Question about Sequon Barkley... M.S. : 1/27/2018 2:53 pm ...I see a running back who will press the LOS and then jump shift outside; and I see the sheer speed and overall athletic ability; and I see a guy who will leap tall buildings; and I see a really strong receiver out of the backfield.



But does Sequon Barkley's legs go a little dead on contact? Maybe I'm not seeing it right, but he doesn't look like anything special when it comes to breaking tackles.



What's your opinion on this?



For a guy so strong ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 2:59 pm : link He lacks power through tacklers

we must be looking at different films gidiefor : Mod : 1/27/2018 3:06 pm : : 1/27/2018 3:06 pm : link Barkley is a power and speed/skat back -- he is great at breaking through tackles - in fact a lot of times he makes it look effortless -- I equate it to the way Le'Veon Bell does it -- once he hits a spot he does not want to stop, and uses a combination of elusive moves and breakthrough power-- his freakin legs are like tree trunks

He Giantfootball025 : 1/27/2018 3:14 pm : link makes defenders so off balance with his sudden cuts and explosiveness it's very hard to square him up for him to drop the shoulder. That takes special ability. He plays at another level of speed then most guys, he reminds me of the athlete we see in Odell.

RE: we must be looking at different films Eman11 : 1/27/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: Barkley is a power and speed/skat back -- he is great at breaking through tackles - in fact a lot of times he makes it look effortless -- I equate it to the way Le'Veon Bell does it -- once he hits a spot he does not want to stop, and uses a combination of elusive moves and breakthrough power-- his freakin legs are like tree trunks



That's what I see with him too only a faster version.



Personally, I think that's worth the #2 pick if they aren't sold on one of the QB's. Originally I was leaning more towards trading back to 5 or 6 if they didn't want one of the QB's but adding him to the O with OBJ, Shepard and Engram would be fun to watch. In comment 13809421 gidiefor said:That's what I see with him too only a faster version.Personally, I think that's worth the #2 pick if they aren't sold on one of the QB's. Originally I was leaning more towards trading back to 5 or 6 if they didn't want one of the QB's but adding him to the O with OBJ, Shepard and Engram would be fun to watch.

RE: we must be looking at different films ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 3:20 pm : link

Quote: Barkley is a power and speed/skat back -- he is great at breaking through tackles - in fact a lot of times he makes it look effortless -- I equate it to the way Le'Veon Bell does it -- once he hits a spot he does not want to stop, and uses a combination of elusive moves and breakthrough power-- his freakin legs are like tree trunks



Disagree. Too often is trying to spin away from or run around contact instead of going through it, and have heard this from multiple people as a concern. Look at the Ohio State game, they forced him to attack between the tackles and he wanted no part of it.



He also has nowhere near the vision that Bell has, in fact it’s a concern. He doesn’t read his run gaps well.



He’s a player who is going make you large number of big plays but he’s also going to put you in a number of inexcusable 2nd and 13s from dancing too much In comment 13809421 gidiefor said:Disagree. Too often is trying to spin away from or run around contact instead of going through it, and have heard this from multiple people as a concern. Look at the Ohio State game, they forced him to attack between the tackles and he wanted no part of it.He also has nowhere near the vision that Bell has, in fact it’s a concern. He doesn’t read his run gaps well.He’s a player who is going make you large number of big plays but he’s also going to put you in a number of inexcusable 2nd and 13s from dancing too much

Barry Giantfootball025 : 1/27/2018 3:22 pm : link Sanders used to do the same thing. I'd be willing to take the gamble of losing a few yards some plays to have even a 1/3 of Barrys amazing runs.

RE: Barry ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 3:24 pm : link

Quote: Sanders used to do the same thing. I'd be willing to take the gamble of losing a few yards some plays to have even a 1/3 of Barrys amazing runs.



Barkley is not Barry Sanders. In comment 13809451 Giantfootball025 said:Barkley is not Barry Sanders.

If Cleveland Does Not Take HIm Aloha Alan : 1/27/2018 3:25 pm : link With the first pick, as Sy56 says, you run up and grab him with pick #2.



And I trust Sy56.

Barkley in the 1st and a OL player in the 2nd (G or T) PatersonPlank : 1/27/2018 3:28 pm : link gives us an immediate upgrade for next season.

RE: RE: Barry Giantfootball025 : 1/27/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809451 Giantfootball025 said:





Quote:





Sanders used to do the same thing. I'd be willing to take the gamble of losing a few yards some plays to have even a 1/3 of Barrys amazing runs.







Barkley is not Barry Sanders.



Didn't say he was. I'm saying I'd take that type of huge play potential at a risk of occasionally losing a yard or two on some plays. In comment 13809455 ajr2456 said:Didn't say he was. I'm saying I'd take that type of huge play potential at a risk of occasionally losing a yard or two on some plays.

RE: RE: RE: Barry ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 3:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809455 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13809451 Giantfootball025 said:





Quote:





Sanders used to do the same thing. I'd be willing to take the gamble of losing a few yards some plays to have even a 1/3 of Barrys amazing runs.







Barkley is not Barry Sanders.







Didn't say he was. I'm saying I'd take that type of huge play potential at a risk of occasionally losing a yard or two on some plays.



I mean sure, but not at 2 when you can get a guy who will give you a similar number of YPC at 34 In comment 13809462 Giantfootball025 said:I mean sure, but not at 2 when you can get a guy who will give you a similar number of YPC at 34

I see him run through tackles A LOT allstarjim : 1/27/2018 3:33 pm : link This is a pretty silly comparison.

I get that Giantfootball025 : 1/27/2018 3:36 pm : link you make a valid point if in fact Barkley is viewed/scouted as a player that is similar to the other backs. I just see a back on a different level than the others. I think the closest in this class could be Guice or Jones. But, the gap is still wide imo. Barkley I think is one of the best college backs I've seen since Peterson.

Cleveland is NOT taking him at #1 ZogZerg : 1/27/2018 3:37 pm : link Not a chance in hell.



They are going QB.

RE: I get that ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 3:40 pm : link

Quote: you make a valid point if in fact Barkley is viewed/scouted as a player that is similar to the other backs. I just see a back on a different level than the others. I think the closest in this class could be Guice or Jones. But, the gap is still wide imo. Barkley I think is one of the best college backs I've seen since Peterson.



You could be right. I just don’t think the gap is that wide. I don’t even think there’s much of a cap between him and Fournette and Cook In comment 13809468 Giantfootball025 said:You could be right. I just don’t think the gap is that wide. I don’t even think there’s much of a cap between him and Fournette and Cook

RE: RE: we must be looking at different films Eman11 : 1/27/2018 3:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809421 gidiefor said:





Quote:





Barkley is a power and speed/skat back -- he is great at breaking through tackles - in fact a lot of times he makes it look effortless -- I equate it to the way Le'Veon Bell does it -- once he hits a spot he does not want to stop, and uses a combination of elusive moves and breakthrough power-- his freakin legs are like tree trunks







Disagree. Too often is trying to spin away from or run around contact instead of going through it, and have heard this from multiple people as a concern. Look at the Ohio State game, they forced him to attack between the tackles and he wanted no part of it.



He also has nowhere near the vision that Bell has, in fact it’s a concern. He doesn’t read his run gaps well.



He’s a player who is going make you large number of big plays but he’s also going to put you in a number of inexcusable 2nd and 13s from dancing too much



If you had the talent to spin away from or run around contact, why wouldn't you use it? Why take a hit if you can use your God given ability to avoid it?



If you watch the highlight video Bavaro posted above, you'll see him run in between the tackles, power through some hits as well as use his tremendous ability to make guys miss and run away from people.



You'll also see a gifted receiver and plenty of plays where he knows where the sticks are and gets there. Not sure where you're getting his field vision as a concern. Looked to me he knew where he wanted to go, and usually took the right path to it.



I know it's a highlight reel and there's probably plenty of plays he doesn't break but I've watched more than a few PSU games and he definitely puts a lot of pressure on a D. Teaming him up with a TE like Engram and WR's like OBJ and Shepard will create huge opportunities for the offense.



I'm with Sy on this. If he's there run up to the podium.



In comment 13809446 ajr2456 said:If you had the talent to spin away from or run around contact, why wouldn't you use it? Why take a hit if you can use your God given ability to avoid it?If you watch the highlight video Bavaro posted above, you'll see him run in between the tackles, power through some hits as well as use his tremendous ability to make guys miss and run away from people.You'll also see a gifted receiver and plenty of plays where he knows where the sticks are and gets there. Not sure where you're getting his field vision as a concern. Looked to me he knew where he wanted to go, and usually took the right path to it.I know it's a highlight reel and there's probably plenty of plays he doesn't break but I've watched more than a few PSU games and he definitely puts a lot of pressure on a D. Teaming him up with a TE like Engram and WR's like OBJ and Shepard will create huge opportunities for the offense.I'm with Sy on this. If he's there run up to the podium.

RE: RE: RE: we must be looking at different films ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 3:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809446 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13809421 gidiefor said:





Quote:





Barkley is a power and speed/skat back -- he is great at breaking through tackles - in fact a lot of times he makes it look effortless -- I equate it to the way Le'Veon Bell does it -- once he hits a spot he does not want to stop, and uses a combination of elusive moves and breakthrough power-- his freakin legs are like tree trunks







Disagree. Too often is trying to spin away from or run around contact instead of going through it, and have heard this from multiple people as a concern. Look at the Ohio State game, they forced him to attack between the tackles and he wanted no part of it.



He also has nowhere near the vision that Bell has, in fact it’s a concern. He doesn’t read his run gaps well.



He’s a player who is going make you large number of big plays but he’s also going to put you in a number of inexcusable 2nd and 13s from dancing too much







If you had the talent to spin away from or run around contact, why wouldn't you use it? Why take a hit if you can use your God given ability to avoid it?



If you watch the highlight video Bavaro posted above, you'll see him run in between the tackles, power through some hits as well as use his tremendous ability to make guys miss and run away from people.



You'll also see a gifted receiver and plenty of plays where he knows where the sticks are and gets there. Not sure where you're getting his field vision as a concern. Looked to me he knew where he wanted to go, and usually took the right path to it.



I know it's a highlight reel and there's probably plenty of plays he doesn't break but I've watched more than a few PSU games and he definitely puts a lot of pressure on a D. Teaming him up with a TE like Engram and WR's like OBJ and Shepard will create huge opportunities for the offense.



I'm with Sy on this. If he's there run up to the podium.





Because trying run away from contact isn’t going to work all the time, especially not in the NFL and we saw the struggles against elite defensive talent.



Of course it’s going to work some times, and of course the times it didn’t aren’t going to be all over YouTube.



I’m not saying he’s not a good prospect, but he's not the near perfect prospect he's made out to be In comment 13809478 Eman11 said:Because trying run away from contact isn’t going to work all the time, especially not in the NFL and we saw the struggles against elite defensive talent.Of course it’s going to work some times, and of course the times it didn’t aren’t going to be all over YouTube.I’m not saying he’s not a good prospect, but he's not the near perfect prospect he's made out to be

RE: For a guy so strong BleedBlue : 1/27/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: He lacks power through tacklers



no clue what youre watching lol...he broke off several nice runs that game.



He consistently runs through guys, his ability to stop and cut on a dime is BARRY SANDERS like. not saying he is, but his athletic ability is INSANE. his vision is a concern? what did you watch? he is a very patient runner like Bell, easily jump cuts into the appropriate hole and then bursts for a big run. his OL wasnt the dallas cowboys OL, he made seriously big plays, but even his short runs show extreme running ability and ability to find the hole and hit it, once he gets to second level he pulls away with SERIOUS speed. barkley would be a great pick at 2, if we sign a top OL FA like norwell and then looked for OL in round 2. In comment 13809415 ajr2456 said:no clue what youre watching lol...he broke off several nice runs that game.He consistently runs through guys, his ability to stop and cut on a dime is BARRY SANDERS like. not saying he is, but his athletic ability is INSANE. his vision is a concern? what did you watch? he is a very patient runner like Bell, easily jump cuts into the appropriate hole and then bursts for a big run. his OL wasnt the dallas cowboys OL, he made seriously big plays, but even his short runs show extreme running ability and ability to find the hole and hit it, once he gets to second level he pulls away with SERIOUS speed. barkley would be a great pick at 2, if we sign a top OL FA like norwell and then looked for OL in round 2.

If Darnold is not on the board Breeze_94 : 1/27/2018 3:57 pm : link I want Barkley

RE: RE: For a guy so strong ajr2456 : 1/27/2018 3:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809415 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





He lacks power through tacklers







no clue what youre watching lol...he broke off several nice runs that game.



He consistently runs through guys, his ability to stop and cut on a dime is BARRY SANDERS like. not saying he is, but his athletic ability is INSANE. his vision is a concern? what did you watch? he is a very patient runner like Bell, easily jump cuts into the appropriate hole and then bursts for a big run. his OL wasnt the dallas cowboys OL, he made seriously big plays, but even his short runs show extreme running ability and ability to find the hole and hit it, once he gets to second level he pulls away with SERIOUS speed. barkley would be a great pick at 2, if we sign a top OL FA like norwell and then looked for OL in round 2.



I'm watching it from an XoS account with the coaches tape, not from YouTube. His vision is wildly inconsistent and he hesitates way too much in a bad way to be put in the same class as Bell. There's a difference between patience and hesitation. Guice has much better vision and power through his tackles thank Barkley.



Again not saying he's not a good prospect, but that there are flaws in his game. I'd still take him as my first back, but not at #2 In comment 13809483 BleedBlue said:I'm watching it from an XoS account with the coaches tape, not from YouTube. His vision is wildly inconsistent and he hesitates way too much in a bad way to be put in the same class as Bell. There's a difference between patience and hesitation. Guice has much better vision and power through his tackles thank Barkley.Again not saying he's not a good prospect, but that there are flaws in his game. I'd still take him as my first back, but not at #2

Can we at least spell his name right....Saquon GFAN52 : 1/27/2018 4:12 pm : link not Sequon.

My only issue with Barkley Breeze_94 : 1/27/2018 4:14 pm : link is he tries to do too much some times. He tries to bounce a lot of runs to the outside, and I've seen him reverse field and lose yardage trying to make something out of nothing. He needs to learn to be more patient and take what is there.

RE: My only issue with Barkley Eman11 : 1/27/2018 4:19 pm : link

Quote: is he tries to do too much some times. He tries to bounce a lot of runs to the outside, and I've seen him reverse field and lose yardage trying to make something out of nothing. He needs to learn to be more patient and take what is there.



I can see that. I do think maybe it's a product of him always being "the guy" on O and one counted on to make big plays.



I also think he can be coached to take what's there. Especially on a team with other play makers like an OBJ and Engram. In comment 13809495 Breeze_94 said:I can see that. I do think maybe it's a product of him always being "the guy" on O and one counted on to make big plays.I also think he can be coached to take what's there. Especially on a team with other play makers like an OBJ and Engram.

As a Penn state fan bigbb : 1/27/2018 5:01 pm : link I've watched every play from him for the last 3 Seasons there's not a player in this draft that I want more than him. I'm not sold on the quarterbacks

I get more of a LeSean McCoy impression than Barry Sanders. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/27/2018 8:23 pm : link LeVeon Bell is an incredibly patient runner. It's like he sees the game faster than anyone else and knows what's going to happen ahead of time.

When you build a house, Doomster : 1/27/2018 8:54 pm : link you don't start with the roof...

RE: When you build a house, Eman11 : 1/27/2018 9:19 pm : link

Quote: you don't start with the roof...



I wouldn't call Barkley the roof, more like putting the best appliance you can in the kitchen. He'd hardly be considered the first piece or a starting point,IMO. There's talent on this team and he'd add to it.



Sure the O Line needs fixing but let's see where they are come draft day. Lots of time before that to address some needs. In comment 13809697 Doomster said:I wouldn't call Barkley the roof, more like putting the best appliance you can in the kitchen. He'd hardly be considered the first piece or a starting point,IMO. There's talent on this team and he'd add to it.Sure the O Line needs fixing but let's see where they are come draft day. Lots of time before that to address some needs.

RE: Barkley djm : 1/27/2018 9:19 pm : link

Quote: So much fun to watch. Highlights - ( New Window )



The play one minute in is beyond ridiculous. That's just not supposed to happen. He had no angle, 2-3 defenders to beat and the sideline was not in his favor. He still breaks it. incredible. In comment 13809434 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:The play one minute in is beyond ridiculous. That's just not supposed to happen. He had no angle, 2-3 defenders to beat and the sideline was not in his favor. He still breaks it. incredible.

RE: Barkley djm : 1/27/2018 9:48 pm : link

Quote: So much fun to watch. Highlights - ( New Window )



Thanks for the highlights. No annoying music and just an incredible player to watch.



Barkley is definitely the highest rated non qb in this draft. I don't think there's any question he's a generational talent. Not every talent reaches their potential but if Barkley does he's going to make the hof one day. In comment 13809434 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:Thanks for the highlights. No annoying music and just an incredible player to watch.Barkley is definitely the highest rated non qb in this draft. I don't think there's any question he's a generational talent. Not every talent reaches their potential but if Barkley does he's going to make the hof one day.

RE: To take a RB at 2 djm : 1/27/2018 9:55 pm : link

Quote: He better have Barry Sanders “like” ability.



He most definitely has legendary rb ability. All you have to do is watch him play. Could be at ground level or from a frickin blimp. Anyone can see it. If you find flaws in his game you would find flaws in anyone's game. Saying he runs from contact... lol.... he's a rb! He's supposed to make guys miss.



Barkley is as safe a pick as humanly possible. Nearly everyone has him in the extreme elite stratosphere. Anything can happen but you better be damn sure of the qb or DL if you pass on Barkley. I'd take the qb if I love him but only the qb. In comment 13809552 Dave on the UWS said:He most definitely has legendary rb ability. All you have to do is watch him play. Could be at ground level or from a frickin blimp. Anyone can see it. If you find flaws in his game you would find flaws in anyone's game. Saying he runs from contact... lol.... he's a rb! He's supposed to make guys miss.Barkley is as safe a pick as humanly possible. Nearly everyone has him in the extreme elite stratosphere. Anything can happen but you better be damn sure of the qb or DL if you pass on Barkley. I'd take the qb if I love him but only the qb.

One thing we know, both DG and Shurmur want Simms11 : 1/27/2018 10:30 pm : link to run the ball. They said it unequivocally. Fact is we need the Oline improved before we can even consider the running game getting much better. I think FA will be very telling. I think we’ll draft a RB, as well. Not sure if Barkley will be that guy however. If he is, I will have no qualms about it. I just hope Eli can rebound with a better supporting cast and running game and that Webb has some future starter in him, as well. This is an opportunity to grab a Franchise QB as well. Next year or the year after, we may not be picking this high and will have to give up the farm to move up. Not an ideal situation. It’s quite the dilemma.

I want the Giants to use their 1st pick on Barkley Fishmanjim57 : 1/27/2018 11:14 pm : link They haven't had an awesome running back since they lost Bradshaw. I want to have that kind of ground attack again. The Giants wide receivers are awesome, but they don't have a ground game.



Watched a lot of side-by-side video: Barkley v David Wilson... M.S. : 5:47 am : link

...and I'll preface this by saying that, if I had to pick one of these players at #2, it would be Saquon Barkley hands down, no questions asked.



David Wilson broke tackles.

I like him. Clintqb17 : 7:59 am : link But most of his big plays are on the outside. That won’t happen much in NFL. I would like to see plays where he hits it up the middle and fights for 1-5 yards.

I have a feeling mdthedream : 9:50 am : link unless the Giants really love one of the QBs they are going to listen to everyone on trading down esp if someone like Denver or Cleveland at 4 come knocking.

I am 99% sure Sy'56 : 9:56 am : link Barkley was top 5 in the nation in yards after contact.



A lot of what I am reading here is reminiscent of what people used to bash Robinson Cano for, but didn't appreciate him for.



There are things he does so well, on another level than others, that it almost looks effortless and perceived as not trying, not hustling, not playing hungry.



It is Barkley then everyone else.

RE: Not sure what your all talking about ajr2456 : 11:08 am : link

Quote: The kid is a stud. Link - ( New Window )



Nobody is saying he isn't.



You can't discuss a player who people like fault's without people losing their minds here. In comment 13809973 mdthedream said:Nobody is saying he isn't.You can't discuss a player who people like fault's without people losing their minds here.

No one is losing the mind mdthedream : 11:19 am : link He looks like he breaks tackles to me. He is top 5 pick so beating our heads over whats going to happen really is a waste of time. They could trade down,They could take A QB,Hell they could just take the BPA. We really have no idea.



Barkley Bluesbreaker : 12:00 pm : link There were plenty of times this season that both Darkwa and Gallman had runs that Barkley would have took to the house even with our crappy O-line the other thing that jumps out at me is hes ability to go airborne at the goal line .

The speed is undeniable his calves are friggen huge .

A few key changes to the O-line and there will be no more

daring us to run OBJ will have a big year now that we have

Engram to threaten the seam .

Get me some linebackers and another pass rusher love to

add the Georgia LB to take some of the wear and tear off Collins !

I honestly don't see Barkley getting picked montanagiant : 12:13 pm : link Until at least the 6th pick. I think the only way he gets picked earlier is if someone trades up a couple of spots because they get sold a bill of goods that someone else wants him.

RE: I honestly don't see Barkley getting picked GFAN52 : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: Until at least the 6th pick. I think the only way he gets picked earlier is if someone trades up a couple of spots because they get sold a bill of goods that someone else wants him.



I think Barkley will get picked before Josh Allen. In comment 13810075 montanagiant said:I think Barkley will get picked before Josh Allen.