Is Arians Right? Will JPP make a good 3:4 OLB?

|Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has no doubts about Jason Pierre-Paul's fit in new Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher's scheme. In fact, the Cardinals were so convinced that Pierre-Paul could convert from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker that they tried to sign him when he was a free agent after the 2015 season.
I think he could but he'd need to slim down a little bit to regain some explosion. He'd probably be a little to bulky at the weight he played at this season.
I see JPP being a better 5-Tech DE in a 3-4 vs an OLB.
Unless he can cut his weight closer to 260 I don't see how he plays on the outside in a 3-4.
taking advantage of their athleticism sounds like a good idea. Oddly I think Bromley can be a better 3-4 DE then he was as a DT. They've got enough to work with and Bettcher's rep is he's a smart guy. He can tweak it to make it work. It will be fun to watch.
He would play more of that straight rush LB from a 2 point stance. Similar to Justin Houston and Chandler Jones
He has dropped in coverage before in the 4-3.
JPP and Vernon are both athletic ends that play the run well.
The problem is more around MLB and solid 3-4 D-ends.
I agree. He'll have to cut at least 20-25lbs a lot like Chandler Jones did. He attributes a lot of his success to his loss of weight.
I'd think it would be better for us to have him 1 gap from 5T. This way we can add another pass rusher but I'm sure Bettcher knows better than I do. So we'll see.
Maybe JPP can lose 80 pounds and play corner!
I'll say here what I said on another thread: JPP, at any weight, covering Ertz in space makes me want to throw up.
get to the QB on a regular basis. Hopefully Belcher can scheme for this.
Both have high motors but are severely, severely overpaid.
JPP has always been slow off the snap. He never seems to get a good jump off the snap. If he is willing he would be a better fit at DE.
As others have said, he likely wouldn't be asked to do any such thing.
Maybe he is right, maybe not, but I will take his professional, respected opinion over "go terps" any day.
about the Giants?
And why doesn't he shut up about the Giants?
said they played better when they dropped weight
Strahan dropped to 255 and Chandler dropped to 247
JPP is 274 -
All 3 of them are 6'5"
Because his Defensive Coordinator is now the Giants Defensive Coordinator
Maybe once every five or six games.
defense. Some people may hate how it doesn't suit their impressions of what a defense should look like, and will certainly not like how it doesn't adhere to traditional player roles.
Belcher. Coach burps
BETTCHER!
a “5 man front” as coach likes to call it, your options may be further on the DE depth chart than just the starting ends...
I see Okwara losing 15-20lbs and being an ideal fit at outside backer..maybe gives them some leverage with resigning Kennard as a worst case scenario if they can’t strike a deal.
Where does Moss fit in as well? Those are more interesting questions than JPP, as I think we can all agree he will wind up playing next to Snacks majority in base, and slide outside on a 4 man front/ nickel look.
Yeah. I don't think this is the case. Most fans view things in a very results-oriented fashion. If he gets results most won't care how he lines players up or schemes, in fact they will embrace results before scheme.
Correct me if I am wrong but wasn’t that one of the reasons Mike Waufle was fired? He let Osi, Strahan, Tuck etc do whatever they wanted?
I know I read that somewhere.
There was some chatter he was a little too close to the players, but also, he was chirping about wanting to be paid more too.
In your front 3 (in my view heavier. But that's just me, and in techniques) and as well as in your 'lb' 4;
So read that both heavier at lb (can go to any gap or scheme inside or out...not the 0 maybe but it's mainly single gap anyway) and lighter (safeties playing lb that can equately drop and cover anyone almost, TEs..RBs)
So, if your asking can jpp do what an olb did 'back when' thats maybe the wrong question.
Can he start there and blitz tha A gap? Of course. Can he start at lb and go wide 9....or 5? Sure. Everyone moves around. The DTS move ...everyone.
Go Terps, if JPP were to move to OLB...the Giants could extend Witten’s career by another 3 years!
Step 1 is to find out what each player does best. Then try to make that happen in its turn or place in the O.
On D...it has to be fundamentally sound. But, within that, same deal. Some players have outstanding abilities, use them. But within cohesive sets. Not just randomly.
In my view it's rush centric so whomever isn't rushing serves the needs of the soundness of each set piece up front in a planned manner.
Rather than the old way, which was DL hold up your spot and wait for back 7 to make plays.
Here. Front (#?) Attacks and back (#?) Ensures fundamental risk mitigation duties. Which # changes constantly.
Look, if Arians and Bettcher were interested in bringing JPP in to play 3-4 OLB for them, I'm going to trust that they've evaluated his skillset and think it could work. Both guys are very smart football people and know more than all of us combined.
I tend to think JPP would make more sense as a 3-4 DE. He can anchor and control his gaps to free up guys at the 2nd level. He's also an excellent run defender.
We can also move people around and do different things - which I believe we will. This obviously won't be a one-look system here.
You might see a DL player square on front of a guard, say, arms locked out on him. Waiting to separate and make a play right or left..or waiting for a lb to fill that gap.
New way, that DL might be square in the A gap, on a shoulder 3 technique, or what have you, looking to play the run on the way to the QB . which means unmanned gaps that need to be attended to either by bunching the DTs closer together on the interior A-O-A (lbs go for exterior techs) or in any assorted planed way with LBs.
But -differently- on each and every down via set pieces.
.And play either very well.
Outside, yes - inside, probably not.
to be OLB. DE yes, he's got a very big frame. I think Okwara is the guy they can play OLB. Much leaner and he appears pretty fast. OV being a bit shorter and leaner, might be a better OLB
For ILB, Goodson and Kennard would be my two on the roster guys.
Thought they mentioned moving the ILB to cover tight ends like Pat's rat safety and therefore the ILB is the Collins type or a draft pick.
Leaving one or two OLB as basically your 4th or 5th rush player ...on the line ...maybe not at snap but shortly thereafter... Anywhere on the line.
So JPP could do that, any gap,A gap. Whatever, the 3 tech or the 5 tech by turns or depending on situation.
At his age and with his (growing) body type JPP makes sense as a 3-4 DE who flips to 4-2 DE in the nickel.
He could carry 285-290 easily (if he doesn’t already) and he’s always been stout vs the run even when his pass rush has floundered.
Yes, a bit of a waste for what we’re paying him but these kinds of pains are expected when you go from 4-3 to 3-4.
If it proves to be a significant waste and looks like a square peg round hole situation, we bite the bullet and cut JPP next year. Things may go in that direction even with JPP in a 4-3 - he was a non-factor last year.
He can run 1/2 speed into a tackle, get stuffed on some dumb move and then give up on the play from DE or LB it makes no difference.
I agree. However what i hate about BBI fans is their obessision of what our defense should look like and the nonstop talk about how we cannot run a 3-4 because of our LBs. Our LBs cannot run a 4-3. Goodson would be a better 3-4 ILB then a 4-3 Mike.
Bettcher is a an aggressive play caller and most often his players control one gap, rarely 2-gap and blitz from all directions. This is moving away from what the Giants have done for two decades which has been generate pass rush with the front four. Problem is the front four have not generated pass rush in years We have been mostly the two DE's.
Okwara and Williams can back up Vernon and Kennard (if he's re-signed)
To me, JPP is capable of being effective in many ways. You can use him standing up, hand in the dirt, inside, outside, dropping into coverage once in awhile, etc..
Moss is very "thick" according to Spags so he could probably be an end in some sets to spell Tomlinson & Bromley at DE. Wynn looks like he could get his weight up as well. Some of our DE's just have bigger frames than guys that play in a wide nine or anyone you might turn into an OLB except for Vernon & Okwara.
Fun fact: Go Terps knows more about football than a (very recently) retired NFL head coach.
First step explosion??
Lean turning the corner??
His sacks tend to be effort sacks. His pass rush moves??
Like effort but its effort and elite explosion and rush technique that merit top defender at his past or speculative future
1. He has athleticism but he does NOT have the ability to turn his hips quickly, or even cover RBs or TEs. As a DL, you are not asked to spin and reverse direction.
2. If he cannot grip with that hand at the LB position, he will truly be handicapped.
If JPP can play OLB or not. All I can say is I remember when Parcells was here and we used the 3-4 defense. The Giants had the two most dominant teams 14-2 and 13-3 using that defense. I like the 3-4 because it gives the QB more to think about. In that defense one of the OLB is the pass rusher who will sometimes line up as a DE and then drop back or rush in. So the QB has to keep track of where he is. LT was our pass rusher and roving LB. James Harrison was that guy for the Steelers. Can JPP be that guy for us today? I honestly do not know. Some think that OV is better suited for that role. Then what do you do with JPP?. Obviously Bettcher likes JPP since the Cards almost signed him away from the Giants AFTER he blew up his hand. We will see.
Olivier Vernon would be better standing up. JPP would be a better 3-4 DE.
How much he wants to work. There are a lot of small details to the 3-4 OLB role that need to be worked on over and over and over.
Sy, for JPP to play OLB in a 3-4, how much weight do you think he'd need to cut?
Am I correct in thinking he'd need to shed ~15 lbs. in order to have the necessary explosion?
I can't imagine him playing there @275-280. I would think he'd get stuck in the mud constantly.
Why force a move to LB?
Vernon on the other hand...
I think it would be less about his weight, more about him understanding techniques and skill set.
Would it help to be down 15-20 pounds? Maybe. But he could also be an elite level run defender for 3-4 OLB role if he stays big. The 3-4 scheme offers a ton of versatility options. I don't think how much he weighs is much of a discussion
Interesting, thanks.
Just knowing the sizes of most of the better 3-4 OLB's around the league, I feel like he may be too heavy to be able to move laterally the way he'd need to as he is now.
He seems to be in the middle. A little light to play DE but a little too heavy to play OLB. I feel like it'd be make the most sense to try and commit him to one or the other as I'm not sure a tweener role would suit him.
So many experts here. Too bad the Giants have not hired you guys since you know so much.
When he was in the draft. He got drafted by a 3-4 team in SF, was he a DE or Rush LB?
Smith played as an OLB in SF. And he was nearly 20 lbs lighter than JPP... which is why I keep bringing up weight.
280 to 255-260 and regained some form .
He may have been asked to pick some weight up come the start of the season but he said he felt good at that 260 area and he was said to look explosive all summer and spring but it didn't look that way when the season started...
If you look at Chandler Jones, OV and Jason Pierre Paul's measurements and drills numbers from when they left college and went through the combine here is what you will see...
Chandler Jones was 6"5, 266lbs, ran a 4.87 & benched 22 reps
JPP was just short of 6"5, 270lbs, ran a 4.78 & benched 19 reps
OV was shorter at 6"2, 261 lbs, ran a 4.64 & benched 33 reps
So OV is very similar in size and is arguably stronger and faster than both of these guys and JPP and Chandler Jones are very similar in size, speed and strength.
I think JPP and OV can be among the best DE's in a 4-3 and among the best OLB in a 3-4.. being more versatile and interchangeable should be fun to watch this year. They should have huge years sacks wise in a 3-4 defense.
But since the Badgers went from a 4-3 to a 3-4 they have consistently been a top 5 D under three different DCs.
Yeah because you have to be an NFL coach to speculate on who will play where.
Nothing anybody posted is crazy and most of it is plausible. So your comment is basically whining.
that was funny...
Sy is consistent in his comments here -- desire and work on the craft is a strong factor in how well a player does -- Sy has said this about Flowers quite often
I doubt he's 274 this past season, he's often been slowed by extra weight in his down seasons, to his own admission.
makes my nut zack ertz.
James Harrison was an outstanding OLB with the Steelers. Do you want him covering the TE downfield? And how often did that happen.
Some insight on how Bettcher might use JPP based on how he used Chandler Jones.
They won't be in a 34 much and JPP goes back to DE when they are in nickel or dime. Link
- ( New Window
)
If JPP has a healthy off-season he'll have a bounce back season. He was pretty clear from the beginning of camp last year he had multiple procedures in the off-season.
He's anything but a lazy player. He's never shown any indication he's lazy.
Tons of flaws physically and behaviorly, but not effort.
He's a text book 3-4 DE at 270. He's played plenty inside in his career and done well.
34 OLB's are bigger. If you look at the Cardinals OLB's, several of them are in the 260-270 range. I don't think it is a stretch for him to play OLB in a 34.
then it makes some sense, otherwise it's not utilizing him to his fullest potential in terms of affecting a football game.
Size was I agree it's not a stretch, but his best skill, far surpassing his what his pass rush ever was, is scraping laterally in the LOS and identifying run/pass and getting hits.
Even this year playing like shit look at how many tackles he got near the LOS.
I don't think so. He has a better chance of his fingers regenerating thatn being a good OLB.
about the OLB position in a 4-3(meaning covering in space) as opposed to a 3-4 OLB which may not need to cover so much in space. Look at a guy like James Harrison. He's an OLB, but does he cover in space much?
Think DeMarcus Ware. He didn't play in space much.
Well, he's clearly not a force. But still wouldn't put him in space like that...
Sorry, but I can't imagine DeMarcus Ware and JPP in the same sentence
JPP, at this weight, I think would still be a DE.
This is because those people don't actually understand what a 3-4 OLB does.
Covering in space is not something they are asked to do often yet it keeps getting brought up.
If JPP played there, he'd be mostly responsible for rushing the passer and setting the edge vs. the run.
I still think JPP is too big to play there right now and that he'd have to lose a good chunk of weight to have the necessary explosion.
I can't think of many 3-4 OLB's who are playing as heavy as JPP is right now. Tamba Hali might be in that vicinity but he's still probably a little lighter.
of Reese to get that new contract.
