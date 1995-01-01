What offer would it take to trade down from 2 CMicks3110 : 1/26/2018 7:49 pm Scenario:

Let's say Cleveland goes Darnold and Denver Loves Allen. What do you think they would need to give up to trade up for Allen?

Two #1s and two #2s edavisiii : 1/26/2018 7:52 pm : link Just a place to start the debate??????

I'll play skifaster : 1/26/2018 7:56 pm : link Swap 1sts and Garrett Boles :)

.. Jay on the Island : 1/26/2018 7:57 pm : link I would demand Denver's first and 2nd this year plus their 1st and 2nd next season. I would be willing to include a 4th this year in the package along with the #2 pick. At 5 it would be easier to take a chance on either Mayfield or Rosen.

How about a trade with Cleveland for #4, #36 and a 2nd rounder next yatqb : 1/26/2018 7:59 pm : link year.

Trading down can be fun Jay on the Island : 1/26/2018 7:59 pm : link Keep in mind it isn't always the best move. Cleveland wishes it didn't trade down to pass on Carson Wentz or Deshaun Watson. They had a ton of picks last year and they just went 0-16.

If someone wants to trade up to 2 to get a QB BillT : 1/26/2018 8:00 pm : link You start with the value chart and add a premium to that. A regular trade up for a position player other than QB its by the book. But trades into the top couple of picks to get a QB and you pay extra.

I'd rather trade with Cleveland JohnF : 1/26/2018 8:01 pm : link Cleveland takes the #2 pick (so they can pick Darnold/Barkley), and we get the #4 and all of Cleveland's #2 picks (giving us 4 picks in the second round). We still get one of the top 4 QB's (likely Rosen, Mayfield or Allen).



Or we trade with Cleveland and drop to #4 for one of Cleveland's #2 picks and their #1 next year (which still should be a top ten pick).

Let's pretend it's draft day the movie!!!! Jay on the Island : 1/26/2018 8:03 pm : link The Giants trade down from 2 to 4 with Cleveland. The Giants get picks 4 and 33 this year plus Cleveland's 1st next year. The Browns take Allen 1st overall and Barkley 2nd overall. The Giants then trade up to #3 by using the #4 pick plus the 33rd overall pick acquired from Cleveland to get Sam Darnold! Kevin Kostner get's the guy he wanted all along and he picks up the Brown's 1st round pick next year!

It depends on if the Giants like one of the QBs Milton : 1/26/2018 8:05 pm : link If the Giants had a QB as BPA at #2, I wouldn't trade the pick at all. If they don't have a QB as their BPA, then I would want Denver's 3rd round pick and next year's 1st round pick along with the #5 overall in return. That's well above market value according to the trade value chart.

I wouldn't move down any farther Big Rick in FL : 1/26/2018 8:27 pm : link Then Denver. It'd take their 2018 1st, 2nd & 5th plus their 2019 1st and 3rd.



That way you can still draft whoever is left over out of Rosen, Darnold & Mayfield.



Most likely I wouldn't do it though. A lot of teams never get a shot at a franchise QB. The Giants have a shot to have back to back franchise QBs. You don't pass that up. To potentially have only 2 QBs over a 28-30 year span you take that and run.

I’d trade to 4 Giant John : 1/26/2018 8:46 pm : link But no lower. I’d want the 4 and two second round picks.

What offer? TheShade : 1/26/2018 9:18 pm : link Start at the same trade the Rams made with Washington so the redskins could draft RG3. That's what should be offered and accepted. I'll take 2 1st rounders instead of 3, but thats the starting point for the Giants.

We need to think about positioning Rjanyg : 1/26/2018 9:22 pm : link If Cleveland wants to move up to pick 2, it might be best to try and get the first pick of rounds 2 & 4 along with pick number 4. Having the first 2 picks of day 2 and day 3 would be ideal positioning

Case by case basis RomanWH : 1/26/2018 9:28 pm : link On draft night, the front office will have their grades for all the players on their board and if they feel if they could trade down and still get someone they have graded similarly, then they will. Still though, lots of moving parts and variables in that equation. Far too fluid to nail down in late January what package would they take back to trade down.



Lastly and this should go without saying... Gonna need someone to make us an offer for #2 first. Trades need more than one willing party. Always a chance nobody wants to move up to our spot.

So Cleveland Chip : 1/26/2018 9:39 pm : link wants to move up for Barkley once picking Darnold first because they are worried someone moves up to 3 for Barkley if we want a QB. If they take Barkley first then we have Darnold. So they have to make trade and Pick Darnold first to end up with both players.

I wouldn't trade back unless the package included next years 1st Peppers : 1/26/2018 9:51 pm : link Just wouldn't make any sense passing on a franchise QB for any less.

My guess - Denver's 1st, 2nd & 3rd this year Ira : 1/26/2018 10:08 pm : link plus their 2nd next year.

depending on how far down we go.... Torrag : 1/26/2018 10:29 pm : link ...it starts with swapping 1's and their next years 1st and 2nd to slide back one spot with Indy. It increases dramatically each additional slot we move back.

2 1sts and a second at minimum nygiants16 : 1/26/2018 10:30 pm : link ..

A high first uconngiant : 1/27/2018 12:16 am : link With either Denver or Cleveland I would want the first, second and the fourth with a second or third next year.

Value Chart Dragon : 1/27/2018 5:24 am : link Means nothing these teams are after the most important position on an NFL team. They are trying to get a guy who can be the cornerstone for a franchise for eight to ten years or more. That means for the next five to seven drafts they are not looking at the QB position in the first four rounds that’s why the value chart is of little or no factor. You start with two 1st round picks, two seconds and more depending on how far you are moving down can’t be outside the top 7/8 pick.



The draft position the Giants are in and the number of believed top QB’ s is a unique opportunity they can do whatever they want but if they move down they should ask for a kings ransom. In truth this is a situation which if properly used could provide the Giants with a chance rebuild in two or three years. If they don’t trade down they are for sure chasing fools Gold in the belief this roster has talent. This team was beaten soundly on defense, offense and special teams all year long the film room will only provide absolute proof.

If Browns jeff57 : 1/27/2018 6:09 am : link Want to make sure they get their QB choice and Barkley, trade to 4 and pick up their two second rounders.

Jerry says mattlawson : 1/27/2018 6:28 am : link Stay the course

I'm not suggesting that the Giants shouldn't ask for a king's ransom Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2018 6:29 am : link but some of the offers being proposed here would have posters going absolutely ballistic if the Giants were on the other end of the deal.



And I stand by what I said earlier - barring some wild discrepancy in evaluation, if there's a QB prospect worth giving up what some posters are suggesting another team might, the Giants should just draft that guy. Stockpiling picks is one of those things that's typically better in theory than it is in execution.



As for what might motivate another team to trade up...



Would Cleveland like to have Barkley AND their choice of QB? I'm sure that's an intriguing thought for them. But couldn't they also stay put, take their chances that Barkley falls to them at #4, take Fitzpatrick or Bradley Chubb if Barkley isn't there, and then use the same draft capital that most posters here want in trade for #2, to trade back into the 1st round to get Guice or Jones? What benefits them more?



Could Denver (or the Jets) be so enamored with whichever QB Cleveland doesn't take that they're willing to trade up, and pay full price (or above) to do so? It's absolutely possible, but they'd have to have a conviction on one specific QB, otherwise the quantity of QBs (and the fact that Cleveland would still possess the #1 pick and has their choice before those teams could select) not only takes away some of the value, but also ensures that the deal, if it were to go down, wouldn't happen until after Cleveland makes their selection. That's a huge variable hanging out there. And it also might motivate those teams to approach Cleveland for the #1 pick before the draft instead.



That's not to say that the Giants shouldn't explore trade down opportunities, nor am I saying that we absolutely won't get full value for the pick should some sort of deal come to fruition, but I think it's probably prudent to temper expectations. The most likely scenario is that the Giants will make their selection at #2.

If the Giants trade down from pick 2 wgenesis123 : 1/27/2018 6:58 am : link I am going to love it. BBI will go crazy with all the "we must get a QB" club losing their minds. Meanwhile half the trade down guys on BBI will be praying "Do it again" while the QB club is banging out "Fire DG threads". There will be fights on threads and Eli will get trashed and the Mods will consider falling on their swords to retain their sanity. When all the smoke clears in a couple years the Giants will be a winning team again but nothing less than back to back Super Bowls will silence the QB club.

It depends how far you are trading down ... Beer Man : 1/27/2018 7:52 am : link I would hope with the 2nd pick in the draft, the team would not trade out of the top-10.

Would absolutley Dankbeerman : 1/27/2018 8:31 am : link trade to 4 with Cleveland if they already took Darnold. That leaves us with either Rosen or Myafeild and I want 2 2's this year and a 2 or 3 pick next year.

Stating the obvious idiotsavant : 1/27/2018 9:21 am : link But trade down, take the player you wanted anyway...that's a win win.



Obviously rounds 1-4...there are plenty of prospects we could use to help win games right away.

If it's the Brown's.... GFAN52 : 1/27/2018 9:23 am : link forget about picks this year, give me their first for next year. They are bound to suck again.

Or... IIT : 1/27/2018 9:41 am : link Quote: I am going to love it. BBI will go crazy with all the "we must get a QB" club losing their minds. Meanwhile half the trade down guys on BBI will be praying "Do it again" while the QB club is banging out "Fire DG threads". There will be fights on threads and Eli will get trashed and the Mods will consider falling on their swords to retain their sanity. When all the smoke clears in a couple years the Giants will be a winning team again but nothing less than back to back Super Bowls will silence the QB club.





All of this year's QBs could bust. And honestly, I don't think that's out of the question with this class.



Trade down! All of this year's QBs could bust. And honestly, I don't think that's out of the question with this class.Trade down!

If Barkley, Chubb, or any of the Qb's kills it at the combine wgenesis123 : 1/27/2018 11:17 am : link and really impress, the Giants position to trade down grows stronger. Also its likely the Giants desire to take this impressive player grows stronger. It is going to be a tug of war of sorts in DG's mind right up to the moment he pulls the trigger. All of this suggest that the price will be on the high side or it will not happen.