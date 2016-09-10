Is Arians Right? Will JPP make a good 3:4 OLB? gidiefor : Mod : 1/28/2018 12:30 pm : 1/28/2018 12:30 pm Quote: Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has no doubts about Jason Pierre-Paul's fit in new Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher's scheme. In fact, the Cardinals were so convinced that Pierre-Paul could convert from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker that they tried to sign him when he was a free agent after the 2015 season.



. arcarsenal : 1/28/2018 12:35 pm : link I think he could but he'd need to slim down a little bit to regain some explosion. He'd probably be a little to bulky at the weight he played at this season.

with the weight he has put on jlukes : 1/28/2018 12:39 pm : link I see JPP being a better 5-Tech DE in a 3-4 vs an OLB.



Unless he can cut his weight closer to 260 I don't see how he plays on the outside in a 3-4.





Moving JPP and OV around Dave on the UWS : 1/28/2018 12:52 pm : link taking advantage of their athleticism sounds like a good idea. Oddly I think Bromley can be a better 3-4 DE then he was as a DT. They've got enough to work with and Bettcher's rep is he's a smart guy. He can tweak it to make it work. It will be fun to watch.

It would not be a straight 3-4 LB larryflower37 : 1/28/2018 12:53 pm : link He would play more of that straight rush LB from a 2 point stance. Similar to Justin Houston and Chandler Jones

He has dropped in coverage before in the 4-3.

JPP and Vernon are both athletic ends that play the run well.

The problem is more around MLB and solid 3-4 D-ends.

I agree. He'll have to cut at least 20-25lbs a lot like Chandler Jones did. He attributes a lot of his success to his loss of weight.



I'd think it would be better for us to have him 1 gap from 5T. This way we can add another pass rusher but I'm sure Bettcher knows better than I do. So we'll see.



Arians seems to have turned to substance abuse after coaching Go Terps : 1/28/2018 12:55 pm : link Maybe JPP can lose 80 pounds and play corner!



I'll say here what I said on another thread: JPP, at any weight, covering Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.

Neither can McNally's_Nuts : 1/28/2018 12:56 pm : link get to the QB on a regular basis. Hopefully Belcher can scheme for this.



Both have high motors but are severely, severely overpaid.

I think JPP is a better DE in the 3-4 Jay on the Island : 1/28/2018 1:00 pm : link JPP has always been slow off the snap. He never seems to get a good jump off the snap. If he is willing he would be a better fit at DE.

As others have said, he likely wouldn't be asked to do any such thing.



Why do people keep asking Arians David B. : 1/28/2018 1:12 pm : link about the Giants?

And why doesn't he shut up about the Giants?

Both Chandler Jones and Michael Strahan gidiefor : Mod : 1/28/2018 1:12 pm : : 1/28/2018 1:12 pm : link said they played better when they dropped weight



Strahan dropped to 255 and Chandler dropped to 247



JPP is 274 -



All 3 of them are 6'5"

Everything I've read suggests that Bettcher runs a very unconventional Ten Ton Hammer : 1/28/2018 1:15 pm : link defense. Some people may hate how it doesn't suit their impressions of what a defense should look like, and will certainly not like how it doesn't adhere to traditional player roles.

Belcher. Coach burps



I think when looking at the roster and utilizing bLiTz 2k : 1/28/2018 1:17 pm : link a “5 man front” as coach likes to call it, your options may be further on the DE depth chart than just the starting ends...



I see Okwara losing 15-20lbs and being an ideal fit at outside backer..maybe gives them some leverage with resigning Kennard as a worst case scenario if they can’t strike a deal.



Where does Moss fit in as well? Those are more interesting questions than JPP, as I think we can all agree he will wind up playing next to Snacks majority in base, and slide outside on a 4 man front/ nickel look.

Correct me if I am wrong but wasn’t that one of the reasons Mike Waufle was fired? He let Osi, Strahan, Tuck etc do whatever they wanted?



I think bottom line is more variety idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 1:33 pm : link In your front 3 (in my view heavier. But that's just me, and in techniques) and as well as in your 'lb' 4;



So read that both heavier at lb (can go to any gap or scheme inside or out...not the 0 maybe but it's mainly single gap anyway) and lighter (safeties playing lb that can equately drop and cover anyone almost, TEs..RBs)



So, if your asking can jpp do what an olb did 'back when' thats maybe the wrong question.



Can he start there and blitz tha A gap? Of course. Can he start at lb and go wide 9....or 5? Sure. Everyone moves around. The DTS move ...everyone.

Much like McNally's_Nuts : 1/28/2018 1:36 pm : link Go Terps, if JPP were to move to OLB...the Giants could extend Witten’s career by another 3 years!

What coach said about offense idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 1:43 pm : link Step 1 is to find out what each player does best. Then try to make that happen in its turn or place in the O.



On D...it has to be fundamentally sound. But, within that, same deal. Some players have outstanding abilities, use them. But within cohesive sets. Not just randomly.



In my view it's rush centric so whomever isn't rushing serves the needs of the soundness of each set piece up front in a planned manner.



Rather than the old way, which was DL hold up your spot and wait for back 7 to make plays.



Here. Front (#?) Attacks and back (#?) Ensures fundamental risk mitigation duties. Which # changes constantly.



. arcarsenal : 1/28/2018 1:48 pm : link Look, if Arians and Bettcher were interested in bringing JPP in to play 3-4 OLB for them, I'm going to trust that they've evaluated his skillset and think it could work. Both guys are very smart football people and know more than all of us combined.



I tend to think JPP would make more sense as a 3-4 DE. He can anchor and control his gaps to free up guys at the 2nd level. He's also an excellent run defender.



We can also move people around and do different things - which I believe we will. This obviously won't be a one-look system here.

So. In a more traditional DL idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 1:55 pm : link You might see a DL player square on front of a guard, say, arms locked out on him. Waiting to separate and make a play right or left..or waiting for a lb to fill that gap.



New way, that DL might be square in the A gap, on a shoulder 3 technique, or what have you, looking to play the run on the way to the QB . which means unmanned gaps that need to be attended to either by bunching the DTs closer together on the interior A-O-A (lbs go for exterior techs) or in any assorted planed way with LBs.



But -differently- on each and every down via set pieces.

I gotta believe Kennard could play inside or outside in a 3-4 Blue21 : 1/28/2018 1:58 pm : link .And play either very well.

JPP, to me is too big section125 : 1/28/2018 2:01 pm : link to be OLB. DE yes, he's got a very big frame. I think Okwara is the guy they can play OLB. Much leaner and he appears pretty fast. OV being a bit shorter and leaner, might be a better OLB



For ILB, Goodson and Kennard would be my two on the roster guys.

Seems like they dont use the olb with tight ends RB coverage. idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 2:09 pm : link Thought they mentioned moving the ILB to cover tight ends like Pat's rat safety and therefore the ILB is the Collins type or a draft pick.



Leaving one or two OLB as basically your 4th or 5th rush player ...on the line ...maybe not at snap but shortly thereafter... Anywhere on the line.



So JPP could do that, any gap,A gap. Whatever, the 3 tech or the 5 tech by turns or depending on situation.

Reposting this from the other thread: TD : 1/28/2018 2:24 pm : link At his age and with his (growing) body type JPP makes sense as a 3-4 DE who flips to 4-2 DE in the nickel.



He could carry 285-290 easily (if he doesn’t already) and he’s always been stout vs the run even when his pass rush has floundered.



Yes, a bit of a waste for what we’re paying him but these kinds of pains are expected when you go from 4-3 to 3-4.



If it proves to be a significant waste and looks like a square peg round hole situation, we bite the bullet and cut JPP next year. Things may go in that direction even with JPP in a 4-3 - he was a non-factor last year.

Might as well ThatLimerickGuy : 1/28/2018 2:28 pm : link He can run 1/2 speed into a tackle, get stuffed on some dumb move and then give up on the play from DE or LB it makes no difference.

I agree. However what i hate about BBI fans is their obessision of what our defense should look like and the nonstop talk about how we cannot run a 3-4 because of our LBs. Our LBs cannot run a 4-3. Goodson would be a better 3-4 ILB then a 4-3 Mike.

Bettcher is a an aggressive play caller and most often his players control one gap, rarely 2-gap and blitz from all directions. This is moving away from what the Giants have done for two decades which has been generate pass rush with the front four. Problem is the front four have not generated pass rush in years We have been mostly the two DE's.

We have the pass rushers GeorgeAdams33 : 1/28/2018 2:31 pm : link Okwara and Williams can back up Vernon and Kennard (if he's re-signed)



To me, JPP is capable of being effective in many ways. You can use him standing up, hand in the dirt, inside, outside, dropping into coverage once in awhile, etc..



Moss is very "thick" according to Spags so he could probably be an end in some sets to spell Tomlinson & Bromley at DE. Wynn looks like he could get his weight up as well. Some of our DE's just have bigger frames than guys that play in a wide nine or anyone you might turn into an OLB except for Vernon & Okwara.

I'll say here what I said on another thread: JPP, at any weight, covering Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.

JPP Bill2 : 1/28/2018 2:38 pm : link First step explosion??



Lean turning the corner??



His sacks tend to be effort sacks. His pass rush moves??



Like effort but its effort and elite explosion and rush technique that merit top defender at his past or speculative future

Two reasons why JPP can never play LB... EricJ : 1/28/2018 2:46 pm : link 1. He has athleticism but he does NOT have the ability to turn his hips quickly, or even cover RBs or TEs. As a DL, you are not asked to spin and reverse direction.



2. If he cannot grip with that hand at the LB position, he will truly be handicapped.

Nobody really knows Alwaysblue22 : 1/28/2018 2:59 pm : link If JPP can play OLB or not. All I can say is I remember when Parcells was here and we used the 3-4 defense. The Giants had the two most dominant teams 14-2 and 13-3 using that defense. I like the 3-4 because it gives the QB more to think about. In that defense one of the OLB is the pass rusher who will sometimes line up as a DE and then drop back or rush in. So the QB has to keep track of where he is. LT was our pass rusher and roving LB. James Harrison was that guy for the Steelers. Can JPP be that guy for us today? I honestly do not know. Some think that OV is better suited for that role. Then what do you do with JPP?. Obviously Bettcher likes JPP since the Cards almost signed him away from the Giants AFTER he blew up his hand. We will see.

Other way around Angus : 1/28/2018 3:03 pm : link Olivier Vernon would be better standing up. JPP would be a better 3-4 DE.





It will come down to Sy'56 : 1/28/2018 3:04 pm : link How much he wants to work. There are a lot of small details to the 3-4 OLB role that need to be worked on over and over and over.

I disagree with EricJ about point #2. Much more of a factor playing on Ivan15 : 1/28/2018 3:04 pm : link the line.

Sy, for JPP to play OLB in a 3-4, how much weight do you think he'd need to cut?



Am I correct in thinking he'd need to shed ~15 lbs. in order to have the necessary explosion?



I can't imagine him playing there @275-280. I would think he'd get stuck in the mud constantly. In comment 13810225 Sy'56 said:Sy, for JPP to play OLB in a 3-4, how much weight do you think he'd need to cut?Am I correct in thinking he'd need to shed ~15 lbs. in order to have the necessary explosion?I can't imagine him playing there @275-280. I would think he'd get stuck in the mud constantly.

That's fine, we can disagree on that point. However, you cannot get past point #1. He would be completely exposed out there as an LB. Will be like a center trying to play point guard in the NBA. I dont care how athletic that center is (FOR A CENTER), there are things he just cannot do as a point guard.

Isn't JPP an ideal 3-4 DE? armstead98 : 1/28/2018 3:24 pm : link Why force a move to LB?



Vernon on the other hand...

I think it would be less about his weight, more about him understanding techniques and skill set.



I think it would be less about his weight, more about him understanding techniques and skill set.

Would it help to be down 15-20 pounds? Maybe. But he could also be an elite level run defender for 3-4 OLB role if he stays big. The 3-4 scheme offers a ton of versatility options. I don't think how much he weighs is much of a discussion

I think it would be less about his weight, more about him understanding techniques and skill set.



Interesting, thanks.



Just knowing the sizes of most of the better 3-4 OLB's around the league, I feel like he may be too heavy to be able to move laterally the way he'd need to as he is now.



Interesting, thanks.

Just knowing the sizes of most of the better 3-4 OLB's around the league, I feel like he may be too heavy to be able to move laterally the way he'd need to as he is now.

He seems to be in the middle. A little light to play DE but a little too heavy to play OLB. I feel like it'd be make the most sense to try and commit him to one or the other as I'm not sure a tweener role would suit him.

Oh PaulN : 1/28/2018 3:36 pm : link So many experts here. Too bad the Giants have not hired you guys since you know so much.

Aldon Smith is said to be a JJP clone rasbutant : 1/28/2018 3:38 pm : link When he was in the draft. He got drafted by a 3-4 team in SF, was he a DE or Rush LB?

RE: Aldon Smith is said to be a JJP clone arcarsenal : 1/28/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: When he was in the draft. He got drafted by a 3-4 team in SF, was he a DE or Rush LB?



Smith played as an OLB in SF. And he was nearly 20 lbs lighter than JPP... which is why I keep bringing up weight. In comment 13810248 rasbutant said:Smith played as an OLB in SF. And he was nearly 20 lbs lighter than JPP... which is why I keep bringing up weight.

I guess Chandler Jones went down from idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 3:46 pm : link 280 to 255-260 and regained some form .

JPP was in the 260's at camp this year if I recall correctly est1986 : 1/28/2018 4:08 pm : link He may have been asked to pick some weight up come the start of the season but he said he felt good at that 260 area and he was said to look explosive all summer and spring but it didn't look that way when the season started...



If you look at Chandler Jones, OV and Jason Pierre Paul's measurements and drills numbers from when they left college and went through the combine here is what you will see...



Chandler Jones was 6"5, 266lbs, ran a 4.87 & benched 22 reps

JPP was just short of 6"5, 270lbs, ran a 4.78 & benched 19 reps

OV was shorter at 6"2, 261 lbs, ran a 4.64 & benched 33 reps



So OV is very similar in size and is arguably stronger and faster than both of these guys and JPP and Chandler Jones are very similar in size, speed and strength.



I think JPP and OV can be among the best DE's in a 4-3 and among the best OLB in a 3-4.. being more versatile and interchangeable should be fun to watch this year. They should have huge years sacks wise in a 3-4 defense.

I know it's College Jay in Toronto : 1/28/2018 4:15 pm : link But since the Badgers went from a 4-3 to a 3-4 they have consistently been a top 5 D under three different DCs.

Much more fun and crazy both O + D idiotsavant : 1/28/2018 4:35 pm : link Shiz'it yiz'es

Yeah because you have to be an NFL coach to speculate on who will play where.



Yeah because you have to be an NFL coach to speculate on who will play where.

Nothing anybody posted is crazy and most of it is plausible. So your comment is basically whining.

that was funny...

Sy is consistent in his comments here -- desire and work on the craft is a strong factor in how well a player does -- Sy has said this about Flowers quite often

He needs to lose weight JonC : 1/28/2018 5:14 pm : link I doubt he's 274 this past season, he's often been slowed by extra weight in his down seasons, to his own admission.



I'll say here what I said on another thread: JPP, at any weight, covering Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.

makes my nut zack ertz.

Here's something to think about Dave on the UWS : 1/28/2018 5:55 pm : link James Harrison was an outstanding OLB with the Steelers. Do you want him covering the TE downfield? And how often did that happen.

insight jbeintherockies : 1/28/2018 7:14 pm : link



They won't be in a 34 much and JPP goes back to DE when they are in nickel or dime.



Some insight on how Bettcher might use JPP based on how he used Chandler Jones.They won't be in a 34 much and JPP goes back to DE when they are in nickel or dime.

... christian : 1/28/2018 7:56 pm : link If JPP has a healthy off-season he'll have a bounce back season. He was pretty clear from the beginning of camp last year he had multiple procedures in the off-season.



He's anything but a lazy player. He's never shown any indication he's lazy.



Tons of flaws physically and behaviorly, but not effort.



He's a text book 3-4 DE at 270. He's played plenty inside in his career and done well.

He's a text book 3-4 DE at 270. He's played plenty inside in his career and done well.

34 OLB's are bigger. If you look at the Cardinals OLB's, several of them are in the 260-270 range. I don't think it is a stretch for him to play OLB in a 34.

If he's no longer a pass rushing force at 4-3 DE JonC : 7:58 am : link then it makes some sense, otherwise it's not utilizing him to his fullest potential in terms of affecting a football game.





34 OLB's are bigger. If you look at the Cardinals OLB's, several of them are in the 260-270 range. I don't think it is a stretch for him to play OLB in a 34.



Size was I agree it's not a stretch, but his best skill, far surpassing his what his pass rush ever was, is scraping laterally in the LOS and identifying run/pass and getting hits.



Size was I agree it's not a stretch, but his best skill, far surpassing his what his pass rush ever was, is scraping laterally in the LOS and identifying run/pass and getting hits.

Even this year playing like shit look at how many tackles he got near the LOS.

I wish Arians would just shut up already. JPP as an OLB in space? Victor in CT : 8:48 am : link I don't think so. He has a better chance of his fingers regenerating thatn being a good OLB.

It seems as though most are commenting Keith : 9:19 am : link about the OLB position in a 4-3(meaning covering in space) as opposed to a 3-4 OLB which may not need to cover so much in space. Look at a guy like James Harrison. He's an OLB, but does he cover in space much?

Think DeMarcus Ware. He didn't play in space much.

Well, he's clearly not a force. But still wouldn't put him in space like that...

Think DeMarcus Ware. He didn't play in space much.



Sorry, but I can't imagine DeMarcus Ware and JPP in the same sentence

I can see Vernon as a good OLB in a 3-4 Matt M. : 10:53 am : link JPP, at this weight, I think would still be a DE.

This is because those people don't actually understand what a 3-4 OLB does.



Covering in space is not something they are asked to do often yet it keeps getting brought up.



If JPP played there, he'd be mostly responsible for rushing the passer and setting the edge vs. the run.



I still think JPP is too big to play there right now and that he'd have to lose a good chunk of weight to have the necessary explosion.



This is because those people don't actually understand what a 3-4 OLB does.

Covering in space is not something they are asked to do often yet it keeps getting brought up.

If JPP played there, he'd be mostly responsible for rushing the passer and setting the edge vs. the run.

I still think JPP is too big to play there right now and that he'd have to lose a good chunk of weight to have the necessary explosion.

I can't think of many 3-4 OLB's who are playing as heavy as JPP is right now. Tamba Hali might be in that vicinity but he's still probably a little lighter.

