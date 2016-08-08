For those who don't want Rosen... GMAN4LIFE : 1/30/2018 10:45 am is it because of his history of injuries? just curious if thats the only thing you dont like about him.



Injuries and whispers of attitude bradshaw44 : 1/30/2018 10:47 am : link ... But honestly I would take him, Darnold or Mayfield and be happy to roll the dice.

I like him. mattyblue : 1/30/2018 10:50 am : link He throws the ball superbly. I think he could be the best of the bunch. I didn’t watch a lot of Darnold to really have an opinion, but in the USC vs UCLA game Rosen looked much better.

Concussions are my only concern, Section331 : 1/30/2018 10:51 am : link but I trust the Giants to do their due diligence with him. I like both Rosen and Darnold, but I think Rosen is more plug and play. Darnold has a bit higher upside because he is the better athlete, but I think many overlook Rosen's athleticism a bit. He has really good feet.

To be honest, I do not know enough either way George from PA : 1/30/2018 10:54 am : link I kind of like the USC QB, Darnold better....size, "it" factor, Rosen's concussions...but who really knows?



At this point, I am leaving toward a trade down for more picks....as Eli is starting and not even sure what we have with Webb.



Are the Giants convinced Webb is not a good options

3 concerns njm : 1/30/2018 10:54 am : link 1. Concussion history



2. Slender build



3. Those 2 factors playing behind the Giants OL as currently constituted.

Injuries and bigbluehoya : 1/30/2018 10:54 am : link I would prefer a little bit more mobility.

I prefer Darnold NorwoodWideRight : 1/30/2018 10:57 am : link because of the injury history/off the field stuff, but honestly, can't go wrong with either of these two guys. They're both very different, but achieve winning results.



Rosen is an accurate passer who throws absolute bullets. He's not very mobile. Reminds me of Brees.



Darnold is an exciting player. can make things happen, sometimes at the expense of turning over the ball. Reminds me of Favre.



I'd take a Brees or a Favre if given the choice.

If I'm in that Giants draft room TODAY.. Dnew15 : 1/30/2018 10:58 am : link I think the lead guy has to be Darnold. He's safe and has tools. If the plan is to go with Manning for one more year, let Darnold and Webb battle to see who starts in 2 years.

Having said that - maybe things change at the combine/pro day workouts...maybe the character/health concerns are alleviated with Rosen - maybe Allen's tools are just too good to pass up - maybe Mayfield sells himself as the next Drew Brees/Russell Wilson and the Giants brass buy it.

Maybe all their shortcomings get put on full display and the Giants say F it and take Barkley or Norwood

I can't wait to see how this whole thing shakes out - should be fun to watch.



From the joeinpa : 1/30/2018 11:02 am : link "Hope they don t take a quarterback camp". The most popular argument has been: "None of these guys looks like a sure thing"



For Rosen the argument has been both injury issues and perceived character flaws.



The rationale for reloading around Eli is based by some on the belief Davis Webb can be the next guy, however I suspect in some cases, Eli s biggest fans understand a quarterback picked at #2 equates to Eli s days being numbered.



While it s fun to debate this issue. I think it s as simple as this: Giants will take the quarterback if there is one they believe in.



Davis Webb will be no factor in the decision and either will the idea of being loyal to Eli.



As to who the Quarterback might be, fans who study film have differing opinions, but the one thing that should not be debated is this:



You don t get the second overall pick often, thankfully, and you better use it on a player or players that are going to have an impact going toward for many years.



L. T. Was the last player played picked at #2 for the Giants. Here s hopes by they have the same success this time





It should be Rosen... GiantsAlwaysAndForever : 1/30/2018 11:02 am : link And it's not even as close as currently reported.



No one is near him from a mechanics standpoint.



https://twitter.com/SethGalina/status/958096854226538496



He is actually being underrated in this process thus far. Aside from the injury bug which he can fix with a little bit better luck, an improved o-line (Gettleman committed to fixing this), and learning from Eli how to avoid unnecessary hits, there are no concerns. He's the best pure passer to enter the draft in a long time.

Concussions UConn4523 : 1/30/2018 11:03 am : link and its the biggest red flag of the QB's that will be in play. I'll default to our medical staff, but its absolutely a major concern.

i Les in TO : 1/30/2018 11:05 am : link feel the biggest risk is that he will be a jay cutler or jeff George - amazing arm, volatile and at times, disengaged personality.

RE: Injuries and whispers of attitude LI NHB : 1/30/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: ... But honestly I would take him, Darnold or Mayfield and be happy to roll the dice.



Have you had the chance to watch Dilfer's QB camp piece? I think a huge part of the whole "attitude" narrative started with this camp, where he was in some cases abrasive with his acceptance of Dilfer's instructions. Dilfer himself has done a 180 on Rosen and has endorsed him heavily. Cited Rosen's advanced thinking on the field and desire to want to show that knowledge as the reason for his pushback.



While I agree some of the Rosen comments challenging the student-athlete dynamic were inappropriate, I think he's just a confident (borderline cocky) kid who knows he's talented and tends to talk like that. Whether you like that or not, that kind of defiance and confidence can probably serve a young QB well in the NFL.



That being said, Darnold, Rosen of Mayfield and I'm happy. Not necessarily in that order.

Have you had the chance to watch Dilfer's QB camp piece? I think a huge part of the whole "attitude" narrative started with this camp, where he was in some cases abrasive with his acceptance of Dilfer's instructions. Dilfer himself has done a 180 on Rosen and has endorsed him heavily. Cited Rosen's advanced thinking on the field and desire to want to show that knowledge as the reason for his pushback.

While I agree some of the Rosen comments challenging the student-athlete dynamic were inappropriate, I think he's just a confident (borderline cocky) kid who knows he's talented and tends to talk like that. Whether you like that or not, that kind of defiance and confidence can probably serve a young QB well in the NFL.

That being said, Darnold, Rosen of Mayfield and I'm happy. Not necessarily in that order.

Injuries are part of it Greg from LI : 1/30/2018 11:07 am : link But a lot of it is simply that he didn't win much at UCLA despite the Pac-12 being a pretty weak conference the past few years.

Rosen's not stupid and has already indicated that football Bill L : 1/30/2018 11:09 am : link is not the be all and end all.



He's had two concussions. A third and maybe he thinks that it's not worth it. Personally, I see him having a less than average shelf-life.

I don't really Breeze_94 : 1/30/2018 11:11 am : link care about the perceived attitude problems. A lot of NFL QB's have a little bit of jerk in them- he is a fierce competitor, a student of the game, and liked by his teammates from everything I've heard. You can see the passion he has for the game- just watch him during that comeback vs A&M. You can't tell me that isn't a guy who loves football.



The concussions scare me- that is something the Giants and their medical staff will have to look deep into. The shoulder injury isn't too much of a worry, apparently it was just a soft tissue injury.



Mobility isn't great, but he knows how to move in the pocket, extend plays, and has clean footwork so I have no issue with his lack of mobility.

. arcarsenal : 1/30/2018 11:11 am : link He just seems like a guy who may not be around long. I'd be nervous about making an investment like this for a player who could wind up having a really short career.

Rosen... Strip-Sack : 1/30/2018 11:12 am : link doesn’t appear to be a good fit with the Giants given the fact that he’ll be sitting for a year, at least, and he seems from all reports to have a very high IQ with not a small amount of arrogance. I just don’t see him being content on the bench (and maybe rightly so) and not spouting off.... just wouldn’t work in the NY market and that’s the last thing this team needs. If you combine that with the injuries (especially concussions), I’d be surprised if he’s the pick. I think it’ll be Darnold, Barkley or a trade down unless they feel Allen can be developed.

^ Breeze_94 : 1/30/2018 11:13 am : link In fact, I'd prefer a guy who doesn't run around and plays from the pocket. It's a playing style that keeps them out of harms way- look at what happened to Rodgers and Wentz outside of the pocket this year.

Concussions JonC : 1/30/2018 11:18 am : link are red flags that leave availability and longevity in question. I'd prefer a clean prospect, the franchise can ill afford to blow this pick in any shape.



I think the injury history is a concern, Jarvis : 1/30/2018 11:19 am : link but also overblown. The concussion is a hot topic right now. I am an Orthopaedic sports medicine surgeon in Souther California and i take care of some of the college programs. I watched most of USC and UCLA games this past year. Neither of the concussions that were sustained by caused him to lose consciousness. From what i gathered they held him out of the last game because they did not want him to be put at risk in a meaningless game knowing he was going pro. They treated him with kid gloves and rightfully so. If you look at current NFL QBs, most have had 1-2 concussions dating back. Rodgers for example had 2 severeconcussions within a month in 2010. He was basically knocked out on the 2nd one. He hasn't had one since (he's had other injuries for sure).



Studies show that after a year, risk factor returns to baseline. The problem that has happened in the past is players were rushed back and never fully recovered. Considering the Giants would likely put Rosen on the bench behind Eli, he should get plenty of recovery time.



The shoulder would actually be my concern, considering it isn't clear what the actual injury was. The good news there is that he returned after it a without any issues and full arm strength. It is also easier to evaluate than a concussion (MRI, physical exam, operative report from the shoulder procedure).



In regards to his build...he does have a narrow frame, but he is by no means slight...he weighs 218 or so...which is within a few pounds of Darnold, who is considered "thick". Rosen also has well built and thick legs. Not to mention, that thickness and injury risk don't correlate. Eli is fairly slight and never gets hurt...Roethlisberger is a wide body and is always injured. You can make the argument that play style favors Rosen in regards to future injury risk...but i will leave that for the scouts.



The scouts and Giants brass will decide who they like at QB. I cannot pretend i know every nuance they look for. My opinion though is that Rosen is a gifted pocket passer. He does things with ball placement that you see in QBs like Peyton and Rodgers. He is also very polished which is a good thing. Somehow people confuse good menchanics and polished with low ceiling...they think that if you are athletically skilled that if you don't have good mechanics, you can learn it so you will have a "higher ceiling". This isn't always the case and there is plenty of risk in thinking that a prospect can automatically improve in these areas. I happen to think Darnold is very good as well..On the run he is amazing. His footwork issues are taken out of the equation when he is on the move and he is more accurate. If he improves is in pocket footwork, he could be as good as Rosen, but that is a big if.





mixed on Rosen Pascal4554 : 1/30/2018 11:19 am : link injuries are just so concerning...but like what I hear about his talent level as a passer.



I think it is difficult for QB's to fix accuracy issues from college to the pros, which is why I like Rosen if he is indeed the best pure passer.

RE: RE: Injuries and whispers of attitude gmen9892 : 1/30/2018 11:19 am : link





















Have you had the chance to watch Dilfer's QB camp piece? I think a huge part of the whole "attitude" narrative started with this camp, where he was in some cases abrasive with his acceptance of Dilfer's instructions. Dilfer himself has done a 180 on Rosen and has endorsed him heavily. Cited Rosen's advanced thinking on the field and desire to want to show that knowledge as the reason for his pushback.



While I agree some of the Rosen comments challenging the student-athlete dynamic were inappropriate, I think he's just a confident (borderline cocky) kid who knows he's talented and tends to talk like that. Whether you like that or not, that kind of defiance and confidence can probably serve a young QB well in the NFL.



That being said, Darnold, Rosen of Mayfield and I'm happy. Not necessarily in that order.



Didnt his former coach Mora also say that he had troubles getting along with Rosen earlier in his career?



When it comes down to it, I agree that I dont think I will get angry if the choice is either Darnold or Rosen.



Didnt his former coach Mora also say that he had troubles getting along with Rosen earlier in his career?

When it comes down to it, I agree that I dont think I will get angry if the choice is either Darnold or Rosen.

The only thing I take issue with is the crowd that says, if the Giants dont take a QB at #2, they are relying on Webb and Eli. This is a pretty deep QB class and a reasonably talented QB can be had in Rounds 2-4 to compete with Webb.

i think rosen's a very talented prospect GiantNatty : 1/30/2018 11:23 am : link but how could you not be concerned about 2 concussions already (both in the same season)? plus a shoulder injury requiring surgery?



the pros hit harder and concussions are easier to get the more you have. look at troy aikman- his last concussion was caused by basically falling to the ground.



i'm not saying i don't want him, just saying there are serious red flags here that have nothing to do with anything other than health.





I guess a character concern Dnew15 : 1/30/2018 11:24 am : link is all about the eye of the beholder - historically, the Giants play it REALLY safe on guys that have any sort of blemish in the character box...

For some - the same could be said for Mayfield.

Other teams - Bucs, Ravens, Bengals come to mind - those character concerns are more easily overlooked.

Jarvis JonC : 1/30/2018 11:24 am : link Thank you for stepping into the info void, much appreciated.



RE: Rosen... LI NHB : 1/30/2018 11:24 am : link





This is a pretty decent take. The sitting for a year thing, especially when you're the most NFL ready of the prospects, could be troubling for Rosen. And as we all know, the smallest offering of disgruntled state of mind to the NY media will undoubtedly stir up an epic shit storm, especially given the massive changes to the entire staff this year.



On the other hand, if he's not playing then he's also not in jeopardy of being seriously injured, so the longevity part isn't really applicable in this situation. He'll only sharpen the axe under pro-tutelage and also see first hand how a consummate professional handles himself in NY with Eli leading the show.



This is a pretty decent take. The sitting for a year thing, especially when you're the most NFL ready of the prospects, could be troubling for Rosen. And as we all know, the smallest offering of disgruntled state of mind to the NY media will undoubtedly stir up an epic shit storm, especially given the massive changes to the entire staff this year.

On the other hand, if he's not playing then he's also not in jeopardy of being seriously injured, so the longevity part isn't really applicable in this situation. He'll only sharpen the axe under pro-tutelage and also see first hand how a consummate professional handles himself in NY with Eli leading the show.

I don't think there's a major miss in the big 3 of prospects (I'm personally not a big Josh Allen guy as of now), but I do think Rosen is the most ready and if he can handle himself appropriately, he could be special.

Uncle Leo says jeff57 : 1/30/2018 11:24 am : link



"It's because you're anti-Semites." "It's because you're anti-Semites."

I heard somebody say that knows a lot more bout I Love Clams Casino : 1/30/2018 11:26 am : link college ball than I do, that if Wentz and Goff were in this draft (not knowing what we know after the joined the NFL) that Goff and Wentz would still be #1 and #2, and It wouldn't even be close.



I don't want any of 'em

Injuries are my only concern. BrettNYG10 : 1/30/2018 11:26 am : link I haven't seen enough of any of these guys to have a real opinion on who's better.

He's a special throwing talent Phil in LA : 1/30/2018 11:27 am : link but the concussions are big concern, because I remember Eric Lindros, but we'll just have to go through the predraft process and see what's up.

Injuries Sy'56 : 1/30/2018 11:31 am : link and the slight build he has. Will it hold up?

Thank you for your comments Jarvis gidiefor : Mod : 1/30/2018 11:31 am : : 1/30/2018 11:31 am : link !!!

And 1 more concern Sy'56 : 1/30/2018 11:32 am : link His accuracy was very. very hot and cold the past 2 years.

Quite Frankly ThatLimerickGuy : 1/30/2018 11:32 am : link



He was invited to play a Trump National Golf Course. He proceeds to wear an F&*^ Trump hat while playing. Then he allows someone to take a photo of him at the course in said hat. Mind you this is 1 year before you are about to become a multi-millionaire and your compensation will be directly related to both your ability, intelligence and attitude.



Then he gets questioned on why he would be so self-unaware as to do such a thing, and instead of saying something like "yeah in retrospect I need to focus on football right now and leave that stuff out of it" he doubles down and talks about getting out his "message". Note that I can care less about his politics per se, just that why in the world would you be so obtuse as to advertise them so flagrantly at this point in his life and when the country is so polarized over them?



Then inserting himself into the whole college athletes should be paid conversation. Yeah no kidding every college athlete thinks they should be paid. Shut up and play football man and in a year you will get your millions. What good does it do for him to become "that guy" right now?



I've said this before- some guys are not made out for the NY Giants and everything that goes along with it, specifically being a stoic face of a historical franchise and dealing with the media properly. We don't need a politician here, we need another ELI. Rosen can thrive in a place like Arizona or LA where they really don't care too much about creating headlines. In NY every single day would be a huge distraction as we had to learn about Rosen's stance on immigration and foreign affairs, because you KNOW the idiots from the tabloids here will bait the guy into oblivion.



He's a HARD pass for me, and I wouldn't even take him if he somehow was available at the top of the 2nd round.









I don't like Rosen because of his personal attitude and lack of self awareness more than anything. I think behind the scenes he is quietly a much bigger character concern guy than Darnold, Allen or even Mayfield.

He was invited to play a Trump National Golf Course. He proceeds to wear an F&*^ Trump hat while playing. Then he allows someone to take a photo of him at the course in said hat. Mind you this is 1 year before you are about to become a multi-millionaire and your compensation will be directly related to both your ability, intelligence and attitude.

Then he gets questioned on why he would be so self-unaware as to do such a thing, and instead of saying something like "yeah in retrospect I need to focus on football right now and leave that stuff out of it" he doubles down and talks about getting out his "message". Note that I can care less about his politics per se, just that why in the world would you be so obtuse as to advertise them so flagrantly at this point in his life and when the country is so polarized over them?

Then inserting himself into the whole college athletes should be paid conversation. Yeah no kidding every college athlete thinks they should be paid. Shut up and play football man and in a year you will get your millions. What good does it do for him to become "that guy" right now?

I've said this before- some guys are not made out for the NY Giants and everything that goes along with it, specifically being a stoic face of a historical franchise and dealing with the media properly. We don't need a politician here, we need another ELI. Rosen can thrive in a place like Arizona or LA where they really don't care too much about creating headlines. In NY every single day would be a huge distraction as we had to learn about Rosen's stance on immigration and foreign affairs, because you KNOW the idiots from the tabloids here will bait the guy into oblivion.

He's a HARD pass for me, and I wouldn't even take him if he somehow was available at the top of the 2nd round.

Phil is right on the money arniefez : 1/30/2018 11:35 am : link great talent, the concussions are a big concern. Let Gettleman decide who he wants at #2 once the Browns pick or if he wants to trade. My guess is that the Giants pick a QB at #2 and they'll have 2 of Allen, Rosen & Darnold to choose from because I think the Browns are going to take a QB at #1.

RE: Thank you for your comments Jarvis Jarvis : 1/30/2018 11:35 am : link





Anytime!

Like others have said, injuries are more of a concern barens : 1/30/2018 11:35 am : link than with some other prospects judging on his history.



That said, I've watched a bunch of his games, and if healthy, he's also one of the best pure QB's to come out maybe since Andrew Luck. Yeah, UCLA's record doesn't reflect that(even though most of the losses came when he was out). If you watched some of the games he's played in, Rosen has kept his teams in a lot of games they shouldn't have been in.



Obviously, the Texas A&M game is nothing to sneeze at against an SEC defense, and even the year before as a true sophomore, almost brought his team back against a really tough A&M defense.



I'd be psyched to get him.

the concussion issue hd9009 : 1/30/2018 11:37 am : link Is the biggest concern to me. The story TLG just posted also concerns me. Eli has been the perfect QB to deal with the NY media. Wearing that shirt and the disrespect it shows is concerning.

RE: I think the injury history is a concern, Danny Kanell : 1/30/2018 11:39 am : link





Studies show that after a year, risk factor returns to baseline. The problem that has happened in the past is players were rushed back and never fully recovered. Considering the Giants would likely put Rosen on the bench behind Eli, he should get plenty of recovery time.



The shoulder would actually be my concern, considering it isn't clear what the actual injury was. The good news there is that he returned after it a without any issues and full arm strength. It is also easier to evaluate than a concussion (MRI, physical exam, operative report from the shoulder procedure).



In regards to his build...he does have a narrow frame, but he is by no means slight...he weighs 218 or so...which is within a few pounds of Darnold, who is considered "thick". Rosen also has well built and thick legs. Not to mention, that thickness and injury risk don't correlate. Eli is fairly slight and never gets hurt...Roethlisberger is a wide body and is always injured. You can make the argument that play style favors Rosen in regards to future injury risk...but i will leave that for the scouts.



The scouts and Giants brass will decide who they like at QB. I cannot pretend i know every nuance they look for. My opinion though is that Rosen is a gifted pocket passer. He does things with ball placement that you see in QBs like Peyton and Rodgers. He is also very polished which is a good thing. Somehow people confuse good menchanics and polished with low ceiling...they think that if you are athletically skilled that if you don't have good mechanics, you can learn it so you will have a "higher ceiling". This isn't always the case and there is plenty of risk in thinking that a prospect can automatically improve in these areas. I happen to think Darnold is very good as well..On the run he is amazing. His footwork issues are taken out of the equation when he is on the move and he is more accurate. If he improves is in pocket footwork, he could be as good as Rosen, but that is a big if.





Nice post, thank you.

RE: Quite Frankly ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 11:41 am : link





Then inserting himself into the whole college athletes should be paid conversation. Yeah no kidding every college athlete thinks they should be paid. Shut up and play football man and in a year you will get your millions. What good does it do for him to become "that guy" right now?



I've said this before- some guys are not made out for the NY Giants and everything that goes along with it, specifically being a stoic face of a historical franchise and dealing with the media properly. We don't need a politician here, we need another ELI. Rosen can thrive in a place like Arizona or LA where they really don't care too much about creating headlines. In NY every single day would be a huge distraction as we had to learn about Rosen's stance on immigration and foreign affairs, because you KNOW the idiots from the tabloids here will bait the guy into oblivion.



He's a HARD pass for me, and I wouldn't even take him if he somehow was available at the top of the 2nd round.





The ole Double Down - ( New Window )



Not going to touch the politics stuff, but this whole take right here is terrible.



Why cant a college athlete become the guy to start that conversation? Nobody would show it any attention if it was some scrub. He wasn't doing it for himself but for the future college athletes that don't end up with the opportunity to make millions in the NFL. What the hell is wrong with that?



He's smarter than you think he is.



Not going to touch the politics stuff, but this whole take right here is terrible.

Why cant a college athlete become the guy to start that conversation? Nobody would show it any attention if it was some scrub. He wasn't doing it for himself but for the future college athletes that don't end up with the opportunity to make millions in the NFL. What the hell is wrong with that?

He's smarter than you think he is.

Also, delete your account if you wouldn't take Rosen even in the second round because of his attitude.

RE: I keep reading this RinR : 1/30/2018 11:42 am : link





I hope to God its not true. DG should absolutely factor in whether Webb is heir apparent going forward.



I hope to God its not true. DG should absolutely factor in whether Webb is heir apparent going forward.

And another factor that I think will weigh heavily when the Giants evaluate these prospects, is their commitment to the game. How much are they students of the position and their passion for continual learning. Lots of comments on their physical skills, attitudes, past injuries, etc but not much on this which I think the Giants will place a lot of stock in when evaluating these QBs.

Yeah, for me it's strictly injuries that move him down Heisenberg : 1/30/2018 11:43 am : link Without those concerns he easily has the highest floor as a QB. Injuries are the only thing that stop him from being a franchise NFL QB, IMO. Those concerns are pretty valid though, so give me Darnold first.

Health and djstat : 1/30/2018 11:43 am : link Attitude makes me wonder if he is a Jay Cutler type. Privileged whiney brat

RE: 3 concerns AcidTest : 1/30/2018 11:45 am : link





2. Slender build



3. Those 2 factors playing behind the Giants OL as currently constituted.



^This. From a talent standpoint, Rosen is worth the #1 pick. He's easily the best player in the draft IMO. But the rest is preclusive.

Yeah, addressing the hypocrisy in LimerickGuy's posts bceagle05 : 1/30/2018 11:46 am : link is just oh so tempting, but I'd hate to derail an otherwise interesting conversation. I'd have very little issue drafting this guy, and the fact that Slade dismissed the possibility makes me more certain we're going to end up with him.

The injuries and playing in the NFC East STLGiant : 1/30/2018 11:47 am : link don't bode well for me.



The other is that I believe the Giants are far from making a run. The defense quit because the offense sucked. Whether it was by a poor offensive scheme from the beginning of the season, or just the lack of fixing the OL and a piss-poor running game.



With DG and a new Coach, I think the OL will be fixed quickly, before the start of the season. If they can don't select a QB in 2018 and should they land Barkley, I don't think there is a defense that can stop a healthy Giant offense.



As many know, the longer the Giant defense is off the field, that bodes well for making a deep run in the NFL playoffs.



The last Philly game proved to me that Manning isn't done. He made some incredible throws against a defense that is now in the Super Bowl. However, Manning is at his best when he has a running game, a TE that can both run and block and at least two WR threats. If they decide to let Ellison play TE and move Engram out to WR or Slot, I think Eli has 3 WRs and very functional TE and a Running game and a RB who is a viable threat out of the backfield...all assuming Barkley is the pick.



Nothing against Rosen, but I doubt if he's durable enough to play in the NFC East, let alone in the NFC.

RE: Yeah, addressing the hypocrisy in LimerickGuy's posts ThatLimerickGuy : 1/30/2018 11:51 am : link





I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.



But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?



I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.

But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?

Isn't that just common sense?

RE: RE: Yeah, addressing the hypocrisy in LimerickGuy's posts Stan in LA : 1/30/2018 11:59 am : link





















I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.



But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?



Isn't that just common sense?

You mean like Joe Namath?

RE: RE: RE: Yeah, addressing the hypocrisy in LimerickGuy's posts gmen9892 : 1/30/2018 12:01 pm : link

































I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.



But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?



Isn't that just common sense?





You mean like Joe Namath?



I think we can all agree that Namath came through in a MUCH different time. I wish things were like what they were like back in the 60's, but unfortunately, that is not the case now and days.

If you pick a QB at #2, Simms11 : 1/30/2018 12:05 pm : link he's not battling with Webb for anything. He'd be the heir apparent.

RE: RE: RE: Yeah, addressing the hypocrisy in LimerickGuy's posts ThatLimerickGuy : 1/30/2018 12:06 pm : link

































I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.



But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?



Isn't that just common sense?





You mean like Joe Namath?



Yes I'm sure Joe Namath would thrive in 2018 NY.



Hey if the Giants draft Josh Rosen I will root like hell for the kid to succeed. I could be wrong who knows but I just don't like the optics for a team looking to stabilize a crazy locker room and set a secure foundation for the future.



Yes I'm sure Joe Namath would thrive in 2018 NY.

Hey if the Giants draft Josh Rosen I will root like hell for the kid to succeed. I could be wrong who knows but I just don't like the optics for a team looking to stabilize a crazy locker room and set a secure foundation for the future.

If the Giants take Rosen I hope he is fantastic. Actually I hope he is fantastic either way he is fun to watch.

100% it's his concussion history RobCarpenter : 1/30/2018 12:15 pm : link it's the major, major concern for me. I think the attitude stuff is way overblown/untrue, and I don't doubt that Rosen has the ability/mechanics to be a solid NFL QB.



But it's not like the other UCLA prospect who had question marks b/c of a college injury: Myles Jack.



Someone who has had head injuries is only that much more likely to have continued head injuries, and it's not as if Rosen won't get hit in the NFL. Jack's knee injury didn't make it more likely he'd have another knee injury.



Speaking of Myles Jack, fuck that ref who blew the early whistle.

RE: If you pick a QB at #2, Bill L : 1/30/2018 12:16 pm : link



RE: RE: RE: Yeah, addressing the hypocrisy in LimerickGuy's posts jeff57 : 1/30/2018 12:17 pm : link

































I get it. People choose their guy this time of year and get weirdly attached. It's human nature I guess. I also don't want to derail this discussion and it has zero to do with his, my, or anyone's specific politics.



But can anyone really disagree that NY may not be the best place for a QB who feels the need to be at the political and social forefront?



Isn't that just common sense?





You mean like Joe Namath?



Yeah. And would seem to be the perfect place.

I think that heads are different than knees, etc Bill L : 1/30/2018 12:19 pm : link Besides the tangible harm, there's also a psychological fear factor. Even if there's isn't a practical health repercussion for the next concussion(s), Rosen's got options. I can easily see him walking away.

History of ALL injuries, not just concussions, plus TC : 1/30/2018 12:32 pm : link a slender body type. There's only so much that an S&C program can do for that type of build. He's a superb talent with plenty of guts, but he's already taken a pounding just in school. So skills won't matter much if he's getting mauled by NFL DL's & LB's. There's just too high a risk that he won't be able to make it through a season, and/or he'll have to retire early due to injuries.



RE: Rosen's not stupid and has already indicated that football old man : 1/30/2018 12:38 pm : link





He's had two concussions. A third and maybe he thinks that it's not worth it. Personally, I see him having a less than average shelf-life.

+1.

The potential for a < average shelf life due to OL,immobility, 1 bad hit, his meh attitude towards football isnt worth the risk, IMO. In comment 13812124 Bill L said:+1.The potential for a < average shelf life due to OL,immobility, 1 bad hit, his meh attitude towards football isnt worth the risk, IMO.

Rosen Mike in NY : 1/30/2018 12:39 pm : link Listed in no particular order



1) Slender build

2) History of injuries

3) Attitude/Upbringing. He comes from a wealthy family and I am just concerned that playing on a poor team or injuries he will pull a Chris Borland or John Urschel

4) Never made the people around him better. If you watched Eli Manning at Ole Miss he took a bunch of no names who never did anything outside of Ole Miss and made it a prolific offense. Josh Rosen was always as good as the talent around him. That strikes me more of a Tim Couch than Eli Manning.

He comes from a very successful professional family.... trueblueinpw : 1/30/2018 12:44 pm : link Considering this young man’s socioeconomic background, is he really going to have the fire to be a 10 to 15 year NFL franchise QB? I wonder. I mean, his dad is a doctor. Kind of hard for me to see Dr Rosen giving his boy a “love of the game” type pep talk when evaluating the pros and cons of CTE. One rookie contract as the 2 draft is pretty much going to set him up money wise and he’s probably already pretty set in terms of smarts, education and connections. Not saying I wouldn’t draft him but if you’re looking for reason not to draft him that has to be high on the list. The injury thing, even the accuracy thing and his build, those are all going to be applicable to the other top QBs in some way or another. When NFL people talk about his “attitude”, I wonder if they’re really speaking about his terrific family background and future desire because he doesn’t really have any serious “attitude” problems.

RE: I think the injury history is a concern, Peppers : 1/30/2018 12:44 pm : link





Studies show that after a year, risk factor returns to baseline. The problem that has happened in the past is players were rushed back and never fully recovered. Considering the Giants would likely put Rosen on the bench behind Eli, he should get plenty of recovery time.



The shoulder would actually be my concern, considering it isn't clear what the actual injury was. The good news there is that he returned after it a without any issues and full arm strength. It is also easier to evaluate than a concussion (MRI, physical exam, operative report from the shoulder procedure).



In regards to his build...he does have a narrow frame, but he is by no means slight...he weighs 218 or so...which is within a few pounds of Darnold, who is considered "thick". Rosen also has well built and thick legs. Not to mention, that thickness and injury risk don't correlate. Eli is fairly slight and never gets hurt...Roethlisberger is a wide body and is always injured. You can make the argument that play style favors Rosen in regards to future injury risk...but i will leave that for the scouts.



The scouts and Giants brass will decide who they like at QB. I cannot pretend i know every nuance they look for. My opinion though is that Rosen is a gifted pocket passer. He does things with ball placement that you see in QBs like Peyton and Rodgers. He is also very polished which is a good thing. Somehow people confuse good menchanics and polished with low ceiling...they think that if you are athletically skilled that if you don't have good mechanics, you can learn it so you will have a "higher ceiling". This isn't always the case and there is plenty of risk in thinking that a prospect can automatically improve in these areas. I happen to think Darnold is very good as well..On the run he is amazing. His footwork issues are taken out of the equation when he is on the move and he is more accurate. If he improves is in pocket footwork, he could be as good as Rosen, but that is a big if.





Very informative. Thanks Jarvis!



Very informative. Thanks Jarvis!

For the record, I think his concussions are being overblown by fans as well.

I'd be careful about stressing how important being big is for health Ten Ton Hammer : 1/30/2018 12:46 pm : link Eli has stayed healthy. Roethlisberger is the one talking retirement and being tired of taking a beating.



Wentz is big as well. He plays recklessly because of it.

RE: Rosen barens : 1/30/2018 12:56 pm : link





1) Slender build

2) History of injuries

3) Attitude/Upbringing. He comes from a wealthy family and I am just concerned that playing on a poor team or injuries he will pull a Chris Borland or John Urschel

4) Never made the people around him better. If you watched Eli Manning at Ole Miss he took a bunch of no names who never did anything outside of Ole Miss and made it a prolific offense. Josh Rosen was always as good as the talent around him. That strikes me more of a Tim Couch than Eli Manning.



Your #4 couldn't be more off base. Rosen made his wide receivers and tight ends look downright incredible. And again, do think they would have beaten Texas A&M without him? Do you think without him, the USC game would have been as close as it was? He also put up sick numbers with an offensive line that was less than stellar, and virtually no rushing attack.

I work at a small boarding school Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/30/2018 1:04 pm : link and the impact on kids from concussions is just crazy. Hits that don't look like anything and they aren't right for a long time. Others no impact.



Anyone who has several I would be very careful with. We have been so spoiled with Eli. Fragile QBs are a real risk.

Do we think Eli hasn't had a couple of concussions? Ten Ton Hammer : 1/30/2018 1:06 pm : link It would be incredible beating if the odds if he didn't.

What was UCLA’s record with Rosen at QB? Was it even 0.500 ? Ivan15 : 1/30/2018 1:07 pm : link In any case, he didn’t elevate mediocre talent to championship level.



There are some successful QBs from crappy college teams, but you knew that the reason the team was even mediocre was due to the QB.

RE: 3 concerns AnishPatel : 1/30/2018 1:11 pm : link





2. Slender build



3. Those 2 factors playing behind the Giants OL as currently constituted.



Sy said it the best when he said he is build like a high school Sophomore.

RE: Rosen's not stupid and has already indicated that football paesan98 : 1/30/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: is not the be all and end all.



He's had two concussions. A third and maybe he thinks that it's not worth it. Personally, I see him having a less than average shelf-life.



I think both Gettleman and Shurmur decide to pass on him because of his statement that football is not the be all and end all. Both have indicated they want players who have no idea what they would do without football. In comment 13812124 Bill L said:I think both Gettleman and Shurmur decide to pass on him because of his statement that football is not the be all and end all. Both have indicated they want players who have no idea what they would do without football.

Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, barens : 1/30/2018 1:16 pm : link and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.

UCLA's record is a minor consideration for me njm : 1/30/2018 1:21 pm : link Why?



Stanford 1980 6-5

Stanford 1981 4-7

Stanford 1982 5-6



I stated my other concerns above.

RE: Quite Frankly paesan98 : 1/30/2018 1:22 pm : link

Quote: I don't like Rosen because of his personal attitude and lack of self awareness more than anything. I think behind the scenes he is quietly a much bigger character concern guy than Darnold, Allen or even Mayfield.



He was invited to play a Trump National Golf Course. He proceeds to wear an F&*^ Trump hat while playing. Then he allows someone to take a photo of him at the course in said hat. Mind you this is 1 year before you are about to become a multi-millionaire and your compensation will be directly related to both your ability, intelligence and attitude.



Then he gets questioned on why he would be so self-unaware as to do such a thing, and instead of saying something like "yeah in retrospect I need to focus on football right now and leave that stuff out of it" he doubles down and talks about getting out his "message". Note that I can care less about his politics per se, just that why in the world would you be so obtuse as to advertise them so flagrantly at this point in his life and when the country is so polarized over them?



Then inserting himself into the whole college athletes should be paid conversation. Yeah no kidding every college athlete thinks they should be paid. Shut up and play football man and in a year you will get your millions. What good does it do for him to become "that guy" right now?



I've said this before- some guys are not made out for the NY Giants and everything that goes along with it, specifically being a stoic face of a historical franchise and dealing with the media properly. We don't need a politician here, we need another ELI. Rosen can thrive in a place like Arizona or LA where they really don't care too much about creating headlines. In NY every single day would be a huge distraction as we had to learn about Rosen's stance on immigration and foreign affairs, because you KNOW the idiots from the tabloids here will bait the guy into oblivion.



He's a HARD pass for me, and I wouldn't even take him if he somehow was available at the top of the 2nd round.





The ole Double Down - ( New Window )



Thank you for being the voice of reason. We absolutely do not need a polarizing figure to lead this team. Eli was perfect because he does not draw attention to himself. Personally, I couldn't care less if Rosen is ultra-liberal or ultra-conservative. But to lead this franchise, his opinions should be kept to himself. Unfortunately for him, he's already fucked that up. In comment 13812158 ThatLimerickGuy said:Thank you for being the voice of reason. We absolutely do not need a polarizing figure to lead this team. Eli was perfect because he does not draw attention to himself. Personally, I couldn't care less if Rosen is ultra-liberal or ultra-conservative. But to lead this franchise, his opinions should be kept to himself. Unfortunately for him, he's already fucked that up.

RE: Didn't Eli grow up in a wealthy family? trueblueinpw : 1/30/2018 1:26 pm : link

Quote: .



He did, but it was a football family first and last. Archie Manning raised his boys to play QB in the NFL. In comment 13812318 Mr. Bungle said:He did, but it was a football family first and last. Archie Manning raised his boys to play QB in the NFL.

No player outside of kickers and punters FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 1:27 pm : link Play their entire lives without getting a couple concussions, that's no concern to me.



He's got plenty of scoot, anyone who says he doesn't have enough mobility clearly wants a scrambling QB that they can fuck around with in madden, scrambling QBs get casual fans all hot in the pants.. but they don't win and they don't last. (They've been "the future of an evolving league" for over 30 years and it's still yet to come to fruition lmao)



His footwork and throwing motion are clean. He's got life on the ball. I see what I wanna see there.



My concerns are..



A. Is he the face of a franchise? Can he be an Eli off the field? A lot of people seem to think his personality and how the man carries himself doesnt matter but for a QUARTERBACK.. it matters. "You're not some flash in the pan corner or receiver you're a GOD DAMN QUARTEBACK! Do you know what that means? It's the top spot kid, it's the guy everyone is looking to first, who WILL break their ribs, noses, and necks for you.. because they believe"



B. Can he excell in a pro style offense? It's a rarity but when I'm picking a QB I would really really REALLY prefer this to be already established.



C. Accuracy on deeper throws, my biggest concern with him in particular.



Overall, strictly looking at him on field because I can not determine anything else.. I think he's a pretty safe prospect with a solid floor, but a low ceiling.. he's like a slightly better version of Alex Smith, which if I'm a team long desperate for a QB like the browns, sure I'll take him. As of today he's a better QB than anyone else in the class but that's not saying much.



Allen and Darnold could develop into pretty good QBs but neither of them are ready to start in the NFL today which is probably Rosen's biggest selling point. Then you have guys like Mayfield and Jackson that are just flat out dog shit and will amount to nothing.

RE: Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, allstarjim : 1/30/2018 1:28 pm : link

Quote: and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.



17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.



And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.



My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about. In comment 13812360 barens said:17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.

That John Elway kid will never make it jeff57 : 1/30/2018 1:32 pm : link .

Eli - GOAT BlueinRoch : 1/30/2018 1:34 pm : link at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.

RE: That John Elway kid will never make it njm : 1/30/2018 1:38 pm : link

Quote: .



Fortunately he went to a fine academic school and prepared for life after football. In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:Fortunately he went to a fine academic school and prepared for life after football.

RE: That John Elway kid will never make it allstarjim : 1/30/2018 1:38 pm : link

Quote: .



He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.



The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting. In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting.

The character concerns are laughable. Boy Cord : 1/30/2018 1:39 pm : link Some of you are really showing your colors. It's the two concussions, shoulder and slight build that are the real concerns.

Rosen has shown to be injury prone TMS : 1/30/2018 1:42 pm : link and would be a total waste as the second pick in this draft. Think he will be intimidated and will never replace ELI.

RE: RE: That John Elway kid will never make it jeff57 : 1/30/2018 1:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.



The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting.



No, I'm saying college record doesn't mean much. If his teams went 2-10 that would be one thing. But they didn't. And anyone who watched UCLA this season, would know what a putrid defense they had. In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:No, I'm saying college record doesn't mean much. If his teams went 2-10 that would be one thing. But they didn't. And anyone who watched UCLA this season, would know what a putrid defense they had.

RE: The character concerns are laughable. UConn4523 : 1/30/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote: Some of you are really showing your colors. It's the two concussions, shoulder and slight build that are the real concerns.



I agree. This whole character thing is kind of a joke. He's outspoken so that means he's bad for NY? Really?



I'm indifferent with Rosen. If the medicals check out I'm all for it but that is definitely my concern. In comment 13812435 Boy Cord said:I agree. This whole character thing is kind of a joke. He's outspoken so that means he's bad for NY? Really?I'm indifferent with Rosen. If the medicals check out I'm all for it but that is definitely my concern.

RE: Eli - GOAT FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 1:50 pm : link

Quote: at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.



Never watched Brady have you? In comment 13812426 BlueinRoch said:Never watched Brady have you?

RE: RE: That John Elway kid will never make it ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 1:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.



The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting.



Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.



Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.



Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them? In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?

I wouldn't touch Rosen dd in Mass : 1/30/2018 1:55 pm : link My son (38) called a few days ago, he was telling me about a conversation he had with one of his fraternity brothers who works for one of the big NFL scouting agencies.



He focuses on OL/DL, but he has had several conversations with the guys that evaluate the QB's. They are having a hard time coming up with a 5 year projection for Rosen. All the background work they have done shows serious health concerns. The biggest reason he didn't play in the bowl game was that he was still suffering from headaches. Plus his shoulder and knee issues are serious.



Doesn't look like he has the body that can hold up to a constant pounding. I hope the Giants stay away

RE: The character concerns are laughable. allstarjim : 1/30/2018 2:00 pm : link

Quote: Some of you are really showing your colors. It's the two concussions, shoulder and slight build that are the real concerns.



I actually agree with the F*ck Trump hat criticism. I don't think that's laughable. To say that you need to get your message out by geotagging yourself with the hat at Trump National, and posting it on social media...you're not getting a message out, you are making an ass out of yourself and not representing your university very well either. If he provided an intelligent rebuke of policy that would be completely different. I'm not saying he shouldn't have an opinion, but this was look at me juvenile shit. I would feel the same way if Sam Darnold wore a F*ck Obama t-shirt. Has nothing to do with the politics.





Out of all of the criticisms, this is pretty close to the bottom, however, because kids do stupid things. It's similar to the crotch grab by Mayfield. I'm not going to NOT draft him for that reason, but there is an acculumation effect with him. You can explain away the W-L record, the lack of mobility, the concussions, the Trump hat, and the marginal numbers (for a top prospect), but at some point, should you have to explain away that many things for a top guy? In comment 13812435 Boy Cord said:I actually agree with the F*ck Trump hat criticism. I don't think that's laughable. To say that you need to get your message out by geotagging yourself with the hat at Trump National, and posting it on social media...you're not getting a message out, you are making an ass out of yourself and not representing your university very well either. If he provided an intelligent rebuke of policy that would be completely different. I'm not saying he shouldn't have an opinion, but this was look at me juvenile shit. I would feel the same way if Sam Darnold wore a F*ck Obama t-shirt. Has nothing to do with the politics.Out of all of the criticisms, this is pretty close to the bottom, however, because kids do stupid things. It's similar to the crotch grab by Mayfield. I'm not going to NOT draft him for that reason, but there is an acculumation effect with him. You can explain away the W-L record, the lack of mobility, the concussions, the Trump hat, and the marginal numbers (for a top prospect), but at some point, should you have to explain away that many things for a top guy?

RE: RE: Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, barens : 1/30/2018 2:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812360 barens said:





Quote:





and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.







17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.



And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.



My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.



Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?



In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?

RE: Nice frame, kid. BIGbluegermany : 1/30/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote:



Nice card, very nice In comment 13812311 Mr. Bungle said:Nice card, very nice

It's weird that some people are making the same arguments Bill L : 1/30/2018 2:10 pm : link to bolster Rosen above the W-L, that they dismissed for Manning. And probably vice-versa.

RE: RE: RE: That John Elway kid will never make it allstarjim : 1/30/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.



The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting.







Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.



Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.



Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?



Yes. Rosen had a bad defense. Allen's entire supporting cast on offense was bad. It's not just about one thing. But I also probably wouldn't draft Allen at #2 either. Allen's ceiling is much higher. You have to look at the QB's. Allen's natural ability is much better than Rosen's. That's what you bet on with Allen. Rosen isn't the physical specimen of Allen, he can't move like, he doesn't have the arm like Allen. If anyone should be compared to Elway, it's Josh Allen.

In comment 13812460 ajr2456 said:Yes. Rosen had a bad defense. Allen's entire supporting cast on offense was bad. It's not just about one thing. But I also probably wouldn't draft Allen at #2 either. Allen's ceiling is much higher. You have to look at the QB's. Allen's natural ability is much better than Rosen's. That's what you bet on with Allen. Rosen isn't the physical specimen of Allen, he can't move like, he doesn't have the arm like Allen. If anyone should be compared to Elway, it's Josh Allen.

RE: I wouldn't touch Rosen TMS : 1/30/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: My son (38) called a few days ago, he was telling me about a conversation he had with one of his fraternity brothers who works for one of the big NFL scouting agencies.



He focuses on OL/DL, but he has had several conversations with the guys that evaluate the QB's. They are having a hard time coming up with a 5 year projection for Rosen. All the background work they have done shows serious health concerns. The biggest reason he didn't play in the bowl game was that he was still suffering from headaches. Plus his shoulder and knee issues are serious.



Doesn't look like he has the body that can hold up to a constant pounding. I hope the Giants stay away Interesting post. Hoping the Giants are aware of these issues because think he would be a huge mistake with the second pick. In comment 13812469 dd in Mass said:Interesting post. Hoping the Giants are aware of these issues because think he would be a huge mistake with the second pick.

RE: It's weird that some people are making the same arguments allstarjim : 1/30/2018 2:15 pm : link

Quote: to bolster Rosen above the W-L, that they dismissed for Manning. And probably vice-versa.



I wanted Roethlisberger if QB. I was a Sean Taylor guy first, though. In comment 13812509 Bill L said:I wanted Roethlisberger if QB. I was a Sean Taylor guy first, though.

RE: RE: RE: RE: That John Elway kid will never make it ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 2:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812460 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.



The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting.







Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.



Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.



Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?







Yes. Rosen had a bad defense. Allen's entire supporting cast on offense was bad. It's not just about one thing. But I also probably wouldn't draft Allen at #2 either. Allen's ceiling is much higher. You have to look at the QB's. Allen's natural ability is much better than Rosen's. That's what you bet on with Allen. Rosen isn't the physical specimen of Allen, he can't move like, he doesn't have the arm like Allen. If anyone should be compared to Elway, it's Josh Allen.



And Rosen’s ability to play quarterback is much better. In comment 13812515 allstarjim said:And Rosen’s ability to play quarterback is much better.

RE: RE: RE: Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, allstarjim : 1/30/2018 2:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812360 barens said:





Quote:





and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.







17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.



And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.



My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.







Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?





What happened when he was on the field. Do you know how horrendously bad Sam Darnold's pass protection was this year? And he put up better numbers than Rosen. There were turnovers, which are nearly entirely explained by the outrageous number of hits and sacks he took. He still threw for 4143 yards, completed over 63% of his passes (a better mark than Rosen), 26 TDs, and ran for 5 more, and was a winner. And yes, I expect great QB's to overcome bad defenses and win, especially in college. If you are truly great, that is. In comment 13812504 barens said:What happened when he was on the field. Do you know how horrendously bad Sam Darnold's pass protection was this year? And he put up better numbers than Rosen. There were turnovers, which are nearly entirely explained by the outrageous number of hits and sacks he took. He still threw for 4143 yards, completed over 63% of his passes (a better mark than Rosen), 26 TDs, and ran for 5 more, and was a winner. And yes, I expect great QB's to overcome bad defenses and win, especially in college. If you are truly great, that is.

No Rosen Giantslifer : 1/30/2018 2:30 pm : link With his history of injuries, concussions and lack of weight he can not handle the climate in NJ. Imagine him in Nov/Dec complaining of knee ,shoulder (Jay Cutler) injuries.

As for outspokenness, wait until he sides with an unfavorable NFL position . The screams coming out of NJ will be heard in LA.

If you are an immobile / injured NFL QB you better weigh 240.

I think Giants will be better served by trading down (Broncos, Cards) and loading up on OL/DL/LB's. Go after Rudolph or Jackson in rd 2 if available.

Eli will be starting and play most of season, Giants have a year to figure out if Webb can play. If they are bad next year they will have extra 1st rd pick minimum. QB's are available every year

RE: RE: Eli - GOAT gmen9892 : 1/30/2018 2:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812426 BlueinRoch said:





Quote:





at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.







Never watched Brady have you?



Also must have missed the NFC Championship game in 2011. In comment 13812458 FirstBallotEli said:Also must have missed the NFC Championship game in 2011.

I have some info on Rosen Sy'56 : 1/30/2018 2:33 pm : link when it comes to personality....all the boxes are checked. No issues there.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: That John Elway kid will never make it allstarjim : 1/30/2018 2:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812515 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812460 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812433 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812423 jeff57 said:





Quote:





.







He already made it. Are you saying Rosen is the next Elway? He doesn't have the arm strength of Elway and can't move like Elway could, but ok.



The narrative that the college winning record doesn't matter is false. You can talk to Bill Parcells or any number of other NFL people. It matters. You are always going to have people that make it in spite of "the rule", which isn't so much a rule but is a mark against you. If that was the only mark, it's easier to overlook it. But it's not. There is more than one red flag against Rosen, and looking at the whole picture, I don't want him on the Giants because of several reasons. Record, physical ability, injuries, personality, and his actual passing numbers, which belie the QB everyone says I'm getting.







Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Big Bens records beg to differ.



Also let me get this straight, Allen doesn’t have the production that’s Rosen has but gets the excuses that his teammates weren’t that good.



Whereas Rosen has the production, with a team that was inferior in talent compared to the teams he played but yet it’s his fault for not elevating them?







Yes. Rosen had a bad defense. Allen's entire supporting cast on offense was bad. It's not just about one thing. But I also probably wouldn't draft Allen at #2 either. Allen's ceiling is much higher. You have to look at the QB's. Allen's natural ability is much better than Rosen's. That's what you bet on with Allen. Rosen isn't the physical specimen of Allen, he can't move like, he doesn't have the arm like Allen. If anyone should be compared to Elway, it's Josh Allen.







And Rosen’s ability to play quarterback is much better.



Right now maybe, when he plays. We'll see a few years from now how they are viewed as NFL QBs. In comment 13812528 ajr2456 said:Right now maybe, when he plays. We'll see a few years from now how they are viewed as NFL QBs.

RE: No Rosen ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 2:41 pm : link

Quote: With his history of injuries, concussions and lack of weight he can not handle the climate in NJ. Imagine him in Nov/Dec complaining of knee ,shoulder (Jay Cutler) injuries.

As for outspokenness, wait until he sides with an unfavorable NFL position . The screams coming out of NJ will be heard in LA.

If you are an immobile / injured NFL QB you better weigh 240.

I think Giants will be better served by trading down (Broncos, Cards) and loading up on OL/DL/LB's. Go after Rudolph or Jackson in rd 2 if available.

Eli will be starting and play most of season, Giants have a year to figure out if Webb can play. If they are bad next year they will have extra 1st rd pick minimum. QB's are available every year



Mason Rudolph is practically the same build and not as good of a QB. Eli was only three pounds heavier. In comment 13812536 Giantslifer said:Mason Rudolph is practically the same build and not as good of a QB. Eli was only three pounds heavier.

Yes. Matt M. : 1/30/2018 2:42 pm : link The multiple concussions are the chief reason, with the more recent one being a bigger concern. Also, his shoulder injury worries me to a lesser degree.

Don't like the injuries plus ... Torrag : 1/30/2018 2:46 pm : link ...the social media involvement and him being so publicly vocal. More often than not these guys run into trouble on and off the field.



I've always been a proponent of Teddy Roosevelt's philosophy to 'speak softly and carry a big stick'. It's served me well in life, metaphorically.

RE: Don't like the injuries plus ... Milton : 1/30/2018 2:52 pm : link

Quote:

I've always been a proponent of Teddy Roosevelt's philosophy to 'speak softly and carry a big stick'. It's served me well in life, metaphorically. Speaking softly doesn't mean keeping your mouth shut. Teddy Roosevelt spoke plenty, how do you think it came to be that you are now quoting him? In comment 13812563 Torrag said:Speaking softly doesn't mean keeping your mouth shut. Teddy Roosevelt spoke plenty, how do you think it came to be that you are now quoting him?

RE: I have some info on Rosen FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 3:04 pm : link

Quote: when it comes to personality....all the boxes are checked. No issues there.



What do you think was the deal with that annonomys scout who called him "the biggest ass hole in the world"? Guy just had it out for him? Lol



I dont pretend to know anything about Rosen's personality, however I still have one big gripe.. I don't want a QB making any political statements



No matter the particulars of the subject, any time a political statement is made you're going to have people adamantly disagree with your stance, this can easily cause divide, I'm sure we've all seen it a million times where people (right or wrong) will straight up hate somebody else for their political views



Now I'm not one of those ignorant ass holes who doesn't recognize the fact that pro athletes are people, and goes around saying dumb shit like "shut up and play football" but quarterbacks are held to a different standard, as needed



Guys like Brady and the Mannings know what it means to be a franchise QB, could you ever picture them wearing a fuck Trump hat? A QB needs to act like the CEO of a company, maintaining a higher degree of professionalism and respecting the boundaries of political correctness



Some people say pro athletes shouldn't need to be motivated, but to truly achieve greatness AGAINST other pro athletes, you need to be inspired by something beyond your own success.. especially in football, and a QB has got to be the guy that everyone on the team is willing to die for.. this cause is not helped by making political statements that may cause some to not even like you let alone be willing to follow you into battle



To me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means? Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways? Let alone misrepresenting the franchise which won't make the owner too happy either In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:What do you think was the deal with that annonomys scout who called him "the biggest ass hole in the world"? Guy just had it out for him? LolI dont pretend to know anything about Rosen's personality, however I still have one big gripe.. I don't want a QB making any political statementsNo matter the particulars of the subject, any time a political statement is made you're going to have people adamantly disagree with your stance, this can easily cause divide, I'm sure we've all seen it a million times where people (right or wrong) will straight up hate somebody else for their political viewsNow I'm not one of those ignorant ass holes who doesn't recognize the fact that pro athletes are people, and goes around saying dumb shit like "shut up and play football" but quarterbacks are held to a different standard, as neededGuys like Brady and the Mannings know what it means to be a franchise QB, could you ever picture them wearing a fuck Trump hat? A QB needs to act like the CEO of a company, maintaining a higher degree of professionalism and respecting the boundaries of political correctnessSome people say pro athletes shouldn't need to be motivated, but to truly achieve greatness AGAINST other pro athletes, you need to be inspired by something beyond your own success.. especially in football, and a QB has got to be the guy that everyone on the team is willing to die for.. this cause is not helped by making political statements that may cause some to not even like you let alone be willing to follow you into battleTo me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means? Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways? Let alone misrepresenting the franchise which won't make the owner too happy either

RE: Eli - GOAT Section331 : 1/30/2018 3:06 pm : link

Quote: at falling into the fetal position. If he can teach that skill to Rosen, it's all good.



And you call yourself a Giants fan? Eli isn't above criticism, but the length some so-called fans go to to denigrate the guy who won us 2 SB's is ridiculous. You suck. In comment 13812426 BlueinRoch said:And you call yourself a Giants fan? Eli isn't above criticism, but the length some so-called fans go to to denigrate the guy who won us 2 SB's is ridiculous. You suck.

RE: RE: Don't like the injuries plus ... FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 3:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812563 Torrag said:





Quote:







I've always been a proponent of Teddy Roosevelt's philosophy to 'speak softly and carry a big stick'. It's served me well in life, metaphorically.



Speaking softly doesn't mean keeping your mouth shut. Teddy Roosevelt spoke plenty, how do you think it came to be that you are now quoting him?



Teddy Roosevelt didn't play QB, notice the Mannings, Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Montana, Staubach, Marino, Aikman (and tons of others in their mold) keep their mouths shut



But Colin Kaepernicks method has worked out pretty good for him... lol In comment 13812578 Milton said:Teddy Roosevelt didn't play QB, notice the Mannings, Brady, Rodgers, Brees, Montana, Staubach, Marino, Aikman (and tons of others in their mold) keep their mouths shutBut Colin Kaepernicks method has worked out pretty good for him... lol

RE: RE: I have some info on Rosen ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 3:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





when it comes to personality....all the boxes are checked. No issues there.







What do you think was the deal with that annonomys scout who called him "the biggest ass hole in the world"? Guy just had it out for him? Lol



I dont pretend to know anything about Rosen's personality, however I still have one big gripe.. I don't want a QB making any political statements





Believe very little of what the media draft analysts say anonymous sources say, they are getting their palms greased by agents.



Walter Football insinuated that Rosen may have a substance abuse problem. Last year they said an anonymous source said Cook was an alcoholic with multiple baby mothers. Turns out Fournettes agent was paying off writers to prop up Fournette and drag down cook.



Matt Millers been paid since 2016 to hype up Allen. In comment 13812602 FirstBallotEli said:Believe very little of what the media draft analysts say anonymous sources say, they are getting their palms greased by agents.Walter Football insinuated that Rosen may have a substance abuse problem. Last year they said an anonymous source said Cook was an alcoholic with multiple baby mothers. Turns out Fournettes agent was paying off writers to prop up Fournette and drag down cook.Matt Millers been paid since 2016 to hype up Allen.

RE: RE: I have some info on Rosen ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:







To me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means? Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways? Let alone misrepresenting the franchise which won't make the owner too happy either



I dunno you tell me if he knows how to be a qb

- ( In comment 13812602 FirstBallotEli said:I dunno you tell me if he knows how to be a qb Rosen - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: RE: Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, barens : 1/30/2018 3:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812504 barens said:





Quote:





In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812360 barens said:





Quote:





and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.







17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.



And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.



My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.







Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?









What happened when he was on the field. Do you know how horrendously bad Sam Darnold's pass protection was this year? And he put up better numbers than Rosen. There were turnovers, which are nearly entirely explained by the outrageous number of hits and sacks he took. He still threw for 4143 yards, completed over 63% of his passes (a better mark than Rosen), 26 TDs, and ran for 5 more, and was a winner. And yes, I expect great QB's to overcome bad defenses and win, especially in college. If you are truly great, that is.



Darnold's offensive line was was not horrendously bad, that is a huge overstatement. They had a couple of bad games(Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State), and guess what, Darnold looked pretty darn ordinary in those games. And I'm a fan of his. But his offensive line was also opening huge holes for the running game, which tends to help a great deal.



Did you watch the opening game against Texas A&M? Rosen was taking a beating against an SEC defense that clearly had a big athletic advantage over UCLA. Not sure how many college QB's could have orchestrated that kind of comeback in that situation.



And your last statement, you expect good QB's to overcome bad defenses, a bad offensive line, with absolutely no running game. Good luck with that one. In comment 13812532 allstarjim said:Darnold's offensive line was was not horrendously bad, that is a huge overstatement. They had a couple of bad games(Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State), and guess what, Darnold looked pretty darn ordinary in those games. And I'm a fan of his. But his offensive line was also opening huge holes for the running game, which tends to help a great deal.Did you watch the opening game against Texas A&M? Rosen was taking a beating against an SEC defense that clearly had a big athletic advantage over UCLA. Not sure how many college QB's could have orchestrated that kind of comeback in that situation.And your last statement, you expect good QB's to overcome bad defenses, a bad offensive line, with absolutely no running game. Good luck with that one.

Milton have you read and followed Rosen's comments? Torrag : 1/30/2018 3:23 pm : link They don't qualify as 'speaking softly' imo. But I'm not going to do your draft research for you....

RE: Milton have you read and followed Rosen's comments? Milton : 1/30/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: They don't qualify as 'speaking softly' imo. But I'm not going to do your draft research for you.... I've read plenty and in no instance is there reason to believe he raised his voice when offering his opinion. And there is nothing wrong with expressing your opinion, Teddy Roosevelt did it plenty.



There's also no reason to believe that as the face of franchise, Rosen wouldn't honor a request by the Giants to avoid making any divisive comments on social media. There's a difference between posting an F-Trump photo as a UCLA student and doing the same as the QB of an NFL team that has given you a multi-million dollar contract. No reason to believe Rosen isn't smart enough to understand that distinction.

p.s.--I won't do your draft research for you, but if you took the time you would discover that Rosen is of high character, so you can remove that from your list of excuses not to draft him. In comment 13812648 Torrag said:I've read plenty and in no instance is there reason to believe he raised his voice when offering his opinion. And there is nothing wrong with expressing your opinion, Teddy Roosevelt did it plenty.There's also no reason to believe that as the face of franchise, Rosen wouldn't honor a request by the Giants to avoid making any divisive comments on social media. There's a difference between posting an F-Trump photo as a UCLA student and doing the same as the QB of an NFL team that has given you a multi-million dollar contract. No reason to believe Rosen isn't smart enough to understand that distinction.p.s.--I won't do your draft research for you, but if you took the time you would discover that Rosen is of high character, so you can remove that from your list of excuses not to draft him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812532 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812504 barens said:





Quote:





In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812360 barens said:





Quote:





and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.







17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.



And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.



My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.







Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?









What happened when he was on the field. Do you know how horrendously bad Sam Darnold's pass protection was this year? And he put up better numbers than Rosen. There were turnovers, which are nearly entirely explained by the outrageous number of hits and sacks he took. He still threw for 4143 yards, completed over 63% of his passes (a better mark than Rosen), 26 TDs, and ran for 5 more, and was a winner. And yes, I expect great QB's to overcome bad defenses and win, especially in college. If you are truly great, that is.







Darnold's offensive line was was not horrendously bad, that is a huge overstatement. They had a couple of bad games(Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State), and guess what, Darnold looked pretty darn ordinary in those games. And I'm a fan of his. But his offensive line was also opening huge holes for the running game, which tends to help a great deal.



Did you watch the opening game against Texas A&M? Rosen was taking a beating against an SEC defense that clearly had a big athletic advantage over UCLA. Not sure how many college QB's could have orchestrated that kind of comeback in that situation.



And your last statement, you expect good QB's to overcome bad defenses, a bad offensive line, with absolutely no running game. Good luck with that one.



Hey Eli did it in the NFL lol 2011-2012, 32nd ranked run game, bottom 3 ranked defense, horrible oline, super bowl win.. against a collosus



Though this completely defies football logic and was the biggest one man carry job in the history of the game In comment 13812635 barens said:Hey Eli did it in the NFL lol 2011-2012, 32nd ranked run game, bottom 3 ranked defense, horrible oline, super bowl win.. against a collosusThough this completely defies football logic and was the biggest one man carry job in the history of the game

DG and Shurmur quotes Dr. D : 1/30/2018 3:45 pm : link don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.

RE: DG and Shurmur quotes ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 3:47 pm : link

Quote: don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.



Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing? In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?

RE: RE: Milton have you read and followed Rosen's comments? FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 3:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812648 Torrag said:





Quote:





They don't qualify as 'speaking softly' imo. But I'm not going to do your draft research for you....



I've read plenty and in no instance is there reason to believe he raised his voice when offering his opinion. And there is nothing wrong with expressing your opinion, Teddy Roosevelt did it plenty.



There's also no reason to believe that as the face of franchise, Rosen wouldn't honor a request by the Giants to avoid making any divisive comments on social media. There's a difference between posting an F-Trump photo as a UCLA student and doing the same as the QB of an NFL team that has given you a multi-million dollar contract. No reason to believe Rosen isn't smart enough to understand that distinction.

p.s.--I won't do your draft research for you, but if you took the time you would discover that Rosen is of high character, so you can remove that from your list of excuses not to draft him.



That's all fair to say that maybe he's smart enough to listen to the people that pay him when he's in his career and avoid such things going forward



But the fact is many QBs coming into the pros don't need to be taught this and it's not something you even have to think about with them



An owner needs to sleep comfortably at night and not worry that a story on CNN will cause his QB to have an emotional episode and say something stupid on twitter



His character as a human being I will not speak for one way or the other cause I won't pretend to know the guy.. but this isn't really about him being a nice guy In comment 13812681 Milton said:That's all fair to say that maybe he's smart enough to listen to the people that pay him when he's in his career and avoid such things going forwardBut the fact is many QBs coming into the pros don't need to be taught this and it's not something you even have to think about with themAn owner needs to sleep comfortably at night and not worry that a story on CNN will cause his QB to have an emotional episode and say something stupid on twitterHis character as a human being I will not speak for one way or the other cause I won't pretend to know the guy.. but this isn't really about him being a nice guy

RE: RE: I have some info on Rosen Milton : 1/30/2018 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





when it comes to personality....all the boxes are checked. No issues there.



I don't want a QB making any political statements



No matter the particulars of the subject, any time a political statement is made you're going to have people adamantly disagree with your stance, this can easily cause divide, I'm sure we've all seen it a million times where people (right or wrong) will straight up hate somebody else for their political views. Yes, and if the Giants express this to him, there's no reason to believe he won't honor that request. He's a smart kid who is capable of understanding the Giants POV and recognizing he is no longer just representing himself when he goes on social media.



Quote: Some people say pro athletes shouldn't need to be motivated, but to truly achieve greatness AGAINST other pro athletes, you need to be inspired by something beyond your own success.. especially in football, and a QB has got to be the guy that everyone on the team is willing to die for. This is not at all true. They don't have to like their QB, but they have to have confidence in him, they have to believe he can get the job done (same as with a head coach, you don't have to like him, you just have to believe he knows what he's talking about). I don't think Montana and Brady and Peyton were successful because their teammates loved them and would go through a wall for them, I think they were successful because their teammates knew that if there was a play to be made, Montana and Brady and Peyton were going to make that play.

Quote: his cause is not helped by making political statements that may cause some to not even like you let alone be willing to follow you into battle. Besides the fact that this is untrue, at least Rosen's politics are more consistent with the majority of an NFL locker room. The same can't be said for Brady's politics. And yet it doesn't appear to have interfered with Brady's ability to be successful.



Quote: To me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means? Yes. Quote: Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways? No.



Now that I've answered your questions and cleared some things up, I trust you are fully in the "Draft Rosen" camp. No need to thank me just yet, let's wait and see what kind of career he has. In comment 13812602 FirstBallotEli said:Yes, and if the Giants express this to him, there's no reason to believe he won't honor that request. He's a smart kid who is capable of understanding the Giants POV and recognizing he is no longer just representing himself when he goes on social media.This is not at all true. They don't have to like their QB, but they have to have confidence in him, they have to believe he can get the job done (same as with a head coach, you don't have to like him, you just have to believe he knows what he's talking about). I don't think Montana and Brady and Peyton were successful because their teammates loved them and would go through a wall for them, I think they were successful because their teammates knew that if there was a play to be made, Montana and Brady and Peyton were going to make that play.Besides the fact that this is untrue, at least Rosen's politics are more consistent with the majority of an NFL locker room. The same can't be said for Brady's politics. And yet it doesn't appear to have interfered with Brady's ability to be successful.Yes.No.Now that I've answered your questions and cleared some things up, I trust you are fully in the "Draft Rosen" camp. No need to thank me just yet, let's wait and see what kind of career he has.

RE: RE: DG and Shurmur quotes FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:





Quote:





don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.







Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?



What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like Eli



Is that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his life



And not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like EliIs that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his lifeAnd not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level

The good news is this... Milton : 1/30/2018 4:06 pm : link Rosen's politics are much more likely to be an issue in Cleveland, Ohio than in the New York metropolitan area. If there's a team that might choose Darnold over Rosen because of social media concerns it would be the Browns.

RE: RE: RE: DG and Shurmur quotes ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 4:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:





Quote:





don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.







Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?







What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like Eli



Is that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his life



And not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level



Ok first of all, I know what the quotes mean. The fact is nobody on this board knows if Rosen is that way or not, and nothing has come out to prove he isn’t. I’ll even post some quotes from his teammates that “hate him”.



Second I’m sure Rosen wanted to play in that bowl game with his teammates but for his health and his future options he chose not to. That doesn’t prove he’s not a “football guy”.

- ( In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:Ok first of all, I know what the quotes mean. The fact is nobody on this board knows if Rosen is that way or not, and nothing has come out to prove he isn’t. I’ll even post some quotes from his teammates that “hate him”.Second I’m sure Rosen wanted to play in that bowl game with his teammates but for his health and his future options he chose not to. That doesn’t prove he’s not a “football guy”. Rosen - ( New Window

Rosen didn't choose not to play Milton : 1/30/2018 4:18 pm : link It was a decision made by the UCLA doctors. It wasn't his choice. And the reason he was held out wasn't because of the severity of the concussion, but because he had had two within a four or five week span and the risk of having a third concussion within such a short window of time (8 or so weeks) presented a greater risk of long term damage.

RE: RE: RE: I have some info on Rosen FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812602 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13812542 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





when it comes to personality....all the boxes are checked. No issues there.



I don't want a QB making any political statements



No matter the particulars of the subject, any time a political statement is made you're going to have people adamantly disagree with your stance, this can easily cause divide, I'm sure we've all seen it a million times where people (right or wrong) will straight up hate somebody else for their political views.



Yes, and if the Giants express this to him, there's no reason to believe he won't honor that request. He's a smart kid who is capable of understanding the Giants POV and recognizing he is no longer just representing himself when he goes on social media.







Quote:





Some people say pro athletes shouldn't need to be motivated, but to truly achieve greatness AGAINST other pro athletes, you need to be inspired by something beyond your own success.. especially in football, and a QB has got to be the guy that everyone on the team is willing to die for.



This is not at all true. They don't have to like their QB, but they have to have confidence in him, they have to believe he can get the job done (same as with a head coach, you don't have to like him, you just have to believe he knows what he's talking about). I don't think Montana and Brady and Peyton were successful because their teammates loved them and would go through a wall for them, I think they were successful because their teammates knew that if there was a play to be made, Montana and Brady and Peyton were going to make that play.





Quote:





his cause is not helped by making political statements that may cause some to not even like you let alone be willing to follow you into battle.



Besides the fact that this is untrue, at least Rosen's politics are more consistent with the majority of an NFL locker room. The same can't be said for Brady's politics. And yet it doesn't appear to have interfered with Brady's ability to be successful.







Quote:





To me this is a red flag because it makes me question does he know how to be a quarterback, and does he know what it truly means?



Yes.



Quote:





Is he gonna say dumb shit that causes some of his teammates to look at him sideways?



No.



Now that I've answered your questions and cleared some things up, I trust you are fully in the "Draft Rosen" camp. No need to thank me just yet, let's wait and see what kind of career he has.



Lol I won't double tap on any of these but you should scroll up, I still have questions about his play that you can't answer for



Here's your conselation prize I've said all along if we draft a QB is want Rosen, so there's that.. however I'm far from in love with any of these QBs and think there's far superior players on the board



If Eli was retiring tomorrow then MAYBE I'd be desperate enough to take him, but he's not so I'll hold off on a QB rather than overdrafting one like scrub franchise's are forced to



Here's how I see the QB options this year..



Rosen, safe pick.. Will be solid but not great, in the Kirk Cousins/Alex Smith tier, a guy you stick with forever but needs an absolute bomb squad around him just so you have a lotto tickets chance at getting 1 SB run out of him aka QB purgatory



Darnold and Allen, higher ceilings but how likely are they to hit them? Too high of bust potential in both for me to spend a #2 pick



Mayfield and Jackson.. not even gonna waste my time talking about, not real QBs, garbage



Frankly I'm really hoping we can capitalize on this #2 pick the way other teams have in this spot by trade raping someone out of a haul of picks



I'm of the trade down and draft Nelson crowd, who is the best player in the draft and what we REALLY need today



If there were a Rodgers to our Favre in this draft I'd be all for it cause who can pass up that scenario? But I don't see any elite QBs in this draft In comment 13812704 Milton said:Lol I won't double tap on any of these but you should scroll up, I still have questions about his play that you can't answer forHere's your conselation prize I've said all along if we draft a QB is want Rosen, so there's that.. however I'm far from in love with any of these QBs and think there's far superior players on the boardIf Eli was retiring tomorrow then MAYBE I'd be desperate enough to take him, but he's not so I'll hold off on a QB rather than overdrafting one like scrub franchise's are forced toHere's how I see the QB options this year..Rosen, safe pick.. Will be solid but not great, in the Kirk Cousins/Alex Smith tier, a guy you stick with forever but needs an absolute bomb squad around him just so you have a lotto tickets chance at getting 1 SB run out of him aka QB purgatoryDarnold and Allen, higher ceilings but how likely are they to hit them? Too high of bust potential in both for me to spend a #2 pickMayfield and Jackson.. not even gonna waste my time talking about, not real QBs, garbageFrankly I'm really hoping we can capitalize on this #2 pick the way other teams have in this spot by trade raping someone out of a haul of picksI'm of the trade down and draft Nelson crowd, who is the best player in the draft and what we REALLY need todayIf there were a Rodgers to our Favre in this draft I'd be all for it cause who can pass up that scenario? But I don't see any elite QBs in this draft

RE: RE: RE: RE: DG and Shurmur quotes FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:





Quote:





don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.







Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?







What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like Eli



Is that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his life



And not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level







Ok first of all, I know what the quotes mean. The fact is nobody on this board knows if Rosen is that way or not, and nothing has come out to prove he isn’t. I’ll even post some quotes from his teammates that “hate him”.



Second I’m sure Rosen wanted to play in that bowl game with his teammates but for his health and his future options he chose not to. That doesn’t prove he’s not a “football guy”. Rosen - ( New Window )



Entirely possible, I honestly don't know.. I've heard otherwise but don't know how true it is, none of us do



And no I said I agree, hell I wouldn't even blame someone if they didn't care at all about college ball and only cared about the pros, and of course he has a career to think about.. I'm just saying there ARE guys who would be out there even if it was high school



In all likelyhood Rosen probably isn't a guy who's willing to die for football, and I won't necessarily hold that against a guy because those born and bred for it psychopaths are becoming more and more rare over time, but in an IDEAL world, your locker room is stocked with those guys



But in the end talent trumps all, heart will only get you so far In comment 13812715 ajr2456 said:Entirely possible, I honestly don't know.. I've heard otherwise but don't know how true it is, none of us doAnd no I said I agree, hell I wouldn't even blame someone if they didn't care at all about college ball and only cared about the pros, and of course he has a career to think about.. I'm just saying there ARE guys who would be out there even if it was high schoolIn all likelyhood Rosen probably isn't a guy who's willing to die for football, and I won't necessarily hold that against a guy because those born and bred for it psychopaths are becoming more and more rare over time, but in an IDEAL world, your locker room is stocked with those guysBut in the end talent trumps all, heart will only get you so far

To me the biggest issue Fred-in-Florida : 1/30/2018 4:42 pm : link Are the concussions and shoulder, knee injuries. We’ve led or been near the top of the league with injuries 3 out of the last 4 years. With the second pick in the draft we’re taking a player, that starting out , has a history of injuries. Sorry but Pass!

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DG and Shurmur quotes ajr2456 : 1/30/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812715 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:





Quote:





don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.







Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?







What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like Eli



Is that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his life



And not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level







Ok first of all, I know what the quotes mean. The fact is nobody on this board knows if Rosen is that way or not, and nothing has come out to prove he isn’t. I’ll even post some quotes from his teammates that “hate him”.



Second I’m sure Rosen wanted to play in that bowl game with his teammates but for his health and his future options he chose not to. That doesn’t prove he’s not a “football guy”. Rosen - ( New Window )







Entirely possible, I honestly don't know.. I've heard otherwise but don't know how true it is, none of us do



And no I said I agree, hell I wouldn't even blame someone if they didn't care at all about college ball and only cared about the pros, and of course he has a career to think about.. I'm just saying there ARE guys who would be out there even if it was high school



In all likelyhood Rosen probably isn't a guy who's willing to die for football, and I won't necessarily hold that against a guy because those born and bred for it psychopaths are becoming more and more rare over time, but in an IDEAL world, your locker room is stocked with those guys



But in the end talent trumps all, heart will only get you so far



Nobody should be willing to die for football.



And I’ll give you one thing, you’re good at hedging so you can go back and say I didn’t say that.



“I’m not attacking him and I agree with him but the guys whose name is in my handle wouldn’t have sat out that game”.



Eye roll. In comment 13812732 FirstBallotEli said:Nobody should be willing to die for football.And I’ll give you one thing, you’re good at hedging so you can go back and say I didn’t say that.“I’m not attacking him and I agree with him but the guys whose name is in my handle wouldn’t have sat out that game”.Eye roll.

Eli's Combine measurements were 6'4", 221. Mr. Bungle : 1/30/2018 5:24 pm : link Rosen is supposedly 6'4", 218.



I really don't know how his size can be used against him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: DG and Shurmur quotes FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 5:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812732 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13812715 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812707 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13812687 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812684 Dr. D said:





Quote:





don't seem to point towards Rosen being the guy.



DG doesn't want players who "want to win". He wants players that "hate to lose".



Shurmur wants guys that "wouldn't know what they would do if they weren't playing football".



Those 2 quotes don't seem to describe Rosen, from what I've read about him.







Haha this is really jumping the shark now. How do you know those quotes don’t pertain to Rosen? Do you know how much he hates losing?







What they mean is they want someone who lives, breathes, and dies football.. like Eli



Is that Rosen? According to certain accounts of him.. no, but idk where these are coming from, maybe he's been open about other plans he has for his life



And not to attack him for this, just saying.. the guys they're talking about, like Eli.. wouldn't sit out of a backyard game over a concussion, I fully understand his decision and agree with it being that he's in college but thats just what you're up against, some would die to honor the game at any level







Ok first of all, I know what the quotes mean. The fact is nobody on this board knows if Rosen is that way or not, and nothing has come out to prove he isn’t. I’ll even post some quotes from his teammates that “hate him”.



Second I’m sure Rosen wanted to play in that bowl game with his teammates but for his health and his future options he chose not to. That doesn’t prove he’s not a “football guy”. Rosen - ( New Window )







Entirely possible, I honestly don't know.. I've heard otherwise but don't know how true it is, none of us do



And no I said I agree, hell I wouldn't even blame someone if they didn't care at all about college ball and only cared about the pros, and of course he has a career to think about.. I'm just saying there ARE guys who would be out there even if it was high school



In all likelyhood Rosen probably isn't a guy who's willing to die for football, and I won't necessarily hold that against a guy because those born and bred for it psychopaths are becoming more and more rare over time, but in an IDEAL world, your locker room is stocked with those guys



But in the end talent trumps all, heart will only get you so far







Nobody should be willing to die for football.



And I’ll give you one thing, you’re good at hedging so you can go back and say I didn’t say that.



“I’m not attacking him and I agree with him but the guys whose name is in my handle wouldn’t have sat out that game”.



Eye roll.



Should or shouldn't, those people exist.. did you ever play the game competitively?



For many it is much like being a gladiator, who were also very willing to die for glory and honor in their sport



I would give my life to this game, this game has always been my life, it may sound silly but when I was a little boy I always pictured my death coming on a football field wearing an NYG uniform, that was part of my ellaborate dream, unfortunately I'm not big enough or fast enough to come anywhere close obviously lol but that doesn't change the desire



And sorry to cite Eli but you can see it in him, he grew up in a football home where football was everything, he even said "I have no plans for after football, I don't wanna do anything but play football" this shit brought a fuckin tear to my eye and unfortunately it is a dying breed but there are still plenty of people out there like this, idk if you're a new fan but this type of mentality was heavily prevalent in old time football, 90% of them motherfuckers were willing to die and kill out there



And I see nothing contradicting in any of what you quoted or what I posted, if you wanna take something and turn it into something else have at it, I can't be bothered with how other people perceive shit, but when you start twisting shit that is where you lose me so good day sir In comment 13812756 ajr2456 said:Should or shouldn't, those people exist.. did you ever play the game competitively?For many it is much like being a gladiator, who were also very willing to die for glory and honor in their sportI would give my life to this game, this game has always been my life, it may sound silly but when I was a little boy I always pictured my death coming on a football field wearing an NYG uniform, that was part of my ellaborate dream, unfortunately I'm not big enough or fast enough to come anywhere close obviously lol but that doesn't change the desireAnd sorry to cite Eli but you can see it in him, he grew up in a football home where football was everything, he even said "I have no plans for after football, I don't wanna do anything but play football" this shit brought a fuckin tear to my eye and unfortunately it is a dying breed but there are still plenty of people out there like this, idk if you're a new fan but this type of mentality was heavily prevalent in old time football, 90% of them motherfuckers were willing to die and kill out thereAnd I see nothing contradicting in any of what you quoted or what I posted, if you wanna take something and turn it into something else have at it, I can't be bothered with how other people perceive shit, but when you start twisting shit that is where you lose me so good day sir

RE: RE: No Rosen Giantslifer : 1/30/2018 6:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812536 Giantslifer said:





Quote:





With his history of injuries, concussions and lack of weight he can not handle the climate in NJ. Imagine him in Nov/Dec complaining of knee ,shoulder (Jay Cutler) injuries.

As for outspokenness, wait until he sides with an unfavorable NFL position . The screams coming out of NJ will be heard in LA.

If you are an immobile / injured NFL QB you better weigh 240.

I think Giants will be better served by trading down (Broncos, Cards) and loading up on OL/DL/LB's. Go after Rudolph or Jackson in rd 2 if available.

Eli will be starting and play most of season, Giants have a year to figure out if Webb can play. If they are bad next year they will have extra 1st rd pick minimum. QB's are available every year







Mason Rudolph is practically the same build and not as good of a QB. Eli was only three pounds heavier.



I don't think Rudolph has the injury history. I would look at Rosen in 2nd round, if still there. You can't compare Eli's weight to todays players. All are so much stronger, faster etc.. . I'm not sold on either Rosen or Darnold In comment 13812552 ajr2456 said:I don't think Rudolph has the injury history. I would look at Rosen in 2nd round, if still there. You can't compare Eli's weight to todays players. All are so much stronger, faster etc.. . I'm not sold on either Rosen or Darnold

RE: Jarvis Milton : 1/30/2018 6:15 pm : link

Quote: Thank you for stepping into the info void, much appreciated. +1 In comment 13812145 JonC said:+1

I'm a big fan of his Joey in VA : 1/30/2018 6:19 pm : link I think he's the safest QB pick of all of them. Allen and Mayfield look like boom or bust guys and I don't know what to make of Darnold honestly. If we took Rosen I would cry that my man crush Saquon Barkley was elsewhere but I'd be fine with him at #2, the dude can play QB right now, better than the other 3 from where I sit.

RE: RE: Milton have you read and followed Rosen's comments? ThatLimerickGuy : 1/30/2018 8:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812648 Torrag said:





Quote:





They don't qualify as 'speaking softly' imo. But I'm not going to do your draft research for you....



I've read plenty and in no instance is there reason to believe he raised his voice when offering his opinion. And there is nothing wrong with expressing your opinion, Teddy Roosevelt did it plenty.



There's also no reason to believe that as the face of franchise, Rosen wouldn't honor a request by the Giants to avoid making any divisive comments on social media. There's a difference between posting an F-Trump photo as a UCLA student and doing the same as the QB of an NFL team that has given you a multi-million dollar contract. No reason to believe Rosen isn't smart enough to understand that distinction.

p.s.--I won't do your draft research for you, but if you took the time you would discover that Rosen is of high character, so you can remove that from your list of excuses not to draft him.



Yes the difference is that if he did that as an NFL QB he would be cashing million dollar checks. As a UCLA student who is being watched like a hawk that only hurts him. Again....not self aware.



In comment 13812681 Milton said:Yes the difference is that if he did that as an NFL QB he would be cashing million dollar checks. As a UCLA student who is being watched like a hawk that only hurts him. Again....not self aware.

Comparing Rosen to Cousins and Smith Chris L. : 1/30/2018 10:10 pm : link is a joke. Rosen is a top tier throwing talent. People who are knocking this QB group are crazy! Its a QB driven league and this is the best group on QB's in a long,long time and we are picking 2nd. Pick on OL or a RB and you will regret it for a long time.

a left wing Jew UESBLUE : 1/30/2018 10:23 pm : link who throws ropes? Where do I sign?

I thought all the concern about Rosen ... FStubbs : 1/30/2018 11:03 pm : link ... was his medical/injury history. Would the guy actually last in the NFL. Seems if (to go anime for a moment) if he took a senzu bean he'd be the #1 guy.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Actually, he was 17-13 in his career, allstarjim : 1/30/2018 11:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812532 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812504 barens said:





Quote:





In comment 13812411 allstarjim said:





Quote:





In comment 13812360 barens said:





Quote:





and he kept his team in just about everyone of those losses, sort of similar to Eli.







17-13 is not that good. Sam Darnold was like 20-3 as a starter. I have a lot of problems with Rosen. That is one of them.



And he didn't keep his team in the game against Arizona, Stanford, or Washington, and those are just 3 games THIS year. I mean, when you say "in just about everyone of the those losses," do you mean, like less than half of them, right? Because they were only within 1 score of the winning team in 6 of those losses.



My issue is that for a guy who people are claiming is the most polished and accurate, why do his numbers not reflect that? Darnold has better accuracy numbers and his yards/attempt is higher than Rosen. Plus he doesn't run well, has missed a lot of games, loses a lot, and yet I'm told he's this great prospect. Something is not matching up for me, I just don't see it. He throws a nice ball, but he misses as many or more throws than most of these other guys we talk about.







Do you really think you can compare USC's team to UCLA's? Did you know that UCLA boasted one of the worst run defenses in college football statistically(129th)? They were also 115th in the country in total rushing yards. Tell me, how in the world can any QB make their team competitive when they have that going on? And yet, you want to criticize a couple of games where he couldn't single handedly carry his team on his back?









What happened when he was on the field. Do you know how horrendously bad Sam Darnold's pass protection was this year? And he put up better numbers than Rosen. There were turnovers, which are nearly entirely explained by the outrageous number of hits and sacks he took. He still threw for 4143 yards, completed over 63% of his passes (a better mark than Rosen), 26 TDs, and ran for 5 more, and was a winner. And yes, I expect great QB's to overcome bad defenses and win, especially in college. If you are truly great, that is.







Darnold's offensive line was was not horrendously bad, that is a huge overstatement. They had a couple of bad games(Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State), and guess what, Darnold looked pretty darn ordinary in those games. And I'm a fan of his. But his offensive line was also opening huge holes for the running game, which tends to help a great deal.



Did you watch the opening game against Texas A&M? Rosen was taking a beating against an SEC defense that clearly had a big athletic advantage over UCLA. Not sure how many college QB's could have orchestrated that kind of comeback in that situation.



And your last statement, you expect good QB's to overcome bad defenses, a bad offensive line, with absolutely no running game. Good luck with that one.





You are wrong. Even Todd McShay said Darnold was running for his life all year. His line was awful. Really, really bad. In comment 13812635 barens said:You are wrong. Even Todd McShay said Darnold was running for his life all year. His line was awful. Really, really bad.