QB Rankings and Eli Rafflee : 7:56 am The Biggest part of QB happens in the Six days and 45 seconds that come before each snap...the Physical capabilities of the QB determine their abilities to Physically react and execute the final decisions they make just before the ball is snapped.



Reading the defense pre-snap,,,Is this the right play...a disaster play?...what play is better?



Eli is among just a handful or so QB's who can arrive under center on every snap with the ability to make great decisions--- That is why he has been so good in the biggest situations. He doesn't waste Time outs...he doesn't waste first down sacks. He get's away from disaster plays and into good plays.



He can still play. I don't buy the idea that He's helpful to this team in transition--- they need a lot of parts to get to a level that Eli's advantages are useful





manning is always at the top in sundayatone : 8:02 am : link delay of game penaltys

interceptions,buts eli, so lets lookaway.



A stat XBRONX : 8:11 am : link that I like to see is a 3 to 1 ratio of TDs to INts. Eli has never been close. Look at career stats of Brady and Brees.

Quote: that I like to see is a 3 to 1 ratio of TDs to INts. Eli has never been close. Look at career stats of Brady and Brees.



NFL uses 2 to 1 as the standard. You are tough. In comment 13809885 XBRONX said:NFL uses 2 to 1 as the standard. You are tough.

Trying to XBRONX : 8:22 am : link compare Eli to the best

Even the XBRONX : 8:24 am : link 2 to 1 standard, in 14 years Eli has done it three times

It's been years exiled : 8:34 am : link since the offense has been a match for Eli's strengths, and you're right. It still needs a lot of work, maybe too much for his window.



It's really hard to assess him. The debates we have on BBI are always SO extreme.



It's crazy to me, how easily people write him off--have been writing him off for years--without taking into account the staggering overall weakness of this offense.









If it is so difficult to assess Eli and his performance then Jimmy Googs : 8:41 am : link it really tells you everything you need to know.



-Poor schemes by the coaching staff

-Poor O-line play in pass protection

-Receivers running poor routes and dropping passes

-Lack of any run game



I've watched film and see the same things. Eli has plenty arm strength left, makes the correct throws and puts the ball where it needs to be for his receivers to make plays. He's still who he's been, it hasn't changed. To me he's part of the solution...not the problem.



Brian Baldinger does a great job breaking down in detail with MULTIPLE videos the kind of stuff Eli had to deal with all season.





Brian Baldinger does a great job breaking down in detail with MULTIPLE videos the kind of stuff Eli had to deal with all season.

RE: If it is so difficult to assess Eli and his performance then exiled : 9:02 am : link

Quote: it really tells you everything you need to know.



just sayin'...



No, it doesn't. That's my point. No, it doesn't. That's my point.

Eli's intelligence aside. Every time he turns the ball over it gives Blue21 : 9:10 am : link the other team a chance to score and takes away a scoring chance for the Giants. It effects time of posession and number of touches by the Giants. It's always been my big issue with him and what prevents him from being a top 5 QB. Is Webb ready? Unfortunetly because of the way they screwed up the end of the season we don't know and not sure how we'll find out unless Eli gets hurt. Even if they draft a QB at #2 it's unlikely he'd be ready to be thrown to the wolves. So Eli will be our starter next year.

RE: It's been years NYG07 : 9:29 am : link

Quote: since the offense has been a match for Eli's strengths, and you're right. It still needs a lot of work, maybe too much for his window.



It's really hard to assess him. The debates we have on BBI are always SO extreme.



It's crazy to me, how easily people write him off--have been writing him off for years--without taking into account the staggering overall weakness of this offense.









No one is easily writing him off. We are sick and tired of losing. I turned to the view we should move on this year. I never cared about all the turnovers from him in his prime because he elevated players around him, was always extremely clutch, and most importantly won games. He had an element of magic to him.



Now the Giants are just paying him big money for things he did in the past. I would have loved nothing more than to see Eli win another Superbowl for this organization, but the magic is gone. In comment 13809893 exiled said:No one is easily writing him off. We are sick and tired of losing. I turned to the view we should move on this year. I never cared about all the turnovers from him in his prime because he elevated players around him, was always extremely clutch, and most importantly won games. He had an element of magic to him.Now the Giants are just paying him big money for things he did in the past. I would have loved nothing more than to see Eli win another Superbowl for this organization, but the magic is gone.

Its amazing to me that a guy who is PatersonPlank : 9:52 am : link 6th All-time in the NFL in passing yards

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)

8th All-time in passing TDs

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre, Rivers,

Tarkenton)

6th All-time in passing attempts

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)



Gets so much crap on this website. This is also a guy that all the pro coaches and scouts who know what is happening on the field, not armchair website experts, say is still really good. I can't wait to see what happens when the Giants get an average QB in here.

RE: ... Sec 103 : 9:54 am : link

Quote: I love the fact that Dave Gettleman went and watched film on Eli and confirmed the real reason why he and the offense struggled this year.



-Poor schemes by the coaching staff

-Poor O-line play in pass protection

-Receivers running poor routes and dropping passes

-Lack of any run game



I've watched film and see the same things. Eli has plenty arm strength left, makes the correct throws and puts the ball where it needs to be for his receivers to make plays. He's still who he's been, it hasn't changed. To me he's part of the solution...not the problem.



Brian Baldinger does a great job breaking down in detail with MULTIPLE videos the kind of stuff Eli had to deal with all season.

Link - ( New Window )

Those spots right there is what I remember from 2017, and 2016, and 2015..... In comment 13809905 HitSquad said:Those spots right there is what I remember from 2017, and 2016, and 2015.....

RE: Its amazing to me that a guy who is NYG07 : 10:15 am : link

Quote: 6th All-time in the NFL in passing yards

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)

8th All-time in passing TDs

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre, Rivers,

Tarkenton)

6th All-time in passing attempts

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)



Gets so much crap on this website. This is also a guy that all the pro coaches and scouts who know what is happening on the field, not armchair website experts, say is still really good. I can't wait to see what happens when the Giants get an average QB in here.



This is exactly what I am talking about. Holy shit man, what Eli has accomplished in his career means jack shit in 2018. We have missed the playoffs 5 of the last six years, and he has been the one constant.



I will say it again, the offensive line has been terrible for 5 years, so stop using that excuse. In 2014 and 2015 Eli played well despite the terrible oline and having only one legit receiver in Beckham. He was making guys like Tye, Randle and Donnell look like respectable NFL players.



But I just don't understand how anyone can objectively look at Eli's last two years and claim nothing has changed or that he is not at the end. It sucks but it is what it is. This is not about nostalgia. In comment 13809946 PatersonPlank said:This is exactly what I am talking about. Holy shit man, what Eli has accomplished in his career means jack shit in 2018. We have missed the playoffs 5 of the last six years, and he has been the one constant.I will say it again, the offensive line has been terrible for 5 years, so stop using that excuse. In 2014 and 2015 Eli played well despite the terrible oline and having only one legit receiver in Beckham. He was making guys like Tye, Randle and Donnell look like respectable NFL players.But I just don't understand how anyone can objectively look at Eli's last two years and claim nothing has changed or that he is not at the end. It sucks but it is what it is. This is not about nostalgia.

Eli CV36 : 10:21 am : link He is one of the best at reading a defense. His execution at times is frustrating. He hasn’t had a good team around him for some time but he’s had bad moments with good teams. He has also had moments of greatness that will never be forgotten. He is human. If you were told before we drafted him that he would give us all the good and bad we’ve known but would win two Super Bowls would you have drafted him? I would. Eli Manning is my favorite quarterback to ever wear blue. He is also a good man and I am proud that someone like him represents what I believe are the core values of this organization. One of my favorite Giants ever. Here’s to hoping he has one more great run in him.

RE: RE: If it is so difficult to assess Eli and his performance then Jimmy Googs : 10:37 am : link

it really tells you everything you need to know.



just sayin'...







No, it doesn't. That's my point.



You are missing the point. The guy you are looking for isn't there, or isn't there any longer. Eli is at a stage in his career where he doesn't make the players around him better and certainly cannot win games on his own based on his limitations.



He is, for all practical purposes, just another guy (JAG) as a QB for us.



I am not suggesting the #2 pick walks in the door and "whiz-bang" starts playing better and wins more games, but I am fairly certain we should get that process moving along as soon as possible. Eli is just in the way... In comment 13809908 exiled said:You are missing the point. The guy you are looking for isn't there, or isn't there any longer. Eli is at a stage in his career where he doesn't make the players around him better and certainly cannot win games on his own based on his limitations.He is, for all practical purposes, just another guy (JAG) as a QB for us.I am not suggesting the #2 pick walks in the door and "whiz-bang" starts playing better and wins more games, but I am fairly certain we should get that process moving along as soon as possible. Eli is just in the way...

You're all missing the point. Britt in VA : 10:56 am : link If you think you can evaluate the QB, ANY QB, in the situation as it was the past two years, you are a know nothing. Period.



The offense is/was completely broken. Unimaginative, poor personnel, no line.



If you think you can make any sort of player evaluation in that situation, you know NOTHING about football. NOTHING. Sorry, but the truth hurts.



Eli may very well be in decline, but the offense of the past two years makes it impossible to judge.

Pat Shurmer and Dave Gettleman think he's still got it. Britt in VA : 10:57 am : link Greg Cossell and Gilbride said the same thing late in the season.



But Jimmy Googs, NYG07, and Sundaytone know different? Give me a break.

RE: Pat Shurmer and Dave Gettleman think he's still got it. sundayatone : 11:03 am : link

Quote: Greg Cossell and Gilbride said the same thing late in the season.



But Jimmy Googs, NYG07, and Sundaytone know different? Give me a break.



if you want a mediocre qb, then he still got it, cause thats all your gonna get in 2018. In comment 13809999 Britt in VA said:if you want a mediocre qb, then he still got it, cause thats all your gonna get in 2018.

RE: manning is always at the top in djm : 11:13 am : link

Quote: delay of game penaltys

fumbles

interceptions,buts eli, so lets lookaway.



I look away nearly every time you post which is a shame because sometimes you post something interesting or funny. Why not trust in the new staff that they know wtf they are doing and give your incessant Eli bashing a rest? It's possible that Eli wasn't necessarily the reason why shit went south in 2017. He's not Aaron Rodgers or Peyton but he's a qb that can win when the offense is funtionan and prepared. The offense wasn't either of those things in 2017.



Fans aren't ignoring Eli's shortcomings or concerns. Most are just willing to see how things shake out here with a new staff in place. You should try it.

I look away nearly every time you post which is a shame because sometimes you post something interesting or funny. Why not trust in the new staff that they know wtf they are doing and give your incessant Eli bashing a rest? It's possible that Eli wasn't necessarily the reason why shit went south in 2017. He's not Aaron Rodgers or Peyton but he's a qb that can win when the offense is funtionan and prepared. The offense wasn't either of those things in 2017.

Fans aren't ignoring Eli's shortcomings or concerns. Most are just willing to see how things shake out here with a new staff in place. You should try it.

RE: Can't wait for next year. sundayatone : 11:14 am : link

maybe eli will not be a good fit and struggle in shurmurs off and his play will be even worse. In comment 13810010 Britt in VA said:maybe eli will not be a good fit and struggle in shurmurs off and his play will be even worse.

RE: RE: manning is always at the top in sundayatone : 11:15 am : link

delay of game penaltys

fumbles

interceptions,buts eli, so lets lookaway.







I look away nearly every time you post which is a shame because sometimes you post something interesting or funny. Why not trust in the new staff that they know wtf they are doing and give your incessant Eli bashing a rest? It's possible that Eli wasn't necessarily the reason why shit went south in 2017. He's not Aaron Rodgers or Peyton but he's a qb that can win when the offense is funtionan and prepared. The offense wasn't either of those things in 2017.



Fans aren't ignoring Eli's shortcomings or concerns. Most are just willing to see how things shake out here with a new staff in place. You should try it.



well played

RE: RE: Can't wait for next year. djm : 11:19 am : link

.







maybe eli will not be a good fit and struggle in shurmurs off and his play will be even worse.



And Maybe he will bounce back. If anyone can it's Eli. He bounced back in 2014. He proved millions wrong in 2007 and beyond. He also put up stats in 2017 that while uninspiring weren't exactly terrible when you consider the state of the team. You're telling me eli can't produce in a professional environment here? He's flawed but I don't buy it. Not for a second. I'm certain Eli can be an above average qb next season. Absolutely certain. And if the team can get to January Eli can be even better. I'd bet my life on it. In comment 13810018 sundayatone said:And Maybe he will bounce back. If anyone can it's Eli. He bounced back in 2014. He proved millions wrong in 2007 and beyond. He also put up stats in 2017 that while uninspiring weren't exactly terrible when you consider the state of the team. You're telling me eli can't produce in a professional environment here? He's flawed but I don't buy it. Not for a second. I'm certain Eli can be an above average qb next season. Absolutely certain. And if the team can get to January Eli can be even better. I'd bet my life on it.

I just feel like we have nothing to lose djm : 11:22 am : link By giving Eli one more shot here and that's with the mindset that we draft a qb at 2. Nothing to lose. The young qb can sit a year. If Eli truly is cooked, fine, usher in the young qb sooner than later. If Eli isn't cooked, we are as stable and dangerous at qb as any team could hope for. Win win.



You don't have to give up on Eli just yet.

We will see Britt... NYG07 : 11:24 am : link I can't wait for next year either, because I love this team, just like you.



But I would love to hear your plan for how this team is going to magically give Eli a great offensive line and running game in one offseason.



This is more than just a can Eli still get the job done question. Clearly from everything we have heard from Gettleman and Shurmur, they are going to move forward and try and win with Eli. I just think with all the changes they should just bite the bullet and go for the full rebuild. But I will root for Eli and the Giants to win next year, just like I always do.

RE: I just feel like we have nothing to lose sundayatone : 11:28 am : link

Quote: By giving Eli one more shot here and that's with the mindset that we draft a qb at 2. Nothing to lose. The young qb can sit a year. If Eli truly is cooked, fine, usher in the young qb sooner than later. If Eli isn't cooked, we are as stable and dangerous at qb as any team could hope for. Win win.



You don't have to give up on Eli just yet.



you are right,hope i am wrong and then i will be sundaymadefun of. In comment 13810027 djm said:you are right,hope i am wrong and then i will be sundaymadefun of.

RE: You're all missing the point. leatherneck570 : 11:35 am : link

The offense is/was completely broken. Unimaginative, poor personnel, no line.



If you think you can make any sort of player evaluation in that situation, you know NOTHING about football. NOTHING. Sorry, but the truth hurts.



Eli may very well be in decline, but the offense of the past two years makes it impossible to judge. [/quote



Class is in session! Britt straight schooling the haters. Britt perfectly illustrates why Eli deserves the benefit of the doubt. He artfully crafts his argument in a way I'm which almost anyone can understand, painting a picture which inspires hope for next season. I'm stoked!

RE: RE: I just feel like we have nothing to lose djm : 11:40 am : link

By giving Eli one more shot here and that's with the mindset that we draft a qb at 2. Nothing to lose. The young qb can sit a year. If Eli truly is cooked, fine, usher in the young qb sooner than later. If Eli isn't cooked, we are as stable and dangerous at qb as any team could hope for. Win win.



You don't have to give up on Eli just yet.







you are right,hope i am wrong and then i will be sundaymadefun of.



Look eli hasn't done much good lately I get why fans would think he's cooked. I'm probably a little too loyal to former champions. I just have a hard time judging a qb in the 16-17 nyg offense. Granted, qbs should elevate teams but I'd like to see one more go here with Eli. In comment 13810033 sundayatone said:Look eli hasn't done much good lately I get why fans would think he's cooked. I'm probably a little too loyal to former champions. I just have a hard time judging a qb in the 16-17 nyg offense. Granted, qbs should elevate teams but I'd like to see one more go here with Eli.

All the people jtgiants : 11:42 am : link Who think eli can't play are flat out wrong. He still can play and win at a high level. I believe that. Time will tell but to me you can still win big w him at qb. I stand by that.

The right coach can scheme around our offensive line deficiencies.... Britt in VA : 11:59 am : link Coughlin did in 2015. We add a reliable veteran or two in FA, even better. Look how quickly Whitworth turned the Rams line around.

RE: RE: Its amazing to me that a guy who is paesan98 : 12:17 pm : link

6th All-time in the NFL in passing yards

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)

8th All-time in passing TDs

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre, Rivers,

Tarkenton)

6th All-time in passing attempts

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)



Gets so much crap on this website. This is also a guy that all the pro coaches and scouts who know what is happening on the field, not armchair website experts, say is still really good. I can't wait to see what happens when the Giants get an average QB in here.







This is exactly what I am talking about. Holy shit man, what Eli has accomplished in his career means jack shit in 2018. We have missed the playoffs 5 of the last six years, and he has been the one constant.



I will say it again, the offensive line has been terrible for 5 years, so stop using that excuse. In 2014 and 2015 Eli played well despite the terrible oline and having only one legit receiver in Beckham. He was making guys like Tye, Randle and Donnell look like respectable NFL players.



But I just don't understand how anyone can objectively look at Eli's last two years and claim nothing has changed or that he is not at the end. It sucks but it is what it is. This is not about nostalgia.



You just contradicted yourself. You say that in the last 5years, Eli has been the one constant. In your next paragraph, you acknowledge that the O-line has been shit for the last five years, so stop using that as an excuse. Sounds to me that that is a constant as well. I would add the lack of a decent running game. You can just as easily turn your argument around- the offensive line has been shit for the past five years, so stop using Eli as the excuse. In comment 13809960 NYG07 said:You just contradicted yourself. You say that in the last 5years, Eli has been the one constant. In your next paragraph, you acknowledge that the O-line has been shit for the last five years, so stop using that as an excuse. Sounds to me that that is a constant as well. I would add the lack of a decent running game. You can just as easily turn your argument around- the offensive line has been shit for the past five years, so stop using Eli as the excuse.

RE: The right coach can scheme around our offensive line deficiencies.... Sec 103 : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: Coughlin did in 2015. We add a reliable veteran or two in FA, even better. Look how quickly Whitworth turned the Rams line around.

Yeah Whitworth, why did we pass on him again?

Yeah Whitworth, why did we pass on him again?
Give any QB no oline and a lousy offensive scheme and you'll get what you got the past 5 years... Last year was a mirage the D won the majority of those games.

Eli still can make all the throws joeinpa : 12:21 pm : link And of course he still has the special ability to understand what is happening on the field.



The problem is in today s NFL your quarterback has to be effective with an unclean pocket. The lack of good offensive line play around the league was not exclusive to the Giants, but Eli s lack of mobility made him less effective than many.



I m glad Eli gets another chance with the Giants, but I also hope the right quarterback is there at # 2 and the Giants get him.



The idea of taking a pick there to help Eli and the Giants in the short term does not appeal to me.

RE: RE: The right coach can scheme around our offensive line deficiencies.... sundayatone : 12:23 pm : link

Coughlin did in 2015. We add a reliable veteran or two in FA, even better. Look how quickly Whitworth turned the Rams line around.





Yeah Whitworth, why did we pass on him again?

Give any QB no oline and a lousy offensive scheme and you'll get what you got the past 5 years... Last year was a mirage the D won the majority of those games.



reeses arrogance and personal insecurity made him make poor choices. In comment 13810080 Sec 103 said:reeses arrogance and personal insecurity made him make poor choices.

RE: RE: RE: Its amazing to me that a guy who is NYG07 : 12:33 pm : link

6th All-time in the NFL in passing yards

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)

8th All-time in passing TDs

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre, Rivers,

Tarkenton)

6th All-time in passing attempts

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)



Gets so much crap on this website. This is also a guy that all the pro coaches and scouts who know what is happening on the field, not armchair website experts, say is still really good. I can't wait to see what happens when the Giants get an average QB in here.







This is exactly what I am talking about. Holy shit man, what Eli has accomplished in his career means jack shit in 2018. We have missed the playoffs 5 of the last six years, and he has been the one constant.



I will say it again, the offensive line has been terrible for 5 years, so stop using that excuse. In 2014 and 2015 Eli played well despite the terrible oline and having only one legit receiver in Beckham. He was making guys like Tye, Randle and Donnell look like respectable NFL players.



But I just don't understand how anyone can objectively look at Eli's last two years and claim nothing has changed or that he is not at the end. It sucks but it is what it is. This is not about nostalgia.







You just contradicted yourself. You say that in the last 5years, Eli has been the one constant. In your next paragraph, you acknowledge that the O-line has been shit for the last five years, so stop using that as an excuse. Sounds to me that that is a constant as well. I would add the lack of a decent running game. You can just as easily turn your argument around- the offensive line has been shit for the past five years, so stop using Eli as the excuse.



Right. So in 2014 and 2015 Eli could make players around him better, score points, and put up big numbers in spite of a revolving door of shitty lineman.



But in 2016 and 2017, now all of the sudden the oline and talent around him is a huge issue? In 2014 and 2015 it was the defense that was the problem. So go ahead, now place the blame on McAdoo. In comment 13810078 paesan98 said:Right. So in 2014 and 2015 Eli could make players around him better, score points, and put up big numbers in spite of a revolving door of shitty lineman.But in 2016 and 2017, now all of the sudden the oline and talent around him is a huge issue? In 2014 and 2015 it was the defense that was the problem. So go ahead, now place the blame on McAdoo.

Wouldn't McAdoo being the first Giants head coach to be fired.... Britt in VA : 12:35 pm : link mid season, along with Reese, kind of indicate where ownership put the blame?

And if they thought the blame was Eli... Britt in VA : 12:37 pm : link don't think think they would say something different that what they have said publicly?



It seems pretty clear to me where ownership thinks it went wrong.

I think ownership is blinded NYG07 : 12:50 pm : link by what Eli has accomplished for this franchise. It was funny to me that Gettleman mentioned only the 2nd Eagles game, the only great game Eli has played in 2 seasons.



I don't care what Baldinger and other experts say. I can give you just as many experts who think he is done.



Again, if I am wrong I will gladly admit it. Eli being great next year is great for the Giants.

RE: RE: manning is always at the top in Jimmy Googs : 1:17 pm : link

Fans aren't ignoring Eli's shortcomings or concerns. Most are just willing to see how things shake out here with a new staff in place. You should try it.



Of course we will wait to see how things shake out. We have to since fairly certain nobody on this board sets the lineup for the NYG.



But its absolutely fine to opine to a different course of action. Right? its a chat room...



Of course we will wait to see how things shake out. We have to since fairly certain nobody on this board sets the lineup for the NYG.

But its absolutely fine to opine to a different course of action. Right? its a chat room...

RE: Pat Shurmer and Dave Gettleman think he's still got it. PatersonPlank : 1:26 pm : link

Quote: Greg Cossell and Gilbride said the same thing late in the season.



But Jimmy Googs, NYG07, and Sundaytone know different? Give me a break.



Anyone in their right mind would listen to Sundaytone and the rest over professional NFL evaluators. After all, they watch those youtube video's (sarcasm off). Seriously, Sundaytone has an irrational hatred for Eli. I really think hes actually an Eagles fan. In comment 13809999 Britt in VA said:Anyone in their right mind would listen to Sundaytone and the rest over professional NFL evaluators. After all, they watch those youtube video's (sarcasm off). Seriously, Sundaytone has an irrational hatred for Eli. I really think hes actually an Eagles fan.

And stop hiding behind its impossible to judge Jimmy Googs : 1:31 pm : link his performance because that's going too far.



Just as its fair to say Eli's last 2 seasons have been negatively impacted by the Offense around him, it is also fair to say that he has not helped/cannot help the situation very much because of where he is in his career.



Of course the Giants can drain every single ounce of desire and talent he has left for another year, two or even 5. Its just fair for me to express my views that I feel doing so doesn't help this team win anymore.



If your telling me it all gets restructured around him overnight (beginning of 2018 season) then I would agree that its okay for Eli to start more games. But I don't see that happening...





It is impossible to judge. That’s simply the facts. Bill L : 1:55 pm : link The their facts are the everybody here only knows what they see on scattered Sundays and evaluate with full knowledge that, not only are they seeing a tiny subset but that they also lack any expertise or skill. Those that see him all the time or who watch reams of tape and who do have expertise and skill...because it’s their profession..believe he still is fully capable.



But disregarding all that, it’s pretty clear that Eli might not be able to do well with the supporting cast, but there’s a strong probAbility that he would succeed with a better one. And for those saying he should be able to elevate the dreck, here’s news...nobody else would or could. Truth is that Eli did as well last year as anybody could. Maybe it wasn’t good enough but just switching out a number won’t change the results. Not last year; not next year.

This is so much like backup QB syndrome Bill L : 1:56 pm : link Mixed with a healthy dose of mob hysteria.

More of "its impossible"...my lord. Jimmy Googs : 2:06 pm : link Well at least we will have the benefit of continued good draft positions if DG/Shurmer slow-walk the restructuring of the QB position...

What happened to the other Eli thread Peppers : 2:09 pm : link with the indepth breakdown from PFF, violate some kind of rule? or am I simply over looking it?



RE: Pat Shurmer and Dave Gettleman think he's still got it. JCin332 : 2:19 pm : link

Quote: Greg Cossell and Gilbride said the same thing late in the season.



But Jimmy Googs, NYG07, and Sundaytone know different? Give me a break.



Lmao... In comment 13809999 Britt in VA said:Lmao...

You can tell a person's football IQ by what they think of Eli FirstBallotEli : 2:21 pm : link All of his detractors are stat nerds that never put on pads and have zero understanding of the game and it's endless variables, so they use generally pointless stats that contain zero context



They have no eye for this, and their opinions are completely invalid.. people say everyone is entitled to an opinion, bullshit.. everyone is entitled to looking like an idiot I suppose, it's like me trying to push my made up views on astrophysics when I actually know jackshit about it

RE: You can tell a person's football IQ by what they think of Eli Peppers : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: All of his detractors are stat nerds that never put on pads and have zero understanding of the game and it's endless variables, so they use generally pointless stats that contain zero context



They have no eye for this, and their opinions are completely invalid.. people say everyone is entitled to an opinion, bullshit.. everyone is entitled to looking like an idiot I suppose, it's like me trying to push my made up views on astrophysics when I actually know jackshit about it



Nice an ad hominem fallacy.. No better way to win an argument. In comment 13810190 FirstBallotEli said:Nice an ad hominem fallacy.. No better way to win an argument.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Its amazing to me that a guy who is paesan98 : 2:55 pm : link

6th All-time in the NFL in passing yards

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)

8th All-time in passing TDs

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre, Rivers,

Tarkenton)

6th All-time in passing attempts

(only behind Brees, Brady, Peyton, Marino, Favre)



Gets so much crap on this website. This is also a guy that all the pro coaches and scouts who know what is happening on the field, not armchair website experts, say is still really good. I can't wait to see what happens when the Giants get an average QB in here.







This is exactly what I am talking about. Holy shit man, what Eli has accomplished in his career means jack shit in 2018. We have missed the playoffs 5 of the last six years, and he has been the one constant.



I will say it again, the offensive line has been terrible for 5 years, so stop using that excuse. In 2014 and 2015 Eli played well despite the terrible oline and having only one legit receiver in Beckham. He was making guys like Tye, Randle and Donnell look like respectable NFL players.



But I just don't understand how anyone can objectively look at Eli's last two years and claim nothing has changed or that he is not at the end. It sucks but it is what it is. This is not about nostalgia.







You just contradicted yourself. You say that in the last 5years, Eli has been the one constant. In your next paragraph, you acknowledge that the O-line has been shit for the last five years, so stop using that as an excuse. Sounds to me that that is a constant as well. I would add the lack of a decent running game. You can just as easily turn your argument around- the offensive line has been shit for the past five years, so stop using Eli as the excuse.







Right. So in 2014 and 2015 Eli could make players around him better, score points, and put up big numbers in spite of a revolving door of shitty lineman.



But in 2016 and 2017, now all of the sudden the oline and talent around him is a huge issue? In 2014 and 2015 it was the defense that was the problem. So go ahead, now place the blame on McAdoo.



Again, like so many others on this site, you read want you want to read into a response which doesn't agree with your point of view. I simply pointed out that Eli was NOT the only constant, the O-line and running game were dreck, as well. Nor did I say that Eli was blameless. But, unlike you, I don't lay all the blame at his door. In comment 13810093 NYG07 said:Again, like so many others on this site, you read want you want to read into a response which doesn't agree with your point of view. I simply pointed out that Eli was NOT the only constant, the O-line and running game were dreck, as well. Nor did I say that Eli was blameless. But, unlike you, I don't lay all the blame at his door.

Eli can be evaluated hassan : 3:05 pm : link We have 14 years of data on him.



He has always had some big warts. Those went down easier with the big plays and big moments and more than made up for them.



He stunk in 2013. It was the scheme and the players then. We changed our coaches and got Beckham and things On the surface improved. But the truth is Beckham covered up sins.



Those that say he has macro level issues are right. And he right now represents the best chance nyg have so of course Shurmur and Gettleman will not do anything but support.



And no one takes shots at current players really so whatever cosell and gilbride say means nothing. It’s pc speak.



It’s apparent he has happy feet and has lost touch in his deep ball and takes sacks easier. You aren’t watching if you say otherwise.



Can he be set up better? Yes. May he have another couple good seasons if the o line and weapons are there? Possibly.



But it’s possible he regresses more at his age. Is that what nyg are willing to sacrifice, another two seasons of building around in an aging qb with known warts?



They better have confidence Webb is good enough to not draft qb or pick a qb. If Eli is winning and playing well great but if not it’s time to move on.



















RE: It is impossible to judge. That’s simply the facts. UberAlias : 3:10 pm : link

Quote: The their facts are the everybody here only knows what they see on scattered Sundays and evaluate with full knowledge that, not only are they seeing a tiny subset but that they also lack any expertise or skill. Those that see him all the time or who watch reams of tape and who do have expertise and skill...because it’s their profession..believe he still is fully capable.



Well, it may not be as clear cut as make it out to be. The last administration who fits the criteria closest (they were there on the sidelines, at the practices, preparing game plans and calling plays with him, watching tape, etc. did not feel that way. It is no secret McAdoo who is much closer to him in this respect clearly believed Eli was part of the problem. And Mara originally saw it as a priority to evaluate what they have in the young players clearly took an about face after fan reaction to Eli’s benching, and that turn in direction has been the company line since. So after huge backlash and public embarrassment the team who showed every sign of moving on is 100% behind their beloved QB. So the question is, who is make the call, and what motivation? In comment 13810168 Bill L said:Well, it may not be as clear cut as make it out to be. The last administration who fits the criteria closest (they were there on the sidelines, at the practices, preparing game plans and calling plays with him, watching tape, etc. did not feel that way. It is no secret McAdoo who is much closer to him in this respect clearly believed Eli was part of the problem. And Mara originally saw it as a priority to evaluate what they have in the young players clearly took an about face after fan reaction to Eli’s benching, and that turn in direction has been the company line since. So after huge backlash and public embarrassment the team who showed every sign of moving on is 100% behind their beloved QB. So the question is, who is make the call, and what motivation?

And btw hassan : 3:15 pm : link It’s not a given that dg and Shurmur are particularly high on Eli. They aren’t going to bash him of course. Fassel was enthused to get the most out of Dave Brown public ally when he took the job. But of course he couldn’t wait to yank him one month in.



Not to compare brown to Eli of course, just that these guys are playing poker with the media as they should be.

This s kinda like GeorgeAdams33 : 3:16 pm : link ....having four flat tires but thinking you need a new engine





Eli will be fine

Just because they are saying Eli can still play Dave on the UWS : 4:06 pm : link doesn't mean they think this is 2011 Eli. He's 37 whether it's Webb or a draft choice, Eli is still the best option for competent QB play THIS year. That's all they are saying. I highly doubt Eli is the QB in 2019. They WILL draft his successor at 2 (if they think one of these guys is the right choice) but their focus is on the lines and reconstructing the schemes on offense and defense to win with.