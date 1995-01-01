I kind of prefer trading down but I keep hearing Barkley wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 10:17 am is the next Marshall Falk. I heard the next LT so many times that scares me but if Barkley can just have the impact of say Tiki Barber and there is no QB that looks like the next Peyton Manning, I think you do get value at 2. I just don't know if its enough! Running back is a position you can get quite a lot of value at in round 2 or 3. DG got value for Carolina last year picking a running back at 8. Certainly not enough though in my opinion. Especially when Hunt went in round 3 and won the rushing title this year. I think you really have to be convinced Barkley is special like Marshall Falk or Emmit Smith. Not the same as them as a running back but a guy who can put the team on his back and carry them to the promised land. Is Barkley that good?

FWIW, AcidTest : 1/29/2018 10:19 am : link a reporter on Twitter said that most GMs don't expect Barkley to go in the top seven.

I read somewhere BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/29/2018 10:20 am : link that the fans are rating Barkley higher then the actual GMs and scouts. Says most scouts don't have him going in the top 7 let alone top 5.

If Eli was 4-5 years younger Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 10:21 am : link Barkley would be the pick. What you have to ask yourself is would you rather have a potential Marshall Faulk or a more athletic Eli Manning, Drew Brees, or Ben Roethlisberger.

The truth is Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 10:24 am : link if you need a QB it is a great year to have a top 5 pick but if you don't need a QB it's not. IMO it's either QB or trade down as I just don't see any position player as worthy of the 2nd overall pick. If there was a Von Miller, Joe Thomas, or Julius Peppers then yes that would be an easy decision to make but there aren't any prospects of that caliber this year.

Yeah no shit, RBs dont go that early.

Idiots on here talking about Barkley going #1 are going to be shocked when he falls out of the top 5.



Drafting a RB 1st overall is like drafting a kicker in the 1st round.

This is a very strong HoodieGelo : 1/29/2018 10:27 am : link RB class. However, what position DOES present value at #2? We can argue every position is/isn't worthy, so I feel it's smartest to just go BPA, which in a lot of people's minds - is Barkley.

I do think there will be the eventual hype machine post combine which will drive up a few prospects into the top 5, but I agree, it seems top heavy at QB. In comment 13810907 Jay on the Island said:I do think there will be the eventual hype machine post combine which will drive up a few prospects into the top 5, but I agree, it seems top heavy at QB.

You just need to look at previous rebel yell : 1/29/2018 10:28 am : link drafts to see that the last time a RB went #2 was in 2006 when Reggie Bush went to the Saints. Most recent have been as high as 4 and low as 12. It's unlikely we break that trend with so many other needs. I don't see DG doing it.

If this indeed is the case and the Giants do not draft a QB, I would hope DG would try to engineer a trade down. I'd rather accrue picks than draft Barkley #2. In comment 13810910 HoodieGelo said:If this indeed is the case and the Giants do not draft a QB, I would hope DG would try to engineer a trade down. I'd rather accrue picks than draft Barkley #2.

Jacksonville ryanmkeane : 1/29/2018 10:30 am : link and Dallas took stud RBs at #4 overall in recent years and it totally transformed their run game. If we took Barkley at 2 and improved the OL, it would do wonders for this offense

You draft a player, not a position Ira : 1/29/2018 10:30 am : link .

Wow wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 10:31 am : link I did not expect this to be so one-sided.

We will see what type of ryanmkeane : 1/29/2018 10:32 am : link athletes the other RBs are. But I'd be willing to bet that after the combine and evaluation process is over with, it will be Barkley at 1 and nobody that close to him.

The only way you take Barkley at 2 ryanmkeane : 1/29/2018 10:33 am : link is if you feel he's the best player in the draft. Which to some, he is.

If DG gets the OL right Jim in Forest Hills : 1/29/2018 10:38 am : link and the Giants draft a Sony Michel to go with Gallman and Perkins you will see the running game rebound.

Exactly. This is a good qb year, but a fairly average year for other positional talent. Giants need a qb and have the pick to do it, would be a large failure not to walk away with one of the qbs.



Also, I wouldn't be surprised if Barkley is not a top 10 pick. A rb just isn't worth that high of an investment in today's NFL. In comment 13810907 Jay on the Island said:Exactly. This is a good qb year, but a fairly average year for other positional talent. Giants need a qb and have the pick to do it, would be a large failure not to walk away with one of the qbs.Also, I wouldn't be surprised if Barkley is not a top 10 pick. A rb just isn't worth that high of an investment in today's NFL.

It's going to take a bit to fix this Oline... Simms11 : 1/29/2018 10:45 am : link and do we really have the resources available to bring in some decent FAs? Dag has his work cut out for him. With that said, there are RBs that are still extremely good that can be gotten in the 2nd through 4th rounds, that can still upgrade our running game. I doubt Barkley will be the BPA in the draft at #2?!

I am a big Penn St fan and love Barkely George from PA : 1/29/2018 10:50 am : link But I would be concern to draft him at 2.



Size and speed is off the charts....but not sure he is great in short yardage...which concern me.

I'm also a little tired of the BPA Dnew15 : 1/29/2018 10:53 am : link line...Taking the BPA is a line GMs give fans but it just plain isn't the truth.

There are some positions on the football field that are more important - for example - if you had the chance to draft Tom Brady or Barry Sanders, Walter Payton (or whoever you think is the best RB of all time) in my mind, the choice is a no brainer.

Also, a team's philosophy on how to build a team is going to play a roll in what happens. For example, when was the last time the Patriots took a WR in the first round? You mean to tell me that it just so happens that every year when the Patriots came on the clock that WR wasn't the BPA?

How about the Cowboys? You mean to tell me that the BPA in the 1st rd in a 3 out of 4 year stretch the BPA just happened to be an OL?

No way.. Maybe the BPA theory is legit for later rounds..but I'm not buying it for the 1st rd.

I still favor Don in DC : 1/29/2018 11:03 am : link trading down. If we could trade down a couple times, that would allow the new management team to re-stock the team with a ton of new talent. I don't see any individual pick at 2 having nearly as strong an impact on the team, unless the talent evaluators fall in love with one of the QB prospects. And so far, I don't think that's happening.

Don’t compare him Joey in VA : 1/29/2018 11:10 am : link To anything, he is a unique RB talent and the most gifted player in this draft. Every single team that passes on him will regret it. Don’t bring up previous successes and failures to support a failed argument that player X from School U or drafted at slot Y has an impact on anything going forward. Historically looking at anything in that vein is trying to use false narratives to prop up a poor argument. Turn on your computer and watch him. He’s Barry Sanders with elite speed and uncanny natural hands, balance, vision, burst and the ability to diagnose angles and defenders in a split second and change course. He is a threat to score from anywhere in any situation.

We have money to fix the line. We saved money to resign Pugh and Richburg. We aren't going to sign either I think, and we will take that money and reinvest it in some FA's that can stay healthy. Might be able to get away with Jones as a stop-gap center, and still draft a player. I think it can be done. In comment 13810948 montanagiant said:We have money to fix the line. We saved money to resign Pugh and Richburg. We aren't going to sign either I think, and we will take that money and reinvest it in some FA's that can stay healthy. Might be able to get away with Jones as a stop-gap center, and still draft a player. I think it can be done.

Well if you were on BBI the last few years, you were told over wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 11:10 am : link and over that you have to have a partner to trade down. They make it sound so unlikely that the chance to do so is harder to find than a franchise QB. So I say if they get the chance to trade down a couple times, they better take it. Draft capitol is the best way to turn over the roster and grab all the Hunt and Kamara type players you can with extra picks.

Dude, Perkins was awful this year. In comment 13810933 Jim in Forest Hills said:Dude, Perkins was awful this year.

He is no where near the type of prospect barens : 1/29/2018 11:22 am : link that Faulk was and became. He doesn't have that quick twitch. I thought McCaffery compared more to Faulk last year.



My .02 cents, as far as comparisons go, he's similar to Ray Rice, not a huge running back, but a powerful lower body.

Ray Rice went in round two just after or before the Giants pick. wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 11:26 am : link I think after.

Could be GMs outside of the top 5 or 7 blowing smoke hoping he falls to them In comment 13810901 AcidTest said:Could be GMs outside of the top 5 or 7 blowing smoke hoping he falls to them

I believe the reports and they did say the same about Elliot. wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 11:30 am : link Elliot was just to good a fit for Dallas to pass up. Barkley is not a fit for the Giants just yet.

Ronald Jones Breeze_94 : 1/29/2018 11:31 am : link At the top of round 2, maybe even Guice slips that far. Take the QB in Round 1 but if the guy they like isn’t there trade back a few picks and get Nelson. Nelson to me is one of those guys that will be on the NFL All-Decade team from 2020-2029 if he stays healthy.

My .02 cents, as far as comparisons go, he's similar to Ray Rice, not a huge running back, but a powerful lower body. No quick twitch??? Ok I think you have been watching on a bad internet connection or maybe your head was moving really fast so he seemed slower? Quaaludes? Are you on quaaludes? Hungover when you watched it?



In all seriousness, a LOT of the YouTube highlight reels are overproduced drek with terrible music that don't often show things in actual speed, they slow it down to go with the shitty music or make things look cool, but the dude can stop and start on a half a dime. Please watch this play and tell me he isn't quick...

- ( In comment 13810989 barens said:No quick twitch??? Ok I think you have been watching on a bad internet connection or maybe your head was moving really fast so he seemed slower? Quaaludes? Are you on quaaludes? Hungover when you watched it?In all seriousness, a LOT of the YouTube highlight reels are overproduced drek with terrible music that don't often show things in actual speed, they slow it down to go with the shitty music or make things look cool, but the dude can stop and start on a half a dime. Please watch this play and tell me he isn't quick... He's pretty not quick - ( New Window

Elliott went 4th and Barkley is a better prospect, how does that make any sense?



Maybe because of the other players available, i.e. Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, etc. I'm also not saying he shouldn't go top five. I think he should. I'm just reporting what I read. In comment 13810988 Joey in VA said:Maybe because of the other players available, i.e. Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, etc. I'm also not saying he shouldn't go top five. I think he should. I'm just reporting what I read.

Elliott went 4th and Barkley is a better prospect, how does that make any sense?







Maybe because of the other players available, i.e. Rosen, Darnold, Allen, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, etc. I'm also not saying he shouldn't go top five. I think he should. I'm just reporting what I read. Fair enough, I just don't think he gets past the Browns at 4, and I still think he could go #1 if the Browns are sold on multiple QBs. In comment 13811019 AcidTest said:Fair enough, I just don't think he gets past the Browns at 4, and I still think he could go #1 if the Browns are sold on multiple QBs.

+1 In comment 13811014 Joey in VA said:+1

BARKLEY MarineMan : 1/29/2018 11:47 am : link I am with Joey also. Grab Barkley and keep it moving.

that the fans are rating Barkley higher then the actual GMs and scouts. Says most scouts don't have him going in the top 7 let alone top 5.







Yeah no shit, RBs dont go that early.

Idiots on here talking about Barkley going #1 are going to be shocked when he falls out of the top 5.



Drafting a RB 1st overall is like drafting a kicker in the 1st round.



Well, not quite that bad but, yea, I'd argue drafting a back in the top 10 is a bad idea for the longevity aspect alone. In comment 13810909 Default said:Well, not quite that bad but, yea, I'd argue drafting a back in the top 10 is a bad idea for the longevity aspect alone.

I'll stop banging the drum Joey in VA : 1/29/2018 11:57 am : link Yes we probably need a QB, yes we can probably get a pretty RB in round 2, maybe 3 and I honestly have no idea where the Giants rank these QBs or what they think of anyone. If it was me, and thank God it's not, I'd grab Barkley at 2 if the Browns don't take him because he instantly upgrades my entire team.



I understand the arguments against, none will will sway me, and yes they all make sense and I get it. If we go Rosen or Mayfield or Darnold or Allen or Chubb or Fitzpatrick I will understand and be happy that we have a great pick. I will however write a strongly worded letter to Dave Gettleman and I MAY lite a bag of poop and put on Jerry Reese's doorstep because he got in this mess.

If I were Cleveland, I do think the smart play is Barkley at #1 Bill L : 1/29/2018 11:58 am : link and then you still can choose between three QB's, none of whom is Peyton but each has a particular strength and weakness. Right now, that would be my major concern if I were Gettleman.

He is better than Elliot Sy'56 : 1/29/2018 12:04 pm : link He is better than Fournette

No way Painless62 : 1/29/2018 12:07 pm : link DG is smart. There is no way he is drafting a RB at 2 with all the needs on this team. Think more like a smart GM. QB ( maybe ). Trade down to get an extra OL or LB, maybe. RB, no way. He will bring in several RB’s either later in the draft and /or FA. 5 th rounders this year are more like 3rd in another year. Get prepared for some shrewdness.

Better than Elliot would sell me on Barkley Sy wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 12:07 pm : link That kind of impact you do not pass up! That would be the man who can carry a team on his shoulders to the promised land.

Yeah no shit, RBs dont go that early.

Idiots on here talking about Barkley going #1 are going to be shocked when he falls out of the top 5.



Drafting a RB 1st overall is like drafting a kicker in the 1st round. I won't be shocked, the NFL is set in its ways too often and the last RB to go that high was Elliott at #4 and he IS the Cowboy offense. When he plays, Dak Prescott is a world beater, when he's suspended Prescott looks ordinary and is. Also I'm not an idiot, we're actually talking football here, can we add something substantive or just leave? People are wringing their hands over the longevity of RBs, look at what happened to Jeremy Shockey and Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz and Steve Smith and even that poor Safety we took from LSU who never suited up. NOT drafting a player because you're afraid he may not play 10 years??? That's just idiotic, not the people who think he's top 5 good. In comment 13810909 Default said:I won't be shocked, the NFL is set in its ways too often and the last RB to go that high was Elliott at #4 and he IS the Cowboy offense. When he plays, Dak Prescott is a world beater, when he's suspended Prescott looks ordinary and is. Also I'm not an idiot, we're actually talking football here, can we add something substantive or just leave? People are wringing their hands over the longevity of RBs, look at what happened to Jeremy Shockey and Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz and Steve Smith and even that poor Safety we took from LSU who never suited up. NOT drafting a player because you're afraid he may not play 10 years??? That's just idiotic, not the people who think he's top 5 good.

If you want to take Barkley you need to commit to him in Free wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 12:10 pm : link Agency and the draft. You also have to commit to Eli Manning.

The Browns really are in a great position lono801 : 1/29/2018 12:11 pm : link But you never know with Cleveland



How do can you screw this draft up?

The only reason he is linked at 7 SHO'NUFF : 1/29/2018 12:12 pm : link is because the top 6 teams have legitimate QB concerns.

There is a great many people who are saying the exact same thing about this years QB class. It could very well be the rehash of 1999 instead of 1983.



Nothing like wasting a #2 pick on an Akili Smith expecting a Dan Marino.



Barkley is one of those once in a generation type backs. Take the best player available at 2 or trade down. Unless Barkley is picked #1. He will be the best player available at two.



But hey. Opinions differ and we all know that we the fans have no say. However it makes for some fun debate until the draft. In comment 13810907 Jay on the Island said:There is a great many people who are saying the exact same thing about this years QB class. It could very well be the rehash of 1999 instead of 1983.Nothing like wasting a #2 pick on an Akili Smith expecting a Dan Marino.Barkley is one of those once in a generation type backs. Take the best player available at 2 or trade down. Unless Barkley is picked #1. He will be the best player available at two.But hey. Opinions differ and we all know that we the fans have no say. However it makes for some fun debate until the draft.

Typically the premium positions are QB, DE, LT...maybe WR. What I find interesting is that Chubb (who appears to be the best DE) hasn’t been talked up over any of the QBs formthe top 3 or 4 spots. Now i don’t know if that’s due to him not being in that same class prospect-wise as say a Clowney or Mario Williams that were taken #1. Or it may very well be due to the QBs and QB needed teams at 1 and 2.



But I think the lack of the two other positions is interesting...speaking of LT and WR. Without those type of players “worthy” of the #2 pick and a good stable of RBs that can be had later, I think QB is the way to go if we stay put. But it would be interesting to see how this would play out if there werea Julio Jones type player available. In comment 13810910 HoodieGelo said:Typically the premium positions are QB, DE, LT...maybe WR. What I find interesting is that Chubb (who appears to be the best DE) hasn’t been talked up over any of the QBs formthe top 3 or 4 spots. Now i don’t know if that’s due to him not being in that same class prospect-wise as say a Clowney or Mario Williams that were taken #1. Or it may very well be due to the QBs and QB needed teams at 1 and 2.But I think the lack of the two other positions is interesting...speaking of LT and WR. Without those type of players “worthy” of the #2 pick and a good stable of RBs that can be had later, I think QB is the way to go if we stay put. But it would be interesting to see how this would play out if there werea Julio Jones type player available.

RAY RICE??? What the fuck? Ya'll will write anything. In comment 13810989 barens said:RAY RICE??? What the fuck? Ya'll will write anything.

Another good comp is Queen Elizabeth because they both have two legs and piss out of their lower half. In comment 13810989 barens said:Another good comp is Queen Elizabeth because they both have two legs and piss out of their lower half.

I seem to remember the same bullshit being thrown in regards to Zeke who ended up going #4.



I'd be surprised if he went 2nd, but there is a lot of bull this time of year. I doubt he falls to 7. In comment 13810901 AcidTest said:I seem to remember the same bullshit being thrown in regards to Zeke who ended up going #4.I'd be surprised if he went 2nd, but there is a lot of bull this time of year. I doubt he falls to 7.

Shouldn't the goal always be to find this year's future HOF player? baadbill : 1/29/2018 12:21 pm : link Every draft has one (usually 2-3). Shouldn't it always be the goal to find that gem? Especially with your first round selection? And most especially for the teams drafting in the top 10?



I'm not saying it's likely. It's tough to find a long term starter, no less the best player in the entire draft. But shouldn't the Giants goal be to draft that player whom they believe to be the best player in the entire draft (as measured 15-20 years from now when this class starts getting into the HOF)?

Barens. I don't know what your watching. He's the twitchiest RB I've ever seen, at 230. What are you watching? In comment 13810989 barens said:Barens. I don't know what your watching. He's the twitchiest RB I've ever seen, at 230. What are you watching?

IMO those HOF guys in this class are Barkley and Nelson. Maybe Darnold. In comment 13811075 baadbill said:IMO those HOF guys in this class are Barkley and Nelson. Maybe Darnold.

Yeah no shit, RBs dont go that early.

Idiots on here talking about Barkley going #1 are going to be shocked when he falls out of the top 5.



Drafting a RB 1st overall is like drafting a kicker in the 1st round.



What a foolish comment.



Yeah, it was a lot like drafting a kicker when Zeke went at 4 and transformed Dallas. Who is the "idiot"?



Get a clue before you open your mouth. In comment 13810909 Default said:What a foolish comment.Yeah, it was a lot like drafting a kicker when Zeke went at 4 and transformed Dallas. Who is the "idiot"?Get a clue before you open your mouth.

I neglected that another good comp Mike from SI : 1/29/2018 12:26 pm : link is Shakespeare because they both speak English. This site is driving me fucking crazy with some of the drivel that gets posted on here.

In all seriousness, a LOT of the YouTube highlight reels are overproduced drek with terrible music that don't often show things in actual speed, they slow it down to go with the shitty music or make things look cool, but the dude can stop and start on a half a dime. Please watch this play and tell me he isn't quick... He's pretty not quick - ( New Window )



The original comparison was Marshall Faulk, and I still don't see it. He's a great looking prospect, and I don't think comparing him to Ray Rice is a slight, but that's how I see him. I can't agree that he's a better prospect than Elliot, who was known coming out as being excellent in all three phases of the game.



I've watched Barkley a lot live, and I'm no expert, but comparing him to some of the greatest running backs of all time, I'm not there. In comment 13811014 Joey in VA said:The original comparison was Marshall Faulk, and I still don't see it. He's a great looking prospect, and I don't think comparing him to Ray Rice is a slight, but that's how I see him. I can't agree that he's a better prospect than Elliot, who was known coming out as being excellent in all three phases of the game.I've watched Barkley a lot live, and I'm no expert, but comparing him to some of the greatest running backs of all time, I'm not there.

The original comparison was Marshall Faulk, and I still don't see it. He's a great looking prospect, and I don't think comparing him to Ray Rice is a slight, but that's how I see him. I can't agree that he's a better prospect than Elliot, who was known coming out as being excellent in all three phases of the game.



I've watched Barkley a lot live, and I'm no expert, but comparing him to some of the greatest running backs of all time, I'm not there.



It's not a "slight," it's a terrible comparison because Ray Rice did not run the way Barkley does and was never close to as fast. In comment 13811085 barens said:It's not a "slight," it's a terrible comparison because Ray Rice did not run the way Barkley does and was never close to as fast.

Yeah no shit, RBs dont go that early.

Idiots on here talking about Barkley going #1 are going to be shocked when he falls out of the top 5.



Drafting a RB 1st overall is like drafting a kicker in the 1st round.







What a foolish comment.



Yeah, it was a lot like drafting a kicker when Zeke went at 4 and transformed Dallas. Who is the "idiot"?



Get a clue before you open your mouth.



You mean the Cowboys that had a stacked O-Line, and at the time they thought a healthy Romo?

And it was 4th, not 1st!

The Giants and the Browns aren't in that situation, so why don't you get a clue fuckhead. In comment 13811083 LakeGeorgeGiant said:You mean the Cowboys that had a stacked O-Line, and at the time they thought a healthy Romo?And it was 4th, not 1st!The Giants and the Browns aren't in that situation, so why don't you get a clue fuckhead.

I've seen a few pieces by professional scout/draft types Bill L : 1/29/2018 12:35 pm : link



I think that this is instructive. It's by Gettleman"

Quote: But at the end of the day, it’s the same three things you’ve had to do in ’35 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer. Everywhere I’ve been and with the great teams that I’ve been associated with – those were three very big staples. .



By every account, we have a poor running game. Much of it is OL, but we also have journeyman level RB's as well. He doesn't seem to prioritize unproven but potentially good to very good QB's. So, his thoughts and philosophy might not match our own. that call him the best in a decade. A decade might not get you to Faulk or Sanders but it does encompass Elliot.I think that this is instructive. It's by Gettleman"By every account, we have a poor running game. Much of it is OL, but we also have journeyman level RB's as well. He doesn't seem to prioritize unproven but potentially good to very good QB's. So, his thoughts and philosophy might not match our own.

You mean the Cowboys that had a stacked O-Line, and at the time they thought a healthy Romo?

And it was 4th, not 1st!

The Giants and the Browns aren't in that situation, so why don't you get a clue fuckhead. [/quote]



This makes no sense. Elliot was picked in the *first* round with the 4th pick. The Cowboys did drafty him #1. And we are talking about drafting him at #2, which is not #1. If you mean the Browns, they could draft him #1, true, but they also have the #4, so it gives them the luxury of swapping the order of their #1 picks. In comment 13811096 Default said:You mean the Cowboys that had a stacked O-Line, and at the time they thought a healthy Romo?And it was 4th, not 1st!The Giants and the Browns aren't in that situation, so why don't you get a clue fuckhead. [/quote]This makes no sense. Elliot was picked in the *first* round with the 4th pick. The Cowboys did drafty him #1. And we are talking about drafting him at #2, which is not #1. If you mean the Browns, they could draft him #1, true, but they also have the #4, so it gives them the luxury of swapping the order of their #1 picks.

NYG better be damned sure JonC : 1/29/2018 12:45 pm : link if they pass on a QB.

Yup. Another position needs to be HOF talent, not just "good" In comment 13811122 JonC said:Yup. Another position needs to be HOF talent, not just "good"

So ryanmkeane : 1/29/2018 1:00 pm : link Barkley needs to make the HOF in order to justify us taking him at 2? Setting the bar a little high there aren't we?

The original comparison was Marshall Faulk, and I still don't see it. He's a great looking prospect, and I don't think comparing him to Ray Rice is a slight, but that's how I see him. I can't agree that he's a better prospect than Elliot, who was known coming out as being excellent in all three phases of the game.



I've watched Barkley a lot live, and I'm no expert, but comparing him to some of the greatest running backs of all time, I'm not there.







It's not a "slight," it's a terrible comparison because Ray Rice did not run the way Barkley does and was never close to as fast.



Ray Rice was pretty fast in college, and he carried that Rutgers team on his back. Didn't he run the 40 in the 4.40's? They both have/had lots of leg strength, and were able to beat you in a lot of different ways.



And no, it's not a slight, Rice was damn good football player in the pro's as well.



In comment 13811092 Mike from SI said:Ray Rice was pretty fast in college, and he carried that Rutgers team on his back. Didn't he run the 40 in the 4.40's? They both have/had lots of leg strength, and were able to beat you in a lot of different ways.And no, it's not a slight, Rice was damn good football player in the pro's as well.

OK, HOF is a bit much. How about perennial all pro? In comment 13811146 ryanmkeane said:OK, HOF is a bit much. How about perennial all pro?

Another way of thinking Sy'56 : 1/29/2018 1:15 pm : link Bring wrong about a QB can be much worse than being wrong about a RB

Ray Rice also was a heluva good reciever which I am hearing wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 1:16 pm : link about Barkley.

Damn... Dnew15 : 1/29/2018 1:30 pm : link I'm not interested in drafting the next HOF player - what I am interested in- is drafting the next player to help the Giants win another Super Bowl.

Bingo! A point not brought up for the "draft a QB 2nd while your there no matter" defenders. In comment 13811176 Sy'56 said:Bingo! A point not brought up for the "draft a QB 2nd while your there no matter" defenders.

In all seriousness, a LOT of the YouTube highlight reels are overproduced drek with terrible music that don't often show things in actual speed, they slow it down to go with the shitty music or make things look cool, but the dude can stop and start on a half a dime. Please watch this play and tell me he isn't quick... He's pretty not quick - ( New Window )

He's good at running away from people, but not so good at breaking tackles as almost all of these clips show. In comment 13811014 Joey in VA said:He's good at running away from people, but not so good at breaking tackles as almost all of these clips show.

The worst thing would be Dankbeerman : 1/29/2018 1:51 pm : link to take the QB who is left for us to take. If we decide Darnold is our guy and he goes 1, then I would rather take Barkely then just pick the leftover QB.



I am a firm believer in trading up to secure the QB we choose to be the best instead of reacting at 2. But if we don't want to move up then we should take Barkely or Chubb or Nelson or whoever our highest rated non QB is.



There may be times like 04 were the 2nd and 3rd QB's are not disappointments but taking the leftovers almost never works out. Cant plan on just taking a QB have to figure out which QB we want and if we need to get to 1 to get him.

getting a couple of linemen in free agency torrey : 1/29/2018 1:54 pm : link would put more emphasis on drafting Barkley

I've been going back and forth between Barkley and a QB at 2... T-Bone : 1/29/2018 1:54 pm : link At first I was all in on Barkley... but then I started thinking how it would be wise to shore up the QB position (hopefully) for the next decade as well so I started leaning that way.



At this point in time, though, I'm back all in on Barkley. As others have said, I've heard a lot of comparisons to a bigger Marshall Faulk and I went and looked at a lot of his highlights and am convinced now more than ever that this guy would instantly transform this whole offense by himself. The thought of having potentially AT WORST top 5 talent at WR, RB and perhaps TE makes me all tingly inside. It'd be different if there was some hole in Barkley's game but I've yet to see or hear anyone mention one. From his physical characteristics... to the mental ones... it appears that not only is Barkley the best player in the draft... but the safest.



If they hadn't basically announced that Eli was going to be the QB next year, I'd probably feel differently. But to me it makes very little sense to draft a QB at #2 and have him sit for at least a whole year... AND we could already have our potential successor to Eli already on the roster with a year's experience. If Shurmur is as good as he appears to be with QBs, why shouldn't we expect him to be able to work his magic on Webb?

LOL...I said yesterday I don't see him before the 6th pick and was told I am wrong. Someone might get silly and trade up from the mid pick of the 1st to snag him but there is some good RBs in this draft







We have money to fix the line. We saved money to resign Pugh and Richburg. We aren't going to sign either I think, and we will take that money and reinvest it in some FA's that can stay healthy. Might be able to get away with Jones as a stop-gap center, and still draft a player. I think it can be done.

But is the FA pool adequate for that? I'm all for it if so In comment 13810969 BigBlueDownTheShore said:But is the FA pool adequate for that? I'm all for it if so

If they hadn't basically announced that Eli was going to be the QB next year, I'd probably feel differently. But to me it makes very little sense to draft a QB at #2 and have him sit for at least a whole year... AND we could already have our potential successor to Eli already on the roster with a year's experience. If Shurmur is as good as he appears to be with QBs, why shouldn't we expect him to be able to work his magic on Webb?



Because Shurmur knows QBs, it's also possible he doesn't see Webb as a franchise leading QB. In comment 13811229 T-Bone said:Because Shurmur knows QBs, it's also possible he doesn't see Webb as a franchise leading QB.

If they hadn't basically announced that Eli was going to be the QB next year, I'd probably feel differently. But to me it makes very little sense to draft a QB at #2 and have him sit for at least a whole year... AND we could already have our potential successor to Eli already on the roster with a year's experience. If Shurmur is as good as he appears to be with QBs, why shouldn't we expect him to be able to work his magic on Webb?







Because Shurmur knows QBs, it's also possible he doesn't see Webb as a franchise leading QB.



Very true. And if that's the case I'd have no problem with them going QB.



Look... there's pretty much only one guy (out of the guys who are normally talked about going this high) who I would NOT be happy about if the team drafted him and that would be Allen... and even with him I'd be hoping that a year or two of tutelage from Eli may help. But I wouldn't be mad if the pick was any of the other QBs being talked about going that high (Darnold, Rosen, and maybe Mayfield), Barkley, Chubb or Fitzpatrick. At this point in time I'm leaning heavily towards Barkley but none of the five other players who are potential picks would upset me. In comment 13811266 GFAN52 said:Very true. And if that's the case I'd have no problem with them going QB.Look... there's pretty much only one guy (out of the guys who are normally talked about going this high) who I would NOT be happy about if the team drafted him and that would be Allen... and even with him I'd be hoping that a year or two of tutelage from Eli may help. But I wouldn't be mad if the pick was any of the other QBs being talked about going that high (Darnold, Rosen, and maybe Mayfield), Barkley, Chubb or Fitzpatrick. At this point in time I'm leaning heavily towards Barkley but none of the five other players who are potential picks would upset me.

Shurmur was just quoted as saying he wished there was more wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 2:37 pm : link tape on Webb. It does not sound like he can judge him until camp. Webb is not a piece of the puzzle that can be counted on now one way or another. He won't likely factor in to a decision whether or not to draft a QB.

This is true.



I like Barkley as a prospect, and would be thrilled they picked him, but I have no doubt that they will pull the trigger if they feel a franchise QB is on the board.



The question is, how will the Giants grade these QBs. I suspect they will view Darnold as a franchise guy. I suspect the concussions will scare them off Rosen despite his talent, beyond those two I have my doubts, but it's all just conjecture at this point. In comment 13811283 wgenesis123 said:This is true.I like Barkley as a prospect, and would be thrilled they picked him, but I have no doubt that they will pull the trigger if they feel a franchise QB is on the board.The question is, how will the Giants grade these QBs. I suspect they will view Darnold as a franchise guy. I suspect the concussions will scare them off Rosen despite his talent, beyond those two I have my doubts, but it's all just conjecture at this point.

Actually, since Shurmur is a new coach, he can begin the offseason training program on April 2. I suspect that he and his staff will evaluate him thoroughly then to decide if he is a future starter, a backup or a non-entity. In comment 13811283 wgenesis123 said:Actually, since Shurmur is a new coach, he can begin the offseason training program on April 2. I suspect that he and his staff will evaluate him thoroughly then to decide if he is a future starter, a backup or a non-entity.

Eli is 37 JonC : 1/29/2018 3:03 pm : link If you covet one of the QBs at #2, it makes little sense to put it off and the kick the can down the road, that's how you arrive in QB Hell per DG.



Jon, you be said that you think they will covet Darnold. Beyond him, what does your gut tell you on the other QBs? In comment 13811312 JonC said:Jon, you be said that you think they will covet Darnold. Beyond him, what does your gut tell you on the other QBs?

Jon, you be said that you think they will covet Darnold. Beyond him, what does your gut tell you on the other QBs?



I suspect they'll grade Rosen well except for the concussions, that creates a dilemma. Suspect Allen's inaccuracy, which tends to not improve in the NFL, lowers his grade a bit along with the lower competition faced. Mayfield, in my book probably winds up in the 6-10 range. There's still a lack of size, and the personality type I think earns him a slight ding and he winds up second tier of QBs.

In comment 13811323 LakeGeorgeGiant said:I suspect they'll grade Rosen well except for the concussions, that creates a dilemma. Suspect Allen's inaccuracy, which tends to not improve in the NFL, lowers his grade a bit along with the lower competition faced. Mayfield, in my book probably winds up in the 6-10 range. There's still a lack of size, and the personality type I think earns him a slight ding and he winds up second tier of QBs.

If Gettleman.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/29/2018 3:18 pm : link



Quote: DG got value for Carolina last year picking a running back at 8. Certainly not enough though in my opinion.



One of teh main things that has been a weakness for some time in Carolina is a reliable receiving RB. mCcaffery is a big reason they made the playoffs this year, in part because the focus on him opened up routes for Olsen and Funchess. Basically, McCaffery changed the way defenses approached the offense, often leaving the other receiving options single covered. pulls off moves like drafting a player that will shore up a weakness and turn it into a strength, if he does it in round 1, it will be excellent value:One of teh main things that has been a weakness for some time in Carolina is a reliable receiving RB. mCcaffery is a big reason they made the playoffs this year, in part because the focus on him opened up routes for Olsen and Funchess. Basically, McCaffery changed the way defenses approached the offense, often leaving the other receiving options single covered.

I'm just gonna say this gidiefor : Mod : 1/29/2018 3:58 pm : : 1/29/2018 3:58 pm : link I've done a lot of comparative film-watching on Barkley, Fournette, and Elliot.



Fournette, who's college film I love, is no Barkley. He's more of a bull and pure power running back. And while Barkley can run with pure power, and his lower body is more powerful than either Fournette or Elliot, he has a switch and can easily move into a higher gear that truly makes him sizzle. I absolutely don't understand all the quips about not breaking tackles, because Barkley leaves a lot of defenders laying on the ground after they touch him. I think he must make it look too easy and some of you are mistaking that for him not breaking tackles, but those legs, and his lower body -- they are incredibly powerful and he works at that -- much the way TIki used to.



As to Elliot, he did not run with stamina compared to Barkley in college, nor did he, or can he, move like Barkley does. In fact, I think Elliot is clumsy and more awkward running than Barkley, and is nowhere as fast, and this is both in regards to straight-line and maneuvering speed. I think Barkley is much more powerful than Elliot, and he leaves Elliot in the dust with an extra gear.



In terms of skillset, Fournette, Elliot and Barkley it's the difference between a Dodge Ram, a Chevy and a Mercedes S Class.



You put two or three new competent linemen on Offense and add Barkley into the equation and you Supersize the Giants Offense -- it becomes a very unusual blend and speed and power -- with three players who will give the defense fits.



You take a 4 on 5 man Defensive front, or place 8 Defenders in the box, then try to account for Odell, Engram and Barkley, and whether there will be a run or pass play -- and I'm sorry -- but that is plain out not fair to the rest of the NFL



Now I get the QB arguments -- and I do think if there are a minimum of two legitimate blue chip QB prospects - that the value of QB might Trump Barkley at two. But if the QBs have red flags -- what a way to die -- Barkley has a transendental set of tantalizing features to him with the ability to uplift an offense.





OK, someone link Barkley videos that show him... M.S. : 1/29/2018 4:03 pm : link



...breaking tackles.



I realize the guy is so super fast and super quick in his cuts that he takes away tackling angles, but when he gets hit his legs seem to go a little dead. Please, someone show me a guy who drives his legs and breaks through tackles.



Thanks in advance!



Now I get the QB arguments -- and I do think if there are a minimum of two legitimate blue chip QB prospects - that the value of QB might Trump Barkley at two. But if the QBs have red flags -- what a way to die -- Barkley has a transendental set of tantalizing features to him with the ability to uplift an offense.





The difficult part is trying to project his game to the NFL. He had clunkers against some mediocre college squads, I want to know if it was how he was utilized or did he show up small in those games. Also want to see how he tests because it can be deceiving at the college level where skill players are often much faster than the defensive players, and much more explosive. He looks game fast in pads, let's confirm it. There doesn't appear to be any personality or character questions, thus far, but let's confirm he's willing to learn pass protections and not go through the motions when his number isn't called, etc.

In comment 13811390 gidiefor said:The difficult part is trying to project his game to the NFL. He had clunkers against some mediocre college squads, I want to know if it was how he was utilized or did he show up small in those games. Also want to see how he tests because it can be deceiving at the college level where skill players are often much faster than the defensive players, and much more explosive. He looks game fast in pads, let's confirm it. There doesn't appear to be any personality or character questions, thus far, but let's confirm he's willing to learn pass protections and not go through the motions when his number isn't called, etc.

I am not pemitted to even post screen shots, let alone clips, of the coaches tapes I get to see.



However, what I am not sure you notice here, is Barkley is incredibly smart when it comes to avoiding extra hits. His balance later being contacted by the defenders is top notch, doesn't get better than what he shows. With that said, he will notice when there are yards for the taking worth going for, and when it isn't worth going for. Brandon Jacobs was terrible at this. He took way too many extra hits that simply didn't do anything for him or NYG.



My notes on Barkley vs Pittsburgh spell this out. In comment 13811398 M.S. said:I am not pemitted to even post screen shots, let alone clips, of the coaches tapes I get to see.However, what I am not sure you notice here, is Barkley is incredibly smart when it comes to avoiding extra hits. His balance later being contacted by the defenders is top notch, doesn't get better than what he shows. With that said, he will notice when there are yards for the taking worth going for, and when it isn't worth going for. Brandon Jacobs was terrible at this. He took way too many extra hits that simply didn't do anything for him or NYG.My notes on Barkley vs Pittsburgh spell this out.

And Sy'56 : 1/29/2018 4:22 pm : link The Penn State OL was outclasses week in, week out.

I am not pemitted to even post screen shots, let alone clips, of the coaches tapes I get to see.



However, what I am not sure you notice here, is Barkley is incredibly smart when it comes to avoiding extra hits. His balance later being contacted by the defenders is top notch, doesn't get better than what he shows. With that said, he will notice when there are yards for the taking worth going for, and when it isn't worth going for. Brandon Jacobs was terrible at this. He took way too many extra hits that simply didn't do anything for him or NYG.



My notes on Barkley vs Pittsburgh spell this out.

Thanks Sy'56! I definitely noticed his running out of bounds rather than taking unnecessary shots. This is not a criticism of Barkley, but sometimes it seems that he runs too far over his wheels and then goes down on a cut with no one touching him. Of course, that's small potatoes given how this guy has the ability to take it to the house with one jump cut and then supersonic acceleration. But he does seem to tackle himself once in while with what looks to me like too much body lean! In comment 13811423 Sy'56 said:Thanks Sy'56! I definitely noticed his running out of bounds rather than taking unnecessary shots. This is not a criticism of Barkley, but sometimes it seems that he runs too far over his wheels and then goes down on a cut with no one touching him. Of course, that's small potatoes given how this guy has the ability to take it to the house with one jump cut and then supersonic acceleration. But he does seem to tackle himself once in while with what looks to me like too much body lean!

Thanks in advance! Sure, here you go.



He doesn't break one per se but he is hemmed in for a short gain, slips a shoulder grab and outraces an an entire team to the end zone, it's unbelievable.



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=113



Short run, stuffed at the LOS and bulls through for a TD.



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=199



Rips through an arm tackle for a TD



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=251



Breaks through and avoids 3 arm tackles here, stops and starts and sure he gets tackled downfield but is this something you're used to seeing??? It's a 4 yard gain for every other RB in college.



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=347



More broken tackles....



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=513



I mean the hits some guys break through, he avoids or never encounters because he sees them coming, how that's a bad trait I'll never know. Look, the bottom line is that he avoids and anticipates tackles better than all of those tackle breaking machines, that's what you want isn't it? The point isn't to smash headfirst into a defender and have a 4 year career, it's to avoid contact where possible and he does and he isn't easily brought down, I think that's just a convenient knock that rings hollow. In comment 13811398 M.S. said:Sure, here you go.He doesn't break one per se but he is hemmed in for a short gain, slips a shoulder grab and outraces an an entire team to the end zone, it's unbelievable.Short run, stuffed at the LOS and bulls through for a TD.Rips through an arm tackle for a TDBreaks through and avoids 3 arm tackles here, stops and starts and sure he gets tackled downfield but is this something you're used to seeing??? It's a 4 yard gain for every other RB in college.More broken tackles....I mean the hits some guys break through, he avoids or never encounters because he sees them coming, how that's a bad trait I'll never know. Look, the bottom line is that he avoids and anticipates tackles better than all of those tackle breaking machines, that's what you want isn't it? The point isn't to smash headfirst into a defender and have a 4 year career, it's to avoid contact where possible and he does and he isn't easily brought down, I think that's just a convenient knock that rings hollow.

https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=251







In the play right after this one on this video he breaks a bunch of tackles too In comment 13811447 Joey in VA said:In the play right after this one on this video he breaks a bunch of tackles too

Thanks in advance!



Sure, here you go.



He doesn't break one per se but he is hemmed in for a short gain, slips a shoulder grab and outraces an an entire team to the end zone, it's unbelievable.



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=113



Short run, stuffed at the LOS and bulls through for a TD.



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=199



Rips through an arm tackle for a TD



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=251



Breaks through and avoids 3 arm tackles here, stops and starts and sure he gets tackled downfield but is this something you're used to seeing??? It's a 4 yard gain for every other RB in college.



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=347



More broken tackles....



https://youtu.be/cwmIAhkQVJw?t=513



I mean the hits some guys break through, he avoids or never encounters because he sees them coming, how that's a bad trait I'll never know. Look, the bottom line is that he avoids and anticipates tackles better than all of those tackle breaking machines, that's what you want isn't it? The point isn't to smash headfirst into a defender and have a 4 year career, it's to avoid contact where possible and he does and he isn't easily brought down, I think that's just a convenient knock that rings hollow.

Hey Joey... thanks so much and thanks for queuing these up! Much appreciated. I won't be crying if this guy ends up in Blue. Maybe if I'm Cleveland, I never let the Giants get him at 2 and then I pick a QB at 4!

In comment 13811447 Joey in VA said:Hey Joey... thanks so much and thanks for queuing these up! Much appreciated. I won't be crying if this guy ends up in Blue. Maybe if I'm Cleveland, I never let the Giants get him at 2 and then I pick a QB at 4!

There is another thing about Barkley that I didn't mention above gidiefor : Mod : 1/29/2018 5:35 pm : : 1/29/2018 5:35 pm : link Sy is talking about this constantly



You want desire and a will to be great in your players -- Barkley has that and a tremendous work ethic to do with it. There are some videos out there of him working out and pushing himself. He's a great kid and he works really really hard.

If the Giats take Barkley to go with OBJ and Engram do we wgenesis123 : 1/29/2018 6:18 pm : link become Kansas City or something electric like them?

I'm 100% okay with Barkley if he's special Ten Ton Hammer : 1/29/2018 8:28 pm : link But he needs to be overwhelmingly great to justify that pick, like Adrian Peterson great, and we've seen some outstanding RBs enter the league from rounds 2 and later. It's becoming common.

QB with #2 pick Jimmy Googs : 9:16 am : link Sony Michel in Rd2. Right Tackle in Rd3.



2 new Free Agent Olineman.



Offense is fixed...

I see that as pedestrian. Maybe contend for playoffs for several years Bill L : 9:27 am : link If Barkley is what people say he is, then you replace two goods (QB and 2nd round RB) with Great. The offense is SB quality for the period of time that Eli and OBJ are together, which admittedly is likely only one to two years. Beyond that, not only is Eli's window closed and you're looking/hoping to replace him, but OBJ is gone as well. So even with a pretty good QB you got with the A#2 pick, you're challenging for WC at best because you chose a good, maybe even Gallman-like RB in 2018..

He better be able to because he will get no blocking whatsoever with our current offensive line. In comment 13811251 Stan in LA said:He better be able to because he will get no blocking whatsoever with our current offensive line.

QB or trade down giantfan2000 : 10:10 am : link I definitely think Giants should either take a QB or trade down..



theoretically whoever Giants are trading with is going for a QB



it is rare that any team turns it around with rookie QB so whoever we are trading with - will probably be bad the next year ...



So we stick with Eli one more year .. if it works out great .. if not we will see if Webb is the answer

if Webb isn't the answer then 2019 we will probably have Top 10 pick to address QB ..



