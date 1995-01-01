Kiper: Allen's Senior Bowl performance silenced doubters

Would be best case scenario for the Giants BestFeature : 1/29/2018 3:53 pm : link .

RE: Would be best case scenario for the Giants Ross : 1/29/2018 3:54 pm

Only if the Giants didn't want him

How about Mayfield's performance? Mdgiantsfan : 1/29/2018 3:57 pm So does Mayfield's 3 for 7 outing knock him down? I haven't heard one person even hint at that being the case. I don't think so which makes statements like this not add up.

Allen is the new Igawa jlukes : 1/29/2018 3:57 pm

Completely the opposite Emil : 1/29/2018 4:02 pm of what many have been saying. Some reports out there suggest he dropped to the second round on some boards, and off of other teams. Nothing against Allen, I wish the kid success. He's got a very powerful arm, but his feet are inconsistent, and he is inaccurate in the short to medium ranges. Those a great deep ball though.



He had a much better second half than first half, but I don't think anyone can honestly say he silenced the doubters. Will he go in the first round, sure, but his negatives continued to be his negatives, and his positives continued to be his positives. I thought he was as advertised.

RE: Would be best case scenario for the Giants lax counsel : 1/29/2018 4:04 pm

Agreed, hopefully this helps the browns take him at 1, based on what I've seen and read- he should also have a good combine. This would leave the giants with the choice between Darnold/Rosen. Of course, it would be very browns like to take Allen at 1, it's not possible they could screw this up again, is it?

Regarding Allen, I'm sure each and every club barens : 1/29/2018 4:08 pm May have differing views after the Senior Bowl. Some teams will feel like Kiper, and others will have their doubts.



Mayfield, he’s really just as perplexing as Allen. I don’t think his height is the only thing holding him back, clubs are going to have to figure out if his head is in the right place.

There wasn't anything Sy'56 : 1/29/2018 4:09 pm lights out about Allen all week

... 26.2 : 1/29/2018 4:09 pm I read a few times over this weekend that the Sr Bowl practices were the most important and not the actual game. And even that most scouts don't even stick around for the game itself.



If this is true (and I don't know if it is) wouldn't that contradict Kiper's opinion here?

I would love some how Carl in CT : 1/29/2018 4:09 pm To drop down. Get the guard from ND and the safety from FSU. To me those were the two best players I saw not named Barkley this year.

RE: ... BillKo : 1/29/2018 4:13 pm

I read a few times over this weekend that the Sr Bowl practices were the most important and not the actual game. And even that most scouts don't even stick around for the game itself.



If this is true (and I don't know if it is) wouldn't that contradict Kiper's opinion here?



Interesting, because what I saw from Allen in the first quarter was rather pedestrian.



Same for Mayfield.



Although I see in the boxscore Allen did pretty well, statistically, throwing a couple of TD passes.



Interesting, because what I saw from Allen in the first quarter was rather pedestrian. Same for Mayfield. Although I see in the boxscore Allen did pretty well, statistically, throwing a couple of TD passes. Why didn't Mayfield play more?

RE: There wasn't anything BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/29/2018 4:15 pm

Everything I saw and read said he was lights out when he actually played in the Senor bowl. He certainly wasn't accurate in practice that week, but he played really well in the actual game.

RE: RE: Would be best case scenario for the Giants Milton : 1/29/2018 4:20 pm

It's not the measurables at the combine that people will focus on,

but when he throws, be it at the combine, his pro day, or a private workout. I'm guessing Condon will limit it to a single private workout so that plenty of rehearsal time can be invested in one controlled event, but I'm really not sure what's standard operating procedure these days for potential #1's. If I remember correctly, Eli only had the one private workout with all teams in attendance (the Giants sent everybody to watch him throw). Eli never ran a 40. I don't think he lifted either. Quote: This would leave the giants with the choice between Darnold/Rosen. This is the ideal scenario! In comment 13811401 lax counsel said:It's not the measurables at the combine that people will focus on,but when he throws, be it at the combine, his pro day, or a private workout. I'm guessing Condon will limit it to a single private workout so that plenty of rehearsal time can be invested in one controlled event, but I'm really not sure what's standard operating procedure these days for potential #1's. If I remember correctly, Eli only had the one private workout with all teams in attendance (the Giants sentto watch him throw). Eli never ran a 40. I don't think he lifted either.This is the ideal scenario!

I like Allen, HoodieGelo : 1/29/2018 4:21 pm but that performance wasn't even close to "lights-out."

There is a reason Sy'56 : 1/29/2018 4:24 pm almost every scout leaves for the game.

Listened to him interview on the "Move the Sticks" podcast RAIN : 1/29/2018 4:26 pm and he comes off well. Confident, Humble, and seems to love the game. He doesn't seem over the top or



Well see what his coaches and scouts have to say. I don't think he's #1 pick type stuff with his college production questionable, but he is very intriguing.

From what I heard gmen9892 : 1/29/2018 4:29 pm The defenses can't really throw anything special at the QB during the games. You can either play Cover 1 or Cover 3. Hard to get a good read on a QB when he knows whats coming from the defense.

Jeremiah had a similar take to Kiper shyster : 1/29/2018 4:40 pm



When a QB doesn't go down the first time he's breathed on, it makes things a lot easier for the OL.

Significant point Jeremiah makes is Allen's showing his ability to absorb and shrug off contact to makes plays, both passing and running. You don't see that during the week with the no-contact practice. When a QB doesn't go down the first time he's breathed on, it makes things a lot easier for the OL.

RE: There is a reason Stan in LA : 1/29/2018 4:41 pm

Which is silly because even with the dumbed-down conditions of the game guys are hardly going through the motions with draft status at stake.

RE: There is a reason est1986 : 1/29/2018 4:41 pm

Sooo... Is it fair to say he should be removed from the #2 overall discussion?... In your opinion?

RE: Jeremiah had a similar take to Kiper Stan in LA : 1/29/2018 4:42 pm

Significant point Jeremiah makes is Allen's showing his ability to absorb and shrug off contact to makes plays, both passing and running. You don't see that during the week with the no-contact practice. When a QB doesn't go down the first time he's breathed on, it makes things a lot easier for the OL.



When a QB doesn't go down the first time he's breathed on, it makes things a lot easier for the OL. 7 prospects - ( New Window )

Jeremiah gets it.

The evaluation process doesn't really start Jimmy Googs : 1/29/2018 4:43 pm until the 3-cone drill.



Throw in the Wonderlic score and that's all you need baby!

RE: I would love some how wonderback : 1/29/2018 4:44 pm

Can we put you in charge?



Can we put you in charge? In comment 13811410 Carl in CT said:Can we put you in charge?

. arcarsenal : 1/29/2018 4:45 pm The more Stan backs Allen, the less I want anything to do with him.

Here is my question about Allen Rjanyg : 1/29/2018 4:49 pm We hear he is inaccurate, he has bad mechanics especially his lower body. Can he be developed and can he become more technically sound?



Because I know one thing, you can teach arm strength, you can teach size, you can teach his instincts in the pocket.



Accuracy can be improved, touch can be improved. If you sign a vet to let him work on things for a couple of years, he has a chance to be great. Just my opinion.

Sy Jerry K : 1/29/2018 4:52 pm I'll stick up for Josh Allen a bit. I think it's easy to see why some teams would be tempted to draft him high in the first round. He has a powerful arm, able to reach anywhere on the field and his passes have great velocity. He's big and very athletic. Whether you want a QB with escapability or who can pick up yardage with his legs, Allen can do it.



Allen has a great deal of raw talent and athletic ability, things you can't teach. On the other hand, he is only 20 years old with about 25 college starts. So, his deficiencies might be considered curable through coaching. He doesn't have the same experience level and coaching as Rosen and Darnold.



I'm not saying the Giants should take him at #2, but in a draft class with several very good but flawed prospects, I can see a team taking a chance on Josh Allen near the top of the 1st round. I think he is a tantalizing prospect.



RE: RE: I would love some how Gatorade Dunk : 1/29/2018 4:54 pm

Bite your f*cking tongue.

RE: . speedywheels : 1/29/2018 5:47 pm

Yup...

It's pretty alarming that a supposed draft expert Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 6:42 pm could be so out of touch with what really happened. It is obvious that Kiper does not many friends in the scouting community. He is the only person who claims that Allen had a great bowl game. I am no expert but even I realize that the senior bowl practices are more important than the actual game.

Kiper Thegratefulhead : 1/29/2018 6:58 pm Is only interested in being correct in his predictions. If Kiper says J Allen to the Browns number 1, he then comes up with reasons why he should go number 1. He puts pressure on front offices, during the draft if a team does not pick who he thinks they should, every chance he gets he is sure to point out the perceived mistake, then he will mention it next year and all the years after if the player he thought they should draft amounts to anything. I HATE KIPER, worst draft expert ever. Would love to set his hair on fire live during the draft.

RE: Completely the opposite AcidTest : 1/29/2018 7:37 pm

RE: RE: ... paesan98 : 1/29/2018 7:59 pm

Not sure why he didn't play more in the first half, maybe to give the other guys some reps early. He did leave before the end of the game to go back to be with his mom, whose has health problems. Can't really blame him. No matter how he played, good or bad, his draft status was not going to change until the combine and individual workouts.

Per Kirwan and Miller on SiriusXM.... Tom in NY : 1/29/2018 8:04 pm All of Allen's inaccuracies are caused by his footwork, specifically when he throws to his left.

Pat Kirwan said that he would take any QB who only needs footwork improved as that is the easiest thing to fix on a QB (in comparison to throwing motion/arm strength/ability to read defenses/feel for the game).



I read, from even his biggest detractors, that Allen improved from Tues through Thursday at practice.



Yes, the scouts tend to leave after the practices end, but they get the game film sent to them, which is why they leave.



Allen is a VERY legitimate option at #2, along with Darnold, and Rosen. Gettleman needs to weigh the long term ability of all 3, but I suspect it will be Darnold #1, Allen #2...we'll see whose available after Cleveland picks.

RE: RE: There is a reason paesan98 : 1/29/2018 8:05 pm

From everything I heard after the game he helped his draft status. That being said, the combine and individual workouts are significantly more important that Senior bowl practices and game. It's still too early to definitively place any of these guys in any kind of order. Of course the lovers and haters may disagree, but the people in NFL front offices will be working on their draft boards for the next three months.

RE: Leaving Josh Allen aside, Kiper is certainly not the end-all be all FStubbs : 1/29/2018 8:13 pm

It's amazing though how he was discovered by, of all people, Ernie Accorsi.

RE: RE: Leaving Josh Allen aside, Kiper is certainly not the end-all be all Ten Ton Hammer : 1/29/2018 8:14 pm

Kiper? I didn't know that.

RE: RE: RE: Leaving Josh Allen aside, Kiper is certainly not the end-all be all FStubbs : 1/29/2018 8:17 pm

Yeah, Ernie even tried to bring him on as a director of player personnel or somesuch before the Colts moved and he lost power IIRC.

I really dont see much difference then Dankbeerman : 1/29/2018 8:48 pm Deshone Kizer.



Big, strong, atheletic, tough to take down who slings it effortlessy and can make any throw.



Poor decision making, innacurate, takes off to fast, poor reads/lack of progression and mistake/turnover prone.



Remeber early in the process Kizer was beimg debated as a top of the draft guy but turned into a 2nd rd guy by the end of the process.



Would not be surprised if he goes at the top of rd 2 or maybe someone trades into the end of the 1st to get the option year on his contract.



RE: There wasn't anything uconngiant : 1/30/2018 12:31 am

I agree. He makes a great throw and then can't hit the board side of a barn. He has talent, but to say he has moved up the boards in conjecture at this point of the process.

RE: Dunk Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2018 3:03 am

Oh, come on Carl - even you know it would be a disaster for you to be in charge.

Well Dunk Carl in CT : 1/30/2018 5:45 am I'm on record for Nelson and D. James (whose not projected a first in most drafts as of yet including CBS sportsline). Putting it out there. Time will tell.

Sy doesn't like Allen. That's clear Tuckrule : 1/30/2018 6:22 am Seems the board follows in his footsteps. If you all discount Allen at 2 then you don't know football. Scouts have talked about his improvement over the week. He played a nice game and made a few gorgeous throws. He's a. If mobile qb who shrugs off contact much like Big Ben. If Allen is here at 2 he's my guy over darnold. Mayfield and Allen are my guys. I think both will be excellent pros

Sy doesn't.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/30/2018 8:09 am dislike Allen out of spite. He's got significant flaws, most notably his poor completion %. It is a statistic that rarely improves considerably in the pros.



There have been statistical analyses done that set a minimum threshold for completion percentage, of which under that level, few if any QB's succeed at the next level. Allen falls under that threshold.



In many ways, Allen is like a John Ross or a guy with certain physical attributes that are outstanding - but it never comes together in a complete package. I won'r even say Jeff George, because George had a pretty lengthy career and moderate success.



Allen is going to be a player that if he gets significant playing time will entice with the occasional great play and frustrate with numerous bad ones. Kind of like Jay Cutler.

There are no Further Physical Tests needed for Allen Rafflee : 1/30/2018 8:14 am The big Hurdle for Him is when they get him on the board and get a sense of his ability to grasp concepts and his work ethic.



His hand position/ball position and his feet can be fixed--- he has bad habits that bave been over-shadowed by great talent....he's a little spoiled by the talent. Will he work???



He can sit on a Chair at Combine...it doesn't matter.





RE: Well Dunk Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2018 8:22 am

I'm on record for Nelson and D. James (whose not projected a first in most drafts as of yet including CBS sportsline). Putting it out there. Time will tell.

Derwin James was actually projected as a top-10 pick early on this season and has slipped down the board for many draft prognosticators, for whatever reason. I happen to think he's intriguing as a prospect, so I'm not knocking the actual players (although I've already said that I agree with Sy that Nelson may not even be the best G prospect in this draft).



Derwin James was actually projected as a top-10 pick early on this season and has slipped down the board for many draft prognosticators, for whatever reason. I happen to think he's intriguing as a prospect, so I'm not knocking the actual players (although I've already said that I agree with Sy that Nelson may not even be the best G prospect in this draft). My point (and it was intended to be a joke) was more about you being in charge in general.

Mel Kiper has a peanut shaped head EricJ : 1/30/2018 10:57 am

I guess Stan Modus Operandi : 1/30/2018 11:29 am Is officially off the Rosen bandwagon and on the Allen bandwagon.

People love completion percentage Tuckrule : 1/30/2018 12:53 pm Let's thibk about this. A guy who plays on a less than talented squad asked to win games with his arm and elevate the talent around him. Look at our very own Eli Manning under gilbrides offense and then under macs. One was a deep passing attack and the other was a west coast offense. His percentage dramatically

RE: People love completion percentage Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2018 1:58 pm : link

Quote: Let’s thibk about this. A guy who plays on a less than talented squad asked to win games with his arm and elevate the talent around him. Look at our very own Eli Manning under gilbrides offense and then under macs. One was a deep passing attack and the other was a west coast offense. His percentage dramatically improved under the safer qb friendly west coast offense. Completion percentage in football is about as stupid a stat as there is when discussing qb talent. If that’s his biggest flaw sign me up now.

His f*cking job is to complete passes. I'm not sure how that's a stupid stat. In comment 13812306 Tuckrule said:His f*cking job is to complete passes. I'm not sure how that's a stupid stat.

. arcarsenal : 1/30/2018 1:59 pm : link Yeah, receptions are dumb stats for receivers too.