For those who don't want Rosen...

| In comment 13812087 bradshaw44 said:
Have you had the chance to watch Dilfer's QB camp piece? I think a huge part of the whole "attitude" narrative started with this camp, where he was in some cases abrasive with his acceptance of Dilfer's instructions. Dilfer himself has done a 180 on Rosen and has endorsed him heavily. Cited Rosen's advanced thinking on the field and desire to want to show that knowledge as the reason for his pushback.
While I agree some of the Rosen comments challenging the student-athlete dynamic were inappropriate, I think he's just a confident (borderline cocky) kid who knows he's talented and tends to talk like that. Whether you like that or not, that kind of defiance and confidence can probably serve a young QB well in the NFL.
That being said, Darnold, Rosen of Mayfield and I'm happy. Not necessarily in that order.
|doesn’t appear to be a good fit with the Giants...
|!!!
Then inserting himself into the whole college athletes should be paid conversation. Yeah no kidding every college athlete thinks they should be paid. Shut up and play football man and in a year you will get your millions. What good does it do for him to become "that guy" right now?
I've said this before- some guys are not made out for the NY Giants and everything that goes along with it, specifically being a stoic face of a historical franchise and dealing with the media properly. We don't need a politician here, we need another ELI. Rosen can thrive in a place like Arizona or LA where they really don't care too much about creating headlines. In NY every single day would be a huge distraction as we had to learn about Rosen's stance on immigration and foreign affairs, because you KNOW the idiots from the tabloids here will bait the guy into oblivion.
He's a HARD pass for me, and I wouldn't even take him if he somehow was available at the top of the 2nd round.
|Davis Webb will be no factor in the decision and either will the idea of being loyal to Eli.
| 1. Concussion history
2. Slender build
3. Those 2 factors playing behind the Giants OL as currently constituted.
|is just oh so tempting, but I'd hate to derail an otherwise interesting conversation. I'd have very little issue drafting this guy, and the fact that Slade dismissed the possibility makes me more certain we're going to end up with him.
| In comment 13812187 bceagle05 said:
I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.
But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?
Isn't that just common sense?
| In comment 13812192 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 13812187 bceagle05 said:
You mean like Joe Namath?
| In comment 13812192 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 13812187 bceagle05 said:
|he's not battling with Webb for anything. He'd be the heir apparent.
| In comment 13812192 ThatLimerickGuy said:
In comment 13812187 bceagle05 said:
| is not the be all and end all.
He's had two concussions. A third and maybe he thinks that it's not worth it. Personally, I see him having a less than average shelf-life.
| Listed in no particular order
1) Slender build
2) History of injuries
3) Attitude/Upbringing. He comes from a wealthy family and I am just concerned that playing on a poor team or injuries he will pull a Chris Borland or John Urschel
4) Never made the people around him better. If you watched Eli Manning at Ole Miss he took a bunch of no names who never did anything outside of Ole Miss and made it a prolific offense. Josh Rosen was always as good as the talent around him. That strikes me more of a Tim Couch than Eli Manning.
| I don't like Rosen because of his personal attitude and lack of self awareness more than anything. I think behind the scenes he is quietly a much bigger character concern guy than Darnold, Allen or even Mayfield.
He was invited to play a Trump National Golf Course. He proceeds to wear an F&*^ Trump hat while playing. Then he allows someone to take a photo of him at the course in said hat. Mind you this is 1 year before you are about to become a multi-millionaire and your compensation will be directly related to both your ability, intelligence and attitude.
Then he gets questioned on why he would be so self-unaware as to do such a thing, and instead of saying something like "yeah in retrospect I need to focus on football right now and leave that stuff out of it" he doubles down and talks about getting out his "message". Note that I can care less about his politics per se, just that why in the world would you be so obtuse as to advertise them so flagrantly at this point in his life and when the country is so polarized over them?
|and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.
| In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:
|Some of you are really showing your colors. It's the two concussions, shoulder and slight build that are the real concerns.
|at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.
| In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:
| In comment 13812360 barens said:
17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.
And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.
My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.
|Quote:
| In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:
Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.
Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.
Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?
| My son (38) called a few days ago, he was telling me about a conversation he had with one of his fraternity brothers who works for one of the big NFL scouting agencies.
He focuses on OL/DL, but he has had several conversations with the guys that evaluate the QB's. They are having a hard time coming up with a 5 year projection for Rosen. All the background work they have done shows serious health concerns. The biggest reason he didn't play in the bowl game was that he was still suffering from headaches. Plus his shoulder and knee issues are serious.
Doesn't look like he has the body that can hold up to a constant pounding. I hope the Giants stay away
|to bolster Rosen above the W-L, that they dismissed for Manning. And probably vice-versa.
| In comment 13812460 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:
Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.
Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.
Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?
Yes. Rosen had a bad defense. Allen's entire supporting cast on offense was bad. It's not just about one thing. But I also probably wouldn't draft Allen at #2 either. Allen's ceiling is much higher. You have to look at the QB's. Allen's natural ability is much better than Rosen's. That's what you bet on with Allen. Rosen isn't the physical specimen of Allen, he can't move like, he doesn't have the arm like Allen. If anyone should be compared to Elway, it's Josh Allen.
| In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812360 barens said:
Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?
| In comment 13812426 BlueinRoch said:
at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.
Never watched Brady have you?
| In comment 13812515 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812460 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:
Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.
Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.
Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?
Yes. Rosen had a bad defense. Allen's entire supporting cast on offense was bad. It's not just about one thing. But I also probably wouldn't draft Allen at #2 either. Allen's ceiling is much higher. You have to look at the QB's. Allen's natural ability is much better than Rosen's. That's what you bet on with Allen. Rosen isn't the physical specimen of Allen, he can't move like, he doesn't have the arm like Allen. If anyone should be compared to Elway, it's Josh Allen.
And Rosen’s ability to play quarterback is much better.
| With his history of injuries, concussions and lack of weight he can not handle the climate in NJ. Imagine him in Nov/Dec complaining of knee ,shoulder (Jay Cutler) injuries.
As for outspokenness, wait until he sides with an unfavorable NFL position . The screams coming out of NJ will be heard in LA.
If you are an immobile / injured NFL QB you better weigh 240.
I think Giants will be better served by trading down (Broncos, Cards) and loading up on OL/DL/LB's. Go after Rudolph or Jackson in rd 2 if available.
Eli will be starting and play most of season, Giants have a year to figure out if Webb can play. If they are bad next year they will have extra 1st rd pick minimum. QB's are available every year
|
I've always been a proponent of Teddy Roosevelt's philosophy to 'speak softly and carry a big stick'. It's served me well in life, metaphorically.
|when it comes to personality....all the boxes are checked. No issues there.
|at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.
| In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:
What do you think was the deal with that annonomys scout who called him "the biggest ass hole in the world"? Guy just had it out for him? Lol
I dont pretend to know anything about Rosen's personality, however I still have one big gripe.. I don't want a QB making any political statements
| In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:
To me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means? Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways? Let alone misrepresenting the franchise which won't make the owner too happy either
| In comment 13812504 barens said:
In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812360 barens said:
What happened when he was on the field. Do you know how horrendously bad Sam Darnold's pass protection was this year? And he put up better numbers than Rosen. There were turnovers, which are nearly entirely explained by the outrageous number of hits and sacks he took. He still threw for 4143 yards, completed over 63% of his passes (a better mark than Rosen), 26 TDs, and ran for 5 more, and was a winner. And yes, I expect great QB's to overcome bad defenses and win, especially in college. If you are truly great, that is.
|They don't qualify as 'speaking softly' imo. But I'm not going to do your draft research for you....
| In comment 13812532 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812504 barens said:
In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812360 barens said:
Darnold's offensive line was was not horrendously bad, that is a huge overstatement. They had a couple of bad games(Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State), and guess what, Darnold looked pretty darn ordinary in those games. And I'm a fan of his. But his offensive line was also opening huge holes for the running game, which tends to help a great deal.
Did you watch the opening game against Texas A&M? Rosen was taking a beating against an SEC defense that clearly had a big athletic advantage over UCLA. Not sure how many college QB's could have orchestrated that kind of comeback in that situation.
And your last statement, you expect good QB's to overcome bad defenses, a bad offensive line, with absolutely no running game. Good luck with that one.
| don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.
DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".
Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".
Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.
| In comment 13812648 Torrag said:
| In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:
|Some people say pro athletes shouldn't need to be motivated, but to truly achieve greatness AGAINST other pro athletes, you need to be inspired by something beyond your own success.. especially in football, and a QB has got to be the guy that everyone on the team is willing to die for.
|his cause is not helped by making political statements that may cause some to not even like you let alone be willing to follow you into battle.
|To me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means?
|Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways?
| In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:
Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?
| In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:
What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like Eli
Is that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his life
And not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level
| In comment 13812602 FirstBallotEli said:
In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:
Yes, and if the Giants express this to him, there's no reason to believe he won't honor that request. He's a smart kid who is capable of understanding the Giants POV and recognizing he is no longer just representing himself when he goes on social media.
| In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:
In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:
Ok first of all, I know what the quotes mean. The fact is nobody on this board knows if Rosen is that way or not, and nothing has come out to prove he isn’t. I’ll even post some quotes from his teammates that “hate him”.
Second I’m sure Rosen wanted to play in that bowl game with his teammates but for his health and his future options he chose not to. That doesn’t prove he’s not a “football guy”. Rosen - ( New Window )
| In comment 13812715 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:
In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:
Entirely possible, I honestly don't know.. I've heard otherwise but don't know how true it is, none of us do
And no I said I agree, hell I wouldn't even blame someone if they didn't care at all about college ball and only cared about the pros, and of course he has a career to think about.. I'm just saying there ARE guys who would be out there even if it was high school
In all likelyhood Rosen probably isn't a guy who's willing to die for football, and I won't necessarily hold that against a guy because those born and bred for it psychopaths are becoming more and more rare over time, but in an IDEAL world, your locker room is stocked with those guys
But in the end talent trumps all, heart will only get you so far
| In comment 13812732 FirstBallotEli said:
In comment 13812715 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:
In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:
Entirely possible, I honestly don't know.. I've heard otherwise but don't know how true it is, none of us do
And no I said I agree, hell I wouldn't even blame someone if they didn't care at all about college ball and only cared about the pros, and of course he has a career to think about.. I'm just saying there ARE guys who would be out there even if it was high school
In all likelyhood Rosen probably isn't a guy who's willing to die for football, and I won't necessarily hold that against a guy because those born and bred for it psychopaths are becoming more and more rare over time, but in an IDEAL world, your locker room is stocked with those guys
But in the end talent trumps all, heart will only get you so far
Nobody should be willing to die for football.
And I’ll give you one thing, you’re good at hedging so you can go back and say I didn’t say that.
“I’m not attacking him and I agree with him but the guys whose name is in my handle wouldn’t have sat out that game”.
Eye roll.
| In comment 13812536 Giantslifer said:
|Thank you for stepping into the info void, much appreciated.
| In comment 13812648 Torrag said:
| In comment 13812532 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812504 barens said:
In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:
In comment 13812360 barens said:
| In comment 13812318 Mr. Bungle said:
.
He did, but it was a football family first and last. Archie Manning raised his boys to play QB in the NFL.