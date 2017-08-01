Dottino on WFAN watertown : 1/27/2018 8:55 am Insists Giants not using #2 pick on a QB. Claims team is very high on Davis Webb.

Interesting. BigBlueinDE : 1/27/2018 8:57 am : link He's not a fan of the QB's in this draft.

huh. Gettleman is not telegraphing this. Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/27/2018 8:57 am : : 1/27/2018 8:57 am : link They may be very high on Webb but we simply won't know until the draft.

High on XBRONX : 1/27/2018 9:01 am : link Webb based on what?

I think Webb is just as good if not better then Simms11 : 1/27/2018 9:01 am : link Allen and possibly Darnold. The other two I’m not so sure. Interesting dilemma non-the-less.

Lol.. Sean : 1/27/2018 9:04 am : link He’s been touting this all year. It’s comical.



People here bash Reese’s drafts, and even more so the previous developmental QB’s he has taken. But, this time he’s going to finally hit on that third round pick and Webb will be a star.



Make no mistake, if the Giants fall in love with Darnold/Rosen/Allen they are taking him. 1000%.

Shurmur Sour Kraut Kid : 1/27/2018 9:05 am : link He never stated Eli is the starting QB in his press conference. Can’t assume anything with the #2 pick IMO.

That could very well be the case but George from PA : 1/27/2018 9:06 am : link But this QB class is strong....with 5 possible 1st round picks....



Not sure, how Webb stacks up against these guys.



It is nice to have the 2nd pick....with 4,5,6 all wanting QBs, especially if Cleveland falls in love with Barkley.



I’m pretty sure Gettleman isn’t sharing his roster building blueprint The_Boss : 1/27/2018 9:08 am : link With Dottino. This is nothing more than speculation. Webb shouldn’t (and likely won’t) stop the NYG from drafting one at 2, should the opportunity presents itself.

They may also be fearful of Rosen's injury history and grab Blue21 : 1/27/2018 9:09 am : link a QB that may fall into the second round.

Said this stuff before jeff57 : 1/27/2018 9:09 am : link He must have a Davis Webb tattoo on his ass.

Didn’t Shurmers say in his PC BigBlueShock : 1/27/2018 9:09 am : link That he basically had no idea about Webb because there is no tape on him? How does that equal being very high on him?

RE: I’m pretty sure Gettleman isn’t sharing his roster building blueprint The_Boss : 1/27/2018 9:09 am : link

Quote: With Dottino. This is nothing more than speculation. Webb shouldn’t (and likely won’t) stop the NYG from drafting one at 2, should the opportunity presents itself.



One being a QB, obviously. In comment 13809040 The_Boss said:One being a QB, obviously.

Dottino hasn’t been right in a long time... aimrocky : 1/27/2018 9:15 am : link It’s still VERY early in the process so I doubt there’s any consensus on what to do, but Ernie Accorsi has been adamant about securing the QB position. His heavy influence into the GM search would suggest QB is the most likely option, unless these candidates grade out terribly. It’s doubtful 3 of the 4 QB options do not warrant a high selection.

And, just because they like Webb doesn’t mean they aimrocky : 1/27/2018 9:16 am : link Should ignore QB’s. Having 2 QB options is a fantastic position to be in.

RE: High on djstat : 1/27/2018 9:16 am : link

Quote: Webb based on what? Based on the same thing everyone else is high on Darnold, Allen and Rosen from....college game tape etc. In comment 13809033 XBRONX said:Based on the same thing everyone else is high on Darnold, Allen and Rosen from....college game tape etc.

Webb has size XBRONX : 1/27/2018 9:18 am : link and a strong arm. What about his release, footwork/mobility,accuracy and ability to read defenses?

I think some people want to be right about their idea Brown Recluse : 1/27/2018 9:18 am : link of what the Giants should do so badly, that they begin viewing everything through a vacuum and cant even acknowledge the possibility that some other alternative might make sense.



Sports are a lot like politics sometimes.

The next time Dottino is right about something, RottenApple : 1/27/2018 9:19 am : link will be the first time.

Always, a handful of teams need potential franchise QBs and the Ivan15 : 1/27/2018 9:19 am : link QBs get elevated to 1st round status.



If the Giants have a conviction on someone, he should be the pick at 1, 2. If none of the QBs grade out better than Webb did or would now, they should pass.



The most interesting QB definitely is Mayfield. Boom or bust, someone is going to have a very interesting ride with him. One thought, what if the Saints want to take him as a replacement for Brees?

Only 2 things will make me believe that a qb is out of play with pick superspynyg : 1/27/2018 9:22 am : link 2:



1 we draft a non Qb at 2

2: we trade out of the pick.

He's been preaching all year to trade down SirLoinOfBeef : 1/27/2018 9:26 am : link and get a "boat load" of picks. I feel he's more interested in getting this team back to winning sooner than later. I know we all want that as fans, but especially him since he covers the team. This year was brutal on BBKL with the usual callers complaining about everything. Gets old fast.



He would rather see a playoff run this year than consider success a few seasons out from now with a young QB at the helm. Makes his job more enjoyable I suppose.

Sounds to me like Paul is just high TheMick7 : 1/27/2018 9:33 am : link Shurmur,DG need to see Webb live plus he's a pick from the Reese regime. Although that shouldn't matter,many times it does.Personally, I look at having the #2 pick as a rare opportunity to have 1 franchise QB follow another with no gap in between(Again that is if you believe that any of the top 4 are,I do). Last time we had the #2 pick was 37 years ago(LT) & we had to trade up from our 4th in 2004 to get Eli.I'd be stunned if we don't draft a QB w/the #2 pick!

Dottino knows Jack shit ZogZerg : 1/27/2018 9:35 am : link About what Giants are going to do.

Webb AcidTest : 1/27/2018 9:39 am : link won't stop the Giants from drafting a QB at #2. If they don't do so, it will be solely because they don't think any QB is worthing drafting with that pick. And that might be the case, especially if Darnold goes #1 to the Browns. So just because the Giants don't draft a QB at #2, doesn't mean they think Webb is Eli's successor.

Why would lax counsel : 1/27/2018 9:39 am : link The Giants telegraph their draft strategy so early? If they wanted to trade down, why give up any leverage? This screams of Dottino injecting his personal opinion. Also, as others have said- the only tape that exits on Webb is college tape, and there's no way his tape will grade out as well as the top guys in this draft. Dottino once said, the Giants view him as Kerry Collins with mobility. Didn't this team (on which Gettlemen was on the staff) run the first Kerry Collins- only a couple of years removed from a SB- out of town for Manning (and we're going to do the same for Big Ben if Eli wasn't available)? It just makes no sense at all. This is mirroring the 04 draft, results will be the same.

There's got to be a strategy behind CMicks3110 : 1/27/2018 9:41 am : link Dottino's continuing to insist the Giants love Webb. Someone is giving him this info. That, in addition to all the Eli love, has got to be part of a larger strategy which is - that they want to trade the #2 pick.

For those questioning the validity Chris684 : 1/27/2018 9:41 am : link of the info Dottino provides, think about this.



When asked about what type of candidate the Giants would be looking to hire (this was in December before Gettleman was hired)



Dottino’s response was:



A veteran coach in his 50’s

Prior experience as a head coach

Has been to the playoffs as either HC or coordinator



Shurmur: 52, prior HC experience, playoff experience as coordinator.

RE: Dottino knows Jack shit Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2018 9:41 am : link

Quote: About what Giants are going to do.



Zog nails it... In comment 13809080 ZogZerg said:Zog nails it...

Webb is not the same QB he was a year ago Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/27/2018 9:42 am : link he was a third rounder because he needed to develop in a pro-style offense. He had footwork issues and not a lot of experience under center. That's what he has been doing for the last year. A lot of our defensive players who see him every day have said great things about the kid.



Dottino may be right or wrong but he has access to a lot more information on the kid than anyone here.



Time will tell. All the opinions here dressed up as absolute, certain statements are a little over the top.

pure speculation Gregorio : 1/27/2018 9:44 am : link by Dottino. Gettleman is so naive that he's going to tip his hand on this? Come on. When Dottino refers to the 'team' he could mean the Metlife hot dog salesmen.



Mara, Gettleman and the new coach aren't sharing their positions on this with Dottino. They in all likelihood haven't made up their own minds.



So, I take Dottino's statement as just one more person's opinion.

For the record... Chris684 : 1/27/2018 9:45 am : link I’m not saying he’s right about this. But he’s not as clueless as people here make him out to be.

Smokescreen yankeeslover : 1/27/2018 9:49 am : link Now that Reese is gone we have a gm that can use a smokescreen. I think the Giants know that Brown's want Barkley and if Brown's take Barkley 1st they can get qb at 4. This leaves Darnold at #2

Disregarding Doittino's opinion, the best thing the DG and Giants Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2018 9:49 am : link should do is to let the entire world know they have strong QB assets on their team in Eli Manning and Webb. Even if they believe otherwise.



It only makes those guys more valuable, and the #2 pick more valuable in every single scenario.



Be careful what you hear...



Meant to say yankeeslover : 1/27/2018 9:49 am : link If Brown's think giants will take Barkley at 2 then this may force Brown's to take him 1st

RE: Smokescreen lax counsel : 1/27/2018 9:53 am : link

Quote: Now that Reese is gone we have a gm that can use a smokescreen. I think the Giants know that Brown's want Barkley and if Brown's take Barkley 1st they can get qb at 4. This leaves Darnold at #2



This is my thinking, they are trying to trick the browns into wasting the first pick on Barkley. That way they have their choice of Darnold or Rosen. Most likely Darnold. They may very well trade up. In comment 13809097 yankeeslover said:This is my thinking, they are trying to trick the browns into wasting the first pick on Barkley. That way they have their choice of Darnold or Rosen. Most likely Darnold. They may very well trade up.

Everyone killed me on my thread weeks ago about this Canton : 1/27/2018 9:56 am : link People pining for a QB could very well be disappointed come draft day..

Once again who is ‘high’ on Webb in the “Giants” twostepgiants : 1/27/2018 9:59 am : link The guy who scouted Davis Webb has been fired. The guy who drafted Webb has been fired. The guy who coached Webb has been fired. All of the coaches who have coached Webb have been fired.



So, exactly who is “high’ on Davis Webb?



What people within the Giants are high on Davis Webb? Be specific. Because saying “the Giants are high on Webb” means nothing at this point because there are new decision makers in place.

Dottino works for the Giants Jay on the Island : 1/27/2018 10:11 am : link I have never seen him criticize a player on the team. He has no inside information. Dottino is just doing his job sending out speculation in order to keep other teams guessing.

I actually think jtgiants : 1/27/2018 10:12 am : link Dottino may be right. If they take a qb it will be Darnold but I think they may not take a qb and trade down

Dottino Archer : 1/27/2018 10:13 am : link Dottino is publicizing a message

He is a tool of the Giants



I believe that Gettleman is very savy

Why would he want other teams to know his plans?



There will be a lot of disinformation

This is smart strategy

The other teams should be guessing



In past years it appeared that other teams knew who the Giants wanted and they traded up to take the players that the Giants coveted









... christian : 1/27/2018 10:18 am : link Abrams and Chris Mara have a good sense of who Webb was and is.



The entire staff isn't gone.

RE: Everyone killed me on my thread weeks ago about this Danny Kanell : 1/27/2018 10:24 am : link

Quote: People pining for a QB could very well be disappointed come draft day..



Does this somehow prove you right? In comment 13809104 Canton said:Does this somehow prove you right?

It All Depends varco : 1/27/2018 10:34 am : link None of us really know the whole story on Davis Webb. Personally, off his performance in last year's All Star Games, I thought he was an excellent prospect. However, even if he's not, the Giants have a tough call in the upcoming draft. They have so many needs that it would make sense to translate their top pick into multiple high picks in the upcoming draft. On the other hand, if they trade down and pass on the opportunity to draft a true "franchise" QB this year, they might wind up having to pay a king's ransom in the future when looking for that certain QB. It's a real quandary and we'll only know when and if this all plays out. Could go either way. This is going to be an offseason to remember.

RE: Webb has size GoDeep13 : 1/27/2018 10:39 am : link

Quote: and a strong arm. What about his release, footwork/mobility,accuracy and ability to read defenses? those are all things that improve with seasoning. I like Webb. I hat I love most about Webb is his work ethic. IMO any player that enters the NFL can be a good player as long as they want to put in the work and Webb, from every account from anyone that has ever known him, always puts in that extra work. That’s why I’m fine with passing on these QBs and letting Webb iron out his game. There are other players who could make huge impacts on this team right away than adding another student to Eli’s classroom. In comment 13809056 XBRONX said:those are all things that improve with seasoning. I like Webb. I hat I love most about Webb is his work ethic. IMO any player that enters the NFL can be a good player as long as they want to put in the work and Webb, from every account from anyone that has ever known him, always puts in that extra work. That’s why I’m fine with passing on these QBs and letting Webb iron out his game. There are other players who could make huge impacts on this team right away than adding another student to Eli’s classroom.

People Sammo85 : 1/27/2018 10:42 am : link are trapping themselves into the idea that Shurmur can turn any QB prospect into a real good QB. I think what he’s shown is he can work with what he has and have a functional offense.



But if you have a choice to add a really talented prospect, you have to do it. It increases the potential ceiling and in our case increase the odds of securing the QB position long term.



Do you think Shurmur would rather have Case Keenum or let’s erase the success of recent and go back to draft day and have a chance at Carson Wentz as his prospect QB? I think we all know the answer.





RE: The next time Dottino is right about something, djm : 1/27/2018 10:44 am : link

Quote: will be the first time.



False. Not that I think the Giants are necessarily bypassing the qb this April but dottino has been right before. In comment 13809058 RottenApple said:False. Not that I think the Giants are necessarily bypassing the qb this April but dottino has been right before.

Varco twostepgiants : 1/27/2018 10:44 am : link Thats why you take advantage of the opportunites as they present themselves.



The opportunity that has presented itself is at QB.

I think it is just Dottino expressing his opinion Beer Man : 1/27/2018 10:46 am : link as though it is a forgone conclusion. No different than BBIers claiming it will be this guy or that guy. I would bet the farm that the team doesn't yet know which way they are going, so how could Dottino. DC and Shurmur just arrived on the scene and have just begun the evaluation process. Plus between now and draft day there will be some number of FA signings, and all of it will factor into the decision come draft day. It should be an interesting few months, and as of right now I don't see the team leaning one way or the other.

RE: I think it is just Dottino expressing his opinion Beer Man : 1/27/2018 10:47 am : link

Quote: as though it is a forgone conclusion. No different than BBIers claiming it will be this guy or that guy. I would bet the farm that the team doesn't yet know which way they are going, so how could Dottino. DC and Shurmur just arrived on the scene and have just begun the evaluation process. Plus between now and draft day there will be some number of FA signings, and all of it will factor into the decision come draft day. It should be an interesting few months, and as of right now I don't see the team leaning one way or the other. DC = DG In comment 13809156 Beer Man said:DC = DG

Dottino Mike Graves : 1/27/2018 10:49 am : link Also said mike smith was going to be the head coach if it were up to him and spags had as good a chance as anyone to be the head coach

RE: Said this stuff before Route 9 : 1/27/2018 10:51 am : link

Quote: He must have a Davis Webb tattoo on his ass.



Lol. This made me laugh my was off. I don't know why. One of the funnier BBI posts in a very long time. This place has been slacking bug time. Good job. In comment 13809043 jeff57 said:Lol. This made me laugh my was off. I don't know why. One of the funnier BBI posts in a very long time. This place has been slacking bug time. Good job.

RE: I wonder if this is DG's mfsd : 1/27/2018 10:57 am : link

Quote: tradecraft. BAsically appearung unpredicatble.



My reaction too. IMO he’s got enough experience to A, not telegraph the Giants draft plans, and B, plant some smokescreens to hide their intentions.



Entirely possible they’d plant a rumor with Dottino, with the promise of a scoop in the of future.



Or, Dottino may be making shit up out of thin air.



If the Giants reveal they’re definitely taking a QB, teams would be less inclined to call with their best offers for to the 2nd pick



Exciting offseason, but it’s going to be one of a lot of BS speculation until Goodall actually steps to the podium to announce our pick or a trade In comment 13809094 Jim in Forest Hills said:My reaction too. IMO he’s got enough experience to A, not telegraph the Giants draft plans, and B, plant some smokescreens to hide their intentions.Entirely possible they’d plant a rumor with Dottino, with the promise of a scoop in the of future.Or, Dottino may be making shit up out of thin air.If the Giants reveal they’re definitely taking a QB, teams would be less inclined to call with their best offers for to the 2nd pickExciting offseason, but it’s going to be one of a lot of BS speculation until Goodall actually steps to the podium to announce our pick or a trade

RE: Once again who is ‘high’ on Webb in the “Giants” Rory : 1/27/2018 11:05 am : link

Quote: The guy who scouted Davis Webb has been fired. The guy who drafted Webb has been fired. The guy who coached Webb has been fired. All of the coaches who have coached Webb have been fired.



So, exactly who is “high’ on Davis Webb?



What people within the Giants are high on Davis Webb? Be specific. Because saying “the Giants are high on Webb” means nothing at this point because there are new decision makers in place.



Scouts , Eli , Mara's , WR's In comment 13809106 twostepgiants said:Scouts , Eli , Mara's , WR's

The team is so high on Webb.... Emlen'sGremlins : 1/27/2018 11:10 am : link ..,.that he only dressed for 1 game. Come on, DOTino!

RE: The team is so high on Webb.... Gregorio : 1/27/2018 11:19 am : link

Quote: ..,.that he only dressed for 1 game. Come on, DOTino!



...Emlen hits the nail on the head. The team was so high on Webb that they didn't dress for 15 games. PDot is full of BS. In comment 13809180 Emlen'sGremlins said:...Emlen hits the nail on the head. The team was so high on Webb that they didn't dress for 15 games. PDot is full of BS.

nobody sgould be 100% Dankbeerman : 1/27/2018 11:27 am : link on anything at this point in the offseason.

I find it interesting that Dottino would be so Reb8thVA : 1/27/2018 11:47 am : link Definitive in his predictions with a new leadership in place. I think I would be a little less absolute. I wonder if he is so strong in his opinions because someone in a position to know told him something. And if they did was there an ulterior motive. Seems early to be playing draft games

Smoke... Rong5611 : 1/27/2018 11:51 am : link I think DG is using the media accordingly. Pure smoke. Would be foolhardy not to take a QB, with the assumption that one of these guys is the real deal. As someone stated, have 2 QB prospects is good...would have to think one would have value after Eli retires.

People need to step back and take the emotion out of this PatersonPlank : 1/27/2018 12:08 pm : link If the Giants think Webb can be the guy, then we are better off continuing to develop him and use our top pick on a different spot (you know we have a lot of holes). Its these guys jobs and careers to evaluate talent and make these decisions. Two points to remember, first any QB selection has a lot of risk with it too. There is no "sure thing" and odds are that more will fail than become franchise guys. Second Webb is not chopped liver, he's not some unknown guy. He had a great senior season in the same conference as Darnold and Rosen, he was MVP of the Senior Bowl, and he did bet out Mayfield years ago at TT.



So I don't get the overall opinion that he sucks. He wasn't supposed to play this season. Why put in a kid who will struggle when you don't have too. The Bears did it because they had no other option, we'll see if he helped or hurts Trubisky. Webb came from a "non-NFL" style offense, as do a lot of QB's now, and needed time to learn. Same goes for a guy like Mahommes, and the same will go for guys like Rudolph, Jackson, etc.

He knows this before Rflairr : 1/27/2018 12:12 pm : link the QBs even workout for teams. And who is the "team" is very high on Webb. They've gotten rid of all the coaches and the new GM already said he knows nothing about Webb.



Dotino as usual is in love with the sound of his own voice.





Doesn't he draw paycheck from the Giants now GiantTuff1 : 1/27/2018 12:17 pm : link Everything you hear from Giants Central these days from Shurmur, to Gettleman, to Mara, to Tisch indicates they are happy with Eli and are conditioning the public to be OK if a QB isn't selected, it seems.



We'll see how it plays out, but seems they are pushing their chips onto the Eli bandwagon and will look to fill out the roster and develop Webb.

If you have no doubt Rflairr : 1/27/2018 12:24 pm : link 2 of these QBs are franchise QBs. You better take one. You don't pick 2 very often. And you don't ever want to be picking 2 again. So you better get the franchise QB.

RE: The team is so high on Webb.... BigBlueShock : 1/27/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: ..,.that he only dressed for 1 game. Come on, DOTino!

I guess the infinite wisdom, coaching and decision making of the prior regime really stands out when it fits your narrative, huh?



Judging by McAdoos results, I’d say it’s a safer bet that Webb is a future Hall of Famer than a scrub if we want to base it off of Webb only dressing for one game. Whatever opinion McAdoo has, you may want to bet the opposite... In comment 13809180 Emlen'sGremlins said:I guess the infinite wisdom, coaching and decision making of the prior regime really stands out when it fits your narrative, huh?Judging by McAdoos results, I’d say it’s a safer bet that Webb is a future Hall of Famer than a scrub if we want to base it off of Webb only dressing for one game. Whatever opinion McAdoo has, you may want to bet the opposite...

RE: RE: The team is so high on Webb.... Ten Ton Hammer : 1/27/2018 12:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809180 Emlen'sGremlins said:





Quote:





..,.that he only dressed for 1 game. Come on, DOTino!





I guess the infinite wisdom, coaching and decision making of the prior regime really stands out when it fits your narrative, huh?



Judging by McAdoos results, I’d say it’s a safer bet that Webb is a future Hall of Famer than a scrub if we want to base it off of Webb only dressing for one game. Whatever opinion McAdoo has, you may want to bet the opposite...



Take McAdoo out of the equation then if you don't trust his judgement. It wasn't just his decision to draft Webb or not play him whatsoever. That front office failed to accurately evaluate a ton of players. That's why the head of it was cut off.



We're really just choosing to believe he was worth the pick because they said so. In comment 13809239 BigBlueShock said:Take McAdoo out of the equation then if you don't trust his judgement. It wasn't just his decision to draft Webb or not play him whatsoever. That front office failed to accurately evaluate a ton of players. That's why the head of it was cut off.We're really just choosing to believe he was worth the pick because they said so.

There is simply no way Oscar : 1/27/2018 12:59 pm : link Anyone in the organization knows what they are doing at this point in the offseason. Let alone Dottino.



If you listen to Gettleman and Shurmur they still haven't fully scouted the Giants current roster. Things could still shake out a variety of different ways. It's possible they stick with Eli/Webb, it's possible they fall in love with a draft prospect and can't pass up the opportunity. It's possible (although very unlikely I think) that they add a free agent veteran like Cousins or Alex Smith. We won't know for sure until April probably.





I'll be surprised if we don't take a QB @ 2. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2018 12:59 pm : link .

This whole thing makes ZERO sense at all... EricJ : 1/27/2018 1:17 pm : link They were so high on Webb that they decided to play Geno the week they benched Eli? Does that make any sense at all? If you were so high on Webb, then why wouldn't you want to see him in action that week?



Agree with the earlier poster.. WHO exactly is high on him? Both Dave G and Shurmer were not here during this past season to see him. DG said there was no tape on him. It has already been acknowledged that whoever WAS evaluating talent in this organization before DG cannot be trusted.



So, who exactly is high on Webb and based upon what?

Dottino joeinpa : 1/27/2018 1:25 pm : link Also was extolling the virtues of Hart and his new work ethic and training regime this summer while Harrison had to be refrained from giving him a beat down.



Anything Dottino says should be taken lightly because all of his opinions are skewed by his loyalty to the organization and the players themselves.



He also defended Reese it fir not addressing the offensive line, saying there was nothing. out there.



It wasn t until he was asked to defend Gettleman s position thAt he would rebuild the offensive line that he remembered the Vikings found 5 new linemen in one off season



Big Blue Kick Off is a pretty good pod cast, but you get very little objectivity from Dottino



RE: Sounds to me like Paul is just high jnoble : 1/27/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote: Shurmur,DG need to see Webb live plus he's a pick from the Reese regime. Although that shouldn't matter,many times it does.Personally, I look at having the #2 pick as a rare opportunity to have 1 franchise QB follow another with no gap in between(Again that is if you believe that any of the top 4 are,I do). Last time we had the #2 pick was 37 years ago(LT) & we had to trade up from our 4th in 2004 to get Eli.I'd be stunned if we don't draft a QB w/the #2 pick!



LOL

Me and my friend refer to him as 'Cokehead Paul' because he always has this grinning wide eyed manic energy when he interviews players on the field right after a game In comment 13809079 TheMick7 said:LOLMe and my friend refer to him as 'Cokehead Paul' because he always has this grinning wide eyed manic energy when he interviews players on the field right after a game

RE: I think Webb is just as good if not better then Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2018 7:30 pm : link

Quote: Allen and possibly Darnold. The other two I’m not so sure. Interesting dilemma non-the-less.



Davis Webb is nowhere near Sam Darnold. They don't belong in the same sentence. In comment 13809034 Simms11 said:Davis Webb is nowhere near Sam Darnold. They don't belong in the same sentence.

I like Davis Webb Peppers : 1/27/2018 7:45 pm : link but I have this 'career backup eventual coach' feel from him. Great guy though, really liked how he handled the Eli Manning situation.



The only way we pass on a QB is if we feel Eli has at least 2-3 years left or if we compare Davis Webb to the top QB prospects in the draft..



However, I would find it really really hard to believe either to be true. Hence the reason we will not pass on a QB at 2.



Darnold goes #1

Rosen goes #2

RE: I like Davis Webb Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2018 9:11 pm : link

Quote: but I have this 'career backup eventual coach' feel from him. Great guy though, really liked how he handled the Eli Manning situation.



The only way we pass on a QB is if we feel Eli has at least 2-3 years left or if we compare Davis Webb to the top QB prospects in the draft..



However, I would find it really really hard to believe either to be true. Hence the reason we will not pass on a QB at 2.



Darnold goes #1

Rosen goes #2



Yup! This is exactly what's going to happen. Can't see how we don't take a QB. Dottino has no inside info at all. He's missed on more predictions then Slade. In comment 13809653 Peppers said:Yup! This is exactly what's going to happen. Can't see how we don't take a QB. Dottino has no inside info at all. He's missed on more predictions then Slade.