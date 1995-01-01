Realistic OL rebuilding plan covprinc123 : 1/29/2018 8:42 pm Sign Norwell, Fluker, and Fleming



I think Gettleman hates Flowers and doesn't want him starting on the OL not even at RT.



Go into the draft with this projected OL



LT - Chad Wheeler

LG - Andrew Norwell

C - Brett Jones

RG - DJ Fluker

RT - Cameron Fleming



Backups - Flowers, Halapio



Use the draft to round it out with a G/C + T

I prefer a trade-down from 2 for Q Nelson. Or Hernandez in Round 2.









Brett Jones would have to be signed too in that scenario

Very unlikely that Flowers doesn't compete for a spot next season - financially it makes very little sense to cut him



Very unlikely that Flowers doesn't compete for a spot next season - financially it makes very little sense to cut him

Norwell seems to be the popular name mentioned Ten Ton Hammer : 1/29/2018 8:48 pm : link but I don't think their free agency answer to fixing the OL is going to be throwing money at the #1 top guy. That would probably be the easiest thing to do, but I wouldn't really be surprised to see moves that aren't as flashy. One thing we know about him is that he's good at finding veteran talent that isn't necessarily the name everyone knows.

Class of January 2018 coming on strong! Gatorade Dunk : 1/29/2018 8:54 pm : link Quote: I think Gettleman hates Flowers and doesn't want him starting on the OL not even at RT.

Anything to base that on? Or just what you think ?



To gidie's point, it makes absolutely zero sense to cut Flowers as he's literally a net zero against the cap for 2018 (as in, he costs exactly the same whether he's on the roster or not - there's no savings by cutting him, and he'd need to be replaced) and he's in a contract year. But you think Gettleman hates Flowers, so I'm sure there's some solid formative opinion behind that. I'm looking forward to hearing more about it.

I can't sign up for any OL rebuild counting on Wheeler as the LT NoGainDayne : 1/29/2018 8:56 pm : link I get we have a lot of holes to fill but how can we do this after our downfall with the OL as long as I remember is leaving ourselves with no other options than young players we have projected as much more viable starters than they turned out to be.

I think Greco should be brought back to compete robbieballs2003 : 1/29/2018 8:58 pm : link .

The perfect guard for the Giants Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:01 pm : link is Isaiah Wynn in the 2nd round. Despite being undersized for tackle he can play it in the NFL but his best position is inside. He is tough, physical, and mean. Having Norwell and Wynn at guard would be a very great start to rebuilding a physical, punishing offensive line. If Flowers puts in the effort and improves then that would be three great physical offensive linemen moving forward.

RE: I think Greco should be brought back to compete Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:02 pm : link

Greco was a pleasant surprise and he should be brought back especially because he will sign for the veteran minimum. There is no harm in letting him compete in camp for a roster spot.

RE: Brett Jones would have to be signed too Diver_Down : 1/29/2018 9:03 pm : link

Very unlikely that Flowers doesn't compete for a spot next season - financially it makes very little sense to cut him



Jones is RFA. Being that he was never drafted but was signed from the CFL, I'm not sure what the rules are regarding what round they can tender him at. But regardless of what round they tender him, he will be a Giant as no other team will offer a contract to him in exchange for the draft pick. He should be a much cheaper option than signing Richburg. Ideally, Jones is not what we want for the long term, but the guy does not get pushed back as much as Richburg had.

And regarding Flowers, his contract is guaranteed carrying a $4.5M cap hit. He'll find a spot on the OL for next year.



And regarding Flowers, his contract is guaranteed carrying a $4.5M cap hit. He'll find a spot on the OL for next year. In comment 13811676 gidiefor said:Jones is RFA. Being that he was never drafted but was signed from the CFL, I'm not sure what the rules are regarding what round they can tender him at. But regardless of what round they tender him, he will be a Giant as no other team will offer a contract to him in exchange for the draft pick. He should be a much cheaper option than signing Richburg. Ideally, Jones is not what we want for the long term, but the guy does not get pushed back as much as Richburg had.And regarding Flowers, his contract is guaranteed carrying a $4.5M cap hit. He'll find a spot on the OL for next year.

Fluker sucks BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/29/2018 9:07 pm : link We can do better.

RE: RE: Brett Jones would have to be signed too Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:07 pm : link

There are different tenders. The lowest one would provide the Giants with zero compensation since he was an UDFA. There is a more expensive 2nd round tender which would give the Giants a 2nd round pick if another team were to sign him. It will be interesting to see which tender then offer. If it is the lowest tender then they clearly feel that he isn't really in the picture to start at center.

RE: Fluker sucks Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:08 pm : link

Quote: We can do better.

He's a 23 year old former top 10 pick. There is no reason to get rid of him yet. Let's see how he does under a new coaching staff.

If the Giants want to be more of a running team then robbieballs2003 : 1/29/2018 9:12 pm : link i can see Fluker being brought back on a team friendly deal if it works out that way.

Get Norwell and either Wynn, Braden Smith or Hernandez yatqb : 1/29/2018 9:20 pm : link and we're well on the way to a decent OL. I have hopes for Wheeler but who knows?

RE: RE: Fluker sucks Diver_Down : 1/29/2018 9:21 pm : link

He is 26 and only signed for $3M in cash earnings. Did he distinguish himself to other teams where he would command more? I don't think so. He is a liability in pass pro., but he did well with run blocking. I would think he would be amenable to a longer term contract in lieu of 1 yr contracts bouncing around the league.

RE: Get Norwell and either Wynn, Braden Smith or Hernandez Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:22 pm : link

Quote: and we're well on the way to a decent OL. I have hopes for Wheeler but who knows?

I am high on Wheeler too but the Giants need to bring in some insurance. Whether that is on day two of the draft or in FA they need someone to come in and compete with him.

RE: RE: RE: Fluker sucks Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:23 pm : link

Sorry I misread that. I thought he said Flowers sucks.

Fluker Archer : 1/29/2018 9:23 pm : link Rather Flowers than Fluker

I think that Flowers can be a descent guard

Fluker was to inconsistent and had problems in pass blocking

RE: RE: Get Norwell and either Wynn, Braden Smith or Hernandez yatqb : 1/29/2018 9:24 pm : link

It would be very nice to land a Newhouse-type veteran swing OT.

RE: RE: RE: Get Norwell and either Wynn, Braden Smith or Hernandez Jay on the Island : 1/29/2018 9:25 pm : link

A couple of potential cheap options for that role are Ty Nsekhe and Seantrel Henderson.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Fluker sucks Diver_Down : 1/29/2018 9:30 pm : link

Sadly our OL has been so bad for so long, that you can substitute any name in the "_____ sucks" phrase and it would hold true.



Sadly our OL has been so bad for so long, that you can substitute any name in the "_____ sucks" phrase and it would hold true.

Heck, in the comment above a poster mentions the hope of signing a Newhouse type swing tackle. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Next, we'll be admiring the tenacity of Whitfield and his head-butt technique.

DD, we're talking about a backup OT for "protection" yatqb : 1/29/2018 9:37 pm : link against relying upon a kid like Wheeler. I'm not sure we can land 3 or 4 OL in this first year of the rebuild.

Chad Wheeler at LT? jeff57 : 1/29/2018 9:39 pm : link Where has he given any indication of being able to play the position in the pros?

RE: DD, we're talking about a backup OT for Diver_Down : 1/29/2018 9:44 pm : link

Quote: against relying upon a kid like Wheeler. I'm not sure we can land 3 or 4 OL in this first year of the rebuild.



I understand. DG has his work cut out for him. This won't be fixed in one off-season. It is a damn shame that we are discussing potential fixes with the likes of Fluker and Newhouse-like players. We have become accustomed to such shitty OL play.

options Bill2 : 1/29/2018 9:45 pm : link Our OL have been so bad for so long now that we forget that in the land of the blind the one eyed man is king.



None of the last year players would have been starters in 2007-2008. Think about that sad fact





1) Concentrate on the three interior positions.

All three positions need upgrades. Could be two in FA and one via draft. Eli and most new QB are most thrown off by pressure up the middle. Sacks may come from the outside but plays are off timing and accuracy from up the middle.



2) Get One upgrade at tackle via FA and one developmental via the draft. Should be easy. A second rate tackle is an upgrade. Must have more competition for Flowers.



Forget moving Flowers. His problems are worse on the inside and no better on the right. Next year or bust. Lets hope



Why 3 OL via FA? We have so many needs that we cant do it all via draft.



3) Get another very good blocking TE ( draft) as depth so we can bolster the tackles. And play more 2 TE sets



4) Play Ellison more.

get a more mobile Qb ready for 2019

RE: RE: Fluker sucks WillVAB : 1/29/2018 11:13 pm : link

This is exactly the same logic Reese used when he went dumpster diving last year.



This is exactly the same logic Reese used when he went dumpster diving last year.

Fluker is cheap depth Ten Ton Hammer : 1/29/2018 11:34 pm : link Keeping him around is fine for that, but it doesn't have much to do with the fact that he was a top pick. He's established that he's not as talented as being picked high should mean you are.



He's a plodding blocker, slow footed. A lot like Flowers. He's inexpensive, can play more than one position, and appears to be a solid team guy. There's a role for that.

I think you will set couple of veteran larryflower37 : 1/30/2018 12:05 am : link Lineman signed to get us through during the rebuild. Like

Slauson

Berger

Jahri Evans

Evan Smith

Smart veteran guys while we draft around that.

Reese would never do it and it could have saved his job.

I get the Carolina connection when people say we should sign Norwell Dang Man : 1/30/2018 6:43 am : link But if he’s that good he won’t come cheap and we have plenty of holes to fill. How much worse off are we in a year or two if we play to one of the strengths of the draft and pick a few interior linemen and draft two guards in the middle rounds? Then we can use whatever cap money we have to sign an OT or fill in the defense.



I don’t think Wheeler at LT is the answer. At least not right away. I’d rather have two highly touted OGs starting than Wheeler. I think the OL unit as a whole would perform better.

Chris Hubbard started 10 games at RT TheMick7 : 1/30/2018 7:16 am : link for Steelers this year Only 27,won't be expensive!

Wheeler NikkiMac : 1/30/2018 7:28 am : link Can play,he proved that last year just needs reps and coaching,add a little weight but looked pretty good out there at LT he can compete.

since we are talking OL giantfan2000 : 1/30/2018 7:52 am : link what happen to OL coach ?

has he been named yet ?

seems like it is the last coach to be hired ---





another question -- while the OL was much maligned past couple of years .

everyone pointed figure at talent but no-one really pointed figure at coach ..

could a better OL coach made our OL at least serviceable ?

If he isn’t ready to retire, Greco should be signed on a 1 year deal. Ivan15 : 1/30/2018 7:56 am : link The guy was a 5 year starter through 2016 (admittedly for the Browns). Good depth signing as a backup at guard and center. An Ohio native who may want to finish up closer to home.



The problem for the Giants is that they need long term starters. The current roster is full of backup players masquerading as starters. O-line, LB, RB.



Hope DG can at least find the FA magic he apparently had leading up to 2007-2008 while they rebuild through the draft.

Obviously, the top choice for o-line coach is still involved in the SB Ivan15 : 1/30/2018 8:16 am : link I would assume he is already committed to sign. Meanwhile, it appears DG and Shurmur know enough about o-line play to evaluate tape, which is about all that’s going on now anyway.

The Giants o-line.from 2004-2012 had draft picks Diehl and Snee Ivan15 : 1/30/2018 8:31 am : link Plus free agents and undrafted players as starters. I think the guy who found those free agents was DG. When he was moved to advisor and then left, the magic left too.



I’m sure part of the reason the Giants couldn’t sustain success was Reese’s feeling that FA starters could be found. Unfortunately, the guy who found them had left.

sign competent aging FA LT fireitup77 : 1/30/2018 9:50 am : link Sign Norwell to play LG, resign Jones and draft a replacement in RD 2/3. Resign Flucker to play RG and move Flowers to RT.



The idea is not to go from the worst Oline to the best. We need to get to the middle of the pack and we will be fine.



Not sure why the hurry to get rid of Fluker. The guy was banished Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2018 9:57 am : link to the 3rd string since the moment he got here by our "great coaching staff". And then found himself starting by mid-year or so. I like that he kept competing.



Bottom line is we need new blood on the O-line. And its has to be investments in the Draft and Free Agency. Likely need grab guys in draft that have some flexibility as we have enough openings that nobody's job is secure.



I would focus on getting a Right Tackle in Free Agency and 2 Guards in the draft, one of which can at least backup at Tackle.

Wonder if The Getts idiotsavant : 1/30/2018 10:21 am : link Has spoken with The Pugh yet.

RE: Fluker is cheap depth BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/30/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: Keeping him around is fine for that, but it doesn't have much to do with the fact that he was a top pick. He's established that he's not as talented as being picked high should mean you are.



He's a plodding blocker, slow footed. A lot like Flowers. He's inexpensive, can play more than one position, and appears to be a solid team guy. There's a role for that.



Fluker is good backup to have. I will agree there. He is not starting material. He gets beat so bad in pass protection its not even funny. He made the best out of shitty situation last year. Good for depth, but as a starter we can surely do better.

Giants fans are stubborn and LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/30/2018 10:33 am : link arrogant, once they decide a player "sucks" he is branded as such for life.



Flowers obviously isn't a world beater, but he improved last year enough to think he might benefit from a position change.

I don't see how you can advocate Peppers : 1/30/2018 10:36 am : link Wheeler as a starter when he's only see a few games worth of action.



I think more realistically he's the back up swing tackle. If he proves he's more capable than that in camp then all the better.





RE: Wheeler...Reese had plenty of flaws but the nail in his coffin j_rud : 1/30/2018 10:52 am : link was his handling of the OL. In particular trusting those he had and counting on their development. With that in mind, and given DG's comments about the line, I just can't see him rolling the dice with Wheeler. Maybe he does become a starting caliber player. But they're not going to assume it. I fully expect two new OTs will be brought in. Perhaps Flowers/Wheeler are given the chance to compete with them. Maybe Flowers is moved inside. But I doubt that either of them are counted on and pencilled in as part of the rebuild. Gettleman would essentially be making the same mortal sin as his predecessor, and the man is not stupid.

I dislike any plan JonC : 1/30/2018 11:06 am : link that begins with throwing UFA $ at Solder unless his medicals are clean, and Norwell, because high end dollars at OG when you aren't set at LT does not compute. Especially when you factor in extensions on tap for OB and Collins, and you can find solid OGs in the draft.

RE: Chad Wheeler at LT? Bruner4329 : 1/30/2018 12:01 pm : link

Quote: Where has he given any indication of being able to play the position in the pros?



Exactly what I was thinking. Not even sure the guty belongs at this level and they are ready to put him at LT!!

RE: RE: Chad Wheeler at LT? Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2018 12:27 pm : link

Yet, it is not out of the question he is still an upgrade...

I think Wheeler has a chance to be pretty good Rjanyg : 1/30/2018 12:57 pm : link We have to start realizing that while NYG needs to fix the line, not all the pieces are going to be obvious.



Lets talk specifically about the tackle position. Flowers is a first round pick that is getting completely destroyed on this site by the majority and I think that is not a very smart take. He has a stretch last year where he played extremely well and was probably our best linemen last year. He will be starting and the debate about where is valid. He has excellent size and while he is not a great LT, he can hold the spot or be moved to RT or one of the guard spots.



Wheeler is an UDFA. He was signed as a high priority free agent and has the size and athleticism to play the position. He showed some ability to play at the NFL level and actually played very well in the season finale vs. Washington.



The jury is out on both guys because of the uncertainty on who the Giants will bring in to add to the reconstruction of the line. I think both are in the mix to be starters next year mainly because the OT position in free agency is lackluster. The best way to fix our line is to get Norwell and solidify the LG position. The center position is the next big question. Jones on a cheap one year deal as a RFA or maybe bring back Richburg on a one year deal. One of those guys will be the center IMO. Jerry is still under contract but I really don't think he is a good RG. He played will on the left side last year but I would hope DG brings in a rookie RG mauler type, Will Hernandez seems like a perfect option in round 3.



Tyrell Crosby from Oregon in round 2 might be a viable OT to add to the mix.



So, sign Norwell, draft Hernandez and Crosby and sign one of Jones Richburg and let the competition begin. You could have a line of Crosby, Norwell, Jones, Hernandez, Flowers.

Vikings 2017 Draft took a idiotsavant : 1/30/2018 1:20 pm : link Center/Guard in the 3rd and guard in the 5th.



The center/guard had an interesting profile, fires out quickly at the snap, angles, pulls...

I think one of RinR : 1/30/2018 1:22 pm : link Pugh or Richburg will be back. I could certainly be wrong but I dont think DG jettison's both of them.

Panthers Rd 2 2017 Moton idiotsavant : 1/30/2018 1:24 pm : link As a guard.

FA Dragon : 1/30/2018 4:56 pm : link Fools Gold overpaying for vets is a loosing game 1 out of 6 or 8 annually perform to dollars earned. Look at our DL signed JPP, Vernon and Harrison only Harrison has earned his pay checks. Move on from these guys now is the time to admit you made a mistake another year just delays the process further.



This team is not one OL or players away it’s more like 30 or more one guy does not fix the problems you need to start over trade those with any value build thru the draft and UDFA. If you keep all these highly paid vets who are overrated what’s your idea to protect Eli in the belief he can still win forget it an OL of All Pros can’t protect Eli.

RE: Norwell seems to be the popular name mentioned Rory : 1/30/2018 8:19 pm : link

Quote: but I don't think their free agency answer to fixing the OL is going to be throwing money at the #1 top guy. That would probably be the easiest thing to do, but I wouldn't really be surprised to see moves that aren't as flashy. One thing we know about him is that he's good at finding veteran talent that isn't necessarily the name everyone knows.



Honestly it might be.



Whitworth/Schwartz were a top tackles and now the Rams have the 2nd best OL and the chiefs won their first 6 games



Kelechi Osemele was the top lineman in 2016 and the Raiders made a serious improvement and push, Alex Mack helped falcons to the superbowl



Kevin Zeitler signed by cleveland in 2015 has become the building block in that running game and has replaced Joe thomas, they currently have a up n coming offensive line



Honestly it might be.

Whitworth/Schwartz were a top tackles and now the Rams have the 2nd best OL and the chiefs won their first 6 games

Kelechi Osemele was the top lineman in 2016 and the Raiders made a serious improvement and push, Alex Mack helped falcons to the superbowl

Kevin Zeitler signed by cleveland in 2015 has become the building block in that running game and has replaced Joe thomas, they currently have a up n coming offensive line