 pm : link If they take Darnold at 1 it's Barkley. Trade down is probably not happening, but those are the hardest to figure.

Darnold AcidTest : 1/26/2018 6:36 pm : link is the only QB worthy of a top five pick, but I don't think the Giants will trade up for him. He had 26 TDs, 13 INTs, QBR of 148.1, and a completion percentage of 63.1% in 2017. Those numbers are down from 2016, but not alarmingly, especially since he was sacked 29 times in 2017, and only 6 in 2016.



But Darnold has warts, including a propensity for fumbles, a loopy throwing motion, and staring down receivers. He also has a somewhat chunky body type. I think he's two years away, but that won't matter if the Giants plan on Eli staying for that long. Right now, I think it's 60/40 the Giants take Darnold if he's available.



I do think the Browns will take Darnold. That leaves Allen or Rosen, neither of whom, for different reasons, are worth the #2 pick.



My own view is that the "big three" QBs are all overrated.

There is another scenario RomanWH : 1/26/2018 6:41 pm : link Giants front office falls in love with Darnold and it somehow gets out. Then the Browns hold him hostage and we're forced to trade up to get him for fear of either a) they draft and keep him or b) another team tries to leapfrog us by trading with the Browns(NYJ or DEN).



There's nothing to be gained by showing our hand early (obviously)

Darnold or Allen TMS : 1/26/2018 6:53 pm : link and definitely not Rosen (slick china doll) who will not be there after his first contract. Not a QB then trade down, keep ELI and Webb. MO

It's Darnold or a trade down at #2... Torrag : 1/26/2018 6:58 pm : link ...Why? There is no elite DE, LT or CB to spend this rare draft capital on in this class. So to maximize the value it's draft the QB of the future or cash in our chips in a trade.

I'll still argue Darnold goes #1 Peppers : 1/26/2018 7:05 pm : link I don't think the Browns pass on him.



I think Darnold will be the guy Jay on the Island : 1/26/2018 7:10 pm : link The Giants have just begun evaluating these kids but come draft day I think Darnold will be the Giants pick. I am beginning to believe that Cleveland will take Allen which is the ideal scenario for the Giants as I fully expect them to have Darnold as the #1 player on their board come draft day.

Apparently most of BBI Dave on the UWS : 1/26/2018 7:12 pm : link don't understand team building. This IS their chance to potentially get their next QB. You don't pass up those chances. If you don't have a QB you ain't going anywhere! Now if they don't think ANY of these guys can succeed Eli than they will go in another direction, but I can't see that happening.

if they feel Rosen UESBLUE : 1/26/2018 7:20 pm : link wants to play now then Darnold makes more sense as a clipboard caddy for a yr or two.

He won’t be the guy KWALL2 : 1/26/2018 7:33 pm : link The most overrated player right now.



I don’t think he goes top 15.



If he does he doesn’t play up to it.

I want Rosen The_Boss : 1/26/2018 7:52 pm : link But if Darnold is available him sitting and learning a year behind Eli is very advantageous.

I don’t see RetroJint : 1/26/2018 8:28 pm : link Darnold at all at #2.

Kwall jtgiants : 1/26/2018 9:28 pm : link I love Darnold and totally disagree w u. To say he won't go top 15 is laughable. He goes top 5 at worst. He'll be the best qb of the bunch but I'm not sure the giants go qb

No Darnold or Rosen Dave in VA : 1/26/2018 9:30 pm : link DG will trade down and get us some extra quality picks..we have lots of holes to fill....that is our first priority

I'll be shocked if Darnold isn't the first pick by Cleveland. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/26/2018 9:32 pm : link ...

i think its way too early in the process blueblood : 1/26/2018 9:46 pm : link to assume its anyone. Havent even had the combine yet.

Another day djstat : 1/26/2018 9:50 pm : link Another stupid thread where people want to make a prediction about a draft choice that is approximately 90 days away. There has not been a combine, pro days, or individual workouts. Just enjoy the freaking off-season

Jt KWALL2 : 1/26/2018 9:51 pm : link They may not go QB but if they do id bet the house it’s Allen or Rosen.



I’d take odds on Darnold out of the top 10?



And then I’d parlay that with a bet that he doesn’t live up to first round play.









Kwall jtgiants : 1/26/2018 10:38 pm : link I respect the he'll out of you but totally disagree. You can't touch Rosen with those injury concerns. Allen will go 1 to browns. I stand by my conviction on Darnold. He'll be the best of the bunch in the long term. There's no way he falls out of top 10. Your wrong here but its why we love the draft. Eye of the beholder and all that

Rosen Giantfootball025 : 1/26/2018 10:49 pm : link is the best qb in the draft, Allen has the most tools, Darnold has the highest upside, Jackson is the unpolished uber athlete, and Mayfield is the wildcard. The pick will be and should be Barkley. He has the least amount of questions, he's very high character, and he's the best PLAYER in the draft. Eli still has ability if he has a line. We also waste a roster spot if we draft a qb. Because we aren't cutting Webb or placing him on practice squad. So we'll be forced to carry 3 active qbs something in which most teams don't do.

I don't think it "is" Darnold Breeze_94 : 1/26/2018 11:50 pm : link right now. Too early in the process.



If he is available when they pick, I think it will be Darnold though. He seems like a perfect fit- from his skillset in Shurmur's system, to his mobility and athleticism, to his poise and personality, I feel like he is a perfect fit for this organization.



He has a lot of Big Ben/Rodgers to his game. It will be nice to have a QB who can make things happen outside the structure of the play. He has some things he needs to work on, but that is the great thing about having Eli for next year and a guy like Shurmur to mold him.

How many times have you guys been shocked by the Giants' short lease : 12:35 am : link first round pick? I fully expect to be shocked again this year ..... although Reece is gone - so there is that?

The shock Giantfootball025 : 2:20 am : link pick could be Nelson, and i wouldn't be upset with it at all.

What if we take Barkley Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:43 am : link and wait to the second round to pick Luke Falk. Or, perhaps, Lamar Jackson falls to the second round. That would be interesting. This is going to be a wild draft for NYG.

Rosen Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:07 am : link IMHO will be the Dan Marino of this draft if he does not go #1 or #2. There will be a number of teams a few years down the road who will be kicking themselves for passing on him.



I remember when the Rangers drafted Brian Leetch ninth overall in the first round in 1986. I had seen him play and thought there are going to be eight teams who will rue the day they passed on Leetch. The only guy picked before him that had a good career was Vincent Damphousse. But he was no Leetch.

In his PC Shurmur GiantTuff1 : 8:38 am : link said he likes a calm disposition at the QB position, hence his reason for liking Eli, but I also thought that might be telling that the team prefers someone like Darnold over rah rah or less predictable players in Rosen or Mayfield.

I wouldn't touch Rosen dd in Mass : 8:51 am : link My son (38) called last night, he was telling me about a conversation he had with one of his fraternity brothers who works for one of the big NFL scouting agencies.



He focuses on OL/DL, but he has had several conversations with the guys that evaluate the QB's. They are having a hard time coming up with a 5 year projection for Rosen. All the background work they have done shows serious health concerns. The biggest reason he didn't play in the bowl game was that he was still suffering from headaches.



Looks like he is made of glass. I hope the Giants stay away

It's the end of January TheMick7 : 8:56 am : link We still have the Combines,Free Agency to deal with. How the Giants draft is still up in the air. How Shurmur,DG view Webb has yet to be seen.How they internally view Eli is unknown. So could it be Darnold? Sure,but it could also be half a dozen other options predicated on what the Giants do before draft day!

Jt KWALL2 : 10:16 am : link Rosen’s health is a huge question. I don’t know anything about it but the guy on the field is a much better prospect than Darnold.



I see Darnold going after Mayfield and Jackson too.



Jackson will run like Vick. He can go in the 10-15 range. Maybe higher. Why not run his college offense in the NFL? Run a spread offense and he can start as a rookie.

KWALL2 Marty866b : 10:26 am : link There is no way that Jackson will go higher then Darnold.ZERO CHANCE. I think there is little chance that Jackson goes in the first round. Your opinion of Darnold is a lot different then the experts out there. BTW, I am not sold on Darnold either and I have seen every snap he's taken at USC and some in high school.

Marty KWALL2 : 10:43 am : link I think the "expert opinion" out there on Darnold (and Jackson) now will change in the next few months.



IMO, Darnold was overrated all year by these experts on where he will eventually go in the draft. We'll see soon.

Let me add though, Darnold seems like an Accorsi type choice Jim in Forest Hills : 11:04 am : link Stoic leader, who made his team better than it was. Prototypical size too. I think Accorsi would be on board. Never knew what Reese really wanted unless you look at Webb and Nassib as his standard bearers, but he never got that high pick.



Who knows with DG, he knows Eli well and Cam Newton as well. Interested to see who they value and why.

Yeah Giantfootball025 : 1:32 pm : link this draft is going to shape the future of the franchise. We need to hit on not only our first pick, but second as well. I think as far as players go my personal top 5 would be in order. Does that mean each player will go in that respected slot...no, but well see.



1.) Barkley

2.) Nelson

3.) Rosen

4.) Chubb

5.) Darnold

When watching both guys Rosen GiantTuff1 : 1:56 pm : link is the guy that jumps off the screen to me compared to Darnold, especially when their teams played one another. I can easily see Kwall's opinion on the consensus of Darnold turning taking a turn.