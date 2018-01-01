Arians Thinks Bettcher may go 3-4 with the Giants

This switch isn’t that difficult UConn4523 : 1/28/2018 10:30 am : link especially before the draft and FA.

would be beautiful TommyWiseau : 1/28/2018 10:36 am : link we have the hardest position to fill (NT) in a 3-4 already covered with Snacks

If they do Arkbach : 1/28/2018 10:37 am : link expect many defensive breakdowns the first half of the year. I remember the last time they switched and it took a while to adapt. Need different types of players and the ones they have will need to learn different position fundamentals. Once they do grasp it it will be a better scheme.

Arians sure has a lot to say lately djm : 1/28/2018 10:41 am : link Nttawwt. He was a very good coach.

Nothing is going to change all that much in their technique robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2018 10:41 am : link if he runs that 1 gap style. The nose will have to 2 gap but that is it and we know Snacks can handle that. It isn't the label of the defense, it is the players. We need LBs regardless of the label.

RE: With the current group how is that possible? jeff57 : 1/28/2018 10:44 am : link

Quote: serious question



vernon moves to OLB?



Yes. In comment 13809962 Joey from GlenCove said:Yes.

FAs who could fit jeff57 : 1/28/2018 10:49 am : link Karlos Dansby was with Bettcher last year, and even though he’s 36 had a decent year. He could provide leadership at one inside spot. Avery Williamson of the Titans is another possibility. As far as the other outside spot. Barkevuous Mingo and Jeremy Attachou are available.

Arians is saying JPP bluepepper : 1/28/2018 10:49 am : link to OLB not Vernon.

RE: Arians is saying JPP jeff57 : 1/28/2018 10:52 am : link

Quote: to OLB not Vernon.



That makes no sense. You need bigger lineman up front in a 3-4. In comment 13809989 bluepepper said:That makes no sense. You need bigger lineman up front in a 3-4.

Vernon played DE in Miami’s 3-4 which is how he got the big contract Ivan15 : 1/28/2018 11:05 am : link here.



Every time this 3-4 issue has come up, I have suggested that JPP could be the rush LB. He has experience dropping into coverage and his bad hand would be less of an issue at LB. yes, I don’t really care that he might have some trouble catching the ball.



Imagine a 3 man front with both Vernon and JPP standing up on the edge. QB won’t be able to figure out who is coming and who is dropping in coverage.

Question: MBavaro : 1/28/2018 11:08 am : link Would making Snacks a straight up NT inhibit his run stuffing ability?

RE: Question: robbieballs2003 : 1/28/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: Would making Snacks a straight up NT inhibit his run stuffing ability?



Why? He was a beast with the Jets. In comment 13810011 MBavaro said:Why? He was a beast with the Jets.

It sounds more like a hybrid larryflower37 : 1/28/2018 11:39 am : link and more about adopting a defense to the current rosters strengths.

I am excited to see what he can do with the current roster and hopefully add a couple of LB's in

RE: Question: Jay on the Island : 1/28/2018 11:55 am : link

Quote: Would making Snacks a straight up NT inhibit his run stuffing ability?

He was the best nose tackle in football in the 3-4 with the Jets. In comment 13810011 MBavaro said:He was the best nose tackle in football in the 3-4 with the Jets.

RE: FAs who could fit Breeze_94 : 1/28/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: Karlos Dansby was with Bettcher last year, and even though he’s 36 had a decent year. He could provide leadership at one inside spot. Avery Williamson of the Titans is another possibility. As far as the other outside spot. Barkevuous Mingo and Jeremy Attachou are available.



Kevin Minter would also be a good fit. He had 2 really strong years in 15’ and 16’ as an ILB in Bettchers system, and wasn’t as productive this year in the Bengals 4-3. He’d be a good value signing considering the Giants don’t have a ton of cap space to fix all of these holes in the roster. In comment 13809988 jeff57 said:Kevin Minter would also be a good fit. He had 2 really strong years in 15’ and 16’ as an ILB in Bettchers system, and wasn’t as productive this year in the Bengals 4-3. He’d be a good value signing considering the Giants don’t have a ton of cap space to fix all of these holes in the roster.

RE: Arians is saying JPP Breeze_94 : 1/28/2018 12:09 pm : link

Quote: to OLB not Vernon.

I think he’d be an OLB in the 3-4. His scouting report coming out said his best fit is as an OLB in the 3-4. Plus, he has played standing up a ton the last 2 years and has show he can drop into coverage at times.



Giants should look for a big body to play 34 DE in the draft or FA. Da’Shawn Hand is a guy I like in RD3-4. Did well at the senior bowl and also FWIW said it would be his dream to play for the Giants as he grew up a Giants fan despite being from philly. In comment 13809989 bluepepper said:I think he’d be an OLB in the 3-4. His scouting report coming out said his best fit is as an OLB in the 3-4. Plus, he has played standing up a ton the last 2 years and has show he can drop into coverage at times.Giants should look for a big body to play 34 DE in the draft or FA. Da’Shawn Hand is a guy I like in RD3-4. Did well at the senior bowl and also FWIW said it would be his dream to play for the Giants as he grew up a Giants fan despite being from philly.

. arcarsenal : 1/28/2018 12:11 pm : link JPP either needs to shed a few lbs to play OLB or add a few to play 3-4 DE, IMO.

The one thing I keep hearing... paesan98 : 1/28/2018 12:26 pm : link is that both Shurmur and Bettcher modify the scheme to fit the strengths of the players. I think this approach, more than anything else, will help turn this team around.

RE: RE: Arians is saying JPP Rflairr : 1/28/2018 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809989 bluepepper said:





Quote:





to OLB not Vernon.







That makes no sense. You need bigger lineman up front in a 3-4.



You’re going to have Snacks and Tomlinson In comment 13809990 jeff57 said:You’re going to have Snacks and Tomlinson

There may be a lot of 3-4 principles and looks Dave on the UWS : 1/28/2018 12:59 pm : link but if his rep is accurate, Bettcher will take what he has tweet it to fit what people can do and make the defense work the way he wants. (Ex: keep JPP and Vernon away from covering TEs down the field to 3rd down backs finning across the formation). Get them attacking off the edge, that could be very effective.

RE: It sounds more like a hybrid clarkie02360 : 1/28/2018 1:01 pm : link

Quote: and more about adopting a defense to the current rosters strengths.

I am excited to see what he can do with the current roster and hopefully add a couple of LB's in



I agree..Bettcher will play to the roster talent. Most of the time he'll be in a nickel so it will be a matter of spacing of the four up front and whether the ends have their hand in the dirt or standing. My guess Vernon will be that Hybrid in base 3-4 (run situations) with Snacks NT (w/one gap not 2 rules) and JPP/Tomlinson? 3 Tech ends. Vernon played end standing a lot of the time last year anyway. As far as ILB's in a 3-4....Goodson will have to stay healthy and DG's going to have to find another durable inside LB to make it work in base situations. Maybe Munson will be up to the task? Don't forget if its a 3-4 base you're looking at it being deployed only 25-30% of the time. I'd be more interested in how he'll deploy the nickel and dime rather than 3-4 vs. 4-3. In comment 13810042 larryflower37 said:I agree..Bettcher will play to the roster talent. Most of the time he'll be in a nickel so it will be a matter of spacing of the four up front and whether the ends have their hand in the dirt or standing. My guess Vernon will be that Hybrid in base 3-4 (run situations) with Snacks NT (w/one gap not 2 rules) and JPP/Tomlinson? 3 Tech ends. Vernon played end standing a lot of the time last year anyway. As far as ILB's in a 3-4....Goodson will have to stay healthy and DG's going to have to find another durable inside LB to make it work in base situations. Maybe Munson will be up to the task? Don't forget if its a 3-4 base you're looking at it being deployed only 25-30% of the time. I'd be more interested in how he'll deploy the nickel and dime rather than 3-4 vs. 4-3.

Tomlinson at DE? bluepepper : 1/28/2018 1:04 pm : link He did play some at Alabama. NT is so crucial in the 3-4 though that it may make more sense to use him there if he can handle it. He'd still get plenty of snaps spelling Snacks and we'd avoid disaster in case of injury.

I have a lot of respect for Arians Peppers : 1/28/2018 1:05 pm : link Would love to learn from him.. But I have to disagree with one thing here. The Honey Badger and Landon are completely different players. I don't want to see Collins in the slot and I think that's where Mathieu excels.



We will need a safety that's capable of coming down in the slot. I read that's an important piece to Bettchers Defense. Guys like Mathieu and Buddha.

RE: RE: RE: Arians is saying JPP jeff57 : 1/28/2018 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809990 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13809989 bluepepper said:





Quote:





to OLB not Vernon.







That makes no sense. You need bigger lineman up front in a 3-4.







You’re going to have Snacks and Tomlinson



You need one more. And Vernon’s not “big.” In comment 13810105 Rflairr said:You need one more. And Vernon’s not “big.”

If we do have both OV and JPP as stand up rushers Peppers : 1/28/2018 1:18 pm : link I wonder if we go after Star Lotulelei as a potential 5tech. DG's first pick in Carolina. Would be fun to watch Star and Snacks on the line together.

Avery Moss bluepepper : 1/28/2018 1:27 pm : link doesn't get mentioned much in these discussions but have to believe he's a candidate to make the move to 3-4 OLB.

RE: Avery Moss Jay on the Island : 1/28/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: doesn't get mentioned much in these discussions but have to believe he's a candidate to make the move to 3-4 OLB.

I could see Moss putting up 5-8 sacks next season in that role under Bettcher. In comment 13810149 bluepepper said:I could see Moss putting up 5-8 sacks next season in that role under Bettcher.

Kennard Eli Wilson : 1/28/2018 2:02 pm : link I think he could have a big year as an edge OLB in a 3-4.

Peppers idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 2:14 pm : link Lotuleles younger brother is in the draft. All 320lbs. 3-5-0 techs multiple dl like Harrison possibly.

Or vita vea idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 2:19 pm : link . 6'5" 340 plays nose and end

At his age and with his (growing) body type TD : 1/28/2018 2:22 pm : link JPP makes sense as a 3-4 DE who flips to 4-2 DE in the nickel.



He could carry 285-290 easily (if he doesn’t already) and he’s always been stout vs the run even when his pass rush has floundered.



Yes, a bit of a waste for what we’re paying him but these kinds of pains are expected when you go from 4-3 to 3-4.



If it proves to be a significant waste and looks like a square peg round hole situation, we bite the bullet and cut JPP next year. Things may go in that direction even with JPP in a 4-3 - he was a non-factor last year.

Remember idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 2:39 pm : link Snacks was a udfa. Pundits may not spend enough time on DTS

RE: At his age and with his (growing) body type arcarsenal : 1/28/2018 2:42 pm : link

Quote: JPP makes sense as a 3-4 DE who flips to 4-2 DE in the nickel.



He could carry 285-290 easily (if he doesn’t already) and he’s always been stout vs the run even when his pass rush has floundered.



Yes, a bit of a waste for what we’re paying him but these kinds of pains are expected when you go from 4-3 to 3-4.



If it proves to be a significant waste and looks like a square peg round hole situation, we bite the bullet and cut JPP next year. Things may go in that direction even with JPP in a 4-3 - he was a non-factor last year.



The contract is a sunk cost at this point - all that should matter is playing him in a spot where he will be most effective.



I tend to think his body type is better suited to be a 3-4 DE - but if Bettcher sees him as a 3-4 standup edge rusher, I'll trust his judgement. In comment 13810191 TD said:The contract is a sunk cost at this point - all that should matter is playing him in a spot where he will be most effective.I tend to think his body type is better suited to be a 3-4 DE - but if Bettcher sees him as a 3-4 standup edge rusher, I'll trust his judgement.

I would ask jpp to slim down and regain idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 2:47 pm : link His limber jump,flipper self. And move him around for opportunities.

RE: Peppers Peppers : 1/28/2018 2:51 pm : link

Quote: Lotuleles younger brother is in the draft. All 320lbs. 3-5-0 techs multiple dl like Harrison possibly.





Thanks, didn't know that. I'll have to take a look at him.



Vita Vea is one of my favorites but I think I have a soft spot for these kind of guys. Danny Shelton was another one I was really high on. Just love their effort. In comment 13810184 idiotsavant said:Thanks, didn't know that. I'll have to take a look at him.Vita Vea is one of my favorites but I think I have a soft spot for these kind of guys. Danny Shelton was another one I was really high on. Just love their effort.

. arcarsenal : 1/28/2018 2:57 pm : link I don't know what JPP's actual playing weight was this year, but if he's truly ~280 there's no way he's playing 3-4 OLB at that weight. He would have to lose about 15lbs.



Most 3-4 edge rushers are around ~260



That's why I think he'd make more sense as a DE - but I'll trust the coaches here.

3-4 DE TommyWiseau : 1/28/2018 4:12 pm : link 3-4 Edge Rusher, whatever it is we have the right coach calling the shots. Bettcher has Chandler Jones playing better then he has ever played even with losing the big man Calais Campbell to the Jags. We would also have a much better Nose Tackle in Snacks then Arizona has in Peters

RE: With the current group how is that possible? djstat : 1/28/2018 6:07 pm : link

Quote: serious question



vernon moves to OLB? Why would it not be possible?



1. Most teams play no more then 30% in a “base” defense, most defenses are nickel/dime sub packages



2. Vernon can easily play OLB, Kenned OLB, Snacks NT. JP could slim down to 260 and play OLB or stay as is and play DE.



3. Bet there’s 3-4 is predicated on one gape and attack, not a traditional 3-4 two gap of the 80s



4. This Defense has been awful for years with one blip in 2016 so why not change it up.



5. Free Agency and the draft can quickly change what he personnel looks like



6. Tomlinson can easily play 3-4 DE



7. Goodson would be a better 3-4 ILB with less ground to cover



8. If you cannot explain why the team couldn’t play 3-4 please avoid throwing out a simple comment that they cannot do it.



9. Learn football In comment 13809962 Joey from GlenCove said:Why would it not be possible?1. Most teams play no more then 30% in a “base” defense, most defenses are nickel/dime sub packages2. Vernon can easily play OLB, Kenned OLB, Snacks NT. JP could slim down to 260 and play OLB or stay as is and play DE.3. Bet there’s 3-4 is predicated on one gape and attack, not a traditional 3-4 two gap of the 80s4. This Defense has been awful for years with one blip in 2016 so why not change it up.5. Free Agency and the draft can quickly change what he personnel looks like6. Tomlinson can easily play 3-4 DE7. Goodson would be a better 3-4 ILB with less ground to cover8. If you cannot explain why the team couldn’t play 3-4 please avoid throwing out a simple comment that they cannot do it.9. Learn football

Hey DJ paesan98 : 1/28/2018 6:26 pm : link Regarding numbers 8 and 9 on your list, you know that's not the BBI way.

RE: RE: With the current group how is that possible? AdamBrag : 1/28/2018 6:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809962 Joey from GlenCove said:





Quote:





serious question



vernon moves to OLB?



Why would it not be possible?



1. Most teams play no more then 30% in a “base” defense, most defenses are nickel/dime sub packages



2. Vernon can easily play OLB, Kenned OLB, Snacks NT. JP could slim down to 260 and play OLB or stay as is and play DE.



3. Bet there’s 3-4 is predicated on one gape and attack, not a traditional 3-4 two gap of the 80s



4. This Defense has been awful for years with one blip in 2016 so why not change it up.



5. Free Agency and the draft can quickly change what he personnel looks like



6. Tomlinson can easily play 3-4 DE



7. Goodson would be a better 3-4 ILB with less ground to cover



8. If you cannot explain why the team couldn’t play 3-4 please avoid throwing out a simple comment that they cannot do it.



9. Learn football



Also maybe JPP and Vernon won't need to play 95%+ of snaps and they can actually be effective. In comment 13810361 djstat said:Also maybe JPP and Vernon won't need to play 95%+ of snaps and they can actually be effective.

Hey DJ paesan98 : 1/28/2018 6:28 pm : link Regarding numbers 8 and 9 on your list, you know that's not the BBI way. But I agree that a switch to the "new 3-4" is not as far-fetched as many would believe.

The Giants need to add an edge rusher or two in the draft Jay on the Island : 1/28/2018 6:34 pm : link or FA. They need someone opposite Vernon to compete with Moss. It would also be beneficial to cut down on Vernon's snaps to keep him fresh.

RE: RE: With the current group how is that possible? clarkie02360 : 1/28/2018 8:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13809962 Joey from GlenCove said:





Quote:





serious question



vernon moves to OLB?



Why would it not be possible?



1. Most teams play no more then 30% in a “base” defense, most defenses are nickel/dime sub packages



2. Vernon can easily play OLB, Kenned OLB, Snacks NT. JP could slim down to 260 and play OLB or stay as is and play DE.



3. Bet there’s 3-4 is predicated on one gape and attack, not a traditional 3-4 two gap of the 80s



4. This Defense has been awful for years with one blip in 2016 so why not change it up.



5. Free Agency and the draft can quickly change what he personnel looks like



6. Tomlinson can easily play 3-4 DE



7. Goodson would be a better 3-4 ILB with less ground to cover



8. If you cannot explain why the team couldn’t play 3-4 please avoid throwing out a simple comment that they cannot do it.



9. Learn football



Agree on all points. It won’t be difficult to adjust to 3-4. I think we lose sight that we’ll be in nickel the majority of the time. So the questions should be who’ll be in the secondary..and what the rotation will be on the front four/five and the pressure packs. In comment 13810361 djstat said:Agree on all points. It won’t be difficult to adjust to 3-4. I think we lose sight that we’ll be in nickel the majority of the time. So the questions should be who’ll be in the secondary..and what the rotation will be on the front four/five and the pressure packs.

First off we have to recognize blueblood : 1/28/2018 10:19 pm : link that we have ZERO idea what kind of defense they will run. It might be a 3-4 or it might be a 4-3. If its a 3-4 is it a one gap system or a 2 gap system. And they wont be in a 3-4 most of the time anyway since most teams play 3 wides 50% of the time. You might see 3,4,or 5 guys on the line at any point in time but they might rush any combination of players..



So what the system is called to an extent really doesnt matter.



Now of the the KEY mistakes BBI keeps making is only thinking about the starting 11 on defense. I see very few people talking about the depth necessary to play a 3-4. A back up NT.. additional LB's, Possibly another safety who might be a hybrid LB..



All these things have to be taken into account.





That being said.. I dont care what they call it.. as long as it works.

Vita Vea would be a great backup NT, but he's likely to go by Rd. 2, yatqb : 1/28/2018 10:31 pm : link and if we're going OL in Rd. 2 he's not gonna be a Giant.