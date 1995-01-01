Chris Simms ranks Eli Manning NYG07 : 1/26/2018 6:53 pm as the 38th best QB in the NFL, just ahead of Derek Anderson and Mike Glennon. Not sure how many Lebatard Show fans are on here but he has been coming on every day to announce his list since he stated Blake Bortles was the 70th best QB in the world.



He admits Eli is the best QB in Giants history, but at this point is finished, and that there are even back up QBs in the NFL better than him today. He claims to be an avid film watcher as an employee at Bleacher Report.



I have been very hard on Manning this off season, but I think this is bullshit too. I know I am going to get a ton of who cares what Chris Simms thinks responses. I just wanted to pass this along.



If you want to listen, go to hour 3 of the podcast on the ESPN app.

chris Simms clearly an unbiased source to "evaluate" Eli, only one plato : 1/26/2018 7:23 pm : link better is Boomer. while Boomer has done great work for cystic fibrosis, he is intolerable when it comes to giants and Manning because Giants never wanted him as their qb, and he was dying to be a giant.



Eli is one of the best qb's in Giant history along with charlie conerly, YAT, Tarkenton, and Friedman.





Giant fans should ignore the jealous BS from Simms and Boomer.

RE: The real question Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2018 7:27 pm : link

Quote: is can Eli be productive enough at the position for the team to win with.



Agree. And the answer is he is not... In comment 13808667 Dave on the UWS said:Agree. And the answer is he is not...

RE: chris Simms clearly an unbiased source to FStubbs : 1/26/2018 7:37 pm : link

Quote: better is Boomer. while Boomer has done great work for cystic fibrosis, he is intolerable when it comes to giants and Manning because Giants never wanted him as their qb, and he was dying to be a giant.



Eli is one of the best qb's in Giant history along with charlie conerly, YAT, Tarkenton, and Friedman.





Giant fans should ignore the jealous BS from Simms and Boomer.



I used to think Boomer was a hard core racist. I'm starting to think he's just equally hateful and horrible to everyone. In comment 13808682 plato said:I used to think Boomer was a hard core racist. I'm starting to think he's just equally hateful and horrible to everyone.

RE: RE: chris Simms clearly an unbiased source to Gatorade Dunk : 1/26/2018 7:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808682 plato said:





Quote:





better is Boomer. while Boomer has done great work for cystic fibrosis, he is intolerable when it comes to giants and Manning because Giants never wanted him as their qb, and he was dying to be a giant.



Eli is one of the best qb's in Giant history along with charlie conerly, YAT, Tarkenton, and Friedman.





Giant fans should ignore the jealous BS from Simms and Boomer.







I used to think Boomer was a hard core racist. I'm starting to think he's just equally hateful and horrible to everyone.

That's quite the judgment to throw around. Do you have anything to base that on? In comment 13808703 FStubbs said:That's quite the judgment to throw around. Do you have anything to base that on?

RE: Eli is not in 29-32 range allstarjim : 1/26/2018 8:04 pm : link

Quote: There are at least 10 teams where it's not an a question that he's better than their starter and another half dozen that you could make a case either way and that's off last season with a horrible coach and a horrible line.



Bills

Dolphns

Jets

Broncos

Bengals

Browns

Jaguars

Texans

Cardinals

Bears



So Deshaun Watson isn't better than Eli today? Cardinals are low hanging fruit because they now no longer have a starting QB with Carson Palmer retired. But Eli hasn't been better than Palmer recently.



Bortles would also be an improvement. So would Tannehill even though he didn't play this year, and McCown was better than Eli. I'll give you Kizer, maybe Tyrod Taylor, Trevor Semian or Paxton Lynch (take your pick).



I also wouldn't trade Trubisky for Eli right now, even though Trubisky isn't quite there yet, but I would add Flacco to the list that Eli is better than. So yeah, he's about the 28th best QB right now. In comment 13808648 arniefez said:So Deshaun Watson isn't better than Eli today? Cardinals are low hanging fruit because they now no longer have a starting QB with Carson Palmer retired. But Eli hasn't been better than Palmer recently.Bortles would also be an improvement. So would Tannehill even though he didn't play this year, and McCown was better than Eli. I'll give you Kizer, maybe Tyrod Taylor, Trevor Semian or Paxton Lynch (take your pick).I also wouldn't trade Trubisky for Eli right now, even though Trubisky isn't quite there yet, but I would add Flacco to the list that Eli is better than. So yeah, he's about the 28th best QB right now.

Actually Tyrod allstarjim : 1/26/2018 8:11 pm : link Had a better year

Chris Simms may not be right Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2018 8:20 pm : link but he is closer with his ranking of Eli Manning than most of the posters here..

RE: RE: The real question Bill L : 1/26/2018 8:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808667 Dave on the UWS said:





Quote:





is can Eli be productive enough at the position for the team to win with.







Agree. And the answer is he is not... its a shame that Mara didn’t hire you and your prescience. You seem to be much more knowledgeable than the current decision-makers. In comment 13808687 Jimmy Googs said:its a shame that Mara didn’t hire you and your prescience. You seem to be much more knowledgeable than the current decision-makers.

Eli on 1-26-18 RetroJint : 1/26/2018 8:26 pm : link Is about the 24th best QB in the league. That’s not bad for 37-year old. I am deeply appreciative for what he’s done for the Giants; Phil Simms did more. And, in my opinion, Phil is the greatest QB in team history .

Everyone is evaluating the QB plus supporting cast and team context Bill L : 1/26/2018 8:28 pm : link And equating it with the QB. Including Simms

RE: RE: Eli is not in 29-32 range ajr2456 : 1/26/2018 8:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808648 arniefez said:





Quote:





There are at least 10 teams where it's not an a question that he's better than their starter and another half dozen that you could make a case either way and that's off last season with a horrible coach and a horrible line.



Bills

Dolphns

Jets

Broncos

Bengals

Browns

Jaguars

Texans

Cardinals

Bears







So Deshaun Watson isn't better than Eli today? Cardinals are low hanging fruit because they now no longer have a starting QB with Carson Palmer retired. But Eli hasn't been better than Palmer recently.



Bortles would also be an improvement. So would Tannehill even though he didn't play this year, and McCown was better than Eli. I'll give you Kizer, maybe Tyrod Taylor, Trevor Semian or Paxton Lynch (take your pick).



I also wouldn't trade Trubisky for Eli right now, even though Trubisky isn't quite there yet, but I would add Flacco to the list that Eli is better than. So yeah, he's about the 28th best QB right now.



What he said In comment 13808749 allstarjim said:What he said

I expect that crap from some of the morons on BBI. Giant John : 1/26/2018 8:35 pm : link But you played the game Simms. Just wondering if you will be ettending Eli’s acceptance speech at the Hall of Fame? No guess not. Go coach a pee wee league.

RE: Complete BS Simms. EricJ : 1/26/2018 8:35 pm : link

Quote: No wonder Giants never drafted you.



Oh right. yeah they didn't draft him because they knew about his 2018 QB rankings after his career is over. In comment 13808780 Giant John said:Oh right. yeah they didn't draft him because they knew about his 2018 QB rankings after his career is over.

RE: RE: RE: The real question Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2018 8:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808687 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13808667 Dave on the UWS said:





Quote:





is can Eli be productive enough at the position for the team to win with.







Agree. And the answer is he is not...



its a shame that Mara didn’t hire you and your prescience. You seem to be much more knowledgeable than the current decision-makers.



i won't challenge you on that one In comment 13808769 Bill L said:i won't challenge you on that one

tough to judge jbeintherockies : 1/26/2018 8:43 pm : link Eli didn't have much to work with this year. I think that makes it tough to judge him. Chris Simms probably has access to the all-22 and can evaluate him better than us. But what is Chris' criteria? How much does the team around the QB influence that criteria? This is the ultimate team game.



In addition, I really doubt you see McAdoo or Sullivan get OC jobs anytime soon. I don't think McAdoo will EVER be a head coach in the NFL again. I'm not even sure either of them are at an NFL level as OC's. Yea, McAdoo did well as the OC when Coughlin was here. But, how much did Coughlin influence his game planning and coaching? Once Coughlin was gone, the offense wasn't very good. In 2016 the team relied on the defense.



Eli has never been a very consistent QB. But he is clutch in the playoffs and has two Super Bowl MVP's on his resume.



Let's see how he plays in 2018.

RE: Eli on 1-26-18 NYG07 : 1/26/2018 8:50 pm : link

Quote: Is about the 24th best QB in the league. That’s not bad for 37-year old. I am deeply appreciative for what he’s done for the Giants; Phil Simms did more. And, in my opinion, Phil is the greatest QB in team history .



I think that is a fair assessment. That is about where I have him ranked too. I never saw Simms play so I can't comment on that.



I will keep the board updated on his list so we can discuss the next 15 or so QBs he thinks are better than Eli.



In comment 13808770 RetroJint said:I think that is a fair assessment. That is about where I have him ranked too. I never saw Simms play so I can't comment on that.I will keep the board updated on his list so we can discuss the next 15 or so QBs he thinks are better than Eli.

RE: Actually Tyrod FirstBallotEli : 1/26/2018 9:00 pm : link

Quote: Had a better year



Anyone who thinks Tyrod is within a country mile of Eli on any day knows jackshit about football



Fact In comment 13808757 allstarjim said:Anyone who thinks Tyrod is within a country mile of Eli on any day knows jackshit about footballFact

I think Chris Simms actually NYSports1 : 1/26/2018 9:19 pm : link overrated Eli at this point. Eli is the same 20 million a year qb who has 2 sb mvps and for the last couple of years has 1 game where he reached 20 points. First 5 games this past year full staff and he was terrible and the rest of the year the same but everybody make excuses for him even though when full health he still sucked

Britt and JCin32... NYG07 : 1/26/2018 9:29 pm : link Any comment? Not calling you out in a negative way. Much respect to both of you as posters on this site.



You guys have been the most logical opposition to posters like myself, jimmy, Gatorade and ajr in our belief it is time to move on from Manning.



Just curious to hear your response.

Coach Shumur’s and Gettlemen’s opinion of Eli BBelle21 : 1/26/2018 9:42 pm : link Matters light years ahead of how Chris Simms came to his bizarre rankings. Saying backups are better than Eli right now is a more ridiculous statement than those McAdoo-isms we all suffered through.

Chris Simms' assessment is more apt than most of Giants' fans dk in TX : 1/26/2018 9:48 pm : link BBI needs to stop drinking this blue colored cool-aid. Eli has been horrible for years. He is an interception machine. The only veteran QB that will fumble consistently by just whenever someone breaths on him.



We may be overating Eli Manning here on BBI.It is always everybody's fault but Eli's

RE: Eli on 1-26-18 djstat : 1/26/2018 10:00 pm : link

Quote: Is about the 24th best QB in the league. That’s not bad for 37-year old. I am deeply appreciative for what he’s done for the Giants; Phil Simms did more. And, in my opinion, Phil is the greatest QB in team history . how can you say Simms did more and is the greatest? He got hurt a lot more. Threw for a lot less yards. Threw lots of picks. I loved #11 also but #10 is the GOAT at NYG QB. In comment 13808770 RetroJint said:how can you say Simms did more and is the greatest? He got hurt a lot more. Threw for a lot less yards. Threw lots of picks. I loved #11 also but #10 is the GOAT at NYG QB.

BBI BBelle21 : 1/26/2018 10:01 pm : link isn’t drinking the blue colored Eli cool aid as much as those in charge are. That should, perhaps, tell you something.

He hasn't been horrible. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2018 10:03 pm : link He hasn't been very good.





It's clear that he's past the point where he can elevate the roster around him. Which means he needs to be placed into a collection of talent that puts him into a position to be successful.

Everyone has lost their mind Painless62 : 1/26/2018 10:08 pm : link Eli was getting the ball out in less than 2 sec. He actually had the Giants up in the 4 th qtr 3 straight games where the rest of the team blew it. He has been screwed for years. There has not been a legitimate running game since when? Do we all think he has developed dementia at 37? His brain is as good as ever and he can still throw it crisp and far. Eli has never been a top qb during the reg season. He was horrible at the start of his career and always made erratic throws and at times head scratching int’s. Even in his so called prime, how many bad games did he have. But give him an o line, a running game, a good scheme that plays to his strengths, a solid defense and I wouldn’t want to play him in the playoffs. He is that rare person who has ice water running through his veins at crunch time.

Look at you guys exiled : 1/26/2018 10:20 pm : link You have your own little Eli Sucks thread. With no one jumping in to argue with you.

Oops, Painless, I didn’t see your post until after mine exiled : 1/26/2018 10:22 pm : link What are you doing on this thread?

RE: RE: The real question 18E : 1/26/2018 10:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13808667 Dave on the UWS said:





Quote:





is can Eli be productive enough at the position for the team to win with.







Agree. And the answer is he is not...



Yeah ok....take a walk shithead. In comment 13808687 Jimmy Googs said:Yeah ok....take a walk shithead.

I would say he is in the lower half of the league right now Rudy5757 : 1/26/2018 10:41 pm : link The thing that Eli is really poor at is the screen pass. Our screen game with Eli has been pathetic, for some reason he can't throw that short pass. The screen pass is a core play of Shurmur so that will be interesting to see if Eli is still around.



As I mentioned on another thread, Peyton, Farce, Montana and other greats finished their career on another team, no reason that the Giants can't part ways with Eli. $22 million is too much to spend on Eli right now. Draft a qb and cut Eli and let him go to a team that is a qb away. That's if there is a qb they feel is tractable at #2. If you only like 1 qb and he is picked trade or draft the BPA.

RE: Coach Shumur’s and Gettlemen’s opinion of Eli EricJ : 1/26/2018 10:44 pm : link

Quote: Matters light years ahead of how Chris Simms came to his bizarre rankings. Saying backups are better than Eli right now is a more ridiculous statement than those McAdoo-isms we all suffered through.



We dont know their opinion yet. We will find out when we see how they handle the QB situation next season. Everything you hear now is politics. In comment 13808843 BBelle21 said:We dont know their opinion yet. We will find out when we see how they handle the QB situation next season. Everything you hear now is politics.

Brady Dragon : 1/26/2018 11:13 pm : link Did he have a running game in the AFC championship answer No, but he lead his team victory. Eli Manning has never been in the top five QB’s in the NFL throughout his career why because he is a statue, very inaccurate and most of all the hype just never truly materialized. If players are jealous of him can’t say but I know for sure the Manning name got him to NY not his production on the field.



Here’s a great example for you of two brothers Bernard King and Albert King, Albert was the second coming of Jesus but in truth never was more than a decent player throughout his career. Now Bernard limited hype but tremendous basket ball player who experienced a somewhat injury plagued career. Don’t over think it if you had a choice between Peyton, Brady, Brees, Rogers or Eli in their prime who do you take? No one is perfect but the facts still remain the same any other name or city Eli does not get the many chances he received.

RetroJint hassan : 12:34 am : link Totally agree ..... Simms advanced metrics against his peers is superior to Eli’s. Look st pro football reference. He could have played well for another two - three years after his cut. Shame.



Eli is in the low 20s (20-25) at best right now. If the qb they draft is better than Eli and Eli continues to struggle it’s safe to say they will play this year.



Simms ended his career a top 10 QB in the league and was cut. He was definitely much stronger in 1993 than how Eli is wrapping things up.

Someone please archive this montanagiant : 12:55 am : link Please

Chris Simms is not good at this. Mr. Bungle : 12:58 am : link He compares Josh Allen to Troy Aikman as a prospect.



That's remarkable ignorance.

RE: Eli on 1-26-18 Mr. Bungle : 12:59 am : link

Quote: Is about the 24th best QB in the league. That’s not bad for 37-year old. I am deeply appreciative for what he’s done for the Giants; Phil Simms did more. And, in my opinion, Phil is the greatest QB in team history .

Phil Simms did not do more. In comment 13808770 RetroJint said:Phil Simms did not do more.

RE: RE: RE: chris Simms clearly an unbiased source to FStubbs : 7:23 am : link

Quote: In comment 13808703 FStubbs said:





Quote:





In comment 13808682 plato said:





Quote:





better is Boomer. while Boomer has done great work for cystic fibrosis, he is intolerable when it comes to giants and Manning because Giants never wanted him as their qb, and he was dying to be a giant.



Eli is one of the best qb's in Giant history along with charlie conerly, YAT, Tarkenton, and Friedman.





Giant fans should ignore the jealous BS from Simms and Boomer.







I used to think Boomer was a hard core racist. I'm starting to think he's just equally hateful and horrible to everyone.





That's quite the judgment to throw around. Do you have anything to base that on?



An observation over the years. He seemed to have a lot more bile and vitriol for black players and never, ever anything positive to say.



Lately I'm not so sure anymore, since he really hates Eli too. In comment 13808717 Gatorade Dunk said:An observation over the years. He seemed to have a lot more bile and vitriol for black players and never, ever anything positive to say.Lately I'm not so sure anymore, since he really hates Eli too.

RE: RE: RE: chris Simms clearly an unbiased source to FStubbs : 7:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13808703 FStubbs said:





Quote:





In comment 13808682 plato said:





Quote:





better is Boomer. while Boomer has done great work for cystic fibrosis, he is intolerable when it comes to giants and Manning because Giants never wanted him as their qb, and he was dying to be a giant.



Eli is one of the best qb's in Giant history along with charlie conerly, YAT, Tarkenton, and Friedman.





Giant fans should ignore the jealous BS from Simms and Boomer.







I used to think Boomer was a hard core racist. I'm starting to think he's just equally hateful and horrible to everyone.





That's quite the judgment to throw around. Do you have anything to base that on?



For what it's worth, a quick google search shows I'm not the only one who has had this observation about Boomer. In comment 13808717 Gatorade Dunk said:For what it's worth, a quick google search shows I'm not the only one who has had this observation about Boomer.

So if someone criticizes Eli joeinpa : 8:38 am : link It s because they are jealous or a Cowboys fan!



Could It possibly be that they were trying to give an objective opinion on what they have seen over the past several seasons.



Eli has been a great Giant, I don t think he has been better than Phil Simms, Y. A. Tittle, or even Fran Tarkington, who was a Giant for a while



But his status seems to be higher than any of those guys among many Giants fan By some he gets treated like a cult hero. I didn t like Eli getting benched, but the reaction by the fan base is something I ve never seen for any other player.



Eli has had some great moments in clutch situations over his career. But his body of work last year, which is the basis for C. Simms evaluation, was poor.

We just have to wait Thegratefulhead : 9:54 am : link Advanced metrics and efficiency say Eli has been performing poorly for a large stretch. I think it is clear Eli is getting a chance to be the starter next year. Even though you can count me in the club that thinks because of the cap situation and Eli's age we should go young next year and let the new guy take his lumps I recognize that if Eli can still play at a high level that is what is best for the team...and me. That said, Eli will be on a short leash, if they bulk up the line, have running game and Eli doesn't play well he will be done in a flash. Eli is under enormous pressure not to suck and that starts in the preseason...If Webb or a QB picked at plays well in the preseason and Eli doesn't, you can take every PR statement you have heard and flush it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: chris Simms clearly an unbiased source to Gatorade Dunk : 10:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13808717 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13808703 FStubbs said:





Quote:



I used to think Boomer was a hard core racist. I'm starting to think he's just equally hateful and horrible to everyone.





That's quite the judgment to throw around. Do you have anything to base that on?







For what it's worth, a quick google search shows I'm not the only one who has had this observation about Boomer.

A quick Google search will also show that there are people think the Earth is flat. If your backup is "a quick Google search shows..." then you're not really providing any sort of evidence. You can literally find any likeminded opinion via "a quick Google search." And most of it seems to be connected to the Kaepernick situation, which may stem just as much from political bent as racial views. In comment 13809000 FStubbs said:A quick Google search will also show that there are people think the Earth is flat. If your backup is "a quick Google search shows..." then you're not really providing any sort of evidence. You can literally find any likeminded opinion via "a quick Google search." And most of it seems to be connected to the Kaepernick situation, which may stem just as much from political bent as racial views.

RE: So if someone criticizes Eli Gatorade Dunk : 10:12 am : link

Quote: It s because they are jealous or a Cowboys fan!



Could It possibly be that they were trying to give an objective opinion on what they have seen over the past several seasons.



Eli has been a great Giant, I don t think he has been better than Phil Simms, Y. A. Tittle, or even Fran Tarkington, who was a Giant for a while



But his status seems to be higher than any of those guys among many Giants fan By some he gets treated like a cult hero. I didn t like Eli getting benched, but the reaction by the fan base is something I ve never seen for any other player.



Eli has had some great moments in clutch situations over his career. But his body of work last year, which is the basis for C. Simms evaluation, was poor.

In fairness, Chris Simms IS a Cowboys fan. I remember that being something Phil mentioned back when Chris was just a little kid. That doesn't necessarily mean that's coloring his opinion, but it's not like when posters on here accuse other posters of being Cowboys (or Eagles) fans because they disagree with their opinion. In comment 13809014 joeinpa said:In fairness, Chris Simms IS a Cowboys fan. I remember that being something Phil mentioned back when Chris was just a little kid. That doesn't necessarily mean that's coloring his opinion, but it's not like when posters on here accuse other posters of being Cowboys (or Eagles) fans because they disagree with their opinion.

RE: Phil Simms was is and always will be my favorite Giants player Millburn : 10:14 am : link

Quote: But the Simms family has a serious problem when it comes to Eli. So does Boomer Esiason for I think the same reason. They greatly resent the way Eli got to the Giants and they've always held it against him.





This ,Well said!!!!!!!!!!! In comment 13808636 arniefez said:This ,Well said!!!!!!!!!!!

Objectively Speaking lax counsel : 10:18 am : link Eli is probably somewhere in the mid 20s right now. I've seen the jets and bills mentioned as teams that would love the to have Eli, or even the Jaguars. Did Eli perform better than any of their qbs this year? Those teams are in qb hell, but guess what, the Giants aren't far away from it. A lot of us are living too much on past accomplishments and not what we have right now. Bottom line is, he gets paid too much given the results of the past two seasons.

RE: RE: RE: Phil Simms was is and always will be my favorite Giants player Millburn : 10:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13808651 Bleedin Blue said:





Quote:





In comment 13808636 arniefez said:





Quote:





But the Simms family has a serious problem when it comes to Eli. So does Boomer Esiason for I think the same reason. They greatly resent the way Eli got to the Giants and they've always held it against him.







Also add that Boomer is so effin jealous of how much Eli gets paid. Boomer has more jobs than JPP had fingers!





People seem to misinterpret Boomer pointing out that Eli is the second highest paid player in NFL history as being jealous of how much Eli makes. It actually is a valid point. I'm not saying that Eli's earnings have hamstrung the Giants, but he also has never taken a hometown discount like Brady has (and I know, the TB12 scam allows for that, but it still does give the Pats an advantage that the Giants don't have).



Eli has two super bowl s and has earned his money and he did re work his contract twice. In comment 13808678 Gatorade Dunk said:Eli has two super bowl s and has earned his money and he did re work his contract twice.

Who gives a shit about some kid who couldn't hack it in the bigs Jim in Forest Hills : 11:00 am : link We should only care about one thing.



Can Eli win the Superbowl again, thats it.